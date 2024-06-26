More notable deaths: Kiwi rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop (25); Indian actor Randeep Singh Bhangu (39), diplomat Virander Paul, journo B Muralidhar Reddy; Chinese stunt double Zhang Lei (39); S. Korean YouTuber Han Seo Weol (32); Filipino ad exec CJ de Silva-Ong (36)

EGYPT

Pilot dies in the middle of flight - co-pilot informs passengers

June 21, 2024

In a video that went viral in Egypt, the moment is captured when the co-pilot announces the news to the passengers via the intercom - "We apologize for the fact that we have to make an emergency landing at the airport in Jeddah [Saudi Arabia] due to the death of the pilot, Captain Hassan." The shaken co-pilot ended the announcement with a verse from the Koran: "No soul knows what it will earn for tomorrow, and no soul knows in what land it will die." Flight commander Hassan Youssef Adas died after a medical emergency during the flight. The man is considered an experienced pilot. He was in his late thirties and unmarried. Due to obesity and its complications, Adas had suffered from health problems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

Kalembe Ndile’s widow dies after short illness

June 19, 2024

Magdalene Kalembe, the widow of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, has died. Until her death in a Nairobi hospital, Ms Kalembe was a Makueni MCA nominated by the Maendeleo Chap Chap party. According to Andrew Nzyoki, a nephew of Mr Ndile, Ms Kalembe had sought medication after complaining of high fever and pain last week. “She was admitted to MP Shah Hospital on Friday, June 14, after falling ill after attending Parliamentary sessions on Thursday. Yesterday, doctors transferred her to intensive care after her condition deteriorated. We received the bad news this evening,” Mr Ndile’s brother and family spokesman Sam Kanyingi said in an interview with Nation.Africa. The death comes three years after Mr Ndile’s.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Standard Media Group journalist Shadrack Mitty dies in hospital

May 29, 2024

Standard Media Group journalist Shadrack Mitty [44] passed away on Tuesday [May 28]. Mitty died a few minutes past midnight at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. It is reported that he was suffering from blood disease for an undisclosed amount of time before his untimely demise.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ZIMBABWE

Herentals plunged into mourning

June 23, 2024

Herentals - President Innocent Benza says his team will do everything to assist the family of their deceased chief security officer, Edgewell Mushore, who died in Harare on Saturday morning after a short illness. He was 52. “It is painful that he has gone now. Only last Friday, we were discussing issues around the club’s development and growth. I was shocked to receive a call on Saturday morning, when we were preparing for our match against Ngezi Platinum Stars."

No cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Tributes pour in for maverick TV executive Nkateko Mabaso

June 20, 2024

Former MultiChoice and Netflix executive Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Mabaso was instrumental in the success of productions like “Isibaya” and “The Queen”, and major events such as the Channel O Awards and the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, among others. According to online reports, Mabaso had been battling an undisclosed illness for a few months but had recovered. He allegedly collapsed at his home and was rushed to hospital on Wednesday, June 19, when he passed on.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

DUT awarded a posthumous degree of Master of Journalism to the late Princess Nkabane

May 30, 2024

The late Ms Princess Nkabane, former Senior Communications Officer at the eThekwini Municipality was awarded a posthumous Degree of Master of Journalism at the closing ceremony of the Durban University of Technology (DUT) 2024 Autumn Graduation, which was held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. Nkabane had sadly passed on after a short illness on 14 May 2024, and was laid to rest at her home in Plainhill, Ixopo on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man whose car crashed through Berea mall had a heart attack

June 24, 2024

Durban — The man who died when his car crashed through a wall from the fourth floor of a parking lot in a Berea shopping centre this week is believed to have had a heart attack. Aziz Ganie, who would have turned 77 in September, left his home in Currie Road to go to the Telkom store at the Atrium Shopping Centre on Thursday. A relative said that Ganie was not a doctor as widely suggested on social media, that this notion stemmed from his car being registered in his daughter’s name, Dr Ganie. He said a post-mortem report indicated that Ganie had sustained injuries due to the crash and had also suffered a heart attack. He also said that Ganie did not commit suicide, adding that he must have suffered a heart attack just after turning the corner, heading towards the parking lot exit.

