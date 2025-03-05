In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, February 24-March 3, 2025
Actors Michelle Trachtenberg (39), James Houghton; screenwriter Roberto Orci; rocker David Johansen; singer Robert John; bodybuilder Jodi Vance (20); boxer Carson Jones; 76 infants; & more
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for roles in ‘Harriet the Spy’ and ‘Gossip Girl,’ dead at 39
February 26, 2025
NEW YORK – Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for her roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” has died at age 39. Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. local time by her mother, police sources told ABC News. The sources told ABC News the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.
Researcher’s note - In 2024, someone on Reddit made a post about Trachtenberg and the changes they noticed in her face, which included, at the time, apparent sunken cheeks and thinning hair. Another user wrote, "Cirrhosis usually leads to yellow eyes, muscle atrophy, thinning hair, and a whole slew of awful things. It could also explain why her lines in the revival seemed so oddly spoken. If your ammonia levels are high, then your speech is slurred and/or stilted." Sources told ABC News that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have had complications from that. But she never went public with her health struggles.
More: Trachtenberg was double vaxxed: She got her first vx March 2021 and second December 2021 and probably a booster. She started looking jaundice in pictures on IG in July 2023. Her fans say she had a liver issue her whole life. The vx didn't help. Lots of her fans on IG are in denial like many others. Apparently it's socially acceptable to speculate in the comments that it's from alcohol or drugs or anorexia but if you speculate that it might be the experimental gene therapy they call you a magacult quack.
‘Knots Landing’ Star James Houghton Dies at 75
March 1, 2025
James Houghton, the handsome actor who acted on “Knots Landing” and won four Daytime Emmys for his part in writing for “The Young and the Restless,” died last year at 75. His wife, Karen Houghton, belatedly confirmed his August 27, 2024, death to THR, saying she did not want to discuss his death from mesothelioma until now.
Project Runway star ShaVi Lewis dead at 38 as co-star Brittany Allen remembers his ‘love and laughter’
February 25, 2025
Fashion designer ShaVi Lewis, who appeared on season 18 of Project Runway, died on Monday, according to friends and family. Tributes are pouring out all over social media for the reality TV superstar. ShaVi’s cause of death still has yet to be announced, but the fashion icon posted some troubling messages on Facebook before he died. “If I treated people the way they treat me, I’d be the worst person on earth,” he wrote on February 22.The day before, on February 21, he posted, “Seems like today is choosing Violence…….and I’m with it.” One week prior, on February 13, he simply wrote, “I deserve better.”
No cause of death reported.
Roberto Orci, Co-Creator of Fringe and Sleepy Hollow, Dead at 51
February 25, 2025
Hollywood screenwriter Roberto Orci, whose many credits included co-creating Fox’s Fringe and Sleepy Hollow and CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, has died at the age of 51, TVLine has confirmed. Orci died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home following a battle with kidney disease.
Oscar nominee struck by tragedy hours before ceremony
March 3, 2025
The Oscar-nominated short film The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent has been struck by tragedy on the eve of the Academy Awards. Darko Buzov, the son of the Croatian man whose heroic true story inspired the film, and who was himself an important force behind the film’s creation, died suddenly of a heart attack aged 52 on Saturday (1 March).
David Johansen, New York Dolls Frontman and Punk Pioneer, Dead at 75
March 1, 2025
David Johansen, frontman for the New York Dolls and the last surviving original member of that pioneering punk band, has died at the age of 75. The death of the singer who also moonlighted as his swing music alter ego Buster Poindexter and, as an actor, appeared in films like Scrooged and Let It Ride, was confirmed Saturday by Mara and Leah Hennessey, Johansen’s wife and stepdaughter. “David Johansen died at home in NYC on Friday afternoon holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, surrounded my music, flowers, and love,” they said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He was 75 years old and died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness.” Johansen’s death comes less than a month after he revealed he was battling Stage Four cancer and a brain tumor, and had been bedridden and incapacitated following a fall in November where he broke his back in two places. A fund was launched by Johansen’s family to raise money for his around-the-clock care.
Robert John, Beloved ‘Sad Eyes’ Crooner, Dies at 79
February 25, 2025
Robert John, a singer-songwriter whose inimitable voice lent itself to a number of Billboard Hot 100 hits including “Sad Eyes” and an enduring version of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” died on Monday (Feb. 24). He was 79 years old. The star’s son, Michael Pedrick, confirmed the news of his death to Rolling Stone. While no cause of death was given, John was still recovering from a stroke he suffered a few years prior to his passing.
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Dead at 82
March 3, 2025
Dolly Parton‘s husband, Carl Dean, died Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple was married for 59 years. Dean was 82 years old. No cause of death was given. The family asked for respect and privacy at this time.
Researcher’s Note – Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link Dolly Parton Was ‘Happy’ to Help Fund Moderna’s COVID Vaccine [sic]: I Felt ‘Led to Do Something’: Link
No cause of death reported.
Barrel Racing World Mourning Loss of Former Great Lakes Circuit Director
March 3, 2025
The barrel racing and rodeo world lost a bright light with the passing of Becky Nix [55]. Rodeo On SI send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time. When the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) added breakaway roping, it gave Nix a chance to pick up her rope again. In March of 2023, Nix was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and fought for nearly two years before losing the battle.
Poker Player Mark Toulouse Collapses and Dies During Tournament in Texas
March 3, 2025
On Sunday, March 2, tragedy struck at Texas Card House (TCH) Dallas after poker player Mark “Doc” Toulouse, 73, passed away during TCH’s $300 NLH tournament, which attracted 1,648 runners. “According to the report I received, Mark collapsed during the tournament, was taken to a local hospital, and passed away,” Todd Witteles of PokerFraudAlert.com reported. “When the incident occurred, players were already in the money. Mark’s stack blinded out, and he officially finished in 26th place, for a cash of $1,475.” PokerNews reached out to TCH and a spokesperson shared: “In the update I got this morning he had a heart attack at the club.”
Coach & Athlete Jodi Vance Dies While Attending 2025 Arnold Sports Festival
March 2, 2025
The bodybuilding community is mourning the sudden loss of coach and athlete Jodi Vance [20], who tragically passed away during the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Initial reports from friends and family suggest that severe dehydration led to a major heart attack, resulting in her untimely death. Speculation arose regarding Vance’s potential participation in the Arnold Amateur bodybuilding event. However, her coach, Justin Mihaly, clarified that she was not preparing for competition at the Arnold Sports Festival and was approximately 20 weeks out from her next planned show.
Carson Jones tragically dies at 38 before esophagus surgery
March 1, 2025
World Boxing News is pained to report the passing of Carson Jones, who has tragically died at the age of 38 due to complications before esophagus surgery. The former welterweight contender, who would fight anyone in their own backyard, flatlined before he went under the knife, Sean Gibbons informed WBN late on Friday. Ex-world champion Caleb Truax had been the first to report that Jones wasn’t doing well as he prepared for the procedure on Monday. Gibbons told World Boxing News, “They were supposed to be doing that surgery on his esophagus, but he flatlined and died right before they even started the surgery. “I don’t know if the stuff they put him to sleep with did it, but his lungs collapsed also because they were full of food due to the tear in his esophagus. He was gone for sixteen minutes. So, sixteen minutes without oxygen to the brain, he didn’t really have a chance. He had been on life support and braindead since Monday,” added the MP Promotions President.
Basketball star dies aged just 26 after 18-month battle with brain cancer
February 28, 2025
A former college basketball star has died at the age of just 26, following an 18-month battle with brain cancer. Brooklyn-born Elijah Olaniyi was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2023, ending his hopes of a career as a professional basketball player outside of the United States. Olaniyi’s tumour had lay undetected in his brain during his senior year, during which he suffered from seizures and mental health issues. Doctors determined those were symptoms of the tumour.
Baylor football legend J.J. Joe dies at 54 years old
February 26, 2025
Waco, Texas – J.J. Joe, a Baylor football legend, died at 54 years old [suspected heart attack], the university announced on Wednesday. Joe quarterbacked the Bears from 1990-93 and was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. After a standout career as a player, Joe joined Baylor as a color commentator on Baylor Radio Network.
Researcher’s Note – Baylor no longer requires employee vaccinations [sic]: Link
Two TV weathermen “died suddenly”:
Fmr. Action News weathercaster and reporter Dave Frankel dies at 67
February 27, 2025
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Dave Frankel, one of the most recognizable members of the Action News family from the mid-80s to the late-90s, has died. He was 67 years old. After leaving television, Dave launched a second career in law, focusing on children with special needs and their families. Dave died Wednesday morning after a long battle with a form of dementia called primary progressive aphasia.
Indiana meteorologist Doppler Dan Reynolds has died at 71
February 26, 2025
Longtime WTWO meteorologist Dan Reynolds, known as Doppler Dan or Dop has died [in his sleep]. He was 71 years old. He started working at the Terre Haute, Indiana, NBC affiliate in May 1993. Reynolds worked his entire 32-year career as a weekend meteorologist.
Researcher’s Note – NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office to be fully vaccinated [sic], Executive Vice President Adam Miller told employees in an email on Aug. 11: Link
No cause of death reported.
Former Tulsa Morning Host Famous For Prank Calls Passes Away
February 9, 2025
Former Tulsa radio personality and renowned prank caller Brent Douglas [69] passed away on February 8. For nearly three decades, he was one-half of the KMOD Morning Zoo duo Phil & Brent with Phil Stone, where he became famous for his character Roy D. Mercer.
No cause of death reported.
A cookbook author and health advocate “died suddenly”:
Elana Frances Amsterdam, 57
February 21, 2025
New York Times best selling “paleo” cookbook author and oft-consulted grain-free chef, Elana Amsterdam of Boulder, CO, has sadly passed away at age 57. Ms Amsterdam served on Tulane School of Medicine’s Member Board of Governors, and was often a known presence in news media such as Glamour, The Washington Post, Fox News, and the NY Times. She also had a very large following as founder of elanaspantry.com, a popular resource for healthy living and as a pioneer in beautifully presented and delicious grain-free cuisine. Living with celiac disease and MS for decades, she spearheaded the paleo gluten-free movement from its earliest beginnings as a top spokesperson. When diagnosed with breast cancer in July of 2021, she chose to “go flat” for her double mastectomy closure to avoid implants, becoming a powerful voice in the women’s health and rights movement.
