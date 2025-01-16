ABC Morning Host Soni Dimond Dead at 67 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest — As Colleagues Left Heartbroken Over ‘Charismatic’ Star’s Passing

January 10, 2025

Lancaster, PA - A beloved ABC morning host has died after suffering cardiac arrest. Soni Dimond is being remembered by her colleagues following her unexpected death on Thursday, December 27, at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Dimond, a television reporter, was best known for hosting a morning show segment called Vibrant Living.

Researcher’s Note – TV star claims discrimination against ABC over COVID-19 vaccine[sic] mandate: Link

Link

Longtime DC journalist and native Derrick Ward dies at 62

January 8, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC — Derrick Ward, a D.C. native and longtime reporter for NBC4 Washington and formerly with WTOP News, has died at 62, both news outlets confirmed Wednesday. Ward died following complications from a recent cardiac arrest, according to a statement from his family and NBC4. Ward was one of D.C.’s most well-known reporters, growing up in Northeast D.C. and starting his decades-long journalism career in radio at WPFM, WAMU, and WTOP before making the switch to broadcast. He’s covered major stories such as the Iran-Contra hearings, the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon, and the D.C. sniper shootings, according to NBC4.

Link

Andrea Bailey, 71

January 11, 2025

Andrea Chris Bailey, 71, of Elgin, IL, died suddenly Jan. 5 in Scottsdale, AZ. She served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Plattsburg, NY, and later was an award-winning journalist as a reporter, columnist, and editorial writer for the Elgin Courier-News and the Daily Herald. Her passion for travel took her around the world, and sharing that exploration with those she loved was her greatest source of joy.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barstool Producer Jonathan Stanko Dies at 32 Almost 8 Months After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

January 8, 2025

Barstool [sports blog] employee Jonathan Stanko died on Monday, Jan. 6, following his battle with cancer. He was 32 years old. Dave Portnoy, CEO and founder of Barstool Sports, announced the news of Stanko’s death in a tribute shared on X. “Really sad news from the world of Barstool. We lost Jonathan Stanko to cancer yesterday morning,” he began his post, shared on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In May 2024, Stanko wrote in a blog post that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma gastric cancer in April.

Researcher’s Note - “We Are Not Going Back”: New York City Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate for Private-Sector Employers: Link

Link

Detroit comedy scene mourns death of local comic Jaded Jaden

January 13, 2025

Jonathan Nokielski, a beloved local comedian known by his stage name as Jaded Jaden, has unexpectedly died, leaving fans and fellow performers in shock. He was 43. Nokielski, who was named best local comedian in the Metro Times Best of Detroit 2024 reader poll, started as a standup comic and made crowds laugh with his raunchy, crude, and hilarious acts. Nokielski later produced comedy shows and is credited with helping other new comedians get their starts. Details of Nokielski’s death weren’t immediately clear Monday morning.

Link

NY drum legend, dead at 49

January 7, 2025

There has been an outpouring of grief at the sudden death of Anthony Pinciotti, a leading drummer in jazz, rock and world ensembles, who died suddenly just before Christmas. We are heartbroken to announce that Anthony John Pinciotti passed away suddenly on December 24, 2024, at the age of 49. Sracey Kent writes: ‘We only just finished our trip together to Malaysia and our annual December run at Birdland NYC, where we spent another week smiling at one another on the stand and loving playing music together. We are heartbroken, losing Anthony hurts a lot. We said goodbye on 44th street, talking excitedly about our upcoming tour in March, going from Italy to France to Czech Republic to Germany to Poland to France and so on. We’ve got a gorgeous tour lined up for the 5 of us, and we talked about the van we’ve rented and the drives we’d take — the void without him in the band is immense.’

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Brainerd DJ Danny Wild Dies After 6-Month Battle with Cancer

January 12, 2025

A longtime Brainerd [MN] disc jockey has died after a six-month battle with cancer. Daniel Wileman was known as “Danny Wild” on 107.5 The Power Loon, where he served as a morning DJ for 32 years. He left the airwaves last June and returned in December, when he detailed on air his battle with a cancerous tumor on his chest. He died Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with his wife Joan by his side. Wileman was 60 years old.

Link

Reported on September 27, 2023:

Felicia Taylor Cause Of Death : Her Last Journey From Hollywood Roots to Global News

September 27, 2023

Felicia Rodrica Sturt Taylor, a well-known American anchor and correspondent, was born on August 28, 1964, in Los Angeles. She is best recognized for her work with CNN International’s World Business Today and her contributions to CNN’s Business Updates division. Until November 2009, she co-hosted Retirement Living TV’s Daily Cafe. The world was shocked to learn about Felicia Taylor’s passing on Friday, September 8, 2023 [at home]. Her departure at 59 seemed hasty, leaving many unanswered questions in its wake. Felicia Taylor was the child of actor Rod Taylor and Mary Hilem, a fashion model who subsequently changed her name to Mary Schott. Her godfathers, John Wayne and John Ford, had ties to the entertainment industry and were part of her upbringing.

Researcher’s note – According to an Instagram post, Taylor “passed away suddenly in her sleep.” In spite of the headline, her cause of death is unknown.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 4:

Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena dead at 47

January 4, 2025

Hollywood filmmaker Jeff Baena has died at age 47. Baena, who was married to “White Lotus” actress Aubrey Plaza, was found dead by an assistant Friday morning at his home in the Los Angeles area, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police and fire responded to the home around 10:30 AM for a death investigation. The director was pronounced dead at the scene with law enforcement reportedly saying he died by suicide.

Link

‘The Spurs Lady’ Sovia Lauriano dies after suffering heart attack , family member says

January 12, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX – San Antonio Spurs super fan Sovia Lauriano [74] passed away on Saturday, a family member confirmed to KSAT. Lauriano, who is also known as “The Spurs Lady,” was known for dressing head-to-toe in customized Spurs gear. Over the years, Lauriano became one of the most beloved Spurs fans in San Antonio. She represented Silver and Black every chance she could with over-the-top costumes. The Spurs posted a tribute to Lauriano to its social media accounts on Sunday morning. A family member of Lauriano said she died of a heart attack. Lauriano had prior heart issues, the relative said. She underwent surgery in 2024.

Link

Chris Roth Passes Away at Age 42

January 11, 2025

On January 2, Midwest poker player Chris Roth passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 42. Born May 21, 1982, Roth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was well-known within the Wisconsin poker community, especially as an Omaha hi-lo player. He had amassed $402,340 in lifetime tournament earnings dating back to 2006 according to The Hendon Mob, which put him 34th on the Wisconsin all-time money list at the time of his passing.

Link

National Finals Rodeo Team Roper Liddon Cowden Passes Away at Just 54

January 8, 2025

The rodeo world has suffered some incredible losses lately and Liddon Cowden was just added to that list. At just 54 years old, Cowden passed in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 1, 2025.

Researcher’s Note - The exact cause of death is not yet known, though some of Cowden’s oldest and closest friends say the California cowboy had been hospitalized in recent times after suffering a stroke . Link

Link

Remembering The Talented Artist And Actor Keller Fornes Who Passed Away At 32

January 7, 2025

The entertainment industry and loved ones are mourning the untimely passing of Keller Scott Fornes, who passed away at the age of 32 on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas. A versatile artist and performer, Keller left a mark as an actor, writer, musician, and filmmaker.

Link

San Francisco neighborhood artist, 47, dies unexpectedly

January 12, 2025

Pete Doolittle, the San Francisco [CA] artist known for his ubiquitous paintings on salvaged panes of glass, died “peacefully, and very unexpectedly” on Thursday, Jan. 2, according to a social media post shared by his longtime partner Claudia Nicolas Pierce. Doolittle, 47, was a stalwart of the Lower Haight, where he could be spotted selling his pieces on Divisadero and hanging out at Noc Noc. Doolittle’s cause of death has not yet been shared.

Link

Waterloo Congressional Candidate Passes Away After Sudden Illness

January 13, 2025

The Waterloo [NY] man who challenged Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to represent the 24th Congressional District in the last General Election has passed away. 65-year-old David Wagenhauser passed away on Saturday following a sudden and brief illness. He went to college at SUNY Brockport and Syracuse University College of Law and served as a public interest attorney and Executive Director in Washington, DC. Wagenhauser testified before Congress and worked to craft bi-partisan legislation. He also served as VP at his mother’s home care agency and served as an elected Village Trustee in Brockport.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Northville Township trustee dies suddenly at age 53

January 13, 2025

NORTHVILLE TWP., MI – Township Trustee, financial expert and author Scott Frush died suddenly Jan. 11. He was 53. “It was a shock,” Township Supervisor Mark Abbo said on Monday morning. Frush, a financial planner, was appointed as a trustee in 2019 and won election the following year. He was reelected this past fall and has served as deputy treasurer since 2021. His cause of death was not released.

Link

William Becker, III, 56

January 8, 2025

ESTERO, Fla. – William George Becker, III, “Bill,” 56, died unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024. Bill went on to become the director of Institutional Advancement at Cheverus High School and director of Development of the Girl Scouts of Maine and then to become director of finance for Peter Cianchette’s campaign for governor. Later, he was the campaign manager for Matt Jacobson’s campaign for governor and served as director of finance for Mary Mayhew’s campaign for governor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jackson County mayor dies after cancer battle

January 12, 2025

GAINESBORO, Tenn. – Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady has died. He was 61. News of Heady’s passing on Sunday was posted on social media. He had been fighting colon cancer. Heady’s last Facebook post on January 3 gave thanks for the prayers, saying his pain was “much better.” On Jan. 1, he had posted that he was in “tremendous pain.” Heady was sworn in as mayor on August 26, 2022.