Link

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The cricket community is in shock due to the sudden death of Mandeep Dhaliwal in Dubai

June 23, 2024

Dubai - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket community is mourning the sudden death of Mandeep Singh, who was called a 'brilliant all-rounder' and 'best teammate'. His team members are finding it difficult to accept that he is no longer with them and are saddened by what happened on Thursday (June 20) night … during the second innings of the match, the captain approached Mandeep to bowl the 17th over but he refused, complaining of discomfort. He begged to retire from the game and proceeded to lay on the other side of the ropes. Suspecting fatigue, his companions fanned him so that he could cool down. They also gave him an energy drink, juice and candies. After 10-15 minutes, the 40-year-old foreigner said he was feeling better but decided not to return to the field. When the match was over, just 10 km from the stadium, he started having difficulty in breathing and he fell inside the car. His DSK teammates safely parked the car and laid him on the ground to perform CPR while another called an ambulance. The emergency team tried to revive Mandeep with CPR and defibrillation. After this, they took him to Al Daed Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Although it is suspected that he was suffering from heat exhaustion, the exact cause of Mandeep's death is yet to be known, pending details from the forensic department. Originally from Mumbai, Mandeep has been in the UAE for the past 15 years.

Link

Sharan Dominic Dsouza passes away in Abu Dhabi

June 20, 2024

Sharan Dominic Dsouza, younger brother of Fr Anil Dsouza (Parish Priest, Udyavara), passed away today in Abu Dhabi. Dsouza was born on April 2, 1967 [57]. Dolphy Vas, KCO Advisor says, “Truly very sad. It is shocking, untimely. He has continuously worked and helped Abu Dhabi church activities specially Christmas festival. He is instrumental to install/dismantle all scaffolding for more than 100 stalls. Difficult to believe and accept, may his soul rest in peace.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

TURKEY

Branch manager died of a heart attack

June 23, 2024

Hülya Özer, Branch Manager at the Kocaeli Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, died as a result of a heart attack at Konak Hospital, despite all interventions.

No age reported.

Link

The post office manager who had a heart attack could not be saved

June 24, 2024

The post office manager Adil Güven, who works in the Çal district of Denizli, was not saved despite the interventions of doctors, as a result of the heart attack he suffered.

No age reported.

Link

He had passed away as a result of a heart attack - he was sent off with tears

June 18, 2024

Emin Öztürk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Develi Truckers and Freight Transporters Cooperative, passed away yesterday as a result of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

He died of a heart attack at a young age!

June 21, 2024

Bilecik Prison Protection Officer Aytekin Çaldemir died after a heart attack. The 41-year-old died after a heart attack. His funeral will be from the Osmaneli Çerkeşli Village Mosque and he will be buried in the village cemetery after the noon prayer today.

Link

28-year-old suffered a heart attack at sea

June 24, 2024

Recep Dinler came to the beach facilities with his relatives and entered the sea. Dinler remained motionless in the sea for a while, at the point where the water goes up to the waist. He was immediately taken to shore by the surrounding lifeguards and citizens. 112 Paramedics, who quickly arrived at the scene, gave Dinler the first intervention and then rushed him to a private hospital in the district. However, despite all the interventions, Recep Dinler could not be saved and lost his life.

Link

Truck driver who stopped at a rest area had a heart attack : his death was noticed 2 days later

June 22, 2024

Truck driver Ramazan Rashid, who set off from Izmir with a tanker full of fuel, took a break at a rest area located on the highway in the Nilufer district of Bursa. He could not be reached for 2 days, and a search was initiated based on his license plate. The truck was found parked at a recreation facility. The teams who entered the truck encountered the death of the driver. It was determined that the unfortunate driver lost his life by having a heart attack in the rest area he entered 2 days ago.