Researcher’s Note - Those who subscribed to her newsletter learned a few added personal facts and how the “covid” crisis significantly affected her life and state of mind, much for the worse. The panic she feels was almost palpable. She had been a masking “warrior,” convinced mask-wearing was essential: Link Link LinkShe was also quite avid about covid testing and screening: Link So much so she gave Tulane University a million dollars to improve Covid10 testing:Link She admitted she was plagued with “Coronophobia:” Link She wrote: “I locked down on lock down, not letting anyone into our home for years because of my fear of Covid which I rationalized given a new cancer diagnosis.” She added: I was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in July 2021. (...) I had a double mastectomy six months later in February 2022. In July 2023 when I was diagnosed with my third cancer in less than two years. This cancer was another early-stage, but instead of breast it was uterine.” A long list of medications follows, many seeming to have concerning side effects. There is no question that she would have taken all the “countermeasures” as she was both very fearful of getting covid and (per her writing) not averse to pharmaceuticals, even though she often leaned towards holistic options. It’s likely a combination of all these interventions had an effect in her decline and this sad loss.
No cause of death reported.
Three local politicians “died suddenly”:
County Councilman Mike Long Dies From Accidental Drowning
February 28, 2025
A preliminary investigation by law enforcement has determined that Kosciusko County [IN] Councilman Mike Long died by accidental drowning Thursday evening. A news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and emergency personnel responded at 5 p.m. Thursday to 375 N. CR 950W, Etna Green, in Harrison Township, to an unresponsive man in a ditch suffering from a medical emergency. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined the man – identified as Long, 64 – was deceased. The preliminary investigation also determined Long was checking fields on property owned by his family. He was located near a ditch line where evidence indicates Long accidentally drowned.
Former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart dies at 70
March 3, 2025
Lincoln Díaz-Balart, a prominent Cuban American figure and a longtime Republican politician who represented South Florida in Congress for nearly 20 years, died on Monday morning from cancer. He was 70.
Michael Porter, 71
February 24, 2025
Mount Gilead, OH – Michael Scott “Mike” Porter died unexpectedly on February 23, 2025. His most favorite job was serving as Mayor of Mt. Gilead from 2008 through 2019.
Thaddeus Matthews, Also Known as the Cussing Pastor, Has Died at Age 67
February 25, 2025
To say that Thaddeus Matthews was a controversial figure is the understatement of the century. After all, it’s not every day a preacher is so profane in his sermons that he dubs himself the Cussing Pastor. Though he started in the pulpit, Thaddeus eventually took his messages to the airwaves via a contentious radio show he hosted out of Memphis, Tenn. He died in February 2025. Thaddeus’s wife Melanie Matthews shared in a Facebook post that he died on Feb. 24, 2025, “surrounded by family and friends. In an exclusive interview with Fox 13 , Melanie said her husband “died at a hospital after suffering from heart failure.” Thaddeus had spent the last five months in a rehabilitation center where he was relearning how to walk.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Remembering Dr. Paula Rust: A Beloved Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Who Impacted Countless Lives
March 3, 2025
Dr Paula Rust [43], a beloved obstetrician-gynaecologist at Baptist Health in Alabama, sadly passed away on March 2, 2025. Her exact cause of passing has not been revealed yet.
Three nurses “died suddenly”:
Former health director who guided Lincoln through COVID-19 passes away
March 3, 2025
LINCOLN, Neb. – City officials announced on Monday that former Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Patricia “Pat” Lopez passed away on March 2 at her home in Lincoln, after a fight with a brief illness. Lopez dedicated her career to public health, serving Lincoln and Lancaster County for decades. She first joined the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in 1975 as a public health nurse and spent the next 29 years working to improve the health and well-being of residents, particularly those most vulnerable.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christian Myers, 31
February 23, 2025
Christian Hoefer Myers, 31, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 21st after a courageous 16-month battle with breast cancer. She deferred her plans for graduate school for two years to assist in the care of her beloved father while employed by E.M.S. for Richland County. She then entered the nursing program at the Medical University of South Carolina, earning her B.S. in nursing Summa Cum Laude. Christian was a dedicated nurse who touched the lives of many with her compassion and skill. Christian was enrolled in the University of Colorado’s Master of Science in Anesthesiology program when she received her cancer diagnosis.
Link
Sandra Amy, 66
February 27, 2025
Sandra K. Amy, age 66, of Niles, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after a short illness at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She had been employed as an RN at the Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren, Ohio.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Four professors “died suddenly”:
Dr. Audwin LaBarron Anderson, 67
January 14, 2025
No obit
Researcher’s Note - Anderson received his PhD from Texas A&M in 1990. He began his academic career at the University of South Alabama and joined the Sociology Department at Texas State (then Southwest Texas State University) in 1994. He retired in the spring of 2024. For thirty years he made impressive contributions to the department and university. In the fall of 2024, he received the well-deserved distinction of Associate Professor Emeritus. Audwin loved music and had an encyclopedic knowledge of jazz and blues. He was also passionate about politics and sports: Link Anderson “died suddenly.” From obit comments: This came so fast… we were just texting about the CF playoffs.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard ‘Bernie’ O’Donnell Jr., beloved UF law professor, dies at 55
March 3, 2025
For years, students counted on finding the UF law professor sipping black coffee and eating a Wawa breakfast at the table to the right of Library West’s escalators. There, O’Donnell guided students through academics and internships, and sometimes simply provided a good laugh. O’Donnell passed away in Gainesville Feb. 23. He was 55. A memorial in honor of Professor Bernard O’Donnell, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, lays in Library West at the University of Florida.
Researcher’s Note – UF employees petition for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for fall: Link
No cause of death reported.
Boise State University professor found dead on campus, police say of natural causes
February 28, 2025
Idaho – Boise State University is mourning the loss of electrical and computer engineering professor John Chiasson, who died on campus Wednesday. He began working at Boise State in 2006 following a period of working for the University of Tennessee, according to a Boise State spokesperson. Police have ruled out foul play. Chiasson was 72. A Boise Police Department spokesperson confirmed with KTVB that police are aware of the death and said that it “appears to be due to natural causes.”
Researcher’s Note - According to internal emails that we’ve obtained, Boise State University will now require all employees to be vaccinated [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Students and faculty remember Jason Mauro ahead of memorial service
February 24, 2025
The University of North Florida English Department will hold a memorial on Friday, Feb. 28, to celebrate and remember the life of Professor Jason Mauro [65], a beloved faculty member who died unexpectedly last month. English Department Chair Dr. Tru Leverette Hall said Mauro was “a positive spirit.” On Jan. 10, Mauro told Leverette Hall that he was ready to return to the classroom after working remotely for some time. It came as nothing less than a devastating shock to Leverette Hall, Mauro’s colleagues, friends, students and family when he passed away two weeks later from a heart attack.
Researcher’s Note – UNF president encourages students, faculty, staff to get vaccinated [sic]: Link
An educator “died suddenly”:
Longtime Southwest Elementary Principal Passes Away
March 3, 2025
Howell, MI – A well-known community member and longtime Howell elementary school principal has passed away. Jill Hilla [72] died over the weekend. Her daughter, Rebecca, shared with family and friends via social media that Hilla suffered a major stroke on Thursday, February 27th. She passed away Saturday, March 1st.
Two teachers “died suddenly”:
Salena Rose Sanchez, 30
January 17, 2025
San Antonio, Texas - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Salena Rose Sanchez at the young age of 30. She was a teacher at Armstrong Elementary for 5 years. In her time there, she was awarded the South San ISD District Teacher of the Year (2023-2024), formed the “Kind Kids Club”, and was affiliated with ‘Cultivar’ at the Tobin Center in partnership with the Kennedy Center of Performing Arts.
Researcher’s Note - SAISD had a “vaccination” mandate during covid.
Patricia Hodges, 69
March 2, 2025
Patricia Sue Hodges was born was born February 4, 1956, in Seagoville, Texas, to Delmar and Maxine (Hammons) Hodges and passed away suddenly at her home in Mountain Grove [MO], February 26, 2025, at 69 years of age. She began her teaching career in Exeter, Missouri, but found her home in Mountain Grove where she taught for 27 years.
No cause of death reported.
Three coaches “died suddenly”:
A ‘genius’ remembered: Longtime Smith College swimming and diving coach Kim Bierwert dies at age 74
February 27, 2025
NORTHAMPTON, MA — Kim Bierwert was a savant. Not only was Bierwert an expert on all things aquatic sports as the former longtime head coach of the Smith College swimming and diving team, but Bierwert was also a scholar in the classroom as a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Perhaps most importantly though, Bierwert was a one-of-a-kind person who had the unique ability to connect with anyone. Biewert, 74, died suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Teresa Gilliam, 62
March 3, 2025
Teresa Annette “TT” Gilliam, 62, of Cassopolis [MI], died suddenly of natural causes in her home Friday, February 28, 2025. She coached volleyball, basketball, and Little League. She always kept busy, whether it was mowing, leaf blowing, or shoveling snow. TT was easy to talk to and was very reliable. No one knew her true age because she said she was in her twenties.
No cause of death reported.
Liborio Scaccia, 71
March 1, 2025
Liborio William “Lee” Scaccia, 71, of Pittsfield, MA, died Thursday February 27, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a short illness. In 1984, he established his business, Thermo Expert at which he was serving as president at the time of his death. Lee also worked as a personal trainer at the Pittsfield Family YMCA where he helped finance its reconstruction, and served as the wrestling coach at Pittsfield High School. Lee was a proud blood donor and donated gallons of blood to Berkshire Medical Center and the American Red Cross, where his blood was used for many transfusions.
No cause of death reported.
