MEXICO

He faints and loses his life on a street in the historic center of Oaxaca

May 24, 2024

In the center of the city of Oaxaca, a man who was walking calmly fainted, and apparently died of an illness he was suffering from. People who were passing through the area requested the support of the paramedics. After the first aid, it was confirmed that the man had already lost his life, apparently due to some pathological situation. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Mauro Tizaman Acevedo.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

It was a heart attack that caused the death of Don Mauricio during a baseball game

May 20, 2024

It was around one o'clock on Sunday afternoon while the day's game was being held, when the gentleman felt ill while walking through the public area between the central stands and one of the dugouts where he suddenly collapsed before the astonished gaze of dozens of witnesses, including entire families who were enjoying the sports activity. Staff of a funeral home picked up the deceased, identified as Mauricio "M“, 61, with an address in the community, where he was popularly known as ”El Miyagi", and transferred him to their facilities where a necropsy was performed, which allowed to clarify that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction.

He died young from an apparent heart attack

May 20, 2024

A young man of approximately 23 years lost his life due to an apparent cardiac arrest. The events took place in the community of Puerta Palmillas. The young man was at the site and from one moment to the next he keeled over, then someone asked for the support of emergency bodies. The rescuers only confirmed that he did not have vital signs, so the body was covered and reported to police officers who were at the site.

Neighbor of Ramblases dies from a heart attack

May 23, 2024

A man living in the Ramblases neighborhood died on a public road after he suffered a fall and became unconscious. It was announced that the now deceased was left lying down and neighbors requested an ambulance to help him. Elements of the fire department arrived at the scene, who upon checking on the man realized that he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

A man died of a cardiac arrest while being transported to a hospital by his relatives

May 23, 2024

The now deceased 61-year-old began to feel unwell. While his relatives were going to the Fire Department to get help, the driver of the van in which he was being transferred stopped his march and asked for support. Therefore, an Emergency Services ambulance came, whose paramedics performed an assessment and determined that there was nothing they could do anymore - he no longer had vital signs.

Cause of death of man in Amaxac de Guerrero was due to myocardial infarction

May 23, 2024

Through the 911 Emergency Number, the finding of a male without vital signs was reported in a field of the aforementioned municipality. Therefore, the presence of the Forensic Medical Service was requested, who went to the place and performed the removal of the body. A necropsy was carried out, which showed that the cause of death was due to a myocardial infarction.

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Heart attack surprises driver in El Mirador

May 21, 2024

A heart attack took the driver of a sedan-type car by surprise. According to witnesses, the driver was driving in the direction of Real Solare, but at the height of El Mirador, he suddenly vanished at the wheel, and this caused him to crash by touching against a van and end his march by hitting a light pole. The people in the van descended to check the situation, but they only found the man who had already collapsed and was unconscious inside the car, so they asked for the support of the emergency services. Police took him out of the vehicle and practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers for several minutes, but unfortunately it was only confirmed that he had already died, and no more could be done for him.

No age reported.

Ex-paramedic suffers heart attack and caused crash; died in hospital

May 20, 2024

The victim was identified as Aldo Gonzalez, 37, a former Red Cross paramedic and resident of the Modulo 2000 neighborhood. He was driving a white Honda CRV pickup truck when he suffered a heart attack. That caused him to lose control at the wheel and crash into a Ford F-150 pickup truck after invading a lane, and whose driver was unhurt. At the scene of the accident, he was helped by witnesses and paramedics, who tried to revive him and took him to hospital, but he did not survive.

BELIZE

Founder of Aces Wildlife Rescue in Belize passes away unexpectedly

May 26, 2024

Chris Summers, the Founder and Director of Operations for Aces Wildlife Rescue, a prominent wildlife conservation organization in Belize, has died at his home on Ambergris Cave. The announcement was made by the organization in a press release earlier today. The cause of death has not been disclosed. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Aces Wildlife Rescue Founder and Director of Operations Chris Summers,” the press release stated.

