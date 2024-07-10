EGYPT

Sudden cardiac arrest : Egyptian international player dies at the age of 31

July 6, 2024

Egyptian national Ahmed Refaat has died. The 31-year-old died on Saturday morning. Refaat collapsed on the pitch last March during the meeting between Modern Sport and Al-Ittihad due to a cardiac arrest and was subsequently put into an artificial coma for nine days. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Refaat was again taken to a hospital, where his heart eventually stopped beating.

GHANA

An economist “died suddenly”:

NDPC boss Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampah dies at 68

July 2, 2024

Cape Coast - Renowned development planner and economist, Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, has passed away. The Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Mensah-Abrampa, died on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. According to family sources, he was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering a suspected heart attack but was pronounced dead by doctors. His sudden passing has sent shockwaves across various sectors, with tributes pouring in from government, academia, and the development community.

NIGERIA

Oyo former Gov. Kolapo Ishola loses son

July 4, 2024

Barrister Adekunle Olumuyiwa Ishola, the son of former Oyo State governor Chief Kolapo Ishola, has passed away. His death was confirmed in a statement signed by Amos Akinlabi Ishola on behalf of the family and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday. Ishola, aged 63, died on Tuesday following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Dollar Construction boss Idowu Lamidi loses wife

July 6, 2024

‘How best can I express my grief?’, construction expert, Idowu Lamidi described his pains in his Abuja home few days ago when he received some friends who came to pay him a condolence visit. The Chairman of Dollar Construction lost his wife, Anastasia, few days ago during a brief illness, and since then he has been going about with a frown and concerns about the sudden turn that has left him shattered. Ibadan described her passage as shocking and something he couldn’t have ever imagined while tracing their relationship, challenges, and triumphs as lovers growing a family in Abuja. Friends and family members described the deceased as a dutiful, loving, woman who stayed through thick and thin with her husband and lived a short life dedicated to serving her God.

No age or cause of death reported.

KENYA

Kenyan DJ Skratch 1 dies, friends mourn him: "We should've known better"

July 7, 2024

The Kenyan entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of top Kenyan DJ Skratch 1, 39 years old. The sad news was shared by American-based Kenyan musician Nonini, who expressed disbelief over Skratch's untimely death. "Last December was in just testing the ground for an upcoming tour we were planning together end of this year! Beste yangu @djskratch1 didn't tell me this will be our last rodeo heading out to Kericho! R.I.P. Sad day." Notably, the cause of his death has yet to be made public.

SOUTH AFRICA

Former president FW de Klerk’s son dies

July 7, 2024

Jan de Klerk, the son of former apartheid-era president and Nobel Peace prize winner FW de Klerk, has passed away. Jan was the eldest son of De Klerk who, along with Nelson Mandela and, was one of the pioneering forces of the country’s first government of national unity (GNU) 30 years ago. According to FW de Klerk Foundation executive director Christo van der Rheede, Jan died from a sudden heart attack on Friday, 5 July.

No age reported.

Mandla N's company loses another star!

July 5, 2024

Sandton - Mandla N's production company faces tragedy once again. This after film director and founder of Black Brain Pictures Mandla Ngcongwane lost one of his wardrobe personnel. On Wednesday, July 3 the Joburg-based producer announced the passing of their longtime head of Wardrobe, Nthabiseng Mokwena. Nthabiseng died after a short illness at age 33. In November 2023, Mandla lost one of his well-known actresses, Lebogang Mpyana, who was popularly known for her role as Khelina on Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela DiepCity. Lebohang died at the age of 34 on 1 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

Mom of rescued hostage Noa Argamani dies of brain cancer weeks after they are reunited

July 2, 2024

Tel Aviv - The mother of rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani has died of brain cancer — just weeks after being granted her dying wish to be reunited with her daughter and embrace her one last time. Liora Argamani, who had been battling the stage 4 cancer for some time, was 61. She “spent her final days alongside her daughter Noa, who returned from captivity, and her close family,” the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center said in a statement on Tuesday announcing her death.

