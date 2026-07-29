A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (112)

July 24, 2026

The Hollywood filmmaking community is in mourning, with the sudden loss of director Chuck Russell, who died on Wednesday at 74. The filmmaker died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area, his family told TMZ, which also reported that the local fire department responded to a call at his address. The Wednesday afternoon call involved a medical emergency for an unconscious male, though no details about the cause of death were reported at the time.

Researcher’s note – Russell was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

July 20, 2026

Hollywood, California - William H. Wisher Jr., a producer and screenwriter who co-wrote The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, has died. He was 71. The Wisher family confirmed news of the filmmaker’s death, saying he “passed away peacefully at home.”

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Grammy-winning drummer Rodney Holmes has died after a battle with cancer. He was 59. Holmes, who earned eight Grammy Awards through his work with Santana, built a decades-long career as one of the music industry’s most respected drummers. In addition to performing, he was also a composer and producer known for collaborating with artists across multiple genres. News of his death was shared by friend Martha Redbone in a Facebook post on July 14. According to the statement, Holmes died July 11 while surrounded by family and loved ones. She concluded the message by reflecting on the disease that claimed his life. “Cancer sucks and it is a cruel disease. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Rodney’s music and the love he shared with the world will live on forever.”

July 24, 2026

Lou Koller, the beloved frontman for Sick Of It All, has died after battling a relapse of cancer. He was 59. The band announced Koller’s death Friday evening on social media. The news comes months after Koller’s brother, Pete Koller, revealed the brutal impact the disease was having on him. “He’s staying at my brother Matt’s house,” Pete said on ‘The Brooklyn Blast Furnace’ podcast. “And Matt and his wife Connie are like saints.” Pete said that Matt “retired early so he could live life.” “But now he’s taking care of Lou,” he said. “He’s gotta be there. He’s there 24 hours a day. So, Lou actually has a feeding tube because … so, when the cancer came back, he had two more tumors that were pushing his esophagus folds so the food wouldn’t go in. And these tumors are on the sack of the stomach, so they can’t operate on it. So, everything has to be done by chemo. Also, he has a tumor, and I think it’s on the sack of his stomach just before the intestines. So they can’t operate on that either. It sucks.” Pete said that his brother’s chemo treatments were “absolutely brutal.” He also revealed that his brother went from 190 pounds to 119 pounds during his first fight against the disease. [He was diagnosed with Esophageal Adenocarcinoma in June of 2024.] Lou announced in May 2025 that he was cleared of cancer, but Pete said that when doctors saw how much weight he had lost, they made him get tested again. “They took him right then and there to do all these tests, and that’s when they found the three tumors,” he said. After announcing in May 2025 that he was cancer-free, he shared a video update on Instagram in October in which he announced the disease had returned.

July 26, 2026

MEDORA, N.D. - Cast and crew of the Medora Musical and Medora Gospel Brunch are mourning the loss of a fellow cast member. Medora, N.D. announced on Facebook that Michael Lewis Smith died Friday, July 24. Smith was a cast member and keyboardist for the Coal Diggers Band in the Medora Musical and Medora Gospel Brunch. The post did not include details about his death. The Medora Musical performance scheduled for Saturday, July 25, was canceled.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Dr. Courtney Shah, a seven-time Jeopardy! champion, has died. She was 52. Courtney died “in the comfort of her home” on Wednesday, July 22, her daughter, Maya Shaw, announced through a post on the website for the nonprofit CaringBridge. She had been receiving hospice care at home after she learned in March that treatment for her brain cancer, including radiation and chemotherapy, had not been working. Courtney competed on Jeopardy! in 2021, when she earned a total of $118,558 across a seven-game winning streak, as well as an additional $2,000 for her second-place finish during her eighth game, according to J! Archive, a fan-run online database for the popular game show. She also competed in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, where she placed third in her quarterfinal match. She earned a $5,000 consolation prize as a quarterfinalist, per Jeopardy! Courtney served as a professor at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., for just under 20 years, according to KLOG, a radio station in Kelso.

Researcher’s note - Shah started with LCC in 2007 and spent nearly two decades teaching U.S. and World History. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lower Columbia College (LCC) implemented a staff “vaccine” mandate in accordance with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s Proclamation 21-14: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lowercolumbia/jobs/newprint/3182641 Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

July 21, 2026

A sudden, tragic medical emergency has claimed the life of Daniele Compatangelo, a journalist and longtime U.S. correspondent for the network La7; he passed away at his home in Washington at the age of 50 following a heart attack. His mother confirmed the news of the fatal event. His colleagues have expressed deep emotion; among them are network director Andrea Salerno and L’aria che tira host David Parenzo, who told Fanpage.it: “Every live cross with him was an event. I miss him already.”

July 27, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. - News Channel Nebraska’s chief forecaster, Kent Boughton, died Sunday according to a social media post by his family on his Facebook page. Boughton [69] announced on social media back in March that he had stage 4 cancer. In a social media post he said he initially went to the doctor after losing his voice, that’s when he learned a tumor in his lung grew against his tonsil, paralyzing it. In May, Boughton posted on social media again saying chemotherapy was not working and that his cancer had spread. Boughton was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame back in 2024. He would retire in 2023 but still spent time as a part-time forecaster on KLKN TV before joining the News Channel Nebraska team in March 2025 as chief forecaster.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

July 27, 2026

Portland Radio legend Bob Miller has passed away. He died Sunday at his home in Astoria. He was 74. In 2013, Bob moved to Astoria [OR] with his wife. He became a conductor on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which gave him another chance to entertain people.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Houston, TX - At the end of The Ultimatum season four there is a tribute to Tracy Jo Wilson, who was Ashley’s mum who sadly died at the end of May, but who was this amazing woman who’s “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many”? According to her obituary, Tracy passed away age 50 on May 26th 2026, in the “comfort of her home”, and was described as a “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.” She also helped other after her death through a donation, with the obituary saying: “Through the gift of eye donation, she helped improve the eyesight of four people, including two with glaucoma and two with cataracts.”

No cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Lucy Hale is mourning the loss of her father, Preston Hale. Lucy, 37, shared in an Instagram post on Monday, July 20 that her “sweet daddy suddenly passed away” on July 17. He was 68. She did not share his cause of death. She added that her late father was “so proud of his career in farming and of his hometown” in Tennessee, describing him as a “true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and farming.”

