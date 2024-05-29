FRANCE

French Ambassador to Sri Lanka dies of suspected cardiac arrest

May 26, 2024

Colombo, Sri Lanka - The French ambassador to Sri Lanka, Jean Francois Pactet, died of a suspected cardiac arrest at his official residence in Rajagiriya today. Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said the 53-year-old ambassador was found dead at his residence this morning. It was revealed that the ambassador did not come out of his room today, and when checked, he was found dead.

Football tournament: FC Langonnais does not forget Titouan

May 22, 2024

Carried away by a heart attack last summer, Titouan Ghent would have turned 16 this Sunday, May 26th. In tribute, his football club organizes two beautiful tournaments on the plain of Durros. His sudden disappearance last August, following a heart attack during a cycling trip, plunged his family, his many friends and his teammates into grief ... [Paywall]

Pilgrim died on the Camino de Santiago

May 22, 2024

A 61-year-old French pilgrim who was making the Camino de Santiago [Spain] died yesterday, of a possible heart attack, in Roncesvalles, the Regional Police has informed. The death occurred at 16.32 hours.

BELGIUM

Jenny Ducoffre has passed away

May 22, 2024

The equestrian scene mourns the loss of horse groom Jenny Ducoffre, who died at the age of 44. "Her loyalty, her love for horses and her tireless commitment have left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her. Her loss has deeply affected us all," says Jos Verlooy's latest Instagram post. Jenny Ducoffre has dedicated herself to horses with passion, received the "Best Groom Award" three times, and developed her own range of care for horses.

No cause of death reported.

A person dies of cardiac arrest during the festivities of the Ducasse of Mons

May 26, 2024

One person died Sunday afternoon in the city of Mons, where the Ducasse festivities are taking place, the Red Cross said. Aged about forty, the individual was not in the centre of the events. The victim suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after the fight called "Lumeçon", the culmination of the ritual Ducasse of Mons. She could not be resuscitated by the rescuers and died around 14:30 at the advanced medical station.

No age reported.

Joeri Franck, 44, died due to a 'sad accident'

May 24, 2024



44-year-old Joeri Franck, who was found dead on the street in Olen center, is the victim of an unfortunate accident. Yuri was a well-known and beloved figure in his hometown. On Monday, May 20, Joeri Franck was found lifeless in the center of Olen. Around 7 a.m., a local resident was walking through the village square when she saw a bicycle standing in a strange way on the cycle path near the former McBoll café. “As I got closer, I saw a man in a bent over position,” the woman previously testified. “I couldn't see his face properly, but it was clear he had died. I then called the police. The operator on the phone asked me to try a few more things, but unfortunately it was too late.” “The death was not suspicious,” said Kato Belmans of the Antwerp public prosecutor's office. “There is no criminal intent, it is an unfortunate accident.” The public prosecutor's office cannot provide any further information about the exact cause of death.

Dirk Vens, 61

May 21, 2024

Director of Curana, his life's work. Born in Roeselare, June 1, 1962, and died there on May 19, 2024. A word of thanks to the doctors and nurses of Neurosurgery and Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Julien Habazaj, 20

May 25, 2024

Born in Huy, August 31, 2003, died there on May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Raf Thenaers, 49

May 25, 2024

Born in Hasselt, May 6, 1975, died in Beringen, May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Heidi Wittevrongel, 50

May 25, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, January 8, 1974, died there on May 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mats Mariën, 7

May 24, 2024

Born in Genk, November 15, 2016, gently passed away at home in Opgabbeek, May 23, 2024, surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Winderix, 53

May 24, 2024

Born in Merksem, July 17, 1970, died suddenly at home in Deurne on May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tinny Van Hasselt-Aertsen, 50

May 24, 2024

You have been fighting so hard, did not want to leave, but you lost, so sad. Born in Hoogstraten, January 8, 1974, died at home in Loenhout, surrounded by her family, May 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Esdras Lota Dos Santos, 12

May 24, 2024

Born in Antwerp, December 24, 2011, died in Borgerhout, May 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wim De Wilde, 46

May 23, 2024

Born in Bruges, March 31, 1978, died in Boechout, May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hedwig Ardenoy, 71

May 23, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, November 5, 1952, died unexpectedly, silently, in Bissegem, May 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Loeckx, 58

May 23, 2024

Born in Etterbeek, November 30, 1965, died unexpectedly in Willebroek, May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kevan Degeest, 37

May 22, 2024

Born in Tienen, August 17, 1986, left us unexpectedly in Ter Heide, Zonhoven, May 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Lefranc, 40

May 21, 2024

Born in Halle, December 15, 1984, died at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on May 16, 2024. She struggled so hard, not even for herself, but for those she loved...

No cause of death reported.