Link

66 infants “died suddenly”:

Grace Eleanore Gillikin, 5 months

January 13, 2025

Flat Rock, Michigan – Grace Eleanore Gillikin, affectionately known as “Baby Grace,” embodied the very essence of resilience and strength. Born on August 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, she arrived into this world as a fierce and feisty spirit weighing just 1 pound, 3.8 ounces. Though her journey was short, a mere five months, she captivated and inspired all who had the joy of knowing her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hazel J Hall, 1 month

January 13, 2025

American Fork, Utah – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beautiful baby girl, Hazel J Hall. She graced us for a short but immeasurably meaningful time. She filled our hearts with love and brought us more happiness than we could have ever imagined. December 9, 2024 — January 9, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jayden Olsen, 13 days

January 13, 2025

Jayden Olsen, son of Laken Peterson and Damarius Olsen passed away on January 2, 2025, at the family’s residence in Edinboro, PA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Master Brandon Deon Hardrick Jr, baby

January 13, 2025

Cordele, Georgia – It is with great sadness that Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home announces the passing of Master Brandon Deon Hardrick Jr.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camden Niko Anthony Huse, 1 day

January 13, 2025

Camden Niko Anthony Huse, infant son of Ryan Huse & Brandi Clower of Lafayette, TN, passed away Saturday evening, January 11, 2025 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kian Romir Neloms, 0 days

January 13, 2025

Tuscumbia, Alabama – Kian Romir Neloms, infant son of Romone Neloms and Breonna Schrimsher, entered and left this life on January 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Fernandez Castillo Guandique

January 12, 2025

Brentwood, New York – Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes of Brentwood N.Y. is honored to oversee the funeral services for Baby Fernandez Castillo Guandique.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Chris Zachary Heaven Chapa, 0 days

January 12, 2025

San Antonio, Texas – Baby Chris Zachary Heaven Chapa, loving son, brother, and grandson, entered rest on December 26, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 26, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hayden James Rachford, stillborn

January 12, 2025

Columbus, Indiana – Hayden James Rachford was born into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, January 9th, at 4:55 AM, to parents Grant and Clarissa Rachford at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He weighed 4.9 ounces and was 8 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brayden Andrew Gerner, 9 days

January 11, 2025

Beulaville, North Carolina – Braden Andrew was born Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4:13 AM. He weighed 1 pound 5.9 ounces and was 12 inches long such a beautiful baby boy for his short time on earth Brayden touched so many lives was loved by so many more. So many people came together to pray for our boy. To see him and love him was something magical. On Wednesday, January 8th at 7 PM, surrounded by love and family in his Mother’s arms with his Daddy by her side, Brayden left us for his eternal resting place in heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Autumn Green, 13 days

January 11, 2025

Norwalk, Connecticut – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Autumn Green. She was born on December 17, 2024 to her loving parents Addison Green and Christina Colonnello-Green and passed away on December 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cohen Alan Jackson, stillborn

January 11, 2025

Fredericksburg, VA – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son, Baby Cohen Alan Jackson, 23 weeks gestation, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at VCU Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camille Mo’Nee Johnson, 11 months

January 11, 2025

Killeen, TX – Camille Mo’Nee Johnson was born in Temple, TX, on January 6, 2024, to parents Ta’Sherra Mo’Nee Gordon and Anthony Terrell Johnson. She departed this world on December 30, 2024. January 6, 2024 – December 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saoirse Rae Cook, stillborn

January 11, 2025

Glasgow, Kentucky – Saoirse Rae Cook was born sleeping on January 10, 2025, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was a beautiful girl, weighing 8 ounces and was 9 inches in length.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Amoura Copeland, baby

January 10, 2025

Jacksonville, Florida – Baby Girl Amoura Copeland slept away on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Corvellius Demario Hamilton- Lane Jr.

January 10, 2025

Kinston, North Carolina, - Baby Boy Corvellius D. Hamilton- Lane Jr. Was passed away on November 19, 2020. Funeral services are currently incomplete.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maggie Sue Lunsford, 7 months

January 10, 2025

Elizabethton, Tennessee – Maggie Sue Lunsford, 7 months old, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on January 6, 2025. She was born to Jerry and Alexis Lunsford, on May 28, 2024. Maggie Sue was a beautiful, wonderful, happy, loving baby girl who loved her big brother dearly. She brought happiness and smiles to everyone around her and was dearly loved. Her smile was the light in even the darkest room. She loved her blanket, watching SpongeBob, trying new foods, especially pickles and Reese Cups. She was a regular attendee of East River Park Christian Church, providing smiles to everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rayden Lee Major, stillborn

January 10, 2025

Alice, Texas – Baby Rayden Lee Major born into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Nov.1, 2024, in a Corpus Christi, Tx. Hospital

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alauna Ann Thomas-Clark, 17 months

January 10, 2025

Muncie, Indiana – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl Alauna Anne Thomas-Clark, who was taken from us too soon on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Riley children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, at just the tender age of seventeen months. She brought immeasurable joy and light into our lives with her kind heart, radiant smile and boundless curiosity. Though her time was brief, the depth of love and happiness she shared will forever remain in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Elise Blomberg, infant

January 10, 2025

Orion, Michigan – Charlotte Elise Blomberg, precious infant daughter of Zachary and Kirsten, was welcomed into heaven on January 2, 2025. She weighed 7 lbs 4 oz and was 18.5 inches long. She had brown eyes and brown hair.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarissa Espinoza Elias, infant

January 10, 2025

Porterville, California – Clarissa Espinoza Elias, an infant and child of Jose N. Espinoza and Elizabeth Elias of Poplar, California, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maddix Jose Guzman, infant

January 10, 2025

Georgetown, Kentucky – Maddix Jose Guzman, infant child of Enrique and Rachel Batt Guzman, passed away Friday, January 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crosby Keith Cole, 0 days

January 9, 2025

Clinton, Oklahoma – Our cherished baby boy, Crosby Keith Cole, arrived early Sunday morning, January 5, 2025, a blessing placed softly into the arms of his loving parents, Shelby and Cody Cole. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent this brief but meaningful time with Crosby. Shelby and Cody returned Crosby safely back into the hands of Jesus on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ace Cohen Jentsch, 3 days

January 9, 2025

College Station, Texas – Ace Cohen Jentsch bravely entered this world 3 months early on New Year’s Day, giving his mommy and daddy an unexpected New Year’s gift. Weighing only 1 pound 2 ounces, this little guy proved to be a strong fighter, rallying both day and night in the NICU. Ace had the best staff caring for him but liked to keep them on their toes by letting them know he was the boss and “in charge”. The nurses would tease mom and dad saying Ace liked to do everything with a dramatic flare. Mommy and daddy stayed by his side non-stop and Ace loved them being there, most of all he enjoyed touch time with mommy and daddy, which was always evident by his improved vitals. He enjoyed getting to know their voices better, as he could hear them talk, pray, laugh and even cry around him. One very special moment was when Ace felt both mommy and daddy’s hand on him and together they baptized him as a child of God. Ace was taken to Heaven on January 4th, after 3 days of being loved and cherished here on Earth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Celeste Caladrius Mea, 11 days

January 9, 2025

Mount Pleasant, Michigan – Celeste Mead passed away Monday, January 6, 2025, 11 short days after her birth on December 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Whitley Jesse Mitchell, stillborn

January 9, 2025

Fort Morgan, CO – Our precious baby girl, Whitley Jesse Mitchell, was born sleeping on December 30th,2024 at 11:46 am at PSL in Denver, leaving an everlasting imprint on our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kamri Brielle Richardson, 26 days

January 9, 2025

Hampton, VA - Kamri Brielle Richardson, who was called to be with the Lord on December 21, 2024, at the age of 26 days. Kamri was born on November 25, 2024, to her loving parents, Amber J. Hess and Lawrence T. Richardson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Gaiana Eternitii Terrell-Walker, 5 months

January 9, 2025

Westville, Indiana – Baby Gaiana Eternitii Terrell-Walker, affectionately known as GiGi, was a beacon of gentle light that shone briefly in this world. Born on August 9, 2024, in Michigan City, Indiana, she brought immeasurable joy and love into the lives of all who were blessed to know her. On January 5, 2025, Baby GiGi’s journey on earth came to a peaceful close at Franciscan Health of Michigan City, Indiana. In her short time with us, Baby GiGi was the example of pure love and innocence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kameron Kortez Chapman, 11 days

January 9, 2025

Morgantown, Kentucky – Kameron Kortez Chapman, a cherished and beloved infant, graced this world with his presence on Friday, December 27, 2024, in Owensboro, KY. In his brief time on earth, he brought immense joy. He loved being held, being talked to, listening to music and having his hair brushed. Kameron passed away at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Kameron was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Ziona A’Lisha Gourdine, infant

January 9, 2025

Allentown, Pennsylvania – Infant Ziona A’Lisha Gourdine, passed away on January 5, 2025, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brynnlee Mae Wheeler, stillborn

January 9, 2025

Fairview, Oklahoma – Brynnlee was stillborn in Enid, Oklahoma, on January 2, 2025, to Michael and Kayli (Ryel) Wheeler, with her family gathered around her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy James Fehringer, stillborn

January 8, 2025

Sidney, Nebraska – Timothy James Fehringer, precious baby boy of John and Sara Fehringer, was born forever sleeping at Sidney Regional Medical Center on January 5, 2025. He weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long. Although Timothy never spent any time outside of the womb with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. Everyone was patiently awaiting his arrival, and we will now patiently wait to see him again. Our little boy will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris, 42 days

January 8, 2025

Flint, MI – Baby girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris was born November 19, 2024, in Flint, MI. She was the daughter of Brittney Kelly and Dontrale Harris.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonas Maximus Trosko, 4 1/2 months

January 8, 2025

Jonas Maximus Trosko, cherished son of George David “Dave” Trosko, Jr. and Shanna Trosko, was born on August 19, 2024, in Lewisville, Texas, and was called home to be with Jesus on January 2, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. He was affectionately known as “Max” to family and friends. Max brought immense joy to everyone he touched in his short time on earth. He was a social baby who loved being around people and out in the world. He never knew a stranger and gave great big smiles to all who looked upon him and was a light in this world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Eva Rose Allsbrooks, 0 days

January 8, 2025

Crockett, Texas – Infant Eva Rose Allsbrooks passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. Eva was born January 7, 2025 to parents, Jesse Frank Allsbrooks and Dakota Denise Perez Allsbrooks.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hucklynd “Huck” Crow Anderson, 9 weeks and 2 days

January 8, 2025

Belgrade, Minnesota – Hucklynd “Huck” Crow Anderson, 9 weeks and 2-day-old infant son of Kyle and Victoria Anderson, died Dec. 28, 2024, unexpectedly at his home near Belgrade.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clara Bell Jo Campbell, stillborn

January 8, 2025

Anderson, Indiana – Infant Clara Bell Jo Campbell was born asleep on January 5, 2025, at Community Hospital Anderson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Russell Wade Dowell, 5 days old

January 8, 2025

Grassy Creek, NC – Infant Russell Wade Dowell, 5 days old, of Grassy Creek, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Forsyth Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Zachary Wyatt Flanagan

January 8, 2025

Archdale, North Carolina – Infant Zachary Wyatt Flanagan passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy James Fehringer, stillborn