July 23, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A legendary Philadelphia spoken-word artist and hip-hop poet has passed away. Lamar Manson, better known by his stage name Black Ice, died on Wednesday surrounded by loved ones. He is widely recognized as the first poet signed to Def Jam Records and as a star of the Def Poetry Jam TV and Broadway shows. Manson was a Tony-, Peabody-, and Emmy Award-winning artist. He was 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Jackie Cline, a starting defensive tackle on coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s final Alabama football team who later played in the USFL and NFL, died Friday. He was 66. According to Cline’s online obituary, he had been battling cancer. He operated Greenpond Grocery in Bibb County [AL] for more than 30 years after his football career ended.

July 26, 2026

John Anderson, the former Gophers baseball coach with the most wins in Big Ten history, has died after suffering a major heart attack. News of Anderson’s health broke last week when Charley “Shooter” Walters announced on X that Anderson was “hospitalized in coma in ICU after cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.” The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Patrick Reusse confirmed Walter’s report, calling it a “major heart attack.” Reusse added that the “odds are not in his favor.” Anderson, 71, was the head coach of the Gophers from 1981 through 2024. He won a Big Ten record 1,390 games while being named the Big Ten Coach of the Year eight times. The University of Minnesota retired Anderson’s No. 14 following his final season in 2024.

Researcher’s note – University of Minnesota to require proof of vaccination [sic] for faculty and staff: https://www.fox9.com/news/university-of-minnesota-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-faculty-and-staff

July 26, 2026

The Gulf Coast Poker community is mourning the unexpected passing on Saturday of Mark Davis, a skilled pro with an impressive tournament resume. Davis, 46, was a poker champion with over $2.3 million in live tournament cashes recorded by The Hendon Mob. He had big wins in major World Poker Tour (WPT) and WSOP Circuit events over the past few years. The late Alabama poker star was a mainstay and a familiar face in popular card rooms such as Choctaw (Oklahoma) and Harrah’s Cherokee (North Carolina). PokerNews learned that Davis has suffered a stroke and was airlifted to the hospital where he suffered additional strokes. He was a respected and beloved member of the poker community.

July 23, 2026

John Louis White, a communications specialist who served as deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Education, died June 27 of metastatic melanoma at his home in St. Augustine, Florida. The longtime Severna Park [MD] resident was 58. For nearly five years, Mr. White held the Education post under President Barack Obama, expanding the job to include hands-on support for education reform in rural areas.

A CEO “died suddenly”:

July 27, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - Brian Malloy was promoted earlier this year to CEO at Carpenter Technology. He was 59. He was 10 years with the company. Carpenter Technology manufactures specialty alloy materials and process solutions for aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Philadelphia.

Researcher’s note – Carpenter Technology Corporation is a registered federal contractor: US Government Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors & Subcontractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

July 25, 2026

Justin Vu, 5, began vomiting hours later before his condition rapidly worsened and doctors discovered he had an extremely rare disease. The Denver, Colorado, youngster had been visiting Oregon with his mom, Terese Peden, and his siblings when he suddenly fell ill. His father, Viet Vu, said Justin had shown no signs of serious health problems before the trip. “Justin was a happy and healthy little boy. He was playing T-ball. He ran around and played outside all the time,” Vu told ABC News. “And out of nowhere, he’s gone now. And it just doesn’t really make any sense.” Justin remained well until the fourth night of the vacation, when he told his family that his stomach hurt. He started vomiting that evening and was taken to a local emergency room the following day. Doctors initially suspected appendicitis or an infection before transferring him to a children’s hospital in Portland. “They thought they were dealing with an infection since he had inflammation inside his body and fluid built up, because that’s one of the signs of infection,” Vu said. Medical teams gave Justin four antimicrobial drugs to treat several possible bacterial or atypical infections, his father said. Vu flew from Denver to Oregon after his son was admitted to intensive care. His father, Viet Vu, said Justin had shown no signs of serious health problems before the trip “When I arrived at the hospital, I didn’t get a chance to hear his voice or talk to him again,” he said. Justin died on July 8 with his family at his side, five days after he was first hospitalized. Doctors ultimately diagnosed him with systemic capillary leak syndrome, also known as Clarkson’s disease or Clarkson’s syndrome. The rare condition causes fluid to leak from small blood vessels called capillaries and can trigger a sudden, severe drop in blood pressure. Fewer than 500 cases have been reported worldwide since the 1960s, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The illness largely affects otherwise healthy middle-aged adults and is particularly rare among children. Early symptoms can be brief and include nausea, abdominal pain, coughing, headaches, lightheadedness, nasal congestion and swelling in the arms or another condition. Patients can also have an increased white blood cell count, which may make the illness initially appear to be an infection or another condition. Scientists do not know what causes the syndrome, and there appears to be no hereditary link, according to NORD. Vu described Justin as “super sweet” and said he loved meeting people and making them laugh. “We don’t know why or how Justin got sick,” the devastated father said. “I don’t understand why he was taken from us because he didn’t deserve any of that. He was a good boy and he was loved … none of this makes sense because he was only 5 years old,” Vu added. “He didn’t have a chance to grow up and grow into the person that I know he could be.”

Reported on July 7:

July 7, 2026

WICHITA, Kan. - The family of a girl facing terminal cancer confirms she passed away on her 10th birthday. Rylie McCarron has been in a Kansas City hospital for days, but this past week, doctors said her late-stage lymphoma was not treatable.

Researcher’s note – July 6, 2026: After falling in the shower last month, she was taken by ambulance to Wesley Children’s Hospital in Wichita, where she received her diagnosis: stage four aggressive T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma: https://www.sumnernewscow.com/rylie-mccarron-9-year-old-fighting-lymphoblastic-***lymphoma***-diagnosed-as-terminal/

July 22, 2026

KAWKAWLIN TWP, MI - Officials are continuing to investigate the sudden death of Bay City preteen girl. At 9:22 p.m. on July 6, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call from someone in the 2400 block of Beech Drive within White Birch Estates mobile home park in Kawkawlin Township. The caller requested medical help “for a 12-year-old female that ran face first into a tree,” a dispatcher said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to paramedics already administering CPR to the girl, identified as Olivia May Marie Smith, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. Olivia was taken to an area hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased. Olivia was a Bay City resident but was at the Beech Drive residence for a sleepover with friends, Cunningham said. An autopsy was performed on Olivia’s remains, the results of which showed no signs of foul play. The pathologist also found that the tree strike described by the initial caller was not a contributing factor in Olivia’s death, Cunningham said. Investigators believe Olivia suffered a medical event involving her heart. One of her friends told deputies she saw Olivia stumble then fall while they were outside, Cunningham said. Toxicology and histology analyses are pending before the pathologist can finalize the autopsy report with a definitive cause and manner of death, Cunningham said. Those results could take months.

