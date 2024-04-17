FRANCE

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Builder of ICU at the Béthune-Beuvry hospital, doctor Vinsonneau has died

August 4, 2024

His death occurred suddenly this Sunday, April 7, when he was in his 57th year. His team will remember his determination for a long time. As soon as he arrived at the Béhune-Beuvry hospital center, on September 1, 2016, doctor Christophe Vinsonneau, head of the intensive care unit, fought for it to become one of the strengths of the hospital. He was very invested during the Covid crisis, during which the intensive care units were particularly solicited.

A 15-year-old teenager found dead in the toilets of his high school in Reims

October 4, 2024

A 15-year-old teenager was found dead on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in the toilets of a private high school in Reims. Worried that the high school student would not show up for dinner, one of his classmates went to the bathroom to pick him up. Without an answer from him, he alerted a manager who opened the toilet door. The teenager was then in cardiac arrest. Alerted, the emergency services quickly went to the scene, but failed to revive him. He died shortly after 20 p.m., according to a police source. For the moment, the context of this death "is absolutely not clearly defined", indicated the prosecutor François Schneider. "No suspicious traces" were found on the body and "the cause of death is unknown," he added.

Six “died suddenly” in the mountains:

Two hikers die in a week, victims of a heart attack : caution on the paths or in the mountains

April 13, 2024

Hiking is not an innocuous leisure activity, and it is important to prepare physically. This Saturday, April 13 in the morning, a 70-year-old man who was participating in a hike organized by a local club on the way to Lavigayrie, in the Lot valley, was probably the victim of a heart attack. The firefighters of Lacapelle-Miraval and Latronquière tried to revive, in vain, the septuagenarian who was in cardio-respiratory arrest.



On Wednesday, April 10, in the Gard this time, the firefighters intervened at 12:55 p.m. to rescue a 65-year-old man in cardio-respiratory arrest while he was participating in a hike on the 4,000 steps trail, on Mont Aigoual. Despite medical treatment, the victim died at the scene.



These heart ailments during hikes are unfortunately not uncommon, some recent examples:

On Sunday, April 7, around 11:30 am, a man in his fifties died during a mountain bike hike in Inzinzac-Lochrist, in Morbihan. On Saturday, March 23, around 12:30 p.m., a 70-year-old man died while hiking in Treschenu-Creyers, in the Drôme. On Sunday, February 11, a man in his fifties died during a hike with his relatives in the town of Roquefort-les-Cascades, in Ariège. On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, a 59-year-old man died during a ski trip near Luchon, in Haute-Garonne.

Deauville: a man dies in the open sea during a jet-ski trip

April 13, 2024

A trip to the sea that turns into a tragedy. A man in his forties lost his life on Saturday, after a jet-ski trip off Deauville (Calvados). He was the victim of a heart attack in the open sea. The facts took place this Saturday, in the middle of the day. Those who accompany him then try to bring him back to dry land, to no avail. Despite their efforts, the paramedics did not manage to save him. The man's death was recorded shortly after 13 o'clock.

BELGIUM

A journalist “died suddenly”:

VTM News is in deep mourning: "He has passed away "

April 12, 2024

VTM Nieuws regrets the loss of their beloved colleague and friend Wouter De Boer, who worked as a journalist with the team since 2012. After a courageous battle against a malignant brain tumor, for which no treatment was possible, Wouter passed away last night at the age of only 39. His colleagues remember him as an extraordinary journalist and a wonderful person. They offer their sincere support to his wife and 2 children.

Old timer cross enthusiast Gino Saro passed away

April 6, 2024

Today, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce the death of Gino Saro. Gino was a classic cross-country enthusiast through and through, and an ardent supporter of Husqvarna dirt bikes. He died yesterday at the age of 61. He had been battling cancer for a number of years and has now unexpectedly lost the battle.

A Belgian cyclist dies of a heart attack in Rocquigny

April 12, 2024

This Friday, April 12, 2024, in the early afternoon, shortly before 13 o'clock, a 67-year-old Belgian woman cycling with her husband on the D14 between Mainbressy and Mainbresson, in the Ardennes, died after experiencing a heart attack. Before the arrival of firefighters and the gendarmerie, two people stopped to give the victim a cardiac massage, but to no avail. "The first observations noted by the gendarmerie on the spot converge towards a natural death", confirms the prosecutor's office of Charleville-Mézières.