No age reported.

Link

He died of a heart attack at the lake where he went on a picnic

June 18, 2024

Mehmet Selim Köroğlu (37) went on a picnic with his friends. Köroğlu suddenly became ill and died of a heart attack. Upon the notification of his friends, police, gendarmerie and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Link

He was a father of two children ... A heart attack took him away from life

June 17, 2024

Ahmet Iskender, a father of two children living in the Arasu Kuyumcullu Neighborhood, became ill at his home during the night. Upon notification to the 112 Emergency Call Center, medical teams came to the house and performed the first intervention, then took him to Karasu State Hospital. Despite all the interventions, 40-year-old Ahmet Iskender, who could not be saved, lost his life.

Link

The man who had a heart attack lost his life

June 19, 2024

Irfan Kanbur died as a result of a heart attack. Kanbur's funeral will be held at the Central Mosque today and he will be buried at the Central Family Cemetery after the afternoon prayer.

No age reported.

Link

ARMENIA

Popular and well-known actress Lala Mnatsakanyan died

June 22, 2024

According to shamshyan.com, today, on the night of June 22, the popular and well-known actress Lala Mnatsakanyan died suddenly. As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports, at around 05:40, an alarm was received from the "Arabkir" substation of the ambulance to the Arabkir Police Department, that the duty group of emergency doctors went to an apartment on Mamikonyants Street, where they found out that at 05:00 Lala Mnatsakanyan died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Randeep Singh Bhangu's untimely demise leaves Punjabi film industry in sorrow

June 22, 2024

The Punjabi film industry is in mourning following the unexpected death of actor Randeep Singh Bhangu [39]. As news of Randeep Bhangu's untimely demise spread, numerous stars from the Punjabi industry expressed their profound grief. The cause of Randeep Bhangu's death has not been disclosed at this time.

Link

Chiranjeevi's ex-son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj dies due to health issues

June 19, 2024

In a shocking piece of news, Sirish Bharadwaj [39], the former son-in-law of Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. Per reports, he was undergoing lung treatment at a prominent hospital in Hyderabad at the time of his death. The exact cause remains unknown, with some intimates suggesting a heart attack on social media platforms. Further details are awaited.

Link

Seasoned diplomat and India’s envoy to Turkey Virander Paul dies

June 21, 2024

India’s ambassador to Turkey, Dr Virander Paul, 67, known for his impactful professional contribution, died in Delhi on Friday. A 1991-batch IFS officer, Paul was struggling with health issues for over one-and-a-half years. “We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India’s envoy to Turkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. In his illustrious career, Paul also served as deputy high commissioner of India in London (2013-2016), Minister (Press) at the Indian Embassy in Washington (2010-2013), Director in the Prime Minister’s Office during 2007-2010, and Counsellor (Political) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2003-2007.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Veteran journalist B Muralidhar Reddy passes away at 64

June 23, 2024

Veteran journalist B Muralidhar Reddy, a stalwart of The Hindu, breathed his last at 64. He passed away on Saturday night at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following a brief illness. Reddy, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) three months ago, leaves behind his wife Aparna Srivastava and son Manan. Throughout his illustrious career, Reddy covered several significant beats, including politics, and served as the newspaper's correspondent in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As his condition deteriorated, Reddy was placed on a ventilator a month ago and slipped into a coma following a cardiac arrest two weeks before his passing.

Link

Note – Covid “vaccination” is known to cause turbo motor neurone disease.

Kashmir news photographer, Nissar Ahmad is no more

June 19, 2024

Srinagar - Nissar Ahmad [60], a senior photojournalist known for his compelling coverage of the Kashmir turmoil, passed away today after a prolonged battle with a life-threatening illness. Ahmad had undergone a major operation two years ago for cancer management but continued to work diligently for The Hindu until his health deteriorated recently. One of his colleagues said he had been admitted to SMHS hospital on Tuesday morning. He breathed his last in the afternoon today.

