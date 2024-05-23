In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, S. Africa, Cyprus, Turkey and Russia, May 13-May 20, 2024
S. African actor Adrian Alper (51); Nigerian lawmaker Dogon Yaro (46); former Egyptian transport minister Hisham Arafat; Turkish musician Yasin Yaşlı (26); Russian racer Andrey Kudryashov (32); more
EGYPT
Dr. Hisham Arafat, former Minister of Transport, died after a struggle with illness
May 15, 2024
Dr. Hisham Arafat served as Minister of Transport from February 2017 to February 2019. The deceased had researched on developing the transportation system in Egypt and the Arab countries. Hisham Arafat was 60. He died of cancer.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No cause of death reported.
NIGERIA
Jigawa Reps member Dogon Yaro dies at 46
May 11, 2024
The Member of the House of Representatives, representing Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Isah Dogon Yaro, is dead. Hon. Dogon Yaro died at the age of 46 in the early hours of Friday, May 10, 2024. Confirming the development, one of his close associates, Mukhtar Usman Babura, said the deceased federal lawmaker woke up early Friday morning with severe headache, and he was rushed to the hospital where he suddenly died while receiving treatment.
No cause of death reported.
Tragic incident as man dies while watching TV in a bar along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
May 18, 2024
A somber atmosphere engulfed a bar situated along the bustling Lagos-Abeokuta expressway as tragedy struck on May 15, claiming the life of an unidentified man believed to be in his 50s. According to reports, the owner of the establishment alerted authorities at the Elere police division after discovering the lifeless body of the deceased, who had been visiting the bar. Initial accounts indicate that the man had entered the premises and settled in to watch television, only for patrons and staff to realize later that he had fallen into an eternal slumber. Despite efforts to rouse him from his apparent sleep, it became evident that the man had passed away unexpectedly while seated in the bar. The absence of any visible signs of violence led police officers to conduct a thorough examination of the scene, ultimately determining that foul play was not involved in the tragic demise. As authorities work diligently to trace the man's family and piece together the events leading up to his untimely death, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of life's fragility and the unpredictability of fate that can befall anyone at any moment.
UGANDA
A coach “died suddenly”:
Football community pays tribute to goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba
May 17, 2024
vUganda’s football fraternity is grieving over the loss of one of its towering figures, Fred Kajoba, a former goalkeeping coach who passed away on a Monday evening. Kajoba's sudden demise occurred in Tanzania, where he served as the goalkeeping coach for the Tanzanian Premier League team, Ihefu SC. Lule, who has been working with Kajoba, recounted that Kajoba felt some complications on Sunday, and he sought medical attention promptly, received treatment, and returned home. Unfortunately, Kajoba's condition worsened on Monday, leading to another hospital visit, where he passed away in the afternoon. The exact cause of his death remains undisclosed. During his playing career, Kajoba, who passed away at the age of 54, represented clubs such as Coffee and Simba. He also served as the national team's first-choice goalkeeper before transitioning to coaching.
KENYA
ODM’s Kwale County office administrator Fatuma Juma Meri dies
May 19, 2024
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced the death of its Kwale office administrator Fatuma Juma Meri. Fatuma, according to Orange party, died on Sunday, May 19, 2024, after a short illness. Until her death, she also served as the ODM women's league chair for the Msambweni branch.
No age or cause of death reported.
BOTSWANA
World of sports in a state of shock as trailblazing sprinter Letsile Tebogo loses mother
May 19, 2024
The world of athletics has been thrown into a state of shock following the demise of Letsile Tebogo’s mother, Seratiwa Tebogo. According to Track Gazette, Seratiwa lost her life after a short illness, and she will be survived by Tebogo and his 12-year-old sister. Tebogo’s mother has been a pillar in the youngster’s career and supported him all through, and her demise will definitely leave a huge gap in his life.
No age or cause of death reported.
SOUTH AFRICA
Mzansi mourns the loss of actor, writer and director, Adrian Alper
May 16, 2024
Tributes are pouring in for the beloved actor, writer and director, Adrian Alper, 51, who has reportedly passed away from complications with tuberculosis. His death was confirmed by Actor Spaces on Tuesday, May 14. Renowned for his many talents, Alper is celebrated as a patient acting coach, director, writer, comedian, voice artist and presenter.
KwaMashu football icon passes away after short illness
May 18, 2024
AmaZulu FC confirmed this weekend that former star and KwaMashu football icon Joel Faya had died on Friday following a short illness. Between 1978 and 1992, Faya was a player for Amazulu. Over the years, he worked for the club in a variety of technical team capacities as well. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing.
No cause of death reported.
