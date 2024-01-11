More notable deaths: Aussie journo Patrick Emery; Kiwi busker AJ Hickling; Filipino Bishop Ronald “Bong” Lunas (56); Indonesian actor Yayu Unru; Fijian high commissioner Mosese Tikoitoga; Japanese animator Satoshi Iwataki

INDIA

Karimnagar folk singer dies of heart attack

January 7, 2024

A folk singer from Karimnagar, Shiva Kumar, died of heart stroke. He was found dead at his Bhagyanagar residence, in Karimnagar town, Sunday early morning. Shiva Kumar, who gave a number of programmes in Karimnagar Kala Bharathi in the 1990s, became popular with his folk song ‘Golla Mallamma Kodala – Golla Mallamma Kodala’. Shiva Kumar is one among few artists who played a vital role in bringing folk songs, which were earlier confined to rural areas, to mainstream platforms.

No age reported.

Seasoned Journalist, Writer Anita Shah Lakyary Passes Away

January 8, 2024

Eminent educationist, journalist, and writer Anita Shah Lakyary passed away in Karachi after she lost her battle with cancer. She was 50. Lakyary was born in Hyderabad on November 15, 1974. After completing her higher education in Business Administration and Sociology, she went abroad to complete her diploma in journalism and other related courses. She honed her skills as an investigative journalist, reporting on social and political issues.

Disability activist Amarjit Anand passes away at 69

January 8, 2024

Jalandhar - Disability activist Amarjit Singh Anand, who pioneered advocacy for disabilities and setting up of parents’ association for persons with intellectual disabilities across the state, passed away last night. He was 69. Having suffered a heart attack recently, he was recuperating after a surgery, but suffered multiple organ failure last night, while still under treatment. Doting father to a specially-abled daughter, Anand’s two-decade-long activism in the field of disability altered the perception and approach towards the differently-abled in the state, and empowered countless people from the community who were previously relegated to the sidelines. His demise has created a huge vacuum in the field.

Save Gujaratis alert! In the last 24 hours, 4 people have died due to heart attack in this city of the state

January 2, 2024

Rajkot - With the rise in the number of deaths due to heart attack in Rajkot city, there is now a wave of concern among the people. In the last 24 hours, four people, including a young man, died of a heart attack. Raghubhai Shialia (54), a resident of Bandsidhar Park in Rayadhar, was at his house on Sunday night. In the meantime, he suddenly suffered from chest pain and became unconscious. After which his family members took him to the hospital for immediate treatment. Where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

Madhubhai Polabhai Sambad (46), a resident of the Housing Board quarter behind the RTO, who had come to Mochi Market on Sunday evening from the marketing yard in a six-wheeler with vegetables in a rickshaw, died of heart-rending death. Where suddenly he had chest pain and became unconscious. After which he was taken to the hospital for treatment. But he died on the way before he could get treatment.

In the third incident, Rameshbhai Jivrajbhai Amipara (55), a resident of Umakant Pandit Udyognagar on 80 Feet Road in Rajkot city, was sitting at his factory at Umakant Udyog Nagar on Monday. After which he collapsed, and they he died.

In the fourth incident, Kantilal Meghwal (36), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had come from Madhya Pradesh to Rajkot Mango Market to trade in the car. He was sleeping on Sunday night. In the meantime, he did not wake up as the driver woke him up. He was later declared brought dead by the doctor when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Cricketer dies after heart attack on pitch while batting as players desperately perform CPR in vain

January 8, 2024

Noida - A cricketer died after suffering a heart attack during a match in India. Vikas Negi, 34, collapsed during the clash between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls. Footage showed him walking up the wicket to congratulate batting partner Umesh Kumar, who had just hit a four. But as his team-mate approached him to touch bats, Negi suddenly fell to the ground. Stunned players from both sides then rushed to his aid, attempting CPR to revive him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in a car. But tragically, despite the efforts made, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Teacher dies due to suspected heart attack

January 8, 2024

Vadodara - A school teacher collapsed and died in a classroom in the Bahi village, in Shehra Taluka of Panchmahal District, due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at a hospital in Godhra on Monday afternoon. The teacher Mohsin Mir (40) taught English at The Navchetana English Medium School in Bahi. He was also a poet, and popular among students and staffers at the school as well as in the literary circles. Mir suddenly felt unwell in the classroom and collapsed. Students alerted the staffers and he was rushed to a private hospital in Godhra where doctors declared him dead.

Retired Professor Dr. Pramila B. Kunnur passes away

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Pramila B. Kunnur (62), retired HoD and Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at Maharaja’s College, passed away following a heart attack at her residence in Vidyanagar, Hubballi, yesterday. She leaves behind her family members, relatives, friends and a host of students.

