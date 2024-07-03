CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

Link

CANADA

Lori Paris, much-loved Canadian Press newscaster and supervisor, dead at 46

June 30, 2024

Lori Paris, who became both a mainstay of the airwaves during her decade as a Canadian Press broadcaster and a beloved newsroom leader, died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 46. Paris developed necrotizing fasciitis after she fell while walking her much-loved dog this past week and died on Saturday morning at the Toronto Western Hospital, her sister said. Word of her death sent shock waves through her workplace, where Paris was universally liked and had earned respect from fellow journalists drawn to her cheerful presence, sarcastic humor and rigorous work ethic.

Link

Sudden death in Vernon park [B.C.]

June 25, 2024

RCMP officers were conducting an investigation at a Vernon park Tuesday morning. The Mounties were responding to a sudden death at Lakeview Park in the 3000 block of 18th Street in East Hill, where a deceased person was located, according to media relations officer, Cpl. Tania Finn. “Police determined no criminality is suspected in the death and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” Finn told Vernon Matters.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A dentist “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Jessica Anne Simonar, 38

July 28, 2024

Jessica Simonar (nee Alcazar) of Edmonton, AB, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 38 years. She completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Calgary, and then moved to Edmonton, where she received her degree in dental surgery from the University of Alberta. She swiftly established her practice, where she dedicated her time to her patients, always striving to acquire and refine new skills to serve them better. Jessica’s love for the outdoors and her passion for running were evident. She found joy in nature’s beauty and proudly completed a half marathon, a testament to her determination and spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Richard Joseph Mark, 66

June 27, 2024

Caledonia - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Mark on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Richard spent his career as an ICU Nurse at Hamilton General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - In 2021, the Ontario government, lead by premier Doug Ford, pressured hospitals to impose “vaccination” mandates on their employees, including healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses. When the second booster (fourth dose) rolled out in 2022, 6 doctors, including 3 at one Toronto area hospital alone, died within a short period of time.

https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/6-canadian-medical-doctors-died-within-2-weeks-after-4th-covid-booster-shots-for-employees-started-at-one-hospital/

In Newfoundland, a curling champ “died suddenly”:

Connor William Rex Stapleton, 26

June 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, Connor, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, NL. An avid and talented curler who won three Provincial Junior Curling Championships, Connor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of colon cancer just over three weeks ago. When he was told there was no hope for treatment or cure, his first thoughts were about the effect of his diagnosis on his family, his girlfriend, Kiara, and his friends. He said he wanted to be surrounded by his loved ones in his last days, and in the past two weeks his room was filled with everyone whose lives he touched in his short lifetime.

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Natasha Gloria Head, 40

June 29, 2024

We, the family of Natasha Gloria Head, are shattered to share the news of her sudden passing on June 27, 2024. She came into our lives on August 25, 1983. Natasha graduated Summa cum laude from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a Master's degree in forensic psychology in 2009. She worked with the Gov't of Saskatchewan as a Clinical Director in the Ministry of Corrections, Policing & Public Safety, until March 2024. During her tenure there, among other awards, she received the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Prime's Appreciation Award, and a Deputy Minister's Award for Excellence & Innovation. She switched careers in March 2024 and began a position as Project Manager with OnX, where she performed impressively until her untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, 145 “ died suddenly ”:

Naomie Erin Schuyler, 23

July 1, 2024

Mount Brydges - Unexpectedly on Friday June 28th, 2024, Naomie Erin Schuyler of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, Bear clan, in her 23rd year has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Louise McDonald, 75

July 1, 2024

Dresden - Betty Louise (VanKoughnett), formerly of Dresden, passed away peacefully at Fairfield Park, Wallaceburg on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the age of 75. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Madigan, 68

July 1, 2024

North Bay - Patrick Clyde Madigan Jr., age 68, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Thomas William Corso, 68

July 1, 2024

Burlington - It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas (Tommy) William Corso announce his sudden and unexpected passing on June 28, 2024, in his 69th year. In lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, donations made to OFCP (Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy), CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ace Kiddle

July 1, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our sweet little boy Ace on June 20, 2024. Baby brother of Sylvia. My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart, You'll always live inside of me Deep within my heart.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Nicola Di Benedetto, 63

June 30, 2024

Woodbridge - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicola Di Benedetto at the age of 63. In honor and memory of Nicola, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - This is a link to a not very helpful web page by Muscular Dystrophy Canada for those with muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders (NMD) to help them decide whether vaccination for COVID-19 is appropriate for their situation:

https://muscle.ca/covid-19-vaccines-and-nmds/

Stephen Kyle Koras, 36

June 30, 2024

Port Perry - It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of Stephen Kyle Koras on June 27, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Twigg, 74

June 30, 2024

Chatham - At the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Saturday June 29th, 2024, Brenda Twigg of Chatham, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 years. Despite being dealt a tough hand battling scleroderma over the course of 31 years, she never complained, nor did she let it affect her and her ability to her life to the fullest. Friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider Scleroderma Society of Ontario.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The first link below describes the degenerative skin condition scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis. The second link is to an information-laden web page by an authoritative medical site about COVID and scleroderma. Note the thinly-veiled pitch for the "approved" COVID vaccines at the end of the page.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/scleroderma/symptoms-causes/syc-20351952

https://sclerodermanews.com/information-about-covid-19-for-scleroderma-patients/

Tatenda Hilton Nyamayaro, 26

June 30, 2024

Kitchener - Tatenda Hilton Nyamayaro passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 26. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the oneROOF Youth Services would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Greer, 61

June 30, 2024

LaSalle - Susan passed away suddenly at home on June 26, 2024, at the young age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

LeeAnn Debra Elizabeth Foy, 49

June 30, 2024

North Bay - Suddenly, at North Bay, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at the age of 49. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be gratefully acknowledged as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Koekkoek, 63

June 30, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at her home in Delhi at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Franklin Little, 67

June 30, 2024

Lakefield - Passed away peacefully at home on June 28th, 2024. Memorial donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilles Dubreuil, 70

June 30, 2024

Sutton - Peacefully at home on the morning of June 30, 2024, Gilles passed away after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luca Tuck, 1

June 30, 2024

Toronto - With broken hearts we share the tragic news that our Luca, our baby, our light, is no longer with us. He fought a hard battle; mercifully, the end was peaceful and painless and he was surrounded by love. After nine months of sharing his laughter, smiles and pure joy, his light moves forward so it can illuminate the universe.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Milenko Brkljaca, 69

June 30, 2024

London - With profound sadness and broken hearts, the family of Milenko Brkljača announce his unexpected passing at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Imre “Jim” Matyas, 73

June 30, 2024

Welland - Imre “Jim” Matyas – Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28th, 2024, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at 73 years of age. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Byrnes, 64

June 30, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his passing in Dowling, on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the age of 64 years. Donations in his memory by check or online to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vito Nicola Guerra, 59

June 30, 2024

Thornhill - He passed away in Toronto peacefully, with his family by his side at the age of 59. In memory of Vito, please consider a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Andrew Cassidy, 70

June 30, 2024

Ottawa - With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our brother, Mark Cassidy, in his 70th year, at Bruyère-Saint-Vincent Hospital's palliative care unit, after a year long battle with cancer.

