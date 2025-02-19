Kevyn Major Howard dead at 69: Full Metal Jacket actor passes away after being hospitalized for weeks

February 15, 2025

Kevyn Major Howard, the actor famous for his role as Rafterman in Full Metal Jacket, has passed away at 69. Howard died Friday at a hospital in Las Vegas [NV], as confirmed by his family to TMZ. The exact cause of his death remains unclear, but his family noted that he had been battling respiratory issues for several weeks before being hospitalized.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Comedic Actor Biff Wiff Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

February 15, 2025

Character actor Bill Wiff, best known for his multiple appearances on Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave, has died. According to Variety, his management confirmed his passing and noted he had been battling cancer [since May 30, 2023]. Wiff’s age was not available, however, he was reported to be in his 60s.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Actor Robert Franklin Bingham Dies

February 13, 2025

Robert Franklin Bingham, a member of the original cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, has died. Bingham passed away in a hospital on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to an online obituary. He was 78. A cause of death was not disclosed.

New York rapper, ‘House Party’ actor Gene ‘Groove’ Allen dead at 62

February 14, 2025

Long Island-born rapper and actor Gene “Groove” Allen has died unexpectedly, according to his family. His death was confirmed on social media by his daughter, Nikki Wilkins. While no cause of death was given, a family member told TMZ that Allen died Wednesday at his home in Maryland following a medical emergency. No foul play is suspected. The outlet reported his age as 62, while his IMDb profile lists him as 60.

No cause of death reported.

Brooklyn rapper Chelsea Reject passes away

February 14, 2025

Chelsea Alexander, known professionally as Chelsea Reject, has tragically passed away at the age of 22. A Brooklyn-based underground rapper, Chelsea was celebrated for her introspective lyrics, smooth delivery, and unique sound. Her music often explored themes of self-acceptance, mental health, and social justice, making her a powerful voice in contemporary hip-hop.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved, Honored Sportswriter Charlie Ellerbrock Passes Unexpectedly

February 17, 2025

La Salle, IL – A man well known for his knowledge of sports, and his love of reporting it, has died. Charlie Ellerbrock passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday. He was 67. Just last year, Ellerbrock earned induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a sportswriter. He worked as a sportswriter for the Times, Bureau County Republican, The La Salle News Tribune and Shaw Media.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Hart, long-time Advance sportswriter, Sea teacher and beloved friend, has died

February 16, 2025

Staten Island, NY – Those who know Stephen Hart, whether they’re a close friend or a casual acquaintance, surely can’t help but think talented sportswriter and inspiring teacher. Hart, who was an integral part of the Advance Sports Department for over 2 1/2 decades and a well-respected teacher at St. Joseph by-the-Sea since 2009, died Friday morning after a short illness. The ex-Midland Beach resident was 60.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul to require masks in schools, COVID vaccine or test for teachers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

College football offensive lineman Ben Christman, 21, found dead in his apartment, school says

February 12, 2025

Ben Christman, a college football offensive lineman who transferred to UNLV, was found dead in his off-campus apartment, the school said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 21. Christman recently transferred to the university after previously playing for Kentucky and Ohio State. The school said it didn’t have any more details on his death, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada was working to determine the cause. Christman was at Ohio State for two seasons before he transferred to Kentucky. He sat out the 2023 season with a knee injury and played special teams in 2024, according to CBS Sports.

Researcher’s Note – Aug. 24, 2021 – Ohio State University issues coronavirus vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff Link 2022-23 Football Roster – Ohio State Overview:• Ben is in his second year with the program and has four seasons of eligibility• He red-shirted the 2021 season as a true freshman Link

Former Ohio State Quarterback Jim Karsatos Passes Away At Age 61

February 12, 2025

Former Ohio State quarterback Jim Karsatos passed away Sunday after battling a heart condition. He was 61 years old. Upon finishing his football career, he went on to become a successful financial advisor in Central Ohio, founding the Karsatos Financial Network in 2003. He also spent some time working as a sideline reporter for the Ohio State Football Radio Network. Karsatos, who was living in San Diego [CA] at the time of his death according to a former teammate, is survived by his three sons Nick, C.J. and Danny.

Greg Sharpe, Voice of the Huskers, Passes Away After Battling Cancer

February 15, 2025

After battling cancer for nearly a year, Greg Sharpe has passed away. He was 61 years old. The Sharpe family issued a statement on his passing. “Over the last 12 months Greg has fought a very public battle with pancreatic cancer. Even though it was a grim diagnosis at the time, Greg chose to live and not to fear. He leaned into his faith, family and of course his professional calling of broadcasting Husker athletics. Without the support from the University of Nebraska, Playfly Sports and of course the best fans in college athletics, Husker Nation, he may not have been able to continue to fight and live the way that he did.”

107.3 Planet Radio Jacksonville DJ Eric Leffler Passes Away

February 13, 2025

Music radio is mourning the passing of Jacksonville [FL] personality Eric Leffler [45]. Known as DJ EL, Leffler hosted on 107.3 Planet Radio WPLA and was the in-game DJ for the Jacksonville Jaguars, NASCAR, and Welcome to Rockville.

Researcher’s Note – Leffler “died suddenly”: The Jacksonville community is mourning the loss of Eric Leffler, known as DJ E.L., who passed away unexpectedly at age 45: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

Lander in mourning after Mayor Richardson’s unexpected death

February 12, 2025

Lander, WY – With profound sadness, the family, council, and staff of the City of Lander announce the unexpected passing of Mayor Monte Richardson [69] on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mayor Richardson dedicated his life to public service, serving as mayor since 2019 following many years of service as a council member. His contributions to Lander are immeasurable, and his legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched.

No cause of death reported.

Taunton Rep. Doherty dies at 82 after cancer fight

February 16, 2025

BOSTON, MA – Rep. Carol Doherty of Taunton died Saturday after battling pancreatic cancer, her office announced. She was 82 years old and was an educator and school committee member before being first elected to the House in 2020. Doherty’s House office announced her death around 2 p.m. Saturday. She taught at Taunton’s Bennett Elementary School and later worked as a guidance counselor. She was elected president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and served in that position for two consecutive terms in the early 1980s, according to her legislative biography. She later worked for 18 years at Northeastern University, including as director of professional development in the school of education.

‘A chef’s chef’: Brian Canipelli, owner of Cucina 24, dead at age 46

February 14, 2025

ASHEVILLE, NC – The Asheville restaurant community is in mourning after the unexpected death of a beloved local chef and restaurateur. On Feb 6., Brian Canipelli died after a medical emergency during dinner service at his restaurant, Cucina 24. He was 46.

No cause of death reported.

Retired Steeplechase Jockey Roddy MacKenzie Dies Suddenly At 45

February 14, 2025

Former National Steeplechase Association jockey Roderick “Roddy” MacKenzie, who competed on the circuit for nine years from 2006 to 2014, passed away suddenly on Wednesday in Delaware at the young age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Al Roker’s Ex-Wife Alice Bell Dies at 77, Daughter Courtney ‘Was With Her for Her Last Breath’

February 11, 2025

Al Roker’s ex-wife Alice Bell has died. She was 77. The weatherman was absent from the Today show on Tuesday, Feb. 11 following the news of Bell’s death. NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for him. The cause of Bell’s death was unknown at the time of publication, but in Roker Laga’s Feb. 10 Instagram post, Bell can be seen hooked up to an oxygen tube.

Hailey Gardiner GoFundMe raises over $20,000 as singer AJ Rafael mourns author’s sudden passing

February 11, 2025

Utah – Author Hailey Gardiner recently passed away after an emergency surgery. Her team announced her sudden passing in a post, and tributes for her have been pouring since. In the announcement, Gardiner’s team mentioned that she was pregnant with a third baby at the time of her surgery. “We’re heartbroken to share that on February 8, 2025, our perfect Hailey (32) passed away during an emergency surgery. She leaves behind the loves of her life: her darling husband, Cayden, and her two beautiful baby boys, Hayes (4), and Carter (2). Hailey is resting in Heaven with their sweet third baby, who was on the way.”

No cause of death reported.

Late Lower Bucks Co. Supervisor Recognized As ‘Hometown Hero’

February 11, 2025

LOWER BUCKS COUNTY, PA — U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick shares stories of “extraordinary individuals” from his district each week. But this past week, he paid tribute to a late Lower Bucks County supervisor who he said was a “true hometown hero.” Fitzpatrick honored the late Middletown Township Supervisor Anna Payne [37]—who passed away suddenly last week —while on the PA House floor for her life and legacy as a “remarkable leader, advocate, and fighter—a true hometown hero—the remarkable Anna Payne.” Payne was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age. She served as vice chairwoman of the PA Rare Disease Advisory Council and was the founder of the Bucks County Cystic Fibrosis Alliance. In 2021, Payne received a stage-four colon cancer diagnosis.

Two ministers “died suddenly”:

Community mourns death of Rev. Walter Womack

February 13, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Well-known religious leader Dr. Walter Womack, who served as president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died Wednesday at 66. His wife, Deborah Womack, says he died suddenly while he was praying for two members of his church. She says her husband dedicated his life to service and that’s exactly how he died. He went to help when two members of Faithful Baptist Church were involved in an interstate shooting Tuesday, she said. “One of them was having surgery that morning. So he was, he was honestly, he was at the hospital praying for them when this happened, and he just suddenly fell ill,” she said. Womack called his wife to come to the hospital, and by the time she got there, he had passed.

No cause of death reported.

Morgan Leionaonalani (Parriott) Fry, 22

February 12, 2025

Des Moines, IA – Morgan Leionaonalani (Parriott) Fry, 22, of Des Moines, IA, passed away on February 8, 2025, at Unity Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. She pursued her passion for ministry at Moody Bible Institute, where she earned a degree in Women’s Ministry. Jesus was the foundation of her life, and she found immense joy in serving others through His love. Morgan cherished her role as a Resident Assistant on the sixth floor at Moody, where she formed deep and lasting friendships, especially with her dear friend, Tori. Morgan had lived in Des Moines for only two short years, but in that time, she embraced the most meaningful roles of her life as a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Gage Fry, a loving mother to their beautiful daughter, Marie Elouise Fry, and, above all, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ.

