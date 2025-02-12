In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, February 3-10, 2025
Actors Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, Anthony DiLeo Jr.; producer Frank Hildebrand; pro football coach Dick Jauron; drummer Jacob Pineda (27); record producer Irv Gotti (54); Olympian Duane Koslowski; & more
TV & Film Actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo Dead at 61
February 10, 2025
Veteran TV and film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has died ... TMZ has learned. Tuiasosopo’s son, Manoah tells TMZ ... the actor died Monday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, from heart complications. He notes Peter was “a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood.
‘Day of the Dead’ Actor Anthony DiLeo Jr. Has Passed Away
February 9, 2025
Day of the Dead actor Anthony DiLeo Jr. passed away on Friday night due to complications from COVID. A frequent collaborator of George A. Romero, DiLeo played Pvt. Miguel Salazar in the 1985 zombie classic, in addition to appearing in Knightriders, Monkey Shines, and Two Evil Eyes.
No age reported.
Frank Hildebrand Dies: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ & ‘Into The Wild’ Producer Was 73
February 8, 2025
Frank Hildebrand, a producer and production manager who most recently worked on Fear the Walking Dead, has died. He was 73. Hildrebrand’s family confirmed to Deadline through a statement from his rep that he died following a brief illness on November 21, a little more than a week before his 74th birthday.
No cause of death reported.
Former Bears coach Dick Jauron passes away
February 8, 2025
Former Bears head coach Dick Jauron has passed away after a brief illness. He was 74. Jauron spent 36 seasons in the NFL, eight as a player and 28 as a coach.
No cause of death reported.
R.I.P. Bobby Hamilton of the popular 70s group Choice Four
February 6, 2025
While never reaching superstar level, in the Golden Age of soul and dance music of the mid 1970s, the vocal group Choice Four stood out, blending rich harmonies with the polished production of Van McCoy. Today we are sad to report the passing of group first tenor Bobby Hamilton. Hailing from Washington, D.C., the quartet—composed of Bobby Hamilton, Charles Blagmon, Pete Marshall, and Ted Maduro—crafted a string of smooth, sophisticated R&B tracks that resonated with fans of classic harmony groups.
No age or cause of death reported.
Xplosion Drummer Jacob Pineda Passes Away Unexpectedly at 27
January 22, 2025
The Tejano music world is mourning the unexpected passing of Jacob Pineda, the talented drummer of the popular family band Xplosion. Jacob passed away suddenly on January 11, 2025, at the age of 27, leaving behind a legacy of musical passion, laughter, and love. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news through social media.
No cause of death reported.
Dave Jerden, Jane’s Addiction and Alice in Chains Producer, Dead at 75
February 7, 2025
Producer Dave Jerden, whose work on seminal albums by Jane’s Addiction and Alice in Chains helped define the alternative-rock revolution of the late ’80s and early ’90s, has died at the age of 75. The news of Jerden’s passing was shared by his son Bryan, who wrote on Facebook , “Our father David Jerden passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday February 5th. It’s hard to express in words what he meant to me, my sister Michelle, and the rest of our family. He was larger than life and was deeply passionate about so many things, from history to science, but above all he was a music maker.”
No cause of death reported.
Irv Gotti Dies: Murder Inc. Records Founder Who Produced For DMX, Aaliyah & More Was 54
February 5, 2025
The Grammy winner reportedly died on Wednesday in New York City, his family told multiple media outlets. Although he has faced health issues in the past, a cause of death was not revealed. TMZ’s report of Gotti’s death came after The Breakfast Club announced on Tuesday that the music producer was on life support following multiple strokes. Born June 26, 1970 in Queens, New York City, Gotti rose to success as DJ Irv, producing Jay-Z’s ‘Can I Live’ from his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt. He also recruited DMX to Def Jam and oversaw his 1998 debut studio album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. Def Jam subsequently gave Gotti his own label, which he called Murder Inc., working with the likes of Ja Rule, Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe and Eve. In 2013, Gotti relaunched Murder Inc. As an imprint under his new label Visionary.
No cause of death reported.
Howard Twilley, receiver for undefeated 1972 Dolphins and Heisman runner-up at Tulsa, dies at 81
February 6, 2025
Howard Twilley, a key receiver for the Miami Dolphins during the team’s perfect 1972 season and a Heisman Trophy runner-up at the University of Tulsa, has died. He was 81. Twilley died Wednesday, according to a Tulsa spokesperson, who confirmed the death with his family. No cause of death was given.
1988 Greco-Roman Olympian Duane Koslowski, 65, has passed away
February 9, 2025
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Duane Koslowski, of Palmyra, Virginia, on February 2nd, 2025, at 65 years old. Duane was a three-time national Greco Roman champion at the 130 kg weight class from 1986 to 1988. He placed fourth in the 1986 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, although he was undersized at 255 pounds. He was also fifth at the 1987 World Championships at Clermont-Ferrand, France.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Brindisi, longtime leader of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, dies unexpectedly
February 5, 2025
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The longtime leader of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres announced Michael Brindisi died following a brief illness. Brindisi recently finished directing his fourth production of Grease, which opens this Friday. He became the theatre’s Resident Artistic Director in 1988 after joining in 1971 and directed more than 120 productions in Chanhassen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Two journalists “died suddenly”:
Super Bowl hit by tragedy as ‘rising star’ sports reporter suddenly dies in New Orleans
February 6, 2025
Tributes are being paid to a ‘rising star’ sports reporter for Telemundo Kansas City who suddenly died while covering the Super Bowl on Wednesday. News of Adan Manzano’s passing was announced by his employers, who released a statement confirming that police have opened an investigation into his death. Manzano – a 27-year-old Mexico native who lived in Topeka, Kansas - was on the ground in New Orleans working as a sports anchor and sideline reporter, and his death comes just months after his wife passed away in a car crash. WIBW reported the news that Manzano’s wife Ashleigh died last April at the age of 24, in a car crash that also seriously injured their infant daughter. No cause of death has yet been announced.
What Happened to Dr. Tim Tooten? His Sudden Passing Raises Questions About the Cause
February 10, 2025
BALTIMORE, MD – Dr. Tim Tooten’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, though his death appears to have been unexpected. Many were taken aback by the news, further suggesting that his passing may have been sudden. Before his death, Tim [66] had been actively serving as a pastor at Harvest Christian Ministries, and in many of the photos he shared, he appeared upbeat and healthy. After retiring from WBAL [Baltimore’s NBC affiliate] in 2023 following more than 30 years with the network, Tim devoted more time to his “first love, the ministry,” spending his days at Harvest Christian Ministries, as fellow WBAL reporters shared.
Researcher’s Note – NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, had a “vaccination” mandate: Link
No cause of death reported.
David ‘Ace’ Cannon, Longtime ‘Ace & TJ’ Host, Dies At 56
February 5, 2025
David “Ace” Cannon, the longtime co-host of “The Ace & TJ Show” who departed the show abruptly in September, died on Tuesday. He was 56. The cause of death was not immediately known. Two weeks after his exit, Cannon posted a video to Instagram thanking listeners and friends for their “love and support during this very difficult time.” Cannon explained that he was taking some time to work on himself “and create a better space for myself and my future.” He also revealed that he and his wife were going through a divorce.
No cause of death reported.
Home Improvement Radio Host Tom Kraeutler Passes Away at 65
February 4, 2025
Tom Kraeutler, host of The Money Pit syndicated radio show and home improvement expert, passed away on February 2, following complications from surgery. He was 65. Kraeutler hosted the show alongside Leslie Segrete, with whom he also authored a book.
No cause of death reported.
41 infants “died suddenly”:
Juliette Alessandra Soto, baby
February 8, 2025
Mesquite, TX – Funeral services for baby Juliette Alessandra Soto will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 from 5-8 p.m.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Esteban Carrillo, baby
February 10, 2025
Phoenix, AZ – Precious baby, Esteban, has passed away after just a few short weeks with us. Born with severe complications, our little fighter held on as long as they could, but their time on this earth was far too brief. Though we only had a short time together, every moment was filled with love, hope, and endless prayers. We dreamed of watching Estan grow, hearing his laughter, and holding him close for years to come. Now, instead of a future full of first steps and birthdays, we are facing the unbearable pain of saying goodbye.
No cause of death reported.
Baby girl Madison, infant
February 8, 2025
Mechanicsville, VA – On February 7, 2025, Adam and Katie were faced with the unimaginable loss of their baby girl, Madison.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Elena, infant
February 8, 2025
Leander, TX – February 7th 2025 baby Elena was called home and gained her angel wings. Although Elena was gifted to us for a short time, she made a great impact on her family and those around her. Her parents as well as her loved ones are mourning the tragic loss of such a small and sweet soul. We ask you to keep her parents in your prayers and help guide them through such a painful time.
No cause of death reported.
Elias Troy Roberts, stillborn
February 8, 2025
Grand Junction, CO – Please help Colleen and Dom during this extremely tough time. The past 7 months they have been preparing to bring their baby boy into the world, but gave birth to an angel instead. Elias Troy Roberts was stillborn at just 32 weeks.