Link

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies after falling from balcony in Bengaluru

June 20, 2024

Bengaluru - Former Indian cricketer David Jude Johnson died after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment in Kothanur on Thursday morning. Police are treating this incident as a suspected case of suicide, but they haven’t ruled out any other angles. The 52-year-old had reportedly joined a de-addiction centre in the city about six months ago for alcohol-related issues, said a senior police officer from the northeast division of the Bengaluru City Police. Cricket writer Joseph Hoover, who is close to the family, told DH that Johnson was hospitalised at the St Philomena's Hospital last week for stomach pain, loose stools, and extreme gout, and was discharged three days ago. He was also reportedly suffering from depression. Johnson’s wife has maintained that he slipped and fell off the balcony after losing balance. He reportedly suffered a debilitating viral infection about one year and eight months ago, which weakened his body, Hoover added.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan passed away

June 19, 2024

Bangladesh - Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, former director of ICB Asset Management Company Lid, as well as Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Bangladesh, and Professor of the Department of Accounting & Information Systems of the University of Dhaka, passed away on Monday, (17 June), 2024 at 6.00 pm while undergoing treatment at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A health officer “died suddenly”:

Health officer found dead in toilet of home; heart attack suspected

June 19, 2024

Kasargod, June 19, 2024 - A health officer was found dead in the toilet of his residence on June 18, Tuesday evening. The deceased is Manoj (45). He was serving at the Manjeshwar Block Panchayat Family Welfare Centre. Neighbours who sensed a foul smell emanating from the housing complex where he was staying alerted the police, who upon breaking open the door found the officer dead in the bathroom. It is suspected that he died of a heart attack two days ago.

Link

Boy, 17, emerges from swimming pool, collapse s and dies after few steps

June 21, 2024

Lucknow - A 17-year-old boy had stepped out of a swimming pool and walked a little distance when he collapsed, showed a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh. The boy, Islam, played cricket early in the day and then returned home. Soon after, he left for the swimming pool with his friends. "CCTV shows that a boy steps out of the pool, walks a little and then slumps to the floor. He is taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," said Kamlesh Bahadur, SP Dehat, Meerut.

No cause of death reported.

Link

19-year-old collapse s, dies on bus in Kannur

June 22, 2024

Kannur - A student collapsed and died on a bus here on Saturday morning. The deceased, C T Shazia (19) of Pappinisseri West, was a BPharm student at MGM College, Vilayancode. She collapsed at Keecheri shortly after boarding the college bus. Although she was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and then to Kannur Medical College, she was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

20-year-old man dies while partying, police suspect cardiac arrest

June 18, 2024

A 20-year-old man from Andheri died early on Monday while partying at a lounge in Mazgaon, with police suspecting cardiac arrest as the reason. According to police, Hamza Khan, a student and a resident of Andheri, went for a party along with five friends at the Bay View Lounge Sunday night. Police said Khan reached the venue around 10 pm after which he consumed alcohol. “Around 1 am (Monday), he started feeling uneasy, after which he stepped out when he collapsed,” said an investigator. His friends rushed Khan to Masina Hospital in Byculla where he was declared dead during treatment.

