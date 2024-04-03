UNITED STATES

USA has recorded over 1 million excess deaths among the over 65’s since the FDA “approved” the COVID-19 vaccine

March 31, 2024

Shocking statistics, quietly published by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveal over one million excess deaths have been recorded among people aged 65 and over ever since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine to be offered to the public. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, 2020, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive such authorization in the United States. Following that, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received EUA on December 18, 2020, and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine received EUA on February 27, 2021. The elderly were offered the COVID-19 vaccine first and the number of excess deaths recorded was astounding.

During the first 20 weeks of 2021 150,085 excess deaths were recorded among people aged over 65 compared to the 2015 to 2019 five-year average. Then from week 21 to week 40 of 2021, an astounding 165,387 excess deaths were recorded among people aged 65 and over. This brought the total excess deaths from week 1 to week 40 of 2021 to 315,472 among those most likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The remainder of 2021 saw 133,268 excess deaths recorded. Bringing the total excess deaths for the year among the over 65s to 448,740. This means nearly half a million more people died than expected who were aged 65 and over during a period where excess deaths were supposed to be reduced dramatically because an apparently safe and effective vaccine was being administered to stop a wave of deaths supposedly caused by a deadly pandemic. The year 2022 improved slightly, but still saw a shocking amount of excess deaths with 371,466 recorded among those aged over 65.

Link

Tim Matheson mourns his ex-wife and screen sister Jennifer Leak after her death at 76

March 29, 2024

Virgin River star Tim Matheson is mourning the death of his first wife, fellow actor Jennifer Leak, whom he met when they played step-siblings in the 1968 film Yours, Mine and Ours. In a heartfelt message posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Matheson wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak's passing. She wasn't just my screen sister in 'Yours, Mine and Ours,' but also my beloved first wife. Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented.” Leak died March 18 at her home in Jupiter, Fla., according to an obituary published by the East Hampton Star. She was 76, and for the last several years had been dealing with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological disease.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”?

‘Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo dead at 27

March 30, 2024

Chance Perdomo, star of Amazon’s action show “Gen V,” has died at the age of 27, Deadline reported. The actor died in a motorcycle accident, his representatives said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. No others were involved in the accident. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” Perdomo’s family and representatives wrote in a statement, according to Deadline. “We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Link

Tim McGovern, visual effects veteran and Oscar winner for ‘Total Recall,’ dies at 68

March 31, 2024

Tim McGovern, a visual effects veteran who earned an Oscar for his work on 1990’s Total Recall, died Saturday. He was 68. His wife, Reena NeGandhi, posted the news on Facebook. “Today is the saddest day of my life,” she wrote. “My Husband Tim McGovern, an Oscar winner for the VFX in 1990’s for Total Recall and several more awards from the VES has died today. He passed away in his sleep.” A digital effects pioneer, McGovern was a Visual Effects Society board member for nearly two decades. He served as vice chair as well as founding co-chair of the VES Awards committee. In October, McGovern received the VES Founders Award and was bestowed lifetime VES membership.



Link

Jane Fonda details heartbreaking loss of 'bestie' Paula Weinstein

March 30, 2024

Jane Fonda recently took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her beloved friend Paula Weinstein [right], who passed away on March 25 at the age of 78. In an emotional post, Jane expressed the profound loss of her "bestie" and reflected on the unique bond they shared, highlighting Paula's extraordinary impact on her life and the lives of many others. "I've lost my bestie, Paula Weinstein. Paula was everything a friend should be — to me and to so many people. I've been sitting Shivah in her NY apartment with so many people who also think of her as their best friend, and I'm feeling jealous, to be honest," Jane wrote. Paula Weinstein was a revered figure in the film industry, known for her work as a Tribeca executive and producer on numerous projects such as The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Perfect Storm, Analyze This, and Grace and Frankie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

R&B legend and former Drifters singer Joe Blunt dead at 74

March 28, 2024

Joe Blunt, popularly known as one of the former members of The Drifters and a legend in the world of R&B music, has passed away at the age of 74. According to WUSA9, the musician died at his home in Temple Hills, MD. As of this writing, his family has yet to issue an official statement about his passing; his cause of death has not been publicized. The Drifters frequently rotated lineups, and Blunt joined the group in 1976, after the most famous Drifters song had hit the charts. Songs like "Under the Boardwalk," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "This Magic Moment," and the perennial favorite doo wop version of "White Christmas" became part of the fabric of American culture. But as one of the lead singers of The Drifters, alongside bandmates like Ben E. King and Johnny Moore, Blunt kept this musical tradition alive.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Hepburn, co-founder of R&B group Pleasure, dies at 73