Kaili’i-Nahoku Lali Makaio Kealoha Vixien Ruiz, 7 1/2 months
February 8, 2025
Honolulu, HI – Kaili’i-Nahoku Lali Makaio Kealoha Vixien Ruiz was a happy and loving Baby Boy, “Abu” was his nickname; a name he loved. He loved watching his favorite movies “Sing 2” and “Trolls”. He loved being outdoors, riding his swing, being at the beach, and listening to music. Surrounded by his family, Abu was a beautiful and blessed soul, who touched many lives Leaving an impact to those who Loved and knew him well. May 26, 2024 – January 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Kaladin Alexander Lawrence, 9 months
February 8, 2025
St. Charles, IL – Kaladin Alexander Lawrence gained his angel wings on Sunday, February 2nd with his parents by his side. He was just over 9 months old. Kaladin, often referred to as Kal, was born on April 26th, 2024 to his loving parents, Nick and Stacy Lawrence and his big brother Duncan, who often referred to Kal as his baby. From the beginning, Nick and Stacy were told to not expect a successful pregnancy based on Stacy’s test results. Kal showed us that he was a fighter from the start and decided that nothing would stop him. The doctor said he couldn’t make sense of it, other than to say that Kal is a little miracle baby. A miracle baby is exactly what he was. It wasn’t until halfway through the pregnancy that we learned of the other complications. Kal was born with HLHS (a congenital heart defect that basically means he only had half a heart) and a rare genetic syndrome called Jacobsen Syndrome. He fought so hard every single day and overcame so many obstacles right from the start. We were told so many times that things weren’t looking good or to expect the worst, but Kal always liked to prove everyone wrong. He quickly developed a reputation for never acting as any of the doctors would expect. It was often said that it was Kal’s world, and we’re just living in it. He beat 3 open heart surgeries, a tracheostomy, an exploratory bowel surgery, a g-tube, and countless cath procedures. The most amazing thing of all about Kal is that through all of these hardships, he would still have a big smile on his face every day. Wow, his smile was so infectious and could really light up a room!!
Baby Novalie Rose Elllis
February 7, 2025
Wichita, KS – Baby Novalie Rose Elllis is survived by her parents Ryan Ellis and Jessica Cooper, brother Mason Cooper, and sister Avarie Cooper.
No cause of death reported.
William Jay Bishop, stillborn
February 8, 2025
With broken hearts, we, Dallin and Liz (Kaouk) Bishop, announce the stillbirth of our sweet son, William Jay Bishop, on February 2, 2025.
Noah Franklin, baby
February 6, 2025
Bainbridge, GA – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved baby Noah Franklin. He was the light that brought so much love and brightness into our lives in such a short period of time. As we come to terms with Noah’s passing, we are faced with the difficult task of arranging his final farewell.
No cause of death reported.
Reagan Jayde Bilek, 1 day
February 6, 2025
Muskegon, MI – On January 31st 2025, Jake and Shirley Bilek welcomed their beautiful baby girl Reagan Jayde. A moment that was expected to be a joyous occasion was instead devastating. Reagan Jayde felt the loving presence of her parents for two hours before gaining her angel wings. This unexpected tragedy has profoundly impacted Shirley and Jakob in ways most find unfathomable.
No cause of death reported.
Olivia Renne, baby
February 6, 2025
Franklin, TN – Madison Lands and Calvin Scruggs lost their beautiful baby girl Olivia Renne this morning, February 6. We are starting a GoFundMe to help pay for any hospital and funeral costs, as well as anything their family might need during this time.
No cause of death reported.
Finnley Thomas Maus, 2 weeks
February 6, 2025
Milford, MI – It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating loss of baby Finnley Thomas Maus, who passed away unexpectedly at just over two weeks old. Our family is shattered, and no words can truly express the pain that Shane, Lillian, and little Scarlett are experiencing.
No cause of death reported.
Miles Joseph Avallone, 8 days
February 6, 2025
St. Petersburg, FL – Miles Joseph Avallone graced us with his presence on January 15, 2025. The heroic medical care provided by many individuals at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital helped facilitate a safe arrival via emergency c-section and cared for Miles so compassionately around the clock while in the NICU at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Miles was a fighter. He persevered for 8 days and gave us the opportunity to meet his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a dear friend. We learned that Miles had Trisomy 18 very early in pregnancy, which created a lot of challenges and uncertainty about what to expect upon delivery. God immediately began working through Miles.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Tra’Niyah Bell, stillborn
February 6, 2025
Baton Rouge, LA - “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”
No cause of death reported.
Alaiya Grace Cowart, 1 month
February 6, 2025
Franklin, NC – Infant Alaiya “Laya Bug” Grace Cowart was welcomed into the Arms of Jesus, Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Alaiya was born January 6, 2025, to Athen Cowart and Raven Payne of Franklin, NC. Alaiya was very active in her mother’s womb before she was born. She was a beautiful little baby girl that was so curious and brought so much love and joy to her parents, grandparents, and family. She loved to hear her daddy’s voice, and her little precious eyes would follow him around. She had a spunky personality and was always happy and smiling. Most of all she was loved by her family, friends of her family, but most of she was loved by the Lord.
No cause of death reported.
Gabrielle Dorothy Pam Gast, 5 months, 26 days
February 5, 2025
Lakeville, MN – Gabrielle Dorothy Pam Gast, age 5 months, 26 days, passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms at home surrounded by her family on February 2, 2025. Gabrielle is preceded in death by her unborn twin siblings, Blake and Alex. She was our rainbow baby. Gabrielle, aka “baby Pickle” was a true gift from God. She fought with courage, was brave beyond measure, and taught us all how to truly love. Born premature, just 3 pounds 10 ounces, she fought every moment to live. We learned on her 3rd day of life that she had a rare genetic condition called Trisomy 18, or Edwards Syndrome. She spent the first 2 months of her life at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where she surpassed many milestones, overcame multiple hurdles and setbacks, and grew strong enough to come home on October 6. During her brief visit on earth, she enjoyed listening to music or books, sleeping with her arms above her head like she was sunbathing, cuddling with siblings and stuffie’s, and being held close by her parents. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.
No cause of death reported.
Morris Parker Michael Pruiksma, 2 months
February 5, 2025
Morris, New York – Morris Parker Michael Pruiksma entered this world on November 27, 2024, born at Wilson Hospital to devoted parents Camden Pruiksma and Chelsea Bakker. Known for his bright and joyful demeanor, Parker was celebrated as the happiest baby and blessed those around them with pure delight. Tragically, Parker passed away on February 2, 2025, leaving behind an enduring sense of love and joy. Parker’s life, though much too brief, was filled with light and love that resonated throughout his family.
No cause of death reported.
Talia Rose Rennett, 11 weeks
February 5, 2025
Manchester, Connecticut – Talia Rose Rennett. At 11 weeks of age, Talia was the newborn baby of Katherine and Michael Rennett, sister to Samuel and Madelyn. Talia had Congenital Heart Disease and spent her short life surrounded by love while trying so very hard to live.
No cause of death reported.
Liana Parks, infant
February 5, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – An obituary is not available at this time for infant Liana Parks.
No cause of death reported.
Kanan Tyler James, 6 days
February 4, 2025
Meridian, MS – Alexis James, was rushed back for an emergency c section last week and gave birth to Kanan Tyler James on 1/29/25, weighing 1 pound 3 ounces and 11 1/2 inches long. He fought a hard fight for the 6 days he was here with us, and passed in his mama’s arms February 3, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Saint Vincent Rodriguez
February 4, 2025
Austin, TX – Tragically, last Friday, January 31st, we all woke up to the worst news. Baby Saint Vincent Rodriguez had passed away in his sleep. Nobody is ever prepared for death, but especially to lose a child, let alone a baby, has to be one of the hardest things to endure.
No cause of death reported.
Raegan,Vanderbush, infant
February 4, 2025
Linthicum, MD – George Vanderbush and his wife Caity, it is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of their precious newborn baby, Raegan, on February 2, 2025. Though her time with us was brief, Raegan brought light and love to everyone who knew of her, and her absence leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of her heartbroken parents.
No cause of death reported.
Baby girl Nyeli, 3 months
February 4, 2025
Orlando, FL – My brother and his wife lost their youngest baby girl, Nyeli, yesterday morning, 02/03/25. She had just turned 3 months old. We are beyond devastated; nothing in the world can explain the pain my family is feeling.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Ian Anderson, 1 day
February 4, 2025
Sharon, Pennsylvania – Baby Ian Anderson was born at 4:17 a.m. Friday morning January 31, 2025, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell, and passed away later Friday morning.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Girl Karma Webster, 10 months
February 4, 2025
Baby Girl Karma Webster, 10 months, transitioned on Saturday, January 11, 2025,at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County, New Albany, MS.
No cause of death reported.
Baby B, stillborn
February 4, 2025
Dinuba, CA – On 2/4/2025, Cleme was due to be induced, but in the days leading up to that date, she showed signs of going into labor. Tragically, after going to the hospital twice on 2/3/2025 and being sent home each time despite knowing her condition, the unthinkable happened. When Cleme returned for a third visit, the doctors could not detect a heartbeat. Baby B, who was expected to be born in just days, has passed away, leaving Cleme, her partner Bryan , and their family heartbroken and grieving. This is a devastating loss, and they are in need of financial support to lay their beloved Baby B to rest.
No cause of death reported.
Emery Jade Cuellar, baby
February 4, 2025
Port Lavaca, TX – There are no words to describe the heartbreak that Sofia and Jay are going through after the loss of their sweet baby girl, Emery Jade Cuellar. In just a few short weeks, she filled their hearts with love and joy, and now they are facing something no parent should ever have to endure.
No cause of death reported.
Baby Cataleya, baby
February 4, 2025
Moreno Valley, CA – Baby Cataleya was the love our lives, she was sassy, beautiful & so full of life. Sadly, she didn’t get a chance at this world. After multiple sicknesses & procedures, she left us. We will miss her everyday & hope to be able to put her to rest in a beautiful place.
No cause of death reported.
Baby boy Fletcher, 9 months
February 4, 2025
Kokomo, IN – Addison and Abbey lost their precious 9-month-old baby boy, Fletcher. As you can imagine this is any parent’s worst nightmare. They brought their beautiful baby boy Fletcher into this world on April 10th. A parent can never plan for the loss of a child, and I can’t even imagine the pain they are in.
No cause of death reported.
Paisley Ann Pilkerton, 2 months
February 4, 2025
Newbern, TN – My sweetest cousin and her boyfriend lost their 2-month-old precious baby on 2/4/25. It was unexpected and has literally devastated everyone. No one ever prepares to lose a child, nor should they have to. Parents should never have to bury their sweet babies, but it happens.
No cause of death reported.