Link

Guwahati: School student dies after collapsing during exams

June 22, 2024

Guwahati - A Class XI Commerce student from a private school in Satgaon collapsed during exams and subsequently passed away on Saturday, June 22. Talking to GPlus, an official from Satgaon Police Station said, "We were informed about the incident around 2:30p.m. today. The student had a history of heart disease. He was rushed to a hospital in VIP Road but was brought in dead."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Indian worker dies in Maldives as he collapse s at worksite

June 18, 2024

An Indian worker died after he collapsed during maintenance work on a major bridge in the Maldivian capital, police said Tuesday, the second worksite accident in the country involving an Indian national since May. According to the news portal Sun.mv, the worker collapsed during the repair work he was carrying out on the Sinamale' Bridge on Monday night after he got dizzy. He was taken to a private hospital in Hulhumale' but he was already dead when he was brought in, the police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gujarat tourist dies of heart attack in J&K

June 18, 2024

Srinagar - A woman tourist from Gujarat died of heart failure in J&K's Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said. As per officials, the tourist, identified as Hansaben Shah, aged 52, wife of Mahendrabhai Shah, died of a heart attack while travelling in a bus at Vessu in the Qazigund area of Kulgam. "She was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town where doctors declared her dead. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under the relevant sections of law," an official said.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Mumbai: Arif Shaikh, brother-in-law of Chota Shakeel, dies of heart attack in custody

June 21, 2024

Arif Shaikh [61], also known as Arif Bhaijaan, and the brother-in-law of Chota Shakeel, died of a heart attack while in Arthur Road Jail. According to sources, Arif Bhaijaan's health deteriorated on Friday evening. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body has been taken to Sir J.J. Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Link

60-year-old Bonai special jail inmate dies of ‘ heart attack ’

June 19, 2024

Rourkela - A 60-year-old prisoner, who had been lodged at Bonai special jail in Sundargarh district three years ago in connection with an attempted murder case, died due to a suspected heart attack on Tuesday. Firu Rana, a resident of Nuapali village, was arrested in 2021. On Monday night, Firu slept in the jail ward with seven other prisoners. Around 4 am on Tuesday, another prisoner in the ward found Firu unresponsive and informed jail officials. After a check-up, the medical officer referred Firu to Bonai sub-divisional hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Link

BANGLADESH

Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60

June 18, 2024

Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60 after a one-and-a-half-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer. Ehsan, who had been active in the cricketing circuit for four decades, joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board in 2006.

Link

SINGAPORE

A coach “died suddenly”:

Former Chinese team coach Zhang Xuelei passed away due to illness

June 22, 2024

Former Chinese Men’s Basketball Team head coach Zhang Xuelei just celebrated his 61st birthday last month, but news of his death came out yesterday. It is understood that Zhang Xuelei suffered from shock due to cirrhosis of the liver and was unable to undergo a liver transplant. He was sent to the hospital for first aid. Although he was initially rescued, he still passed away in the end.

Link

Singapore shocker! Man dies due to cardiac arrest after winning $4 million at Marina Bay Sands casino (Watch)

June 24, 2024

In a shocking turn of events at Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore, a man reportedly passed away shortly after winning a staggering $4 million. The unnamed individual reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest triggered by the overwhelming excitement of his windfall. Witnesses described scenes of euphoria quickly turning to panic, as the man collapsed in the midst of celebrations. Efforts to revive him were immediately initiated by casino staff and emergency responders, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him. Disturbingly, footage capturing the purported moment has since surfaced on X, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

No age reported.

Link

CHINA

Zhang Lei, China parkour expert, Donnie Yen stunt double dead at 39 from heart attack

June 18, 2024

Trailblazing Chinese parkour [athletic training discipline] practitioner Zhang Lei, who was a stunt double for Hong Kong acting star Donnie Yen Ji-dan, has died at the age of 39 following a heart attack. Zhang passed away in Beijing at 11 am on June 12 after treatment for his condition was unsuccessful, according to The Beijing Extreme Sports Association.

Link

China tech: Two death s on same day reignite work culture debate

June 20, 2024

Hong Kong -- The sudden deaths this week of two workers at different companies have revived debate over the Chinese tech industry's grueling work hours and demanding corporate culture. On Monday afternoon, a woman working in the mainland China office of online retailer Shopee died at the [Singapore] office. Photos circulating on social media showed a young woman lying still under an office table surrounded by colleagues and a couple of people dressed in medical suits. An internal notice sent by the human resources team later in the day confirmed the death of the employee but asked other workers "not to spread any unverified information and photos."

