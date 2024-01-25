More notable deaths: NB: jazz musician Hugh Brown, teachers Jennifer Clark, Kimberly Diane Day, nurse Wendy Lee Hamilton, journo Pierre Robichaud; Ontario: lawyer April Gougeon, nurses Sue Osborne, Kathy Garton, educator Jeff Moore; Saskatchewan: teacher Angela Heigham Gillis

CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A spring COVID-19 booster? NACI has released updated guidelines

January 15, 2024

Canadians may be in the thick of winter, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recently unveiled guidelines for an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming spring. “A sufficient supply of XBB.1.5 vaccine has already been federally purchased and is expected to be available to support a spring 2024 campaign,” NACI said in the release. Starting in the spring of 2024, NACI recommends that the following Canadians who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 may receive an additional dose of XBB.1.5 vaccine:

· adults 65 years of age and older

· adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors

· individuals six months and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to an underlying condition or treatment)

The current COVID-19 subvariants circulating Canada are of Omicron origin, which current updated vaccines target. The risk of severe illness from the virus is highest in adults 80 years of age and older, NACI said. However, those who are 65 years of age and older are being included in the recommendation as an “acknowledgment that the risk of severe illness exists along a gradient in older adults.”

For those who are unvaccinated and are moderately to severely immunocompromised, starting their primary vaccine series with an XBB.1.5 vaccine is recommended. If they are five years of age and older, they should receive two doses, spaced four to eight weeks apart. If aged six months to under five years, three to four doses are advised.

https://globalnews.ca/news/10226042/spring-2024-updated-covid-vaccine-canada-naci/

Shawn Barber death : Canadian world champion pole vaulter dies at 29

January 18, 2024

Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has died from medical complications. He was 29. Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not yet known. Barber had been experiencing health issues. “More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” Doyle said Thursday. “It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.” Barber was a standout pole vaulter at the University of Akron, where he captured back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015. He won the NCAA outdoor crown as well in 2015, before taking gold later that summer at the Pan-Am Games. Barber carried a wave of momentum into worlds that season in Beijing. He took gold over Germany’s Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe. A year later, Barber made the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a pole vault event won by Thiago Braz of Brazil .

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Lacroix, Ex-Cryptopsy Vocalist and Visual Artist, Has Died

January 18, 2024

Martin Lacroix — a former vocalist of Montreal death metal outfit Cryptopsy, and a visual artist and tattooist who worked with heavy Canadian outfits such as Gorguts and Augury — has died. News of Lacroix's passing was shared on social media by his collaborators. Cryptopsy called their late vocalist "a formidable presence" in the band, writing, "His brutal vocals, artistic prowess, and his warmth as a human will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time." Lacroix performed with Cryptopsy between 2001 and 2003. His vocals appear on 2003 concert recording None So Live, which captures a Cryptopsy set at now-shuttered Montreal nightclub and concert venue Le Medley. Outside of his time with Cryptopsy, Lacroix pursued visual art as a graphic designer and tattooist, maintaining his ties to Canadian heavy music in the process. He designed a band logo and created album artwork for Val-d'Or, QC, technical death metal outfit Spasme in the early oughts, and following his departure from Cryptopsy, created the cover artwork and accompanying illustrations for the band's fifth LP, Once Was Not. The scene has lost a precious gem, and he will always be remembered.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 13:

Miguel ‘Mig’ Ernest Poirier death : A 22-year-old former athlete from Moncton, Canada, passed away

January 13, 2024

The Amherst Ramblers Organization [New Brunswick] mourns the loss of its former hockey player, Miguel ‘Mig’ Ernest Poirier. Miguel ‘Mig’ Ernest Poirier, a 22-year-old young Moncton, Canada, man and former athlete, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, leaving friends and family aggrieved and community grappling with shock and sadness. Miguel ‘Mig’ Ernest Poirier died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He was 22 years old at the time of his tragic death. The details of his untimely demise have not been made public. His family and friends have not disclosed the exact cause of his sad demise. Miguel ‘Mig’ Ernest Poirier was a skilled hockey player who left an unforgettable mark on the sports community as a former Rambler, Yarmouth Jr., A Mariner, and Canadian Tire Cup Champion with the Kent County Junior Hockey Club.

Link

Barriere residents rally around fire chief after her family’s sudden loss

January 20, 2024

Barrière, BC - The community of Barriere and surrounding areas are rallying to support their fire chief, Ashley Wohlgemuth, and her two children, Morgan, 13 and Mason, 12, following the sudden loss of their beloved husband and father, Chris while away on holiday in Mexico recently. Chris Wohlgemuth, who died of a heart attack, will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father and dedicated community volunteer and business owner of the popular local restaurant, Sam’s Pizza and Rib House in Barriere just off Highway 5. Three fundraising efforts have been organized upon the return of Barriere’s fire chief Wohlgemuth and children’s from Mexico, to assist the family in covering additional expenses incurred so unexpectedly due to this tragic loss.

No age reported.

Link

Wendi Campbell, 53, longtime community leader

January 18, 2024

Wendi Campbell, the former CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region [Ontario], has died at age 53 after a battle with brain cancer which was discovered in 2022. An obituary posted online by her family said she "moved on to her next great adventure" while her husband and two children were by her side. "In her final wishes, she continued to give to others, donating her brain to the Sheila Singh Lab at McMaster in Hamilton to support advances in Glioblastoma research."

Link

Linda Matthews, 70, passionate supporter of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

January 16, 2024

Linda Matthews knew how her battle with cancer would end but she also knew how she wanted to spend her remaining months. Matthews was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in August 2023. She passed away at Andy’s House, a palliative care home in Port Carling [Ontario], on Dec. 18, 2023, at the age of 70. Not long after her terminal diagnosis, Matthews and her sister, Lorraine Etler, partnered with the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) in Bracebridge for a fundraising campaign that raised over $260,000 by the end of 2023.

Link

Loved ones grieve employee who died at Amazon plant: 'He was pure joy'

January 19, 2024

Loved ones are mourning the loss of a 50-year-old man who died on the job at Amazon’s London-area distribution centre, launching a crowdfunding campaign to support his widow and young son. Paulo DeSouza Bezerra died suddenly after being rushed from the Amazon facility where he worked to a St. Thomas hospital. He was working the Sunday night shift at the mega-plant when, about an hour before he collapsed, workers were sent into wind-chill temperatures of -20 C due to a fire alarm. Company officials tell The Free Press workers were allowed back indoors after about 17 minutes, a timeframe confirmed by the local fire chief. But one worker estimated they were outside longer than that and were not allowed to go to their vehicles for warmth – a detail Amazon officials say is untrue and contradicted by security footage. DeSouza Bezerra, who emigrated from Brazil, is survived by his wife of 25 years and his young son.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 28:

RNC investigating sudden death of 40-year-old man in St. John's

December 28, 2023

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old man in St. John's. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release Thursday that officers responded to a call Wednesday evening. They found the man dead inside a west end home. The RNC's major-crime unit and the province's chief medical examiner are working to determine the cause of death, the release said. Police say there's no concern for public safety.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 12:

Chilliwack RCMP determines ‘no element of criminality’ in sudden death investigation

December 12, 2023

Mounties in Chilliwack [B.C.] say they have found there was “no element of criminality” in the sudden death of a man last week. The RCMP says it received calls about a man in “medical distress” in the area of Yale Road and Spadina Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The man was taken to the hospital where police say “life savings efforts were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased.” The nature of the man’s injuries have not been released, and the RCMP says further details will not be shared at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Saskatoon police investigate sudden death on Ottawa Ave.

January 21, 2024

Saskatoon [Saskatchewan] police found the body of a deceased man Saturday night at a park on the 2000 block of Ottawa Ave. Police received a call about the body at approximately 3:15 p.m. and were told that it was under a tree. Upon arrival, officers determined that the 52-year-old man's death was sudden, and do not believe foul play to be a factor. An investigation into the death will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner's office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 4:

Sarnia police rule sudden death as non-suspicious

November 4, 2023

Sarnia [Ontario] police have ruled a sudden death investigation non-suspicious. Police were holding the scene at 242 Vidal Street South to assist the coroner's office until a cause of death was confirmed. According to one neighbour, a man in his 60s lived in the home. He said the man was a “nice guy who worked a lot, and always kept his place nice.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 31:

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Jonathan Dunster, 44

December 31, 2023

The death of Jonathan Dunster occurred December 20, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. Jonathan was a Corporal in the Canadian Air Forces with Regiment Canadian Forces Information Operations, Group Headquarters Detachment at the time of his death and was stationed in Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, USA. Jonathan was an avid athlete either playing hockey, baseball or golf in his younger years and loved to exercise, especially jogging and always kept himself physically fit. Jonathan loved to laugh and joke around and had a very outgoing personality and always excelled in anything he pursued in his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on December 8:

Pierre Robichaud, 65

December 8, 2023

It is with immense sadness that the family announces the death of our brother Pierre, who occurred peacefully surrounded by his family and friend, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Villa Beauséjour in Caraquet, at the age of 65. A taste for writing led him to enroll in journalism at Algonquin College in Ottawa. He was an interpreter – guide at the Acadian Historical Village during the summer period of 1981-1984. The adventure brought him to Newfoundland where he taught French to English-speaking students. Then he returned to Acadia and put his studies into practice by working as a journalist at the newspaper L'Aviron in Campbellton and then at L'Acadie Nouvelle in Caraquet, which allowed him to win the NB sports journalist prize in 1995 as well as that of Ski Cross Canada. He was a journalist dedicated to regional sports and local culture. The numerous letters and tributes received during his career demonstrate this very well. In memory of Pierre, a donation can be made to Parkinson Canada or the Canadian Mental Health Association of NB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pediatrician “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on November 26:

Veronica Mugarab, 60

November 26, 2023

Passed away on Wednesday November 22, 2023. Many hearts across the world were saddened with grief of the passing of a beloved woman, Veronica Mugarab-Samedi. After a short battle with cancer in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Veronica found peace by God’s side and quietly surrendered herself in His arms. By her early twenties, Veronica completed her medical studies with honors at the Azerbaijan State Medical University as a certified MD and MSc in Pediatrics, where she also worked for 15 consecutive years. She finished her PhD in Pediatrics at the Russian State Medical Academy in 1993 and was simultaneously working, raising a family and contributing her spare time to the wellbeing of refugee families in Baku. By May of 2023, she joined the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, where she worked as a staff pediatrician at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in the city of Bathurst. It was there that she made plans to finally settle down and retire and made the final move with her husband. Her memory will live on and be passed down for generations to come. Veronica was, in every way, extraordinary and exceptional. She left an impact across the globe that can never be forgotten.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Reported on November 28:

Sasha Kalee Doiron-Gregoire, 29

November 28, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Sasha Doiron-Gregoire on November 15, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. She was a certified Literacy teacher and loved working with children and youth. She loves animals and leaves behind her fur baby, Kitty (Belle).

No cause of death reported.

Link

In New Brunswick, two teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 27:

Jennifer Clark, 40

December 27, 2023

It was with the deepest of regret that we share the passing of Jennifer Grace Clark (nee Harris), 40, of Petitcodiac, Thursday December 21, 2023. A devoted and loving mother to her son she was passionate about her career in early childhood education, spanning almost two decades. Donations can be made in Jennifer's name to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 15:

Kimberly Diane Day, 54

December 15, 2023

Fredericton - The family of Kimberly Diane Day of Maugerville, wishes to announce her sudden passing on December 14th, 2023 due to complications from pneumonia. Kimberly studied Early Childhood Education at Sherdon College in Oakville, Ontario. Kim was wonderful at what she did and had a true touch for working with children. When she wasn’t working, Kim spent many hours volunteering. When Kim took vacation, she loved to travel with family. Her favorite destination of choice was Cuba. Kim was best known for her big heart, kind soul and gentle spirit. She was someone who always wanted to brighten the lives of everyone around her with love.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on January 9:

Wendy Lee Hamilton, 59

January 9, 2024

Oromocto - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Wendy Hamilton, on January 6, 2024. Wendy passed away peacefully, with her family by her side. She enjoyed a lengthy nursing career and developed many friendships along the way. She was a natural caregiver and showed kindness in many ways and never asked for anything in return. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on December 22:

Walter P. Cooke, 67

December 22, 2023

Walter P. Cooke passed away unexpectedly at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, N.B. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Walter worked for Halstead Electric before going to work at the St. Stephen Fire Department as a fire driver/dispatcher/instructor. He also spent many years in the fire service as a volunteer. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A New Brunswick jazz musician “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 19:

Hugh Allister Duncan Brown, 70

December 19, 2023

Hugh Brown, 70, of Browns Yard, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Stella Maris Hospital in Ste-Anne-de-Kent following a courageous battle with cancer. Hugh was gifted academically, athletically and musically but his passion for music won out and became Hugh’s career. From his years as a studio guitarist at CBC Radio Canada in Moncton to the State of Yucatan, Mexico, Hugh has shared the stage and his talent with international musicians who understood the musical language of Jazz. Hugh’s musical legacy is captured on two recordings, the first of which was nominated for ECMA Jazz Recording of the Year in 2004.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on January 12:

Nancy Gray, 40

January 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Nancy Gray 40, of Miramichi, suddenly while vacationing in Jamaica on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Nancy served for over 18 years with the Miramichi Paramedics Association of New Brunswick. She enjoyed going to concerts, listening to music and playing the drums and guitar. Her favorite hobby was painting.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher in Saskatchewan “died suddenly”:

Angela Heigham Gillis, 58

January 19, 2024

The family of Angela Heigham Gillis is sad to announce her sudden passing at the Saskatoon Royal University Hospital on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Angela began her teaching career in Atlanta, Missouri (band, choral, and general music) and then relocated with husband Glen to Lawton, Oklahoma ,to become a powerhouse at Hugh Bish Elementary. In 2000 she was awarded “Champion for Children” from the Lawton Public Schools. For five years, Angela also taught music appreciation night classes at Cameron University. She continued her teaching career in Canada with the Saskatoon Public Schools at Marion M. Graham Collegiate (in 2003) and later at several elementary schools: Caroline Robins, Alvin Buckwold, Holliston, Howard Coad, and most recently at Ernest Lindner. Over a span of twenty years, she also taught elementary music education classroom instruments courses in the Department of Music at the University of Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 8:

April and Oliver Gougeon

January 8, 2024

In memory of a profound and unbreakable bond, we mourn the loss of April and Ollie and their passing after falling ill while on holidays on December 29, 2023. April was a devoted mother and a nurturing spirit, loved by all for her gentle and kind manner. She was the first one to assist when others were in time of need. She was a talented lawyer and family was her greatest joy. Oliver was a sensitive spirit with a kind heart and an amazing talent for art. The impact that both April and Oliver made in their short lives will never be diminished. Their smiles could brighten any room.

