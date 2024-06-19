ITALY

Nazzareno Agostini, only 58 years old, the Rai motorcyclist, died

June 11, 2024

A few hours ago, a famous Rai motobiker who was very much appreciated in his sector and in the television world, died. We are talking about the talented Nazzareno Agostini, a 58-year-old man who and has left a great void in all the context in which he worked for many years. It seems that the man was struck by a sudden heart attack that did not leave him any chance despite being healthy. The first symptoms were those of a strong pain in the chest, but despite the timely help, for the man there was nothing to do. The man therefore leaves a great void especially following his untimely and unexpected death.

Farewell to chef Giacomo Gallina, the ambassador of Italian cuisine in the world, he died suddenly

June 11, 2024

Mourning in the catering world. The chef, Giacomo Gallina [70], died suddenly. Gallina, born in 1954, from Novara di Boca, was a world-class chef specializing in opening clubs in the four corners of the planet and a supporter of the true and simple Italian cuisine. Often referred to as "the greatest of Italian chefs abroad", Gallina the world had really toured him spreading his unmistakable Italian cuisine exquisite, simple and quality: from New York to Paris, to Singapore.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness in Ibiza: Simone D'Auria, architect and artist from Bergamo, Italy

June 14, 2024

An illness after dinner was fatal on Tuesday evening to Simone d'Auria, a 47-year-old architect and artist from Bergamo. According to the information available, the man, who was in Ibiza, Spain, and felt a sudden pain in his abdomen and then was rushed to the hospital, but the situation quickly worsened, until his death. The 47-year-old had travelled the world and worked with famous people and important brands.

No cause of death reported.

World of volleyball in mourning: Enrico "Fox" Tonial died suddenly; he was the super fan of Imoco

June 16, 2024

Treviso - Awakening shock, today Sunday, for the Imoco Volley Conegliano, its supporters and also for other fans of the great women’s volleyball. In the chat of the fans and on social media the news of the sudden and premature death of Enrico "Fox" Tonial, of Varago di Maserada, among the most heated supporters of the panthers in the ranks of the Youth Gialloblù. It was precisely the "Youth", through their social channels, to spread the news: "We are broken in pieces and devastated,” they write, “for the death of our dear friend and founder of the group. A friend always present, a cheerful person and always with the ready jokes, tireless backbone of Youth for 11 years. Rest in peace Fox". Even the champion club of Italy and Europe wanted to remember its supporter, who died a little over 40 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Child dies in Vibonese: The mourning of the city

June 5, 2024

(Calabria) The community of Nicotera, in Vibonese, is gathered around the relatives and parents of little Samuele Narciso Mancuso, who died at only 18 months due to a tragic sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Filippo died suddenly at 18, his mother returns home and finds him lifeless on the floor: mystery about the causes

June 13, 2024

Treviso (Veneto) - When his mother came home and tried to rescue her son there was nothing more to do. She left the house for a few errands and returned to find her 18-year-old son lifeless on the floor. This is the drama experienced by the mother of Filippo Simionato, who died on Wednesday, 12 June, for what appears to be a sudden illness. The whole community of Casale sul Sile, in Treviso, is shocked by the news. Causes of sudden death - among the possible causes is the excessive or incorrect use of drugs, but a sudden illness is not excluded.

No cause of death reported.

Livorno, a 24-year-old musician and computer expert found dead at home

June 17, 2024

Livorno (Tuscany) - When his family returned home, he was already dead. For him, unfortunately, there was nothing more to do and he died prematurely. Tragedy on Saturday night. The young musician and computer expert from Livorno, Victor Emanuel Pazmino Mendez, a boy of Ecuadorian origin who grew up in the city, where he attended the Iti Galilei, computer and telecommunications.

No cause of death reported.

Dies suddenly at 30, investigation after tragedy

June 11, 2024

Mondragone (Caserto) - The body of Francesca B., the 30-year-old from Mondragone who died on Sunday morning from a sudden tragedy, was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination. The young woman suffered an illness that was fatal while she was in her home in via Bergamo. Needless attempts to rescue the staff of 118 who could not help but note the death.

