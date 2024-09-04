UNITED KINGDOM

Danielle Moore, lead singer with Crazy P, dies aged 52

September 2, 2024

Danielle Moore, lead singer and frontperson of the electronic outfit Crazy P, has died aged 52. In a statement posted to Instagram, the band said that she had died in “sudden and tragic circumstances” on 30 August. Moore’s cause of death has not been shared.

Sol Bamba dead aged 39

September 1, 2024

Ex Premier League star Sol Bamba has died with tributes pouring in for the footballer. The centre-back - who overcame cancer in 2021 and was believed to be in the clear - tragically passed away on Saturday aged just 39. The former Ivory Coast international fell ill on Friday while working for Turkish side Adanaspor before passing away hours later. Turkish outlet hurriyet have reported that he "fell ill before the Manisa FK match due to a relapse of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma". Just days before his death - Bamba posted a heartbreaking tribute to ex-England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson following his passing from terminal cancer. His heartbroken wife Chloe - whom he shared children Roonea, Lily and Amy - praised his "astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism" during his health battle. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Christmas Eve 2020, but had beaten it after undergoing four months of chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free.

Tributes pour in for much-loved Manchester DJ Luke Leadbelly after his death

August 30, 2024

Local DJ and producer Luke Leadbelly has died after a short illness, with tributes pouring in. The young DJ was a familiar face behind the decks at clubs, festivals and events right across Manchester. Luke had been diagnosed with AML cancer, a type of blood cancer, and ‘fought many rough months’ before passing away on Sunday 25 August.

No age reported.

CarFest 2024: Boy, 3, dies after suffering 'medical episode'

August 28, 2024

A three-year-old boy died unexpectedly after suffering a medical episode at a 'family-friendly' festival. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to Carfest, at Laverstoke Park Farm, shortly after 11 pm on Saturday, August 24. Police officers had been made aware that a three-year-old child had suffered a "medical episode". The boy was taken to hospital, but died a short time later. Hampshire Constabulary is treating the death as "unexpected" and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Family heartbreak after sudden death of Washington woman, 20

August 29, 2024

A heartbroken Northeast family whose "fit and healthy" daughter died just one month after her 20th birthday have spoken of their devastation as they prepare to launch a charity in her memory. Poppy Eagle, from Washington, returned home from a dog walk on August 7 following a family meal at their favourite bistro - ready for a cosy movie night with her brother and sisters. The 20-year-old, who had recently completed her first year at University of the Arts in London, went into her bedroom to change into her pyjamas - but then did not answer the door to her sister's knocks. The cause of Poppy's death is not yet known. Poppy's mum Vicki Eagle, 45, told The Northern Echo: "The first thing I did was call an ambulance. I could just tell by everyone's screams that something was gravely wrong. I went upstairs, and it was just all too real. I am a nurse by vocation and started CPR and four ambulance crews arrived within minutes. We tried everything in our power to save her. There were no signs of an allergy or anything. I was looking all around the room to try and understand what had happened - did she fall? Did she hit her head? There was nothing logical at all."

No cause of death reported.

Forever 22: Family pays tribute to much-loved Cameron Menary

August 28, 2024

Fivemiletown - Cameron Menary will now be “forever 22”, according to his family and friends, as they mourn the loss of the kind-hearted young man known for his “mischievous smile” and “sarcastic humour”. Cameron, known as ‘Cammy’ to friends and family, died suddenly at home on August 15.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to Swanscombe and Greenhithe councillor Peter Harman who died suddenly

August 27, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a long-standing councillor and former town mayor who has died. Cllr Peter Harman, who represented residents in Swanscombe and Greenhithe, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday (August 22).

No age or cause of death reported.

Popular pub manager dies suddenly

September 2, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a popular pub manager who died suddenly this weekend. Police were called to the Brighton Tavern on Saturday night after concerns were raised for Sarah Nixon, who lived in the flat above the pub. Sadly, she was declared dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who gave her CPR. “Police and paramedics attended the scene, and despite the best efforts of CPR, the woman in her 40s was sadly declared deceased. Her next of kin have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances, and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

A mum “died suddenly”:

Edinburgh mum with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly leaving children devastated

August 30, 2024

Tributes have poured in for a 'bubbly' Edinburgh mum who tragically died leaving friends heartbroken. Donna Oakes, from Burdiehouse, passed away at the age of 47 at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on August 25. Donna's friend, Tanya, has been left devastated over her loss and said they have been close since they were 14 years old. "She has been suffering from kidney failure for as long as I can remember but this was all very sudden. We thought Donna was going to get home two weeks ago but then she took an infection and that was it, her body started shutting down."