Link

Fabio Lorenzo Cavalleri, 54

June 30, 2024

St Catharines - Peacefully and at home in the presence of people who loved him, Fabio finally succumbed to cancer. The family would like to thank the Walker Family Cancer Center staff and medical staff for their care and the Salit Steel work family for their unflagging support.

Link

Karen Irene Reid Peterson, 71

June 29, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of Karen Reid (nee Peterson) who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at the age of 71. If desired, donations to the Northern Cancer Research Centre would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Raymond McCloskey, 64

June 29, 2024

Mississauga - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Andrew Raymond McCloskey, who left us after a short but courageous battle, surrounded by his loved ones. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors at Trillium Mississauga Hospital for their tireless efforts and compassionate care during Andrew's time with them.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note. This decedent's "battle" was probably with cancer as the Trillium Mississauga Hospital has an Inpatient Oncology program. This is also the Canadian hospital that has the dubious distinction where three doctors died during the same week when the fourth COVID-19 injection (second booster) was rolled out in July 2022.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/three-doctors-hospital-die-suddenly-week-hospital-mandates-fourth-covid-shot/

Dianna Lynn Hoffmann, 58

June 29, 2024

Dundas - It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Dianna Hoffmann (Henderson) announce her sudden and unexpected passing on June 20th, 2024, in Dundas, Ontario. Please consider a donation to the Center for Addiction and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Suzie Collins, 59

June 29, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Suzanne Marie Collins (Suzie). Special thanks to the family and friends who were first on scene, followed by first responders and Anishnawbek Police Services. We thank everyone for the support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Marie Brohman, 68

June 29, 2024

Smiths-Falls - The family of Valerie Brohman are devastated to announce her sudden passing on June 26, 2024, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Till, 71

June 29, 2024

Stratford - Rick Till, 71, sadly passed away on June 12, 2024, after a short illness. Ann (his wife) said she has been left heartbroken by the loss of her husband and that his death was “shocking” due to how fast it came round. He had a sore back around March time and we thought it was a pull of some sort, but when he collapsed (a couple weeks before he died), we discovered it was much worse. It was all very shocking because the illness was so rapid.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sebastian Nicolas Levesque, 48

June 29, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sebastian Levesque, 48 years old, on June 26, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joey Derward Angus, 26

June 29, 2024

Emo - It is with shattered hearts, the family of Joey Derward Angus announce his passing on June 27, 2024 in Lavallee, ON.

Link

Barbara Carol Ellscheid, 65

June 29, 2024

Sutton - Barbara Ellscheid died peacefully at home on June 26th, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Roy Mauti, 61

June 29, 2024

Sarnia - Surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Princess Margaret Hospital, Roy Mauti passed away peacefully at the age of 61. The Mauti family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses at the London Regional Cancer Program (LRCP) and the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for their devotion and expert care throughout Roy's journey with multiple myeloma. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Roy are asked to consider the Walk of Champions for Multiple Myeloma Research at the LRCP.

Link

Peter John Polito, 66

June 29, 2024

Peter John Polito, 66, of Bowmanville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 27, 2024, after a two-year battle with cancer. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Link

Ute Lydia Szymanek, 59

June 28, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away on June 24, 2024, at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, at the age of 59. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Joseph Howley, 45

June 28, 2024

Sarnia - Suddenly at home, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Patrick Joseph Howley passed away at the age of 45. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyndon Migizi Shkaabewis Peltier, 43

June 28, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family of Lyndon Peltier announce his passing into the spirit world, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alecia Dunbar, 41

June 28, 2024

Chesley - It is with deep sorrow that Alecia's family announces her tragic passing on Monday, June 24, 2024, in her 41st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terri Lee Maracle, 72

June 28, 2024

Deseronto - Unexpectedly at the Kingston Health Sciences Center on June 26, 2024, in her 72nd year. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Terri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Kevin McCann, 63

June 28, 2024

Ridgetown - Peacefully, with his wife by his side, David McCann passed away on June 25, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations made in memory of David to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlo DeFrancesca, 58

June 28, 2024

Thornhill - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Carlo DeFrancesca at the age of 58. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Scott Bignell, 64

June 28, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away on June 24, 2024, at his home in Waterloo, Ontario at the age of 64. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dianne Switzer Alexander, 75

June 28, 2024

Exeter - Passed away peacefully at Jessica's House, Exeter with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 75. The family would like to thank London Regional Cancer Center, South Huron Hospital, and Jessica's House for their care and compassion shown to Dianne and her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Ann Marie Labuckas Rivard, 71

June 28, 2024

Sudbury - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, at Health Sciences North. Donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhéal Landriault, 75

June 28, 2024

Ottawa - The Landriault family regrets to inform you of the death of Rhéal Landriault, who died following a long battle with cancer on Friday June 21, 2024, at the age of 75. For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy may include donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

Link

Bradley Joseph Hill, 33

June 28, 2024

Meaford - Bradley passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the age of 33. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Gray Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services (CMHA) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Goddeeris, 64

June 28, 2024

Aylmer - Wayne Goddeeris passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side after a courageous battle with cancer at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Lynn Kennedy (nee Briffa), 52

June 28, 2024

Windsor - All was quiet and peaceful when Tracy Lynn, surrounded by her family, fell into eternal sleep. The staff at Princess Margaret and Mount Sinai Hospitals worked diligently to provide guidance and care.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - This decedent is probably a cancer victim. Princess Margaret refers to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Moreover, one of the posted condolences included "We know she fought a long and hard battle".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Margaret_Cancer_Centre

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Sinai_Hospital_(Toronto)

Lynn Marie (nee Harrington) Deavu, 67

June 28, 2024

Dunnville - Suddenly yet peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2024, Lynn Marie Deavu passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Penfold, 49

June 28, 2024

Parry Sound - Our beloved husband, father and grandfather left us suddenly on Friday, June 28th. He passed away peacefully at home with all his pets and family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeanine Larsen Bureau, 64

June 28, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with sorrow her death on Monday June 24, 2024, at the age of 64 years. May your expressions of condolence translate into donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Huebsch, 42

June 28, 2024

Oakville - Andrew Huebsch, a beacon of joy and laughter, passed away on June 19, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shayne Kenneth Fritz, 49

June 28, 2024

Burlington - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, surrounded by family in Sudbury, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kay Peeling, 70

June 28, 2024

Picton - Suddenly entered into rest at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Kay Peeling (nee Rubia) of RR 2, Picton, died at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theodore Stewart Ralph Dafoe, infant

June 28, 2024

Madoc - Passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents, Brianne McNulty and Matt Dafoe, on June 20th, 2024. We ask in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the CHEO Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Domenica Passaro, 50

June 28, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Domenica at her home, with her family, in Hamilton on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolina Oriana Restauri, 46

June 28, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carolina on June 27, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Shaw, 61

June 28, 2024

Collingwood - With sorrow we announce that Wendy Jane Shaw passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2024, at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wendy's memory may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle – Campbell House or SunnyBrook Hospital – Odette Cancer Center, which gave incredible support to Wendy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janine Elaine Gabrielle MacLaurin, 36

June 28, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Janine. Known by many as either “Pud” or “J9,” she was Anishinaabe and a proud member of Fort William First Nation. We would like to thank the kind staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre who cared for Janine in her last days; thank you for allowing us to be with her so that she did not have to die alone.