The other death was of an employee at iFlytek, the U.S.-sanctioned speech recognition tech company. The company said on Tuesday that one of its employees had died early Monday morning at home due to "sudden illness." The man was reportedly a 38-year-old senior testing engineer. iFlytek is scheduled to release the latest version of its large language model for AI computing, Xinghuo, next week.



There have been a number of sudden deaths of young workers at big tech companies in China over the past few years, including at ByteDance, Pinduoduo and Bilibili. Another iFlytek worker died of a heart attack last August.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Popular influencer Han Seo Weol reportedly has passed away at age 32

June 25, 2024

YouTuber Han Seo Weol (also known as Han Sun Wall) has reportedly passed away. The cause of her death has not been released. According to Wikitree, it is believed that the influencer passed away on June 14, but this has not been confirmed According to the report, fans had become concerned after Han Seo Weol suddenly stopped uploading weeks ago. The influencer was only 32.

Link

PHILIPPINES

CJ de Silva, advertising exec and former 'Promil Kid', passes away

June 19, 2024

Advertising executive and former Promil Gifted Child, CJ de Silva-Ong, has passed away at the age of 36. According to her husband Wincy, CJ suffered two strokes while in the Intensive Care Unit before passing away. She was in the ICU for two weeks due to an aneurysm. After her time as a Promil Gifted Child, CJ graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts. She eventually became an executive creative director at TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno. CJ has also taken part in solo and group shows that feature her paintings and artwork.

Link

MALAYSIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man suffers heart attack while driving in Jempol, dies in health clinic

June 24, 2024

Jempol - A 40-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while driving along Jalan Besar Felda Palong and subsequently crashed his car, died during treatment at a government health clinic here. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased suffered a heart attack and crashed along the road embankment on the right side of the road. He was then rushed to the Palong health clinic but died around 8.30 am," District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said in a statement.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Beloved owner of popular café in Australia suddenly dies

June 24, 2024

Tributes are pouring in for a much-loved café owner and mother-of-two who locals describe as a 'beautiful soul'. Lizelle Viljoen, who along with husband TJ Viljoen owns the popular Pasture of Balmoral café, overlooking family-friendly Balmoral Beach in the northern Sydney suburb of Mosman, passed away on Monday after succumbing to bone cancer. Michela Crispino, who is the general manager of the café, said Ms Viljoen had been battling cancer for a few years. 'She did really well until December, and then in January, she got really sick again,' Ms Crispino said.



No age reported.

Link

From our researcher: For 99% of Australian workers, including all in the hospitality sector, the government mandate in 2021 was no jab=no job.

Touching tributes flow for beloved local shopkeeper who suddenly died

June 17, 2024

The owner of a popular greengrocer has died, with his sudden passing sparking an outpouring of grief from his community. Eddie, 46, was a beloved shopkeeper who worked at the family-run Market Fresh Fruit and Veg located on Marrickville Road at Dulwich Hill, in Sydney's inner west. His nephew, Ammar El-Khaled, shared the heartbreaking news to Facebook on Friday that his uncle had suddenly died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family left heartbroken when ‘little warrior’, 5, went to sleep and never woke up

June 20, 2024

A family was left heartbroken when their “little warrior”, Cruz, just 5, was put to bed but died in his sleep. The little boy’s aunt Siobhan has launched a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs. She wrote: “Our hearts shattered after the sudden and heartbreaking loss of my nephew, Cruz. “At just five years old, Cruz was a beacon of love and light, a warrior who filled our lives with joy and laughter. He was a healthy boy who went to sleep one night and never woke up. He had no prior illness, injury, or warning signs.” Cruz is thought to have died as result of SUDC (Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood). SUDC leaves families left with unimaginable grief.

