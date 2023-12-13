Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 4-December 11, 2023
Rocker Denny Laine (Moody Blues); actor Benjamin Zephaniah (“'Peaky Blinders”); sports journo Russell Hargreaves; “Mr. Universe” Shaun Davis (57); Ireland: Galway businessman Daithí O'Connor; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Denny Laine, Moody Blues and Wings Co-Founder, Dies at 79
December 5, 2023
Denny Laine, a co-founder of both the Moody Blues and Wings, has died at the age of 79. His wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared the news on social media on Tuesday. She had helped set up a GoFundMe page for Laine in September following a battle with interstitial lung disease. "My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning," she wrote. "I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks.” In 1971, Laine joined up with Paul and Linda McCartney to form Wings, the post-Beatles group that became one of the biggest acts of the '70s. He remained with the band until it broke up 10 years later, performing on all of their albums, including Band on the Run, the 1973 chart-topper that was released in the U.S. 50 years prior to the day of his death. During his time in Wings, Laine often wrote and sang lead. He also released some solo recordings in the '70s.
No cause of death reported.
Benjamin Zephaniah, 'Peaky Blinders' actor and pioneering writer in the anti-racist fight, dies at 65
December 7, 2023
Benjamin Zephaniah, known for participating in the British series Peaky Blinders and a pioneering writer and poet in the fight against racism, has died at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. His family confirmed the news of his death through an Instagram statement. “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning on December 7,” the social media post reads. Benjamin's wife was by his side at all times and was with him when he passed away. “We share this with the world, and we know that many will be shocked and saddened by this news," the statement continued. "Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave so much to the world."
Russell Hargreaves death: Tributes paid across sport to 45-year-old journalist and ‘brilliant broadcaster’
December 6, 2023
Tributes have been paid across sports media to the journalist and broadcaster Russell Hargreaves, who has died aged 45. Hargreaves was renowned for his rugby union commentary on TalkSport radio, and also covered a range of other sports during his media career including football and golf. He leaves behind his wife Rachel and three children. He was also at the Ryder Cup in September, before stepping back from work due to illness.
No cause of death reported.
Shaun Davis death updates — Tributes flood in for Mr Universe winner after bodybuilder dies aged 57
December 5, 2023
Mr Universe winner, Shaun Davis has died aged 57 as tributes flood in. Davis, nicknamed "Dinosaur", won the Mr Universe title in 1996 before kidney problems forced him to retire. He received dialysis three times a week before receiving a kidney transplant in 2009 after a three-year wait. His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
No cause of death reported.
A policeman “died suddenly”:
Lancashire Police chief who took key role in Nicola Bulley search dies
December 10, 2023
Lancashire - Lancashire Constabulary has said “highly respected and admired” Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson has died suddenly at his home. Mr Lawson, 50, who took a high-profile role during the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley earlier this year, was described as an “outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride”. His death on Sunday is believed to be “medical-related” and has been referred to the coroner, the force said.
No cause of death reported.
Popular Plymouth butcher dies suddenly, aged 59
December 7, 2023
Devon - A Plymouth businessman has stepped in to safeguard people’s Christmas dinners after the unexpected death of another city butcher. Dad-of-three Mark Humphries died of a heart attack at the tragically early age of 59 leaving his partner “heartbroken” and fellow butchers “broken”. Sarah Clark, who had been in a relationship with Mark for 21 years, described her soulmate as “a genuine and lovely guy”.
Brit, 65, dies suddenly while on board tourist boat with family in Madeira
December 10, 2023
Madeira - A Brit tourist has suddenly died while on board a tourist boat with his family in Madeira following a "sudden illness". Members of the Funchal Maritime Police Local Command confirmed the news of the 65-year-old man's death, who has not been named at this time. He was on board the recreational vessel in the capital of Funchal when he died suddenly around 2 pm local time yesterday afternoon. Emergency responders were on hand as part of a rapid intervention medical team but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police psychologists are now offering their expertise to members of the grieving family, who’s loved one suffered a "sudden health problem" according to police.
