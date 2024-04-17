MEXICO

Goodbye to "Zopi" Pimentel

April 15, 2024

He was the singer of the most popular reggae band in Mexico: Los Ragrillos. But he was also a communicator and a teacher, very beloved by the artistic community of his country. Gerardo Pimientel (55), better known as "Zopi", died last week after battling leukemia for three years. The Mexican band has three decades of experience and released albums such as ‘Revolución Latinoamericana’ and ‘Luces’; in 2021, it was shocked by the illness of its singer and bassist, who two years later underwent a bone marrow transplant.

A conductor “died suddenly”:

Conductor Jorge Rivero dies during rehearsal

April 15, 2024

The region was dressed in mourning this morning, after the sudden death of Jorge Rivero, distinguished guest conductor of the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra, who suffered a heart attack during a rehearsal at the emblematic Degollado Theater. At the age of 74, the renowned Cuban oboist was preparing the next concert of the "Spring Serenades" cycle, scheduled for this Sunday, where Vivaldi's famous "Four Seasons" would be performed, among other works.

PAN candidate for councillor in Buctzotz dies suddenly

April 8, 2024

Edda Argáez Cepeda, PAN candidate for councillor, died suddenly, a victim of a heart attack, at the age of 50. The also teacher, widely known in Buctzotz for her charisma and good local personality, was about to leave her house to participate in the campaign walk when she felt unwell. She immediately returned home, waiting for the arrival of the Municipal Police paramedics, but when they arrived, she no longer had vital signs.

Reported on April 5:

Foreign tourist dies after suffering a heart attack in Huatulco

April 5, 2024

On a journey that began with the promise of enjoying the natural beauties of the Huatulco Coast, a family was involved in an unexpected tragedy, when a 54-year-old man, whose identity and nationality have not yet been revealed, lost his life after suffering a heart attack while making a maritime tour in the company of his loved ones. The man began to feel unwell minutes after getting off the "Minitoy" boat, which they had rented for the sea tour service. The tourist services provider transferred the man and his family to Maguey Beach, hoping to provide him with emergency medical assistance. However, despite the desperate efforts to save his life, he unfortunately did not present vital signs when he arrived. It was reported that the deceased was undergoing medical treatment, suggesting that he was suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

Worker loses his life due to heart attack in Quinta Alicia

April 14, 2024

Emergency services confirmed the death of a construction worker, after having suffered a heart attack, and had to be rescued from the roof of a house in the Quinta Alicia Neighborhood, in the city of Querétaro. The first reports indicated that the bricklayer was carrying out maintenance activities on the roof of the building, and suddenly fainted. Upon the arrival of the paramedics and firefighters, they tried to provide care in terms of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but after several attempts, only his death was corroborated.

No age reported.

Four “died suddenly” while out and about:

He was walking on the sidewalk and he had a heart attack

April 9, 2024

A man lost his life after suffering a sudden heart attack while walking on the sidewalk. The incident occurred in the Los Olivos neighborhood, north of the city of Chihuahua. The man was identified as 65-year-old Armando Cerros Aguirre. After noticing the man's body, neighbors notified the 911 emergency number. At first instance it was reported that it was an execution, but when police units arrived, they reported that this was not the case.

Man dies by fulminant heart attack in shopping center

April 11, 2024

It was announced that around 14:30 hours, a man of approximately 40 years of age was walking inside the Paseo Jardines shopping center in the company of his family, and suddenly keeled over. Paramedics were mobilized to the rescue. When they arrived, they attended to the fainted man, but he no longer had life, after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Man dies of a heart attack when leaving his apartment

April 12, 2024

The deceased today, was leaving his house when death surprised him. Just a few steps from the entrance of the building, he began to have a strong pain in his chest and fell on the sidewalk. The neighbors immediately requested the presence of ambulance and police, who arrived and tried to help the elderly man. However, he was no longer moving, and paramedics confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs, and that, most likely, a heart attack had taken his life.

No age reported.

Elderly man dies due to heart attack in Los Olivos

April 9, 2024

During the morning of this Tuesday, elements of the State Police reported the finding of a deceased elderly adult at the intersection of Olivos Silvestre Street and Empire Avenue. After the niece of the man, identified as 65-year-old Armando Cerros Aguirre, called the emergency line to report the unfortunate fact, elements of the State Police attended the scene. According to the niece, when she left the house, she found the man lying on the sidewalk after he had gone for a walk; according to some versions, the man keeled over while walking, and never got up again.