Rosalie P. Claar, 7 months
February 4, 2025
Bourbon, IN – Rosalie Paige Claar left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at just 7 months old. She was born at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on June 12, 2024, the daughter of Katlynn Brower and Tyler Claar. Though her time with us was all too brief, her joyful spirit touched everyone around her, making an eternal mark on our hearts. Rosalie was the happiest baby, known for her infectious laughter and bright smile that lit up any room. Her days were filled with the simple pleasures that brought her immense joy. She loved to talk, filling the air with sweet coos and giggles, and she was particularly fond of food—her favorites being pancakes, chicken, and mashed potatoes. Often, you would find her with her thumb in her mouth, bringing her a sense of comfort. She also found comfort from her pink bear her aunt gave her. Rosalie was captivated by crinkle books and watching her siblings play video games. Every moment spent with her was an opportunity to witness pure, unfiltered joy.
No cause of death reported.
Madisyn Ja’Kai Fells-Mahand, stillborn
February 4, 2025
Birmingham, AL – Born sleeping peacefully January 29, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Luna Faye Fitzpatrick, 1 day
February 4, 2025
Cynthiana, KY – Baby Luna Faye Fitzpatrick was born on January 31, 2025 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, she peacefully took her final rest in the arms of her loving parents, Logan and Sabrina Lee Hunt Fitzpatrick, on January 31, 2025, despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved.
No cause of death reported.
Charlotte Aimee Hollomon and Halston Ann Hollomon, infant twin girls, 1 day
February 4, 2025
Charlotte Aimee Hollomon and Halston Ann Hollomon, infant twin girls, born on January 29, 2025, passed away shortly after their birth in Bentonville, Arkansas.
No cause of death reported.
Rylee Ann Hoffman, 1 month, 4 days
February 4, 2025
Rylee Ann, 1 month 4 days, passed away Friday, January 31st, 2025. She was born December 27th, 2024, to Andrew Hoffman and Kelsey Schmidt Hoffman in Wichita, Kansas. After a 10-day battle in the NICU, Rylee made her way home to a loving family with siblings ready to meet her. She enjoyed staying up late with mom watching Hallmark movies, rocking in her Mamaroo while watching her siblings play and watching sports with her big brother. In her short time with us, Rylee brought us so much joy and love. She will be greatly missed, and will always have a special place in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her 4 infant sisters.
No cause of death reported.
Briella Kay Solis, 1 day
February 4, 2025
Midland, TX – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our precious baby girl, Briella Kay Solis, who lived briefly but left a lasting imprint on all of our hearts. She was called to heaven on January 31st, 2025, and although she never took a breath in this world, she was deeply loved and cherished by her family.
Kingston Joseph Lime, stillborn
February 4, 2025
El Reno, OK – Kingston Joseph Lime, who was born still on January 30, 2025. Kingston was the beloved son of Tess McCracken and Isaiah Lime, and he will forever hold a place in their hearts. Although Kingston never had the chance to take a breath in this world, his brief presence left an indelible mark on all who anticipated his arrival. He was loved deeply by his parents and his big brother, Jaeshon Darwin Lime, as well as the rest of his family.
Onyx Bell-Fulton, infant
February 3, 2025
Savannah, Georgia – Adams announces the passing of Infant Onyx Bell-Fulton, who transitioned on Sunday, February 02, 2025, at Candler Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Baby G Fowler, 15 1/2 months
February 8, 2024
Fredericksburg, VA – Mr. Baby G he was born with a condition called hydrophrnosis which is he was born with one functioning kidney. He was born on October 17th 2023, and he passed away due to complications from a recent surgery to his functioning kidney on February 6th 2025 . I’m jusllt a single mother of three other girls trying to make sure my son is laid to rest peacefully.
Two children “died suddenly”:
Ka’Myla Skye Drake, 2 years, 5 months
February 5, 2024
Kingston, NY – Ka’Myla Skye Drake was born September 6, 2022 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. She was called a mermaid baby due to the way she was born. She is the daughter of Corena Kelley and Kevin Drake, Jr. Ka’Myla went home to the Lord on February 1, 2025. Ka’Myla could walk into any room and brighten up anyone’s day. She was loved by many people. Ka’Myla was so smart, so brave and very adventurous. She loved swimming and eating food. She could see the pureness of anyone’s heart and would come and hug you. She always had the biggest smile in the world. Although her time was cut short, she touched the soul of anyone she came in contact with. She loved to color all the time. Her favorite color was blue and yellow. Ka’Myla resided in the Bronx with her Godmother, Alyssa Gilmore and family.
No cause of death reported.
Harper Lou Covington, 3 years, 3 months
February 6, 2025
Green River, Wyoming – From the moment Harper was born there was a radiant happiness about her. She emulated love everywhere she went and to everyone she met. Her fire and enthusiasm for life was contagious. Harper Lou loved animals, cuddles, baby dolls, and playing with friends and family. Some of Harper’s greatest accomplishments happened during her 7-month fight against leukemia. She danced through the oncology unit with a smile on her face and made friends instantly with those she met. Little Harper endured more in her short 3 years than most will in a lifetime. She did it gracefully and with an optimistic attitude. Harper filled every space she entered with love. Above all, she showed us all how to make the best of any situation. Harper Lou Covington returned to her Heavenly home on February 4th, 2025 while wrapped in the loving embrace of her parents.
Five teenagers “died suddenly”:
High school student dies of complications from the flu, officials say
February 8, 2025
SHERWOOD, Ark. – A high school student in Arkansas has died after coming down with the flu. According to the Pulaski County Special School District, high school junior Ca’myiah Simmons died on Jan. 31. The Associated Press reported that the flu season is the most intense it’s been in at least 15 years. The flu has even forced schools to shut down in some states. Overall, 43 states have reported high or very high flu activity within the last week. The flu has been most intense in the South, Southwest and Western states.
No age reported.
Stella E. Michels, 14
February 4, 2025
Chippewa Falls, MN – Stella E. Michels, 14, of Chippewa Falls, Town of Eagle Point, died Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN, and was welcomed into His Kingdom with open arms. From a young age, Stella possessed a remarkable sense of humor that brightened every room she entered. She had the unique ability to connect with people of all ages, effortlessly bringing joy to both the young and the old. An old soul with a natural gift for understanding others, Stella was known as a “baby whisperer” able to calm and engage with even the littlest ones. Her love for sports, especially water sports, was matched only by her selflessness and determination to always give her best. Stella’s spirit animal was a sloth, reflecting her knack for balancing the demands of family, friends, and life, while always taking time to enjoy each moment. She lived with a quiet wisdom, knowing how to appreciate the simple joys and share her light with those around her.
No cause of death reported.
Arizona teen’s organs to be donated after cardiac arrest
February 8, 2025
Chandler, AZ - Eighteen-year-old Jaycob Hogan went into cardiac arrest a week ago in his family’s living room. His mother tried CPR, but doctors sadly declared him brain-dead. Jaycob’s family took him off life support, but that’s not the end of the story. Jaycob’s final wishes are to donate his organs.
Researcher’s Note – Her son was the picture perfect of health and an amazing son who was graduating this spring from high school: Link
Caddo School District mourns separate deaths of student, employee
February 7, 2025
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish School Board is mourning the separate deaths this week of a student and an employee. On Wednesday, Kam’ron Lee, a student at Southwood High School, died during his sleep. He was a member of the Southwood Cowboys football team. On Friday morning, a member of the Central Office custodial staff was found dead at work. A janitor for the Caddo School Board was found dead in a closet at the district office Friday morning, according to Corporal Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department. The woman, 50, was determined to have died of natural causes.
No age or cause of death reported.
Braden Ben Wedel, 19 years, 8 months
February 4, 2025
Ringwood, OK – Braden Ben Wedel, was born to us, Jamie and Kathy Wedel, on June 24, 2005, in Mayfield, KY. He stole our hearts with the first breath he took. While living in Ringwood, OK, the angels came and took him home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2025. He reached the age of 19 years and 8 months. Death was the result of a seizure. Braden’s life was not without trials and struggles. Recently when he found out he had epilepsy, he deepened his walk with God. We treasure his telling us that he wanted to do whatever it took to get himself and those around him to Heaven. In doing that, he expressed a freedom in being the man God wanted him to be.
A college student “died suddenly”:
Jenna Jones, 21
February 3, 2025
Jenna Leigh Jones, age 21, of McKinney, TX, died unexpectedly on January, 26th, 2025, in her apartment at Abilene Christian University due to health issues. Jenna was a senior actuarial science major in the Department of Mathematics, with a business minor and was looking forward to graduating in May. Jenna graduated from Coram Deo Academy, Plano, TX in May, 2021. She attended Haverford College in Pennsylvania before transferring to ACU in the spring of her freshman year.
Researcher’s Note – Haverford College will require a COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all students intending to be on campus next semester, either living in college housing or as commuter students. Link Behind the Stats on Haverford’s 99% Vaccination [sic] Rate: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two CEOs “died suddenly”:
CareFirstNY CEO Tali Sutton remembered for ‘tremendous impact on people’ in Southern Tier
February 7, 2025
CareFirstNY CEO Tali Sutton is being remembered as a talented, compassionate leader with a fierce personality. Sutton died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 3 after a sudden medical emergency at work. She was 39 years old. Colleagues said Sutton cared about and loved her community and was dedicated to the mission of CareFirstNY, which provides support for people coping with serious illness, end of life, caregiving, mental health and grief concerns. Sutton was with CareFirstNY for the past 12 years, serving as CEO for the past year.
Researcher’s Note – Monday is the COVID vaccination [sic] deadline for all hospital and nursing home health care workers in the state of New York. Health care staff at other facilities, including home care and hospice facilities, are required to be inoculated by October 7: Link
No cause of death reported.