Researchers Note - A note on a local website for her memory indicates that Fry was 17 days post partum and her death was unexpected : Morgan was married to her husband, Gage, and together they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Marie Eloise. Tragically, at the time of her passing , their daughter was only 17 days old. Her unexpected loss has left her family, friends, and community heartbroken, grieving the passing of a woman who touched so many lives. While the cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed , the outpouring of love and condolences from those who knew her speaks to the deep impact she had on the world around her. Link

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Uma Rani Mathur, 74, of Titusville, Passed Away Peacefully at Home Surrounded by Family and Friends

February 14, 2025

Dr. Uma Rani Mathur, 74, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence with her children and close friends surrounding her. In 1985, they moved from the cold chill of the Midwest to sunny Florida to begin private practice in Port St. John and Titusville, Florida. She had a prosperous, rewarding, and successful career for the next 40 years. She was affiliated with Parrish Medical Center in Brevard County.

Researcher’s Note - Thursday is the deadline for healthcare facilities in Florida to begin enforcing a federal vaccination [sic] mandate for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Tiffany Kondoff, a Texas Dentist, Sadly Passes Away at 39

February 14, 2025

Tiffany Kondoff, a respected dentist from Leander, Texas, sadly passed away at the age of 39 on February 13, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Vaccine [sic] Mandate Update: Last, but Not Least, Texas Joins the Rest of the Country: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Bailey Hutchins, TikToker with colon cancer , dies

February 11, 2025

Greenville, ME – Bailey Hutchins [25], a registered nurse who harnessed her two-year battle with Stage 4 colorectal cancer to inspire hundreds of thousands on social media to seek out early cancer diagnosis, has died. Hutchins maintained a TikTok presence, where she amassed over 160,000 followers and millions of likes. There, she spoke about her medical journey and diagnosis of colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis, discussed her passion for physical strength building and wellness, and shared personal milestones, including her relationship and wedding with her husband, Caden Hutchins whom she married in 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Maine to end COVID-19 vaccine requirement for healthcare workers: Link

Beaverton nurse with baby on the way grieves husband’s sudden passing

February 11, 2025

BEAVERTON Ore. – A Beaverton nurse with a child on the way is grieving her husband, also a nurse, who died suddenly last week. His family is left with no explanation of why he passed. Skylar had been with her husband, Evan Giblin, for four years. Her life changed when she woke up last Tuesday. “I woke up, I found him, he wasn’t breathing and he didn’t have a pulse,” she said. “I really wanted a boogeyman, something to blame it on. But there’s nothing to blame it on, there’s nothing that was preventable,” said Evan’s brother, Eddie. They say the medical examiner has found no cause of death. Skylar said it could have been an undiagnosed heart condition, but that wouldn’t show up on an autopsy. “He was 29 and healthy and he ate right and he exercised,” Skylar said. “He didn’t do any drugs, he didn’t drink, he barely drank caffeine…” They tried all morning to revive him. Eventually, doctors said it was too late, he had passed overnight. Skylar and Evan met while working at Providence Medford Medical Center. Evan comes from a family of nurses, all trying to make sense of such a sudden passing.

Researcher’s Note - 1 week out from vaccine [sic] mandate, Oregon Nurses Assoc. Concerned for future: Link

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Olinger, 58

February 15, 2025

Jacksonville, NC - Christopher David Olinger, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, suffered from the effects of PTSD and passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2025, at age 58. Chris enlisted in the Army Reserves upon graduation from high school and in 1987 he joined the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman. After retiring from the Navy, he graduated from Coastal Carolina Community College with an associate degree in nursing. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing in January of 2025 from Walden University.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Alcie Daniels, 65

February 13, 2025

Alcie Lillian Daniels, 65, of Dixon, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2025, in Dixon. She worked as an OB/GYN Nurse for KSB Hospital, and then Rock River Hospice, before retiring in 2024.

Researcher’s Note – Illinois Ends its Healthcare Worker COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

47 infants “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 5:

Kace Cole Silvas, 1

February 5, 2025

Kace was born in Lubbock, Texas. Kace was full of life and curiosity, always on the move, and always exploring. He had just begun walking and was already eager to run, embracing the world with wide-eyed wonder. He was all boy—getting into everything, bumping his head on anything, and keeping his family on their toes. Bath time was one of his favorite moments, and his love for his toothbrush was unmatched.

Researcher’s note - I hate to even mention this, because the family is overwhelmed with sorrow, but his mother is a pharmacist. They are all sad...but this one is very sad.

No cause of death reported.

Ruby Renee Ballengee, baby

February 17, 2025

Shelby, OH - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we grieve the loss of baby Ruby Renee Ballengee. An angel too beautiful to stay with us here on Earth. Ruby will forever be held in the hearts of those that loved her so dearly and patiently anticipated her arrival. Precious Ruby entered her heavenly home Friday, February 14, 2025, at Avita Health System-Galion Hospital, with her courageous parents being with her. We wished for a baby, but God gave us an angel instead. We lovingly honor the very short time she graced our lives and will continue to cherish the memory of sweet baby Ruby.

No cause of death reported.

Baby girl Cydney Callen McMillan

February 17, 2025

Lexington, SC – We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our sweet baby girl, Cydney Callen McMillan, who never had the opportunity to have a beautiful life. We were so hopeful that she would bring more joy into our life.

No cause of death reported.

Rudy Lawrence Stansell, baby

February 17, 2025

Blue Springs, MO – Baby Rudy Lawrence Stansell of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Centerpoint Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Wilson

February 17, 2025

Talladega, AL – Baby Boy Wilson of Talladega, Alabama passed away on Feb 12, 2025. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Karter Saint King, 15 days

February 16, 2025

Huntsville, AL – Baby Boy Karter Saint King, born on January 30, 2025, passed away on February 14, 2025. Further details regarding his life and services will be announced at a later date.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Stephanie Mariel Vertiz Gonzalez

February 16, 2025

Durham, NC – Baby Stephanie Mariel Vertiz Gonzalez passed on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Infant twins Kaizen Watson and Kanaz Watson

February 16, 2025

Utica, New York – It is with much sadness that Jolonda Kyles and Nazire Watson announce that their infant twin sons, Kaizen Watson, and Kanaz Watson, became angels on February 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Isaiah James Carrera, 20 days

February 16, 2025

Smithville, TN – Isaiah James Carrera, infant son of Alison Carerra, passed peacefully from his mother’s arms into the arms of Jesus on February 15, 2025 Arriving early and on their own schedule, Isaiah James and his older twin brother Isaac changed all of our lives on January 27, 2025. Isaiahs time with us was short, but his impact will last forever. He enjoyed being the center of his entire family’s world and was surrounded by love and affection every day of his life. Isaiah was a professional snuggler, and all of his caregivers and family noted his calm disposition.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Reid Pubins, 9 months, 3 weeks

February 15, 2025

San Luis, CO – Anna Reid Pubins, born on April 21, 2024, brought immeasurable joy and love to all who knew her before she was called home on February 12, 2025 after a brief illness. Though her time on this earth was brief, Anna’s life was filled with warmth, laughter, and a radiant light that will forever shine in the hearts of her family. In her short lifetime, Anna knew nothing but love. She relished when her brothers doted on her, watching them play with wide-eyed wonder and trying to join their games, even if it meant slowing them down. They never minded accommodating their darling sister. Anna had a deep affection for her pink bunny “Lovey,” which never left her side, and she fiercely guarded her froggy poof, refusing to share it with anyone, even her dear Nana. She was captivated by the feel of her Pepaw’s beard, running her little hands through it again and again, a simple yet profound gesture of connection.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Ridley

February 15, 2025

Monroe, LA – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Ridley.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Cataleya Elizabeth Rodriguez, stillborn

February 15, 2025

San Antonio, TX – Baby Cataleya Elizabeth Rodriguez, newborn daughter of Leroy Rodriguez and Erica Danielle Torres, was born silent into this world on February 10, 2025. Although she spent only a moment in our arms, she is forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ivy Lynn Schilb, stillborn

February 15, 2025

Mount Vernon, IL – Baby Ivy Lynn Schilb was born silent into this world on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

Baby April Martinez Vasquez

February 15, 2025

Nashville, TN – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby April Martinez Vasquez.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Cyrus, 2 months

February 15, 2025

Phoenix, AZ – This is Baby Cyrus. He was two months old when he passed away on February 15, 2025, which shocked our entire family. He was a happy, fun, vibrant baby full of life.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Issac

February 14, 2025

Fort Myers, FL – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Girl Issac.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Walker Kansas Siegle, stillborn

February 14, 2025

Somerset, KY – Baby Walker Kansas Siegle, infant son of Joseph and Sara Brown Siegle, was born into his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Karlee Rose Williams, 17 months

February 14, 2025

Baton Rouge, LA – Baby Girl Karlee Rose Williams passed away Monday February 03, 2025, at the tender age of 17 months at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, La.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Robert Manuel Beltran Jr. “Deuce”, 1 day

February 14, 2025

Forrest City, AR – Baby Robert Manuel Beltran Jr. “Deuce” passed away Saturday February 08, 2025, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis Tn. He was born on February 8, 2025, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis Tn. Baby Deuce lived a short life with family that loved him very much.

No cause of death reported.

Chase Alexander Coe, 24 days

February 14, 2025

Roanoke, VA – Chase Alexander Coe December 19, 2024 - February 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lee

February 14, 2025

Potosi, MO – Baby Lee went to be with Jesus on Friday, February 7, 2025. Although Baby Lee’s time was brief, the impact on the family with forever be etched in their hearts.

No cause of death reported.