No age reported.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Young woman dies of a heart attack while in class

May 25, 2024

A young student died of a heart attack near noon this Saturday, while receiving teaching at the youth and adult day studies known as Prepa, in the province of Azua. The death of Ramona Ciprián occurred at the Bartolomé Olegario Pérez school in this city. Doctor Guillermo Andújar gave the report indicating that the death of the young student was due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

3Canal, Malick Folk Performers honour limbo queen

May 27, 2024

Members of the 3Canal and Malick Folk Performers crews will celebrate the life of limbo queen Nydia Byron with a Bongo Night at the Big Black Box Murray Street, Port-of-Spain, tomorrow from 6 pm. The cultural community was thrown into mourning last Tuesday when Byron, 67, died unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

The Vallenato singer-songwriter Omar Geles dies: this is what is known

May 21, 2024

Consternation in Vallenato music due to the sudden departure of the accordion player and composer Omar Geles. The artist reportedly suffered a heart attack while playing a tennis match. He was taken from the emergency room to the Erasmo clinic, where his death was confirmed. Geles, 57, had been hospitalized a few weeks ago at a medical center in Miami, United States, due to intense pains in his chest and one of his arms. After receiving medical treatment, he was discharged and returned to Colombia. Omar Geles was considered one of the great exponents of the genre, with a musical career of more than 30 years full of successes and recognitions.

No cause of death reported.

He died in the middle of class: he was 9 years old, he felt bad, collapsed in front of his classmates and a stroke killed him in seconds

May 26, 2024

A dramatic situation was experienced in a school in Colombia, when a 9-year-old boy, Jonathan Andrés Amado García, died of a stroke in the middle of a school class. The tragedy took place last Thursday, May 24, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus school in the municipality of Becerril. The boy's uncle explained that "He told the teacher that his head hurt and at that moment he took a few steps and took to his head. He started screaming ‘help me, help me, my head hurts a lot’, and immediately collapsed, and they saw blood and foam coming out of his nose.”

Link

BRAZIL

LGBTQIA+ activist Eliseu Neto dies at 45

May 22, 2024

Psychologist and LGBTQIA+ community activist Eliseu Neto died on Tuesday (21st) in Rio de Janeiro. He was 45 years old. Elisha was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and, on May 13, he even published on his social networks a request for help to pay for treatment. At the national level, Eliseu stood out when filing a lawsuit in the Supreme Federal Court that resulted in the criminalization of homophobia in Brazil and the end of the ban on blood donation by homosexuals, in 2019.

Nêgalu dies at the age of 32, who defended hip-hop culture

May 20, 2024

Luciana Ferreira da Silva, 32 years old, died in Campo Grande, on the night of Sunday (19th), victim of stroke and cardiac arrest. A member of the state college of hip hop, she actively participated in poetry battles, including relevant themes and always evidencing her commitment to artistic expression. The artistic name Nêgalu began when, in 2014, Luciana started taking break classes and she showed great interest in hip-hop culture.

Digital influencer Wilkerson Araújo (Will) died as a result of a stroke

May 21, 2024

It is with great regret that we communicate the death of the digital influencer Wilkerson Araújo (Will), who died on Tuesday night (21st), as a result of a stroke. Will died in Teresina, where he was hospitalized.

No age reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Doctor suffers sudden illness during tennis match and the worst happens

May 26, 2024

On Saturday afternoon (25th), ophthalmologist Adílio Antônio de Almeida, 67, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during a tennis match. The case occurred in the city of Chapadão do Sul where Adílio had started one of his clinics approximately three years ago. Colleagues of the doctor noticed the sudden illness and immediately started cardiac massage and activated the Fire Department, which quickly took him to the Emergency Room of the city's Municipal Hospital, but he did not resist and ended up dying.

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Rest in peace, my friend psychologist Bruna Lima

May 21, 2024

Rest in peace, my friend psychologist Bruna Lima, victim of a cardiac arrest, I found out this morning, unfortunately we did not get to know each other personally, but in these almost 3 years of contact, we created a great friendship, we vented a lot, always giving strength to each other and cheering for the happiness of each one. I have already cried a lot because of her departure, so young, she was only 31 years old and has a small son.

Former councilman Donizete Afonso dies victim of heart attack

May 23, 2024

In the early hours of Thursday, May 23rd, former councilman Donizete Afonso da Silva died, at the age of 67, in the municipality of Indiavaí. According to information from family members, the former parliamentarian suffered a heart attack at 5:30 am in his residence in the community of Águas Claras.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

PM dies after falling ill in Serrinha

May 24, 2024

A sergeant of the 16th Battalion of Military Police based in Serrinha, died on Friday (23rd) in his residence. According to information, Inácio Araújo Rego had heart problems and the suspected cause of death was infarction. The Military Police and the mobile emergency service (SAMU) were called and tried to revive him, and he did not resist and ended up dying.

