NIGERIA

Kwara correctional service controller dies suddenly

May 25, 2024

Controller, Kwara state command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adeyinka Adebayo Oyun, is dead. The public relations officer (PRO) of the command, Adegbulugbe Philip Olumide, said the controller died “suddenly” in the early hours of Saturday. He said late Oyun was in the office until 6:00 pm on Friday. “He was to retire August 19, 2026. He was full of life and joking with everybody before he left (the) office." Some of his neighbours said he went to cut his hair when he got home. He died in his sleep as he was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was rushed to Saturday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Septuagenarian collapse s, dies inside Ondo court

May 22, 2024

A yet-to-be-identified man has died inside an Ondo State High Court in Oka, in the Ondo West Local Government Area of the South-West state. The septuagenarian was said to have slumped and died before the court proceedings had begun. Witnesses reported that the deceased was present to testify as a witness in a case involving his friend. A staff of the court, who witnessed the incident, said, “The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles. “He didn’t look like someone who was sick, and he did not collide with anything or anybody that we may say is the cause of his death.”

Link

KENYA

Ruiru church elder collapse s, dies while addressing congregants

May 27, 2024

A video showing a church elder collapsing while addressing congregants has gone viral on social media. It has now emerged that the elder collapsed after suffering from a heart attack and passed on. The incident took place in Ruiru on Sunday, May 19, 2024. During the address, Rtd Elder Eng Kenneth Kungu Wainaina was reminding the congregation of the church's vision when he suddenly stopped talking and collapsed. On May 24, the elder's family published an obituary on Google indicating that he was aged 67 years old at the time of his demise.

Link

Bomet student found dead in bed succumbed to cardiac arrest , postmortem reveals

May 24, 2024

Aisaik - The student of Aisaik Secondary School in Bomet, who was found dead in her dorm, died of cardiac arrest, post-mortem results have revealed. Medical records indicate that the deceased, who was found dead in her bed, had no history of sickness. “The student complained that she was not feeling well. She did not wake up for preps at 3 am as usual and when other students examined her, they found that she could not move … she was rushed to Tenwek Hospital, where she was confirmed dead,” said County Director of Education Leonard Ngugi. The 19-year-old form four student has been described as a disciplined, hardworking and God-fearing child. A somber mood engulfed the schools following the incident, with education officials sending their condolences to the family and school.

Link

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

MP Baey Yam Keng’s youngest brother dies suddenly of brain haemorrhage

May 22, 2024

On 21 May, Tampines GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng posted on Facebook announcing a personal tragedy. His youngest brother, Baey Yam Chuan, died suddenly on 16 May due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 50. “He was in Abu Dhabi where he was working for the last 6 years. He left behind a 13-year-old son,” the 53-year-old said of his brother in his post.

Link

TURKEY

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse Semra Baştuğ lost her life

May 24, 2024

A new one has recently been added to the increasing number of heart attack cases. Semra Baştuğ, who worked at the Söke Fehime Faik Kocagöz State Hospital for many years, died as a result of a heart attack. Baştuğ's funeral will be from the Koca Mosque after the afternoon prayer.

No age reported.

Link

Young Seçkin Çınar died due to a heart attack

May 25, 2024

Seçkin Çınar, son of the industrialist Necmettin Çınar, died as a result of a heart attack. In an online post from the Vefa Group, it was reported that Seçkin Çınar died as a result of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

A police officer “died suddenly”:

A final farewell to the dead police officer

May 21, 2024

Police officer Savaş Aydın, who died as a result of a heart attack in Eskişehir, where he served, was sent off on his last trip with an official ceremony in Bursa. Aydın, a 49-year-old married father of 2 children, was buried at Orhangazi Yeni Cemetery after the funeral prayer held at Gazi Orhanbey Mosque at noon.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

A teacher who was playing ball with his students in Denizli had a heart attack

May 23, 2024

Mehmet Ali Toktaş (49), who works as an English teacher at Karahüyük Secondary School in Denizli, played volleyball with his students in the schoolyard in the afternoon. Toktas, during the game, suddenly collapsed on the ground. Seeing this, other colleagues intervened. Medical teams arrived and determined that Toktaş had lost his life.

