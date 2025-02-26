In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, February 17-24, 2025
Roberta Flack; Playboy model Ariane Bellamar (46); keyboardist Chris Jasper (Isley Brothers); TV producer David St. John; Hollywood hair stylists Jesús Guerrero (34), Graham Nation (39); & more
Roberta Flack dead at 88: Killing Me Softly singer died ‘peacefully’ surrounded by family
February 24, 2025
Singer Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88 in Manhattan after suffering a heart attack. The 1970s R&B legend was known for hits like Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. Her representatives announced her passing but did not offer a cause of death, as reported by Variety. ‘We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,’ her representatives said in a statement issued on Monday. ‘She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.’ Flack’s friend and manager Suzzaner Koga told The New York Times the singer died on her way to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Flack announced in 2022 she had ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and could no longer sing.
Playboy model Ariane Bellamar dead at 46 after heart complications
February 18, 2025
Nevada’s Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner received a report of her death on December 20, 2024, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Bellamar’s cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, as stated in a GoFundMe organized by her ex-husband Tanner Slaught. ‘While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth,’ Slaught wrote. He added, ‘Unfortunately, Ariane, and the rest of us, were not prepared for this sudden turn of events.” Born in Florida and raised in Toronto, Ariane gained recognition as a Playboy model. She also made TV appearances on Beverly Hills Nannies and Bravo’s former dating series The Millionaire Matchmaker. She was a Playboy model 20 years ago. Additionally, she landed small roles in Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part. There is no mention of a condition that led to the heart attack of this otherwise healthy-appearing performer.
Legendary Isley Brothers member and soul music star Chris Jasper dies
February 24, 2025
2025 has been devastating to soul music fans, but this one cuts me the deepest. We are absolutely devastated to inform SoulTrackers of the death of Chris Jasper, legendary keyboardist and important songwriter for the Isley Brothers, and for more than three decades a pioneering independent soul music artist. He was 73 and died just two months after a diagnosis of cancer.
‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ Director George Armitage Dead at 82
February 21, 2025
George Armitage, famous for directing movies like “Grosse Pointe Blank” and “Miami Blues,” is dead ... TMZ has learned. The longtime Hollywood producer and director’s niece tells TMZ ... George died last Saturday surrounded by family, including his wife, his son, his daughter-in-law and his grandkids. The cause of death is unclear.
David St. John, ‘I Am Jazz’ and ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Producer, Dies at 56
February 20, 2025
David St. John, a TV producer who worked on shows including “America’s Next Top Model,” died Dec. 19 of pancreatic cancer in Seattle [WA]. He was 56. St. John, whose death was only recently announced, started his career at MTV on the series “Taildaters,” rising from assistant to story producer. He moved on to “America’s Next Top Model,” co-executive producing more than 100 episodes of the hit reality show. St. John previously experienced two craniotomies to remove tumors, and became a volunteer meeting with patients preparing for brain surgery.
Lynne Marie Stewart, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” actor, dies at age 78
February 23, 2025
Lynne Marie Stewart, who starred on-screen in productions like “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” died at age 78 on Friday after a quick illness, a spokesperson told CBS News on Saturday. The 78-year-old actor starred as Miss Yvonne originally in the 1981 film, “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” and went on to play the character on the CBS Saturday morning show, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” The program ran from 1986-1991.
No cause of death reported.
Two Hollywood hairstylists “died suddenly”:
Jesús Guerrero, the hairdresser of big stars like Rosalía, Jennifer Lopez or Katy Perry, has passed away
February 24, 2025
Jesús Guerrero, the hairdresser of big stars like Rosalía, Jennifer Lopez or Katy Perry, has passed away this Sunday, February 23, at the early age of 34. The person in charge of revealing the sad news has been his sister Cris Guerrero, who has communicated the loss of the stylist in a publication through a fundraising page. ”Unfortunately, his passing came suddenly and unexpectedly. His family is currently taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him back to Houston,” his sister explained in the statement. Jesús Guerrero, Kylie Jenner’s trusted stylist, has also worked with stars such as Demi Moore, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 2025 for her role in The Substance.
No cause of death reported.
Beloved celebrity hairstylist dies suddenly in the gym age 39
February 19, 2025
A celebrity stylist who counted the likes of Demi Moore, Serena Williams, and Catherine O’Hara as clients has sadly passed away at the age of 39. Graham Nation, who posted his latest work on Instagram less than a week ago, died suddenly at a Los Angeles gym on February 14, according to People. Graham’s passing came completely unexpected. The family is left bereft and bewildered and is in a state of tragic shock and sorrow.
No cause of death reported.
Mourning in the boxing world! Greg Haugen passed away
February 23, 2025
Mourning in the boxing world! Greg Haugen, a ring warrior who left an indelible mark, has passed away at the age of 64. The former world champion, known for his bravery and sharp tongue, has left us, but his legacy will live on forever. A true fighter, Haugen earned the respect of fans with his gritty style and ability to overcome any obstacle.
No cause of death reported.
UNLV College Football OL Cause of Death Revealed
February 19, 2025
Ben Christman, a former college football player, passed away on February 11, 2025, just a day before turning 22. His family said he died from natural causes. Christman’s college football journey included time at several schools. He started at Ohio State University, where he was a four-star recruit, played for two seasons, and appeared in one game. After that, he transferred to the University of Kentucky and played for two more seasons before moving on to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he had two years of eligibility left. In his obituary, Christman was remembered as a strong and determined athlete with a strong presence. Christman’s death is a tragic reminder for the UNLV football team, as he was the second player to die in two years; former player Ryan Keeler passed away in February 2023 due to heart issues. The detailed reasons for Christman’s death were not shared, except for the family’s statement about it being natural causes. Keeler was found unresponsive in his apartment in Las Vegas at the time, and the Clark Co. (Nev.) Coroner’s Office said the player died of cardiac dysrhythmia. Further information about the specifics of his death has not been released.
Researcher’s note - Ohio State University Requiring Students, Staff To Get COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]: Link
Former Jets quarterback Bill Demory dead at 74
February 24, 2025
A Jets quarterback who filled in when Joe Namath went down with an injury died earlier this month. Bill Demory, 74, passed away on Feb. 14 from prostate cancer and Parkinson’s, according to an online obituary. He was signed by the Jets in 1973 after playing his college ball at Arizona, where he threw 28 touchdowns in three seasons.
Mike Collier, Steelers Super Bowl Champ, Dead At 71
February 20, 2025
Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl X winner Mike Collier died at the age of 71 at his home in Maryland on Sunday. According to an online obituary ... Collier passed away at a local hospital in Hagerstown [MD]. No cause of death was provided.
