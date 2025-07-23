Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (152)

Stand-Up star Ray DeJon unexpectedly passes away at 63 ahead of his birthday roast show

July 15, 2025

US comedian Ray DeJon unexpectedly died on Monday, merely days ahead of his comedy roast to commemorate his 64th birthday. The comedian took to his Instagram last week to announce the forthcoming event, noting that it takes place in the 275 BK comedy club in Brooklyn, New York City. As of this writing, the cause of death remains unknown. Ray was most known for his interviews with celebrities like Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys. He is also credited with launching Brooklyn’s first black-owned comedy venue, known as the Laffaholics Comedy Club, the Daily Mail has reported. Tributes have been pouring in online in the wake of Ray DeJon’s sudden death.

Link

Minnesota GOP Sen. Bruce Anderson, 75, dies ‘unexpectedly’

July 21, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Republicans have confirmed the unexpected death of Sen. Bruce Anderson. “I’m saddened to learn Senator Bruce Anderson passed unexpectedly today. Bruce was a dedicated public servant, loving family man, and dear friend to many at the Capitol and in Buffalo. We offer our condolences and prayers for comfort for the entire Anderson family,” said Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robbie Pardlo ‘City High’ Singer Dead At 46

July 18, 2025

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High, has tragically died at the age of 46, a rep for the singer confirms to TMZ. Robbie passed away yesterday, July 17, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, NJ, leaving behind a lengthy musical legacy. No cause of death has been determined yet.

Link

Bill Chamberlain of the Pist and Dissidents has passed away

July 18, 2025

Quite sadly, Bill Chamberlain of The Pist, The Dissidents, Mankind, and many other bands. His family stated that he passed away after a brief illness. For a number of years, Bill also ran Wild Mutation Records in Philadelphia. He was a really nice guy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Jones, Impresario of New York’s Indie Music Scene, Dies at 45

July 15, 2025

In Williamsburg, Billy Jones began working as a barista, with dreams of indie-rock stardom. And instead of achieving his own dreams, Mr. Jones wound up doing something else: He made it possible for other people to keep dreaming. In 2013, he and a friend, Zachary Mexico, opened Baby’s All Right, a club at 146 Broadway in Williamsburg. It became, as The New York Times wrote in 2015, the “nightlife preserver” of the neighborhood. Mr. Jones went on to help found three more New York nightclubs and a restaurant. They all sought to reimagine some aspect of local nightlife. Mr. Jones died on June 7 in a Manhattan hospital. He was 45. His sister Nicole Holland said the cause was the aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with it after an episode in July 2024 in which he began stuttering violently and fainted in a store he had recently opened in Williamsburg, Billy’s Record Salon. He kept the illness private and managed to oversee the opening of a new nightclub and a new restaurant in the months before his death.

Link

Reported on July 6:

Mark Lipsitz, Bar/None Records Label Manager, Dies at 61

July 6, 2025

A passionate figure who largely worked behind the scenes, Lipsitz championed bands like Ivy, Emperor X, and the Paranoid Style Mark Lipsitz, the longtime label manager of Bar/None Records, died yesterday (July 5), according to the label. As the years passed, Lipsitz took on all manner of roles at the label, from suggesting bands worth signing to helping artists navigate the daunting music landscape, as the roster grew to include Big Star’s Alex Chilton, the Feelies, Ezra Furman, Tindersticks, the Front Bottoms, Diners, Pardoner, and dozens more.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Clemson standout, Sumter County product Willie Anderson has passed away at the age of 72

July 18, 2025

SUMTER, S.C. — Willie Anderson, the only person in Clemson football history to both earn first-team All-ACC honors as a player and serve as a full-time assistant coach on a Clemson national championship team, passed away in Sumte on Wednesday. He was 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Texans, Eagles LB Bryan Braman dies at age 38

July 17, 2025

Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman died Thursday after seeking treatment this year for a rare, aggressive form of cancer, according to his agent. He was 38. Braman had undergone multiple surgeries during treatment in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him with expenses. Braman had been diagnosed with cancer in February. Agent Sean Stellato confirmed Braman’s death Thursday, noting that Braman had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

Link

Update to our report last month:

SDSU running back Nate White found to have died of natural causes

July 15, 2025

South Dakota State running back Nate White died in his sleep and no foul play was involved, Brookings police have concluded following an investigation into the 20-year-old’s June 25 death. White, who transferred to SDSU from Wisconsin over the winter, was found deceased in his residence at 6:44 a.m. in Brookings. According to a press release from the Brookings Police Department, White died suddenly of a medical event that disrupted his breathing and heart functions and is being ruled a natural, sudden death.