Car attendant dies of a heart attack

April 11, 2024

A man who was dedicated to taking care of vehicles died - apparently of a heart attack. Based on police information, it was Wednesday afternoon when some people called 911 to request the support of an ambulance, because a person fainted and was unconscious. A few minutes later the paramedics arrived, who found a man lying on his back. They immediately tried to give him first aid, but he had already lost his life.

No age reported.

Two “died suddenly” on buses:

Passenger suffers heart attack and dies on bus in Puebla

April 9, 2024

On Monday, April 8, 2024, an emergency call was received due to the presence of an unconscious person on board a passenger unit at the CAPU Bus Station in Puebla. According to the police report, a male person was without vital signs inside the unit; however, the presence of paramedics was necessary, who verified the death. According to the authorities, the dead person was an elderly man, who lost his life due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

Elderly woman dies on board a bus

April 11, 2024

An adult woman over 68 years of age lost her life on a Chihuahuan bus. Citizens traveling in the bus requested the operator to stop to request the intervention of an ambulance, and upon arrival, she no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Young doctor dies of heart attack while driving

April 11, 2024

Aguascalientes Road Police attended the accident, after the driver of a vehicle driving at excessive speed hit two parked vehicles and two houses, unfortunately losing his life at the scene. Upon arrival, they located a sedan-type vehicle that was driven by Abraham N, 36 years old. After being evaluated by paramedics they certified the absence of vital signs of said person. Road police determined that the driver of the vehicle was driving on Sixto Verduzco Street in the direction of traffic along the central lane without respecting the speed limits, and upon arriving at the intersection with Mayo de 1812 street, lost control of the direction of the vehicle to his right, impacting his front part against a Jeep, which then hit a Mazda.

He had a heart attack , crashed and was injured in March; he died today

April 10, 2024

Santos Frayre Piedra, 67 years old, of Sombrerete, was at the wheel of a Ford pickup truck, driving through the streets of the town of Charco Blanco. At one point, Santos suffered a heart attack that caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into another car. The security and emergency services of Sombrerete provided pre-hospital care and transferred him to the capital of Durango for medical treatment. However, early Wednesday morning, Santos' vital signs stopped registering on the monitors. The injuries suffered in the road accident, coupled with the cardiac involvement, did not allow the doctors to win the battle against death.

EL SALVADOR

Man dies of cardiorespiratory arrest while playing football

April 12, 2024

In the evening hours of yesterday, April 11, the first response authorities attended to a man who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in a court located in the vicinity of the San Francisco neighborhood of San Salvador. The person keeled over while playing, so they arrived at the place to assist him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers, but unfortunately the victim died. According to the report of the rescuers, the victim was vomiting blood, later the man went into a state of cardiorespiratory arrest.

No age reported.

VENEZUELA

Venezuelan beauty queen Wilevis Brito, 24, dies following surgery on jaw and lip

April 11, 2024

Venezuelan model Wilevis Brito, 24, reportedly went into cardiac arrest and died after she underwent facial surgery at a hospital in Caracas on Monday. Brito was recovering from the procedure before she encountered severe complications and died. A beauty pageant contestant who participated at a 2023 event alongside Brito spoke to Venezuelan digital news outlet El Pitazo on condition of anonymity and revealed that Brito did not undergo the surgery to alter her facial appearance. 'She was undergoing jaw surgery due to maxillofacial wear and tear and a small lump that formed at the level of her lip,' the woman said. 'To avoid future complications, she decided to have surgery. But not for cosmetics or beauty, but for health.’ A man who identified himself as Brito's brother on social media said, 'She is my sister, and she was not undergoing cosmetic surgery. They were draining an abscess, and they put her under anesthesia,' he wrote. 'Unfortunately, she never woke up and went into cardiac arrest ....' Brito migrated several years ago to Argentina and studied social communication at the Interamerican Open University in Buenos Aires. She worked as a presenter for A24, an Argentine news cable channel, and América Tucumán, its sister station. Brito was a runner-up in the 2021 Miss Venezuela in the World pageant that was held in Buenos Aires for migrant beauty queens who had abandoned the once oil-rich nation and settled in Argentina. She returned to her native country, and in 2023, was crowned Queen of Sport of La Guaira, her home city.