No cause of death reported.

Falls to the ground in the locker room: 32-year-old dies after the soccer match

June 12, 2024

Rodigo (Montova) - A soccer player of only 32 years died due to a sudden illness shortly after 22.30 yesterday, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the sports field Fossatello, in the municipal territory of Rodigo. According to what has been possible to rebuild, the young player, named Thiago and would be of Brazilian nationality, would remain on the field only a few minutes and then ask for the change. Once he got back into the locker room, the 32-year-old collapsed. The rescue was immediate: the medical staff proceeded with CPR for over half an hour, but all rescue efforts were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Crushed by a sudden illness at 34. The man was carrying out maintenance on the green

June 17, 2024

Gambolò (Lombardy) - A 34-year-old man died early Monday afternoon from a sudden illness. According to the first information available, it seems that the 34-year-old was carrying out maintenance on the green when he felt sick, falling to the ground. It happened in the countryside between Gambolò and Borgo San Siro. The alarm went off a few minutes after 2.30 p.m. In addition to the medical team and the ambulance, the Areu Operations Centre also sent an EMT. But the 118 doctors could not help but note the death on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Flumeri, a young man dies at 36 years, caught by a sudden illness

June 12, 2024

Flumeri (Avellino) - The funeral of Matteo Zimbardo took place in the late morning of June 12, a young Flumerese of just 36 years, who died, due to a sudden illness, which struck him on Sunday evening, while he was at home with his mother. The town was astonished to learn of the death of Matthew, a young man with enormous physical prowess, who imposed himself among others, for his size and his goodness. We asked the Dean of Basic Doctors of Flumeri, Dr. Michele Ciasullo: How a young man of 36 years can die like this, without an apparent illness? "Yes, you can die from a sudden illness, as happened. However, to ascertain the causes of death, and the modalities of a possible latent disease, the autopsy must be done. And quite another, it’s all talk".

In Migliarino, the excruciating farewell to "Astro": the sudden fever and the useless rescue

June 13, 2024

Migliarino (Ferrara) - Today the last embrace to Matteo Astrologo "Astro". The 38-year-old from Migliarino, was torn away from his family and numerous friends who attended the funeral. Suddenly a sickness, a persistent fever, then a loss of consciousness. The medics of 118 tried desperately to revive him, but nothing was possible. A tragedy that happened quickly on Sunday night. Matteo died in the arms of Marta, his companion for 10 years, who gave him a daughter, Celeste, now the 4-year-old is without her daddy.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness for Dr. Carlo Alberto Tacchini, the community of Travo is in mourning

June 12, 2024

Travo (Piacenza) - Evidently, given his medical knowledge, as soon as he felt an abnormal pain in his chest, he immediately understood what was happening and turned to Travo’s Public Assistance office. But given his condition, the volunteers could not help but request the intervention of the 118 helicopter, unfortunately unnecessarily. He died because of a sudden illness at 72 years, goodbye Dr Carlo Alberto Tacchini. The tragedy occurred in the early afternoon yesterday, when the doctor from Piacenza, who lived in Travo, showed up at the headquarters of the Public Assistance and Rescue Val Trebbia to seek help. He explained that he had severe chest pain and then collapsed. Fatal cardiac arrest, immediately he was loaded into the ambulance and was requested at the same time the intervention of the 118-nursing car and the helicopter from Parma. The latter landed in the meantime at the sports field of Rivergaro, where the doctors tried to revive him in a desperate race to the hospital of Piacenza. It seems, in fact, that the 72-year-old went several times into cardiac arrest until, when they arrived in the city, the heart stopped beating.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Professor Simonetta Valdarnini. A teacher very loved by her students, she died after an illness

June 14, 2024

Siena (Tuscany) - She died following a sudden illness. Great sympathy in the school communities for the death of Professor Simonetta Valdarnini. She taught computer science at the Vasari Margaritone Technical School. Smiling, always available with students, she was only 56 years old. The news of her death, which took place yesterday in Siena, has greatly affected the students and colleagues who only until last week saw her at school.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Suddenly ill, the president of the kindergarten dies: he leaves children and companion

