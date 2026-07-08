A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (102)

July 6, 2026

Lauren Bennett, the singer featured on LMFAO’s No. 1 hit “Party Rock Anthem,” has died at 37 [sic; later corrected to 36]. Members of Bennett’s former band, G.R.L., released a statement on the band’s official Instagram page on Monday announcing her death. The English-born singer began her career at just 18 with Paradiso Girls in 2007. She later joined G.R.L. and released songs such as “Ugly Heart” and “Lighthouse.” Throughout her time with those bands, the singer—whose cause of death has not been disclosed—maintained a successful solo career, including her biggest career feat on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem.”

Researcher’s note - Bennett had moved to Los Angeles when she was 17, although she reportedly died in May in her homeown in England. She may have moved there just before she died.

July 1, 2026

Victor Willis, the original lead singer of Village People (known from YMCA and In The Navy) has died after a short, serious illness. Willis was the Police officer and the Marine in the group. He was 74.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback LeRoy Irvin died at the age of 68, according to former Rams teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. While Dickerson himself did not reveal the cause of death, nor has official confirmation been made, journalist Eric Geller, who worked alongside Irvin in the media space, revealed that Irvin had been battling throat cancer.

July 6, 2026

Some sad news to share from the country music world. David James Sirmon [55], bass player for Mark Chesnutt, died unexpectedly over the weekend. According to multiple social media posts, Sirmon died in his sleep on Sunday, July 5, while on the tour bus. Sirmon officially joined Mark Chesnutt’s band as their bass player in April 2024. He was also a recording engineer, stage manager, and owned his own internet radio station (Music Holler Radio).

No cause of death reported.

July 5, 2026

Rexx Arkana, the musician best known for his work in the aggrotech and electro-industrial scenes through projects including FGFC820, Bruderschaft, Coldkill, and others, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 57. His wife, Delaney, confirmed that Arkana passed away peacefully on July 3, surrounded by loved ones. Arkana had previously overcome thyroid cancer in 2015 and remained cancer-free for a decade. In the summer of 2025, he was diagnosed with a second, unidentified cancer that had already reached Stage 4 by the time it was discovered. He underwent treatment with a team of specialists, including physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Just days before his passing, Arkana shared what would become his final public message, revealing he was leaving the hospital to receive hospice care at home. “Can barely talk or write, so I will be brief. I will be leaving the hospital to spend my remaining days in hospice care at home. Thank you for all the love over the years. Good bye.”

July 1, 2026

Shaun Glass [57], the longtime guitarist known for his work with Soil, Broken Hope, Repentance, Sindrome, and several other metal projects, has died. According to multiple posts from friends and colleagues, Glass reportedly suffered a stroke. Soil confirmed the news on social media, reflecting on Glass’ early role in the band despite their separation following his departure in 2007.

June 30, 2026

Scud Mountain Boys announced some terrible news. Joe Pernice, the frontman of the alternative country band, announced on Instagram last week that his dear friend and the lead guitarist of Scud Mountain Boys, Bruce Tull, passed away at the age of 71, on June 22. In a statement released to Stereogum on Tuesday, it was revealed that Tull died after a brief illness at his home in Tulsa. “I can’t believe I’m writing this sad news,” Pernice started off his message. “Our brother in Scud Mountain Boys and friend of nearly 40 years Bruce K. Tull left this world this morning.”

No cause of death reported.

July 5, 2026

Taylor Swift’s former teacher died on the same day as her wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City. Kirk Schwabe - who taught Swift criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Nashville and later worked as her security guard - died amid his battle with metastatic kidney cancer on Friday at age 69, his family told The Telegraph. Schwabe’s daughter Sarah Gordon revealed on Thursday that her dad had been moved to hospice care after his health had “declined rapidly.” Schwabe was a police officer in Chicago before he became a criminal justice educator and taught Swift from 2004 to 2006, while the “Opalite” singer was in her mid-teens.

July 2, 2026

Moritz Borman, a veteran producer whose credits include several Oliver Stone movies along with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, The Crow: Salvation and others, died July 1 in Munich, where his upcoming film was being shot. He was 71. Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle, his longtime producing partners who were working with Borman on John Lee Hancock’s untitled Monsanto movie for Netflix, said he died of apparent natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Tributes are pouring in for Dale Savage. The 62-year-old adult model passed away after a sudden stroke on June 19. Photographer Anthony Duran, a partner in Ducato Studios, announced Savage’s death on social media on July 3. Savage was a fireman before joining the adult entertainment industry at 50 years old. After filming content for about a decade, he decided to retire and live a quiet life in Colorado. Lane Rogers, Seth Peterson, Colton Ford, and other notable models have also passed away in recent months.

July 2, 2026

Former Texas A&M All-American and Saints Pro Bowl linebacker Keith Mitchell, who was part of the school’s “Wrecking Crew” defense in the 1990s, has died, his college and family confirmed to KBTX on Thursday. He was 51. Details surrounding the cause of his death haven’t been provided yet, but his family told KBTX that it was “sudden and unexpected.”

July 5, 2026

There is some unfortunate news about WWE star Charlotte Flair’s huge fan Scarlett Guillen. The eight-year-old recently passed after a long battle with DMG. She quickly became a devoted fan, and meeting Flair became one of her biggest dreams. Scarlett was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that affects the brainstem, in January 2024.

July 6, 2026

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls City Council member David Barranco has died at the age of 53. In a news release from the City of Sioux Falls, Barranco’s family announced that he passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 6, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Barranco was elected in 2022 to represent the City Council’s southeast district.

