Kim Kardashian struggles with grief after losing childhood ‘lifer’ Lindsay May to cancer

February 1, 2025

Kim Kardashian [44] is grappling with an overwhelming sense of loss after the tragic passing of her childhood best friend, Lindsay May. Lindsay, a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and co-founder of Mayflower Entertainment, had built an impressive career, working with top brands like Gucci. “It’s been really hard on Kim because she had known Lindsay since she was a child growing up in Beverly Hills,” a source told The Daily Mail. “They are only in their forties, not their nineties, so it is difficult to process.”

Ken Flores Comedian Dead At 28 ... Cardiac Arrest at Home

January 29, 2025

Comedian Ken Flores has died, TMZ has confirmed. According to the Los Angeles [CA] County Medical Examiner’s Office – Flores died on Tuesday, January 28. The comic recently started his Butterfly Effect Tour ... having last performed in Norcross, Georgia. His tour kicked off on January 10 in Portland, Oregon and was set to run through April, ending in San Diego. He was 28. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Ken Flores suffered cardiac arrest in his residence Tuesday afternoon. We’re told someone at the scene called 911 and administered CPR until paramedics arrived ... but KF was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Update from our report in July:

‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche’s Cause of Death Revealed

January 31, 2025

Esta TerBlanche, 51, died in July 2024, and now her cause of death has been revealed. According to a press release by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, the “All My Children” actress died from “intracranial hemorrhage due to blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall. The manner of death is accident.” The press release continues, “Ms. TerBlanche was found unresponsive at her home on July 19, 2024, and death was pronounced by paramedics at 1110 hours.”

Former World Series-winning MLB star Rich Dauer dies at 72

February 3, 2025

Rich Dauer, an infielder who played a decade in the major leagues, has died at the age of 72. Dauer played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, winning a World Series in 1983. He also won the Fall Classic as a coach with the Houston Astros. The Orioles announced Dauer’s death Monday. They did not announce a cause of death.

John Shumate, who helped Notre Dame end UCLA’s 88-game win streak, dies at 72

February 3, 2025

John Shumate, who sparked Notre Dame to the 1974 upset of UCLA that snapped the Bruins’ record 88-game winning streak, has died. He was 72. Notre Dame announced that Shumate died on Monday.

No cause of death reported.

Allyce Ozarski, Emmy-Nominated ‘I Love You, America’ Producer, Dies at 41

January 31, 2025

Allyce Ozarski, a television producer who worked on shows like “The L Word: Generation Q” and “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman,” died Jan. 24 in Los Angeles [CA]. She was 41. Ozarski died from triple negative metastatic breast cancer, her family confirmed.

Researcher’s Note – Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12 [2023]: Link

Ben Vaughn, President/CEO of Warner Chappell Nashville, Dies at 49

January 30, 2025

Ben Vaughn, president/CEO of Warner Chappell Nashville, died on Thursday (Jan. 30). A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 49. The much-beloved Vaughn, who was Billboard‘s Country Power Players executive of the year in 2020, joined Warner Chappell Nashville (WCN) in 2012 and was promoted to president in 2017, adding the role of CEO in 2019. The Belmont University alumnus was honored with Belmont’s Music City Milestone Award in 2015.

Researcher’s Note – WarnerMedia Will Require Office-Bound U.S. Employees to Get Vaccinated [sic]: Link

Legendary NASCAR commentator Bill Weber dies aged 67

January 28, 2025

Stock car racing fans in the United States are mourning the death of longtime NASCAR broadcaster Bill Weber, who passed away at the age of 67. News of Weber’s death has only begun circulating now – despite the veteran broadcaster having died back on December 13, 2024. The news was broken by the National Motorsports Press Association back on Monday. After his broadcasting career ended, Weber decided to change paths and oddly became a magician in Florida up until his death.

No cause of death reported.

A Look At The Life Of The Legendary Narrator Wayne June, Who Passed Away At 70

January 31, 2025

Wayne June, the iconic voice behind Darkest Dungeon, was popular in the gaming and audiobook industries. His passing [January 30] was recently confirmed, leaving many to reflect on his legacy, career, and contributions to entertainment. Wayne June was born on June 17, 1954, making him 70 years old at the time of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Republican Iowa state Rep. Martin Graber dies unexpectedly at 72

January 31, 2025

Iowa Rep. Martin Graber, a Republican from Fort Madison, died unexpectedly Friday morning at the age of 72, according to a statement from House Speaker Pat Grassley. “Our caucus is devastated by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Martin Graber,” Grassley said in a statement Friday afternoon. The statement did not list a cause of death.

Former Oklahoma legislator, civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel dies after cancer battle

February 1, 2025

Ryan Kiesel, the tough liberal Democrat from Seminole who once led the Oklahoma branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, died Friday after a long battle with cancer. Kiesel was 45. Michael Cross, the long-time KOSU anchor who worked with Kiesel and Hill on their radio show since its founding, said he received an email from Kiesel this week that broke his heart. Cross hadn’t seen Kiesel for several weeks, due to Kiesel’s health issues. “(He) said it looked like it was going to be just a few more days until he passed. I was floored. It hurt really bad because I didn’t realize it was this close. We had no idea it was as bad as it really was.”

Former Commissioner John Clarke dies

January 30, 2025

Augusta, GA – John Clarke, 79, a former Augusta commissioner, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29 surrounded by loved ones, according to his family. Clarke suffered a cardiac event on Jan. 27 and remained in hospitalized throughout the week. He ultimately passed away due to respiratory failure. A retired cross country semi-truck operator, Clarke retired and served as an Augusta commissioner from 2018 to 2022. After losing his seat to Wayne Guilfoyle, Clarke remained in the spotlight as a writer for The Augusta Press, penning his weekly “Clarke’s Corner” column.

Anchor Dimitri Sotis, whose distinctive warm voice led WTOP’s evening news, dies at 55

January 27, 2025

WTOP evening anchor Dimitri Sotis, whose deep, warm voice informed and kept listeners in the D.C. region company during storms, elections and breaking news, has died at the age of 55. “It is with the utmost sadness and shock that I write this email to let you all know our friend and coworker, Dimitri Sotis, has passed away,” said Joel Oxley, general manager of WTOP and president of Hubbard Radio Washington, D.C., in an email to staff early Sunday. Sotis was found unresponsive in his home in Alexandria, Virginia, late Saturday night.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 26:

Remembering AJ Fritz: The voice behind Lehigh radio

January 26, 2025

Bethlehem, PA – Lehigh radio host Alfred Fritzinger, known to many as AJ Fritz, died unexpectedly on Dec. 31 at the age of 67. Fritzinger was the host of the acclaimed rock radio show “FritzRocks” that began in 1996. During his career, he received the annual Lehigh Valley Music Award for Best College/Community Radio Personality six consecutive times. He had been the manager and chief operator of WLVR, Lehigh’s radio station, since 2000.

No cause of death reported.

Two photographers “died suddenly”:

Longtime Arizona’s Family photojournalist passes away after cancer battle

January 31, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — A longtime Arizona’s Family photojournalist passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 after a brave battle with cancer. By all accounts, Jim Fry was one of the best in the news business.

Beloved New Orleans photographer, foodie Pableaux Johnson dies after collapse at second line

January 26, 2025

Pableaux Johnson, the journalist and food writer known for his communal Monday night red beans and rice dinners and photographs of New Orleans second line culture, died on Sunday. He was 59. Johnson was taking photos at the Ladies and Men of Unity second line parade when he collapsed. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died, according to Brett Anderson, a friend and food writer at the New York Times. Johnson, named one of the 100 Greatest Home Cooks of All Time by Epicurious, hosted weekly red beans and rice dinners at his Uptown home that would grow to legendary status.

No cause of death reported.

Kansas City Chiefs mourned death of cheerleader before securing Super Bowl return

January 27, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs players and fans mourned the death of cheerleader Krystal Anderson ahead of their AFC Championship game victory following her passing prior to the 2024 NFL regular season. The 40-year-old was a beloved member of the Chiefs Cheer team, having performed at over 100 games over ten years in her role from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016. Known to loved ones as “Krissy,” she died on March 20 after battling sepsis following the tragic stillbirth of daughter Charlotte Willow. She was placed on life-support and underwent three surgeries, but the procedures failed to determine the source of the infection, according to her GoFundMe page. The former cheerleader also served as a software engineer and yoga instructor during her working life and is survived by her husband, Clayton Anderson.

Legendary tattoo artist Jack Rudy who launched popular ink method dies with tributes paid to ‘grandfather’ of industry

January 29, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – A beloved tattoo artist who changed the industry with his “prison-style” ink and single-line illustrations has suddenly died. Jack Rudy made waves in the American tattoo scene with his expressive lettering and warm-hearted personality. The ink master was 70 years old when he died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, according to his heartbroken apprentice, Shelayne Adcock. Rudy was active on Instagram and shared pictures of a drag racing car just days before his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Isle of Wight County Supervisor William ‘Pastor Mac’ McCarty dies

January 26, 2025

Carrollton, VA – William McCarty, who represented the Carrollton area on Isle of Wight County’s Board of Supervisors, died unexpectedly Jan. 25. He was 48. Healing Waters Worship Center, where McCarty served as pastor, announced his death on social media. The Virginia Church of God State Office, the denomination with which Healing Waters is affiliated, said in a statement on Facebook that McCarty had come down with double pneumonia while on a cruise with his family. He was transported from the ship to a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital, where medical professionals were unable to stop the infection.

HVACR expert Reinhard Radermacher dies

January 29, 2025

USA: The Center for Environmental Energy Engineering (CEEE) has reported the sudden death of internationally recognized HVACR expert Reinhard Radermacher [67]. Radermacher, who had been director of the Center for Environmental Energy Engineering (CEEE) and Minta Martin Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland’s A James Clark School of Engineering since 1983, died suddenly on Friday.

Researcher’s Note – UMD: Campus & Community – Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations [sic] No Longer Required: Link

No cause of death reported.

77 infants “died suddenly”:

Wiktoria M. Zoltobrzuch, 25 [and unborn boy]

January 29, 2025

Warrensburg, New York – The world bids farewell to Wiktoria M. Zoltobrzuch of Warrensburg, New York, departing on January 25, 2025.

Researchers Note - A GoFundMe description says Zoltobrzuch died in her sleep and was pregnant: The unimaginable happened... My dear friend Wojtek is burying his baby girl and his unborn grandson this coming Friday. She left behind a crushed father, mother, and three little sisters. I have no words to describe the sadness and heartbreak. I myself am still in disbelief, and I can’t imagine the agony her parents are in right now. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-wojteks-family-after-tragic-loss?qid=eb177b01a7f24afb17132457e62138b3

No cause of death reported.

Denim Conner, infant

January 28, 2028

Kaufman, TX - My Son Aaron Conner and his Wife Sydney Conner. Sydney had to be rushed in the hospital about 3 weeks ago for an emergency csection and our grandson Denim was delivered at 23 weeks old. By the Grace of God Mom got in time and both mom and baby were fine after a couple days . But Baby Denim was extremely small and not even being 1 pound and not suppose to be out of mommy’s tummy for another 17 weeks. It was going to be very hard, but he was a little fighter. Baby Denim had been doing great but things took a very drastic turn yesterday and my son and his wife are having to make the hardest decision today. Please say a prayer for some peace for their family today in this hard time. There is no words that can express the hardship and emotions that a parent goes through losing a child.

No cause of death reported.

Baby July, 2 months

February 3, 2025

Stephens City, VA – On February 2nd, unexpectedly, Jeremy’s daughter, July, unfortunately passed away. Baby July was only two months old. As no parent should ever endure this, or have to worry about how they’re going to plan their two month old babies funeral. As many know, Jeremy is a single dad, raising two of his own.