Assistant presiding officer dies of heart attack in Gazipur

January 7, 2024

An assistant presiding officer of a polling centre died of heart attack in the Board Bazar area in Gazipur on Sunday. The deceased is Md Abdul Karim, 56, a resident of Patan village of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur. He was the assistant presiding officer of Jamia Rashidiya Madrassah and Orphanage Centre in the north Khailkur area of ​​Board Bazar in the Gazipur city. ‘He became unconscious after suffering a heart attack on his way to the polling centre in a rickshaw at about 7:30 am on Sunday,’ added the presiding officer. Gacha police station officer-in-charge Md Shah Alam confirmed the incident. Shah Alam said that Abdul Karim was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

DMP ADC Jyotirmay Sarker dies after falling unconscious at his office

January 4, 2024

Bangladesh - Jyotirmay Sarkar Tapu, additional deputy commissioner (transport) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, passed away Thursday night. He was a police official of the 30th BCS. ADC Jyotirmoy Sarkar was found lying unconscious on the floor in the restroom of his office at the DMP headquarters. Later, his colleagues rescued him and took him to Rajarbagh Police Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He may have had a heart attack or stroke, said the official.

No age or cause of death reported.

15-year-old boy dies of heart attack in Telangana

January 5, 2024

Narayanapet - In a tragic incident, a tenth-class student, Srikanth (15), from Buduma Tanda in Hanwada Mandal, met an untimely demise due to a heart attack on Friday morning. The incident unfolded at the Dhanwada Tribal Gurukul School. Srikanth, a resident of the school’s hostel, had finished his breakfast and headed to his dormitory where the tragedy struck. The school rushed Srikanth to the Dhanwada Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention. However, the doctors at the health center, after providing initial aid, recommended shifting him to the Narayanapet District Hospital for more comprehensive treatment. Unfortunately, the medical examination at the district hospital confirmed Srikanth’s demise, citing a heart attack as the cause of death.

Khargone News: 22-year-old boy suffers heart attack while playing cricket, dies in hospital

January 1, 2024

Khargone - Indal Singh, a 22-year-old young man who went to play a cricket tournament in village Katkut of Barwah block of Khargone, in which he performed brilliantly for his team. After this, he suddenly started getting nervous and started sweating. After this, he went and sat under a tree near the ground. After the match ended, the fellow player took Indal Singh to a private hospital in Katkut. The young man died of a heart attack.

Tragic! Father passes away on son’s wedding day reportedly due to loud noise of DJ

January 3, 2024

In a tragic turn of events, the joyous occasion of a son’s wedding day in Pandharpur was married by the untimely death of the father. The incident has sparked speculation as some suspect a potential link to the loud DJ sound that echoed during the celebration. Subhash Devmare’s son, Amit Devmare, was getting married on Tuesday afternoon. Just a day before, on Monday night, the haldi ceremony took place. During the vibrant haldi celebration accompanied by loud beats at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Subhash Devmare, the father of the groom, collapsed due to the intense sound. The sudden incident left the relatives in shock. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he passed away during the treatment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Surat: A 35-year-old man was declared brought dead after he complained of chest pain

January 3, 2024

Surat - In Surat, the number of deaths due to heart attack is increasing every day. At that time, another young man died after suffering from chest pain. There was a wave of mourning in the family. The post-mortem has been conducted by the doctors to ascertain the cause of the death of the youth. 35-year-old Sunil Birade, a resident of Nagsen Nagar in Pandesar area, suddenly complained of chest pain. Sunil was brought to the New Civil Hospital by ambulance, where he was declared dead by the doctors on duty.

Man dies after complaining of chest pain

January 5, 2024

Indore - A 30-year-old man who had come to Indore to attend a post-funeral function of his father-in-law died after a suspected heart attack on Thursday. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said Rehman, a resident of Dhaknawada in Rajgarh had reached Azad Nagar to attend a post-funeral function. On Thursday night, Rehman suddenly experienced pain in his chest. The family members thought that he was suffering from acidity and gave him some antacids. He, however, did not feel better and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Two more people, including a young woman, died suddenly in Surat

January 5, 2024

Surat - After a sudden deterioration in health in the city for some time, the series of deaths continued. At that time, a 40-year-old electrician and kapodra in Hazira's company died on Thursday night. On Friday, a 42-year-old woman died due to deteriorating health. According to details obtained from the civil, the 40-year-old, who lives in Ganga Sagar Society at Jahangirabad, Dhavalkumar Madhavbhai Desai, was working at Hazira late at night. Then he suddenly fainted after being scratched. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead. However, there is a possibility of a heart attack. In the second incident, at Shrinathji Society in Kapodra Meenaben Jitendrabhai Sangadiya, a 42-year-old resident, suddenly walked into the house on Friday. After coming, they collapsed. So that her family immediately reached a private hospital for treatment, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

MP school van driver saves kids in dying moments after heart attack

January 5, 2024

Bhopal - A 27-year-old school van driver suffered a heart attack while driving students to school on Friday morning and used his last breaths to safely park the vehicle and gasp out a call to a colleague to take care of the kids. Sunil Sahu was found dead at the wheel when help arrived minutes later. His calmness in the final moments of his life helped avert panic among the children. Sahu was married and is survived by a 6-year-old daughter. He drove a van for students of a prominent school, and was on his usual route on Friday when he suffered chest pain. Despite the pain, he carefully drove to the roadside, chose a spot near a police outpost to park the van, and dialed a colleague. They took him to Hamidia Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The doctors said Sahu had died of a heart attack. His elder brother, Satish Sahu, 40, told TOI that Sunil had no heart ailment, neither does anyone else in the family have a cardiac history. On Friday, he had tea with his parents and left for his school drop, buying breakfast for an elderly uncle on the way. He was perfectly okay when he left home, said Satish, adding, "We are in complete shock. We can't believe this has happened."