July 3, 2026

SHELBYVILLE, TN - Tributes are pouring in from across the state following the Friday afternoon passing of former Tennessee State Senator Jim Tracy. The 69-year-old leader died after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

July 3, 2026

LEXINGTON CITY, Va. - Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman died Thursday evening, City Manager Tom Carroll confirmed to The Roanoke Times and other news outlets. He was 60. Friedman’s unexpected death came “after a brief illness,” Main Street Lexington Executive Director Jeremy Franklin wrote on Facebook. The illness struck Friedman on Wednesday, according to The (Lexington) News-Gazette, and he was transported to a Roanoke hospital. Wednesday night’s city council meeting was canceled. The mayor died “with loved ones by his side,” Carroll told the Times. Friedman was first elected mayor in 2016 after serving on city council. He was reelected in 2020 and 2024.

Researcher’s note – Lexington joins other cities looking for ways to increase vaccination [sic] rates. Given the Lexington’s low vaccination [sic] rate, Mayor Frank W. Friedman believes an incentive for those who have not been vaccinated [sic] could be beneficial. “I think that folks should take advantage of the vaccine [sic] unless there are mitigating circumstances with their health because in general, it’s a benefit to all of the community [sic],” said Friedman: https://rockbridgereport.academic.wlu.edu/2021/10/07/lexington-city-council-considering-employee-bonuses-to-increase-vaccinations/

No cause of death reported.

June 30, 2026

ELKINS, WV - Longtime and current Randolph County Commissioner Chris See passed away at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Inpatient Center on Sunday after a brief illness. See, 65, was re-elected as Randolph County Commissioner in the Tygart District for a third time in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

A congressional staffer “died suddenly”:

July 6, 2026

Plymouth, MA - Christopher Doyle Matthews, 36, passed away unexpectedly following a medical event on Monday, June 29, 2026, leaving behind an absence that has devastated his family, friends, colleagues, and communities across Massachusetts. Chris dedicated his life to public service. A role volunteering on U.S. Representative Bill Keating’s first campaign in 2010 grew into more than fifteen years of faithful service. At the time of his passing, Chris was serving as Congressman Keating’s District Outreach and Communications Director, where he transformed the lives of countless veterans, families, seniors, and constituents.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Nashville, TN- Vonda McDaniel, the labor organizer and political leader whose influence touched virtually every major civic issue in Nashville for a generation, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. She was 60. McDaniel served as president of the Central Labor Council, a federation of more than 40 unions representing over 20,000 people, since 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

July 2, 2026

Wherever Kelly Davis looked injustice in the eye, or inequity or the misuse of authority, outrage surely followed. The native daughter of Southern California parlayed her core belief in righteousness into an award-winning career in journalism, where she delighted in exposing policies and practices that hurt the less advantaged and pressed officials of all stripes to explain themselves - and to do better. With a dedication that persisted over decades and drew the ire - and respect - of elected officials across the region and state, her work appeared in The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Voice of San Diego, the now-defunct San Diego CityBeat and many other publications. Davis, who beat back cancer for nearly a dozen years while producing policy-changing dispatches before a tumor reappeared this spring, died at the East Campus Medical Center at UC San Diego Health early Wednesday. She was 53.

July 3, 2026

Laurie Lynn Sidle (nee Snow), age 63, of Shreve [OH], was unexpectedly called home early on July 2, 2026, surrounded by her family at Wooster Community Hospital. Born in Munich, Germany, Laurie was a graduate of Fredericktown High School and received her bachelor’s in journalism from The Ohio State University. She loved to write and plied her trade at the Marion Star, Wooster Daily Record, The Bargain Hunter, Wooster Community Hospital, and Wayne County Ohio State Extension.

No cause of death reported.

June 30, 2026

Detroit, MI - It is with a heavy heart that 97.1 The Ticket shares the news that Kenny Kott, a beloved member of The Valenti Show with Rico, has passed away due to medical complications. Valenti shared that Kenny had a medical event in early June that left him hospitalized for the last few weeks. “It took a turn for the worse, and he passed away on Saturday night” at the age of 32.

Researcher’s note – 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) is owned and operated by Audacy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Audacy implemented a company-wide policy that required all employees to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19, with accommodations made for approved medical or religious exemptions: https://n9.cl/93pu8i

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

Katharine Trowbridge, professionally known as Katharine T. Carroll and the US Publicity Director for Titan Publishing Group, died suddenly at the age of 68, last Sunday, the 28th of June. Katherine worked with Titan Publishing Group across Titan Books, Titan Comics, and Hard Case Crime for nearly two decades.

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

Temple, Texas - I’m sorry to be the bearer of this news, but a bright light in the MMORPG [Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game] genre has gone dark: Long-time MMORPG blogger and community leader Mark “Belghast” Temple has passed away. The news came via blogger Stargrace through Saoirse Dulip on Mastodon, where Bel had long hosted a public gaming chat server called Gamepad Club. “I’m not sure who knows, figured I’d just broad cast cause a lot of us knew him,” Dulip wrote this morning. “Regrettably I must inform all that @belghast passed away yesterday on July 2nd, due to I believe complications with chemotherapy. His last sentiment to most was of love and I have no doubt he loved everyone he knew.” His wife passed away, young and unexpectedly, last summer, and he was open about his grieving process and his resolution to live on. “I probably have about forty years in front of me… and that is too long to slowly die,” he said in January. Soon after, he told friends that he’d been diagnosed with cancer and was coping with chemo even in the last few weeks.

No age reported.