No age reported.

Mourning: Aparecida Pereira da Silva

May 27, 2024

Aparecida Pereira da Silva, better known as "Cidinha", died on Sunday at the age of 66. Cidinha was a beloved figure in the community, having worked for many years in the Secretariat of the State School, where she continued to work. According to family members, Cidinha suffered a fulminant heart attack.

Robério Rosa, 55

May 23, 2024

It is with deep regret that we receive the news of the death of Robério Rosa, 55 years old, former president of CONSEG Brasilândia, a great human being, combatant, during the period he lived in Brasilândia Robério was always involved in struggles for improvements in living conditions in the region. Robério was also a health counselor at UBS Brasilândia. He was currently living in Rio Grande do Norte, where yesterday morning, he died, victim of a heart attack.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Natalia Fernanda, married, 30 years old, was a successful young engineer in Guaxupé

May 20, 2024

Natalia Fernanda, married, 30 years old, was a successful young engineer in Guaxupé. This Friday, May 17, the young Natalia Fernanda Schmidt Dias passed away. According to reports, she suffered a sudden illness. Married to Paulo Eduardo, the couple have a daughter. Natalia was pregnant, expecting their second child, who unfortunately also passed away.

No cause of death reported.

She was a victim of a heart attack at the age of 47

May 21, 2024

The blog Lorena News comes to pay its respects to Ederlucia Aparecida who unfortunately passed away. She was our follower and much loved and known in the city of Lorena. She leaves her husband Davi, daughters Ana Luiza and Verônica, and granddaughter Maria Cecília. She was a victim of a heart attack at the age of 47.

Kauê Nascimento, only 7 years old, victim of suddenly illness

May 25, 2024

Tragedy struck Itabaiana with the death of Kauê Nascimento, only 7 years old. A resident of the village Rio Das Pedras, Kauê arrived from school and went to his room. Shortly after, his mother found him passed out and tried to help him, but he did not resist, with suspicions of sudden illness. A heartbreaking video shows his devastated father recounting the tragic events. This incident brings to light an urgent criticism of the vaccination policy against Covid. Are the government and pharmaceutical laboratories responsible for a silent genocide? The alarming increase in sudden deaths in young people and children, often after vaccination, calls for an urgent reassessment of these policies. We can't ignore the signs that vaccines may be doing more harm than good. Society must be demanding answers. How many innocent lives, like Kauê’s, will be lost before the gravity of the adverse effects of vaccines is recognized? Transparency and accountability from governments and pharmaceutical companies is essential. We need independent investigations and immediate action to protect our children and ensure the safety of everyone.

No cause of death reported.

In addition, it is important to follow vaccination recommendations

May 22, 2024

In Cruzeiro do Sul, little Miguel Pardine, only 9 years old, died last Monday (20th) at the Juruá Hospital, after being admitted with a serious condition of pneumonia. Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and, despite medical efforts, did not resist. Health authorities recommend that parents be aware of flu symptoms in their children. In addition, it is important to follow vaccination recommendations and maintain hygiene measures, such as washing hands frequently and avoiding crowded places, to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Taynara Luísa, only 10 years old

May 21, 2024

Taynara Luísa, only 10 years old, resident of Ilhéus, unfortunately died yesterday, victim of a heart attack. In this difficult time may God console all family and friends 😔 🙏.

12-year-old dies in emergency room after falling ill

May 22, 2024

A 12-year-old female child died on Wednesday afternoon (22nd), in the Casa Branca emergency room. According to the hospital, the girl was admitted with mild symptoms. According to the Santa Casa advisory, the child went through screening with sore throat and headaches. At the time of care, the condition was aggravated, and all efforts were made by the medical and nursing staff. Still according to the hospital, preliminary examinations did not find dengue or covid-19.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

24-year-old soldier dies after suffering fulminant heart attack

May 28, 2024

It is with great regret that we inform you of the death of young André Magalhães, at the age of 24, victim of a fulminant heart attack. As a friend told the newspaper a Princesinha News, André was a soldier of the Brazilian Army in Aquidauana and was excited to help the flood victims in Rio Grande do Sul.

It is with immense sorrow that we mourn the passing of Alan Justi at the age of 33

May 24, 2024

It is with immense sorrow that we mourn the passing of Alan Justi at the age of 33, beloved by all. We express here our sincere condolences and ask God to comfort the hearts of family and friends at this very difficult time. According to reports, Alan worked in a fish fridge in the area and reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was quickly rushed to the Emergency Unit (UPA) of Santa Fe do Sul, however, unfortunately, he did not resist and died.