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Woman Dies as Car Collides with Divider in Himachal's Bilaspur

January 4, 2024

Bilaspur - A woman in her early fifties died, while her daughter sustained injuries, when their car collided with a divider here on Thursday morning, police said. The woman was suffering from cancer. The accident occurred on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road near Rishikesh in Bilaspur when the mother-daughter duo were returning after a chemotherapy session from the PGI, Chandigarh. Hearing the sound of the car hitting the divider, local people reached the spot and immediately took the injured to Bilaspur AIIMS where doctors declared the mother dead. The deceased was identified as Kiran Bala (52), a resident of the Baral village in Hamirpur.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate dies of heart attack in Mathura jail

January 5, 2024

Mathura (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 69-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in a murder case died in prison in this Uttar Pradesh district, a jail official said on Friday. The post-mortem of Kishni, who died late on Wednesday, ascertained the cause of death as a heart attack. A resident of the district's Refinery area, Kishni was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after being found guilty of murder. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness according to Brajesh Kumar, the superintendent of the District Jail, Mathura. Kumar said the inmate's health deteriorated on Monday. Kishni had been undergoing treatment in the jail hospital. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of severe breathing difficulty. He died shortly after, the jail official said.

Hyderabad Devotee Dies in Srisailam

January 2, 2024

Kurnool - Siddamsetty Suresh Prasad, 35, a devotee from Hyderabad, died in Srisailam on Tuesday. Prasad had visited the Sakshi Ganapati Temple along with his family after making a visit to Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru Temple in Srisailam. Prasad suddenly fell ill at the Sakshi Ganapati Temple. His family rushed him to the Srisailam Primary Health Centre in an auto, where he died. The DMHO explained that died due to cardiac issues.

A mother and son “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Sudden Loss Deepens Grief in Kuchanpally

January 6, 2024

A tragedy took place in Kuchanpally of Haveli Ghanpur Mandal of Medak district, Telangana. The mother and son died within an hour. While Narasimha Goud (36) died on Saturday morning, his mother Lakshmi (57) could not bear it, and lost her life due to a heart attack. According to the locals, Narsimha Goud used to drive a car and make a living. He suffered a heart attack in the early hours of this morning and was rushed to the hospital by his family members. He died while undergoing treatment. When his mother came to know about it, she suddenly collapsed. Doctors confirmed that she also died of a heart attack. Narsimha Goud has a wife and two children.

Heart attack cases in Indore, grocer suffers heart attack after Panter

January 6, 2024

Indore: A shocking incident of death of a grocery businessman, Siyaganj grocer Pankaj Jain (55), due to heart attack has come to light in the city. This entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed there. Which is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. The grocer had left his shop for home, driving his scooter as usual. Meanwhile, he stopped his scooter to buy some goods from a shop, but he could not get off it. Even before he could stop the scooter, he had a seizure and fell face down on it. People of grocer Pankaj Jain tried to help by separating him from the scooter and giving him CPR, but no effect was seen. People nearby took him to the nearby Gokuldas Hospital. Where doctors declared Pankaj Jain dead after investigation. Also the cause of death was said to be heart attack. Let us tell you that this is not the first case of loss of life due to silent attack in the city. Even before this, a painter working in Indore had lost his life due to a heart attack, whose CCTV footage was also revealed.

Gram panchayat staff collapses on way to work, dies

January 6, 2024

Chandrahasa (29), a staff member of Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat, tragically passed away after collapsing due to a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday morning, while walking towards the Gram Panchayat office. Chandrahasa collapsed merely 100 meters from his residence, and despite swift efforts to rush him to the hospital, he had already succumbed to the cardiac arrest. A dedicated employee, Chandrahasa had served in the Gram Panchayat office for the past decade. Apart from his professional commitments, he was an accomplished cricketer and an integral part of the local KFC cricket team. Additionally, he showcased his artistic talent as a skilled painter.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan famous designer Asim Jofa’s daughter passed away today

January 2, 2024



Tragically, a sorrowful piece of news about Asim Jofa is circulating on social media. Asim Jofa has recently experienced the loss of his youngest daughter, as reported by the Facebook page Adcave Pk on their official account. The post reads, “Our heartiest thoughts go out to Asim Jofa as he lost his youngest daughter yesterday. Please pray for the departed soul.”

No age reported.

VIETNAM

The reason why actor "Qing Wolf" Tsinghua died suddenly

January 5, 2024

On the afternoon of January 5, friends and relatives confirmed that artist Tsinghua - an actor who impressed with action scenes in the movie Hai Phuong - died suddenly at the age of 42. On her personal page, the actress announced her admission to hospital for treatment in early November 2023. The cause of actor Tsinghua's death was metastatic stomach cancer. It is known that Tsinghua's illness turned severe in the last 1 month, although she was actively treated at the hospital, but did not survive.