A business exec “died suddenly”:

July 6, 2026

Advanced Fiber Resources announced on July 5 that Vice President Li Jinhui, a U.S. citizen, died suddenly from illness on July 4 at age 58. Li had over 30 years of experience in fiber optic communications and had served as VP since March 2024. The sudden passing of this technical executive casts uncertainty over the AI data center and fiber optic component supplier’s future.

No cause of death reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

July 6, 2026

Spring Mills, PA - Daphne Noel Vonada of Centre Hall, beloved daughter of Joshua B. and Monica L. (Ogden) Vonada, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2026. She was 6 months old.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

July 3, 2026

Wolcott, CT - Adam Fontalvo [8], a rising third grader at Alcott School in Wolcott, died Tuesday, July 1, following surgery for a cataract and retinal detachment, according to his loved ones. His family did not identify the specific complications that led to his death, but said everything appeared normal immediately after the operation. “He went in smiling and positive as can be, and came out to recovery the same way,” the fundraiser said.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

July 1, 2026

Somerville, NJ - Caleb Richards, 16, unexpectedly passed away on July 1, 2026. Born in Somerville, Caleb was a student at Somerville High School where he was going to enter his junior year. Growing up Caleb was always actively involved in sports participating in baseball, soccer, cross-country, and wrestling, but his passion was jiu jitsu where he recently earned his adult blue belt. While fearless on the mats with his teammates, coaches, and mom at All In Jiu Jitsu, his joy was coaching the kids for the last 3 years. Outside of the gym, Caleb liked traveling with his dad to ride roller coasters. In total Caleb had ridden 197 different roller coasters with his favorite park being Knoebels, where he would continuously ride the Twister roller coaster whenever possible.

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

WASHOUGAL, Wash. - The Washougal community is mourning the death of an 18-year-old recent high school graduate who died earlier this week after an aggressive bacterial infection spread rapidly over just a few days. The family of Grant Johnson Jr. says he died Monday, just two weeks after graduating from Washougal High School. According to the GoFundMe page for his family, he “came down with an advanced form of a bacterial infection that spread faster than doctors could control” and died after “a few short, hard-fought days battling the infection.”

An oncologist “died suddenly” of cancer:

July 2, 2026

Maura L. Gillison, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist and molecular epidemiologist whose work changed the standard of care for head and neck cancer by distinguishing human papillomavirus-positive from HPV-negative disease and thereby guiding diagnosis, treatment and prevention, died on June 21. Gillison, a professor of medicine, thoracic head and neck medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, was 61. Gillison, who had been diagnosed with small bowel cancer, died at her childhood home in Willoughby, OH, with her family at her side, her husband, David E. Symer, said.

Researcher’s note – MD Anderson Cancer Center to require all employees to be fully vaccinated [sic] by January: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/15/md-anderson-cancer-center-to-require-all-employees-to-be-fully-vaccinated-by-january/

A retired neurosurgeon “died suddenly”:

July 2, 2026

Chad Justesen, MD, retired Fargo [ND] neurosurgeon, died June 29th, 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly at home. Starting in 2002 he was a neurosurgeon at Meritcare Medical Center, then Sanford Health after the merger of the two systems. Chad retired from neurosurgery in 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Six nurses “died suddenly”:

July 6, 2026

Ami Diana Rogers Helton, age 51, of Lenoir City [TN], passed away suddenly July 2, 2026, at her home. She was a registered nurse with Covenant Health for many years.

Researcher’s note – Covenant Health to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] by Jan. 4, 2022: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/covenant-health-to-require-covid-19-vaccine-by-jan-4-2022-ssj/

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Pamela Lynn Mika, 63, of Creston, Ohio, passed away suddenly at her home on July 3, 2026. She went on to become a licensed practical nurse and dedicatedly cared for others until her early retirement.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

July 4, 2026

Gayle Grocki, 69, of Scranton [PA], died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28th, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. A 1974 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Gayle was a nurse at Moses Taylor Hospital early in her career and later at Mountain View Care Center.

Researcher’s note – All Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing facilities, including PA long-term care locations operating as Mountain View, were mandated to require COVID-19 “vaccination” for staff: https://n9.cl/p7syod

No cause of death reported.

July 4, 2026

Somerville, NJ - Jennifer Marie Yingst, 51, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026. Jennifer dedicated more than twenty-five years to the hospitality industry, where her warm smile, generous spirit, and genuine kindness left a lasting impression on coworkers and customers alike. In recent years, she found a new way to serve others as a home health aide in Hunterdon County, providing compassionate care and bringing comfort, dignity, and companionship to those who depended on her. To know Jenn was to know someone who always put others before herself. She had an extraordinary gift for making people feel seen, cared for, and valued.

Researcher’s note - If Yingst was working as a home health aide between September 2021 and June 2023, she would have been subject to COVID “vaccine” mandates. After January 2022, the testing option was removed, and the mandate expanded to include a “booster”: https://www.nj.gov/health/news/2022/approved/20220119a.shtml

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

Burlington, KY - Colleen Madonna Bill (nee DeFranco) born July 22, 1983, went to her heavenly home on June 28, 2026, as the result of complications from a heart attack that occurred on April 11, 2026. Colleen was a Registered Nurse for 21 years, working at Good Samaritan, Cape Fear, Humana, and most recently at St Elizabeth as a Cardiac Research Nurse. Colleen also cared for the retired nuns at St Walburg Monastery, and worked as a RN at MedPace. Colleen also recently started working as a Coordinator for EF to help expand the exchange student program in Boone County. Colleen loved her kids, loved creating memories, and worked hard to provide unforgettable experiences for her family.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Bill would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

July 1, 2026

Andrea Boucher Brown, of Hope Valley, RI, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Andrea was a 1970 graduate of St. Francis Xavier Academy in Providence. She then pursued a career in nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1973. She then continued her studies at the University of Rl. She was employed by the Kent Hospital in Warwick for many years, in the ECCU and the ICU. Andrea had a passion for decorating, antique hunting, cooking, reading and was a gifted knitter and quilter.

