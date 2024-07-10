FRANCE

Olympic silver medalist gymnast Poujade dies at 51

July 3, 2024

French gymnast Eric Poujade, Olympic silver medalist on the pommel horse at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, died last weekend, aged 51, the French Gymnastics Federation announced on Wednesday. Poujade also took silver on the pommel at the 1994 and 1997 world championships and won both pommel and team gold at the 1998 European championships in St Petersburg. The federation said Poujade had "left his mark on the history of the discipline" but gave no cause of death.

Basque fisherman dies after feeling unwell at sea off Santander

July 7, 2024

On July 6 at 14:48, the small French fishing vessel Hunekin Aski, sailing in Spanish territorial waters 25 nautical miles north of Cabo Mayor (Santander, Spain), informs the regional operational surveillance and rescue center of a medical problem on board. First aid is provided on board, and the sailor is evacuated by helicopter which arrives in the area at 16:10 local time. The patient is taken care of at 16:54 at the Valdecilla Hospital in Santander, where he is unfortunately pronounced deceased.

No age or cause of death reported.

A man in his fifties found his death on the A89

July 1, 2024

A 53-year-old biker, originally from the Monts d'Or, died on Saturday, June 23, while driving on the A89, near Fleurieux-sur-L'Arbresle. Driving a large scooter, the man lost control of his machine before hitting a guardrail. According to the initial findings of the gendarmes, the biker was the only one involved in this accident, and no witnesses were present. The hypothesis of driver medical discomfort is not ruled out at this stage of the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

Tielt painter, dog lover and singer Henk Stevens (56) has passed away

July 5, 2024

A few days ago, Henk Stevens died in Tielt at the age of 56, completely unexpectedly. The West Flemish native was a true craftsman, as an independent painter, and a gifted musician with music groups such as TVC 1-5, El Gàga, Kentucky Dare Devils and Les Daniels, where he always emerged as an energetic stage animal, a Flemish version of Iggy Pop and a dog lover. Henk Stevens leaves behind three children Nona, Lou and Roef and his partner Sofie.

No cause of death reported.

A septuagenarian succumbs to a malaise while he was traveling by car

July 4, 2024

Late Thursday morning, a traffic accident took place in Bellaire. This is where a man born in 1952 [71/72] probably suffered a heart attack while he was driving his car. In doing so, the unfortunate man pressed the accelerator of his car while he was unconscious. His vehicle then drove straight into a hedge where it stopped, with its engine running at high speed. Alerted by the shock and noise of the engine, residents intervened. They smashed a window and pulled the driver out of his car. Despite the arrival of help, the septuagenarian succumbed at the scene of the accident.

Thais Wilssens, 48

July 3, 2024

Manager of Het Laatste Avondmaal (restaurant), founder of Poes-café. Born in Sint-Niklaas, February 15, 1976, and died there July 2, 2024. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Arbyn, 68

July 2, 2024

All of a sudden, too soon, too quick, Frank Arbyn, born in Zele, April 9, 1956, died in Dendermonde, June 30, 2024. Co-founder of Gregorian choir, Mezza Voce Vocalist with De Minnezangers Zele. Member Lions Club and of multiple organizations.

No cause of death reported.

Ruben Smolders, 43

July 1, 2024

It is with sadness that we have to announce the death of Mr. Ruben Smolders, husband of Katrien Sniekers. Ruben was born in Hasselt on January 24, 1981, and passed away much too quickly on June 28, 2024, in Sassis (France).

No cause of death reported.