Brit, 70, collapses and dies on popular hiking route in Spain

August 28, 2024

A British pensioner has died while hiking in a popular beauty spot in Spain. The unnamed 70-year-old was walking the Cares Route in the northwestern province of Leon on Wednesday when he collapsed. He lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest, reports Info Leon. Fellow hikers immediately began performing CPR to try and revive him. The incident took place at around 1.25pm, when a call was made to the 112-emergency number. A helicopter was flown to the scene, while mountain rescue teams raced to the area on foot. Despite their best efforts, the man could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Child dies at Flip Out Glasgow trampoline park

August 19, 2024

A tragic incident has unfolded at Flip Out Glasgow, where a 10-year-old boy died after becoming unwell during his visit to the trampoline park. This heartbreaking event occurred shortly before 11 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the facility located on Southcroft Road, Rutherglen. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene quickly, and the boy was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival. While authorities initially classified the death as unexplained, they emphasized there are no indications of suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Anthony (Slim) Wiles, 67

August 28, 2024

Ashington - Suddenly on 9th August, aged 67 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ciaran (Dougie) Dougan

August 28, 2024

Derry City, Derry - The sudden death has occurred of Ciaran (Dougie) Dougan, Derry. Beloved son of Brian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Corbett

August 27, 2024

Birmingham - Much loved and greatly missed eldest son of Bobbie and Colin Corbett, taken from us suddenly in July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond Leggett, 73

September 2, 2024

Cardiff - 73 years of age from Cardiff passed away suddenly on 19/08/2024 surrounded by his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Schofield (Aldous), 61

September 2, 2024

Rotherham - On 28 August 2024 Susan passed away peacefully at Northern General Hospital, aged 61 years, after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

David Carter

September 2, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly on July 18th, 2024. Donations to the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond Leslie Davies (Rapid Ray), 74

August 31, 2024

Bangor - August 26th, 2024. Suddenly, aged 74 years. Donations gratefully received towards British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Eleanor Jade (Ellie) Robinson, 27

August 31, 2024

Hull - On 19th August 2024, aged 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Penelope Ann (Penny) Shepherd, 62

August 31, 2024

Leicester - Passed suddenly but peacefully away on Sunday 25th August 2024 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rhian Myfanwy Thomas, 65

August 31, 2024

Aberystwyth - Passed away suddenly on 11th August 2024 aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Menna Haulwen Connelly (Thomas)

August 31, 2024

Gaerwen - Passed away suddenly on 22nd August.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin John Billingham, 66

August 30, 2024

Little Eaton - Passed away suddenly on 16th August 2024, aged 66 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Ronald (Tam) Green, 55

August 30, 2024

Perth - Suddenly but peacefully on the 19th of August 2024, aged 55 years. A retiring collection will be taken for Cornhill Macmillan Centre (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Brendan Cullen, 53

August 29, 2024

Bedlington - Suddenly on 22nd August 2024 aged 53 years. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Byron Gregory, 62

August 29, 2024

Cleethorpes - It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Tony aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) McHale, 40

August 29, 2024

Cheltenham - Paddy's family are saddened to announce their sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Piggott, 74

August 29, 2024

Southport - Unexpectedly passed away aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian James Roberts, 59

August 29, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia McGuire, 56

August 28, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Sunday 4th August 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Louise Jamison (née Atkinson), 60

August 29, 2024

Tynemouth - At home, suddenly and peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda McCaffery (nee Burton)

August 30, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, on Thursday 8th August 2024, Lynda passed away suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Turner, 50

August 29, 2024

Llangefni - 14th August 2024, passed away suddenly at his home, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Richards, 74

August 29, 2024

Carmarthen - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 16th August 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy (Jez) Wroe, 62

September 2, 2024

Navenby - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 17th August 2024 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brendon (Louie) Lucas, 75

August 29, 2024

Rochdale - Passed away suddenly at home on the 18th of August aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Boon, 46

August 30, 2024

Stoke - Suddenly on 16th August 2024, at home, Scott, aged 46 years. Donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen John Cooper, 74

August 29, 2024

Suddenly at his home on Saturday 17th August 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew (Andy) Wadeson, 64