Former Rams and Dolphins star Eddie Hill dead at 67 after brain cancer battle
February 24, 2025
Former running back Eddie Hill, who played for both the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, has died at the age of 67. Hill had been battling brain cancer and, according to the Sun Sentinel , he also believed he was showing early signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Many former NFL players suffer from CTE, which is thought to be linked to repeated head injuries and blows to the head. But Hill, who reached the Super Bowl with both the Rams and the Dolphins, once said he would not swap his NFL career for anything.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Donovan Munger Passes Away at 30
February 21, 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost another former defender that played for the program during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Donovan Munger, who played defensive tackle for Ohio State, has passed away at just 30 years old. His mother made the announcement on Instagram. At this point in time, no cause of death has been shared.
Ex-MLB pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dies at 53 after heart attack
February 20, 2025
Former Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Scott Sauerbeck has died at the age of 53, the team announced on Thursday. While the Pirates did not provide details on his passing, Pittsburgh Baseball Now reports that Sauerbeck suffered a fatal heart attack in his Florida home on Tuesday. He leaves behind wife Carly and their two children.
Kevin Braswell dies: Former Breakers great and coach dies aged 46
February 24, 2025
American basketballer Kevin Braswell – who spent a number of years as a player and coach in New Zealand – has died aged 46. Braswell most recently coached in Japan, where he underwent emergency heart surgery last month. He remained hospitalised in Utsunomiya until his death yesterday, which was announced by the Utsunomiya Brex.
No cause of death reported.
Former Cincinnati center Steve Toyloy dead at 37
February 23, 2025
A former college basketball player passed away suddenly at the age of 37. Steve Toyloy, who played center for the University of Cincinnati from 2008-2010, died, the school announced on social media. No cause of death was announced.
Southern Jaguars’ Coach Sean Wallace Passes Away At 52: Sean Strong, Remembering His Legacy
February 21, 2025
Sean Wallace was a Southern University Jaguar as a player and finally as a coach. On Thursday, the Jaguars safeties coach lost his longtime battle with stage four pancreatic cancer at the age of 52. Coach Wallace’s family announced in October 2023 of his “heartbreaking news that the blood work and imaging had revealed that the mass is indeed a cancerous tumor. The doctors found that the cancer had spread to his liver and is considered Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. The findings suggest that the tumor is in a difficult location, making it inoperable.”
Researcher’s Note – Southern University students, employees must submit COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or negative test before returning to campus: Link
Broadcaster Al Trautwig, 68, dies from complications of cancer
February 24, 2025
Al Trautwig, one of the most recognizable sports broadcasters in New York and a fixture at numerous international sporting events for more than three decades, has died. He was 68. Trautwig’s son, Alex, told The Associated Press his father died Sunday at his home on Long Island from complications of cancer. Trautwig was part of MSG pre- and postgame broadcasts of the NBA’s Knicks, NHL’s Rangers and Major League Baseball’s Yankees.
Researcher’s Note - MSG Entertainment Says Covid-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandates Are Helping Indoor Events: Link Yankees, Mets owners pressed NYC mayor to lift vaccine [sic] mandate: Link
Great Lakes Comic Con honors founder who died just before 2025 event
February 23, 2025
WARREN, MI – Fifteen years ago, Athens High School social studies teacher Mike DeSantis [49] started the Great Lakes Comic Con, held annually at Macomb Community College. This year the show expanded to a full 3-day weekend for the first time, but sadly for the friends and family who worked the show, the celebration had to be cut short. Less than two weeks before the show took place, DeSantis died suddenly.
No cause of death reported.
Tyga Mourns The Death Of His Mother: ‘I Love You Forever’
February 21, 2025
Tyga has announced that his mother has passed away. On Friday, February 21, the “Taste” rapper revealed his mom Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen died last month. “I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us,” he wrote. Tyga did not disclose his mother’s cause of death. She was 53.
The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dies At 72
February 21, 2025
The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace has passed away at the age of 72, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that her death occurred this morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, based on information provided by Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac. Her death was a result of natural causes, and reportedly, she was in hospice care leading up to it.
Friends, family remember Steve Flynn
February 20, 2025
BENNINGTON, VT — Those who knew Steve Flynn are remembering him for his skill on the guitar, his encyclopedic knowledge of recorded music and his athletic ability — but most of all for his steadfastness as a good friend to many. Flynn, 65, died unexpectedly February 12 after becoming ill at his home in Bennington. His death prompted a flood of social media posts — expressing shock and sadness and offering remembrances of past good times spent with Flynn.
No cause of death reported.
Friends, colleagues praise Josh Christy, who passed away Tuesday
February 19, 2025
FARGO, ND — Friends, colleagues and others are praising District 27 Fargo State Representative Josh Christy, who died February 18 at the age of 43. Lawmakers Wednesday held a moment of silence in memory of Christy once they learned of his passing. Christy was in his second term in the Legislature.
No cause of death reported.
L-P Board Candidate Who Passed Away Feb. 13 Must Remain on April 1 Ballot
February 24, 2025
What happens when a candidate passes away before election day, but after changes can be made to the ballot? It’s a situation no one wants to have to address, but the La Salle-Peru Township [IL] High School Board of Education will take it up in April. Candidate Samuel Sankovich died on February 13 at age 46. Sankovich was one of four people on the April 1 ballot for four seats on the school board.
No cause of death reported.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Beau Morgan, 28
February 20, 2025
Celebration of life service for Beau Robert Morgan, 28, of Omaha [NB], formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2025. He returned to his heavenly home on February 15, 2025, after a short illness. He passed at their home with his partner, Riley, by his side. Beau graduated with a Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) from Creighton University School of Law [2021].
Researcher’s Note – Creighton enacted a policy on July 7 requiring students to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 for the fall semester that began Aug. 18. No religious exemptions were offered by the Catholic institution: Link
No cause of death reported.
A pastor “died suddenly”:
Former Fort Smith pastor Don Hutchings passes away after brief illness
February 19, 2025
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Don Hutchings [67], a former pastor at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith, has died, according to a Facebook post on the church’s page. Hutchings’ family said he passed away at a local hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after a brief illness. Hutchings retired last summer after pastoring at the church since 1989. He also served as a city director and was on the civil service commission.
No cause of death reported.
A nursing home administrator “died suddenly”:
Laura Herman, 46
February 20, 2025
She died at home suddenly and unexpectedly from complications of the flu and pneumonia on Thursday, January 30, 2025. When she returned to Southern Oregon, she worked for over twenty years at Rogue Valley Manor, a retirement community in Medford; first in the general care area, then focusing on the Memory care unit; and eventually as the administrator of that unit. She provided numerous training programs for caregivers of dementia sufferers.
