MEXICO

Three (so far) “died suddenly” working out in Smart Fit gyms in 2024:

She also keeled over! Another death in a Smart Fit gym in Mexico City and there are already 3

April 2, 2024

Another death at a Smart Fit gym in Mexico City was reported on Tuesday, April 2, 2024; now, it was at the Tepeyac Park branch. According to our information, Loyda Yepez, a 60-year-old woman, keeled over while exercising in Tepeyac's Smart Fit and died. Paramedics arrived at the scene to try to help her, but nothing could be done anymore. So far in 2024, three deaths have been reported inside gyms of the Smart Fit chain in Mexico City. On February 12, an approximately 49-year-old man died at the Iztacalco branch. According to some versions, the man keeled over when he was in the treadmill area. The necropsy later revealed that he lost his life due to an acute myocardial infarction. On April 29, at the Smart Fit in Puerta Aragón, a 20-year-old woman died; she was identified as Ailene and, as it transpired, gym staff did not know how to help her, and therefore she was left without vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Talina Fernández's stepbrother dies of a heart attack while eating

April 6, 2024

Patricio Levy, son of the famous TV-presenter Talina Fernández, shared in an interview that Fernando Carrillo, his stepbrother, died of a heart attack. "Two weeks ago, last Friday, my stepbrother died. He died of a heart attack eating at my house, in front of me. He was in convulsions for four hours, and we were helping him, giving him mouth-to-mouth breathing, doing CPR, all this stuff, cardiovascular breathing. Horrible, horrible...", said the son of Talina Fernández. Despite the efforts made by the doctors via telephone they could not save his life, because according to the testimony of Patricio Levy, when the ambulance arrived, he had already died.

No age reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” on the street:

He was returning home after consultation, he fainted and passed away

February 4, 2024

At the moment he was returning home, after attending a medical consultation, Luis Gerardo died when he collapsed in the town of San Antonio Buenavista. The state Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether it was a heart attack. The 59-year-old victim was left on Camino Real Street after feeling unwell and falling to the ground while walking to his home, Tuesday, according to the first reports of the police. A Red Cross ambulance came to the spot; however, the paramedics only confirmed the death of the male person.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pedestrian dies in the Historic Center

April 2, 2024

A man identified as Diego Dávalos Veles, 67 years old, of Ecuadorian nationality, lost his life in the streets of the Historic Center of Oaxaca de Juárez. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. On Tuesday morning, police and emergency authorities responded to the report about an elderly man who had keeled over on the side of Banorte. Unfortunately, upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the man did not present vital signs, so far, the exact causes of his death are unknown.

Link

Eight “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

He dies of a suspected heart attack inside a restaurant in Boca del Rio

April 1, 2024

This Monday and while tasting his food, an elderly man lost his life due to a suspected heart attack, inside a restaurant located in the streets of Boca del Río. Those present reported that the aggrieved person, identified as César Adrián A.V., 70 years old, was eating with his wife when he suddenly suffered a probable heart attack, so they tried to revive him. Red Cross paramedics responded to the call to provide the diner with first aid, but unfortunately, they could only confirm that he did not have vital signs.

Link

54-year-old man falls with apparent heart attack in the South Industrial Park

April 2, 2024

This Tuesday afternoon, in a maquiladora under construction, located in the South Industrial Park, a 54-year-old man died, apparently from a heart attack, while he was working on a lifting crane during the installation of a fire pipe. The victim was found at the place where the work was being carried out, and despite the efforts, the paramedics confirmed his death.

Link

The fisherman El Pachi dies, under a bridge on the La Antigua River

April 2, 2024

During the early morning of this Tuesday, the fisherman Freddy Benítez Campos "El Pachi" lost his life. Just as he was fishing in the La Antigua River, a heart attack occurred. This unfortunate news was recorded under the El Rey Bridge that crosses the La Antigua River in Veracruz. "El Pachi" had arrived at ten o'clock on Monday night to do fishing. But, hours later he had a heart attack and fell fainting to the ground, being reported to police by the person who accompanied him. Immediately, elements of the Municipal Police and paramedics arrived, who confirmed that indeed Freddy Benítez Campos no longer had vital signs. His wife confirmed that her partner had last year suffered a cerebral vascular accident and this left him unable to move half his body and unable to speak.

No age reported.

Link

Woman dies at the Plan de Ayala toll booth; she had a heart attack

April 3, 2024

A woman (68) lost her life while being transported in a vehicle to the clinic in Torreón by her relatives. The tragic event occurred when the woman, who had experienced severe chest pain at home, was desperately seeking medical help. Despite the efforts of her loved ones and the ambulance staff to revive her, unfortunately nothing could be done, and she was declared deceased at the Plan de Ayala toll booth, located on the road to Torreón, around 3 pm.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Motor transport operator dies inside the Port Complex in Manzanillo

April 2, 2024

The Administration of the National Port System reported that on the afternoon of this Tuesday, April 2, 2024, it received a call for the support of an ambulance inside the port precinct. Despite the prompt reaction of the pre-hospital care staff, on arrival they found a 60-year-old male, without vital signs, a cargo transport operator, manifesting as a preliminary diagnosis of sudden cardiac arrest. The person was inside the vehicle he was driving.

Link

Man dies while driving after a heart attack in Tlaquepaque

April 1, 2024

While driving, a 50-year-old man died as a result of a heart attack in the municipality of San Pedro Tlaquepaque. At the moment of his last breath, he could no longer steer the vehicle and the car crashed into a tree located on the sidewalk … After a review, the municipal medical services confirmed the death. It was reported that the 50-year-old died due to a heart attack, highlighting that he did not present traces of violence or firearm impacts.

Link

Death of adult in Canal de Los Mochis was due to myocardial infarction

April 3, 2024

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sinaloa announced that the man who was found lifeless in the waters of the sublateral channel 23 of the Los Angeles subdivision, southeast of the city, lost his life because of a myocardial infarction. The deputy prosecutor in the northern zone, Isacc Aguayo Roacho, commented that there are no signs of violence in the death of this man, and the investigation will continue, the first preliminary data being the health complication. He added that the blow to the head is as a result of the fall into the canal when he suffered the health complication.

No age reported.

Link

Woman is found dead in her hammock in Oxkutzcab

April 5, 2024

Around noon on Thursday, municipal agents moved to a house located on 49th Street, after receiving a report that there was a lifeless woman in her hammock. Relatives of the deceased called 911, as they were waking up the woman and saw that she did not react. Minutes later an ambulance arrived, whose paramedics only confirmed the death of the 42-year-old woman. Apparently, the cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest.

Link

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Daughter [18] of Ronald Skewes, director of Public Health Epidemiology, dies

March 30, 2024

The young Lilian Skewes, daughter of the director of the Epidemiology department of the Ministry of Public Health, Ronald Skewes, died on Friday. She was from the province of San José de Ocoa, in the south of the Dominican Republic. Details of the cause of her death are not yet available. The news was commented by Chanel Rosa, former director of the National Health Service (NHS): "Today his girl, 18 years old, suffered a health event and passed away. There are no words. A hug to my brother."

No cause of death reported.

Link

JAMAICA

Buju Banton mourns after death of 20-year-old son

April 5, 2024

Jamaican musician Buju Banton is bidding farewell to one of his children, Miles Myrie. The Reggae/Dancehall icon's son, who was born Mark Anthony Myrie, has tragically passed away at the age of 20. On Thursday, April 4, the Jamaican artist took to his Instagram page to share the sad news. Posting a picture of his smiling son to pay tribute, he wrote in the caption, "Sip papa God knows." Prayers quickly poured in the comments section, with fellow musician Sean Paul sending "CONDOLENCES 2 U N DI FAM MI BREDDA!!!"

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Cornwall College mourns sudden loss of Spanish teacher

April 8, 2024

Westmoreland – Classes have been suspended at the Cornwall College in St James, as the school has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of its Spanish teacher on Sunday morning. She is 41-year-old Kamika Warren. Observer Online understands that Warren was admitted on Saturday at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay after complaining of difficulty breathing. The educator, who was the head of the department for Spanish at Cornwall, is said to have been employed to the all-boys school for over a decade.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

São Paulo rapper Mano Pelé dies at the age of 48

April 4, 2024

The musician from São Paulo Alberto Braga (48), known in the rap and hip-hop scene as Mano Pelé, died on Thursday (4th). The information was confirmed by The Rap Gol website, which detailed that the rapper's death was due to complications from a stroke suffered on the 31st. "Our great friend Mano Pele has left us. My heart is in pieces. We lost a great human being and SP loses an important personality of the rap scene here", wrote rapper Rashid.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Student soldier of the Fire Department has sudden illness and dies during remote class

April 5, 2024

A student soldier of the Military Fire Department of Bahia died on Friday (5th), after suffering a sudden illness, according to information from the corporation. Luiz Otávio Dias Gomes was attending an online class from home, in Cruz das Almas, in Bahia's Recôncavo, when he fell ill. Firefighters from the 3rd Company gave the first care and began the procedure to perform cardiorespiratory resuscitation on the student. Teams from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) were activated to continue, but Luiz Otávio did not resist.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Literature teacher dies

April 2, 2024

On Tuesday (2nd) in Belém, Fadel, a teacher of literature, died. Throughout the morning, colleagues and students mourned the loss of the friend and colleague, much loved in the capital of Pará. According to a note from the Rosana Bastos Group, the teacher died as a result of cardiorespiratory arrest.

No age reported.

Link

Today we mourn the loss of teacher Leticia Lucena Sousa Cândido

April 4, 2024

Today we mourn the loss of teacher Leticia Lucena Sousa Cândido (36), an exemplary educator who for 12 years contributed significantly to the educator college. May her journey be remembered fondly, and her legacy endure, and may her light continue to shine in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The comments inform that she died of "Intestinal thrombosis".

Three clerics “died suddenly”:

Father ends up dying after becoming unwell

April 4, 2024

Father António Sávio at the age of 65, who was responsible for the Santa Rita De Cássia church and the Santo Expedito community, died yesterday. According to our information, the priest became unwell in the late afternoon of this Tuesday, he was taken to a private hospital in the city, where he underwent surgery, but did not resist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Father Philippe Villeneuve died on Tuesday night at the age of 27

April 5, 2024

The Diocese of Mossoró is in mourning. Father Philippe Villeneuve, the youngest of the diocese, died on Tuesday night (2nd), at the age of 27, after struggling with a severe respiratory condition. Ordained a priest in August 2023, Phillippe dedicated himself fervently to his task. Admitted to the ICU of Wilson Salgado hospital, Philipe faced four cardiorespiratory arrests. Local people gathered at vigils, praying for his recovery. But despite all attempts, the priest could not resist.

Link

The Cenacle of Mary movement communicates the tragic death of Astor Inacio Steffen

April 7, 2024

With a broken heart, the Cenacle of Mary movement communicates the tragic death of our dear brother Astor Inacio Steffen, 61 years old, victim of a fulminant heart attack this afternoon. Head of the 56th Cenacle, counselor of the groups of the area, Astor has always been a great pillar of our movement and an enthusiast of our Walk of Faith.

Link

Two entrepreneurs “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Itapetinga: Young Marcelo Carvalho dies, 43 years old, victim of a heart attack

April 7, 2024

The young entrepreneur, owner of the company RK Tires, died this Saturday morning (6th) in Itapetinga. Marcelo suffered a heart attack, was rescued to the hospital, but ended up not resisting. Our condolences!

Link

Businesswoman Sidonia Vendruscolo Raimondi dies

April 5, 2024

The entrepreneur Sidonia Vendruscolo Raimondi, 43 years old, died on the night of Thursday, 4th, in the town of Frederico Westphalen. Sidonia participated in a meeting at the Commercial Association (AEFW), and during her speech she fell ill and fainted, immediately receiving first aid, and being referred to hospital. Despite the prompt attention, she could not resist, and her death was confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The young Livia Peixoto Solha died in her sleep this Saturday at the age of 16

April 7, 2024

The young Livia Peixoto Solha, died this Saturday (6th) at the age of 16. A native of Valinhos, and resident of the Nova ltália neighborhood, Livia died in her sleep, according to her family. She had no history of illness. She currently attended her sophomore year of high school at Alethus high school. According to the girl's father, Livia had always been an exemplary daughter, with high grades and an incredible dedication to her studies and to the volleyball team of Clube Atlético Valinhense.

No cause of death reported.

Link

University student has sudden illness on bus, is taken to hospital and dies

April 5, 2024

Vitória Alyce Pereira Cardoso was 19 years old and died after having a sudden illness inside a public transport bus and being taken to the Tibery Integrated Care Unit (UAI). She was a history student at the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU) and was returning home after a class when she began to feel unwell. The driver of the A105 bus immediately changed the route of the vehicle and took Vitória to UAI Tibery. Witnesses stated that she died due to the delay in the care of the employees, who picked up Victoria 30 minutes after the arrival of the bus, when a nurse learned of the situation and left the unit with a stretcher bearer and a wheelchair, despite a rule stating that no employee could leave the unit to help people outside. Medical staff performed all medical procedures after she entered the unit, but she did not resist and died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young man dies after falling ill in futsal match

April 4, 2024

The young Gabriel Henrique, Biel at 20 years, died on Tuesday (2nd) in Nova Independência. According to our information, the boy fell ill during a futsal match on the court of the municipality's sports hall. According to reports, he was rescued by friends, but did not resist. Biel would have turned 21 on April 26th. The news caused great commotion in the municipality.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Vitória da Conquista: the young Lívia, 21, died this afternoon, a victim of sudden illness

April 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we receive the news of the early death of young Lívia, at the age of 21, which occurred on Thursday (4th) in Vitória da Conquista. Her unexpected death, victim of a fulminant heart attack in her residence, left family and friends distraught. Daughter of businessman Márcio Vinícius and niece of Pitoco da Gráfica, Lívia was a dear and beloved presence in her community, being remembered not only for her youth, but also for her kind and generous character.

Link

RIP Luana Silva

April 8, 2024

Unfortunately, the young Luana passed away early at the age of 22. Daughter of Bil do Bar, she lived in Cajamar-centro and we will miss her very much. The cause of death will be clarified with the medical report. Rest in peace Luana.

Link

A 25-year-old woman dies after falling ill and suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in Fernando de Noronha

April 6, 2024

The receptionist of a hostel on the island of Fernando de Noronha died after falling ill and suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest this Saturday (6th). The 25-year-old, who was in the accommodation of the place where she worked, was taken to the São Lucas Hospital, where she was subjected to several resuscitation attempts, but did not resist.

Link

26-year-old man dies suddenly in prostitution house

April 3, 2024

A 26-year-old man died after having a sudden illness inside a house of prostitution, at dawn last Tuesday (2/4), in Jardim Itapema. According to information from the police report, the victim was having sex with a call girl when he began to feel unwell, made noises with his mouth similar to ‘snoring’, rolled his eyes which turned red, and his skin turned purple. The young man also urinated on the bed. The call girl informed the military police officers that she did not see the client consume any chemical substances or medications, and that he also did not drink alcoholic beverages.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse dies after falling ill at a football match in Limeira

April 3, 2024

A 38-year-old nurse died on Tuesday night (2nd) when he fell ill while playing ball with friends in Vila Pizza, in Limeira. According to the report, he was in a public court when he began to feel bad and fell. The Samu (Mobile Emergency Service) was activated and helped the victim, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, but he did not resist and died. He was identified as Diego Luis Morelli, he worked at the Humanitarian Hospital.