Dany De Meulenaere, 69

July 6, 2024

Born in Blankenberge, August 20, 1954, died unexpectedly in Bruges, July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fabrice Fernandez-fombona, 39

July 6, 2024

Born in Verviers on 06 August 1984, died in Spa on 05 July 2024, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ludivine Gerard, 47

July 6, 2024

Resident at Aye, born in Aye on 05 November 1976, died in Liège on 04 July 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Van Breda, 37

July 6, 2024

Born in Genk, December 1, 1986, died in Genk, July 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sven De Villa, 44

July 5, 2024

Sven De Villa, born in Brasschaat on April 23, 1980, died unexpectedly at home in Hoevenen on July 2, 2024. He was Foreman cooperage DP World.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Leyn, 69

July 5, 2024

Born in Roeselare, November 26, 1953, died unexpectedly at home in Zandhoven, July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Veerle Verbeke, 46

July 5, 2024

Veerle was born in Menen on January 9, 1978, and died in Menen on July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Temmerman, 63

July 5, 2024

Born in Keulen May 24, 1961, died unexpectedly in Sint Lambrechts-Woluwe, July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nadia Papy, 47

July 5, 2024

Of Theux, 06/12/1976 - 04/07/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thijs Soete, 38

July 5, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, April 10, 1986, died in Rumbeke, June 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lowie Vanpeteghem, baby

July 5, 2024

Lowie Vanpeteghem , born in Staden, June 27, 2024, died there June 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jade Vleeschouwers, baby

July 5, 2024

Born June 27, 2024, died June 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Veerle Verbeke, 46

July 5, 2024

Born in Menen, January 9, 1978, died in Menen, July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Osaer, 54

July 5, 2024

Born in Blankenberge, November 21, 1969, died suddenly in Knokke-Heist, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Liesbeth Van Iseghem, 45

July 4, 2024

Born in Wilrijk (Antwerp) on Wednesday, March 14, 1979, died in Kieldrecht (Beveren) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the age of 45. Living in Kieldrecht.

No cause of death reported.

Delano Lievens-Verbruggen, 1

July 4, 2024

Born in Oostende, July 31, 2022, died unexpectedly in UZ Ghent, July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Hulsbosch, 35

July 4, 2024

Born in Neerpelt, January 4, 1989, died in Leuven, July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Bracquez, 49

July 4, 2024

Born in Roeselare, April 13, 1975, died in Gent, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Hapers, 48

July 4, 2024

Born in Turnhout, June 11, 1976, died unexpectedly at home in Minderhout, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

François-Xavier Dumonceau, 47

July 4, 2024

08/05/1976 - 28/06/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Archie Hendrikx, 2 months

July 4, 2024

April 2, 2024 - June 26, 2024, Lanaken.

No cause of death reported.

Lotte Van Rechem, 50

July 3, 2024

Lotte was born in Kortrijk on September 29, 1973, and died in Marke on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Laurent Alexandre, 45

July 3, 2024

Of Dinant, 26/05/1979 - 02/07/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Charlotte Depas, 31

July 3, 2024

Resident at Lomprez. Born in Marche-en-Famenne on 02 September 1992, died in Mont-Godinne on 01 July 2024, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Van Echelpoel, 47

July 3, 2024

Born in Turnhout, May 3, 1977, died unexpectedly at home in Vlimmeren, July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cedric Lemmens, 30

July 2, 2024

Born April 22, 1994, died July 1, 2024, Mechelen.

No cause of death reported.

Quentin Pierlot, 27

July 2, 2024

Born in Bastogne on Monday, November 4, 1996. Died in Arlon on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 27. Resident of Bastogne.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Pierre Stevens, 63

July 2, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, June 25, 1961, died unexpectedly at home on June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Julien Pauly, 37

July 1, 2024

Born in Liège on Saturday, April 4, 1987, died in Houtain-Saint-Siméon on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the age of 37. Resident of Boirs.

No cause of death reported.

Sabrina Cortis, 44

July 1, 2024

Of Liège, 03/08/1979 - 29/06/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rik De Jonghe, 63

July 1, 2024

Born in Kortijk, May 29, 1971, died unexpectedly in Zwijndrecht, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maikel Sas, 27

July 1, 2024

Born in Heusden-Zolder, August 14, 1996, and died there June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Indy Van der Steen, 12

July 1, 2024

Born in Bornem, October 15, 2011, died in UZA Edegem, June 21, 2024. Thanks to the nurses and the children's oncology department.