Researcher’s Note - New vaccine [sic] mandates for healthcare, nursing home and public school employees. The Governor’s directive will impact many members of our union, including workers in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster homes, and non-profits providing healthcare, counseling or drug treatment services: Link Rogue Valley Manor hosts COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic: The retirement community says it’s given more than 2,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] to both residents and staff: Link
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Rachel Bloch, 46
February 20, 2025
Washington, IL - Rachel Bloch, 46, of Washington, IL, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 15, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She taught Special Education at Georgetowne Middle School. Additionally, she worked at Sylvan Learning Center.
Researcher’s Note – IL governor mandated covid shot(s) [sic] for teachers in Aug. 2021. Link
No cause of death reported.
Four coaches “died suddenly”:
Former Pinewood Prep football Coach Michael Wright passes away from heart attack
February 18, 2025
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Former Pinewood Prep head football Coach Michael Wright has died, sources tell News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg Tuesday. Wright coached at Pinewood Prep from 2013-2019 and led them to a state championship appearance in 2015. He died from a heart attack, Eisberg reported.
No age reported.
Ariton coach who was Troy player dies following apparent cardiac issue
February 22, 2025
ARITON, Ala. - An Ariton High School coach died this weekend due to an apparent cardiac issue, the county school system and Alabama athletic officials confirmed. Taylor Polk, who coached baseball, died Friday night after suffering the issue at a practice earlier this week. He was 31.
Justin Hamilton, 51
February 18, 2025
East Peoria, IL – Justin Daniel Hamilton, a cherished teacher, coach, and friend, tragically passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack while hiking. His sudden death has left a significant void in the lives of his family, friends, students, and the entire East Peoria community.
East Brady Legendary Coach Terry Henry Dies at Age 75
February 17, 2025
EAST BRADY, Pa. — Terry Henry had many passions in his life. A coaching legend, football was certainly one of them. So was traveling and boating on the Allegheny River, which curves around where his roots ran the deepest in East Brady. On Sunday, Henry died after a short illness at his home, looking out over that river. He was 75.
No cause of death reported.
25 infants “died suddenly”:
A’Gewel Honor Jones-Lynn, 5 months
February 24, 2025
McKeesport, PA – A’Gewel Honor Jones-Lynn, 5 months, of McKeesport, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2025. Born on September 11, 2024. A’Gewel was the happiest baby, always smiling and radiating joy. Even when he did cry, it was little, and he was quick to brighten the room with his presence. He had a head full of curls and a playful spirit that made him a little ladies’ man, but above all else, he was a devoted mommy’s boy, and his bond with his mother was truly special. He shared a close connection with his twin brother, A’Gem, often trying to hold his hand, a bond that was as pure as his love.
No cause of death reported.
Zae’Lyn Nicholas Kamari Belton, baby
February 24, 2025
Ridgeway, SC – The management (Eddie & Jackie Nelson) sadly announce the passing of baby boy Zae’lyn Nicholas Kamari Belton. Zae’lyn is the son of Emily M. Long and Vincent Belton.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Starks, newborn
February 24, 2025
Memphis, Tennessee – Baby Girl Starks, newborn, died February 22, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Fynn Lee Kennedy Campbell, 8 months
February 23, 2025
On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Fynn Lee Kennedy Campbell passed away unexpectedly in Muskegon, MI. Fynn was born on June 7, 2024. Fynn brought joy to everyone around him, including strangers. His happiness, his smile, and his personality were explosive. He was such a smart, curious, and energetic boy. Some of his favorite things in this life were love from his family, bouncing in his jumper, exploring new foods, going on family adventures, and playing “Fynny Cart” with his older brother. He loved playing and laughing with all of his siblings.
Researchers Note - Gofundme comment: Nate Harryman and Madison Campbell who just unexpectedly lost there 8-month-old baby boy due to unknown causes: Link
No cause of death reported.
Baby Boy Asher James Hopkins, 0
February 23, 2025
Baby Boy Asher James Hopkins, 0, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Methodist Germantown in Germantown, TN.
No cause of death reported.
Helaku Yoomee Mora, stillborn
February 23, 2025
Schertz, TX – A phenomenally handsome baby boy was born sleeping on January 25th, 2025. At University Health Womans and Childrens Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. After struggling with multiple complications throughout the pregnancy, he gently passed away into the universe.
No cause of death reported.
Baby A. Lihemdi
February 22, 2025
Jacksonville, FL – Baby A. Lihemdi only passed this way for a short time.
No cause of death reported.
Camilla Rena Cheatteam, stillborn
February 22, 2025
Gretna, LA – Camilla Rena Cheatteam, precious baby girl of Rondell Cheatteam and Tanya Thomas was born into the arms of angels on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at West Jefferson Medical Center. Born at 35 weeks she weighed 4 1/2lbs and was 19 inches. Although Camilla never spent any time with us on earth, she was very loved.
No cause of death reported.
Anaya Molliner, baby
February 21, 2025
Opa-locka, FL – An obituary is not available at this time for Anaya Molliner (baby).
No cause of death reported.
Letty Jane “LJ” Sullivan, stillborn
February 21, 2025
Hillsboro, OH – Letty Jane “LJ” Sullivan, precious baby girl of Kendra Scott and Brandon Sullivan, was born into the arms of angels on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Although LJ did not spend time with us on earth, she will always be cherished and remembered. LJ is survived by her mother and father.
No cause of death reported.
