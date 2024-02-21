MEXICO

Athlete dies while using the treadmill in the Smartfit of Iztacalco

February 13, 2024

A 49-year-old man lost his life when he was exercising on one of the treadmills of the Smartfit gym chain located in Iztacalco. The gym user was identified as Óscar Granados, who according to witnesses, when he got on the treadmill to continue with his exercise routine, suddenly a loud bang was heard, since the man had fainted. Once the gym staff realized the client's condition, one of the workers as well as a paramedic from the place came to help; however, the man lost his life on the site.

Four “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Probable heart attack ends the life of superintendent

February 16, 2024

A sudden heart attack ended the life of a man inside a school located in Ramos Arizpe, where he worked as a superintendent. Francisco Ignacio, 59, died inside the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz School. When he suffered a probable fulminant heart attack, he fell to the side of the handrail of a ramp for people with different abilities, so he was apparently unconscious. Paramedics, upon assessing the man, confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

Man dies in front of primary school after suffering heart attack

February 12, 2024

When he was walking in front of an educational facility, a man died after suffering a heart attack. The deceased was left face up in front of door number one of the Belisario Dominguez Elementary school, in Guadalupe. The man, approximately 45 years old, was frequently seen in that area. Paramedics from Guadalupe arrived at the scene, who revealed that he was already lifeless.

Elderly man dies of a sudden heart attack in city center

February 16, 2024

A man of about 70 years of age lost his life while he was in the center of the city next to the building known as Palacio del Sol. After suffering a sudden heart attack, paramedics tried to revive him without success.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He had a heart attack while driving his car in Cajeme

February 18, 2024

A neighbor of the municipality of Cajeme died this Sunday afternoon, after suffering a heart attack while driving a car. The deceased was identified as 68-year-old Hector M., who was driving a gold-colored Ford Focus sedan when he had a sudden heart attack. Due to the above, the man lost control of the steering wheel and the car crashed into the facade of a house in the sector. Although Red Cross personnel came to his aid as soon as possible, the sexagenarian had already ceased to exist.

BRAZIL

Brazilian poker in mourning: Rodrigo Basso, the "German," dies at 45

February 15, 2024

Brazilian poker suffered a big loss on Thursday (15th) with the death of Rodrigo Basso, nicknamed o Alemão ["the German"]. A Regular on the São Paulo live poker scene, the player died at the age of 45, after falling ill. With more than a decade in the game, Alemão was much loved by the community, and became the CPH Main Event champion.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Tony Goes, journalist and screenwriter, dies in SP at the age of 63

February 15, 2024

The journalist and screenwriter Tony Goes died on Thursday (15th), at the age of 63. The information was released by Folha de S. Paulo, a newspaper in which he worked as a columnist. According to the newspaper, Goes had been treating bowel cancer since 2021. In recent weeks, the tumor had spread to other organs. He suffered liver failure as a result of complications from the disease.

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of journalist Ivan Kleber

April 14, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of journalist Ivan Kleber. Ivan passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, day 13/02, victim of heart attack! This news channel sympathizes with all Ivan's family and friends.

No age reported.

Paulo Diógenes, humorist interpreter of Raimundinha, dies at 62

February 14, 2024

The humorist Paulo Diógenes, interpreter of the character Raimundinha, died on Wednesday afternoon (14th), at the age of 62, in Fortaleza. Paulo had been admitted to São Camilo hospital since the beginning of the week because of lung problems. The exact cause had not been disclosed until the last update of this report.

Julia Martins, daughter of actor Lima Duarte, died this Saturday at the age of 46

February 18, 2024

Julia Martins, daughter of actor Lima Duarte, died this Saturday at the age of 46. According to information from columnist Leo Dias, she was admitted to the São Camilo Hospital in São Paulo on Friday and did not resist. The cause of death was not disclosed by the family.