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

July 27, 2026

Preston Michael Hodgson, 14, of Parkersburg, WV, born September 22, 2011, passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2026. Preston was a loving, smart, and vivacious young man. He was an amazing son, big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. We all know Preston lived for the game of basketball, and his talents on the court showed his true dedication to the sport. He handled the ball the same way he handled the love he had for his family and friends, with precision, dedication, love, and grace.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

CLINTON, N.Y. - The Clinton community is remembering a young hockey player whose strength inspired many. Gavin Mosher, 15, passed away overnight Thursday after a 13-month fight with leukemia, according to his family. Last November, Gavin was honored at Clinton Arena during a preseason game between the Colgate and Union men’s hockey teams that raised support for him and his family. His family described his fight as unimaginable and said he faced every challenge with courage.

July 24, 2026

A 15-year-old Alabama boy who caught the attention of President Trump in his battle with stage four brain cancer has died. Will Roberts made a plea for help on his mom’s Facebook page on April 22, appealing to the president and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr after battling osteosarcoma for 16 months. In his post, he said the chemo wasn’t working, they had tried everything and needed help, noting his mom had been researching an experimental drug. In a heartbreaking update on Thursday, Roberts’ mom, Brittney, shared that her son had died, after sharing last week that doctors said his time on this earth was very short.

July 27, 2026

ATLANTA, GA - A teen’s cancer fight has come to an end just days after community members granted his wish to meet Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Ludacris. 16-year-old Leeland Harris was battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. However, his family said he never let cancer define him. He was described as a musician, producer, and a teen who spent countless hours teaching himself to play piano and create beats.

July 22, 2026

OAK LAWN, IL - Oak Lawn is mourning the loss of Brother Rice High School graduate Patrick Michael Noonan, who died unexpectedly July 18. The 17-year-old had just graduated in May. He played football throughout high school, where he was known as a tough competitor and an even greater teammate and friend.

No cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Nocatee, FL - Mila Muniz, a Nocatee girl whose courage inspired her family, classmates and community throughout a 16-month battle with a brain tumor, died Sunday morning at Boston Children’s Hospital. Mila spent the final seven weeks of her life in intensive care—four weeks at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and three weeks at Boston Children’s Hospital. During that time, she endured blood clots, pneumonia, and other severe ailments, the post related. The Munizes moved from East Harlem to Nocatee in 2018, hoping to give their only child a close-knit community and the freedom of a Florida childhood. Mila embraced her new home, participating in musical theater, flag football and other activities before finding her passion in cheerleading.

No age reported.

July 22, 2026

ATHENS, Ga. - A Georgia community is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old recent high school graduate who died after suffering a brain aneurysm. Athens Christian School shared that 2026 graduate Alivia Daniels passed away after a brain aneurysm burst on Sunday. School officials said Daniels was airlifted to Emory Hospital, where she later died. According to Athens Christian School, she played volleyball, was a member of the National Honor Society, contributed to the school’s FFA program and served as the 2025-26 Homecoming Queen.

July 23, 2026

Coral Springs, FL - We are devastated to hear of the passing of one of our players who has been with us for many seasons. His name is Xander Fuller and he was a bright light on and off the field.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: Our lives changed forever when we unexpectedly lost my oldest and only son, Xander, just after he graduated from high school and as he was preparing to begin college to pursue his dream of becoming an electrical engineer. Xander passed away suddenly in his sleep, and the shock of his loss is something no mother can ever prepare for. After his passing, we learned that he had Brugada Syndrome, a rare inherited heart rhythm disorder that can cause sudden cardiac arrest: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-Kamiel-honor-Xander-and-raise-awareness-for-Brugada?utm_id=97757_v0_s00_e0_tv2_a1demo0jfxw9ci

No age reported.

July 27, 2026

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - The city of Zeeland announced the death of City Manager Tim Klunder early this morning. For 25 years, Klunder was known for serving the Zeeland community with “humility, wisdom and an unwavering commitment” to making the city a better place, according to the statement. He was 57.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

July 27, 2026

A local attorney who practiced in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, has died. 39-year-old Matthew J. Pimentel, Esq. of Swansea [MA], passed away on Thursday. He was a Partner at Higgins Cavanagh & Cooney in Providence, RI, where he practiced until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

July 23, 2026

South Windsor, CT - Hundreds of people have rallied around the family of a beloved UConn electrical engineering professor, devoted father, and mentor who died peacefully after an unexpected medical emergency last month, pushing a GoFundMe campaign to send his ashes home close to its goal. Sung Yeul Park, 53, died unexpectedly on June 30. His family said they suspect it was a heart attack. In 2009, he joined the UConn faculty, where he became known as a teacher who expected a lot from his students while helping those who were willing to try.

Researcher’s note – UConn Announces Employee Vaccination [sic] Requirement: https://today.uconn.edu/2021/08/uconn-announces-employee-vaccination-requirement/

July 14, 2026

The CU Denver School of Education & Human Development (SEHD) mourns the loss of Ron Tzur, PhD, professor emeritus of mathematics education, respected researcher, devoted mentor, and cherished colleague, who passed away on July 8, 2026, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Tzur joined CU Denver in 2009 and quickly became a cornerstone of the SEHD’s mathematics education program. Outside his professional life, Tzur enjoyed Israeli folk dancing, singing, listening to music of all genres, skiing, hiking, reading, and playing basketball. Those passions reflected the same energy, joy, and sense of connection that characterized his work as an educator and scholar.

Researcher’s note - CU Denver mandated that all in-person faculty, students, and staff take the COVID “vaccine”, including a booster, with no option to test: https://www.du.edu/news/covid-19-update-fall-vaccination-requirements

No age reported.

