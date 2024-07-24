MEXICO

Six “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Vigilante dies while sweeping in Gómez Palacio

July 10, 2024

A private security element lost his life on the public road in the Aquiles Serdán ejido in the city of Gómez Palacio, allegedly suffering a heart attack. The events took place during the early hours of Wednesday in front of the Distribution Center (CEDIS) of a floor and tile company. The deceased was identified as Santos Jiménez Ponce, approximately 60 years old. It was reported that this person was sweeping the sidewalk when he suddenly fainted. Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived and confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

Man dies of heart attack at an ATM in Torreón

July 29, 2024

Saturday morning turned tragic on the corner of Morelos Avenue and Valdés Carrillo Street, where a man, Enrique Díaz Garza, 53, lost his life suddenly, while trying to collect his salary at an ATM.

After suffering a heart attack , a vending machine employee is found dead

July 18, 2024

This morning, an employee of a well-known beer outlet was found dead by customers who came shopping. She was identified as María Concepción, 56 years old. This took place on Jalapa Avenue and 47th Street, Solidaridad neighborhood. Because of a report to 911, about a person lying inside and the door closed, the support of the Municipal Firefighters was requested, who quickly forced the door open. They tried to give her medical first aid, and realized she no longer had vital signs. It was commented that the probable cause of death was bronchoaspiration. In addition to municipal police, elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency went to the scene. It is suspected that the woman came to work, and at the moment she was about to open the door to the public, she suffered an acute myocardial infarction.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies while driving his vehicle

July 22, 2024

The mishap occurred at the intersection of Professor Matilde Romero and Professor María Edme Álvarez streets, west of Juárez. The municipal agents who arrived observed the lifeless body of a man between 50 and 55 years of age, on top of a gold Enboy truck, which was on the sidewalk. The scene was immediately cordoned off and traffic was closed to motorists, thinking that it could be a violent homicide, because of how the unit was found. However, when talking with witnesses, they reported that the subject was driving through the aforementioned intersection, when he suddenly began to feel bad. The truck crashed into some parked cars until it finally stopped on the sidewalk, when it hit the wall of a warehouse, the driver dying on the spot. Minutes later, relatives arrived, who went into a nervous breakdown when they confirmed that it was their father, who had apparently been the victim of a heart attack.

Man loses his life inside a truck in Matamoros; suffered a heart attack

July 16, 2024

A 55-year-old man lost his life when he was traveling in a truck as co-pilot, to attend a medical appointment, when he was suddenly surprised by death in Tamaulipas. As he was traveling with his family on Calle 21, the man informed his family that he felt bad and had severe chest pain, when he suddenly suffered a fulminant heart attack. The driver immediately stopped his march and requested the urgent intervention of the emergency corporations. First responders arrived and provided assistance, but unfortunately the subject no longer had vital signs.

Grandfather found dead inside his house in Texmelucan

July 22, 2024

This Monday, on Los Pinos Street in the Tamazopala neighborhood, neighbors requested the presence of the police because they had not seen their neighbor. The authorities checked and confirmed that an elderly man was lying face down inside the house. They requested the presence of paramedics from the Red Cross, who upon checking the 60-year-old man, confirmed that he no longer had vital signs, because it is presumed that he suffered a heart attack. It was learned that the deceased's name was Ricardo, and he lived alone.

Lifeless man located in the San Antonio de Gómez Palacio subdivision

July 20, 2024

During the early hours of last Friday, a lifeless man was located on the public road in the San Antonio subdivision of the city of Gómez Palacio. It is a man identified as Jorge Antonio, 59 years old, with an address on San Benito Street in the aforementioned neighborhood. Some people who were passing by the place observed a person lying on the median, and immediately called the state emergency system 911. Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs. It was reported that the now deceased did not have injuries on his body surface, so it is presumed that he died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

ECUADOR

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Justin Cornejo, the 20-year-old goalkeeper of Barcelona Sc passed out in the bathroom

July 17, 2024

Justin Cornejo, a reserve goalkeeper at the Barcelona Sporting Club de Guayaquil, died on Tuesday at the age of 20. The Ecuadorian club confirmed the news through its official channels, without giving further details on the causes of death. An announcement that aroused a wave of pain and emotion among fans, teammates and insiders. The young goalkeeper was found unconscious in the bathroom of his house and immediately transported to the hospital, where he arrived in critical condition. Despite the efforts of the doctors, Cornejo died shortly after hospitalization. At the moment, no further details have been provided.