Korn Ferry CEO of consulting has died, company announces
February 6, 2025
Korn Ferry announced in a regulatory filing that Mark Arian, its CEO of consulting, died on Feb. 6. “The company extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Arian’s family and loved ones and expresses its gratitude for his years of service and the significant contributions he made to Korn Ferry.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard Owen, Executive VP of Carter Bank, Dies Unexpectedly at 54
February 3, 2025
Roanoke, VA - Carter Bank is mourning the loss of Richard Owen, the Executive Vice President of Mortgage Banking and Corporate Sales Director, who passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2025, just one day before his 55th birthday. A Roanoke [VA] native, Owen was a key figure in the growth and success of Carter Bank, joining the institution in 2017.
Researcher’s Note - The federal government’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance today that requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] of all employees of federal contractors. Banks that conduct business with the federal government or that have branches on military bases or other federal property are subject to the executive order and guidance: Link
No cause of death reported.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Gabriel Kalousek, 36
February 7, 2025
Gabriel Benjamin Kalousek, 36, died unexpectedly in December of 2024. Born and raised in Westminster, CO, Gabriel is an assistant attorney general with the Colorado office of the Attorney General, Behavioral Health Services Unit. Gabe’s calm, reserved exterior belied the inner turmoil of obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression since six years of age. Once diagnosed, he saw top doctors for treatment and began to feel like himself. Yet the disorders waxed and waned throughout his life, and became worse in the last three years. Working closely with his doctors to adjust and change medications, he always suffered sleeplessness and other side effects. After three years, he lost the battle.
Researcher’s Note – Colorado state employees must get vaccinated [sic] by Sept. 20 or undergo twice-weekly tests: Link
No cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Dr. Bradley Michael, 68
February 9, 2025
Dallas, TX – Dr. Bradley Michael Leonard passed away unexpectedly on February 1st, 2025, at the age of 68. Brad went on to complete a fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Hospital in 1989. He then returned to Dallas, where he continued practicing medicine for over 35 years.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Vaccine [sic] Mandate Update: Last, but Not Least, Texas Joins the Rest of the Country: Link
No cause of death reported.
Seven nurses “died suddenly”:
Maine Cabin Masters Star Matt ‘Dixie’ Dix’s Wife Ginna Dies Unexpectedly at 48: ‘We Are Heartbroken’
February 6, 2025
Maine Cabin Masters star Matt “Dixie” Dix’s wife Ginna has died at the age of 48. In a post shared by the Magnolia Network show’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, Feb. 5, it was announced that Ginna Dix had died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1. Ginna studied nursing at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire and spent several years working as a registered nurse in Maine. She later got her masters at Purdue University in 2018 to launch her career as a nurse practitioner. While her obituary does not shed any light on her cause of death, it notes she was surrounded by her family when she died at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
No cause of death reported.
Missing Salinas woman found dead in Camarillo
February 4, 2025
SALINAS, Calif. – The body of a missing Salinas woman was found near Highway 101 in Camarillo on Saturday morning. According to CHP Moorpark, 39-year-old Guadalupe Coronel Mora was identified as the body found in a reservoir near Camarillo Springs Road at Highway 101 in Camarillo around 11:50 a.m. Mora’s family had reported Mora missing to the California Department of Justice after she was last seen on January 14. Her car was spotted in Camarillo on January 15 after being reported missing. Mora’s family told KION that Mora worked as a nurse in San Jose, but had recently lost her job in October. She was preparing to move in with her family in Salinas.
Researcher’s Note – California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for health workers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Charline Brummett, 61
February 10, 2025
Bedford, Indiana – Charline Brummett, 61, passed away after a short illness. A beloved mother and daughter, Charline’s smile will be deeply missed. She worked as a home health-aid for many years.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Ryan August Williams, 44
February 10, 2025
Washington, IL – Ryan August Williams, 44, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at UI Health University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences in Chicago, while awaiting a transplant from the Walter Payton Liver Center. Ryan worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 20 years and at Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.
Researcher’s Note – In Aug. Of 2021, IL governor mandated the covid shot(s) for all who worked in healthcare and education: Link
Wendy Sue Pfeifer, 59
February 5, 2025
Glenbeulah, WI – Wendy Sue Pfeifer, 59, Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at her home. Wendy was a caregiver since 2012 for Embrace Care Management, where she assisted people with Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Her passionate care allowed these individuals to stay in their own homes. Wendy lived by example, faith, family and friends. “Life is too short, share a smile with someone”
No cause of death reported.
Ginna Dix, 48
February 5, 2025
Ginna Dix, 48, of Sidney, Maine, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her family by her side. After returning to the Augusta area, Ginna started her career in Oncology as a Registered Nurse at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care. She loved nursing so much that she decided to further her education and received her Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University in January of 2018. Once graduated she began her career as a Nurse Practitioner at the Harold Alfond Center and MaineHealth Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
Researcher’s Note – Franklin Memorial Hospital employees face vaccine [sic] mandate: Link
No cause of death reported.
Mary Jane Rivera, 72
February 5, 2025
Mary Jane Rivera, 72, of Jamestown [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in her home. She was employed at Heritage Park in Jamestown as a certified nursing assistant for over 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
An occupational therapist “died suddenly”:
Lisa Lynn Coolidge, 59
February 4, 2025
It is with deep sorrow and much affection that we mourn the passing of Lisa Lynn Coolidge, 59, of Mashpee, Massachusetts. Lisa died peacefully on January 30, 2025, surrounded by family, after a courageous eighteen-month battle with a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. She spent her adult life living and working all over the country as a traveling Occupational Therapist, until she returned to the Cape 15 years ago after landing her dream job. Lisa found her life’s passion working as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist at the Spaulding Outpatient Center for Children in Sandwich. She joined the organization in 2009 as a “traveler” and never left.
Eight educators “died suddenly”:
Reported on January 28:
Lisa M. Vega, 42
January 28, 2025
Lisa M. Vega, born in Toledo, Ohio, and passed in San Antonio, Texas. She was a graduate of the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio & Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii. She was also a University of Michigan Wolverines football fan. Her presence in our lives will be dearly missed.
Researchers note - Vega was a guidance counselor at Edison High School when she died. My good friend works with her. Vega took the “vaccines” and SAISD (San Antonio Independent School district) had a “vaccine” mandate during the pandemic. Vega “died suddenly.” From Facebook: This is such a shock to see… May she rest in the peace of God’s loving arms: Link
‘He loved Mercer.’ Georgia university’s provost dies suddenly, school officials say
February 10, 2025
A Mercer University academic administrator who worked at the college for more than 30 years died suddenly Sunday night, according to school officials. Mercer Provost Scott Davis, 61, died from an apparent heart attack, Mercer President William D. Underwood said in a heartfelt email shared to university stakeholders Monday morning. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said Davis was found dead Monday morning of natural causes.
Researcher’s Note - The University in response will no longer require fully vaccinated [sic] students, faculty, and staff to wear masks in indoor and outdoor spaces on campus, except at the Student Health Centers in Macon and Atlanta: Link
Beloved Staten Island mom, paraprofessional, 58, dies weeks after cancer diagnosis
February 8, 2025
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gina Persico, of Charleston, a dedicated paraprofessional at PS 54 in Willowbrook, died Jan. 25. She was 58 years old. Persico was diagnosed with cancer just five weeks before her death.
Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul to require masks in schools, COVID vaccine [sic] or test for teachers: Link
Staff member found dead outside Edwins Elementary School in Fort Walton Beach
February 7, 2025
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A staff member was found dead Friday morning in front of Edwins Elementary School in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police was notified of the deceased man in the early morning hours Friday. “The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is actively investigating the incident,” police say in a release. “At this time, no foul play is suspected, and there is no threat to public safety.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Patti Pavitt, 70
February 9, 2025
Patti Ann Pavitt, age 70, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at her home with her loving husband by her side. She went on to dedicate many years of service to the State of Missouri, working for both the Department of Revenue and the Social Services Division. Later, she brought her love and dedication to Jefferson City Public Schools, where she worked as a cafeteria cashier at Lawson and West Elementary Schools. She was a loyal and supportive wife to her husband, standing by his side as he served 41 years in the Missouri National Guard.
No cause of death reported.
Molly Hansberry, 56
February 9, 2025
SUN PRAIRIE, WI – Molly Coyle (Manley) Hansberry, age 56, passed away suddenly on Friday January 31st, 2025, at home after battling an aggressive cancer. She went to MATC and then went to work at Great Lakes Higher Education for 36 years.
Melissa Dallas, 63
February 7, 2025
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Melissa Dallas, a beloved daughter, mother, stepmother, and grandmother, who left us suddenly. Melissa Riegel Dallas was born July 13, 1961, passed from us on January 15, 2025, at her home in Springfield, Missouri. A distinguished educator, Melissa served as the department head at Missouri State University, where she inspired and mentored countless students.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Ann Mills, 71
February 3, 2025
FREEPORT, LA — Lisa Ann Mills, 71, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a period of declining health. After earning her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Southern Maine, she spent her career as a pre-school educator, working hard to better the lives of young children.
No cause of death reported.
Four teachers “died suddenly”:
Family remembers Thompson teacher who unexpectedly passed away
February 5, 2025
THOMPSON, N.D. – A family is left with a giant hole in their hearts after the sudden passing of a small-town, elementary school teacher. It was an unexpected loss of a beloved mom, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Christa Schneider [43] of Thompson, North Dakota, was admitted to the hospital after fighting the common flu. Her family said she was admitted to the emergency room, where she developed bronchitis and pneumonia. Her condition worsened over the weekend, and with rare underlying issues, she passed away on Monday, February 3, 2025.
Duke Jones, 65
February 10, 2025
Duke Greg Jones, age 65, passed away on January 1, 2025, in Concord, New Hampshire, after a short illness. Before he retired, he taught music at the following schools: Pembroke Academy, Pembrook, New Hampshire in 1986; Winnisquam Regional Middle School, Tilton, New Hampshire; and Salem High School, Salem, New Hampshire.
No cause of death reported.
