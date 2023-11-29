EGYPT

Victim of a heart attack : Tarek Abdelaziz dies on a film set

November 26, 2023

The Egyptian actor Tarek Abdelaziz died this Sunday, floored by a heart attack, on the set of a film, in which he played the main role. He breathed his last, at the age of 55, in the ambulance that was evacuating him urgently to the hospital. According to Egyptian media, the actor suffered from heart problems. It is reported that he underwent surgery last June.

IRAN

Beloved Iranian Actress Bita Farahi Passes Away at 65

November 26, 2023

Renowned Iranian cinema and television actress, Bita Farahi, passed away due to heart and lung complications at Tehran’s Day Hospital. The news of her demise was announced on the 4th of Azar. Farahi, over the years of her artistic presence, especially with her roles in numerous series and films, had gained significant popularity. Her death has sparked many reactions in the artistic community and among her fans Farahi, who was 65 years old, had been hospitalized at Day Hospital for several weeks due to lung and heart complications. Her passing has left a void in the Iranian cinema industry, which she had served with dedication and talent for many years.

UKRAINE

A soldier “died suddenly”:

During a trip to Bukovyna, a defender from Volyn, Olha Kulikova, died suddenly

November 20, 2023

The tragic news was announced by the mayor of Novovolynsk Boris Karpus, Espresso West reports. "Sad news has come to our community. The heart of Defender Olha Kulikova, born in 1983 [40], has stopped beating," he said. Olha defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces. During a trip to the Chernivtsi region, her heart suddenly stopped.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

The cause of death of Alexander Kryzhanovsky: The actor of the series died suddenly on November 21

November 22, 2023

The cause of death of actor Alexander Kryzhanovsky has become known. On November 21, 2023, Alexander Kryzhanovsky died suddenly. He was 66 years old. The death of the actor was reported by his son. It became known that he had a heart attack, the doctors could not help in any way. Recall that Kryzhanovsky starred in the series "The Return of Mukhtar", "Major" and "The Sniffer". He also played in the film "Battle for Sevastopol"

Reported on November 17:

Historian and publicist Vlad Bogov died suddenly in Pskov

November 17, 2023

Pskov - Historian, political activist, and publicist Vlad Bogov died suddenly on November 17 in Pskov. The newspaper "AiF-Pskov" writes about this. It is known that on the evening of November 16, he felt unwell. He was rushed to the hospital with a diagnosis of stroke. He died the next morning, despite the efforts of doctors.

No age reported.

Reported on November 11:

61 yo hockey player Mikhail Yanchishin suddenly dies of heart failure in the middle of a match [video]

November 11, 2023

Mikhail Yanchishin, a member of the Armata amateur team, was playing against the Favorite team on Sunday, when he suddenly collapsed on the ice. He had no signs of illness or injury before the game, according to his teammates. He was an experienced and passionate hockey player who had been playing for Armata for several years. The other players and the referees immediately rushed to his aid and tried to revive him. They called an ambulance, but it arrived too late. The paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be a heart failure, possibly triggered by physical exertion and cold temperature.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

In Ivanovo, at the age of 45, the famous cardiologist Viktor Orlov died

November 20, 2023

The Ivanovo Regional Clinical Hospital reported that Viktor Orlov, a doctor of the cardiology department for patients with acute coronary syndrome of the Regional Vascular Center, died suddenly. Viktor Sergeevich was 44 years old. After graduating from the Ivanovo Medical Academy and completing his residency, he worked in Moscow for nine years as an ambulance doctor. After returning to Ivanovo, in 2013 he worked as a cardiologist with the regional cardiology dispensary, in 2020 he moved to the IOKB.

No cause of death reported.

In Pervouralsk, a man died on the way to the hospital

November 22, 2023

Pervouralsk - Yesterday morning, a man died suddenly on Vatutin Street near house number 12. He was 58 years old. It is known that he had heart problems. On the way to the doctor, he became ill and fell on the sidewalk. Passers-by helped him up, but he could not walk. A patrol of the National Guard passing by called an ambulance. When the doctors arrived, the man no longer needed help - he died.

No cause of death reported.