GUYANA

GDF soldier dies suddenly after training at Tacama

April 13, 2024

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said a soldier died suddenly Friday evening, after concluding a training exercise at the Colonel John Clarke Military School at Tacama, Upper Berbice River. He has been identified as 22258 Corporal Leroy Thom of 2 Infantry Battalion and of Blueberry Hill Linden, a student on the Section Commander Course. “The rank complained of feeling unwell during a routine training event and was taken to the Medical Centre where he was attended to by a registered nurse and medics. After his condition deteriorated, a request was made for a medevac and a team of medical specialists were air dashed to the training school …,” the GDF said. Upon arrival, the team’s efforts to resuscitate him were futile, and the soldier was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

SURINAME

32-year-old Arfa Bhaggoe–Bachnoe from Suriname is no longer among us

April 9, 2024

32-year-old Arfa Bhaggoe – Bachnoe from Suriname is no longer among us. “She was taken away from us very unexpectedly.” We at FamilieNieuws wish everyone a lot of strength with the much too early loss.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Tragic loss for Atlético-GO as hero of 2014 title-winning goal dies at 39

April 14, 2024

Former defender Lino, known for his dramatic last-minute goal, passes away suddenly from a heart attack. Atlético-GO released a statement mourning the loss: “With immense regret, sadness, and consternation, Atlético Clube Goianiense says goodbye to one of its greatest idols! Defender Lino, scorer of the most celebrated goal in our history, and captain of the 2016 Series B title, leaves his unforgettable mark in the hearts of all Atlético fans.”

A historian “died suddenly”:

It is with great regret that we announce the death of our dear friend

April 10, 2024

It is with great regret that we announce the death of our dear friend and president, historian José Mário da Silva Rangel, on February 28, 2024, of a sudden illness. Zé Mário, as he liked to be called, was the creator and one of the most committed founding partners of IHGV, which he presided over with creativity and diligence, in favor of the preservation and enhancement of the historical heritage and social studies of the municipality of Viçosa, where Zé Mário was born and lived, and which he loved so much.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

With deep regret we announce the death of teacher Zenilda Velasco Barbosa

April 11, 2024

Sad news: with deep regret we announce the death of teacher Zenilda Velasco Barbosa, victim of a heart attack, daughter of a traditional family from Sidrolândia. Her parents are well-known names in the community. Zenilda was an active Minister of the local Catholic Church and a member of The Charismatic Renewal, leaving a legacy of faith and dedication. 🙏 Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

No age reported.

Police officer suffers sudden illness and dies inside school where he taught

April 9, 2024

A Portuguese teacher died on Tuesday morning (9th), after falling ill at the Mirandolina Ribeiro Macêdo Municipal School. The victim, identified as Eduardo Cunha, was also a full-time military police officer at the 85th CIPM, and was recently transferred to the 84th CIPM. According to information, he was preparing to enter the classroom at around 07: 30 am, when he fell ill. The Samu was triggered, and the victim was taken to the Western Hospital, however Cunha did not resist. The school declared a period of mourning and classes were suspended.

No age or cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Federal Police agent who died in Maringá will be buried this Monday

April 15, 2024

The body of the Federal Police agent Jonathan Klock, a policeman who died in Maringá, will be buried this Monday. The police released a note of regret informing the death of the agent. "His departure leaves an immeasurable void in the Federal Police and in the community of Maringa, where he was recognized for his integrity, professionalism and commitment to justice." Jonathan Klock suffered from leukemia.

No age reported.

Public servant dies after feeling pain in leg

April 14, 2024

Family and friends were surprised this Thursday (11th), with the sad news of the death of dear friend Cláudio Candido Martins, 47 years old. According to information from Claudio's sister, he felt pain in his leg, leading the family to suspect problems related to the sciatic nerve. After unsuccessful attempts at treatment at home, Claudius was taken to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed thrombosis. He was transferred to Campo Grande, still conscious, only with a swollen leg. On Thursday, convulsions and a 35-minute cardiac arrest occurred due to a pulmonary embolism. The family chose to donate his organs.

On Friday morning we received very sad news

April 13, 2024

On the morning of Friday (12th), we received very sad news. The businessman and former president of CDL Sinop, Marcos Antônio Alves, ended up dying as a result of a heart attack. Marcos Antônio Alves was president of the Chamber of Shopkeepers (CDL) of Sinop from 2019 until 2022, during which time he played a key role in the development and strengthening of local commerce. "Marcão Da Citá", as he was known, would turn 50 next month.