Link

Lori Ann Fox, 62

June 28, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Lori Fox on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayla Bergeron, 27

June 28, 2024

Oshawa - Unexpectedly passed away on June 21, 2024, at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Van Rooyen, 49

June 28, 2024

Petrolia - On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, God opened his arms and welcomed home our loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, Tammy Van Rooyen (neé Pool), at the age of 49. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John “Johnny” Campbell, 72

June 28, 2024

Ayton - John Bradley Campbell passed away suddenly at Hanover and District Hospital on Thursday, June 27, 2024. He was 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wesley Moher, 42

June 28, 2024

Prescott - On Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, at his home in Kemptville, Wesley Moher entered into rest at the age of 42 years. For those wishing, the family would appreciate donations directed to the Lanark Leeds & Grenville Addictions and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven John Third, 63

June 28, 2024

London - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Steven John Third, born March 6 1961 in Toronto, Ontario. On June 27, after a short battle with cancer, Steven passed away the way he lived, bravely, fiercely and in his own way.



Link

Micheal Thompson, 60

June 28, 2024

Parry Sound - Michael Francis Robin Thompson passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Bourgon Richards

June 28, 2024

Ottawa - Safe in the arms of Jesus, Sheila passed away with grace and dignity with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation or Ovarian Cancer Canada would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Drago Maljevac, 72

June 28, 2024

Peterborough - It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Drago, on Friday June 21, 2024, at home, after a short but courageous battle with cancer at 72 years of age.

Link

Martha Ann Bergeron, 70

June 28, 2024

Ottawa - Marti died peacefully at the Civic Hospital, surrounded by her beloved husband Eric Schygulla, family and close friends. She never recovered from a sudden and massive cerebral hemorrhage she had sustained six days earlier.

Link

James Stuart Allan, 65

June 28, 2024

Beaverton - James Stuart Allan passed away at home on June 25th, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, which he cheekily dubbed 'the bastard Bertram'. From 2017 to 2022, James inspired students at Sheridan College in Interactive Narrative and Project Management, always with encouragement and enthusiasm.



Link

Researcher's note - In Ontario during 2021, most post-secondary educational institutions imposed draconian “vaccination” mandates on the students and educators. The Ontario government was under much "apparent" pressure from the various teachers unions to do so.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-universities-covid-19-vaccine-1.6138824

https://www.osstf.on.ca/en-CA/news/ontarios-teacher-unions-support-mandatory-vaccinations-in-schools.aspx

Corrinne Gordon, 65

June 27, 2024

Listowel - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Corrinne Theresa (Heidman) Gordon, at her home in Listowel, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in her 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Gordon Graham, 61

June 27, 2024

Hamilton - June 22, 2024. After a short battle with cancer, sadly our son Bryan has passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delia Azevedo, 47

June 27, 2024

Maple - God called Delia suddenly on June 22, 2024, at the age of 47. If so desired, donations in memory of Delia may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giancarlo Campagnolo, 74

June 27, 2024

Mississauga - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our dear Giancarlo Campagnolo on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Lou Wager, 70

June 27, 2024

Trenton - Peacefully passed away at the Hospice Quinte on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the age of 70 years. Donations to the Hospice Quinte or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bogdan Kowalski, 70

June 27, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bogdan Kowalski wishes to announce his peaceful passing, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Ottawa General Hospital, at the age of 70. His unexpected passing comes as a shock to his family, friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elliott Neal, 31

June 27, 2024

Gravenhurst - At home with his family by side, reaching his goal of 31, his special hockey number, Elliott Neal passed away May 31st 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ernesto Bove, 66

June 27, 2024

Thornhill - God called Ernesto Bove peacefully on June 23, 2024, at the age of 66. In memory of Ernesto, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradi Smith Lascelle, 27

June 27, 2024

Brockville - Entered into rest suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael R. Robern, 62

June 27, 2024

Ottawa - With tremendous sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Michael Robern on the morning of June 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Jewish National Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Jaklitsch, 74

June 27, 2024

Parry Sound - Rick Jaklitsch passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Cosentino, 69

June 27, 2024

Toronto - The family of Anthony Cosentino is sad to announce his unexpected passing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stanley Richard “Stan” Umakoshi, 61

June 27, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Stanley Richard Umakoshi on June 23, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Kenneth Wharram

June 27, 2024

Leamington - June 24, 2024. The light of a star is never lost, only transformed. Though fallen, his life was given to save another.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

Gregory Gordon McIntyre, 39

June 27, 2024

Red Lake - Greg passed away at the Red Lake Hospital at the age of 39, with his family by his side. He never gave up his fight.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Ouellet, 45

June 27, 2024

Cornwall - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Patrick Ouellet in Cornwall on Friday June 21, 2024, at the age of 45. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylviane Morin, 62

June 27, 2024

Chapleau - It is with heavy hearts that the Couture family announces the passing of their beloved Sylviane, with her family by her side, on Monday June 24th, 2024, at the Chapleau Health Services. She bravely fought cancer for over a year.

Link

Chaz St Amand, 41

June 26, 2024

Kingsville - It is with a broken heart I announce the passing of my husband, Charles “Chaz” St-Amand, on Friday, June 21, 2024, at his home at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Randy George MacFarlane, 36

June 26, 2024

Woodstock - Aaron Randy George MacFarlane, known affectionately as Aaron to all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Moffatt, 65

June 26, 2024

St Marys - Heather Lee Moffatt, 65, of St Marys, passed away peacefully in her home with her family lovingly by her side on June 23, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Liam McCreery, 37

June 26, 2024

Woodstock - McCreery, Liam Daniel Hugh McCreery passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Skarott, 74

June 26, 2024

Hawkesbury - Brenda Gail Skarott of Hawkesbury passed away on Friday June 14, 2024, at the age of 74. Charity: Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ron Knapp, 70

June 26, 2024

Guelph - Ronald Wayne passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in his 71st year. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Parker Stewart, 69

June 26, 2024

Fort Erie - Larry Parker Stewart Larry, a beloved father, husband, and friend, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the age of 69, while on an annual golf trip with long standing friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Froman, 53

June 26, 2024

Niagara Falls - Teresa 'Big T' passed away suddenly at the St. Catharines General Hospital, on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natale Alaimo, 56

June 26, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Natale Alaimo on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in his 56th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Raposo, 55

June 26, 2024

Cambridge - Terry passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday June 23, 2024, at his residence, at the age of 55. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mithuran Tharmarajah, 28

June 26, 2024

Markham - January 9th, 1996 - June 23rd, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Link

Daniel "Tuck" Gordon DeGraw, 74

June 26, 2024

West Lorne - Unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Four Counties Hospital, Daniel “Tuck” DeGraw of West Lorne in his 74th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Gover, 56

June 26, 2024

Cornwall - It is with broken hearts that the family announces that following a brief illness, Keith passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on June 19th 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Joan McEachren, 58

