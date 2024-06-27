In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, June 17-24, 2024
Athletes: US (4), Colombia, UK, Ireland (2), UAE, India, China, NZ; "vaxxidents": US (8), Canada, Mexico (2), UK, Germany, Spain (2), Italy (4), S. Africa, Malaysia, NZ (2); & more
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
Canada
Mexico, Trinidad, Barbados, Colombia, Peru, Suriname, Brazil and Argentina
Mexico:
Peru:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Serbia, Bosnia, Albania and Spain
Germany:
Italy
Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe, S. Africa, UAE, Turkey, Armenia, India, Bangladesh, Singapore, China, S. Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, & New Zealand
South Africa:
Singapore:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Don’t know how you do it, Mark, but thanks. It’s heart breaking and is supposed to get worse! Prion diseases haven’t hit yet!
Cancer reoccurance and cancer everwhere! Head out of the sand and look around!