March 30, 2024

We are sad to bear the news of the passing of Donald Hepburn, keyboardist extraordinaire, songwriter and founding member of the terrific 1970s R&B group Pleasure. He was 73. The group posted the bad news on its website, also mentioning several memorable Pleasure songs that Hepburn had written, including “Thoughts of Old Flame,” “Two For One,” “Sassafras Girl,” “The Real Thing,” and “Sending My Love.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Metal guitarist Steven Mironovich dead at 60

March 30, 2024

On March 23, Steven Mironovich (a.k.a. Steve Irons), guitarist for the cult '80s New York metal group Cities, died at the age of 60. A former member of Cities, singer Ronnie Angell, confirmed Mironovich's death, describing him as " truly a great guitarist and inspiration to many," reported Blabbermouth.net.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Memory Driven - Dennis Cornelius passed away

March 21, 2024

Dennis Cornelius has died, according to a Facebook post from Memory Driven. He has been a member of that progressive doom band since 2008. The American guitarist/singer/bassist/lyricist and songwriter also played in a Fate far Worse, Darkoffigus, Dwell within (the predecessor of Memory Driven), Morticious, OverSoul, Under the Sun, Cor, Place of Skulls, Doomstone and Revelation. Dennis Cornelius was 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

At the age of 45, Grammy winner Casey Benjamin has died

April 1, 2024

Sad news from the USA: Casey Benjamin is dead. As the saxophone musician's management confirmed to Huffington Post, he died unexpectedly on March 31st. No further information is known about the circumstances of his death. The cause of death of the two-time Grammy Award winner has not yet been published. There is great sadness for the American. Many fans and friends dedicated touching words to him online. "Casey was one of the best saxophonists I have ever heard in my life. I had the honor of hearing him play last year. [...] May his soul rest in peace," commented one admirer online.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at age of 35

April 1, 2024

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, a first-round pick in the 2009 draft, has died at the age of 35. Police found Davis’s body on Monday morning in a house in Southwest Ranches, a suburban community in the Miami [FL] area. “Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased,” Davie police said in a statement. “We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis age 35. Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved,” Davie police said in a statement. Davis had a superb college career at Illinois before he was picked in the first-round of the 2009 draft by the Miami Dolphins. In 2012 he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts where he enjoyed his best years in the NFL, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015. His final season came with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where he gained attention when he announced his retirement at half-time of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson dies after giving birth

March 27, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Krystal “Krissy” Anderson, a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and yoga instructor, has died at 40. The official Chiefs Cheer Instagram confirmed her death and expressed condolences while paying tribute to Anderson. An obituary also shared that Anderson died “unexpectedly” on March 20, “shortly after the birth of her daughter, Charlotte Willow Anderson, who was born at rest.” In an interview with Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF, Clayton Anderson said that his wife spiked a fever after their daughter was stillborn. He said that she battled sepsis, which led to organ failure and three surgeries. Her obituary also notes that she was preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Spencer Kimball Oliver, 14

March 29, 2024

Spanish Fork, Utah - Spencer Kimball Oliver passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2024, succumbing to complications of septic shock resulting from an unforeseen infection. He was 14 years old. Spencer found joy in everything he did. He was an avid reader and writer, and loved basketball, listening to music, playing games with his family, playing piano, hanging out with friends, video games, Oreos, and learning new things. He had his own lawn mowing business and loved the independence and feeling of accomplishment it brought.

Link

Student-athlete at high school in Clarksville dies on court from medical emergency

March 30, 2024

Clarksville, Tenn. - A high school in Clarksville is mourning the sudden loss of a student-athlete. Rossview High School senior Cam Ward, 17, died suddenly on Friday from an apparent medical emergency during a pickup basketball game with friends and teammates, according to the school. He was a top basketball player at the school.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Statement from Superintendent Perry

March 27, 2024

Albany, NY - Dear South Colonie School Community, With great sadness, I must share the heartbreaking news that an eighth grade student at Sand Creek Middle School, Hayley Allen, passed away yesterday afternoon following a medical emergency. Haley held a special place in our Sand Creek and Forest Park school communities. Her smile was a constant throughout her time at Colonie and her loss will be felt by all who knew her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Youth soccer player dies after collapsing during game, league says

March 30, 2024

Waynesville, Mo. - A youth soccer player has died after reportedly collapsing during a game Thursday night. According to Waynesville/St. Robert Youth Sports, a player, identified as Ken Taylor, died after an incident occurred during Thursday’s game. Taylor collapsed while playing soccer at Roubidoux Park. Medical staff took the student to the hospital, but he later died, the league shared. Because of the student’s death, all WSR soccer games were canceled on Friday and Saturday. Officials said it is not immediately known what caused Taylor’s death, other than it was related to a medical emergency.