No ages or cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on January 8:

Susan Roberta Osborne (Bedford), 59

January 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Susan “Sue” Roberta Osborne (née Bedford), 59, on Monday, January 1st, 2024, at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. Kind, glowing, hardworking, and passionate are just a few words to describe her as a wife, mom, grandmother, nurse and friend. Sue approached life with warmth, care, and dedication, leading her to a career of 31 years as a nurse at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 3:

Kathy Garton, 67

January 3, 2024

Passed peacefully in Ottawa with her loving family at her side on December 30, 2023, at the age of 67. Kathy enjoyed a lifelong career of caring for people. After graduating from the nursing program at St. Lawrence College, Brockville in January 1979, she sought a position close to home, and was finally offered an RN position at the Rideau Regional Centre, where she worked until the fall of 2008. Not satisfied to retire at that time, Kathy began a 15-year career of caring for the elderly at Rosebridge Manor, where she remained until retiring in July 2023. Her grandchildren brought her joy every single day. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, an educator “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 4:

Jeff Moore, 56

January 4, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Jeff on December 24th, 2023, at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 56. Jeff passed away from complications after his stem cell transplant for leukemia. Jeff started his career of 31 years with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board as a high school science teacher and loved doing science demos for his classes. He served as OSSTF District 21 President for several years, then returned to the classroom for a short time before becoming a principal. He retired from the board in June 2022 as principal of Continuing Education, where he found great satisfaction helping adult learners be successful. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

In Ontario, 161 “ died suddenly :

Angela Wright

January 18, 2024

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Toronto native Angela Wright, a cherished mother of three, tragically died from a severe stroke caused by an aortic dissection, a tearing of the large blood vessel branching off the heart. Despite the immediate medical response and emergency surgery at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Angela fell into a coma from which she did not recover.

No age reported.

Link

Subhash Parekh, 70

January 18, 2024

Reema Shrivastava remembers her father Subhash Parekh as an amazing person, who loved to swim, dance, and was the life of the party. Sadly, the retired pharmacist from Sarnia, Ont., died tragically in December 2023 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Subhash and his wife of 41 years, Bina, boarded an Air Transat flight from London, Ont. to the Dominic Republic for what was supposed to be a trip to celebrate their retirement. While swimming in the clear blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, Subhash suffered a heart attack. Shrivastava said her father’s body was dragged to shore, where a Canadian couple tried to perform CPR on him for nearly 30 minutes, but sadly he did not survive. Shrivastava said the excursion company did not have an AED on board, and the staff was not trained to perform CPR. It was nearly three hours before emergency personnel arrived.

Link

Reported on January 7:

Leonard Gaspare “Len” Giacomelli, 72

January 7, 2024

Hamilton - It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Len, with his family by his side on January 5, 2024. Len was a retired pilot of 50+ years. He began his passion for flight in 1968 as an Air Cadet while working at the Hamilton Airport before joining the Canadian Armed Forces in 1973 as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force, rising to the rank of Captain and leading to a fulfilling lifelong career in aviation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 6:

Carlyle (Carl) David Russell, 59

January 6, 2024

Sarnia - Carlyle (Carl) David Russell died peacefully after a short but courageous battle at the age of 59. He was an officer in the Cadet Instructor Cadre of the Canadian Armed Forces for over 40 years. During that time, he paraded with 11 different cadet corps, acting as the Commanding Officer for 3 of the corps. As such Carl influenced many hundreds of Canada’s finest youths. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on January 6:

Michael "Mike" Anderson Mills, 67

January 5, 2024

Michael "Mike" Anderson Mills, of Barnaby River, passed away at the Moncton City Hospital, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 67 after a brief illness. He was a well-respected Parts Clerk on the river with over 45 years in the business. He was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, a proud contributor to the Barnaby River Homecoming committee, Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 3 and a previous Chatham Town Councillor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 5:

Christopher Jonathan White, 52

January 5, 2024

Toronto - Christopher (Chris) White passed away suddenly on December 29, 2023, at the age of 52 while vacationing in Costa Rica with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Elizabeth Wilfing, 44

January 5, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 44. Christine, an exuberant person filled with enthusiasm for life, loved being in nature, helping others, and above all, her animals. She could often be found biking, hiking and rollerblading on one of the many trails around her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bishop Garfield Racicot, 60

January 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bishop Garfield Racicot on December 30, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Bishop, after a courageous battle with cancer and renal disease, left this world with his wife and son by his side. He was also a dedicated employee of Hydro One for over 37 years and served his community with pride as a Councillor for the Township of O’Connor for over 24 years.

Link

Reported on January 4:

Vaggelis (Angelo) Deskes, 71

January 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Vaggelis (Angelo) Deskes on Sunday, December 31, after a brief illness, which he endured bravely. Vaggelis was born on the island of Samos, Greece. He worked hard in the restaurant business and in the family cleaning business, and eventually established his own company, A.D. Building Services, which he proudly operated until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 3:

Ronald James Johnston, 68

January 3, 2024

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Ron on January 1, 2024 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. A proud moment for Ron was when he decided to go back to school after retirement to complete his training as an Addictions Counselor. He spent the last 10 years helping others get well, and stood alongside them through their journey to sobriety. To sum up Ron’s life seems impossible. He was funny and kind, he was gentle and strong. We will miss him beyond measure. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 2:

Carol Mulder, 60

January 2, 2024

Carol Mulder, 60, of Georgian Bluffs, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her home on December 28, 2023. Carol lived life to the fullest. She was an accomplished cellist, avid gardener, world traveller, and tea and chocolate enthusiast. She enjoyed kayaking, bicycling, and cross country skiing. She began her professional career as a large animal veterinarian, but within a few years, pursued graduate work in epidemiology in the field of human health care. This provided her many opportunities to combine work and traveling around the globe.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Charles Miller, 39

January 2, 2024

Fort Erie - We are devastated at the sudden loss of Evan Charles Miller on January 1st, 2024. A self-taught metal fabricator, he operated Miller Metal in Fort Erie for over 9 years and was involved with many construction projects throughout the Niagara Region.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Ross, 40

January 17, 2024

At the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa, on January 15, 2024, at the age of 40 years and 7 months, Mr. Jason Ross passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 8:

Harold James Barnett, 64

January 8, 2024

Harold suddenly passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in Toronto, at the age of 64. He was a loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Shannon Letourneau, 32

January 8, 2024

Belleville - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David Letourneau on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, at age 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wesley Sovereign, 68

January 8, 2024

Simcoe - Suddenly, promoted to the loving arms of his Lord & Saviour on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul "Kitch" Joel Kitchen, 73

January 8, 2024

Passed on January 6, 2024, at the Milton District Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family. Paul was always busy with a project on the go, whether making backyard hockey rinks, hiking the Bruce Trail with his wife, engaging in carpentry projects, doing household repairs or lending a hand to friends and family. Myelofibrosis, an uncommon bone marrow cancer, slowed him down in his final months.

Link

Brian Keith Fox, 62

January 8, 2024

Brian Keith Fox of Creemore, Ontario, passed away on December 26th at age 62, after a courageous battle with cancer. Brian retired in 2021 and spent his time enjoying the outdoors, hiking, paddleboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, bicycling, gardening, and taking photographs of flowers and clouds. He loved reading comics and playing scrabble. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Elaine Lorraine (Marier) Zufelt, 46

January 8, 2024

North Bay - We had an honorable battle with this cancer. I had the most tender loving care from my husband. I was blessed with two wonderful children. Donations can be made to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation (cancer care).

Link

Philip Merlin Mason, 42

January 8, 2024

Philip passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough, on Saturday, January 6, 2024. In recent years he was becoming an accomplished tattoo artist. He was looking forward to a future with his new job, which he enjoyed immensely. Sadly, he contracted a virulent form of pneumonia, and it assaulted his lungs before preventative action could be taken.

Link

Reported on January 7:

Nicholas Robert Saloman, 33

January 7, 2024

Ottawa - Nick left us suddenly and tragically on January 3, 2024, at 33 years of age. There is no measurement for how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. Nick had a full life in his time with us. Pay tribute to his memory by supporting men’s mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Pottie, 67

January 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Elaine Pottie (Lade) of Cole Harbour on January 5, 2024, after a short illness. She was an avid traveller and had just returned from a Mediterranean cruise in November.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phyllis "Jackie" Jones, 65

January 7, 2024

Woodbridge - Jackie passed away on January 5, 2024 at the age of 65, surrounded by her loving family. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theresa Louise Martin, 72

January 7, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Theresa Martin at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, on Wednesday December 20, 2023, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Vincent, 63

January 7, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce his sudden passing on January 6, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gloria Buckley, 69

January 7, 2024

Gloria Ellen (Bartlett), age 69, entered into rest on Saturday January 6, 2024, at Niagara Health St. Catharine’s site, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Lolita Gregorio-McKay, 67

January 7, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lolita Gregorio-McKay on January 6, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. To know Lolita was to love her. She approached life with authenticity, living by her own principles and dancing to her unique rhythm. Lolita had a multitude of passions, drawing inspiration from art, music, and writing, showcasing boundless creativity.

Link

Reported on January 6:

William "Bill" Laughlin, 50

January 6, 2024

William “Bill” Laughlin of Grass Lake, Michigan, originally from Wasaga Beach, Ontario, passed away at age 50 on Tuesday January 2, 2024, surround by friends and family. Bill’s boys were his world; he was a loving and caring father.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Grace Russell, 66

January 6, 2024

Sadly, in recent years Ruth experienced her fair share of health challenges. She eventually moved into Elgin Abbey, where she was welcomed by their amazing staff. With the love and support of family and friends, she made the most of every day. Her final move came in recent months, when she settled into her new home at Rockwood Terrace in Durham. It was here that Ruth passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, in her 66th year. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall Alexander Doan, 54

January 6, 2024

Thornhill - Unexpectedly but peacefully passed away at home on January 1, 2024. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jegasingham Maria Cecil Inparajan, 43

January 6, 2024

Markham - No obit

Link

Alayah Emory McCabe (Sotera) - Stillborn

January 6, 2024

Our first daughter was born a sleeping beauty at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, weighing 5lbs 8oz., on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 12:01 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Jane Bellerive (Krall), 70

January 6, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on December 31, 2023, at the age of 70. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Raymond Desilets, 71

January 6, 2024

Maurice passed away in Toronto on December 30, 2023, after a brief illness, at the age of 71. Maurice relocated to and retired in Toronto. He was an active and productive member of his housing community, helping with social events, working in the garden, cooking, and fixing whatever needed fixing. Maurice was well liked and respected by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Norman Spilman, 40

January 6, 2024

In loving memory of Derek Spilman, 40, who passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Barrie. Derek loved to compose poetry, write letters, draw, listen to music, and work out. Most of all he loved clothes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Allen Rollins, 61

January 6, 2024

In Loving Memory of Gregory Allen Rollins, 61, of Sudbury, Ontario, who peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 1st, 2024, shortly after spending Christmas at the cottage on Lake Wahnapitae, surrounded by family and friends. Donations can be made to the Ontario Brain Injury Association and the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Anderson, 25

January 6, 2024

Ohsweken - No information.

Link

Rishiynth Sripathan, 27

January 6, 2024

Marham - No obit.

Link

Lucy Kuczma, 70

January 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Lucy Gabriella Kuczma on January 5th, 2024. She was the heart of the Polish community, a radiant spark who led with an incredible heart. Donations to be made to the Canadian Neuro Endocrine Tumor Society (CNETS).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Sturman, 72

January 6, 2024

Passed away at the Welland County General Hospital while surrounded by family on Wednesday December 27, 2023, at the age of 72 years. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henry Froese, 38

January 6, 2024

Kingsville - 38 years, passed away suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Philippe Dupuis, 64

January 6, 2024

Iroquois - At the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice Care Centre at the age of 64, following a short battle with a rare form of prostate cancer. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Prostate Research.

Link

Patti-Jo Schweitzer, 46

January 6, 2024

Patti-Jo Schweitzer, of Milverton, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024 at the age of 46, after a courageous battle with cancer. Patti-Jo is now enjoying a book and a beer on the beach in Cuba. Donations in Patti-Jo’s memory may be made to the HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre.

Link

Robert Tomasz Dziedzic, 69

January 6, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Robert passed away at home on January 4, 2024, at 69. Another gentle, kind person’s life has ended by cancer (Multiple Myeloma). For donations, consider Myeloma Canada.

Link

Gary Walker, 53

January 6, 2024

Windsor - After a courageous battle with cancer, on January 5, 2024, at the age of 53, surrounded by his loving family. His favorite times were spent discovering new restaurants and being with his daughter. Gary worked for a number of years at Canadian Tire, where he made many friends. Donations to Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Link

Martin Wilfred Leubecher, 66

January 6, 2024

Mississauga - After a valiant battle with pneumonia, Martin passed peacefully with his wife and youngest son by his side.