Link

Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 contestant was shocked when her boyfriend suddenly passed away

January 2, 2024

Ho Chi Minh City - After the final night of Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 – Miss Universe Vietnam, Thomas Iris Thanh, surprised many people by revealing the sad story she went through. The beauty said that her boyfriend of 3 years passed away from a stroke right during the time she was “fighting” in the beauty arena. Regarding her boyfriend’s departure, Thomas Iris Thanh said before that she could not contact him. On December 30, she was shocked to receive news that he had passed away.

Link

SINGAPORE

Singapore Airlines - Captain Lee Meng Chye Martin died suddenly on Dec. 24, 2023

January 6, 2024

Singapore - Dec.24, 2023 - Fifth Singapore Airlines Pilot Dies at the World’s First Fully Vaccinated Airline. Captain Lee Meng Chye Martin died suddenly on Dec.24, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

S'pore man, 45, dies of liver failure before finding suitable donor despite 50 people coming forward

January 7, 2024

A 45-year-old man in Singapore who fell into a coma from acute liver failure last Christmas, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024. About 50 people came forward after the family's call for urgent help, but his condition deteriorated within the week. The man, Desmond Lee, was diagnosed with liver failure due to a viral infection caused by a pre-existing Hepatitis B condition. Lee was sent to Singapore General Hospital on Dec. 24, 2023, in critical condition. The doctors told Huang that her husband's deteriorating condition had caused his brain to be damaged, and he would not be suitable for a transplant anymore.

CHINA

Taiwan: Former professional baseball star Zhang Zhijia passed away unexpectedly .

January 2, 2024

Former professional baseball star Zhang Zhijia passed away in shock. According to his sister, Zhang Zhijia’s family is in Shenzhen. They were originally expected to go back to Taiwan to play golf with their golf friends in Taiwan on January 5. Zhang Zhijia’s sister was unable to contact her brother yesterday (1st), so she asked friends in mainland China to be concerned. Unexpectedly, when they entered the dormitory to check, they saw Zhang Zhijia kneeling on a chair with no signs of life. However, there has been no recent news about Zhang Zhijia. There is news of physical illness, and the detailed cause of death is yet to be clarified. Zhang Zhijia is a talented pitcher. He performed well in international competitions and blocked the lines of Japan and South Korea. He became a hero of the Chinese team and became the darling of the media and advertising. However, Zhang Zhijia was involved in a match-fixing case in 2009, so he left the secondary school and was never hired. In recent years, he has made a comeback as a golf coach. Unexpectedly, news of his death came out now. Born 1980, 43 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 26:

Renowned financial media figure Luo Qi passes away at 36 due to sudden severe pneumonia

December 26, 2023

Shanghai - Luo Qi, a prominent figure in the financial media industry, passed away on Monday, 25th December, at the age of 36, after suffering from sudden severe pneumonia. Prior to her untimely demise, Luo Qi held a position at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where she dedicated herself to global listing services. Known for her active lifestyle and passion for dancing, Luo Qi was in excellent health. In a recent update on her WeChat moments, she mentioned, “My Oura ring (a smart ring that monitors blood oxygen levels) alerted me that I had a fever.” Little did she know that a few days later, the news of her tragic death would shock her loved ones and the finance community.

Worker collapses in container crane control room and dies

January 2, 2024

Kwai Chung, HK - A 58-year-old worker died after he passed out in the control room of a container crane at Container Terminal 4 in Kwai Chung on Tuesday morning. The worker Lee suddenly collapsed in the control room, about 20 feet above the ground, and his body was seen leaning against the door. Firefighters soon came and rescued Lee who was unconscious at the time. Lee was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital and paramedics attempted resuscitation, but Lee was eventually pronounced dead at 9.11 am. Police are now investigating the cause of the incident and the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. It is understood that Lee had been a crane operator for about 12 years and worked 12 hours a day, five days a week.

JAPAN

An animator “died suddenly”:

Satoshi Iwataki, Character Designer of Dororo 2019, Has Passed away

January 2, 2024

Animator Satoshi Iwataki has passed away after a two-month battle with an unspecified illness. Iwataki’s wife, who revealed the news on his X account on January 2 JST, said that he passed on December 30, 2023.

PHILIPPINES

Bishop dies after heart bypass after a heart attack and stroke in November

January 2, 2024

Manila - Bishop Ronald “Bong” Lunas of Pagadian died on Tuesday, at a hospital in Davao City, where he had been in intensive care following a recent heart bypass operation. He was 57. A social media post from the Pagadian Cathedral revealed that Lunas underwent heart bypass surgery on December 28. “He passed away… due to complications after his bypass operation,” the diocese announced, regarding the death of their bishop. “Thanks for your brilliant mind, holy life, and sweet smile. Now you can find your needed rest Bishop Bong,” it added. The bishop had been in the hospital since early November, following a heart attack and stroke.