Link

The Neighborhood Headman had a heart attack while throwing soil on the grave

May 25, 2024

Ömür Kahraman, the Headman of the Emirhisar Neighborhood, was attending the funeral of Memiş Açık, one of the deceased neighborhood residents. He went to the cemetery with the residents of the neighborhood to bury the body. The 40-year-old Headman had a heart attack while throwing soil on the grave at the cemetery. Upon notification, medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and Kahraman was taken to Çivril Hilmi Öz State Hospital. The Headman could not be saved despite all the interventions made here.

Link

A person who went partridge hunting died of a heart attack

May 24, 2024

According to the information received, H.S., went partridge hunting in the woodland. When his family and friends did not receive news from H.S. for a long time, they reported the situation to the health and gendarmerie teams. During the search in the forest area, H.S.’s lifeless body was found. He allegedly suffered a heart attack during the hunt and lost his life.

No age reported.

Link

He was found dead in the pasture where he had gone to graze livestock

May 25, 2024

Mehmet Gedikoglu, who lives in the Taşköprü district of Kastamonu, was found dead in the pasture where he had gone to graze livestock. His relatives, who had not heard from him, went to the area where he was grazing the animals. Mehmet, who was found lying motionless on the ground by his relatives, had died. According to the initial determinations made by the medical teams called to the scene, it was determined that Gedikoğlu had suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

11-year-old Ali died of a heart attack

May 23, 2024

Ali Emir Adil, a resident of Yeşilpınar neighborhood of Defne district, died as a result of a heart attack. Ali suddenly became ill last week and was hospitalized. We received the painful news 6 days later, yesterday at noon.

Link

He had a heart attack while visiting and could not be saved

May 22, 2024

Ertun Tanguç, a 40-year-old resident of the Celtiklar neighborhood of Geyve, came to visit a relative in Adapazar. Tanguç, who suddenly fell ill during the visit and collapsed on the ground, was immediately taken to hospital. Tanguç died in the hospital despite all the interventions.

Link

INDIA

Anything but the vaxx:

‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Firoz Khan dies of heart attack ; doctor shares risk factors, first aid tips, and if they are more common during summer

May 24, 2024

Television actor Firoz Khan [69], known for his comedic impersonations of Amitabh Bachchan and his role in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, died on Thursday morning. The Indian Express previously reported that Khan suffered a fatal heart attack in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. According to Dr Aman Salwan, consultant - interventional cardiology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the heatwave currently hitting North India with full force may have played a role. Dr Salwan noted that heart attacks in India have been rising due to several factors like increased sedentary behaviour, higher prevalence of chronic conditions, an ageing population, modern life stressors like the environment too. “Pollution and exposure to harmful substances can negatively affect heart health,” he said.

Link

Sikander Bharti, director of Akshay Kumar's Sainik, dies at age of 60

May 25, 2024

Veteran Bollywood director Sikander Bharti, who was active in the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on May 24. He was sixty years old when he passed away, and he had been battling cancer for the previous six months.

Link

Tamil filmmaker Surya Prakash passes away

May 27, 2024

Tamil filmmaker Surya Prakash [56], best known for helming films like Manikkam (1996), Maayi (2000), and Diwan (2003), passed away on Monday. According to news reports, the director suffered a heart attack early in the morning.