Adam Jay Richardson, 2 years, 8 months
February 21, 2025
Potosi, MO – It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Baby Adam Jay Richardson, affectionately known as AJ, who left this world on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Born on June 30, 2022, in Festus, Missouri, AJ was a sweet boy whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many. AJ’s Story: AJ’s life journey was marked by trials that tested his resilience from the very beginning. He was just a week old when we took him for his first check up. The nurse practitioner couldn’t find his body temperature. We told her he didn’t want to eat very good for us the day before. She immediately sent us to Parkland ER. Parkland struggled to find his temperature and when they did it was only 93. They noticed AJ was then lethargic and not wanting to respond unless stimulated. They decided that AJ needed to be transferred to Children’s Hospital. Once Children’s air vac team arrived they had to place AJ on a ventilator because of him not breathing well. Children’s Hospital immediately started testing to find the cause of AJ’s symptoms. AJ had tested positive for rhinovirus and he rapidly started to decline. The team at Children’s decided to do a spinal tap and that came back as him having enterovirus myocarditis and meningitis. Enterovirus myocarditis is a rare but severe disease in the neonatal period, which often leads to death or results in serious chronic cardiac sequelae like chronic heart failure, aneurysm formation within the left ventricle and mitral regurgitation. On the third day, AJ was sent to the heart center and placed on ECMO. ECMO is a temporary heart and lung machine that circulates blood and oxygen throughout the body, allowing a child’s organs the chance to rest and recover. AJ had his ups and downs even once placed on ECMO but was able to be taken off ECMO at almost two weeks. He was also placed on a heart transplant list, in case things didn’t go well and was not able to recover on his own. After one week being off ECMO, AJ has started to have some complications and was placed on a ventilator. AJ’s heart rate started increasing causing some cardiac arrhythmia and developed a bacterial infection. Cardiac arrhythmia occurs when electrical impulses in the heart don’t work properly. The next couple of days the doctors and their team continued to watch baby AJ and not make any big changes due to the bacterial infection and increased heart rate and let the antibiotics start working to fight the bacterial infection. The antibiotics did not improve his situation. He was placed at the top of the heart transplant list. AJ received a LVAD which is a mechanical circulatory support device-a device that helps pump blood from the lower chambers of your heart to the rest of your body. During this time, AJ had several other complications while being hospitalized. He suffered a stroke and had numerous infections before receiving his new heart. AJ received his new heart on December 30, 2022. The transplant went very well and we were able to bring AJ home on January 17, 2023. In 2023 AJ was admitted to the hospital several times due to viruses but he fought through them and celebrated his first birthday at home with family. AJ received a lot of therapy (occupational, physical and speech) at home throughout the year. In 2024 AJ experienced heart failure in April and May and had an extended stay in the hospital. AJ, again, fought through the complications and came home for a little while. Unfortunately, he was admitted to the hospital again for viruses and spent his second birthday in the hospital. He was released in July and was able to avoid future hospital stays. However, he continued therapy at home along with taking several daily medications.
Infant Grace Gibson, 20 weeks
February 20, 2025
Greenfield, IN – Infant Grace Gibson, 20 weeks, gained her heavenly angel wings on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.
No cause of death reported.
Hadley Ann Parks, 5 months
February 20, 2025
Mount Airy, NC – Hadley Ann Parks went home to be with her Heavenly Father Monday February 17th, 2025. Hadley was born in Surry County on September 27th, 2024, to Casey and Katie Parks. Although Hadley’s life was short, her time here on earth was so impactful to everyone around her. Hadley had a smile that would light up any room and a laugh that would make your heart want to burst. She was the happiest, sweetest baby. Hadley brought so much joy and love to those who knew her. Hadley loved to be held, cuddled, and played with. She loved chewing on her fingers, pulling hair, and was so so strong. Hadley had a spirit sent straight from God, she created love around her like no other. Her sweet heart and infectious smile will be missed by so many.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Zymier R. Washington, baby
February 20, 2025
Homer, LA - With hearts of sorrow, The Memorial Funeral Home Staff requests your prayers for the family and friends of Baby ZyMier R. Washington.
No cause of death reported.
Two infants “died suddenly” at daycare centers:
Weimar infant dies unexpectedly
February 19, 2025
A Weimar [TX] infant was found unresponsive at an undisclosed daycare center, dying in saddening fashion last Monday, Feb. 11. Four-month-old Penny Lynn Janecka “unexpectedly and suddenly passed away” at 5:06 p.m. that night after daycare staff noticed she was “blue and not breathing.” According to a GoFundMe post created by in-laws Aaron Austin and Denise Austin, despite the best efforts of EMS and hospital staff, “Penny was called back home to Jesus.” Within Penny Lynn’s heartbreaking obituary provided by Henneke Funeral Home, family members remember her for being “tough; a true fighter who beat a bruising illness” and “found her way through and away from RSV smiling,” allegedly indicating the virus could’ve been at cause for her death.
Infant passes away after being found unresponsive at Statesboro daycare
February 18, 2025
STATESBORO, Ga. – An infant has passed away after being found unresponsive at a daycare in Statesboro last week. Statesboro Police say 6-month-old Lennon Sammons became unresponsive on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Pittman Park Church’s Education Center. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning oversees daycares in Georgia. According to initial reports, the child was placed in a bouncy seat and later became unresponsive while being attended to by staff. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and the child was transported to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, the child sadly passed away on February 17, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Wanda Starrett, 15 months
February 19, 2025
St. Peru, IN – Elizabeth Wanda Starrett, 15 months, passed away at 9:19am on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, at her father, Dustin Starrett’s home in Peru, Indiana. She was born in Peru, Indiana, at Dukes Memorial Hospital on October 24th, 2023.
Elizabeth was a Riley baby since birth. She had BBIS Syndrome, which stands for Beaulieu-Boycott-Innes Syndrome. BBIS is a rare syndrome that causes developmental delay and distinctive facial features. She had survived not breathing at birth as a preemie, g-tube surgery and heart surgery, along with the first time she got pneumonia. Elizabeth was the most loving, sweetest, and quietest little girl. She loved to watch her tv, laugh at her brother and sister. She loved cuddles, if you didn’t cuddle when she wanted them, she’d cry until you’d cuddle with her. She had an owl, it was the only toy she was okay with playing with. If we moved it to the other side of the bed, while she was eating, she’d roll over to get it.
Baby Camille Grace Greenwade
February 19, 2025
Saint Louis, MO – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Camille Grace Greenwade.
Caleb Lewis Hall, 13 weeks and 5 days
February 19, 2025
Jacksonville, NC – Our little angel Caleb Lewis Hall, was called by God on Thursday, February 13th, 2025, at Novant Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. Our precious Caleb, perfection from the start. You gave me the best 13 weeks and 5 days of my life getting to hold you and have you. We will forever cherish you and hold you so very close. I know our time was cut short but God makes no mistakes.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Isaiah Terrell Moorer
February 19, 2025
Summerton, SC – Baby Boy Isaiah Terrell Moorer, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at McLeod Health Clarendon Manning, SC.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Eiramani Scott, 0 days
February 19, 2025
Kansas City, MO – Baby Girl Eiramani Renee Scott of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Monday February 10, 2025, at Truman Medical Center.
No cause of death reported.
Dimitri Elyjah Lee Barnett, stillborn
February 18, 2025
McDonald, PA – Our cherished baby boy, Dimitri Elyjah Lee Barnett, had his life ended before it even began on February 4, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Angel “Baby” Bass, Infant
February 18, 2025
Clovis, NM - Angel “Baby” Bass, Infant of Clovis, NM, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. We love you baby girl; you will forever be in our hearts.
No cause of death reported.
Wanda Katherine Edith De Los Santos, 8 1/2 months
February 20, 2024
Alvin, TX – Wanda Katherine Edith De Los Santos, of Alvin, Texas, passed away Monday, January 20, 2025. Wanda was born on May 11, 2024, in Webster, Texas. She was a very happy and joyful baby that never knew a stranger. A sparkle in everybody’s eyes. She loved things that lit up and made music. And music itself. And loved her siblings dearly
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 22:
Maria Ruby Escamilla, 1 day
January 22, 2024
Maria Ruby Escamilla, San Antonio, Texas
No cause of death reported.