CYPRUS
Blood and tissue samples were taken to determine the cause of Ayla Dalgul's death
May 14, 2024
Friday May 10 in Nicosia, at the Intensive Care Unit of the NDU Hospital where she was being treated, it was announced that during the autopsy of 56-year-old Ayla Dalgul, who died after being unable to be saved despite all interventions, blood and tissue samples were taken to determine the cause of death, and the cause of death will be determined as a result of the examinations.
TURKEY
Folk musician Yasin Yaşlı (26) dies of cancer
May 14, 2024
Yasin Yaşlı, a Turkish folk music artist, had been struggling with cancer for a long time. The painful news of the death of the 26-year-old young artist was received during the evening. The artist was being treated at the Gülhana Training and Research Hospital in Ankara. Yaşlı, who has been struggling to survive in the intensive care unit for about 10 days, said goodbye to life after a clot on the brain. It is expected that a large number of fans will attend the funeral of the young man.
Murat Bakır, a well-known name of Elazığ amateur sports, died as a result of a heart attack
May 16, 2024
Murat Bakır, the manager of Elektrik Sports Club, who was well known for football, lost his life as a result of a heart attack he suffered at a young age. The death of Bakır, who could not be saved despite all the interventions made in the hospital, overwhelmed the sports community with the law.
No age reported.
Headman Nihat Gönül passed away as a result of a heart attack
May 15, 2024
Nihat Gönül (58), the headman of the Orta Neighborhood of Söğütlü district, died as a result of a heart attack. Gönül, who received treatment, could not be saved despite the intervention of doctors.
Military ceremony for retired NCO who died of a heart attack
May 17, 2024
The retired Air Petty Officer and Former Municipal Councilor of Berkay, Senol Erol, suddenly became ill at his home yesterday evening, and was taken to the Pamukova District State Hospital after the first intervention of 112 medical teams. Senol Erol, who could not be saved despite all the interventions made there, lost his life. A military funeral ceremony was held for him after Friday prayers at Çarşı Mosque today.
No age reported.
Two policemen “died suddenly”:
Police chief who died of a heart attack is buried
May 20, 2024
Police Chief Ufuk Gürbüz was buried in his hometown of Kayseri. Gurbuz died at the age of 43 as a result of a heart attack. The funeral of the deceased Gurbuz was after the funeral prayer performed after the afternoon prayer at the Hulusi Akar Mosque.
Police officer who died of a heart attack in the line of duty was buried
May 16, 2024
Hüseyin Baburşah [53], a Police Officer working in the Smuggling and Organized Crimes Branch of the Yozgat Provincial Police Directorate, suddenly suffered a heart attack in the team car while on duty last night. Upon the notification of colleagues, medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Baburshah was martyred despite all interventions at Yozgat City Hospital, where he was sent after the first intervention of medical teams.
The town of Umurbey was shaken by sudden death
May 17, 2024
The town of Umurbey was shaken by the sudden death of one of the well-known and beloved figures Ahmet Dallıoğlu. The death of Dallioglu, who died at a young age as a result of a heart attack, caused great sadness among the residents of the town.
No age reported.
Student dies after going to bed with headache
May 20, 2024
Irem Er, a university student who was sleeping in the student dormitory where she was staying in Bartın, was found dead in her bed after telling her friends that she had a headache and taking painkillers. According to the claim, 3rd year teaching student Irem Er (24) told her friends that she had a headache at night. Er fell asleep after taking 1 painkiller pill. Roommates in the dorm wanted to wake Er up in the morning. When Irem did not wake up, her roommates notified the 112 Emergency Call Center about the situation. During the examination conducted by the medical team, it was determined that Irem Er had lost her life. An investigation has been launched into the suspicious death.
No cause of death reported.
She died at the age of 24 due to a heart attack!
May 18, 2024
According to the information provided, Serpil Okan, a 24-year-old resident of the Topçular Neighborhood of Izmit and serving as a civil servant, had been receiving treatment for lung and respiratory failure for some time. Okan died as a result of a heart attack she suffered.
A health worker “died suddenly”:
Health worker Özdemir Gültekin (58) had a heart attack after entering the sea
May 16, 2024
Özdemir Gültekin (58), a health worker working at the Samsun Provincial Health Directorate, died as a result of a heart attack after entering the sea. Gültekin went to the sea with his friends at Doğupark in the Canik district, where he plays sports every day, yesterday morning. Özdemir Gültekin, who became ill after getting out of the sea, had a heart attack. Gültekin, who was taken to Gazi State Hospital by an ambulance that arrived at the scene, lost his life.