Father and son die of heart attack just four hours apart

May 22, 2024

Last Saturday, the small town of Vitória was the scene of a tragedy that shook the entire local community. The Christ family, already devastated by the sudden death of their son, 44-year-old Daniel Lana Christ, had to face even greater pain when the patriarch, 80-year-old Guido Christ, also passed away from a heart attack just four hours after receiving the devastating news of his son's passing. The tragedy began to unfold when Daniel, a painter, was working in his workshop. Suddenly, he began to feel twinges in his chest, an alarming sign of impending heart problems. His Father, Guido Christ, acted quickly, taking him to the emergency room for medical help. However, Daniel's situation quickly deteriorated, and he passed away on the afternoon of that fateful Saturday … After communicating to his wife about the tragic departure of Daniel, Guido, at the age of 80, began to feel unwell, demanding a new run to the hospital. Around 9: 30 p.m., Guido Christ also left, leaving behind an astonished family and a grieving community.

Woman has a heart attack in the middle of celebration

May 20, 2024

A woman identified as Renilda suffered a fulminant heart attack and died during a dance party at a club located in the Sacramenta neighborhood of Belém. The incident occurred in the middle of a celebration taking place at the venue. The police were called to the scene and ordered the immediate closure of the party, isolating the area until the arrival of the forensic police, who carried out the removal of the body.

No age reported.

Mr Rubens Cataneo passed away today

May 19, 2024

Mr Rubens Cataneo passed away today. He was the victim who had a sudden illness playing ball at Palmeirinhas. The suspicion is that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

An unidentified man had a sudden illness and died

May 19, 2024

An unidentified man had a sudden illness and died inside a bar in the vicinity of Campo do vigia in Santana. The body was removed to the Legal-Medical Institute.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elderly man dies after falling ill at bank branch in Ipatinga

May 25, 2024

An elderly man died after falling ill at a bank branch in Ipatinga, on Saturday morning (25th). According to the VOX channel, he left the scene without vital signs, in the car of a funeral home. Preliminary information indicates that the fatal victim would have suffered a heart attack inside the bank branch.

No age reported.

Street vendor suffered a heart attack

May 21, 2024

Around 8 am this Tuesday (21st), a man who worked as a street vendor on the premises of Caixa Econômica Federal, in the center of Cabo De Santo Agostinho, suffered a heart attack and died at the door of the agency. The paramedics were triggered, but when they arrived at the scene the man was already lifeless. The body is still at the scene.

No age reported.

Man who suffered sudden illness in the middle of an avenue dies

May 25, 2024

He died on Saturday morning (25th), the 31-year-old man who was affected by a sudden illness at the intersection of Avenidas Liberdade and Pernambuco, in Jardim Iguaçu, in the region of Umuarama. According to witnesses, the man was walking down the street when, at about 10.30 am, he fell to the ground and began convulsing. People ran and had to avoid the victim being hit by cars crossing the stretch. Rescuers repeatedly tried to reverse a cardiorespiratory arrest that the man suffered, but the victim could not resist and died shortly after 11 am.

An unidentified man suffered a fulminant heart attack

May 25, 2024

On Saturday morning, an unidentified man suffered a fulminant heart attack while crossing a street in the transport terminal of São Sebastião, in the Brasilia. Witnesses reported that he appeared to be unwell and struggling to breathe moments before he fell onto the asphalt. When they arrived 15 minutes later, firefighters found that the man had already passed away.

No age reported.

A 47-year-old suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and died

May 22, 2024

A 47-year-old from Cianortense, who was going to a consultation in Maringá, suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and died in Paiçandu. Paramedics teams were activated and, even with all the efforts, for more than 40 minutes of care, unfortunately he could not resist and died.

Thief steals car, gets scared by police and has a heart attack

May 21, 2024

A car theft ended up having an unexpected end on Monday morning (20th), in Capão Redondo in São Paulo. A thief ended up having a heart attack during the theft of a car. He was taken to the emergency room but did not resist. According to information from the São Paulo Military Police (PMSP), four bandits stole a vehicle in front of a health center, but when they noticed the arrival of the police vehicle, three of the thieves ran out of the car and managed to escape. The fourth thief, who was driving the stolen car, had a heart attack and was found unresponsive.