Link

Reported on January 5:

Justin William Morgenroth, 37

January 5, 2024

Belleville - An obituary is not available at this time for Justin William Morgenroth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Douglas Thompson, 66

January 5, 2024

Robert Douglas Thompson passed away suddenly at Belleville General Hospital on the morning of January 1, 2024. Rob will be greatly missed by Jaine and Erin, who cared deeply for him during his unexpectedly short life. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Marie Hornburg, 59

January 5, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 59. Anna was the life of the party. She loved travelling, attending concerts, and camping, but her favourite place was the beach. She was strong, caring, and hardworking, and had an infectious smile. She was a dedicated Canada Post employee for 30 years. Donations to the HopeSpring Cancer Support Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaden Ward, 22

January 5, 2024

Orrilia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jaden in New Brunswick on Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Carolyn Brydges, 32

January 5, 2024

Kitchener - After a tremendous battle with ongoing health issues, Jessica Brydges passed away at Grand River Hospital at the age of 32. Jessica was a fun-loving, hilariously sarcastic, fearless fighter. She was independent and strong-willed and faced her struggles bravely. Donations to the CMHA Foundation- Centre for Addictions & Mental Health Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elmer Douglas, 75

January 5, 2024

Peacefully at Woodstock General Hospital, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in his 76th year. Donations in memory of Elmer may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Anne Bell, 64

January 5, 2024

Mississauga - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Anne Bell (nee Roberts), a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, in her 65th year. She passed away suddenly at home, on January 2nd, 2024. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Cameron, 71

January 5, 2024

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Alan Cameron of Lancaster, age 71 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Justin Quiambao, 28

January 5, 2024

Scarborough - In loving memory of Andrew Justin Quiambao, departed from us on January 1, 2024. Andrew was a cherished soul, known for his kindness, warmth, and infectious smile. His passion for life touched everyone around him, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eli Michael Fred Segal, 6 months

January 5, 2024

Woodstock - Precious Eli passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2024. He was fiercely loved by his parents. It takes a village to raise a child and Eli's village is mourning his loss and will never forget the impression he made on the world in his short 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Richard Jarvis, 69

January 5, 2024

Ottawa: It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ronald (Ron) Jarvis on January 2, 2024, at the age of 69 years. Ron was always willing to give a helping hand and lived his life on his own terms. In his memory, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Nathan Duncan Gray, 69

January 5, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in his 70th year, surrounded by loved ones. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynda Mae Palmer, 63

January 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lynda M Palmer announce her sudden and untimely passing at KHSC, early on January 4th, 2024, at the age of 63, with her family by her side. Lynda was a longstanding community volunteer and devoted many hours of her life to the Food Sharing Project and at Lancaster Public School. She was a kind, selfless person and a thoughtful listener to everyone she encountered. Her family is heartbroken, misses her deeply, and will honour her life and spirit and continue to share her memories with her grandkids.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerardo Fernandez, 71

January 5, 2024

We are saddened to announce that Gerardo passed away suddenly at home in Owen Sound on December 27, 2023, at the age of 71. Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Gerardo was a great graphic artist. He loved to draw and often made Christmas and birthday cards for family and friends. He also had a great sense of humour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Paterson, 61

January 5, 2024

Zurich - Passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the age of 61. Randy was proud to have served his country in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 7 years. He loved being with his family, and exclaimed last year that “this was the best Christmas ever.” Donations to Heart & Stroke or CMHA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Jean Cook, 57

January 5, 2024

It is with deep sorrow the family announce the sudden and unexpected loss of Betty, in her 57th year, on Friday, December 29th, at her home in Georgetown. Betty’s warmth and love for everyone she knew was what she was all about. She touched so many lives in so many ways. She was a generous, caring, and loving person who enjoyed travelling, planning, and hosting family events.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudette Lafontaine (Paquette), 63

January 5, 2024

The family announces with sorrow her death in Sturgeon Falls, Wednesday January 3, 2024, at the age of 63 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Anthony Guzik, 60

January 5, 2024

Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family at Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Dave Guzik passed away at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Burgess, 54

January 5, 2024

Windsor - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on December 31, 2023, at the age of 54. Donnie graduated as an engineer and spent some of the best years of his life working out west. But his greatest accomplishment was being a father to Hanah, who was his pride and joy. Donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Franco Pellarin, 71

January 5, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2024, at the age of 71. Franco was retired from Chrysler Canada. He was an active member of the Giovanni Caboto Club and the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), and a former member of the Honour Guard for the Dean Wagner Assembly #862. Proud to serve God in any way he could, he was an usher at St. Angela Merici Parish for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Beltrano, 41

January 5, 2024

Sudbury - Died surrounded by close friends in the Health Sciences North Emergency Room, at the age of 41. Jason was a self-taught mechanic and spent much of his time in his garage, fixing motorcycles. There was nothing he loved more than riding his Harley Davidson. Jay led quiet life, keeping his close circle small. But everyone who knew him describes him as a big teddy bear, despite his tough demeanor. Donations in his memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Custeau, 64

January 5, 2024

Hamilton - Passed away on December 31, 2023, at the age of 64. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Vincent Terrion, 60

January 5, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan in the early morning. We said goodbye to a remarkable person. Dan fought a brave battle against cancer, always demonstrating a positive attitude and unparalleled strength of both mind and body. Donations to go to research for melanoma at Princess Margaret, through the Melanoma Research Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Jeanie "Cathy" Sheridan, 63

January 5, 2024

Woodstock - Catherine "Cathy" Sheridan, a beacon of love and family devotion, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 63. Cathy's love multiplied with the arrival of each grandchild. The joy of her family grew even more with the birth of her great-granddaughter, who brought a new sparkle to Cathy's eye. Cathy’s family expresses their deepest gratitude to the Woodstock Paramedics, the staff at the Woodstock Hospital and the staff at the CCTC at Victoria Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hoang Mai Vu, 51

January 5, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our angel, Hoang Mai Vu. Hoang was a compassionate, kind and a selfless soul. He enjoyed cooking, spending time with his cat and listening to music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Ann Dawson (MacLean), 74

January 5, 2024

Passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2023, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Barb was a proud, loyal, and diligent employee who enjoyed her career with Scotia Bank in Toronto. She was endlessly generous, giving away anything that could be of use to others, especially her extended family. Donations in memory of Barb to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Foundation Cancer Centre.

Link

Rhonda Nesbitt, 64

January 5, 2024

Owen Sound - Rhonda Lenore Nesbitt (nee Lundy) sadly passed away on January 3, 2024, at the age of 64. After a short battle with cancer, her final moments were spent peacefully at Chapman House, surrounded by family.

Link

Willis Dale "Bill" VanVlack, 72

January 5, 2024

The family of Bill VanVlack is heartbroken to announce his unexpected passing on January 4, 2024 at the age of 72, at Belleville General Hospital from complications of Covid.

Link

Reported on January 4:

Lindy Tschajka, 38

January 4, 2024

Kapuskasing - With great sadness, we announce the passing of Lindy Tschajka, at the age of 38 years, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Sensenbrenner Hospital. Lindy was an artistic woman who enjoyed drawing, listening to music, and doing odd jobs. She had a great heart and loved to help others. Her greatest joy was being with her children and her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kee Hong Jr., 65

January 4, 2024

Ottawa - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Kee Hong Jr. in Ottawa, on December 31, 2023, at the age of 65. He lived his life on his own terms in pursuit of knowledge, especially of the martial arts, and forged many acquaintances and lasting friendships along this journey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matteo Pomeroy - Shy of 1

January 4, 2024

Hamilton - Passed away peacefully with his parents at his side on January 1, 2024. Matteo joined our world early at 22 weeks and fought courageously for every minute with his parents and big brother. While he was with us for a short period, he made his personality known to all. A special thanks to the staff, doctors and nurses at McMaster Children’s Hospital NICU for the tireless care, and most importantly, love shown to Matteo during his short time with us, as well as St. Patrick’s Parish for the prayers and support over Matteo’s life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Frederick Scrimshaw, 41

January 4, 2024

Passed away at Kingston Health Science Centre December 25th, 2023, in his 41st year. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belva Marie Brown-Nicholas - Infant

January 4, 2024

Mount-Brydges - Unexpectedly on Monday, January 1st, 2024, Belva Marie Brown-Nicholas began her journey to the Creator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julia Krajicek, 67

January 4, 2024

Passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at LHSC-University Hospital. Born in Matuskovo, Slovakia, Julia was a devoted wife and loving mother and adored her two grandchildren. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Faye Rocca, 47

January 4, 2024

Sarnia - Angie Rocca of Sarnia died on January 1, 2024. Angie had the biggest heart. She’d give you the boots off her feet in a snow storm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alana Katharine Jackson, 49

January 4, 2024

Oakville - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing at home of Alana Katharine Jackson on December 21, 2023, at the age of 49 years. Alana was a talented artist. From a young age, Snoopy remained the love of her life. Her smile lit up the room. She was full of love and warmth, greeting everyone she saw. Donate to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lillian Gordon (Babcock), 53

January 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that Lillian’s family announce her passing at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the age of 53. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Roy, 63

January 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Pierre Roy announce his sudden passing at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Wednesday January 3rd, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandy Dutra, 47

January 4, 2024

Hamilton - It's with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Sandy Dutra at the age of 47. Sandy was the funniest, kindest and most loving person.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wanda Eleanor Duff, 67

January 4, 2024

Passed peacefully at home in Smiths Falls on January 3, 2024. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Daoust, 50

January 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces her death in Sudbury, on Monday January 1, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald McCarnan, 67

January 4, 2024

Passed away at his home in Trenton on December 31, 2023, at the age of 67 years. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Lynn Boyd, 66

January 4, 2024

Carol Lynn Boyd, age 66, of Tavistock, passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2024. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Jacob, 52

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julie Lucille Jacob on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Ottawa General Hospital, at the age of 52. Donations may be made to Breast Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Jane Burdett-Holcroft, 69

January 4, 2024

Passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 24, 2023, in Niagara Falls after a brief and sudden illness. Mary Jane was an avid guitarist and absolutely loved music. It filled her life with so much happiness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Bossence, 37

January 4, 2024

Stephanie Lynn Bossence of London lost her battle with NMO, an autoimmune disease, at Parkwood Hospital on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in her 37th year. Stephanie was an animal lover. Nothing gave her more joy than being on the trail on her trusted horse Stripper and with her dog Maggie. Stephanie was a team leader at Toyota in Woodstock.



Link

Errol Joseph Borden, 46

January 4, 2024

Markham - With broken hearts, the family announces that Errol passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Errol loved hockey, golf and most spectator sports. He took great pride in his work and really enjoyed the people he worked with. Donation to the CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cody Frederick Calhoun, 35

January 4, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden loss of Cody Calhoun of Komoka, on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. Cody was a loving, hardworking and generous person who cared deeply for his family and friends. He was fun-loving and had a tremendous sense of humour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert John "Rob" Haselbah, 42

January 4, 2024

With his family by his side at University Hospital, on Wednesday, January 2nd 2024, Rob Haselbah, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, passed away in his 42nd year after a lengthy illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Lamothe, 74

January 4, 2024

With broken hearts, the family of Steven Bruce Lamothe announce his passing in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the age of 74. He leaves behind numerous family, grandkids, great grandkids, and his much loved Cushing Lake family. Donations in memory of Steven to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cyril Neald, 67

January 4, 2024

Toronto - Cyril’s family is deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing. He was a kindhearted soul who held honesty and trust as important life values. Cyril had a quality of knowing and understanding people well, often after meeting them for the first time. He was incredibly generous with his time, always available to assist family, friends, and strangers in need with automotive or housing problems. He never complained or expected anything in return.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Leonard Matthew Lewis, 40

January 4, 2024

Thunder Bay - The family of Ryan Lewis wish to inform family and friends of his passing. He passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Dinga

January 4, 2024

Chatham - Ric fought a courageous battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Sandra Stevenson, 71

January 4, 2024

Sandra (Sam) Patricia Stevenson, 71, of Ottawa, Ontario, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2023, with her family by her side, after her two-year fight with small cell cancer.

Link

MaryAnne Mason, 67

January 4, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the death of MaryAnne at age 67. MaryAnne was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Ottawa. MaryAnne is lovingly remembered for her zeal for life and devotion to her family. A proud hockey and baseball mom, she spent many evenings and weekends in the stands, or managing the canteen or bingo to raise funds for the Ottawa West Hockey Association.

Link

Reported on January 3:

Robert “Rob” Farrington, 51

January 3, 2024

Thornhill - Passed away at home on January 1, 2024, surrounded by his family. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Franklin Mitchell, 49

January 3, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we must announce the death of our only son, Scott Franklin Mitchell. He died suddenly in his apartment in Huntsville Ontario, on December 31, 2023, in his 49th year. Donations in memory of Scott to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Lynn Houlahan, 70

January 3, 2024

Sheila Lynn Houlahan, age 70, passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Sheila worked for over thirty years at the Land Registry Office in Newmarket, and was a long time member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Newmarket Legion Branch 426. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Evelyn Becker, 64

January 3, 2024

Strathroy - It is with heavy hearts the family of Eileen Evelyn (McChesney, Cousins) went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2023. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Waters Herron, 64

January 3, 2024

Elmvale - Jeff Herron passed suddenly, after a brief illness over the Christmas season, in the early hours of December 31, 2023. Jeff touched many lives and was much loved in the community of Elmvale and surrounding areas. He was known for his big heart, one-of-a-kind laugh and the twinkle in his eyes. He was a hard worker who spent most of his life as a long haul truck driver, and in his final years in highway maintenance with Fowlers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Edward Thistel, 73

January 3, 2024

Grand Valley - Passed away suddenly at home on December 26th at the age of 73. He will be deeply missed by so many. He was the kindest, sweetest man to everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Herbie Waldon, 50

January 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Herbie Russell Waldon announce his passing on December 25, 2023, unexpectedly in his home in Neebing, Ontario. He spent over 30 years passionately working a career in the mining industry. The thing he loved the most was spending quality time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Hedley, 67

January 3, 2024

At his home on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, Paddy Hedley of Point Clark passed away at the age of 67. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Kuntz, 71

January 3, 2024

From GoFundMe;

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved brother and uncle Paul who passed away suddenly on December 28th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Richard Shelly, 35

January 3, 2024

Gravenhurst - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Richard Shelly on Thursday, December 28, 2023. When not spending time with his family, James enjoyed playing basketball, mountain bike rides, working with his hands, and most of all, golf. He always made himself available to lend a helping hand to family and friends, especially if it involved his forte of carpentry. Donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Pelletier, 55

January 3, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his sudden passing at home on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 55 years. He was a kindhearted man who would give the shirt off his back and was always willing to help others. Donations to Diabetes Canada or the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Audrey "Bonnie" Hunt, 73

January 3, 2024

The family announces with great sorrow her death at the Timmins and District Hospital on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victor Maracle, 56

January 3, 2024

Hagersville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Victor Paul Maracle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Melody Allain, 10

January 3, 2024

Unexpectedly passed away at the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 10 years of age. Donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randolph Gerard Power, 60

January 3, 2024

Kingston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and peaceful passing of Randy on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, in his 60th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard "Rick" Hepburn Jr., 39

January 3, 2024

Odessa - It is with great sadness that Rick’s family announce his sudden passing on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at age 39. Donations to Addiction and Mental Health Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johannes "John" Van Krieken, 69

January 3, 2024

John died unexpectedly on December 22, 2023, at the Humber River Hospital (Toronto) at the age of 69 years. He fought the good fight and did not go easily.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Gallant (Metrow), 62

January 3, 2024

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the age of 62. Anne was a dedicated public servant through her working career at the District Health Council and the Peterborough City County Health Unit. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Hospice Peterborough.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicki Lagrois, 51

January 3, 2024

Kirkland Lake - It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Nicki Ivon Leo Lagrois on January 1, 2024. He was a kindhearted person who opened his home to people, offering them a place to sleep, have a hot meal or just to keep warm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Eileen Linnenbank, 73

January 3, 2024

London - With great sadness, we share that Mary unexpectedly passed away on Saturday December 30, 2023, in her 74th year. Known for her feistiness, sense of humour and caring heart, she will be deeply missed by her surviving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Shuttleworth, 70

January 3, 2024

Thunder Bay - Elizabeth Ann Shuttleworth, age 70 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday December 31, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jo-Anne Creed, 62

January 3, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our wonderful, beautiful mother, Jo-Anne Creed (nee Strecko) after a short battle with metastatic lung cancer. Jo-Anne was incredibly proud of being a mother and grandmother – and she really was the best! Her love knew no bounds, and she was quick to welcome anyone to the family with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Link

Tom Gullon, 57

January 3, 2024

Grand Valley - It is with great sorrow that we have lost Tom to a virus that he fought for several months, but could not defeat.