No cause of death reported.

Normani Nevaeh Zendaia, 3 months

February 3, 2025

Lorain, OH – January 28th 2025 A very tragic incident happend to our 3-month-old twin daughter. She Unfortunately passed away from SIUDS ( Sudden Infant unexplained death syndrome). Her name was Normani Nevaeh Zendaia! Normani so sweet and little So innocent and loved will always be missed. No parent should ever Have to go through what we as Parents have experienced.

No cause of death reported.

Ezekiel Daniel Baptista, 14 months

February 3, 2025

Robbins, NC – On Thursday, January 30th, 2025, Ezekiel Daniel Baptista went to be with the Lord at just 14 months old. Ezekiel was all the love of his whole family in one little soul—an ever-cheerful baby who brought great joy to his parents, Kristin and David, and to his siblings, Elijah, Evie, and Ezra. Anchored by their unwavering faith in Jesus Christ as their Rock and Comforter, Kristin and David look to Him for grace, mercy, and strength in this time of profound grief.

No cause of death reported.

Genysis Anita Joanne Solid, 8 months

February 3, 2025

Chicago, IL – Genysis Anita Joanne Solid made an early entrance into this world on May 13, 2024, weighing 2 lbs 2 oz. Genysis spent the first 2 months of her life in the NICU building her strength and preparing for the outside world. On February 1st, 2025, Genysis was called home in her sleep. During her brief 8 months on earth, she enjoyed watching Elmo, eating, playing with her big sister, and being held close by her parents and grandparents. She was loved by all who met her and had the most beautiful smile that brought immense joy to every life she touched.

No cause of death reported.

Elisej Doneski, 8 days

February 3, 2025

Darien, IL – On January 11th, 2025, baby Elisej came into this world to fill our lives with bright light and spirit. To bless our family with unimaginable love and happiness. With his presence of a really short time here on Earth he gave us guidelines that will lead us for the rest of our lives. God sent you to us with a purpose, he wanted to share his Angel with us to send his message through you our little Beautiful Baby.

No cause of death reported.

Ella Grace Thomas, 16 days

February 3, 2025

Amarillo, TX – It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved baby, Ella Grace Thomas, who entered this world briefly but touched our lives eternally. Though their time with us was far too short, they filled every moment with immeasurable love and hope. January 16, 2025 — January 31, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Cecelia, 1 day

February 3, 2025

Brunswick, ME – It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news on behalf of our dear friend, Jackie. She recently received a genetic diagnosis that impacted her pregnancy, leading to complications for their sweet baby girl, Cecelia. Despite all efforts, Cecelia passed shortly after being born on December 17th.

Myles Lawrence Pitzenberger-Quinn, 5 days

February 2, 2025

Decorah, IA – Myles gained his angel wings on 02/02/2025. He is loved by so many of his family members. Both his grandparents were there to support mom and dad and Myles on the journey to home.

No cause of death reported.

Aurae Lynn, 2 1/2 months

February 2, 2025

Louisville, KY – Aurae Lynn was born on November 16, 2024, to very excited parents Whitney Bryant and Tya “Smoke” Baker. From the moment she was born everyone who saw her marveled at her astonishing beauty. Her parents knew she was a very special baby from the start. Aurae was born with a rare heart disease and especially rare physiology, and cardiologist had prepared themselves and her parents for Aurae to have to need surgery after delivery, but she did not need it. Despite that and to the surprise of doctors Aurae only had to spend a few days in the NICU being monitored before she was able to go home. Once home Aurae displayed many advanced behaviors for the average newborn. She held her own head up, she looked all around at everything and everybody, she held her bottle, and her parents were amazed when at only three weeks of age, she said the word “MAMA” not once but twice! Aurae was the calmest and sweetest baby her parents had ever seen. She also has a feisty side and would grunt and snatch away when she did not want to be bothered! She was the epitome of joy and the definition of peace. Her parents made plans for her to learn boxing when she got older due to her mother’s intuition of her baby being born a fighter, but only God knew the fight He prepared her for. On the 12th of December Aurae and her parent’s lives would be changed forever when she was admitted to the Children’s Hospital and spent the rest of her precious days in the CICU. On January 28, 2025 Aurae saw her Nana waiting in Heaven for her first and only grandchild, and went to her to play for eternity in the sky.

No cause of death reported.

Raeleigh Ann Parker, stillborn

February 2, 2025

Oklahoma, OK – Raeleigh Ann Parker was born sleeping on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. January 26, 2025 — January 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Madden Gray Burke, 7 months

February 2, 2025

Jackson, MS – Madden Gray Burke, a 7-month-old, precious child of God, died Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Two sets of twins “died suddenly”:

Infant Twins Chism-Raley

February 2, 2025

Shepherdsville, KY – Infant Twins Chism-Raley, returned to their Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Aurelia and Beatrix Mills, twin infants

January 31, 2025

Moncks Corner, SC – Aurelia and Beatrix Mills of Moncks Corner, SC, infant daughters of John David Mills and Jennifer Proveaux, died Sunday in a Charleston hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Mi Aaroncito, baby

February 2, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Mi Aaroncito was born with BMDK (Bilateral Multicystic Dysplastic Kidneys) which also caused his lungs to be underdeveloped placing him on dialysis and ventilator. Until he can be placed on a transplant list. With his condition being very rare we faced so many complications and even though our Miracle baby fought every day to be with us his little body couldn’t take it. Aaroncito was such a sweet boy.

Baby Stine, 2 months

February 1, 2025

Shamokin, PA – Hello, my name is Maddie Stine, and Rylan’s dad is Ronald Yost. My baby boy passed away on 1/31/2025. This is to help with funeral expenses for my little man’s funeral. We’re just grieving parents that lost their 2-month-old and looking for some help. Anything and everything is appreciated. Thank you to all, and forever and always, Rylan Michael

No cause of death reported.

Jo Jo Parker, 5 months

February 1, 2025

Jeffersonville, IN – With shattered hearts, we share the devastating loss of our sweet baby JoJo, who passed away at just five months old. Though his time with us was brief, he filled our lives with endless love, warmth, and joy. He was a beautiful baby, full of innocence and light, and his loss has left an unimaginable void in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Bexley Lynn Geissdorfer, 3 days

February 1, 2025

Lancaster, PA – But Brittany and Stephen didn’t lose hope; they tried again with another round of IVF treatments and found themselves pregnant again with a daughter. They learned early that their baby girl would be born with a birth defect called omphalocele, a rare birth defect that occurs when the abdominal wall doesn’t close properly, allowing the intestines and other organs to protrude through the belly button. This meant specialized prenatal care and planning for Brittany and her daughter. In October, she was put on bed rest, putting her on leave from work. The doctors were confident that Brittany would go into labor early, but baby girl stayed strong inside until full term, until 1/31 for her scheduled delivery. Bexley Lynn was born 9lbs 4oz with a full head of hair and just as beautiful as everyone knew she would be. Unfortunately, in the early hours of 2/1, sweet Bexley passed away due to complications from her underdeveloped lungs from her defect.

Aubrey Keitt, 7 months

February 1, 2025

Baton Rouge, LA – Aubrey passed away om 1/29/2025, 7 months after being born.

Support the Rucker Family in Their Loss

February 1, 2025

Memphis, TN – This 13-month-old baby boy’s courageous life was tragically cut short Per cardiac arrest. Needless to say, this was not expected and the Rucker family whom has 3 other children in the home.

Victoria Comstock, baby

January 31, 2025

Belleville, KS – Sweet baby Victoria unexpectedly gained her angel wings on January 29, leaving a hole in many lives. Parents, Charity & Gunner, are up against many struggles as they navigate through this unbearable time.

No cause of death reported.

Reign Bharose, 1

January 31, 2025

Baltimore, MD – Dannesha Rich and her partner Rickey Bharose’s 1-year-old daughter, Reign Bharose, died Monday, January 13, 2025. This angel of sunshine was taken all too soon. I need your help assisting this young family with raising money to give their only daughter a proper funeral and burial.

No cause of death reported.

Adaline Rae Nunez, stillborn

January 31, 2025

Conover, NC – Adaline Rae Nunez was stillborn on January 28th, 2025 at 11:09 PM. Seven months ago, her parents Gabriel and Leah Nunez were excitedly looking forward to meeting their precious baby girl. Leah’s pregnancy was moving along perfectly and every check up was normal – baby Adaline was growing normally and was healthy and strong. The Nunez family were happily looking forward to meeting baby Adaline. Leah went in for her standard check up on January 27th, 2025 to check on her sweet child Adaline. Unfortunately, Leah received an ultrasound where she found out her beautiful baby Adaline, at 7 months, did not have a heart beat. All of the waiting and excitement turned to devastation and shock.

Donta Collins II, baby

January 31, 2025

Beaumont, TX – Hello my is Dinasia Pate i just lost my son Donta Collins II In this journey of unexpected twists, I’ve come to realize that the strength of our community lies not only in the love we give but also in the support we receive. It is with this heavy heart and hopeful spirit that I reach out to you today, asking for your help in creating a closer for my little warrior. As I navigate the unimaginable pain of losing my baby, I long for closure and solace, both for myself and for my precious child. I yearn to provide a peaceful resting place, a sanctuary where his spirit can find eternal rest.

No cause of death reported.

Abel, baby

January 31, 2025

Tolosa, TX – Our beautiful perfect baby boy is no longer with us. The amount of love we have for our baby and the smiles he gave us will always be with us for the rest of our lives. No parent should ever have to go through this. The way Abel and his Mommy were was an absolutely beautiful site to see. A dream a Mother has had to naming her baby and loving him had grown since childhood – Sarah gave her whole life to be with him every second of every day. For this to happen to someone who cares and loves him and her family so deeply is a absolute tragedy. We will never recover from this. We went all in when we found out we were pregnant and built a whole life in preparation for him. Literally everything we did was to prepare the best life a baby can have.

No cause of death reported.

Daisy Jo Chrisman, stillborn

January 31, 2025

Everett, WA – It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we share the tragic news that our son Casey and his fiancé Deanna lost their baby 4 weeks before her due date. Daisy Jo Chrisman was born still on 1/19/2025. The kids were so excited for the arrival of Daisy; so many plans were made. They planned camping trips as they love the outdoors, and so would Daisy! Our beautiful granddaughter was expected to bring so much joy into our families lives, and though she is no longer with us, she will always be loved and remembered.

No cause of death reported.

Stetsen Luke Hall, baby

January 31, 2025

The Woodlands, TX – Stetsen Luke Hall passed from this life Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in The Woodlands. To our precious 4 lb. 10 oz. Baby boy: Your spirit was brought to us from a wish of love, we couldn’t believe it when we realized we’d been blessed from above. In my womb you were growing slowly, but I found peace knowing you were there. There came the tears of loss, and I wanted to know how life could be so unfair. I had to realize that because you were so special, God needed you more than I. It helps me when I feel his loving hands wipe away my tears as I cry.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Corey Lamonte III

January 31, 2025

Danville Virginia – Baby Corey Lamonte III of Danville, Virginia, the son of Mr. Corey L. Yourse, Jr., and Mrs. Shauntiqua Baldwin Yourse, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Sovah Health, Danville,Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Aubree Faith Bowen, stillborn

January 31, 2025

Laurinburg, NC – Infant Aubree Faith Bowen of Laurinburg was born into eternity on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Scotland County.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Lucas Robbins

January 31, 2025

Savannah, GA – Lucas Robbins, infant son of Kyle and Ashley Robbins, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Infant David Kurt Williams

January 31, 2025

Enterprise, AL – Infant David Kurt Williams has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Cartier, 2 months

January 31, 2025

Huntsville, AL – It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved son, Cartier (a.k.a. Carter). At just two months old, he was a very loving, happy, and playful little boy who brought immense joy to our lives. Tragically, he passed away unexpectedly due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

Liliahna Boykin, baby

January 31, 2025

Mabank, TX – My daughter, Liliahna, has suffered from brain bleeding and swelling. On Tuesday the 28th, we’ve held on for as long as we could, praying and hoping things would turn around, but unfortunately, the swelling was too much for her little brain, and she now has no activity in her brain. So, we’ve decided to let her go peacefully. We cannot be selfish with her anymore. God has a plan for her, and I understand that. I’m just asking for a little bit of help from anyone and everyone so I can lay my baby girl to rest.

