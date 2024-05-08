MEXICO

Mourning in comedy: Benjamín González, "Doña Evelia", famous Oaxacan Tiktoker, dies

May 1, 2024

The world of entertainment on social networks is in mourning after the departure of the young comedian from Oaxaca, Benjamín González Javier, known for his popular character “Doña Evelia”. The news was shared by his loyal video partner through a live broadcast on Facebook. According to Gregory, his friend Benjamin departed this world in the early hours of last April 29th. According to what was shared, Doña Evelia had been intubated at the General Hospital, struggling with his delicate state of health, derived from the anemia he was suffering.

No age reported.

Paco Villa, football narrator, dies after cancer battle

May 1, 2024

The narrator Paco Villa died on Tuesday at the age of 54, after a long fight against an aggressive cancer that was detected during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The news was announced by Televisa, publishing a heartfelt message in his memory. "Thank you for every transmission, thank you for all your narrations, but above all, thanks to you, for all the emotions that you transmitted to us. For your friendship, your affection, and your passion," the company's publication reads.

The boyfriend of María Celeste Arrarás dies due to a heart attack while exercising

May 2, 2024

The TV presenter María Celeste Arrarás is devastated, inconsolable and in mourning, as she announced the tragic and unexpected death of her boyfriend Raúl Quintero, who succumbed to a massive heart attack while exercising. María Celeste Arrarás remembered her boyfriend as a person full of life and very cheerful, so it is difficult for her to assimilate the brutal death.

No age reported.

Student dies of heart attack after drinking glass of water

April 30, 2024

This Monday around 11:50 in the morning, a 16-year-old student died after playing a football game at recess time. After having finished the game, the boy went to drink a glass of cold water to quench his thirst, at that moment he fainted and convulsed. His classmates quickly asked for help from the teachers, who drove him to the hospital in a private car. Despite the efforts of the doctors, it was impossible to save the life of the young man, who died in the emergency area. The doctors diagnosed that it was due to a direct myocardial infarction.

Footballer suffers heart attack during football match

May 3, 2024

The fact was registered minutes after 6:30 in the afternoon of this Thursday at football field 7, where it was reported to the emergency numbers of a male who keeled over during a football match. After several minutes they managed to revive him, then the player was transferred urgently to the general hospital. Several minutes after having entered the emergency area, and despite the effort of the doctors to save his life, unfortunately the male lost his life.

No age reported.

Freight worker dies suddenly at the wholesale food market

May 3, 2024

It was at the stroke of 6:30 in the morning when Miguel Victoria, a well-known freight forwarder from the Central de Abastos wholesale market, was working, as he does every day. Suddenly Miguel Victoria fainted, and coworkers and merchants came to help him. When he did not react, they called for the ambulance. When the paramedics arrived, they began to give attention to the fainted man, unfortunately he no longer had vital signs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies of a heart attack while driving his car

May 3, 2024

A 68-year-old man lost his life after allegedly suffering a heart attack while driving through streets of South Saltillo in the company of his 64-year-old sister. The events were recorded around 00:15 hours of this Friday, when the sexagenarian began to feel unwell, which caused his vision to become blurred, swerving to his left side, to finally collide head-on against a concrete pole, resulting in injury to his companion. Initial investigations indicated that the man's death occurred before the impact, so it was presumed that he suffered a heart attack.

Construction driver dies of heart attack at Salina Cruz refinery

April 29, 2024

Roberto Carlos Garrido was identified as the driver of the ICA Fluor construction company who died of a heart attack inside the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in the municipality of Salina Cruz. The victim was driving a passenger transport unit when the heart attack occurred. His companions provided first aid, however, the victim no longer had vital signs, paramedics confirmed the death.

No age reported.

Truck driver dies in his unit

May 1, 2024

A trailer driver lost his life inside his unit, when he was taking a break on the Saltillo to Torreón highway, because apparently, he suffered from a sudden heart attack. The previous day the victim had stated that he was feeling unwell, and he would stop to rest, but seeing that he was not responding to calls, his colleagues decided to enter the vehicle, to find him unconscious in the cabin part. Elements of the fire department and Red Cross attended, but unfortunately, he no longer had vital signs apparently due to a heart attack. The person was identified as Jaime Ricardo Moreno, 52 years old, and his body showed no signs of violence.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

A leader of the Boschist Force dies due to a heart attack

May 30, 2024

The Boschist Force (Fuerza Boschista), related to the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), reports that one of its founders, David Ramírez Pérez, has died at the age of 65. He was the director of the polling station center of the Liceo Panamericano, in the last municipal elections held in February. He lived in the Miraflores sector, in the capital. He died of a heart attack.