January 8, 2025

Sidney, Nebraska – Timothy James Fehringer, precious baby boy of John and Sara Fehringer, was born forever sleeping at Sidney Regional Medical Center on January 5, 2025. He weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long. Although Timothy never spent any time outside of the womb with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peyton Kenley Bishop, baby

January 7, 2025

Greenwood, South Carolina – Peyton Kenley Bishop, our beautiful baby girl, was welcomed into the world on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, and left our arms too soon. Though her life was short, she filled our hearts with love and brought joy to our family. She will always be remembered and loved. She may have only been with us for a short time, but her love will last forever. We will carry her memory in our hearts always.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Lavelle Isiah Davis, 0 days

January 7, 2025

Rockledge, FL – Baby Lavelle Isiah Davis, of Rockledge, passed away on January 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Regina Ivette Gomez-Castro, baby

January 7, 2025

Beaufort, South Carolina – We are sadden to announce the passing of Baby Regina Ivette Gomez-Castro on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Charm Hall, baby

January 7, 2025

Greenville, South Carolina – Baby Boy Charm Hall, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marlee Cynthia McGehee, 0 days

January 7, 2025

Basile, Louisiana – With heavy hearts the family is announcing the passing of baby Marlee Cynthia McGehee on January 6, 2025, prematurely at the Acadian Medical Center in Eunice

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Kh’lani Moore, baby

January 7, 2025

Port Wentworth, Georgia – Baby Kh’lani Moore passed away December 21, 2024, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Angel Gabriel Roblero Galvez, baby

January 7, 2025

Beaufort, South Carolina – We are sadden to announce the passing of Baby Angel Gabriel Roblero Galvez, passed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Marie Coxson, twin infant and Sylar McKenzie Coxson, infant twin

January 7, 2025

Ashland, Ohio – Frances Marie Coxson, infant twin daughter of Devin Coxson and Rebecca Leiby, passed from this life on Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 in Summa Akron City Hospital. Sylar McKenzie Coxson, infant twin daughter of Devin Coxson and Rebecca Leiby passed from this life on Sunday morning, December 29, 2024 in University Hospital Samaritan Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jace Marshall Holcombe, 15 days

January 7, 2025

Gastonia, North Carolina – Jace Marshall Holcombe, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 6, 2025, at Novant Health Charlotte. He was born December 21, 2024, infant son of Jonathon and Ariana Holcombe. Jace was the most precious son and grandson, and was loved by many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrianna Elizabeth Kendra, 2 days

January 7, 2025

Erie, Pennsylvania – Adrianna Elizabeth Kendra, infant of Bradley and Caira Kendra, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025. She was born in Cleveland, OH on January 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Omarion Thomas Howard Markham, 0 days

January 7, 2025

Sisseton, South Dakota – Omarion Thomas Howard Markham arrived in this world and journeyed to the spirit world on January 4, 2025, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Ray Troyer, 10 hours, 48 minutes

January 7, 2025

Sugarcreek, Ohio – Michael Ray Troyer, infant son of Eli R. And Roxanna (Mullet) Troyer, of Beach City, went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 3, 2024, 10 hours and 48 minutes after birth at Akron General Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guido Politano Jr., stillborn

January 7, 2025

Warsaw, Indiana – Guido Politano Jr., was born sleeping in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin And Spencer Rose, stillborn twins

January 7, 2025

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – With heavy hearts, we announce the very unexpected passing of our precious angel babies, Benjamin Paul Rose and Spencer Bennett Rose, who were born sleeping on 12/31/24 at 34 weeks and 2 days. Though they never got to take their first breaths, they have left an indelible mark on our hearts and will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Valentina Genis Cuzco, baby

January 6, 2025

Brooklyn, New York – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Valentina Genis Cuzco.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris, 6 weeks

January 6, 2025

Flint, MI. – Baby girl Da’Layah LaTrice Harris was born November 19, 2024, in Flint, MI.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Rosie Jazz Singleton, 0 days

January 6, 2025

Tampa, Florida - A celebration of life service for Baby Rosie Jazz Singleton who passed on December 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 – Dec 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Levi Figueroa, 0 days

January 6, 2025

Alliance, Nebraska – Levi Figueroa, infant son of Liliana Andersen and Ruben Figueroa, was born at peace on December 23, 2024, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raylee Jane Hayes Poston, 7 days

January 6, 2025

Lancaster, South Carolina – Raylee Jane Hayes Poston, infant, of Heath Springs, passed away peacefully in her daddy’s arms surrounded by her family Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Atrium Health. She was born and baptized in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of Scotty Poston and Robin Hayes Poston, arrived on December 30, 2024. She was tiny but mighty.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Infant Aniya Pierce, infant

January 6, 2025

Savannah, Georgia – Adams announces the passing of Infant Aniya Pierce, who transitioned on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. 2025 – 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremiah Roby, infant

January 6, 2025

Cartersville, Georgia – Jeremiah Roby, infant passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Piedmont Healthcare Labor and Delivery.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Summer Anne Schultz, 6 months

January 6, 2025

Stevensville, MI – With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our miracle girl, Summer Anne Schultz, who sadly passed on January 3, 2025. Born on July 2, 2024, Summer brought immeasurable joy to everyone she met with her facial expressions, beautiful smile and sassy attitude. Though her time with us was brief, the love and joy she brought to our lives will never be forgotten. Summer enjoyed music, snuggles with her mom and dad, and relaxing in her mamaroo. July 2, 2024 — January 3, 2025. Make a donation to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation in memory of Summer Anne Schultz

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 5:

Emerson Elizabeth Flowers, baby

January 5, 2025

Wagener, South Carolina – Our precious baby girl, Emerson Elizabeth Flowers, gained her beautiful angel wings and went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joslyn Genevieve Syring, 4 months, 27 days

January 6, 2024

Nowata, Oklahoma – Joslyn Genevieve Syring was the most amazing girl. Her parents, Adam and Haily, welcomed sweet girl earthside via unplanned C section at 1229 pm July 30th, 2024, in Oklahoma City. She was born with the most glorious shock of copper hair which only got more shimmery and shiny the older she got. At 18 weeks gestation, at her anatomy scan, it was learned that Jo had a couple of congenital heart defects (a ventricular septal defect and coarctation of the aorta). The extent of her heart defects were not fully known until she was born. After additional testing after her birth, they determined that her diagnosis was Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). We didn’t know that she had inferior coronary arteries as well. There we started our journey to a heart transplant for our peanut. We always said if our sweet girl is fighting to be here, we are fighting with her. This amazing girl spent 4 months and 27 days in a hospital fighting so fiercely and was such a happy smiley baby despite everything and was so full of life. It was in waiting for this heart after a while, it became obvious Jo wasn’t able to keep fighting. On December 27th at 5:13 pm, in the same hospital she was born in, our amazing girl passed peacefully in her mama’s arms with daddy close by.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four children “died suddenly”:

Rosalynn Amarah “Rosy” Nichols, 3

January 9, 2025

Hoopeston, Illinois – Rosalynn Amarah “Rosy” Nichols, 3, died at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2025) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalee Grace DeLee, 3 years, 4 months

January 9, 2025

Franklinton, Louisiana – Natalee Grace DeLee came into this world August 31, 2021. She was our miracle baby, born at just 3 pounds 15 ounces and her head fit in the palm of our hands. Natalee was the definition of joy. When she embraced you it felt like she would never let go. She enjoyed playing dress-up and dancing with her Big sissy Isabella and playing in the woods with her Big brother Isaiah, and always stride for stride with her twin brother and translator Nathan, her “Bubba”. Natalee loved trying on her million pairs of shoes and wearing all the outfits her mommy made her. She loved to come snuggle up to daddy on the couch at night. But most of all, she loved her mommy infinitely. Natalee left us January 4th to be with her Heavenly Father where she now will remain in her innocence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ezekiel Josiah Kazhe (Zekey), 4 years

January 13, 2025

Ruidoso, New Mexico – On June 19, 2020, this world was blessed with our sweet angel baby, Ezekiel Josiah Kazhe (Zekey). Although we prayed hard and wanted him to stay here on Earth with us, our Heavenly Father called him home on Sunday, January 5, 2025, while he was surrounded by his family. Through the people who knew him, his story will continue to grow, and he will continue to fulfill God’s plan of bringing awareness of Dystonia, to those he left behind. We will miss you Zekey, but we know that one day, we will see your beautiful smile again.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Michelle Newhams, 9

January 9, 2025

Josephine, PA – Emma Michelle Newhams, 9, of Josephine, died Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was a 4th grade student at Blairsville Elementary School. Emma loved to draw and was a very talented artist. She also enjoyed singing, dancing, cooking with her mom, playing with her brothers and building R.C. Cars with her father. She was quite the cosmetologist, Emma loved to apply makeup to herself and to her family and friends, and she always did an excellent job. She was quite simply one of the most caring souls you would have ever met.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Liam Reigel wanted to be remembered as a ‘positive guy with a good sense of humor’

January 12, 2025

Glenelg, Maryland – They called him “Old Man Liam.” William Marshall “Liam” Reigel Jr. was very much not an old man, but he was an old soul. Liam, a freshman at Glenelg High School who loved football and hockey, died Dec. 22 of brain cancer. He was 14. Liam first experienced cancer symptoms in late 2022, and he was diagnosed with brain cancer that December. He underwent surgery the same month. Liam started last year as a freshman at Glenelg High School, even as his health continued to decline.

Link

Battle for Berry: Winterset wrestling team honors teammate during first match since his death

January 10, 2025

WINTERSET, Iowa — The bleachers inside Winterset High School’s gymnasium were packed Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of a freshman wrestler. David Berry, 15, died Jan. 2. His obituary said Berry fell suddenly ill at the end of practice and was unresponsive. He never regained consciousness and died at the hospital. He was a freshman on the Winterset boys wrestling team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gautier High football player, 15, dies after medical emergency at fieldhouse

January 9, 2025

GAUTIER, Miss. – A Gautier teenager has died after a medical emergency, Police Chief David Bever confirmed on Thursday. According to officials, a student collapsed at the Gautier High School fieldhouse around 3:40 p.m., just before dismissal. Coaches immediately administered CPR and 911 was called. Police and fire units were dispatched and the student was taken by an Acadian ambulance to be treated at Ocean Springs Hospital but ultimately passed away. Chief Bever states “no foul play is suspected” and confirms the situation “appears to be a medical incident.” The student has since been identified as 15-year-old Shermarion Miner. Miner was a sophomore and played offensive line for the school’s football team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School Graduate Nico Goon Leaves Loved Ones With A Broken Heart

January 7, 2025

Reno, Nevada – Bishop Manogue Catholic High School posted news that shocked the community. The post was about Nico Goon’s passing, who had graduated in 2024. Goon was only 18 years old at the time of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three Rivers College, community in mourning after sudden death of student

January 13, 2025

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. – A southeast Missouri college and community are mourning the sudden death of a student. According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the student died sometime Saturday, January 11 and was found in her dorm room on Sunday. He identified the student as a 19-year-old from Holcomb, Mo. Akers said an autopsy was done on Monday, January 13. The results ruled out foul play and is being investigated as a natural death.