As we reported last week: UW’s flu vaccination recommendations: Flu shots: The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive the flu vaccine [sic] each year. This three-dose vaccine [sic] is recommended for female identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–26 and male identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–21 : Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roddy Hogan Passes Away

July 21, 2025

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of Eric Servis, beloved by many as “Roddy Hogan.” Known for his unmistakable presence at countless wrestling shows since the 1980s, Eric was a true superfan, recognized for his dedication to dressing up like Hulk Hogan and igniting energy wherever he appeared. In recent years, Eric’s health had declined, leading to frequent hospitalizations. Sadly, Eric passed away last night after being in and out of the hospital for over a month. He was in his 70s, as revealed by Eric’s close friend Matthew Balk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeff Bittiger, former MLB pitcher and A’s scout, dies at 63

July 19, 2025

Jeff Bittiger, a pitcher who played four seasons in the major leagues and spent the last 22 years as a scout in the Athletics organization, died Saturday morning, the A’s announced. He was 63. The team did not disclose a cause of death.

Researcher’s Note – Jeffrey Scott Bittiger, of Saylorsburg, PA, passed away in his home on July 19, 2025, surrounded by his family. Even after his cancer diagnosis, he continued to serve as a Pro Scout for the Oakland Athletics and Director of Player Personnel for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, roles that he had passionately performed for many years: Link MLB To Require COVID Vaccinations [sic] For Non-Player Team Personnel To Gain Access To Field In Postseason: Link

Link

Toronto Blue Jays great Jim Clancy cause of death revealed

July 15, 2025

Jim Clancy, a veteran of 15 major league seasons who made the American League All-Star team in 1982, has died, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday on Twitter/X. He was 69. A Blue Jays teammate of Jim Clancy told me today he died of prostate cancer. Very sad. He had been in hospice care for about two weeks before he passed away.

Link

Pioneering double bassist Gary Karr has died

July 17, 2025

Renowned US double bass virtuoso Gary Karr died on 16 July at the age of 83 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He had recently been diagnosed with aggressive and inoperable cancer. Karr’s immense virtuosity and unique musicianship made him one of the world’s most influential bassists. His daring solo performances and unparalleled lyricism enabled bassists the world over to discover what until then seemed impossible on the instrument. In a time when audiences were largely unfamiliar with the bass as a solo instrument, much of Karr’s repertoire consisted of his own transcriptions and arrangements.

Researcher’s Note - From a reader: Given the general credulousness of the “arts community” in general concerning COVID and the quaxx it is likely he took the injection. Gary was the founder of the International Society of Bassists and early advocate of the classical Double Bass as a solo voice in the orchestra. I attended several of his online seminars just a few months ago .

Link

30 Rock star John Lutz announces sudden death of younger brother

July 21, 2025

30 Rock star John Lutz has announced the shock death of his younger brother in a heartbreaking post. Lutz, 52, who is best known for playing J. D. Lutz on the NBC sitcom, said he was ‘heartbroken’ over his brother’s ‘sudden’ passing on Thursday, leaving behind a wife and four young children. Joel, who was believed to be around 50, worked as the Executive Director of mosaiXmultiply, an organization helping to plant hundreds of multi-cultural churches around the world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime radio host for Original Six franchise sadly passes away at 64-years old

July 21, 2025

Longtime radio host for the Blackhawks and Chicago [IL] sports community, Harry Teinowitz, passed away at the age of 64-years old. Multiple sources have confirmed this tragedy, and the entire Chicago sports community is mourning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Founder of Right-Wing Group Behind Project 2025 Dies at 83

July 19, 2025

Edwin J. Feulner, the conservative mastermind who co-founded The Heritage Foundation, has died at 83. Based in Washington, D.C., the influential right-wing think tank is behind Project 2025, a controversial playbook for President Donald Trump’s second term. The details surrounding Feulner’s death are unknown, with multiple outlets reporting that he died Friday.

Link

Jamie Bennett, CBS and Walt Disney TV Executive, Dies at 78

July 18, 2025

Jamie Bennett, a television executive at CBS and Walt Disney who developed shows including “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee,” died July 6 of cancer. He was 78.