MALAYSIA

PDRM conducts mercy flight for ex-policeman

January 7, 2024

Bukit Mertajam - A retired policeman, who needed immediate treatment following a heart attack, was flown to the National Heart Institute (IJN) this morning, via a mercy flight from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Othman Mohamed Said, 62, who retired in 2022, suffered a heart attack after performing Maghrib prayers at Jamek Alma Jaya Mosque on Friday, before being taken to a private hospital. His sister-in-law, Norisyam Desa, 39, said that Othman needed to be referred immediately to the IJN for treatment and surgery because it was feared that any delay would cause kidney failure. "My brother-in-law suffered a (heart) attack once, in 2015, but at that time he only experienced shortness of breath and recovered after being treated in hospital. However, this time it was so bad that it caused a tear, so the doctor decided to send him immediately to IJN," she said.

INDONESIA

‘The Last of Us' Actor Dies of Heart attack : Yayu Unru Was 60

January 3, 2024

Early last month, Unru, who appeared in ‘The Last of Us' second episode, was rushed to the hospital after suddenly suffering two heart attacks. Daughter Naza Unru mentioned that her father, Unru, had suffered from a heart attack but that at the time, he had steadily improved. "He had a heart attack, but his condition is gradually getting better," Naza Unru told media on Dec. 5. Naza explained that Unru was still receiving treatment in the High Care Unit (HCU) room. "I'm waiting to go into the ICU, I can't tell you yet. [Unru] is still in the HCU," she continued. However, the actor did not recover.

Andy Arnoys, 42

January 5, 2024

Born in Veurne, Belgium 25/12/1981, died in Lombok (Indonesia), 28/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

FIJI

Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG and former RFMF commander, Mosese Tikoitoga passes away

January 1, 2024

High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to the Independent State of Papua, New Guinea, Mosese Tikoitoga, has passed away. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mosese Tikoitoga was an invaluable member of the Ministry, proudly heeding the nation’s call and demonstrating dedication and passion throughout his tenure and his leadership, commitment and diligence contributed to the deepening of our relations with Papua New Guinea. Tikoitoga passed away in Port Moresby last Friday following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Melbourne Music Writer Patrick Emery Passes Away

January 3, 2024

Melbourne music writer Patrick Emery has passed away at the age of 52. A devastating and shocking loss for his family and the local music community, Emery was known for being the author of Execution Days - The Life and Times Of Spencer P. Jones, and a career of writing for publications including The Age, Beat Magazine, I94 Bar, the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, The Brag, X-Press and more. Loki Lockwood, Director at Spooky Records, shared the news of his passing. Patrick Emery suddenly collapsed in the family home on Christmas Eve, and was subsequently rushed to the Austin Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a stage four inoperable brain tumour.

Former Australian spy dies after collapsing while trying to row 4,800km in epic race across the Atlantic

January 5, 2024

A former Australian spy has suffered a suspected heart attack and died while trying to row 4,800km across the Atlantic in a grueling epic ocean race. Alisdair Putt was skippering the Aussie Old Salts four-man rowing team in the punishing Atlantic Challenge of the World's Toughest Row competition. Mr Putt was a former ASIO agent, prosecutor and reserve navy officer, and was leading his team of retired and current military servicemen - aged between 40 and 62 - on the trip from the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. The team set off on December 12, but on Thursday, Mr Putt collapsed on the deck of their boat around 2.15 pm UTC and could not be resuscitated.

Man dies at popular swimming spot south of Sydney

January 8, 2024

Sydney - A﻿ man has died after being found unresponsive at a popular swimming spot south of Sydney. Emergency services were called﻿ to Watamolla in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, around 12 pm after reports a man had been found unconscious on the beach. "NSW Ambulance paramedics performed CPR; however, the man believed to be aged in his 40s was unable to be revived," police said. It's understood the man may have suffered a medical episode on the beach.﻿

No cause of death reported.

Man pulled from water in Rye, Victoria

January 6, 2024

Rye - A man was pulled from the water near a boat ramp on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. According to police, the man was found lifeless in the water near the Bay Trail boat ramp around 3 p.m. Friday. The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the accident. “The exact circumstances of the incident remain to be established, but the death is not being treated as suspicious,” police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ross Bernard Knewstubb Brown, 64

January 9, 2024

South East Queensland - Ross left us with memories of an amazing man who gave all to those he touched, we are all blessed to have had Ross in our lives and may he rest in peace. The family thank the amazing care provided to Ross by QLD Health, Redlands Hospital, PA Hospital and Mater Private. In lieu of flowers, any donation to Cancer Research Trust NZ (with a reference to Pancreatic Cancer in the comments section), would be most appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Rex Lange, 70

January 6, 2024

Gold Coast, Queensland - Passed December 20 2023, aged 70 years, after a short battle with cancer. Colin passed away peacefully on the Gold Coast, Australia, surrounded by his family.

Christina Maclean, 51

January 6, 2024

Gold Coast, Queensland - It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Chrissy on 1st January 2024 on the Gold Coast, aged 51. Proudly served in the Australian Army Medical Corp, active service in Somalia, Senior Associate in Law. "When family chains are broken, nothing is the same, but as God takes us one by one, he links the chain again."