No age reported.

An elderly man had a sudden illness and died at the door of his residence

May 22, 2024

On the afternoon of Wednesday, (22nd), an elderly man had a sudden illness and died at the door of his residence, located on Rua Pernambuco. According to our information, it was Mr. Chama Adilson Valério, better known as" Maguila".

No age or cause of death reported.

Trucker who died after suffering heart attack officially identified

May 27, 2024

Truck driver Rui Carlos Salbego, 62 years old, died on the morning of Saturday, May 25, after suffering a heart attack while waiting to weigh his truck on the scales of a company. At the time, the Fire Department was activated and quickly arrived at the scene. The team of rescuers carried out all the CPR procedures and then sent the man to the hospital. However, he did not resist and died.

Woman missing at work, friends find her dead

May 20, 2024

A 46-year-old woman was found dead in the kitchen of her residence on Monday afternoon (20th), in Campo Grande. During the morning, friends noticed that the victim missed work. However, as they realized that the woman did not respond to messages, they decided to go to the victim's residence, where they knocked, called and nothing answered. When they arrived at the scene a second time, they found the victim slumped on the kitchen floor. The friends called The Fire Department and the police, but the victim was already without vital signs and the suspicion is that she had a fulminant heart attack.

Everything indicates that the victim suffered a heart attack

May 23, 2024

On the afternoon of Thursday, military police of the District of Jamaparà were called to attend an occurrence and found a woman, with apparent age over 50 years, fallen in one of the rooms of the residence where she lived, near the CEJA School, unconscious. A paramedics team from the District of Aparecida was at the scene and confirmed the death. There is no record of marks of physical aggression, and everything indicates that the victim suffered a heart attack.

Domigas Pereira da Silva, 54

May 23, 2024

Sad news from the region, the death of our dear friend Mrs. Domigas Pereira da Silva, at 54 years old. She was a resident of the Campinal district and had a heart attack. Domingas was a friend of my aunt Ana Lucia, a very dear and cheerful person, she had the desire to meet me personally, she always said to go have a coffee at her beautiful ranch, where she sent me beautiful photos of the sunset, she will be missed.

Rodrigo, a young worker and very committed to work and family, died of a heart attack

May 21, 2024

Death! Sad news, Rodrigo, son of Maria Preta, a young worker and very committed to work and family, died of a heart attack. We pray that God welcomes him with his infinite mercy and comfort the hearts of family and friends.

No age reported.

It's just memories now

May 18, 2024

It's just memories now. With regret I inform the death of João Paulo Tellini Silva, 44, son of Anchieta and M. Emília, victim of cardiac arrest.

ARGENTINA

The renowned comedian Víctor Hugo "El Rengo" Quinteros has died

May 24, 2024

The renowned comedian, Victor Hugo "El Rengo" Quinteros (63), died this Friday at dawn in the city of Cordoba. The death occurred when he was resting at his private home in Villa Retiro neighborhood, according to his partner Adriana Robles. According to what she told the police, when she went to want to wake him up at 4 o'clock to provide him with medication, she found death. He had been hospitalized a few days ago for a coronary.

Grief for the death of Lisandro, the young man who made his hometown go viral

May 24, 2024

At the age of just 25, Lisandro Sánchez, a young student who had popularized the town of Picún Leufú through a video that went viral on social networks, died. Today, the jokes were transformed by messages of condolence from the neighbors, before his sudden death from an aggressive cancer. About the cause of his death, local residents pointed out that the young man was diagnosed with fulminant colon cancer, and his health picture was complicated in an accelerated way from the appearance of other health complications.

Shock: A 14-year-old teenager died during football training

May 17, 2024

In a tragic episode, a 14-year-old teenager died during a training session at the club Independiente de San Cayetano, in the province of Buenos Aires. The news about the death of Yandel Romagnano caused the League to suspend the activities of the next date, which was scheduled for this weekend. Although there were not too many details, according to TSN Necochea, the boy collapsed while doing the practices on the playing field. An ambulance from the municipal hospital was requested immediately and referred him to the health center. However, despite the efforts of the doctors, the player did not survive.

No cause of death reported.