Rik Baert, 71

April 12, 2024

Sad, but grateful that he was spared further suffering, we have to say goodbye far too soon to Mr. Rik Baert, Chairman of Vlaams Belang – Izegem department, Municipal councilor for Vlaams Belang, former Chairman of Student Club 'Mother Izegemse', avid supporter of 'Club Brugge'. Born in Izegem on February 9, 1952, and lovingly surrounded by his family, died in the AZ Groeninge, in Kortrijk, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Strengthened by the Anointing of the Sick. Thanks to all who cared for him - his GP Bart Verbeke, the doctors and staff of the AZ Groeninge Kortrijk, Oncology department.

Dirk Heyns, 72

April 11, 2024

Retired gendrame, secretary of the historical circle Sint-Kruis, member of the City archives. Born in Bruges, June 1, 1951, and died there unexpectedly at his home, April 10, 2024.

Kris Teugels, 45

April 8, 2024

It is with pain in our hearts, and far too soon, that we have to say goodbye. Kris Teugels, born in Sint-Niklaas on May 19, 1978, and died at home on April 5, 2024. Driven manager of Teugels Agricultural Company. Member of the National Guild – Confrérie of Sint-Eloi.

Bart Omblets, 48

April 14, 2024

Bart was born in Kapellen on August 30, 1975, and died in Sint-Job-In-'t-Goor on April 14, 2024.

Jo Arys, 49

April 13, 2024

Born in Aalst, January 29, 1975, died in Aalst, April 10, 2024.

Gregory Pattou, 52

April 13, 2024

Born in Ypres, June 19, 1971, died unexpectedly in Heusden, April 9, 2024.

Mathis Lievevrauw, 20

April 13, 2024

Born in Ghent, January 22, 2004, died in Bachte, April 11, 2024.

Peter Claeys, 59

April 13, 2024

Born in Beernem, January 18, 1965, died suddenly in AZ Rumbeke, April 3, 2024.

Sophie Lahure, 23

April 13, 2024

Born in Marche-En-Famenne on 22/11/2000, died in Gesves on 12/04/2024.

Carolina Plaida Alarde, 57

April 12, 2024

Born in San Pedro, April 23, 1966, died unexpectedly in ASZ Aalst April 11, 2024.

Karin Van Hoye, 60

April 12, 2024

Born in Sint-Niklaas, February 13, 1974, died unexpectedly in Oostende, April 9, 2024.

Francky Bonte, 60

April 12, 2024

Born in Torhout, July 20, 1963, died suddenly at home, April 11, 2024.

Maurice Claesen, 45

April 11, 2024

Born in Hasselt, March 23, 1979, died quietly in Genk, April 9, 2024.

Françoise Darimont, 51

April 11, 2024

Born in Verviers, January 31, 1973, died in Francorchamps, April 9, 2024.

Ann Soubry, 62

April 11, 2024

Way too soon and completely unexpected, we have to say goodbye to Ann Soubry. Born in Kortrijk, December 3, 1961, died unexpectedly in Ubeda, Spain, March 25, 2024.

Davy Jacques, 41

April 11, 2024

Born in Reims (France) on 24/04/1982, died in Liège on 10/04/2024. Living in Gedinne.

Dirk Guffens, 62

April 10, 2024

Born in Tienen, April 13, 1961, died unexpectedly at home in Wilsele-Putkapel, on April 10, 2024.

Benny Corveleyn, 61

April 10, 2024

Born in Oostende, March 15, 1963, left us unexpectedly in Veurne, April 9, 2024.

Lut De Wit, 65

April 10, 2024

Born March 31, 1959, died April 9, 2024. Retired Head Nurse at OCMW Brasschaat. Thanks to the doctor and the department of oncology, AZ Klina.

Decramer Véronique, 60

April 9, 2024

Wielsbeke - So young, so unexpected, we mourn with you … We learned yesterday of the sudden death of Veronique...