76 infants “died suddenly”:
Yazmin Rosalia Serna, 1 day
February 25, 2025
Yazmin Rosalia Serna, San Antonio, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Lincoln Gray Devenport, baby
March 3, 2025
Wimberley, TX – Lincoln Gray Devenport passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Lincoln was born in Kyle, Texas. Before he left the hospital on day two he had already learned to summon his great grandmother, Nana, as he would not eat for anyone else. He enjoyed his short life in beautiful Wimberley. Although only on this earth for a short time, Lincoln spread so much joy and love. His smile was contagious and could light up a room. He loved laughing, eating, and music, especially Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
No cause of death reported.
Baby Boy Harris, newborn
March 3, 2025
Memphis, Tennessee – Baby Boy Harris, newborn, died March 2, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Francisco Gregorio Benjamin King, 2 months
March 3, 2025
Funeral service for Francisco Gregorio Benjamin King, 2 months old of Killeen, TX, will be held Saturday, March 8, 2025, 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Killeen, TX. Baby Francisco passed away March 1, 2025 in Killeen, TX.
No cause of death reported.
Christina N. Bridge, infant
March 3, 2025
Port Huron, MI – Christina N. Bridge, infant, passed away on February 26, 2025. She is survived by her parents.
No cause of death reported.
Kayla Fisher, stillborn
March 3, 2025
Nacogdoches, TX – Kayla was born into the arms of Jesus on February 27, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jett Daniel Pierce, 232 days
March 3, 2025
Kathleen, GA – Jett Daniel Pierce, infant son of Jacob and Anabelle (Scott) Pierce, was gently ushered into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, GA. Though his time with us was brief, we were blessed with 232 days of pure joy, and his impact on his family was profound and everlasting.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Dior, 1 month
March 3, 2025
Mansfield, OH – On Sunday, March 2nd, her 1-month-old son Dior gained his angel wings from SIDS at his father’s house. Rozalin is 19
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Brianne Schwantes, stillborn
March 2, 2025
Saint Cloud, MN – On Friday, February 28th, 2025, Olivia Brianne Schwantes came into this world and was taken too soon.
No cause of death reported.
Mya Blaire Puckett, stillborn
March 2, 2025
Brice, GA – Mya Blaire Puckett was born into Jesus’ arms March 1, 2025 ,weighing 11 ounces and 10 inches long.
No cause of death reported.
Cartier Amore, 2 months
March 2, 2025
Kenosha, WI – It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved son, Cartier (a.k.a. Carter). At just two months old, he was a very loving, happy, and playful little boy who brought immense joy to our lives. Tragically, he passed away unexpectedly due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
No cause of death reported.
Link Theo Colon, 10 weeks
March 1, 2025
Link Theo Colon, 10 months old, of Woodstock, Georgia passed away on February 21st, 2025, at home with his family. He was born on April 20th, 2024, in Roswell, Georgia. He was an amazing child who never gave up from the moment he touched Earth. He loved every cuddle from his Mom, Dad, and Mormor. He was the strongest baby who continually proved everyone wrong in what he was going to be able to do. He really enjoyed trying new foods with his mommy, playing the piano, and spending all day with his dad who was his biggest cheerleader. He couldn’t have been more loved and will be sorely missed by everyone who met him. Please send any donations to Anchor of Hope Foundation.
Researcher’s Note - Anchors of Hope Foundation serves families facing developmental disability.
No cause of death reported.
Azaria Dream Diaz, 23 weeks and 3 days
March 1, 2025
San Antonio, TX – Azaria dream Diaz, at 23 weeks and 3 days, passed in her mommas tummy on February 8th. Later on to be born February 10th 2025 at 3:32pm. She passed gently into the arms of Jesus.
No cause of death reported.
Brigida Ann Garcia, stillborn
March 1, 2025
Farmington, NM – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our precious Baby Brigida Ann Garcia, who was born into the arms of angels on February 20, 2025. Though her time with us was brief, she was deeply loved and will forever be cherished in our hearts.
No cause of death reported.
Ellorie Clarilynn Frye, stillborn
March 1, 2025
Richland Center, WI – Ellorie Clairlynn Frye, the infant daughter of Malinda Markin and Terry Frye of Lone Rock, was born sleeping on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Ashton Liam Rambo, infant
March 1, 2025
Covington, VA – Ashton Liam Rambo, infant son of Catrina Hill and Christopher Rambo, passed away February 28, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Silas Joe Riddle, infant
March 1, 2025
Andrews, NC – Silas Joe Riddle, infant son of Bobby Joe Riddle, II and Joscelyn Sharp of Andrews, NC, passed away Friday, February 28, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Desha Nicole Bartleson, stillborn
March 1, 2025
Harrodsburg, KY – Desha Nicole Bartleson, was born sleeping, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Baptist Health of Lexington KY.
No cause of death reported.
Baby boy Christopher
March 1, 2025
Valparaiso, IN - Christopher. On February 27, 2025, their sweet, pure, and joyful son passed away in his sleep, leaving a void that can never be filled. Christopher was their entire world—he was deeply loved, cherished beyond measure, and brought endless happiness into their lives.
No cause of death reported.
Joaquin Tobias Camarillo, 2 months
March 1, 2025
Austin, TX – Joaquin Tobias Camarillo, who was born on January 4, 2025, and sadly passed away on February 24 due to a sudden death.
No cause of death reported.
Merritt Christine Hurd, 16 days
March 1, 2025
Merritt (”Mer Bear”) Christine Hurd of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away from complications related to a congenital heart defect on February 25, 2025, at Levine Children’s Hospital. She was born on February 10, 2025
Tristan Luke Cobb, 22 days
February 28, 2025
Tristan Luke Cobb was born at Greenville Memorial in Greenville, SC, on Monday, February 3, 2025. He spent 22 days on this earth before the Lord called him to his eternal home in heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. In his short time on earth, Tristan impacted many lives in a very special way and will be greatly missed.
No cause of death reported.
Odin Wade Combs, 1 month
February 28, 2025
MARION, VA – Odin Wade Combs, one-month-old baby boy of B.J. Combs and Katlinn Walker, was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.
No cause of death reported.
Promise (20) & Baby Miracle Cooper
February 28, 2025
Oklahoma City, OK – It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Promise Michelle Cooper, and her precious unborn daughter, Miracle Michelle Marie. Promise was a radiant soul whose deep spirituality, love, and kindness touched everyone around her. Though her time on earth was far too short, her legacy of faith and love will live on through the memory of her and the daughter she carried. Promise was loving, compassionate, and wise beyond her years. She had a profound connection to her faith and found joy in prayer, meditation, or serving others. Her love for God and her spiritual journey inspired those around her to seek meaning, kindness, and grace in their own lives. She was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her daughter, Miracle Michelle Marie, who was already deeply loved and cherished. Miracle Michelle Marie, though never held in our arms, will forever be held in our hearts. She was a symbol of hope, love, and the beautiful future Promise dreamed of. Together, Promise and Miracle brought light and love into our lives, and their memory will continue to guide us.
No cause of death reported.
Bryce Orlando Palone, 9 months
February 28, 2025
Lewisville, TX – Our cherished baby boy, Bryce Orlando Palone, who came into the world as a fighter on May 15, 2024. His life ended too soon, on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Though his time with us was brief, his presence brought immeasurable joy to our family.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas James Perkins, stillborn
February 28, 2025
Reynoldsburg, OH - Thomas James Perkins went directly from his beautiful mother’s womb sleeping into the presence of Jesus. Rachael and Tyler’s hearts were overjoyed with tears and smiles when they first saw their beautiful son’s face on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 5:21 P.M. Beautiful Thomas James, 3 pounds,9 ounces and 16.5 inches long. All of his tiny features so perfect. He was a precious gift from above.
No cause of death reported.
Crew santo Permar, 16 days
February 28, 2025
Weirton, WV – With hearts full of love and sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Crew Santo Permar, who was born on February 6, 2025, and passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on February 21, 2025, at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
No cause of death reported.
Ryan Peter Soussi, stillborn
February 28, 2025
Canton, GA – With heavy hearts, we announce the birth and passing of our beloved baby, Ryan Peter Soussi, on February 22nd, 2025. Though Ryan was with us only in his mother’s womb, he has left an indelible mark on our hearts and will be forever treasured.
No cause of death reported.
Master Cairo Blaze Allen, infant
February 28, 2025
Summerville, SC – The passing of Master Cairo Blaze Le’Flare Allen of Ridgeland, SC., who entered into eternal rest on Wednesday February 26, 2025, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Ciaro is the infant son of Mr. Andrew Allen and Ms. Shatoria Gadson of Ridgeland, SC.
No cause of death reported.
Kingston Dale Bishop, 1 day
February 28, 2025
Kingston Dale Bishop of Corbin, Kentucky, infant son of Justice Dale Bishop and Jacklyn Bishop of Corbin, was born on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Baptist Health Corbin and passed away peacefully after attaining 1 hour age.
No cause of death reported.
Darla Charlene Hall, infant
February 28, 2025
Medicine Lodge, KS – Darla Charlene Hall, infant daughter of Jaeden Hall and Kelsey Campbell of Medicine Lodge, KS, passed away, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt, KS.
No cause of death reported.
Kha’Vari Dor’Mae Young, infant
February 28, 2025
Elgin, TX – Kha’Vari Dor’Mae Young, Infant, of Taylor, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Gabriel Lorenzo Perez, 1 day
February 28, 2025
Homestead, FL – On February 26, Maria gave birth to her precious baby boy, Gabriel Lorenzo Perez. Though his time on Earth was brief, Gabriel was held in his mother’s loving arms for two precious hours before the Lord called him home.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Kayden, 2 months
February 28, 2025
Las Vegas, NV – My sister Ashleigh and her boyfriend Kamal had a baby on 12/29/24. Our sweet baby passed away this morning on 2/27/25. He would’ve been two months old in two days!
No cause of death reported.
Julianna Angely Rodriguez Bedolla, 1 1/2 years
February 28, 2025
Los Angeles, CA – On Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, the youngest member of the Rodríguez Bedolla family passed away. Julianna Angely Rodriguez Bedolla was 1 1/2 years old at the time of her passing.