August Cade De Dios, 1 day

February 14, 2025

Montgomery, AL – August Cade De Dios, infant son of Rebekah and Ace De Dios, was born on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. August’s parents were blessed to be able to hold him close as he passed gently into the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Madalyn Daye Morford, infant

February 14, 2025

Wichita, KS – Madalyn Daye Morford, infant daughter of Joshua Morford and Courtney Jewel Spelts, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Yair Reyna Reyna, 1 day

February 14, 2025

Centerfield, Utah – Yair Reyna Reyna passed away February 12, 2025, the infant son of Nancy Reyna-Ignacio and Jaime Reyna Moreno.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Walker Kansas Siegle, 1 day

February 14, 2025

Somerset, KY – Baby Walker Kansas Siegle, infant son of Joseph and Sara Brown Siegle, was born into his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. February 12, 2025 – February 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ainsley

February 14, 2025

Williamsburg, KY – We are heartbroken to share that my cousin’s precious baby girl has passed away. During this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out for your support to help cover the funeral expenses.

No cause of death reported.

Jahrie Hibbitt, 4 1/2 months

February 14, 2025

Oakland, CA – It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of baby Jahrie Hibbitt. Jahrie was born on September 19, 2024, and tragically passed away on February 12, 2025. His time with us was brief, but he was deeply loved and will forever remain in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Cecelia Elizabeth Forinash, 36, and unborn baby

February 13, 2025

Eastpointe, MI – Cecelia Elizabeth Forinash (née Vaughn), age 36 and her unborn child of 19 weeks, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Cecelia was a stay-at-home mother and doted on her three children with kindness, love, and patience. She found fulfillment in the simple pleasures of life with her children. Her legacy will live on through them. Cecelia, Brian, and their children were overjoyed to be expecting their fourth child. Her family mourns the loss of this child but are comforted that Cecelia and the baby are together.

No cause of death reported.

Grayson Mark Hopkins, stillborn

February 13, 2025

Wilmington, OH – Grayson Mark Hopkins, born sleeping February 4th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Charles Boyd

February 13, 2025

Salisbury, NC – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Charles Boyd.

No cause of death reported.

Sheamus Padraic McCarthy, 6 months

February 13, 2025

Cabot, AR – Sheamus Padraic McCarthy, 6 months old, of Cabot, was lovingly wrapped in the arms of Jesus on Friday, February 7, 2025. He was born July 21, 2024, in Little Rock to Keiran and Carlie McCarthy. Sheamus was a warrior through all of his tribulations. He went through things no precious baby should ever have to go through. He served his purpose here on earth and God was ready to take him home. We will miss Sheamus, but should not feel sympathy, for all he knew was love.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklee Grace Pearson, 45 days

February 13, 2025

Gatesville, TX – On February 13, 2025, Oaklee Grace Pearson, daughter of Jake and Shayla Pearson of Gatesville, returned to her Lord and Savior. Despite her brief time here, Oaklee made an incredible mark on the hearts of all who had the joy of knowing her. Born on December 31, 2024, in Temple, Texas, Oaklee brought immense happiness from the very beginning. Her presence lit up any room, and she quickly earned the nicknames “Bug” and “Poot”, for which she was affectionately known. She was said to have inherited her father’s looks and her mother’s BIG attitude. She was considered to be her grandpa’s princess and grandma’s precious baby, always ruling her household with her joyful spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Milo Randall Schumann

February 13, 2025

Jacksonville, FL – Baby boy Milo Randall Schumann of Jacksonville, FL passed away on February 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Lucy Louise Ball, stillborn

February 13, 2025

Indianapolis, IN. – Infant Lucy Louise Ball was stillborn into this heavenly world at 11:30 pm on February 9, 2025, at Riley Maternity Tower in Indianapolis, IN.

No cause of death reported.

Eden Evangeline Fisher, 2 days

February 13, 2025

Elgin, TX - Eden Evangeline Fisher, Infant, of Elgin, passed away Friday, February 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Quetzaly, 12 weeks

February 13, 2025

Phelan, CA – On Feb.13, 2025 @ 11:13am my baby Quetzaly lost her battle to congenital heart disease. She was only 12 weeks old. She was stong and had a long hard fight that unfortunately came to an end. She will truly be missed and forever loved ,please help our family lay her to rest. She is no longer in pain but resting.

Maria De La O- Bouslaugh, 1

February 12, 2025

Roswell, NM – Maria De La O- Bouslaugh, 1, beloved Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, and Great-granddaughter, was called to her eternal resting place on January 16, 2025. She entered this world on December 26, 2023, in Albuquerque, NM. Maria enjoyed going on walks in her stroller playing with her toys with vivid colors loved the stuffed animals that her sister and her sister mom got her for Christmas she also loved playing and interacting with her therapists on a regular basis and enjoy spending time with her sister. She was a wonderful baby who put a smile on everyone’s face with her bubble personality her contagious giggle, laugh and smile. Maria was attending therapy for torticollis [an abnormal head or neck condition] and throughout the time being here she accomplished that.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Levi Arthur Funkhouser, 23 days

February 12, 2025

Bellaire, OH – Baby Levi Arthur Funkhouser, who was born on January 16, 2025, in Morgantown, WV, and peacefully left this world on February 8, 2025, also in Morgantown. Though his time with us was short, lasting only 23 days, Levi’s presence brought immeasurable joy and hope to all who knew him. Levi’s journey began surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, who cherished every moment they spent with him. His gentle spirit and innocent smile became a beacon of light, touching the lives of his family and leaving indelible memories that will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Gabriela Jack

February 12, 2025

DeQuincy, LA – Baby Gabriela Jack went to be with Jesus forever on February 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Josiah Johnson

February 12, 2025

Carthage, TX – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Josiah Johnson.

No cause of death reported.

Desilee Izamar Jurado, 4 months

February 12, 2025

Selma, TX – It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Desilee Izamar Jurado, who left us too soon on February 7, 2025. Desilee passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Amalia Rose Rocha-Zamora, 12 days

February 12, 2025

Dade City, FL – Amalia Rose Rocha-Zamora was born on January 20th, 2025 and passed away on February 1st, 2025, at the age of 12 days. Amalia was a sweet-spirited, precious baby girl who was here to show us that Angels do exist. She was such a strong little girl, who was born at only 29 weeks with IMAGe Syndrome. Due to the cord being wrapped around her neck three times, she fought for 12 strong days in the NICU, and an even stronger 4 hours when a strong dose of lethal gasses entered her body. She didn’t give up, and she stayed strong longer than I’ve seen most grown men fight.

No cause of death reported.

Thunder Rayn Skenandore, stillborn

February 12, 2025

De Pere, WI – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved baby, Thunder Rayn Skenandore, who was born sleeping on February 10, 2025 at St. Vincent Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Wyatt James & Walker James Earl, twin infant boys, 1 day

February 12, 2025

Millry, AL – Wyatt James & Walker James Earl Obituary Infant Twin-Brothers Wyatt James & Walker James Earl, of Millry, AL passed from this life Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. They were born in Jackson, MS on Sunday, February 9, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Kyrie Jaquez Morris, stillborn

February 12, 2025

Greenville, SC – Kyrie Jaquez Morris, precious infant son of Olivia Burgess and Jarvis Morris, was lovingly greeted by angels on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Though Kyrie was never to be born, he was deeply cherished from the moment his mother knew of his presence. In his short time, he brought love, hope, and dreams to those who awaited his arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Andrew, 7 weeks

February 14, 2025

Merced, CA - Baby boy Andrew, who was born on December 26, 2024, weighing 10 pounds, 7 ounces, brought immense joy and love into our lives, being the first grandbaby of the family, even if it was for a brief time. Due to complications during birth, our little angel required life support to fight for his life. We were hopeful and prayed for a miracle, but ultimately, God had other plans for our sweet Andrew. On February 12th, 2025 we sadly had to say our goodbyes to our precious angel.

Timothy Joseph Hoffman, stillborn

February 11, 2025

Lewisville, IN - Friday, January 31st, we unfortunately received the news that our sweet baby no longer had a heartbeat. After a safe delivery, we were able to meet our baby boy at 10:30 pm on Tuesday, February 4th. We will forever treasure the time we were able to spend with Timothy upon his delivery. Prayers and support surrounded Timothy and family throughout this journey.

No cause of death reported.

Dawsen Lane St Clair, 1 day

February 11, 2025

Pembroke, VA – Baby Dawsen Lane St. Clair, was born on February 8, 2025, in Roanoke, Virginia, to her parents, Brandon and Becca Danielle St Clair. Baby Dawsen shortly departed this world under the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on February 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Carlee Jo Orr, 7 1/2 months

February 11, 2025

Osgood, IN – The world changed on June 24, 2024, when Carlee Jo Orr entered it. She was the precious daughter of Jacob and Sierra (Billman) Orr, born at St. Vincent in Indianapolis, Indiana. From the moment she arrived, she was the center of her family’s world. Carlee’s infectious smile and bright presence brought joy to everyone who knew her. On February 8, 2025, Carlee gained her angel wings at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, leaving behind memories that will forever be cherished. Though her time with us was far too brief, the impact she made on her family and loved ones will never fade. Throughout her short life, Carlee had many cherished nicknames, with her favorite being “Carlee Bucket.” She loved her toys and had a dear friend, Chandler, whom she would simply stare at and smile. Chandler, in fact, was the chandelier in her home, and Carlee would glow with joy every time she gazed at the light.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Ryan Reynoso Jones, 0

February 11, 2025

Memphis, Tennessee – Baby Boy Ryan Reynoso Jones, 0, passed February 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Dean James Roberts

February 11, 2025

Omaha, NE – Baby Dean James Roberts passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Samuel Michael Young, 1 day

February 11, 2025

Ashland, OH – Baby Samuel Michael Young, son to Dustin Young and Josephine Richmond of Ashland, passed away February 10, 2025, at Avita Hospital, in Ontario, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Ray Thomas Norris, 6 months

February 11, 2025

Franklin, Kentucky – Allen Ray Thomas Norris, a cherished and beloved infant, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2025, in Franklin, Kentucky. Born on July 29, 2024, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Allen’s time on earth was brief, yet his impact on those around him was profound and lasting. Despite his tender age, Allen’s joyful spirit and infectious smile brought immense joy to his family. He was a beacon of light in the lives of his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Alessandro Ruben Cruz, 1 month, 3 weeks

February 11, 2025

Auburndale, Florida – Alessandro Ruben Cruz, age 1 month & 3 weeks old, passed away on February 6, 2025 in Auburndale, Florida. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on December 12, 2024, to Ruben Cruz and Rebecca Aviles. Alessandro and his parents attended St Michaels Catholic Church. He was a strong resilient little boy who only knew love. His painful loss will forever be mourned by his parents and family.

