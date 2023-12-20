UNITED STATES

Camden Toy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Dead at 68

December 13, 2023

Camden Toy, best known for his roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died. According to Toy's representatives, the actor passed away Tuesday due to complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 68. Toy's partner shared a statement on her Facebook page prior to his passing, confirming he was in the late stages of his battle.

James McCaffrey, Voice Actor Behind Max Payne, Dies at Age 65

December 18, 2023

James McCaffrey, the voice actor likely most well-known for his work in the Max Payne video game series, has died at age 65. For over 35 years, McCaffrey served as an actor in a variety of TV shows, movies, and of course, games. With so many memorable roles to his name, McCaffrey's work will without a doubt stand the test of time and continue to keep his legacy alive in the years to come. TMZ originally reported the news of McCaffrey's death where a representative for the actor confirmed that he passed away this past day on December 17, 2023. McCaffrey was said to be surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death. As for the cause of his death, McCaffrey is said to have passed as a result of multiple myeloma, which is a form of blood cancer. Not long after dying, friends of McCaffrey's began sharing memorials and kind words of him on social media.

Three rock drummers “died suddenly”:

Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Dead at 69

December 17, 2023

Misfits' original drummer Manny Martinez has died. He was 69. Martinez's friend Zach Rector confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday, December 16, through a social media post. The announcement led musicians and fans to pay tribute to the drummer, as well. Rector called Martinez his "brother" in the post, branding him a "true living legend" and "student of Buddy Rich." His family has yet to disclose his cause of death. Martinez joined Misfits as one of the band's original members. He played the group's first single, "Cough/Cool," in 1977 alongside Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only - who went by his real name, Jerry Caiafa, at that time. He exited the band the same year after performing several shows with his bandmates. The Misfits continued its career until it reached its disbandment in 1983. Following legal battles, Danzig, Only and Doyle reformed the band in 1995 and extended the group's legacy from there.

Dot Homler, Drummer for Thotcrime, Has Died

December 16, 2023

Dot Homler, the drummer for Grindcore band Thotcrime (also stylized at thotcrime), died unexpectedly, earlier this week. No cause of death has been revealed. The band posted to social media to announce the news. thotcrime released their second album, D1G1T4L_DR1FT through Prosthetic Records, in October. RIP. thotcrime released the following statement via social media: Earlier this week we were informed that Dot unexpectedly passed away. Dot was not only an incredibly talented musician, but an irreplacable friend. Hir enthusiasm and humor lit up every room sie entered, and hir relentless positivity was an inspiration to all of us. We are all absolutely heartbroken by this loss."

No age reported.

Twitching Tongues Drummer Cayle Sain Dead at 31

December 11, 2023

There's sad news to report as veteran Twitching Tongues drummer Cayle Sain has died at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by the band and an outpouring of love from his peers has starting circulating on social media. No cause of death was given. The band issued a brief statement on the drummer's passing which read, "Our beloved friend, brother, and drummer Cayle Sain has passed away. Aside from his unmatched talent, Cayle had the biggest heart and was the most loyal and caring friend anyone could ask for. If you spent one minute with him, he loved you. Rest in peace, and goodbye for now."

Essra Mohawk, Singer-Songwriter With Ties to Zappa, Garcia, Lauper, Tina and ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ Dies

December 12, 2023

Essra Mohawk, a singer-songwriter whose compositions were covered by everyone from the Shangri-Las and the Vanilla Fudge to Cyndi Lauper and Tina Turner, died today (Dec. 11, 2023), of as-yet-unreported causes. The place of death was not disclosed either. Her death was announced by associates, including her biographer, on her Facebook page. Mohawk was 75 and had been in hospice care for some time. Mohawk’s wide-ranging career found her collaborating with Frank Zappa and Jerry Garcia, providing song material for the Schoolhouse Rock children’s TV series, and recording a dozen solo albums between the late ’60s and the 2010s.