A football player died in the veterans division of Viedma

May 25, 2024

Neighborhood football and especially the veterans division is once again mourning the physical loss of a player. Carlos Alberto "El Gato" Mariño, goalkeeper of Alianza del Sur, collapsed in the middle of the match on a court in the Lavalle neighborhood, was attended by a doctor and unfortunately died. The shock throughout the community was very great, and as soon as the news was known, hundreds of people expressed their condolences. He died at the age of 74.

This is the second case in which a local football match ended in misfortune. On April 27, 50-year-old Oscar Alfredo Muñoz died while playing for Albiazul in the veterans' league. The former president of Lavalle collapsed in the middle of the match, was assisted by nurses who participated in the same match and then was referred to hospital, where he finally died.

No cause of death reported.

He died when he was playing paddle tennis

May 25, 2024

A 45-year-old man died this Saturday morning when he was playing paddle tennis at a sports complex in the Cordoba town of Calchin Oeste, police sources reported. The incident happened at about 1.30 am when the man collapsed. He was assisted by a doctor from the local dispensary, who unsuccessfully performed CPR on him.

No cause of death reported.

Two cyclists “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Entre Ríos: he was riding a bicycle, he collapsed and died

May 21, 2024

The victim was identified as Omar Antonio Roda, a 54-year-old local resident of Barrio Hipólito Yrigoyen. Passers-by who saw the man collapse and fall off his bicycle, tried to assist him, and notified the police. "The police doctor who saw the man and verified his death, informed that due to the signs on the body, it may have been an acute myocardial infarction, that is, natural causes," the head of the 15th Precinct, Leandro Sosa, said.

A cyclist died in the Pereyra Iraola Park

May 26, 2024

A cyclist died while taking a ride along the trails of the Pereyra Iraola Park with several companions. He collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest. The tragic episode occurred last Saturday afternoon on one of the park's trails.

No age reported.

A taxi driver broke down and died in Neuquén

May 16, 2024

A taxi driver in his 50s died unexpectedly after fainting while driving with a passenger on board, near the center of Neuquén. The incident occurred early Thursday morning. According to the account of police commissioner Claudio Guevara, the driver began to have a strong pain in the chest and braked the vehicle. "A woman who was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle made him get out. The man broke down and lost consciousness. The passenger performed CPR on him, accompanied by another woman who was driving around the place," he explained. An ambulance was present at the scene and transferred the man to hospital, however, nothing could be done, and the taxi driver died.

A municipal employee was working, keeled over and died

May 17, 2024

The police officers of the Second Police Station of Sáenz Peña were made aware of the presence of a lifeless person on the public road. When they arrived, they confirmed that it was a man who was lying lifeless in the place, he was identified as 63-year-old Ramón Pablo Sánchez. According to other workers of the municipality, Sánchez was carrying out cleaning work, keeled over, and fell on the asphalt. An ambulance arrived, doctors examined the body and determined that it was without vital signs. The police doctor on duty also examined the man and diagnosed that the cause of death was a non-traumatic cardiorespiratory arrest.

A man collapsed and died in the middle of the street of Corrientes

May 16, 2024

According to the first reports, the man was found lifeless by passers-by driving in the area, who immediately alerted the authorities. Upon arrival at the scene, medical personnel confirmed the death and began the investigation to determine the causes of it. Although at the moment no official information has been provided about the man's identity or the circumstances that led to his death, police officers are working on collecting testimonies and analyzing security cameras in the area to clarify the fact.

No age reported.

Two men died after medical episodes in Perico

May 24, 2024

Two men died last Thursday in Perico in similar circumstances, although in different parts of the city, after having suffered medical episodes both on the public road and in a private home. In relation to the first episode, the police personnel learned that at the intersection of 25 de Mayo and Humahuaca streets, an elderly man had keeled over in the middle of a public road, collapsing on the sidewalk. The paramedic staff was alerted and quickly moved to the place, where despite the tasks performed, they finally certified the death of this individual.



In another place, in a house in the La Posta neighborhood, a male person had a medical episode, and a neighbor had urgently transferred him to the Arturo Zabala Hospital. But unfortunately, on the way, this man finally lost his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

CHILE

What did the beloved travel journalist Claudio Iturra die of at the age of 43

May 24, 2024

The beloved travel journalist Claudio Iturra died last night, at the age of 43. According to the first reports, the preliminary cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction. His mother, Luz Jáuregui Traverzo told the Carabineros that she heard a “loud noise” in the journalist's bedroom and that, after entering, she found him having trouble breathing. The emergency medical service arrived at the house and, after examining him, confirmed the death.