Five educators “died suddenly”:

July 20, 2026

Cary, NC - Dr. Guy Vitaglione, the assistant and associate dean of Adult & Online Education at Campbell University for the last 11 years, died on July 15 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was 56 years old. Vitaglione’s career in higher education began at West Virginia University’s Institute of Technology, where he was a tenured professor and founding department chair of psychology. He pioneered the implementation of online education at the school and moved on to become campus academic dean and later senior academic advisor at Strayer University. His most recent publication examined psychological predictors of online aggressive behaviors. “His studies focused on psychology and specifically empathy - which, for those who knew him, was a perfect fit,” his obituary states. “Guy was incredibly empathetic and exhibited a steady, calming presence.”

Researcher’s note - Campbell U’s “vaccination mandate”: Most COVID restrictions lifted for returning students this fall

July 27, 2026

Denver, CO - Kevin Bernard Adams, a deeply loved husband, father, son, educator, and musician, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the age of 48. Kevin’s professional life was defined by his extraordinary impact as an educator. He began his career teaching History and Geography at Morey Middle School before moving to the Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS). Recognizing that he could expand his positive impact, Kevin transitioned into school administration as an Assistant Principal. Following the closure of DCIS in 2025, he joined the administration at the Denver School of the Arts.

Researcher’s note – All Denver teachers, other school staff must get vaccinated [sic] per new city order: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Maddison Marie Borah, 26, of Fairfield [IL], passed away on Thursday July 23, 2026. Maddison had been employed at Kiddie College. She enjoyed painting, drawing, crafting, music, and working with kids and the elderly.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Deborah Ann Ferguson, 61, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away suddenly at her home on July 6, 2026. The cause of death is currently undetermined. Deborah had a caring heart and devoted more than 10 years to nurturing young children in a private childcare facility. She later continued serving children through her work with the Virginia Beach City Public Schools Transportation Department. Deborah was also a courageous survivor of acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer. She remained cancer-free for more than 15 years, a blessing for which she and her loved ones were deeply grateful.

Researcher’s note - Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ covid “vaccination” policy, from Brave AI: While the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for school attendance in Virginia, health officials recommend it as a critical layer of protection for students and staff.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 7:

July 7, 2026

Malta, NY – Erin Ashley Baertschi (Herkenham), 41, passed away on July 7th, 2026, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was most recently an educational coach with the Capital Region BOCES. Erin had a deep passion for education and believed every student deserved the opportunity to succeed. Her love for her daughter radiated in every moment of every day, and will continue to do so for eternity.

A coach “died suddenly”:

July 26, 2026

Travis Michael Roadcap, 34, of Raphine [VA], and formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at his home. After five years as an assistant baseball coach, he was named the head baseball coach for Rockbridge County High School in 2019 to the present. He taught health and physical education at Rockbridge as well as strength and conditioning and was a special teams coach for the football team prior to becoming the head baseball coach.

Researcher’s note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement; new law changes process for student mandate: https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-teachers-union-backs-vaccine-or-testing-requirement-new-law-changes-process-for-student-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Five nurses “died suddenly”:

July 24, 2026

Trudy Marie (Shrimplin) Cool, 47, died unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2026, at her residence. She was currently employed as an RN at the Sycamore Run Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millersburg [OH].

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

Brunswick, Ohio - Danielle Nicole (Mika) Langager, lovingly known as ‘Dani,’ 27, passed away very unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2026. Dani enjoyed working as an STNA [State-Tested Nursing Assistant] for the past seven years. She loved life and found great joy in helping others.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

Donna Kay Reed, age 61, of Hartsville, Tennessee, departed this life on July 20, 2026. Following her military service, Donna Kay devoted more than 37 years to a career in healthcare. She began as a Licensed Practical Nurse and, through determination and hard work, fulfilled her lifelong goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. Long-term care was her true passion, and she found great purpose in caring for others. Outside of her career, Donna Kay found peace in the outdoors. She especially loved visiting Cades Cove, where she delighted in spotting bears and taking in the beauty of nature. A talented photographer, she had a gift for capturing the wonder of the outdoors through her lens.

Researcher’s note - A Facebook post from the Middle Tennesee Nurses Honor Guard says that Reed died from a “sudden illness”: Link As a nurse, Reed was surely “vaccinated”: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 15:

July 15, 2026

Jennifer Frances Cheney Trost, (Jen or Jenny), 71, of Taylorsville, Utah, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of July 15, 2026, after a sudden illness, in the company of her loving family. She pursued her nursing career for over 30 years, beginning with her first job at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley and continuing at a variety of medical facilities throughout the West, including stints in Oregon and Hawaii. After moving to Centerville, Utah to be near her parents in 1994, she settled in at the University of Utah Hospital where she specialized in high-risk pregnancies. She was the “go to” nurse in many situations because of her years of clinical experience, compassion and fluency in Spanish. Jen was the consummate adventurer, never to be deterred, enthusiastically engaging in open water swimming and windsurfing in the Pacific Ocean along the California and Oregon Coast as well as in Cancun, Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas, and La Ventana, Mexico. Additionally, she was a highly accomplished pianist, artist, and chef - much to her family’s delight.

Researcher’s note - The University of Utah hospital mandated COVID “vaccines” for medical staff: https://www.abc4.com/coronavirus/university-of-utah-health-to-require-covid-19-vaccines-for-hospital-and-medical-staff/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 14:

July 14, 2026

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Linda Lodge Wuest, BSN, RN, OCN, on 14 July 2026 in The Woodlands, Texas. After being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), she fought for three years with unwavering strength and determination. She dedicated her life to selfless service, bringing peace and dignity to her many patients over her 40 year nursing career, ensuring no one walked their path alone. Linda was truly a gift to each and every family she served and she cared for everyone as if they were her own. Linda had a wealth of interests beyond nursing. She enjoyed running, swimming, and practicing pilates as often as possible. She enjoyed worshipping Jesus with her voice, and sang in church choirs and praise teams starting in high school.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Wuest would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: Link

Six “died suddenly” in or about the waters:

July 26, 2026

The soccer star whose body washed ashore at San Diego’s La Jolla Shores Beach last week was excited to start her new life with her fiancé after getting engaged last month. Bryn Waite, 26, got engaged to her beau just a month ago and shared a series of photos on her Instagram profile, captioning the photos: “He Promises.” She had recently moved to San Diego [CA] in the lead-up to getting married. The body of Waite, a former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s soccer player, was found Wednesday morning after a beachgoer noticed it floating in the water. The cause of her death is still unknown according to a report by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Waite played two seasons of Division 2 women’s soccer at Central Washington University in 2018 and 2019, according to her online profile.