Ronny Veraghtert, 43

May 20, 2024

Born in Geel, October 27, 1981, died in Mol, May 19, 2024. Domicile Balen.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Casado, 37

May 20, 2024

Born in Genk, February 13, 1987, flew away from us May 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dorine De Roeck, 14

May 20, 2024

Born in Edegem, December 16, 2008, died in Edegem, May 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jef Staes, 56

May 20, 2024

Born in Mol, August 18, 1967, died in Antwerp, May 19, 2024. With thanks to the oncology department of St. Augustinus hospital Antwerp.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Hooft, 50

May 19, 2024

Born in Bruges, July 28, 1973, died in Torhout, May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nicolas Alvarez Gonzalez, 27

May 16, 2024

Born Quito, Ecuador, November 8, 1996, died Ertvelde, May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Former GTST and Schatjes! actor Frank Schaafsma (59) died unexpectedly

May 21, 2024

Last weekend the entertainment world had to say goodbye to a beloved actor. Frank Schaafsma, known for his role in the film Schatjes! from 1984 and the Dutch soap opera Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden, died suddenly. The message shares the sad news of the unexpected death of Frank Schaafsma on Saturday, May 18. 'It is with sadness that we announce the unexpected, natural death of Frank Schaafsma. We are shocked, but take comfort in the expectation that he has found peace after a life that he regularly said was 'not easy'.'

No cause of death reported.

Ben Bijl's funeral procession stops for a final greeting at the Alkmaar town hall

May 23, 2024

Politics Alkmaar says goodbye to Ben Bijl. The BAS councilor died last Tuesday at the age of 63. As a councilor, Bijl was a well-known figure on the political scene of Alkmaar for many years. Last year he became seriously ill.

No cause of death reported.

Johan Koskamp passed away unexpectedly

May 21, 2024

Last Friday, Johan Koskamp, one of the most striking and self-made entrepreneurs in the automotive industry, passed away unexpectedly. Experienced in parts distribution, he was on top of the daily business. In addition to his strong religious beliefs, loyalty and familiarity were his core values. Johan Koskamp was 76 years old.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Former VBT rapper Pat Riot has passed away

May 24, 2024

The long-time battle rapper Pat Riot (also "Geiler Vater" or “The Horny Dad”) has passed away. This is clear, among other things, from a Facebook post on the account of his crew Rosa Rand Gäng. No information was given on the cause of death there. The rapper turned 42 last year.

At the age of only 31: bodybuilder Gebhardt passed away

May 27, 2024

He has pushed his impressive body to its limits for years with his competitive sports, perhaps even beyond it. Kevin Gebhardt was a passionate bodybuilder from the very beginning. Now the Witten man has passed away completely surprisingly at the age of only 31 years. Nothing was known about the cause of death at the weekend, Gebhardt was found dead in his apartment, according to the information.

No cause of death reported.

" Suddenly deceased ": she mourns for her brother

May 27, 2024

It is a family photo in black and white, with which Anna Maria Damm has to make one of the most terrible news of her life public: the influencer is grieving for her beloved brother. These are words that Anna Maria Damm, 28, actually didn't want to share with her 2.2 million Instagram followers at all: "Unfortunately, my brother passed away suddenly, was torn out of his life in the middle and the shock is still very deep," her written statement reads, among other things. "Life is just unfair sometimes," she writes under the picture, behind which she puts a sad emoji. "The cause of death is still unknown," she continues.

No age reported.

Mayor Torsten Döring is dead - the municipality must find a new date for the election

May 24, 2024

The current mayor of the Baltic seaside resort Göhren on Rügen has died after a short serious illness. He was planning to run for re-election on June 9. Now the municipality has to find a new date for the mayoral election. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

He was a passionate musician and choir director: Todtmoos mourns Michael Asal

May 26, 2024

Todtmoos mourns the loss of the long-time organist, cantor and director of the church choir, Michael Asal. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 61. Michael Asal worked as an organist at the Todtmoos Pilgrimage Church for 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

A banker “died suddenly”:

Former Postbank boss Frank Strauss is dead

May 26, 2024

The former head of the Postbank Frank Strauss is dead. Strauss died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 54 last week, Deutsche Bank said on Sunday. The manager was chairman of the Board of Management of Postbank for six years, and after the integration of the Bonn institute into the retail banking business of Deutsche Bank, he was a member of the board of the largest German bank for two years.

No cause of death reported.

Potsdam political scientist surprisingly passed away

May 27, 2024

The Potsdam political scientist and communications trainer Moritz Kirchner is dead. "After a short serious illness" Kirchner has passed away, it was announced on his website. He had only celebrated his 40th birthday at the end of April. He was regularly interviewed by various media as a political expert.

No cause of death reported.