No cause of death reported.
Two mums “died suddenly”:
Moving tributes paid to 'extremely selfless' mother who suddenly died aged 23
December 9, 2023
Somerset - Moving tributes have been paid to an “extremely selfless” mother who died surrounded by her family. Abi Elizabeth Munro died aged just 23 after she suffered from acute pancreatitis. Her sister Hannah Munro, who set up a fundraiser to support her partner Shane and their three-month-old daughter Lily, will always remember the times they spent together.
Mystery death of mum, 31, who was 'completely normal' minutes before sudden death
December 6, 2023
Liverpool - The family of a 32-year-old woman who died suddenly after collapsing on her bedroom floor say they are still waiting for answers. Mum-of-three Sarah Stephens died within minutes of an ambulance arriving. Her bereaved father Paul explained he had called the ambulance only as a precaution, with "everything seeming normal". But the family is still without answers as the coroner does not know her cause of death more than two weeks after the tragedy. "Her death is still a real puzzle to us all. The coroner could not find a cause of death", Paul said. "They have passed her onto the pathologist. I heard her earlier in the morning in the bathroom and she wasn't very well, but it didn't seem anything out of the ordinary. I ask myself if I had called an ambulance then would she still be alive, but an ambulance would not have been able to treat her for anything," he told the Liverpool Echo.
No cause of death reported.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Derry man who died suddenly at work named as 'devoted dad' of two
December 7, 2023
Northern Ireland - A Derry man who died suddenly at work on Monday has been described as a "much loved husband" and "devoted dad" of two. Jeffrey William John Patterson, from Limavady, died suddenly on Monday while at work. Emergency services attended the scene in the Beechwood Avenue area of Derry city on Monday. The air ambulance landed in the grounds of St Joseph's Boys school, the nearest safe landing site, while tasked to a medical emergency. The spokesperson said: "The sudden death is not being treated as suspicious at this time”. Mr Patterson, a 45-year-old father-of-two, was described in a family notice as "much loved husband of Lisa, devoted dad of Sam and Lauren, precious son of John and Marilyn, adored brother of Lindsay and Kathryn."
No cause of death reported.
Probe launched into 'unexplained' death after woman suddenly dies one week after e-scooter collision
December 6, 2023
Scotland - An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained" death of a woman who died a week after a crash on her e-scooter. Police Scotland said it is "unclear at this stage" whether the one-vehicle collision and any injuries the woman sustained contributed to her death but is appealing for witnesses to come forward while inquiries continue. The force said the 43-year-old woman crashed while riding her black e-scooter on Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen, at around 5.20 pm on Monday 20 November. Officers were then called to her sudden death at a property in the city's Mastrick Close at around 2.20 pm on Monday 27 November. The woman's death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Rose Tonnessen, 2
December 11, 2023
Liverpool - Adored Daughter of Robert & Jayne, A special little sister to Grace. Olivia will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
No cause of death reported.
David (Dave/Clarkey) Clarke, 32
December 8, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the loving arms of his mum and family, aged 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Lovell, 73
December 5, 2023
Wells - passed away suddenly on 25th November 2023 aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Neil (Dunn), 62
December 5, 2023
Ayr - Suddenly at Crosshouse Hospital on the 1st of December, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Keith Walter Jackson, 71
December 5, 2023
Nottingham - Devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather died suddenly on Thursday 23rd November aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Naomi Jane Woodbridge, 41
December 6, 2023
Hayle - On Thursday 16th November 2023 passed away unexpectedly, aged 41 years.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Flanagan
December 6, 2023
Airdrie- Suddenly at Monklands Hospital on 29th November, Christy, loving son, dad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sally Johnson
December 6, 2023
Torquay- Sally passed suddenly but peacefully away at Torbay Hospital on 26th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pauline Morton, 75
December 6, 2023
Kenton - Pauline passed away suddenly on 20th November aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Honora Jones (née Ryder)
December 5, 2023
Liverpool - Our baby sister Kath passed away suddenly on 15th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Erica Murray (nee Cailes), 73
December 6, 2023
Liverpool - Suddenly in hospital aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Terence (Terry) Duffy, 65
December 5, 2023
Huddersfield - On 23rd November 2023 suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter (Bunny) Hunnam, 72
December 6, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully with Pat by his side on Wednesday November 29th.
