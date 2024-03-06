In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, February 27-March 4, 2024
Athletes: US (5), Mexico, France, Germany (2), Croatia (2), Spain, Italy, Ivory Coast, Russia, Australia; pols: Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Neth., Denmark, Poland, Turkey, Russia, India, Australia; more
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-406
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-c53
Mexico:
Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e23
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b3c
Poland:
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Belarus, Czechia, Slovakia, Croatia and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b75
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-470
Turkey:
Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, S. Africa, Turkey, Russia, India, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-2a1
India:
Starting to look into excess deaths. This is a huge crime. I was just at the recent Senate hearing, speaking on the vaccines' effectiveness and safety being exaggerated in the clinical trials and observational studies: https://okaythennews.substack.com/p/science-summary-covid-19-vaccines. We have a curious rise of excess deaths in Australia, in the smaller states, which is worth looking into.
no wonder govts. are starting to change how they calculate excess mortality
criminals!!