Link

Former Minister Yerneni Sita Devi passes away due to heart attack in Hyderabad

May 27, 2024

Former minister and director of Vijaya Dairy, Yerneni Sita Devi, passed away in Hyderabad this morning after suffering a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Pandurang Sakpal passes away: Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Shiv Sena UBT leader dies at 61

May 25, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide and loyalist Pandurang Sakpal passed away on Saturday, May 25, after a brief illness. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alappuzha BJP leader, accused of beating up 14-year-old, collapse s and dies at home

May 26, 2024

Alappuzha - A local BJP leader collapsed and died in his home at Kayamkulam on Sunday. The deceased is Alampalllil Manoj (45), who was the BJP booth president of Kappil East. Manoj was accused in the case of beating up a 14-year-old boy. Due to mounting protests, Manoj was arrested on Thursday and was charged with attempt to murder. It was last Friday that Manoj was released on bail. He collapsed and died at home on Sunday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An engineer “died suddenly”:

MRFD top engineer Venkata Ramana passes away

May 23, 2024

Hyderabad - S. Venkata Ramana, the superintendent engineer of the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL) suffered a heart attack 15 days back, and since then he has been in a coma. He was being treated in a private hospital, where breathed his last on Thursday.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Policeman collapse s and dies while returning home after night duty

May 28, 2024

Kozhikode - A Civil Police Officer collapsed in a bus and died while returning home after night duty. The deceased is Vadakara Muttungal native Shyamlal (29), an officer at the AR Camp in Vellimadukunnu. He collapsed on the bus while he was going to the railway station. Although Shyam was immediately rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. He had been working in the police force for the last five years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pune: 40-year-old cricketer Milind Bhondve dies of heart attack during match in Sanghvi

May 25, 2024

A 40-year-old cricketer named Milind Bhondve died of a heart attack while playing a match at the PWD ground in Sangvi, Chinchwad. The tragic incident occurred around 1 pm on Friday. Milind was participating in a five-day cricket tournament at the ground. It was the third day of the tournament, and Milind’s team had a match scheduled for the afternoon. While he was bowling, Milind suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed on the field. His teammates immediately rushed to his aid, unsure of what had happened. They quickly took him to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. It was confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Link

Three “died suddenly” at the polls:

Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad dies of heart attack in Gurugram

May 25, 2024

Gurugram - Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning (May 25), police said. After casting his vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in his farmhouse in the morning, a senior police officer said. He died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said.

Link

Woman on way to vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar collapse s, dies

May 25, 2024

Sant Kabir Nagar - A woman died while going towards the polling centre to cast her vote on Saturday in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections, said the police. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Jandhari Devi, wife of Basant, from the village of Manjhriya Pathan, according to Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh. He reported that Jandhari Devi departed from her home in the morning to vote but fell unconscious en route to the polling station. Her relatives hurried her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the attending physician. The exact cause of death is not yet known.

Link

65-year-old woman dies on way to booth

May 21, 2024

Rourkela - An elderly woman died while going to a booth to cast her vote in Sundargarh district on Wednesday. It is suspected that Jasmita Singh, 65, wife of Bishnu Singh, a resident of Kurumkel gram panchayat in Talsara assembly constituency, might have died due to sunstroke.

Link

Misdiagnosis: Laborer’s death due to cardiac arrest , not lightning strike

May 24, 2024

In a significant turn of events, the initial assumption surrounding the demise of P Babu (55) in Darbethadka of Olamogru village has been corrected. Initially thought to have been a victim of a lightning strike, further investigation has revealed that Babu’s death was actually due to cardiac arrest. The incident, which occurred on May 23, 2024, sent shockwaves through the community, with the family initially attributing his passing to a lightning strike. Following the autopsy, medical professionals confirmed that Babu’s demise was indeed a result of cardiac arrest, dispelling the earlier belief of a lightning strike.