Three children “died suddenly”:
Adalynn (Addie) S. Cherichetti, 5
February 20, 2025
New Castle, PA – Adalynn (Addie) S. Cherichetti, 5, of New Castle, passed away the morning of February 19, 2025 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Addie loved playing with her baby dolls. She enjoyed going to water parks with her family and doing arts and crafts with her friends. Addie also loved being with her dog “Caliber”.
No cause of death reported.
‘Devastating’: Mass. School district mourning unexpected death of fifth-grade student
February 24, 2025
MILTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts school district is mourning the loss of a fifth-grade student who passed away over the weekend. In a letter sent to the Milton Public Schools community and shared with Boston 25 News, Superintendent Peter Burrows announced the “unexpected” death of Isabella Pierre-Louis on Saturday. “It is with deep sadness that I share devastating news concerning the unexpected death of one of our students,” Burrows wrote in the letter. “At this time, the cause of this tragedy is unknown.” There were no additional details immediately available.
Brody Lee Scott Simono, 11
February 22, 2025
Baxter, Tennessee – Brody Lee Scott Simono, age 11, of Baxter, Tennessee, passed from this life, Thursday, February 20, 2025. Brody was born August 17, 2013. From the moment he was born he was deeply loved. Brody was the cutest baby boy with a head full of curly blonde hair that everyone adored. As he grew into a young man, he loved being a country boy. He spent countless hours exploring the woods where he lived, four wheeling, trail blazing, & spending time with family. He played soccer for UC, was a blue belt in martial arts, and excelled in his first year as an Upperman Stinger. As smart as he was handsome, Brody had the highest achievements all throughout his school years. He served on the Safety Patrol, A-team, & FCA Leadership at Cane Creek. He loved shooting guns, swimming, cliff jumping, & anything “Man Camp.” Brody loved his momma more than words can describe & had grown into such a young gentleman. He had a strong heart for Jesus & will be deeply missed.
No cause of death reported.
Two teenagers “died suddenly”:
Christian Todd, 16, Dies Suddenly After Flu Complications
February 22, 2025
Greencastle, PA – Christian Theodore Todd, 16, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, after falling ill with the flu. A junior at Greencastle-Antrim High School, he also attended Career Tech, where he studied auto body mechanics and was on co-op with the family business, Todd Auto Body in Greencastle. Christian was passionate about working on cars, particularly his beloved truck, which he received for his 16th birthday.
Ryan Enrique Skates
February 23, 2025
Berkley, MI – Ryan passed away on February 18, 2025. Ryan had an offbeat sense of humor who enjoyed sharing laughter with his friends and family. He had the strength and courage to bravely live his truth as a trans person. Ryan was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights. Ryan enjoyed being a member of the ROHS Cross Country and Track teams and was always supportive of his teammates. He was also a proud member of the RATS, working on the technical crew for theatrical productions and concerts. Outside of school, Ryan was a member of Stagecrafters Youth Theater, working in the lighting department. He also volunteered at the Royal Oak Public Library and the Detroit Zoo summer camp.
Researchers Note: Skates appears to have been in high school.
No cause of death reported.
Four firefighters “died suddenly”:
North Maine Fire District Chief Robert McKay Dies Suddenly At Age 61
February 23, 2025
North Maine Fire Protection District Chief Robert McKay, 61, died suddenly Saturday morning, Feb. 22 at his home. As of Sunday, firefighters employed by the district did not know the cause of death. McKay was hired by the district as a firefighter in May 1995 and from 2010-2013 was a lieutenant. In 2013, he was named a district chief. He served in that role until 2017 when he was named fire chief.
Researcher’s Note - Maine fire chief worried EMS workers will resign over vaccine [sic] mandate: Link
No age reported.
FDNY Investigates 9-1-1 Call Where Off-Duty Brooklyn EMS Lieutenant Died
February 19, 2025
The FDNY is reviewing the response to a 911 emergency call made by an off-duty EMS lieutenant in cardiac arrest to see if more could have been done by the Emergency Medical Technicians who closed out the call when no one came to the door, the Daily News has learned. Critics charge that the EMTs — both of whom had less than a year on the job — should have called a supervisor or the FDNY to take down the door in the hopes of saving Lt. Nelson Seto, 47. Seto called 911 from his home in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, telling the dispatcher that he was having trouble breathing. A few hours later, a relative showed up at Seto’s house and found him dead.
Researcher’s Note – New York City vaccine [sic] mandate extends to all city workers and includes a new $500 bonus, mayor says: Link
Deputy Fire Chief Dies Responding to House Fire
February 18, 2025
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV – A West Virginia firefighter died Monday while responding to a house fire in Bradshaw. War Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Lawson, 54, was riding in an engine when he told the driver he didn’t feel well and needed assistance. The driver immediately turned around and headed toward Welch Community Hospital and met an ambulance while en route, according to WV Metro News. Lawson lost consciousness on the way to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. His body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Researcher’s Note – Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination [sic] sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines [sic] and to provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Captain Eric Edward Scoby, 52
February 20, 2025
Peoria, IL – Captain Eric Edward Scoby, age 52, of Peoria, passed away Monday, February 17, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his family and firefighter brothers. Eric was an avid outdoorsman, always seeking new ways to explore nature. He loved hiking, camping, kayaking, mountain biking, snowboarding, and embraced the outdoors with enthusiasm. His vacations were always filled with activity, and he loved taking road trips with his family to see new places.
No cause of death reported.
Five policemen “died suddenly”:
Police Sergeant In Westchester Dies Suddenly
February 18, 2025
A town in Northern Westchester [NY] is mourning the loss of Sergeant Greg Walz, a highly respected law enforcement officer who served his community for nearly two decades. Walz, a member of the Pound Ridge Police Department, died at the age of 55 on Friday night, Feb. 14 following a medical emergency, town officials announced on Saturday, Feb. 15. Prior to his law enforcement career, Walz served as a paramedic with Westchester EMS, where he was known for his skill, dedication, and compassion.
No cause of death reported.
Morgan County in Mourning, Sheriff Wayne Potter Passes Away After Courageous Cancer Battle
February 18, 2025
Morgan County [TN] is mourning the loss of its sheriff, Wayne Potter [50], who passed away earlier today after a valiant fight with cancer. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his death, marking the end of almost three decades of law enforcement service by Sheriff Potter, including his time as sheriff since 2018. Potter had publicly disclosed his health struggle in May of the last year, revealing that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver.