June 26, 2024

Waterford - It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Linda peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday June 8, 2024, at the age of 58. As expressions of sympathy, donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice and South Coast Community Caring for Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harrison Knox Macaulay Bateman, 33

June 26, 2024

Bradford - Harrison Knox Macaulay Bateman, at 33 years of age, of Queensville, Ontario, passed away at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, while participating in a 12.6 km obstacle course race on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Hallahan, 63

June 26, 2024

Carleton Place - We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Greg Hallahan, peacefully in his home in his 63rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John David Chapman, 64

June 26, 2024

Burlington - It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of John, who passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the age of 64. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Howell, 63

June 26, 2024

Sarnia - June 24th 2024. Paul Howell passed away at the age of 63. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheldon Kingsley, 26

June 26, 2024

Sudbury - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son, Sheldon Kingsley, who was taken from us too soon on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Sudbury, at the age of 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stacey Anne-Marie Shapwaykeesic, 38

June 26, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sorrow and sadness to announce the sudden passing of our dearly beloved daughter, sister and mother, Stacey Anne-Marie Shapwaykeesic, at the age of 38 years, in Whitesand First Nation on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ursula Maria Riedl, 50

June 26, 2024

Kitchener - Peacefully passed away on June 24th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Freeport Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Lichtmeyer, 49

June 26, 2024

South River - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Craig Lichtmeyer on June 18, 2024. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lenoid “Leo” Kosowski, 57

June 26, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away suddenly at this residence on Monday June 24, 2024, at the age of 57, beloved husband of Greta (nee Yanza) and cherished father of Alex and Michael. Leo worked for Casino Niagara since 1996 as both a dealer and a security guard.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Ontario's casinos and gaming establishments are not federally-regulated companies, so the employees did not fall under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mandatory “vaccination” decree. In Ontario, it was left to the discretion of the individual employer, with great pressure from Premier Doug Ford's Ontario government, to mandate its employees. Moreover, on September 22, the Ontario government implemented "Requirement for Proof of Vaccination in Certain Settings" (aka "vaccine passports") requiring patrons of such establishments to be "fully vaccinated". This probably applies to casino worker as well.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-health-workers-1.6103100

https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/1000780/new-requirement-for-proof-of-vaccination-in-certain-settings-frequently-asked-questions

Peter Onyeche, 42

June 26, 2024

Orangeville - February 9th, 1982 – Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Link

Annette Kilrea (nee Nooyen), 70

June 26, 2024

Ottawa - June 20, 2024. Annette was dealt a horrible hand that she faced with admirable courage and strength. She gracefully struggled for 3 months with a violent and relentless cancer diagnosis.

Link

Dora Tortola, 69

June 26, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our deeply loved Dolorata Tortola on June 22nd, 2024, after a long and tumultuous battle with cancer.

Link

Mike Sawkins, 55

June 26, 2024

Brantford - Passed away at the West Haldimand General Hospital Hagersville after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, at 55 years of age. Mike was an avid bike enthusiast. He owned several bikes over the years and worked on all types of vehicles, including vintage vehicles. He loved mudding, a sport that all of his children have participated in. He enjoyed being on the computer and seeing what was new on YouTube. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. So in memory of Mike, raise a glass of Mr. Mugs, his favorite drink. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Link

Pauline Annette Marr Burgoyne, 60

June 26, 2024

Lindsay - Pauline passed away peacefully after a hard-fought nine year battle with lung cancer, and recently with brain cancer.

Link

Maria Luisa Cabral, 61

June 26, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Oak Ridges Hospice, at the age of 61, with her daughters by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Maria Cruz, 70

June 26, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. Surrounded by her loving family and five days shy of her 71st birthday, she passed away in the early hours of Jun 26, 2024, at 4:49 am. On March 30, 2024, Maria was admitted to the hospital for pain in her spine and right leg, and in early April, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Our mom was always positive and believed she would fight through it. Unfortunately, after being admitted for the third time, her body gave up on her. She is in a better place now and no longer in pain.



Link

Researcher's note - Recently there have been a lot of claims and resultant "fact-checking" about the existence of extremely malignant and aggressive "turbo cancer " which are apparently linked to the mRNA "vaccines":

https://canadahealthalliance.org/vaccine-induced-turbo-cancer-t-cell-lymphoma-can-progress-rapidly-due-to-mrna-booster-shot/

https://www.reuters.com/article/fact-check/no-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-cause-turbo-cancer-idUSL1N3340PQ/

Marissa Elizabeth Blagrove, 29

June 25, 2024

Mississauga - The family, fiancé and friends of Marissa Elizabeth Blagrove are deeply saddened to announce her sudden and unexpected passing at the tender age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Dennis Kieswetter, 75

June 25, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the age of 75, following a short illness. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's Memorial Anglican Church or the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Center would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Eade, 49

June 25, 2024

North Bay - It is with broken hearts that we have to announce the passing of Bryan Eade, on June 20, 2024, at the age of 49. His struggles are over. Mental illness is rampant, affecting so many, so take your loved ones often, give them a hug, and tell them how much you love them and how proud you are of them.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Filippo “Fil” Rocco Sansotta, 68

June 25, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Fil who died in the loving embrace of his devoted wife and best friend Monica (Dauncey), with whom he celebrated 25 years. If you so desire, donations to Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Center or Windsor Cancer Center Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terri Ellen Gunter, 65

June 25, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. With such little notice we lost you suddenly. Donations to St. Michael's Hospital – ICU would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ginette Raaphorst, 75

June 25, 2024

Renfrew - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ginette Anita Raaphorst (nee Bourque), at the age of 75, on May 12, 2024, at Hospice Renfrew. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natasha Williams, 31

June 25, 2024

Parry Sound - Suddenly on Saturday June 15, 2024, at the age of 31. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandon Mathews, 31

June 25, 2024

Kapuskasing - It is with the utmost sorrow that we announce the passing of Brandon Mathews, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the age of 31. Brandon, our only hope now is that you have found the peace in death that you so deeply sought for in your life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christien Wass (nee Beukelman), 66

June 25, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly with her sons by her side on June 24, 2024, at 66 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Baz Kouvelas, 65

June 25, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Christina on June 23, 2024, at 65 years of age, with her cherished family at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Lee Elizabeth Morriseau, 35

June 25, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend, Samantha Lee Elizabeth Morriseau, age 35 years, unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendra Elizabeth Scott, 45

June 25, 2024

London - Unexpectedly, on June 16, 2024, Kendra Scott passed away peacefully at the age of 45. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in memory of Kendra are asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antony Zou, 35

June 25, 2024

London - With greatness sadness we announce the passing of “Tony” on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rejean Bedard, 71

June 25, 2024

Cochrane - It is with deep sadness that Réjean's family announces his death on Friday January 19, 2024, at the Science Santé Nord hospital in Sudbury at the age of 70, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Link

Geoff Cousens, 52

June 25, 2024

Ottawa - Passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Link

John Carl Vallillee, 62

June 25, 2024

Fergus - June 23rd, 2024. John passed away peacefully in his sleep at home after a protracted illness and stroke. John is now free of pain and illness, and has been taken home to God.