CUBA

Daniel Antonio Colás, young promise of baseball in Santiago de Cuba, dies

May 2, 2024

The young baseball player Daniel Antonio Colás Soulary, player of the Avispas team of Santiago de Cuba, died this Wednesday in the eastern city on the date he turned 23 years old. According to Santiago sports journalist Jorge Luis Guerra, the local team's shortstop died "victim of a painful illness that kept him away from the ball fields since the beginning of last season." According to that report, Colás participated in three National Baseball Series with the team from his territory, and "he was always recognized as one of the great talents of the province, who, according to mentor Eriberto Rosales, had everything to become the best in their position in our country.

No cause of death reported.

PERU

Fernando Ríos Correa, well-known Tiktoker, dies

May 3, 2024

Through social networks it was announced that the anthropologist, producer, and creator of cultural content, Fernando Ríos Correa (33), died on May 2. His followers and acquaintances regretted his departure and highlighted his great work in spreading information about the Piura culture. His sudden passing took several by surprise. It is presumed that it was due to a heart attack in a shopping center.

BRAZIL

Filmmaker Guilherme Fiúza Zenha dies at the age of 58

May 5, 2024

The filmmaker Guilherme Fiúza Zenha died at the age of 58 this Saturday, in Belo Horizonte. Fiúza was president of the audiovisual industry Union of Minas Gerais (Sindav-MG), and had a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte. Guilherme has been working in the audiovisual sector for more than 25 years. In 2014, he was the director and one of the writers and producers responsible for bringing Fernando Sabino's “The Boy in the Mirror” to movie screens.

Brazilian cyclist Paulinho of Audax dies at 48

May 4, 2024

The cyclist Paulo Muniz, affectionately known as "Paulinho do Audax", died this Wednesday, May 1, in Água Doce. The 48-year-old athlete had a sudden illness while reconnoitering a track for a cycling race that would take place on May 5. In 2023, Paulinho competed in one of the most popular races in the world, the Audax of France, on a route of 1219 kilometers, which corresponds to leaving Paris, going to Brest, located on the coast, and returning to the French capital.

No cause of death reported.

Samba is in mourning!

May 5, 2024

O Batata (47), vocalist of the group Tá Combinado, left us this Saturday (04/05) after suffering a heart attack. He has helped many artists. Samba is in mourning!

The young Maldine Vieira died on the afternoon of Wednesday

May 2, 2024

The young Maldine Vieira, owner of the blog Maldine Vieira, and son of journalist Marcelo Vieira, died on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1st. According to our information, the young man fell ill and was referred to the UPA of Araçagy, where he died after a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Skateboarder Cacio Narina died today

May 1, 2024

Died today at the age of 59, victim of a heart attack, Cacio Narina, one of the founders of Narinaskate, a brand with more than 30 years of history and a very important role in the building of Brazilian skateboarding. Cacio founded Narina in the 80s and currently worked with Narasskate, in addition to working with skate track construction.

Two teachers “died suddenly”

A simple ear infection ended up leading to the death of teacher Monica

May 1, 2024

Another family mourns the loss of a loved one. It was a simple ear infection and ended up leading to the death of teacher Monica. According to Monica's husband, last Thursday (the 25th), she had an earache, and had already done a cleaning. On Friday the other ear began to hurt, she was taking medicine for infection and pain. It did not get better, and on Monday (29th) she began to talk convoluted, but with normal movement. So, she and her husband went to the polyclinic, they were waiting, when her saturation fell, they intubated her and transferred her to the ICU. Around 10 a.m. the family was informed that she was having stroke symptoms. And on the morning of this Tuesday (30th), while the family was waiting for the time of the visit in the ICU, it was informed that she had six cardiorespiratory arrests and could not resist, that she had had thrombosis.

No age reported.

We receive, with sadness, the information of the death of teacher César Mota

May 5, 2024

We receive, with sadness, the information of the death of teacher César Mota, who worked in the area of literature at Colégio Nacional. The cause of death, according to information from friends, was due to a fulminant infarction. Let us pray that God will console family, friends and the Colégio Nacional school community.