Legendary DJ and radio host dies from heart attack aged 75

December 19, 2023

Legendary DJ and host of SiriusXM‘s classic rock channel Jim Ladd has died aged 75. Ladd died on December 17 at his home in LA after suffering a heart attack, SiriusXM confirmed in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. The broadcaster said: ‘Radio icon Jim Ladd, who for over 50 years championed classic rock and interviewed many of the greatest artists in his Los Angeles studios and on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks channel, passed away on Sunday, December 17.’ His colleague DJ Meg Griffin also announced the news at the start of Ladd’s daily free-form music show Deep Tracks and hosted in his place on Monday.

A correction to a death we reported in October:

Matthew Perry’s cause of death ruled as “acute effects of ketamine”

December 15, 2023

According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office (via People), the Friends actor died due to “acute effects of ketamine” in what was deemed an accident. Other contributing factors listed were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder. The actor was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday October 28. An initial toxicology report shortly after said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose. Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends. His other credits include The West Wing, Ally McBeal and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip.

No age reported.

Eric Montross, former North Carolina basketball star, dies of cancer aged 52

December 18, 2023

Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and NBA big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52. The school released the family’s announcement Monday morning, saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March, leading to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts. Montross played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith from 1990 through 1994 and was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American. He started on Smith’s second NCAA championship team in 1993 before being the No 9 overall pick by the Boston Celtics a year later and playing in the NBA until 2002.

Legendary Indiana Basketball Star Died Thursday At 73

December 14, 2023

The basketball community lost a legend this Thursday morning in George McGinnis. The two-time ABA champion passed away at the age of 73. McGinnis played for the Pacers, 76ers and Nuggets over the course of his professional career. Most of his success took place in Indiana. In addition to winning multiple championships with the Pacers, McGinnis earned All-ABA First Team honors twice. He also had his No. 30 jersey retired by the Pacers. McGinnis, who was a star for the Hoosiers from 1970-1971, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Monahan dies at 72, played 344 NHL games for 6 teams

December 13, 2023

Hartland Monahan, a forward who played 334 games for six NHL teams and was the son-in-law of Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie "Boom Boom" Geoffrion, died Saturday. He was 72. Selected by the California Golden Seals in the fourth round (No. 43) of the 1971 NHL Draft, Monahan had 141 points (61 goals, 80 assists) for the Golden Seals, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues from 1973-81. His best season was in 1976-77, when he had an NHL career-high 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games with the Capitals. The Montreal native moved to suburban Atlanta after retiring from hockey and was a manager for the United Parcel Service. An arena in his hometown of Laval, Quebec, was named in his honor in 2014.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary entertainment attorney Kendall Minter has died , 71

December 13, 2023

The entertainment and legal community took a big hit last week with the transitioning of the beloved Kendall Minter, Esq. Minter was loved and respected by everyone who had the pleasure of making his acquaintance. Living up to his surname, he made it his business to personally mentor entertainment lawyers and professionals who came behind him. When he opened the door for Black men and women seeking careers in the entertainment industry, he left it wide open for anyone who wanted to come through. He did not simply help raise most of the Black entertainment lawyers practicing today, he provided that same mentorship and guidance to his clients who were trying to find their way in the business of entertainment.

No cause of death reported.

Raven-Symoné Confirms Brother Blaize Pearman Has Died at Age 31

December 12, 2023

The former Disney Channel star confirmed the saddening news in an Instagram video on Monday, Dec. 11, where she thanked fans for all the "love" received on her birthday. The Raven's Home actress turned 38 on Sunday, Dec. 10. "Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16," Raven wrote in the caption of the upload. The That's So Raven alum addressed her sibling's passing, noting that he'd been battling colon cancer for two years.