Kyla Burton, 57
February 7, 2025
Wilmington, DE – Kyla Margaret Burton, a teacher who mined for jewels in the heart of every child, died suddenly and unexpectedly Feb. 2, from complications of influenza and pneumonia. She was 57.
Researcher’s Note – Teachers, school staff in Delaware must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic] by Nov. 1 or undergo testing: Link
Julie Marie Pascal, 43
February 6, 2025
Julie Marie Pascal, age 43, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2025, at her residence. She was a teacher for the Heyworth School District prior to her illness. Julie fought her own long and courageous battle with cancer. The family suggests memorials be made to American Cancer Society or the Ark of Lacon, IL.
Researcher’s Note – In August of 2021, the IL governor mandated that teachers must have the covid shot(s): Link.
Five coaches “died suddenly”:
Youth sports coach, Hastings school board member dies at age 44
February 10, 2025
A youth sports coach and Hastings school board director died this weekend at the age of 44. According to her obituary, Jenny Wiederholt-Pine, of Miesville [MN], died Saturday morning “suddenly but peacefully” at Regina Medical Center in Hastings. Details regarding her cause of death have not been shared as of Monday morning. Along with her position on the ISD 200 Hastings Public Schools Board and her contributions as a youth coach in the city, she also was a benefits adviser at Kraus Anderson.
Researcher’s Note – Education Minnesota encourages state government to work with its education employees to quickly create vaccination [sic] policies: Link
No cause of death reported.
Sudden Death Of NY/CT Hockey Coach Cliff Gillman Spreads Shock
February 10, 2025
According to his obituary on the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home website, Gillman, 41, of Cheshire [CT], “spent his final day doing what he loved with those who he loved most: playing with the children in the neighborhood, spending quality time with his family, coaching, and playing hockey.” He found himself coaching for Tyler and his teammates at the Yale Youth Program for the last 5 years, the Girls Cheshire Youth Soccer for Maddie since she could walk, and the Boys and Girls Youth Lacrosse programs in Cheshire.
Researcher’s Note - Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link
No cause of death reported.
Danny Graham, longtime Lumberton High School coach, dies at 72
February 8, 2025
LUMBERTON, NC — Danny Graham, a coaching legend at Lumberton High School after a quarter century leading the women’s basketball and track programs, died unexpectedly on Saturday at age 72. His death comes less than three months after the basketball court in Lumberton’s gymnasium was named Coach Danny Graham Court in his honor.
No cause of death reported.
El Paso mourns coach Paul Baca; led Americas girls, Socorro boys basketball teams
February 6, 2025
Longtime El Paso [TX] high school basketball coach Paul Baca died on Wednesday, Socorro Independent School District officials said. Baca was 55. No immediate cause of death was known.
Staten Island dad, 43, remembered by family for sense of humor
February 10, 2025
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bruno Finazzo, 43, died unexpectedly on Feb. 5, according to a family obituary. A young father, family are remembering Finazzo’s generosity and sense of humor, which they say left a lasting impression on all who knew him. During his life, Finazzo worked as a vice president of Hess Lighting and also contributed to Person Centered Care Services, working with children with special needs.
No cause of death reported.
A firefighter “died suddenly”:
Kip Krogh, 55
February 9, 2025
Spokane Valley, Washington – Veteran and retired firefighter, Kip William Krogh, was a loving husband, father, and “Pop Pop”. He passed away suddenly at his home on January 27th, 2025, at the age of 55. Kip found his calling and had a decorated career, saving lives in his community as a firefighter and paramedic with the Spokane Valley Fire Department. In 2021, Kip became an Assistant Fire Marshal before retiring in June 2024, after 27 years with the department.
Researcher’s Note - The Spokane Valley Fire Department isn’t losing a single firefighter with an exemption over the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate. It worked out accommodations for the 22 who had a medical or religious exemption approved. The biggest change is those who are unvaccinated and staying on the frontlines will be separated from the rest of the department. Link
No cause of death reported.
Three policemen “died suddenly”:
N.J. State Police major dies from 9/11-related cancer
February 9, 2025
TRENTON, N.J. —A New Jersey State Police major has died from cancer developed after working at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Major Jeffrey Burke [51], who was assigned to work security after the attacks, died on Dec. 31, 2024, according to the page. He had served with the New Jersey State Police for 26 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Researcher’s Note - Murphy orders vaccination requirement for all N.J. state workers: Linkl
Beloved Delaware officer and Special Olympics advocate dies suddenly, leaving community in mourning
February 7, 2025
DOVER, DE – The Delaware law enforcement community is grieving the sudden and unexpected passing of Senior Corporal Barry Wheatley, a respected officer and passionate community advocate who died Tuesday evening. Scpl. Wheatley, who joined the Delaware Natural Resources Police in 2023 and was assigned to the Environmental Crimes Unit, had spent more than two decades in law enforcement. Before joining NRP, he served with the Millsboro [DE] Police Department for 20 years, retiring as a sergeant.
Researcher’s Note - Effective September 7, 2021, City employees will be required to show proof of vaccination [sic] status to their supervisor. Unvaccinated employees will be required to submit weekly negative COVID-19 test results to their supervisor: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Retired Fresno County Sheriff’s Office sergeant passes after medical emergency
February 4, 2025
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – A retired Fresno County Sheriff deputy sergeant has passed away after suffering a medical emergency, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies announced the passing of retired Deputy Sergeant Scott Moore, who was 60 years old. He suffered an unexpected medical emergency Monday night in Clovis. Moore retired from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in June 2018. Since then, officials say he worked as an instructor at a local police academy.
No cause of death reported.
Two California prison staffers “died suddenly”:
Jack Silva, retired electrician II
February 5, 2025
Jack Silva, a retired electrician II from RJ Donovan Correctional Facility [San Diego, CA], passed away Jan. 19, 2025. He retired in November 2024 after 28 years of service.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tiffany Moreno, retired personnel supervisor
February 4, 2025
Salinas, CA – Tiffany Moreno, a retired personnel supervisor, passed away Feb. 1, 2025, after 19 years of state service. She retired Dec. 30, 2024. She began her state career at the Department of Transportation in July 2005. She was promoted to personnel specialist in August 2006. Later, she transferred to Salinas Valley State Prison, promoting to personnel supervisor in January 2018.
Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Five inmates “died suddenly”:
Man convicted of Christmas morning murder found dead in Pennsylvania prison cell
February 9, 2025
SOMERSET, Pa. — A man convicted of the 2019 Christmas morning stabbing death of a woman in Philadelphia was found dead in a prison cell, officials confirmed. Josue Quino, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday night, Feb. 6. According to the superintendent at SCI Somerset, Kenneth Hollibaugh, life-saving measures were performed, however, Quino was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are conducting the investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Somerset County Coroner’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Antrim County Jail; Michigan State Police investigating
February 9, 2025
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. - The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said there was an unexpected death of an inmate in the Antrim County Jail on Friday, February 7. The Michigan State Police is investigating the death.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found dead at Clay County Detention Center Thursday morning
February 6, 2025
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead at the Clay County Detention Center on Thursday morning, authorities said. Detention officers found Kenneth E. Scott, 63, unresponsive during routine cell checks. Officers called for an ambulance while on-site medical staff attempted to resuscitate Scott. He was later declared deceased shortly before 8 a.m. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said his death appears to be a result of natural causes.
No cause of death reported.
Another man has died in the Harris County Jail, marking its third death in 2025
February 4, 2025
Houston, Texas - Another prisoner has died while in custody at the Harris County Jail, marking the third reported death so far this year. Kristopher McGregor, 39, was booked into the downtown Houston jail Jan. 2 for a theft charge. About a month later, on Jan. 29, McGregor was brought to Ben Taub Hospital “for a medical emergency,” according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He was declared dead at 6:41 p.m. Jan. 30. McGregor joins two others who have reportedly died while in custody this year: 70-year-old Denaly Matute and 29-year-old Erik Carlson, the latter of whom died after being transferred to a private prison in Louisiana as part an ongoing practice used to address understaffing within the county jail.A total of 10 people reportedly died while in custody last year, based on information released by the sheriff’s office. That was a decrease from 2023, when 19 people reportedly died. This followed a record number of in-custody deaths in 2022, when 27 people reportedly lost their lives — the highest number in nearly two decades, according to county records and data from the Texas Justice Initiative.
No cause of death reported.
Inmate dies after medical emergency at Jefferson County Jail
February 4, 2025
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Aaron Sarles, 26, of Imperial, died Monday following an apparent medical emergency that occurred while he was incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Sarles lost consciousness at about 9 a.m. Monday, and jail staff members performed life-saving measures until emergency medical service personnel arrived and continued the life-saving efforts and transported Sarles to a hospital, the report said.
No cause of death reported.
Four killed in “vaxxidents”:
Florida Highway Patrol believes a medical incident caused a fatal crash
February 10, 2025
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash on I- 75 from Monday morning. Troopers said it happened just after 7 a.m. along Alligator Alley at the 97-mile marker. The driver went off the road, entered the median, and hit a dirt pile in a construction area. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Miami, was hospitalized and later declared dead. FHP said the cause may have been a medical incident. They will continue to investigate how it happened.
Elderly driver crashes into Eagle Mountain homes, found dead at the scene
February 10, 2025
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An elderly man was found dead at the scene of a car crash after reportedly driving into several Eagle Mountain homes on Monday afternoon, according to officials. Sgt. Orgmond with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told ABC4.com that the accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Monday near Bald Eagle Way and Pony Express Boulevard. Orgmond said an elderly man left the intersection and crashed into two houses. The driver passed away at the scene. Officials believe the incident was caused by a medical condition, but it is unclear at this point if the man was killed by the crash or the condition.
No age or cause of death reported.