Man dies after freaking out in mid-flight and trying to open the door of a plane carrying Lula's ministers

February 15, 2024

A man died after freaking out and convulsing in the middle of an Ethiopian Airlines flight, on a plane that departed Brazil for Ethiopia, in the early hours of Thursday (15th). Present on the same flight were Brazilian ministers Vinicius Marques de Carvalho (Comptroller General of the Union), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Wellington Dias (Social Development) and Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), who went to Ethiopia to monitor the agenda of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the African country. During the episode, the man allegedly tried to open the door of the plane in mid-flight. He subsequently suffered a seizure and died inside the aircraft.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Boy dies after falling ill and being released from hospital twice

February 17, 2024

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul investigates the death of a 7-year-old boy, identified only as Icarus. The child died after falling ill in the village Bororó, in Dourados. Icarus began to feel unwell last Sunday (11/2), after suffering a foot injury in a domestic accident. The boy was reportedly taken to the Mission Caiuás Hospital, where he received care and was released. However, on Monday (13/2), the child again showed malaise and the mother took him again to the medical unit, where he was treated and discharged again.

8-year old boy dies of stroke

February 17, 2024

Eight-year-old Luis Miguel Navarini lived in Bento Gonçalves. He was a child loved by all. It was in the last week of school last year that the life of the boy with blue eyes and a smile on his face changed overnight. Out of nowhere, bruises appeared on his legs and arms, considered by his parents, at first, as the results of football matches and school games. However, on the eve of Christmas, new symptoms appeared and generated special attention from parents. The situation continued with the worsening of the symptoms, until blood bubbles in the mouth area and bleeding in the nose made Grasiele and David run to the Tacchini Hospital [...] where he was diagnosed with a disease called idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.[...] At dawn from the 1st to the 2nd of February [...] the family again rushed to the hospital. After being rescued and undergoing numerous examinations, the news came that he had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke (AVC).[...] The doctors also told the parents that the causes of the stroke would not have been influenced by the newly discovered disease. According to Grasiele, it was a fatality due to the fact that it is very rare for this to happen to a child. “One in a million, and just that one, would be my boy,” she says excitedly.

18-year-old dies of suspected dengue hemorrhagic fever in Itabuna

February 13, 2024

The premature death of Ana Luiza Rangel Silva, a young woman of only 18 years, shook the city of Itabuna, south of Bahia, on Monday 12. The Municipal Health Department investigates the circumstances of the death, focusing the investigation on the possible relationship with dengue hemorrhagic fever. The victim's death certificate indicated disseminated intravascular coagulation, suggesting a possible connection with hemorrhagic fever and dengue fever. However, to date, the State Department of Health has not officially confirmed the death of the young woman from dengue.

Link

André Victor, son of former deputy mayor of Aparecida, dies of heart attack

February 19, 2024

André Victor Batista died on Sunday (18th), victim of heart attack. André Victor is the son of councilwoman and former deputy mayor, Valdete de João Barra. The people of Aparecida are shocked by what happened. Our condolences.

No age reported.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the early death of young Thiago Do Vale

February 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the early death of young Thiago Do Vale, victim of a myocardial infarction. Thiago Do Vale was a young politician with a promising future in the municipality of Guapimirim. Born and raised in Vale Das Pedrinhas, Thiago Do Vale had the dream of being a councilor in that Municipality. We regret his departure and leave our condolences to all family and friends!

No age reported.

FCF Vice President dies after heart attack at age 57

February 17, 2024

A heart attack victimized this Saturday (17th) the vice president and director of the arbitration Department of the Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF), Marco Antônio Martins, who died at the age of 57. He leaves a wife and two daughters.

A hospital director “died suddenly”:

The director of the city hospital dies of sudden illness while playing a football match with friends

February 16, 2024

Adel Favacho, director of the municipal hospital of Marapanim, was playing a soccer match with friends in the community of Vista Alegre, when he suffered a fulminant heart attack. A very dear person in the area, the news of his death quickly spread and dismayed everyone. The event occurred on the afternoon of today, February 15th. Our feelings of regret to family and friends.