SURINAME

Maureen Maria Oosterwolde-Nelom, 65

July 16, 2024

Dying is moving from the world to the hearts of the people who love you. You continue to live there. Deeply saddened, but grateful that we had her among us. We announce that Ivy Maureen Maria Oosterwolde/Nelom passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2024, at the age of 65. Born on January 19, 1959.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Malignant disease - Stomach cancer ! Ex-Brazil ace Moacir is dead

July 23, 2024

He battled stomach cancer for around two years, lost a huge amount of weight but never lost his zest for life, but now he has closed his eyes for good - at the age of just 54, Brazil's former team player Moacir has succumbed to the insidious disease! Moacir Rodrigues dos Santos, as the ex-player was known by his full name, was diagnosed with cancer around two years ago, as his daughter Bruna Rezende told local media. He was only given six months to live, but "he was a warrior as always and survived for two years". Moacir was and is considered a legend of Atlético Mineiro, the traditional club from Belo Horizonte, and made his bones in 199 games for the club. He won the national championship three times with Atlético, in 1989, 1990 and 1992. Moacir also made six international appearances for Brazil. After his active career, Moacir initially tried his hand as a player-manager from 2003 before devoting himself to his long-standing passion for samba and foot volleyball.

Modesto Roma Júnior, former president of Santos, dies at age 71

July 15, 2024

Former president of Santos, Modesto Roma Júnior, passed away this Sunday, at the age of 71. Santos confirmed the information on its official website. Modesto was president of Peixe between 2015 and 2017 and won two São Paulo titles.

No cause of death reported.

Roberval Braga, decorator in São Luís, dies aged 64

July 21, 2024

On the afternoon of last Saturday, 20th, decorator Roberval Braga died, aged 64, victim of a massive heart attack. According to information, he was at Floricultura Dona Rosa, which he managed in the São Francisco neighborhood, when he felt unwell. Relatives rushed him to Socorrinho, but he didn't survive.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Councilman gets sick, collides with motorcycle and dies in accident

July 21, 2024

In the early hours of today (21), an accident on Rua Goiás, downtown Divinópolis (MG), resulted in the death of councilman José Braz Dias, 45, better known as Zé Braz. Footage from a surveillance camera captured the exact moment of the incident, which quickly circulated on social media. According to information from the Military Police (PM) and witness reports, the councilman would have suffered a possible sudden illness while riding his motorcycle, which caused him to collide with the median and fall on the road. Teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were activated, but unfortunately found Zé Braz dead at the scene of the accident … the city of Divinópolis mourns the loss of such a beloved community leader.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after falling ill while driving, in Criciúma

July 15, 2024

On Friday night (12), a driver identified as Edguinaldo da Silva, 52, died after falling ill while driving in Criciúma. The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Frederico Zilli Street, in the Vila Zuleima neighborhood, near the Carolina Church. Edguinaldo was driving a Jeep Renegade when he lost control of the vehicle, which ended up crashing on the side of the road. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was called, but when they arrived at the scene, rescuers found the man already lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

After feeling ill, former mayor of Conceição dies in João Pessoa square

July 19, 2024

At the end of the morning of this Friday, the 19th, the former mayor of the city of Conceição, in the Sertão da Paraíba, João Deon Diniz, suffered a sudden illness in the vicinity of Praça dos Três Poderes, in the center of João Pessoa. Initial reports indicate that the former manager was the victim of a massive heart attack. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was called, however, when rescuers arrived, they found that Diniz was already dead.