Two amateur athletes “died suddenly”:

Sad news: amateur football player dies in training

April 10, 2024

A tragedy shook amateur football colleagues in São João da Ponte this Tuesday night (9th) with the death of Leozinho during a training session at the Denizar Veloso dos Santos stadium. According to reports, the player fell ill on the field and was promptly rescued to Hospital São Geraldo. Despite the efforts of the medical team to try to revive him, unfortunately, Leozinho could not resist. The exact circumstances of Leozinho's death are still being investigated, but it is suspected that it was a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Sport in mourning!

April 13, 2024

Ronaldo Marcondes died at dawn Saturday (13th), in the city of São Domingos. According to first information, Ronaldo suffered a fulminant infarction. Marcondes was truly passionate about the sport and played for several teams from São Domingos and the region in amateur competitions. Our condolences to family and friends!

No age reported.

Ourinhos in mourning for Maiza (17)

April 15, 2024

We communicate with regret the death of teenager Maiza Silvério, 17, in the city of Ourinhos, which occurred today. We ask for a special prayer for the family. Her mom made a post about the terrible loss - "Your days of struggle are over, beloved daughter, your days of glory have come, and now the blue sky is all yours. Rest in peace daughter Maiza. I will love you forever". According to reports, she was hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

Young Valdemar died this Sunday morning victim of sudden illness

April 15, 2024

Sad news: The young Valdemar Moras Delatorre Júnior, son of the cattle farmer Valdemar Delatorre and Idalina Alves Domingues, died this Sunday morning, victim of sudden illness at the age of 18. He was a spectacular boy, very simple, humble, who from very early accompanied his father and recently was one of his direct assistants in the office.

No cause of death reported.

Businesswoman dies inside her own store after sudden illness aged 29

April 12, 2024

Body piercer Lorrayne Murielle, 29, died on Thursday morning (11th), after falling ill and being rescued by her boyfriend, in Goiânia. The cause of death was not disclosed. The young woman had a shop in a gallery in the Santo Hilário sector, east of the city. On Tuesday (9th), colleagues from a neighboring store reported that Lorrayne had been unwell. She reportedly fainted and was rescued by paramedics. “We thought it was just a pressure drop, we gave first aid, called Samu. They attended her and then apparently everything was normal", they said.

Once again I come through this publication, asking for help for another transfer😭.

April 13, 2024

Once again I come through this publication, asking for help for another transfer😭. This time it is the young Maria Aline das Flores, 30 years old, who died on the morning of Friday, 12/04, because of a stroke. She had been living in São Paulo for about 3 years. Her mother, her father, and her little daughter Maria Ingred das Flores, 13 years old, are inconsolable and asked for our help to get Aline's body home for the last farewell. The transfer will be from São Paulo to the community of Barro Vermelho-Graça, where her parents live.

42-year-old man dies outside gym

April 12, 2024

A 42-year-old man died on the night of Monday, April 8. He had done a session of exercises in a cross fit gym, and suffered cardiorespiratory arrest when he was running outside the gym. The paramedic Advanced Support Unit was activated. "He received first care and was sent to the emergency room of the Manoel Gonçalves Hospital, but there he evolved into death," they reported.

Man dies of heart attack when sitting in front of his house

April 12, 2024

The case happened around 19 pm this Thursday. Edemilson, but known as "Popino", 45, was sitting in front of his house. He began to feel unwell, and he fell, already without vital signs, victim of a fulminant infarction. He was well-liked throughout the upper Mutum district.

Post office worker is found dead in hotel room

April 12, 2024

A career postal worker, Elilson Rosa e Silva, of 45 years, was found dead in a hotel room where he was temporarily residing, in the city of Campo Novo do Parecis, where he was covering for vacations. Preliminary information indicates that Elilson may have been the victim of a fulminant heart attack, but only an expert report should indicate the cause of death of the federal public servant. Born in the state of Maranhão, Elilson was married and the father of a teenage girl. The postie was also a sportsman of regional amateur football.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver has heart attack and dies while driving truck

April 13, 2024

The driver of a truck suffered sudden illness and died while traveling on the Castello Branco highway (SP 280) on the night of Friday, April 12. Highway police were called to investigate the collision of a Volkswagen truck against the metal guardrail of the road. At the scene, a team from the responsible highway concessionaire attended to the truck driver, Rocelem da Silva Lemos, 44. Information from the paramedic team indicated that he had a fulminant infarction while still driving the vehicle.