June 11, 2024

Brescia - Struck down by a sudden illness while he was working in his parents' house, he died at only 61 years old. Claudio Raggi, company manager and for over a decade president of the Boschetti - Lachini - Bellegrandi Foundation of Verolanuova, the institution that manages the kindergarten of Via Zanardelli founded in 1879.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in the city, municipal police commander dies suddenly

June 13, 2024

Tragedy in Casagiove (Caserta), the town police commander Nicola Altiero, 63, died of a sudden illness. It was late in the morning and Altiero was at home when he suffered a heart attack. Rescued by the children who immediately called an ambulance and started the first reanimation manoeuvres. Unfortunately, even when they arrived there was nothing to do, they tried to do what they could. A tragedy that shakes the community, Nicola Altiero was commander of white helmets for almost 5 decades, a true institution and great connoisseur of his work and territory, leaves an unbridgeable void.

A trade unionist “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the trade union world, Sergio Crisafulli was crushed by an illness

June 15, 2024

Giardini Naxos (Sicily) -The trade union world is in mourning. Sergio Crisafulli died in the night, aged 66, in his home in Gaggi. Retired driver of the Sais group, he spent his life spending on workers' rights and just last Thursday, in Giardini Naxos, was elected provincial secretary of Faisa Cisal Messina. The death of Crisafulli was announced by the family.

No cause of death reported.

He collapses within the fitness center whereas exercising and dies on the age of 58

June 16, 2024

In a surprising flip of occasions, Luca Favata, the 58-year-old regional chief inspector of the insurance coverage company Reale Mutua, tragically passed away while exercising on the fitness centre of the Universo buying heart in Silvi Marina. The incident occurred around 1 pm when Favata instantly fell unwell throughout his exercise session. Witnesses contained in the sports activities heart rapidly sprang into motion, making an attempt to help Favata and calling for emergency medical assistance. Rescuers arrived on the scene with an ambulance and laboured tirelessly to revive the person, performing CPR and utilising a defibrillator. Despite the efforts of the medical workforce, together with the arrival of a health care provider on site, Favata succumbed to his situation and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The sudden loss of life of Luca Favata serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the significance of making certain well timed entry to high quality healthcare providers for all members of the group. The authorities are anticipated to conduct a radical investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unlucky incident as they search to stop related tragedies sooner or later.

No cause of death reported.

An medical helicopter pilot “died suddenly”:

A 118-helicopter pilot dies while in a taxi

June 16, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Yesterday afternoon in Palermo, Giampaolo Abeltino, suddenly passed away. The parish priest announced the death of the pilot of the 118-helicopter rescue service in Palermo. Abeltino was 60 years old. He died while in a taxi in Via Dante. He had just been discharged from a clinic in Palermo after being admitted for some cardiac checks. Abeltino - miraculously escaped a plane crash in 2007 - had been living in Palermo for some time.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Tragedy in Rome: Security guard crushed by an illness, leaves wife and young son

June 12, 2024

Drama in Rome - Where a Security Guard in force at Italpol lost his life, crushed by a sudden illness. The married man also had a young son. He was 56 years old; he had a wife and a son. He died on his shift, probably from an illness. Unfortunately for him, despite the help, there was nothing to do. The victim’s name was Giovanni Parise. On June 10, Monday, he was regularly at work when he suddenly started feeling sick. The situation quickly plummeted, and the 56-year-old didn’t make it.

No cause of death reported.

Hit with an illness while he was going to work, goodbye to the 58-year-old Roberto Ronconi

June 13, 2024

Goito (Montova) - Farewell to the 58-year-old Roberto Ronconi, who was struck sick on his way to work. He did not make it after the illness that struck him on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024: the community of Goito now mourns the sudden death of Roberto Ronconi, 58, an agricultural entrepreneur. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning around 7:00: the 58-year-old was in the car with his brother Sergio, with whom he was going to work in the cattle farm owned by the family in Soave di Porto Mantovano. Suddenly, in Via Giovanni da Padova near the cemetery of Soave, Ronconi was hit by an illness. His brother pulled the car into the cemetery parking lot and immediately called for help. Ambulances and rescue came to the scene. The medical and paramedic staff immediately started with the life-saving maneuvers, after which Ronconi was loaded on the helicopter of 118 and taken to the Civil Hospital of Brescia. His condition, however, was too serious: the 58-year-old man died in the hospital in Brescia.