TURKEY

A 48-year-old teacher died of a heart attack

July 8, 2024

Relatives who had not heard from Burhanettin Erdinç, who works as a mathematics teacher at Metin Bostancıoğlu Secondary School in the city center, reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. Police and medical teams were dispatched to Erdinç's house, where he lived alone. The teams who entered the house found Erdinç motionless on the ground. It was determined that Erdinç lost his life by having a heart attack.

Branch manager who had a heart attack died

July 7, 2024

Hülya Özer, one of the esteemed Branch Managers of the Kocaeli Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, died at Izmit Konak Hospital where she was taken due to a heart attack. Özer's sudden death caused great sadness among her colleagues and friends.

No age reported.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Sergeant died of a heart attack

July 6, 2024

Specialist Sergeant Yavuz Başgöl, a 27-year-old officer at the Gebze District Gendarmerie Command, had a heart attack at his home at night. Başgöl, who was taken to the hospital, could not be saved despite all the intervention, and lost his life. Başgöl's body was brought to the historical Çoban Mustafa Paşa Mosque for funeral prayers.

The young police officer died as a result of a heart attack

July 6, 2024

Karabük Municipality police officer Sinan Yardibi died as a result of a heart attack. 45-year-old Sinan, who worked as a police officer in Karabük Municipality, died as a result of a heart attack.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Private who had a heart attack was buried in a military ceremony

July 5, 2024

Contract private Ramazan Keskinkaya, who died after a heart attack in Afyon, where he came to spend his annual leave, was sent off to eternity after a military ceremony. Keskinkaya, who became ill at his family's house, was taken to the hospital, and died without being saved.

No age reported.

He died of a heart attack during a carpet court match

July 5, 2024

Sinan Tür (30) died as a result of a heart attack during a carpet court football match. Sinan, who played football for Sungurluspor for a long time in the past years, had a heart attack during the match on the carpet field where he went with his friends last night. He could not be saved despite the efforts of doctors. The death of Sinan brought his friends to tears.

Mother of two had a heart attack in the sea

July 2, 2024

Ayse Yanar (54) went to the sea to cool off in Menderes, Izmir, where she was going on vacation. Yanar, who had a heart attack, was given the first intervention by her relatives and those around her. She was taken to Menderes State Hospital by the medical teams that arrived at the scene but could not be saved despite all the interventions and lost her life.

Headman who had a heart attack and died

July 2, 2024

Yilmaz Ulaş, the headman of the Cherelan Neighborhood of Saimbeyli district, died as a result of a heart attack. Ulaş suffered a heart attack in the village today and was hospitalized. However, despite the interventions made, he could not be saved and lost his life.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He didn't survive the crash in which he had a heart attack and somersaulted!

July 8, 2024

The accident occurred in the Demirli district. Eyüp Nesen had a heart attack at the wheel while driving. The out-of-control vehicle turned somersaults. The medical teams that were dispatched to the region determined that Eyup Nesil had lost his life.

No age reported.

Passenger who had a heart attack on the bus died

July 7, 2024

A person traveling on a passenger bus departing from Malatya died due to a heart attack. When noticing he was motionless, the bus driver pulled the bus into Kırşehir Bus Station. Upon notification of the situation, police and medical teams were dispatched. It was determined that he lost his life, presumed due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

The Russian ambassador to Algeria died

July 4, 2024

Another Russian ambassador "died suddenly" while working abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, July 3. "The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Shuvaev Valerian Volodymyrovych died suddenly in Algeria," the message reads. Shuvaev was 70 years old. He worked in various positions in the central apparatus, in the embassies of the USSR and the Russian Federation abroad, headed the Russian diplomatic missions in Libya, Iraq, Morocco and Algeria.

No cause of death reported.