Link

Florida state Rep. Joe Casello dies at 73 after heart attack

July 18, 2025

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida State Representative Joe Casello has died on Friday. According to the House Democratic Caucus, Casello (D-Boynton Beach) died peacefully surrounded by his family and girlfriend after he had a heart attack. He was 73-years-old when he died.

Link

Longtime Chicago sports talk host Harry Teinowitz passes away

July 16, 2025

Harry Teinowitz, former host of Mac, Jurko and Harry on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, has died. Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Teinowitz’s passing. “Harry Teinowitz, part of the popular ‘Mac, Jurko and Harry’ show that aired from 2001 to ’09 on ESPN 1000, has died at 64,” Agrest wrote. “Teinowitz had a liver transplant within the last two years, and he suffered from heart and liver problems.” “This news had been going around Chicago sports media circles today,” Greenberg said. “Very, very sad. It was sudden. His funeral is Monday.”

Link

Paranormal Investigator, 54, Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ While on Annabelle Doll Tour

July 15, 2025

A paranormal investigator touring the United States with the world-famous Annabelle doll died “unexpectedly” at 54 on Sunday. Dan Rivera’s death came a day after an Evening Sun reporter described him as “full of charisma” when he led a sold-out event displaying the supposedly cursed Annabelle doll, which is the subject of Hollywood’s The Conjuring horror series. Officials have not said how Rivera died. First responders conducted CPR on a man of Rivera’s age at a hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he was staying, according to police scanner archives, according to the Evening Sun. The paper described his passing as unexpected. Rivera, a father and U.S. Army veteran, had traveled around the U.S. with the haunted doll to put on shows for horror fans. His organization said he sold out all three of his showings—on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday—over the weekend.

Link

San Antonio ‘Weights n’ Cakes’ influencer dies suddenly; Christina Bitner mourned

July 15, 2025

San Antonio-based baker and fitness influencer Christina Bitner, 41, died suddenly this weekend, and her close friends and family members are mourning “someone truly special.” According to posts on social media, Bitner died Sunday, just three days after celebrating her 41st birthday. At the time of her passing, Bitner was living with her husband Brent at their shared family home in Mico, Texas. No details have been released on Bitner’s cause of death. In addition to being a fitness influencer and competitive body builder with a nearly 100,000-strong following on Instagram, Bitner also had a passion for baking. She chased that passion by running a small business as a cake artist, and would routinely bake intricate confections for family, friends and customers.

Link

Emmy Winner Jeremy Railton Has Died

July 15, 2025

Emmy-winning art director and production designer Jeremy Railton, who worked with musical artists including Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac and on shows such as Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, has died. Railton passed away Wednesday at his home in Three Rivers, California, at the age of 80, according to Live Design. His death was confirmed by his friend, Sara Boucher, though Railton’s cause of death was not disclosed.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Remembering Dan Russoman: A Hammonton Sports Voice Silenced Too Soon

July 17, 2025

Hammonton, New Jersey – If you’ve ever been to a Hammonton High School game, a St. Joe’s Academy matchup, or any local sports event in Hammonton, chances are you’ve encountered Dan Russoman, the longtime Sports Editor and News Director of The Hammonton Gazette. Sadly, Russoman passed away on Wednesday, July 16, after a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that starts in glandular tissue, which is tissue that lines certain internal organs and produces fluids like mucus. He was diagnosed in April as the cancer had spread to his spine, causing several compression fractures, a few lymph nodes around Russoman’s brain, and led to fluid surrounding his lungs.

No age reported.

Link

Cassandra Mary Ake-Duvall, 36

July 17, 2025

Her career was in international development. Cassandra lived and worked abroad in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, Lebanon, and Jordan, immersing herself in each community she encountered. In 2017, Cassandra began her career in international development, work that became central to her mission of creating positive change in the world. She spent her final years as a MEL Technical Advisor for The Palladium Group in Washington, D.C., where she helped evaluate and improve USAID projects worldwide.