No cause of death reported.

A 41-year-old man dies, hit by an illness on the first day of work

June 11, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - It happened inside the premises of the Gitto Nurseries, in via Castelforte in Palermo. The victim is a 41-year-old who died from a sudden illness. The man, as ascertained by the Carabinieri who arrived together with the 118 medical staff, was at his first job, but was taken by a sudden illness that left him no escape. It was of no use the attempts made of the 118’s nurses who tried unsuccessfully to revive him. On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri, the coroner intervened for the inspection on the body that confirmed that it was a “natural” illness. The body was returned to the family to celebrate the funeral.

Four “died suddenly” while out and about:

Gerardo Salvucci died, the storekeeper of Salernitana Club

June 11, 2024

Spari (Salerno) - A tragic news shakes the Salernitana and fans. Gerardo Salvucci, the club’s storekeeper for years, has suddenly passed away at 55 years old. He was the victim of a sudden illness this morning while he was on the beach in Sapri. The first hypotheses speak of a fatal heart attack. Gerardo Salvucci was on vacation at the time of his illness. Salvucci had recently suffered another serious loss: just a few months ago, his sister had died in similar circumstances.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Villaricca: a man feels sick and dies while walking in the street

June 11, 2024

Villaricca (Napoli) - A tragedy struck the community of Villaricca in the morning of today, when a man suddenly felt ill and died on via Leonardo Da Vinci. Despite the rapid attempts of resuscitation of the medics of 118, who arrived on site with an ambulance alerted by the owners of a bar in the area, the man did not make it. According to the first hypothesis, it would have been a heart attack that left no escape for the man.

No age reported.

Second tragedy at sea in Salento: sudden illness, Venetian tourist dies

June 17, 2024

Ugento (Lecce) - Second tragedy in a few hours in the seas of Salento. After the tragedy occurred yesterday in Gallipoli, where an underwater fisherman was recovered from the sea now lifeless, a new tragedy occurred in Torre San Giovanni, one of the marinas of Ugento, where a Venetian tourist died probably after being taken ill suddenly. Everything happened near the lido Pineta, in front of the many bathers looking for refreshment from the summer heat. To give the alarm to 112 Nue were some bathers, after noticing the body of the 73-year-old, originally from Belluno, floating in the sea, a few meters from the shore. Unfortunately, the help provided first by a nurse of a receptive facility in the area and then by the rescuers of 118: any resuscitation maneuvers were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on holiday, goes out for a walk on the beach then the illness: 68-year-old collapses and dies

June 13, 2024

Bibione - Suddenly he gets sick and falls to the ground: a 68-year-old from Verona dies. The tragedy took place today, Thursday, June 13, in Bibione. It was here that the man arrived with family members for a short vacation. In the early afternoon he had decided to take a walk by the sea, when he suddenly fell ill. The alarm was immediately sounded at 118. The call for help and on site, medical staff arrived promptly on board a quad with defibrillator, followed by the ambulance. Not even CPR succeeded: unfortunately, after several attempts for the 68-year-old there was nothing to do. The body was transferred to the cemetery of Bibione for the family’s disposal.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” at home:

Suddenly ill, she dies at 47

June 14, 2024

Sora (Lazio) - The drama was suddenly consumed in a suburban house between Sora and Pescosolido, near Valleradice. A 47-year-old woman, Giovanna Porretta, died of an illness and attempts to revive her were useless. Disbelief and bewilderment in the village. She leaves her husband and a son.

No cause of death reported.