Link

Paul Vieira, 58

January 3, 2024

Thornhill - With sad hearts, we mourn the passing of our beloved brother Paul. Born in Ribeira Quente, Azores, Paul lived with addiction and depression and struggled with inner demons. He tried rehab and counselling but could not overcome them. He went into a deeper depression when COVID hit and often asked why it did not reach him. He helped many people get through some tough times, but sadly could not help himself. Paul is now at peace and reunited with his favourite person, his mom. Donations to an addiction centre or mental health centre.

Link

Reported on January 2:

Diane Yvonne Hogan, 73

January 2, 2024

Saint John - It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of our mother, Diane Yvonne Hogan. She took great pride in being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to a diabetes charity or one of their choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Patrick McDonald, 45

January 2, 2024

Newcastle - It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of dear Ryan Patrick McDonald at the age of 45. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janoi Rajieve Dawkins, 28

January 2, 2024

Mississauga - Janoi Rajieve Dawkins passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023. He was a loving and cherished son, brother, son, cousin and dear friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandy (Sam) Mintenko

January 2, 2024

Sudbury - It is with very heavy hearts that we advise of the sudden passing of our wife, sister, aunt and friend Sandy on December 23, 2023. Forever a Cowgirl, "Sam" found her Cowboy, Pat, later in life in Thunder Bay and came back to the Sudbury area to live the dream on Stormi's Acres. She spent her days outdoors, riding horses and tractors, trailblazing along the Vermillion River.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nestor Medina, 58

January 2, 2024

Hamilton - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of Nestor Medina at the age of 58, on December 26, 2023. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Nestor was an avid soccer player who loved his team Independiente “Rey de Copas,” and he was a proud fan of his beloved Argentina National Team. He fondly remembered his time with the Hamilton teams Balboa and Old Boys, among others. Nestor was always happy and funny; he had a carefree spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Franklin “Howie” Smith, 64

January 2, 2024

Luncan - Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the age of 64. Donations to London Health Sciences Foundation – Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Charles Cummings, 54

January 2, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Hamilton at the age of 54. We are all shocked and dismayed at his very unexpected and early passing. Donate to the HPS Family Association, a registered charity, c/o the Hamilton Program for Schizophrenia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ethan David Johnson, 13

January 2, 2024

Mississauga - On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the tender age of 13, our sweet son Ethan Johnson gained his angel wings. Ethan touched many lives in his short time. His strength and courage remain present in our hearts and minds.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Edward Jackson, 71

January 2, 2024

John Edward Jackson (Ed) died unexpectedly on December 30th, at the age of 71, while hunting at Johnson’s Bay (Big Bay). Whenever someone needed a helping hand, Ed was there to help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delaiah Owen, 26

January 2, 2024

Delaiah Owen was born October 23, 1997, in Sioux Lookout, weighing in at over 11 lbs, a not-so-little bundle of joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claire Nadeau, 55

January 2, 2024

Mrs. Claire Nadeau of Hawkesbury died on Saturday December 30, 2023, at the age of 55. Donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation or Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Fleming, 64

January 2, 2024

Cornwall - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Fleming on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the age of 64. Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alana Eileen Louise Lowry, 51

January 2, 2024

Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 51 years. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Anne Macdonald, 73

January 2, 2024

Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 73 years. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terrance Michael Reeder, 71

January 2, 2024

Unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 31, 2023, Terry Reeder of Burford, in his 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Malboeuf, 46

January 2, 2024

Casselman - It is with great sadness that we announce that Francis Malboeuf died on December 29, 2023, at the age of 46. Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Roy Bentley, 70

January 2, 2024

Smiths-Falls - Passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Salmon, 68

January 2, 2024

The family of Glen Salmon are saddened to announce his unexpected but peaceful passing on Saturday, December 30th, 2023, at the age of 68 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Beaton, 67

January 2, 2024

A resident of Chatham, Kenneth John Beaton passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on January 1st, 2024, at the age of 67. Ken loved working on old cars and spending time with his grandchildren. In memory of Ken, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madlen O'Brien, 67

January 2, 2024

Hanover - Madlen O'Brien, of Hanover, passed away suddenly at her residence on Friday, December 29, 2023. She was 67. Born in Yugoslavia, Maddy loved to feed her family and friends at family gatherings; everyone affectionately called her “mom.” Many will remember her from her many years working in the kitchen at the Redwood Restaurant in Clifford, and Kettles Back Home Cookin' in Owen Sound.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Goomtie "Shanti" Koongebeharry, 75

January 2, 2024

Passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday January 1st, 2024. In memory of Shanti, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin William Babcock, 69

January 2, 2024

Odessa - It is with great sadness that Marty’s family announce his passing at home, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at age 69. He was a gifted organist and played at St. Alban’s Anglican Church for over 50 years. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Shelley Beers (nee Simcoe)

January 2, 2024

Orillia - On January 1st 2024, after a battle with cancer, Pamela Shelley Beers passed away in the arms of her loving husband. Pam was loved by all and she loved all of her family so dearly.

No age reported.

Link

Jean Claude Henri Forget, 71

January 2, 2024

St Catharines - It is with a heavy and broken heart that we announce the passing of Jean-Claude (JC) Forget in his 71st year, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. At the time of his passing he was a longtime employee of Span Medical Products in Beamsville. JC was also a dedicated volunteer with Ontario Special Olympics for over 30 years.

Link

Sandy Lyn Noonan, 50

January 2, 2024

Brockville, - It is with great sadness and much love that we mourn the passing of Sandy on December 27, 2023, at the age of 50, after losing her battle with cancer. Sandy was a beautiful human who loved hard and lived every day to the fullest. She cared deeply for those she loved and made an impact on so many lives.

Link

Gary Rodeck, 70

January 2, 2024

At home in Port Hope, in the arms of his loving wife and best friend, Beja, Gary chose death on his own terms on December 30, with the assistance of MAID. Gary was a one-in-a million guy who was afflicted with a cruel and unrelenting one-in-a million disease, pseudomyxoma peritonei. For my formerly lively, energetic husband, simply existing with no hope for relief was not a life he could live. Gary had no regrets and knew he had lived life to its fullest. What a ride it was — ups and downs, pain and sorrows, but mostly joy and laughter!

Link

Reported on December 30:

Lilianne Roy Girard, 66

December 30, 2023

The family announces with great sorrow her sudden passing at the Timmins & District Hospital on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 21:

Michel Lacelle, 68

December 21, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his sudden and unexpected death at home on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 15:

Kevin Russell Fleet, 65

December 15, 2023

The passing of Kevin Russell Fleet occurred unexpectedly at the Royal Victoria Regional Hospital, Barrie ON, on December 12, 2023. Kevin was a retired Master Corporal and served with the Canadian Air Force for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 14:

Robert "Bob" Bass, 70

December 14, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with heavy hearts the unexpected passing of Robert “Bob” Bass, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 70 years young. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 4:

Daniel ''Dan Fly'' Fleury, 47

December 4, 2023

Timmins - It is with great sorrow that the family announces his sudden passing on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 24:

Pascal Joly, 42

November 24, 2023

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the death of Pascal Joly, at the age of 42 years, on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Sensenbrenner Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 22:

Denise Levesque (Gadoury), 73

November 22, 2023

The family announces with great sorrow her passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Wednesday November 22, 2023, at the age of 73, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Reported on November 19:

Preston Proulx, 27

November 19, 2023

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the unexpected passing of Preston in Moosonee on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the age of 27 years. Preston was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and sports such as hockey and basketball. He loved being around kids and they always gravitated to him. He was an excellent cook and a good, hardworking man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Dupere, 39

November 19, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow his sudden passing on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the age of 39 years. Kevin loved his family and helping anyone in need, and most of all he loved his daughter. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing hockey and being a daredevil on his dirt bike. Kevin touched the hearts of everyone he met and will be missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

35 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

André Brazeau, 67

January 21, 2024

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at the age of 67, Mr. André Brazeau, of St-Lazare, died at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. A special thank you to the staff of the CLSC de Vaudreuil-Dorion for the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CHUM Foundation (to support cancer research) would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hanya Maria Sandigo Castro, 49

January 21, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Hanya Maria Sandigo Castro at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Dombrowski, 63

January 21, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on January 16, 2024, died at the age of 63, Mr. Jean Dombrowski. The family would also like to express its gratitude to all the staff members of the Oncological Care Unit and the Palliative Care Unit of the Trois-Rivières Regional Hospital Center for their dedication and good care.

Link

Noah D'Astous, 6

January 20, 2024

In Baie-Comeau, on January 17, 2024, at the age of 6 years and 7 months, passed away Noah D'Astous.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise-Lyne Gelineau, 61

January 20, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Madame Lise-Lyne Gélineau on January 15, 2024, at the CHUM in Montreal, at the age of 61. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Thibeault, 59

January 20, 2024

Died suddenly, at his home, on January 19, 2024, at the age of 59 years and 5 months, Mr. Robert known as “Ti-Bob” Thibeault, residing in Dolbeau-Mistassini.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Makieti Soulama, 46

January 20, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Makieti Soulama, who died on January 5, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benoît Despres, 62

January 20, 2024

At the CHU Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 62, passed away Mr. Benoît Després. A sincere thank you to the staff on the 3rd floor in hematology and the 5th floor in palliative care at the Enfant-Jésus hospital, for their dedication and the support and quality of the care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Eric Verreault, 47

January 19, 2024

In Quebec, on January 14, 2024, at the age of 47, Mr. Éric Verreault died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabelle Picard, 45

January 19, 2024

At the CHUM in Montreal on January 13, 2024 , Mrs. Isabelle Picard, daughter of France Morin and Réal Picard, residing in St-Hyacinthe, died at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Pellerin, 46

January 19, 2024

In Longueuil, on January 10, 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Patrick Pellerin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francine Brissette, 66

January 19, 2024

In Saint-Eustache on January 17, 2024, at the age of 66, passed away Mrs. Francine Brissette. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen James Berns, 70

January 19, 2024

Stephen passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer.

Link

Denis Labonté, 56

January 19, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on January 18, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Mr. Denis Labonté. The family would like to particularly thank Dr. Jessica Fournier, hemato-oncologist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thunder Bradley Konawaronka Rice, 39

January 18, 2024

We announce the passing of our beloved son, Thunder Rice, at the age of 39. Born August 16, 1984, passed on January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Emmanuel Clerson, 55

January 18, 2024

We regret to announce the death of Pierre Emmanuel Clerson, who died suddenly on January 11, 2024 in Sherbrooke.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yannick Desrosiers, 30

January 18, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Yannick Desrosiers, which occurred on January 16, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles-Antony Carrier, 30

January 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Charles-Antony Carrier, which occurred on January 12, 2024, in Montreal, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philippe Lahaye, 49

January 17, 2024

In Drummondville, on January 6, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Philippe Lahaye

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arnold Herer, 67

January 17, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Arnold Sheldon Herer announce his sudden and unexpected passing on January 16, 2024 in Belgium.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcelo Otero, 63

January 17, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of Marcelo Otero on January 3, 2024, at his residence in Longueuil, Quebec. Marcelo left much too soon, but in a serene and natural way. Marcelo was born on May 29, 1960, in Buenos Aires.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Blackburn, 63

January 17, 2024

On January 17, 2024, at the CIUSSS/La Baie Hospital at the age of 63, Mr. Pierre Blackburn, residing in Petit Saguenay, died. For those wishing to make donations, send them to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Makar Olarescu, 5

January 17, 2024

Life was too short for this sweet angel. Always full of joy and love for everyone, Makar Olarescu passed away only at 5 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Pineault, 25

January 17, 2024

At the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, on January 15, 2024, at the age of 25, died Mr. William Pineault.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dany Rancourt, 62

January 17, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on January 14, 2024, Mrs. Dany Rancourt died at the age of 62 years and 6 months. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Ronald Yule, 45

January 17, 2024

After a year of doing everything he was supposed to in order to stay healthy, we unfairly lost Greg on January 14th, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Ménard, 57

January 17, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of Éric Ménard, which occurred suddenly on January 11, 2024, in Lavaltrie, at the age of 57 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Tremblay, 36

January 16, 2024

On January 14, 2024, Mr. Martin Tremblay, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Sylvain, 65

January 16, 2024

Mancebourg - Died at the Multi Center. SSS of Macamic on January 14, 2024, at the age of 65, Mr. Pierre Sylvain. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Fontaine, 45

January 16, 2024

On January 11, 2024, Mr. Michaël Fontaine, residing in Normandin, died at his home, at the age of 45 years and 8 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emerick Allard, 1

January 16, 2024

At the Laval University Hospital Center in Quebec, Emerick Allard, son of Johanie Plante and Patrice Allard, died at the age of one and a half. He was domiciled in Saint-Rosaire.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myriam Beaulieu, 24

January 15, 2024

At her home, on January 11, 2024, at the age of 24 years and 9 months, passed away Mrs. Myriam Beaulieu. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the KRTB Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Lachance, 42

January 15, 2024

On January 13, 2024, Mélanie Lachance, aka Fée Orange, passed away at the age of 42. She grew up in Dolbeau-Mistassini, spent some time in Quebec, then made Beauce her adopted home. A gifted artist, she touched people through her art, particularly through her work as a photographer. Her love François accompanied her in an exceptional way in the last months, in what she described as the most beautiful year of her life. Mélanie had several causes that were close to her heart, but the relay for the life of her region had particular importance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nariman Chiha Boustani, 70

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Nariman Chiha Boustani announces her passing on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the age of 70, after a 3-month battle with cancer.