No cause of death reported.
Graham Fowles, 66
December 6, 2023
Nantwich - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Graham Fowles who passed away suddenly in Leighton Hospital with his loving wife by side aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nicola Andrea Kirby, 49
December 5, 2023
Liverpool - 22nd November 2023 peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Courtney Aldo Clift, 43
December 6, 2023
Westerhope- Suddenly but peacefully. Far too soon on Tuesday 28th November 2023 aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Steve Ellis, 72
December 6, 2023
Sneyd Green - Very unexpectedly on 18th November 2023, Steven Robert Ellis, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rodney Frederick Smith, 75
December 7, 2023
Camborne - On Wednesday 22nd November 2023 passed away unexpectedly at Treliske Hospital. Rodney aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Karl Liam Evans, 32
December 8, 2023
Blaenau Ffestiniog- Unexpectedly sudden and a big loss to the community. At 35 years of age on Saturday the 2nd of December.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Anthony (Simms), 58
December 9, 2023
Manchester - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on the 3rd of November 2023, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Nott (nee Kinmont), 58
December 7, 2023
Exeter - Passed away suddenly at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital aged 58 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jon Warne, 48
December 7, 2023
Plymouth - Passed away 21st November 2023, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Susanne (Pat) Perkins, 70
December 7, 2023
Chadderton - Pat sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 28th November 2023 aged 70 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barry (Bags) Howard, 66
December 8, 2023
Ashington - Suddenly, peacefully but far too soon on Wednesday 29th November 2023 aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martin (Marty) O'Donnell, 65
December 8, 2023
Cowgate - Suddenly on 28th November aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen John Hanford, 66
December 7, 2023
Horton Heath - It is with deep sadness that his family announce the sudden passing of Stephen John (Steve) Hanford aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stuart Laffey (Looey), 63
December 7, 2023
Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stuart on the 26th of November 2023 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Dominic Hennessy (Tom), 65
December 7, 2023
Coventry - Tom passed away suddenly on Monday 20th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffrey Jones, 64
December 8, 2023
Conwy - suddenly but peacefully in the presence of his beloved sisters, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Charles (Charlie) Matthews, 71
December 13, 2023
Impington - passed away suddenly on Sunday 12th November 2023 aged 71 years while on holiday.
No cause of death reported.
Ian (Robbo) Robinson, 73
December 11, 2023
Thornaby-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on December 5th, Ian aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Ferguson
December 11, 2023
Paisley - Passed away suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on Sunday 26th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Kelly
December 11, 2023
Wooden - died suddenly at home on the 3rd of December. Donations if desired to "Neath Port Talbot Cancer Challenge Charity".
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew Balicki (Andy), 75
December 9, 2023
Rochdale - On 1st December 2023, Andy, aged 75 years, passed away suddenly at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Joseph Murphy, 65
December 8, 2023
Huddersfield - On 27th November 2023, suddenly at his home in Lindley, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Jude Marshall, 48
December 8, 2023
Chester - passed away at home on Thursday 23rd November 2023 aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Flanagan
December 11, 2023
Belleek, Fermanagh - suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Graham Packer
December 8, 2023
Mary Tavy - passed away suddenly at home, on Monday 13th November.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mattie Connolly
December 8, 2023
Ealing, London and formerly of Galway, Ireland - Mattie died suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Janet (Jan) Thompson (nee Keen), 74
December 11, 2023
Bentilee - Suddenly on 24th November 2023 at home, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Thomas Dunbar, 74
December 7, 2023
Blackhall Mill - Suddenly at home on 29th November, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Suna Tilley, 62
December 9, 2023
Kirby Muxloe - Passed away at home on 23rd November 2023, aged 62 years. Donations if desired for 'Cardiac Risk in the Young'.