No cause of death reported.

Charli Rae Laramee, 5 months

February 11, 2025

Augusta, KS – Charli Rae Laramee, 5-month-old daughter of Amy Everlyn Laramee and Charles Stuart Buchanan, passed away Friday, February 7, 2025, at home in Augusta. Charli was born in El Dorado, Kansas, on August 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nolan Lee Armstrong, infant

February 10, 2025

Huntington, West Virginia – Nolan Lee Armstrong, infant son of Dylen Armstrong and Brianna Nichole Dituro, of Huntington, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, January 7, 2025, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Terronna Da’Naji Harris

February 10, 2025

Nashville, TN – Baby Terreonna Da’nji Harris, 02/07/2025.

No cause of death reported.

Jackson Marshall Kuster, 3 1/2 month

February 10, 2025

Biglerville, PA – It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Jackson M. Kuster, born, Oct. 19, 2024, who went to be with our Lord and Savior in heaven on Monday, February 3, 2025, at his home in Biglerville, PA. He had a beautiful smile that took up his whole face with the most adorable dimple and softest silky black hair. All those who met him loved and adored him and him them. Jackson lived a perfect life, all he knew was pure love. He will always be in our hearts and always be remembered until we are with him again.

No cause of death reported.

Damian Ace Salinas, 1

February 10, 2025

Edcouch, TX - Damian Ace Salinas, 1, passed away to be with the Lord on February 8, 2025 at Driscoll Childrens Hospital in Edinburg Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 9:

Baby Rhayne Talia Zow

February 9, 2025

Apopka, FL - “Our Precious Baby Girl” Though your time with us was very brief you brought us love beyond belief. A precious soul, so small, so bright, like a fleeting star in the night. You touched our hearts, where you will always stay, imprinted in our thoughts with each passing day. Forever loved, forever near. Our sweet Rhayne, always here.

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Lauren Pricola’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Riley Dies After the Passing of Her Father, Ed Pricola

February 16, 2025

Reno, NV – Tragedy compounded further when, not long after Ed’s passing, 6-year-old Riley Pricola also died under circumstances that left the family and community in a state of disbelief and profound sadness. Riley, known for her bright smile and gentle nature, had been struggling to cope with the loss of her father. Although specific details regarding the cause of Riley’s death have not been fully disclosed, preliminary reports indicate that the overwhelming grief and stress within the household may have contributed to her deteriorating health.

Memphis second grader dies after collapsing on school playground

February 17, 2025

A second grader collapsed at her school playground and later died on Monday, Feb. 17, according to information shared with her classmates’ families and The Daily Memphian. The girl, who has not been identified by name, was a student at Libertas School of Memphis in Frayser [TN]. Bob Nardo, executive director at Libertas, wrote in the school’s note to families that while the girl’s cause of death is unclear, it seemed to be “from internal medical reasons.” The girl was playing with friends and then on her own before collapsing. Staff rushed to her, Nardo wrote, and paramedics arrived “within minutes.” Officers are investigating the 8-year-old’s death, but said Monday afternoon “there were no immediate signs of foul play.”

9-Year-Old Boy Dies in Greenfield

February 14, 2025

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy died early Friday morning in Greenfield. Officers went to a home around 3 a.m., where they found the child having some sort of “medical emergency.” They helped to perform CPR until medics arrived and took him to Hancock Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, the boy died soon after getting to the hospital, though it is not yet clear what led to his death. At this time, Greenfield Police have not made the boy’s name public. But, they say he was a third-grade student at Weston Elementary School, and had siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Olivia Louise Samples, 14

February 13, 2025

Piedmont, SC – Olivia Louise Samples, age 14, of Piedmont, SC, passed away, Thursday, January 30, 2025, at her home. Olivia was in the 8th grade at Woodmont Middle School and had dreams of joining the military and pursuing a career in Law Enforcement. She had a vibrant spirit, a profound love for all animals, and enjoyed spending her time watching anime, archery and going on adventures in her Papa’s 5th wheel.

No cause of death reported.

Kentrelle Smith Died Unexpectedly at 18 in Maryland

February 13, 2025

Kentrelle Smith, of Greenbelt, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, leaving behind family and friends struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young man known for his warmth, kindness, and love for others.

No cause of death reported.

Jackson McManus, Shippensburg HS Senior, Dies Unexpectedly

February 12, 2025

Jackson Charles McManus, 18, of Shippensburg [PA], passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary published by Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. Born in Lancaster, Jackson was a senior at Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He worked at Kenny’s Grill and Ice Cream in Chambersburg and spent summers as a lifeguard at Holly Lake Camp Site in Millsboro, Delaware.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Mata II, 18

February 11, 2025

Burley, ID – On February 6, 2025, heaven welcomed a new boxing champion, Zachary Mata II, whose heart of gold and unwavering passion for his sport inspired all who knew him. Zachary leaves behind a legacy of love and strength, cherished by the love of his life, Jasmine Faith Curiel; and their unborn son, Zachary Roman Mata III. Zachary was a dedicated student pursuing his high school diploma. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing with his grandpa and camping with family and friends. His spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of his family and friends, inspiring them to pursue their passions with the same fervor he displayed in the ring. His memory will be cherished, and his legacy will live on through those he loved and who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Wesley Janes, 19

February 14, 2025

LaPlata, Maryland – It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Wesley Alan Janes, “Wes”, a beloved son, brother, best friend, and uncle. Wesley’s life was cut extremely short but it was well-lived, filled with love, laughter, dancing, and countless moments of joy.

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 1:

Payne Lorenzo Chapa, 24

February 1, 2025

Payne Lorenzo Chapa, age 24, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at his home on the Island of Guam, where he was in active duty service to his country as a member of the US Navy Submarine Fleet.

Researcher’s note – Chapa “died suddenly.” From Facebook: We are devastated at the unexpected loss of our first and precious child. Link

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Ryan Kukorola, 21

February 14, 2025

Pittsburg, IL – Ryan Kukorola, age 21, of Pittsburg, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 12:42 p.m. in Deaconess Illinois Medical Center, Marion, IL. Ryan was a graduate of Marion High School Class of 2021. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and has proudly served his country for the last three years. He was scheduled to be deployed overseas just this past week.

No cause of death reported.

Six policemen “died suddenly”:

Bexar County deputy dies of leukemia at 24

February 14, 2025

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County deputy passed away from terminal leukemia Thursday night at the age of 24, BCSO confirms with KENS 5. According to a Facebook post, David Santos completed the Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Training Academy on June 7, 2024. A week later on June 13, the post says he was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. BCSO says he has been on medical leave receiving treatment ever since. On February 13, 2025, eight months after his diagnosis, Santos passed away at 24.

Baltimore Police Officer Dies Suddenly At Jiu Jitsu, Officials Say: Remembering John Morozin

February 13, 2025

John Morozin, a decorated Baltimore [MD] police officer and an expert martial artist, died unexpectedly at 55 while Jiu-Jitsu, according to members of the Alvin C Palmer Memorial FOP Lodge in Philadelphia. Morozin, of New Freedom, PA, had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, serving with multiple police departments before most recently joining the Baltimore Police Department [in 2019], his obituary states. Alongside his career, Morozin was an avid athlete, competing in hockey throughout his life and earning the black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while maintaining a passion for MMA, his obituary says.

Researcher’s Note – Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate For Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: Link

No cause of death reported.

Community mourns sudden death of Duluth officer

February 13, 2025

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department shared the news that a dedicated member of its force died unexpectedly. Master Patrol Officer Javier Bahamundi has been an officer for nearly 18 years.

Researcher’s note - Bahamundi “died suddenly.” Longer article at: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Undersheriff Michael Overbaugh passes away unexpectedly

February 12, 2025

CATSKILL, NY―Greene County is mourning the loss of Undersheriff Michael Overbaugh who passed away suddenly on Wednesday. He was 62. Greene County Administrator Shaun Groden confirmed Overbaugh’s unexpected passing on Wednesday afternoon. EMS responded to Overbaugh’s Catskill home shortly after 9 a.m. for a medical emergency and he was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he died.

Researcher’s Note – NY to require state employees to get vaccines [sic], or get tested: Link

No cause of death reported.

Madison County sheriff’s investigator Doug Martin dies unexpectedly

February 11, 2025

A veteran investigator working for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville [GA] died unexpectedly Sunday in Clarke County. Doug Martin [51], who would have been with the office for 27 years in March, died while visiting his parents, according to Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn. Martin died from a health-related medical condition, Sheriff Michael Moore said Monday.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 18:

Douglas Wade Brice, 56

December 18, 2024

Douglas Wade Brice, 56, of Uvalde, Texas, left us far too soon. Doug had the biggest heart and a witty sense of humor that could light up any room. He was a dedicated public servant who served numerous counties as a sheriff’s deputy. Beyond his role in law enforcement, Doug was a devout member of the rodeo community.

Researcher’s note – Brice “died suddenly.” From Facebook: I have no words. Just saw y’all last night 💔 love you Brandi Kaye Brice🤍 my deepest condolences 🙏 Link

No cause of death reported.