Link

Reported on December 6:

Christian Martin, 47

December 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Christian Martin, residing in Rivière-Verte, which occurred in Montreal on November 28, 2023, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” in Alberta

Stewart Lloyd Smith, 59

January 15, 2024

Stewart Lloyd Smith, born on July 7, 1964, in Brooks, Alberta passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2024, in Brooks, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Shervey, 63

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we the family, share the sudden passing of Kelly Shervey in her sleep at home on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 7:

Todd Peter Logan, 51

December 7, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Todd Peter Logan on December 5, 2023, in Wetaskiwin, AB. Todd was an introvert and liked to keep his private life private. He was taken far too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Donations in his memory to the Diabetes Foundation or MS Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Ajowah Lindsay, 27

January 19, 2024

Ajowah went to be with the Lord peacefully at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mchayla Hailee Bonnel, 20

January 19, 2024

Mchayla Hailee Bonnell of Cranbrook BC, passed away suddenly on Tuesday January 2nd, 2024 in St. Georges NL at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Jones, 65

January 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Jones announce his passing on January 16, 2024 at the age of 65 in Kelowna BC, after his courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Anthony Hadfield, 50

January 18, 2024

Anthony/Tony James Hadfield, also known by some in his youth as Spid (short for Spiderman), passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the age of 50. Tony was born in the market town of Ashton-under-Lyne in the North of England.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabel Da Conceicao Harding, 65

January 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Isabel Da Conceicao Harding, born in Ginetes, Sao Miguel, Azores on February 19, 1958, passed away January 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Irvine Whitehead, 65

January 17, 2024

With sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Irvine Whitehead on January 13, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mikhail “Misha” Ivan Dammeyer, 35

January 17, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of Mikhail “Misha” Ivan Dammeyer, on Friday December 29th, 2023 at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Andrew Norman, 39

January 17, 2024

With saddened hearts we announce the sudden passing of Daniel on December 27, 2023 at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Carmen Trofimenkoff, 58

January 17, 2024

Our beloved Carmen has set off on her next adventure. Wife, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, Carmen blessed us all with her presence. Her generosity, kindness—her fun-loving-up-for-anything-ness—made her irresistible. Despite failing health, she never lost those qualities. Yes, Carmen was a force. And she powered through her illness in inimitable Carmen style. Thanks again to family and friends for all the love and support. We are also grateful for the exceptional medical care Carmen received from BC Cancer and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Milivi Tiislar and our dear friend Robyn Smyth.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Anne Rakebrand, 69

January 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sharon after a short but brave battle with cancer on January 15, 2024.

Keith David Sparkes, 61

January 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Keith David Sparkes announce his sudden passing at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Earl Dettling, 51

January 16, 2024

Derek, a man whose journey through life was marked by both triumphs and tribulations, passed away on January 13th. Tragically, Derek's life was cut short at the age of 51 after battling a terminal illness for the last 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Sharron Brown, 73

January 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of my beloved Mom Sharron Brown (Taylor), 73 years old, of Maple Ridge, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Jason Visser, 41

January 15, 2024

On January 2, 2024 Jeremy passed away suddenly and tragically at the young age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Narcyz Tadeusz Urbanski, 72

January 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Narcyz Tadeusz Urbanski on January 1st, 2024, in Surrey, BC. Narcyz was born on May 24, 1951, in Janowiec Wielkopolski, Poland.

No cause of death reported.

Maxine Ann Piffl, 57

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Maxine Ann Piffl in the early morning on January 6, 2024, at the age of 57 after a hard battle with cancer.

Reported on January 3:

Justin Garrett Kinnaird, 35

January 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Justin Garrett Kinnaird on December 29, 2023, in British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 29:

Lindsay Mary Christine Murray, 28

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Lindsay Mary Christine Murray at the age of 28 years old which occurred on Monday, November 13th, 2023, in Surrey, British Columbia. Lindsay was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and close friends, including her many newfound friends in British Columbia. She was a very kind-hearted and loving individual who loved nature and being outdoors. Lindsay was a competitive dancer, artistic and had an amazing sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

28 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Binesi Mahkwa Kennedy, 19

January 20, 2024

Binesi Mahkwa Kennedy survived by his parents Glenn Kennedy & Kimberley Constant and 10 brothers.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Paul Maxim, 73

January 20, 2024

On January 11, 2024, Gregory passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Blake Myran, 30

January 19, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Christopher. On January 5th, 2024 Christopher began his journey to be with Creator and all our ancestors who walked before him.

No cause of death reported.

Mary-Anne Kerr, 48

January 19, 2024

Mary-Anne Kerr passed away on December 29, 2023. Mary-Anne was 48 years of age at the time of passing.

No cause of death reported.

Marlo Melissa Jamieson Fehr, 53

January 19, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly at the Baldur Personal Care Home on Thursday January 18, 2024 at the age of 53 years, Marlo Melissa Fehr (nee Jamieson), of Glenboro, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Smela

January 19, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis, on January 15th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cindy Roberta Calthorpe (nee Cyr), 51

January 19, 2024

With great sadness, the family announce after a valiant fight with cancer, Cindy passed away on January 15, 2024, in Winnipeg, MB, at the age of 51.

Ryan Andrew Capek, 31

January 18, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Ryan. Tragically on January 11, 2024 at the tender age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Willis Levasseur, 43

January 18, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Vincent Levasseur. Vincent passed away on Monday, January 8th, 2024 at the age of 43 years in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Harry Wayne Bear, 30

January 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Bear, loving son, brother, father, uncle, and nephew on January 3, 2024, at the age of 30. Anthony resided in Winnipeg, Manitoba and remained in Winnipeg throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

Dexter Lyle Greene, 46

January 18, 2024

Dexter Lyle Greene, Northern Sky Man, Kiyetenong-Anakot-Inini of Ebb and Flow First Nation, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel William John Zacharias, 66

January 18, 2024

Daniel Zacharias, 66, of Winnipeg (formerly of Cottage Grove, Minnesota) passed away peacefully with family by his side, after a battle with leukemia.

Brendan Kingsley McKay, 44

January 17, 2024

Brendan Kingsley McKay passed away on January 3, 2024 in Russell.

No cause of death reported.

David Riguidel, 73

January 17, 2024

David Jerome Riguidel, age 73, of Steinbach, MB, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 15, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Emma Fern Toth, 51

January 17, 2024

It is in deep Sadness to announce her sudden passing of the late Sandra Emma Fern Toth on January 1, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Edward Ross, 42

January 17, 2024

No obit.

Bonnie-Lee Marie Kruse, 41

January 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Bonnie-Lee Marie Kruse, our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, niece, aunt and friend on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie “Val” Diane Nelson, 46

January 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Valerie “Val” Nelson's passing on January 15, 2024, in Brandon, MB. Val was born on December 6, 1977, in Winnipeg and called Portage la Prairie home. Val's life was a beautiful example of selflessness, and joy. At Portage Service for Seniors, she made a significant difference in the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford William Carver, 70

January 17, 2024

Suddenly, on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at his residence in Scanterbury, MB, Cliff Carver, aged 70 years, beloved partner of the late Barbara, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Clayton Duane Swan, 50

January 17, 2024

Clayton Duane Swan “Yellow Swan” Raven Clan embarked on his journey to the Spirit World on January 3rd, 2024 with his family and friends by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Brent Champagne, 65

January 17, 2024

Peter (Brent) Champagne passed away suddenly, and peacefully. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Rempel, 57

January 16, 2024

Cheryl Ileane Rempel, of Winnipeg, MB, passed away suddenly on January 8, 2024. Her passing was unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Kayla Dawn Lawrence, 40

January 16, 2024

Kayla Dawn Lawrence, loving mother to Dyllan and Cody, passed away at Pioneer Lodge, Birtle, Manitoba on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 in her 40th year. For those who so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the MS Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ron Roy, 58

January 16, 2024

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of Ron Roy on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 58 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Kayla Lynn Anderson, 36

January 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we must share the news of the very sudden passing of our beloved Kayla. Kayla passed away in her sleep during the early hours on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandria Flora Destiny Lynn Traverse-Packo, 18

January 15, 2024

Alexandria Traverse–Packo passed away suddenly at her residence at the age of 18. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the paramedics that came to Alex's call, the staff at Bethesda Regional Health Center, local RCMP, to Rob and his team at Crossings and his extraordinary efforts during this time of loss.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Anne Bale, 73

January 15, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Barbara (Mom, Baba) with family by her side at the St. Boniface Hospital on January 6, 2024, at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Allen Tardiff, 57

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kelly Allen Tardiff on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at his residence in Steinbach, MB.

No cause of death reported.

In New Brunswick, 207 “died suddenly”:

James Costain, 69

January 15, 2024

James Costain, 69, of Berry Mills, passed away on January 13, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. James’ family would like to express their eternal gratitude to Dr. B. Mallet, Allyson, Dr. Sitland, Dr. St. Hilaire, Dr. Grey; and the staff at the GDH Oncology department, EMP, and the amazing nurses, staff and volunteers at Albert House. Each and everyone we met during Jim’s journey will hold a special place in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Lyla Harmoni Nezahat Coyle, 39

January 15, 2024

Saint John - Heaven received its most precious angel on January 13, 2024. Our beautiful daughter’s sudden, shocking, devastating, but brief and courageous battle with cancer ended as she entered Heaven on her own terms peacefully with us holding her hands. She was lucid to the very end. Though her body was consumed by this horrific disease, her bright, beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes remained unchanged. She was planning on entering the new BSW program at UNBSJ in September 2024. Donations in memory of Lyla may be made to Oncology or Palliative Care, c/o the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation.

Reported on January 14:

Suzanne “Sue” Woods, 59

January 14, 2024

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the age of 59, passed away Suzanne ''Sue'' Woods, residing in Grand Falls. Sue was best known for winning the gold medal in speed skating at the International Special Olympics held in 1985 in the state of Utah in the United States. Subsequently, she was inducted into the Grand Falls Sports Hall of Fame. A plaque commemorating his accomplishments is displayed at the main entrance of the Center E. & P. ​​Sénéchal Center in Grand Falls. For those who wish, a donation to the Special Olympics or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 13:

Paul Glen Fleiger, 54

January 13, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Paul Glen Fleiger of Lincoln, NB at the age of 54, on January 12th 2024, surround by his family at home. Paul was a hard working man at Air Canada for nearly 25 years, along with raising a beautiful family with his wife. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and/or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 12:

Donna Christine Wilson, 62

January 12, 2024

With great sadness, the family of Donna Wilson, announce her sudden passing on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at their home in Tay Creek, NB. Donna worked as an Educational Assistant at the Stanley Consolidated School for 22 years, where she also assisted with the breakfast program before starting her work days. Donna was known and loved for her generosity, kindness, and community spirit and her passing will be felt deeply by all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 11:

Kathryn A. Cleghorn, 66

January 11, 2024

St Stephen - Kathryn "Kathy" A Cleghorn passed away suddenly at home on Sunday January 7, 2024. Kathy graduated from St Stephen High School then attended the University of New Brunswick and graduated from Saint John General Hospital with a degree in Radiological Technology. She then worked as an x-ray technician in clinics and hospitals in several provinces. Kathy was a generous person with care and concerns for many people and causes.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 4:

Jean-Guy Levesque, 75

January 4, 2024

Edmundston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Mr. Jean-Guy Levesque, affectionately nicknamed “Pep” by his beloved grandchildren, died suddenly at the age of 75 at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. Jean-Guy was an entrepreneur and received the well-deserved Entrepreneur of the Year award in his hometown. He was also an accomplished musician and passionate about his family. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Byron, 73

January 4, 2024

Moncton - Daniel Byron, 73, passed away after a brief illness on January 1, 2024. He was a gentle man, soft spoken and kind but with firm convictions. He devoted many years serving as an elder in the Salisbury Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was dedicated wholeheartedly to teaching others the Bible’s message of hope. Dan was an avid gardener, musician and a talented jazz pianist.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

Christine Alice de Jong, 72

January 3, 2024

t is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Alice de Jong, of Kingsclear, NB. Christine peacefully departed in the early morning of January 1, surrounded by her family at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Christine pursued her BN and BEd at UNB, and following graduation she worked as a nurse, and then a teacher. Despite all that she accomplished and gave, Christine always had time for her family and friends and cherished each moment spent in their company.

Reported on December 29:

John Joseph Hickey, 69

December 29, 2023

The family of John Joseph Hickey, 69, of Summerville, New Brunswick, announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. That he continuously improved and expanded to make room for everyone he loved and a space for the community to workout at the “Cross-Fit John Hickey” gym, right up until his death. John found success in business, co-founding ICR General Contractors, and was known as an accomplished athlete as a formidable boxer, marathoner, Cross-Fitter, and an integral member of the River Valley Orthodox Softball League.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 20:

Rex F. Hunter, 72

December 20, 2023

Rex F. Hunter passed away peacefully at his home in Tower Hill on Dec 18, 2023, after a tough battle with cancer. His passing will leave a huge gap in many lives he touched, but he has left all of us with a ton of fond memories and many Rex stories to tell in the future.

Reported on December 12:

Suzanne MacFarlane, 67

December 12, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret “Suzanne” MacFarlane, after a short but mighty fight against cancer on December 12, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital at the age of 67. Next to her family, Suzanne dedicated her life to the care of others as a nurse, always displaying her pride and compassion. Donations in Suzanne’s memory may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society.

Reported on December 8:

Kelly Lee Fraser, 61

December 8, 2023

The passing of Kelly Lee Fraser of Fredericton, NB occurred on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelly was a Civil Engineer for over 30 years, specializing in roads and bridges for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, she adored her career and work family, almost as much as they adored her.

Reported on December 6:

Paul Gregory Wentzell, 60

December 6, 2023

It is with our hearts full of love and memories that we announce the passing of Paul Gregory Wentzell, with family at his bedside, after a short and fierce battle with cancer. He was 60 years old. Paul dedicated his life to his family, his work and service to his community.

Reported on December 5:

Adam Dickerson, 41

December 5, 2023

Adam Dickerson passed away unexpectedly at Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB on Saturday December 2, 2023



No cause of death reported.