East Wenatchee man dead after semi crash near Rock Island
February 9, 2025
ROCK ISLAND, WA — A tragic incident occurred on the morning of February 8, when a fatal traffic collision on SR 28 near milepost 16 claimed the life of a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee [WA]. The Washington State Patrol reported that the driver, identified as Christopher J. Fife, suffered a medical emergency which led to the catastrophic accident. According to the official press memo, Fife was driving westbound on SR 28 when he unexpectedly crossed over the eastbound lane and collided with a bridge on the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle, a 2000 Freightliner conventional truck, came to rest about a quarter mile west of the bridge, remaining in the eastbound lane. Despite wearing his seatbelt, Mr. Fife was declared deceased en route to Central Washington Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Driver of pickup who crashed into Seward daycare has died
February 4, 2025
SEWARD, Neb. – The driver of a pickup who crashed into a Seward daycare on Friday has died, according to Seward Police. Seward Police said 76-year-old Stanley Roebke passed away on Monday. Police determined Roebke suffered a medical episode while driving, causing him to crash his Ford F-150 into the St. John Child Development Center building. A female passenger in Roebke’s pickup was hospitalized, however police haven’t provided an update on her condition. A daycare employee who was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital has since been released. No children were hurt. Seward Police said the crash happened at 1:50 p.m. The truck struck two fire hydrants before hitting a Toyota Corolla stopped at a stop sign. It then continued through a parking lot before colliding with the daycare building. Officials confirmed no one inside was struck, though eight children were napping in the room at the time.
No cause of death reported.
Missing person found dead at Kaiser parking lot
February 10, 2025
The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the missing person who was found deceased in a Kaiser Permanente parking lot on Sunday morning. Adam Woo, 31, of Santa Clarita [CA], was identified by medical examiners as the person found deceased at the 27100 block of Tourney Road in Valencia after being reported missing on Saturday night. Medical examiners have deferred a finding on the cause of death, at the time of this story’s publication.
Man who died after he was found outside Reedley home
February 10, 2025
REEDLEY, Calif. – A man who was found unresponsive and later died after he was discovered outside a Reedley home over the weekend was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday. According to the Reedley Police Department, officers received a call of a man lying on the ground on Sunday just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Myra and Buttonwillow avenues. Fficers gave him CPR but the man passed away. He was named on Monday as 27-year-old Justin Ontiveros of Reedley. Detectives continue to work to establish what led up to the 27-year-old’s death.
Man found dead after being pulled from creek in Lancaster County
February 10, 2025
MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was found dead in Pequea Creek on Sunday, according to the coroner’s office. Emergency crews responded to the area of River and Marticville roads in Martic Township for a report of a man in the creek. First responders at the scene pulled 54-year-old Charles Duroni, of West Lampeter Township, from shallow water to land, the coroner’s release said. Duroni was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet released the cause and manner of his death.
69-year-old Prince William County [man] found dead after police reported him missing
February 7, 2025
HAYMARKET, Va. — A Prince William County man was found dead on Friday night after family and officers had reported him missing. The Prince William County Police Department had been asking for help finding the 69-year-old Haymarket, Virginia, man who was last seen by his family on Thursday and had been reported missing on Friday after he did not return home. Describing him as a “missing and endangered,” police said the Haymarket resident had been found dead by officers on Friday.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Greenberg, Beloved Leader of Boys & Girls Club, Dies at 71
February 8, 2025
Gary Greenberg, who for 50 years dedicated himself to the welfare young people in Jersey City and Hoboken [NJ], died unexpectedly on Tuesday. Greenberg’s passing from natural causes has prompted emotional tributes from local officials, the public, and bereaved members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County, an organization he lead since 1996. Janet Wallach, the club’s Director of Program Development, said, “Our staff are reeling, it’s shocking, our kids are reeling, our board is reeling, I’m reeling, the whole community.”
No cause of death reported.
Beloved Montgomery animal rescuer dies unexpectedly at age 55
February 7, 2025
Loved ones and the Orange County animal rescue community are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved local rescuer, who co-owned an animal sanctuary in Montgomery [NY]. Diane Butler, 55, died unexpectedly Jan. 22, according to her longtime partner, Beth Hyman.
No cause of death reported.
Seattle Is Mourning Shelley Brothers, Co-Owner of the City’s Only Lesbian Bar
February 7, 2025
The local LGBTQ community was dealt a devastating blow this week when it was announced that Shelley Brothers, co-owner of Seattle’s sole lesbian bar, Wildrose, died unexpectedly surrounded by loved ones on Sunday evening at age 67.
No cause of death reported.
Visionary Who Brought Blooming, Buzzing Profusion to Battery Park City Passes from the Scene
February 7, 2025
New York, NY - Battery Park City has lost the author of its efflorescence. Eric “T” Fleisher, the first director of horticulture for the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA), who became a national leader in the field of sustainable, organic landscape care, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a stroke in mid-January.
No age reported.
Community Mourns the Loss of Vibrant Granite City Resident
February 6, 2025
GRANITE CITY, IL – Monica Cooper, of Granite City, a beloved mother and friend, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was 42 years old.
Community Advocate and Reparations Activist Sister Sankofa, 50, Dies
February 4, 2025
Montpelier, VT – Sister Sankofa, also known as Shanda Williams, died unexpectedly in late January at the age of 50. Sankofa was a self-described “changemaker, reparations activist, equity strategist, and BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] community advocate,” working on behalf of causes such as BIPOC homeownership, financial wellness, and healing from trauma. She was also an entrepreneur, singer, actress, and one-time columnist for The Bridge.
No cause of death reported.
Two hikers “died suddenly”:
Hiker found dead on Zion National Park trail Sunday
February 3, 2025
SPRINGDALE, Utah – A man was found dead Sunday on a trail in Zion National Park. Park officials were notified about a dead hiker around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the Canyon Overlook Trail. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead a short time later. The Canyon Overlook Trail is listed as one of Zion National Park’s moderate trails, which means it requires additional planning, such as proper footwear and bringing a supply of water. The moderate trails also have a higher elevation gain. The Canyon Overlook Trail takes roughly one hour to hike and is 1 mile long, according to the park’s website.
No cause of death reported.
Missing hiker found dead off popular trail in Great Smoky Mountains, NC park says
February 3, 2025
A North Carolina woman has been found dead after going missing inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials say. Ann Houghton, 73, was discovered just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, “roughly a quarter mile off of Enloe Creek Trail,” the National Park Service said in a news release. A cause of death has not been released. “Houghton was reported missing to the park on Feb. 1. She had planned to hike in the park Jan. 28-29,” the park reported. “Her vehicle was located at the Smokemont Campground. Law enforcement and search and rescue staff began a search for her on Feb. 1 in the Smokemont area, focusing efforts along Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge and Enloe Creek trails.” Houghton was known to park staff as “a long-term park volunteer, avid hiker and beloved member of the Smokies Community,” officials said. She lived in Jackson County, just east of the park, and served as a volunteer for more than 20 years, the park said.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Kaifesh, 63
February 10, 2025
Willoughby, Ohio – Kevin Kaifesh passed away suddenly at home on January 14, 2025, at age 63.
No cause of death reported.
Maria Criswell, 73
February 10, 2025
Maria Mercedes (Kuehl) Criswell, 73, of Lander, Wyoming and Apache Junction, Arizona passed away on February 1, 2025, at St. George Hospital in Sydney, Australia, after a short illness. Like her parents, Maria loved to travel. Over the last few years, she and Jim took many Viking cruises to see the world. Their last cruise started in New Zealand on January 10th and ended with Maria being airlifted off the ship to the hospital in Sydney, where she succumbed to a brain infection.
Researcher’s Note - Viking announced that they’d be lifting vaccination [sic] requirements for all guest on sailings effective November 1, 2023: Link/
No cause of death reported.
Cynthia Collins, 74
February 10, 2025
Cynthia Lenore Collins, 74, formerly of the Franklin and Oil City area, died after a brief battle with cancer at her home in Poland, Ohio, on Friday, Feb. 7, around 8:00 a.m.
Alexander Scubelek, Jr., 74
February 9, 2025
Alexander J. Scubelek, Jr., 74, a lifelong Old Forge [PA] resident, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at his home. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and honorably served during the Vietnam Era. He began his own welding and excavation business and worked for Pagnotti Coal Co., and later did subcontracted work for PG&W and The Reading Blue Mountain Northern Railroad.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Rebecca Kline, 28
February 9, 2025
Rebecca “Becki” Kline, age 28, of Beloit [WI], passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 6, 2025, at Beloit Memorial hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Wolfe, 61
February 9, 2025
Coon Rapids, Minnesota – Susan Marie (Barrett) Wolfe, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Norma Burgess, 69
February 9, 2025
Norma Renee Burgess, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4th, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Marier, 57
February 9, 2025
Lisa Anne Marier; beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend; of Anoka [MN], passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on January 31, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Carpenter, 31
February 9, 2025
Robert Tommy Carpenter, age 31, of Rogersville [TN], passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 3, 2025. He was of the Baptist faith. Robert was employed with the Hawkins County Sheriffs Department.
No cause of death reported.
Clare Parkhurst, 67
February 9, 2025
Clare McCarthy Parkhurst, 67, of Kingston [PA], passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, deeply loved by her family and all who knew her. At the age of 57, she embarked on a new journey as the founding publisher of Inside the Back Mountain, a local magazine that became one of her proudest accomplishments — second only to her children.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Kurata, 67
February 9, 2025
Kurata, Charles James “Charlie,” age 67, of Bloomington, MN, died suddenly on January 30, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Kay Wilmot, 73
February 9, 2025
Mildred Kay Johnson Wilmot, age 73, wife of Edward A. Wilmot, passed away suddenly Friday, February 7th, 2025, at her home in Berea [KY].
No cause of death reported.
Adam Zeh, 59
February 9, 2025
Delmar, New York – Adam Ross Zeh, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, due to natural causes. Adam worked for Verizon for over 20 years prior to retirement.
Researcher’s Note - Verizon Announces Vaccine [sic] Requirement for Employees, Says It ‘Must Comply’ With Mandate: Link
No cause of death reported.