Employee found dead at Birmingham City Hall identified

February 14, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The name has been released of the man found dead at Birmingham City Hall Thursday morning. At 11 a.m. Troy Joseph Perry Jr., 67, who was a city employee, was found in a stairwell of the building, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later. Police do not suspect foul play in his death. An examination will be performed Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Pablo Linares, correctional officer

February 11, 2025

Pablo Linares, a correctional officer at North Kern State Prison [CA], passed away Feb. 9, 2025. He worked for CDCR for nearly 29 years. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, Linares reported to the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad. He then transferred to North Kern State Prison in February 1998, where he remained until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Incarcerated man at Oneida County Correctional dead , found unresponsive Sunday

February 17, 2025

An incarcerated man at the Oneida County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday and later pronounced dead, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. In a statement to the public, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, a corrections officer found Earl Scofield, 51, of Utica, unresponsive in his assigned cell. Medical staff at the correctional facility responded and began life-saving efforts, along with several corrections officers, officials said. The Stanwix Heights Fire Department and Kunkel Ambulance arrived at the facility and Scofield was transported to Wynn Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly” in Vermont:

A second incarcerated man dies at Springfield prison in less than a month

February 17, 2025

Springfield, Vermont – Michael Myers, a 51-year-old incarcerated man at the Southern State Correctional Facility, died Monday morning, according to releases from the Vermont State Police and Department of Corrections. Myers appeared to have died from a “medical event,” after having expressed feeling unwell for days, state police wrote in its release. At 9:30 a.m. Monday, a Department of Corrections staffer went to check on Meyers and found him unresponsive. Emergency medical services responded with life-saving attempts, but soon pronounced Meyers dead at the facility. Myers’s death comes on the heels of another death at Springfield prison in late January.

No cause of death reported.

Septic peritonitis named cause of inmate’s death

February 14, 2025

EPHRATA, WA — A man found dead on New Year’s Eve while incarcerated at the Grant County Jail died from sepsis that followed an earlier bicycle crash, authorities say. Richard Lambert, 31, of Moses Lake was found deceased in his cell. The Grant County coroner and the multi-agency police team investigating the death say an autopsy determined that he died from septic peritonitis. Lambert had crashed his bike and received an abdominal injury two days before his arrest. The Columbia Basin Investigative Team says there was no sign of other trauma, neglect, or use of force that could have contributed to his death.

Remembering Felix Roman: A Talented Tattoo Artist Gone Too Soon

February 17, 2025

Felix Roman, a beloved tattoo artist at Great Lakes Tattoo, tragically passed away on February 16, 2025. While the exact cause of his passing has not been revealed, his loss has deeply affected those who knew him. The Chicago [IL] tattoo community, along with his friends and family, is mourning his sudden departure.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

DeKalb County Fire captain who served with department for nearly 20 years dies

February 16, 2025

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Saturday, it announced the passing of Capt. Charlene Jaudon on Facebook. Capt. Jaudon [48] died after battling cancer, according to the department’s post. She served with the DeKalb County Fire Rescue for nearly 20 years. She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last February, a day after her father died. At the time, she was on pace to be promoted to captain of the department’s fire rescue academy.

Firefighter, 70, dies after rescuing farm animals trapped inside a collapsed building

February 15, 2025

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A longtime first responder in Virginia has died in the line of duty. According to Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, firefighter Steve A. Weikle, 70, died after responding to a structure collapse on Thursday. Firefighters were able to rescue the animals, but shortly after responding to the call, Weikle was found in cardiac arrest outside of his home.

Researcher’s Note – Virginia will require state workers to be vaccinated [sic] or get tested: Link

Arthur Appollonia, Jr., 71

February 13, 2025

Arthur E. “Rip” Appollonia, Jr., 71, of East Kingston [NY], died unexpectedly Sunday February 9, 2025, at HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus. Rip worked for City of Kingston Parks and Recreation Department for forty nine years. He was a Captain of the former Excelsior Hose Co. 4 Fire Department in Kingston and was active in scouting with Kingston Troop 7.

No cause of death reported.

Brevard Technology Visionary Mark Senti, 63, Passed Away Suddenly Jan. 11, Will be Dearly Missed

February 15, 2025

BREVARD COUNTY, FL — Mark Senti, a technology visionary and trendsetter for permanent magnet industry passed away suddenly on January 11, 2025. Mark was an integral part of the Space Coast community for over 30 years, building his family, friendships, and businesses and supporting the development and growth of science, technology, and innovation within the local ecosystem. Mark received the Congressional Special Recognition Lifetime Achievement in Technology Award in 2015 and was named the 2017 Business Leaders of the Year for Technology by Space Coast Business Magazine.

No cause of death reported.

Bill Thorndike Jr., community ‘leader, mentor, friend,’ dies at 71

February 15, 2025

Bill Thorndike Jr., a longtime local business owner with deep ties to Southern Oregon and who offered decades of service to dozens of community organizations, has died. Friends and community members reached out to the Rogue Valley Times to report Saturday that Thorndike suffered a heart attack at his home on Whidbey Island in Washington state’s Puget Sound on Friday. Thorndike, a 1972 graduate of Medford Senior High, marked his 71st birthday in December.

Owner of Main Street Market Passes Away

February 14, 2025

Lawrenceburg, Ind. – The owner and operator of Main Street Market in Lawrenceburg has passed away. Christina Busch, of Sunman, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Beloved Millburn Fencing Coach Passes Away

February 14, 2025

MILLBURN, NJ – Robert Baum, Millburn High School (MHS) Head Fencing Coach, passed away on Feb. 9. His teams were finalists in the State Team Tournament in 2008 and 2023. In addition, Baum served for several years as the secretary for the New Jersey Interscholastic Fencing Association. Baum was 70 and died after a short illness.

Researcher’s Note - Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Funeral for longtime Soup Kitchen director set for this weekend

February 14, 2025

Funeral services for Lou Sartor will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church in Roebuck. Sartor died on Feb. 10 at the age of 72. She was the longtime director of the Spartanburg [SC] Soup Kitchen. The Soup Kitchen serves between 350 and 500 meals per day. It is open seven days a week, including holidays. Sartor died at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

South Knox School Corp mourns loss of 5 th grade teacher

February 14, 2025

VINCENNES, IN — South Knox School Corporation is mourning the loss of a teacher. The corporation operated on a two-hour delay Friday morning after the tragic loss of Ashlynn Smith, a 5th-grade teacher at South Knox Elementary School.

Researcher’s Note – LINK TO PHOTO: Ashlynn Jeannette Smith, 26 , of Washington, Indiana, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 13, 2025, while under the care of Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the same day she gave birth to her second Daughter (Selah Ann). Link

No cause of death reported.

Ross Olson remembered for calming demeanor, love of South High

February 12, 2025

FARGO, ND — It would be hard to find someone who loved Fargo South High School as much as Ross Olson. Olson, 41, died Thursday, Feb. 6, after a 2-1/2 year battle with brain cancer. Olson had vast knowledge of coaching after a collegiate football career at North Dakota State and later St. Cloud State. He returned to Fargo after being hired as a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary. Olson eventually went to work across the river at Moorhead Public Schools, but would regularly return to South to watch the Bruins. Things took a turn for the worse in the fall of 2022. Olson was involved in a vehicular crash caused by seizures and he was flown to Sanford Hospital to undergo testing. Doctors found a tumor along the left side of his brain inhibiting motor function. Surgeons removed 90% of the malignant tumor, but what remained continued to plague Olson.

Christina Sariochek, 41

February 13, 2025

Christina “Tina” Marie Sariochek, 41, of Patterson Township [PA], passed away unexpectedly from meningococcal pneumonia on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at home. She has been employed as a Pre-Kindergarten teacher for Fairview Elementary School in the Western Beaver County School District since 2007.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania governor offering state employees who get vaccinated [sic] 5 days of paid leave: Link

‘He went to the hospital too late’ - Davidson County mother mourns son who died of flu complications

February 14, 2025

WELCOME, N.C. — Flu cases are surging across the country, with more than 170 deaths reported in North Carolina this season. One of those lost is Lane Wilkes, a 65-year-old man from Davidson County who died at Lexington Hospital this week. His family is in shock. They never thought something as common as the flu could take him away. Wilkes died Tuesday night after his illness turned into pneumonia. “My oldest son died suddenly from the flu that turned into pneumonia, and he was too weak to fight it off... he went to the hospital too late,” said his mother, Gay Nell. By the time he arrived at the hospital, Wilkes had high fevers of 105 to 106 degrees. His condition worsened as he developed pneumonia and septic shock. His family took him off of life support.

Shannan Schwartzinger, Long Valley’s ‘Kona Ice Lady,’ Dies Suddenly , 46

February 13, 2025

A Palmer Township [PA] resident, Schwartzinger was born in Morristown and grew up in Long Valley, graduating from West Morris Central High School, where she played lacrosse and field hockey, her obituary reads. Schwartzinger ran her own Kona Ice Truck in Easton, keeping people cool during the summer.

No cause of death reported.

Update: Man found dead in Kalāheo identified as missing 33-year-old from Lāwa‘i

February 13, 2025

A man was found dead Feb. 13 near the Kukuiolono Loop Trail in Kalāheo. Kaua‘i police identified the man as 33-year-old Noa Howatt of Lāwa‘i, who was reported missing and last seen Feb. 11. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending to determine Howatt’s cause of death.

Idaho native continues to bless others after unexpected death

February 11, 2025

An Idaho native who unexpectedly died last week is blessing others through organ donation. Tyler Brewerton, 39, was born and raised in Rexburg and lived near Dallas, Texas, at the time of his death. He experienced a cardiac incident and lost consciousness on Jan. 29, 2025. Although first responders were able to resuscitate him, his brain had been without oxygen for too long. “They put him on a ventilator once he arrived at the hospital, and they sedated him. They said generally they sedate for up to between 24 and 48 hours, then after that period of time, they remove the sedation to see if he essentially wakes up,” Brett Brewerton, Tyler’s brother who lives in Shelley, said. “He never woke up.”