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Murray Pawson, 47

January 6, 2023

Burleigh Heads, Queensland - Passed away on December 25, 2023. Passed away in Australia after a short illness. May he rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Legendary Queenstown busker AJ Hickling dies after brave cancer battle

January 3, 2024

Known to many as the dreadlocked piano player at the Queenstown waterfront, legendary street performer AJ Hickling has died. Hickling died from pancreatic cancer on December 29, just three months after being diagnosed. He lived with his partner Freja and their young family in Westport. Since 2012, he had been a fixture of Queenstown’s bustling CBD, belting out complex compositions from a shabby dump-rescued piano he’d restored himself, and more recently from a modern instrument he’d purchased from a friend.

No age reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Canterbury fire crew respond to fellow volunteer's death

January 7, 2024

Lincoln, Canterbury - The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to many medical event calls, but on Thursday last week they responded to a call for one of their own. Canterbury senior firefighter Gavin Thomas Lack died on Thursday, January 4. He was a long-standing member of the crew and a close mate. His service with the brigade spanned 12 years, four months and 19 days, from August 17, 2011 to January 4, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden death treated as unexplained

January 8, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - The sudden death of a woman in Tauranga is being treated as unexplained by police. Police were called to an Aria View property in Bethlehem about 6.20 pm Sunday and discovered the woman dead inside the house, police said in a statement today. “A scene guard has remained in place overnight and CIB [Criminal Investigation Branch] is expected to return to the scene today. There will be an increased police presence in the area as police make their inquiries.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing swimmer at Karioitahi Beach: Body found at Hamilton’s Gap north of Waiuku

January 7, 2024

Auckland - Search and rescue crews looking for a missing swimmer at Karioitahi Beach in Auckland have found a body almost 20km away. Police believe it is 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, who went missing on January 2. He was found at Hamilton’s Gap north of Waiuku today. Police have told Joseph’s family of his death, and a spokesman said they were supporting them at this incredibly difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Police respond to sudden death in Bethlehem, Tauranga

January 7, 2024

Tauranga police are responding to a sudden death at an address in Bethlehem this evening. Emergency services were called to Aria View about 6.15 pm Sunday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Person dies in crash on State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi

January 8, 2024

Whanganui - A motorcyclist has died following a crash on State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi. Police said the single-vehicle crash was reported at 1.15 pm on Monday and the rider died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Snorkeller missing at Manuka Beach, Canterbury, found dead : Police Dive Squad pull body from water

January 2, 2023

Manuka Beach, Canterbury - Police have found the body of a missing snorkeler in Canterbury, after an extensive search of the area around Manuka Beach, Hurunui. He was a 52-year-old local to the area near Domett, a small town off State Highway 1 and south of Cheviot. Police were called to the beach about 2 pm yesterday, when the man didn’t return to the shore. Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched the area and police scoured the shoreline. Searches found the man’s body about 3 pm. Police have referred the man’s death to the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Snorkeler dies at Matakatia on North Auckland’s Whangaparaoa Peninsula

January 1, 2023

Whangaparaoa Peninsula, North Auckland - A snorkeler has died after an incident at Matakatia Bay, in the north of Auckland this evening. Emergency Services were called to the Whangaparaoa Peninsula about 6.40 pm and brought the man to shore from the water. Unfortunately, he could not be revived, they said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Zariah-Jade Phoenix Burton-Petterson, 11

January 9, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Suddenly taken on January 4th, 2024, aged 11 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jenni Ross, 63

January 9, 2024

Wellington - On 6th January, 2024, passed into Glory with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, while on holiday in Taupo, aged 63 years. "I will extol the Lord at all times; his praise will always be on my lips." - Psalms 34:1. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Thomas Harding, 62

January 9, 2024

Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital, on Thursday, 4 January 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Vernon Pearce, 72

January 9, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away at his home in Palmerston North, aged 72. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, humble nature, and love of the simple things. In lieu of flowers and as a tribute, we know Dad would have wanted to support others with eczema. Please donate to The Eczema Association of NZ. Rest easy, Dad.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Ham, 57

January 9, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Suddenly at home, while mowing the lawns, on Friday 5 January 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Gaudin

January 9, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Peacefully departed this world on January 7, 2024, following complications from a stroke. A wide circle of friends and family fondly remember the man who liked to be referred to by his nickname Angry. Barry had a deep love for gardening and was passionately into his sports, dedicating numerous hours to watching his favourite cricket and rugby teams while enjoying a glass of rum, his favourite drink. He dedicated many years to volunteering with the NZ Fire Brigade as well as his service in the NZ Army.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Milton Grant, 74

January 8, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - Passed away on January 6, 2024, in Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, aged 74, after a short illness with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service.

Jayden Patrick Irvin, 25

January 8, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 05, 2024, aged 25 years. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Dolly Knight, 47

January 8, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki – Unexpectedly, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Saturday 6 January 2024, aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynette Maude Stewart, 72

January 8, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at home with family; aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Beth Joseph, 40

January 8, 2024

Carterton, Wellington - On 6th January 2024, peacefully, after a courageous journey. Aged 40 years. "A ferocious wit and boundless heart."

No cause of death reported.