Baby Moises Bains

February 1, 2025

Chicago, IL – We are heartbroken to share that our beloved baby has passed away. This devastating loss has left us with unbearable grief and unexpected expenses. Baby Moises was born with complications, including severe respiratory problems that required him to be on an oxygen tank and feeding tube for the first three days of his life. Although he was released from the hospital, his respiratory issues persisted, and he required frequent follow-up appointments with his doctor every other week. Despite the challenges he faced, baby Moises brought immense joy and love into our lives. His passing has left a void that can never be filled.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Reign Beau Bharose, 18 months

January 30, 2025

Randallstown, MD – Baby Girl Reign Beau Bharose transitioned from this life on January 13, 2025. Reign was born on July 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Downs

January 30, 2025

Ogden, UT – Baby Downs, died January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Zyleair Johnson, 3 months

January 30, 2025

Duluth, MN – Zyleair Johnson, Born November 1, 2024. Such a beautiful soul his spirit would light up the room, chunky man loved to eat; for only being 3 months Zyleair weighed 15 pounds, such a healthy baby. He loved being held doing skin to skin with his mommy as well as sitting back and watching his siblings play. Zyleair was only on this earth for a short amount of time but the joy he brought to this family is indescribable he completed the puzzle, he would have been 3 months this upcoming month on the 1st. While beautifully resting on the night of 28th the Lord called on his soul and carried him back to his kingdom.

No cause of death reported.

Remi Lou Luedtke, stillborn

January 30, 2025

Appleton, WI – Baby Remi Lou Luedtke left this earthly plane before she could fully enter into her life on January 27, 2025. She was the inspired hope of Andrew and Chelsea (Seymour) Luedtke and was the first to hold their hopes and dreams. She was due to enter this world on February 5, 2025. She was everything to her parents and they looked forward to her life and adventures. Even “Big sister” Kota the chocolate lab was excited to have a “sibling” and was attentive to mom Chelsea throughout her pregnancy.

Baby Nyla A’More Norcott

January 30, 2025

Reidsville, NC – Baby Nyla A’More Norcott passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Immanuel Parisi, 2 months

January 30, 2025

Idaho Falls, UT – Ernest Immanuel Parisi, passed away peacefully at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, in his mother’s arms with his dad by his side, on January 22, 2025. Ernest was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 8, 2024, to Carlo Parisi and Stephanie Marie Anderson. Ernest “Ernie” was a beautiful and strong baby boy, with lots of hair, who liked to beat all the odds and surprise his parents. During his short earthly life, he had to endure surgery and the struggles of being confined in a hospital bed in the NICU. Since he was in his mother’s womb, he fought for life. Sometimes he would poke his mom with his little fingers, as he wanted to say “I’m here, don’t worry!” While at the hospital, he would always welcome his parents, and his little sister, Gabriella, by looking at them with his dark blue eyes. He enjoyed listening to music, playing with his stuffed animals, and looking at colorful toys. He liked resting in his mom’s arms, arm-wrestling his dad, and listening to his sister talk and sing.

No cause of death reported.

Ely King Parks, 4 months

January 30, 2025

Columbus, OH – Ely King Parks, a beloved son, brother, grandson, and nephew, was born on September 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. He became a bright light in the lives of many. Ely was known for his warm smile and infectious laughter that could brighten even the darkest of days. His journey, however, came to an end when he passed away on January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Antonio Rivas, 1 day

January 30, 2025

Weslaco, TX - Baby Antonio Rivas passed away on January 29, 2025. January 28, 2025 – January 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Angel Jasai Sanchez, stillborn

January 29, 2025

New Britain, CT – On January 19, 2025, Officer Sanchez and his wife loss their first and only child baby Angel Jasai Sanchez. Friday night January 17th, my wife rushed to the emergency department in fear that something had happened to our baby girl. Medical staff and doctors did all that they could, only to conclude that our baby girl did not make it. January 19th, 2:08 am, our baby girl was born at 31 weeks. Unfortunately, it wasn’t how we imagined it to be. On the day of her birthday, we spent some time with her as well as our close immediate family. We cherished every second, every minute, and every moment we could with her. Monday morning, January 20th, we spent our last hours and said our goodbyes.

No cause of death reported.

Ira Lane Holmes, stillborn

January 29, 2025

Tomball, TX – God decided he needed baby Ira Lane Holmes before we here on earth did. His parents Cade and Rebekah have been perfect parents since the moment they knew this sweet baby was on his way. We may never understand why we were not allowed time on earth with him, however we are thankful that we know he is in God’s arms and has many relatives that are rocking him in Heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Theodore Eugene Treviño, baby

January 29, 2025

San Antonio, TX – We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of my baby brother, Theodore Eugene Treviño, who left us too young, too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Oliver, infant

January 29, 2025

Melbourne, FL – On January 29, 2025, at 7:30 AM, Jenna and Christian welcomed their baby boy, Oliver. He was 4 lbs 1 oz and so deeply loved. Due to complications with an umbilical cord cyst, his time with us was far too short. Instead of bringing Ollie home, Jenna and Christian are now facing the unimaginable grief of losing him. As they navigate this heartbreaking loss, we want to ease the financial burden ahead; covering upcoming costs, loss of work time, and caring for their 2-year-old son, Mase.

No cause of death reported.

Ke’sion X. Dearon, baby

January 29, 2025

Hobart, IN – Hello, this is the mother of Ke’sion X. Dearon.Unfortunately on January 28th my sweet baby suddenly passed away. Kacy was very loving, sweet, and funny. Most of all the joy of my life.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ezekiel, 3 months

January 29, 2025

Easton, PA – Our hearts are so broken. Ezekiel passed away today (1/28/25) at 3 months old. His parents, Shermel and Kayla, are suffering the loss of their baby, and we all are feeling the loss of this happy, beautiful baby boy.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor Grace Talbert, 3 days

January 29, 2025

McMinnville, TN – My son, Jared Talbert, and daughter in law, Gracie, lost their baby girl Taylor Grace Talbert. Taylor was born on 1/24/25 and passed on 1/27/25 suddenly to an unknown cause. She was the sweetest baby you could ever imagine. She had wings before she ever actually recieved them.

No cause of death reported.

Support Simon and Ariel, stillborn baby girl

January 29, 2025

Ellensburg, WA – Thank you for supporting Simon and Ariel in this time as they grieve the loss of their baby girl. She was stillborn on January 27, 2025 in the evening. Ariel is recovering from pregnancy, labor, and delivery. After having nine months to prepare to bring their baby home, instead they had to say goodbye to her. They are heartbroken as they navigate this loss.

No cause of death reported.

Ben Martinez, 1 day

January 29, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Baby Ben Martinez, Our beloved Son, Grandson, Brother, Nephew, and Cousin passed away on January 21, 2025. Baby Ben’s passion was to live, he was so energetic and loved to dance in his Momma’s belly. Baby Ben was able to achieve life, where he changed his Mommy’s life to be better. He made her stronger and gave her a passion to be the best she could be. Baby Ben gave his Mommy the best title in the world he made her a Mommy.

No cause of death reported.

Nezuko Remi-Ru Sanders, 16 months

January 29, 2025

Kettering, Ohio – Our cherished baby girl, Nezzy— Nezuko Remi-Ru Sanders— left this earthly world too soon on January 24, 2025. A perfect combination of princess and warrior, she joined our family 3 months early on September 23, 2023. We were not prepared to lose our precious baby so soon and are infinitely grateful for the time we were able to spend with sweet Nezzy.

No cause of death reported.

Kenden Rae Stamper, 8 weeks

January 29, 2025

Shelburn, IN – Kenden Rae Stamper, 8 weeks, of Shelburn, passed away Monday January 27, 2025, in Riley Children’s Hospital. She was born December 4, 2024 in Indianapolis to Loden Stamper and Kendra Wright.

No cause of death reported.

Beau Mitchell Peters, stillborn

January 29, 2025

Greenup, IL – Beau Mitchell Peters, was stillborn on January 24, 2025, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lylah

January 28, 2025

Glen Burnie, MD - My niece Jayla who recently lost her sweet baby Lylah. She will be having her funeral this Sunday and because she has been out of work soaking up as much time she could get with her baby girl money has been very tight. I’m hoping that this go fund me will help support her for the next few weeks and allow her to be able to process this tragedy and navigate how to move forward without having the financial burden on her mind.

No cause of death reported.

Stetsen Luke Hall, infant

January 28, 2025

Spring, TX – Haylee and Stephen just recently lost their son Stetsen Luke Hall on January 22, 2025 at 34 weeks due to preeclampsia and a bicornuate uterus, which lead to a placental abruption. She carried him for 240 days+, felt him kick for 126 days+, and will love him for a lifetime. He was born the most handsome sleeping baby, with a huge support system behind him, mommy, and daddy. Big boy came in weighing 4lbs 10oz and 18in long, dirty blonde curly hair like his daddy, the Simmons nose, and his daddy’s adorable generational butt chin! He couldn’t have been more perfect!

No cause of death reported.

Lamarion Powell, infant

January 28, 2025

Hi my name is Jennifer Powell…. Im a single mother of 8… my son Lamarion Powell died at the age of 4 months 2 years ago he suffered severe brain damage due to dying for over 40 minutes… he also had cerebral palsy we’ve been through so many surgeries doctors appointments and now he has gained his wings Please help us bury my baby keep us in y’all prayers we need it

No cause of death reported.

Jaymeson Terrell Thomas, 9 days

January 28, 2025

Jacksonville, FL – On January 26, 2025 Jaymeson Terrell Thomas took God’s hand and went home to heaven. Jaymeson suffered cardiac arrest on January 18, 2025. He was then placed on life support where he fought so hard for his life. After many days of praying for his recovery, he was welcomed into heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Lucille Vasinda, 8 months

January 28, 2025

Dallas, TX – Our hearts are shattered as we share the sudden and unexpected loss of our sweet Iris Lucille Vasinda. Monday morning, January 27th, as the family was waking up, Iris was on a different journey to go Home. Iris came into this world, captivating all of our hearts June 1st of 2024. With 4 brothers before her, she’s a welcomed gift to the family, the light of her mom and dad’s life, and a tender joy to her brothers Leon, Ezra, Noah, and Jude. Her big beautiful eyes, infectious smile, kisses, face touches, and bouncy kicks lit up all of us and we love her very much. She’s strong and her force magnetic. She gave us all a new understanding of love and grace that will last all of our lives through. It was a sudden and unspeakable shock to the family. No one thinks of making any sort of arrangements for their 8-month-old baby.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Jr., 18 days

January 28, 2025

Barberton, OH – My brothers baby Little baby Kyle jr. was born January 9th 2025, he was born with a heart problem, days later he went into surgery to fix his heart and from there he went down hill and had many other issues everyday they worked hard to try and fix the issues and unfortunately the doctors where unsuccessful in saving Kyle jr and on January 27th 2025 at 9:34pm he took his last breath.