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

”RIP Jake Shoff”: Tragedy Strikes in College Basketball as BYU Family Grieves Alumnus’ Demise in Horrific Car Accident

February 7, 2025

PROVO, Utah — In disheartening news, the Alpine native, a true family man, a Cougar for life, and one who dedicated his life to making a difference, tragically passed away at age 46. Former BYU standout Jake Shoff passed away on Thursday in a devastating multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near the Point of the Mountain. According to reports from FOX 13, Shoff was behind the wheel of his Mercedes G63 when tragedy struck. It is reported that his vehicle was driving recklessly on the right shoulder at high speed before rear-ending a Nissan Sentra, which then collided with a median barrier. His car then sideswiped two other vehicles before ultimately rolling onto its side. While emergency responders managed to extricate him from the wreckage through the sunroof, he was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the cause is still being investigated and a police statement suggests a “medical emergency” is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Quincy man, 75, dies after medical emergency causes crash

February 17, 2025

QUINCY TWP., PA — Willard McCall, 75, of Quincy, died in a single-car crash Saturday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies and emergency personnel found McCall unresponsive and not breathing in his 2011 Lincoln MKZ in the ditch at the side of Strange Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. McCall was the lone occupant. He was westbound on Strange Road just west of Boone Road when he suffered a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s department’s investigation. Quincy Fire Department and Lifecare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after apparent medical emergency causes crash in Arlington Heights

February 17, 2025

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man died after apparently experiencing a medical emergency while driving in Arlington Heights, causing his van to leave the roadway and come to a stop in the parking lot of the Keys Motel, according to police. Witnesses reported seeing the senior-aged male driver slumped over the steering wheel before his white Chevrolet panel van drifted off the road at a slow speed. The van sustained minimal damage, and the motel landscaping was largely unaffected. First responders from the Arlington Heights police and fire departments arrived and began CPR. They deployed an AED before paramedics took over and provided advanced life support. The man was transported to NCH/Endeavor Emergency Department, where medical staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

No age or cause of death reported.

Medical emergency causes fatal crash behind East Ridge Quality Inn

February 16, 2025

A driver was killed on Thursday, February 13 after crashing into a chain link fence behind the Quality Inn on Ringgold Road in East Ridge [TN]. East Ridge police reported that a blue Sedan was found at the scene, crashed into the fence on a dirt embankment. Police say EMS performed CPR and transported the man to the hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead. Medical staff say the driver had a medical emergency, which may have caused the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man, 57, found dead inside submerged car at Long Island marina

February 14, 2025

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a submerged car at a Long Island marina Thursday morning. According to detectives, at 8:10 a.m., a Town of Oyster Bay employee observed a 2025 Kia submerged in a body of water located at the Theodore Roosevelt Park and Marina. Responding officers located an unresponsive 57-year-old man inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau County paramedics.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency , car crash in Umatilla County Tuesday

February 13, 2025

UMATILLA CO., Ore. – Oregon State Police said a man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving. It happened Tuesday, February 11 just before 2:30 p.m. on HWY395 near Hermiston. According to OSP, Hector Singleterry, 62, of Hermiston was driving southbound on HWY395 near milepost 3.5 where it turns into a special turn lane into the northbound travel lanes. Singleterry was driving a black Ford Ranger. OSP said Singleterry crossed both northbound lanes and drove off the highway, hitting a parked, unoccupied white Chevrolet Express. Officials said the Chevrolet Express then hit a parked, white Chevrolet Cobalt with two people inside. The two occupants were not hurt in the crash. OSP said CPR was given to Singleterry at the scene but was not successful.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in Henderson, Kentucky, crash that injured two others

February 11, 2025

A man died Monday after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel of his Chevrolet pickup truck, causing a collision in Henderson, Kentucky, authorities said. Officials have not publicly identified the man killed in the crash, which occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Zion Road and Garden Mile Road. According to Henderson Police Department spokesman Jason Cullum, the “full-size truck” crossed into Zion Road’s westbound lane and collided head-on with a passenger car after the truck’s driver experienced a medical emergency. The truck then travelled into a nearby yard, striking three parked cars, Cullum wrote in a news release. Officers arriving at the scene found the driver of the truck unconscious. First responders rendered aid to the man before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to HPD. Police have not detailed what may have caused the medical emergency or what it entailed, though authorities believe the medical emergency incapacitated the driver of the truck prior to impact. Two occupants of the passenger car suffered injuries and had to be extricated from their vehicle by Henderson Fire Department crews, police said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead at Alvord truck stop

February 17, 2025

A California truck driver was found dead inside of his vehicle at an Alvord truck stop Monday afternoon. Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Wise County EMS responded to the scene at the Golden Express Travel Center at 8417 U.S. 81/287 North at 12:42 p.m. According to Wise County Chief Deputy Eric Debus, 60-year-old Vladimir Maleandra of Roseville, California, was found unresponsive inside the cab of his semi-truck cab. “Deputies responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and there appears to be no foul play,” Debus said. “We’re still waiting on the medical examiner’s report, but I expect we’re going to find out it was natural causes or some type of medical event.”

No cause of death reported.

Steven Bennington, 65

February 17, 2025

Steven M. Flynn “Steve”, a Bennington, Vermont, native, passed away unexpectedly at his Park Street home on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025. Steve was an exceptional guitarist who played in several bands during the late 1970s and 1980s, including the well-known group “Visible Twitch,” a group he founded and led from 1979-1984.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Sharp, 68

February 17, 2025

Gary Sharp, 68, of Ohl [PA], died unexpectedly Saturday, February 15, 2025, at his home of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Bieluczyk, 73

February 17, 2025

Woodbury, Connecticut – Mark Bruno Bieluczyk, 73, died unexpectedly on February 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony “TJ” Przytula, 56

February 17, 2025

Anthony “TJ” Przytula, 56, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on February 10, 2025, in New Berlin, Wisconsin. A hardworking and meticulous professional, Tony built a career in the automotive industry, working in the service departments of numerous luxury car dealerships.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Brower, 71

February 17, 2025

Ronald Steven Brower, 71, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2025, at Crossroads Rehabilitation Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Alexander Stephany, 54

February 17, 2025

Brian Alexander Stephany, 54, of Essex Junction, Vt., died unexpectedly of natural causes on February 5, 2025. Born in Burlington on January 20, 1971, he was a longtime area painting contractor, most recently as the owner of Lupine Painting and prior to that at Lafayette Painting.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Beaumont, 63

February 16, 2025

Joseph R. Beaumont, 63, of Coraopolis [PA], Findlay Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in his home. Mr. Beaumont was a United States Postal Service employee for 40 years and served proudly as a member of the United States Army for several years after high school. Joe recently enjoyed retirement, traveling with Lori to South Carolina as often as they could to visit family.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link 2020 fear porn for postal workers: Poorly Protected Postal Workers Are Catching COVID-19 by the Thousands: Link

No cause of death reported.

Larry Williamson, 74

February 16, 2025

Mr. Larry Carl Williamson, 74, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Anne-Marie Bliss, 57

February 16, 2025

Anne-Marie “Rea” (Ferragonio) Bliss, Age 57, of Murrysville [PA], passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2025. She was loved by her many friends and was a dedicated employee of the Sampson Family YMCA, in Plum, for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Kurt Smith, 58

February 16, 2025

Kurt Allen Smith passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2025, in Huntington Beach Hospital (CA) after not feeling well for 5 days. After high school, Kurt enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 2 years in Germany where he enjoyed learning about the field of mechanics and working on the army vehicles and equipment.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Leta Klotzbach, 73

February 16, 2025

Leta Sue Klotzbach, 73, of Monona, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Holdorf, 46

February 16, 2025

MIDDLETON/CROSS PLAINS, WI – This world has lost a great light. Andrew “Andy” Holdorf, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Bradich II, 55

February 16, 2025

Jacob T Bradich II (”Jake”), 55, of West Mifflin [PA], died suddenly on Thursday February 13, 2025. Jacob was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Monroeville, West Mifflin and Oakland areas. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, where he served in Korea and Iraq. Jake was also the Commander of the West Mifflin V.F.W. Post 914 Intrepid. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link 2020 fear porn for postal workers: Poorly Protected Postal Workers Are Catching COVID-19 by the Thousands: Link

No cause of death reported.

Allyson Bossbaly, 62

February 16, 2025

Allyson J. Bossbaly, 62, of Tinton Falls [NJ], passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, February 14th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Mason, 69

February 16, 2025

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Victoria J. Mason, age 69, died at Henry Ford Hospital, Warren, Michigan after a short illness. Victoria was a retired Nurse after many years tending to the sick at Saratoga General Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Adair, 70

February 16, 2025

Allen Ross Adair, age 70, of Elwood [IN], passed away after a short illness on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Compassus Hospice in Indianapolis. Allen loved his wife and was dedicated to taking care of Connie during her cancer treatments.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Plakis, 72

February 16, 2025

Columbus, OH – Cathy R. Plakis passed peacefully after a short, sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marsha Samberg, 70

February 16, 2025

Toledo, Ohio – Marsha Samberg, age 70, passed away on February 10, 2025, at home after a short illness, with her husband, Michael, at her side. Special thanks to St. Ann’s Oncology nurses for their kindness and care for Marsha. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

DeAngela D. “Angie” Kimbro, 51

February 16, 2025

Metamora, IL – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of DeAngela D. “Angie” Kimbro, who departed this earth on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the age of 51, following a brave battle with cancer.

James Blanchard, 61

February 15, 2025

James Harold Blanchard, of Burlington [MA], formerly of North Andover, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday night, February 9, 2025. He was 61 years old. He worked as a Recovery Specialist at an Addictions Recovery program having attained sobriety after struggling for many years with alcoholism.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Melhado, 61

February 15, 2025

Edward W. Melhado, 61, of Newton, N.J., passed away suddenly at home Feb. 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Spring, 73

February 15, 2025

Kenneth John Spring, age 73, recently of Alpena, Mich., and longtime resident of Brighton, Mich., and Northern California, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 31, 2025, due to complications following a minor surgery.