Kevin Demeyere, 35

June 27, 2024

Born in Menen, September 26, 1988, died unexpectedly in Bruges, June 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk De Vuyst, 69

June 27, 2024

Born in Zottegem, April 20, 1955, died unexpectedly in Hasselt, June 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Martine Verpoest, 67

June 17, 2024

08/11/1956 - 14/06/2024. Born in Wevelgem and left us unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Julien Geysen, 65

June 10, 2024

Julien Geysen, husband of Paula Alaerts, died on June 4, 2024. He was born in Aarschot on July 6, 1958, and died unexpectedly at home in Langdorp.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Jan Timmer died unexpectedly at the age of 63

July 5, 2024

Journalist, singer, and Feyenoord fan Jan Timmer, who came from Lekkerkerk, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4. Timmer was 63 years old. In the Krimpenerwaard he was known as someone who almost never said 'no’ and understood the art of writing.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Kalule mourns dad

July 7, 2024

Katikitiki singer Angela Kalule announced the sudden death of her father, Captain Samuel Kiwanuka Kalule, a retired flight captain. He passed on in Amsterdam, Netherlands. According to reports, he died after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former secretary of HOE, Gera Geluk, passed away

July 8, 2024





Completely unexpectedly, on June 24, the Lord brought Gera Geluk, former secretary of the board of the Aid Eastern Europe Foundation, home. She fulfilled this position in the period 2010 - 2020 with unwavering commitment and dedication, and also gave it her own unique, rich content.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Caissa member Huib Vriens died unexpectedly

July 4, 2024

Yesterday we received the sad news that former Caissa member Huib Vriens passed away suddenly on June 30.

No age or cause of death reported.

Netherlands: Woman (63) dies from blood clots 5 days after blood transfusion

July 2, 2024

Emser, 63, died from blood clots in her lungs and legs five days after receiving a blood transfusion. The Other Newspaper wrote that the incident was reported to Sanquin (central blood bank), but the blood bank suppressed the report. When she needed a blood transfusion, she asked the doctors and Sanquin for a transfusion of unvaccinated blood. The doctors and the blood bank did not want to cooperate. “All blood is safe,” they said. “I am confident that the embolism in the lungs and legs is a direct result of the blood transfusion,” the nurse said.

Jenny Huisbrink, 46

July 4, 2024

Born March 3, 1978, died July 4, 2024, Volendam.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

“Berlin – Day & Night” star (39) dead

July 3, 2024

Mourning among the fans of “Berlin – Day & Night”! Falko Ochsenknecht, also known as “Ole ohne Kohle” has died at the age of only 39. This was confirmed to BILD by an ex-girlfriend. The actor and Mallorca singer was found lifeless in his Berlin apartment on July 1st. The cause of death is said to have been cardiac arrest. Particularly sad: Falko's last Instagram post is an obituary for his close friend and BTN colleague Alfio De Benedictis, who died suddenly just six months ago at the age of just 52. Falko and Alfio filmed together for the reality soap for almost ten years.

Politician Michael Tack passed away on Saturday evening

July 7, 2024

The committed FDP politician Michael Tack (68) passed away on Saturday evening (06.07.2024). The graduate engineer was known beyond his municipal political activity as a piano maker and jazz expert. He died suddenly on Saturday during a birthday party where he was still playing the piano. Michael Tack's existing illness is known - as a council member, he suffered a serious heart attack at the beginning of the penultimate council period during a council meeting and dropped out for a while.

Everything, just not a quiet person: FDP man Thomas Spilker is dead

July 4, 2024

The 64-year-old active local politician from Altenessen, once a CDU councillor and later a liberal, succumbed to cancer on Monday.