No cause of death reported.

Genevieve Arlene Gibbs, 22 days

January 28, 2025

Dunlap, Iowa – Genevieve Arlene Gibbs, 22 days, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Children’s Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on December 23, 2024, at Jennie Edmondson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

No cause of death reported.

A’Lani Hill, baby

January 28, 2025

Saint Louis, Missouri – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby A’lani Hill. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

No cause of death reported.

Baby D’Lani Hill, baby twin

January 28, 2025

Saint Louis, Missouri – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby D’lani Hill. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Madalee Herrera, 1 day

January 28, 2025

Chicago, IL – Baby Madalee Herrera January 26, 2025 – January 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Yahir Douglas Hobson-Moran, 3 months

January 28, 2025

Roanoke, VA. – Yahir Douglas Hobson-Moran, of Roanoke County, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2025. Yahir was a beautiful baby and found joy in little things. He loved his zebra and giraffe mobile above his crib, he loved his cactus mimic toy, and he could not get enough of sweets. His father couldn’t eat anything sweet without Yahir wanting a taste. He also loved to sleep, but he refused to so if it was hot.

No cause of death reported.

Emilia Grace Copple, stillborn

January 28, 2025

Zeeland, Michigan – Emilia Grace Copple, beloved child of the King, infant daughter of Braden and Whitney (Maas) Copple, was born into her eternal home on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Zeeland Hospital. She was loved and adored on this earth for 25 weeks before she was born and is now loved and adored in heaven forever.

No cause of death reported.

Infant King Giovanni Lewis

January 28, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana – An obituary is not available at this time. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

No cause of death reported.

Avery Louis Jackson, stillborn

January 28, 2025

San Marcos, TX – With sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of beloved Baby Avery Louis Jackson. He was born sleeping on January 17, 2025 at 10:23 pm. He weighed 11.6 ounces and was nine and three quarter inches long. He will be forever remembered and deeply loved by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Juddson Koda Kean, baby

January 27, 2025

Potosi, MO – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Baby Juddson Koda Kean, who went to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Although her time was brief, she was loved so much. She will forever be remembered by her dad and mom.

No cause of death reported.

Elias Luis Mink, stillborn

January 27, 2025

Somerset, KY - Our sweet baby boy, Elias Luis Mink, precious son of Dylan David Mink and Shannon Torres, was born into the arms of Jesus on Friday, January 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Kyleigh Emma-Lee Pendergrass, 2 days

January 27, 2025

Manning, South Carolina – Baby Kyleigh Emma-Lee Pendergrass, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston, SC. She was born January 24, 2025 in Manning, SC.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Ramsey

January 27, 2025

Gaffney, NC – Baby Boy Ramsey transitioned from this life on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Harley Dwight Brown, 1 day

January 27, 2025

Athens, Georgia – Harley Dwight Brown, infant son of Kaitlyn Noelle Flynn and James Dylan Brown, entered and departed life on January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Xander Krishna Budhwa, 2 months

February 2, 2024

Poughkeepsie, NY – On October 23, 2024, a precious baby boy by the name of Xander Krishna Budhwa was born. Xander came to this world with a sole purpose, and it was to show us what fighting is all about. Xander was born with a heart condition that caused him to be in the hospital for a little over 2 months. Xander went into surgery and was never the same again. With the grace of God, we prayed every day, asking to keep this precious boy in good health, but unfortunately, God needed his warrior by his side. On January 3, 2025, Xander Krishna Budhwa received his angel wings.

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Miles Reyes, 3

January 28, 2025

El Centro, CA – Miles Reyes. He passed away this past Monday. He had been sick with a fever. The doctor told us that he would be fine and that it was just a virus just the day before. That Monday afternoon he was lying on the couch next to his papa and when he picked our son up he wasn’t responsive. Our baby Miles is such a beautiful, sweet boy. We thank God we had three very beautiful years with him. He is such a social boy, who loves his big brother Elijah with all his little heart. Elijah and Miles were inseparable they rough-played all the time together. Elijah always looked out for Miles and as Miles got bigger he looked out for his big brother. Miles loves dinosaurs, Venom, Batman, and Bluey. We call him our little Venom because with or without his costume our boy is Venom. Miles is very much a papa’s boy he loves doing everything with his papa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shasta County’s youngest honorary deputy passes from cancer , inspires many

February 2, 2025

REDDING, Calif. – The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of 8-year-old Dexter Bezayiff, who was named an honorary deputy in September of 2024. On Sunday the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office announced that he had passed away. They said he fought an incredibly brave and courageous battle with brain cancer, inspiring all who knew him with his strength, resilience, and unbreakable spirit.

Researcher’s Note – Last November Dexter was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) cancer . It is an extremely aggressive childhood cancer that forms on the brainstem. The diagnosis changed his and his family’s lives instantly. Immediately upon diagnosis, Dexter was admitted to UC Davis hospital where he completed 6 weeks of targeted radiation and physical therapy to help mobility for the right side of his body that is being inhibited by the tumor . Dexter is in second grade and is turning 8 soon: Link

Link

Violet Jean Dillon, child

February 1, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT – On January 30th, Charissa and Dillon experienced every parent’s worst nightmare and lost their beautiful baby girl, Violet Jean. Violet was the light of all of our families’ lives. She was our brightest little ray of sunshine. She had the most beautiful blue eyes and the cutest little mischievous giggle. She always kept us on our toes in all the best ways. We come to you all to ask you to help us support Charissa, Dillon, and the kids while they navigate this indescribable loss. They need a village now more than ever as they prepare for the next phase of life without their ViVi.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Former Buckhorn standout Terrence Robinson dies unexpectedly

January 27, 2025

NEW MARKET, Ala. – Members of the New Market community are mourning after a young athlete died unexpectedly in his sleep. Terrence Robinson [19] was a member of Buckhorn’s football team, and a key player on the 2023 state championship winning basketball team. There’s no word on an exact cause of death.

Link

Gavin Rudd, 19

January 29, 2025

Gavin James Rudd, 19, of Kokomo [IN], passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025, at St. Vincent Hospital – Kokomo. Gavin graduated from the Excel Center where he also attended Ivy Tech Community College. He worked as an E-Commerce Associate at Kroger. Gavin enjoyed being with his friends and loved basketball, football, and music.

No cause of death reported.

Five college students “died suddenly” at Cal Poly:

Cal Poly mourns student’s death , fifth in a year

January 28, 2025

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo [CA] today announced the death of third-year student Christina DeChalk, who passed away on Jan. 26. DeChalk was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was majoring in computer science. This latest tragedy marks the fifth death of a student in less than a year. Nico Goon, a first-year student majoring in civil engineering from Nevada, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, after an accident while on vacation. James Soulie Washburn passed away during the 2024/2025 school year. At just 23, he fluently spoke three languages, played seven instruments, and was both an artist and a skilled craftsman, creating wooden furniture and handmade couture clothing. Kenneth Taylor, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering from Richland, Washington, died April 6 after an accident during a trip to Big Sur. Sofia Padoan, the president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, passed away on Feb. 24, 2024. She had dinner with her family on a Friday night. Upon return to her residence, she collapsed. She was transported to an emergency room, where she died of a brain aneurysm.

Researcher’s Note – Cal Poly’s booster mandate goes too far: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two environmental activists “died suddenly”:

Calusa Waterkeeper Codty Pierce life to be celebrated Feb. 3 in Fort Myers

January 30, 2025

People throughout the region [FL] had come to know Codty Pierce as “our” Calusa Waterkeeper. He was only 36 years old when he died suddenly this month. Codty had become the face of the battle to keep the Caloosahatchee River and its ecosystem clean, and to protect the environment in the area safe for people, wildlife and the environment. Codty was a beloved local fly-fishing guide turned environmental advocate. He was born and raised in Southwest Florida, and lived on Pine Island, a region he cherished deeply. Codty was one of 15 waterkeepers in the state, and one of more than 300 across the globe.

No cause of death reported.

Sunnyside community activist Efrem Jernigan passes away after battle with cancer

January 28, 2025

HOUSTON, TX – A leader in the Sunnyside community and advocate of the Sunnyside Solar Farm, Efrem Jernigan, passed away on January 21 after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 62. Jernigan was president of the South Union Community Development Corporation. He also spent much of his recent time advocating for the construction of the largest urban solar farm in the country on a former city dump in Sunnyside. Just a week before his passing, Jernigan interviewed with KPRC 2 for an update on the Sunnyside Solar Farm.

An affordable housing advocate “died suddenly”:

Kirsten Studlien, 44

January 29, 2025

Kirsten Grete Studlien was born in Boston [MA] on October 30, 1980. She died both suddenly and unexpectedly at her Boston home on January 24, 2025. She graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and Harvard University, where she was an editor of the Harvard Crimson. Kirsten’s career was one of public service. In New York and later in Washington, D.C., she worked primarily on public-private partnerships, management of large-scale mixed-use developments, and creation of affordable housing opportunities. When Kirsten decided to return to New England, she was thrilled to be offered a chance to continue public service work at the Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing.

Researcher’s Note – Boston mayor lines up vaccine [sic] mandates amid pushback from city workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Loved ones remember Julie Chovanes, trans attorney and advocate

January 28, 2025

Julie Chovanes, a widely-respected trans attorney from the Philadelphia area, died suddenly on Jan. 7 of a heart attack. She was 64 years old and lived in Los Angeles, where she recently relocated. Chovanes worked as an attorney for 37 years. Chovanes had her own law firm, Chovanes Law LLC from May 2003 to December 2022. The firm specialized in patent, science and business law.

A rabbi “died suddenly”:

Rabbi Levi Wolosow, 43, OBM

February 3, 2025

Rabbi Levi Wolosow, an active Chabad Shliach in central New Jersey, passed away on Monday during a family trip in the Pocono Mountains, leaving over a family of children, parents, and siblings. He was 43. On Monday, Rabbi Wolosow suddenly collapse during an outing with the family.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Bobby Roberts, 48

February 2, 2025

Bobby E. Roberts, 48, of Morgantown [WV], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Known to many as Pastor Bob, Bobby dedicated his life to ministry and community service. He volunteered extensively, including prison ministry work that reflected his deep compassion for others.

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Frostburg State University President Nowaczyk Passes Away at Age 74

January 31, 2025

Frostburg, Maryland – On Friday, Jan. 31, the fifteenth president of Frostburg State University, Dr. Ronald H. Nowaczyk, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Earlier this month in a message to campus, Nowaczyk announced that he was stepping down as president of FSU to focus on his health issues and spend more time with his wife and son. Nowaczyk noted that leading FSU for the past nine years was the honor and privilege of his career and remembered his time at Frostburg as the highlight of his life’s work.

Researcher’s Note – Frostburg State University will require all FSU students and employees on campus for the fall 2021 semester to provide proof of being fully vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 or have an approved exemption: Link

Link

Jill Haggerty, 34

January 28, 2025

Jill Ellen Haggerty died suddenly, peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Jill was a resident of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She was 34 years old. At the time of her death, Jill was an Assistant Principal at KIPP West Philadelphia Elementary Academy.

Researcher’s Note – Philly schools outline vaccine [sic] mandate for staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

Dorothy Ponce Chavez, 66

January 27, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Chavez, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 21, 2025 in her home with her husband. Dorothy Chavez, was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. Dorothy Chavez was a Teacher’s assistant at Irving Middle School for 6 years.

Researcher’s note - Irving Middle School is in San Antonio Independent School District which had a “vaccination” mandate during covid.

No cause of death reported.