Vittorio Redigolo dies at the age of 70

June 12, 2024

Cimadolmo (Veneto) - A group photo, many smiles, glasses of wine in hand to toast the re-election as mayor of Giovanni Ministeri: this is the last image taken of Vittorio Redigolo, former councillor of Cimadolmo, suddenly died on Monday evening, around 9:00, in his house in Stabiuzzo. A fatal illness took him from his loved ones at 70. A few hours before Redigolo was in Via Roma, in front of the "Roxy Bar", to celebrate the result of the municipal elections. Among the first to give news of the death of Redigolo was the newly elected mayor Giovanni Ministeri on his Facebook page, canceling the celebrations scheduled for Monday evening.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy at lunchtime, he feels bad in the garden, he reaches home and dies

June 16, 2024

Portico of Caserta (Caserta) - Tragedy at lunchtime in Portico di Caserta. A secretary working in the school sector died suddenly after a sudden illness that left him no escape. This is Raffaele Iodice, 55 years old who leaves his wife and two children. Raffaele shortly before 13 was in the garden doing chores, then he felt sick, he managed to return inside the home where he collapsed to the ground near the bathroom. Family members called for help, including a niece who works in the medical field, practised medical manoeuvres but the situation seemed desperate. Then the medical staff came along with an ambulance. They tried everything but there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Fondi, Antonio Grossi: known as "Ju zò" died, he was only 61 years old

June 11, 2024

Fondi (Lazio) - Mourns the untimely death of Antonio Grossi, 61, found dead in his home in Via Giovanni Tribuzio, in the hamlet of San Magno. Antonio, known to all as "Ju zò", was a very appreciated and well-known gardener in the area. The tragic discovery of Antonio’s body occurred on Sunday morning, when his brother visited him. Immediately the alarm was given, and 118 rescuers intervened, but unfortunately there was nothing more to do. Initial findings suggest that the death occurred between Saturday night and the following night, possibly due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

In Andria, a man dies alone in his home at 68: found after two weeks

June 16, 2024

Andria (Puglia) - According to the first reconstructions, the man died due to a sudden illness. To raise the alarm and to call for help was the nephew of the victim, who had repeatedly tried to contact him without receiving a response. A 68-year-old man was found dead yesterday afternoon, June 15, inside his home in Andria. According to the first reconstructions, the death, probably caused by a sudden illness, would be more than two weeks ago.

No cause of death reported.

A 62-year-old woman dies. Suddenly ill, she had managed to call 118

June 16, 2024

Maddaloni (Caserta) - Tragedy this afternoon in Maddaloni. A 62-year-old woman died following a sudden illness that hit her in the house. Despite feeling ill, the woman managed to warn the rescue. On the spot, in addition to the ambulance, there was also a fire brigade, obviously necessary to support the intervention of health professionals. An intervention that unfortunately was in vain, since the 62-year-old died during the rush to the emergency room.

No cause of death reported.

Suddenly ill, Diego dies at 42

June 13, 2024

Mourning in Chianciano Terme (Siena, Tuscany) for the death of Diego Gabutti, 42 years old, which happened suddenly a few months after his brother. "Diego wanted to reunite with his brother, Pablo". This is what his father Alessandro Gabutti writes on social media and summarizes the tragedy of a father who saw his son Pablo die suddenly in 2023, and today, his other son, Diego, also struck by a sudden illness. Not even the immediate rescues could save him. He lived alone and the sickness occurred during the night.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Portacomaro in mourning for the sudden death of the municipal technician

June 13, 2024

Portacomaro (Piemonte) - It is a particularly sad day for the community of Portacomaro, which mourns the premature death of the surveyor Marco Boero, head of the Municipal Technical Office. Boero, sixty years old, passed away suddenly while, in the early afternoon of yesterday, he was taking a bike ride in Savonese. Despite the rapidity of intervention of the rescues and the transport by helicopter to the hospital San Paolo of Savona, the doctors could not do anything to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Illness while riding his bike: A 68-year-old man dies

June 11, 2024

Labro (Lazio) - A cyclist died, Sunday, on the Ternana, in Madonna della Luce (Labro): fatal sickness while doing activities on his bike. The man, in cardiac arrest, stopped and then fell to the ground. Rescued by a motorist, who later turned out to be a doctor, he was given cardiac massage and rescued by the 118 medics. Despite the commitment and timeliness of the rescue, for man there was nothing to do. On the spot also the ambulance, but the intervention was in vain, he died at the scene.