July 26, 2026

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 75-year-old man from St. Charles died Saturday after drowning in the North Fork of the White River. The incident took place at about 3:18 p.m. about five miles south of Dora, Missouri. The man was kayaking when he had a medical emergency and the kayak capsized as he lost consciousness. First Aid was given until he was pronounced dead about an hour after the incident.

No cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. - The family of a missing Anderson County man is searching for answers after his body was found in a pond weeks after he disappeared. Shannon Carter, 42, was discovered in a pond along Highway 247 in Belton by property owners doing landscaping work. The coroner said Carter had been in the water for at least a month. Carter’s son, Dawson Strickland, said the family had been looking for him but did not expect the search to end this way. Strickland said he is still trying to understand how his father ended up there. “No matter what happened to him, it’s nothing good, you know? You don’t end up in a pond for a month. Whether he died of a heat stroke, whether it was an accident, there’s nothing he could have went out in a good way. I think that’s what is unsettling the most, you know?” Strickland said. The coroner said autopsy results are pending, and it could be some time before the exact cause and manner of death are determined.

July 24, 2026

POLAND, Maine - An unidentified man, around 70 years old, drowned in Thompson Lake in Poland Thursday after suffering a medical emergency while working on a dock, according to Poland Fire Chief Tom Printup. A neighbor found the man in the water, reported the incident, and attempted life-saving measures. Upon arrival, Poland Fire and Rescue also attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, ultimately pronouncing the man dead. Poland Fire and Rescue believe that the man suffered a medical emergency while conducting maintenance on the dock, which either caused him to fall in the water or be unable to get out.

No cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

ROME, N.Y. -According to New York State Police, on July 21 at around 1:48 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at the Teugega Country Club at 6800 Golf Course Rd. in Rome. Troopers located an unresponsive man in a boat at the end of a dock. The man was identified as Fred Martin, 71, of Rome. “Witnesses at the scene were actively performing CPR and advised that Martin had been water skiing on Delta Lake when he became unresponsive, prompting a 911 call.” according to NYSP. Martin was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

July 22, 2026

A fisherman died suddenly while on board a vessel off the coast of Long Island on Tuesday, July 21, police said. Sean Smida, 38, of New Jersey, fell unconscious just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when the ship was about 130 miles east of Montauk Point, the East Hampton Police Department said. The ship, a private fishing vessel, immediately headed for the U.S. Coast Guard station in Montauk and arrived around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. People on board attempted to revive Smida during the journey, cops said. “Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears Mr. Smida may have suffered a medical emergency prior to his death,” East Hampton police said. “He was pronounced deceased at the Coast Guard Station.” The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office will determine Smida’s cause of death. East Hampton police and the Coast Guard will investigate his death, but foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.

No cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

July 24, 2026

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Sgt. Adam Amrozi [52] of the Lincoln Park Fire Department died suddenly Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after completing a busy 24-hour shift. His death is now being reviewed as a possible line-of-duty death. Fire Chief Michael Prinz said Amrozi appeared to have suffered a cardiac incident after complaining of indigestion following his shift.

July 23, 2026

GREENFIELD, MA - The Greenfield Fire Department has rung the final alarm for Captain John Whitney [42] who has passed away after a battle with occupational cancer, according to Fire Chief Robert Strahan. Captain Whitney served as a firefighter since 2001 and retired in May of this year due to cancer. During his time with the Department he served in roles such as Fire Prevention Officer and Fire Investigator.

July 23, 2026

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - The Citizens Fire Company No. 1 of Penbrook announced the passing of its fire chief. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the company announced Chief Steven Murphy Jr. had died suddenly. Chief Murphy joined the department in 2004 and spent over 20 years with the department in the Borough of Penbrook, becoming Fire Chief in 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Westfield, MA - The Russell Fire Department and Westfield Fire Department announced the death of former Russell Fire Chief and longtime Westfield firefighter and paramedic Niles LaValley [46] on Monday, July 20. Officials did not provide a cause of death, saying only that it was sudden.

July 21, 2026

FITCHBURG, MA - Deputy Chief Patrick James “PJ” Roy, 45, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2026, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. PJ proudly served the City of Fitchburg as a member of the Fitchburg Fire Department for the past 20 years, rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. He also faithfully served as a member of the Ashby Fire Department. Throughout his career, he was known for his dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to protecting and serving his community. Firefighting was truly his passion.

No cause of death reported.

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

July 25, 2026

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Gordon County Dep. Kevin Summerville [55] served with the sheriff’s office as a jailer and deputy since May 2021. Sheriff Mitch Ralston said Summerville was a dedicated employee, a skilled peace officer and a mentor to younger colleagues. “We are all going to miss Kevin,” Sheriff Ralston said. “He was recently recognized by the Elks Lodge as Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 2025 in April. He was an excellent employee, a capable peace officer who mentored younger colleagues, and he was a fine individual who was popular among the staff.”

July 24, 2026

The Hudson Valley and the NYPD are mourning the unexpected loss of a young police officer from the region. Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Thomas McDonald of Orangeburg, New York, passed away “unexpectedly“ late last week. Born in Suffern, New York, McDonald was a 2015 Pearl River High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Fordham University and a law degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2023. He joined the NYPD in January 2025, serving with the 34th Precinct in Manhattan, covering Washington Heights and Inwood. An active member of the Rockland County G-A-A and the N-Y-P-D Irish Football Team, McDonald is being remembered for his kindness and dedication to protecting others.

Researcher’s note – Temple mandates COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students, faculty: https://temple-news.com/temple-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-students-faculty/ Fordham’s COVID booster [sic] requirement - one of strictest in nation - sparks outrage, legal action: https://nypost.com/2022/11/01/covid-vaccine-mandate-at-fordham-university-sparks-backlash/

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

The Reno [NV] Police Department on Monday announced the death of an officer after 18 years of service. Lance Tindell [44] joined the force as a patrol officer in 2008. He achieved the rank of master police officer in December 2023. No information was released on the cause of death or a memorial service.