Jacob Winbolt, 27
February 9, 2025
Jacob Reid Winbolt, age 27, passed away suddenly, native of Elmhurst, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Jodi Whitish, 47
February 9, 2025
Jodi Marie Whitish, age 47, of Mazomanie [WI], formerly of Ridgeway, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at her home. She spent most of her adult life in healthcare and loved everyone she took care of while leaving a great impression on their families.
Researcher’s Note - CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link Wisconsin hospitals have quietly rolled back COVID vaccine [sic] mandates: Link
No cause of death reported.
Mark Wood, 64
February 9, 2025
Memorial services for 64-year-old Mark Wood of Dearborn, MO, a former Northland resident of Kansas City, MO, will be finalized at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Mark passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2025, at his home in Dearborn.
No cause of death reported.
Peter VonBank, 71
February 9, 2025
Peter N. VonBank, 71, of Jordan, formerly of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly on 1/29 in Mesa, AZ.
No cause of death reported.
Craig Fehlhaber, 71
February 9, 2025
Craig S. Fehlhaber age 71, of Newport, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 6, 2025, at his home of heart failure.
Jim Lange, 73
February 8, 2025
Jim Lange, 73, died unexpectedly Jan. 27, 2025, in Oklahoma City [OK].
No cause of death reported.
Rebecca Frederick, 62
February 8, 2025
Rebecca Ann Frederick, age 62, of Raymond, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Rebecca enjoyed going to concerts. She enjoyed traveling to casinos and gambling, making many trips to Las Vegas and Canada.
No cause of death reported.
David Moses, 68
February 8, 2025
HINSDALE, NY - David E. Moses passed away early on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Adams, 61
February 8, 2025
Mark James Adams, age 61, of Napoleon Township [MI], passed away February 1, 2025, after a very short illness. Mark worked at WLNS Channel 6 as a commercial editor for 36 years and was known as the “video magic man.” In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society cancer.org
No cause of death reported.
Erin Allen, 58
February 8, 2025
Erin Betty Allen, 58, of Tinmouth [VT], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at her residence.
No cause of death reported.
Morgan Elizabeth Schmidt Parker, 38
February 8, 2025
Leesburg, VA – Morgan Elizabeth Schmidt Parker passed away from complications of the flu on January 30, 2025, in Lansdowne, Virginia, at the age of 38. Morgan graduated from George Mason University with a degree in Events Management, where she was also a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon.
Paul Royalty, 29
February 8, 2025
Loganville, GA - Paul was 29 and went into a hospital in Birmingham, AL, 3 days ago with bacteria on the valve in his heart. The bacteria set up an infection that went to his blood. Unfortunately, the hospital could not get the infection under control, and he lost the battle last night. The family would be greatly appreciative of any help as we make plans for his funeral. After the funeral, Selina must come up with funds to cover transporting him back to Georgia and for burial. He is also leaving behind a 3-year-old daughter, Everleigh, and has a son on the way that is due in March.
Caroline Johnis, 54
February 7, 2025
Caroline P. Johnis, age 54, of Sheboygan, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Aurora Sheboygan and St. Luke’s Medical Centers, and Dr. Nora for all the compassion and care that was given to her.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald Boyd, Jr., 54
February 7, 2025
Mr. Ronald L. Boyd, Jr., 54, of Galesburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Kim Fry, 67
February 7, 2025
Kimalee Ann Fry, 67, of Epping NH, passed away suddenly at her home on January 29, 2025. For most of her professional life, Kim worked as a Software Consultant for Oracle until her retirement.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Betz, 33
February 7, 2025
Funeral services for Christopher Betz, 33-year-old Gillette [WY] and former Buffalo resident who passed away suddenly Tuesday at his home in Gillette, will be held Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. A creative and analytical thinker, Chris had a passion for gaming, designing game maps, and exploring new virtual worlds. He also had a keen interest in investing, following the stock market and cryptocurrency with enthusiasm.
No cause of death reported.
Hunter Cotton, 25
February 7, 2025
Mr. Hunter Caleb Cotton, 25, of Clearwater, SC, entered into rest suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jay Jones, 70
February 6, 2025
Jay E. Jones, 70, of Youngstown [OH], died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, February 2, [2025], at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffery Ray Pratt, 51
February 5, 2025
Jeffery Ray “Jeff” Pratt, 51, of Mapleton, IL, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Researcher’s Note – Pratt “died suddenly.” From the tributes on the obituary page: “Like so many, I am shocked and deeply saddened by Jeff’s passing.”
No cause of death reported.
Brian Nieland, 63
February 5, 2025
Brian Nieland, 63, of Breda, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Vasali, 55
February 5, 2025
Stephen A. Vasali, of Port Richey, Florida, died unexpectedly on January 31, 2025. Stephen was born in Silver Springs, MD, on January 16, 1970.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Lewis, 53
February 5, 2025
Joseph D. Lewis, 53, of Kingston [PA], passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Wright, 63
February 5, 2025
Erie, PA - Mark Allyn Wright, age 63, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 30, 2025, from heart disease.
Ronald Wallace, 64
February 5, 2025
Ronald Wallace, 64, of Des Moines [Iowa], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Esta Coffey, 71
February 4, 2025
Esta L. Barncord Dennis Coffey, age 71, of Dixon, passed away unexpectedly [Feb. 1], at OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford [IL] surrounded by her family.
No cause of death reported.
Christian Michelle Hurst, 33
February 4, 2025
Anderson, IN – Christian Michelle Hurst, 33, of Anderson, was found deceased in her residence in Indianapolis following a brief illness. She attended school at Anderson High School and eventually worked as a Pizza Chef for Good Fellows Pizza in Broadripple.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Dunn, 42
February 4, 2025
Holyoke, MA – Eric Dunn, 42, died unexpectedly on December 21, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Staci Arsulowicz, 47
February 4, 2025
Grand Rapids, MI - It is with much sadness that we announce the death of our sweet daughter, Staci, who died unexpectedly January 31, 2025, at the tender age of 47.
No cause of death reported.
Gregory Todd Jordan, 58
February 4, 2025
Chillicothe, Ohio – Gregory Todd Jordan, 58, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away from this life on January 31st, 2025, following a brief illness. Greg was a very energetic individual, he was a “Free bird”, you never knew what his next move might be.
No cause of death reported.
Nicky Allen Rissman, 46
February 4, 2025
Mount Clemens, MI – Nicky Allen Rissman, a resident of Mount Clemens for the last few years and formerly of Port Huron and Eastpointe, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on February 2, 2025. He was 46 years old. He worked as a mechanic from his home for many years before more recently working as a merchandiser with his fiancée, Samantha, for Green Circle Growers.
No cause of death reported.
James Burns, 60
February 4, 2025
James M. “Jim” Burns – 60 – of 111 Thacher St., Hornell [NY], died unexpectedly early Saturday morning (January 25, 2025).
No cause of death reported.
Christin Hoard, 27
February 4, 2025
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Christin Ruth Hoard, “Sis,” age 27, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Lexus Bergstrom, 27
February 4, 2025
Lexus Mae (Johnson) Bergstrom, of Leo-Cedarville [IN], passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2025, at the age of 27.
No cause of death reported.
Ruben Villarreal, 63
February 4, 2025
Ruben Villarreal, age 63, of Morris, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on February 1:
Joe Pete Favella, 73
February 1, 2025
Joe Pete Favella, of San Antonio, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord on January 25, 2025. He passed away after a short illness of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He proudly worked as machinist at Kelly AFB and later at Standard Aero. His family was his greatest treasure. He leaves behind his wife, their five children, fourteen grand-children and one great-grandchild.
Reported on January 29:
Jennifer Lynn (Burkey) Maksymowski, 47
January 29, 2025
Monroe, MI – Jennifer Lynn (Burkey) Maksymowski, age 47, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 25, 2025 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital after becoming very ill the day before.
No cause of death reported.
Valerie Michelle Sanchez, 39
January 29, 2025
Valerie Michelle Sanchez was born , in Killeen TX, and went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2025, at the age of 39, in San Antonio, Texas.
Researcher’s note – Sanchez “died suddenly” from cancer. From Facebook: May 3, 2023 - Mothers Day Raffle to help my sister Val Bonita Sanchez, who was recently diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, she is fighting hard. Link Interesting to note she had a miscarriage just two months before the baby was due and that was only a couple of months before she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023: Link
Reported on January 26:
Rogelio “Roger” Martinez Jr., 60
January 26, 2025
Rogelio Martine, of San Antonio, Texas, was a fun loving family man who was always ready to crack a joke to up lift people’s spirits. He was an amazing father who loved his children and family very much. Rogelio was a tough man and he showed tough love but under all that toughness he was a kind soul and had very big heart. Rogelio truly knew that it was more blessed to give than to receive. Rogelio was known for also being an amazing coach. His free time went to teaching many kids baseball. He is survived by his wife, three children and one grandson.
Researcher’s note - Martinez “died suddenly.” My good friend worked and is friends with him. She said she knows he looks was “vaccinated.” From GoFundMe: He was recently in the hospital for a week. He was feeling very ill, and I drove him to the emergency room. They ran tests and x-rays, and found out he had gallstones, and one of the stones was lodged in his bile duct, which explains why he was constantly vomiting and in tremendous pain. Unfortunately, my husband needed surgery ASAP to release the stone and quickly start treating the infection which was already affecting the pancreas. The surgery was done but the infection worsened and caused other problems which led to a stroke and multiple organ failure and eventually a heart attack causing his death.