No age reported.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Police sergeant Celso Ricardo May, 42

May 4, 2024

It is with deep regret that the Military Highway Police Command informs the death of sergeant Celso Ricardo May, 42, who worked at PMRv since November 2013. He died at dawn this Friday, 3rd, in Lages, where he attended the training course for sergeants. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

We receive with sadness the news of the death of sergeant Julio

May 5, 2024

We receive with sadness the news of the death of sergeant Julio in the late afternoon of this Saturday (4th), victim of a heart attack. May God comfort the hearts of your family and friends.

No age reported.

Rotary club president dies

May 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vanildo Inocêncio. He had a heart attack. "Vando" was 50 years old, became ill at his residence in Toledo, called paramedics, and managed to call his wife Jenifer, who had just left home with their daughter to go to the market. When the paramedics arrived, he was lying behind the door, where he must have tried to open for their entrance. The teams tried everything to revive him, but God wanted him with him.

The city of Rondonópolis deeply regrets the death of public servant

May 2, 2024

Today, May 1st, the city of Rondonópolis deeply regrets the death of public servant Cleber Rogério Carneiro de Abreu, 57, victim of heart attack. In this moment of pain, the city hall stands in solidarity with Cleber Rogério's family, friends, and co-workers, recognizing his dedication and commitment as a public servant. May they find comfort and mutual support to face this irreparable loss.

Andre Fonseca, victim of a heart attack

May 1, 2024

It is with deep regret that the Association of Ex-combatants communicates the death of friend Andre Luis Uliano Fonseca, DJ André, who promoted beautiful reunion events in our association. His death happened on the night of Monday, the 29th, victim of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Businessman has sudden illness and dies at his mother's house in São José de Piranhas

May 3, 2024

The businessman Rondijan Aladino de Andrade, who was 48 years old, died on the afternoon of this Thursday (2nd), at his mother's residence in the rural area of São José de Piranhas. "Dijan", as he was known, suffered a fulminant heart attack and died immediately. The paramedics were triggered, and arrived at the scene and found the death.

Baker Iramar Pereira De Lima dies of heart attack

May 3, 2024

It is with a sense of regret that we announce the death of the great citizen Iramar Pereira De Lima, 53 years old, owner of Prazeres do Trigo bakery. He suffered a heart attack today, 3rd, around 14 pm, and did not resist. Our condolences to family and friends.

Sonia Dos Assados dies at 53

May 2, 2024

The resident of Artur Nogueira, Sonia Lino Vieira da Silva, known as "Sonia Dos Assados", died on Wednesday (1st) at the age of 53. She had been hospitalized in the Holy House of Cosmopolis since April 20th, when she suffered a heart attack. She was known and loved by many. She had her own business in her home in the Itamaraty neighborhood, selling chicken for 8 years.

Cemir Martins, who worked at Celestino's bar, died

April 28, 2024

Cemir Martins, who worked at Celestino's bar for more than nine years passed away today. Cemir, a well-known figure in Piabetá, unfortunately suffered a heart attack at the age of 42.

We are very sorry to inform you of the passing of Zé do Baú

May 3, 2024

We are very sorry to inform you of the passing of José Francisco Alexandre, or as everyone knew him, "Zé do Baú". Iconic figure in our city, Zé do Baú died today at the age of 62, victim of a heart attack.

It is with regret that we announce the death of little Júlia (13)

May 2, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of little Júlia Fernanda Da Silva Bernardo (13), resident of Ouro Preto, a person with a lot of friendship in Itabirito and the region. We stand in solidarity with family and friends at this time of grief. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Note: The comments section says Júlia died of a heart attack .

Man dies after suffering sudden illness and falling through shop window

April 30, 2024

A 25-year-old man died after feeling a sudden illness and falling on the window of a store, on Avenida Barão do Rio Branco, the main avenue of Juiz de Fora. According to a witness, who was working, he heard a noise in the shop window. When he arrived at the scene, Kaique de Oliveira Machado was down, with a cut on his neck. The suspicion is that in the fall, part of the showcase window was broken, and a shard of glass cut the victim's neck. Kaique was rescued by paramedics and taken to Juiz de Fora Emergency Hospital. However, even with first aid, he eventually died.

Two fishermen “died suddenly”:

Fishermen in mourning in the city of Ourinhos

May 2, 2024

Today it is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Josué Jesus Almeida, affectionately known as "Gordo peixeiro" ["the fat fisherman"], at the age of 57. According to our information, he was on a ranch in the city of Candido Mota when he had a sudden illness. He was rescued by paramedics but did not resist and died.

No cause of death reported.