A well-known Volgograd zoo buries its suddenly deceased employee

November 21, 2023

Volgograd - The founder of the Volgograd shelter "Tailed House", Yana Vodolazhskaya, on the eve of November 20, announced the sudden death of one of the most active workers of the shelter. "We had a tragedy. Yesterday our Andrey, a friend, comrade and just a good person, died suddenly. Many of you met him in person and knew him. Andrey was not just an employee of the shelter, he was one of the four pillars of our shelter. Now there are three of us left, we need to hold on for the sake of the shelter, for the sake of the animals, for the sake of ourselves. We still can't accept this loss," Yana said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evgeny Anatolyevich Abramov, 61

November 26, 2023

Zavolzhe - On 25.11.2023, after a short illness, my beloved father, husband, grandfather - Evgeny Anatolyevich Abramov, born on 12.12.1961 [61], passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Vladimir Ivanovich Noshenkov, 68

November 25, 2023

Zavolzhe - On 24.11.2023, her beloved husband, father, grandfather Vladimir Ivanovich Noshenkov (19.05.1955 [68]) passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Larisa Nikolaevna Syrvacheva

November 22, 2023

Kungur - On 16.11.2023, our friend Larisa Nikolaevna Syrvacheva passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergey Vasilyevich Bykov

November 18, 2023

Kungur - 17.11.2023. Her beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, Sergey Vasilyevich Bykov, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Kalpakkam nuclear research centre employee dies in sudden death

November 24, 2023

Mamallapuram - Satish Varma (41) was a resident of Anupuram, near Kalpakkam, a resident of the Employees' Quarters of the Department of Atomic Energy. He worked as an employee at the Kalpakkam Atomic Research Centre. Satish Varma died suddenly when he came to a shop in Anupuram area.

No cause of death reported.

A young man practicing the net suffered a heart attack

November 21, 2023

Gujarat - According to the information received, Manish Prajapati [20], a student of Nagalpur College in Mehsana, was practicing the net of cricket. He was bowling and suddenly fell. He was then rushed to a hospital for treatment and declared brought dead by the doctors. Naturally there is an atmosphere of mourning in the young man's family and friend circle while there was also fear among other players playing with him.

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh boy of 19 dies after having dinner with friends in Italy

November 23, 2023

Tragedy on the evening of Wednesday, 22 November in Montecassiano, where a young man aged just 19 died following a sudden illness. The victim is M.F., a boy originally from Bangladesh who recently arrived in Italy. He had gone to dinner with some acquaintances living in Via del Molino: after consuming the meal, around 11.00 pm, he felt ill for reasons not yet ascertained. Those present immediately contacted the 118 rescuers, who attempted in vain to resuscitate the 19-year-old before being forced to ascertain his death. The Carabinieri were also on site to investigate the case. The young man's body is now in the Macerata hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

CHINA

The 52-year-old man suffered 2 cerebral infarctions in a month and died , watching out for these 2 habits

November 23, 2023

Mr. Liu (52) was hospitalized for treatment due to sudden lisp and weakness in his left limb. This is the 2nd time in the month that Mr. Liu has been hospitalized with similar symptoms. After intensive treatment, Mr. Liu's condition did not improve. He gradually developed a disturbance of consciousness, and a CT scan of his head revealed an extensive cerebral infarction. Mr. Liu fell into a coma, which eventually affected the respiratory center, gradually leading to respiratory failure and death.

No cause of death reported.

INDONESIA

Dewa Ratu, had complained of chest pain, bus passengers died suddenly

November 22, 2023

Bali - A passenger of the Tiara Mas bus, Zuhri, 46, from West Kalimantan, who was about to cross to Mataram through the Port Padangbai, Karangasem, riding KMP Rama Giri Nusa, passed away, Tuesday (21/11/2023). The incident took place around 13:30 p.m. Before he died, Zuhri complained of chest pain or tightness.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

A TV news producer “died suddenly”:

Tragedy as SBS producer Bridget Munro dies suddenly after 'massive seizure' leaving behind husband Adrian Arciuli and two kids

November 24, 2023

Tributes have flooded in for the family of SBS World News senior producer Bridget Munro after her shock death this week. The mum-of-two tragically suffered a 'massive seizure' on Wednesday, leaving behind her husband, SBS presenter Adrian Arciuli, and daughters Gracie and Margot. Mr Arciuli shared the devastating news to social media on Thursday evening alongside a photo of 'Bridgie' smiling. 'At 3.50 pm on Wednesday, November 22nd our lives changed forever as our darling Bridgie tragically passed away unexpectedly following a massive seizure,' he wrote. Mr Arciuli added his thoughts were with their team at SBS News, and Ms Munro's former colleagues at Sky News where she previously worked as a producer until July 2017.

No age reported.

Coles store rocked by 'beloved' colleague's sudden death

November 24, 2023

A group of Coles staffers have rallied together to support the family of a beloved team member who died at the age of just 39. VB, who worked at the Coles store in Port Melbourne, Victoria recently passed away from a “sudden cardiac arrest” while off the clock, his co-workers said on a GoFundMe fundraiser created on Tuesday. “VB was very much loved by his friends and us who he called his work family,” the staffers wrote, explaining that they were raising money for his family, who live in India.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Beloved’ North Harbour rugby player Melita Williams dies suddenly

November 28, 2023

North Harbour, Auckland - There is an outpouring of grief from the Auckland and North Harbour rugby community after the sudden death of North Harbour Hibiscus player Melita Williams. She was 29. North Harbour Rugby chief executive Adrian Donald said Williams’ passing was “incredibly sad” and she would be “dearly missed”. He thanked her for her “enormous contribution” to the Hibiscus’ Farah Palmer Cup programme. The organisation posted on social media saying she “lifted us up when we needed it the most with her energy, determination, always showcasing her love for the game”. The prop played 15 games across three Farah Palmer Cup seasons. Williams’ family has asked for privacy. A service marking her life is expected to be held later this week in Auckland.