Researcher’s Note – The Palladium Group’s COVID-19 “vaccination” policy (as of April 2022): Based on a document from the District of Columbia Department of Human Resources, Palladium, as part of the District government under the Mayor’s administrative authority, implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for all employees, according to the District Personnel Manual (.gov): Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annet McCroskey, CEO of Artistic Endeavors, Dies at 51

July 17, 2025

Annet McCroskey, a talent manager, producer and CEO at Artistic Endeavors, died Friday in Los Angeles after being hospitalized in early June with “a sudden and devastating medical emergency,” her family announced. She was 51.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Vivian Dawn Sleeth, Beloved Cancer Warrior, 10, Passed Away July 15

July 21, 2025

It is with deep sadness and severely broken hearts that we announce the passing of Vivian Dawn Sleeth, 10, of Rockledge, Florida. Vivian passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, after a 37-month hard-fought battle with DIPG [diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a brain tumor]. At the time of her passing, she was encircled with love by her mother, brother, grandmother, and loyal service dog, Omega.

Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Fresno teen dies after battling cancer, fundraiser now for funeral expenses

July 16, 2025

FRESNO, Calif. – A Fresno teen, who was battling cancer, passed away on Wednesday evening. The owners of Panda-Monium International, a family-owned business that was holding an auction to help aid Gabriel Garcia Jr.’s fight against cancer, told YourCentralValley.com the teenager has passed away. Garcia Jr. Was battling Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Casey Callahan McBride, 13

July 19, 2025

Casey Callahan McBride, age 13, of Minnetonka, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2025. He attended Minnetonka Middle School East and his biggest passion was the Theatre Program, where he participated in many musicals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Winchester community mourns 14-year-old student as funeral services are planned

July 15, 2025

WINCHESTER, Ky. — The Winchester community is preparing to say goodbye to a young student who passed away unexpectedly last week. Clark County Public Schools Superintendent announced on social media Monday the death of 14-year-old Raiden Lee William Parks. According to his obituary, Parks died unexpectedly last Thursday. Parks would have entered George Rogers Clark High School this fall as a freshman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brylie Cox, 18

July 18, 2025

HOOPESTON, IL – Brylie Nicole Cox, 18, of Hoopeston, passed away Saturday. Brylie was a 2025 graduate from Hoopeston Area High School, where she was active in softball, track, cheerleading, basketball and volleyball and was a member of the Blue Rush. Brylie had planned to attend Eastern Illinois University this fall to pursue a degree in criminology and psychology with plans of becoming a forensic psychologist, something she wanted to be from a very young age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. David Altchek, Mets medical director and Tommy John surgery pioneer, dies at 68

July 18, 2025

NEW YORK — Dr. David Altchek, who performed more than 2,000 Tommy John surgeries and was the New York Mets longtime medical director, died Thursday. He was 68. His death was announced by the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he was co-chief emeritus. Altchek told associates last year he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

Link

An orthopedic surgeon and father of two died while competing in a triathlon in Riverhead, N.Y., on Sunday, July 13

July 16, 2025

Dr. Peter Sultan, a 54-year-old renowned surgeon, died while competing in the Jamesport Triathlon, per Greater Long Island. During the annual athletic event, he collapsed while competing. The 54-year-old orthopedic surgeon then tragically died during the event.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Legendary lawyer and Chicagoan Tom Durkin dies at 78 after very short illness

July 21, 2025

Venerable and lauded Chicago [IL] lawyer Thomas Durkin has died after a very brief illness at age 78. Durkin was an advocate for constitutional justice and worked on behalf of thousands of criminal defendants who were charged with terrorism, drug violations, fraud and myriad crimes in cases filed by state and federal authorities in Chicago and around the world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Robert Wojsław dies at 52

July 16, 2025

A funeral Mass for Society of Christ Father Robert Wojsław will be offered at 11 a.m. on July 18 at Holy Rosary in Fells Point [Baltimore, MD]. Father Wojsław died suddenly July 14. He was 52. For the last two years, Father Wojsław was in residence at Holy Rosary in Fells Point, where he assisted in parish ministry. Elsewhere, he served in Poland, Canada, California, Illinois and Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Cranford’s Greg Swenson, Teacher, Athlete, Husband, New Dad, Dies At 29

July 15, 2025

Greg, 29, of Cranford, NJ, died peacefully on Saturday, July 12 following a short illness, according to his obituary on the Gray Funeral Home. Greg’s death comes six months after welcoming a baby boy, Lars, with his wife and college sweetheart, Morgan. In 2014, Greg began working as a teacher, coach and admissions counselor at The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, CT. He would later join the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, NJ and had been preparing to start a new role as a history teacher in Newark.