Michael Grabherr, 59

February 15, 2025

THOMASTON, CT — Michael Edward Grabherr, 59, of Thomaston, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Manning, 68

February 15, 2025

Christopher James Manning, 68, of Grosse Pointe Woods [MI], formerly of St. Johns, died unexpectedly at home on February 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Utech, 63

February 15, 2025

Shirley Kay Utech, age 63, of Shafer, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on February 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Snow, 59

February 15, 2025

Lancaster, MA – Elizabeth J. “Beth” (Cloutier) Snow, 59, passed suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Allyson Odum, 50

February 15, 2025

Monroe, GA – Allyson Renee Odum, age 50, died unexpectedly from heart failure on February 12, 2025.

Cameron Decker, 42

February 14, 2025

Cameron Lee Decker, 42, died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in Marion [OH].

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Lynne deFreese, 47

February 14, 2025

Congerville. IL – Rachel Lynne deFreese, 47, of Congerville, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2025, at Carle Bromenn Hospital in Normal, IL. Rachel’s academic journey reflected her love for nature and all animals. She was educated at Calvary Baptist Academy before earning a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in Wildlife Biology from Auburn University.

No cause of death reported.

Rob Whelan, 44

February 14, 2025

Washington, IL – Rob Whelan, 44, of East Peoria and Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2025 in Washington.

No cause of death reported.

Michael DeFalco, Sr., 69

February 14, 2025

Michael B. DeFalco, Sr., 69, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Cooper Medical Center in Camden N.J. after a brief illness. Mike started his own very successful HVAC business in January of 1980, DeFalco & Sons, which he managed and operated up until the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

James E. Kowulich, 69

February 14, 2025

James E. Kowulich of Elmira Heights , NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 10, 2025, at The Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Scullin, 68

February 14, 2025

Mr. Paul J. Scullin, a Glenside [PA] resident, 1974 graduate of La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, and owner of Scullin Construction in Glenside, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, after a long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Matthew Higgins, 56

February 13, 2025

Matthew J. Higgins, 56, died unexpectedly on January 24, 2025 at his home in Pacifica California. After graduating he spent some time in the Army National Guard and as a student at Southeastern Massachusetts University. He eventually relocated to California in the early 90s where he worked for The North Face and the San Fransisco Bay Authority.

Researcher’s Note - San Francisco will require all city employees to be vaccinated [sic]:Link Supreme, The North Face , & Vans’ Parent Company will Fire Unvaccinated Employees This Month: Link

No cause of death reported.

Peter Bisnette, 58

February 13, 2025

Peter J. Bisnette, 58, of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury [MA], died unexpectedly at home, Monday, February 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Clifford, 72

February 13, 2025

Mr. Leslie Warren Clifford, 72, of Pittsfield, Mass., died unexpectedly at home in his sleep on Friday, January 31, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Tauchen, 67

February 13, 2025

Patricia “Pat” Ann Tauchen, 67, of Dorchester [WI], died unexpectedly on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She held various jobs until finding her 2nd passion working BRI in homecare. She enjoyed making visits to people at home and helping them with their day-to-day living and made many friends while doing so.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Sadecki, 33

February 13, 2025

Matthew R. Sadecki, 33, of Bristol [CT], died unexpectedly on Tuesday (February 4, 2025). He formerly worked at Chute Gates in Terryville and was presently the chef at Pint and Plate Restaurant in Bristol.

No cause of death reported.

James Aguiar, 64

February 13, 2025

Reading, PA - James Franklin Aguiar, a man of many talents and a heart of kindness, passed away suddenly at home on February 2, 2025. James was a master electrician, plumber, carpenter, roofer, and an expert car and motorcycle technician.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Lloyd Landerville, 73

February 13, 2025

Santa Rosa, California – Timothy Lloyd Landerville passed away after a short illness on January 28, 2025. He was a brilliant Engineer, Businessman and well-respected Quality Assurance Auditor traveling extensively throughout the United States and Asia. He was very dedicated to his workouts and was at the Airport Health Club 7 days a week where he made many friends and was on the cusp of becoming a personal trainer when he became ill.

No cause of death reported.

Randall Barker, 72

February 13, 2025

Holladay, UT – Our larger than life, one-of-a-kind, do good, hubby, daddy, grampa, brother and friend, Randall Wright Barker, “RB”, loved us and left us suddenly on February 9, 2025, into the loving arms of his Savior. Dad worked hard to play hard. He loved the outdoors, riding his bike, the Runnin’ Utes and was thrilled to be a part of the chain gang on the football field for 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Deneane Mann-McFarlin, 54

February 13, 2025

Deneane “Neene” Mann-McFarlin left us suddenly, on February 5th of 2025. Born May 5th 1970 in Pohokie, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Jo Theinert, 50

February 12, 2025

Peoria, IL – Cathy Jo Theinert, age 50, of Peoria, passed away February 5, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Cathy was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was a Gift of Hope donor.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Wanggaard, 50

February 12, 2025

Michael Wanggaard, 50, of Palatine, Illinois, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, on July 29, 1974, Michael displayed an early aptitude for academics. His passion for technology shaped his entire career, and he was known for his expertise in the computer field.

No cause of death reported.

David Belt, 72

February 12, 2025

David Lee Belt, age 72, of Uniontown, PA, died suddenly in his home on 2/2/25.

No cause of death reported.

Randall “Randy” Pruitt, 59

February 12, 2025

Washington, IL - Randall “Randy” Pruitt, 59, of Washington, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 10, 2025. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to IL Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary James “Zack” Kirpkpatrick

February 11, 2025

Mount Pleasant, SC – Zack Kirkpatrick left us suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2025, due to an unexpected medical event. A graduate of College of Charleston, Zack caddied at the River Course and Cassique golf courses for over 20 years and had many regulars who loved him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rebecca Ann “Becky” (Gilles) Kelch, 70

February 4, 2025

Rebecca Ann “Becky” (Gilles) Kelch, 70, of Edwards, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at her home. Becky enjoyed traveling, particularly to Ireland, Hawaii, Germany, and Arizona.

Researcher’s Note – Kelch “died suddenly.” From the tributes on her obituary page: “I was shocked to learn of Becky’s passing !” and another - “Our sincere sympathy to all the Kelch family for this sudden loss .”

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Lynn Sargisson (Wilmeth), 48

February 4, 2025

Jamie Lynn Sargisson (Wilmeth), 48, of San Antonio, TX, passed away, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband and two children.

Vince Anthony Davila, 43

January 26, 2025

Vince Anthony Davila, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord at the age of 43. He was the Branch Manager at Wells Fargo, where he received numerous awards. Vince was a devout Catholic and sang in the Church choir.

Researcher’s note – Davila “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Yesterday, my brother, Vince Anthony Davila, was called home to be with the Lord. While his passing was sudden and unexpected , we are comforted knowing he is now at peace. Link

No cause of death reported.

Robert E Mockert Jr., 56

January 9, 2025

Robert E Mockert Jr., a man of selfless dedication, handy craftsmanship, and a generous heart, passed away peacefully in Boerne, TX.

Researcher’s note - Mockert “died suddenly.” From Facebook: We are all in disbelief at the loss of my Father in Law. Please keep all family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Link

No cause of death reported.

Justin Mark Carlile, 35

November 11, 2024

Justin Mark Carlile passed from this life at the age of 35. He was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He resided in Camp Wood, Texas since moving there with his family in 1992. Throughout his adult life he worked for various oil field and trucking companies where he continued to expand his knowledge to include diesel mechanics.

Researcher’s note – Carlile “died suddenly.” From Facebook: For anyone we forgot to notify, please forgive us, it’s been a rough day. My brother Justin Carlile passed away unexpectedly today. Services are pending and I will post when details have been finalized: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jake Knapp, 36

February 13, 2024

Congerville., IL – Jake Knapp, 36, of Congerville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Researcher’s Note – From the tributes page of the obituary: “It is truly a heartbreaking loss to lose Jake at such a young age, especially with such a wonderful family. From his diagnosis to his passing was a shock .”

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 1:

Joseph “Joe”/“Joes” Randall Osborn, 63

February 1, 2025

Joseph “Joe”/“Joes” Randall Osborn (of San Antonio, Texas) loved the Lord with all his heart, mind and soul. Over the last decade, Joe and his wife volunteered as medical coordinators for Maranatha’s Ultimate Workout Youth Mission Trip. Each summer, they organized and supported a group of doctors, nurses, and high school students who provided medical care to impoverished individuals in the Dominican Republic, Peru, Bolivia, Panama, Ecuador, Kenya, and New Mexico-- they just did their site visit for Paraguay and Brazil in December for Summer 2025! In 2012, Joe survived a massive heart attack. He described his near-death experience after he flatlined as the most peaceful and beautiful place he ever visited.

Researcher’s note – Osborn “died suddenly.” From obituary comments: Joe Osborn has been well known to many of us over the years. It was a shock to each and everyone of us that he had passed so soon after just recently departing Korea. No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (409):

David Kin Yee, 66, Link

Ross Forsythe, 65, Link

Anh Kim Hoang, 58, Link

Elvie Carla Go Tan, 51, Link

Georges Groulx, 74

February 17, 2025

Peacefully on Friday February 14th, 2025 at the age of 74 years. For those wishing, In Memoriam donations may be made to Defeat MSA Canada.