No cause of death reported.
Dale Pegg, 54
December 8, 2023
Bentilee - Peacefully at rest surrounded by his loving family whilst at home on 25th November 2023, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel James Ahearne, 39
December 6, 2023
Cardiff - With immense sadness, on Thursday 23rd November, Daniel passed away peacefully at the family home, aged 39.
No cause of death reported.
Gwilym Trefor Roberts, 73
December 7, 2023
Ruthin - Suddenly but peacefully at his home aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa McKenna (nee Cunniffe), 51
December 6, 2023
Larbert - Lisa sadly and suddenly passed away on Friday 24th November at her home.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Reynolds (Nee Brittain), 71
December 6, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly whilst at home on Thursday 23rd November 2023, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ann-Marie Shields, 46
December 6, 2023
St Helens - Ann-Marie passed away suddenly at home aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Gwilym Thomas, 73
December 6, 2023
Ipswich- Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 3rd November 2023, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Richard Fernyhough
December 5, 2023
Newcastle-under-Lyme - It is with great sadness, the family announce, Jonathan aged 56 years of Newcastle, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 14th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Noel Gaffney, 65
December 9, 2023
Rawtenstall - passed away at home with his sons on November 28, aged 65 years. Christopher was an accountant who enjoyed sports such as football (he was a good player and was a big Man United fan).
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Johnston (Sam) Tait, 68
December 7, 2023
Grimsby - It is with great sadness that the family announce the death of Sammy who passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Monday 13th November 2023 aged 68 years. Donations can be made in Sam's memory to the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Blake, 61
December 6, 2023
Craghead - Passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep, on 22nd November 2023, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Charles White McCormack (Chic), 63
December 6, 2023
New Hartley - aged 63 years. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday 24th November 2023. Donations if desired can be made at the service in aid of the Royal British Legion and Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Piggott, 74
December 6, 2023
Boston - Passed away suddenly at his home on 11th November 2023 aged 74 years. Donations towards the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Andrea Brown, 70
December 7, 2023
Nottingham - Andrea passed away on Wednesday 29th November 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Andrea's wishes are for a charitable donation to either Cancer Research UK or The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip (Phil) Mulligan, 70
December 7, 2023
Liverpool - Passed away at home aged 70, surrounded by his loving family. Donations welcomed to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Jillian Margaret (Jill) Summers (nee Kerslake), 74
December 7, 2023
Exeter - On 27th November 2023 aged 74 years, passed away at home. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
William Gollogly
December 5, 2023
Helensburgh - Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 28th November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ian (Peaty) Peat, 52
December 5, 2023
Dumfries - On the 18th of November 2023, suddenly at home, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew (Toddy) Todd, 56
December 5, 2023
Thornaby-on-Tees - Peacefully at home on November 25th, aged 56 years. Donations if so desired to The Christie Hospital Charitable Fund (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Hassall, 69
December 6, 2023
Baddeley Green - Passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2023, at his home in the loving care of his family, after an illness fought with great courage, aged 69 years. Donations preferred for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Bobby) Muir
December 11, 2023
Paisley - Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Sunday 3rd December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Michael George Mooney, 74
December 8, 2023
Cardiff - On Wednesday 15th November 2023. Kevin, of Ely, passed away peacefully following a short illness, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian (Seggy) Seymour, 59
December 7, 2023
Scunthorpe - Ian passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 3rd of December 2023 aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Graham, 75
December 6, 2023
Stirling - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 26th November 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, John passed away aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Wood, 72
December 8, 2023
Trentham - passed away on November 29th, 2023, after a short illness, age 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kim Adrian Harris, 69
December 9, 2023
Derby - Sadly passed away on the 2nd of December 2023 after a short illness aged 69 years surrounded by his family.
No cause of death reported.
Trevor Ward, 73
December 7, 2023
Hull - On 29th November 2023 after a short illness, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Evans, 67
December 6, 2023
Mostyn - 20th November 2023 peacefully in hospital after a short illness aged 67 years. Donations will be kindly accepted towards The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Frances Mary Maunder (nee Smith), 70
December 5, 2023
Cardiff - After a short illness, Frances passed away at the University Hospital of Wales on Monday 20th November, aged 70.