Researcher’s Note – Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gina Collins Page, 61

July 15, 2025

Gina Collins Page, 61, of Mullins, South Carolina, passed away June 23, 2025, at McLeod Hospital after a short illness. She was a beloved educator for 27 years in Dillon School District IV where she served as teacher of the year, trainer for student teachers, co-chaired the Lunch-Buddy Program, and served in multiple committees throughout her career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Elizabeth Cooper, 70

July 14, 2025

Ann Elizabeth Cooper, 70, passed away on July 3, 2025, at her home in Shelburne, Vt. Ann was a gifted violinist and teacher throughout her life. Throughout her violinist career, Ann performed with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the Hanover Chamber Orchestra, the Middlebury Chamber Soloists, Orchestra of Northern New York, Opera North of New Hampshire and the Green Mountain Opera. As a dedicated teacher, Ann had a thriving studio for violin students in her home in Shelburne, fostering the growth and development of many young aspiring violinists.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Beloved football coach at Bangor Township Schools has passed away

July 21, 2025

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bay County community is in mourning following the loss of a popular football coach. Brad Tucker, the high school football coach for Bangor Township Schools, passed away this weekend. A cause of death was not released.

No age reported.

Link

Former Penn State Diver, Coach Craig Brown Dies After Battle With Cancer

July 19, 2025

The Penn State athletics community is mourning the loss of a former diver and coach. Craig Brown, who was a diver for the Nittany Lions in the late 70s and early 80s and the diving coach for the program from 1985-2013, died on July 7 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Link

‘Had a huge heart’: Beloved local baseball coach dies while out of town for tournament

July 15, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH – A beloved Cleveland area baseball coach has died unexpectedly while in Cooperstown, New York, for a tournament. “It was sudden and it was a shock. Shocking our entire Cleveland community,” said parent and team administrator Tina Raleigh, holding back tears. North Coast Rebels travel 12U baseball team Coach Brett Higgins was more than a coach. Raleigh said he was a mentor, role model and friend. The 48-year-old former minor league player and the team arrived in Cooperstown on Saturday and had just won their first game on Sunday. They were on their way back from dinner when Brett told another coach he wasn’t feeling well. They called 911 and Brett was rushed to the hospital where he passed away, stunning people from New York to Cleveland.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime central Texas head football coach Mike Shields passes away

July 15, 2025

WACO, Texas – Mike Shields [59], a longtime central Texas Head football coach and Athletic Director, has passed away. Shields recently took the head coaching and AD job at Bishop Louis Reicher in Waco after a six-year stint (2019-2024) in the same roles at McGregor. An email sent to the Reicher staff states that Shields “passed into our Lord’s arms after a valiant fight with cancer.” Shields was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2023.

Link

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

Pigeon Forge Police Department mourns the death of longtime officer

July 21, 2025

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The Pigeon Forge Police Department announced the death of one of their own over the weekend. In a post on Facebook, the PFPD said Officer Sammy Ownby died following an unexpected medical illness. The post said Ownby served the Pigeon Forge Community for 47 years and called his loss profound.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Atlantic City mourns young police officer’s sudden death at 30

July 18, 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — A South Jersey police department is mourning the sudden death of one of its officers. Atlantic City police officer Warren Young died suddenly Wednesday night at the age of 30, according to police chief James Sarkos. BreakingAC.com reports he died at a home in Egg Harbor Township and his death was “natural.” “We are heartbroken by the loss of Officer Warren Young and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Sarkos said in a statement. Young has been with the Atlantic City police since 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melrose Police Mourn the Death of Long-time Officer

July 18, 2025

MELROSE, MA — The police department announced the death of an officer earlier this week. Officer Stephen Galvin, 51, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 16, with his wife by his side. Galvin dedicated 27 years of service to the Melrose Police Department, during which he held the sought-after “Badge One,” denoting his status as the department’s most senior patrol officer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Atmore police captain dies after battle with cancer

July 18, 2025

ATMORE, Ala. — A captain with the Atmore Police Department has died after a battle with cancer. According to APD Chief Chuck Brooks, 45-year-old Captain Christopher J. Corbitt has died after nine years with the department.