No cause of death reported.
Crystal Yang, 2 months
February 28, 2025
Sun Prairie, WI – beloved baby niece, Crystal, suddenly passed away on Monday, February 24th. Crystal was a precious gift to our family, born just this past Christmas to my brother Lao Vang and my sister-in-law Blia Yang. Though her time with us was heartbreakingly brief, she filled our lives with love, warmth, and joy.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Noah Atlas Webb, 20 days
February 27, 2025
Peoria, IL - Baby Noah Atlas Webb, 20 days old, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm at OSF ST. Francis Medical Center.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Kamari D. House
February 27, 2025
Senatobia, MS – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Kamari D. House.
No cause of death reported.
Camila Erica Martinez, 2 months, 11 days
February 27, 2025
Phoenix, AZ – Camila Erica Martinez was born December 10, 2024 and met the eyes of Jesus February 20, 2025. She is the daughter of Jorge and Cristina Martinez and is survived by her brothers Emilio and Cruz Martinez. Camila was the answer to her parent’s prayers, to complete their family with a baby girl. During her brief time on Earth she enjoyed listening to Disney lullabies, skin to skin cuddles with mommy and daddy and being the center of her family’s world.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Meilani McKenzie
February 27, 2025
A Homegoing Celebration for Baby Girl Meilani McKenzie of Atlanta, Georgia, will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 12:00 P.M.
No cause of death reported.
Marci Joanna Riehl, 1 day
February 27, 2025
Asheboro, NC – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious baby girl. Marci Joanna Riehl was born and passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Shawn Anthony Sloan III
February 27, 2025
Bowling Green, KY – Shawn Anthony Sloan III, infant son of Kaylee Perkins and Shawn Anthony Sloan, Jr. Passed away on February 24, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Elia Vasquez-Velazquez
February 27, 2025
Hamlet, NC - Baby Elia Vasquez-Velazquez entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Naeema Waite
February 27, 2025
Dunn, NC – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Baby Girl Naeema Waite, of Wendell, NC, on Monday, February 24, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Brianna Garcia Cordero, 4 months
February 27, 2025
Boston, MA – Brianna Garcia Cordero, of Boston, passed away on February 20, 2025, at the age of 4 Months.
No cause of death reported.
Naomi Biel, 2 months
February 26, 2025
Brooklyn, NY – Naomi Biel passed away on February 9, 2025, in Brooklyn, NY. Naomi was born on December 10, 2024, to Nyakueth Biel. She was a very happy and healthy baby. During her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. Her unexpected passing has deeply affected her loved ones and presence in this world was significant despite her brief time with us.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Lainey Isabell De Los Santos, stillborn
February 26, 2025
Laredo, Texas – Our precious angel Baby Lainey Isabell De Los Santos was called back to our Lord on February 25, 2025. February 25, 2025 — February 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Stetson Paizleigh Dunlap, 14 days
February 26, 2025
Gainesville, TX – Stetson Paizleigh Dunlap precious baby girl passed away on February 23, 2025, at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Stetson was born on January 10, 2025, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, to Ethan Dunlap and Trinity Nunns. She was the purest, funniest, happiest smiley baby girl who could light up any room. She never failed to make her mommy and daddy smile.
No cause of death reported.
Josie Belle Griffin, baby
February 26, 2025
Shepherdsville, KY – Baby Josie Belle Griffin, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Louisville, Ky.
No cause of death reported.
Ivory Nicole Malveaux, 3 months
February 26, 2025
Lake Charles, LA – Some only dream of angels. We were blessed to have held one in our arms, Ivory Nicole Malveaux, 3 months old, departed this earthly life on Friday, February 21, 2025, when God wrapped her in his infinite love, and took her by her tiny hand to her eternal home. She was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on November 22, 2024. Although her time with us was ever so brief, Ivory had the sweetest, most precious little personality. She was such a happy, joyful, and attentive baby who was always looking around with wonder and amazement in her big brown eyes and the sweetest smile on her angelic face.
No cause of death reported.
Bennett Matthew Spangler, 2
February 26, 2025
Hettick, IL – Bennett Matthew Spangler, age 2, of Hettick, IL, passed away during surgery Saturday, February 22, 2025, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Bennett was born November 14, 2022, in St. Louis, MO. Bennett was a beacon of light in our lives. He resembled strength, hope, and happiness. Bennett never experienced any “normalcy,” as we all know from following his journey. His million dollar smile wasn’t one that could be faked. Bennett knew endless love from his family, Bennett had hope, Bennett loved life. We may never understand God’s plan, but we pray our family finds peace. Bennett traded his broken heart for a set of angel wings...our baby, our hero, a true inspiration. Bennett Matthew Spangler, fly high sweet boy. You will live forever in our hearts.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Jaheim Venson, 25 days
February 26, 2025
Pittsboro, Calhoun County, MS – It is with our heartfelt, most-deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Baby Jaheim Venson, 25 days, on Tuesday, February 24, 2025, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
No cause of death reported.
David Lee Wilson, 26 weeks
February 26, 2025
Greenville, SC – David Lee Wilson, died Sunday, February 23, 2025. Born in Greenville, SC, At 32 weeks old, he was born already in the arms of the God who intimately understands what it is like to lose a son. David was 5 lbs and 7 oz, and 18 precious inches long. He had a head full of perfect black hair and the most kissable round cheeks, just like his big sister when she was born. Over the course of the 32 weeks that David spent warm and snug in Sierra’s belly, he got to listen to his sister giggle and ask for way too many snacks. He was undoubtedly indignant (as little brothers are so often resigned to be) as she plopped onto her Mama’s lap to snuggle, indifferent to the space that he now occupied. He loved the ice cream that his Mom fed him, listening to the stories that she read to Lucy and the silly songs that his Dad sang during bathtime. David danced when he heard music. His tiny ears perked up as his Mama and Daddy prayed over him and Lucy, and dreamed together about who he might become one day.
No cause of death reported.
Etta Arlo Holen, 1 day
February 26, 2025
Red Lake Falls, MN – Etta Arlo Holen, infant daughter of Tyler and Jenna Holen, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
No cause of death reported.
John Henry Reid, infant
February 26, 2025
McComb, MS – John Henry Reid (infant), passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on February 24, 2025, at the UMMC Hospital In Jackson, MS.
No cause of death reported.
Sawyer Wren Troyer, 18 days
February 26, 2025
Huntington, WV – Sawyer Wren Troyer, infant the son of Logan and Kezia Troyer went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, February 21, 2025, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Ariel David Cruz Roblero, 18 months
February 25, 2025
Somerset, KY – Ariel David Cruz Roblero, eighteen-month-old baby boy, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Kenslee Mae Cooper, baby
February 25, 2025
Moultrie, GA – Kenslee Mae Cooper d. February 23, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Boy Helwig, stillborn
February 25, 2025
Austin, TX - Baby Boy was born on February 21st, 2025 and passed away on February 21st, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Isabella Mae Palmer, 15 months
February 25, 2025
Hazlet, NJ – Isabella Mae Palmer, just 15 months old, passed away suddenly in the arms of her mother and surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Isabella was the happiest baby girl. She loved playing, especially with her favorite baby doll, learning new things, spending time outside, climbing, and being held in the loving arms of her mother and father. Her favorite color was purple, and she liked butterflies. Most importantly, she could always be found following her big sister Everleigh around; she was constantly by her side and was her best friend.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Kingston Phillips, stillborn
February 25, 2025
Memphis, TN – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baby Kingston Phillips of Memphis, TN, who left us on February 04, 2025, stillborn.
No cause of death reported.
Evalyn Angellique Weeks-Pietri, 16 months
February 25, 2025
Roy, UT – To our beautiful, perfect little Angel, Evalyn Angellique Weeks-Pietri, who left us peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, February 21, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Kali Mae Campbell, infant
February 25, 2025
Liverpool, NY – Kali Mae Campbell, the beloved infant daughter of Samuel and Antoinette, passed away on February 21, 2025. Though her time with us was brief, Kali touched the hearts of all who knew her and will forever be remembered for the love and joy she brought to her family.
No cause of death reported.
Ricka Joy Bumanglag, 9 months
February 25, 2025
Kahului, HI - Ricka Joy Bumanglag, who sadly passed away on February 21, 2025. To tell you a bit more about our little angel’s life, at just 9 months old, our baby Ricka Joy has been a strong, bright, joyous little soul. She survived being in the NICU for roughly 6 months. She endured, suffered, and went through unimaginable pain at such a young age, yet she never failed to radiate with a smile. She was prematurely born at 36 weeks old, with her several months of life followed with laryngomalacia, congenital a/p supragloroplasy, nasal airway obstructions, silent aspirations, genetic disorders with uniparental disomy of chromosome 5, hypoxia, anemia, electrocardiogram abnormalities, gastroesophageal reflux disease with esophagitis, respiratory insufficiency, urinary tract infection, pulmonary hypertension, thrombophlebitis of her right saphenous vein, neonatal sepsis, hypothermia, patent ductus arteriosus, persistent pulmonary hypertension, and even underwent multiple surgeries to address her difficulty feeding that resulted in a gastrojejunal tube where she was robbed of the joy of feeding by bottle, instead directly through her stomach all her life. Needless to say, our poor little girl is a fighter and did everything in her power to live a life on this Earth, but God had other plans.
No cause of death reported.
Easton Cruz Beaver, stillborn
February 24, 2025
Norris City, IL - Easton Cruz Beaver, infant son of Ashton (Parks) and Dylan Beaver of Eldorado was born peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN.
No cause of death reported.