Researcher’s note - Three Rivers College nursing students assist in historic COVID-19 vaccination [sic] event: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A CEO “died suddenly”:

Tenable CEO Amit Yoran has passed away

January 6, 2025

Amit Yoran (55), an American businessman, most notable as the chief executive officer of Tenable, Inc. From January 2017 to December 2024. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Center for Internet Security.People Management (information from Wikipedia) Tenable announced the passing of its CEO on its website. Amit took a medical leave of absence effective December 5, 2024, when the Board of Directors appointed Steve Vintz, CFO, and Mark Thurmond, COO, as Co-CEOs to ensure continued strategic execution and stability. The company will continue to operate under their leadership while the Board conducts a CEO search, with both internal and external candidates. Art Coviello will serve as Chairman of the Board.

Link

A scientist “died suddenly”:

Barbara Gilligan, 69

January 12, 2025

Barbara Jean Gilligan, age 69, of Madison WI, died after a short illness December 28, 2024, in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. She worked as a veterinarian in Milwaukee followed by returning to the University of Wisconsin to work in research and earn her MS in Endocrinology-Reproductive Physiology. Her research included pioneering work in development of an implantable glucose monitor. She enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities, including sailing, swimming, scuba diving, bicycling and hiking, travel, card and board games, dancing and reading. She loved dogs and was committed to environmental preservation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Columbus pastor dies after preaching 34 years at Near East Side church

January 7, 2025

Columbus, OH – A two-day memorial and funeral service will be held Friday and Saturday for The Rev. Jefferey P. Kee, a social justice advocate and senior pastor at New Faith Baptist Church on Columbus’ Near East Side, who died suddenly on Dec. 27, 2024. Kee, 63, had pastored the church for nearly 35 years and was known as a local community activist, humanitarian and musician. Known as the “pastor for the master,” Kee died suddenly following a battle with an illness, said the Rev. Tim Ahrens, retired pastor of First Congregational Church, Downtown.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four doctors “died suddenly”:

Bluefield, VA community mourns unexpected loss of Dr. Joe Dales

January 13, 2025

BLUEFIELD, VA — The Bluefield community is in mourning after losing someone dear to many. Dr. Joe Dales, known by many in the area because of his medical work as well as his work with Graham High School athletic programs, recently passed away. Doctor Joe Dales was well known in the community for medical practices at his chiropractic office, which he ran with his wife, Kay. He was also a valued member of the medical staff for the Graham High School athletic program. Tony Palmer, the Head Coach for Graham High School Football, said Dales’ passing hit many in the community hard.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Ashna Pokhrel, 41

January 11, 2025

Greenville, North Carolina – Dr. Ashna Pokhrel, 41, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday January 9, 2025. Dr. Pokhrel was a Clinical Assistant Professor at ECU Health Division of Endocrinology where she was immensely loved and respected by her colleagues, nurses, fellows, and patients. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, mentors, colleagues, and many more whose lives were touched by her. She fought valiantly with ovarian cancer until her passing. She was always beaming with positivity until the end, which reflects her tremendous strength.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cardiologist remembered for his ‘great empathy, love and generosity’

January 9, 2025

James N. Kirkpatrick, MD, a veteran cardiologist and cardiac imaging specialist with the University of Washington, died unexpectedly on Jan. 1. He was 54 years old. Kirkpatrick was a professor of medicine with the University of Washington Medical Center and served as its chief of cardiac imaging and director of its echocardiography laboratory.

Researcher’s Note - Vaccine booster requirement for UW Medicine employees except those in non-clinical roles in the School of Medicine: Link

Link

Dr. Robert Quinn, 63

January 8, 2025

Dr. Robert Quinn, 63, died unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2024, while relaxing at home with his family in Aptos [CA]. He spent his last days surfing with his son, and welcoming his daughters home for the holidays from New York. Robert worked as an acute stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation doctor at Dominican Hospital for 30 years and spent the last 4 years of his career as CEO at Dignity Health Medical Foundation.

Researcher’s Note - Dignity Health Announces that Employees Must be Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 20:

Elaine Ann “Lainey” Joyce-Klingemann, 67

November 20, 2024

Elaine Ann “Lainey” Joyce-Klingemann, devoted and loving nurse, wife, and mother, peacefully passed away on November 14, 2024 surrounded by family and friends, her battle with aggressive pancreatic cancer over. Lainey attended Penn State University, where she attained a degree in nursing. She received various awards and recognitions, including 2023 Unit of Distinction – Inpatient Rehab and two awards for her actions while off duty in resuscitating two individuals who had stopped breathing. She leaves behind her husband and their two sons.

Link

Sarah Ann Lawrence, 68

January 10, 2025

Sarah Ann Lawrence, 68, of Sierra Vista, AZ, died on January 3, 2025, at home in hospice care after a short illness. Sarah began her nursing career in Arizona and retired in 2023 from Beatitudes Campus Assisted Living Community in Phoenix after 22 years. She spent the last 10 years working in the Alzheimer’s unit.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers This vaccination [sic] requirement applies to eligible staff working at almost all CMS-certified facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, regardless of clinical responsibility or patient contact. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Diné College President Charles Roessel dies at 63

January 6, 2025

Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel died this morning in Albuquerque. He was 63. Roessel was an educator, a driving force for academic innovation, and a leader in higher education. Since becoming the 18th president of Diné College in 2017, he has led the institution’s transformation from a two-year college into a four-year institution.

Researcher’s note – Diné’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Piper, 55

January 12, 2025

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Ronald W. “Ron” Piper II [55] after a short illness. His first job was in Kailua Kona, HI. After a year, he returned and worked for one year at Quincy Elementary. Then, for the last seven years he worked at Spokane [WA] School District 81 as counselor at Frances Scott Elementary.

Researcher’s Note – Washington State required COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eight teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 20:

Christopher Ryan Martinez, 32

November 20, 2024

Christopher Ryan Martinez, age 32, of Seguin [Texas], passed away on November 17, 2024. Christopher is 2010 alumni from Seguin High School where he graduated top 20% of his class. He then attended Texas State University where he made the Dean’s List and graduated in December 2014 with a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Advance Mathematics. Being a teacher was his greatest accomplishment. Beginning in 2016, He taught math, science, and coached at Palacios High school for 4 years. In 2022, he returned to his hometown of Seguin where he began teaching 7th grade math and coaching at Jim Barnes Middle School.

Researcher’s Note – Martinez “died suddenly.” There are so many comments of shock on Facebook, I can’t put them all down: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved New Canaan Middle School Art Teacher Dies Unexpectedly : District

January 13, 2025

NEW CANAAN, CT — New Canaan Public Schools has announced Alyssa Iwanski, a beloved art teacher at Saxe Middle School, died unexpectedly over the weekend. Superintendent Bryan Luizzi shared news of Iwanski’s unexpected passing “with deep sadness” in a message sent out to families Sunday night.

Researcher’s Note – Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Summer Hunter, 47

January 9, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A beloved teacher from Page High School in Greensboro has passed away. Summer Hunter, 47, taught English at the high school. She was a teacher at the school for many years.

Researcher’s Note - ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine lottery winner: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former teacher found dead in parking lot

January 9, 2025

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY – A woman was found dead Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Campbellburg, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police. She has been identified as Rebecca Skeen, 56, of Jericho [KY]. No cause of death has been determined, according to the state police. Troopers were called to the store around 6:30 a.m. and located the woman, who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner’s Office, according to the state police. Skeen, a native of Hazard, was a pre-K teacher at Butterfly Garden Academy in Campbellsburg and previously worked at Joy’s Learning Center and New Castle Elementary School, according to information in her obituary. She also worked at Cedar Lake Lodge.

Link

Lara Damadeo, Hauppauge Public Schools Teacher, Passes Away

January 7, 2025

The Hauppauge [NY] Public School is mourning the loss of a beloved fourth grade teacher, Lara Damadeo [33]. The former Hauppauge High School grad died in recent days, Hauppauge Public School District announced in a statement signed by Dr. Donald Murphy, the Superintendent of Schools. Lara died unexpectedly in Denmark while on vacation. No cause of death was officially listed. She was also a fitness and pilates instructor with the Ohman School of Ballet & private studio. In August 2024, she completed a Master of Science in Exercise Psychology program at Concordia College.

Researcher’s note – Concordia had a “vaccination” and mask mandate for students.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen “Kate” Ann Cooper, 39

January 7, 2025

Garrison, IA – Kathleen “Kate” Ann Cooper, 39, of Garrison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Kate’s passion for nurturing young minds led her to work as a preschool teacher, where she made a lasting impact on the children and families she cared for. An avid runner, Kate’s greatest joy was knowing her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Bagnall, 66

January 12, 2025

Anita Louise Bagnall, age 66, passed away on December 25, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, following a very short illness. Her career in the optical industry started when she was in DECA in high school and continued for over 30 years. Anita was, however, called to work with special needs children and adults and continued her professional life as a teacher/life coach at The Notre Dame School of Dallas and My Possibilities. She pursed that passion for 20 years until retiring in 2023. She served on the committee for the America Cancer Society Come Out Against Cancer Program. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anita’s memory to The American Cancer Society-Come Out Against Cancer.

Researcher’s Note - Dallas ISD to give fully vaccinated [sic] employees a $500 bonus: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Carol Copeland, 66

January 8, 2025

Kimberly Carol Copeland, 66, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on December 29th, 2024. Kim was a teacher and librarian at Lundahl Middle School in Crystal Lake. Kim was blessed with five grandchildren, which were her pride and joy. The best part of her day was spending time with them or talking to them via FaceTime or phone.

Researcher’s Note - Illinois announces vaccine [sic] mandate for education and healthcare staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven coaches “died suddenly”:

Duluth East hockey legend Chris Locker passes away at 47

January 12, 2025

Duluth East hockey legend Chris Locker has passed away at age 47. It was reported by the Duluth News Tribune that Locker passed away on Thursday due to liver failure. The Minnesota Boys Hockey Hub once ranked Locker as one of the 100 best hockey players in Minnesota high school history, as he and Dave Spehar once teamed up for one of the greatest lines in the states history. His contributions to the sport extended well beyond his playing career. After graduating, Locker transitioned into coaching, mentoring numerous young athletes and guiding them both on and off the ice. His coaching philosophy centered around sportsmanship, teamwork, and resilience, making him a respected figure in the hockey community.