Researcher's note - Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare condition of the nervous system that causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain. This affects balance, movement and the autonomic nervous system, which controls several basic functions, such as breathing, digestion and bladder control.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Gutknecht, 68, Link

Jane Nemec, 67, Link

Elvie Carla Go Tan, 51, Link

Bonita Murray-Weir, 68, Link

Marian Leveille, 71, Link

Kavita Kawal Maharaj, 37, Link

Jane Frances Vos, 63, Link

Brian Douglas John Gaspar, 76, Link

Leo Zador, Link

Fernando Jorge Arruda Feliciano, 56, Link

Luis Armando Castillo, 65, Link

Tara Lynn Fleming, 45, Link

Rex Isaac, 55, Link

Kerry Martin, 58, Link

Killian Patrick MacNeil, 9 days, Link

Bonita Murray-Weir, 68, Link

James Baxter, 47, Link

Mario Jorge Vieira Almeida, 54, Link

Kevin Garland Earle, 61, Link

Louis "Harvey" Duncan, 56, Link

Geoffrey Gaitana, 50, Link

Cody Patrick Clubb, Link

Grace Kathleen King, 56, Link

Glenn Christopher Stronks, 65, Link

Kathy Crawford Meisner, 63, Link

Anthony "Tony" Gallucci, 73, Link

Percy Joseph Duffenais, 75, Link

Jimmy Osmond, 42, Link

Richard (Ricky) Collins, 61, Link

Tyler Hill, 23, Link

Edwardo Bigelli, 51, Link

Aashna Romooah, 30, Link

Mi Jung Kim, 51, Link

David Wayne Burroughs, 73, Link

Robert Wilson, 65, Link

Robert Bruce Downer, 61, Link

Jeffery Robert Coulton, 46, Link

Francesco Imerti, 72, Link

Antonio Manual Ribeiro de Almeida, 67, Link

Elly Delaine Antone, 51, Link

Wendy Ritchie, 61, Link

William Armstrong, 60, Link

Rick Ball, 64, Link

David Howell, 62, Link

William Charles Manninger, 55, Link

Richard Jacob Mercer, 49, Link

Brian Gordon Benjamin, 76, Link

Daniel "Danny" Joseph Blais, 64, Link

Dylan Robert Beverly Stanley, 33, Link

Nam Sik Baik, 71, Link

Douglas Lowes, 67, Link

Bruce Martin Morriseau, 65, Link

Baby Twins Passi, Link

Robert Alexander Richard Allen, 62, Link

Michael “Mike” Di Maria, 63, Link

Joanne Marie Gibson, 53, Link

Wendy Louise Ritchie, 61, Link

William "Bill" Robert Kiff, 65, Link

Sang Dall Park, 64, Link

Thomas Gerard McDonnell, 68, Link

Allen Bruce Rempel, 71, Link

Cherie "Janie" Gibson, 65, Link

Barathy Kathiravetpillai, 52, Link

Colleen Lynn Cameron, 57, Link

Cathy Watson, 72, Link

Danny Breitler, 64

February 15, 2025

Passed away peacefully at the Bruyere Health Saint-Vincent Hospital, in Ottawa, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Danny Breitler, of Williamsburg, age 64. Donations to the Progressive Multi-focal Leukoencephalopathy Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

Researcher's note - Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) is a rare and often fatal brain disease that damages the white matter of the brain. It's caused by the JC virus, which is normally harmless but can reactivate in people with weakened immune systems. Link

Andrew J Illidge, 56, Link

Jack Robinson, 77, Link

Annemarie Korevaar, 59, Link

Chris Lenehan, 49, Link

Nicholas Benjamin Herlinger, 36, Link

Bradley Bruce Beech, 75, Link

Saraswati Parmar, 79, Link

Larry Stirling, 78, Link

William Toronyi, 61, Link

Bruce Allen Parker, 69, Link

Norma Christine Stewart, 66, Link

Laurie Jean Thompson, 60, Link

David Mark Soby, 72, Link

Jeffrey (Jeff) Robert Nelles, 62, Link

Terra Charlene Hall, 47, Link

Virgilio Hacuman, 62, Link

Brian William Dorsey, 69, Link

Annette Marie Gerryts, 73, Link

Margo Jone Barclay, 77, Link

Anthony Edward Modde, 72, Link

Glen Cecil Irvine, 74, Link

Sherrie Lampman-Smits, 64, Link

Harry Jinkerson, 74, Link

Ryan Robberts, 62, Link

Lucia De Medeiros Ferreira, 44, Link

Manuel Da Costa, 64, Link

Bonnie Gorham, 77, Link

Robert (Bob) Kenneth McGill, 78, Link

Gaetano Filippo Naccarato, 47, Link

Ruth Elizabeth DeNure, 13 months, Link

Brian Richard Track, 57, Link

Carol Jane Bordman, 57, Link

Vijayakumar Thiyagarajah, 65, Link

Ramesh Sithamparappillai, 52, Link

Ronald Kitchen, 71, Link

Brian Leslie O'Dette, 38, Link

Brandon Marcus Stewart, 37, Link

Delroy Garfield "Gary" Douglas, 56, Link

Dawn Elaine Jefferies, 66, Link

Jaime-Lee Jessie Barker, 1 day, Link

Jane ‘Janey’ Henderson-Bowman, 65, Link

Terry Kivi, 67, Link

Nick Payne, 49, Link

Edward Brian Clemens, 45, Link

Diana Morris, 76, Link

Sharon Nora Campbell, 72, Link

Candance Joi Brown, 66, Link

Christopher O'Brien, 67, Link

Gary Harm,, 63, Link

Gloria Brenda Coholan, 64, Link

Steven Corbett, 58, Link

Christopher Allen Colderley, 56, Link

Katherine Agnes "Kitty" O'Connor, 71, Link

Johnathon Peter Loyens, 48, Link

Andrew Bruce Webster, 42, Link

Christopher Charles Frank McLaughlin, 55, Link

Tammy Lynn (Hilliard) Law, 59, Link

Lucas Sonny Courtney Paul Pahpasay, 18, Link

Paul Rodney Gibson, 50, Link

Bentley Ivor Bye, 15 months, Link

Walter "Wally" Weise, 71, Link

John Wassink, 65, Link

Ronald "Scott" Moodie, 63, Link

Yvon Pilon, 65, Link

John Boomer, 51, Link

James "Jim" Loney, 58, Link

Timothy Wayne Sokolyk, 66, Link

Skyler William Berry, 64, Link

James Jim-Bo Burke, 55, Link

Michael John Metro Kowbel, 52, Link

Mona Lise Prevost, 61, Link

Evelyn Geraldine Anderson, 64, Link

Elsie Anne Cooper, 62, Link

Lorna Christine Johansen, 64, Link

Trista Anastacia Auguste, 21, Link

Keyaira Rosella Neil, 27, Link

Crystal Petersen, 51, Link

Katherine Helen Osborne, 61, Link

Raymond Eugene Bressette, 52, Link

Maryanne Karen Ryder, 75, Link

Gary Soberg, 71, Link

Ronald "Ron" Dawe, 64, Link

Mina Khosravei Valla, 56, Link

Ross Owen Forsythe. 65, Link

Donna Gardner, 73, Link

David Michael Behan, 68, Link

Carolyn Sue Cole, 71, Link

Sandie Elder, 62, Link

Thelma Gloria Ruiz Arreaga, 67, Link

Petra Judy Boer, 47, Link

Kevin Robert Marchand, 51, Link

Terry Moore, 70, Link

Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Coleman, 67, Link

Daniel Joseph Lalonde, 65, Link

Rebecca "Jane" Kalbfleisch, 60, Link

Jeremy Robert Romiens, 37, Link

Steven Sheehan, 67, Link

Michael Moore, 68, Link

Zofia Dziura, 35, Link

Katherine Agnes O'Connor, 71, Link

Heather Clifford, 72, Link

Mark McIvor, 65, Link

Candance Joi Brown, 66, Link

Maria Bettencourt, 64, Link

Heather Marie Terveld, 72, Link

Barbara Lyn Charbonneau, 75, Link

Sandra Plunkett, 36, Link

Wayne G. Zinger, 71, Link

Tadeusz Knapczyk, 52, Link

John Michael “Mick” Mould, 72, Link

Ian John Janes, 18, Link

Don Hossack, 52, Link

Paul Michael Schuller, 69, Link

James Edward Davies, 53, Link

Getruda Letkeman, 60, Link

Edward Dwyer, 70, Link

Joshua "Josh" Grosskleg, 33, Link

Captain (retired) Philip Roy Berikoff, 76, Link

Donald “Don” Beynon, 79, Link

Judith “Judy” Irene Dobbie, 69, Link

Bonnie "Maxine" Weir, 72, Link

Steven Morris Sears, 76, Link

Elizabeth Williams, 49, Link

Sabita Dookran, 58, Link

Jaynes 'Press' Altiman, 66, Link

Stéphane Wathier, 57, Link

David Gaverluk, 60, Link

Terry Ernest Kivi, 67, Link

Gabrielle McLellan, 64, Link

Steve Bourgeois, 55, Link

Joanne Elizabeth Kean, 59, Link

Matthew Timothy "Tim" Scott, 57, Link

Mary Jane Madeline Skyler Yellowed, 22, Link

Yvonne Marie Henry, 63, Link

Paul Marshall Cameron, 63, Link

Frank Filippelli, 62, Link

Colin Joseph, 64, Link

Wayne Russell Long, 63, Link

Elizabeth Anne Crouse, 69, Link

Elsa Maria Dunsmoor, 67, Link

Patricia "Pat" Catleugh, 75, Link

Patricia Louise Bristol-Clarke, 72, Link

Michael McCumber, 67, Link

Nicola Giovanni Giordano, 66, Link

Victor Kwok-Keung Chow, 61, Link

Carol Ann Thompson, 64, Link

Darrell Terance Laszlok, 62, Link

Paul Douglas Jamieson, 74, Link

Helen Bergen, 36, Link

Lynda Jennifer Ann Walker, 72, Link

Desten Andrew Bradshaw, 47, Link

Pamela Butler, 67, Link

Robert Francis Genter, 66, Link

Rose Gemma Costa, 73, Link

Shirley Helene Barry, 65, Link

Karen Sullivan, 49, Link

Darryl Duane Gingerich, 48, Link

Joseah Maurice Daniel Sakanee, 17, Link

Michael Giacomo Pallotta, 41, Link

Stewart James Downs, 46, Link