Newtown Mom, School Librarian Erica Alterio Dies Suddenly , 33: ‘Her Presence Was Magnetic’

January 29, 2025

Erica Leigh Alterio, of Newtown [CT], died on Jan. 14 after a brief illness. She would have turned 34 on Feb. 7. A graduate of Central Connecticut State University and Fairfield University, Erica worked as a librarian at the Western Connecticut Academy of International Studies in Danbury, her obituary said. She also spent several years as a computer teacher at St. Mark School in Stratford. A family member shared in a social media post that Erica had recently survived breast cancer, but the medications and treatments weakened her immune system.

Researcher’s Note – Governor: COVID Vaccines Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Duke Jones, 65

January 31, 2025

Epsom, NH – Duke Greg Jones, age 65, passed away on January 1, 2025, in Concord, New Hampshire, after a short illness. Before he retired, he taught music at the following schools: Pembroke Academy, Pembrook, New Hampshire in 1986; Winnisquam Regional Middle School, Tilton, New Hampshire; and Salem High School, Salem, New Hampshire.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Tenney, 52

January 31, 2025

Anita Lynn (Zillinger) Tenney, 52, of Warren, Ohio, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 27, 2025. Because of her love of children, she became a teacher’s aide at Lincoln School in the Warren City School system. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations in her name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Maria McDaniel, 61

January 29, 2025

Greenville, NC – Maria Jones McDaniel, 61, died suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2025. She was a Clinical School teacher at East Carolina University and hosted several interns. She also taught in the Science Education Department at the university for many years. After retirement from Pitt County Schools, Maria became the Program Director for A Time for Science until December, 2022.

Researcher’s Note - ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: Link

No cause of death reported.

James Morrison

January 29, 2025

James Morrison died suddenly on Saturday night. This tragic and unexpected loss is devastating to all, especially his wife of almost 25 years Julie Hoban Morrison, and four children Lily, Patrick, Christopher and Willow all of Needham, MA. He was a beloved History Teacher starting out at Provincetown High School and ending his teaching at Swampscott Public High Schools. James began his dream job as an Educational Manager at the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated [sic] against COVID or face termination: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Cynthia Haselton, 69

February 3, 2025

Cynthia “Cyndi” Ames Haselton died unexpectedly on Christmas morning, 2024, at her home in Colchester, Vermont. She was 69 years old. The family of six moved to Williston, Vermont, where she enrolled in medical school at the University of Vermont at the age of 35 with four young children. She continued her residency at UVM and eventually became a beloved family practitioner in Burlington. After Cyndi retired in 2012, she dedicated her time to volunteer for causes that were important to her. She took several trips to Nicaragua to volunteer for medical clinics in rural areas. Cyndi was an exercise enthusiast and she had an affinity for the outdoors. Always on the move, she loved biking, walking, hiking, cross country and downhill skiing, swimming, dancing, gardening, and gathering firewood. To get herself through medical school and her professional life, she studied and worked on custom-made bike desks – either outside in good weather, or inside in bad weather and long into the night. Exercise was her remedy for practically everything.

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Jason LeMoine, 52

January 30, 2025

Dr. Jason L. LeMoine, age 52, of Green Bay [WI], passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Sunday, January 26, 2025. After completing dental school at the University of Minnesota, Jason completed Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery training at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Jason and his family returned to Green Bay in 2002 where he joined his Bay Oral as an oral surgeon and was thrilled to work alongside his father, David.

Researcher’s Note – ADA ‘strongly’ encouraging dental professionals to be vaccinated [sic]: Link Wisconsin Dentists Can Now Administer COVID-19 Vaccines [sic]: Link

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Kathleen Pellittieri, 64

February 1, 2025

Bel Air, Maryland – Kate passed away suddenly on January 28, 2025, at the age of 64. She found meaning in her career as a community pharmacist, where she was a caring advocate for her patients.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Megan Ellen Arnold, 41

February 2, 2025

Sellersburg, IN – Megan Arnold, a beloved and cherished member of the Sellersburg, Indiana, community, entered eternity peacefully on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, at the age of 41. Born on Tuesday, May 17th, 1983, in Louisville, Kentucky, Megan’s life was a testament to service, love, and dedication to her family and community. A proud graduate of Silver Creek High School, Megan achieved the honor of Salutatorian in the class of 2001. She furthered her education at Indiana University Southeast, earning her undergraduate degree in nursing in 2005. Her passion for helping others led her to pursue a Master’s degree in Nursing from Spalding University, which she completed in 2009. Megan’s career was marked by her unwavering commitment to pediatric care, first as a Registered Nurse at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and later as a Nurse Practitioner at the University of Louisville Pediatrics.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Kings County Fire Captain dies in line of duty after medical emergency

February 2, 2025

AVENAL, Calif — A Kings County Fire Captain died in the line of duty Saturday evening, the Kings County Fire Department announced. Captain Mark Eads [62] was on call at a fire in Avenal. While at the incident Captain Eads suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Coalinga Hospital where he later died. Eads had been with KCFD since 2003 when he started as a Fire Apparatus Engineer. He was promoted to Fire Captain in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Des Moines first responders mourn loss of Norwalk firefighter paramedic Doug Richardson

January 28, 2025

NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters on Tuesday, who died due to an off-duty medical emergency, the department said in a Facebook post. Doug Richardson, who served with Norwalk FD since 1997, was not only a highly skilled firefighter paramedic, but was also a role model for his colleagues and advocate for the community, according to the post.

No age or cause of death reported.

A fire chaplain “died suddenly”:

Montgomery mourns loss of Fire Chaplain Ben Alpert

February 3, 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Members of the Montgomery Fire/Rescue department are mourning the loss of one of their their fire chaplains. Ben Alpert passed away Friday, MFR said in a statement. The cause of his death was not released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

His legacy will never be forgotten’: Lt. Al Fortin dies at 61

February 2, 2025

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Chittenden County experienced a heavy loss Sunday morning when Lt. Al Fortin died. Fortin was a dedicated officer with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department and a friend to many. He had appeared on NBC5 many times. Fortin dedicated 29 years to the Shelburne Police Department before joining the sheriff’s office full-time in 2018. Fortin was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Officer Ryan Kingerski Dies Suddenly At 26: Penn Hills Police

January 29, 2025

Officer Ryan J. Kingerski, 26, of Monroeville [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, according to his obituary. Kingerski served with the Penn Hills Police Department for the past three years, earning a reputation for his unwavering commitment and professionalism in protecting the community, police said. Authorities have not released details regarding his cause of death.

Researcher’s Note – Allegheny County’s COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate in effect; some unvaccinated employees fired: Link

No cause of death reported.

Officer Alessandro ‘Alex’ Cricelli of the Bryn Athyn Police Department has passed away at 59, GoFundMe campaign launched on his family’s behalf

January 29, 2025

Alessandro “Alex” Cricelli, a police officer with the Bryn Athyn [PA] Police Department, passed away on Sunday, January 26 following an unexpected and extended hospital stay. He was 59 years old. Officer Cricelli served 23 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and joined the Bryn Athyn Police Department in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Orangeburg County investigator dies suddenly in her home

January 28, 2025

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said one of their crime scene investigators died suddenly in her home at 32 years old. Celita Evans died on Sunday after serving with the sheriff’s office since September 2022. She recently graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in March 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Longtime Webster Parish coach Rodney Thrash dies following a day with his brother

February 2, 2025

Longtime Webster Parish coach Rodney Thrash, who impacted hundreds of young lives across North Louisiana, died Friday following a day spent with his brother, former Bossier High principal David Thrash, cleaning out the home of his late mother. “Rodney went home and told (his wife) Lisa he didn’t feel good, so he laid down at 3:30 p.m. and never woke up,” David Thrash said. “The coroner said it was a massive heart attack.” Thrash, 63, coached various sports at a number of schools with most of his 29 years spent at the now closed Cotton Valley High School. He moved to the consolidated North Webster High and retired from there in 2017 after six seasons running the boys basketball program.

WKU mourns death of cross country/track & field coach Chumbley

January 31, 2025

Western Kentucky University Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley passed away unexpectedly Thursday night. He was 55 years old and is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Alex, who is a freshman at WKU. Chumbley was in his sixth season leading the WKU cross country and track & field programs after being hired on Aug. 1, 2019.

Researcher’s Note – Each week through the beginning of October [2021], the university will select 26 vaccinated [sic] employees and 40 vaccinated [sic] students to receive prizes, which include full tuition scholarships, iPad Pros and $1,000 checks: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kingsville community supports Contreras family after late middle school football coach’s wife dies

January 29, 2025

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville community is mourning the loss of Victoria Contreras [39]. She was the wife of Marco Contreras, a Kingsville Independent School District middle school football coach who passed away in September 2023. Marco died after collapsing at a high school football game. Community members are coming together to help the family after Vicky’s death last week. A benefit selling plates of food will happen next week, and a GoFundMe was set up for the family as they grieve a second tragic loss in less than two years.

No cause of death reported.

Mervo (Maryland) Mourns Sudden Loss of Basketball Head Coach Dietrich Williams

January 21, 2025

Mervo High’s athletic and school community in Baltimore [MD], which has had several tragedies the last couple of years, suffered another unexpected loss last week. Mustangs’ boys varsity basketball coach Dietrich Williams died Friday after suffering a heart attack the day before. Williams was 54.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

Stephen Halstead, retired correctional officer

January 30, 2025

Stephen Halstead, a retired correctional officer from California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, passed away Jan. 27, 2025. He worked for the department for 25 years. Halstead began his career with the department as a cadet in February 1998. After graduating, he was assigned to California Correctional Institution as a correctional officer. He remained at the institution until retiring in May 2023.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Norfolk inmate dies in hospital after medical emergency in his cell, officials say

February 3, 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was incarcerated at the Norfolk City Jail died Monday after a medical emergency. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency involving 39-year-old Sterling Lee Lyons, II, who appeared to collapse in his cell, according to a release from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. Officials then called for medical staff to assist and began first aid efforts. Emergency personnel then transported Lyons to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing, but investigators believe Lyons suffered a medical emergency, and no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Gwinnett County inmate dies after medical emergency in maximum security unit at jail, GBI investigating

February 3, 2025

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—An inmate has died after having a medical emergency in a maximum-security unit at the Gwinnett County Jail, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said Phillip Antwon Munroe [35] was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 27 around 2:30 a.m. during a routine security check. Sheriff’s deputies immediately administered aid, and treatment was continued by medical staff until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and pronounced Munroe deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Telfair State Prison, says GDC

January 31, 2025

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate was found dead inside Telfair State Prison on Tuesday. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Deandre Moody died at the prison on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Moody’s body was turned over to the county coroner and then taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The GDC said Moody was serving a 20-year sentence for an armed robbery incident in Columbia County with a maximum release date of June 2028.

No age reported.

Inmate dies from ‘ medical emergency ’ in Miami County jail

January 29, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cause of death has been released for a Miami County inmate who was found dead inside his jail cell early Monday morning. Monday, jail staff found a male inmate, later identified as 63-year-old Patrick Edward Hayes II, unresponsive inside his cell. Staff tried performing life-saving measures on Hayes until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was then taken to a hospital where he later died. After investigations were completed, it was reported that Hayes, a Spring Hill resident, suffered a “medical emergency” leading up to his death. No other details have been revealed regarding the specific nature of this medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Florence Co. Detention Center prompts SLED investigation

January 29, 2025

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Florence County Coroner are investigating an inmate’s death at the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday. According to the release, the inmate was discovered late Wednesday afternoon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Grieving Bridgeport family urges regular medical care during American Heart Month

February 2, 2025

A grieving Bridgeport [CT] family is urging residents to practice regular medical care during American Heart Month. Elenor Bristol, 47, was a beloved member of the Bridgeport community. Bristol, who suffered from heart disease and type 2 diabetes, died suddenly and unexpectedly last week, her family says. The family is sharing their story during American Heart Month to promote regular medical care for people who live with heart disease.