Farewell to Ilse Pirzer

July 20, 2024

It is unbelievable for us, and we are very upset about the sudden death of our dear group colleague and friend Ilse Pirzer (69). Since 2008, as a non-party member, she has been a member of the local council for the SPD local association and has made a special contribution to her heart theme of social issues.

No cause of death reported.

Chairman of the Ratinger Integration Council deceased

July 2, 2024

Hannelore Becker, chairwoman of the Integration Council, died suddenly and unexpectedly last week. "We were deeply saddened to hear this sad news," said Jamal Al Masude, Deputy Chairman of the Integration Council. Hannelore Becker has been a member of the Integration Council since 2015 and its chairman since the last election in 2020.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. Sonja Witte, 44

July 7, 2024

The International Psychoanalytic University of Berlin (IPU) is mourning the death of its long-time collaborator, colleague and graduate Dr. Sonja Witte (44), who passed away on June 7, 2024, after a rapid, serious illness. Sonja Witte researched and taught at the IPU mainly in the fields of critical theory, psychoanalytic and cultural studies media, cultural and subject theory as well as sexuality and gender studies.

No cause of death reported.

Young teacher from Ludwigshafen suddenly dies before class trip

July 6, 2024

During the Pentecost holidays, a tragic news reached the Ernst-Reuter-Realschule in Ludwigshafen - a young teacher was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit, and died shortly after, at the age of only 37. Her colleagues and close friends have now launched a moving appeal for donations in order to financially support the life partner of the deceased, and to pay the high cancellation fees of a planned school trip.

No cause of death reported.

Christiane Brodersen passed away : Great teacher, fine person

July 4, 2024

Deep sadness in her family, at the school at the Kaiserdom and in large parts of the city society: Christiane Brodersen (67) is dead. The teacher passed away on Wednesday after a short, serious illness. The teacher, who is extremely popular among the students and in the college and was always cheerful, will be remembered as a great pedagogue, great organizer and a fine person.

No cause of death reported.

Former operator of the Homburg cinema, Andreas Simon, died suddenly and unexpectedly

July 4, 2024

The former operator of the Homburg Cinehouse and the Cinetower Neunkirchen, died suddenly and unexpectedly. The information comes from an SZ request to Sigrid Getrey from the entrepreneurial family of the same name, which operates the place where the cinema Cinetower Neunkirchen is located.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning in Altlußheim: Sebastian Hiller suddenly passed away

July 5, 2024

Sebastian Hiller was much more than just the owner of a stationery shop in Altlußheim and the surrounding area. He was a person with a big heart, a good friend, helpful, and always had an open ear for his fellow human beings. The news of his sudden death on the night of Sunday to Monday was not only met with horror in Altlußheim, but also caused great sadness far beyond the borders of the community. Even beyond the shop door, the 42-year-old was engaged and integrated in his adopted home of Altlußheim and leaves a huge human gap there.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Simon, head of the Book Oasis, is dead

July 2, 2024

After the sudden death of Christina Simon, the Book Oasis in Wörrstadt near Mainz remained closed on Monday. "The sudden death of our Christina Simon has affected us all very much. We cannot put into words what we feel," says Uwe Ebling, representing her family and team.

No age or cause of death reported.

9–Year-old collapse s during school sports - dead !

July 3, 2024

A terrible tragedy at school sports! During physical education classes, a nine-year-old student in Lahr fell to the ground and later died in the hospital. According to a police spokesman, the boy had to be resuscitated on the square of a sports facility during the emergency on June 24. Rescue helicopters flew under continuous resuscitation to a clinic in Baden-Württemberg, where he died shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

A young father dies suddenly

July 4, 2024

A young father dies suddenly - his pregnant wife is left with a young daughter and many challenges. The 27-year-old's colleagues have therefore launched a call for donations. The young father was employed by Deutsche Post and worked at the Neuhof delivery center. On July 1, he suddenly collapsed at home in the morning - he was declared brain dead at the Fulda Hospital in the afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Thuringian family goes through hell! Mother dies unexpectedly next to her baby

July 6, 2024

What sounds like a nightmare has become a sad reality for the family from Schleid. Because suddenly, four-time mom Franzi lost her life at only 39 years old. The young mother had said goodbye to the summer party of the kindergarten with a "see you soon". Because for the two youngest children, two years and six months old, it was time for bed. But the "see you soon" turned into a goodbye forever. The young mother died in the living room next to her baby. Why exactly, is not known to the public.