Link

Jeannot Lefebvre, 71

June 25, 2024

Timmins - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his passing at the Timmins and District Hospital on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the age of 71 years. Jeannot fought a difficult battle with AML (acute myelogenous leukemia) and kept fighting until the end.

Link

Mike Stewart, 74

June 25, 2024

Uxbridge - Peacefully at Oak Valley Health in Uxbridge after a long battle with multiple cancers. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oshawa Cancer Center-Lakeridge Health Foundation or SickKids would be appreciated.

Link

Richard Grey Masson, 68

June 25, 2024

Carleton Place - The “Greyt” Grey Masson (AKA “Greg Mason”), born in Ottawa, died in Carleton Place in his 68th year, peacefully, but unexpectedly, in his sleep, due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis.



Link

Researcher's note - The Pfizer trial document "5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports", which the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) sought to conceal for 75 years, lists idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (page 34) and pulmonary fibrosis (page 36) among the over 1300 adverse events observed during the trials. This is an enormous and unprecedented number of issues, despite Pfizer abruptly terminating the trials early when the FDA hastily granted Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) to their "vaccine". Below is a link to this document which is curiously stored in the Albertan town of Onoway's public archives:

https://www.onoway.ca/public/download/files/198030

Robert “Rob” Crowle, 35

June 25, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Peacefully and surrounded by family and friends, Rob passed away at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the age of 35 years. Rob passed away after bravely battling cancer over the past year. He fought courageously and stubbornly, in typical Rob fashion, until he entered hospice care at ARCH where he finally left pain behind and found peace. Memorial donations to ARCH, SAH Cancer Care Fund or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Link

Lynn Lambert Frauts, 72

June 25, 2024

Peterborough - With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we say goodbye to Lynn Susan Lambert (nee Frauts). Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Center on June 22, 2024 after a brief but brave battle with cancer, in her 73rd year.

Link

Dale Joseph Beckles, 65

June 24, 2024

St Catharines - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Dale Beckles on May 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Franklin, 60

June 24, 2024

Chelmsford - Tina left us suddenly and without warning in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 20, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association or the MS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Joseph King Sr, 72

June 24, 2024

Coldwater - Passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Tuesday June 27, 2023, at the age of 72. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Martin may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Joy Monck (nee Blackmore), 53

June 30, 2024

Hamilton - Suddenly on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. It is with great sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Teresa, in her 53rd year, who resided in Hamilton, Ont.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cora Smith-Cutler, 21 days

June 30, 2024

Glencoe - The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto on Tuesday May 14th, 2024, Cora Lynne Smith – Cutler passed away in her mom and dad’s arms, surrounded by family, at 21 days old. Beloved daughter to Shawne Smith and Crystal Cutler.

No cause of death reported.

Link

R. Dean Coulthard, 64

June 30, 2024

London - It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of R. Dean Coulthard at his home in London on Monday, March 4, 2024, in his 64th year. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daphne McClure, 61

June 30, 2024

Muirkirk - It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Daphne Dee McClure at the age of 61. Daphne was born in Quebec, then later planted her roots in Southwestern Ontario. In memory of Daphne, donations may be made to the London Regional Cancer Program or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Bahro, 37

June 30, 2024

Glencoe - Nicole’s fight ended and her new journey began on Sunday, June 9th 2024, at the age of 37 years. Special thanks to the amazing care teams at the London Health Sciences Center, Mount Sinai, Four Counties Health Services and Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, who looked after Nicole during her battle with cancer.

Link

Tammy Lynn Ferris, 55

June 29, 2024

St Thomas - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday May 8th, 2024, at the age of 55. As a ‘frequent flyer’ to the chemo unit, she wanted to express the ultimate gratitude to all of her nurses, doctors, and home care nurses Laura and Jen. Memorial donations may be made to the Chemotherapy Department of St Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

Link

30 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Antoine Houle-Demers, 31

June 30, 2024

We are extremely saddened to announce the death of our dear Antoine on June 26, 2024, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicolas Bissonnette, 22

June 29, 2024

In Verdun on June 23, Nicolas Bissonnette died at the age of 22. Nicolas had completed his training as a locksmith and had since worked at the Montreal General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kéven Gariépy, 33

June 29, 2024

La Morandière - Died on June 24, 2024, at the age of 33, Mr. Kéven Gariépy

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Gauthier, 38

June 29, 2024

Amos - Mr. Maxime Gauthier died at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital center in Amos on June 27, 2024, at the age of 38. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital center, home support and the Familiprix pharmacy for the good care and services provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Amos Hospital Foundation, Department of Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayla Marie Tibbles, 33

June 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kayla Marie Tibbles on June 25th, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Darveau, 38

June 28, 2024

Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville - Died in Chisasibi on June 20, 2024, at the age of 38, Mr. Tommy Darveau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Colpron, 73

June 28, 2024

Suddenly at his home in Ste-Martine, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 73, Marc Colpron died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler McRae, 22

June 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tyler McRae at the age of 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Lavallée, 38

June 27, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mathieu Lavallée on June 26, 2024, at the age of 38. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Therrien, 45

June 27, 2024

At his home on June 20, 2024, Mr. David Therrien died at the age of 45, residing in Sherbrooke. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Catherine Allard, infectious disease specialist, Dr. Katherine D'Astous Gauthier immunologist, Marie-Pier Gautier pulmonologist and Dr. Ciprian Bolca surgeon for the good care provided to Mr. Therrien

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Levasseur-Charland, 40

June 27, 2024

In Hinchinbrooke, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the age of 40, David Levasseur-Charland, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul-André Allard, 40

June 27, 2024

Val-d'Or - Mr. Paul-André Allard died at the Val-d'Or Hospital on June 17, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise Martel, 54

June 27, 2024

Mrs. Lise Martel, passed away suddenly, at her home, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 54. Those who wish can send their donation to the Douglas Foundation. The Douglas Institute houses the largest mental health research center in Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valérie Simard, 41

June 27, 2024

In Saint-Hubert, on June 22, 2024, at the age of 41, Valérie Simard passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicolas Roy, 46

June 27, 2024

In Châteauguay, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 46, Mr. Nicolas Roy passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Bélanger

June 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the sudden death of Mr. André Bélanger while he was at his chalet in Lotbinière with his family, on June 24, 2024, Quebec National Day.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Tremblay, 40

June 26, 2024

At his residence in Montreal, on June 19, 2024, at the age of 40, Mr. Patrick Tremblay passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Michaël Boutet-Boudreau, 36

June 26, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Michaël Boutet-Boudreau, which occurred on June 22, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Douville, newborn

June 26, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at the Val-d'Or Hospital on June 22, 2024, at birth, baby Thomas Douville, domiciled in Val-d'Or,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Michèle Germain, 28

June 26, 2024

At the IUCPQ (Laval hospital), on May 30, 2024, at the age of 28, Marie-Michèle Germain died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Bélisle, 45

June 26, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Died on June 10, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Ève-Utshimashkuess Valin-Boivin, 36

June 26, 2024

It is with immense regret and deep pain that we announce the death of our dear Princess Marie-Ève-Utshimashkuess Valin-Boivin. She was 36 years old and lived in Mashteuiatsh. She leaves her 5 children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthias Matt Raby, 28