Former Hamburg library director dies

May 22, 2024

The former head of the State and University Library (SUB) Hamburg has died. Gabriele Beger died a few days after her 72nd birthday after a short, serious illness in Hamburg, the Hamburg Science Authority announced on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

We mourn for Sven Jösting

May 21, 2024

He was just with us – not anymore. Sven Jösting (63) suddenly left us on the evening of May 10, 2024. The Hydrogeit publishing house, the HZwei team, and with us the H2 community were completely surprised by the sad news that the likeable stock exchange expert is no longer with us. At first it was a surprise that the lively Hamburg native didn't let anyone hear from him for a few days, didn't show up on firmly agreed dates. A short time later, news came regarding the burgeoning concerns that Jösting had been in hospital. Then it happened very quickly, and it became clear that it did not look good – until he passed away.

No cause of death reported.

A graphic designer “died suddenly”:

Farewell to the chief magician

May 22, 2024

Thomas Kartsolis worked for many years as a graphic designer and art director for the SZ magazine. He died unexpectedly in Munich two weeks ago, much too young. The editorial staff of the SZ magazine has lost a highly valued former colleague - and many also a friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

"Mini" is dead : mourning for Oelsnitzer original Jörg Richter

May 22, 2024

Shortly after his 60th birthday, Jörg Richter died in Thailand on Monday. He made a name for himself in motorsport and as a snack operator. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Berlin-Brandenburg amateur football mourns the loss of Yannick Mastalerz

May 24, 2024

Yannick Mastalerz passed away completely unexpectedly. This was announced by the Berlin top league Sparta Lichtenberg on Instagram. FC Strausberg also published a message on Facebook yesterday: "Today we received the unbelievable news that our former player Yannick Mastalerz has passed away at just 26 years old."

No cause of death reported.

Woman collapse s dead at polling station

May 26, 2024

"One voter collapsed and died on the way to the polling station before the vote," the Greizer district election director Yvonne Gensicke confirmed on request. The election was continued afterwards. As the "Ostthüringer Zeitung" reports, the voter collapsed in the anteroom to the polling station while waiting, and then died. The police were not called to the incident, according to their own information, it is assumed that a medical incident led to the death of the woman.

No age or cause of death reported.

Collapsed dead on the bike: 59-year-old German died in Terfens

May 26, 2024

On Saturday morning, a group of eight cyclists from Germany was on a forest road towards Ganalm in Terfens (Austria). A 59-year-old suddenly felt unwell after about two hours of touring. He wanted to get off his e-bike, then tilted to the side and remained motionless on the ground. His companions immediately began resuscitation. A police patrol, which had a defibrillator on board, then took over the resuscitation attempts. The crew of the emergency medical helicopter and the mountain rescue were also unable to bring the man back to life. The resuscitation finally had to be ended unsuccessfully, the 59-year-old died on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at the Hessen Day in Fritzlar

May 26, 2024

Tragic accident on the first Hessen Day weekend in Fritzlar: A 52-year-old collapsed and died on the premises yesterday. The immediately initiated resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. An emergency doctor called in could only determine the death of the man. The deceased was traveling with two acquaintances. According to their descriptions, he "suddenly collapsed" and became unconscious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Karl Raml has passed away at the age of 58

May 25, 2024

His long, white-blond hair, which he kept since his student days at the JKU in Linz, was the trademark of Karl Raml. After studying law and a year in court, his path led him to self-employment, not as a lawyer or judge, but as the founder of the Raml Gastro Service company. But a cancer illness left the 58-year-old with no chance of survival.

Anna Öllinger, 28

May 26, 2024

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the age of 28, she quite unexpectedly passed away from us forever. We will gather on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 13.30 in the parish church of Pergkirchen for prayer.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer and partner Pål Martin Sand (47) has died

May 24, 2024

"We have lost a dear friend and colleague. Paul Martin Sand was admitted to the Norwegian Radium hospital after a short period of cancer, only 47 years old. We are saddened that Paul Martin has passed away so early," the firm said in a statement.

SWEDEN

Young man dies after half marathon in Gothenburg

May 23, 2024

A man in his 20s has now been confirmed dead after the Gothenburg incident. The man is said to have been taken to hospital after collapsing in the goal area. The race is a half marathon. The race was organized Saturday May 18. this year. About 40 people collapsed. 20 people were taken to the hospital, and two people suffered cardiac arrest, according to Swedish media. A total of 50,000 people took part in the race. The heat and scorching sun are said to have been the explanation behind many of the runners collapsing.