New York State Police Find Upstate New York “Icon” Dead In Snow

February 1, 2025

The surprising death of an Upstate New York “icon” is under investigation. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a man was found dead early in the morning. Police say the man found unresponsive in the snow; he lived near where he was found. The man was later pronounced deceased. The man was identified as 47-year-old Ty W. Smith, of Ogdensburg, New York. Smith was a “prominent member of the Ogdensburg community,” North Country Now reports. He was known to help local organizations, nonprofits and families hold fundraisers and celebrations at the Ogdensburg Bowling Alley. According to New York State Police, his death has been ruled “accidental,” with “no signs” of foul play. However, his death remains under investigation.

‘Joe loved what he did’: Truck parade says goodbye to co-worker and friend

February 1, 2025

A long line of trucks — big trucks, small trucks, dump trucks, heavy equipment trucks, utility trucks, more than 25 in all — led by a police cruiser with flashing lights and sirens blaring made its way from West Springfield [MA] all the way to Sixteen Acres Saturday morning, just to say goodbye. Joseph Tavernier, a longtime trucker with area utility and construction firms, died suddenly on Jan. 22. He was just 45 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Portnoy Announces Barstool Employee Iga Obrycka’s Unexpected Death at 28

January 31, 2025

Iga Obrycka, general manager of Barstool Nashville, has died at age 28. On Jan. 30, Barstool Sports CEO and founder Dave Portnoy revealed the news of Obrycka’s death with a tribute shared on X. “More sad news in Barstool Family,” he began the post. Obrycka died on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Nashville [TN], according to an online obituary. Her cause of death was not stated. Barstool Nashville penned a heartfelt tribute to Obrycka on Instagram, calling her “the leader, heart, and soul” of the Tennessee-based company. Obrycka is from Poland and came to the United States in the early 2000s “with an unrelenting passion to restart her life and make her dreams a reality,” her obituary reads. She moved to Nashville, where she became “one of the strong pillars of the business community.”

No cause of death reported.

United Alloy founder Thomas Baer has died

January 31, 2025

JANESVILLE, WI — Thomas Baer, the founder and still part-owner of United Alloy, Inc., in Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 22. United Alloy, Inc., 4100 Kennedy Road, had just marked 25 years in business in Janesville in October, serving a special lunch for and celebrating then with employees.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fortessa CEO dies suddenly

January 30, 2025

ASHBURN, Va. — Fortessa CEO Jeffrey Smith, who spent nearly two decades in various executive roles at the tabletop company, passed away suddenly this week. The cause of death was not given. He was 49. Smith is survived by his wife and four children.

No cause of death reported.

Oil Company Manager Mark Lambrou Dies at 70

January 29, 2025

Massachusetts – Cape Cod Oil manager Mark Christopher Lambrou of North Truro, known for his kindness and generosity, died unexpectedly at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis on Jan. 16, 2025. No cause was reported. He was 70.

Jefferies banker Carter McIntosh, 28, is found dead in Dallas apartment in ‘unexplained’ circumstances

January 29, 2025

A 28-year-old banker was mysteriously found dead in his Texas apartment, prompting local police to probe his ‘unexplained’ death. Carter McIntosh, an investment banker at Jefferies Financial Group’s Dallas office, was found dead inside his apartment at around 11 am on Monday, according to records obtained by Business Insider. It is unclear why police responded to McIntosh’s apartment that day, and a cause of death has not yet been listed – with the Dallas Police Department saying it is unknown at this time. He joined the bank in September 2023, and had previously worked as an analyst at Moelis & Co until June 2023. Before that he was an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York City until the Spring of 2021.

Researcher’s Note - Goldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine [sic] for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo: Link NYC Releases Guidance on Private-Sector Vaccine [sic] Order: Link

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Hoffman Estates woman dies days after crash that followed medical emergency

February 3, 2025

A Hoffman Estates [IL] woman died in the hospital a day and a half after a medical emergency caused her to drive her vehicle off the road onto a frozen marsh just north of St. Alexius Medical Center last week. An autopsy is scheduled today for 62-year-old Susanna Miller, who was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Alexius. Just after 4 p.m. Jan. 27, Miller was driving south on Barrington Road past the intersection of West Higgins Road when she had the medical emergency. Her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and off the east side of the road and onto the marsh, according to the preliminary police investigation. Hoffman Estates Police Sgt. Dan Donohue said it did not appear Miller’s vehicle had struck any others. Her transport to the hospital next door was due to the medical condition she was experiencing.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dies after crash , medical emergency in Penfield

January 31, 2025

A Penfield [NY] man who suffered a medical incident while driving on Route 441 in Penfield Wednesday night has died from injuries from a crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrence Laplant, 77, was driving west on Route 441 – also known as Penfield Road – around 6 p.m. Wednesday, when he had a medical event and swerved into oncoming traffic. His vehicle crashed into an eastbound car, which caused a chain-reaction crash involving a total of six vehicles, said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley. Laplant suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died, deputies confirmed Friday. No other serious injuries were reported.

No cause of death reported.

Man dead after possible heart attack causes tractor-trailer crash on I-295 in Henrico

January 29, 2025

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An Isle of Wight County man is dead after a possible heart attack caused him to crash his tractor-trailer on Interstate 295 in Henrico County in mid-January. Just before 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, state troopers with Virginia State Police were called to I-295 North near Varina Road for report of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. When they arrived, troopers found emergency medical personnel with the Henrico County Division of Fire giving the tractor-trailer’s driver CPR. That driver, 51-year-old Jonathan Beale of Isle of Wight, is believed to have had a heart attack — though the medical examiner is still working to confirm his exact cause of death. According to Virginia State Police, this medical event is thought to have caused Beale to lose control and crash. “Despite extensive efforts by emergency responders, the driver was unable to be revived and [he died] at the scene,” state police said.

One dead after having medical emergency in Bradford County crash

January 27, 2025

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is dead after state police said he experienced a medical emergency during a crash. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, state police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 6 in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County. An investigation showed that the vehicle was going west on Route 6 when it crossed over the eastbound lane, hit a guide rail, and continued riding against the guide rail until it hit a rock embankment and stopped facing south. The driver of the vehicle was found to be David Stahl, 69, of Renovo, Pa, who state police said was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash. Stahl died while being transported by Guthrie Air to an area hospital, state police said.

No cause of death reported.

Westchester Native Killed In Head-On Crash : ‘Leaves Void That Can Never Be Filled’

January 27, 2025

Columbia County’s William Michael “Bill” Dougher, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and cherished member of his community, is being remembered for his profound impact on those who knew him following a tragic head-on crash in Dutchess County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 23, just before 4 p.m., on State Route 9G in Red Hook, according to the Red Hook Police Department. Police said Dougher’s northbound Hyundai crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Dougher, age 68, of Germantown, had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Red Hook man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment. Dougher earned a degree in criminology, paving the way for a successful career as a Corporate Security Program Manager for IBM, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Oceanside’s Elysia ‘Elly’ Colón, 23, Dies Unexpectedly

January 29, 2025

Elysia “Elly” Colón, 23, from Oceanside [CA], died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 24, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not given. Colón graduated from Oceanside High School in 2019, and later studied at the George Washington University in Washington, DC. Social media was flooded with tributes remembering the young woman’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering advocacy for children’s mental health.

Researcher’s Note – George Washington University Mandates COVID Vaccine [sic] for Students, Faculty, Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Medical emergency at Sheetz in Patton Township involves death , officials confirm

February 1, 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.-- A Sheetz convenience store in the State College area closed for more than two hours Thursday morning following a medical emergency, authorities later confirmed the emergency involved death. Officials did not immediately release information about the person’s condition but did confirm a male was taken via ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers later confirmed his office responded to the scene and a death was involved. Patton Township police have not disclosed the nature of the medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead near creek in Rancho Cucamonga

January 28, 2025

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near a creek in Rancho Cucamonga [CA]. On Jan. 27, Rancho Cucamonga police responded to reports of a body found north of Almond Street and Turquoise Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. A hiker said he was walking his dogs near a creek when he spotted the man’s body. Authorities are searching for the man’s next of kin. Although his cause of death has not been determined, police said there were no signs of foul play.

No age reported.

Family and Friends host fundraiser for Belton man who suddenly passed away

January 26, 2025

BELTON, Texas – Family and friends of Feliciano Compean Jr. Came together today in a show of support after their brother, father, and friend sadly passed away last week at 45. Feliciano’s older brother, Gabriel Compean, who says it happened the morning of January 22nd. “He had heart surgery, open heart surgery, two years ago and so he’d been having heart problems since then, and I think it just finally caught up to him,” Gabriel explained.

Man found dead in Tempe QuikTrip parking lot

January 24, 2025

TEMPE, Ariz. – A man collapsed and died in the parking lot of a QuikTrip in Tempe, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Jan. 24 near the Loop 101 and University Drive. Tempe Police say surveillance cameras at the QT showed a man driving in the parking lot, before getting out of the car and collapsing. The man was found dead minutes later by a customer, who alerted QT employees. The man’s cause of death is unknown, but police say the possibility of a self-inflicted injury is being investigated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Scott Schroeder, 40

February 3, 2025

Scott Basil Schroeder, age 40, of Clare [MI], passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

James Meagher, 71

February 3, 2025

James F Meagher, 71, living in Gardner, Mass, died unexpectedly at his home. Meagher graduated from Blackstone Regional High and then joined the US Army serving in South Korea for 2 years -after the service he worked and retired doing armed security work.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Catherine Freels, 72

February 3, 2025

Knoxville, TN – Barbara Catherine Freels (Cathy) died unexpectedly of natural causes on January 19, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Giaudrone, Jr., 61

February 3, 2025

Douglas J. Giaudrone, Jr., age 61, of Kankakee, IL, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2025, surrounded by his family. Doug spent the majority of his professional career working for the US Department of Energy and Konica Minolta. He was most recently employed with the Canon Corporation, where he worked as a Technology Operations Specialist.

No cause of death reported.

Taddeo ‘Teddy’ Kintu

February 3, 2025

Brookeville [MD] resident Taddeo “Teddy” Kintu died unexpectedly on Jan. 21, leaving behind a grieving family, students, and friends who are now rallying to support his wife, Tiona, and children, Tyler and Teagan. His death comes months after his sister passed in May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Katrina Drayton, 38

February 3, 2025

Kokomo IN - Katrina Drayton, 38, born January 12, 1987, loving mother, wife, sister, niece, cousin, and dear friend, passed away in her home January 30, 2025, at 9:15pm surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Georgina Young, 48

February 3, 2025

Georgina Mary Young – Died of pancreatic cancer at Mary Potter Hospice on 31 January, 2025, after a short illness, aged 48.

Karen Bryant, 67

February 2, 2025

Maumee, Ohio – Karen Bryant died suddenly at home Monday, January 27. Karen S. Bryant, formerly Karen Bak, graduated from Bowsher High school and continued her education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Karen Worked at The Toledo Hospital postpartum unit for many years, then continued her career working with moms and babies through the Midwife Clinic at Toledo Hospital. Karen retired from the ProMedica Physicians Adult Medicine Group in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Lance Ryan Kendall, 46

February 2, 2025

Fishers, IN – Lance Kendall passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but his memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. As we remember Lance, we celebrate a loving man who cherished moments spent with his children, family and friends.