June 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Matthias Raby on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at the young age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antoine Marquis, 16

June 26, 2024

At Maison Lémerveil Suzanne Vachon, on June 23, 2024, at the age of 16, Antoine Marquis died. The family would like to thank Dr Bruno Michon, Dr Norbert Dion, Dr Julie Laflamme and their respective teams for their humanity, their kindness and the good care provided. She also thanks Leucan, Rêve d’enfants and the Maurice-Tanguay Foundation (Charles) which allowed Antoine to experience moments of happiness. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Magali Crête, 23

June 25, 2024

June 16, 2024, Magali Crête died at the age of 23. The family would like to thank Partage St-François, Ma Cabane and La Chaudronnée for their support and reassuring presence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Chénier, 57

June 25, 2024

In Mirabel, on June 20, 2024, at the age of 57, Mr. Marc Chénier died suddenly. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corinne Thibeault, 49

June 25, 2024

In Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, on June 21, 2024, at the age of 49, Mrs. Corinne Thibeault died. In memory of Corinne, your testimony of Sympathy can be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Vider

June 19, 2024

Suddenly, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Malka

June 13, 2024

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Mativetsky, 65

May 27, 2024

Peacefully, after a short illness, on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in her sixty-sixth year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

14 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Neil Lange, 56

July 28, 2024

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Mr. Neil Lange of Wainwright, Alberta, passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Gadwa, 39

July 28, 2024

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Leslie Gadwa passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Lakey, 67

July 28, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we officially announce the sudden passing of Robin John Lakey, who peacefully left this world on June 21st, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Chief, 40

July 26, 2024

Jessica Faye Chief passed away at the age of 40 years. Jessica was born August 16, 1983 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, to Doris Chief.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colby Anthony Zeiser, 23

June 26, 2024

Camrose, Alberta - Passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the age of 23 years. If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions in Colby's memory may be made to Canadian Men's Health Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorisaa Lavallee, 33

June 24, 2024

The family of Lorisaa Lavallee of Lac La Biche, Alberta, announces her sudden passing on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Charles “Chuck” Nicholls, 70

June 24, 2024

Albert Charles “Chuck” Nicholls passed away peacefully at Lacombe Community Hospital overnight on Saturday, with his wife of 50 years by his side, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Julie Anne Waltz, 49

June 23, 2024

Julie Anne Waltz, of Provost, Alberta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Earl Kristopher Wallace, 32

June 23, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Ian Earl Kristopher Wallace of Cold Lake, Alberta, announces his passing on Monday, June 4, 2024, at the age of 32 years. Ian will be forever remembered and loved by his fiance, Angie Germann.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alyssia Dryer, 44

June 21, 2024

Alyssia will be missed by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Robertson, 60

June 21, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful and sudden passing of our dear, loving Carol on June 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Matthews, 64

June 21, 2024

Mark Reed Matthews, our beloved brother, son, uncle and treasured friend, passed away unexpectedly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Kuczma, 48

June 21, 2024

Todd Kuczma, beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Les Lee Drewniak, 39

June 21, 2024

Les was a fun loving person. His smile lit up any room. He passed away very suddenly at 39 years young. He will be missed forever by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 11 “died suddenly”:

Shooter Dillon Drover, 29

June 29, 2024

Shooter Dillon Drover, aged 29, of Kelowna, passed away on June 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Sullivan, 62

June 29, 2024

Angela Sullivan, aged 62, passed away on June 22, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Deanna Ellen Wiebe, 61

June 29, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deanna Ellen Wiebe, who, with her husband by her side, went to be with the Lord. After an two-year battle with cancer, she sadly passed away shortly after being admitted into hospice.

Link

Eric de Zeeuw, 63/64

June 28, 2024

It's with immense sadness we announce the sudden passing of Eric.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shannon Darlene Monssen, 62

June 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Shannon Monssen, beloved life partner and best friend of Ben Johnson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joel Straw, 52/53

June 28, 2024

Joel passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on June 20th 2024, with his beloved partner Stacey by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graeme Alan Young, 53

June 26, 2024

We have lost a great young man on Monday May 20, 2024 at the age of 53. Graeme passed away suddenly at his home in Cranbrook, BC. He was born in Kimberley, BC, on April 7th, 1971.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kris Joseph Skorey, 48

June 26, 2024

Kris Joseph Skorey from Powell River, BC., November 14 1975 - June 19 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evaldo Willfried Kimmich, 65

June 26, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Willf. He was born in Argentina and came to Canada with his family when he was 5 years old. Willf was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 1994 and endured four more diagnoses over the next 30 years, always handling each situation with a positive attitude and cheerful heart. Special thanks to his team of doctors and oncologists, especially Dr. Hart and Dr. Ellard, who saw him through much of his cancer journey, as well as the very special staff at Hospice House.

Link

Keith Brian Margetts, 69

June 25, 2024

Keith Margetts passed away at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on June 16th, 2024. He fought his esophageal cancer with great honesty and integrity, just like he did everything else in his life. Keith was born in 1954 in Broken Hill, Zambia.

Link

Arin Jose Tavares Martins, 26

June 24, 2024

On Friday, June 21, 2024, Arin Martins passed away with family by his side at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Debbie Mathwig, 58

June 28, 2024

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Debbie Mathwig on June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Robert Sargent, 63

June 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon, loving father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Steinbach, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meranda Albertine Mink, 36

June 28, 2024

Meranda Albertine Mink, 36 years old, residing in Swan-River, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassidy Fenner, 26

June 28, 2024

Cassidy Fenner passed away on June 5, 2024 in THE PAS, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Patricia Starling, 40

June 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we the family announce the passing of Anita Starling, age 40 years, on June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawrence Norman Nicholas Wasilina, 71

June 28, 2024

Lawrence Norman Nicholas Wasilina passed away suddenly but peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Grace Hospital at the age of 71 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Edward Cauble, 65

June 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the unexpected passing of their beloved father, son and brother, Thomas Edward Cauble, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ty Kenneth Skelly, 18

June 28, 2024

After a long battle with cancer, with his family by his side, Ty passed away at the age of 18 years.