Beatrice Goerlandt, 72

April 9, 2024

We wish you strength with this sudden death ... so unexpected and so suddenly … We had made an appointment to meet the day before she passed, to get together in Oostende...

Laure Ghysels, 35

April 9, 2024

Zwevegem - We say goodbye. Born in Kortrijk on December 15, 1988, and died at home in Ruiselede on April 8, 2024.

Ivan Cruyt, 64

April 9, 2024

Passed away from us unexpectedly. Born in Izegem on May 23, 1959, and died there suddenly, in the WZC De Plataan, on Monday evening, April 8, 2024.

Patrick Dumortier, 64

April 9, 2024

Born in Ypres, December 30, 1959, died unexpectedly in the Jan Yperman Hospital in Ypres, April 8, 2024.

Alexandre Vanderstock, 30

April 9, 2024

Born in Bruxelles on 24/11/1994, died in Namur on 08/04/2024. Living in Namur.

Simon-Pierre Boldo, 45

April 9, 2024

Born in India on 08/14/1978, died in Namur on 04/08/2024. Domiciled in Rhisnes.

Els Dulsster, 55

April 9, 2024

Unexpected to us, we had to say goodbye to Els Dulsster. Born in Oostende, March 21, 1969, died in Bruges, April 7, 2024. Residing in Bruges.

Jos Imbrechts, 68

April 9, 2024

Born in Leuven, November 26, 1955, died in UZ Leuven campus Gasthuisberg, April 8, 2024. Thanks to the doctor and the oncology department.

Shirley Lefevre, 59

April 8, 2024

Born in Roeselare on April 25, 1964, and died suddenly at home in Oostrozebeke on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Elsie Engelbregt, 71

April 8, 2024

Born in Antwerp, May 27, 1952, died unexpectedly at home in Atwerp, April 7, 2024.

Anja Wambeke, 54

April 8, 2024

Born in Tielt December 3, 1969, died unexpectedly at home in Torhout April 7, 2024.

Laetitia Dansart, 43

April 8, 2024

Born in Cologne, Germany, August 7, 1980, died in Luxembourg, Belgium, April 7, 2024.

Pol Maes, 69

April 8, 2024

Born in Antwerp, May 30, 1954, died unexpectedly at home in Oostende, April 7, 2024.

Philip Sabbe, 62

April 8, 2024

Member of Brugsche Globetrotters, Diploma European IMI hiker, Certified Santiago De Compostela hiker. Born in Bruges on January 4, 1962, and died unexpectedly at home in Bruges, on April 6, 2024.

Vanja Schippers, 50

April 8, 2024

Vanja was born in Temse on July 14, 1974, and died in Sint-Niklaas on April 4, 2024.

Erik Loncke, 66

April 7, 2024

Born in Oostende, January 3, 1958, died unexpectedly at his home, April 5, 2024.

Dany Masure, 46

April 7, 2024

Born in Renaix, October 28, 1977, died in Ghent, April 7, 2024.

Sebastien Verbeke, 47

April 1, 2024

Born in Kortrijk on December 23, 1976. Died completely unexpectedly in Menen on April 1, 2024.

NETHERLANDS

A journalist “died suddenly”:

In memoriam: Cornelis Pons, local troubadour

April 10, 2024

He had accepted it. Death would be near. Two weeks ago, the pain in his shoulder turned out to be metastatic bone cancer. Cornelis Pons did not want to be treated for it. His health was no longer good. He died on Wednesday, at the age of 73. Vlaardingen loses in him a witty, and at the same time serious, songwriter and troubadour. Cornelis Pons wrote lyrics for Fungus and The Amazing Stroopwafels. He performed with Lévi Weemoedt and Hans Dorrestijn. He formed a strong duo with Anton Swaneveld, as evidenced by the songs 'Nacht over de Rijnmond', 'Koffer in Schiedam' and 'Vlaardingen voor beginners'. Their voices harmonized beautifully. He also taught journalism at the Utrecht University of Applied Sciences. There he taught that being an (objective) journalist is incompatible with membership of a political party. He was strongly opposed to forming opinions and influencing what was supposed to be factually correct reporting.