Link

Former Bluefield boys basketball head coach Buster Large dies Saturday morning

January 11, 2025

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Charles “Buster” Large died early Saturday morning. Large, a Graham high school alumni, was the former head coach of the Bluefield Beavers boys basketball team for 16 seasons, leading the Beavers to two state championships in 2013 and 2014 and five total state championship game appearances. Buster Large was 67 years old.

Researcher’s Note – West Virginia to give away guns, trucks and lots of cash as part of its vaccination lottery program. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touted a new vaccination incentive lottery Tuesday that will have its first drawing for a $1 million prize on Father’s Day. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Memorial game played for beloved lacrosse player, coach

January 12, 2025

A part of Utah’s sports community is celebrating the life of a beloved athlete. Lacrosse player Marcus Gundersen died unexpectedly late last year. The Utes played against the Wasatch Whalers at Sports City, where many came to support the family of a man who wasn’t just a player, but also a mentor to many. Gundersen, 21, unexpectedly died on Nov. 27, 2024. According to his obituary, he passed from a pulmonary thromboembolism. “Unfortunately, just came out of nowhere, and as soon as everybody heard it, it broke everyone’s hearts,” his girlfriend of four years, Hailey Bangerter said.

Link

East Bay girls basketball coach passes away after battle with cancer

January 11, 2025

The Bay Area community is in mourning. This week, the town of Lafayette [CA] and all of the Easy Bay lost a local legend, with former Acalanes High School girls basketball coach Scott Espinosa-Brown passing away after fighting prostate cancer. Espinosa-Brown was 69 years old and had been fighting the disease for nearly three years.

Researcher’s Note – In order to best protect students and staff as California starts the school year fully in-person, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued a new public health order requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination [sic] or be tested at least once per week. Link

Link

Cleveland State Athletics Mourns the Loss of Mike Lehto

January 9, 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Lehto, a beloved member of the Cleveland State Athletic family, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 62. Lehto dedicated his life to Cleveland State, starting as a student-athlete on the men’s swim & dive team in 1984, before moving into a coaching position and then serving as part of the athletic administrative staff until he recently retired in 2024.

Researcher’s Note - Cleveland State University bribed students, faculty and staff to get jabbed: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Persun, 35

January 13, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tyler K. Persun of Mount Pleasant, SC, a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend, on January 10, 2025, after a short illness. He was 35 years old. His early love of sports later became a professional devotion when he graduated from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Management. Tyler touched the lives of many through his years as a coach for Elite Baseball and the York College of Pennsylvania Baseball team, mentoring young athletes on and off the field.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Constantino, 53

January 6, 2025

A dear friend, cherished father, and devoted husband passed on Saturday, January 4, 2025, surrounded by his adoring family. Samuel Frank Constantino, 53, of Clinton, NY, finished his two-year journey with pancreatic cancer with grace, dignity, and awed anticipation for his reunion with God.

Researcher’s Note – Central NY basketball coach who died from cancer uses final words to inspire team to keep fighting [Paywall]: Link

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Memphis Police officer dies of medical emergency in Downtown Memphis

January 13, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis Police officer died after suffering a medical emergency Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Fellow officers found Charles H. Cathey [67] unresponsive at the intersection of North Main Street and Adams Avenue just after noon on Januay 13, according to MPD. Officer Cathey was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, MPD said. He was a 37-year veteran of the Memphis Police Department who served with distinction in the Crime Scene Unit on the Bravo Shift.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherman mourns loss of Officer Schneider after battle with cancer

January 7, 2025

SHERMAN, Ill. — The Sherman Police Department lost one of there own after a battle with cancer. Officer Gerald Schneider [47] died Sunday night. Officer Schneider battled a serious cancer diagnosis and was surrounded by loved ones.

Researcher’s Note - Illinois officials will pick the first $1 million winner in its COVID-19 vaccine [sic] lottery on July 8. Three $150,000 college scholarship winners also will be drawn that day: Link

Link

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Officials name Montgomery Co. Firefighter who died following Laurel house fire

January 12, 2025

Montgomery County [MD] fire and rescue officials said a firefighter died after responding to a house fire in neighboring Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Rockville Fire Department identified the firefighter as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins. In a news conference on Saturday, fire officials said he was 46 years old. He collapsed while fighting a house fire in Laurel around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Researcher’s Note – Councilmembers Riemer and Jawando to Introduce Bill Requiring all Montgomery County Government Employees to be Vaccinated [sic] Against COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Somerset Fire Department issues touching tribute to administrative secretary who died unexpectedly

January 8, 2025

Somerset, MA – The Somerset Fire Department has reported some sad news. Their beloved administrative secretary, Jeanne Geary, passed away unexpectedly. She was 62 years old. Though Jeanne was not a firefighter/paramedic, she was considered by all as part of the department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Committed public servant’: Houston firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency

January 8, 2025

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Fire Department says a firefighter who has served the city since 2003 has died after suffering a medical emergency over the holidays. Captain Aaron Rios, 46, died on Wednesday. The department said he was not on-duty when the medical emergency occurred. He joined the department in September 2003, achieving the rank of Captain in 2017.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community mourns Stockton firefighter who died off-duty

January 7, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Stockton firefighter Bobby Van Ruiten, who died unexpectedly while off-duty last Friday. Van Ruiten, 26, was remembered by family, friends and colleagues as a passionate firefighter with remarkable smile and work ethic. Van Ruiten was found unresponsive at his home on Jan. 3. His father, Robert Van Ruiten Sr., said the family is still awaiting answers regarding the circumstances of his death as authorities investigate. The firefighter had long aspired to join the Stockton Fire Department, volunteering as an auxiliary firefighter for years before officially joining the ranks in 2021.

Researcher’s Note - California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two paramedics “died suddenly”:

Ind. Paramedic suffers on-duty medical emergency

January 11, 2025

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — Jay County EMS and neighboring first responders are grieving the loss of Paramedic Larry Nuckols who passed away while on duty on Jan. 10, WPTA reported. Nuckols served over 30 years in EMS services after he retired from the U.S. Army.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Fromm, 42

January 12, 2025

Michael W. Fromm, 42, of Kiel [WI], died unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2025, at his home. He most recently was the yard supervisor at Fleet Farm, Plymouth, until illness kept him from working. He had been a previous member of the Kiel and St. Anna Fire Dept. and was an EMT for Kiel Ambulance. Mike’s family would like to thank the Kiel Police, Fire and EMT’s for all their help and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two prison guards “died suddenly”:

Tragic Loss Of Lt. Jeremy Burns Leaves Community Heartbroken

January 15, 2025

Lt. Jeremy Burns [45], a dedicated lieutenant from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), tragically passed away on January 7, 2025. Details regarding the cause of his sudden death are still pending. He was also a staff member at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, New York.

Researcher’s Note – NY jail and prison staff not complying with COVID mandates face suspension: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Hook, retired correctional officer

January 10, 2025

Jeremy Hook, a retired correctional officer from High Desert State Prison in Susanville, passed away Jan. 6, 2025. He began his career with the department in October 2000 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in December 2000, he reported to High Desert State Prison. In 2016, he transferred to California Correctional Center in Susanville. He returned to High Desert in December 2022 and retired in June 2023.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man in crash dies after medical emergency

January 12, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man who suffered a medical emergency while driving has died following the crash on Sunday, West Jordan police confirmed. Police received a call around noon Sunday about a crash on northbound Mountain View Corridor, West Jordan police detective Alondra Zavala said. A car had veered off the road and crashed, police said. The driver, identified only as a 66-year-old man experienced a medical emergency before veering off the road, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, Zavala said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Troopers believe medical issue , not crash , responsible for woman’s death

January 9, 2025

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – State Highway Patrol investigators believe a medical issue and not a car crash killed a 57-year-old Dundee [OH] woman who drove her car across the road and into a guardrail after leaving her driveway Wednesday afternoon. New Philadelphia Post Commander Lieutenant Johnnie Maier says the accident happened around 2:25 p.m. on state Route 93 in Franklin Township. He says the crash itself was not serious. There was little damage to the car or guardrail, the airbags did not deploy, and the woman was wearing her seatbelt. Maier says it is ultimately up to the coroner to determine the official cause of death, but Troopers believe the woman was already experiencing a “medical-related illness of some kind.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nine inmates “died suddenly”:

Page County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency

January 13, 2025

PAGE COUNTY, Va. – An inmate at Page County Jail experienced a medical emergency Friday and later died despite life-saving measures performed by EMS. Before the medical emergency Friday, the inmate “had just previously been evaluated, treated and released from a medical facility for underlying health problems,” according to a release from the Page County Sheriff’s Office. When the inmate returned to the jail, they collapsed and were unresponsive. Upon the emergency, deputies began life-saving measures and contacted EMS, and Page County EMS continued said measures, though the inmate did not survive.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after medical emergency and brief escape while being taken to hospital, sheriff says

January 13, 2025

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the in-custody death of a man early Monday (Jan. 13) morning in Metairie. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded around 4 a.m. to a medical emergency at a home in the 6400 block of Marcie Street. Emergency medical services (EMS) were also dispatched to assist. After an initial evaluation, EMS personnel requested an ambulance to take the man to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. However, as deputies began escorting the man to the ambulance, Lopinto says he unexpectedly ran away. Deputies reportedly located the man a short distance away and placed him in handcuffs to safely escort him back to the ambulance. While being escorted, Lopinto says the man suddenly collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

An inmate at Dooly State Prison found dead , coroner says

January 12, 2025

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A Dooly State Prison inmate is dead, according to Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls. Walls said a 45-year-old man was found dead sometime around 6 a.m. on Sunday, but could not provide further details. While next of kin have been informed, Walls said that he’s waiting to meet with the family before releasing the name. Walls said that the man’s exact cause of death is currently unknown.