Nyle Stanmore Griffiths

January 8, 2024

Whitianga, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital (after a short illness), on Sunday 17th December, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Charles (Peter) Bashford, 72

January 6, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away on December 22, 2023. Died peacefully at home at the age of 72. The family also wishes to express appreciation to the wonderful support team, provided by staff at Harbour Hospice, Harbour Cancer and Wellness Centre, Auckland Radiation Oncology and Auckland City Hospital liver Clinic. As well as Doctor Gee Wong.

No cause of death reported.

David Gregory Thompson, 63

January 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Formerly of Oamaru. Born April 7,1960, passed away December 26, 2023 at Christchurch Hospital. Our thanks to St John, doctors, and nurses at ED & resus, and for the team in oncology over the last few years for their care of David. In God's care.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Helen (Libby) Wallace, 61

January 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On December 26, 2023, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 61 years. 'Libby, you will be dearly missed by all your family and many friends'

Special thank you to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the oncology team at Christchurch Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Kwan (nee Lim) Joe, 74

January 6, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Born on 13 March 1949 in Mangere, Auckland and passed away peacefully at home on 2 January 2024 aged 74. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Anthony (Levi) Holley, 49

January 6, 2024

Purewa, Auckland - In loving memory of Jason (Levi) Anthony Holley. Much loved by all. He fought the brave fight to the very end! Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and Staff who cared for Jason tenderly, and with the utmost respect, during his last days with us on this earth.

No cause of death reported.

Sander Dales, 49

January 6, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Sander passed suddenly on the 28th of December 2023, at 49 years of age. He was one to the world, but to us, he was the world. His global impact and enduring spirit will always be cherished. Rest in peace, Sander. Forever in our hearts, never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Child Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Arran Jeff (Barnzy) Barnes, 51

January 6, 2024

Auckland - An unexpected and tragic loss, doing something he loved. Rev it hard, Rip it up.

No cause of death reported.

Alyth Heather Gellan McGirr

January 6, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly, on 30 December 2023, in Vancouver, BC, aged 50. Heather was a loved member of the McGirr whanau in NZ from the age of 5. A restless soul is now at peace.

No cause of death reported.

Terence Smock, 73

January 6, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - On Sunday 31st December 2023, suddenly at home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor James (Trev) Edmonston, 74

January 6, 2024

Fairlie, South Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on January 3 2024, at Hospice S.C. surrounded by his loving family, aged 74. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice S.C. would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Tommy James McIvor

January 6, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Our perfect wee baby boy Tommy was born sleeping, on December 30, 2023. After some very sudden complications on Friday afternoon, we were flown to Christchurch Woman's Hospital, where we were very well taken care of, and Emma did an amazing job. We would like to thank all our family and friends for the loving support we have received over this difficult time. Although we never got the chance to watch you grow, laugh and love, you have a permanent piece of our hearts. Rest easy our perfect wee boy, love Mum and Dad xx

No cause of death reported.

Peter Allan Jarden

January 6, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Passed away suddenly on 21 November, 2023, in New Plymouth, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Graeme Dudley Knox

January 6, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - On Wednesday, 3rd January 2024, peacefully after a sudden illness, in Critical Care at Auckland Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gail Mary (nee Lepper) Inskeep

January 6, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Taken from us way too soon, Gail / Mum passed away suddenly on 3rd January 2024. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Dance and sing with the Angels now Mum / Mumma, till your heart is content. We love you dearly, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you to Thames Line Dancing for many happy memories. 'I believe in Angels, something good in everything I see.'

No age or cause of death reported.

John Dixon Corbettt

January 6, 2024

Rangiora, Canterbury - John passed away suddenly, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, after seeing the New Year in with friends in Mapua.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Wayne Edwards

January 6, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On January 4, 2024. Passed suddenly in Christchurch. Taken too soon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Edward Henry

January 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, while on holiday in Nelson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Dorothy (nee Pope) Goble

January 6, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, 28th December, 2023. She was truly an inspiration to everyone. We love you.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Sixta McKinlay

January 6, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fay Lorraine Bastion, 75

January 5, 2024

Karori, Wellington - Fay passed away after fighting a fast and brutal battle with pancreatic cancer, three days short of her 76th birthday. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice and Wellington Free Ambulance online would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Ward 7, Wellington Hospital and the District nurses and Mary Potter Hospice staff for their care of Fay whilst in hospital and at home.

Peter James Kiely, 68

January 5, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Our best friend, husband, father, and Pop didn't return from his motorbike ride. He died doing what he loved, on 2nd January 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Ann Harris

January 5, 2024

Nelson - Died peacefully at Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, on January 4, 2024, following her battle with cancer.

Anthony John (Tony) Mack

January 5, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away suddenly, at North Shore Hospital, on Friday 29 December 2023. Now at peace, may God watch over you.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clark Hilton Goddard

January 5, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On 2 January 2024, suddenly in Tauranga, surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maurice Pierce

January 5, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 3, 2024, after a short illness. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Inglewood District Health Trust. R.I.P.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Alan Bruce Anderson, 55

January 4, 2024

Feilding, Manawatū-Whanganui - Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Wellington, aged 55. Our gentle giant is now resting in peace - no more pain, and safe in the arms of the Lord. Until we meet again.