Sharon Ann Small, 53

December 5, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Sharon Ann Small announces her passing, which occurred December 4, 2023, at Bobby’s Hospice. Sharon fought a valiant battle with cancer over the past two years with an incredible level of faith, strength, courage, grace and determination. In Sharon’s memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Reported on November 30:

Robert Wayne "Bobby" Spencer, 63

November 30, 2023

Robert Wayne Spencer, 63, of Fredericton, New Brunswick, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in his home. Donations in Robert’s name be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 28:

Stacey Lee Demmings, 52

November 28, 2023

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Stacey Demmings, on November 28, 2023. Stacey passed away peacefully, after a very courageous battle with cancer, with her husband, the love of her life, and their two children, who she loved beyond words, by her side. Stacey was well known in the community, as a very talented hairdresser. She was the owner of Salon Aspire. She will be missed by her many clients, and all those she touched through her work.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 22:

Kevin Stacey Jagoe, 55

November 22, 2023

The family of Kevin Jagoe of Salmon Beach is saddened to announce his passing on November 20, 2023 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

James "Hoagie" Nash, 50

January 18, 2024

The family and the community of St Mary’s First Nation are very sad to announce the passing of James "Hoagie" Nash at the Saint John Regional Hospital on January 16, 2024, at the age of 50 years of age. A proud member of St. Mary’s First Nation, Hoagie was happy to be involved in many community activities, he liked four wheeling and was well known for his "Famous Indian Bread".

No cause of death reported.

Peter Ralph Laird, 69

January 18, 2024

Peter Ralph Laird, resident of Colpitts Settlement, passed away at The Moncton Hospital on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at the age of 69. He spent his life driving around as a taxi driver and always ready for the next call as a tow truck operator. People knew him as a kind person and he would always be there when needed. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffery “Jeff” Trites, 45

January 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeffery “Jeff” Trites, 45, that occurred on January 16th, 2024, at the Moncton Hospital. Jeff was a kind and giving man, always sharing whatever he had and willing to lend a helping hand. He was a painter, drywaller by trade. He loved his family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, campfires, and cooking.

No cause of death reported.

Tedd Tinker, 35

January 18, 2024

Unexpectedly in Maine, U.S.A., on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024; Tiffany Ann “Tedd” Tinker of St. Stephen, NB. Tedd worked in housekeeping with the Charlotte County Hospital. She also worked at the Superstore in St. Stephen.

No cause of death reported.

André Desjardins, 66

January 17, 2024

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on Monday January 15, 2024, at the age of 66, André Desjardins passed away. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Joseph Gallant, 58

January 17, 2024

Saint-John - The death of Roger Joseph Gallant, loving partner of Krista MacLeod, occurred unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Bennington, 47

January 17, 2024

Jill Monique Bennington of Tobique First Nation, NB, passed away unexpectedly in Presque Isle, ME, on Monday, January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Ouellet, 64

January 17, 2024

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on January 16, 2024, at the age of 64 years and 2 months, Mr. Yves Ouellet passed away. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Venance Nadeau, 71

January 16, 2024

In Edmundston, on January 14, 2024, at the age of 71, died Mr. Venance Nadeau, residing in Baker-Brook. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Martin, 50

January 16, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of M. Joseph Marc Martin, at the Stella-Maris-de-Kent hospital, in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, on Tuesday January 9th, 2024, at the age of 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Morris Albert, 75

January 16, 2024

Following a period of failing health, Morris Albert of Tilley, NB, passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2024. Morris enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just about anything he could do outdoors. He enjoyed restoring vehicles and won some awards for doing so. He was a practical joker and was always ready to make anyone laugh with his sense of humor. Donations to the NB Lung Association or the Canadian Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Noel Robichaud, 66

January 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian Robichaud announce his passing on Saturday Jan 13th at the Saint John Regional Hospital with his family close by. He loved being active doing things in the community, hunting and fishing with his brother and camping at his favorite place, New River beach. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and best friend. Donations in memory of Brian may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Brown, 72

January 16, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Marie Brown announces her passing on January 15, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Marie loved the quiet simple life, enjoying time spent with family and close friends. Her grandchildren were her world, and she cherished the joy they brought into her life. Donations in memory of Marie can be made to the the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Wade "Donnie" Stewart, 64

January 15, 2024

Fredericton - It is with great sadness the family of Donald Wade Stewart “Donnie” announce his passing on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Donnie was a devoted family and friends’ kind of man who worked hard; he was caring, easy-going, funny, and the one to offer help with never a bad word about anyone. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice A. Martin, 72

January 15, 2024

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on January 15, 2024, at the age of 72, died Mr. Maurice A. Martin, residing in Rivière-Verte. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Murielle Oakley, 75

January 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Murielle Oakley, 75, after a brief battle with cancer, on January 12th, 2024, at the Albert House Hospice in Moncton. Donations in memory of Murielle can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Gary Lynn Bird, 72

January 15, 2024

The passing of Gary Lynn Bird of Fredericton, NB, occurred on January 13, 2024 at York Care Centre with Lewy Body Dementia. After retirement he volunteered at York Sunbury Search and Rescue where he made many friends especially at the Pancake Breakfast at Kings Landing. Gary was a Beaver Leader and coached softball for Andrea, baseball for Bradley and was a FHS football fan, when Bradley played.

Reported on January 14:

Amanda Jean Mercer, 35

January 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Amanda Jean Mercer announce her passing which occurred on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB. Donations in memory of Amanda may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Robbie" Sharpe, 60

January 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Robert "Robbie" Sharpe of Beaver Harbour NB at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John NB on January 12, 2024 at the age of 60. Upon moving to the local area many years ago, Robbie began working for Cookes Aquaculture where he remained until his passing. Known as "Notso" by most of his co-workers, his sense of humor was loved by all and will be truly missed by the friends he made along the way. Robbie’s greatest love was for family. Donations to Charlotte County Cancer or to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 13:

Albertine Leger, 71

January 13, 2024

Albertine Leger, 71, of Shediac passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday January 11, 2024. She was employed by the Glass Plant in the Scoudouc Industrial Park for 10 years and Milco Enterprise Inc in Scoudouc for 10 years. She volunteered at the St-Joseph R. C. Church; she was often seen with her brother Ovide walking Shediac’s Main Street; she enjoyed playing cards with her spouse in the last few years and having daily tea & talk times with friends. In memory of Albertine, a contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Lockwood, 60

January 13, 2024

Fredericton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce Laura Lockwood, passed away suddenly on December 31 at the age of 60. In life, Laura was everybody's friend, no one stayed a stranger for very long around her. As soon as she met someone, there were introductions and within a few minutes there was laughing and likely discussion about common people they knew. Laura’s laugh was infectious and contagious, if you didn’t feel like laughing you usually would start when she did. Following her departure from the Y, she worked as the administrative assistant for Toes R’ Us for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 12:

Susan Ann Millett-Martin, 54

January 12, 2024

The family of Susan Ann Millett-Martin, 54, of Oromocto, New Brunswick, sadly announces her sudden passing on January 9, 2024 surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Elsie Vienneau, 69

January 12, 2024

Surrounded by the love of her family, Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, Wednesday January 10, 2024, at the age of 69 years old, died at following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Noël, 66

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that, we the family announce the passing of Mr. Paul Noël Jr., which occurred at the Chaleur Regional Hospital on Friday January 12th, 2024, at the age of 66. In memory of Paul, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 11:

Lucie Hébert, 67

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Lucie (Thériault) Hébert, who occurred peacefully at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Caraquet, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 67. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Pansy Marie Carr, 70

January 11, 2024

Pansy M. (Christie) Carr of Temperance Vale, NB, passed away at Saint John Regional Hospital on January 10, 2024. Pansy had many many interests in her life. She was an Owner/Operator on Sunbury Transport and received a plaque for one million miles accident free. She was the ‘Boss’ at Donnies Restaurant and Gas Bar for eighteen years, where she worked as manager, baker, cook and waitress and even pumped gas when needed. Pansy was a mother to many. Donation in memory of Pansy, the family has suggested NB Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher O’Kane, 48

January 11, 2024

Christopher Stephen William O’Kane of Napan, NB, passed away at the Chaleur General Hospital, Bathurst, NB, on January 8, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Savoie, 46

January 11, 2024

Tracadie-Sheila - It is with aching hearts that we announce the death of Daniel Savoie, which occurred on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Victoria Smearer, 72

January 11, 2024

Minto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Patricia Victoria (Sutherland) Smearer at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on January 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 10:

Bradley Atwin, 42

January 10, 2024

At the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, Mr. Bradley Atwin of Oromocto First Nation passed away on January 8th, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

George Couture, 74

January 10, 2024

Bathurst - George was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, at the age of 74. George dedicated over 50 years of his life to the car industry, where he found joy in his work and formed lasting relationships with his colleagues. Outside of work, he was a passionate hunter and cherished the time he spent with his brother and close friends. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

April Diane Lanteigne, 59

January 10, 2024

Miramichi - April Lanteigne passed away suddenly at her home three months shy of her 60th birthday. April also was a defender of the underdog and the disenfranchised and could often be found taking up the cause of anything that she felt needed attention brought to. She could be relentless until a fair and just outcome came about. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 9:

Brenda Mae Spencer, 72

January 9, 2024

Brenda Mae Spencer, 72, of Lincoln, New Brunswick, passed away on the evening of January 5, 2024, surrounded by family during a brief stay in the ICU at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Merlin E. Foster, 73

January 9, 2024

Merlin E. Foster passed away suddenly on Monday January 8, 2024 in Bocabec, NB. Donations in Merlin’s memory may be made to the Charlotte County Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Wylie, 73

January 9, 2024

Pauline Wylie, 73, passed away suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on Monday, January 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Roy Levenshulme, 71

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen Roy Levenshulme on January 8, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He had the strength of a Viking and the heart of a gentle giant. The Great Protector, always putting others first and no one hurt someone he loved. He had a presence when he entered a room; formidable for those who didn’t know him; a bear of a man…. for those that knew him, his family and friends, he was the most selfless and loving man God put on this Earth. Donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetic Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Lou Maguire, 71

January 9, 2024

Saint John - The family of Mary Lou Maguire is deeply saddened to announce her sudden passing, which occurred on January 9, 2024, at the Loch Lomond Village in her 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 8:

Caroline Richard, 69

January 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline Richard, 69, that occurred on January 6th, 2024, at the Moncton Hospital. Donations in Caroline’s memory can be made to the Moncton Albert Hospice House or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Bobby" LeBlanc, 59

January 8, 2024

Shediac - Robert "Bobby" LeBlanc, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family by his side on Thursday January 4, 2024, at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC. In memory of Bobby, a contribution to the CHU Dumont Foundation (Oncology).

No cause of death reported.

Arthur Allison Carr, 72

January 8, 2024

Fredericton - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Arthur Allison Carr, loving husband and best friend at his home with his wife by his side on January 7, 2023. Art had a great sense of humour and will be remembered for his love of silly pranks and jokes. Remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke, the Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Lavigne, 57

January 8, 2024

It is with sadness that we the family announce the sudden death of Michael Lavigne, of Bathurst, which occurred Thursday January 4, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

Danny Robinson, 68

January 7, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Danny Robinson, residing in St-Jacques. He died on January 6, 2024, at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, at the age of 68 years and 2 months. Donation to the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation for the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanette K. DeMerchant, 68

January 7, 2024

Florenceville-Bristol - Jeanette Kathleen DeMerchant, left this world on January 3, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family. Jeanette's generosity knew no bounds, and her quirky sense of humor brought joy to all who knew her. Donations be made in Jeanette's memory to the River Valley Cancer Support Group.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Leslie, 68

January 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Beatrice Leslie on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, Bathurst. Linda's journey was marked by a fulfilling career as a Personal Support Worker, where she dedicated herself to caring for others. Her retirement in late 2022 marked the end of a chapter filled with compassion and unwavering commitment to those she served.

No cause of death reported.

Note: New Brunswick health care workers had to be ''vaccinated'':

Reported on January 6:

Dwight P. Mowry, 49

January 6, 2024

Saint-John - It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Dwight Patrick Mowry which occurred at his home on Thursday, January 4th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Stella Paganini, 11

January 6, 2024

Stella Paganini, 11, passed away on January 2, 2024. Born in Brazil.



No cause of death reported.

Bradley Harris MacDonald, 48

January 6, 2024

Bradley Harris MacDonald, of Miramichi, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 5:

Lynn Eileen Scott, 75

January 5, 2024

Nackawic - Lynn Eileen Scott passed away peacefully on the night of December 28, 2023, with her husband at her side. Lynn did not like to be the centre of attention, but she was always the centre for her many family and friends. Her unexpected passing has left a significant void for all who knew her. The family would like to thank the first responders who attended on December 28, with gratitude to the Upper Kingsclear Volunteer Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Tate Hughes, 5

January 5, 2024

Moncton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tate Gregory Ross Hughes, on January 2, 2024, surrounded by love and family. One of Tate’s best qualities was being able to light up any room he walked into. Whether it was his daycare or kindergarten class, first thing in the morning, or his brother’s team’s dressing room an hour past his bed time. Tater was proud to wear #6 with U7 Blue Jays with the Moncton Minor Hockey Association. No matter where he went, or who he encountered, he would leave them feeling happier, and probably have them laughing. He was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine.



No cause of death reported.

From Facebook:

All of us here at New Country 96-9 are extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of 5-year-old Tate Hughes of the Moncton U7 Bluejays. The hockey community is a big family and sweet Tate's family is going to need every one of us sending love and support to get through this. There are 50/50's at various hockey games this weekend, and a Go Fund Me fund set-up for the family. Please support if you can. 🏒💔



And a comment:

How very sad….. during Covid, I worked essential care (Riverview) and I had the pleasure of having sweet Tate in our toddler room, he was such a beautiful little guy …. my sincere condolences to Tates family, may he rest in peace ❤️❤️

Robert Bélanger, 68

January 5, 2024

It is with immense sadness that our family wishes to inform you of the death of Mr. Robert Bélanger, who occurred at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 68. In memory of Robert, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gerry Paul Fleet, 42

January 5, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts the family of Gerry Paul Fleet announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Frederick Scott Zinck, 48

January 5, 2024

With heavy hearts parents announce the unexpected passing of their beloved son Kenneth Frederick Scott Zinck at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, on Thursday January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 4:

Edward William Carter, 61

January 4, 2024

It is with much sadness that we announce the death of Edward (Eddie) William Carter, of Bloomfield on January 4, 2024, at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville at the age of 61. For many years he used horses to yard wood. He spent his time working the land. He raised cattle on his family farm, planted and harvested oats. Each year he would plant a garden. He worked his own farm machinery and could always be found outside tending to the cows and making sure his machinery was in tip top shape. Donations can be made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group.