No cause of death reported.
Donald Wakefield (Hongi) Eyre-Walker
December 5, 2023
Stafford - Died peacefully in Brighton on 2nd November 2023 after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Geraint Jones (Johnny Cole)
December 5, 2023
Conwy - On 27th November 2023 he peacefully passed away following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Allan Tippens
December 5, 2023
Litherland - died on 29 November after a brief illness. Please donate to British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Booth, 52
December 7, 2023
Guisborough - Passed away peacefully in hospital after an illness bravely borne, aged 52. All donations received in lieu of flowers, will be given to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Arran, 57
December 11, 2023
Swansea - It is with great sadness that the family announce that Patrick has sadly passed away, aged 57 years. Donations if so desired, can be made in Patrick's memory to 'Heartbeat Trust UK'.
No cause of death reported.
Craig Lewis, 54
December 11, 2023
Clayton - passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice on Friday 1st December 2023, aged 54 years. Donations would be preferred in memory of Craig to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) and Windmills.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Susan Pollard (nee Dunnicliffe), 64
December 11, 2023
Derby - It is with great sadness that we share on Thursday 16th November 2023, Karen suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 64 years. Donations in lieu can be given to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Carole Lorraine Tonelli, 61
December 11, 2023
Bingham - Passed away aged 61 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support & The Lincs' & Notts' Air Ambulance.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn Kirkham, 71
December 11, 2023
Harriseahead - Peacefully on Saturday 2nd December 2023, aged 71 years. If desired a donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher Derek (Bruno) Edgeler, 64
December 9, 2023
Truro - Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. Aged 64 years. Donations in memory of Chris to benefit the British Heart Foundation and Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust.
No cause of death reported.
Steve Priday, 57
December 8, 2023
Matson - Passed away on 26th November aged 57. Donations in Steve’s memory for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Elaine Stoddart, 67
December 8, 2023
Perth - Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th November 2023 in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, Elaine aged 67 years. If desired there will be a retiring collection for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Geraint Whitley, 54
December 8, 2023
Colwyn Bay - 5th December 2023 peacefully but unexpectedly, aged 54 years. Donations in memory of Geraint gratefully received towards The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Philippa Mary (Pip) Armson, 68
December 8, 2023
Derby- Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 27th November 2023, aged 68 years. Donations in memory of Pip to Blood Cancer UK can be left at the service.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard Hollingsworth, 73
December 7, 2023
Scunthorpe - Passed away peacefully at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, on the 25th of November 2023, aged 73 years. Donations for either "Lindsey Lodge Hospice" or "Macmillan Cancer Support".
No cause of death reported.
Annmarie Marks, 73
December 7, 2023
Exeter - Passed away at the R D & E Hospital on 26th November, aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Annmarie for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Pettitt, 72
December 7, 2023
Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julie, at Castle Hill Hospital, on 23rd November 2023. If desired, donations in Julie's memory, for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Jamie Fournier D'Albe
December 7, 2023
Barnstaple - Jamie passed away suddenly on 19th November 2023. Beloved Father, Son, Brother and Partner. Forever in our hearts. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ken Griffiths
December 7, 2023
Llangain - Suddenly but peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, on 2nd December. Donations in memory, if so desired, to: "British Heart Foundation".
No age or cause of death reported.
Nora Jean Mason (Jean), 75
December 6, 2023
Liverpool - 26th November 2023 aged 75 years. Peacefully at Aintree University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Marie Curie.
No cause of death reported.
Michael O'Reilly, 57
December 6, 2023
Birmingham - passed away on the 5th of November 2023 aged 57 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Dinham
December 5, 2023
Port Talbot - On 15th November 2023. Donations may be made to Prostate Cancer UK.
No age or cause of death reported.
Irene Hegarty
December 6, 2023
London - formerly Donegal, Ireland on 04 December, after a battle with cancer. Donations to Ovacome Ovarian Cancer Support or Breakthrough Cancer Research.
IRELAND
Well-known Galway businessman dies 'with dignity and courage' after illness as tributes flow for 'true friend'
December 6, 2023
A well-known Galway businessman has died after battling illness with 'dignity and courage'. Tributes are flowing for Daithí O'Connor who died peacefully this week with his beloved wife and family by his side. Daithí, who founded Revive Active vitamin supplements, was well known in the Salthill area and beyond and has been remembered as 'a true friend'. Donations @cancercarewest and @GalwayHospice”.
No age or cause of death reported.
John 'Jack' Delaney
December 7, 2023
Co. Laois - The death of a popular local man has caused widespread shock and sadness in Ballacolla and across Laois. John ‘Jack’ Delaney of Kyledellig, Ballacolla was out jogging near his home in Ballacolla when he collapsed on Tuesday, December 5. It’s understood resuscitation attempts proved unsuccessful and he later died.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lauren Kenny, child, no age given
December 6, 2023
Tuam, Galway - Lauren: Peacefully at UHG. Sadly, missed by her loving parents Conan and Elaine,
No age or cause of death reported.
Ciaran Gregan
December 11, 2023
Gorey, Wexford - Died 9th December 2023. Dearly beloved son of Catherine and Joe.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (David) Browne
December 6, 2023
Fenit, Co. Kerry - died on 5th December 2023, beloved son of Pat & Marita.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Donohoe
December 10, 2023
Belturbet, Cavan - Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, 10th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jean Burke (née Pigott)
December 11, 2023
Donnycarney, Dublin - December 9th, 2023, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Dudney (née Herlihy)
December 11, 2023
Schull, Cork - On November 22nd, 2023, peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, Stafford following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Mullally
December 11, 2023
Celbridge, Kildare - December 9th., 2023, peacefully, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hilary Murray
December 11, 2023
Trim, Co. Meath - 11th December 2023, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mabel Riozzi (née Murray)
December 11, 2023
Lanesboro, Longford - passed away peacefully on the 10th of December 2023 in the loving care of the staff at Regional Hospital Mullingar after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jack O'Dowd
December 10, 2023
Tarbert, Kerry - Jack passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2023, with his family by his side at University Hospital Kerry, following a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernetta Potter (née Kelly)
December 9, 2023
Portmarnock, Dublin - Peacefully, after a courageous battle with illness in the care of the Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christina (Eina) Bryant (née Walsh)
December 8, 2023
Rochestown, Cork - On December 8th 2023, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Leta Ann Leydon
December 8, 2023
Gurteen, Sligo - December 8th, 2023, peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seán (John J.) DeRoe
December 5, 2023
Shinrone, Offaly -Died peacefully after a short illness in the care of Portlaoise hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin (DJ Marty) Maher
December 5, 2023
Thurles, Tipperary - After a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen (Kate) O'Mahony (née Morrissey)
December 6, 2023
Donoughmore, Cork - passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely borne with courage and dignity in the presence of her loving husband and family in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Higgins
December 6, 2023
Moate, Offaly - 6th December 2023, peacefully following a short illness, at Midland Regional Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen (Stevie) Gleeson
December 10, 2023
Pallaskenry, Limerick - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in UHL Limerick on 9th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Tobin
December 10, 2023
Carrigaline, Cork - On December 9th, 2023, unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Esther Moynan (née Carry)
December 8, 2023
Ballacolla, Co. Laois - 7th of December 2023, died suddenly but peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa Mulligan
December 8, 2023
James street, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Timmy O'Leary
December 8, 2023
Cork City, Cork - On 5th December 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rebecca Patterson
December 8, 2023
Donore, Meath - Suddenly. Sadly, missed by her loving husband Reggie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breeda O'Donoghue (née Looney)
December 11, 2023
Carrigtwohill, Cork - on December 9th, 2023. Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bryan Anthony O’Keeffe
December 11, 2023
Little Island, Cork - unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Spain on December 8th.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Farrell (née O'Sullivan)
December 7, 2023
Waterfall, Cork - On 5th December 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Cremin (née McCarthy)
December 6, 2023
Douglas, Cork - On December 5th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Potter
December 8, 2023
Belcamp, Dublin - peacefully but unexpectedly in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Boland
December 6, 2023
Drumcondra, Dublin - December 5th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly at Limerick University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick ( Paddy) Kelly
December 11, 2023
Crossroads, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kelly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donal Reidy
December 6, 2023
Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry - Unexpectedly on December 5th, 2023, at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul O'Rourke
December 5, 2023
Coachford, Cork - On December 4th, 2023, unexpectedly, Paul, loving son of Eileen and brother of Laura.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan Roberts
December 5, 2023
Omagh, Tyrone - Suddenly in Dublin, Ireland, 2nd December 2023 R.I.P. Beloved son of Russell and Michelle.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Barron
December 5, 2023
Baltinglass, Wicklow - 4th December 2023 suddenly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breda Fitzsimons (née Byrne)
December 5, 2023
Churchtown, Dublin - Suddenly at St Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alexander Galkin
December 5, 2023
Carlow Town, Carlow - formerly of Latvia, passed away unexpectedly on December 2nd, 2023, at St Luke's Hospital, kilkenny.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Hanly
December 5, 2023
Drumcondra, Dublin - Suddenly, on the 3rd December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Niall Boles
December 5, 2023
Swords, Dublin - December 1st, 2023, suddenly, in Mexico.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christy Mooney
December 8, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Christy died on December 7th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Tracey (née Shore)
December 8, 2023
Donnybrook, Dublin - Suddenly at the Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew Hanlon
December 9, 2023
Ramelton, Donegal - December 6th, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Benson
December 9, 2023
Tubbercurry, Sligo - 8th December 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christian Hallahan
December 8, 2023
Castlemartyr, Cork - on December 6th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernie Butler (née O'Brien)
December 5, 2023
Borrisokane, Tipperary- Bernie passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones under the fantastic care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget Galvin
December 8, 2023
Rathcoffey, Kildare - It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the sad passing of Bridget Galvin on the 7th of December 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steven Gillanders
December 8, 2023
Monaghan Town, Monaghan - Suddenly, on Friday, 8th December 2023, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teresa Hickey (née Collum)
December 8, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday 6th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Kenneally
December 10, 2023
Newcastle West, Limerick - Michael died suddenly on 8th December 2023, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila Kiely
December 7, 2023
Rathfarnham, Dublin - Sheila passed away, unexpectedly, at home, on 4th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Laffan
December 7, 2023
Midleton, Cork - on December 6th, 2023, suddenly and peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Kinsella
December 9, 2023
Ballybough, Dublin - December 7th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John McBride
December 9, 2023
Gweedore, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brenda Byrne (née Cannon)
December 6, 2023
Ballybrack, Co. Dublin - November 28th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Derek Clarke
December 6, 2023
Dundalk, Louth - suddenly at his residence, 5th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Greg (Gregory) Davidson
December 6, 2023
Kimmage, Dublin - 28th November 2023, suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maris Jurka
December 6, 2023
Limerick City, Limerick - Late of Latvia. On December 5th, 2023, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Victoria McCann
December 6, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - 4th December 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kenny Brill
December 5, 2023
Athlone, Roscommon - Kenny passed suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gary Collins
December 5, 2023
Newcastle, Galway - Our wonderful son and brother, Gary, was taken from us, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on the 3rd of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Didzis Lusins
December 5, 2023
Ballyvourney, Cork - On the 3rd of December 2023, suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Woods
December 5, 2023
Ballindrait, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred, on 4th December 2023, of James Woods R.I.P, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Nolan
December 5, 2023
Walkinstown, Dublin - 1st December 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frankie Farrell
December 11, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 10th December 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and next to his warm fireplace, just as he wished.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mike) Fitzpatrick
December 11, 2023
Shannonbridge, Offaly - Michael died on December 10th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) Nelson
December 11, 2023
Sandymount, Dublin - passed away suddenly on the 8th of December 2023 at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nancy Lupton (née Lambert)