A coach “died suddenly”:

SJVV coach Karlo Vullings passed away ; 'We lose a real clubman'

April 9, 2024

Trainer of the first women's team of SJVV, Karlo Vullings, passed away unexpectedly last weekend at the age of 58. The football club from the St. Joseph parish in Deurne thus loses a valued trainer, the figurehead of the veterans department, and their driving force in the club canteen. Vullings had indicated that he wanted to continue with all these activities next season.

Councilor Bea de Jongste died unexpectedly

April 10, 2024

Waalwijk - On Tuesday, April 9, Bea de Jongste, a respected councilor and group leader of Samen Waalwijk, died unexpectedly at the age of 72. Her death has a deep impact on many, as she was known as a socially committed person. The Brabants Dagblad reports this. Bea was loved for her efforts for people who were having a hard time. As a councilor, she often advocated for more attention for people with disabilities, given her own experience with wheelchair dependency.

Michel Van Orsouw died completely unexpectedly

April 11, 2024

While preparing to play football in Helmond, we received the terrible news that Michel had passed away this morning. Perplexed and not actually believing it, we come together in the morning to process this incredible news. He died completely unexpectedly. We don't know what to say, but together you can tell your story. Michel was a player who fit in well with the group. He always has a chat and a story ready. The strong and often true stories were beautiful to listen to. His jokes were also regularly heard. Michel was 71 years old.

GERMANY

A musician “died suddenly”:

Whole place "deeply touched": Great sadness for Andreas Sandbichler (26)

April 15, 2024

He was a man who liked to be listened to. And there were plenty of opportunities for that. Andreas Sandbichler played two instruments at the same time with the Niklasreuth music band: tuba and drums. And the vice-chairman of the band not only liked to use his talent there, but also as a music supervisor at the folk costume club Niklasreuth-Wörnsmühl and as a companion of the [oompah-oompah orchestra] Reider Goaßlschnoizer. Everyone in the village is all the more shocked that Sandbichler and his music have suddenly fallen silent forever. The father of three boys, and trained carpenter, died completely unexpectedly at the end of March, at the age of only 26.

A health department head “died suddenly”:

Jürgen Krahn passed away : mourning for the head of the health department

October 4, 2024

The head of the health authority for Darmstadt and the district of Darmstadt-Dieburg has died unexpectedly at the age of 59. [paywall]

Hanno Stanzel-Deffner died unexpectedly at the age of 57

April 12, 2024

The honorary president of Narrhalla Erding, Hanno Stanzel-Deffner, has died unexpectedly. The carnival society owes a lot to him. No one could and wanted to believe that the honorary president of the Narrhalla died at only 57 years old, although he was in poor health and was in rehab after a severe sepsis. But his death came as a complete surprise there. His heart just stopped beating.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Bad Driburg mourns for Pastor Hubertus Rath

April 14, 2024

The Catholics in Bad Driburg, but also many people far beyond, are mourning for Pastor Hubertus Rath, who died unexpectedly on Friday, at the age of only 62, after a serious illness, as the pastoral association of the spa town announces on its homepage. Rath, who led the pastoral association for over 15 years, and was also deputy dean in the district of Höxter, was considered a representative of a modern church – quite critical of the system.

Sad fact: St. Pauli fan died after an emergency before game

April 12, 2024

Now there is a sad certainty: St. Pauli's fan who was injured before the game is dead. On Friday, the club announced the terrible news. The follower had died "after several days in the hospital". The fan had been the victim of a medical emergency before the game against KSC, the spectators were informed about this by stadium announcement before the game.

Two “died suddenly” (and their dog):

Tragic death in the Eifel town of Nideggen

November 4, 2024

The police have found an old married couple and their dog dead in their apartment building in Nideggen evenings. They are talking about a tragic case. The police rule out any external fault. Last Monday, neighbors had informed the police. They had noticed that the mailbox had not been emptied for some time. The emergency services then found two lifeless people and a dead dog in the house. The deceased have yet to be identified. An autopsy was also ordered. The last time the newspaper was brought into the house was on March 7. The 78-year-old wife had been bedridden, the Euskirchen police said. The 72-year-old husband had taken care of her. The officials suspect that he died suddenly and could no longer take care of his wife and dog.