Reported on July 11:

July 11, 2026

Stamford, CT - It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert Figueroa announces his sudden and unexpected passing on July 11, 2026, at the age of 63. Robert was hardworking, dependable, and always willing to help, no matter the day or time. Tragically, he passed away while working. Even on a weekend, Robert could never say no to a job or to someone who needed his help. He spent his life working tirelessly, providing for his family, and showing up for others until the very end. Robert also proudly served as a Police Commissioner for the City of Stamford for eight years. He took great pride in serving his community and valued the responsibility and trust that came with the position.

Researcher’s note - Figueroa served as Police Commissioner for the City of Stamford until November 30, 2021. Stamford city employees were required to have taken the COVID “vaccine” by September 7, 2021: https://boardofreps.org/Data/Sites/43/userfiles/minutes/2018/180102.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com https://www.stamfordct.gov/Home/Components/News/News/949/15?utm_source=chatgpt.com

No cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

Wacie Sheyne Laabs, 38, beloved son of Duane Laabs and Sonja Brown, passed away peacefully at his mother’s home in Craig, Colorado. From a young age, Wacie had a clear vision of his future. At just 10 years old, he announced his dream of becoming a Marine. He never wavered from this aspiration, enlisting in the delayed entry program at the age of 16, even before obtaining his driver’s license. He began his law enforcement career as a Community Service Officer and Patrol Officer for the City of Craig. Wacie was dedicated to his community, achieving the Top Gun award at the police academy and earning certifications as a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) Instructor, Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), and Taser Gun Instructor. His mission was clear: to rid “his town” of drugs.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

Five California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

July 22, 2026

Ismael Martinez, a retired correctional lieutenant from Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, passed away July 14, 2026. He worked for the department for more than 17 years. In January 2017, Martinez reported to Central California Women’s Facility as a lieutenant. He retired from the institution in November 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

Melissa Boos, a management service technician at California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, passed away July 21, 2026. She worked at CMF for a decade. Boos began her career at CMF in September 2016 as an office assistant in the mailroom. She was promoted to office services supervisor in January 2020, also in the mailroom. In April 2023, Boos began working in the Community Resources Manager’s office as a management services technician, where she remained until her passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Kevin Thomas, a health records technician at California State Prison-Solano, passed away June 22, 2026. Thomas began his career as an office technician at CSP-Solano in January 2020 doing scheduling in the Central Health Clinic. He also completed out-of-class assignments for the Division of Rehabilitative Programs and Quality Management. Thomas promoted to health records technician in October 2025.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Jonathan Castillo, an office technician at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, passed away Feb. 1, 2026. Castillo began his career at San Quentin in July 2014 as an office technician. It was a role in which he remained dedicated throughout his dozen years at the institution.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

Michelle Jones-Harris [43], a correctional officer at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, passed away July 21, 2026. Jones-Harris began her career at the institution in January 2018, serving as a correctional officer throughout her tenure.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

July 27, 2026

POKHARA, NEPAL - A 48-year-old American citizen, Matthew Alex Jones, died on Monday morning after suddenly collapsing while walking in Sedi, Pokhara Metropolitan City-18, Kaski. With the help of locals, he was rescued from the scene and immediately rushed to Metrocity Hospital, where he passed away during treatment. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Kumar Paswan from the District Police Office, Kaski, the body has been sent to the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences for an autopsy. Police also informed that Jones had been residing at the residence of Damodar Pahari in Sedi for the past month.

July 27, 2026

A Northumberland County [PA] charter bus company that offered trips to Baltimore, New York City, Rehoboth Beach and other tourist attractions, announced on Saturday that it had closed its doors. Catawese Coach Lines Inc. in Shamokin said in a post on Facebook that it was going out of business eight days after owner William Milbrand passed away unexpectedly. According to the News-Item, Milbrand, 66, had been a bus driver for the company for 17 years before becoming the owner in 2010.

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

Laurel, MD - Now, a Maryland family is mourning the unexpected loss of a beloved twin sister, aunt, and former University of Miami cheerleader remembered for a presence that was impossible to ignore. Anna Ucheomumu [32] was born on Sept. 29, 1993, alongside her twin sister. Anna’s sister, Dorothy Ezekoye, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the sudden costs of her funeral, memorial service, repass and death certificates.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

A 62-year-old man died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while hiking the Welch-Dickey Trail in Waterville Valley, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. At 1:44 p.m., a second 911 call reported that the hiker had collapsed and was no longer responsive. Passing hikers began CPR and continued until rescue volunteers arrived, according to Fish and Game. The National Guard assembled a flight crew while search and rescue volunteers and bystanders continued lifesaving efforts, according to officials. The helicopter crew hoisted the hiker from the mountain, but he did not survive, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

Rockland, Maine - A Rockland man who had been reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, according to police. Authorities said the body of 49-year-old Scott Clark was located in Waldo County. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved. Clark had been the subject of a welfare check after he was last seen on July 18. Officials have not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

July 24, 2026

A North Texas mail carrier died on his route Monday afternoon, and the circumstances are now under federal review, USA Today reports. Emergency crews were called around 2pm to a USPS vehicle on Thornhill Lane in Little Elm, about 40 miles north of Dallas, where firefighters attempted CPR but the worker was pronounced dead, officials said. The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association identified the carrier as 58-year-old Umeshkumar Thakkar, a part-time rural carrier since 2022. His death comes as North Texas has been sweltering under triple-digit temperatures, though authorities have not said whether heat played a role.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

July 24, 2026

Lincoln, Neb. - The driver of a pickup truck died after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel in south Lincoln Friday morning, according to Lincoln police. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of 10th and South streets at 9:46 a.m. Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR. Lincoln police said the driver appeared to have suffered a medical episode and struck a telephone pole.

July 23, 2026

The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which told WSOC‑TV that a 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling east on Brumley Road when it failed to yield at NC 152. The Scion collided with a 2025 Acura heading south on NC 152. Troopers identified the Scion’s driver as William M. Sedberry, 77, of Mooresville. He was taken from the scene to Lake Norman Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Troopers told WSOC‑TV they suspect Sedberry experienced a medical condition before the crash, and that neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Tri City Water Follies and H-1 Unlimited released a statement, and according to other sources as well, a medical emergency resulted in a death Thursday morning in the Columbia River Neil F. Lampson Pit Area. According to the reports, including the Tri City Herald, the 77-year-old man was not part of the Official Water Follies or H-1 teams, but was photographing the various boats in the pit area. He collapsed from an undisclosed medical incident, and despite extensive care from the rescue teams, EMS and other rescue personell, he was not able to be saved. Officials said the man’s death appeared to be due to natural causes, and his name was not released.

No cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

OWASSO, Okla. - The Owasso Police Department said an employee was found dead outside the Owasso Atwoods on Tuesday. The 51-year-old man was found dead outside the Atwoods store, located near East 116th Street North and North Garnett Road, in a gated work area. Police are investigating the cause of death. Tulsa’s News Pulse will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

July 21, 2026

A 34-year-old software engineer residing in Ohio passed away due to what his relatives referred to as a rare and catastrophic medical condition known as ‘Type A Aortic Dissection’. Venkata Raviteja (’Ravi’) Ravipati was promptly admitted to the hospital and underwent a significant surgical procedure, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. This tragic event occurred between July 17 and 18.

July 27, 2026

Bruce Diehl, Jr. age 52, of Mantua Twp., NJ, formerly of Bensalem PA, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Bruce was employed by Presto Tape for over ten years.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Janet Lynn (Eli) Reedy, age 61, of 114 Hawk Ridge Road, Bloomsburg [PA], died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Janet received a Bachelor of Science degree in clinical chemistry from Bloomsburg University in 1987 after completing a one-year internship at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She continued as a Geisinger employee, eventually becoming a manager of information technology projects.

Researcher’s note - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger Health System [including Geisinger Medical Center in Danville] implemented a mandatory employee vaccination [sic] policy: https://n9.cl/bq2rx

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Justin Billy David Conrad, born on June 20, 2003, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2026. In his 23 years, Justin touched the lives of many with his infectious spirit, memorable laughter, and genuine zest for life. Justin built a career at Dorman Products in Portland, Tennessee, working as a parts picker and shipper.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Mindy Blaum, born on September 3, 1979, died unexpectedly at her home in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 1, 2026. She was formerly of Clarksville, Tennessee. Mindy’s sudden passing has left a profound void in the lives of those who knew her. Throughout her life, she touched the hearts of many with her kindness and gentle spirit. Mindy approached each day with joy and enthusiasm, embodying a host of qualities that will be dearly missed by all fortunate enough to have shared in her journey.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

William Joseph McGuire, “Bill”, 53, of Ringwood, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2026. Growing up, Bill was fortunate to spend his summers at Gravelly Point Beach in Highlands, NJ, where he made friends that would last a lifetime. These carefree days at the beach were where Bill’s love of boating and fishing began, alongside his father and friends. Whether Bill was in Highlands or in Ridgewood, his insatiable curiosity, self-driven ambition, and determination to master new skills, defined the life he chose to lead.

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

WESTWOOD, N.J. - Aidan James Beahm, a Westwood resident and Pascack Valley High School graduate remembered for his humor, intelligence and kindness, died unexpectedly July 21. He was 29. He worked with autistic children, a role his family said he loved, before becoming a paralegal. He hoped to continue his education by attending law school.

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

Benjamin “Ben” Hadley Hunt of Chicago, Illinois, previously of Lynchburg, VA, died at his home on May 24, 2026 following a short illness. He was 58 years old. Following graduation, he remained in Chicago, and worked in the music industry both as a performer and a sound engineer. He also worked as a music activities director for the Bethany Retirement Home in Chicago, where he cared deeply for the elderly residents in his choir.

Researcher’s note – Governor J.B. Pritzker issued executive orders requiring all healthcare workers—including those in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and state-operated congregate facilities—to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://www.illinois.gov/news/release.html?releaseid=23808

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

LISBON, OH -- Darlene C. Harper, age 60, of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 24, 2026. She proudly owned and operated her own beauty salon, Country Styles, where she enjoyed helping others look and feel their best while forming lasting friendships with her clients.

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

David Lee Bowlby, 66, of North Little Rock, Ark., passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 2, 2026. He served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. During his lifetime, he worked in numerous professions: for a printing company in the Little Rock area, truckdriver, courier, personnel transportation for the railroad, service station attendant & taxi driver, to name a few.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

Elizabeth Jean Lyman, 65, died unexpectedly at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky, on Friday, July 24, 2026. Her career was spent in office administration. She worked for the Georgetown Police Department and retired from the Lexington Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Henry “Hank” Joseph Narvaez, Jr., age 56, of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 25, 2026, after a courageous battle against a very aggressive cancer. His education laid the foundation for a successful career in the insurance industry, where he dedicated over 35 years of his life. Beyond his professional accomplishments and devotion to family, Hank was known for his warm smile, kind nature, and positive outlook on life. He had a gift for bringing energy, laughter, and warmth to every room he entered.

July 25, 2026

POLAND, OH - David A. Robenolt passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the age of 61. He was a skilled diesel mechanic who spent many years maintaining school buses for the Austintown Local School District.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

James “Jordy” Jordan Janeczko, born on April 15, 1986, in Wheeling, West Virginia, passed away suddenly at his home on July 22, 2026, at the age of 40. He was an avid gamer and a dedicated powerlifter, passions that brought him joy and fulfillment throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Jeffrey Andrew Fechter was born on August 5, 1959. He passed away suddenly at his home in Wisconsin on Jan. 9, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Kelly Anne Genova, born November 22, 1960, died unexpectedly and most untimely at age 65, on July 20, 2026, here in Albuquerque [NM], at Presbyterian Hospital, despite the valiant efforts of the medical staff.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Mark De Ruyter, 54, of Middleburg, Iowa, died unexpectedly on July 21, 2026, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Nicholas Frederick Giesige, age 34, formerly of Celina and most recently of Charlotte, North Carolina, was born on October 7, 1991, and passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 12:35 p.m. at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Paul Wayne Entler, formally from Portsmouth, but grew up in Jackson [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly on July 20th, 2026. He was 34 years old, born on October 24th, 1991, to Paul Roger Enter and Lou Ann Hoover.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Ms. Terri Anne Kourtides (née Madsen), age 63, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terri was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found great joy and solace in her faith.

Researcher’s note – The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

Asheville, North Carolina - Tyler Joseph “Smitty” Smith, 29, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2026. Tyler will be remembered for his love of baseball and music.