McHenry Co. Officer dies after ‘courageous battle’ with cancer
February 18, 2025
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. – The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday one of its own died after a battle with cancer. James “Jimmy” Udesen [44] died Monday, Feb. 17 after 21 years of service with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Udesen served as a corrections officer. A community fundraiser was recently held in his honor after he was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Researcher’s Note – Governor Pritzker announced that all staff working in Illinois prisons will have to be vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 by mid-October: Link
Tchula Police Chief passed away
February 18, 2025
Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton passed away on Sunday. Hampton, who was 54 years old, reportedly died of a heart attack at Baptist Medical in Yazoo. Hampton previously served as Police Chief in Yazoo [MS].
Crime-Busting DA Bureau Chief Robert Ferrari Dies at 57; Remembered by Colleagues, Family
February 18, 2025
Longtime DA bureau chief Robert Ferrari, who tried or supervised hundreds of cases involving murders, rapes, robberies, assaults, and other serious crimes, passed away of a heart attack on Feb. 9 at his home on the East Side of Manhattan [NY].
Woman who suffered heart attack on subway died after medics forced to chase down Bronx train: sources
February 22, 2025
A woman who suffered a heart attack aboard a subway train in the Bronx [NY] Saturday morning died after first responders were forced to chase down the northbound train for several stops, cops and sources said. The 46-year-old straphanger was found unconscious seated on board a 5 train at the East 180th Street Station near Morris Park Avenue around 11:56 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls from passengers notifying them of the startling incident. Sources told The Post the woman went into cardiac arrest at the Simpson Street Station, leading first responders to head there, only to find the train had continued on with the critical passenger. Medics finally reached the woman at the East 180th Street station, four stops away. The unidentified woman was transported to Montefiorie Hospital in the Bronx where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Brick House Diner hosts fundraiser for loved ones after sudden death of employee
February 21, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Brick House Diner in Chesterfield County is hosting a Grill and Give Fundraiser in memory of employee Shannon Bennett after her sudden death. According to Brick House Diner, Bennett died suddenly on Feb. 11 at 27 years old. She was reportedly seven months pregnant at the time, and her daughter survived. Bennett was described by the diner as being “a dedicated employee and friend of 12 years.”
No cause of death reported.
St. Charles man dies after collapsing in Walmart
February 21, 2025
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Police are investigating the death of a man who collapsed in a Saginaw County Walmart. About 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, sheriff’s deputies and Mobile Medical Response personnel responded to the Walmart at 5650 Bay Road in Kochville Township after a 56-year-old male customer collapsed. Walmart staff and paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving procedures on the St. Charles man. He was taken to Covenant HealthCare and was pronounced deceased at 3:20 p.m. The man’s cause of death is yet to be determined.
Five killed in “vaxxidents”:
A driver in Irvine died after a single-vehicle collision caused by a medical emergency
February 21, 2025
Yesterday, at 3:34 p.m., the Irvine [CA] Police Department (IPD) received reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Campus Drive and Turtle Rock Drive. When first responders arrived, they found a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox SUV that had been involved in a single-vehicle collision. The OCFA crew quickly assisted the driver and sole occupant and had him transported to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows the driver was driving southbound on Campus towards Turtle Rock Drive. The vehicle struck the curb at the end of Campus, traveled south, and rolled over onto the roof. Investigators have determined the driver was having a medical emergency before the collision.
No age or cause of death reported.
Medical Emergency Possible Cause of Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles in Sunland
February 19, 2025
SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES, CA — Authorities have initially determined a possible medical emergency was the cause of a multi-vehicle fatality traffic collision in Sunland late Tuesday afternoon. A traffic collision involving several vehicles was reported in the 8200 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and reported a total of three people injured in the crash, with one fatality: a 60-year-old man was reported to be in serious condition and was transported to a local trauma center; a 35-year-old woman in fair condition with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital; one 60-year-old woman was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and found deceased. Sergeant Jodie McGee with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division mentioned on camera at the scene that seven vehicles were involved in the traffic collision involving a fatality. According to McGee, a driver traveling westbound on Foothill Boulevard was transporting a rear passenger when the vehicle started hitting cars at McVine Avenue. He continued to “ping-pong” off cars until he struck a Mercedes head-on. McGee said that at this time in the investigation, it appears the cause of the crash involved a possible medical emergency of the driver or rear passenger that caused the vehicle to travel at a high rate of speed. Alcohol was not considered to be a factor. The rear passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased. McGee added that a truck involved in the collision lost its axle and landed on the roof of a restaurant, causing damage. The investigation is ongoing.
No cause of death reported.
LCSO: 64-year-old driver dies after crashing into utility pole following possible medical emergency
February 18, 2025
ADRIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 64-year-old has died following a crash in Lenawee County early Tuesday morning. Around 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 18, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash on M-52, just north of Shepherd Road. According to LCSO, a 64-year-old man from Illinois was driving a pick-up truck southbound on M-52 when he may have suffered a medical emergency. The truck gradually drove off the road and into a ditch before continuing southbound. The man then drove through two private driveways before hitting a utility pole and knocking down power lines across M-52. The 64-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Shortly after the crash, LCSO says a commercial truck, which was also heading southbound on M-52, struck the low-hanging power lines from the knocked down pole. The 33-year-old driver was uninjured.
No cause of death reported.
ID Of Man Who Drove Off Road Near Motel Released: Medical Examiner
February 18, 2025
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — Peter Kim, 68, of Des Plaines, has been identified as the man who died Monday night after possibly having a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel of his van on Rand Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Police and witnesses believe Kim was slumped over the steering wheel, having a medical emergency, prior to the van drifting off Rand Road into the parking lot at Keyes Motel, 2323 E. Rand Road. The single-vehicle traffic crash occurred at around 4:42 p.m. Kim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital/Endeavor Emergency Department for medical intervention. Police said medical staff worked diligently to establish a viable heart rhythm. Kim was pronounced deceased by an attending physician.
No cause of death reported.
Joliet Motorist, 59, Dies After ‘Medical Event,’ Hits Tree
February 17, 2025
JOLIET, IL —Will County Coroner Laurie Summers announced that a 59-year-old Joliet man died over the weekend after a crash at the busy intersection of West Jefferson Street and Barney Drive. The fatality happened Saturday afternoon in Joliet. The coroner indicated that Manuel Salas died around 3:45 p.m. at the nearby St. Joe’s hospital following his vehicle crash at Barney and West Jefferson. According to Joliet police spokesman Dwayne English, at 2:55 p.m., the officers responded to the area of West Jefferson Street near Barney Drive for a report of a single vehicle crash. The officers realized that Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck a tree in the center median just to the west of the intersection. Officers learned from witnesses that the Toyota was eastbound on West Jefferson Street approaching Barney Drive when it slowly veered to the left into the median and struck the tree. The man driving the Toyota was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was later died. “It is believed that the driver suffered a serious medical event just prior to the crash. The male driver was identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as 59-year-old Manuel Salas of Joliet. No other vehicles were involved in the crash,” English said. After Joliet Patch posted the article, Susana Salas posted a comment on the Joliet Patch Facebook site, letting everyone know: “That’s my dad, unfortunately he had a heart attack as he was driving and hit a tree. But the cause of death wasn’t the accident.”