Link

Ashley Dawn Lee Fagnon, 39

June 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin and friend, Ashley Dawn Lee Fagnan. Ashley was born in Winnipeg, MB, at the Women's Centre on April 17th, 1985, and passed away at the Women's Center on June 20th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Viola Scott, 57

June 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend, Viola Scott, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Armond James Paul Joseph Gauthier (One That Flies with the Thunderbirds) , 36

June 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Armond “Ardy” on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Armond passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, who all gently and lovingly spoke to him as he went on to the spirit world. Armond traveled a lot during his young life, going on adventures since the age of 11 years old. He worked away from home for several years, finally coming home in August, 2023, to live near Mom, Dad, Sister, and his nieces and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brianna Brey Melanie Gott, 26

June 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, mother, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin, godchild, and friend Brianna Melanie Gott.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Rick Campbell, 72

June 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Rick.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Kurdydyk, 69/70

June 25, 2024

Carole, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, during her courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Rosanne Mecas, baby

June 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

In New Brunswick, 29 “died suddenly”:

Betty Melvin, 73

July 1, 2024

Salisbury - It is with sadness the family announces the passing of Betty Lou Melvin, 73, at the Moncton Hospital on June 29, 2024. If desired, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Milaine Grondin, 47

June 30, 2024

Edmundston - It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Milaine Grondin, on June 29, 2024, at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, at the age of 47. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed through a donation to the oncology department of the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Carrier, 73

June 30, 2024

Black Point - It is with deep sadness that the family of Wayne Carrier announces his sudden passing. He passed peacefully at home on June 28 at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Murray Martin, 65

June 29, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Peter Murray Martin on June 28, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, with the love of his family surrounding him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jimmy Legere, 66

June 29, 2024

Saint John - It's with full and heavy hearts that the family of James (Jimmy) Paul Legere announces his peaceful passing on June 27th 2024, surrounded by love, and in the arms of his wife Jeannine, after a long illness. Donations in Jimmy's honor can be made to the Canadian Lung Association or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert "Russell" Livingstone, 54

June 29, 2024

Hartland - Robert “Russell” Livingstone passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2024, at his home in Knowlesville, New Brunswick.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon “Gordie” Richardson, 72

June 29, 2024

Black Point - Gordon “Gordie” James Richardson, 72, of Charlo, New Brunswick passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his immediate family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

George Hindriks, 67

June 29, 2024

Plaster Rock - Following a courageous battle with cancer, George Hindriks of Crombie Settlement, NB, passed away peacefully at the Grand Falls General Hospital on the evening of June 27, 2024.

Link

Daniel Theriault, 63

June 28, 2024

Grand Falls - At his residence, on Wednesday June 26, 2024, at the age of 63, passed away Daniel Theriault. For those who wish, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth “Kenny” Everett Anderson, 75

June 28, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenny Anderson on June 27th, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rejean "Papi" Plourde, 65

June 28, 2024

Edmundston - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on June 26, 2024, at the age of 65 years and 6 months, passed away Mr. Réjean "Papi" Plourde. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed through a donation to the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation for the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emerie “Frenchie” Richard, 72

June 27, 2024

Dieppe - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Emerie “Frenchie” Richard, 72, that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and has now gone home to his eternal rest.

Link

Jesse Adam Shaw, 34

June 27, 2024

Jacksonville - It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we announce the death of Jesse Adam Shaw, of Woodstock, NB, on Thursday June 27, 2024, in Moncton, New Brunswick, at the age of 34. Donations to Mental Health and Addictions would be appreciated by the family in Jesse's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skye Faith Beaulieu, stillbirth

June 26, 2024

Grand Falls - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on June 22, 2024, Skye Faith Beaulieu went to heaven before even being born into this world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura “Laurie” Irene Hayward, 48

June 26, 2024

Saint John - It is with a very deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of Laura “Laurie” Irene Hayward, which occurred on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, unexpectedly at her home in Saint John, NB. Her latest trip to Halifax was to install a pacemaker.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela A. Richard, 56

June 26, 2024

Miramichi - Pamela Ann Richard passed away at her residence on June 22, 2024, at the age of 56. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Cormier, 72

June 26, 2024

Rexton - Daniel Cormier, 72, of Rexton, passed away at Dr. Georges L. Dumont Hospital in Moncton on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick and would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Morgan Gaffer McRann, 27

June 26, 2024

Sackville - It is with great sadness that the family of Morgan McRann announces his unexpected passing on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Morgan passed away at his home in Sackville from SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

Link

Fred Smith, 63

June 26, 2024

Norton - It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick Elmer Smith announce his passing, which occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Sus Health Centre, Sus, New Brunswick. A special thank you to Extra Mural, his doctors, and his nurses for their wonderful care through his long fight with cancer.

Link

Wayne Steeves, 70

June 25, 2024

Moncton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Wayne Steeves of Moncton, which occurred on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, at the Moncton Albert Hospice House. In Wayne's memory, a donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Nelson, 70

June 25, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Anne Nelson announces her death, which occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff of the Saint John Regional Hospital for their compassionate care during her brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francine Gendron, 70

June 25, 2024

Dieppe - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francine Gendron, 70, on Monday, June 24th, 2024. Donations in memory of Francine can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Joseph Barron, 62

June 25, 2024

Fredericton - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Joseph Barron announce his sudden passing at his home in Porter Cove, NB, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Donations in Robert's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick or the Fredericton Chapter of CARMA would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip “Phil” McMorran, 65

June 25, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with great sadness the family of Philip (Phil) McMorran announce his unexpected passing on June 20, 2024, at the Charlotte County Hospital in St. For those who wish, donations in Phil's memory can be made to Diabetes Canada (NB) or to a charity of one’s choice.

Link

Patti Stephen, 65

June 25, 2024

Kennebecasis Valley - It is with so much sadness that the family of Patricia (Patti) Ann Stephen shares the news of her sudden passing on June 20, 2024, following a very brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Timothy Brian Lawrence, 64

June 25, 2024

Jacksonville - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Timothy Brian Lawrence, 64 years of age, after a 10-month battle with cancer, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, on June 22, 2024.

Link

Roger A. Martin, 75

June 24, 2024

Miramichi - Roger A. Martin, 75 years of age, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his residence in Baie-Saint-Anne, New Brunswick, on June 21, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart & Stroke New Brunswick would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vivian Jean “Viv” Chase, 65

June 24, 2024

Fredericton - Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with family by her side, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Donations can be made in Vivians' name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Lynn Robina Dunfield, 71

June 24, 2024

Sussex - It is with saddened hearts that the family of Brenda Lynn Robina Dunfield announce her passing on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations in memory of Brenda may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, seven “died suddenly”:

Kimberley Rhonda Daley

June 26, 2024

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we regretfully announce the passing of Kimberley Rhonda Daley. Kimberley was a woman of remarkable strength, courage, and positivity who fought a heroic battle with cancer for nearly 2.5 years, demonstrating her unparalleled resilience and fortitude.

No age reported,

Link

Michael Stead Crawford, 46

June 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Stead Crawford on June 8th, 2024, at age 46, after a brief but courageous fight with cancer.

Link

Stacy Keough, 50

June 24, 2024

Stacy Keough, age 50, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Health Sciences Center, in the presence of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline (Jackie) Rumsey, 50

June 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacqueline (Jackie) Rumsey, nee Baker Of Long Beach, age 50 years. Jackie passed away unexpectedly on June 22nd 2024, at the Health Science Centre, St. Johns.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melvin Ash, Jr. 45

June 24, 2024

Mr. Melvin Ash, Jr. of Carbonear, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Mr. Ash was 45 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Chafe, 67

June 24, 2024

Passed peacefully away at Carbonear General Hospital on June 22, 2024, after a battle with cancer, Maurice Chafe of Bristol’s Hope, age 67 years.

Link

Gerald “Gerry” Francis Yetman, 63

June 21, 2024

It is with broken hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our father Gerry. After a long courageous battle with cancer he passed away peacefully on June 21 with his two loving daughters by his side.

Link

23 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Shirley Marie HarrisPenney, 62

July 1, 2024

Shelburne - It is with profound shock and extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theodore “Ted” AF Zelmer, 55

June 30, 2024

Yarmouth - Zelmer passed away peacefully at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital on June 28th following a two-year battle with cancer.