Julian Carranza, infant
February 24, 2025
Julian Carranza, an infant and child of Jesus Carranza and Luisa Crystal Ledesma of Porterville, California, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Infant Lucas Randall Dyches
February 24, 2025
Savannah, GA – Adams announces the passing of Infant Lucas Randall Dyches who transitioned on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
LeVee Kathleen Moore, 3 months
February 24, 2025
Temple, TX – LeVee Kathleen Moore, infant daughter of Ty and Zoe Moore of Temple, died Thursday, February 13, 2025 in a Temple hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Sawyer Dean Naegele, stillborn
February 24, 2025
McKee, KY – Sawyer Dean Naegele was born sleeping on February 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Lainey Strunk, stillborn
February 24, 2025
Lainey Jude Strunk of Oneida, TN, was born into this world as a sleeping angel on February 21, 2025, to parents Cole and Jenny Strunk.
No cause of death reported.
Melia Ann Keller, 10 months
February 24, 2025
Johnstown, PA – Melainya Keller lost her beautiful baby girl, Melia Ann Keller, on February 24, 2025. She was born on April 17th 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Juan Salas, 1 day
April 24, 2025
Matthew Juan Salas February 18, 2025 - February 18, 2025 San Antonio, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Azaria Dream Diaz, 1 day
February 14, 2025
San Antonio, Texas - Azaria dream Diaz, at 23 weeks and 3 days, passed in her momma’s tummy on February 8th. Later on to be born February 10th 2025 at 3:32 pm. She passed gently into the arms of Jesus.
No cause of death reported.
Elias David Veloz, 5 months
January 28, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful baby boy Elias David Veloz. He was born in San Antonio, TX. The Lord needed him more than us so he took him. Every day being with him was a gift from God. He defied the odds from day one with all of the doctors telling us that he will not make it a day. My strong baby boy fought hard until he could not anymore. We find Peace that his pain and suffering comes to an end. Our strong little soldier can finally rest in Peace.
No cause of death reported.
Roman Sutherland, 1 day
December 16, 2024
Roman Sutherland, December 6, 2024 — December 7, 2024, San Antonio, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Nova Rayne Stafford, 5 months
December 6, 2024
Nova Rayne Stafford, June 22, 2024 — November 24, 2024, San Antonio, Texas
No cause of death reported.
Five children “died suddenly”:
‘Always a helper’: 3-year-old’s organs donated after he dies of bacterial meningitis
March 2, 2025
DENVER, Colo. – In honor of their 3-year-old son’s generous spirit, a pair of Colorado parents say they donated his organs after his death from bacterial meningitis. Morgan “Mo” Preston-Muller, 3, died from bacterial meningitis last Tuesday. His parents, Carolyn Muller and Kathryne Preston, say he always had a heart for giving. “He was always one of the smartest, sweetest, kindest kids. He was always a helper. That was his thing,” said Preston, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns. Like any other 3-year-old, it was hard to slow Mo down – until he had a seizure last Sunday. “He had been kind of going back and forth with what just seemed like a gross cold for a week, maybe two,” Muller said. “I woke up because I could hear him trying to breathe, this absolutely horrible noise of him trying very hard to breathe.” Mo’s parents rushed him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. He died two days later.
Savahnah Rose Fairbanks, 3
February 26, 2025
Our sweet Savahnah Rose Fairbanks passed away at home in Dayton, Michigan, on February 22, 2025, after fighting neuroblastoma cancer for over a year. Savahnah was born on October 26, 2021, to Jonathan and Thailynn Fairbanks in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was a happy, patient baby, who lit up when people interacted and played with her. People were always pleasantly surprised at what a good little girl she was. Even as a little baby, she loved music and would excitedly start moving whenever she heard it. Her big, bright smile and shining blue eyes attracted people wherever she went. As she got older, she grew a full head of adorable red curly hair which seemed to match her sparkling personality. She loved attention, Minnie Mouse, Paw Patrol, chocolate, the colors pink, purple, and blue, flowers, balloons, dancing, and seemed to find excitement in anything she did. For the first couple of years of her life, she was with her parents, grandma Tiffany, great-grandmother Kate, grandparents Dale and Tammy, and enjoyed playing with anyone who was able to be with her. She brought joy and happiness to so many family and friends. At age 2, Savahnah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in December of 2023. She had a long, difficult stay in the hospital, where she became a favorite of her nurses. When she was finally able to leave the hospital, she went to live with her grandmother LaRee, who happily and lovingly cared for her round the clock for almost a year. During that time, Savahnah had many rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation treatment, and countless needles, testing, and medication. She was remarkably cheerful and sweet, even with the pain from the disease and treatments. After her grandmother’s own cancer diagnosis, her care passed to other family members. Amidst the treatments and procedures, she enjoyed visits from her parents, grandma, and other family members and friends. The time and effort it took for so many people to visit her was often a sacrifice, but every moment with her was treasured. She was feeling well enough to have a fun-filled birthday and holiday season, which she met with her typical enthusiasm and excitement. After her sickness progressed, she had another prolonged hospital stay and doctors determined that treatment was no longer effective. She was happy to be able to return home to adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and especially her grandmother LaRee, who she had been asking for. Less than a week after her grandmother died, Savahnah also left behind the pain and suffering she had patiently dealt with for over a year, and passed away surrounded by family members.
Little baby boy Kurshawn Kash Cummings, 4
March 1, 2025
Kurshawn Kash Cummings, age 4, of 226 May Road, Thomson, GA, passed away on Friday, February 28th, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Loyal Johnson, 6
March 1, 2025
Marietta, GA – Loyal Jamal Johnson, a vibrant and adventurous six-year-old, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2025. His passion for all things fast and powerful was undeniable. He possessed a deep love for race cars, spending countless hours meticulously arranging his collection and imagining thrilling races.
No cause of death reported.
Texas mom called about ‘medical emergency’ at school only to be told seven-year-old son had died
February 27, 2025
A Texas mother who was called by her son’s school about an emergency only to find him dead when she arrived has opened up about her loss. Juliana Rivera, a single mother, said that her seven-year-old son, Eren, was her firstborn child, and described him as her “heart, best friend, and joy”. Rivera explained that she received a call from his school about an emergency earlier this week. However, when she arrived, emergency services were already taking him away. “Soon after, I heard the words no mother should ever have to hear—Eren was gone. Just like that, my baby, my whole world, was taken from me,” she said. The Klein school district confirmed that the second-grade student had died at Epps Island Elementary School in Houston on Tuesday.
No cause of death reported.
Four teenagers “died suddenly”:
Mother searching for answers after 13-year-old son dies suddenly
March 2, 2025
MILWAUKEE, WI — A Milwaukee family is seeking answers after a 13-year-old boy, Chris Anderson, unexpectedly died Friday. His mother, Shalisa Hamilton, said she took Chris to the emergency room on Feb. 22 because he was sick. “He was shivering real bad; it was uncontrollable,” Hamilton recalled. According to an after-visit summary, doctors at the emergency room conducted labs for flu/COVID-19 and diagnosed him with a viral upper respiratory infection. Despite the visit, Chris’ mom said his condition did not improve. “A week before he died, he was complaining of a minor headache,” she said. “They told him to take Advil PM.” On Friday morning, Feb. 28, Hamilton and her brother went to wake Chris for school when their world collapsed. “When my brother came in, he was like, ‘I think you have to take Christopher to the ER again because now he’s foaming at the mouth,’” she said. “When I saw him in the bed like that, he didn’t have a pulse.” They immediately called 911 and followed instructions to move him to the floor. Hamilton recalled that when paramedics got there, they started CPR. “It was over already, and there was nothing I could do,” Hamilton said with tears in her eyes. Hamilton said she is waiting for official test results to determine his cause of death.
Nora Joy Quillen, 14
February 25, 2025
Spring Arbor, MI – Nora Joy Quillen, age 14, of Spring Arbor, MI, passed away at home on Friday, February 21, 2025. She bravely walked across the stage to receive her 8th grade diploma and academic honors only to be diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor just days later. That tumor took her speech, and her ability to move. It did not take her ability to laugh and it did not steal her joy. Nora’s family is heartbroken to lose her so soon, but rejoices that her healing has come, and she is fully restored and walking with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joseph Baumer, 15
February 24, 2025
Joseph “Joe” John Baumer, a bright and talented young soul, passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. A freshman at Pattonville High School, Joe embraced both academics and athletics with enthusiasm. Whether he was playing basketball or baseball or showcasing his musical talents, he did so with passion and determination.
No cause of death reported.
Twin Cities high school track athlete collapses outside school, dies
March 3, 2025
Minnesota - A teenage track athlete suffered a medical emergency outside Maple Grove High School and died, officials said Monday. Fire Department personnel responded about 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the service road behind the high school for what Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Berger said was a CPR call. Principal Bart Becker identified the student as 16-year-old junior Espoir Missite, a sprinter with the Crimson. Becker said Missite’s collapse did not happen during any formal practice. He said the first day that track practice can be held is March 10. Two ambulance crews tended to Missite before the teenager was transported from the scene in an ambulance, Berger said. Fundraising organizer Alain Hambike said Missite died “after suffering cardiac arrest.” The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release a preliminary cause of death.
Man, 20, Found Dead At Popular NJ Hiking Area
March 2, 2025
Members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, after receiving a report of an unresponsive male, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said. Officers arrived and found Martin Mendoza, 20, of Paterson [NJ], dead at the scene, the prosecutor said. The Passaic County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death, officials said. While the case remains active and ongoing, authorities said no suspects are being sought at this time, and there is no threat to the public.
You don’t know when you’ll have to say goodbye (from the editor)
March 3, 2025
Teller County, CO – My brother-in-law — my wife Renee’s brother — died suddenly last week. He was at work and said he didn’t feel good. He went to the restroom and never came out. He was only 52. It’s too young. The cause of death is currently unknown. We suspect it was a heart attack. The last time we saw David was at a Christmas party.
Six firefighters “died suddenly”:
Concord, NH Fire Department mourning unexpected death of firefighter
March 2, 2025
CONCORD, N.H. – The Concord, New Hampshire, community is mourning the death of 39-year-old firefighter Christopher “CJ” Girard. In a statement, the department said it was with “profound sadness” that it announced Girard passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday evening after a brief illness.