Three inmates “died suddenly”:
Investigation underway after woman found dead in county jail, family searching for answers
February 20, 2025
COLUMBUS, Ga. – The GBI has launched an investigation following the death of a female inmate at the Muscogee County Jail. According to the GBI, the female later identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Nicole McFay, died in a single-occupant cell on Monday, February 17. “Her three kids are left behind, with no answers, no one wants to tell them anything, she has a grandchild not even two months old,” said Amanda Johnson, McFay’s cousin. They say she was arrested on bogus charges and adding insult to injury, they have not spoken to anyone who can tell them exactly what happened to her. Her family says other inmates told them what happened. “We have been told that she had been seeking out for medical assistance for the last couple of days, that she fell off the top bunk, maybe had a seizure because she does have seizures, hit her head because she was blacking out. They just basically ignored her, until the morning she was found dead in her room.”
No cause of death reported.
Multnomah County investigating man’s death just after release from jail
February 18, 2025
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital shortly after he was ordered to be released from Multnomah County custody last week, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. His death is now under investigation. The county jail roster shows that Dominique Ware, 35, was booked into the county jail system just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 by the U.S. Marshals Service. Ware has no criminal history in Oregon of note, and it was not immediately clear the reason for his arrest by federal marshals. At 7:30 a.m. the next morning, MCSO said that “corrections personnel and health care staff provided emergency lifesaving care” to Ware. Paramedics took Ware to a hospital, where he died at 11:45 p.m. on Friday. A court ordered Ware’s release from custody on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said, before his death.
No cause of death reported.
Inmate found dead in Sangamon County Jail, investigation underway
February 18, 2025
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A 55-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Sangamon County Jail on Tuesday, at approximately 8:29 a.m., according to correctional staff. Medical assistance was requested at 8:31 a.m., and correctional staff initiated CPR and used an AED until medical personnel arrived. The inmate was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s emergency room, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m., shortly after his arrival. An autopsy conducted today revealed no evidence of injury or trauma. Preliminary findings are pending toxicology studies, but initial indications suggest the inmate died from natural causes.
No cause of death reported.
Woman dies after paramedics allegedly leave during her medical emergency for another call
February 18, 2025
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A South Florida family is accusing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue of negligence, claiming their actions led to the death of Tasheba Anderson, a 52-year-old woman who died after paramedics allegedly left her during a medical emergency to respond to another call. Anderson’s family said she experienced severe stomach pain two weeks ago, prompting a 911 call. Paramedics arrived at her Opa-Locka home, located just three minutes from the nearest fire station, and began treating her. However, Bend claims the paramedics abruptly left after receiving a call about a fire nearby, promising to return. Anderson was eventually transported to Jackson North Medical Center, but she died within two hours.
No cause of death reported.
Creator of Invaluable World of Warcraft Fan Sites has Passed Away
February 17, 2025
Sandra Powers, World of Warcraft super fan, creator of Warcraft Mounts, and former administrator of Petopia, recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. The World of Warcraft community was devastated to hear of Powers’ passing, with players, developers, and content creators alike coming out to express their condolences to her family and friends.
No age reported.
A flight attendant “died suddenly”:
Todd Dincher
February 17, 2025
Dear Flying Partners, It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of fellow Flight Attendant Todd Dincher. Todd was a 24-year Flight Attendant based in DFW. Todd will be remembered for his passion, commitment, and kindness that left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. His sudden departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan Bressler, 33
February 24, 2025
Ryan A. Bressler, 33, of Pittsburgh [PA] and formerly of Tyrone, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 18, 2025. He worked for Glenn Ray as a residential estimator at G&R Excavating as well as tutoring part time at the Grier School. He was a faithful visitor to the gym where he discovered an interest in boxing. Dance lessons and his Sunday night bowling league kept him busy.
No cause of death reported.
Walter Kilpatrick, 41
February 24, 2025
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Walter Kilpatrick, our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, on February 21, 2025, at the age of 41. Walter died unexpectedly at his residence in Puryear [TN]. Walter was a long-term employee of Henry County Medical Center’s Operating Room Services. He was a dedicated team member for over 20 years. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the Puryear Police Department and Henry County EMTs for their support.
Researcher’s Note – Vaccine [sic] mandate in effect for West Tennessee Healthcare employees: Link
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Arnold Hartlin, 64
February 22, 2025
Covington, LA - Passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Through Wayne’s battle with leukemia, it was important for him to further research a cure for leukemia by participating in several clinical research trials. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Wayne Hartlin, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center
Brian David Bartch, 48
February 20, 2025
Brian David Bartch, of Yuba City, CA, passed away on February 11, 2025, at Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Teresa Miller, 59
February 20, 2025
Teresa Frances Banhart Miller, 59, of Charleston [WV], passed away after a short illness on February 13, 2025. She was a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, where she loved her work family, and they loved Teresa as well. Teresa’s game was pool, and when she wasn’t working, you could find her with her pool stick and her “pool family.”
No cause of death reported.
Janet Repasky, 54
February 20, 2025
BOARDMAN, Ohio – It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Janet Rae Repasky, who left us on Monday, February 17, 2025, at the age of 54. She was a passionate and tireless advocate for metastatic breast cancer, always stepping up to support friends and strangers alike, organizing fundraisers, and offering her unwavering support to those in need.
No cause of death reported.
Leonard Jennings, 71
February 20, 2025
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Leonard “Lenny” M. Jennings of South Natick [MA], passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Lenny followed in his father’s footsteps proudly serving and protecting the great citizens of Natick where he served as a Patrol Officer for over 30 years before retiring in 2008.
Researcher’s Note – Jennings “died suddenly.” Leonard “Lenny” Jennings, a retired Natick police officer known for his community policing approach, died unexpectedly on Feb. 15. [PAYWALL]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Johnson, 62
February 20, 2025
Leslie Ann Johnson (nee Monroe), age 62, of Copley, Ohio, died unexpectedly on February 15, 2025. Leslie fought a 2-year battle with lung cancer which she would always vehemently add that she never smoked a cigarette in her life.