Link

Matthew Joseph Tupper, 39

June 29, 2024

Lunenburg - It is with profound sadness that the family of Matthew Joseph Tupper, 39, of Wentzell Lake, announce his sudden passing on Monday, April 29, 2024, at South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or your local Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Ann Sawler, 71

June 29, 2024

Middleton - Christine Ann Sawler, 71, of Wilmot, Annapolis County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at home, with family at her side. Donations in her memory may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lena McKay, 67

June 29, 2024

New Glasgow - Lena Frances McKay, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Paul Anthony Harding, 67

June 29, 2024

Bridgetown - Paul Harding, age 67, died peacefully with his wife and family by his side on June 28, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. Paul raised his sword and bravely took on every treatment and procedure that was given to him with amazing strength and determination.

Link

Bradley "Brad" Russell Crowell, 63

June 28, 2024

Dartmouth - Bradley [Brad] Russell Crowell, 63, of Halifax, NS passed away on June 24, 2024, after a four-month courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Daniel Joseph “Danny” Kenny, 49

June 28, 2024

Antigonish - It is with profound heartache that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, son and father, Daniel Joseph Kenny, on June 4, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Renae Gardiner, 25

June 28, 2024

Glace Bay - We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Emma Renae Gardiner, age 24, on February 16, 2024, at her home due to an epileptic seizure/SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy).

Link

Researcher's note - "SUDEP is the sudden , unexpected death of someone with epilepsy, who was otherwise healthy. In SUDEP cases, no other cause of death is found when an autopsy is done. Each year, more than 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy die from SUDEP. This is the leading cause of death in people with uncontrolled seizures. A withheld Pfizer vaccine trials document, "5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) received through 28-FEB-2021" document lists " sudden unexplained death in epilepsy" on page 63 among the over thirteen hundred adverse events of "special interest":

https://tinyurl.com/a9ar9c2e

Alexander Brian Sandy Googoo, 60

June 27, 2024

Whycocomagh - Chief Alexander Brian “Sandy” Googoo, 60, of We'koqma'q First Nation, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Victoria County.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calvin Andrew Beals, 72

June 27, 2024

Halifax - It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Calvin Andrew Beals on June 24, 2024, at the QEII Halifax Infirmary Site, surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Cherry Brook Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Gladstone Tracey, 73

June 27, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Tracey, age 73, of Windsor Forks, in the VG Site – QEII Health Sciences Centre, Halifax, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Elizabeth Murphy, 73

June 27, 2024

Dartmouth - Susan Elizabeth Murphy, 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald “Don” Albert Dodman, 61

June 27, 2024

Bridgewater - His family is heartbroken to share the news of his sudden passing on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Victoria General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Ross Ritcey, 71

June 27, 2024

Lunenburg - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Ross Ritcey, 71, of Colpton announce his passing on Saturday, April 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Link

Andrew Croft, 40

June 26, 2024

Wileville - It is with extreme sadness that the family of Andrew Croft announce his passing on June 23, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seymour Gerard Grady, 51

June 26, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - Seymour Gerard, 51, of Truro, passed away suddenly in his home on the morning of Saturday June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Grace Meisner, 67

June 26, 2024

Kentville - Charlene Grace Meisner, 67, of Halifax, died January 4, 2024 at the QEII-Halifax Infirmary, due to a long battle with cancer. Donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Amanda Ryan Delorey, 46

June 26, 2024

Antigonish - Amanda Bernice, age 46, of Monastery, Antigonish County, passed away on June 23, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamal Ashe, 21

June 25, 2024

Oxford - Jamal Rickie Ashe, 21, Springhill, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natasha Pettigrew, 24

June 25, 2024

Oxford - Pettigrew, Natasha Ann Pettigrew, 24, Oxford, passed away March 21st, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Wilcox, 48

June 24, 2024

Summerville - Jeffery Lionel Wilcox, 48, Stewiacke, formerly of Walton, passed away in the Halifax Infirmary, Halifax, on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Leonard Graves, 58

June 24, 2024

Kentville - Mark Leonard Graves, 58, of Kentville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2024, following a brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

17 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Dennis “Carlin” Halliday, 30

June 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heartbreak we announce the sudden passing of Dennis “Carlin” Halliday. Special thanks to those who walked with Carlin during his lengthy battle. It was not easy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Jeremy Doran Caird, 60

June 29, 2024

Peacefully, on June 13, 2024, Robin Jeremy Doran Caird passed away at the Grace Hospice after a two-year struggle with cancer. Robin was born on February 7, 1964, in Edinburgh, Scotland. He graduated from Stonewall Collegiate and worked at Kub Bakery for over 30 years.

Link

Brandon Thorpe, 17

June 28, 2024

No obit.

Link

Terry Devin Lee Janvier, 34

June 28, 2024

With saddened hearts the family of Terry announce his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henry Bouvier, baby

June 28, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family announce the passing of their beloved Henry (Hen Pup.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justine Rose “Morning Star” Kinistino, 36

June 28, 2024

Raymore, Saskatchewan - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Justine Rose Kinistino on June 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm, at the age of 36. Justine was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, of the Ochapowace First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Woods, 75

June 28, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Karen Woods announce her passing on June 13th,2024, at the Lucky Lake Health Centre. She went peacefully after a courageous battle with liver cancer.

Link

James Francis Riley, 44

June 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James Francis Riley, a beloved father, brother, uncle, and son, on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, at the age of 44 years. Donations may be made in honor of James to the Canadian Mental Health and Addiction Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Ziegler, 74

June 26, 2024

Hubert Ziegler of Regina, SK, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Though sudden illness overtook him, Hugh was still feeling as though he had a full life and was very grateful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orest William Grebinski, 64

June 26, 2024

It is with great comfort that Orest's family announces his passing just shy of 65 years of age. He fought with cancer all he had for 14 months. He kept a positive outlook and could be seen at Allan Blair Cancer Center talking the 'newbies' through their first treatments. He survived his type of cancer a lot longer than most, because he wouldn't let himself quit.

Link

Cee Jay Blue Iron, 1

June 25, 2024

Cee Jay Blue Iron was unexpectedly called home by the Creator on Friday, June 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drake Dylan-Dayton Dillon, 27

June 25, 2024

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Drake Dylan-Dayton Dillon on June 20th 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raylene Anne “Bubbles” Fiddler, 17

June 25, 2024

Raylene was born January 31, 2007, in Meadow Lake, Sk, and passed away on June 16, 2024, in Edmonton, Ab.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blaise Zachary Bayet, 41

June 25, 2024

His family is saddened to announce his sudden passing while on the job in Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brittany Janelle Smith, 31

June 24, 2024

Brittany passed away suddenly in her home on Tuesday June 18, 2024, in Spiritwood, SK, at the age of 31. Brittany was born in Saskatoon at the RUH hospital on Sept 9, 1992.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Frenzel, 64/65

June 24, 2024

Rick Frenzell passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derrick Norman Oberhofer, 35

June 24, 2024

It's with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Derrick Norman Oberhofer. Derrick was born on September 14, 1988, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link