No age reported.

Link

Rio Grande baseball mourns the loss of one of its own

March 26, 2024

New Mexico - A beloved member of Rio Grande High School’s varsity baseball team died early Tuesday morning. Isaac Venzor Prado, 17, passed away at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at University of New Mexico Hospital, Ravens coach Orlando Griego said. The doctors said Venzor Prado had “an old person’s heart; the outer layers had hardened,” according to Griego. Venzor Prado, a junior, collapsed while exercising Sunday at Rio Grande High, Griego said. “He was running around the track, and his heart stopped,” Griego said Tuesday. Two of his classmates who were working out with him Sunday but were leaving the facility noticed that Venzor Prado had collapsed and rushed to administer CPR, Griego said. An ambulance arrived minutes later and transported him to UNMH.

Link

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Fort Wayne mayor Tom Henry dies after medical emergency amid cancer battle

March 29, 2024

Fort Wayne [IN] Mayor Tom Henry died Thursday, a day after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer. He was 72. The announcement from his office that the Democratic mayor had “passed away peacefully” came just hours after Henry’s family issued a statement saying he had entered hospice care after suffering a medical emergency. The earlier announcement from Henry's family said he was privately transported to a hospital where the mayor and his family consulted at length with his medical team, including his oncologist. “After careful consideration of the risks associated with surgical intervention, Mayor Henry has opted for comfort measures at this time. He is resting comfortably under the care of extremely skilled hospice nurses,” the statement said. Henry announced his diagnosis of late-stage stomach cancer on Feb. 26 during a news conference. He began chemotherapy at the beginning of March.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Beloved Houston chef Alex Au-Yeung dies after cancer battle

March 29, 2024

Alex Au-Yeung, the chef and owner of the wildly popular Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery, passed away on Thursday, March 21. The 2022 James Beard semifinalist for Texas’s Best Chef award died after a brief battle with cancer, according to a press release provided to Eater Houston. Au-Yeung created almost instantaneous demand for his approach to hawker-style Malaysian cuisine and charmed the Houston community at his Katy restaurant with warm, inviting bowls of curry chicken and roti, pineapple fried rice, and curry laksa. In recent months, Au-Yeung continued to pour his efforts into the Katy restaurant while navigating personal health challenges. He was to expand the locally loved and nationally recognized Malaysian restaurant to The Woodlands, where a second outpost is set to open this spring.

Link

A “director of healthy living” “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 23:

Robert "Rob" Morton, 56

March 23, 2024

Robert Morton, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2024 while on a work trip in Anaheim, California. He lived in San Antonio, Texas, where he leaves behind his wife of 35 years, their three daughters and his mother. Rob graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from UTSA in 1995 and got married soon thereafter. He began his career at Sun Harvest, before moving up the ladder at Wild Oats, and finally at HEB, as the Director of the Healthy Living department. All these years in the health food industry have made Rob incredibly well renowned and revered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher:

This is amazing. The man in charge of the "healthy living section" of HEB (a huge grocery store chain in Texas) passed away unexpectedly. Also noteworthy: HEB really pushes the jab from their store pharmacies and mandated all their employees get it during the pandemic.

A publisher “died suddenly”:

Valders Journal publisher Brian Thomsen dies at 64

March 27, 2024

Valders, WI - Brian David Thomsen, 64, of Valders, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. He grew up helping his grandparents, Fred and Marion Brockman, publishers of the Valders Journal, contributing as a reporter and photographer during high school and college. He assumed the role of editor soon after graduation and eventually became co-owner and publisher, succeeding his grandparents, who founded the newspaper in 1940.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Lumpkin County mourns death of 911 communications officer who died suddenly

March 31, 2024

Murrayville, GA - The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office reported last week the death of Mallory Roberts [39], a 911 communications officer who died unexpectedly from a stroke. Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard released the announcement, sharing the news of the loss to the community and providing information on a GoFundMe page set up by Roberts’ family. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial challenges faced by the family, with Mallory Roberts having been the primary earner.

No age reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Burlington Township fire chief dies unexpectedly

March 27, 2024

Lapeer County, Mich. - The Burlington Township Fire Department in Lapeer County is mourning the death of their fire chief, Mark Schank. Assistant Chief Jim Rye announced the passing of their fire chief on the Burlington Township Fire Department's Facebook page. Rye asks the public to keep his family and the department in their prayers as they process his unexpected loss. There is no information provided on why the fire chief passed.

No age reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Steven Patrick Norris, 51

March 28, 2024

Wilsonville, Oregon - It is with profound sadness that the family of Steven Norris announce his sudden and unexpected passing at his home in Wilsonville, Oregon. He earned a BA from UCSD and studied international relations for two years in the United Kingdom. He then returned home to study law at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his JD in 1998. Steven worked as an attorney in New York at Coudert Brothers LLP and in London at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer before returning to San Luis Obispo to serve as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel to Lindvall Capital Management LLC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Firefighters host Easter egg hunt in memory of late teacher

March 30, 2024

Pittsylvania Co., Va. - Students at Twin Springs Elementary School flooded the baseball field and searched for colorful eggs on Saturday. The special fundraiser, hosted by Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue, honored a PE teacher who passed away. Matt Scarce [37] died unexpectedly on February 21st but his impact went beyond the school gym.



No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Emma Rose Madeline Kilby, 31

March 28, 2024

Hayward, CA - It is with tremendous sadness and heavy hearts to announce the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved Emma Rose Madeline Kilby, 31, of Hayward, CA. Emma was not only a great daughter, aunt, and sibling but a near perfect mother to her daughter, Ella. The two were as close as close can be. A stunningly beautiful woman on the outside, her heart was pure and beautiful to match. You could genuinely feel her love and it came without limits. Emma was a great soccer player, but more recently an amazing coach to the competitive girls' team, Chaos of Hayward.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An army cadet “died suddenly”:

West Point cadet from San Francisco Bay area found drowned after going missing during Spring Break in Florida

March 28, 2024

Florida - U.S Military Academy cadet from the San Francisco Bay Area who went missing while on leave in Florida during Spring Break was found dead as the result of an accidental drowning, officials said. Havin Morris, 21, of Pleasanton went missing overnight on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale. Police said his body was found Monday night in the New River which traverses the city's downtown area. "The information gathered throughout our investigation led FLPD's Dive Team to search the New River near the area where he was last seen," said a police statement sent to KPIX. "Divers located his body on Monday night. At this time, his death appears to be an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected."

Link

13 killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead in south Wichita crash

March 31, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Police said a 41-year-old Wichita woman died in a crash Sunday afternoon at a south side interchange. A car was going west on 47th when it hit a traffic signal pole. A witness reported being told by the driver that she was having difficulty breathing, so police believe a medical emergency led to the crash. EMS crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies following single vehicle crash on Secondary HWY 529 near Chinook

March 30, 2024

Blaine County, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that one 68-year-old male has died as a result of a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on March 17 on Secondary Highway 529 near Chinook. According to a report from MHP, on March 17, 2024, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Secondary HWY 529 near mile marker 0.5 before the vehicle left the south side (right side) of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled through the ditch for an estimated several hundred feet, before the vehicle then struck a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle. A seatbelt was not in use during the crash, MHP says that it is believed that there was a medical emergency that happened prior to the crash. MHP reported that road conditions were dry and that neither drugs, nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

LSO responds to fatal crash south of Princeton

March 30, 2024

Princeton, Neb. - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 77 and Pella Road early Saturday morning. The crash was reported to law enforcement at 6:29 a.m., but the exact time of the crash is still under investigation. According to LSO, a southbound blue 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 32-year-old Megan E. Allen of Lincoln, left the roadway and struck a cement culvert in the west ditch of Highway 77 at Pella Road. The Chevrolet rolled, became airborne, and came to rest on its top in a ditch just south of Pella Road. LSO said Allen was the only occupant in her vehicle and was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus by StarCare. Allen was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital. The airbags were deployed, and Allen was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

One person dies after car crashes into tree in Douglas County

March 29, 2024

Douglas County, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash in Douglas County on Friday morning. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on N 230th Street, about one mile south of Edgewater Road. Douglas County deputies said a 2006 white Chevrolet Impala was found about 20 feet off the west side of the street against a tree. The driver was found unresponsive, and first responders broke the passenger side window to pull the driver from the car. CPR was administered, and Waterloo Fire Department personnel declared him dead on the scene. Deputies said they do not believe speed or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

N.J. woman killed in crash following medical emergency on Route 35

March 29, 2024

Woodbridge Township, NJ - A 67-year-old died after she suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a telephone pole last week in Woodbridge, authorities said. Barbara Czyzewska was traveling south on Route 35 about 10:40 a.m. Friday when she lost control of her vehicle, Woodbridge police said Thursday. Czyzewska, of Aberdeen, crashed about a half-mile north of where Route 35 meets Routes 1 & 9. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Link

One killed in Erie County crash

March 29, 2024

Erie County, Ohio — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Erie County Friday evening. Randy Ulery, 46, of Bellevue, was driving southbound on state Route 4 in Groton Township just after 6:30 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and stuck two trees and a tree stump. His vehicle, a 2014 Kia Soul, became fully engulfed in fire after the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ulery was trapped in the vehicle and died from his injuries, OSHP said.

Link

Central Pa. woman killed in head-on crash might have had medical emergency

March 28, 2024

West Manchester Township, PA - The York County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released new details regarding a head-on crash that killed a 56-year-old woman in West Manchester Township on Wednesday morning. Deborah Davis, of Newberry Township, was driving northbound near the 1900 block of Carlisle Road around 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday when she crossed over the double-yellow line and struck another vehicle head-on, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office believes Davis might have experienced a “medical event” leading up to the crash. The report did not specify what the medical event was. Davis was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m. the same day. Her cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma and was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office noted the roadway was dry and it was not raining at the time of the crash. No autopsy will take place, but a routine toxicology report was completed.

Link

Medical emergency suspected in dead ly Boynton Beach high-speed crash, per crash report

March 27, 2024

Boynton Beach, Fla. — Investigators believe the cause of a deadly crash in Boynton Beach may have started with a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., a Ford E-250 cargo van carrying two people was headed southbound on State Road 7 approaching Lee Road. At the same time, a Honda Civic driven by Andrew Kahn was approaching the Ford from behind at a high rate of speed, swerving into both lanes. The crash report states, the Honda hit the back of the van. The front of Kahn's car became wedged under the back of the van for a moment, then crossed onto the northbound lanes where it finally collided with a guard rail. Kahn was rushed to Delray Medical Center along with the 44-year-old driver of the Ford and the 22-year-old passenger who had minor injuries. Kahn was later pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m., the crash report stated. The sheriff's office said Kahn may have been experiencing a medical emergency before he crashed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carver police department, fire department and carver emergency medical services respond to fatal single-vehicle crash on Main Street

March 27, 2024

Carver, MA — Police Chief Marc Duphily, Fire Chief Craig Weston and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Michael Ryan report that the Carver Police, Fire and EMS Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, March 27 at 5:38 a.m. Carver, Police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of 240 Main St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Carver woman, was transported by Carver EMS to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth where she was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing into pole on South Side

March 26, 2024

Chicago, IL — A 33-year-old woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a pole following a medical emergency on Chicago South Side, according to police. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of South Halsted Street. Police said a woman was driving northbound in a Mitsubishi Outlander and rear-ended a Ford Bronco, before striking a pole. The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. According to police, the woman appeared to had suffered a medical emergency before the crash occurred. Police said the driver and passenger of the Bronco, a 65-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies in single-vehicle wreck in Abbeville County

March 26, 2024

Abbeville, SC - A person died following a single-vehicle wreck at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday along Cedar Spring Street, just south of Abbeville's city limits. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said a 2022 Kia sedan was traveling south on the street when it went off the right side of the street, struck two mailboxes, ran off the left side of the street, striking a ditch and a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other details are available at this time and the county coroner's office has not released the driver's identification.

Link

1 dead , 1 injured in fiery Monday crash on Southern Highway

March 26, 2024

Mineral Wells, WV - One person died and another was seriously injured on Monday in a motor vehicle accident in Mineral Wells. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 40-year-old man was operating a 2000 Honda Civic along Southern Highway when he lost control at approximately 5:26 p.m. Subsequently, the vehicle careened off the roadway, traveled down a hill, slammed into a tree, and erupted in flames. A passenger in the Honda, identified as 55-year-old Mineral Wells resident Jody Andrew Wright, was sadly pronounced dead at the site of the crash. The driver was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Link

Reported on March 18:

1 dead after I-5 crash caused by medical incident

March 18, 2024

Seattle, WA - A 55-year-old Lynnwood man died on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to collide with the overpass barrier on Interstate 5 in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol. Around 9:48 a.m., the man was driving south on I-5 at Mercer Street when his car left the road and hit the barrier. The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Tundra, came to rest on the guardrail on the right shoulder, police said. He was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Clayton County inmate dies after seizure, going into cardiac arrest at jail, sheriff’s office says

March 27, 2024

Clayton County, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced an inmate died while finishing his time in custody on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Dewayne Driscoll was set to be released from the jail on Aug. 1. His death is under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division. He was finishing serving a sentence for violating his probation, after arrests for driving-related violations. The sheriff’s office said Driscoll suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest. Jail staff gave Driscoll CPR and he was taken to Southern Regional Hospital by Clayton County EMS, but despite “extensive life-saving efforts,” he passed away, the sheriff’s office said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies at hospital after medical emergency at King County Jail

March 26, 2024

A man died at a hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency last week at a Seattle [WA] jail. The man, 28, died at Harborview Medical Center, where he was staying after a medical emergency on Thursday while in custody at the King County Correctional Facility, according to the county Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The man was in his cell when an officer tried to wake him for dinner around 5 p.m. Thursday. The man, who was the only occupant of his cell, was not breathing, the department said. Jail staff provided aid until medics arrived and took the man to Harborview. The man had been in jail since January on two warrants out of Seattle. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the man or released the cause and manner of death.

Link

A correction to a report in January:

Inmate charged for Michael Butler's death at Dauphin County Prison

March 26, 2024

Dauphin County, Pa. — A prisoner has been charged for the death of fellow inmate, Michael Butler, who was recently reported to have died from a medical emergency. According to a release from the Dauphin County DA on Tuesday, Richard Weikel has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and contraband. Weikel's charges comes after the Jan. 17 death of Butler, who had only been at the prison for under a week. Initially, Dauphin County Prison stated that Butler suffered a medical emergency that lead to his death. However, after an investigation, the DA states that Weikel secretly smuggled what was believed to be heroin in his shoes on Jan. 17. The drug was later revealed by officials to be fentanyl. The DA reports that Butler overdosed, which lead to the previously reported medical emergency.

Link

Former US Navy aviation tech Eric Clevinger of Leesburg dies suddenly , 45

March 26, 2024

Leesburg, VA - Eric Clevinger of Leesburg died unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2024, according to his obituary on the Loudoun Funeral Chapel website. He was 45 years old. Eric's obituary says he served as an aviation electronics technician in the US Navy, earning the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. According to his LinkedIn page, Eric spent 14 years with the US Navy before working for Thorlabs, Inc., where he held a variety of positions. Most recently, Eric served as the facilities director of Christian Fellowship Church.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Milwaukee woman dies at bus stop; medical examiner reveals cause of death

March 26, 2024

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Jolene Waldref, 49, died of natural causes, according to the Milwaukee medical examiner report released two months after her death. The report revealed Waldref's immediate cause of death was from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Waldref called 911 on Jan. 15 at 76th and Congress streets in Milwaukee. The temperature was below zero when Waldref called for help. She was at a bus stop on her way home from work when she reported feeling dizzy and unable to breathe. Waldref shared her emergency location 5 times with dispatchers. On surveillance video, she's later seen slumping to the ground. Waldref was found about 20 minutes later by a driver who spotted her, but by the time Milwaukee firefighters responded, she was dead.

Link

Thomas C. Cox, 60

March 31, 2024

Manchester, CT - Thomas Corwin Cox, 60, of Manchester, died unexpectedly at home on March 25, 2024. Before his retirement in April 2022, he was Vice-President of Service and Delivery for Peraton, Inc. of Herndon, Virginia. In retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling with his wife Margie, biking, hiking and backpacking (Trail Name: Gadget).



No cause of death reported.

Link

Peraton’s “vaccination” mandate for employees:

https://www.peraton.com/wp-content/uploads/Peraton-COVID-19-Vaccine-Requirements.pdf

Mitchell Meffert, 59

March 31, 2024

Mitchell James Meffert, age 59, died suddenly in the hospital near his hometown of Coupeville, WA, on March 1, 2024. Memorials and donations for the family can be made at www.givesendgo.com/gbxw9. Contributions to this fund will help alleviate the financial burden that comes with this unexpected loss, allowing the Meffert Family to focus on healing and honoring Mitch's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Moreno DeLuna, 60

March 31, 2024

Adrian Moreno DeLuna, born October 26, 1963, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, entered into eternal rest March 8, 2024, at the age of 60. Adrian was raised in San Antonio, Texas, and was a certified electrician and a handy-man of all trades. He worked at his father's company DeLuna Steel Tier. He retired to become an independent contractor. People who knew Adrian, knew he loved Rock-n-Roll especially his favorite band AC/DC. He always tried to cheer people up with his jokes.



No cause of death reported.

Link

DeLuna “died suddenly.” From his daughter's Facebook page:

My father's passing was so sudden, it's never really something anyone is prepared for, it goes to show you that don't take anything for granted one day you're here the next your gone, don't forget to say I love you or give that hug, you just don't know if it will be that last 😔

Justin James Lehman, 43

March 28, 2024

Fresno, CA - It is with great sadness and many broken hearts that we share the passing of Justin James Lehman on March 16, 2024. Out of all his roles in life, his favorite and most important was being an adoring father. Whether cooking with Amelia in the kitchen or swimming with her all summer long, drawing, doing projects together, or playing games, his daughter was his favorite part of life. While Justin left us far too soon, the profound impact he has left on his community will be felt for years to come.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felicia Michelle Paden, 47

March 28, 2024

Clearlake, CA - Felicia Michelle Paden passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 15, 2024, in Lake County California, at the age of 47. Recently at Santa Rosa College, despite being declared legally blind, she was just a few credits shy of becoming among the first in the nation to receive a degreed certification in Hemp Agriculture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Santa Rosa's "vaccination" policy:

Proof of vaccination is not required in order to access district sites or participate in on-site activities. SRJC offer vaccinations and boosters to all currently enrolled students and employees without insurance and encourages everyone to take advantage of these important services.

https://safety.santarosa.edu/covid-19-information

A rock drummer “died suddenly”:

Raul Benito Reyes Jr., 61

March 28, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Raul was a deeply beloved father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. His passing was sudden and unexpected. While we lost our most beloved brother, dad, many have lost a friend and loved one in him. He has been a rock to many, Raul found most joy as father and grandfather with a spiritual purpose as a musician. He was inspired and moved to play rock 'n' roll. He played drums like no other.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Lee Moore, Jr. 47

March 28, 2024

Peoria, Illinois - Passed away unexpectedly at his home, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Kenny was a hard worker, and was employed by both Domino’s Pizza, and Jimmy John’s as a delivery driver. His great passions in life included his music. His affinity for music began at a young age, and he played the guitar, keyboard, and bongos. He was presently working to form a new band. His other great passion was his art which has been featured locally at Studio 606. He worked in diverse mediums often incorporating tribal elements to form numerous unconventional masterpieces.

Link

Teresa April Olsen, 54

March 28, 2024

Huntington Beach, CA - Teresa April Olsen, 54, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Feb. 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Santo Munoz, 36

March 28, 2024

Galt, CA - Gabriel Santo Munoz passed away suddenly on February 15, 2024. Gabriel leaves his adored parents, his siblings and an enormous family that loved him dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Jacob Christenson, 37

March 28, 2024

Poway, CA - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Tyler Christenson. He left us far too early, but we are grateful for the 37 years he shared with us. We, as his family, will miss him immensely but are thankful to be left with so many wonderful memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugo Perez, 59

March 28, 2024

Antioch, CA - Hugo Perez (a.k.a. Hugo Alberto Perez Ornelas), passed away peacefully, at S.F.G.H., on March 20, 2024, surrounded by family members; and his partner, Roger Solomon, hand-in-hand, until his last breath. His untimely passing was due to cardiac arrest.

Link

Ryan William Currie, 49

March 27, 2024

San Diego, CA - Ryan William Currie passed away unexpectedly on March 17th, 2024. He was 48. Born October 2, 1975, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ryan grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. While at Forest Hills High School, Ryan excelled as a scholar-athlete. Ryan went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he continued his academic and athletic excellence playing both hockey and rugby, as well as graduating with high honors. Ryan then served his country through three tours in Iraq as a U.S. Army Captain with the 101st Airborne Division, where he earned the Army Commendation Medal. He also earned a master's degree in engineering management from St. Martin's College. Following his time in the Army, Ryan and Megan moved to California, where he launched a successful, 20-year career building large-scale retirement communities, thereby substantially contributing to our country's mission to provide safe, secure housing for seniors

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Matthew Irvin, 47

March 27, 2024

Sanger, CA - Jeffrey Matthew Irvin passed away on March 18, 2024, at the age of 47. His short but brave battle with cancer showed his amazing strength and courage until the very end, despite his pain.

Link

Angelo Luis Granados, 38

March 26, 2024

Angelo Luis Granados, 38, of Sacramento, CA, suddenly passed away on March 9th 2024. Angelo was a loving and devoted father, partner, son and friend to many. He went above and beyond for anyone and everyone who crossed his path.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Lynn Edwards, 43

March 25, 2024

Michael Lynn Edwards, age 43, passed away peacefully at home March 21, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, after a battle with cancer. Michael worked at USAA for 19 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and as a young man served a two-year mission in Ventura, California. He was a wonderful husband and father who considered his wife and five sons his best friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, planning family game nights, camping trips, and other activities.

Link

Note: USAA had a” vaccination” mandate during covid.

Reported on March 20:

Erika Guerrero, 31

March 20, 2024

Our beautiful Erika Guerrero, 31, of San Antonio, Texas, received her angel wings on March 16, 2024. Erika was an incredibly talented, well-rounded artist and entrepreneur specializing in hair, makeup, special effects, and art. She was a graduate of Paul Mitchell in 2011 and dedicated her gifts making people look and feel beautiful at various events around the United States.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From GoFundMe:

Last Wednesday I had my hair done and last Wednesday after my appointment Erika was diagnosed with breast cancer. She will have her port placed this week and start chemo next week. I am praying for her health, strength to kick cancers butt and asking everyone I know to help financially as being an independent entrepreneur hair artist not working for cancer treatment means zero income. She is 29 years young.

And this update:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Erika Guerrero at the age of 31. Erika passed away on March 16 at 4:32 AM. She bravely fought triple negative breast cancer, which had metastasized throughout her body. Erika is now at peace, free from pain. Please surround her family with love and prayers during this difficult time as they grieve her loss.

Reported on March 18:

Susie Dimando, 60

March 18, 2024

Susie Dimando was born August 22, 1963, in San Antonio, Tx. She enjoyed her childhood as a “military brat” living in multiple states across the U.S. and even Germany. Susie played sports throughout her life, including on the volleyball team of Smithson Valley High School, where she graduated. She attended college at the University of Texas at San Antonio where she majored in Criminal Justice. She served her community by working for the U.S. Attorney General’s Child Support Division for over 30 years.

Susie passed away on March 15, 2024 after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Reported on March 17:

Mariela Enedina Barrera, 47

March 17, 2024

Mariela Enedina Barrera, born May 14, 1976, in Villa Hidalgo, Zacatecas, Mexico, went to be with our Lord March 11, 2024, at the age of 47, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barrera “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi my name is Miriam Rodriguez and I'm in need of help my mother just passed away yesterday at 4:07 in the evening. Desperately I ask for anyone's help so I can give my mom a decent funeral. My mother was a patient of kidney failure and was getting treated for it and she was doing great with her dialysis but all of the sudden she got stomach sick and the pain was unbearable so they check her for that and it end up being a heart attack on Monday of last week. By that time they found it was sepsis in her belly and her organs were gonna start shutting down besides her kidneys that were already damaged her liver her heart her veins and circulation were the worse but she was still stable but she was still breathing on her own and she started making nonsense talks and talking about other things that's when we thought something else was going on. She was talking weird on Friday of last week she got another heart attack and they put oxygen on her but she was still 50 percent breathing on her own but they put her on meds and they kind of put her in sedation and too much things.

Reported on March 6:

Justin Martin Kettinger, 26

March 6, 2024

Justin Martin Kettinger, born July 31, 1997, in San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 21, 2024 at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kettinger “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi everyone! I am Gabby, and I am creating this fundraiser for my Aunt who just lost her son unexpectedly on February 21. I am hoping to raise money to help take some of the stress of funeral expenses.

And this update on March 25, 2024:

Hi, I am Justin's mom and I wanted to say thank you to all the people that made a donation for Justin's funeral. We appreciated very much. I also felt that all of you should know what happened to my son (Justy). On February 21, 2024 I found him laying on the floor in his room. I tried to wake him up but he was gone already. He had been working on his videos that he was making on YouTube. The medical examiner hasn't given us his cause of death . They said it would take 14-16 weeks. I will keep you updated. God Bless Everyone

https://www.gofundme.com/f/justin-kettinger

Reported on February 28:

Robert (Rusty) Russell Daring, 70

February 28, 2024

Robert (Rusty) Russell Daring, 70, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. As a father and husband, Rusty was a guiding light, offering unwavering support and unconditional love to his wife, son, and four daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 20:

Peggy Jo Johnson, 64

February 20, 2024

With great sadness we share the passing of Peggy Jo Johnson, who left us unexpectedly in her home, in San Antonio, Texas, on February 10, 2024. Throughout her career, Peggy made significant contributions as a marketing specialist in the fields of travel and catalog at USAA, played a pivotal role in launching U-Verse at AT&T, and concluded her career at Cornerstone Home Lending.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: USAA had a” vaccination” mandate during covid.

Reported on February 16:

Rick Israel Gutierrez, 61

February 16, 2024

Rick Gutierrez passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 61 in San Antonio, Texas. Rick was a nature enthusiast and loved to read on various subjects including geography, history and ancient cultures, wildlife, and his favorite topic - birding. He loved taking long walks and journaled bird sightings on his many hikes and trips to parks and wildlife preserves. In his earlier years, Rick had the privilege of serving in short-term missionary trips and enjoyed sharing the gospel with others. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, four children and a grand-son.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Gutierrez “died suddenly.” One of the comments on his obituary:

Dear Lou! Dear Gutierrez Family! It's a very sad and a totally unanticipated news. We had hoped that Rick Israel shall live for many, many more years.

A Facebook post from one of his daughters on February 4, 2024:

Please keep my Dad in your prayers. He’s been fighting for his life in the ICU Since January 2nd. He has multiple myeloma cancer, 7 broken ribs, sepsis, kidney failure and pneumonia. It’s not looking good right now but we ask for your earnest prayers. Please say a prayer for my mother as well she just lost her mom (my grandmother) in January and is grieving.

https://www.facebook.com/sharon.gutierrez.12