Kyle Smith, Jr., 73
February 19, 2025
Kyle N. Smith, Jr., age 73, of Lapeer [MI], died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 18, 2025. In 1969, Kyle went to work for General Motors and was quickly drafted into the United States Marines. As a Marine he served his country proudly & honorably during the Vietnam War.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Raymond Eckerly III, 67
February 19, 2025
Raymond “Buck” John Eckerly III of Bemidji, MN, died unexpectedly February 12, 2025, at Sanford hospital in Bemidji, MN, at the age of 67.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Gibson, 69
February 19, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul “Butch” J. Gibson, 69, of Monroe, N.H., who died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. He spent his last bit of life providing full-time care for his wife, Senya, who he loved without measure.
No cause of death reported.
Thaddeus Conover IV, 68
February 19, 2025
Father, brother, and friend, Thad died unexpectedly at his home in Kingman, Arizona, at age 68. Thad was born to T. Sidney Conover II and F. Gene Conover in Flint, Michigan where he grew up and worked many years for Hurley Hospital as a certified x-ray technician.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Archer, 60
February 19, 2025
Glen Archer, 60, of Fort Madison [Iowa], formerly of Kahoka, Missouri, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
David Heckman, 68
February 19, 2025
David Allen (Melvin) Heckman, 68, of Utica [NY], passed away at home suddenly on Monday Feb. 17, 2025, of Natural Causes.
No cause of death reported.
Bernadette Monique “Bernie” King, 53
February 19, 2025
Bridgeton, NJ – Bernadette Monique Coursey transitioned from this life on Monday, February 10, 2025, due to an unexpected illness. Bernadette, affectionately known as “Bernie,” holds the unique distinction of being the last baby born at Millville Hospital. Bernadette’s career included working at Durand Glass and a 14-year tenure as a Cook Instructor at Bayside State Prison for the Department of Corrections. Bernadette was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, where she attended Sunday school, sang in the children’s choir, and served as a youth usher.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Thomas Sutton, 44
February 18, 2025
With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Sutton, of San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 44. Chris joined the US Air Force after high school and was stationed at Eielson AFB, AK, where he met the love of his life. Chris dedicated 20 years to serving his country in Aircraft Maintenance (F-16 and F-117’s) and contracting, completing five duty assignments and seven deployments. His Air Force and multi-service family grew immensely during this time. After retiring, he continued his career with Monterey Consultants Inc.
No cause of death reported.
Virginia Catalano, 72
February 18, 2025
Virginia “Babe” (Heussner) Catalano died suddenly on February 11, 2025, in State College, PA. Virginia worked for several local non-profits that were supportive of women’s rights, health and personal care.
No cause of death reported.
Pam Hanam, 65
February 18, 2025
Worcester, MA – Pam Hanam, daughter of Francis X. And June Hanam, passed away comfortably on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at UMASS Memorial Hospital after a short illness. She spent many years working for The Bridge of Central Mass and had just recently retired. We are thankful to the helpful and kind staff at UMASS Memorial and send a special “thank you” to nurses Gabby, in the Neuro ICU, and Kathleen on 4 East.
No cause of death reported.
Edward Roy, 74
February 18, 2025
It is with profound sadness that we announce Edward “Eddie” Brian Roy, age 74, passed away suddenly at his home in York, ME, on February 13, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Eunice Psenicka, 65
February 18, 2025
Eunice Psenicka, 65, Green Bay [WI], died unexpectedly Thursday, February 13, 2025, at her home.
No cause of death reported.
Rita Blossom, 59
February 18, 2025
Rita C. Blossom, 59, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 14, 2025, at Ohio Health -Van Wert Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Nelles “Randy” Henry, Sr., 62
February 18, 2025
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
No cause of death reported.
Randall Richards, 51
February 18, 2025
Randall “Randy” Edward Richards, 51, of New Castle [PA], passed away Feb. 16, 2025, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his family at his side. He was a truck driver for PGT Trucking. He and [wife] Michelle just started a DJ’ing business where they provided entertainment for Vacationland CampGround and numerous weddings and other events.
No cause of death reported.
Princess Magba-Kamara, 39
February 18, 2025
Princess Isabella Magba-Kamara, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Stillwater, Minnesota, on February 6, 2025. Professionally, she worked for the Sanford Hospital in the food services department for 14 years, eventually becoming a supervisor.
Researcher’s Note - Sanford Health mandates employee COVID-19 vaccinations [sic]:Link
No cause of death reported.
James Jankowski, 66
February 18, 2025
James “Jim” R. Jankowski, 66, of Mesa, AZ, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2024, at home. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force where he became an Integrated Avionics Systems Specialist. After four years of service, he began a career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing from 1983 to present.
Researcher’s Note – Boeing suspends vaccine [sic] requirement for employees: Link
No cause of death reported.
John LaBelle, 73
February 17, 2025
Akron, OH – John Patrick LaBelle, age 73, passed away on February 7, 2025, after a short illness. He was proud of his time working on Laser surgery equipment and especially proud of his company, LaBelle Lasers.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard Borowski, 70
February 17, 2025
Bernard Mark “Bernie” Borowski of Hughestown [PA], passed away peacefully Feb. 4, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. After graduation he attended King’s College where he received a Physician Assistant (PA) degree. After graduating from Kings, he worked as a PA in Carbondale at the Whites Crossing Medical Center. He later worked at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, finally practicing at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center where he retired. For his entire medical career he was considered a skilled and knowledgeable medical professional.
Reported on January 30:
Joseph Lewis Trevino, 43
January 30, 2025
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joseph Lewis Trevino, an exceptional 43-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, whose life was a remarkable example of kindness, compassion, and generosity. He leaves behind his wife and four daughters.
Researcher’s note – Trevino “died suddenly.” From an obituary comment: Ivonne Yarrito Giving my deepest condolences to the families affected by the unexpected loss of Joe.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 23:
Clifton Thomas Hughes Jr., 58
January 23, 2024
Clifton Thomas Hughes Jr. was a man of deep faith, devotion and loyalty. He loved his family and his savior Jesus Christ. He was born and raised in San Antonio. Cliff was a devoted employee for the San Antonio newspapers, first The San Antonio Light, where he started working right out of high school and then The San Antonio Express. He was a skilled pressman serving for 34 years.
Researcher’s note – Hughes “died suddenly.” From Facebook: I called a police officer for a wellness check and after letting him in, they told me Cliff had passed away - likely sometime Friday night or Saturday. We believe he died in his sleep. Link
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Ontario (283):
Julienne (Jill) Marie Alakorpi, 61
February 18, 2025
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Julienne (Jill) Marie Alakorpi (Jarvis), on February 12, 2025. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Jill was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Tap (deceased).
Researcher's note - Her husband died of cancer just 10 days prior to her death: We are sad to announce the passing of Tap Alakorpi on February 2nd, 2025 at the age of 65. He passed peacefully after a brief and courageous battle with cancer at Credit Valley hospital with his loved ones by his side. Link