Link

Capri, Australian tourist dies in Marina Piccola

June 24, 2024

Capri [Italy] - The tragedy occurred after the woman took a swim off Marina Piccola. The couple had decided to rent a gozzo boat with a sailor on board at Piano di Sorrento to visit Capri from a unique perspective of the sea. As soon as she boarded the boat after bathing, the woman suddenly felt unwell. The sailor immediately alerted the rescuers, but despite the timeliness of the rescue, attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the tourist, who died shortly after being hit by the illness.

Link

Heartbreak as Irishman, 30s, dies suddenly in Australia and devastated pals pay tribute to ‘real, genuine lad’

June 19, 2024

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for a father-of-two who passed away suddenly in Australia last weekend. Ciaran Carragher, who was aged in his late 30s, died suddenly on Saturday in Perth, where he had been living.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara McCombie, 69

June 22, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our darling sister Barb, on June 5, 2024, suddenly in her sleep, aged 69. We will miss you dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand rugby star dies suddenly aged 25 after reported ‘medical event’

June 18, 2024

On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family. Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose of Tralee contestant found dead , aged 26

June 18, 2024

Auckland - A contestant of the Rose of Tralee, who was reported missing by her family to New Zealand police, has been found dead. Monica Reid represented Auckland in the New Zealand competition last month, vying for a chance to travel to Ireland this coming August. The 26-year-old from Atatu was a transport network organizer and was in the middle of completing a Masters in urban planning. Monica was last spotted on Friday afternoon on Matipo Road, Te Atatu Peninsula, reportedly wearing a purple/pink puffer jacket. In an update, North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police confirmed that a 26-year-old woman reported missing from Te Atatu Peninsula on Friday "has this afternoon (Sunday) been located deceased". "Her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher: A media article alludes to Read’s death as a possible suicide. Covid 'vaccination' is known to exacerbate pre-existing mental health issues, as well as cause new ones.

https://tinyurl.com/3wr9yf8v

Larger-than-life character mourned

June 23, 2024

Queenstown - Queenstown has lost one of its most popular characters. John Hughes, who died, aged 65, of a medical event last Thursday, was widely known as a rubbish truck driver for his beaming smile, signature wave and infectious laugh. Those who knew him well also hail his big-hearted nature, typified by constantly giving away sweet treats, and his storytelling over a beer or two.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matamata-Piako: Family of Pauline Grey thank police, iwi for search after body found

June 18, 2024

Matamata-Piako District - The family of a woman who went missing over the weekend have thanked police, search and rescue teams and local iwi for their search efforts. Pauline Grey, 67, was reported missing about 7.30 pm on June 16 when she walked into the area in the Matamata-Piako District and didn’t return. Police believed she drove her 2016 Mazda 3 hatchback to the Wairere Falls track. Today, a police statement said a person had been located deceased in the Wairere Falls area. Police believed the deceased person to be Grey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One person dead in single-car crash in South Wairarapa

June 19, 2024

South Wairarapa - One person has died in a crash in South Wairarapa this morning. The single-vehicle crash on Wards Line was reported to police at 4.40am. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.

No age reported.

Link

One person dead in State Highway 27 crash after van rolls

June 17, 2024

Hauraki District - One person has died after a van rolled on State Highway 27 in the Hauraki District late last night. In a statement, a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash about 11 pm.

No age reported.

Link

Olivia Jane "Boz" Satterthwaite, 37

June 19, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our darling Olivia, peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Hastings, aged 37 years. Travel safe our darling girl.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Jean "Chrissy" Latif, 36

June 19, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at Hospice, Hamilton on 15 June 2024, one week away from her 37th birthday, after a courageous battle with cancer. At home with her Lord.

Link

Sonia Margaret Mackle, 68

June 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, aged 68 years. A big thank you to the staff of Ward A5 at Christchurch Hospital for their amazing care of Sonia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note - Ward B5 is the oncology ward.