Researcher’s note - If Brown was working as a nurse at the time of the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandates, she would have been required to be “vaccinated”, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No age reported.

A certified death midwife “died suddenly”:

July 5, 2026

Lake Elmo, MN - Erica Susan McNair Marsden, age 49, of Lake Elmo, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2026, following a brief illness. Erica did not shy away from the hard conversations. She embraced the growth and love that happens in those moments. Because of this, it came as no surprise when she felt called to become a certified death midwife, completing her certification in 2017. Her knowledge and peaceful presence brought comfort and reclaimed choice to many families during their loved ones’ final stages of life. Most recently, Erica opened Sunshine Coffee Shop in Lake Elmo, MN.

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

July 3, 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An Air Force trainee from Grand Rapids died last month after coming down with influenza at a base in Texas. Airman First Class Keon Talik McDaniel, 25, died June 16 at Brooke Army Medical Center after a medical emergency, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Four educators “died suddenly”:

July 4, 2026

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Christian University has announced the sudden passing of its president, Dr. Robert. B Sloan Jr. He was 77 years old. In a letter, the university says Dr. Sloan “suffered a major health event” on Friday. Medical personnel tried to save him, but Sloan was pronounced deceased early Saturday morning. Dr. Sloan’s cause of death has not been released. According to Baptist Standard, Dr. Sloan was approaching his 20-year mark as HCU president.

Researcher’s note – Houston Baptist University (HBU) is taking the health of students, faculty, and staff seriously. This past summer, the University’s Husky Strong Task Force launched a campus-wide Vaccination [sic] Registration Incentive Program to encourage students, faculty, and staff to voluntarily report their COVID-19 vaccination [sic] statuses: https://hc.edu/news-and-events/20

July 5, 2026

Erin Waterman, 42, passed away on June 25, 2026, after a battle with cancer that she fought with strength and resilience. Erin, a life-long resident of Eldersburg [MD], was no stranger to fighting for her life. At age 3, she underwent brain surgery at Johns Hopkins University. It was through that adversity that her strong-willed and independent nature bloomed. She graduated from South Carroll High School in 2001. Erin went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology from UMBC [University of Maryland, Baltimore County]. She dedicated her career to helping others in need from working with students with disabilities at Kennedy Krieger Institute, to providing care and support to adults in need across Maryland.

July 3, 2026

Dunkirk, NY - Stepheney A. Lysek, loving mother of Avery L. Hannah and Kayleigh R. Hannah, died unexpectedly on the night of June 28th. She was a kind-hearted, intelligent, and talented young lady who loved her job working as a Special Ed Teacher’s Aide at the Wheelock Early Childhood Center and loved the children and staff she worked with.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Cincinnati, OH - Troy Lamont Evans Sr. (55) was born on July 11, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was called to his heavenly home on May 7, 2026, due to complications from cardiac arrest. Troy loved music and was always up for a concert, music festival, comedy show, or cookout. Troy became a Case Manager at NewPath [a children’s behavoral health agency] and previously worked at St. Aloysius and Talbert House. His work was more than a profession--it was an extension of his calling to uplift and protect those in need. His famous stubborn streak was an inspiration to his students, as he refused to give up on them no matter the struggle, continuing those relationships far beyond the school year. Our family was not expecting Troy’s life to be cut so short, so soon. We are all devastated by this tremendous loss, and he will be forever missed.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

July 3, 2026

Another blow has been dealt to the college football community. Tributes are flowing in for Lou DiRienzo Jr., 34. He passed away months before his debut season as Monmouth’s defensive coordinator. Monmouth University Athletics is grieving the sudden death of DiRienzo Jr. He was about to start his first season as the Hawks’ defensive coordinator after acting as linebackers coach in 2025. The New Rochelle High School alumnus died suddenly on June 27, 2026, according to an obituary issued by Westchester Funeral Home Inc. He had just been promoted to defensive coordinator at Monmouth University in January 2026. Sadly, he never got to coach a game in the role. Throughout his coaching tenure, DiRienzo Jr. earned a reputation as a great developer of student-athletes, a defensive strategist, and a teacher. He led Springfield College to five New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference titles. Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations to the National Marrow Donor Program, as he was a registered marrow donor.

Researcher’s note - As a coach for Springfield College during the time of COVID “vaccine” mandates, DiRienzo would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test, and strongly encouraged to be “boosted” and “up-to-date” with “vaccinations”: https://springfield.edu/sites/default/files/inline-files/COVID ADDENDUM 7.7.22_0.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

Flower Mound, Texas - The Argyle ISD community is grieving after a coach on the district’s staff passed away suddenly. Argyle High School boys golf coach and Argyle South Elementary School PE teacher Cody Vanderford died Monday, at the age of 61, following a medical emergency. Vanderford made an impact at the high school level and the elementary school level. He arrived at Argyle ISD in 2018 and led the Eagles to golf state champions in 2021 and 2022. He also served at Argyle Intermediate School before joining South Elementary when it opened in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

LEXINGTON, OH - Lexington High School head football coach and Dean of Students Andrew Saris died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30. He was 39. Saris was a respected coach, math teacher and administrator who previously taught and coached in the Madison Local School District.