Link

SINGAPORE

Singapore driver dies suddenly at home ; Grab waives his S$1.9K fees

May 27, 2024

Singapore - On 9 May, a 59-year-old Grab driver in Singapore passed away unexpectedly at home. According to a report by the Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News, the driver, Su Zian, had been serving as a private-hire car driver for almost a decade, typically operating from 3 p.m. until around 1 a.m. However, tragedy struck on the early morning of 9 May when he returned home from his usual work routine and met his untimely demise. His widow Mrs Su (58 years old), who is deaf, communicated with reporters through written questions. She recounted waking up around 5 a.m. to find the bathroom light on, assuming her husband was using it. Notably, by 6 a.m., he had not emerged from the bathroom, which struck her as unusual. Mrs Su went to check, and was shocked to discover her husband slumped over the toilet, with blood flowing from his mouth, unconscious. Unable to call for help herself, Mrs Su hurriedly sought assistance from neighbours. Su Zian was then rushed to the hospital, but it was too late; he had succumbed to pneumonia and heart disease.

Link

JAPAN

NEE vocalist Qoo passed away at 25; members & fans mourn his sudden death

May 21, 2024

It’s a sad week for Japanese music fans. Yesterday (Monday, 20th May), rock band NEE shared the tragic news about the death of their lead singer Qoo (くぅ). According to the band’s official website, the vocalist passed away earlier this month on 12th May, however, the cause of his death was not disclosed. He was 25 years old. According to a previous statement from the band’s label on 12th May, Nee was scheduled to perform at the METROCK 2024 festival, however, they had to cancel the performance at the last minute due to the late member expressing bodily discomfort. On 14th May, it was announced that the band had cancelled future activities due to “various circumstances”.

Link

Voice actor Hideyuki Umezu has passed away

May 21, 2024

Sad news came out of voice talent company 81 Produce, which announced that voice actor Hideyuki Umezu has died. According to the release, Umezu passed away due to interstitial pneumonia on May 17 at the age of 68. Some of Umezu’s anime roles over the years have included GP02 in 1993’s Mobile Suit SD Gundam Festival anime film, Ian Vashti in the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and Diamante in One Piece.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

A day before the performance, a tenor in his 50s, who collapsed and was brain dead , passed away after giving new lives to two people through organ donations

May 21, 2024

The Korea Organ Tissue Donation Institute said on the 21st that 53-year-old Yang Jae-young donated his liver and right kidney to two people through brain-dead organ donation at Gangbuk Samsung Hospital on the 6th of last month. Yang, who was a tenor at the Seoul City Choir, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital after rehearsing for a performance on the 3rd of last month, a day before the performance at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, but failed to regain consciousness and became brain dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MALAYSIA

Sungai Bakap assemblyman passes away at 56

May 24, 2024

Petaling Jaya - Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff has passed away on Friday (May 24). According to his personal assistant, Nor Zamri, 56, passed away at 1.38 pm. Nor Zamri was admitted to the Seberang Jaya Hospital due to inflammation in the stomach at the end of April. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chairman, won the Sungai Bakap seat after securing a majority of 1,563 votes against Pakatan Harapan's Nurhidayah Che Rose in the state election last August.

Link

TIMOR-LESTE

Julio Sarmento da Costa dies of heart attack

May 24, 2024

Júlio Sarmento da Costa (nominal name: Meta Malik, born July 20, 1959, in Horai-Quic, Ainaro, Portuguese Timor) was a politician from East Timor. From 2012 to 2015 he was Secretary of State for Veterans and Ex-Combatants. From 2020 to 2023 he was Minister for Veterans Affairs. On May 24, 2024, Costa died in the morning at the Hospital Nacional Guido Valadares (HNGV) at the age of 64. His family admitted him to the hospital after a heart attack. Costa left his wife with two daughters and three sons.

Link

AUSTRALIA

‘Today' show favorite dies from pancreatic cancer : Dr. Ric Gordan dead at 69

May 27, 2024

The Today Show family is mourning the loss of a longtime member after Dr. Ric Gordan succumbed to pancreatic cancer at 69 years old. According to The Daily Mail, the former Good Medicine host and Today Show star was one of the original doctors who delivered the first IVF birth in New South Wales. He also later became the first doctor to deliver a baby on live television in 2003.