This fisherman story does not have the happy ending we would like

May 1, 2024

On April 21, the world of sport fishing was surprised with another great feat in the Araguaia Valley. The fisherman Expedito José Borges (57) and his son Rafael, with the guide Lucas, hooked a beautiful piraiba of 2 meters and 2 centimeters, a dream of his. However, it is with great regret that we inform you that soon after hooking and fighting with the fish, he did not feel well. They quickly returned to the Beira Rio Hotel, where the team promptly took the necessary measures to refer him to specialized medical care. This fisherman story does not have the happy ending we would like, Expedito fought, but the heart attack that affected him was stronger, and he died.

Tragedy: He went for a run in a square, broke down and died

April 30, 2024

Last Monday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was found lifeless in the middle of a public road, where witnesses said that medical assistance took a long time to reach the place. The incident occurred at about 19 o'clock in the vicinity of the Sarmiento Park in the City of Cordoba. People at the scene tried to perform resuscitation maneuvers on the man before the emergency service arrived. The doctors, upon arrival, were the ones who confirmed the death of the person.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Catanduvas: public servant dies after suffering an acute myocardial infarction

April 30, 2024

On the morning of Tuesday (30th), the community received sad news, public servant João Ferreira, 60, ended up dying after suffering an AMI (acute myocardial infarction), while preparing to go to work. João Ferreira was a municipal public servant since July 21, 2004, and this year would complete 20 years of services provided to the municipality of Catanduvas.

Man dies while camping on mountain in Joinville

May 1, 2024

On Tuesday night, 30th, two men climbed a mountain in Quiriri, in Joinville. They set up camp, but one of them, a 56-year-old, suffered a sudden illness and died. The Mountain Rescue Group (GRM) was triggered by the Volunteer Fire Department after the son asked for the rescue of his father. The body of the man who died was removed on Wednesday, 1st, with the help of the helicopter, it was in a difficult place to access. The identities of the men have so far not been released.

No cause of death reported.

Botucatu: Man has heart attack and dies in motel

May 3, 2024

A 38-year-old man, a resident of the city of Avaré, died on Thursday night (2nd), after suffering a heart attack inside a motel room in the city of Botucatu. According to the police report, he was accompanied by a call girl, whom he would have met through the internet. According to the woman, during the bath, the man fell ill. She asked for help from the facility management, but the man died before paramedics arrived.

A pedestrian died after suffering a sudden illness

May 3, 2024

A pedestrian died after suffering a sudden illness in the early afternoon of Thursday (2th), under the Alcântara viaduct in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. At the scene, the military police has already found the victim, not yet identified, lifeless.

No age or cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Bus driver has sudden illness and runs over and kills person in rubber shop

May 3, 2024

An accident involving a bus on Thursday (2nd) left one person dead and another injured in a rubber shop in Rio de Janeiro. Cesar Gomes, 34, died at the scene. Another person, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital. A video shows the moment of the accident. In the footage, one of the victims can be seen bent down, fixing a motorcycle, before being hit by the bus. The vehicle hits other motorcycles that were parked at the scene, next to the tires of the rubber shop. The bus driver had a sudden illness while driving, according to Civil Police. After the accident, he was taken to the police station to provide clarification.

No cause of death reported.

The victim involved in a traffic accident has been identified

May 1, 2024

The victim involved in a traffic accident late Monday morning in Bagé has been identified. It was Maria da Graça Campos Severo, 55. The suspicion is that she suffered a sudden illness, accelerating the vehicle towards a flowerbed, and hit another vehicle. The 52-year-old driver of the stricken vehicle was not seriously injured.

No cause of death reported.

Motorcyclist suffers sudden illness, hits pole and dies

May 3, 2024

A motorcyclist died after hitting a pole on Severino Ballesteros Rodrigues Avenue, in Contagem, this Friday (May 3rd). According to the Military Police, the man was traveling in the Pampulha direction when he suffered a sudden illness. As a result, he lost directional control of the bike, and crashed into the pole. The death was confirmed at the scene by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu).

No age or cause of death reported.

The motorcyclist who lost his life after hitting the back of a truck identified

May 1, 2024

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Assis Pereira. The accident was on Monday morning. According to information, Ricardo was transiting with his motorcycle, when he had a sudden illness and ended up colliding with the back of a truck that was stopped on the road. Ricardo was later rescued. Due to the severity of his injuries, he died in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

A 61-year-old man was found dead inside a car

May 5, 2024

A 61-year-old man was found dead inside a car, on Thursday afternoon (2nd), in a parking lot located on Rua do Comércio, in the center of Maceió. The suspicion was that the elderly man was the victim of sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Steakhouse worker has a heart attack and is found dead

May 3, 2024

José Aílton de Oliveira Farias, 40, was found dead in one of the rooms of a steakhouse where he worked, in Campina Grande. The event occurred on the morning of Wednesday (1st). According to information from family members, after missing their co-worker, friends went to the room where Aílton slept, and they came across the worker already without vital signs. "Zé De Estêvão", as he was popularly known, had been working for many years in Campina Grande.