Note: Max temperature in Gothenburg on May 18: 24C/75F

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/sweden/goteborg/historic

DENMARK

Franz Stefan Ambrus, 52

May 25, 2024

Our much-loved father and my dear ex-husband, Franz Stefan Ambrus, February 10, 1972 - May 20, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Morten Dan Hansen, 49

May 25, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, son, brother, brother-in-law, and son-in-law, Morten Dan Hansen, born 19 January 1975, is taken from us far too soon on May 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jesper Lindberg, 45

May 24, 2024

My beloved husband and the world's most beautiful father, our beloved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and son-in-law, driving instructor Jesper Lindberg (June 12, 1978 - May 21, 2024), is taken from us far too soon. Much loved and deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Sahmy Risbroe Heinsen, 31

May 22, 2024

Our much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and sister-in-law, Sahmy Risbroe Heinsen, born 4 July 1992, died 19 May 2024, has suddenly fallen asleep quietly.

No cause of death reported.

Suzette Myndal, 69

May 22, 2024

Our dear mother, grandmother sister, aunt & sister-in-law, Suzette Myndal (November 2, 1954 - May 17, 2024), has passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Regitze Nørrevang Furbo, 49

May 22, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, daughter, sister, bonus mother, and mother-in-law, Regitze Nørrevang Furbo (June 10, 1974 - May 17, 2024), is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen Larsen, 71/72

May 22, 2024

Our dear mother and mother-in-law, Ellen Larsen, has passed away suddenly on 13 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Anett Jensen, 31

May 22, 2024

Our beloved Julie Anett Jensen, September 18, 1992 - May 12, 2024. The sky has become a star richer.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Søndergaard Kobberholm, 33

May 22, 2024

Our dear son, brother and uncle, Peter Søndergaard Kobberholm, September 2, 1990 - May 20, 2024, is suddenly taken from us

No cause of death reported.

Christian Bagger Ibsen Poulsen, 73

May 21, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law, Christian Bagger Ibsen Poulsen, born 21 June 1950, is suddenly taken from us on May 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Arkadiusz Marzec, the founder and CEO of Martz, has passed away

May 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Arkadiusz Marzec, the founder and CEO of Martz, passed away suddenly on May 5th. Arkadiusz was a man with a big heart and an outstanding entrepreneur. He consistently expanded the position of Unitrailer Holding as a European champion in the production of car trailers. “Arek's sudden death was a shock for all of us," said Daniel Brol, member of the Board of Directors of European Trailer Holdings Limited.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jan A.P. Kaczmarek has died

May 21, 2024

The insidious disease took away his independence. Jan A.P. died, as announced by his wife Aleksandra Twardowska-Kaczmarek through the Polish Music Foundation. “He was a warrior until the end, trusting that he would recover and share his works with us ... I watched over him until the end. He died surrounded by love, the value in which he believed most strongly”, she wrote. The musician suffered from MSA, i.e. multiple system atrophy. It is an incurable neurological disease whose symptoms resemble Parkinson's disease. He was 71 years old.

SERBIA

A famous Serbian rocker was found dead in an armchair

May 22, 2024

Musician Tony Montano passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63, the portal was confirmed New.rs. He did not answer the phone and did not open the apartment door, so a locksmith had to open it. His dead body was found in the armchair. The emergency team immediately arrived and confirmed the death. An inspection was carried out, and the apartment was sealed. There are no traces of violent death.

No age or cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Young doctor of the 'Sveti Duh' hospital passed away : 'We lost Nino. Sadness and silence'

May 23, 2024

The "Sveti Duh" Clinical Hospital says goodbye to the young doctor Ninoslav Rudman (33), who died on Saturday. As they pointed out from the hospital, Dr. Rudman was the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions and a wonderful friend and colleague.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Champion of BiH in tennis Katarina Trivic, passed away at the age of 21

May 26, 2024

The young tennis player from Banja Luka, Katarina Trivić, died on Friday at the age of 21 after a battle with a serious illness. Katarina Trivić was a junior member of the national team and champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina in tennis. For several years in a row, she was the best junior player in Bosnia and Herzegovina in tennis, and she performed as a junior member of the BiH national team at the European team and individual championships. At the age of 18, Katarina found out that she was suffering from leukemia, and she fought against the vicious disease for several years.

PORTUGAL

Portuguese ambassador to Cape Verde dies of fulminant heart attack

May 25, 2024

The Portuguese ambassador to Cape Verde, Paulo Lourenço, 52, died this Friday, in the city of Praia, victim of a fulminant heart attack. The ambassador felt unwell when he arrived home shortly before 20:00 after a walk. Despite resuscitation maneuvers, he arrived lifeless at the Agostinho Neto Hospital, where he was transported by ambulance.

SPAIN

The director of Cádiz shipyards, José Antonio Rodríguez Poch, dies

May 21, 2024

The director of the shipyards of Navantia Bahía de Cádiz, José Antonio Rodríguez Poch (56), died suddenly this morning at his home. In the yards of San Fernando and Puerto Real, for which he was responsible, the workers have observed five minutes of silence, and a day of mourning has been established. A sign of respect that is also repeated in the facilities of Cádiz.

No cause of death reported.