No cause of death reported.

Jeroen Visser, 51

November 21, 2023

Our team member Jeroen Visser died suddenly of cardiac arrest on Thursday, November 16. Completely unexpected, and way too young.

Jennifer Anne (nee McLean) Scollay, 70

November 27, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Sadly lost her battle with multiple myeloma on Thursday, November 23, 2023, aged 70 years. The family would like to thank Dr Peter Ganley for his professional and personal care shown to Jenny.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Howard Scott, 74

November 25, 2023

Hurunui, Canterbury - In his 74th year. Died peacefully at home on November 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. He wished to thank his many friends that helped support him over his battle with cancer, which was a determined one over several years - he passed away on his own terms.

Shane Thomas (Shane) Reilly, 64

November 25, 2023

Auckland - Shane aged 64, decided sleeping was more appropriate than being awake. The 22nd November will now be known as his slumber day. Shane will probably be dreaming about his motor home and fishing instead of working at Aviation Security Service, or earlier the NZ Army. In all honesty, cancer sucks! So in lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice NZ or St John's Ambulance.

Note: Staff at the Aviation Security Service were mandated to receive Covid “vaccination.”

Michael Reginald Bately, 67

November 25, 2023

Wellington - Ngati Manipoto, Toa, Tama and Mutunga. Grandson of Rangirere Te Kapo and Riu Batley. A proud Wellington Postie, a teacher, a fabricator, a health care worker. An original wit and a bon vivant. A prolific reader, a devotee of Youtube music. A keen golfer but otherwise exercise averse, he could sing like an angel. Michael's heart failed him as predicted. Ill health wasn't his ambition and he left before suffering the worst of it. Haere atu taku papa, ka tangi nga roimata mooku. Rere atu to wairua ki o matua e tatari ana mooku. Moe Mai Moe Mai Raa.

No cause of death reported.

Anita McLeod, 76

November 25, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - On November 16, 2023, suddenly at Akaroa, aged 76 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Claire Wolber, 76

November 25, 2023

Dunedin - Unexpectedly at Dunedin Hospital, on October 6, 2023, aged 76 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rex Gilbert, 63

November 25, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, aged 63 years. "Hoo-roo".

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Eric Paul Carson, 47

November 25, 2023

Lyttelton, Canterbury - Of Lyttelton. On November 20, 2023, at Christchurch. Aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rex James Bentham

November 25, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed peacefully on Tuesday 21st November, with beloved wife Glenda by his side, after a short battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice www.waipunahospice.org.nz/ donate/ would be appreciated.

No age reported.

Judy (nee Quedley) Coyle

November 25, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully on Friday 24 November 2023, with family by her side, after a short battle with cancer. Special thanks to Elda and the staff at Arvida Copper Crest for their compassionate care.

No age reported.

Kim Robertson

November 25, 2023

Martinborough, Wellington - On 21st November 2023, peacefully at her home in Martinborough. A special thanks to all who cared for Kim during her illness. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.nz would be appreciated, or may be left in the Chapel foyer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Jane Black

November 25, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed peacefully in her sleep after a brave battle with cancer on November 16, 2023, at Bainswood on Victoria. A life well lived, filled with love, laughter, and Christmas all year round. Our gratitude to the staff at Bainswood for the love and care of our mother.

No age reported.

Andrea Marie Hill

November 25, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away Wednesday, 22nd November 2023, after an unexpected short illness at Waikato Hospital Hamilton surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tony Andrew Ridland

November 25, 2023

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on 20th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Watt

November 25, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly but peacefully, with family at his side, at Southland Hospital on Monday, November 20, 2023. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Glenbray Gardens and the staff at Southland Hospital for their love and care of Bill.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Iona Leslie

November 25, 2023

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away in Rotorua on November 18, 2023, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Howard King

November 25, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Yvonne's treasured husband and best friend. Taken so suddenly, just south of Blenheim, Tuesday, November 22, 2023. He will be forever tremendously missed. Grateful thanks to Blenheim Ambulance, Police and Ethan from Sowman's for all their help. Also special thanks to the couple who stopped and helped.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheryl Margaret Bishell