He died of a heart attack while collecting 'medicinal herbs'
May 19, 2024
Muzaffer Caglayan, who went to the mountain known as 'Mehmetcan Bağlayan', 15 kilometers from the city center in Muş, started collecting medicinal herbs with his relatives. When he became ill there a while later, they asked for help from the 112 Emergency Call Center. Medical teams reached Çağlayan by walking for kilometers. the teams performed CPR for 50 minutes, then carried him by stretcher and took him to Muş State Hospital by ambulance. Çağlayan, who was determined to have suffered a heart attack, could not be saved.
No age reported.
He had a heart attack and died while scything in hazelnut grove
May 18, 2024
Hüseyin Karagöz, who was scything in a hazelnut grove in the central Yeniköy Upper Neighborhood, became ill. It was determined that Karagöz, who was taken to Akyazi State Hospital by the 112 called teams, had suffered a heart attack. Hüseyin Karagöz lost his life despite all the interventions of the doctors.
No age reported.
Two killed in “vaxxidents”:
He had a heart attack on the way to the hospital
May 14, 2024
According to the information obtained, 47-year-old Gökhan Arikan, who is learned to be a jeweler in Edremit, left with his car to go to the hospital when he felt unwell at night. At around 00.30, while cruising on Station Street, the car driven by Arikan, who had a heart attack at the wheel, went out of control, crashed into a tree on the sidewalk and stopped. Those who saw the accident reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. The medical teams who arrived at the scene in a short time determined that Arıkan had lost his life after the check they had made. It was suggested that Arikan did not feel well at home, so he left the house saying, "The hospital is close, I'll go to the hospital," and had a heart attack on the way to the hospital.
Citizen who had a heart attack at the wheel lost his life
May 15, 2024
The accident occurred 3 days ago on Haluk Özsoy Street in Menteşe District. According to the information obtained, the car, driven by Niyazi Pınar, went out of control as a result of the driver having a heart attack. The car that started hurtling on the road, came to the curb, and hit a traffic sign and stopped. Pınar, whose first intervention was made by the medical teams that arrived at the scene in a short time, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and taken under treatment. Pınar lost his life despite all the medical intervention made in the hospital.
No age reported.
A 48-year-old woman has lost her life
May 20, 2024
Kadriye Demir, one of the beloved names of Torbalı, died due to a heart attack. The death of Kadriye, the wife of Hüseyin Demir, who has been working as a tailor in the Torbalı Neighborhood for many years, overwhelmed her loved ones. Demir, who broke away from life due to a heart attack when she was only 48 years old and had no health problems, was buried after the funeral prayer held at the Peace mosque yesterday.
A young man who had a heart attack in Kırıkkale died
May 18, 2024
Serkan Kuşçu from Ahılı village died as a result of a heart attack. Kuşçu, who lost his life at a young age, plunged his family and loved ones into deep sadness.
No age reported.
RUSSIA
Mourning: Speedway driver Andrey Kudryashov is dead
May 19, 2024
The Speedway Grand Prix in Landshut was opened with a minute of silence on Saturday evening, the last honor was given to Andrey Kudryashov (32), who left us on May 18th. Kudryashov had to retire from speedway sports in January 2023 after an aggressive form of skin cancer was detected in his left leg. The Russian, who was also a Polish citizen, had already been battling cancer in 2021 and had to undergo several therapies, during which his left leg was amputated.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The words below were written by someone named -SaBi- who has captured much of what I struggle with. Thank you all for your friendship, faith and kindness.
“Sometimes it is a curse to be 'awake'. While awakening is the most liberating, empowering and far-reaching journey, it is also the loneliest and most confusing journey of all.
No one talks about the darkness that accompanies awakening, or the grief that comes with it. You mourn not only the life and illusions you once had, but also the realization that almost everything you once thought you knew is a lie. The beliefs you held onto, the people you learned to trust, the principles you were taught.
You mourn the loss of many relationships with people who simply won't and can't "see" it. You feel alone, ridiculed and shamed, not only by the masses, but for many of us by your own family and friends. You feel like you no longer have much in common with the people around you.
It is difficult to have useless and superficial conversations that lack substance with those who are still in deep sleep. Some even mourn the loss of their ignorance, because ignorance makes many things easier.
There is no way to sugarcoat it: waking from twilight sleep is brutal. You will go through the full range of human emotions. You will dive down the darkest rabbit hole, processing information only to emerge and cope with daily life. You will feel more and more disconnected from family and friends, as if you were living in another world.
If you recognize yourself, know that you are not alone. Not only are you not alone, there are many of us. We may be separated by distance, but we are deeply connected.”
~SaBi~