Link

Bryan Bodine, 35

July 18, 2025

Ridgeway, Ohio – Bryan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. After graduating from the Rhoades State Police Academy, Bryan began his law enforcement career with Ohio Health. He continued his service with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, where he dedicated 12 years to protecting and serving his community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Beatty, 23

July 16, 2025

Aaron “AJ” Beatty Jr., 23, of Bethel Park [PA], passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2025, in Pittsburgh. A gifted athlete, AJ was a standout on the football field and earlier in his prep career in lacrosse. His exceptional performance drew national attention. AJ received over 40 Division I scholarship offers before accepting a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later transferred and completed his collegiate football career at the University at Albany, where he graduated summa cum laude in 2024 with a bachelor of science in cybersecurity. Dedicated to service, AJ graduated from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Academy in 2025 and proudly served as a deputy with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Researcher’s Note – UAlbany Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]For University Enrollment: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A jailer “died suddenly”:

Newly sworn-in detention officer dies hours into their first day on the job

July 21, 2025

WHITEVILLE, N.C. – A recruit with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office died unexpectedly just two hours into their first day on the job. According to the sheriff’s office, nine new employees were sworn in on July 21 at 9 a.m. Two hours into their first day, one of the new detention officers suffered a “sudden and severe medical emergency.” Lifesaving measures were performed while staff waited for emergency medical services, who then took the officer to Columbus Regional Medical Center. Despite the efforts, the officer was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Kent-based Puget Sound Fire firefighter dies of cancer

June 27, 2025

Puget Sound, WA – Capt. Brandon Minneman, 43, a 17-year veteran of Kent-based Puget Sound Fire, died June 24 of cancer. Prior to becoming a firefighter, Minneman served in the Army with the 62nd Medical Brigade from August 1999 to December 2003. Minneman died of synovial sarcoma, according to Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. It is a rare type of cancer that tends to occur near large joints, mainly the knees and usually affects young adults, according to mayoclinic.org.

Link

18 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Man dies after apparent medical emergency in Chili pool

July 21, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man died Monday evening after being found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool in Chili, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Bolton Trail around just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male in the water. First responders from fire and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the man was swimming alone when he suffered a medical emergency and was unable to call for help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Topeka man found dead in Council Grove City Lake Saturday

July 20, 2025

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. – A Topeka man was found dead in the Council Grove City Lake Saturday night. According to a social media post from the Council Grove Police Department, the department received a call around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, of a potential missing person or drowning at the lake, located near 124 Scenic Circle. Following a long search, crews found the victim, Mark Moore, 66, of Topeka, around 11:30 p.m., who was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas

July 20, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning at Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. Deputies were called out to the scene around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive person in the lake. The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department helped remove the body from the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man falls from boat into Lake Zurich and drowns

July 20, 2025

Lake County, Illinois – A man drowned in the Lake Zurich basin on Sunday night. According to police reports, the 55-year-old fell into the water from a boat moored there and never resurfaced. The report of the incident was reportedly received by the city police at 03:30. Police divers found the lifeless man several meters underwater a short time later and rescued him. Despite resuscitation, he died on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man missing at Causey Reservoir found dead

July 19, 2025

OGDEN, UT — The body of a 23-year-old man who went missing after reportedly cliff jumping at Causey Reservoir was recovered Saturday evening. The body was recovered at 9:10 p.m. and sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Endsley. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office originally received 911 texts and calls about a drowning across from the spillway dam on the east side of the water at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The man who was reportedly cliff jumping went into the water but never came back up after briefly resurfacing, Endsley said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crews recover body of missing man from Yuba State Park Reservoir

July 19, 2025

YUBA STATE PARK, Utah — Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a missing Salt Lake County man from Yuba State Park Reservoir. Officials received a report of a missing 39-year-old man at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. The man was last seen swimming near the reservoir’s North Beach. At about 8:30 p.m., crews found him deceased and recovered his body from the reservoir. No further information regarding the man’s death is available at this time.