Researchers Note - Kendall passed away suddenly in his home from what appears to be cardiac arrest: Link

Raymond Lamarre, 74

February 2, 2025

Raymond Barry Lamarre, 74, of Maplecrest Street, died unexpectedly on January 15, 2025, at his home in Newmarket [NH].

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Gerald Goveia, 74

February 2, 2025

Dr. Gerald “Jerry” L. Goveia, 74, of Sagamore Beach, MA, formerly of Easton, MA, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2025. Jerry would return to his hometown of Easton and become Partner at his Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice in his birthplace of Brockton, MA, where he would practice for over 30 years. He served as a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Jerry retired in 2017. During his retirement, Jerry enjoyed many of his days on St. John, USVI, where he would become an integral member of the community. Despite being retired, Jerry’s philanthropic and determined nature led him to become a valued member of St. John Rescue where he was a devoted member of the Marine and Dive Rescue Team. When he was not adventuring in the ocean, Jerry enjoyed exercising, biking the Cape Cod Canal, drumming, driving his sports cars, and spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Hickey, 74

February 2, 2025

AUGUSTA, GA – Janet Ann Hickey, 74, died unexpectedly at her home on Jan. 28, 2025. She went on to work for the State at Department of Human Services, where she and Tim, her husband, met. She later worked at Cony High School until her retirement after 20 years there, having made an impact on many student and teachers alike.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Rinehart, Jr., 53

February 2, 2025

Charles Eugene Rinehart, Jr., 53, of Galloway [OH], died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2025, in his residence. A long-time truck driver, Charles enjoyed working on cars in his free time.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Vincent, 46

February 2, 2025

Michael Vincent was 46 years old – born in Minneapolis [MN] in 1978. He died suddenly at home on November 26th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Polly Pfost, 68

February 2, 2025

Polly S. Pfost, Age 68, of St. Paul, MN, Passed away on January 22nd after a short illness. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Smith, 75

February 2, 2025

Deborah M. Smith of Plymouth, MN., passed away on January 16, 2025, at age 75, following a short, sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Walter Durling, 63

February 2, 2025

Santa Rosa, California – Walter Scott Durling was born April 23, 1961, in Bakersfield California, and left us suddenly on January 19, 2025. Scott founded and owned Durling Concrete Sawing. He was very proud of serving Sonoma and Napa counties for over 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Felicia Farrell, 49

February 2, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Felicia J. Farrell, who left us suddenly on January 24, 2025, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Allison, 26

February 2, 2025

Zachary “Zach” S. Allison, 26, of Mark [IL], passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 24, 2025. Zach worked as a barge dockhand traveling with the barge. Zach enjoyed fishing, working on cars with a particular preference for Chevys, and hanging out with friends.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Davis, 54

February 2, 2025

Brian Davis, 54, of Hopewell, VA, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2025, his birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Hannah Wells, 24

February 2, 2025

Mound, MN - Hannah Wells, Born to Karen and James Wells on October 9, 2000, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24. Hannah earned her associate’s degree in liberal arts from Minneapolis Community and Technical College in December 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Franz, 55

February 2, 2025

Eric Franz, the beloved son of David and Nancy (Sickinger) Franz, was born in Freeport, IL on October 25, 1970. Eric had many roles in a life that ended too soon as he passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Turner, 48

February 2, 2025

Annapolis, Maryland – Brandon Turner passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at the age of 48. Our family was not expecting for Brandon’s life to be cut so short so soon. We are all devastated by this huge loss and he will be forever missed.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Richard Harrison, 74

February 2, 2025

Richard died unexpectedly at his home in Northern VA.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Dobis Jr., 37

February 2, 2025

Cohoes, New York – Timothy “T.J.” Dobis Jr., 37, of Rose Ct., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Annmarie Farrell, 63

February 2, 2025

FARMINGDALE, ME – Annmarie Farrell, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her Farmingdale home on Jan. 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Krassow, 74

February 2, 2025

Santa Cruz, CA – Audrey “Rose” Krassow, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Weslee Parworth, 55

February 2, 2025

Weslee Ralph Parworth, 55, of Miamisburg, Ohio, died January 24, 2025. Wes worked for Kettering Memorial Hospital Ambulate services and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Researcher’s Note – Premier Health, Kettering Health to require all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Marie Regan, 63

February 2, 2025

Marie H. Regan (63) of Quincy, MA, passed away, surrounded by family, on January 30, 2025, after a brief illness. Marie found her way into the health insurance industry, employed by many years by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Researcher’s Note – Blue Cross Blue Shield to require COVID vaccination [sic] of employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Degre, 51

February 2, 2025

On the afternoon of January 29th, surrounded by her loving family and close friends, Kathleen “Kat” Jo Degre passed away after a short illness, at the tender age of 51. In 2016, Kat achieved her lifelong dream of owning her own bar when she opened Kat’s Pourhouse in Elk Mound [WI]. Aside from being at the bar, Kat loved the outdoors, especially swimming at Lake Altoona, never too shy to take a giant leap off the Ski Sprite ramp. She loved her country and community, always giving back whenever she could. The family would like to thank the staff at Dove West and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Terebayza, 61

February 1, 2025

Jeffrey A. Terebayza, age 61, of Hill City, MN, passed away unexpectedly January 15, 2025, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, Minnesota. Following his education, Jeff enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served from October 1981 to his honorable discharge in October 1985.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Ivica Kosta, 50

February 1, 2025

Ivica “John” Kosta, born on May 3, 1974, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2025, in Eastlake, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Hallas, 70

February 1, 2025

Richard Geoffrey Hallas, age 70, formerly of St Paul [MN], died unexpectedly on January 16, 2025. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Dykowski, 47

February 1, 2025

Chad Michael Dykowski, 47, of Taylor, Texas, unexpectedly died Jan. 19, 2025, in Temple, Texas. He was a 1997 graduate of Taylor High School and then joined the Army, serving two years as a medic. Afterward, he worked in the information-technology industry and more recently in the gas industry.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Glaser, 71

February 1, 2025

Joanne Dempsey Glaser, age 71, of Lexington, North Carolina, died suddenly January 04, 2025, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Joanne earned degrees in Biology and Chemistry at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV. She used those degrees to teach Medical Technology and Medical Assisting students throughout West Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

Hector Cintron Jr., 69

February 1, 2025

Hector Cintron Jr. of Port Jervis [NY], died suddenly at home on January 27, 2025. He was 69 years old. Hector worked and retired from St. Vincents Hospital in NYC.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Blackburn, 44

February 1, 2025

Heather Renae Blackburn, 44, of Logan, WV, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2025, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Brockmeier, 66

January 31, 2025

Christina Marie Brockmeier, age 66, of Marietta, OH, left this world Tuesday, January 28, 2025, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Starbird, 64

January 31, 2025

Kathy Ann (Gamache) Starbird died unexpectedly at home in Lisbon [ME] on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Schieber, 60

January 31, 2025

Todd Allen Schieber, age 60, of Fremont, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Terry Lee Parker, 53

January 30, 2025

North Saint Paul, MN – Terry Lee Parker, 53, of North Saint Paul, passed away peacefully next to his soul mate of 27 years the morning of 1/25/25. Terry was known for his deep, hearty chuckle and sense of humor, but mostly for his kind, fair and steady personality.

No cause of death reported.

Robert “BJ” Martin, 50

January 30, 2025

Klemme, Iowa – Robert “BJ” Martin, 50, of Klemme, Iowa, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2025, from heart issues. Even though it required great effort, BJ worked diligently to accept his pain and prosthesis and heal his body and mind. Recurring infections caused four amputations, which ended with a partial leg amputation. During this entire time, he was committed to pursue his beloved mechanical passions and help others.

Amy L. Seifert, 59

January 30, 2025

Chillicothe, IL – Amy L. Seifert, a devoted wife, beloved mother, cherished grandmother, and treasured great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2025, at the age of 59.

Researcher’s Note – A GoFundMe was set up explaining that just before Christmas 2024, Amy Seifert was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer . After 1 round of chemo Amy was exhausted and barely able to muster enough energy to respond to texts or calls of support she had been receiving. Then on top of cancer , on 1/19/2025 she had a stroke . Amy’s health in the past 30 days has quite literally been everything but the kitchen sink thrown at it. Link

No cause of death reported.

Maite Guadalupe Martinez’s mother

January 30, 2025

Las Vegas, NV – This is my Fiancee Aimee. We were on our way to have a huge family together! We both dreamt of just that, then it really HAPPENED! We had our first child December 12th! A beautiful babygirl we would name Maite Guadalupe Martinez. Her recovering was going good until one night her legs started to swell up, I ran to Walmart real quickto get pillows and anything else she might need. Sadly due to her having a bad heart, the pain was to much her to bear and it gave up. She would pass away December 24th Leaving behind a almost 2-month-old baby girl and a soon to be husband that loves her so deepl

No cause of death reported.

Josh Scott, 47

January 30, 2025

BEMENT, IL – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Josh Daniel Scott, who left us unexpectedly on Monday (Jan. 27, 2025), at the age of 47. His sudden passing leaves a profound void in the lives of his family, friends and all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

John Osborne, Jr., 65

January 30, 2025

John J. Osborne, Jr., Jay, 65, of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Friday January 17, 2025, while in Orlando, FL. Jay began his career at his family’s then business, Andrew Brown’s Pharmacy, in South Scranton. He later also held employment at Scranton Electric and Benco Dental.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Klawitter, 70

January 30, 2025

Gary L. Klawitter, 70, of Middletown [PA], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in the Hershey Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Bradford Peter, 71

January 30, 2025

Bradford Max “Brad” Peter, 71 years, of Hicksville [OH], died suddenly, Thursday, January 30, 2025, in his residence with his wife at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Nickerson, 40

January 30, 2025

Robert J. “Rob” Nickerson, age 40, of Aston [PA], passed away suddenly at home on January 27, 2025. He was a lifelong Philly sports fan especially the Eagles, was an avid fisherman, and for the last 20 years he was proudly employed as a Steamfitter by the Steamfitters Local 420.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Raffone, 57

January 30, 2025

Diane Raffone, 57, of New Haven [CT], died suddenly at home January 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Furlan, 64

January 30, 2025

Susan M. Furlan, aged 64, of Parma, OH, suddenly passed away on January 28, 2025. Her loss is completely unexpected, and her family is profoundly saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Laurel Levis-Doyle, 69

January 30, 2025

Laurel Levis-Doyle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly with her husband and children by her side on January 24, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

Ralph Davis Jr, 57

January 30, 2025

Ralph Edward Davis Jr, age 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 11th, 2025, in his home. He resided in Fountain, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Randall Allen Bollinger Sr., 66

January 30, 2025

Astoria, IL – Randall Allen Bollinger Sr., age 66, of Astoria, IL, passed on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Memorials in Randy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or Astoria Fire and Rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca L. Watson, 59

January 30, 2025

Table Grove, IL – Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Watson, 59, of Table Grove, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home on January 29, 2025, following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. In 2017, she achieved her Master’s in Occupational Therapy and spent many fulfilling years working at MDH Rehab. Donations in Becky’s memory can be made to The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in St. Louis, MO and MDH Hospice.

Researcher’s Note – In Aug. Of 2021, IL governor mandated all healthcare workers be vaccinated [sic] against covid 19.

Ramon Gonzalez Bradford, 58

January 30, 2025

El Paso, Texas – Ramon G. Bradford (58) was born to James Henry Bradford and Zelda Mae Bradford on July 20, 1966. He passed away on January 22, 2025, at home from a sudden heart attack.