No cause of death reported.

Jason B. White, 45

January 4, 2024

Jason Brian White, 45, of Moncton, passed away on Wednesday January 3, 2024 at The Moncton Hospital. Jason was employed at Loblaw Distribution Centre. In memory of Jason, a contribution to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation (cardiology).

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

Joshua Carson, 39

January 3, 2024

Salisbury - He was a Very much loved son, an amazing father and Younger brother.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel LeBlanc, 43

January 3, 2024

Samuel LeBlanc, 43, of Moncton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Angeline Tercero-Vasquez - 13 months

January 3, 2024

Moncton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Arelth Angeline Tercero-Vasquez, at the age of 13 months.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Colpitts, 71

January 3, 2024

Steven Dennis Colpitts, 71, of Monteagle, passed away Tuesday January 2, 2024 at the Sussex Health Center. Memorials to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Travis F. Barr, 46

January 3, 2024

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Travis Francis Barr which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Travis was owner/operator of Travis Barr Auto Glass and was very proud to establish a successful business in the city. His shop was a second home where he was surrounded by family and friends. Family was most important to him and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Donations in memory of Travis may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 2:

David Cameron, 75

January 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announce the unexpected passing of David Cameron, on December 29, 2023, at his residence in Oak Bay, New Brunswick. David was a well-loved, hard-working man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends having a good time and an ice cold Bud.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Clifton "Clifton" Delong, 66

January 2, 2024

Clifton was the type of guy who you would call rock solid. You could depend on him for help at anytime. Loyalty was a big thing for his family and friends. Mention has to be made of all the senior ladies that he helped over the years with errands. Lawn mowing, snow removal or anything they needed done. They were his girls. He was a true Devoner, he lived in Devon his whole life. In memory, donations can be made to Mental Health, Diabetes or Canadian Cancer Society – Brain + CNS Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Dawna Rae Bennett, 70

January 2, 2024

The passing of Dawna Rae Bennett of Fredericton, NB, wife of Henry Bennett, occurred on December 30, 2023, at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Donations may be made to the New Brunswick Lung Association or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Louise Douglass, 55

January 2, 2024

The passing of Janice Louise Douglass of Taymouth, NB, occurred on January 1, 2024 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Remembrances may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Pierre Comeau, 69

January 2, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we, the family, wish to inform you of the death of Mr. Jean-Pierre Comeau, who occurred after a short illness, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, on Monday 1st January 2024, at the age of 69. In memory of Jean-Pierre, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Michaël Brideau, 38

January 2, 2024

Michaël Brideau died suddenly in Moncton, on Friday December 29, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 31:

Robin Leger, 61

December 31, 2023

Robin Leger, 61, of Shediac Bridge, passed away peacefully with her loving husband and son by her side on Saturday December 30, 2023 at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC. After a successful career as Director, Client Services at AOR Media, Robin enjoyed travelling, sunset boat rides, and a glass of wine with her friends and family. Her smile, infectious laugh, and her innate ability to make any person she met feel loved, will be greatly missed. In memory of Robin, a contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Canada (MS).

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 30:

Noëlla Garneau, 67

December 30, 2023

Noëlla Guay, 67, passed away on Friday December 29, 2023 at the Grand Falls General Hospital. Noëlla started work at a young age at the family store and later became a partner with her husband running the office in the operation of Roger Garneau Jr. Ltd., a local artesian well digging company. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Eva Helen Taylor, 66

December 30, 2023

The family of Eva Helen Taylor (Whittaker) sadly announce her passing at the home of her sister, Nora Sowers of Fredericton, N.B. on December 28, 2023. The family is grateful for the loving care of her sister Nora for the past fourteen months as well as the special care providers from Extra Mural, palliative care and the pharmacy staff, all of whom went above and beyond to help with her care.

No cause of death reported.

Hans Jorgen Jensen, 74

December 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Hans Jorgen Jensen wish to announce his unexpected passing which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital on December 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Edward Feeney, 52

December 30, 2023

Jonathan E. Feeney of Smithfield, NB, passed away December 28, 2023 in Fredericton, NB. Jonathan began his life on the family farm helping his father, which would later turn into helping him with the logging business. He was a graduate of Harvey High School and attended Nova Scotia Agricultural College. He enjoyed playing hockey as the goaltender, spending time with his German Shepherd dogs and being outdoors. He will be greatly missed for his infectious laugh, smile and kind heart. Donation in memory of Jonathan, the family has suggested the Capital Region Mental Health and Addictions Inc.

No cause of death reported.

Peggy Gallagher, 66

December 30, 2023

The death of Peggy-Lee Gallagher of French Lake, NB, occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Mom looked forward to her brothers coming home and spending time with her grandchildren.

Reported on December 29:

Patricia "Patty" Gardner, 71

December 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia "Patty" Gardner announce her sudden passing after a brief illness at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Thursday December 28, 2023. Patty was a beautiful person who cared deeply for all her family and friends. She would do anything to help even when not asked. After retirement she took great pleasure in caring for her husband and grandchildren. Donations can be made to Charlotte County Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen “Mike” Ogden, 71

December 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Michael (Mike) Ogden, 71, of Golden Years Estate, Dec. 28th at the Moncton Hospital, after a brief illness. His life was centered around his family and friends who he loved and cherished. Mike loved visiting, long drives, meals at restaurants and for those who know him well, his tea and donut at Tim Hortons.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 28:

Ricky Kevin Fairley, 63

December 28, 2023

The passing of Ricky Kevin Fairley of Fredericton, NB, occurred on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Remembrances may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Eveline Caissie, 34

December 28, 2023

Eveline Caissie, 34, of Moncton and formerly of Bouctouche passed away peacefully at the Moncton Hospital on Tuesday December 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marjolaine Noël, 73

December 28, 2023

Suddenly at her residence, on Tuesday December 26, 2023, at the age of 73, Mrs. Marjolaine Noël died. She lived in Pokemouche.

No cause of death reported.

Dominik Thibodeau, 26

December 28, 2023

Dominik Normand Thibodeau, 26, passed away at the Edmundston Regional Hospital on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 27:

Jean-Claude Jaillet, 71

December 27, 2023

Jean-Claude Jaillet, 71, of Saint-Edouard-de-Kent, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the UHC Dr Georges-L. Dumont, Moncton on Sunday December 24, 2023. In Jean-Claude’s memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Lorraine Joyce, 60

December 27, 2023

Saint John - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Susan Lorraine Joyce (nee Warren), which occurred on December 25, 2023. Donations in Susan’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Marie Laskey, 66

December 27, 2023

Saint John - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Tina Marie Laskey, at home on Christmas Day. Tina loved everyone and would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She was a great mom who conquered her addiction to alcohol when her was 13, and was proud to be over 30 years sober.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy M. Doherty, 53

December 27, 2023

Tammy May Doherty of Pole Hill passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville. Donations can be made to the Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Lepage, 45

December 27, 2023

Monday, December 25th, 2023, at his residence, at the age of 45, passed away Mr. Steve Lepage of Balmoral.

No cause of death reported.

Vickie L. Diamond, 43

December 27, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of Vickie Lee Diamond announce her death which occurred on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Moncton City Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 26:

Rosemary Adrienne English, 74

December 26, 2023

Miramichi - Rosemary Adrienne English, passed away peacefully at home, on December 24, 2023. She fought bravely and never complained in her year-long battle with cancer.

Reported on December 24:

Denise Caissie, 55

December 24, 2023

Moncton – It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Denise Caissie, that occurred at her residence on December 22, 2023. In memory of Denise, a donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Alida "Ida" Maye Steeves, 73

December 24, 2023

Alida " Ida" Maye Steeves, 73, of Albert Mines, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2023 at the Moncton Hospital with her family by her side. She was a member of the Lower Cape Baptist Church. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Donations to the Alzheimer's /Dementia Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 23:

Ricky James Carten, 63

December 23, 2023

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Ricky James Carten of Fredericton, NB, on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at home at the age of 63. Remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

George Edward Jones, 70

December 23, 2023

The sudden passing of George Edward Jones occurred at his home in Saint John, NB on December 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Brayden Crandall Stright Sr., 72

December 23, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Brayden Crandall Stright Sr., 72, of Cape Tormentine, NB, suddenly at his home on Saturday, December 23, 2023. A commercial fisherman by trade, Brayden also took great joy in attending fishing tournaments.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 22:

Rodney Stever, 45

December 22, 2023

Rodney Stever, 45, of Saint-Charles passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, December 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Guillaume Porelle, 65

December 22, 2023

Shediac - Guillaume Porelle, 65, passed away on Thursday December 21, 2023, at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC. Avid fan of the Montreal Canadian, he loved played hockey in the winter and enjoyed going for drives with his motorcycle. In memory of Guillaume, a contribution to the CHU Dumont Foundation (oncology).

No cause of death reported.

Hermel Michaud, 74

December 22, 2023

At the Grand Falls General Hospital, on Friday December 22, 2023, at the age of 74, passed away Hermel Michaud, residing in St-Léonard-Parent. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 21:

Cynthia Louise Seely, 68

December 21, 2023

The family and friends of Cynthia Louise Seely of Fredericton, NB, are very sad to announce her passing at home on December 16, 2023. Donations in Cythnia’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsay "Sonny" Campbell, 57

December 21, 2023

It is with saddened and heavy hearts the family of Lindsay "Sonny" Campbell announce his unexpected passing at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, N.B. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the age of 57 years. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved his bikes!

No cause of death reported.

James "Jimmy" Gallant, 64

December 21, 2023

Moncton - Jimmy Gallant, 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 20:

Michael G. Reynolds, 57

December 20, 2023

The family of Michael G. Reynolds, son of the late Jean Reynolds, sadly announce his unexpected passing at his residence in Saint John, NB. Michael’s personality of being soft spoken, friendly and trusting was a key factor for him to become their top performing salesperson for numerous months. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jacques Laforge, 71

December 20, 2023

At his residence, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 71, Jacques Laforge, residing in Grand Falls, passed away. Donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Michael Wallace (Wally) Duguay, 57

December 20, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Monday, December 18, 2023, in Miramichi at the age of 57. Wally was a carpenter by trade and worked as a part of local construction crews, at the mill in Blackville, in the oil fields in Alberta, and most recently at the Atlantic Institution. Wally was known as many things — an incredible musician, a great cook, a Christmas decoration crafter, a dedicated fisherman, and a general jack of all trades. He found great joy in helping out those who needed it and even more in teaching people how to do new things. He always had the utmost confidence that you could do something, and that really made you believe that you could.

No cause of death reported.

Amy L. Shaw, 39

December 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Amy L. Shaw on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at her home in Quispamsis, N.B.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Beckham Reece Eldridge

December 20, 2023

At the Saint John Regional Hospital, on Friday December 15th, 2023; Baby boy Beckham Reece Eldridge, infant son of St. Stephen, NB. Born December 9th, 2023 in Saint John, NB.

No cause of death reported.

Wanda "Jane" Smith, 69

December 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wanda “Jane” Smith at the age of 69 at the Saint John Regional Hospital on December 17, 2023. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 18:

Mary Aubie, 63

December 18, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that I have had to say goodbye to my best friend and love of my life, Mary Lillian Connolly Aubie. Life will go on for all of us who were fortunate to have had her in our lives, but it will certainly be a life less full. Trips to the Camp, runs down the river and strolls on Youghall beach will just not be the same without her. Donation is asked to do so to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Art Nice Jr., 59

December 18, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of James Arthur “Art” Nice Jr., which occurred on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. He recently received his 40-year pin with the Branch 69 Legion. Donations in memory of Art may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Cory Lucci, 46

December 18, 2023

Memramcook - Cory Lucci of Dorchester passed away at his residence on Sunday December 17, 2023 at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Massé, 60

December 18, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 60, passed away Marc Massé, residing in Drummond. Donation to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Elwin Clouston, 70

December 18, 2023

Passed away on Monday December 18, 2023, after a brief illness, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, Bathurst, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 17:

Michael C. Amos, 66

December 17, 2023

Michael Amos of Riverview passed away on December 15, 2023 at The Moncton Hospital. Michael was well respected and well loved by all who knew him. He loved his family and was especially proud of his two grandchildren. They gave him so much joy. Donations made to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Russell, 59

December 17, 2023

Douglas Vern Russell of Tobique First Nation, NB, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 16:

Joan M. Denley, 70

December 16, 2023

The family of Joan M. Denley are saddened to announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday December 13, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, N.B.

No cause of death reported.

Virgil Dykeman, 48

December 16, 2023

Saint-John - It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of David Virgil Dykeman, which occurred on Thursday, December 14th, 2023. Virgil worked as a mechanical engineer, plumber/pipefitter and diver. He had an unforgettable, huge personality, a great sense of humor and he touched many lives. Donations in memory of Virgil may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 15:

Gregory A. Lamoreau, 63

December 15, 2023

The death of Gregory “Joe” Allen Lamoreau of East Centreville occurred on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at his home. Greg was a talented athlete. He played on the Potato Kings hockey team, as well as other “old timers” hockey and basketball teams. He spent many hours as a loyal basketball and hockey fan for his children, and could often be heard yelling his go-to cheers from the crowd such as “Fire!” or “Turn on the Jets, Jilly!” Greg was involved in all things potato farming, and even served a term on the NB Potato Agency Board. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend, a hardworking farmer, an amazingly speedy skater and so much more. He loved his family and pets so very deeply. Donations made to Canadian Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Maurice MacFarlane, 68

December 15, 2023

Fredericton - Following a period of ill health, Brian passed away peacefully on Monday, December 11, at the DECH. Remembrance can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Lloyd E. Firlotte, 70

December 15, 2023

It is with profound sadness the family announce the passing of Lloyd E. Firlotte on Thursday December 14, 2023 at the Charlotte County Hospital St Stephen, New Brunswick. Donations to Canadian Diabetes or New Brunswick Heart & Stroke.

No cause of death reported.