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

One passion Natalie Wills cultivated from childhood was a love for animals. She grew up at her family’s home on Kent Island [MD] with dogs, most recently adopting a golden retriever named Sunny. Natalie was also devoted to lacrosse, becoming a star goalkeeper at St. Mary’s and then Vanderbilt before coaching at Boston University, Maryland and McDonogh. She was coaching the goalies and the defense for the Eagles in Owings Mills until she died Friday from breast cancer at the Sydney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was 36. On Father’s Day in 2022, Natalie found a lump in her right breast, according to her father. On July 1, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, but underwent surgery, 20 weeks of chemotherapy and seven more weeks of radiation before being declared cancer-free from June 2023 until March 2024. The disease returned as stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and caused lesions to spread throughout her body. Even in her weakened state, though, Natalie insisted on attending McDonogh’s prom picture night on June 2 and a team dinner the next night. “The next day, she couldn’t breathe, and we called 911, and she spent the next 22 days in the hospital, and we had to take her off life support,” her mother said.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

July 5, 2026

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio - Firefighters in Holmes County are mourning the loss of one of their own. Kyle Yoder, a firefighter and paramedic with Holmes Fire District 1 in Millersburg, died July 4 after collapsing at the fire station, according to a news release. Yoder had finished his scheduled shift at 6 a.m. and left the fire station. He then returned to the station around 9 a.m., the release said. At some point their crews responded to a 911 call with the ambulance. When they returned, they found Yoder collapsed on the ground inside the fire station. Crews started CPR immediately and took Yoder to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A cause of death was not released.

No age reported.

July 4, 2026

GILBERT, AZ - Firefighters in the Valley are paying respects after a retired Gilbert Fire and Rescue captain died of occupational cancer. The department announced the death of Captain David Tavares [54] after his long, brave battle against cancer. Captain Tavares was part of the fire service for 22 years. He spent 19 of those years with Gilbert, and he retired as a captain in April 2023. Gilbert Fire and Rescue said Captain Tavares served as a member of the Gilbert Honor Guard and served in the United States Marine Corps.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

July 3, 2026

PORTLAND, Ore. - A Clark County deputy died after a battle with cancer on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputy Patrick Morgan, 32, died after fighting stage IV colon cancer for nearly two years, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced. Morgan began at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 2023 following a career that has spanned the United States Army, the Clark County Jail and the Ridgefield Police Department, officials said.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

July 2, 2026

MURRAY, KY. - Sergeant Brett Miller [51] with the Kentucky State Police Post 1 passed away on July 1, according to Public Affairs Officer Trooper Sarah Burgess. In a Facebook post by Trooper Burgess, Sgt. Miller passed away in his residence in Murray, Ky. Miller served as a trooper, detective, squad sergeant, detective sergeant and canine sergeant.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

A sergeant who served in the New Hampshire State Police for 19 years has died, authorities announced. Sgt. Brian J. Ross, of Greenland, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly Monday at 41 years old, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Christopher Philip Deacon, age 40 years, of Westville, NJ, died suddenly at home June 25, 2026. He lived most of his life in South Jersey and served on the Philadelphia Police force for six years. He also played football, which inspired him in the area of fitness and body building. He would later form a company Deacon Fitness and developed and received a patent for “push-up bars.”

A California jailer “died suddenly”:

July 1, 2026

Randy Miller, a retired correctional officer from North Kern State Prison [CA], passed away June 24, 2026. He began his career with the department as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in January 1997. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in February 1997, Miller reported to North Kern State Prison in Delano. He remained at the institution until retiring in July 2022.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

July 2, 2026

Another inmate from Michigan’s female prison died on Thursday, the Michigan Department of Corrections reported, becoming the fourth female inmate to die at the facility plagued by complaints of poor conditions since May. Dalephenia Jones, 62, of the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, died at Trinity Health Hospital about two weeks after correctional officers found that she needed medical assistance in her cell, the department said.

A train conductor “died suddenly”:

July 1, 2026

East Dundee, Illinois - Together with Local 1534 (Chicago, Ill.), SMART-TD is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Brother Ricky Karlecke, who passed away on June 21, 2026, at only 41 years old. As a conductor for CSX, Brother Karlecke took great pride in his work and providing for his family. But in January of 2026, he began experiencing severe abdominal pain. After multiple hospital visits, tests, and procedures, he was diagnosed with an aggressive pancreatic cancer that had already spread throughout his body. Because of how advanced Brother Karlecke’s cancer was and the severity of his symptoms, he was unable to work beginning in January though his passing on June 21.

Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSX required all new hires and management employees to be vaccinated [sic] but did not issue a blanket mandate for unionized craft employees. Instead, the railroad requested workers to declare their vaccination [sic] status and offered financial incentives for them to get vaccinated [sic]: https://www.trains.com/trn/news-reviews/news-wire/csx-ceo-concerned-about-vaccine-mandate-impact-on-train-crew-levels/

“Died suddenly” in the waters:

July 6, 2026

The body of a scuba diver reported missing after failing to return from a solo dive off Treasure Island Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast has been recovered. Treasure Island Police Department (TIPD) identified the diver as 41-year-old LeeAnn Fay Sellers. She was reported missing on the evening of Friday 3 July after failing to return from a solo dive earlier that day. Treasure Island Fire Rescue, assisted by multiple local agencies, carried out an extensive search of the surrounding land and water but was initially unable to locate Sellers. At approximately 6.45am on Sunday 5 July, a fisherman walking along the beach reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating around 60 metres (200ft) offshore. Police and fire rescue personnel recovered Sellers’ body, which was found still wearing scuba diving equipment.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

July 6, 2026

A Bowman, ND, man died Friday morning as he drove his vehicle off of Highway 12 into a ditch. The man was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound on Highway 12 near mile marker 30, when the driver was having a suspected medical incident. The 67-year-old was transported to Bowman Hospital by ambulance, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the crash is being investigated by the North Dakota State Patrol.