Link

Young newlywed dies suddenly in husband’s arms on honeymoon, doctors stunned

May 21, 2024

A young woman has tragically died on her honeymoon in Europe after suffering a massive brain aneurysm. Madison Noronha, from New South Wales (NSW) in Australia, passed away in her husband’s arms in the Netherlands. Noronha collapsed unexpectedly while the newlywed couple was walking through Amsterdam on Wednesday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency brain surgery. During the surgery, doctors reportedly said they were stunned by what they saw. “The doctors could not believe the size of the aneurysm, and nothing could prevent this from happening and nothing could be done to save her,” her husband Kyle Noronha wrote online. “Madi fought like she always does right to the very end,” he added. “She passed away in my arms surrounded by all her loved ones at 10:59 pm here in Amsterdam. My darling wife, I cannot comprehend what has happened, I’m in a million pieces.”

No age reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

School bus driver had medical episode before crash, police believe

May 23, 2024

The driver of a school bus who died in a crash north of Melbourne is believed to have suffered a medical episode, police say. Students have been left devastated by the death of the 65-year-old Gary McDonald, who was their regular bus driver. About 30 students from Assumption and St Patrick’s Primary School in Kilmore, north of Melbourne, were on the bus when it veered off Kilmore-Wandong Road just after 3.30pm on Wednesday and hit a tree. One child was taken to Kilmore Hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said. Police described the child’s injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antony John Avard, 74

May 21, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly in Melbourne, Australia. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

A fashionista “died suddenly”:

Josephine Brodie

May 23, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away at home Monday, 20th May 2024, after a short illness bravely fought. An historic figure in the New Zealand fashion industry, Josephine will be sadly missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘Integral’ Otago batter dies

May 22, 2024

Otago - Former Otago top order batter Kevin Burns died at home in Queenstown on Monday night. The 63-year-old had been battling cancer. Burns is survived by his wife Lynne and children Henri, Jack and Maggie.

Link

NZ woman drowns in Cook Islands

May 22, 2024

Auckland - A 49-year-old New Zealand woman has died in the Cook Islands while on holiday in a water-based incident. A Cook Islands Police spokesperson said police received an emergency call shortly after 3 pm local time Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time). The spokesperson said the woman was responsive at the incident site at Avaavaroa Passage - which is a popular tourist attraction for swimming with turtles - but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaz Lewis Hinton, 19

May 25, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - In Dunedin, Otago on Saturday 18th May 2024, aged 19 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: A male of the same name had a brain tumour which appeared to be successfully treated in 2017 (see below link); possibly it came back as turbo cancer after Covid 'vaccination' .

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/hannahsjohnson

Raiana Elizabeth Thelma Lee Boyd, 13

May 20, 2024

Auckland - Tragically taken from us, aged 13. Very much loved by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Raiana's death is being investigated by the coroner as a possible suicide .

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/in-memory-of-raiana

Blair Jones, 5

May 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Aged 5. Losing someone irreplaceable causes pain that's hard to bear/Our hearts feel truly broken knowing you're no longer here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grace Amanda Jane "Graxe" Hadfield, 23

May 24, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui - Passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Clifford (Bruce) Young, 68

May 26, 2024

Saint John, Auckland - Born 04 August 1956. Passed away on 17 May 2024, unexpectedly. A kind and gentle soul, and Registered Master Builder for 40 years who loved a chat, his community, and his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Kenneth Smith, 56

May 25, 2024

Paeroa, Waikato - Suddenly on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024, in his 56th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynda (Petty) Findlay, 71

May 25, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on May 22, 2024. Died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Shepperton, London, after a short illness. Beautifully cherished by numerous nieces, nephews, and a great Aunt and Godmother to many more. She has one last flight to board.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eion Stuart Abernethy, 64

May 25, 2024

Wellington - Of Raumati Beach. Unexpectedly at home on Saturday 18 May 2024. "Drive safe, dear, sweet, stubborn man".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Mark Henery, 48

May 25, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died May 7, 2024, aged 48 years. A loved nephew and cousin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Gerrard "Fifey" Fife, 67