Reported on September 17, 2024:
Carol “Jannie” Finn Bryant, 68
September 17, 2024
Carol Janice “Jannie” Finn Bryant of Hondo, Texas, passed away suddenly. Jannie’s favorite things included creating good memories — like a backyard BBQ with friends and family or a short vacation to the coast. She loved riding horses, swimming, cooking, gardening and country music dances.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Ontario (210):
Michael Mostyn, the CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, has passed away at age 50 [diagnosed with cancer a year ago], Link
Shawn Simpson, 56, Link
John Michael Donabie, 78, Link
Christine Nancy Anstey, 69, Link
Braydan McIntyre, 27, Link
Sandy Santos, 46, Link
Antonio (Tony) Ciraco, 70, Link
Donna-Jeanne Orum, 62, Link
Robert "Bob" John MacDonald, 72, Link
Jose Bairos Cabral, 75, Link
Mary Lou Nawrocki, 74, Link
Christopher Jeffrey Leonard, 63, Link
Ian Reid, 65
February 9, 2025
He passed away quietly with his family at his side after a long battle with Myotonic Dystrophy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or St. Marys Memorial Hospital.
Researcher's note: It is the most common form of muscular dystrophy that begins in adulthood. Myotonic dystrophy is characterized by progressive muscle wasting and weakness. People with this disorder often have prolonged muscle contractions (myotonia) and are not able to relax certain muscles after use.
William Joseph (Bill) DeJong, 65, Link
Brian Albert Finnimore, 61, Link
Anna Chiota, 69, Link
Norman Paul Campbell, 74, Link
Coreen Jean Sirkka, 58, Link
Peter Martin Billy Shawana, 41
February 8, 2025
Archie began his journey into the spirit world peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2025 at the age of 41. Archie has joined his beloved partner Winnifred (Winnie) Butchart (predeceased).
Researcher's note: His partner, 55, died 9 months earlier with no cause of death listed: Link
No cause of death reported.
Roger Wilfred Quesnel, 68, Link
Dan Leonard, 71, Link
Roselind Chiam, 73, Link
Bill Gray, 71, Link
Brenda Lynne Tetley, 75, Link
Michael Niziolek, 67, Link
Emmett Edward Hager-Allen, 1 day, Link
Ryan Trusler, 55, Link
Lynn Gorissen, 70, Link
Armand Theriault, 75, Link
Robert Smith, 65, Link
Felicia Agnes Ina Fisher, 41, Link
Caroline Florence Magee, 70, Link
Mohammad Kajan, 71, Link
Carol “Janice” Barclay, 75, Link
Oleksandr Prymachok, 49, Link
Ashley Mary Kathleen Holmes, 36, Link
Mary Manuel, 55, Link
Etienne ''Ripper'' Riopel, 63, Link
Lisa Lanthier, 55, Link
Ellen Ruth Cochren, 71, Link
Mary Ellen Marlene Belkosky, 71, Link
Lawrence (Larry) Steven Michael James Grice, 68
February 8, 2025
AKA "Hawk" to his work buddies from Dofasco where he worked as a Bricklayer and Quality Assurance for 34 years. AKA "My Soldier" for putting up a 3-year-long fight against Mesothelioma.
Researcher's note; Mesothelioma is a cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the mesothelium. The mesothelium is a thin layer of tissue that covers many internal organs. Mesothelioma is pronounced me-zoe-thee-lee-O-muh. It most often happens in the tissue around the lungs. This is called pleural mesothelioma.
Bradley Woods, 47, Link
Daniel Wilcox, 55, Link
Shannon Robert Devlaminck, 46, Link
Gail Dorothy Sawdon, 75, Link
George Wesley Evans, 52, Link
Steven James Pearson, 70, Link
Sylvie Lamarche, 61, Link
Andrea Stein-Langenfeld, 47, Link
Patrick Donald "Pat" Langford, 74, Link
Chantale Boyd-Kim, 39, Link
Edward "Ted" Reidel, 73, Link
Deborah (Deb) Katherine Ann Maloney, 57, Link
Andrew Allan Nicholls, 43, Link
Kelvin Lavern Hewitson, 68, Link
Isaiah Neville Fogah, 16, Link
Anita Bellotti, 69, Link
Angelo Forgione, 71, Link
Raphael Chan, 74, Link
Michelina Martino, 74, Link
David Thomas Kellie, 23, Link
David Walster, 51, Link
Darrell Da Costa, 47, Link
Charles "Chuck" Olah, 69, Link
Garry Albert Demers, 64, Link
Pat Bauder, 71, Link
Kira Kostrzewa, 50, Link
Eric Freeman Thompson, 73, Link
Claude Cousineau, 60, Link
Kevin James Maguire, 62, Link
Bryan Elder, 71, Link
Klaus Bach, 73, Link
Shannon Brittany Sekhon, 41, Link
Peter Paul Overkamp, 55, Link
Kelvin Lavern Hewitson, 68, Link
Kevin John William Van Dyk, 49, Link
Carol Lee Johnston, 71, Link
Roger “Stud” Paquette, 71, Link
Michael Flemstrom, 55, Link
Beverly Clarke, 42, Link
Manuel De Camara Victoria, 70, Link
James Archibald “Archie” Collins, 74, Link
Richard Cameron, 63, Link
David McKinnon, 52, Link
Richard Carroll, 69, Link
Kenneth Bradley, 63, Link
Shane Bottrell, 42, Link
Gregory Allen Poole, 62, Link
Baby Liam Lopez Mejia, 1 day, Link
Vida Nikolić, 73, Link
Anastasios (Tom) Terzis, 64, Link
Ben La Duca, 50, Link
Maria Mastroianni, 75, Link
Theadore 'Ted' Wolfe Fisher, 63, Link
Sharron A. Devoe, 67, Link
Jose Ilidio DaSilva, 68, Link
Jack Vanderleest, 66, Link
Marc LaBelle, 41, Link
Ruchika Ruchika, 34, Link
Chad Jonathan Merriam, 51, Link
Joe Pinto, 66, Link
Natalie Roxanne Shymko, 56, Link
Timothy James Thiessen, 65, Link
Herbert “Herbie” Szauerzopf, 67, Link
Stewart Alexander Gray, 68, Link
Gary Patrick Quinn, 64, Link
Abraham Wall, Link
Eric Freeman Thompson, 73, Link
Aline Margaret Carley, 74, Link
Lynn Marie Osborne, 37, Link
Janet Brooks, 73, Link
Betty Jane Van Atter, 75, Link
Lydia Robin Overton, 22, Link
Andrew Lee, 23, Link
Bruce Campbell, 73, Link
Kristina Luchka, 43, Link
Miroslaw Nowak, 73, Link
Joseph Anthony Maceyovski, 71, Link
Rose-Marie Elizabeth Lalonde, 67, Link
Dave Wilson, 62, Link
Harold MacLaurin, 60, Link
Annette Roggenbuck, 73, Link
Earl Klatt, 72, Link
Will Ford, 46, Link
Douglas John MacLaughlin, 72, Link
Danny Foster, 67, Link
Linald Adam Paul Newhook, 50, Link
Johnny Douglas, 68, Link
Kathleen Prest, 43, Link
Kathleen Selma Eddy, 73, Link
Toni Terzic, 47, Link
Richard “Rick” Ernst, 73, Link
Jeffrey Christopher Gheller, 41, Link
Theresa Hendry, 59, Link
Dan Brown, 35, Link
Bennett Valentino Marcial Smith, 2 days, Link
Luigi (Louie) Marroccoli, 62, Link
Cal Martin Smith, 33, Link
Douglas Charles Symes, 74, Link
Kimberly Ann Fretz, 45, Link
Carol Schefter-Ottewell, 57, Link
James “Jimmy” Gallant, 30, Link
Kenny Jennings, 69, Link
Peter Lavorato, 66, Link
Maurice Bellefeuille, 60, Link
Matthew McGuire, 38, Link
Norman A. Gernat, 71, Link
Jason K McKenzie, 55, Link
Grant Carman Holtzhauer, 74, Link
Carlos Da Graca, 62, Link
Irena Schrupp, 71, Link
Elvira Hernandez, 74, Link
Theresa Hendry, 59, Link
Grant Allen Gentle, 68, Link
Emilio Lanna, 62, Link
Francesca Pannozzo, 71, Link
Roy Bontius, 47, Link
Kevin David Turcotte, 73, Link
Abraham “Abe” Sawatzky, 72, Link
John Thomas Whitney, 62, Link
David Jeffrey Henderson, 58, Link
Gerda Halbert, 72, Link
Grant Irwin McArthur, 53, Link
Stewart Alexander Gray, 68, Link
Donna Suzanne West, 72, Link
Brenton Jarrett, 65, Link
Felicia Tsang Lee, 74, Link
Mark Chafe, 68, Link
Kevin Philip Golding, 67, Link
Douglas Doug Gullison, 57, Link
Tap Alakorpi, 65, Link
Robert "Bob" Couroux, 70, Link
Dr. Craig Appleyard, 75, Link
Kenneth Cameron Cunningham, 68, Link
Ingrid Hehl, 71
February 4, 2025
Peacefully, with her children by her side, on February 1st, 2025, at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital, Ingrid Hehl, in her 72nd year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Re-united with her partner Michael Glover who only recently passed away on January 13th, 2025.
Researcher's note: her husband, 62, “died suddenly” just 3 weeks earlier.
No cause of death reported.
Terri-Lynn Snake, 53, Link
Jim Crowley, 48, Link
Anya Ruth Seerveld, 65, Link
Jack Kerkhof, 63, Link
Robert “Bob” John Hastings, 68, Link
Kenneth "Kenny" Jennings, 69, Link
Duncan James O’Reilly, 39, Link
Carol Ann Bennett, 60, Link
Jocelyn Poirier, 73, Link
Michael Douglas Walker, 59, Link
James Edgar Tulk, 74, Link
Mojdeh Bakhit, 58, Link
Steven H. Milbrandt, 58, Link
Abraham "Abe" Sawatzky, 72, Link
Toni Powers, 69
February 4, 2025
It is with heavy heart that I convey the passing of Antoinette (Toni) Powers, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, after 3 courageous battles with cancer, Toni is finally at peace. Toni joins her husband Wayne, who recently passed (Oct. 2024) and her sister Carla (Jan. 2025).
Researcher's note - Her husband Wayne: "In memory of Wayne, donations may be made to SPCA, Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be great appreciated by his family." Link