Link

Man dies after sudden illness during soccer match in Acajutiba

April 7, 2024

A 46-year-old man has died after falling ill during an amateur football match. The victim, identified as Madson dos Santos Pereira, was in the middle of a Veterans Championship match, and after being replaced began to feel bad. The victim was even rescued to the Primary Care Support Center (CAAB), but unfortunately, he could not resist and died. Madson was well-known in the municipality for being a public employee in the health area, acting as an agent in the field of endemics.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Businessman had a seizure followed by a heart attack while driving his vehicle

April 7, 2024

Sad news that has just arrived, the businessman "Gaston da imobiliária" as he was known in Catalāo, died in the city of Brasilia where he was residing. He had a seizure followed by a heart attack while driving his vehicle. The information was given by a family member.

No age reported.

Link

A man was found dead inside the cab of a truck

April 7, 2024

According to reports, co-workers noticed something was strange, the truck was standing too long, and the driver did not get around. The police were called, and the death was confirmed. It is suspected that the cause of death may have been a probable fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Link

Police investigate death of young man found dead in cement factory in Nobles

April 2, 2024

The young Wesle De Castro Araújo, 25 years old, died on the night of Monday (1st), while working in a cement company, in Nobres. His body was found by co-workers. According to information from the police report, the young man was found fallen in a shed of the establishment. Co-workers still tried to rescue him, but he was already without vital signs. The boy was a native of Acre and was going to be a father for the first time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man suffers sudden illness after forgetting to take pressure medicine

April 2, 2024

Fábio Junior Rosa, 30 years old, died suddenly after suffering a sudden illness at The Two Brothers Hospital in Buriti, on Sunday (31st). Fábio was a user of drugs to control blood pressure. On Saturday (29th) night, he went out with his girlfriend to buy a snack, however, he forgot to take his medication. Upon returning home, the young man felt a pain and discomfort in his chest, which quickly passed. He then ingested the medicine and went to sleep. During the night, Fábio again felt the pain in his chest, which this time manifested itself as a tightness. A district ambulance was called, and the young man was immediately referred to the hospital. In the health unit, Fábio felt bad again, but, unfortunately, he could not resist and died.

Link

Two young people with a lot to live for, with life projects interrupted

April 6, 2024

What sad news😭 two young people with a lot to live for, with life projects interrupted. They leave family and friends suddenly. Sidonia, with 44 years, fulminant infarction. And Vitor Cauz with 61 years, hemorrhagic stroke. He fought for life for a few days in the hospital in Paraná, in the city where he lived with his family.

Link

33-year old dies of sudden illness

April 7, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the premature death of Jhonatan M. Barbisan, at the age of 33, victim of a sudden illness in his residence at in Ourinhos. The local community is in mourning, while family and friends mourn this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and feelings are with the family at this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

It is with great regret that I communicate the passing of my friend

April 7, 2024

It is with great regret that I communicate the passing of my friend Aricleto Lidiane S Noble. In his life there is no explanation - he did not drink, nor did he smoke, and he practiced sport. Go in peace. I send the whole family my sincere feelings.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

The Funeral Home Paxpassbom Ouropreto Machadinho Urupa communicates with regret the death of Mr. Jackson da Silva

April 5, 2024

The funeral home communicates with regret the death of Mr. Jackson Rodrigues da Silva, which occurred on 03/04/2024 at the Municipal Hospital of Ouro Preto, due to a heart attack. 🙏In advance we thank the family for the trust placed in our services.🙏

No age reported.

Link

39-year old woman dies day after heart attack

April 3, 2024

Last Monday (1st), the community of Araraquara was shaken by the sad news of the death of Paloma Rafaela Gomes, 39 years old. According to reports, Paloma was the victim of a fulminant infarction, and unfortunately did not resist. The sudden loss of Paloma has left distraught family and friends mourning her early departure.