57-year-old dies while cycling near Wallau

April 14, 2024

A 57-year-old from Bad Laasphe died on Thursday evening, while cycling near the district of Wallau. The man was traveling with a group of cyclists in the forest between Bad Laasphe-Puderbach and Wallau at about 18.45 o'clock when he crashed with his bike. Immediately initiated resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. Passengers had told the police that the 57-year-old had suddenly faltered before the fall. The cause of death is currently assumed to be a medical emergency of the man, as a result of which he probably first fell to the ground.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Person fatally injured in a serious traffic accident

April 12, 2024

A person was fatally injured in a serious traffic accident in Ebersbach on Friday morning. Probably due to a medical emergency, the car hit a bridge railing and skidded into the oncoming lane. First responders pulled the driver out of his vehicle and immediately began resuscitating him. The emergency doctor who was called in was only able to determine death after long resuscitation attempts. The police must now check whether the accident was caused by a medical emergency.

For the 71-year-old, any help came too late

April 12, 2024

The accident, which claimed a fatality on the L827, between Falkenhagen and Rischenau, at around 12.10 am on Wednesday, was due to a medical emergency. This is reported by the police. A 71-year-old driver was driving on Falkenhagener Road when he lost control of his vehicle between the two villages, turned left over the oncoming lane, and slipped into the ditch. There he grazed a tree, and finally came to a stop a few meters further. Despite attempts at resuscitation by the rescue workers, the 71-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

Passers-by find dead e-bike rider in Eilendorf

April 12, 2024

In Aachen-Eilendorf, passers-by found a dead e-bike rider early Friday morning, lying on a farm road on Schiltsgasse. According to previous findings, the police assume a solo accident, probably due to a medical emergency. Accordingly, there are no indications of other parties involved in the accident. The dead e-bike rider is 43 years old and comes from Stolberg.

AUSTRIA

Cardiac arrest at 24: professional football player died in Austria

April 15, 2024

Austrian football company is being overshadowed by a tragedy this week: Completely surprisingly, professional Alexander Steinlechner died on Wednesday (April 10) at the age of 24, as a result of a heart attack. This was announced by his club, SC Weiz. According to media reports, Steinlechner suffered a cardiac arrest in his apartment on Friday (April 5) – and only a few hours after he was still in the squad of his team against Deutschlandsberger SC. Although an emergency doctor was quickly on the spot, and the 24-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital, he finally lost the fight for his life five days later.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

SUV driver loses consciousness at the wheel - cyclist dies

April 12, 2024

On Thursday afternoon, a fatal accident occurred in Bregenz between an SUV and a cyclist. According to the police, the trigger was apparently a medical cause. A 69-year-old SUV driver was traveling in the direction of Lauterach. The driver lost consciousness by an unknown cause, his body slumped forward, and he no longer had control over the vehicle. A woman driving on a moped in front of the SUV was overtaken to the right by the SUV. A cyclist (56), who was almost at the same height, was then hit by the SUV from behind on the bike path. The passenger still tried to steer the SUV away, but that failed. The SUV driver finally regained consciousness, continued for about 350 meters after the collision with the cyclist, then parked his car and went back to the scene of the accident. The cyclist died at the scene of the accident, despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures.

SWITZERLAND

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

New mourning in the village, 49-year-old dies suddenly

April 14, 2024

The misfortune occurred in Switzerland where Vittorio Nigro lived with his family. According to initial findings, the 49-year-old man had gone out on a motorbike trip with a group of friends. Suddenly, the illness that would have left him no escape. As soon as the news spread, the brother, who runs a hospitality business in the center of Pietramelara [Italy], left to reach Switzerland.