Link

Douglas County officials investigating death of inmate

January 11, 2025

OMAHA, Neb. – An inmate recently entered into Douglas County corrections passed away early Saturday morning. In a statement released Saturday morning, officials said Albert Thompson, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:30 a.m. After finding Thompson, corrections personnel started life-saving measures and called 911. Medics pronounced him dead shortly thereafter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death of Inmate After Medical Incident at Falkenburg Road Jail

January 11, 2025

The Hillsborough County [FL] Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the death of an inmate, George Leavens, who reportedly died after a medical incident at Falkenburg Road Jail. Leavens, 67, was transported to Tampa General Hospital last Sunday and was pronounced dead five days later. Authorities have not made any immediate suggestions of foul play in his death, but the circumstances leading to the medical incident in question are still under review.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead at Upstate prison

January 10, 2025

An inmate at an Upstate prison died while in custody, earlier this week. The Spartanburg [SC] County Coroner’s Office responded Wednesday night to the Tyger River Correctional Facility. Upon arrival, 70-year-old inmate Robert Edward Lee was found dead. The Coroners Office says there were no apparent signs of foul play and that he likely died of natural causes. However, the Coroners Office is set to do further testing.

Link

Isanti County inmate declared dead at hospital following medical incident

January 10, 2025

An Isanti County [MN] inmate was declared dead at the hospital despite life-saving aid being attempted by first responders, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say first responders were called to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at 6:32 a.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, including the use of an AED, before the inmate was brought to the hospital, authorities say, where the inmate died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hamilton County inmate dies in custody Friday

January 10, 2025

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County inmate died in custody Friday, the sheriff’s office says. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified of an unconscious inmate Friday morning that had experienced a medical-related incident. HCSO Corrections Deputies and medical personnel administered medical aid while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. The sheriff’s office says the inmate was transported to a local medical hospital by HCEMS where he later died. HCSO says a preliminary investigation revealed the inmate had a lengthy medical history and recently refused medical treatment. The inmate was identified as Floyd Zacharie [44].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two Inmates Pass Away in Separate Incidents in Lincoln County

January 9, 2025

Two inmates have passed away in separate incidents at the Lincoln County [NC] Detention Center. On Monday (January 6), 26-year-old Kristopher Lee Applegate was found to be suffering from what appeared to be a medical event. Life-saving measures were performed. Lincoln County E.M.S. and the Lincolnton Fire Department responded to the detention center. Mr. Applegate was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he passed away. On Tuesday (January 7), Lincoln County Detention Officers noticed an inmate, 34-year-old Matthew Steven Trammell, suffering from what appeared to be a drug overdose.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Vermont will never sound the same’: Beloved Nectar’s sound technician dies suddenly

January 9, 2025

A beloved and respected member of the Burlington music community died suddenly this week, leaving many of the musicians he worked with reeling from shock. Sergei Ushakov [65] provided sound and was a familiar sight in the elevated sound booth at the legendary Burlington music venue Nectar’s for more than three decades. He died suddenly the night of Jan. 8.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Murray, 70, Popular Owner of Fairway Restaurant in Sagaponack, Dies Unexpectedly

January 8, 2025

Dan Murray was the face of the Fairway restaurant, the popular diner at Poxabogue Golf Course that he ran for years, greeting customers as they walked in the door, refilling a coffee cup, or leaning over the counter, engaged in conversation. Murray, who was 70, died unexpectedly at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, on December 23, just before he was to meet family members to celebrate Christmas in Montana, leaving his family and friends in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Davenport Police: Man dies after being found near Heritage apartments

January 13, 2025

Emergency responders found a man unresponsive Monday morning on the 500 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport [IL], according to Davenport Police, who say the man later died. Shortly before noon, Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS were dispatched to The Heritage, 501 West 3rd St., for a report of someone who possibly had passed out. Crews found an unresponsive 60-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, and gave him medical assistance. His cause of death will be determined by the Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information was available as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Heritage is a community of senior apartments that caters to residents 62 and older.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead behind Midland Dollar Tree

January 13, 2025

MIDLAND, Texas — A man was found dead in the alleyway behind the Dollar Tree at 2300 North Big Spring St. On Saturday, according to a Midland Police Department (MPD) Facebook post. MPD found 60-year-old Jessie Lee Atchison around 10:48 a.m. According to the post, an investigation revealed no signs of foul play or criminal activity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SCSO identifies man found dead in Myakka River

January 13, 2025

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office officials have identified the man found dead in the Myakka River last week. The death investigation started after the body was recovered from the Myakka River at around 4:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 in the area of the Tarpon Point Grill and Marina. The office has identified the man as Todd Marshall Leinweber, 58. His next of kin have been notified. Currently, there are still no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community coming together after sudden death of NYC woman

January 11, 2025

QUEENS, N.Y. — A longtime hospitality worker in Sunnyside, Queens died after a sudden bout with an undiagnosed and underlying illness. Now the community is coming together to help her family take her body to Mexico. Yoselin Zoila Campos Mendoza, 31, was beloved by those who worked with her. She started working for Vortex Hospitality in 2017. The young woman died on Dec. 21. “She was not feeling well for a while and we found out it was more serious than she thought,” said Carrie Longo, one of the owners of Vortex Hospitality. “Sad. It’s very tragic. We’re all feeling just kind of stunned. It happened very fast. And we saw her every day. She was still coming to work.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person Found Dead In Parking Lot Of New York State Wendy’s Location

January 10, 2025

Police were called to a tragic scene early Tuesday morning on Route 9W. Officials say they were called to a report of a person who appeared to have been sleeping in their vehicle in a parking lot. However, when police arrived they found a woman who was laying unconscious. The woman was removed from the vehicle, as emergency crews administered CPR. Unfortunately, the person was declared deceased at the scene, according to CBS. CBS Albany reports that the woman has been identified as 59-year-old Tina L. Macky of Delmar, New York. WNYT reports that offcials said that her death was due an undisclosed medical event, and is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Mother Karina Amaya Of Germantown Dies Suddenly : ‘Devastating’

January 10, 2025

A tight-knit Maryland family is mourning the devastating loss of Karina Elisabeth Amaya, a beloved mother of two who passed away unexpectedly, her family announced. Amaya, of Germantown, was remembered as a caring and devoted daughter, parent, and fiancée.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Pittsburgh man found dead 1 month later

January 8, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh man who had been missing for more than a month has been found dead, police said. On Dec. 30, Pittsburgh police’s special victims unit asked for help finding 42-year-old Kurt Ross, who investigators said had last been seen in the West End area on Dec. 5. Police said he may have been in need of medical assistance. In an update on Wednesday, police said Ross had been found dead on Jan. 6. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Ross was found dead at the scene on Woodville Avenue in Pittsburgh. His cause and manner of death haven’t been released yet.

Link

Family of Syracuse school janitor who died speaking out

January 8, 2025

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of the man who died at Syracuse Academy of Science told NewsChannel 9 his name is Brian Deforge. The family of Deforge is in mourning after he was found dead Tuesday morning at Syracuse Academy of Science, where he had been working as a janitor for a little over three years. Syracuse firefighters say it was school staff that found Deforge on the cafeteria floor. His cause of death has not yet been released but the charter school stands by its statement that Deforge’s death and the carbon monoxide detection are “unrelated.” He didn’t have any underlying health issues, so I really believe that it had something to do with the leak in the building,” said Kathryn Duvergel. Duvergel says her brother was only 46 years old and a good person.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tampa police identify man who was found dead in McKay Bay

January 8, 2025

Tampa police have identified the man who was found dead in McKay Bay on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead person in the water near the 2400 block of Chapin Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. The agency’s dive team recovered a man’s body from the water. The man was identified as Armando Guzman-Ortiz, 23, who lives nearby and was reported missing on Dec. 26, police said Wednesday. “Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, but no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation,” the news release states.

Link

Man, 29, who tried to summit 14,500 ft California mountain ‘on a whim’ found dead

January 7, 2025

A man who decided to climb a 14,500-foot mountain “on a whim” was discovered dead on a remote trail three days later. Taylor Rodriguez, 29, embarked on the perilous journey up California’s Mount Whitney on Dec. 30, 2024, without the necessary gear and with limited climbing experience. His acquaintances were left puzzled by his sudden decision to take on such a high-risk adventure, as it seemed out of character for him. Rescuers found Rodriguez last Saturday in the Sierra Nevada mountain range near the North Fork Lone Pine Creek Trail. Despite the mountain’s reputation for its high-altitude challenges and harsh terrain, Rodriguez set off on his solo climb without a clear plan or adequate preparation, according to officials at the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. His truck was later found in a parking lot near the trailhead, triggering a major search operation. Susana Guerra, an acquaintance of Rodriguez, told the Los Angeles Times that his decision to climb the mountain was baffling. She said, “A lot of us don’t understand what made him get in his car, drive to Whitney, and kind of do this on a whim. He’s such a smart kid, really smart, and it’s hard to understand what he was thinking.” Guerra added that Rodriguez’ climbing experience was limited to indoor gym climbing walls, the Mirror reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Investigation underway after woman found dead near North Kansas City Hospital

January 7, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City woman taken to North Kansas City hospital was found dead a day later. North Kansas City police said the Kansas City Fire Department transported Loria Annette Fells, 63, to North Kansas City Hospital on Jan. 5. Monday morning, North Kansas City police were called to a building along Clay Edwards Dr. Where they found Fells’ body. Detectives said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim’s body. An investigation is underway to determine what caused Fells’ death.

Link

Navy vet dad found dead near resort while at popular vacation destination with family

January 7, 2025

Michigan police are investigating the mysterious drowning death of a father of two and Navy veteran who was last seen with family at a popular vacation spot in Frankenmuth – a Bavarian-inspired town between Saginaw and Flint. The Frankenmuth Police Department (FPD) and its dive teams found and recovered Robert Loren Bacon, 52, from the Cass River near Heritage Park on Jan. 4. Bacon’s ex-wife, Melissa McLenna, said Bacon was last seen on Dec. 27 around 7:20 p.m. at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, where he had been attending a family gathering. “Was going to his car to get something and was coming back to the pool area to join his family,” McLenna wrote on Facebook on Dec. 29. “He never returned to his family at the pool. Cell phone is going straight to voicemail.” The FPD said Bacon’s family reported the 52-year-old missing on Dec. 30. Following an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement entities and teams, along with search dogs and drones, authorities found Bacon in the Cass River and determined his preliminary cause of death to be drowning.

Link

26-year-old woman found dead after extensive search, Lincoln County Sheriff says

January 7, 2025

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A 26-year-old “at-risk” woman, who was reported missing over the weekend, has been found dead, Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said. LCSO confirmed no foul play is suspected. Deputies said loved ones reported Hope Pascual Vergara missing on Sunday, Jan. 5. They told police that Vergara walked away from a residence on Don McGinnis Road around 5:40 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rock hunting trip ends in 50-year-old’s death at abandoned Alaska gold mine, cops say

January 7, 2025

Fellow rock hunters tried to save a 50-year-old who had a medical emergency while in an abandoned mine on an island in Alaska, but they were unsuccessful, officials said. The group attempted CPR on Devin Albert of Washington state after an unspecified medical emergency in the Salt Chuck Mine on Prince of Wales Island on Jan. 2, but their efforts were “to no avail” and Albert died, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a Jan. 6 news release.