Researcher’s Note – New Hampshire first responders start getting COVID vaccinations [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Des Moines firefighter dies amidst cancer battle
March 2, 2025
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department announced the passing of one of their own on Sunday. According to the Des Moines Firefighters Facebook, Malcom Cortner, 42, died Sunday around 6:30 a.m. following a battle with glioblastoma [diagnosed May 2023]. Cortner was a firefighter and paramedic with the Des Moines Fire Department.
Researcher’s Note - Vaccine [sic] mandate might affect EMS providers in more than half of U.S.: Link
“Clearly Heaven was in need of a hero”: Longtime Dearborn Fire Captain dies after fighting presumed occupational cancer
March 2, 2025
DEARBORN, MI - The Dearborn Fire Department is grieving one of their own. “It is with heartfelt sorrow and regret that we announce the passing of Captain Jeremy Watkins [49], after a long and courageous battle with presumed occupational-related cancer [diagnosed with glioblastoma summer 2023 – the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer],” Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray wrote in a statement on social media.
Researcher’s Note - Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray has been appointed to a state commission created to spread awareness of COVID-19 vaccines [sic]: Link
Longtime Bright Firefighter Passes Away After Battle with Cancer
February 28, 2025
Bright, Ind. – Family, friends, the Bright Fire Department and Bright community is mourning the loss of a longtime first responder. On Thursday afternoon, the Bright Fire Department announced the passing of Lt. Kevin McKinney [53]. McKinney, a 23-year veteran of the Bright Fire Department, had been battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer [diagnosised May 2024]. Statistically, firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general population. That is due to exposure to carcinogens in smoke and soot. Over his career, McKinney held the position of EMS Chief and went on to serve as Lieutenant and Safety Officer.
Researcher’s Note - Concerns about vaccine [sic] mandate for paramedics in Kosciusko County: Link
Delvin Wheeler, 66
March 1, 2025
POTTERSVILLE, NJ – Delvin D. Wheeler, 66, died unexpectedly at his home Monday, February 24, 2025. He was a self employed driver for The Free Press and NYVT Media. He was a member of the Pottersville Vol. Fire Department from 1991 till his passing. He served as a Assistant Chief and also a Chief Pumper man. He was always helping his neighbors and people in the community.
No cause of death reported.
David Herrick Sr., 67
February 24, 2025
David Albert Herrick Sr., 67, died unexpectedly, Feb. 20, 2025, outside of his “forever home” in Lamoine [ME]. After many years as a wood harvester, he switched careers to lobstering. He was a volunteer for the Fire Department, and the harbor master for the town of Lamoine.
No cause of death reported.
Three policemen “died suddenly”:
Alpharetta Police mourn death of detective after pancreatic cancer battle
February 28, 2025
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police in Alpharetta are mourning the loss of one of their own, after Det. Brian Smith [54] died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Det. Smith had been battling pancreatic cancer for just over a week, Alpharetta DPS said in a social media post. He was surrounded by family when he passed on Wednesday.
Bedford remembers imposing lieutenant’s ‘heart of gold’
February 25, 2025
When Mike Bernard graduated from high school in Manchester, he and his friend Bill Wilcox decided to become professional wrestlers. They trained with the legendary “Killer” Kowalski and hit the New England circuit for about a decade. But despite playing a “heel” (a wrestling bad guy), Bernard was no killer. Eventually he cut off his late-1980s mullet, hung up his sequined robe, dropped the name Freight Train Fulton, and came home to Bedford [NH], where he served as a police officer for more than 22 years and was a standard-bearer for community service, friends said. Bernard, 55, died unexpectedly Saturday at his home, leaving behind a wife, Brenda, and two sons, Cam, 24, and Ben, 21. An outpouring of grief and condolences spread on social media Sunday and Monday, including a heartfelt Facebook post by Bedford Police, saying officers were devastated by losing a colleague who was omnipresent. Out of respect for the family, friends did not want to say how Bernard died.
Boston Detective and Dad of 2 Young Boys Dies After Flu Leads to Sepsis and Cardiac Trauma: ‘Gentle Giant’
February 25, 2025
A police detective from Boston [MA] has died after the flu lead to him developing sepsis and cardiac complications. Mark Walsh, 51, was a decorated active duty police detective, the Boston Police Department said in a statement announcing his death on Feb. 20. As his family shared in his obituary, he died from “flu, sepsis and subsequent cardiac trauma.” The Milton, Mass., dad of two — he shared John Daniel and Conor William with wife Christine — first arrived at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital with trouble breathing, a GoFundMe established to support his family says. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he suffered a “cardiac event,” according to the GoFundMe. Although he was first classified in stable condition, he developed sepsis, a dangerous fatal condition when the body responds improperly to an infection. Although most people will recover from the flu within two weeks, the virus can cause complications that can become deadly, Verywell Health explains. Along with sepsis and cardiac complications like myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), the flu can cause pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and multi-organ failure. “Some people are at higher risk of developing serious complications from flu,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says. “If you are at higher risk, flu vaccination is especially important,” as it reduces your risk of serious disease if you do contract the virus.
Researcher’s Note – Boston fires police sergeant, officer who pushed back on Mayor Wu’s vaccine [sic] requirement: Link
Seven inmates “died suddenly”:
Inmate Found Dead Inside Cell at Pontiac Correctional Center
March 1, 2025
An inmate was found dead at the Pontiac Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27th. The Livingston County Coroner’s Office said 36-year-old Christopher Hill was found unresponsive in his cell as first aid was administered by staff members. Hill was pronounced dead by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office on scene at 11:20 a.m. The Illinois State Police and Coroner’s Office are conducting the investigation and no foul play is suspected.
Woman dead after being found unresponsive in her Fayette County Detention Center cell
March 1, 2025
A female inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center died Saturday after being found unresponsive in her cell. Jail staff found Alicia Meredith Marie Ropp, 27, unresponsive at 8:16 a.m., according to officials at the city’s Community Corrections division. Officers, YesCare Medical staff who provide medical services at the jail, and Lexington Fire Department members who were called to the scene tried to revive Ropp, but they were unsuccessful. Ropp’s death comes on the heels of a Herald-Leader investigation published last week that found 234 people died in Kentucky jails between 2020 and 2024, eight of them in Fayette County. Critics say the rising numbers are caused by a jail system ill-equipped to provide adequate medical care, while corrections officials blame the trend on factors including COVID-19, increasing use of powerful drugs and the effects of inmates’ lifestyles [but not “vaccination”].
No cause of death reported.
Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
March 1, 2025
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – An inmate was found dead in his cell Saturday at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lamoine Wiebe, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Wiebe was serving a 233-month sentence for one conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Harvey County.
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown
February 26, 2025
COVINGTON, LA — An inmate at the St. Tammany Correctional Center died unexpectedly due to an unknown medical condition, officials said. Cockette Jean Meyer, 57, was booked into the facility on Jan. 17 for resisting arrest and disturbing the peace. Deputies and jail medical staff said they observed Meyer suffering from a medical emergency sometime after 1:40 a.m. on Monday. St. Tammany Parish deputies said they quickly responded to Meyer until EMS arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
No cause of death reported.
Second Rikers detainee dies in custody within a week: DOC
February 25, 2025
NEW YORK – A Rikers Island inmate died while in custody on Monday, marking the second in-custody death of 2025, less than a week after the death of another inmate, according to the New York City Department of Correction. Terrence Moore, 55, experienced a fatal “medical emergency” while awaiting a scheduled court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court, according to the agency. Moore, who had been housed at the North Infirmary Command, suffered a seizure in a holding area while in custody. Correction staff immediately administered medical aid until EMS arrived, officials said. Despite efforts to revive him, Moore was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m. Last week, another detainee Ramel Powell, 38, was pronounced dead at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, officials said. Powell had been in custody for 19 months, though the cause of his death remains unclear.
No cause of death reported.
Authorities identify woman who died after medical incident in Cuyahoga County Jail
February 24, 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities on Monday released identity of 41-year-old woman who died after a medical emergency at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Jennifer Wade of Cleveland was found unresponsive in her cell at 4 a.m. Sunday in the mental health unit, according to county officials. Medical staff administered aid to Wade. She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died, according to Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for the county. Wade’s death is not believed to have stemmed from illegal substance abuse, Ciaccia said. Wade was under medical care for preexisting medical conditions.
No cause of death reported.
Authorities identify 56-year-old man found dead in Lake Lanier
February 28, 2025
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found dead floating in Lake Lanier near the boat ramp at Six Mile Park in Forsyth County on Thursday evening. The man was identified as 56-year-old Murtuza Mansoorali Sayani of Lilburn, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. While foul play is not suspected, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, authorities say.
No cause of death reported.
Owner of iconic ‘The Big Cheese’ in Miami has passed
February 28, 2025
MIAMI, FL – The South Florida community is mourning the loss of a legend, who fed generations of Miami Hurricanes over the last 40 years. Bill Archer, owner of “The Big Cheese” in Miami, passed away at 65, Local 10 News confirmed on Friday. Archer was beloved by the South Florida community for his generosity and love for the University of Miami. Archer owned The Big Cheese with business partner Garry Duell. “Bill and I were partners for 42 years until he suddenly passed. We will keep it going and continue to serve our loyal customers. He will be severely missed,” said Duell.
No cause of death reported.
Jolene Delgado, Perennial Life of the PBR Party, Has Passed Away
February 28, 2025
Super Fan called PBR “The NASCAR for Women”. Jolene Delgado often joked that she was getting a tattoo that read, “Jolene Party of 1.” It would not have been accurate. The PBR super fan never partied alone. She was the proverbial “life of the party” at PBR events surrounded by laughing friends drawn to a force-field of fun. Jolene passed away in her hometown of Costa Mesa [CA] on Thursday. She was 63. Last May before World Finals, Jolene was having dental issues related to her sickness. She had three teeth pulled and could barely eat. After returning home from World Finals, she was diagnosed with cancer in her jaw.
Forest Hills loses longtime gem at 67
February 27, 2025
John Francis Bernardone, a well-loved resident of Forest Hills [NY], died suddenly on Feb. 15 at age 67. Professionally, he helped clients find jobs in his work as an executive recruiter and eventually went on to start his own firm, Fillmore Consulting.