Link

Family informs the death of Manoel Agenilson Oliveira

April 2, 2024

The self-employed Manoel Agenilson Oliveira, resident in the District of Café do Vento, in Passagem, died at the age of 39. Manoel was found dead in his hammock in his residence around 5 am this Tuesday, 02/04. He probably died of a heart attack, but the family awaits the result of the medical report for confirmation.

Link

We lost Marquinhos Almeida to a heart attack at the age of 32

April 2, 2024

We lost Marquinhos Almeida to a heart attack at the age of 32. Marquinhos was a security guard and was loved by all without exception, with a very friendly smile. Interestingly, 2 years ago, his twin brother - Marcio Almeida - who was also a security guard other places, also unfortunately died of a heart attack. We mourn his untimely death and wish family and friends comfort at this time of grief. Our sincere condolences.

Link

My friend Maria Teixeira rest in peace

April 5, 2024

What sad news. My friend Maria Teixeira rest in peace. I cannot believe it. My condolences to all her family and friends!

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

PARAGUAY

A young nutritionist dies of a sudden cardiac arrest at just 23 years of age

April 1, 2024

A young nutritionist dies of a sudden cardiac arrest at just 23 years of age. This is Maria Paulina Aparaci Boesmi, her death surprised all her family and friends. The professional was in good health and at no time showed symptoms of cardiovascular problems or any other disease.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CHILE

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Chilean woman dies after massive heart attack while on vacation in Brazil

April 2, 2024

Pamela Paulina Rodríguez Gallardo, 32, was a young Chilean kindergarten educator who died on March 29th in the middle of her dream vacation in Brazil. The family is looking for help to repatriate her body, considering the high monetary cost, denouncing the slow reaction of the authorities to give them a solution. Paolo Rodriguez, the victim's cousin, pointed out that the death occurred after a "sudden heart attack" suffered while Pamela was in Florianópolis with her scout group. Unfortunately, the young woman did not have medical insurance. Also, the deceased had a daughter who was only 8 years old.

Link

ARGENTINA

Fer Pita, leader of Heroicos Survivors, died

April 5, 2024

The composer, guitarist and singer Fernando Pita died this Thursday, at the age of 68, due to liver failure. The leader of the band Heroicos Sobrevivientes was a few days away from launching his new solo album, Guerrero de la luz, on all platforms. The album can now be heard in full on the Delta Discos YouTube channel. The first track is titled “Only you die a thousand times.” In his extensive career, Fernando Pita shared the stage with artists of the stature of Andrés Calamaro, Norberto “Pappo” Napolitano, Skay Beilinson and Charly García, among others.

Link

Councilor Eduardo Márquez passed away

April 7, 2024

At the age of 55, the councilor for Unión por la Patria in Tres de Febrero, Eduardo Márquez, died while doing physical activity in Caseros. Márquez had assumed his third non-consecutive term as a district councilor in December, always within Peronism.

He was also in charge of the Tres de Febrero delegation of the Ombudsman's Office of the Province of Buenos Aires, inaugurated in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grief for the death of the daughter of national deputy José Gómez

April 4, 2024

The sudden death of María Celeste Gómez, daughter of the national deputy and General Secretary of the CGT José Gómez, has caused deep sorrow. The young woman was in Buenos Aires due to an illness she was suffering from.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Argentinian dies after falling ill at Florianópolis gym

April 6, 2024

On Saturday morning (6th), a regrettable incident occurred in a gym located on Avenida Beira-mar Norte, in Florianópolis, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man, who was of Argentine nationality. During exercise, he fell ill, and a doctor present at the scene immediately provided first aid. Despite efforts to save him, the man died at the gym itself.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and crashed: he died in hospital

April 8, 2024

A truck driver died this noon after suffering a cardiac arrest while driving in Rafael. The road incident, which miraculously did not cause any injuries, was recorded at around 12.40 am. The driver was transferred to Penna Hospital, where he died, after resuscitation tasks were performed both in the health mobile and then in the health center. The victim was identified as Diego Damián Pacheco, 42. Results of the autopsy are pending, that allows to verify whether, as everything leads one to assume, it was a heart attack.

Link