Evelyn Norma Adcock, 70

June 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, unexpectedly, as the result of a medical event, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Anne Hicks, 71

June 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home, Friday, June 14, 2024, aged 71. "Forever in our hearts".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Robert Rexton Thompson, 45

June 22, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul, peacefully on 17 June 2024, after a brave fight against brain cancer. Aged 45.

Link

Peter Bryan Weir, 71

June 21, 2024

Takapuna, Auckland - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, aged 71 years. Forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard Dickson Walker, 70

June 21, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 70. Loved uncle and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chiu Yin "CY" Leung, 72

June 21, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully on 19 June 2024, in Hamilton, after a brave short battle, at the age of 72. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hilda Ross for their special attention and care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Alexander "Scotty" "Rusty" Steele, 67

June 20, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - British Royal Navy submarine branch, #D150616R. After a short illness, Steve passed away at Timaru Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Special thanks to Dr Kelly Sweerus, Laura, and Emily of the SCDHB for their care, support and respect.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nerida Jean Maketoni

June 20, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Sadly lost her battle to cancer on Monday 17th June 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Graham Maurice Sharp

June 20, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Suddenly on June 16, 2024, at North Shore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Herbert Harford

June 20, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - In loving memory of Gary Herbert Harford. Loving husband, father, brother, and grandad. Gary passed away peacefully with his family on 18 June 2024 in Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate if a donation was made to the Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hubert Frank de Koning, 63

June 19, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, at 63 years of age. In lieu of flowers, donations to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand in Hubert's name would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Murray Pemberton, 53

June 19, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday 8th June 2024, aged 53. Special thanks to emergency services. We love you and will miss you, forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Gregory Gracie, 63

June 19, 2024

Albany, Auckland - After a relatively short but inspiring battle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home. Too many cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and dearly loved friends he chose as family to name - but loved by all. Wayne had an infectious smile, wicked sense of humour, and was always willing to lend a hand - taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Michael (Michael) Stainburn, 74

June 19, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on June 16, 2024. Michael died peacefully at home after a short illness. Michael was loved and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lola Marie Haywood, 68

June 19, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Lola, born June 21, 1956, in Dunedin, our beloved mum passed away suddenly on June 11, 2024. Treasured friend to many. Special thanks to St John's and the many people who cared for and touched mum's heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryce John Hoffman, 46

June 19, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - 46 years young, tragically taken too soon. A great mate to all his many friends. Our heartfelt thanks to Search and Rescue along with the Police for bringing Bryce home to us. You do an amazing job. Donations gratefully received for Otago/Southland Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note - Covid 'vaccination' is known to exacerbate pre-existing mental health issues as well as cause new issues.

Jason Christopher Fauth, 42

June 19, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at his home in Christchurch on June 13, 2024, aged 42. Jason is a family member and friend who will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Alfred "Pat" Stieller, 71

June 19, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 15 June 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty (nee Rout) McConnell

June 19, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland – Peacefully, after a short illness, on 14 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Clive Robert Collier

June 19, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 17th June 2024, after a yearlong battle with a rare illness, surrounded by much love. He will be dearly missed and honoured everyday by his family and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society New Zealand or St John New Zealand would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Andrew Cranch

June 19, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away 9th June 2024, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Orlando Victor "Lando" Vaine, 48

June 18, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Aged 48 years. Good friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raewyn Paula Tresch, 67

June 18, 2024

Wellington - On 15th June 2024, aged 67 years young, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, after bravely battling a brief illness. Thank you to those who lovingly cared for her during her final days at Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice. Rest in peace Raewyn, free of the pain you have endured over the last months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norman Love

June 18, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - On 13th June 2024, passed suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Gerard John Glynn, 56

June 18, 2024

Auckland - Died suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday 13th June 2024, aged 56. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) New Zealand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note - Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause turbo motor neurone disease.