No cause of death reported.

Keira Elizabeth (Bubba) McMurdo, 8

January 4, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, aged 8 years. Special thank you to all the wonderful staff at the Children's Ward, Southland Hospital, for their care of Bubba. In lieu of flowers, donations to Childrens Ward at Southland Hospital would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Sheryl Ann Watson, 64

January 4, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On January 1, 2024, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends, after a short illness, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert John Neill Rush

January 4, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Peter McConnell, 53

January 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2023, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Isabel Price, 72

January 2, 2024

Nelson - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Nelson Tasman Hospice on Friday, December 29, 2023, aged 72. Special thanks to Nelson Tasman Hospice, Nelson Oncology and Nurse Maude for their love, care and continued devotion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Robin (Barney) Boyd

January 2, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - After a very short illness, Barney passed away peacefully on December 30th 2023, surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Davis Shaw, 52

February 2, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - At Nurse Maude Hospice, after a short battle, on Friday, December 29, 2023, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Janine Brenda (nee Osborne) Wymer, 62

January 6, 2023

Howick, Auckland - Our beautiful Janine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home on Tuesday 2 January 2024, aged 62 years. Cherished friend and respected teaching colleague to so many. Remembered forever for her fun-loving nature, joy for life, generosity, kindness, and amazing teaching and musical talents. Her selfless care of others, courage, strength, and positivity is an inspiration to us all. Janine will be deeply missed, but is now at peace and making music with the angels. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Totara Hospice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann (nee Finney) Harrison, 70

January 6, 2023

Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui - 08.04.1953 - 28.12.2023. Sadly, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Palmerston North Hospital with Stacey by her side. "As I said goodbye, Rob said hello, he held your hand, and he took you home xxx"

No cause of death reported.

Robyn Anne (nee Robyn O'Connor) O'Connor

January 6, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Passed suddenly, but peacefully, at home on New Year’s Day 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society or Hospice would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marilyn Ann (nee Tasker) Tunbridge

January 6, 2023

Whanganui, Manawatū-Whanganui - Passed away on December 21, 2023, at Whanganui Hospital after a short illness. RIP Marilyn.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kelly Michaela (nee Jones) Nicholls

January 6, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 2, 2024, Kelly passed away suddenly at sea, on her beloved boat ACE.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jennifer Anne (nee Churton) Weastell

January 6, 2023

Twizel, Canterbury - Suddenly at home in Twizel, on January 2, 2024. "Gone from our arms, but never, ever from our lives". In lieu of flowers, donations to Twizel St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Betty Isabella Parry

January 6, 2023

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Leonard (Johnboy) West, 73

January 5, 2023

Manukau, Auckland. Passed away on December 28, 2023, unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Garry Ralph Nesbit

January 5, 2023

Waimauku, Auckland - Much loved husband and father who will be missed by his family and friends. Passed away on 1st January 2024. Huge thank-you to the staff at Hospice and Harbour Cancer and Wellness Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Beverley May (nee Jackson) Cantley

January 5, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3 January 2024 at Peacehaven Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Warren James Parker

January 5, 2023

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly, on 29th December 2023. Loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Geoffrey Greaves, 67

January 4, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Born February 25th, 1956, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 30th of December after a courageous battle with cancer. Another Honky Tonk Hero has left us to gain his wings. Fly high and rest in eternal love and peace Kevin, you will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider leaving a benevolent koha in the box that will be provided at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Elizabeth (Lee) (nee Edwards) Bissett, 74

January 3, 2023

Thames, Waikato - Born January 23, 1949. Passed away on December 30, 2023. Peacefully passed away at home in Thames on the 30th of December 2023, aged 74, surrounded by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, koha to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Mary (nee Murdoch) Derrick, 72

January 3, 2023

Torbay, Auckland - Born April 16, 1951. Passed away on December 28, 2023. Suddenly. Sadly missed, and always remembered.

No cause of death reported.

James Charles Knowles, 71

January 3, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Sunday, December 31, 2023, peacefully at home, aged 71 years, surrounded by his family. Friend to many, including more than 12.8k followers on TikTok. A special thanks to the medical staff and carers for their support and professionalism over the past two years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Graham Gosney, 61

January 3, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - On December 31, 2023, peacefully at home, aged 61 years. Donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Richard Simpson, 74

January 3, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Dennis passed away unexpectedly in the arms of his beloved, special friend Elaine James, on Friday the 29th of December 2023, aged 74 years. He will be forever remembered as a kind, caring, and gentle man by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Elizabeth Chittock

January 3, 2023

Gore, Southland - Suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laurence Bevan Parore, 75

January 2, 2023

Auckland - Born at Te Kopuru, 28 October, 1948, passed away in Auckand, 28 December, 2023, aged 75. Battled illness over many months. Much respected by all. Te arohanui. Rest in peace, my brother.

No cause of death reported.

Kenny Heptinstall

January 2, 2023

Aro Valley, Wellington - Passed away suddenly, on 29.12.23. A great mate and friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Peter Mulcahy

January 1, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly, on Friday 29th December, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