No cause of death reported.
Rich Colli, 44, owner of Varga Bar who served beer with love, dies
February 27, 2025
Rich Colli ran his establishment with empathy. Varga Bar was known for its carefully curated tap list but also for being a safe haven in the Washington Square West community. Which is why, when it went dark earlier this week, locals were confused. A few peered inside the windows. Some left notes on the door, and flowers on the sidewalk. Mr. Colli, 44, who lived around the corner from Varga, died unexpectedly on Feb. 24. The city Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was hypertension and chronic cardiovascular disease. Mr. Colli was at the epicenter of the Philadelphia [PA] beer community — the glue that brought together breweries, bartenders, and drinkers.
Researcher’s Note – Philadelphia Announces January 2022 Vaccination [sic] Mandate for Indoor Venues: Link
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing into school bus
February 24, 2025
DAYTON, Ohio — A school bus crash left one person dead following a medical emergency. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Houston Road, on reports of a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck. Upon arrival, officials found a pickup truck with a sole occupant and a school bus with a driver and 32 students. Only one student reported an ankle injury, but they were checked out and released on scene. Investigation into the crash revealed the bus had stopped to let students off the bus, with a 2023 Chevy Silverado stopping behind. Witnesses on scene say the bus turned off the flashing stop lights and started driving, when the truck accelerated and ran into the back of the bus. The truck was driven by Eric Brandewie, age 62 of Fort Loramie. He was pronounced dead on scene by medics. The Sheriff’s Office says the family of Brandewie shared he had called his wife just minutes before the accident, reporting chest pains and sweating profusely. The family said he was on his way to his daughter’s house so they could go to the hospital together.
SF mourns Curtis Kimball, the city’s crème brûlée and pancake guy
February 24, 2025
Curtis Kimball, who earned the titles “crème brûlée guy” and “pancake guy” after distributing sweet treats with a smile during his 20 years in San Francisco [CA], died Wednesday of an aortic aneurysm. He was 46.
Coroner identifies man found dead in middle of street near downtown Greenville
February 21, 2025
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found near the downtown area on Friday morning. The Greenville Police Department said around 6:27 a.m. a call came into dispatch where a passerby reported finding a person in the roadway on Dean Street near Dunbar Street. Upon arrival, officials said they found a person face down in the middle of the street. The victim, identified as a 67-year-old Steven Cobb, was confirmed dead. According to coroner, Cobb lived roughly two minutes away from where his body was found. Officials said Cobb’s death is being treated as a suspicious death pending further investigation.
No cause of death reported.
Christian Economides, 39
March 3, 2025
Manchester, NH – Christian Economides, age 39, of Manchester, passed away suddenly on February 21, 2025. Christian loved spending time with his son. He loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming in the ocean off the beaches in NH and Maine, and spending time fishing with his Uncle Tom.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Slack, 61
March 3, 2025
Algoma, WI – Christopher W. Slack, 61 years, died unexpectedly Friday, February 28, 2025 at his home. Chris was employed with Gandrud Chevrolet in Green Bay for over 30 years as manager of their parts department.
No cause of death reported.
Donna Whitley, 69
March 3, 2025
Dayton, OH – Donna Gayle Whitley died unexpectedly on February 24, 2025. Donna worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at a local physician’s office and then as a Secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
No cause of death reported.
Maureen Carr, 70
March 3, 2025
Melrose, MA – Maureen J. (Goodwin) Carr, age 70, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 1st, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. A graduate of Saugus High School class of 1972, she worked for many years as a Unit Coordinator on Med 4 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Lynne Witz, 72
March 3, 2025
Mrs. Lynne Anne Witz, 72, of Glendale, Arizona, died unexpectedly on February 8, 2025, at her home. She was a medical secretary for OSF St. Mary Medical Center for 23 years.
No cause of death reported.
William Kahn, 73
March 3, 2025
William “Billy” Kahn, 73, of Columbus, TX, died unexpectedly on 2/26/25.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Gieseler, 52
March 3, 2025
Poughkeepsie, NY – Kevin William Gieseler, 52-year-old son of Robert L. And Diane H. Gieseler of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Susan LaWare, 72
March 3, 2025
Peekskill, NY – Sue LaWare - sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend - died suddenly on Thursday, February 27, 2025. She was 72 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Kotyza, 66
March 3, 2025
Kenneth “Kenny” Kotyza, 66, Kewaunee [WI], passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home with his family by his side, after a very short diagnosis of cancer.
Louise Trahan, 70
March 2, 2025
Louise E. (DeMaso) Trahan, 70, of West Boylston [MA], died Thursday, February 20, 2025, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Townsend, 73
March 2, 2025
Westerly, R.I. – Thomas “Tom” M. Townsend, 73, of Westerly, R.I., passed away after a brief illness Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Tom retired after over 40 years at Frito Lay to work his dream job of working at Weekapaug CC for the last 10 years, as well as a former golf coach for The Prout School. He was an avid golfer who was constantly practicing his swing, no matter where he was.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Stahley, 66
March 2, 2025
Robert “Brett” Stahley, 66, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on February 27, 2025. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
David Manfredi, 59
March 2, 2025
David Manfredi, age 59, of Wallingford [CT], passed away suddenly at home on February 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Bowles, 69
March 2, 2025
Kenneth Edward Bowles, age 69, passed away suddenly at his home in Berea [KY], on Thursday February 27, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Lawrence, 72
March 2, 2025
Barbara Jean Lawrence passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at her home in King of Prussia, PA. She was 72 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Raymond Imperatrice, 62
March 2, 2025
Raymond Robert Imperatrice, 62, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at Advent Health Celebration Hospital, in Florida. Raymond graduated from Penncrest High School and spent many years working in the hotel hospitality industry both in Pennsylvania and Florida.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew “Andy” G. Chittick, 64
March 2, 2025
Andrew “Andy” G. Chittick, 64, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Prescott, AZ, after a brief illness. Andy served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, where he trained to become a cardiac sonographer. He went on to have a long career with the Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix, AZ, as well as working at two cardiology practices on Maui, HI.
No cause of death reported.
James J. Oliver, 60
March 2, 2025
Chillicothe, IL – James J. Oliver, 60, of Chillicothe, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025, at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald Sharlow, 73
March 2, 2025
MASSENA, New York – Ronald R. Sharlow passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 20, 2025, at Massena Dialysis Center. He was 73 years old. Memorial contributions may be shared with your local humane society and the National Kidney Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Shannon Greenwalt, 35
March 1, 2025
BOARDMAN, Ohio – Shannon M. Greenwalt, 35, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Norman Plante, 74
March 1, 2025
Warwick, RI – Norman A. Plante, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Kent Hospital after being stricken at home. He was 74.
No cause of death reported.
Jeremy Bush, 68
March 1, 2025
Jeremy James Bush, 68, of Westland, MI, died suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Harvey Halbur, 72
March 1, 2025
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Harvey Halbur, who died suddenly at his home in East Arlington, Vermont, on February 18, 2025, at the age of 72.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy O’Connell, 65
March 1, 2025
Timothy J. O’Connell, 65, of Cranston, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on February 18, 2025, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.
Dave Roberts, 75
March 1, 2025
Dave Roberts passed away in Austin [TX] on February 23, 2025, at the age of 75, after a brief illness.
No cause of death reported.
Britney Williams, 31
March 1, 2025
Cerritos, CA - It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of Britney Mariah Williams [31], who passed away in her sleep on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Her sudden departure has left us all in shock and deep sorrow, as we struggle to come to terms with the reality of her absence.
No cause of death reported.
Arthur Silvestre, 41
March 1, 2025
Colma, CA – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Arthur (Art) Philip Silvestre, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and cherished member of our family, who suddenly left us on Friday, February 21, at the age of 41.
No cause of death reported.
Nilia Malika Tippitt, 50
March 1, 2025
Nilia Malika Tippitt passed away in San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind five children and 24 grandchildren.
Researcher’s Note - Tippitt “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: I made this gofundme to get help for my mom’s funeral and cremation she had no insurance due to the unexpected passing anything will help thanks. Link
No cause of death reported.
Shane Zaborszki, 59
March 1, 2025
Bucyrus, Ohio – Shane V. Zaborszki, 59, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on February 27, 2025. Shane will be remembered for his strength, active life, and intelligence. There was not a task too big for him to take on at work and he loved being active outside. Shane hiked to the top of Mt. Fuji while in Japan on three occasions, skied with the Columbus Ski Club, and was especially known for his love of motorcycles. The game of golf was another passion of his. He played on numerous courses and was a marshal at The Memorial Tournament for 25 years.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Kerwin, 68
March 1, 2025
Albuquerque, NM – Richard Kerwin Richard Kerwin passed away on February 20, 2025, after a long battle with colorectal cancer. He was in is the U.S. Air Force for ten years, five years as a computer operator, and five years as an air traffic controller. He worked as the CEO for Memories To Hold Corporation for 23 years and as a sales manager for several automotive dealerships and motor home dealerships.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
Tyler Wall, 38
February 28, 2025
Tyler James Wall, a long-time Southington resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Greenville, NC. He was 38.
No cause of death reported.
Theresa Dugan, 76
February 27, 2025
Theresa Dugan of Pitcairn [PA], age 76, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, while a patient at Harmony Rehab in Monroeville.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Marron, 61
February 27, 2025
Christopher R. Marron, age 61, beloved husband of Midori (Kinra) Marron, died unexpectedly Monday, February 24, at their home. Christopher proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 35 years prior to his death.
Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link
No cause of death reported.
Mariann Capps, 58
February 27, 2025
Mariann “Yanna” (Aylward) Capps, 58, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in her home in Mansfield [MA].
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Whiting, 73
February 27, 2025
Oak Bluffs, MA – Jonathan Merrill Whiting, known as Jay to many, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 10 after a short illness. He was 73.
No cause of death reported.