August 28, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly at home after a short illness on Sunday 18th August 2024 aged 64 years. Donations in Andy's memory will be gratefully received for the benefit of Macmillan Nurses (cancer support), a charity close to his heart.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Coburn (née Riley), 66

August 28, 2024

Weston Coyney - Peacefully on Friday 16th August 2024 at the RSUH after a short illness, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Bellis, 62

August 27, 2024

Fawdon - Sadly passed away after a short illness on Friday 16th August 2024, aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

James (Jim) Mumford

August 29, 2024

Llangennech - After a short illness Jim passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 10th August. Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the British Heart foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lesley Woodman, 71

August 30, 2024

Swansea - Passed away suddenly after a short illness at Morriston Hospital on Monday 5th August 2024 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Constance Patricia (Pat) Buckton

August 30, 2024

Hull - On 20th August 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Bett) Roberts

August 30, 2024

Thurmaston - It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Bett, suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 18th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Roswell Perrin

August 31, 2024

Ayr - After a short illness, on Thursday 22nd August, in Critical Care at Ayr Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Tributes paid following sudden death of Hardy Bucks actor Alan Carter

August 27, 2024

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of Hardy Bucks actor Alan 'Ali' Carter. Carter, who was in his 30s, was found unresponsive in a property on the old Castlebar Road in Westport in the early hours of Monday morning. Gardai have launched an investigation into his death, but it is understood foul play is not suspected currently. Carter was well known to TV audiences for his role as local DJ Scorpio Lyons on the RTE comedy series Hardy Bucks. Carter was also a member Swinford Football Club, with the Mayo club posting a heartfelt tribute to the actor in a post shared on their Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Tipperary teacher remembered as an ‘unforgettable character’ following unexpected death

September 30, 2024

Co. Tipperary - Tributes have been paid on the death of David T. Morris, an ‘unforgettable character, a gentleman and a warm-hearted’ schoolteacher who influenced generations of students in County Tipperary. Mr Morris, of ‘Attavallie’, Carrigeen, Cashel, Tipperary, and formerly of the South Circular Road, Dublin, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 25.

No age or cause of death reported.

Huge shock as the daughter of a Tipperary hurling great passes away suddenly

September 2, 2024

Co. Tipperary - There was great sadness in Burgess GAA club and Tipperary GAA in general last week after the news broke on Friday night of the death of Nuala Nealon - daughter of Tipperary hurling great Donie Nealon. The unexpected news shocked everyone in Tipperary GAA, and she was a much-loved officer with Munster Council and served as a volunteer in numerous guises during her life. She passed away unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Co Wexford community reeling after sudden death of carer Billy (62)

August 27, 2024

Co. Wexford - The sudden death of a kind and caring husband and wonderful father and grandfather has seen his family, and the wider community plunged into sadness. William (Billy) Lacey died aged 62 at his home on August 7, the day his beloved wife Brigid had just left for France on a family holiday.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Emily Byrne, stillborn

September 2, 2024

Annacurra, Wicklow - Born sleeping into the arms of her heartbroken parents on Friday 30th of August in Holles Street Maternity Hospital, Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Kavanagh, 35

September 1, 2024

Termonfeckin, Co. Louth - Suddenly aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Barry

September 1, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On August 31st, 2024, unexpectedly, in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jennifer Hutchinson

August 31, 2024

Newtownforbes, Longford - Passed away suddenly but peacefully with her family by her side. Donations, if desired to Beaumount Hospital I.C.U. unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lee-Jay Kavanagh Quinn

August 31, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Passed away suddenly on Friday 30th August. Very deeply regretted by his mother Donna.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Caffrey

August 30, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Unexpectedly and suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean (John) Flynn

August 30, 2024

Ballygar, Co. Galway - August 28th, suddenly and unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff in Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niall Kelly

August 30, 2024

North Circular Road, Dublin - Suddenly, 28th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Morley

August 30, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Cherished son of Deirdre and John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Des (Desmond) Ryan

August 30, 2024

Athy, Kildare - Suddenly, in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ernest McGrath, 53

August 29, 2024

Cork City, Cork - The unexpected death of Ernest occurred on Monday 26th August 2024, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford (Cliffo) O'Connor, 38

August 29, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Died suddenly on Tuesday 27th August 2024, aged 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Foley

August 29, 2024

Ballinlough, Cork - On August 15th, unexpectedly, in Canada.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Paddy) Graham