May 25, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at home on 21st May 2024, with his family at his side, age 67 years. Donations to The Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Duggan

May 25, 2024

Auckland - Stephen Duggan, Stevo or Polar to his buddies. Unexpectedly April 26. A gentle giant, honest, loyal, caring, dry sense of humour, dedicated follower of fashion, loved messing around in boats & fishing. A superb dancer when the venue was right, loved a "cleansing ale" or 3. So much more.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Gaye Meehan

May 25, 2024

Welllington - Suddenly and unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on Monday, 20th May 2024. Our lives will forever be changed. There are no words for the loss of our beautiful Mum.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ron O'Leary

May 25, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Ron who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Gregory Harvey

May 25, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on May 19. Now at rest. Moce Mada.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Mary Gracey

May 25, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with great sadness we share that Kathryn passed away unexpectedly in Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Will be greatly missed by many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Robert Young

May 24, 2024

Taranaki, New Plymouth - Keith passed away after a very unexpected battle with cancer. Thanks go out to Hospice and the Taranaki hospital team for their support over the past few weeks. “The cowboy is now headed to his log cabin in the sky".

No age reported.

Link

John Ross "Ross" Harper

May 24, 2024

Nelson - Suddenly on May 22, 2024, in Nelson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Audrey Kitto

May 24, 2024

Mapua, Nelson - Passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2024, at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline May Sparks, 74

May 23, 2024

Westport, West Coast - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, aged 74 years. Aunty, friend, teacher and gran to many. "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Havill

May 23, 2024

Silverstream, Wellington - Passed suddenly on Friday 17th May 2024, while out walking with his loving partner Jennie Turner. Simon's love for his building work, boating, fishing, bridge and lawn bowls touched all who knew him. He was passionate about his volunteer work at the Ronald McDonald House, which was a cause that was close to his heart – any contributions to this charity in his memory would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Volunteers at Ronald McDonald House are required to be 'vaccinated' against Covid:

https://seekvolunteer.co.nz/volunteering/123038/evening-and-weekend-reception-ronald-mcdonald-house

Mary Ruth Toumu'a, 47

May 22, 2024

Wellington - She will be loved in memory as a colleague, mentor and friend of both staff and students in Pacific and NZ universities. Special thanks to the lovely emergency services people who came to our aid.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mere Mary (nee Kaweroa) Whare

May 22, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - Passed suddenly on Saturday, 18 May 2024 in Tokoroa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin James (Martin) Blockely

May 22, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away suddenly in his home in the first week of May 2024. He will be sorely missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Graeme Reginald Philip

May 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was such an influence to all who became friends, work friends, and colleagues, as well as all industry associates he has come in contact with. Graeme, you will be missed by so many; you will leave a big hole in everyone's hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Valda Marie Ann Williams

May 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, in Christchurch Hospital. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff for their excellent care of Marie Ann. "Sweetheart you have sadly left a huge gap." Donations would be gratefully accepted for the Cancer Society Christchurch (for research).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Paul McCroskery, 49

May 21, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Suddenly on Friday May 17, after a short illness, aged 49 years. Always loved, always remembered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Dianne (nee Lawson) Millbank, 57

May 20, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty - It is with sad hearts that we share the passing of our special Mum, unexpectedly in her sleep, on Friday 17th May 2024, aged 57. An unforgettable woman with the ability to find sunshine in the darkest times.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clifton Leonard (Cliff) Key, 69

May 20, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Left us suddenly and unexpectedly on 15th May 2024, (aged 69), on his final flight.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Susan "Angie" Roe, 62

May 20, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - Suddenly, on Thursday, Angela passed away at home. Rest in peace, Angela, rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Kenneth Lassen, 68

May 20, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Died suddenly on May 14, 2024, in Kaikoura, aged 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Eric Wohlers

May 20, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully at home, with his partner Colleen by his side, on Friday 10 May 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Link