July 1, 2026

A woman has died after her vehicle veered off Lorcom Lane and struck a parked car in a driveway. Mauricia Flores De Andrade, 61, of Burke [VA], was alone in the vehicle, Arlington County police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. The crash happened in the 3800 block of Lorcom Lane, on the border of the Cherrydale and Woodmont neighborhoods, shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim was driving east when she apparently suffered a medical emergency and her vehicle left the road, according to a preliminary investigation. In addition to the parked car, the vehicle might have also struck a tree, according to initial reports.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. - A 70-year-old man died Wednesday after experiencing a health incident at Holiday World, according to the Dubois County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Katie Schuck confirmed Thursday morning the man was taken from the park to a hospital in Jasper, where he later died. The cause of death has not been confirmed pending autopsy results.

July 2, 2026

Police said an investigation is underway after a man was found deceased inside a car parked just north of the Norwood-Woodlawn [NY] border on Thursday afternoon, July 2. Police said upon arrival, officers found a person inside a car who was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. Asked if there was a description of the person, the spokesperson said he didn’t have an age but that the person was male. An EMS/FDNY spokesperson later said that EMS received a call at 2.37 p.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest at 3545 Jerome Avenue and that upon arrival, EMS pronounced one civilian deceased on scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

A 44-year-old man whose body was found behind a North Jersey library is being remembered as a devoted father, beloved son and brother as his family mourns the unexpected loss. Adam Steel, formerly of Clifton and East Rutherford and most recently of Sparta, died on Friday, June 19, according to his obituary on the Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service website. Clifton police responded to a wooded area between the Main Memorial Library and Route 46 after receiving a report of a possible body on Friday, June 19, Lt. Robert Anderson said. Officers and EMS arrived and confirmed Steel, whom Anderson identified as homeless, was dead. A preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play, and there was never any danger to the public, Anderson said. The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Steel enjoyed playing basketball and watching the game whenever he had the chance, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

June 30, 2026

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Patty Sutton, a Kirksville resident and Special Olympian beloved by many in the community, has passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer. She was 50. Sutton’s sister, Amber Olson, posted the update Tuesday morning on Facebook, saying Patty died Monday night at Boone County Hospital. Sutton took to social media on April 14 to share that she’d been diagnosed with the cancer.

June 30, 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. - A 66-year-old woman was found dead near the Bear Canyon Trail in Sabino Canyon on Tuesday morning. A hiker had called 9-1-1 after finding a person who was possibly deceased approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies arrived and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

June 30, 2026

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on a bench in downtown Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Officials with SPD say the 36-year-old man was found on a bench outside of Sam’s Town Casino in the 300 block of Fannin Street in downtown. At this time, police say the man appears to have died either from natural causes or a drug overdose. Foul play is not suspected.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert R. Witherow, 74, of North Sewickley Township at his home on July 4, 2026 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Robert worked at LTV Steel, Aliquippa Works for over 28 years until it closed in 1999. He later worked at DCI and DaVita Kidney Care as a dialysis technician until his retirement. In addition to a life of hard work and devotion to his family, he always made time to serve his community and give back where he could through the years. He served for many years as a volunteer firefighter as Assistant Chief at the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department. He volunteered at Club Hope where he as known as “Mr. Bob” spending countless hours to support cancer patients even as he was fighting his own cancer battle. Even after being diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer, Robert fought with unwavering courage and grace until his very last breath. His selflessness, warmth and generous spirit will be remembered forever.

July 6, 2026

Charles “Charlie” J. Pharaoh, a lifelong resident of Sag Harbor [NY], died unexpectedly on June 30. He was 54. Pharaoh ran his own landscaping business. He was very proud of his Montaukett Indian heritage.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Christopher Lane Austin, Jr., of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2026, at the age of 33. An entrepreneur at heart, Christopher proudly founded Midnight Vend Company, turning his vision into a business through hard work, perseverance, and determination.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Coshocton, Ohio - David R. Jacobs, 58, passed away on June 30, 2026, at Grant Medical Center. He worked at Gerber’s Poultry Processing Plant.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Berlin, WI - Diane T. Tubbs, age 68, of Almond, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Monday, June 15, 2026, at her home. She loved to worship God, used her talent as a musician and sing for several functions and events.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Niles, OH - Jason Allen Keis, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning July 3, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Michael James Barnes, 24, of La Crosse [WI], formerly of Cashton, Wis., died unexpectedly Friday, July 3, 2026. After graduation from Cashton High School in 2020, he went on to Viterbo to receive a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a valued employee of Trane Co. in La Crosse. In high school, he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and track. He continued his passion for track while attending Viterbo University.

Researcher’s note – Despite no longer offering vaccinations [sic] on campus, Viterbo remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all students. The updated policy states, “As students and community members consider whether vaccination [sic] is the right choice for them, the Campus Health Advisory Committee encourages everyone to consider vaccination [sic] to help reduce symptom severity, reduce the threat of hospitalization, or death.” https://lumen.viterbo.edu/1418/campuslife/viterbo-changes-covid-19-policy/

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Tricia (Roche) Beck, 68, of Scranton [PA], passed away suddenly on June 29, 2026, at home.

No cause of death reported.

July 6, 2026

Chaska, MN - Hunter died of a massive heart attack and is now reunited with his mom Leah. As a child Hunter played basketball, football, hockey, piano & trumpet. He loved working with his hands and became a certified motorcycle mechanic after attending MMI in AZ. As an adult he fell in love with history, travel, motorcycles, music and all his pets.

July 5, 2026

Brett William Anderson, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Edina, Minnesota, on June 9, 2026. He worked as a radio DJ under the on-air name Chet Gibson after graduation. Brett moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he began his career as a residential appraiser. Brett was a talented musician who could play nearly any instrument. He was a gifted guitarist, pianist, singer, and songwriter. He played in several bands throughout his life and enjoyed making music with family. He was still performing just days before his passing.

No cause of death reported.

July 5, 2026

Dayton, Ohio - Rachel Leah Randolph, age 57, passed away suddenly on July 2, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

July 4, 2026

Kelly Melanson, age 59, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, passed away in the arms of her husband on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer. Throughout her years, Kelly embodied the very essence of kindness and generosity. The world knew her as loving, caring, and outgoing. Work was not merely a job for Kelly but an extension of her caring spirit. As a dedicated bus operator for Metro Ride with the City of Wausau, she served her community with diligence and heart, touching the lives of countless riders over the years. Her professionalism and conversation were daily gifts to those who crossed her path. Kelly found her true joy in the great outdoors. Whether she was fishing, hunting, or simply enjoying time in nature, she felt most alive with wind in her hair and soil beneath her boots.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The City of Wausau implemented a policy in November 2021 where city employees are asked, but not required, to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status to supervisors. However, employees who refuse to reveal their status are treated as unvaccinated, meaning they face workplace restrictions such as being required to quarantine at home for 8 to 14 days if exposed to the virus, rather than remaining at work with masking and testing protocols.

July 4, 2026

Poplarville, MS - Lisa De Soto, after a long courageous five-year battle with cancer, she gained her wings and independence on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the age of 62. She faced every challenge with courage, grace, and determination, inspiring those around her with her resilience and unwavering spirit.

July 4, 2026

Thomas R. Warner, age 75, of Brookfield, WI, passed away peacefully at home on his own terms on Saturday, July 4, 2026, after a unique battle with aggressive cancer. Throughout this time, he remained incredibly optimistic, showing everyone around him the true meaning of strength.

July 4, 2026

Jason D. Beall, 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2026, after suffering a sudden medical event while working in the yard at his second home in Ontonagon, Michigan. Jason proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology while building his career as a Tool Specialist with Viking Electric.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

July 4, 2026

Warwick, RI – Jayson R. LaFauci, 51, died unexpectedly on June 22, 2026. He started working at UPS in 1995. Over the years, his work included being a driver and package handler.

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

San Jose, CA - Dan Neumann passed away peacefully on June 1st after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He faced this horrible illness with incredible strength and grace. Dan’s professional life was focused on the operations side of the medical equipment industry.

July 3, 2026

Apos, CA - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Andrew Coty. At only 58 years old, he died suddenly on June 9, 2026. After graduating, Paul went on to have an extensive career as a salesman in the chemicals industry. Paul’s work took him to all corners of the globe including: France, Chile, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia, where he spent almost three years establishing a presence for the company he worked for. He was also an entrepreneur, owning and operating several laundry-orientated businesses.

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

Clinton, MA - Philip D. Parker, 65, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2026. Phil was employed with Digital, Compaq, and Hewlett-Packard, later with EMC, and VCE as a Systems Administrator until retiring.

No cause of death reported.

July 3, 2026

Ladd, IL - Lauren Kay Data, 67, of Ladd, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 27, 2026. She worked many years at Josten’s, Freedom House, the State’s Attorney office, and North Central Behavioral. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Peru where she volunteered often and took care of many.

Researcher’s note – State and federal COVID-19 “vaccination” mandates for healthcare and behavioral health staff in Illinois, including North Central Behavioral Health Systems, expired in October 2022 when Governor J.B. Pritzker officially lifted the state’s healthcare worker “vaccination” and testing requirements: Link

July 3, 2026

Walled Lake, MI - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Marc Lowery, a gentle soul who touched the lives of many, on June 26, 2026, following a cardiac arrest. Marc was known for his intelligence, gentle spirit and kindness. He had a strong faith in God. His final act of generosity as an organ donor is consistent with his values.

July 2, 2026

Edgerton, MN - There are some people whose presence makes the world feel a little warmer, whose laughter fills every room, and whose kindness leaves a lasting imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know them. Clint was one of those people. Clint entered his eternal home with Jesus Christ on July 2, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. While his passing leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of those who loved him, his family finds great comfort in knowing that Clint’s unwavering faith assured him exactly where he was going.

July 2, 2026

Jeffrey Duane Parke, 55, of Wichita, KS, passed away on July 2nd, 2026, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Professionally, Jeff worked in finance, where he was respected for his leadership and knowledge. He worked for Koch Industries for 28 years and retired as a Chief Risk Officer. In addition to professional accomplishments, he will be remembered for the kind of man he was: dependable and deeply caring toward those around him.

Researcher’s note - If Parke was working for Koch Industries between November 2021 and January 2022, he would have been subject to the OSHA COVID “vaccine” mandate, and required to be “vaccinated” or undergo weekly testing: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/federalregister/2021-11-05?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 2, 2026

Adolfo Callejas Quinteros, age 49 years, of Flemington, NJ, died suddenly on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Hunterdon Medical Center, Raritan Township, NJ. Adolfo’s physical remains will be repatriated back to his native El Salvador for burial in the family plot at Cementerio Municipal Del Distrito Dolores.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Christine B. Measell, 73, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2026, after a short illness. She enjoyed reading, solving the N.Y. Times Connections puzzles, gardening, anything Italian, traveling to Europe, Syracuse University Women’s Lacrosse, and spending time with friends and family. Chris was a strong supporter of the Friends of the Central Library Author Series and could probably run the Literature category on Jeopardy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following links: Central New York Brain Aneurysm Support Group, Triumph Over Stroke Central New York.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Curtis Edward Grube, age 26, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2026. He went on to attend The Ohio State University, graduating early in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. Curt was employed as a Technical Director with Spectrum News.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The Ohio State University no longer requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for students, faculty, and staff as of April 24, 2023. This policy change applies to the general campus community, though individuals subject to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) or other specific professional requirements may still need to be vaccinated [sic]. While the mandate has been lifted, the university strongly encourages all community members to stay up-to-date on vaccinations [sic] and boosters consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Joshua M. Schlier, 30, of Little Gap Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township [PA], died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2026, in East Penn Township. Joshua was employed in general construction in the surrounding area.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Marisa Lynn Bongiorno, 45, of Fallowfield Twp. [PA], passed away suddenly on June 28, 2026. She received her cosmetology license, and built a career as a talented cosmetologist for 23 years, where she enjoyed helping others feel confident and cared for while forming meaningful relationships with clients and coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

Erie, PA - Scott John Renshaw, died suddenly on June 30th just shy of his 50th birthday. A member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 12, Scott was a go-to guy with a MacGyver brain – he could solve any puzzle. A skilled HVAC specialist, he worked at the Erie School District for the past decade.

No cause of death reported.

July 2, 2026

South Hadley, MA – Robert (Bob) Senecal passed away suddenly and unexpected early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2026.

July 1, 2026

Bruce D. Fletcher, 72, of Coshocton [OH], went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Altercare in Coshocton, after a short illness. He went into the Army and spent time in Germany during his duty. He was honorably discharged in May of 1974. Bruce worked for Peabody Coal in deep mines and later as a heavy equipment operator. After Peabody he became a semi-truck driver, working for the Ross Brothers, then later Coshocton Trucking Company. Bruce loved life and he really liked to fly. He had an Ultra Lite Glider for a while. Then he got his pilot license, bought an airplane, and flew.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

Dalton Lee Simon, 33, of Medina, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026. Dalton enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a personality that naturally drew people in. He rarely met a stranger and could start a conversation with just about anyone. Known for his playful nature and sense of humor, he often found ways to make everyday moments a little less serious.

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

Kyle Charles Calder, passed away on June 15, 2026, in Lake Forest, Illinois, surrounded by his family at the age of 47 years. Kyle will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched. His memory will remain forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

Rexburg, Idaho - Raven Elizabeth Malique Carter Wray passed away surrounded by family and her loving husband, Hyrum Wray, Friday June 26th, 2026, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Raven attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. She eventually settled into her career as a business officer at Eagle Gate College where she was employed at the time of passing.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Eagle Gate College, a part of Unitek Learning, does not have a single universal vaccination [sic] mandate for all students, but requires vaccinations based on clinical site requirements and specific program needs. From January 2021: Unitek Learning and its schools Brookline College, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, Unitek EMT and Unitek College, are committed to the health, safety, and welfare of our students, faculty and staff. As a leading educator of nurses and healthcare providers we also support all the efforts being made to address the spread of COVID-19 and prevent further outbreaks. In light of the recent approval and launch of distribution of the vaccine [sic], we wanted to encourage our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated [sic] as it becomes available to them.

No cause of death reported.

July 1, 2026

Robert E. Clevenger Jr., 65, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away the evening of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI, following a heart attack on the job. Robert had a lifelong passion for loud music and fast cars. He was also a devoted Harley-Davidson enthusiast and was nearing completion of the restoration of his 1965 Panhead at the time of his passing.

June 30, 2026

David John Carkoski, 61, of Loup City, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2026, in Blackwell, Oklahoma. In addition to operating his own farm, David also provided custom farming services for others.

No cause of death reported.

June 30, 2026

Fayetteville, North Carolina - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Malcolm Alphonso Shorts Jr., who departed this life on June 23, 2026, at the age of 32. Malcolm worked as a welder for EATON, where he was known for his dedication, strong work ethic, and commitment to doing quality work.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 27:

June 27, 2026

David “Dave” John Miller, 47, of Bouton, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Saturday, June 27, 2026, while in Nashville, Tennessee. His happiest moments were simply being together with the people he loved most. Even in his passing, Dave’s generous spirit continued to make a difference. As an organ and tissue donor, he gave the gift of life and healing to others, ultimately helping an estimated 75 individuals through his selfless donation. His final act of kindness reflects the compassionate and giving person he was, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to impact countless lives.

Reported on June 18:

June 18, 2026

Wichita, Kansas - Jennifer Kay Pate, 71, passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with cancer on Thursday, June 18, 2026, surrounded by her family. Jenny’s primary focus in life was her family. Jenny was a strong Christian. Her hard-fought battle with cancer brought her closer to the Lord and she spent a lot of time reading her Bible and devotionals.

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