A high school footballer “died suddenly”:

Georgia High School Football Player, 17, Found dead Day Before Team Was Set to Play in State Championship

December 11, 2023

New Hampshire - Brandon Smith, a 17-year-old lineman at Manchester High School, was reported missing Saturday. A high school football player in Georgia was found dead Sunday, the night before his team was set to play in the state championship in Atlanta, according to school officials. A joint statement posted online by the superintendent of the Meriwether County School System and the principal of Manchester High School expressed shock at Smith’s death. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” the statement said. “Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.” The circumstances of Smith’s death have not yet been revealed.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Poindexter, Convicted Former Black Panther Who Maintained His Innocence, Dies In Prison at 79

December 11, 2023

Edward Poindexter, an ex-Black Panther who was serving a life sentence for his alleged involvement in a house bombing that killed a White police officer died in prison after serving 50 years, USA Today He was 79. The Nebraska Department of Corrections confirmed Poindexter’s passing in an official statement on Thursday (Dec 7). "While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Poindexter was being treated for a medical condition," the department said in a news release. Under Nebraska law, a grand jury will investigate Poindexter's death.

No cause of death reported.

Puerto Rico - Journalist and television anchor Ramón Enrique Torres dies

December 13, 2023

Veteran news anchor and communicator Ramón Enrique Torres died on Wednesday, at the age of 71, after complications with the cancer that was detected in 2021, his children confirmed through social networks. Ramón Enrique Torres (71), Puerto Rican journalist, reporter and television presenter; throat cancer (b. 1952).

A radio weatherman “died suddenly”:

National Radio Meteorologist John Wetherbee Passes Away

December 15, 2023

Career radio meteorologist John Wetherbee has passed away, numerous affiliates confirm. Known as “Big John” for his six-foot-nine height, Wetherbee was a familiar voice to audiences across the country in Ohio, California, Illinois, and his home state of Georgia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

Second Drill Sgt found dead at Fort Jackson in a week

December 18, 2023

A second drill sergeant has been found dead at Fort Jackson in South Carolina in just over a week, the U.S. Army said Monday. Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, was found unresponsive Saturday inside his vehicle on the base, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson said in a news release.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

North La. Judge Lane Pittard, 66, dies

December 15, 2023

Benton, LA - A north Louisiana district judge died following an undisclosed illness. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, whose office covers Bossier and Webster parishes, confirmed Wednesday that state District Judge Lane Pittard passed away overnight at his home, KTBS- TV reported. He was 66. For more than a decade, Pittard served as the lead prosecutor at the Bossier-Webster District Attorney's Office. He was in his second term as a 26th Judicial District Judge serving in Division C.



No cause of death reported.

A skateboarder " died suddenly ":

Rest in Peace Ke'Chaud Johnson

December 15, 2023

Dallas, Texas - It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we extend our condolences to Ke’Chaud Johnson‘s friends and family following his tragic passing earlier this week. Ke’Chaud was a beloved skateboarder whose radiant spirit touched the lives of many. Known for his power, speed, and effortless style, Ke’Chaud left an indelible mark on the skateboarding community with his talent, positive attitude, and undeniable presence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Air Force veteran, 42, dies suddenly of heart attack while rocking his baby daughter to sleep, with widow now too distraught to erect family's Christmas tree

December 14, 2023

Maine - Michael Snyder, a 42-year-old Air Force veteran, suffered the unexpected heart attack on December 2 at his home in Gardner. With Christmas just weeks away, his family has been left reeling, after losing whom they called 'a pillar of strength, a loving spouse, and a devoted father who touched all the lives of those around him.' A man who served his country from 2003 until 2009, Snyder was said to be in good health in the days before his death.