No age reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Mourning - teacher Luciano dies

July 14, 2024

Araraquara is mourning the death of professor Luciano Lima Cruz, which occurred this Sunday, the 14th. At the age of 49, Luciano was an outstanding teacher. According to available information, the cause of death was a fulminant infarction.

Businessman from Apucarana dies of heart failure

July 22, 2024

Died this Monday (22), at the age of 47, the businessman from Apucarana, Luís Cláudio Camargo Filho. He was hospitalized at the Hospital Norte do Paraná (Honpar), in Arapongas, and did not resist a case of heart failure. Luís Cláudio was the owner of a mask factory, Mundial Fênix, which is located on Avenida Governador Roberto da Silveira, near the João Paulo Housing Center. According to friends, the businessman, who has been working in the clothing sector for several years, was facing heart problems. He fell ill last Tuesday (16), when he discovered the heart problem. The situation progressed rapidly: he went to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday (17) and was intubated on Thursday (18). He died on Monday (22) around noon. He was married and is survived by a son.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

2-month-old baby dies after suffering sudden illness during the night in Três Lagoas

July 17, 2024

A child, only two months old, died 'out of nowhere' during the morning of Monday (15) in the Vila Verde neighborhood, in Três Lagoas. The case shocked the residents of the region. According to initial information, the child was healthy, but suffered from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which usually causes babies to die during sleep. The baby's mother detailed that she breastfed the little one during the night, burped her daughter, and then put her to sleep. When she woke up to check on the child, she found her daughter already without vital signs. She even called the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service), which went to the scene, but they only confirmed the death of the little girl. The baby was buried in the Municipal Cemetery of Três Lagoas.

No cause of death reported.

Baby dies in mother's arms after leaving ER twice in 72 hours

July 18, 2024

Sao Paulo – A one-year-and-six-month-old baby died in his mother's arms last Sunday (14/7) after being released twice from the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Mococa, in the interior of São Paulo. Camila Souza sought medical attention for her son, Theo, on Friday (12/7) and Sunday (14/7) after her son had a sore throat, lack of appetite and weakness. On the first visit to the hospital, on Friday, the doctor on duty diagnosed the child with stomatitis and medicated him. On Saturday, the baby was still sulking, but the mother chose not to take him to the ER, since the doctor had said that the cause was viral and that it would get better. As Theo was not eating and was weak, his mother returned to the emergency room on Sunday. The doctor on duty ordered an x-ray and saw that the child had secretions in his lung. He prescribed an antibiotic. The mother told the professional that the boy was cold, and he replied to put a sweater on the child. They were released by the UPA and, while Camila was waiting for a ride, the boy died. The mother returned to the hospital to try to revive Theo, but the procedure was unsuccessful. " … because the child is not well, and a doctor who does not have the slightest desire to attend to a child, a life, does not give the necessary attention. And my son dies after 40 minutes of care," the mother told the G1 portal. "He [the doctor] wrote the prescription and kind of made fun of me, saying that he was the doctor and that this was the medicine he had to take. If he had listened to me, listened to all the complaints I said, he could have prevented my son's death," Camila added. Theo Souza's body was sent for autopsy and the result with the cause of death should come out in 30 days.

Young man from Tijucas is found dead at the age of 22 after alleged sudden illness

July 17, 2024

On Tuesday night (16), Gabriel Henrique Vieira, 22, was found dead in a cell at the Male Penal Establishment in Ponta Porã, Mato Grosso do Sul. Detained about two months ago, Gabriel allegedly suffered a sudden illness that resulted in his death.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Special Forces police officer has sudden illness and drowns during training course

July 16, 2024

A police officer of the Special Operations Battalion of Rio de Janeiro died after suffering a sudden illness during the activity of the Special Operations Course, on Monday (15/7). According to the information released, the soldier's name is Jaime José Faria Neto, 45 years old. He was a sergeant and participated in a water crossing in Ribeirão das Lajes, when he felt unwell. Witnesses reported that the officer drowned. Jaime was rescued by the instructional team and health professionals but did not respond to first aid procedures.

No cause of death reported.