No cause of death reported.

Link

26-year-old Fall River man known for work at city business dies suddenly

January 7, 2025

Friends and family are dealing with the loss of a young Fall River man. 26-year-old Dwayne Harris died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday. Those who knew Harris described him as funny, happy, and that he knew how to make people feel special. Harris’ employer, Alexandra’s Boutique issued a statement on social media. “Today we come to you, our friends and followers, to honor the life of our beloved stylist and friend Dwayne Harris.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachael Rose, 58

January 13, 2025

Rachael H. (McDermott) Rose, 58, of Dartmouth [NH], died unexpectedly on January 3, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Throughout the years she held different titles in the childcare industry, but her favorite job was just being Mom.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Pharr, 37

January 13, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron Michael Pharr, resident of Gainesville, GA, who died unexpectedly on Jan, 6 2025, at the age of 37. Aaron graduated from Kennesaw State University with a dual degree in Applied Statistics and Economics and worked as the Vice President of Sales for Milend Inc.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Alan” Emrich, 65

January 13, 2025

Keene, NH – Robert “Alan” Emrich, 65, died unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 7, 2025. A teacher at heart, his love for sharing his knowledge with others was well-recognized by his students and friends alike. Alan also made a name for himself as an author, an entrepreneur, a part-time croupier and — most of all — a well-known and well-respected game developer and designer who fostered a strong gaming community in Southern California and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Marquardt, 68

January 13, 2025

Barbara C. Marquardt, 68, of Campbellsport, WI, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Arb earned her associate degree from University of Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendra Kline, 52

January 13, 2025

Kendra Kline, age 52, a lifelong resident of Spooner, WI, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Kendra fulfilled an internship at the Barron County Health and Human Services Department, but then had over a 23+ year career with Ardisam in Cumberland working in various capacities. She also volunteered many years at the Shell Lake Town and Country Days [festival], and also at the Spooner Rodeo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aldamaria Furtado Castro, 41

January 13, 2025

Bellingham, Washington – On January 2nd at 10:42 in the morning, Alda went on to be with her family in heaven. She had battled a tough fight over the past year, dealing with Guillain–Barré syndrome in addition to compounding health issues and complication after complication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelley Moore-Brusic, 35

January 13, 2025

Chicago, Illinois – Kelley Moore-Brusic [35], beloved wife, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. She loved the idea of sales and initially was attracted to media, where she began at Disney while finishing her MBA. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Webb, 64

January 13, 2025

Sheila Ann Webb, 64, of Macclenny, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Ms. Webb graduated from the University of Louisville in 1983 with a degree in Sociology. She was retired from the State of Florida, having spent the majority of her employment at the Northeast Florida State Hospital in Macclenny. She also spent a great deal of her time helping troubled teens get their lives back on track.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Kauffman, 64

January 12, 2025

Blandon, PA – Linda J. Kauffman, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She worked as a secretary for Children’s Services of Berks County; Hillside Landscaping, Hamburg; Attorney Lynn Ober; the District Justice office, Hamburg; and AR Adam & Sons, Hamburg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Lowe, 62

January 12, 2025

SELIGMAN, ARIZ – Thomas J. Lowe age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2024. Through the years he was employed as an auto mechanic, a salesman and HVAC technician. Tom relocated to Arizona in the early 1990s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Kane, 41

January 12, 2025

Jonathan R. Kane, 41, died unexpectedly at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on December 31, 2024. Sergeant Kane proudly served our nation in the US Army and was honorably discharged with numerous commendations for meritorious service, notably as a combat veteran of the Korengal Valley in Afghanistan, and for his contributions in the Persian Gulf and Global War on Terrorism.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Carrier, 70

January 12, 2025

John L. Carrier Jr., 70, of Scotland, CT, loving husband of 36 years and best friend of Margaret “Peggy” Carrier, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 2, 2025. John had been a resident of South Windsor and Coventry before moving to Scotland in 1997. John was a Tool Design Engineer most recently working for Columbia Manufacturing Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial; contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Danielle Googe, 35

January 11, 2025

Mt. Pleasant, SC – Tracy Danielle Googe, 35, of Mt. Pleasant, entered into eternal rest on December 19, 2024, holding hands with her loving parents. Professionally,Tracy earned a degree in biology and worked in her dream job as a clinical research coordinator at Coastal Carolina Research Center where she thrived applying her natural attention to detail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabian Vitolas, 36

January 11, 2025

Fabian Vitolas, 36, of New Home, passed away suddenly on January 4, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Frazier, 69

January 11, 2025

Joe Miller Frazier, age 69, of Webster, KY, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, January 5. Joe was the former owner of Radcliff True Value, was a former Breckinridge Memorial Hospital board member, and was a member of the Radcliff Rotary Club.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Meditz, 59

January 11, 2025

Thomas F. Meditz, 59, of Montgomery, IL, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2025. He was currently a sales rep for MAP Lowe Automotive and with his master of persuasion was able to sell just about anything.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurel O’Connor, 61

January 11, 2025

Laurel (Laurie) Daphne O’Connor (née Bean) died unexpectedly in Springfield, Virginia, on January 5th, 2025, at the age of 61. She started her 20+ year military career as an Army communications officer at Ft Gordon, GA. Laurie retired from the Army in 2007, but that did not stop her from picking up various odd jobs over the years because she always enjoyed staying busy.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Miller, 68

January 11, 2025

Brian Nelson Miller, 68, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2025, after a short illness. Brian held a BA from Cedarville University, an MA in Philosophy from the University of Dayton, and a Masters of Theology from Bethel Seminary San Diego. He served in the US Navy as an Intelligence Officer, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was most recently retired from the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, where he was a systems administrator.

Researcher’s Note - Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Watson, 43

January 11, 2025

Bradley Taylor Watson, 43, of Goodyear, AZ, suddenly passed away on January 5, 2025. It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and son, Bradley Taylor Watson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Murphy, 67

January 11, 2025

Mark A. Murphy, affectionately known as “Mr. Orange,” passed away suddenly at his home in Orange, California, on December 13, 2024. He was 67 years old. His professional career spanned over three decades at Hewlett Packard, where he worked full-time for 33 years before retiring in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard Vande Hey, 54

January 11, 2025

Leonard J. Vande Hey, age 54, of Kaukauna [WI], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. He started his career at Vande Hey Roofing and Tile Company, then moved to Milwaukee where he worked for Capital Stamping, then came back to the Fox River Valley where he was currently working for Orbis, a Division of Menasha Corp. Len was very dedicated to his job and traveled a lot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Miller, 58

January 11, 2025

Curtis J. Miller, age 58, of New Holstein, WI, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 13, 2024, at St. Nicholas Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack while at work. Curtis was currently employed with Johnsonville Sausage and previously was employed with Bordens/American Dairy Brands in Plymouth.

Link

Marcia Schafer, 67

January 11, 2025

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2PM on Monday January 13, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marcia Schafer, 67, of Pine River, MN, who died suddenly at her daughter’s home in Pequot Lakes.

Link

James Butler, 67

January 11, 2025

James Alan Butler, 67, of St. Albans, West Virginia, known by many as “Jim” and some as “Sergeant”, died suddenly after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury [stroke]. He took his last breath on January 6, 2025, with his family holding him close. In 1978, James enlisted in the United States Army serving his country with pride overseas for 4 years operating the Army’s newest (at the time) portable defense systems.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine booster: Link

Link

Kelli Jones, 44

January 10, 2025

Kelli A. Jones, 44, resident of Poplar, WI, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dominic Valenti Of Frederick Dies Suddenly New Year’s Day, 27

January 10, 2025

Brunswick, Maryland – Valenti, born in New Mexico on June 5, 1997, passed away on New Year’s Day, leaving behind a loving family who remembered the Frederick High School graduate as “a beloved son, brother, and friend.” Valenti had a wide range of passions, including sports, art, fitness, cooking, and music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Vallandingham, 65

January 10, 2025

William Earl “Billy” Vallandingham, 65, of Clements, MD, died suddenly on January 5, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. Billy graduated from Chopticon High School and studied carpentry at the Tech Center, building homes in the local community. Billy worked hard with his family on the farm, especially while growing tobacco.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Black, 64

January 10, 2025

Christopher Allin Black, age 64, passed away suddenly at his home in North Bend, Washington, on Sunday, January 5th, 2025. Chris retired from Boeing in 2023 after 36 years and 7 months. He continued to work part time as an independent contractor with his own firm, CBI NDT Consulting.

Researcher’s Note - Boeing Mandates Covid-19 Vaccine [sic] for U.S. Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Dow, 72

January 10, 2025

Wayne Jeffrey Dow was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 28, 1952, and died suddenly at home in Weaverville, NC, on January 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Jackson, 62

January 10, 2025

Terry Stuart Jackson left us suddenly on December 18, 2024. Terry was born on September 14, 1964 in Superior, WI. In 1985 Terry would make the move to Los Angeles, CA. Where he was employed at UCLA as the Executive Administrator Assistant to a group of research Radiologists. Twenty four years later Terry would leave LA for Port Saint Lucie, FL, where he volunteered at a local hospital and became caretaker to his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Free Maddox, 30

January 10, 2025

Zachary Free Maddox, 30, passed away December 31, surrounded by loved ones at OSF St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Carter Canterbury, 54

January 10, 2025

Peoria, IL – John Carter Canterbury, 54, of Peoria, IL, went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 3, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to assist with his many medical bills at https://gofund.me/b5caf589.

Researcher’s Note – According to information shared on his GoFundMe page, Canterbury suffered a TIA (” minor stroke ”) in Jan. 2024, had a partial leg amputation in Apr. 2024 and had a massive stroke Nov. 2024, passed away in Jan. 2025. Link

Link

Laurie Hillmer, 64

January 10, 2025

Hancock, Michigan – Laurie (Slusarzyk) Hillmer, 64, passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2025, at the Omega House after a short but aggressive battle with heart disease.

Link

Reginald (Reggie) Montrell Postlewaite, 50

January 9, 2025

Peoria, IL – Reginald (Reggie) Montrell Postlewaite, 50, of Peoria, IL, passed away December 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Johnson, Sr., 44

January 9, 2025

RINDGE, NH - Jesse J. Johnson, Sr., 44, of Rindge and a former longtime Ashby resident, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Huber, 64

January 9, 2025

Robert Lawrence Huber of Flint [MI], age 64, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at his home. Bob spent his career in the grocery industry working for Hamady, Kessel, Keebler and currently Walmart.

Researcher’s Note – Disney and Walmart mandated “vaccination” for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Smith, 48

January 9, 2025

Sheila A. Smith, 48, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 8, 2025, at the University of Iowa, Hospitals and Clinics, with her loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Ramezzana, 64

January 8, 2025

John “Jack” M. Ramezzana, 64, of West Hartford [CT], beloved husband of seven years to Christine Cattel-Ramezzana, died suddenly on Friday, January 3, 2025 doing one of the things he loved best, working in his business. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Stachowicz, 47

January 8, 2025

Feeding Hills, MA – Daniel T. Stachowicz (Danno), age 47, died unexpectedly on December 31, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dan’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Cooper, 68

January 8, 2025

Shawn D. Cooper, 68, died unexpectedly December 4, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman [OH]. He previously worked in security for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Garvey, 66

January 8, 2025

Robert L. Garvey of Lake Orion [MI] left us suddenly on Dec. 23, 2024. He was 66 years old. He was a hard working contractor and had many loyal clients.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Langasek, 45

January 7, 2025

Steve Langasek, 45, of Portland, Oregon, passed away on January 1, 2025, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Steve enjoyed world travel. Steve’s passion for Free and Open Source Software, which he believed enabled people to change the world, led him to become a Debian developer and eventually a principal engineer for Ubuntu, serving tens of millions of users. He had an unrelenting and unbreakable sense of social justice. He found many ways to support causes near and dear to his heart and educated everyone he could about current injustices and what we can do to improve them.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stevie Josephine Rich, 40

January 7, 2025

Milford, Michigan – Stevie Josephine Rich, born June 12, 1984, in Southfield, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2025, at the age of 40. Stevie was beautiful, smart, and talented. She held numerous jobs throughout her life, among them barista in the management program at Starbucks, patient care tech in the ER, and most recently the field of construction, where she found her passion for building and design. She was an avid skateboarder, active in the skateboard community for many years even after the bumps and bruises inherent to the sport started taking a toll on her body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leigh Andrews, 38

January 7, 2025

Leigh Lavery (Davies) Andrews, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2024, on a family vacation in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She spent the last decade making her home in Melbourne Florida, where she built a life full of love and laughter. A talented cosmetologist, Leigh worked in Connecticut, North Carolina, and Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 23:

Phillip Sorensen, 50

December 23, 2024

Decatur, IL – Phillip Sorensen, 50, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 29, 2024 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 18:

Amanda Margarita Tijerina, 37

November 18, 2024

Amanda Margarita Tijerina, age 37, of Fort Worth, formerly of Seguin, Texas, passed away. She will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, and sister. She loved Schlitterbahn, times at the beach, cooking and especially enjoyed mini photo shoots with her children. She was a very generous person. Her life was centered around her children.

Researchers note - Obituary comment: Terese my sincere condolences we are very shocked to hear about Amanda. You and your family will be in our continued prayers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Ontario (201):

Joseph Christopher (Chris) Paul Tokarek, 63, Link

Cheryl Lynne Theresa Judd, 54, Link

Lyndsay Diann Wilson, 39, Link

Holli Greaves, 64, Link

Christopher Moreau, 39, Link

Phillip Spence, 67, Link

John Edward Booth, 75, Link

Jennifer Ann Harder, 57, Link

Roshane Quinta Mahilrajan, 46, Link

Tina Saudino, 48, Link

Matthew McKenzie, 41, Link

Lois Rose Luz-Darkes, 64, Link

Gordon Eugene Ripley, 67, Link

Robert Day, 63, Link

Henry Chyb, 72, Link

Philip Harley McCurdy, 68, Link

Nancy Kivell, 73, Link

Avery Kakekagumick, 24, Link

Ronald David Rand, 28, Link

Steven Dale, 59, Link

Greg Gillies, 72

January 10, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Gregory Shayne Gillies, 72, who left us on January 8, 2025. Predeceased by the mother of his children, the late Paulette Gillies (2023).

Researcher's note - Gillies died 18 months after his former wife: Paulette Gillies passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after complications from cancer . Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Gary Martin, 72, Link

Tim McCutcheon, 62, Link

Gordon Alan Davies, 46, Link

Edward Grant “Teddy” Hancock, 75, Link

Alfonso (Al) Francesco Ruggero, 69, Link

Anne Wilson, 59, Link

David Robert Donabie, 48, Link

Cindy Lapointe, 60, Link

Danny Kelly, 75, Link

Richard "Rick" Morrow, 74, Link

Ronald Gordon Publow, 70, Link

Nicole Patricia Mary Ward, 34, Link

Kimberly Jane Bouchard, 62, Link

Larry Backus, 73, Link

Sharyn "Budgie" Zonneveld, 75, Link

Charles Coaster, 41, Link

Matthew Anthony Patriquin, 31, Link

Rosalyn Elizabeth Smith, 74, Link

Richard Brazeau, 67, Link

Christopher Sumner, 63, Link

Venanzio (aka Vinny) Tirabassi, 47, Link

William Alton "Bill" Rowe, 57, Link

Jacques (Jack) Racine, 41, Link

Arturo Martinez Carreon, 60, Link

Dale Robert Ritchie, 66, Link

Brittany Cynthia Louise Partridge, 37, Link

Nancy Elizabeth Clayton, 43, Link

Bradley Wyndham, Link

Catherine Braden, 74, Link

Joan Marie Lanteigne, 57, Link

Brian Duff, 70, Link

Dave Brockbank, 65, Link

Matthew Gurnick, 34, Link

Kathleen Gullusci, 59, Link

Emilio Filice, 66, Link

Glen Doddridge, 62, Link

Jean Willows, 75, Link

Marco Plouffe, 62, Link

Louise Gamache, 51, Link

Tabitha Mary Gooding, 34, Link

Brian Drewitt, Link

Ian James Kendall, 46, Link

Mary Callista Berthiaume, 75, Link

Stewart Gray, 35, Link

Dave Mannell, 68, Link

Ashley Malette, 27, Link

Larry Backus, 73, Link

Leonard Terence ‘Terry’ Howlett, 60, Link

Michael Laderoute, 69, Link

Mary Jean Giroux, 74, Link

Terrance James Boswick, 72, Link

Percival “Percy” Léon Payette, 66, Link

John Hamilton Fullarton, 66, Link

Norman (Norm) Huff, 75

January 9, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Norman (Norm) Huff on January 7, 2025, at the age of 75. He is now at peace and reunited with his beloved wife, Darlene Huff (née Ibbitson), and son, Christopher Huff (Alison Kamiya). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Researcher's note: His wife died about 3 months earlier : Darlene (“Dene”) passed away on October 18th, 2024, surrounded by family at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC), after a short battle with cancer . Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Lee Pafford, 41, Link

James ‘Jamie’ William Hingston, 45, Link

Lorraine Lillian Stuart, 75, Link

Matthew John Robert Moore, 36, Link

Wayne D. Hedges, 75, Link

Chantal Giroux, 55, Link

William “Bill” Leslie Pickett, 62, Link

Bernice Sharon Brown, 61, Link

Dave Brockbank, 65, Link

David LeBlanc, 75, Link

Larry (Lambro) Gatsos, 70, Link

Josh Sedgwick, 41, Link

Darcy Dean Elliott, 43, Link

Aisel Dizon, 41, Link

Terry Cebasek, 51, Link

Roberto Antonio Brescacin, 61, Link

Griffin Chusing, 26, Link

Michael Alexander Hadenka, 61, Link

Paige Alyssia Charette, 32, Link

Marie Darnell, 42, Link

David William Watt, 65, Link

Kayne Shannon Oran Krienke, 68, Link

Kyle Tangie-Perreault, 30, Link

Deborah "Debbie" Hopper, 73, Link

Carlos Cecil Murray, 64, Link

Marilyn Joy Brunton, 68, Link

Bernie Coffey, 50, Link

Stephen McVittie, 59, Link

Paul Skuriat, 64, Link

Ryan Andrew Arsenault, 38, Link

John Stefanic, 59, Link

Christopher Stephen Williams, 47, Link

Robert Wright, 54, Link

Tarun Chander, 44, Link

Millie Palmira Faynwachs, 75, Link

Melanie Christina Flynn, 41

January 8, 2025

Our beloved, Melanie passed away suddenly on her birthday December 30, 2024, at the age of 41. Predeceased by her sister Kendra (2022). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CAMH Foundation - Centre for Addictions & Mental Health Foundation or Arthritis Society Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Researcher's note: Melanie's sister Kendra, 34, died 18 months earlier "suddenly": Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig McCutcheon, 68, Link

Julie Ceccomancini, 71, Link

Michelle Anne Dela Paz Mendoza, 48, Link

Brent Hill, 49, Link

John Wognsen Gundersen, 70, Link

Theresa Violet McNamee, 66, Link

Russell Ernest Phillips, 70, Link

Bradley Nicholas Milligan, 30, Link

Chris Langdon, 74, Link

Calvin Chayter, 73, Link

Wayne Patrick Smith, 57, Link

Earl Carson, 74, Link

James (Jim) Frederick Porter, 70, Link

Debora Colleen McDonagh, 68, Link

Baby Santino Caranci, 9 days, Link

Susan Helen Smith, 70, Link

Candice (Candy) Lorraine Chester, 73, Link

Christopher "Chris" Edward Ferguson, 57, Link

Jack Michael Golinker, 68, Link

Wafaa Saab, 65, Link

Albert Emil Griese, 75, Link

Robert "Bob" Russell Elliott, 69, Link

Peter Forbes, 72, Link

Gary Bobolia, 67, Link

Mayuran Panchadcharam, 43, Link

Christopher Aaron Bisson, 49, Link

Michele Lee Martin, 53, Link

Andrea Conway, 51, Link

Sheldon Stillar, 73, Link

Gayle VanDerHeide, 74, Link

Yoel Arteaga, 46, Link

Carrie Campbell, 54, Link

Victoria Rita Albuquerque, 34, Link

Richard David Townsend, 51, Link

Ellen Butler, 63, Link

Travis James Beckett, 38, Link

Christine Anne MacKinlay, 68, Link

Paul Stephen Nicholls, 73, Link

Gita Kiani, 62, Link

Lonny Morrisseau, 44, Link

Barry Britt, 57, Link

Travis Hopkins, 35, Link