A state legislator “died suddenly”:

Albany County legislator Matthew Peter dies at 38

December 13, 2023

Albany, NY — Matthew Peter, the county legislator who represented the Fifth District in the city, died suddenly Thursday. He was 38. Peter had previously undergone emergency open-heart surgery in October for an aortic dissection. In an interview with WAMC, Peter said he began developing heart problems last December when doctors discovered a small aneurysm in his heart. They had hoped it could be controlled with blood pressure medication and monitoring, but later discovered it was growing.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 10:

Award-Winning Go-to-Market Strategist Benish Shah Dies in Dallas, TX

December 10, 2023

The business world mourns the sudden and untimely death of Benish Shah, a renowned go-to-market strategist based in Dallas, Texas. Known for her innovative strategies and dynamic leadership, Shah’s death has left the industry in shock. While precise details surrounding her death remain undisclosed, sources confirm that Shah passed away earlier today in Dallas. Local authorities and the family have requested privacy during this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wilson Alden Richey, 47

December 16, 2023

Charlottesville, VA - Wilson Alden Richey, devoted father of two and founder and owner of multiple restaurants in the Charlottesville area, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 12th.



No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Dawn Edenfield, 40

December 16, 2023

Mrs. Kimberly Dawn Edenfield, 40, of Soperton, passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at Fairview park hospital in Dublin, GA.

No cause of death reported.

Alicia Martinez-Guevara, 28

December 16, 2023

Alicia Martinez was born and raised in San Antonio Texas. She passed away at a young age of 28. She passed peacefully at her house, surrounded by her loved ones after battling with cancer for the past two months.

Aranya Chareunsouk, 49

December 15, 2023

Mr. Aranya Chareunsouk, age 49, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 14, 2023 with this family by his side.



No cause of death reported.

Chareunsouk was fully “vaccinated”:

Chareunsouk was fully "vaccinated":

Lisa R. Thorpe, 46

December 15, 2023

Rome, New York - Lisa R. Thorpe, age 46, of Blossvale, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Thorpe “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe me:

Unfortunately her mother, Lisa Thorpe, passed away unexpectedly in her home Friday night.



Robert Lee (Bobby) Edwards, 68

December 14, 2023

Robert Lee (Bobby) Edwards of Charlottesville, Virginia, 68, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2023. He will be remembered for his quick wit, genuine kindness, and tremendous love for his family and friends.



No cause of death reported.

Daniel G. McKenzie

December 14, 2023

Brigham City, UT - Warrant Officer Daniel G. McKenzie passed away unexpectedly two days ago leaving his wife Judy and their 4 children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeniavee Brown, 76

December 13, 2023

Albion, New York - Jeniavee Brown, age 76, died unexpectedly December 12, 2023 in Orchard Rehab and Nursing Center.

No cause of death reported.

Alek Halverson

December 13, 2023

Big Lake, MN - Marcus' brother Alek passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 12.

No age or cause of death reported.

Whitney Grogan-Vega, 31

December 14, 2023

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania - In November 2023, she began her dream job, as a Clinical Research Coordinator, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Her greatest motivation was "to help the children of Philadelphia." Her life's purpose was to help people. She cared deeply about social inequities and fiercely advocated for the marginalized and under-served.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Lynn Reimer, 53

December 12, 2023

Lake Zurich, IL - Amy left us on November 26, 2023 and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her illness was due to a rare, fast-growing, metastasized cancer of unknown origin. This type of cancer hits approximately 5 out of 100,000 people. After 11 weeks in hospital from date of diagnosis, Amy was transferred to Hospice, where she passed within a few hours of arrival.

Keri McLemore Earley, 42

December 11, 2023

Bossier City, LA - Keri, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2023. She leaves behind a husband and 4 children ranging in ages between 8 and 15.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 10:

Lisa Ann Ferguson-Estrada, 63

December 10, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce that Lisa Ann Ferguson-Estrada peacefully passed away on November 18th, 2023. She has been a resident of Watsonville, California, for over 45 years. Lisa created a lifelong career of office managing and accounting, in which she helped Harvest Moon, B+B Distributers, Dennis Dow and more. Beyond her work, Lisa shared the love of many crafts with those around her; through her shared business Krafty Kreations, with her aunt Carroll Hummel.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Several comments on her Facebook page of "shock at her passing and questioning what happened ."