Link

Person found in Lake Washington declared dead after rescue attempt

July 19, 2025

SEATTLE, WA — A person died after an attempted water rescue in Lake Washington Saturday evening, the Seattle Fire Department reports. SFD was called to the 4100 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South on the report of someone in distress in the water. Despite attempts at lifesaving efforts by firefighters and paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead at 140 feet beneath Donner Lake surface

July 19, 2025

The body of the man who went missing after disappearing in Donner Lake in Truckee [CA] has been found and recovered from beneath the water’s surface at a depth of around 140 feet. According to the Truckee Police Department, officers responded to the west end of Donner Lake for reports of someone possibly drowning at around 12:10 p.m. TPD said that multiple public safety enforcement agencies were attempting to find the missing man. The initial report showed the victim was last seen in the water after being pulled on an inner tube while not wearing a personal flotation device.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly” in the same NC lake (so far this month):

Another swimmer has been found dead in Lake Norman, NC, searchers say. He was 16

July 18, 2025

For the second time in seven days, a teen has died while swimming in Lake Norman northwest of Charlotte, searchers say. “When the deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a 16-year-old male juvenile had been swimming in Lake Norman and had not returned,” the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 6:43 p.m., the body of the 16-year-old, Kaleb Lamar Shields, was located underwater.” A cause of death for the teen has not been released. His death follows the July 9 drowning of 14-year-old Angel Ernesto Carabello, who went missing in the lake near Stutts Road area of Mooresville, the sheriff’s office says.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body of missing Fresno storeowner found in canal

July 18, 2025

The Clovis [CA] Police Department announced on Friday that the body of Fresno businessman Surinder Pal was found in a canal at Temperance and McKinley avenues. A person fishing in the canal spotted the body and alerted authorities on Thursday morning, June 17. Pal, 55, who owned Standard Sweets and Spices with his wife, was last seen at the store at Blackstone and Dakota avenues on June 22. His car was found near Temperance and McKinley avenues the next day, on June 23. In their update Friday, Clovis Police said there were no suspicious circumstances in Pal’s death at this time. Police put out an alert on Pal’s disappearance on June 26, saying that he was considered at-risk, and didn’t have his wallet or cellphone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Prince George’s County woman found dead in Virginia river

July 18, 2025

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A woman who was reported missing from Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been found dead in a river in Virginia, authorities confirmed to 7 News Friday. A statement from the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Monday morning to a report of an unattended vehicle in the Ferry Road area. After running the license plate and searching nearby, they discovered a body just offshore in the Little Wicomico River. The victim was identified as Louise Cox, 79, of Prince George’s County. Investigators said items found at the scene, including Cox’s driver’s license, helped identify her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies from apparent medical incident on Lake Winnipesaukee

July 18, 2025

MEREDITH, N.H. — A 31-year-old man died Thursday after being pulled from the water near Pinnacle Park Road on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to the New Hampshire State Police. First responders began lifesaving efforts after removing the man from the water. He was brought to Concord Hospital–Laconia, where he was later pronounced dead. Based on preliminary findings, authorities believe the man was working in the water when he experienced a medical emergency and fell face down into the lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man reported missing found dead in Edinburg

July 18, 2025

A man who was reported missing was found dead in a canal Friday in Edinburg [TX], according to a city spokesperson. There are no signs of foul play, according to the spokesperson. The man, whose identity was not provided, was reported missing Friday morning and was last seen on Wednesday. The man was found in a canal Friday afternoon near the 2600 block of W. Sprague Road. Preliminary information suggests the man may have suffered from a medical condition.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in Atlantic ocean near Maine-New Hampshire border

July 18, 2025

PORTLAND, ME – An investigation is underway after a body was found in the ocean near the Maine-New Hampshire border. This week, a fishing boat reported seeing a body near the Isle of Shoals. Marine Patrol responded and recovered the body.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Tarrence Confirmed Dead by Police After He Disappeared on Turks and Caicos Vacation with His Wife

July 17, 2025

A body discovered in Turks and Caicos almost two weeks ago has been confirmed to be that of missing New York City man Brian Tarrence, who vanished while vacationing there in late June. On Wednesday, July 16, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that the remains found on July 5 in the Grace Bay area had “been positively identified” as 51-year-old Tarrence’s. It added, “An autopsy conducted on July 11th revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play.” Police said they will now continue “to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation.”