November 25, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury – Peacefully, on November 21, 2023, after a short illness. Special thanks to the Fairlie Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance and the Christchurch Hospital ICU team for their care and support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Michael (Hoppy) Rastovich, 75

November 24, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away on Thursday 23rd November 2023 after a short illness, aged 75 years. A special thank you to Dr Paul Huggns and nursing team at Waikato hospital, The family would also like to acknowledge Dr Sulaiman for the care he provided Stephen in the last week.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Fredrick Vincent

November 24, 2023

Whitianga - It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Fredrick Vincent announce his sudden passing on Tuesday 21st November, at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Anne Langtry, 21

November 24, 2023

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Our gorgeous young lady taken so suddenly on Tuesday 21 November 2023, at 21 years of age. In a place where she was at her happiest, surrounded by horses. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NZ Horse Ambulance Trust, an organisation that Sophie was in awe of. You packed your 21 years full of adventures, Soph, and your ray of sunshine will continue to shine on us.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Nola Morgan, 71

November 24, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 21, 2023, after a short illness, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Edward Bloomfield

November 24, 2023

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness. Trev will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Totara.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher John (Chris) Mills, 69

November 23, 2023

Manukau, Auckland - Passed away on November 21, 2023. After a short battle with stage 4 cancer. A huge loss to the family and will be forever missed.

Neil Arthur Reynolds, 63

November 23, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Unexpectedly at Dunedin Hospital, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Thomas Monk, 74

November 22, 2023

St Helier's Bay, Auckland - Aged 74, passed away peacefully at home after a very short battle with cancer.

Ann Miriam Scully, 71

November 22, 2023

Invercargill, Southland – Peacefully, after a swift but courageous battle, at her home, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in the care of her three daughters and devoted husband; aged 71 years. A special thanks to the wonderful care given by Southland Hospice and the District Nurses, special mention to Mike and Sara. In lieu of flowers donations to The Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Louise (nee McLean) Ellis, 64

November 22, 2023

Wattle Downs, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 19 November 2023, aged 64 years (4 days from getting her gold card). We have lost one amazingly strong, selfless and very much-loved lady who overcame so many obstacles in her life with her beautiful smile and great attitude. You are going to be so missed, Annette.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Joy Gallon, 63

November 22, 2023

Waiheke Island, Auckland - 7 June 1960 - 19 November 2023. It is with great sadness that the family of Valerie Joy Gallon (Williams) announce her sudden passing on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the age of 63. Forever in our hearts, our mum, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. We will miss you.

No cause of death reported.

Pauley Laird, 35

November 22, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 17, 2023, aged 35 years. A much-loved friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Samuel Keith, 31

November 22, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 19, 2023, with Mum and Dad at his side, aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Mary Wilson

November 22, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Special thanks to Dr Michelle Vaughan and the amazing nurses at St Georges Cancer Care Centre, Lincoln Medical, and Nurse Maude. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Georges Cancer Institute and/or Nurse Maude Canterbury.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Lawrence McConville

November 22, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Peacefully on 20.11.2023. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation can be made through their website in John's memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rev Paul Gainsford SM

November 22, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - (Member of the Society of Mary.) Suddenly, at St Joseph’s Court Sydenham, Christchurch, on 19 November 2023. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary, resident at St Joseph Court Sydenham Christchurch.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael David Braithwaite

November 22, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly but peacefully, on Friday, November 17, 2023. A friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aaron Antony MacKereth

November 21, 2023

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Went to be with the Lord on Friday, 17th November 2023, age 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Ralph Grimmer

November 21, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Johnny passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, after a short illness. Johnny will be dearly missed. He'll never be forgotten for his generosity of spirit, sense of family, and loyalty to his many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil Timothy Gargan

November 21, 2023

Stratford, Taranaki - It is with sadness that we lost our Neil suddenly, at Waikato Hospital, on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Guy John McMenamin, 50

November 20, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 17, 2023, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, in his 50th year. Special thanks to all staff at Nurse Maude for their care and support of Guy and his family, and also to the Oncology Ward at Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (Christchurch) and Nurse Maude (Christchurch) would be appreciated and may be made online at cancer.org.nz/donate-now and nursemaude.org.nz/donate.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew John Knight, 19

November 20, 2023

Te Awamutu, Waikato - One of life's characters, aged 19, tragically gone too soon, on 9th October 2023. Finally returned home to his family. In lieu of flowers donations to LandSAR would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Aidan John Prebble, 52

November 20, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Well before his time, on November 14, 2023, at home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Andrew O'Gorman

November 20, 2023

Northcote, Auckland - Passed 16 November 2023, unexpectedly from cancer. We miss you every day, miss seeing your smile, hearing your laughter, and your words of wisdom.

No age reported.