Angel Lorenzo Marquez, 2 months

December 10, 2023

Angel Lorenzo Marquez of San Antonio, Texas. September 30, 2023 - December 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 8:

Amanda Nicole Foster, 43

December 8, 2023

Valatie, NY – Amanda Nicole Foster age 43, passed away suddenly on Monday December 4, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 7:

Keri Marie Corsaut, 41

December 7, 2023

Wichita Falls, TX - Keri Marie Corsaut passed away on December 3, 2023. Keri was born on August 20, 1982, and her life was a celebration of creativity and individuality.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 6:

Aiden Paul Perrilloux, 33

December 6, 2023

Aiden Paul Perrilloux, 33 years old, of Rome, New York, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, after suffering a stroke.

Reported on November 21:

Mary Alice Rodriguez Davila, 50

November 21, 2023

San Antonio, TX - Mary Alice Davila, 50, loving mother, devoted wife, best sister, loyal friend, proud aunt, and shining light in this world, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Mary died peacefully at home surrounded by close family.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Obituary comments speak of "disbelief" at her death .

Reported on November 13:

John Berry, 27

November 13, 2023

Houston, TX - On Sunday, December 10, we lost our dear son and brother, John Berry. After suffering a serious medical emergency in early September for which the prognosis was very poor, he fought hard and overcame many challenges, strongly backed by prayers and love, but ultimately he was defeated by a stronger force.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 6:

Joan Braun Davis, 65

November 6, 2023

Joan Braun Davis, 65, of Irving, Texas, passed away unexpectedly November 1, 2023. This last spring and summer she started playing ‘America’s fastest-growing sport’ – pickleball - at Hackberry Creek Country Club. She leaves behind her husband of 39 years, her daughter and her mother.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 1:

Gregory Charles Bell, 55

October 1, 2023

Dallas, Texas - Gregory Charles Bell, 55, passed away September 20, 2023. Greg never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and had much planned for the future.



No cause of death reported.

Bell "died suddenly." More information on his unexpected passing at his GoFundMe:

Reported on September 5:

Karla Berenice Hernandez Rebollar, 38

September 5, 2023

Karla Berenice Hernandez Rebollar, age 38, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. She was a Bartender at Beverley's and Bar Manager at Andrew's American Pizza. In Her spare time Karla enjoyed working out - she did cross-fit and marathons - and hanging out with Friends. Her Family and Friends will always remember her as a Caring, Loving, Funny and Beautiful inside and out.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 3:

Debra Ann Trevino, 62

August 3, 2023

Debra Trevino lost her battle with cancer on July 27th, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband, daughters, and grandson. Debra worked for Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital for eight years where she was loved by her friends. She was known to always win the company baking contest with her yummy brownies.



Reported on July 30:

Michael Vernone, 61

July 30, 2023

An attorney by profession, musician by heart, and chef by passion, Michael epitomized the modern Renaissance Man. While Michael was a respected business attorney, he was also known for his charitable work through the Dallas [Texas] Margarita Society and the Dallas Safari Club. Words cannot describe what he meant to those who loved him. Michael passed on July 7th.



No cause of death reported.

Vernone “died suddenly”:

On July 7, 2023 we lost our dear friend Michael Vernone. To say that it came as a shock would be the understatement of the century.

Reported on July 26:

Lionel Solis III, 37

July 26, 2023

Lionel Solis III, 37, passed away July 23, 2023 in Mansfield, Texas. He was an operations manager at Gulfstream Aerospace where he worked for more than eleven years.



No cause of death reported.

Solis “died suddenly.” From an obituary comment:

"I was in such disbelief, Jaz n Lionel had just returned from Spain from their honeymoon. I grieved it hit hard on me. All I could do was immediately pray for Jaz."

Alberto Chavez Jr., 54

June 26, 2023

Alberto Chavez Jr., age 54, of Highland, California, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Alberto was born in Texas.

Chavez "died suddenly." His GoFundMe states he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and died two months later .