Accident at the Saarkreisel: 35-year-old truck driver unfortunately died

July 4, 2024

The 35-year-old man who broke through a railing on the Saarkreisel overpass with his truck this morning and then crashed about five meters deep into the feeder road from the roundabout to the B9, with the vehicle weighing tons, is dead. Already at the scene, doubts were expressed as to whether the man would have "a chance" despite fast medical emergency care. This evening at 21.47 pm, the police then officially announced that he had died due to his serious injuries. According to the information available to us, serious health problems that occurred suddenly were the cause of the accident, so that injuries sustained, not only as a result of the accident, eventually led to death.

Hermann Maul has died at the age of 62

July 7, 2024

The death of the committed Troschenreuth man came as a surprise during a holiday in Italy. The whole village community mourns with the family of Hermann Maul.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Carinthian young farmer died at the age of only 30 years

July 7, 2024

Grafenstein mourns Theresa Leitgeb. The well-known farmer and district manager of the Klagenfurt Young Farmers died on July 4, 2024, at the age of only 30 years. Now the first deputy chairman and Klagenfurt district representative of the Carinthian Young Farmers has died suddenly and unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

He was still full of future plans: councilor of Windisch has died at the age of 66

July 1, 2024

For almost ten years – from January 2006 to October 2015 – Heinz Wipfli had been a member of the Windisch municipal council as a CVP member. On June 16, he died at the age of 66 at the Hospice Aargau in Brugg, as a result of an aggressive cancer.

NORWAY

War photographer Harald Henden (63) has died

July 3, 2024

Harald died quietly and peacefully at Diakonhjemmet Hospital today at 11 am with his good friend Morten Rostrup from Doctors Without Borders at his side, says Editor-in-chief Gard Steiro in VG. The award-winning VG photographer was 63 years old. Harald Henden was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with spread to the liver in October last year, after his last reporting trip to Israel. "The forecasts are very bad. Six months", Henden said when he shortly after told colleagues in VG about the disease.

"The Voice" participant Kristian Kvæl died

July 4, 2024

Former participant in the Norwegian The Voice, Kristian Kvæl, has passed away. He was only 40 years old. The death was confirmed by Kristian's brother. "This morning my dear little brother took his guitar and went on an eternal tour ... He had to give up on cancer. He has been plagued for the past year and was told three weeks ago that it was lung cancer with spread to the heart. This morning, he went away with his beloved Aina by his side".

Doctor after 20-year-old died of blood clot - extremely rare

July 4, 2024

Blood clots present unclear and different symptoms and are particularly difficult to detect in young and otherwise healthy patients. You can't find it unless you look for it, the doctor says. [Paywall]

SWEDEN

"Paradise Hotel" celebrity Thobias Johansson, 34, has died

July 6, 2024

Former "Paradise Hotel" celebrity Thobias Johansson, 34, is dead, something his fiancé Daniel Andersson, 37, confirms for Aftonbladet. He tells us that his life partner passed away the night of Friday of a heart attack.

DENMARK

Peter Schmeichel's sister-in-law has died

July 2, 2024

The legendary goalkeeper's wife, Laura Von Lindholm, has lost her sister Esmeralda. “My sister Esmeralda von Lindholm has passed away. We in the family are in deep sorrow”, writes Laura von Lindholm. Esmeralda was 48 years old. She was also the sister of Anna Von Lindholm and with that the aunt of model and DJ Oscar Bjerrehuus.