No age reported.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Fulminant infarction kills doctor from Delfinopolis

February 15, 2024

The doctor and professor Celso Abdon Lopes de Mello died at the age of 48, victim of a fulminant infarction. From Delfinopolis, he built a solid career in important institutions in São Paulo, such as the A. C. Camargo Cancer Center, where he worked as an oncologist since 2006, and the University of Mogi das Cruzes, where he taught classes.

Young doctor from Itapetinga is found dead in Salvador's apartment

February 16, 2024

A young doctor from the city of Itapetinga, but residing in Salvador, was found dead in the Bahian capital on Friday (16th). Rafael Fernandes was found lifeless in an apartment in Alphaville, and was the son of one of the owners of a pharmaceutical branch in Itapetinga. The doctor's early death reverberates on social networks, and is mourned by residents of southwestern Bahia.

Pediatrician dies after heart attack while working in Emergency Care Unit

February 16, 2024

"A doctor committed to work, responsible and who loved the profession”. This is how the employees of the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) of the Demarchi neighborhood defined the pediatrician Valério Mazzilli Júnior, of 64 years, who died around 19h this Wednesday (14/02), victim of fulminant infarction. The pediatrician was going to retire in 2 months and was happy, with plans to move to the coast, but fate interrupted his desire. This Wednesday, he arrived to take over the shift at 19h. He reached the area at 18h55 but reported to a colleague on duty that he was having back pain. He sat on a couch in that same room and had a sudden illness. The whole team worked tirelessly on the resuscitation of the doctor for 1h 30, but, unfortunately, he died.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse Soraia Schuler, at the age of 48

February 20, 2024

To friends I inform of the death of Soraia Beatrice Tramontin Schuler, at the age of 48, victim of a heart attack, today at 15:30 pm, during work at the hospital of Tubarão, where she was a nurse. She was for many years director of the charity hospital of Florianópolis.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Friends mourn the death of pharmacist Aline Gomes at the age of 42

February 17, 2024

Friends and colleagues mourn the loss of pharmacist Aline Gomes, who died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Friday 16th. Aline was a public servant and worked in the city of Penha. Nurse Aurea Márcia dos Santos expressed her regret, describing Aline as a wonderful person. Márcia stressed that Aline performed her duties with dedication.

Our friend and teacher Alexandre Xavier Rodrigues has passed away

February 13, 2024

It is with great sadness that I come here to give this sad news, our friend and teacher Alexandre Xavier Rodrigues has passed away. Unfortunately he was the victim of a fulminant heart attack yesterday in Italy. Xavier, a brilliant guy who I had the great pleasure to meet, and share wonderful moments through football. A guy who always loved sport and especially women's football We are in mourning, but we will always remember you with great joy.

No age reported.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

The city of Rio Claro is mourning the sudden departure of policeman Roberto Badaró

February 20, 2024

The city of Rio Claro is mourning the sudden departure of military policeman Roberto Badaró, who at the age of 50 suffered a fulminant heart attack in the early hours of Sunday. The policeman was in his apartment, accompanied by his daughter Gabriela, with whom he spent weekends after the end of his marriage of almost two decades. With a career of 27 years dedicated to Public Security, Badaró was a well-known figure in the region.

A 36-year-old policeman suffered a stroke while training

February 14, 2024

A 36-year-old Highway Police officer was training on his own with the Caatinga platoon in the upper backcountry of the state of Sergipe, when he suffered a stroke and could not resist, and died today.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

35-year-old lawyer dies of heart attack

February 16, 2024

The lawyer and president of the Pension Law Commission of the OAB subsection of Picos, Paulo Ricardo Veloso Moura, 35 years, died in the early hours of Friday (16th). He died after suffering a heart attack. The death of lawyer Paulo Ricardo Veloso moved both the local and legal communities.