No cause of death reported.

July 25, 2026

William F. “Bill” Gaynor III, 28, of Rutledge, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on July 17, 2026. Bill was a proud graduate of Strath Haven High School, class of 2016. He was a member of the football team (#78 – NG, DT) and he truly loved the game as well as his teammates. As an employee at Dollar General, he was very appreciated by his coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

Andrew L. Williams, age 33, a resident of New Hampshire, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2026, due to a sudden health issue. He served as an Operations Manager at Rotor Technologies in Nashua, New Hampshire, and previously spent seven years working at Love Motorsports in Florida.

No cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

Kristin Elizabeth Tell died unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Chapel Hill [NC], on July 16, 2026. She was 56. Warmer winters (and her brother, Steve) lured her south to North Carolina where she eventually found a professional home at the inpatient physical therapy unit at Duke Regional Hospital from 2002 until her death. Kris was a creative and thorough physical therapist, compassionately assisting thousands of patients to regain their independence.

Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke Health (which includes Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital, and Duke Raleigh Hospital) implemented a strict staff COVID-19 vaccination [sic] mandate: https://pediatrics.duke.edu/news/som-mandates-covid-19-vaccination-faculty-and-staff-september-21

No cause of death reported.

July 24, 2026

Mark “Sauca” “Sip”, age 60, of Lincolnville, Maine, formerly of West Roxbury, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2026, suddenly. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Mark eventually made his second home in Lincolnville, Maine, where he found both peace and purpose. He loved the beauty of the Maine coast and found joy in life's simple pleasures, especially spending time in the woods with his nephew Michael.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Brattleboro, VT - Gary Richard Smart, 65, of Brook Street, a longtime resident of the area, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2026, at his home. He had been employed at Plumb Pak in Winchester for ten years, retiring in October of 2025.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Clinton, MA - Kelly J. O’Toole, 60, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, after being stricken ill at home. After graduating from Wachusett Regional High School, Class of 1984, she worked for many years as a dental assistant and had recently retired from the office of Dr. Charles Samborski.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Peterborough, NH - Kenneth S. Whicker, 56, of Peterborough N.H., died unexpectedly after a sudden illness on Monday, July 6, 2026. Ken served the community of Rindge as a Firefighter / EMT-I from 1984 to 2006, serving in many roles. During that time, he also became a Certified Police Officer and worked as a Patrolman on the Fitzwilliam Police Department until 2008. Ken moved on from the Monadnock Region and served on the Windham (NH) Fire Department until 2012, when his health began to decline.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Michael D. Solimine, age 41, of Peabody [MA], died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Mike was a very well respected Real Estate Broker, known for his attention to detail as well as his professionalism. He was also a proficient stock investor.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Danville, California - Peter Paul Mazzetti, Jr., lovingly known as “PJ,” passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2026, while in Maui, Hawaii. He was 58 years old. He attended Boston College before earning his law degree from New York Law School. PJ went on to serve as President of Nor-Cal Van Lines, where he was respected for his leadership, integrity, and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

July 23, 2026

Dickson, TN - On the evening of July 23, 2026, our beloved friend, Leonard, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack, leaving behind a family, friends, and an entire community that loved him dearly. To know Leonard was to know kindness.

July 22, 2026

Barry Tandy Hepner, 56, of South Milford, passed away suddenly July 20, 2026, in Hudson [IN]. Barry spent several years employed with Tri-State Hardwoods working in the lumber industry.

No cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

WORCESTER/NORTHBOROUGH, MA - Michael R. Varrichione passed away unexpectedly following a sudden medical episode. He was only 39 years old. He went on to build a respected career as a general carpenter, earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and doing every job the right way. Through hard work and determination, he proudly earned his Massachusetts Construction Supervisor License.

No cause of death reported.

July 22, 2026

Passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Craig, Colorado. Ryan truly embodied what it means to live a life centered on loving his family and serving the Lord.

No cause of death reported.

July 21, 2026

Hutchinson, KS - Robert Lee “Bob” Bruce, 62, of Nickerson, died unexpectedly July 18, 2026, at his home. He worked as the number one operator at CHS Refinery in McPherson for over 28 years.

Researcher’s note – CHS McPherson Refinery (and its parent company, CHS Inc.) operates as a federal contractor: US Government Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors & Subcontractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 20, 2026

Columbus, Ohio - Ginger Lynn Dennis passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on July 16, 2026, at the OhioHealth Hospice House. She graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1986. She then attended The Ohio State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1990. She later returned to Ohio State to obtain her master’s degree.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 17:

July 17, 2026

Rocky Mount, VA - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gary Lee Cannaday, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who left this world on July 17, 2026, after a courageous battle with aggressive cancer. Known for his warm smile and infectious sense of humor, Gary had the unique ability to bring laughter to any situation. His penchant for joking and kidding around endeared him to all who knew him, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Reported on July 16:

July 16, 2026

Gail Maurer Oliveira of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2026, with her husband Steve by her side, after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by family, friends, and soothing music. She was 69. Gail was a talented artist, a championship high school softball player, an avid skier, an experienced sailor, a wonderful cook, a competitive runner, and a passionate tennis player. She was caring, generous, and constantly looking for ways to help others while rarely asking for anything herself.

Reported on July 12:

July 12, 2026

Independence, MO - Logan Ray Janssen passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the young age of 25. After graduating from Liberty high school, Logan worked in different construction jobs. But in November of 2025, he finally made the decision to start his own company. Logan was the proud owner of a mobile mechanic service he called “LoLo’s Motor Works”. He was a very talented and self-taught small engine repair man which led him to fix most anything he could get his hands on. Logan will be remembered as a loving, thoughtful, witty, funny, somewhat stubborn, yet selfless man.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (440)

Alberta (70)

Ann Winegardner, 40 [“brief but determined fight with lymphoma”]

British Columbia (5)

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia (82)

Ontario (255)

July 23, 2026

Heartbreaking news out of St. Catharines, Ontario, as 22-year-old Dawson Abrahams has passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. 🕊️ Dawson was coming off an outstanding season with Redeemer University, earning Men’s Hockey Rookie of the Year honours after posting 10 goals and 27 points in 18 games as an assistant captain.

No cause of death reported.