August 29, 2024

Dublin - August 27th, 2024. Passed suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maurice Brendan Leen

August 29, 2024

Ballyheigue, Kerry - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday 14th August in the company of his beloved wife Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Joseph John Jordan (Jnr)

August 28, 2024

Errill, Laois - August 28th, 2024, suddenly in the loving care of staff at Midland's Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Kearney

August 28, 2024

Dunleer, Louth - 27th August 2024. Unexpectedly but peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Kelly

August 28, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin- 26th August 2024, unexpectedly, at Blanchardstown Hospital. Loving son of Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amelia Maciejak

August 28, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly. Amelia will be cherished, loved and remembered forever by her heartbroken dad and mam Izabela.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aileen Wilkinson

August 28, 2024

Midleton, Cork - It is with great sadness that the family of Aileen announce her passing on 21st of August 2024, unexpectedly in Melbourne, Australia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Daly (née Gibney), 66

August 27, 2024

Tallanstown, Louth - Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, in her 66th year.

No cause of death reported.

Gerard (Ger) Byrne

August 27, 2024

Santry, Dublin - It’s our heartbreaking duty to announce the untimely and unexpected passing of Gerard (Ger), 9, August 23rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Considine

August 27, 2024

Lisdoonvarna, Clare - Suddenly on 26th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Özkan Seker

August 27, 2024

Roscam, Galway - Unexpectedly on Thursday 21st August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John David Smith

August 27, 2024

Finglas West, Dublin - August 26th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Fleming

August 27, 2024

Currow, Kerry - Unexpectedly at home on August 27th, 2024, with his family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leo Hyland

August 27, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - August 26th, 2024, peacefully but suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat (Patsy) McInerney

August 27, 2024

Newcastle, Dublin - Unexpectedly at home. Beloved son of Joan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret O'Donoghue

August 27, 2024

Leap, Cork - On August 25th, 2024, suddenly & unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ben Wall

August 27, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday afternoon. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Madge Duffy (née Mc Ginley)

August 27, 2024

Gortahork, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leo O'Donoghue

August 28, 2024

Kingswood, Dublin - August 27th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yvonne Dunne

September 2, 2024

Drumlish, Longford - 1st September 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Jameson

September 2, 2024

Castleisland, Kerry - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home on August 31st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cyril O’ Donoghue

September 1, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Suddenly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Foley (née Gormally)

August 30, 2024

Mohill, Co. Leitrim - Thursday, August 29th, suddenly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Harte

August 30, 2024

Florida & Woodstock, Carrigtwohill, Cork - Paul died unexpectedly at his home in Ocala, Florida, on Wed 28 August.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie Mahony (née Litton)

August 30, 2024

Stillorgan, Dublin - Suddenly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Joseph (Kerry) Murphy

August 29, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On August 22nd, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conor Joseph O'Connor, 60

August 28, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - Died suddenly at home, on Sunday 25th August 2024, aged 60 years. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Edward (Gerald) Carmody

August 27, 2024

Moyvane, Kerry - Peacefully, at his home, on August 25th, 2024, following a short illness borne with great courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dara O'Malley Daly

August 31, 2024

Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal - 31st August 2024, peacefully at his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eleanor Patricia Clarke (née Irvine)

September 2, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness, in the tender care of the staff at the Beacon Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Adrian Costello

September 2, 2024

Borris-in-Ossory, Laois - 22nd August 2024, passed unexpectedly in Portugal after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vivienne English

September 2, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On September 1st, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Bon Secours Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved daughter of Dan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Healy

September 2, 2024

Claremorris, Mayo - Died peacefully at Galway University Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Burns (née Mc Clory)

September 1, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - 31st August 2024, peacefully in hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Gillen

September 1, 2024

Grange, Sligo - August 31st, 2024, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget (Bridie) Teague (née Cahill)

August 31, 2024

Blessington, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the kind care of the staff of Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Peachey

August 30, 2024

Killiney, Dublin - August 29th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of Dr. Lowry and the staff at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evin Martin Leigh

August 29, 2024

Ennistymon, Clare - August 29th, 2024, at U.H.L after a short illness. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Walsh (née Tuffy)

August 27, 2024

Headford, Co. Galway - 26th August 2024, peacefully at UHG after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian O' Farrell

August 28, 2024

Kilanerin, Wexford - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in his sleep at St. James Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