Mayara Constante dies of fulminant infarcation

February 14, 2024

Sad news about the death of Mayara Constante, digital content creator and girlfriend of Paraná state Deputy Gilberto Ribeiro. According to family information, she suffered a withering attack and died this morning. It is a very sad and shocking situation for all of us, as Mayara was a young girl full of dreams and talent.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

24-year-old dies after suffering sudden illness and colliding head-on with truck

January 31, 2024

Sávio Borges Leal, 24, died in the early hours of Wednesday (31st), after suffering a sudden illness and colliding head-on with a truck, on BR-316, in Picos, 314 km from Teresina. The young man was on a motorcycle. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the truck driver fled the scene without providing help. According to the PRF, after suffering the sudden illness, the young man went into the opposite lane, losing control of the motorcycle, and colliding with the truck.

Maria de Paula Souza died at the age of 24

February 20, 2024

It is with regret that Bom Jesus Funeral Homes announces the death of Maria Barbara Bonin de Paula Souza, at the age of 24. To the relatives our condolences.

Note: The comments section says Souza died of a heart attack .

26-year-old man disappears after collapsing and falling in river

February 17, 2024

Last Wednesday (14th), in Ji-Paraná, a young man identified as Denis Douglas Batista Camelo, 26, disappeared after suffering a sudden illness and falling into the Urupá River. Friends reported that Denis fainted while standing on a tree branch on the riverbank. During the incident, Denis's friends were unable to help him due to the strength of the current. The boy's body floated for approximately 10 metres before sinking and disappearing from view.

27-year-old dies after soccer game in Moju

February 16, 2024

The young Yago Santos, 27 years, died this afternoon of Thursday, 15th, after falling ill during a football match in Moju, a municipality in the northeast of Pará. Colleagues reported that Yago began to feel unwell when a ball hit his chest. According to reports, after the incident, Yago returned home, but his state of health deteriorated rapidly. He was rescued and taken to the Mixed Health Unit, where, unfortunately, he died due to a heart attack.

Woman who died from Covid-19 did not take all vaccines, says Health Secretary

February 16, 2024

The first person to die from Covid-19 in 2024 in the Federal District did not complete the vaccination cycle against the disease. According to the Federal District Health Secretariat, the victim took only two doses of the vaccine: one on August 11, 2021, and another on November 4, 2021, and did not receive any booster. The woman, aged between 30 and 39 years, lived in the Santa Maria region and did not have any type of comorbidity. The death, which occurred on January 22 of this year, was announced on Wednesday (14th).

Link

The city of Pains is in shock after the untimely death of a 33-year-old woman

February 14, 2024

The city of Pains, located in the interior of Minas Gerais, is in shock after the untimely death of a 33-year-old woman, allegedly related to complications from Dengue fever. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed by the health authorities, suffered a heart attack after presenting symptoms of the disease. The municipality's Health Department announced that it is launching a full investigation into the case, seeking to clarify the circumstances that led to the patient's death.

The city says goodbye to Jorjão da Academia, stroke victim at the age of 45

February 14, 2024

The city of João Pinheiro dawned sadder this Wednesday, February 14, when receiving the news of the death of Jorge Rodrigues de Morais, affectionately known as Jorjão da Academia [“Jorjão from the gym"]. At the age of 45, Jorjão was bravely fighting the consequences of a stroke he suffered last Friday, February 09, and was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Patos de Minas. Despite the efforts of medical staff and emergency surgery, Jorjão passed away on Tuesday night, leaving not only family and friends, but the entire local community in mourning.

Today we lost another warrior

February 12, 2024

Today we lost another warrior, Nelson Monteiro Alves Neto, and two months ago we lost our beloved Paulo Ricardo Farias. What is happening to joyful people with hearts full of life? Why are they leaving us so suddenly? Go in peace, my friend. And Paulinho, take good care of this young one who now keeps you company in heaven! Lord my God and my father, deliver us from the fulminant infarction....