NORWAY

Stig Løkken (42) is dead

April 9, 2024

The former football player at Gjøvik-Lyn, Stig Løkken, died this weekend, 42 years old. Løkken was always open about the cancer that eighteen months ago turned his life upside down. He died on Sunday with family and friends by his side. [paywall]

He died on a mountain hike

April 8, 2024

On Friday, a man died during a hike in Hurrungane in Luster. Emergency services rushed out when the man suddenly fell over with cardiac arrest. The air ambulance went into action, and life-saving first aid was started in the tour group, with assistance by phone. When the air ambulance arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead by the doctor on board.

DENMARK

Parish priest does not show up for appointment, found dead

April 1, 2024

Parish priest in Vejrup and Vester Nykirke parishes, Uffe Vestergaard, has passed away on March 30, 59 years old. He was found dead in his home by the chairman of the parochial church council and his girlfriend on Saturday evening, when he had not turned up for a scheduled appointment with parents who were to have their child baptized the following day.

Mechanic dies suddenly

April 9, 2024

A mechanic has died suddenly. The owner of Søndermarkens Auto in Vejle Kurt Petersen, on April 8, 2024 - 63 years old. 'It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Kurt Petersen has passed away on Monday evening. The death has come completely unexpectedly, which is why we hope for your understanding in the coming time.' A new article states that 'Kurt Petersen collapsed and died in his beloved auto repair shop'.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

56-year-old trucker dies

April 9, 2024

A 56-year-old man has died after an accident on a country road in Southern Jutland. The police state that the man had fallen ill and therefore drove into a ditch. The exact cause of death is not known, but according to the police, the man was not driving at high speed.'

Hanne Lisbjerg Nordestgaard passes away on holiday in Turkey, 76

April 9, 2024

My dear wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Hanne Lisbjerg Nordestgaard, has suddenly died during a holiday in Turkey. 'No one knows the day until the sun sets'. April 6, 2024 - 76 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Birthe Jensen, 72

April 15, 2024

My beloved Birthe. Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Birthe Jensen, has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 13, 2024 - 72 years old.

Finn Nielsen, 57

April 14, 2024

My beloved husband. Our good friend Finn Nielsen has died after a short illness. April 11, 2024 - 57 years old.

Aage Hansen, 75

April 14, 2024

Our dear father, grandfather, and father-in-law, Aage Hansen, has peacefully passed away. April 14, 2024 - 75 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

Niels Smed Søndergaard, 54

April 14, 2024

My highly beloved husband, our sweet, funny, and fantastic father and father-in-law, Niels Smed Søndergaard, has peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on 13 April 2024, after a brave and enduring battle against cancer. 'Lights will guide you home, and I will try to fix you'. - 54 years old.

Mick Victor Bischoff Svensson, 30

April 13, 2024

This young man died the day before his 31st birthday. May he rest in peace ❤️: March 13, 1993-March 12, 2024. Our beloved Mick Victor Bischoff Svensson has suddenly passed away.

Karen Guldbrandt Toft, 67

April 13, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Karen Guldbrandt Toft, has peacefully passed away. 'Lost the battle to cancer'. April 12, 2024.

Lars Hjorth, 66

April 12, 2024

My dear father, our dear father-in-law, and grandfather, Lars Hjorth, we have suddenly lost. April 6, 2024 - 66 years old.

Carl Albers, 56

April 12, 2024

Our dear Papa, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Carl Albers, was unexpectedly taken from us.

Peder Møller Rosenvinge Ebbesen, 63

April 12, 2024

Our dear son, brother, and brother-in-law, Peder Møller Rosenvinge Ebbesen, has passed away. April 8, 2024 - 63 years old. My best friend Peder Møller Rosenvinge Ebbesen has suddenly died.

Ellen Ellebæk, 76

April 12, 2024

My beloved mother. Our dear mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, and sister-in-law with the bright mind, Ellen Ellebæk, has suddenly died.

Michael Sneftrup Knudsen, 63

April 12, 2024

My dear brother, our beloved uncle, Michael Sneftrup Knudsen, has suddenly passed away. April 11, 2024 - 63 years old.

Birte Andersen, 72

April 12, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Birte Andersen, has suddenly been taken from us.

Johan Blach Petersen, 72

April 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that my dear husband, Johan Blach Petersen, has suddenly passed away.

Lotte Hjortborg Jensen, 59

April 11, 2024

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, Lotte Hjortborg Jensen, has passed away after a short illness.