Struck by a heart attack on his bike, he dies in front of his partner

June 17, 2024

Struck by a heart attack that left him no escape while riding his bike: Alfiero Pironio, 72, from Castons di Strada, died yesterday morning, Sunday 16, in front of the eyes of his partner. He was travelling along the section of the regional 355 at Cleva. Pironio, originally from Gonars, had left a little less than two hours before from Villa Santina with his partner. They were heading towards Sappada, a destination that Pironio, a great mountain and bike enthusiast, usually frequented both in summer and in winter. Feeling suddenly ill, Pironio got off his bike and fell to the ground. His companion immediately called for help and in a few minutes the helicopter from Pieve di Cadore intervened. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate Pironio with CPR. But attempts to resuscitate were unfortunately unsuccessful. Pironio’s body was transferred to the hospital in Tolmezzo. The companion, visibly in shock, was also taken to the same hospital.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Illness at the wheel, the 67-year-old didn’t make it

June 13, 2024

Agrate Brianza (Lombardia) - Unfortunately, the 67-year-old caught sick yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 12 June, while driving his car in Agrate Brianza, did not make it. The man, living in Carugate, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 67-year-old was driving along via Lecco, driving a Suzuki S-Cross, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the vehicle that preceded him, a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 48-year-old resident in the province of Bergamo, who was stopped in the queue. The cause of the accident would have been the illness that suddenly hit the 67-year-old. Immediately rescued by one of the doctors, the man was sought to by medical professionals, but he never regained consciousness, and then he was transferred in desperate condition to the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, where unfortunately shortly after he died.

No cause of death reported.

OPI: a 54-year-old policeman crashes his motorcycle into a wall and dies

June 16, 2024

L'Aquila (Abruzzo) - A 54-year-old forestry policeman died on the provincial road 83 Marsicana, near Opi, in a motorcycle accident. The victim is Lieutenant Luca Pulsinelli, born in 1974, commander of the station of the Carabinieri Forestali of Villetta Barrea, who was returning home. For reasons still under reconstruction he lost control of his two wheels, a Suzuki 600, ending up against a wall. A violent impact that left no escape to Luca Pulsinelli. Useless any attempt to rescue provided by Ares 118 personnel. The prosecution of Sulmona has arranged the autopsy and opened a file to shed full light on the dynamics now being reconstructed.

Roberto "Chicco" Clerici is dead: the man of the Palio of Legnano crushed by an illness

June 14, 2024

Legnano (Milan) - He died from a sudden illness that left him no escape Monday morning - Roberto "Chicco" Clerici, an archy character in the city for his commitment at the forefront of numerous realities and associations: a presence that had brought him, still in this year’s edition of the Palio citizen, to make an important contribution.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lucca - A father of three children collapses in front of his mother and dies

June 13, 2024

Gallicano (Lucca, Tuscany) - He died in his mother’s house, suddenly. The 40-year-old death of Matteo Renucci has shocked the entire community of Gallicano and the whole Serchio Valley, where Renucci was well known. He was also known for his great passion for football and played at an amateur level. A sudden illness, unexpected and fatal has killed the life of this young electrician. He was at his mother’s house when he was struck by the fatal illness. It all happened within a matter of minutes around 19.30 on Tuesday, June 12. Renucci had gone to visit his mother when, inside the house, he collapsed on the ground, unconscious. The rescue team was immediately alerted sending a medical car and an ambulance to the site, as well as having the Pegaso helicopter removed from the air. But when the medics came on site, any attempt of rescue was in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Alvignano, Livio Perillo, father of a family died from a sudden illness: He was 54

June 11, 2024

Alvignano (Caserta) - Mourning today, Tuesday, June 11, in Alvignano where a father of a family died: Livio Perillo was crushed by a sudden illness at 54 years. The community of Caserta was shocked to learn the news of the death of Livio Perillo, 54 years of Alvignano but a Swiss resident of work. According to initial information, the 54-year-old father of a family was crushed by a sudden illness that left him no escape.

No cause of death reported.