Victim of a heart attack at age 33

February 20, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Paulo Henrique Leal Ferreira, affectionately known as Pagé, at the age of 33, victim of a heart attack in Assisi.

Magali Lopes Cardozo passed away at age 40 years

February 18, 2024

Magali Lopes Cardozo passed away in the early afternoon of this Sunday, at age 40 years. Victim of a heart attack. Her body is being veiled in the Chapel, Monte Aprazivel.

It is with great regret that we report the death of André Ferreira

February 17, 2024

It is with great regret that we report the death of André Ferreira, 44, who died after suffering a sudden illness on Friday (16th).

ARGENTINA

Two radio announcers “died suddenly”:

An incomparable voice: grief over the death of Santa Fe broadcaster Mirta Leshman

February 16, 2024

The well-known broadcaster Mirta Leshman, who had an extensive career on LT9 and FM Laser, died this Friday morning in the city of Santa Fe. She was 60 years old and, according to her co-workers, suffered cardiac arrest while sleeping. Leshman worked for more than 30 years at LT9 and FM Laser in the city of Santa Fe, where she was originally from. Her colleagues remembered her as one of the most memorable voices in local radio.

Grief in the city for the death of Marcelo Sedrón

February 18, 2024

During the night of Friday a regrettable news surprised and caused deep sorrow in the community, when informed of the death of Marcelo Sedrón. One of the most beloved announcers in the city, he was the renowned voice of Radio Universidad, a space in front of their microphones that he held for almost three decades.

Nadia Ozuna, queen of the Iberá de Saladas carnival troupe, has died

February 13, 2024

Nadia Ozuna, queen of the Iberá de Saladas carnival troupe, has died. She had fainted on the first night of the Corsos, on January 27, when she was getting on the float. The young woman had shown symptoms of an atypical flu-like picture that tested positive for Covid-19, according to the press chief of the Municipality of Saladas. "She had lung complications and then she started to have multi-organ failures. The situation has worsened in recent days and only a miracle could have saved her," Francini lamented. "A queen in heaven," the Adelante Carnaval radio program said farewell to her after learning of the sad outcome a few hours ago.

No age reported.

Two “died suddenly” while playing football:

The son of Alejandra Romero died age 13 while playing football

February 16, 2024

"The boy's name was Jaziel, and he was 13 years old. He was playing football, like any boy his age, he broke down and passed away that way. They are all sending greetings to Alejandra through social networks, strength, and all the things that are said at these moments where there are no words."

A man became ill and died while playing football

February 19, 2024

A 36-year-old man became ill and died in the Puertas del Sol neighborhood of the city of San Luis. The fatal victim was playing football, he began to feel unwell, and his relatives called the Sempro service. The fatal outcome could not be avoided. The victim's brother insulted the professionals since the first ambulance that arrived, half an hour later, did not have oxygen or a defibrillator.

Argentine dies after suffering sudden illness in the sea of Canasvieiras Beach

February 18, 2024

A 63-year-old Argentine died on Sunday afternoon (18th) at Canasvieiras Beach, one of the busiest in Florianópolis [Brazil]. According to the Fire Department, the man suffered a sudden illness in the water and was pulled from the sea by other bathers. "Even after standard cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers performed initially by the Civil Life Guards and later by the Archangel-01 [helicopter] team, the victim was declared dead by the aircraft doctor," the corporation said.

CHILE

"We ask for respect and prudence": Mayor of Las Condes refers to the death of an official and says he suffered a heart attack

February 18, 2024

The mayor of Las Condes, Daniela Peñaloza, referred to the death of Juan Andrés Peña, who served as head of the municipality's Treasury department. "The departure of Juan Andrés Peña has us deeply dismayed. An outstanding official with more than 25 years of career in our municipality," the communal leader said through her X account. "He unfortunately died this Saturday, product of an acute myocardial infarction, while performing work in municipal offices," she said.

No age reported.