No cause of death reported.

Danish woman in serious condition after drowning accident in Norway; she later passed away

July 1, 2024

The accident happened outside Lillesand, where the woman, who is in her 40s, was pulled out of the water at the Brekkesø Harbour. Here, according to NRK, the ambulance arrived before the police, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started on the spot. The police do not suspect that a criminal act is behind it. The same night, a similar drowning accident occurred in Arendal in Norway. This one was reported separately. On Monday the news came that the woman had died.

21-year-old woman dead after student party

July 7, 2024

Lustrup - A 21-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday afternoon after attending a student party in Lustrup-Damhus Forsamlinghus in Lustrup south of Ribe the night before. A forensic autopsy has now been carried out at the scene, and the preliminary investigations indicate that there is no criminal offense behind the death, the South and South Jutland Police state in a press release. However, the police are still investigating widely to clarify the cause of the death and do not rule out that something criminal may have happened. They are currently awaiting the final examinations at the site as well as the autopsy.

Inga Bönløkke Otto, 7

July 1, 2024

Our fun-loving little sister and daughter, Inga Bönløkke Otto, January 19, 2017 - June 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kjeld Jørgensen, 68

July 3, 2024

My beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, police commissioner Kjeld Jørgensen, September 3, 1955 - June 30, 2024, has unexpectedly fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Sloth Jensen, 61

July 7, 2024

Our beloved father, Lars Sloth Jensen, born 9 January 1963, is suddenly torn away from us. Norup, 3 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Niels Martin Storm, 73

July 6, 2024

Our dear brother and uncle, Niels Martin Storm, February 17, 1951 - July 3, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kathrine Lykke Jakobsen, 40

July 5, 2024

Kathrine Lykke Jakobsen, October 4, 1983 - July 3, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Torpdahl Nielsen, 62

July 5, 2024

My beloved husband, our amazing father, father-in-law and grandfather, Jan Torpdahl Nielsen, January 11, 1962 - July 4, 2024, has said goodbye to life in the fight against cancer.

Hans Kurt Søgaard Mouritzen, 69

July 5, 2024

Our beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, Hans Mouritzen, January 15, 1955 - June 28, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donating to The Cancer Society. A big thank you to the Hematology Department at Rigshospitalet and to the Home care in HillerødStrand.

No cause of death reported.

Marianne Hansen, 44

July 4, 2024

Our loved one, Marianne Hansen, June 19, 1980 - July 3, 2024. Stored in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Morten Jakobsgaard Barfod, 30

July 4, 2024

Our loved one, Morten J. Barfod, April 2, 1994 - July 2, 2024, has found peace.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Smedegaard, 68

July 4, 2024

Our dear husband, father and father-in-law, Ivan Smedegaard, 21 May 1956 - 30 June 2024, is suddenly torn away.

No cause of death reported.

Inger Toft, 63

July 3, 2024

My dear wife, our dear Inger Toft, July 16, 1960 - June 27, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian Mathilde Jørgensen, 74

July 3, 2024

My beloved wife, Vivian Mathilde Jørgensen, born 23 March 1950, has died suddenly, in Hals, on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Birgit Ottesen, 72

July 3, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Birgit Ottesen, born 31 January 1952, has suddenly passed away in Storvorde, 18 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Birthe Stilling Bredahl, 63

July 3, 2024

Our dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt and our dear friend, Birthe Stilling Bredahl, 19 May 1961, has died after a short illness. Kjelstrup, 3 July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Claus Viktor Schrøder-Jensen, 64

July 2, 2024

Claus Viktor Schrøder-Jensen, 10 April 1959 - 27 Juni 2024, has fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Schmidt Klyhn, 51

July 2, 2024

My beloved husband, and our dear brother and son, Christian Schmidt Klyhn, July 13, 1972 - June 21, 2024, is suddenly taken from us. Christian died of a blood clot in the heart. We have set up a memorial collection for the Heart Association, which you are welcome to donate to.