William Ballard IV, 49

January 29, 2025

William “Willie” Ballard IV, 49, of Bardstown [KY], died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. He took great pride in his work as the owner of W.B. Countertops, where he built his business with dedication, pride, and a commitment to excellence. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Portelance, 66

January 29, 2025

Niantic, CT – It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Paul Portelance announces that he passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2025. Having obtained a degree in psychology from Southern Connecticut State College, he worked to help those struggling with mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Epley, 60

January 29, 2025

Mary Angela (Angie) Epley, age 60, of Albuquerque [NM], passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2025. Angie was an admired and successful hair stylist in Albuquerque with a career spanning 40 years that grew many friendships and strong bonds with her clients.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Cahill, 67

January 29, 2025

Daniel J. Cahill, 67, of La Salle [IL], beloved son, brother, adored uncle, and sweet great uncle, died unexpectedly at his home on January 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Hedberg, 75

January 29, 2025

Paul A. Hedberg, of Walkerton, Virginia, formerly of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and Lake Preston, South Dakota, died suddenly January 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Webber, 67

January 29, 2025

Janet M. Webber, age 67, a longtime resident of Quincy [MA], died suddenly, Saturday, January 25, 2025, at home. Janet began her career working for the United States Postal Service and went on to enjoy a rewarding career as a phlebotomist. She started with the Red Cross, where she enjoyed working blood drives and having the opportunity to interact with many people. She went on to work at the Massachusetts General Hospital for over twenty years. She had retired two years ago.

Researcher’s Note – Booster [sic] shots required for all Mass General Brigham employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Moffett, 60

January 29, 2025

Daniel Roy Moffett (“Dan”) of Newark, Delaware, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Monson, 62

January 28, 2025

Linda M. Monson, 62, of Waukon [IA] died unexpectedly at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Verdi, 37

January 28, 2025

Willoughby Hills, Ohio – Brian Joseph Verdi, age 37, died unexpectedly on January 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Perry, 61

January 28, 2025

Danvers, Massachusetts – Susan E. Perry, 61, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

William Moser, 41

January 28, 2025

William Glenn Moser, 41, of Newport, VA, departed this life suddenly in his home on January 26, 2025. Professionally, William was self-employed as a mason.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Cruze, 56

January 28, 2025

Knoxville, TN – Shawn Kevin Cruze, age 56, passed away suddenly at home on January 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Mongar, 61

January 28, 2025

Timothy Day Mongar of Cedar Springs [MI], passed away suddenly at his home on January 20, 2025, of natural causes. He was 61 years old. Tim was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed being on the road until his health would no longer allow him to drive his big rig.

No cause of death reported.

Ernestine “Tina” Ramirez, 62

January 28, 2025

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Ernestine “Tina” Ramirez, of San Antonio, Texas. She left this world on January 8, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Anna Miller, 41

January 27, 2025

Anna Marie Miller, 41, of Coshocton [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 25, 2025, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 26:

Sandra Marie Rodriguez, 54

December 26, 2024

Sandra Marie Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2024. She is survived by her three children.

Researcher’s note – Rodriguez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: Our mother went into cardiac arrest on December 3 rd and was in critical condition for 113 hours, fighting her toughest battle. On December 6 th , God called our mother home, and she returned to where she was meant to be: Link

Reported on December 10:

Carolina Olvera, 56

December 10, 2024

Carolina Olvera, 56, of San Antonio, Tx., passed away. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. Carol also was an extremely talented florist. She helped brighten the lives of many during milestone events, and Carol absolutely loved seeing those thrilled looks when clients would see the beautiful arrangements she created.

Researcher’s note – Olvera “died suddenly.” From Facebook: My condolences to her family. Carolina was a dear, dear friend. Such a sweet person. I just talked to her Saturday./ My condolences, I still can’t believe it. She was a sweet person. And still young to leave this world. Link

No cause of death reported.

Sean Christopher Madison, 33

December 10, 2024

After a courageous and determined battle with cancer, Sean Christopher Madison, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved wife Tanyn by his side. It is impossible to fully capture the essence of who Sean was—as a person, a friend, a mechanic, a husband, and a father. He was hands-on, kind-hearted, adventurous, and endlessly loving.

John Navaira Perez, 60

January 23, 2024

A long-time resident of San Antonio, Texas, John began his career in the food service and hospitality industry, working as a kitchen manager at the Marriott and Jim’s restaurants. He later served as a Bible teacher and bus driver at El Sendero Christian Academy, sharing his faith and positively impacting many lives. In his free time, John was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and became certified as a Harley-Davidson mechanic, a testament to his love for motorcycles.

Researcher’s note – Perez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: John Navaira Perez passed away in the early morning of January 10 th , it was unexpected and heartbreaking. John’s heart was full of love for his children and family, and we graciously ask for any support to lay him to rest. Thank You and God Bless. Link

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (303):

Radio host and hockey champ Shawn ‘Simmer’ Simpson dead at age 56 with friends left ‘in shock’ as they mourn ‘great guy’, Link

Michael "Mike" Kenneth Trakalo, 57, Link

Jacqueline Annette Kennedy Ernest, 27, Link

Robert Staples, 59, Link

Brooke Marie Ledwith, 1 day, Link

Diane St. Amour, 73, Link

Ross "Sam" Gregory Palen, 61, Link

Braun Adam Gagnon, 14, Link

Carine Edna Windsor, 71, Link

Peter Beattie, 63, Link

Jane Theresa Oosthuizen, 69, Link

Jim (James) Maurice Kelly, 74, Link

Patricia Valle-Martinez, 58, Link

Neil Lavallee, 66, Link

Simone Boucher, 52, Link

Sabrina Leveille, 40, Link

Daniel Stephen Telpuk, 66, Link

Jonathan Paul Frederick Kotlar, 33, Link

Dale "Bow" Graham Swerdfeger, 67, Link

Murray Ewart Campbell, 64, Link

Terrence O’Shea, 67, Link

Danielle Elizabeth Edie Schmidt, 49, Link

Donna Leadbetter, 70, Link

Tyler Robert Tillotson, 36, Link

Murray Wilfred Hawn, 72, Link

Mark Christopher Gigliotti, 51, Link

Russell Johnny Scott Leonard Steele, 67, Link

Sylvain François Côté, 56, Link

Claus Mueller, 67, Link

Jack Verkaik, 74, Link

Zachary Viggiani, 51, Link

Matthew Gander, 19, Link

Katrina Lynn Lennon, 40, Link

Tracey Stam, 51, Link

Patricia Valle-Martinez, 58, Link

Robert Paulhan Beards, 55, Link

Sandra Gould, 73, Link

Jesse Trachsel, 68, Link

Baby Dyck, Link

Pierre Cadieux, 49, Link

Ronald Simpson, 75, Link

Daniel Duval, Link

Nicola Demers, 54, Link

Emma Jane Dalton, 54, Link

Jeremy Paul "J.P." Henderson, 49, Link

Steven Wilson, 60, Link

Patricia (Tricia) Stenvers, 49, Link

Aaron Austin Leger, 26, Link

Christian "Chris" Harnaga, 71, Link

Michael Katsumi Oye, 72, Link

Bruce Samuel Sproule, 62, Link

Bruce Donald, 71, Link

Kimberly Goselin, 41, Link

Margaret Anne Beaudry, 65, Link

Vesna Radović, 70, Link

Suzan Hsiao Tzu Lien Cheung, 71, Link

Adam Hill, 45, Link

Serguei Cheliapine, 72, Link

Lorraine Michele Martin, 57, Link

Terry Allen Bebee, 67, Link

Jon Perry, 40, Link

Michael Jones DeMedeiros Travassos, 58, Link

Denis Lavoie, 63, Link

Nina Doreen Debastiani, 47, Link

Basilio Mirasol Orcena Jr., 65, Link

Joanne Di Iorio, 75, Link

Zhiqiang Janet Ma, 69, Link

Gregory Clark McLane, 69, Link

Sean Eric Rees-Oliviere 67, Link

Conrad Angelina Barton, stillborn, Link

Leo Marvin Sakchekapo, 58, Link

Patricia Marie Game, 63, Link

Barry Joseph Fitzgerald, 71, Link

Nelda Legarde, 57, Link

Adam Jordan Hill, 45, Link

Krzysztof Zupranski, 68, Link

Thomas Martin Ayers, 45, Link

Michael William Rego, 38, Link

Steven Lamarche, 48, Link

Madelyn Nora Ker, 16, Link

Olivia Grace Taylor, 2

January 31, 2025

On January 28th, 2025 at CHEO Hospital, sweet angel Olivia Grace Taylor gained her wings while in her parent's arms. Olivia was born on May 27th, 2022 and after some time was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition - 15q11.2 Chromosome Micro-Deletion and Early Infantile Epileptic Encephalopathy.

Researcher's note - Early infantile epileptic encephalopathy (EIEE) is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that affects infants. It's characterized by frequent seizures that begin in the first few months of life. EIEE is also known as Ohtahara syndrome. Early infantile epileptic encephalopathy (EIEE) is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that affects infants. It's characterized by frequent seizures that begin in the first few months of life. EIEE is also known as Ohtahara syndrome.

Lawrence “Larry” Lachine, 63, Link

Ann McClemens, 69, Link

Ricky Wight, 60, Link

Dennis Harold Alles, 75, Link

Donald A. Atkinson, 59, Link

Isabel Reyes, 73, Link

Noreen Vaillant-Daly, 59, Link

Riley Anthony Farrell, 20, Link

Manuel Ervalho, 74, Link

George Vescio, 47, Link

Tia Medicine, 29, Link

Tammy Sheldrick, 61, Link

Cathy Vandenhoven, 61, Link

Eric Devaere, 62, Link

Peter Padacz, 55, Link

Holdan Roland Romanowski, 8, Link

Christopher (CJ) Boucher, 43, Link

Cindy Evans, 59, Link

Brenda Jean Dannrath, 75, Link

Terry Wallenius, 62, Link

Marc Gaston Blais, 52, Link

Jennifer Lee Arundell, 70, Link

Rennison Ruth, 29, Link

Gianni Croce Tantalo, 67, Link

Maria Giampaolo, 61, Link

Jacqueline Bertotti, 53, Link

James Mikel "Jim" Brown, 60, Link

Bradley Smith, 62, Link

Sean Harrison, 37, Link

Raymond Bonneau, 65, Link

Eric James Beedham, 32, Link

Darren Quinn, 48, Link

Doug Laplante, 68, Link

Noreen Vaillant-Daly, 59, Link

Liam Kennedy, 44, Link

Corry Brink, 68, Link

Elizabeth Andrews, 66, Link

Shane Scovron, Link

Ron Ongaro, 59, Link

Joseph Duz, 59, Link

Brigitte Krynicki, 74, Link

Donald Joseph Small, 72, Link

Phuc Vu, 66, Link

David James Brown, 72, Link

Vicki Mplias Stratigeas, 54, Link

Ronald Joseph Ongaro, 59, Link

Ron Preece, 72, Link

Robert George Tompkins, 70, Link

Douglas Arthur "Doug" Laplante, 68, Link

Scott Michael Zaboschuk, 30, Link

Douglas John Smith, 66, Link

Daniel Bruce Anthony Opperman, 40, Link

Lawrence Robert King, 74, Link

Richard "Rick" Taggart, 75, Link

Mike Wilder, 59, Link

John "Scott" Sheppard, 75, Link

Bryan Smith, 47, Link

Christian Andrew Boissoneau, 42, Link

Robert “Rob” Stanley Vanderveen, 67, Link

Gregory Paul Mlinaric, 62, Link

Neil Dunn, 47, Link

Donald Joseph Upshall, 75, Link

Paul Benedict Walsh, 60, Link

Lee Harrington, 72, Link

Michael Schoutese, 59, Link