Marie Skjærlund, 60

April 11, 2024

We have suddenly lost our beloved Marie Skjærlund. 'No one knows the day until the sun sets'.

Henrik Toft Jensen, 61

April 10, 2024

We have lost our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Henrik Toft Jensen. April 4, 2024 - 61 years old. Mentions request for cancer association.

Johnny Berndt, 55

April 10, 2024

Our dear Johnny Berndt has passed away far too soon. April 5, 2024 - 55 years old.

Henrik Birkedal Grell, 57

April 10, 2024

Our beloved Henrik Birkedal Grell has passed away after a short illness.

Ulla Velling Duborg, 61

April 9, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Ulla Velling Duborg, has suddenly been taken from us.

Lisbeth Ølund Nilsson, 74

April 9, 2024

My highly beloved wife, the world's best mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, Lisbeth Ølund Nilsson, has suddenly been taken from us.

Dorte Skov Jakobsen​, 56

April 9, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mother Dorte Skov Jakobsen​. 'You fought so bravely. You were so tough, but the battle you could not win'. April 7, 2024 - 56 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers, and appreciation directed at an oncology ward.

POLAND

Joanna Dworakowska, chess master, 45

April 14, 2024

Born October 21, 1978 in Warsaw, died April 13, 2024. Grandmaster (1997). International champion (2001).

ROMANIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Romanian trucker dies in Denmark

April 10, 2024

According to the police, the 62-year-old Romanian driver fell ill while driving on Sønderjyske highway, and turned into the emergency lane. However, the truck did not stop here. It continued about 100 meters into the field that lies along the highway. When the emergency services and the police arrived, they found no damage to either the truck or its unconscious driver. Lifesaving first aid was attempted on the 62-year-old, but his life could not be saved. He was therefore pronounced dead at the scene at 12.44. (April 9). The incident on Tuesday afternoon is the second time in a very short time that a truck driver has been found dead behind the wheel due to an illness.

NORTH MACEDONIA

A coach “died suddenly”:

U17 NT coach Dashmir Beari suddenly dies

April 12, 2024

Bad new came from Tetovo late last night. The coach of Macedonia U17, Dasghmir Beari, suddenly died. Beari was born in the village of Poroj on 15 December in 1973 [50]. Throughout his career he coached Vlazrimi 77, Renova, Drita, Gostivar and was assistant in Saudi side Al Raed. After putting on pause his club engagement in 2021, Beari worked for FFM. He started from being national team coach of Macedonia U19, a year later took over the U16 national team and in June 2023 took over the U17s, job that he did until his death.

SPAIN

A coach “died suddenly”:

The coach of a Tenerife futsal team dies during a match

April 13, 2024

Sad news comes from the futsal of Tenerife. During the course of the match that faced La Salle San Ildefonso and Tenerife Iberia Toscal on Saturday, the coach of the visitors has died. Manuel Torrado, known as "Mamel", was a very beloved person in the field of Tenerife football, and the Tenerife Inter-Island Football Federation has decided to suspend all the matches that were pending on this futsal matchday.

An amateur athlete dies in Maqueda when he collapsed during a race

April 14, 2024

Tragedy in the Toledo town of Maqueda. One of the amateur athletes who were participating in the popular 'Villa de Maqueda' race this Sunday has suffered a fainting while running, and died on the spot. The victim was 52 years old, as reported by the emergency service 112 of Castilla-La Mancha, and although he has been attended by the doctors of a mobile IVU, nothing could have been done to save his life.

A worker dies in Ponteareas after suffering a cardiac arrest before falling from a forklift

April 8, 2024

A worker has died this morning at a company in Ponteareas after suffering a cardiac arrest and subsequently a fall from a forklift. He was working at a cod preparation plant. Apparently, the man suffered a medical episode, and then fell from a forklift and hit his head. Initially, the occupational accident protocols were activated, although later it could be verified that the deceased suffered a previous health problem, possibly a heart problem, which would have caused his fall. According to health sources, death would be more related to cardiac arrest prior to the fall, rather than to the work activity itself.