Strong scenes: woman dies, hit on sidewalk by bus

April 11, 2024

A 40-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus while walking on a sidewalk, in the eastern part of São Paulo earlier this week. The accident was captured by a monitoring camera. The victim, whose identity was not reported, died at the scene, according to the Fire Department. Police records show that the driver of the bus had a sudden illness. Before running over the woman, the collective transport allegedly crashed into a truck.

Sandro dies in Rio de Janeiro, victim of heart attack

April 13, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Alexandre Teixeira Barbosa, known as “Sandro”, of Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 49. He is the son of Mara, a former health worker, and the brother of Neide of Sindicato Rural. Sandro was facing heart problems, and in the early hours of this Saturday, he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Daniel suffered a fulminant heart attack on the night of last Tuesday

April 11, 2024

Daniel Alceu Almeida, 45 years old, former resident of Paraíso das Águas, where he was a merchant and manager of the old Oliveira supermarket, died on Tuesday (9th), in the city of Canoas. According to information relayed by family members to BNC News, Daniel suffered a fulminant heart attack on the night of last Tuesday. He left two minor children.

Our condolences

April 11, 2024

Mr. Paulo Sérgio Bidoia from the city of Arapongas did not resist a sudden illness in our city (Ourinhos), his body was sent to the IML from where it will be transferred to his hometown.

No age or cause of death reported.

My love, it is hitting me hard to realize you are gone

April 12, 2024

My love, it is hitting me hard to realize you are gone. I know you are in a much better place wherever you are. The pain is too great. Rest In Peace my love, we will miss you a lot. Jean.

No age or cause of death reported.

PARAGUAY

A nurse “died suddenly”:

A young health professional was found dead in his room

April 10, 2024

A young health professional was found dead in his room, and it is presumed that it could be a case of a heart attack. This is Oscar Abdala, a graduate in nursing, who was found lifeless in a house located in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, in the downtown area of Capiatá. Police and forensic officers arrived at the site to seek to determine the causes of death.

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

A police commissioner “died suddenly”:

Regret in the Misiones Police for the death of commissioner

April 15, 2024

Signs of pain and respect are replicated in the Alto Uruguay area after the death of Commissioner Mauro Javier Zuetta (46), head of the Itacaruaré Police Station, was known. Zuetta suffered a heart attack and keeled over in the middle of a football match on Sunday afternoon in the town of San Javier, where he lived and also worked for many years. Zuetta, who apparently had a cardiac history and was on medication, was urgently transferred to a healthcare center. Several comrades asked for prayers and strength for his recovery on social networks. However, his heart did not resist, and his death was confirmed on Monday.

A runner died during the Mar del Plata Marathon

April 14, 2024

During the course of a new edition of the Mar del Plata Marathon, 48-year-old man suffered an emergency that was attended by the event's medical team, and later by ambulance personnel, who transported him to El Higa, where they confirmed his death.

No cause of death reported.

An athlete was training, he keeled over and died

April 12, 2024

On Wednesday afternoon, the renowned long-distance runner Juan Carlos Saso, 53 years old, keeled over and died due to heart failure when he was performing his usual training routine on the side of Route 34. There he was surprised, as confirmed by a forensic report, by heart failure that caused his death.

Mourning: He was playing football with his son and his friends, he fell and died

April 12, 2024

A 63-year-old man died after suffering a fall in the bathroom of a football field in the city of Córdoba. The police authorities are investigating whether his death was caused by the blow to the head or by a possible heart attack. According to the account of the victim's 33-year-old son, both were playing football when his father, Angel Clemente Nievas, went to the bathroom and suffered a fall. As a result of the fall, he suffered a cut on his scalp. Despite the efforts of the emergency service, his death was confirmed at the scene.

A person died while riding a bicycle meters from the entrance to Pueblo Belgrano

April 13, 2024

A tragic event happened last noon on de Diciembre Avenue, near the entrance to the village General Belgrano. A person was riding a bicycle there, when he fell over and ended up losing his life. As confirmed from the police, it was not an accident, but the person suffered a cardiac arrest that cost him his life.

No age reported.

A man died in the center of Posadas

April 12, 2024

This is a person who, according to records from a security camera in the area, collapsed while walking along Calle La Rioja. Officers of the First Police Station were alerted after a call from a neighbor who reported that there was a person lying on the sidewalk. The man was found without vital signs. According to reports, the deceased is Vicente Arsenio Correa, and he was 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