No cause of death reported.

A premature departure

May 3, 2024

A premature departure. May God welcome you into his kingdom and comfort you. "Zé Major" as we called him, was found dead yesterday in his dormitory, victimized by fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

The last goodbye to Wendell Nunes dos Santos, 45 years old

May 1, 2024

The last goodbye to Wendell Nunes dos Santos, 45 years old, was held on the afternoon of this Sunday (28th). Wendell Nunes passed away on the morning of last Saturday (27th), victim of a fulminant heart attack. His body was found in the afternoon of the same day, after relatives went to his residence. According to information from a family member, he probably passed away around 9 am, as his body was next to the bathroom, next to a towel, suggesting that he had intended to take a shower. There are no reports that he complained of any health problems in his last hours of life.

A lady was found nearby, dead with sudden illness

May 1, 2024

Good morning Emilia, I work at EMEI Waldir in Cohab and there is a lady who was found nearby, dead with sudden illness. Her name was Celestina Gaerener. I was asked to place this in the groups to find relatives ... Update: We found her relatives.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kitty to help her children

April 22, 2024

Hello, my name is Jader! I am here raising this kitty in order to help my nephews who have just lost their mother, my sister Graice Kelly, deceased at the age of 34, passed away on April 20, 2024, consequences of a heart attack. She passed away leaving her three minor children - Daniel 13 years, David 5 years, and Gabrielly 3 years. The situation is very tight because we were all caught by surprise, the amount collected will be to pay for children's expenses such as the purchase of a bunk bed, wardrobe, a chest of drawers among others. I am grateful for everyone's cooperation.

We received the sad news of the passing of our friend

May 2, 2024

We received the sad news of the passing of our friend Valdir Vulgo (aka Zé Maria). Zé Maria worked in the transport and parcel company Papaleguas. He was a player of the Catalão team. When a player, his nickname was "Babalou". Unfortunately he was the victim of a heart attack. Rest in peace noble friend, may God comfort the hearts of his family and friends.

No age reported.

The manager of our cooperative, Gabriel Haupt, dies

May 2, 2024

Sad news for São José do Sul: with sudden illness, the manager of our cooperative, Gabriel Haupt, dies. Condolences to the family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rafael fell ill and passed away

May 5, 2024

Family asks for help to bring the body of young Rafael from the village of Cidade Nova, who died in Mato Grosso, victim of heart attack. The young man had traveled last week to work in Mato Grosso, and on Saturday afternoon (4th), the family was surprised by the sad news. Rafael fell ill and passed away.

No age reported.

You will never be forgotten, my dear son-in-law

May 4, 2024

I am in eternal mourning. It's horrible to see a person I liked so much pass away like that. It hurts so much to see the suffering of everyone who knew and loved my son-in-law. You will never be forgotten, my dear son-in-law, and you will live on in the hearts of the people who loved you. You were like a son to me...After all, it's 10 years next to my daughter.

No age or cause of death reported.

Santa Cruz do Rio Pardo says goodbye to Fernando Henrique de Paula

May 4, 2024

Fernando, known as 'O Frica' dies, aged 40, after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest. The rescue team of the fire department, promptly activated, arrived at the scene of the incident, on Avenida Fabiano Pereira da Silva, where they found the victim already without vital signs.

We announce the death of Mr. Leandro Guimarães Ferreira at the age of 38

May 3, 2024

We announce the death of Mr. Leandro Guimarães Ferreira at the age of 38. To family and friends our feelings!

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Westphal passed away this morning

May 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we come to inform you that Vanessa Westphal, wife of Flavio Molinari, passed away this morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

A woman died of a fulminant heart attack in the city of Redenção

May 3, 2024

A woman died of a fulminant heart attack in the city of Redenção, State of Pará, where she currently lived. The fact occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, it was Lucilene Salustriana Sinpilicio, 45 years old.