Kendall Kagle, 37
February 27, 2025
Kendall James Kagle, age 37, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at his home in West Hickory, PA.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Huebner, 66
February 27, 2025
Brimfield, OH – Diane Huebner, passed away on January 22, 2025 at the age of 66. Her battle with several medical conditions over many years showed her perseverance and courage in facing life’s challenges. Diane’s generous spirit and contagious sense of humor stayed strong until the end.
No cause of death reported.
Arlene Diane Castilla, 59
February 27, 2025
It is with heavy hearts we announce Arlene Diane Castilla’s passing from pancreatic cancer on February 25, 2025. Arlene Diane was born in San Antonio, Texas. She earned her BBA and MBA in Human Resources, dedicating her career to helping others grow and succeed. Her sharp mind, unwavering determination, and compassionate heart made her an inspiration to many. She leaves behind her husband, two children and two grandchildren.
Researcher’s Note - It breaks my heart to share news of Arlene Castilla’s passing. Last month, we all rallied behind her as she battled not one but two types of cancer: pancreatic & multiple myeloma. Link
James Cuno, Jr., 49
February 26, 2025
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of James Lee Cuno Jr., who suddenly left us on February 16th, 2025 – 12 days before his birthday.
No cause of death reported.
Zachary Rodgers, 22
February 26, 2025
Zachary K. Rodgers, 22, of Titusville [PA], passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. While in high school, Zach was an active member of the wrestling team. Zach was employed at WebCo as a material handler. He enjoyed all things outdoors, fishing and hunting and spending time with family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Rodrigo Martinez, 50
February 26, 2025
Rodrigo Martinez, of Mission, Texas, was a devoted husband and a proud father to his ten children: His family was the center of his world, and he dedicated his life to providing for and guiding them with love, wisdom, and strength.
Researcher’s Note – Martinez “died suddenly.” From Facebook: 💔With a heavy heart, Lourdes Cantu shares the devastating loss of her beloved husband Rodrigo Martinez, who suffered cardiac arrest and died while working in Mississippi. Link
Michael Sumner, 67
February 25, 2025
Newnan, GA – Michael Ernest Sumner died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, working in his yard on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Adelina Martinez, 49
February 25, 2025
BRIDGEVIEW, IL – Adelina J. “Gooey” Martinez, age 49, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21st, 2025, at Uchicago Medicine AdventHealth Hospital in Hinsdale.
No cause of death reported.
Zane Albright, 25
February 25, 2025
Zane Garett Albright, 25, of Tyrone [PA], died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 19, 2025. Zane was a graduate of Tyrone Area High School in 2017 and completed a Diesel Technology Program at WyoTech in Blairsville, Pa., where he earned a Diesel Mechanic certification.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Ann Kina, 55
February 25, 2025
Creve Coeur, IL – Elizabeth Ann Kina, 55, of Creve Coeur, passed away Friday, February 21, 2025 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Elizabeth had worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Morton, IL as a CMA for ten years, last working on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor’s mandate in 2021, all health care workers are required to have covid shot(s): Link
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Debra Stubbs, 28
February 24, 2025
Joyce Debra Stubbs Obituary Joyce Debra Stubbs, age 28, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Select Specialty University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
No cause of death reported.
Douglas Harber, 65
February 24, 2025
Douglas Harber, 65, of Lamoine [ME], died unexpectedly but peacefully, and far too soon, on January 23, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Bradley Myers, 68
February 24, 2025
Bradley Joe Myers, 68, of Parker, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12th, at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Morin, 68
February 24, 2025
Michael D. Morin, 68, of Huguenot Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Umass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester [MA]. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on February 21:
Rachel Gonzalez, 37
February 21, 2025
Rachel Gonzalez, 37, entered eternal rest due to cardiac arrest, in San Antonio, Texas. Rachel studied cosmetology at Milan institute. She worked in the food industry for years and loved working with people. She found her calling later in life as a caregiver working for Legacy at Forrest Ridge. There she was able to impact many lives.
Reported on February 20:
Juan Ramon Ortiz, 53
February 20, 2025
Juan Ramon Ortiz, age 53, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas.
Researcher’s Note – Ortiz “died suddenly”: It is with a sad and heavy heart that I have to say my brother Juan Ramon Ortiz passed suddenly... Link
No cause of death reported.
Lillian Sanchez Villaneda, 53
February 20, 2025
Lillian Sanchez Villaneda passed away in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Lillian was a devoted mother to her four children and a cherished grandmother to her two grandchildren. In late 2022, Lillian was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Though doctors gave her only months to live, she defied expectations and fought for more time with those she loved.
Reported on February 17:
Homer Moxley, Jr., 51
February 17, 2025
On Feb. 14, 2025, Homer Lamar Moxley, Jr. unexpectedly died, leaving a hole in his family that will not be able to be filled again. His death has been a shock to everyone who knew and loved him, but his memory will be carried on through the lives of those he loved most. Homer was born on Feb. 21, 1973, in Savannah, Ga.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on February 17:
Norma Linda Escobedo, 68
February 10, 2025
Norma Linda Escobedo of San Juan, Texas, passed away at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. Norma loved Tejano music, playing loteria, family gatherings, and taking care of the special little kids in her life. She was known by many simply as “Grandma” and she loved it.
Researcher’s Note – Escobedo “died suddenly” from cancer: Imagine suddenly losing someone you loved so much. Now imagine, not being able to afford a proper burial. Norma Escobedo died from colon cancer and by the time doctors discovered the cancer, it was too late. Link
Reported on February 7:
Rolando Fermin Islas, 45
February 7, 2025
Rolando F. Islas, 45, entered into his eternal rest, in Laredo, Texas.
Researcher’s Note – Islas “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Rolando Islas passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack and seizure. His wife, children and grandchildren had no idea they would never see him again. Link
Reported on February 6:
Marcus Terrell Drisker, 52
February 6, 2025
Marcus Terrell Drisker passed away in San Antonio, Texas. His sudden departure has left his family and friends deeply saddened....He found great fulfillment in his profession as a truck driver. He took immense pride in his work, cherishing the opportunity to travel across the country and experience its beauty. Marcus leaves behind his wife, eight children and eighteen grandchildren.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 13:
Joseph A. Gonzalez Jr., 40
January 13, 2025
Joseph A. Gonzalez Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, affectionately known as “Jojo,” was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 40.
Researcher’s Note – Gonzalez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: Gonzalez passed away unexpectedly and is now in heaven with his parents. This came with no preparation and no one expected this devastating loss. He was 40 years old and left behind a loving wife and three beautiful daughters. Link
Reported on February 12:
Daniel T. Rios, 43
February 12, 2024
Daniel T. Rios, loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, grandson, and uncle embraced God in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 43.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 9:
Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 44
January 9, 2025
Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 44, entered into eternal rest in Harlingen, Texas.
Researcher’s Note – Gonzales “died suddenly” from ALS. From Facebook: We all rallied behind him over the Summer after he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS, as it’s known, progressively robs people of their ability to move, speak, eat and eventually breathe. Jimmy was a loving husband and father. Link It appears he was a truck driver.
CANADA
Ontario (232):
Chico Beukema, 48, Link
Gary Hinz, 59, Link
Mary Soares, 47, Link
Donnie Kentish, 65, Link
Christopher John Bacon, 62, Link
Angelina Donna Marie Johnson, 58, Link
Michael Bahen, 68, Link
John Henry West, 66, Link
Nancy Sousa Fernandes, 39, Link
Richard Edward Quinlan, 54, Link
Crystal Rose Kroger, 45
March 2, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Crystal Rose Kroger, age 45, on February 26, 2025. Crystal was predeceased by her partner, Steve Martin, who she loved dearly.
Researcher's Note - Her partner, Steve Martin, died 1 year ago at age 51 & no cause reported: Link
No cause of death reported.
Tihomir Hodalin, 58, Link
Jacob (Jake) Seaton, 61, Link
Paige Atherton, 32, Link
Sarah Eileen Leffler, 40, Link
Vinodh Abel Loganadhan, 70, Link
Patty Kay Smith, 63, Link
Carrol Ann (Mouse) Migwans, 55, Link
Ken Cameron, 74, Link
Shaheen Rose, 56, Link
William Guest, 56, Link
Milena Cerpvic, 61, Link
Marjana Rogic-Vuceta, 56, Link
Trisha Lynn Cazabon, 52, Link
Bruce Alexander Gullett, 59, Link
Shelley Kontio, 61, Link
Paulo Mota, 38, Link
Shervin Khazraie Shaneivar, 30, Link
Randy Gravline, 63, Link
Terry William Lockhart, 46, Link
Sheila Lawrence, 74, Link
Patricia Bernadette Hinatsu, 59, Link
Calvin "Karl" Pleil, 64, Link
Urszula Jachimowicz, 64, Link
Jack Henry Kudla, 27, Link
Tania Theodorakopoulos, 53, Link
Wayne Mandamin, 60, Link
Pat Lafferty, 71, Link
Bryane McGonegal, 71, Link
Lucia da Conceicao Viveiros Balugas, 60, Link
Joe Thomas Carter-Owl, 51, Link
Geraldine Hardisty, 55, Link
Joshua Lajeunesse, 39, Link
Anabela Lima Ditta, 56, Link
John Lima, 60, Link
Yvonne Chi-Fong Ngai, 74, Link
Aldo Angelo Orsetto, 71, Link
Dean Fredrick Mank, 57, Link
Monica Anne Beal, 51, Link
April Harris, 58, Link
Jeff Jarrold, 35, Link
Marcus Garnet Musson, 40, Link
Joyce Turner, 67, Link
Eloi Racine, 65, Link
Christine Denise Lapensee, 61, Link
Victor Beauvais, 74, Link
Barbara Lia, 65
February 28, 2025
We announce the passing of Barbara (Sevisky) Lia, who left us on February 25th, 2025, at the age of 65 years. After a long and courageous battle with Syringomyelia.
Researcher's Note - Syringomyelia is the development of a fluid-filled cyst within the spinal cord. The cyst, which is sometimes called a syrinx, can grow larger over time. When it does, it can damage the spinal cord and cause pain, weakness and stiffness.
No cause of death reported.