Gérald Gallant, 68

December 15, 2023

Gérald Gallant, 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at The Moncton Hospital. In memory of Gérald, a contribution to the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation, Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Jefferson "Jeff" Craig, 50

December 15, 2023

Suddenly, on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, Jefferson Thomas Joseph Dennis Craig passed away in Saint John, New Brunswick. His children were of the utmost importance, and Jeff’s acts of love, kindness, and sacrifice towards them are the truest testament of his big heart.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 14:

Jean Marie Goodine, 71

December 14, 2023

Jean Marie Goodine of Aroostook Junction, NB, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep at her home on December 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 13:

Daniel Saulis, 48

December 13, 2023

Daniel Saulis of Tobique First Nation, NB, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Brown, 74

December 13, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the family of Carol Ann Brown announce her sudden passing at the Saint John Regional Hospital on December 12, 2023 at the age of 74. Carol was a woman with a heart of gold, kind eyes and a heart-warming smile. She loved to laugh and would give anything to anyone in need. To be part of her life was to blessed and she will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Marc Robichaud, 46

December 13, 2023

Jean Marc Robichaud, of Packard St., Bathurst, passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday December 12, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Eric René Nadeau, 51

December 13, 2023

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Eric René Nadeau of Douglas, NB, announces his sudden death on Monday December 11, 2023, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Thérèse Wilson, 66

December 13, 2023

In Moncton and passed away on Sunday, December 10th at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital. Thérèse enjoyed movies, travelling, days at the beach and was always in the mood for a good adventure. She loved spending time with friends and family. In memory of Thérèse, memorial contributions can be made to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Marie (Richard) Lemaire, 51

December 13, 2023

Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of Tammy Marie (Richard) Lemaire which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Monday, December 11th, 2023, at the age of 51, following a valiant battle with Dementia. A kind and loving individual, Tammy enjoyed the simple things in life and cherished her times spent with family and friends. Donations towards the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

Reported on December 12:

Noah-Alexis Doiron McGraw, 1

December 12, 2023

It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of our little fighter, Noah-Alexis Doiron McGraw, at the IWK Health Center in Halifax, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the age of one.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Good, 63

December 12, 2023

Bathurst- Kevin Good passed away peacefully on December 11th with his family lovingly by his side. Kevin owned and operated, with his brother Terry, the family business Good Brothers Ltd. in Big River, established in 1956 by their father and his brothers. Donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kwan Wai Borelli "Jacky" Chan, 60

December 12, 2023

Passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday December 10, 2023, in St. Andrews New-Brunswick. Born in Hong Kong. Jacky was a paralegal in Hong Kong for over 30 years, before making the decision to move his young family to Canada in search of a better life in July of 2020. Above all he was an excellent father and good husband, who will be deeply missed. Donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Terry Fox Foundation.

Reported on December 11:

Ronald G. Basque, 69

December 11, 2023

Ron Basque, 69, of Moncton passed away peacefully at Maison Albert House Moncton Dec. 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was known for his kindness, generosity and sense of humour. Thanks to Dr. Michael Peters, Dr. LeBlanc (Emergency) and Cindy; Staff Moncton hospital 4200 Oncology; Extra Mural & Nurses/staff of People’s Park Tower Wellness Center and the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy who attended to his care during his brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Clifford Nodding, 33

December 11, 2023

The passing of Nicholas Clifford Nodding occurred unexpectedly in Beaver Harbour NB on December 10, 2023. Nick was currently employed with Nuna Logistics Limited on Baffin Island as a Heavy Equipment Operator, a career in which he was most proud of and enjoyed the adventure of the remote work on Baffin Island. He was an avid extreme sports fanatic who loved ripping around on his 4-wheeler.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 10:

Scott D. Henderson, 61

December 10, 2023

St Stephen - Scott Dale Henderson passed away unexpectedly at home on December 6, 2023. Scott’s passions were his family first, then building - everything from roads to homes - then hunting with his family in the fall. In his work, he made friends everywhere he went and was the first one to offer help to anyone. His skills as a builder are seen all over Campobello.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra C. Black, 58

December 10, 2023

The death of Sandra Catherine Black, of Gordonsville, NB, occurred on December 9, 2023, at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, NB. For those who wish to make a memorial donation, her family has requested the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Donald “Mingo” Vienneau, 64

December 10, 2023

Donald “Mingo” Vienneau, 64, of Shediac, passed away on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center, Moncton, NB. In Donald’s memory, a donation can be made to the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 9:

Kathy Mae Stright, 63

December 9, 2023

It is with a “sadness too sad to be true” that the family of Kathy Mae Stright announces her recent passing at the Sackville Memorial Hospital following a very trying illness. Kathy was a gregarious, strong woman who loved fiercely. She was devoted to her family and loved helping and planning all family events. Her attention to detail and foresight was immeasurable. Those who love her know she gives the best hugs with the biggest smile and laugh. Thank you to all those who came to visit Kathy, sent cards, orchid plant love and well wishes to her, and all the family, during the last two years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Warman, 63

December 9, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Kevin Warman, 63, at the Stella Maris Hospital in Ste-Anne-de-Kent on Thursday, December 7, 2023. He loved his children and grandchildren and celebrated all their achievements with pride. He was lovingly known as Bubba to his grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Blaine Kevin Reid, 68

December 9, 2023

With much sadness the family of Blaine Kevin Reid announce his death from cancer. He died at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, NB on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. He was 68. Blaine drove truck for Eastern Drug Company and Medis Drug Company. He also worked many years delivering for Greco Pizza on Dundonald Street, Fredericton.

Danny Lee Campbell, 68

December 9, 2023

Danny Lee Campbell passed peacefully on December 8, 2023 at Bobby’s Hospice after a valiant fight against cancer in his 68th year. At the time of his passing Lee was employed with True North Salmon, St. George for several years, where he made many good friends. Lee’s Passion was photography, he always had his camera with him along with his dog Abby. Donations to Charlotte County Cancer or Bobby’s Hospice.

Reported on December 8:

Thomas "Tom" Allen Chambers, 70

December 8, 2023

The passing of Thomas Allen Chambers, occurred peacefully at the Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, on December 7, 2023. Tom was a family man and cherished his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom worked seasonal and spent the rest of the year doing many of the outdoor things he enjoyed to do, living life at its fullest. In Tom’s memory, donations to Parkinsons Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 7:

Patricia Lee St-Jean, 67

December 7, 2023

It is with heavy hearts, that we, the family wish to announce the passing of Mrs. Patricia Lee St-Jean of St-Laurent, which occurred at the Chaleur regional Hospital on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at the age of 67. In memory of Patricia Lee, donations maybe made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Carten, 67

December 7, 2023

The sudden death of Judith "Judy" Frances Leigh Carten of Woodstock occurred on Wednesday, December 5, 2023 at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the New Brunswick Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 6:

Jean-Marie Mazerolle, 68

December 6, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean-Marie Mazerolle, who occurred suddenly at Tracadie Hospital, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Hugh John Briggs, 69

December 6, 2023

Jacksonville - On December 2, 2023, Robert H.J. Briggs passed away peacefully after suffering from lengthy illness.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Michael Allyn Magee, 27

December 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Dean Michael Allyn Magee announces his passing which occurred on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Reid Miller, 61

December 6, 2023

Sackville - We are saddened to announce the passing of Keith Reid Miller on December 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations in Keith’s memory may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

Reported on December 5:

Viola “Violet” Marie Mailman, 70

December 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Viola “Violet” Marie Mailman, loving wife of Wayne Mailman, wish to announce her passing which occurred on November 25, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Remembrances made to Canadian Cancer Society – Breast Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia A. Densmore Lord, 40

December 5, 2023

St Stephen - The family are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Patricia A. Densmore Lord on Saturday December 2, 2023. Patty had a huge heart and was always there for her family and friends, no matter how far away. Free spirited and wild, she was always ready for her next adventure wherever that may have been. Patty loved her children and grandchildren the most and was so very proud to be GG!

No cause of death reported.

William Robert Nutter, 73

December 5, 2023

It is with broken hearts that the family of William “Bill” Nutter announce his passing on December 3, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. He enjoyed travelling with work or family and playing a round of golf when he could, in places like Arizona, Colorado, and Florida. His unique and fun spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Donations to the Lung Association or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Bourque, 66

December 5, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Sally-Ann Elizabeth (Rodgers) Bourque, which occurred on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Family was most important to her and she adored her grandchildren. Donations in memory of Sally may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 4:

Baby Theo Gunnar Simoneau

December 4, 2023

Surrounded by the love of his mommy and daddy, Baby Theo Gunnar Simoneau was born and passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 3:

Margareat Marie Green, 67

December 3, 2023

Fredericton - With great sadness, the family of Margareat Marie (Thomas) Green announce her sudden passing on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Paul William Glaspy, 61

December 3, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul William Glaspy announce his sudden passing, which occurred on November 28, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Paul was a welder by trade and a member of Local #213, for many years, of which he was very proud. Pauly will always be remembered as a good friend and a confidante who always seemed to have all the right answers for those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Paul loved deep and laughed loud.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 2:

Lux W. Hogenhout - Infant

December 2, 2023

It is with shattered hearts, parents announce the unexpected passing of their infant son, Lux W. Hogenhout at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Thursday November 30th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Louise McIsaac, 71

December 2, 2023

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the loss of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Linda L. McIsaac, 71, of Moncton, passed away, surrounded by her family, at The Saint John Regional Hospital on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023. In memory of Linda, memorial contributions may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Ann Churchill, 67

December 2, 2023

Saint-John - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Shirley Ann Churchill announce her passing at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on December 1, 2023. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Rodney Dow, 64

December 2, 2023

Jacksonville - Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to our hero, Wayne Rodney Dow, loving husband, dad, grampie and brother. On December 1, 2023, surrounded by his family, Wayne peacefully left our lives much too soon after a courageous battle with IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis). Wayne’s diagnosis of IPF came in February 2023 but by then he was in the later stages of this terrible disease. Our hope was to get to Toronto for lung transplant but his body could just not make the journey. Donations in Wayne’s honor can be made to NB Lung.

Reported on December 1:

Colleen Gayle Ermen, 60

December 1, 2023

Hopewell Cape - Colleen Gayle Ermen, 60, of Hillsborough passed away suddenly on November 30th, 2023 with family by her side. Colleen worked at Atlantic Human Services Inc. and was the business manager. She was a valued employee and could be depended on whatever the case may be. Above all things in life she was a MOM. Her daughters could count on her to be there when needed and have their backs. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 30:

Sandy Antworth, 62

November 30, 2023

With great sadness, the family of Sandra Lee Antworth, wife of Wayne Antworth of Woodstock, N.B., announce her passing on Wednesday, November 29 at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville. Donations in Sandy’s memory can be made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Sylvestre Bourque, 42

November 30, 2023

Jesse Sylvestre Bourque, 42, passed away in Pleasant Ridge on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Passionate about science and nature, Jesse earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of New Brunswick in 2004 before settling in Calgary where he lived and worked for several years. He returned to his native province a few years ago to be closer to his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Ann (Nash) Brosnan, 75

November 30, 2023

The family of Barbara Ann (Nash) Brosnan, 75, of Fredericton, New Brunswick sadly announces she passed away on November 27, 2023. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 29:

Burton Jamieson, 65

November 29, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Burton Ronald Jamieson of Woodstock, NB at the age of 65. Burton loved his trucking for over 20 plus years. Everyone he met he soon won over their friendship. He would have returned to the freedom of the highway if his health had allowed. Huge thank you to the Hemodialysis Unit. Donations to the URVH Hemodialysis Unit.

No cause of death reported.

James "Terry" Terrance Price, 74

November 29, 2023

With heartfelt sorrow we announce the passing of James “Terry” Terrance Price on November 28, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital at the age of 74. Donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Andrew Paul Smith, 47

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected death of Timothy Andrew Paul Smith, Grand Bay-Westfield occurred on Tuesday, November 28, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations in memory of Timmy may be made to the Kidney Foundation or Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Seaman, 48

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rebecca Dawn Seaman, 48, of Boundary Creek, NB. Dawn passed away at the Moncton Hospital on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. She most recently enjoyed a trip with her family to Disney. Dawn had a kind heart full of compassion and a caring spirit. She could always be counted on to help in anyone's time of need no matter how big or small the task. Dawn was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Barry, 49

November 29, 2023

The passing of Sheridan Wayne Barry of Caithness, NB, occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB, on November 28, 2023. Sheridan was currently employed with Cooke Aquaculture in St. George. He was a kind and compassionate soul who loved his family with everything he had and loved nothing more than spending time with his son who was his pride and joy. His love, devotion and infectious grin will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by his family and many friends. In his memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer or your local Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous.

No cause of death reported.

Wiley Proctor Gaudet, 73

November 29, 2023

It is with deep sadness that our family announce the passing of Wiley Gaudet, on December 27th, 2023. He passed peacefully at the St. Stephen Charlotte County Hospital. In Wiley’s memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Lonnie J. Murphy, 68

November 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lonnie Murphy of Lorne, who passed away at the Chaleur Regional Hospital on November 27th, 2023 at the age of 68 surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. He was a retired barber who travelled many places.

Peter Louis Holmes, 73

November 29, 2023

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Peter Holmes announce his passing on November 27, 2023, after a challenging battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He’ll be remembered for his sense of humour, fierce honesty, and boisterous laugh.

Reported on November 28:

Matthew O'Brien, 37

November 28, 2023

With sadness, our family shares the loss of Matthew Fredrick O'Brien, 37, of Riverview, NB, on Saturday, November 25th, 2023, a beloved son, partner, brother and friend. He had a natural gift for woodworking and loved taking things apart to make them even better than before. He also had a heart to help is friends and neighbours.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Davis, 71

November 28, 2023

With broken hearts, the family of Audrey Davis of Summerville, announce her untimely passing which occurred on Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Saint John Regional Hospital with family at her side. This strong and stubborn woman had an amazing smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. She always treasured the times spent with her loved ones and especially looked forward to creating special memories with her precious grandchildren. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brian White, 71

November 28, 2023

Bathurst - It is with sadness that we, the family of Brian Ernest White, announce his passing which occurred on Saturday, November 25th, 2023, at his residence at the age of 71. He passed peacefully in his sleep and will always be remembered as a loving brother.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 27:

George Matchett, 71

November 27, 2023

Saint John - It is with sadness that the family of George Matchett announce his unexpected passing on Friday, November 17th, 2023. George’s intelligence shone through with his uncanny knack for math. He was good natured, and self assured.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Savoie, 28

November 27, 2023

Neguac - It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Sophie Savoie, following a long and courageous fight against illness, at her residence, on Monday November 27, 2023, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 26: