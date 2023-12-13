UNITED KINGDOM

Denny Laine, Moody Blues and Wings Co-Founder, Dies at 79

December 5, 2023

Denny Laine, a co-founder of both the Moody Blues and Wings, has died at the age of 79. His wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared the news on social media on Tuesday. She had helped set up a GoFundMe page for Laine in September following a battle with interstitial lung disease. "My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning," she wrote. "I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks.” In 1971, Laine joined up with Paul and Linda McCartney to form Wings, the post-Beatles group that became one of the biggest acts of the '70s. He remained with the band until it broke up 10 years later, performing on all of their albums, including Band on the Run, the 1973 chart-topper that was released in the U.S. 50 years prior to the day of his death. During his time in Wings, Laine often wrote and sang lead. He also released some solo recordings in the '70s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Zephaniah, 'Peaky Blinders' actor and pioneering writer in the anti-racist fight, dies at 65

December 7, 2023

Benjamin Zephaniah, known for participating in the British series Peaky Blinders and a pioneering writer and poet in the fight against racism, has died at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. His family confirmed the news of his death through an Instagram statement. “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning on December 7,” the social media post reads. Benjamin's wife was by his side at all times and was with him when he passed away. “We share this with the world, and we know that many will be shocked and saddened by this news," the statement continued. "Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave so much to the world."

Link

Russell Hargreaves death: Tributes paid across sport to 45-year-old journalist and ‘brilliant broadcaster’

December 6, 2023

Tributes have been paid across sports media to the journalist and broadcaster Russell Hargreaves, who has died aged 45. Hargreaves was renowned for his rugby union commentary on TalkSport radio, and also covered a range of other sports during his media career including football and golf. He leaves behind his wife Rachel and three children. He was also at the Ryder Cup in September, before stepping back from work due to illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaun Davis death updates — Tributes flood in for Mr Universe winner after bodybuilder dies aged 57

December 5, 2023

Mr Universe winner, Shaun Davis has died aged 57 as tributes flood in. Davis, nicknamed "Dinosaur", won the Mr Universe title in 1996 before kidney problems forced him to retire. He received dialysis three times a week before receiving a kidney transplant in 2009 after a three-year wait. His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Lancashire Police chief who took key role in Nicola Bulley search dies

December 10, 2023

Lancashire - Lancashire Constabulary has said “highly respected and admired” Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson has died suddenly at his home. Mr Lawson, 50, who took a high-profile role during the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley earlier this year, was described as an “outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride”. His death on Sunday is believed to be “medical-related” and has been referred to the coroner, the force said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Popular Plymouth butcher dies suddenly, aged 59

December 7, 2023

Devon - A Plymouth businessman has stepped in to safeguard people’s Christmas dinners after the unexpected death of another city butcher. Dad-of-three Mark Humphries died of a heart attack at the tragically early age of 59 leaving his partner “heartbroken” and fellow butchers “broken”. Sarah Clark, who had been in a relationship with Mark for 21 years, described her soulmate as “a genuine and lovely guy”.

Link

Brit, 65, dies suddenly while on board tourist boat with family in Madeira

December 10, 2023

Madeira - A Brit tourist has suddenly died while on board a tourist boat with his family in Madeira following a "sudden illness". Members of the Funchal Maritime Police Local Command confirmed the news of the 65-year-old man's death, who has not been named at this time. He was on board the recreational vessel in the capital of Funchal when he died suddenly around 2 pm local time yesterday afternoon. Emergency responders were on hand as part of a rapid intervention medical team but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police psychologists are now offering their expertise to members of the grieving family, who’s loved one suffered a "sudden health problem" according to police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two mums “died suddenly”:

Moving tributes paid to 'extremely selfless' mother who suddenly died aged 23

December 9, 2023

Somerset - Moving tributes have been paid to an “extremely selfless” mother who died surrounded by her family. Abi Elizabeth Munro died aged just 23 after she suffered from acute pancreatitis. Her sister Hannah Munro, who set up a fundraiser to support her partner Shane and their three-month-old daughter Lily, will always remember the times they spent together.

Link

Mystery death of mum, 31, who was 'completely normal' minutes before sudden death

December 6, 2023

Liverpool - The family of a 32-year-old woman who died suddenly after collapsing on her bedroom floor say they are still waiting for answers. Mum-of-three Sarah Stephens died within minutes of an ambulance arriving. Her bereaved father Paul explained he had called the ambulance only as a precaution, with "everything seeming normal". But the family is still without answers as the coroner does not know her cause of death more than two weeks after the tragedy. "Her death is still a real puzzle to us all. The coroner could not find a cause of death", Paul said. "They have passed her onto the pathologist. I heard her earlier in the morning in the bathroom and she wasn't very well, but it didn't seem anything out of the ordinary. I ask myself if I had called an ambulance then would she still be alive, but an ambulance would not have been able to treat her for anything," he told the Liverpool Echo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dad “died suddenly”:

Derry man who died suddenly at work named as 'devoted dad' of two

December 7, 2023

Northern Ireland - A Derry man who died suddenly at work on Monday has been described as a "much loved husband" and "devoted dad" of two. Jeffrey William John Patterson, from Limavady, died suddenly on Monday while at work. Emergency services attended the scene in the Beechwood Avenue area of Derry city on Monday. The air ambulance landed in the grounds of St Joseph's Boys school, the nearest safe landing site, while tasked to a medical emergency. The spokesperson said: "The sudden death is not being treated as suspicious at this time”. Mr Patterson, a 45-year-old father-of-two, was described in a family notice as "much loved husband of Lisa, devoted dad of Sam and Lauren, precious son of John and Marilyn, adored brother of Lindsay and Kathryn."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Probe launched into 'unexplained' death after woman suddenly dies one week after e-scooter collision

December 6, 2023

Scotland - An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained" death of a woman who died a week after a crash on her e-scooter. Police Scotland said it is "unclear at this stage" whether the one-vehicle collision and any injuries the woman sustained contributed to her death but is appealing for witnesses to come forward while inquiries continue. The force said the 43-year-old woman crashed while riding her black e-scooter on Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen, at around 5.20 pm on Monday 20 November. Officers were then called to her sudden death at a property in the city's Mastrick Close at around 2.20 pm on Monday 27 November. The woman's death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Rose Tonnessen, 2

December 11, 2023

Liverpool - Adored Daughter of Robert & Jayne, A special little sister to Grace. Olivia will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David (Dave/Clarkey) Clarke, 32

December 8, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the loving arms of his mum and family, aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Lovell, 73

December 5, 2023

Wells - passed away suddenly on 25th November 2023 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Neil (Dunn), 62

December 5, 2023

Ayr - Suddenly at Crosshouse Hospital on the 1st of December, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Walter Jackson, 71

December 5, 2023

Nottingham - Devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather died suddenly on Thursday 23rd November aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naomi Jane Woodbridge, 41

December 6, 2023

Hayle - On Thursday 16th November 2023 passed away unexpectedly, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Flanagan

December 6, 2023

Airdrie- Suddenly at Monklands Hospital on 29th November, Christy, loving son, dad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sally Johnson

December 6, 2023

Torquay- Sally passed suddenly but peacefully away at Torbay Hospital on 26th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Morton, 75

December 6, 2023

Kenton - Pauline passed away suddenly on 20th November aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Honora Jones (née Ryder)

December 5, 2023

Liverpool - Our baby sister Kath passed away suddenly on 15th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Erica Murray (nee Cailes), 73

December 6, 2023

Liverpool - Suddenly in hospital aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terence (Terry) Duffy, 65

December 5, 2023

Huddersfield - On 23rd November 2023 suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter (Bunny) Hunnam, 72

December 6, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully with Pat by his side on Wednesday November 29th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Fowles, 66

December 6, 2023

Nantwich - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Graham Fowles who passed away suddenly in Leighton Hospital with his loving wife by side aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Andrea Kirby, 49

December 5, 2023

Liverpool - 22nd November 2023 peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Courtney Aldo Clift, 43

December 6, 2023

Westerhope- Suddenly but peacefully. Far too soon on Tuesday 28th November 2023 aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Ellis, 72

December 6, 2023

Sneyd Green - Very unexpectedly on 18th November 2023, Steven Robert Ellis, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodney Frederick Smith, 75

December 7, 2023

Camborne - On Wednesday 22nd November 2023 passed away unexpectedly at Treliske Hospital. Rodney aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Liam Evans, 32

December 8, 2023

Blaenau Ffestiniog- Unexpectedly sudden and a big loss to the community. At 35 years of age on Saturday the 2nd of December.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Anthony (Simms), 58

December 9, 2023

Manchester - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on the 3rd of November 2023, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Nott (nee Kinmont), 58

December 7, 2023

Exeter - Passed away suddenly at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital aged 58 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Warne, 48

December 7, 2023

Plymouth - Passed away 21st November 2023, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne (Pat) Perkins, 70

December 7, 2023

Chadderton - Pat sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 28th November 2023 aged 70 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barry (Bags) Howard, 66

December 8, 2023

Ashington - Suddenly, peacefully but far too soon on Wednesday 29th November 2023 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin (Marty) O'Donnell, 65

December 8, 2023

Cowgate - Suddenly on 28th November aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen John Hanford, 66

December 7, 2023

Horton Heath - It is with deep sadness that his family announce the sudden passing of Stephen John (Steve) Hanford aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stuart Laffey (Looey), 63

December 7, 2023

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stuart on the 26th of November 2023 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Dominic Hennessy (Tom), 65

December 7, 2023

Coventry - Tom passed away suddenly on Monday 20th November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Jones, 64

December 8, 2023

Conwy - suddenly but peacefully in the presence of his beloved sisters, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles (Charlie) Matthews, 71

December 13, 2023

Impington - passed away suddenly on Sunday 12th November 2023 aged 71 years while on holiday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian (Robbo) Robinson, 73

December 11, 2023

Thornaby-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on December 5th, Ian aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Ferguson

December 11, 2023

Paisley - Passed away suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on Sunday 26th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Kelly

December 11, 2023

Wooden - died suddenly at home on the 3rd of December. Donations if desired to "Neath Port Talbot Cancer Challenge Charity".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Balicki (Andy), 75

December 9, 2023

Rochdale - On 1st December 2023, Andy, aged 75 years, passed away suddenly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Joseph Murphy, 65

December 8, 2023

Huddersfield - On 27th November 2023, suddenly at his home in Lindley, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Jude Marshall, 48

December 8, 2023

Chester - passed away at home on Thursday 23rd November 2023 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Flanagan

December 11, 2023

Belleek, Fermanagh - suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Packer

December 8, 2023

Mary Tavy - passed away suddenly at home, on Monday 13th November.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mattie Connolly

December 8, 2023

Ealing, London and formerly of Galway, Ireland - Mattie died suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Janet (Jan) Thompson (nee Keen), 74

December 11, 2023

Bentilee - Suddenly on 24th November 2023 at home, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Thomas Dunbar, 74

December 7, 2023

Blackhall Mill - Suddenly at home on 29th November, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suna Tilley, 62

December 9, 2023

Kirby Muxloe - Passed away at home on 23rd November 2023, aged 62 years. Donations if desired for 'Cardiac Risk in the Young'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Pegg, 54

December 8, 2023

Bentilee - Peacefully at rest surrounded by his loving family whilst at home on 25th November 2023, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel James Ahearne, 39

December 6, 2023

Cardiff - With immense sadness, on Thursday 23rd November, Daniel passed away peacefully at the family home, aged 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gwilym Trefor Roberts, 73

December 7, 2023

Ruthin - Suddenly but peacefully at his home aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa McKenna (nee Cunniffe), 51

December 6, 2023

Larbert - Lisa sadly and suddenly passed away on Friday 24th November at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Reynolds (Nee Brittain), 71

December 6, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly whilst at home on Thursday 23rd November 2023, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann-Marie Shields, 46

December 6, 2023

St Helens - Ann-Marie passed away suddenly at home aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Gwilym Thomas, 73

December 6, 2023

Ipswich- Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 3rd November 2023, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Richard Fernyhough

December 5, 2023

Newcastle-under-Lyme - It is with great sadness, the family announce, Jonathan aged 56 years of Newcastle, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Noel Gaffney, 65

December 9, 2023

Rawtenstall - passed away at home with his sons on November 28, aged 65 years. Christopher was an accountant who enjoyed sports such as football (he was a good player and was a big Man United fan).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Johnston (Sam) Tait, 68

December 7, 2023

Grimsby - It is with great sadness that the family announce the death of Sammy who passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Monday 13th November 2023 aged 68 years. Donations can be made in Sam's memory to the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Blake, 61

December 6, 2023

Craghead - Passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep, on 22nd November 2023, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles White McCormack (Chic), 63

December 6, 2023

New Hartley - aged 63 years. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday 24th November 2023. Donations if desired can be made at the service in aid of the Royal British Legion and Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Piggott, 74

December 6, 2023

Boston - Passed away suddenly at his home on 11th November 2023 aged 74 years. Donations towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Brown, 70

December 7, 2023

Nottingham - Andrea passed away on Wednesday 29th November 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Andrea's wishes are for a charitable donation to either Cancer Research UK or The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phillip (Phil) Mulligan, 70

December 7, 2023

Liverpool - Passed away at home aged 70, surrounded by his loving family. Donations welcomed to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jillian Margaret (Jill) Summers (nee Kerslake), 74

December 7, 2023

Exeter - On 27th November 2023 aged 74 years, passed away at home. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Gollogly

December 5, 2023

Helensburgh - Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ian (Peaty) Peat, 52

December 5, 2023

Dumfries - On the 18th of November 2023, suddenly at home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew (Toddy) Todd, 56

December 5, 2023

Thornaby-on-Tees - Peacefully at home on November 25th, aged 56 years. Donations if so desired to The Christie Hospital Charitable Fund (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mick) Hassall, 69

December 6, 2023

Baddeley Green - Passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2023, at his home in the loving care of his family, after an illness fought with great courage, aged 69 years. Donations preferred for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bobby) Muir

December 11, 2023

Paisley - Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Michael George Mooney, 74

December 8, 2023

Cardiff - On Wednesday 15th November 2023. Kevin, of Ely, passed away peacefully following a short illness, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian (Seggy) Seymour, 59

December 7, 2023

Scunthorpe - Ian passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 3rd of December 2023 aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Graham, 75

December 6, 2023

Stirling - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 26th November 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, John passed away aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Wood, 72

December 8, 2023

Trentham - passed away on November 29th, 2023, after a short illness, age 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Adrian Harris, 69

December 9, 2023

Derby - Sadly passed away on the 2nd of December 2023 after a short illness aged 69 years surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Ward, 73

December 7, 2023

Hull - On 29th November 2023 after a short illness, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Evans, 67

December 6, 2023

Mostyn - 20th November 2023 peacefully in hospital after a short illness aged 67 years. Donations will be kindly accepted towards The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Mary Maunder (nee Smith), 70

December 5, 2023

Cardiff - After a short illness, Frances passed away at the University Hospital of Wales on Monday 20th November, aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Wakefield (Hongi) Eyre-Walker

December 5, 2023

Stafford - Died peacefully in Brighton on 2nd November 2023 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Geraint Jones (Johnny Cole)

December 5, 2023

Conwy - On 27th November 2023 he peacefully passed away following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Allan Tippens

December 5, 2023

Litherland - died on 29 November after a brief illness. Please donate to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Booth, 52

December 7, 2023

Guisborough - Passed away peacefully in hospital after an illness bravely borne, aged 52. All donations received in lieu of flowers, will be given to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Arran, 57

December 11, 2023

Swansea - It is with great sadness that the family announce that Patrick has sadly passed away, aged 57 years. Donations if so desired, can be made in Patrick's memory to 'Heartbeat Trust UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Lewis, 54

December 11, 2023

Clayton - passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice on Friday 1st December 2023, aged 54 years. Donations would be preferred in memory of Craig to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) and Windmills.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Susan Pollard (nee Dunnicliffe), 64

December 11, 2023

Derby - It is with great sadness that we share on Thursday 16th November 2023, Karen suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 64 years. Donations in lieu can be given to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Lorraine Tonelli, 61

December 11, 2023

Bingham - Passed away aged 61 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support & The Lincs' & Notts' Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Kirkham, 71

December 11, 2023

Harriseahead - Peacefully on Saturday 2nd December 2023, aged 71 years. If desired a donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Derek (Bruno) Edgeler, 64

December 9, 2023

Truro - Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. Aged 64 years. Donations in memory of Chris to benefit the British Heart Foundation and Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Priday, 57

December 8, 2023

Matson - Passed away on 26th November aged 57. Donations in Steve’s memory for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Stoddart, 67

December 8, 2023

Perth - Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th November 2023 in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, Elaine aged 67 years. If desired there will be a retiring collection for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geraint Whitley, 54

December 8, 2023

Colwyn Bay - 5th December 2023 peacefully but unexpectedly, aged 54 years. Donations in memory of Geraint gratefully received towards The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philippa Mary (Pip) Armson, 68

December 8, 2023

Derby- Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 27th November 2023, aged 68 years. Donations in memory of Pip to Blood Cancer UK can be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Hollingsworth, 73

December 7, 2023

Scunthorpe - Passed away peacefully at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, on the 25th of November 2023, aged 73 years. Donations for either "Lindsey Lodge Hospice" or "Macmillan Cancer Support".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annmarie Marks, 73

December 7, 2023

Exeter - Passed away at the R D & E Hospital on 26th November, aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Annmarie for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Pettitt, 72

December 7, 2023

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julie, at Castle Hill Hospital, on 23rd November 2023. If desired, donations in Julie's memory, for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Fournier D'Albe

December 7, 2023

Barnstaple - Jamie passed away suddenly on 19th November 2023. Beloved Father, Son, Brother and Partner. Forever in our hearts. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Griffiths

December 7, 2023

Llangain - Suddenly but peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, on 2nd December. Donations in memory, if so desired, to: "British Heart Foundation".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nora Jean Mason (Jean), 75

December 6, 2023

Liverpool - 26th November 2023 aged 75 years. Peacefully at Aintree University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Marie Curie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael O'Reilly, 57

December 6, 2023

Birmingham - passed away on the 5th of November 2023 aged 57 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Dinham

December 5, 2023

Port Talbot - On 15th November 2023. Donations may be made to Prostate Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Hegarty

December 6, 2023

London - formerly Donegal, Ireland on 04 December, after a battle with cancer. Donations to Ovacome Ovarian Cancer Support or Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Link

IRELAND

Well-known Galway businessman dies 'with dignity and courage' after illness as tributes flow for 'true friend'

December 6, 2023

A well-known Galway businessman has died after battling illness with 'dignity and courage'. Tributes are flowing for Daithí O'Connor who died peacefully this week with his beloved wife and family by his side. Daithí, who founded Revive Active vitamin supplements, was well known in the Salthill area and beyond and has been remembered as 'a true friend'. Donations @cancercarewest and @GalwayHospice”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John 'Jack' Delaney

December 7, 2023

Co. Laois - The death of a popular local man has caused widespread shock and sadness in Ballacolla and across Laois. John ‘Jack’ Delaney of Kyledellig, Ballacolla was out jogging near his home in Ballacolla when he collapsed on Tuesday, December 5. It’s understood resuscitation attempts proved unsuccessful and he later died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lauren Kenny, child, no age given

December 6, 2023

Tuam, Galway - Lauren: Peacefully at UHG. Sadly, missed by her loving parents Conan and Elaine,

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ciaran Gregan

December 11, 2023

Gorey, Wexford - Died 9th December 2023. Dearly beloved son of Catherine and Joe.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (David) Browne

December 6, 2023

Fenit, Co. Kerry - died on 5th December 2023, beloved son of Pat & Marita.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Donohoe

December 10, 2023

Belturbet, Cavan - Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, 10th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Burke (née Pigott)

December 11, 2023

Donnycarney, Dublin - December 9th, 2023, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Dudney (née Herlihy)

December 11, 2023

Schull, Cork - On November 22nd, 2023, peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, Stafford following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Mullally

December 11, 2023

Celbridge, Kildare - December 9th., 2023, peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hilary Murray

December 11, 2023

Trim, Co. Meath - 11th December 2023, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mabel Riozzi (née Murray)

December 11, 2023

Lanesboro, Longford - passed away peacefully on the 10th of December 2023 in the loving care of the staff at Regional Hospital Mullingar after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jack O'Dowd

December 10, 2023

Tarbert, Kerry - Jack passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2023, with his family by his side at University Hospital Kerry, following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernetta Potter (née Kelly)

December 9, 2023

Portmarnock, Dublin - Peacefully, after a courageous battle with illness in the care of the Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christina (Eina) Bryant (née Walsh)

December 8, 2023

Rochestown, Cork - On December 8th 2023, peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Leta Ann Leydon

December 8, 2023

Gurteen, Sligo - December 8th, 2023, peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seán (John J.) DeRoe

December 5, 2023

Shinrone, Offaly -Died peacefully after a short illness in the care of Portlaoise hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin (DJ Marty) Maher

December 5, 2023

Thurles, Tipperary - After a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen (Kate) O'Mahony (née Morrissey)

December 6, 2023

Donoughmore, Cork - passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely borne with courage and dignity in the presence of her loving husband and family in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Higgins

December 6, 2023

Moate, Offaly - 6th December 2023, peacefully following a short illness, at Midland Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Stevie) Gleeson

December 10, 2023

Pallaskenry, Limerick - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in UHL Limerick on 9th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Tobin

December 10, 2023

Carrigaline, Cork - On December 9th, 2023, unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Esther Moynan (née Carry)

December 8, 2023

Ballacolla, Co. Laois - 7th of December 2023, died suddenly but peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Mulligan

December 8, 2023

James street, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Timmy O'Leary

December 8, 2023

Cork City, Cork - On 5th December 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Patterson

December 8, 2023

Donore, Meath - Suddenly. Sadly, missed by her loving husband Reggie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Breeda O'Donoghue (née Looney)

December 11, 2023

Carrigtwohill, Cork - on December 9th, 2023. Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Anthony O’Keeffe

December 11, 2023

Little Island, Cork - unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Spain on December 8th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Farrell (née O'Sullivan)

December 7, 2023

Waterfall, Cork - On 5th December 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Cremin (née McCarthy)

December 6, 2023

Douglas, Cork - On December 5th, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Potter

December 8, 2023

Belcamp, Dublin - peacefully but unexpectedly in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Boland

December 6, 2023

Drumcondra, Dublin - December 5th, 2023, peacefully but unexpectedly at Limerick University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick ( Paddy) Kelly

December 11, 2023

Crossroads, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kelly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donal Reidy

December 6, 2023

Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry - Unexpectedly on December 5th, 2023, at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul O'Rourke

December 5, 2023

Coachford, Cork - On December 4th, 2023, unexpectedly, Paul, loving son of Eileen and brother of Laura.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Roberts

December 5, 2023

Omagh, Tyrone - Suddenly in Dublin, Ireland, 2nd December 2023 R.I.P. Beloved son of Russell and Michelle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Barron

December 5, 2023

Baltinglass, Wicklow - 4th December 2023 suddenly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Breda Fitzsimons (née Byrne)

December 5, 2023

Churchtown, Dublin - Suddenly at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander Galkin

December 5, 2023

Carlow Town, Carlow - formerly of Latvia, passed away unexpectedly on December 2nd, 2023, at St Luke's Hospital, kilkenny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Hanly

December 5, 2023

Drumcondra, Dublin - Suddenly, on the 3rd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Niall Boles

December 5, 2023

Swords, Dublin - December 1st, 2023, suddenly, in Mexico.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christy Mooney

December 8, 2023

Athlone, Westmeath - Christy died on December 7th, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Tracey (née Shore)

December 8, 2023

Donnybrook, Dublin - Suddenly at the Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Hanlon

December 9, 2023

Ramelton, Donegal - December 6th, 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Benson

December 9, 2023

Tubbercurry, Sligo - 8th December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Hallahan

December 8, 2023

Castlemartyr, Cork - on December 6th, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Butler (née O'Brien)

December 5, 2023

Borrisokane, Tipperary- Bernie passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones under the fantastic care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bridget Galvin

December 8, 2023

Rathcoffey, Kildare - It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the sad passing of Bridget Galvin on the 7th of December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Gillanders

December 8, 2023

Monaghan Town, Monaghan - Suddenly, on Friday, 8th December 2023, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Hickey (née Collum)

December 8, 2023

Clonmel, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday 6th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kenneally

December 10, 2023

Newcastle West, Limerick - Michael died suddenly on 8th December 2023, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Kiely

December 7, 2023

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Sheila passed away, unexpectedly, at home, on 4th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Laffan

December 7, 2023

Midleton, Cork - on December 6th, 2023, suddenly and peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Kinsella

December 9, 2023

Ballybough, Dublin - December 7th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John McBride

December 9, 2023

Gweedore, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Byrne (née Cannon)

December 6, 2023

Ballybrack, Co. Dublin - November 28th, 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Clarke

December 6, 2023

Dundalk, Louth - suddenly at his residence, 5th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Greg (Gregory) Davidson

December 6, 2023

Kimmage, Dublin - 28th November 2023, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maris Jurka

December 6, 2023

Limerick City, Limerick - Late of Latvia. On December 5th, 2023, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria McCann

December 6, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - 4th December 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenny Brill

December 5, 2023

Athlone, Roscommon - Kenny passed suddenly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Collins

December 5, 2023

Newcastle, Galway - Our wonderful son and brother, Gary, was taken from us, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on the 3rd of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Didzis Lusins

December 5, 2023

Ballyvourney, Cork - On the 3rd of December 2023, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Woods

December 5, 2023

Ballindrait, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred, on 4th December 2023, of James Woods R.I.P, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Nolan

December 5, 2023

Walkinstown, Dublin - 1st December 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frankie Farrell

December 11, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 10th December 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his family and next to his warm fireplace, just as he wished.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mike) Fitzpatrick

December 11, 2023

Shannonbridge, Offaly - Michael died on December 10th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Nelson

December 11, 2023

Sandymount, Dublin - passed away suddenly on the 8th of December 2023 at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Lupton (née Lambert)

December 11, 2023

Midleton, Cork - Nancy died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Saturday 9th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eoin (Spud) Murphy

December 11, 2023

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 9th December 2023. Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Byrne (née Kinane)

December 11, 2023

Lucan, Dublin - December 9th, 2023, suddenly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul (Demo) Dempsey

December 11, 2023

Blanchardstown, Dublin - December 9, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine (Cathy) O'Neill

December 11, 2023

Clonmel, Tipperary - Cathy passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday last.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Britton

December 11, 2023

Mallow, Cork - passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2023, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations in lieu of Marymount Hospice & Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cornelius (Con) O'Donovan

December 6, 2023

Timoleague, Cork - on December 5th, 2023, unexpectedly in the presence of his family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tom) Moriarty

December 6, 2023

Glenbeigh, Kerry - Thomas passed away peacefully at his mother’s residence surrounded by his loving family, on 6th December. Donations if desired to Kerry Heart foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew McBride

December 5, 2023

Portarlington, Offaly - Formerly of London, UK. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Calnan

December 8, 2023

Clonakilty, Cork - On December 8th, 2023, peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Donations if desired to Cancer Connect.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mick) Gallagher

December 8, 2023

Achill, Mayo - peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Paddy) Mooney

December 8, 2023

Crumlin, Dublin - 6th December 2023 (Crumlin) unexpectedly, but peacefully at home. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Ward

December 5, 2023

Milltown, Galway - on December 5th, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family & friends. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Treacy

December 8, 2023

Artane, Dublin - peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation/The Irish Cancer Society/St Francis Hospice Raheny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent (Vinnie) Cooney

December 8, 2023

Durrow, Laois - passed away, unexpectedly, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on 6th Dec 2023. Vinnie will be sadly missed by his parents. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Farrington

December 8, 2023

Bray, Wicklow - December 7th, 2023. Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's University Hospital with her devoted family by her side. Donations can be made to Wicklow Hospice or Irish Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob) Kearns

December 8, 2023

Lucan, Co. Dublin - December 6th, 2023, suddenly. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barney (Bernard) Yore

December 9, 2023

Kells, Meath - Barney passed away peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Dunboyne Nursing Home, on the 8th of December 2023. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Gordon Condron

December 8, 2023

Edgeworthstown, Longford - died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on December 8th, 2023. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Moran (née Tierney)

December 10, 2023

Ballingarry, Limerick - peacefully, on December 9th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff in Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Coyle

December 9, 2023

Athy, Kildar - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne O'Keeffe (née Meade)

December 9, 2023

Santry, Dublin - peacefully 9th December 2023, in the loving care of the staff of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Duggan (née Moran)

December 7, 2023

Coill Dubh, Kildare - December 7th, 2023, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sheelagh Nellie Jacobs

December 6, 2023

Gort, Galway - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sheelagh. Donations can be made in her memory to the wonderful Gort Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William (Billy) Kent

December 5, 2023

Ardnacrusha, Clare - Billy passed away, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his loving wife & family on Monday 4th December 2023. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tim Kirby

December 5, 2023

Glencairn, Waterford - Tim passed away peacefully in the kind care of the staff at St. Oliver's Ward of St. Finbarr's Hospital, Cork on the 4th of December 2023. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cathal Gaffney

December 7, 2023

Greystones, Wicklow - December 5th, 2023, peacefully, at St. Vincent's University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, in memory of Cathal, to Greystones Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Jo Lynch (née Denning)

December 7, 2023

Abbeylara, Longford - Wednesday 6th December 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired to Multiple Myeloma Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Kay Henderson (née Greally)

December 6, 2023

Galway - Peacefully in Galway University Hospital under the excellent care of the Palliative Team, Doctors, Nurses and all the staff. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Dunleavy

December 5, 2023

Ballinaboola, Wexford - Patrick is survived by his loving wife Bridie. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link