Man suffers sudden illness and dies on a public road in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in Arapiraca

July 15, 2024

A man whose identity has not yet been revealed died after suffering a sudden illness while walking on a public road on Sunday morning (14), in the Boa Vista neighborhood in the city of Arapiraca, in the agreste of Alagoas. Relatives of the victim said he suffered from heart problems. When they arrived at the scene, the police already found the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) team, where the death had already been confirmed. According to people, the man was walking when he felt ill and fell from his own height.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Peru: Brazilian dies on train trip

July 16, 2024

Last Friday, a shocking incident occurred involving a Brazilian tourist in Peru. Clederson Marques, 37, was found dead on the train between Machu Picchu and Ollantaytambo, a site famous for its Inca archaeological site. According to reports, the Brazilian suffered a cardiac arrest that caused his sudden and unexpected death. Witnesses told Andina news agency that Clederson had convulsions before collapsing and being found with no vital signs. Efforts to revive him were in vain, and a doctor on duty at Ollantaytambo station pronounced his death caused by a heart attack. Local authorities were notified immediately, and a doctor was called to the scene. Despite the quick response, death by cardiac arrest was confirmed, and there was nothing more to do at the moment.

Samu tries to revive 47-year-old man for more than an hour, but patient dies in Bairro Esmeralda

July 11, 2024

A 47-year-old man lost his life on Thursday morning (11), in Cascavel, after suffering a sudden illness at his residence on Ruby Street, in the Esmeralda neighborhood. The victim had previously been treated by SAMU for a convulsive crisis. At the time, SAMU rescuers were called after family members realized that the man had a worrying health condition. Upon arriving at the scene, the medical team found the patient in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite the efforts of the rescue team, who performed the resuscitation maneuvers for about an hour, the man's health condition could not be reversed. The victim died at the scene.

Ana Rita, 51

July 19, 2024

Ana Rita from the Forum dies at the age of 51. She died as a result of a blistering heart attack at her residence on the night of Friday (19).

ARGENTINA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Sorrow for the death of a renowned gynecologist and obstetrician of La Plata

July 13, 2024

Moments of great pain and shock were experienced in La Plata after the death of Dr. Sandra Echeverz, a well-known gynecologist and obstetrician in the region. In recent years she worked as a teacher at UNLP, Integral Medical Center and at the Integral Medical Institute.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning for Avon manager Rolando Castro

July 8, 2024

The cosmetics company Avon is grieving and going through deep pain because of the loss of its manager in Argentina and Uruguay, Rolando Castro. Castro was also the president of the Argentine Chamber of Industry of Personal Hygiene Products, Cosmetics and Perfumery (CAPA).

No age or cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” while walking:

They are investigating the death of a young man who collapsed in the street

July 19, 2024

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, a young man who was walking through the Supe de Villa Mercedes neighborhood collapsed in the middle of a street and, due to circumstances that are still being investigated, died. The young man was 26 years old, police reported. He was immediately helped by a couple who saw when he keeled over. An ambulance was called, and he was assisted by paramedics, but there was nothing they could do to save him. He died then and there.

Grief in Mariano Moreno: a municipal employee died unexpectedly at work

July 19, 2024

Sad, regrettable and painful news crossed the streets of Mariano Moreno in the early hours of this Friday morning. At first it was a rumor and, as the hours passed, it was confirmed that the municipal family suffered a hard blow with the sudden death of employee Carmen Nahuel. The 51-year-old woman showed up at her workplace and keeled over. She was taken to the local hospital, and from there transferred to Zapala, where she finally died.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Tragedy in Lugones: a young motorcyclist was found dead on a neighborhood road

July 19, 2024

The driver of a Honda motorcycle Cg 150 c.c., identified by locals as Sergio Montes, approximately 25, lay lifeless in the middle of the road. Informed of the situation, the Intervening Prosecutor ordered the presence of the Criminalistics Division and the Morguera Fire Unit of the province for the removal of the body and its transfer to the Judicial Morgue of Capital City.

No cause of death reported.