Ulla Egeskow Heiselberg Pedersen, 66

July 1, 2024

My beloved mother, my beloved girlfriend, our beloved Ulla Egeskov Pedersen, 7 February 1958 - June 28, 2024, has been suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A well-known Croatian journalist suddenly fell ill in a cafe, the emergency services rushed quickly, but it was too late...

July 3, 2024

Slaven fell ill in a cafe in Split, an ambulance rushed in, but despite the quick intervention, he could not be saved. He was 62. Relja worked for the leading Croatian daily newspaper: "Slobodna Dalmatia", "Jutarnji list" and "Vecernji list", he was also the host on local televisions; Split Television and TV Dalmatia, and was known as an outstanding connoisseur of film and theater arts.

No cause of death reported.

Our graphic artist Mihael Lončar passed away suddenly

July 5, 2024

Our graphic artist Mihael Lončar died suddenly today, July 5, 2024. We ask our readers to, together with us, remember him in their prayers.

No age or cause of death reported.

The legend of Vinkovac’s football has passed away : He went on vacation to Italy with his family, he just fell asleep...

July 3, 2024

Nevres Zahirović died suddenly, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

In memoriam Neven Rakamarić died suddenly

July 1, 2024

At the age of 44, Neven Rakamarić (1980-2024), a native of Križevci and former player of the "Radnik" Basketball Club of Križevci, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

The president of STK Visia from Trnovac Bartolovečki, Tihomir Tomašić, died suddenly at the age of 46

July 5, 2024

The president of STK Visia from Trnovac Bartolovečki, Tihomir Tomašić, died suddenly at the age of 46. He was a great lover of table tennis who most looked forward to training with our youngest.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Singer Judith Porto, pioneer of Cuban rap, dies in Spain

July 7, 2024

The Cuban singer Yudith Porto (La Yuya), one of the pioneers of rap on the island, died in Spain, where she had been residing for more than 20 years. The 51-year-old singer died after suffering a stroke during a concert, rapper El Funky revealed on Facebook.

Juan Carlos Navarro Asín, one of the best shooters in the history of Spain, dies at the age of 40

July 5, 2024

The current Spanish champion of Compak Sporting died this Wednesday due to cancer. The Royal Spanish Hunting Federation and the Aragonese Hunting Federation have mourned the death of Juan Carlos Navarro Asín.

Carlos Rodríguez de la Torre, general coordinator of the Chamber of Oviedo, dies suddenly

July 3, 2024

Carlos Rodríguez de la Torre, general coordinator of the Oviedo Chamber of Commerce, has died at the age of 61. The lawyer suffered heart failure this morning when he was going to work by train to Oviedo and the medical services could not do anything to save his life. Rodríguez de la Torre worked for twenty years as general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce of Avilés, until January 2013, when he started a new professional stage as a lawyer and business consultant.

Marcelino Cuesta, former dean of the Faculty of Psychology, dies at the age of 59

July 5, 2024

Mourning at the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Oviedo. This Friday, Professor Marcelino Cuesta Izquierdo, who served as dean between 2008 and 2016, died at the age of 59 due to an illness. "It was something unexpected. He was a very appreciated person by all the students," said the current dean of the Faculty, José Carlos Núñez. It was this illness that forced Cuesta to distance himself from the Faculty a few weeks ago. Until then, the former dean was still working as a professor in the area of Methodology.

No cause of death reported.

A woman dies after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest on the beach of Sotavento

July 5, 2024

A 60-year-old woman died this Friday after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest on Sotavento beach, located on the island of Fuerteventura. According to the Emergency and Security Coordination Center, the affected person was in an area of difficult access. Therefore, the GES helicopter was activated, which carried out its rescue and evacuation. The doctors, however, could not do anything for the woman, and finally confirmed her death.