December 11, 2023
Midleton, Cork - Nancy died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Saturday 9th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eoin (Spud) Murphy
December 11, 2023
Drogheda, Co. Louth - 9th December 2023. Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Byrne (née Kinane)
December 11, 2023
Lucan, Dublin - December 9th, 2023, suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul (Demo) Dempsey
December 11, 2023
Blanchardstown, Dublin - December 9, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine (Cathy) O'Neill
December 11, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - Cathy passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday last.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Britton
December 11, 2023
Mallow, Cork - passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations in lieu of Marymount Hospice & Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cornelius (Con) O'Donovan
December 6, 2023
Timoleague, Cork - on December 5th, 2023, unexpectedly in the presence of his family at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Moriarty
December 6, 2023
Glenbeigh, Kerry - Thomas passed away peacefully at his mother’s residence surrounded by his loving family, on 6th December. Donations if desired to Kerry Heart foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew McBride
December 5, 2023
Portarlington, Offaly - Formerly of London, UK. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Calnan
December 8, 2023
Clonakilty, Cork - On December 8th, 2023, peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Donations if desired to Cancer Connect.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Gallagher
December 8, 2023
Achill, Mayo - peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Paddy) Mooney
December 8, 2023
Crumlin, Dublin - 6th December 2023 (Crumlin) unexpectedly, but peacefully at home. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Ward
December 5, 2023
Milltown, Galway - on December 5th, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family & friends. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Treacy
December 8, 2023
Artane, Dublin - peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation/The Irish Cancer Society/St Francis Hospice Raheny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vincent (Vinnie) Cooney
December 8, 2023
Durrow, Laois - passed away, unexpectedly, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on 6th Dec 2023. Vinnie will be sadly missed by his parents. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Janet Farrington
December 8, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - December 7th, 2023. Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's University Hospital with her devoted family by her side. Donations can be made to Wicklow Hospice or Irish Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Kearns
December 8, 2023
Lucan, Co. Dublin - December 6th, 2023, suddenly. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barney (Bernard) Yore
December 9, 2023
Kells, Meath - Barney passed away peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home, on the 8th of December 2023. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Gordon Condron
December 8, 2023
Edgeworthstown, Longford - died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on December 8th, 2023. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Moran (née Tierney)
December 10, 2023
Ballingarry, Limerick - peacefully, on December 9th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff in Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adam Coyle
December 9, 2023
Athy, Kildar - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne O'Keeffe (née Meade)
December 9, 2023
Santry, Dublin - peacefully 9th December 2023, in the loving care of the staff of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Duggan (née Moran)
December 7, 2023
Coill Dubh, Kildare - December 7th, 2023, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheelagh Nellie Jacobs
December 6, 2023
Gort, Galway - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sheelagh. Donations can be made in her memory to the wonderful Gort Cancer Support Centre.
No age or cause of death reported.
William (Billy) Kent
December 5, 2023
Ardnacrusha, Clare - Billy passed away, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his loving wife & family on Monday 4th December 2023. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tim Kirby
December 5, 2023
Glencairn, Waterford - Tim passed away peacefully in the kind care of the staff at St. Oliver's Ward of St. Finbarr's Hospital, Cork on the 4th of December 2023. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cathal Gaffney
December 7, 2023
Greystones, Wicklow - December 5th, 2023, peacefully, at St. Vincent's University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, in memory of Cathal, to Greystones Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Jo Lynch (née Denning)
December 7, 2023
Abbeylara, Longford - Wednesday 6th December 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired to Multiple Myeloma Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Catherine Kay Henderson (née Greally)
December 6, 2023
Galway - Peacefully in Galway University Hospital under the excellent care of the Palliative Team, Doctors, Nurses and all the staff. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Dunleavy
December 5, 2023
Ballinaboola, Wexford - Patrick is survived by his loving wife Bridie. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