Rest in peace, Ricardo

May 2, 2024

This week, is not easy for me, getting bad news. Yesterday (30th), was the sad news of the departure of my colleague Marcos Vinícius ("Bilú"). Today (May 1st), another loss came to me, this time a dear person in the family environment, Ricardo Montenegro. It was past midnight when I read the messages left on my WhatsApp. I confess that it will be another sad dawn. According to my information, Ricardo suffered a fulminant heart attack at home. Rest in peace, Ricardo.

No age reported.

A young man suffered fulminant infarction and died

May 1, 2024

A young man suffered fulminant infarction and died this Monday (29/04), in Senator La Rocque. The young Max Delys died on Monday night after suffering a heart attack and not resisting.

No age reported.

Expert report: infarction

May 1, 2024

Mariuza Batista Barbosa, 44, died on Monday, 29 April, in Caruaru. Expert report: infarction. Let us pray for the comfort of her son Henrique Marllon, her sister Mikaely, brother-in-law, nieces Maria Luiza and Aurora, aunts, cousins, fellow relatives and many friends.

It pleased God to gather her to paradise to await the sound of The Last Trumpet!

May 1, 2024

The Convention of Ministers of the Evangelical Churches Assemblies of God expresses its deepest regret for the sudden death of its member Sister Maria Conceição Melo Oliveira (58) yesterday afternoon, victim of a fulminant infarction while sleeping in the afternoon. It pleased God to gather her to paradise to await the sound of The Last Trumpet!

ARGENTINA

Tito Steiner, the most complete athlete in the history of Argentine sports, died

May 2, 2024

Tito Steiner was one of the greatest decathletes in our history. Steiner won a silver medal at the 1979 Pan American Games in San Juan. He won the prestigious United States University Championship three times, and also placed in the top 10 in the world three times in one of the most demanding disciplines - a combination of 10 - in the athletic program. In June 1983 he established the South American record with 8,291 points, which remained unbeatable for a long time. He died this Thursday, at the age of 72, after having spent the last few days hospitalized in a German hospital, due to pneumonia.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Grief for the death of Ramoncito of Cipolletti radio

May 2, 2024

The death of Ramón Leiva, historical and beloved operator of FM radio Galas, causes enormous grief and pain in the journalistic environment and the community itself. With young 49 years, the well-known neighbor died in the early hours of this Thursday at the Modelo Polyclinic, where he was hospitalized, after battling with a cruel illness. Last December he took a vacation, and when he returned this year to “his second home” he showed stomach pains. There began his drama that finally had this sad outcome.

No cause of death reported.

An official died after a heart attack in the hall of the Municipality of Córdoba

May 3, 2024

Commotion this Friday morning in the corridors of the Municipality of Córdoba capital, in the middle of the movement of taxpayers and employees, after a 63-year-old person keeled over and died in one of the places of public attention. As reported by sources close to municipality, the deceased person was an official of the Tamse (state transport company), identified as Sergio Ducler, and was carrying out procedures related to his job in the building. Suddenly he began to feel unwell, he had a heart attack that caused a cardiac arrest and, despite the efforts of the doctors to try to revive him, he died. Apparently, the man was supposed to undergo surgery in the next few days.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

The prosecutor who accused L-Ghent died : he suffered a heart attack while playing football

May 6, 2024

The prosecutor Raúl Daniel Villalba, who led the case against the singer Elián Valenzuela, better known as L-Gante, died in the last hours, of a heart attack while playing a football match. "With deep sadness and regret, we regret to inform of the death of Dr. Raúl Daniel Villalba, Trial prosecutor of our department," said from the College of Magistrates and Officials of the Judicial Department of Moreno-General Rodríguez.

No age reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Volunteer soldier keeled over and died "while doing physical activity"

May 6, 2024

The unfortunate event occurred yesterday, in the square on Juan Domingo Perón Avenue. Despite the CPR maneuvers performed, the death of the man, about 30 years old, who had arrived at the area where exercise devices are located, could not be prevented. "He broke down and unfortunately it was impossible to save his life," said witnesses, some paramedics who arrived at the place before the emergency call. The victim "was a volunteer soldier of the army."

No cause of death reported.

Death in the General San Martín Park: he went for a run and lost his life

May 5, 2024

A 38-year-old man found his death while exercising in the General San Martin Park. It happened during the morning of this Sunday around 9.20 am. According to the first police report, the individual had gone out to run in the vicinity of the green lung of the city, and at a certain moment he keeled over. Although there was an urgent call to the SEC, the medical assistance of the unit was not enough. The medics practiced CPR maneuvers, but finally the man lost his life on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