Link

1 dead after man pulling anchor has medical emergency on Pelican Lake

July 14, 2025

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. – A Moorhead, Minnesota, man is dead after authorities say a medical emergency led to him falling into Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says on July 12, 2025, around 3:56 p.m. the 61-year-old man was pulling up an anchor when he suffered a medical emergency, and went into the water. He was pulled from the water, and CPR was started by witnesses on the boat. Responding authorities transported him to Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he was pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NC man dead after suspected medical event leads to drowning, coroner says

July 14, 2025

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 63-year-old man is dead following a drowning on Friday afternoon. Todd Hilliard died at a hospital on Saturday after being pulled from the ocean near 36th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden said it’s believed that Hilliard may have suffered a sudden medical event that caused him to lose consciousness while wading or swimming.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Woman, 75, dies after Grant County crash likely caused by medical event

July 21, 2025

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin – A 75-year-old woman died after a crash in Grant County on Saturday that likely was caused by a medical event, authorities reported. Deputies found the crash and determined that Linda Bottomley, 75, of Platteville, was heading west in her 2006 Jeep Commander when her vehicle crossed the center line and left the road. The vehicle continued into the ditch and crossed a creek before coming to a stop. Bottomley was taken by Southwest Health EMS to Southwest Health Center in Platteville, where she died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies after multi-vehicle crash at Standiford and Sisk, police say

July 20, 2025

A Modesto [CA] man died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision near one of the city’s busiest intersections, authorities said. Officers responded just after 2:20 p.m. to the crash at Standiford Avenue and Sisk Road, where they found an adult male driver suffering from injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to a Modesto Police Department news release. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving south on Sisk Road when he struck a pole on the center median at Standiford Avenue. He continued driving, hit another pole and veered across the median into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles. All drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. No other injuries were reported. Investigators said they found no indication of alcohol or drug use. The crash appeared to be caused by a medical emergency, according to police. A Modesto Fire Department incident summary says the man was found in cardiac arrest and AMR began initial patient care.

Link

Driver Dead After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Ohio River in Wellsburg

July 19, 2025

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Local officials are attempting to determine what led to a tractor-trailer crashing into the Ohio River Friday morning, and the death of its driver. Greg Moore, Brooke County director of emergency management, confirmed the driver, whose name wasn’t available, was pronounced dead after being extricated from the truck’s cab beneath the river’s surface near 10th Street. Moore said the truck, which was carrying a steel coil, was seen veering down state W.Va. 27 and through its intersection with W.Va. 2 at a high rate of speed while somehow failing to strike any other vehicles or buildings. “I don’t know how the driver did that. That’s a busy intersection,” said Moore. The truck continued through two more intersections before entering an access road leading to the rear parking lot of the Brooke County Public Library and striking a tree as it veered over an embankment of the Ohio River and crashed into the water below.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dead after medical event causes high-speed crash in Emporia

July 14, 2025

EMPORIA, Va. — A 36-year-old Emporia man is dead after police say he had a medical event that potentially caused a high-speed three-vehicle crash on Sunday. Investigators determined that 36-year-old Robert Walker, Jr. of Emporia was driving a 2020 Nissan southbound on Route 301 at a high speed. According to police, Walker drove through multiple intersections before he hit a 2009 Honda, left the roadway and hit a parked 2006 Honda at the nearby Main Street Auto. The Nissan then came to a stop a bit further south. Walker died at the scene. At this time, it is believed that a medical event “may have contributed to Mr. Walker’s excessive speed,” per police. The driver of the 2009 Honda, 74-year-old Deborah Jones of Emporia, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crash notification system alerts police to deadly Bella Vista accident

July 14, 2025

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Bella Vista woman was killed in a car crash Thursday night, according to a news release from the Bella Vista Police Department. Police haven’t yet released the 73-year-old woman’s name, as they haven’t been able to find her family to tell them. Evidence showed that the woman’s car went off the road near Cambeck Lane and Trafalgar Road at about 11 p.m. Brakes weren’t applied and the car hit a large tree, according to the release. Police believe this indicates she had a medical emergency while driving. They learned about the incident from a report from the car’s crash notification system.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator passes away at work

July 21, 2025

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release announcing the passing of the Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Workman. According to the press release, on Friday, July 18, Jack passed away while at work. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with determining what happened, but they said information does not indicate his death was suspicious. Jack started his employment with Jackson County in March of 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Council Member Bill Spelman has passed away

July 21, 2025

Former Council Member Bill Spelman died last Thursday at the age of 68 after a series of illnesses including Covid, according to his wife, Niyanta. Spelman, who served on the Austin City Council from 1997 to 2000 and then served again from 2009 to the end of 2014, was well known as the teacher on the dais, a man who did his research and shared it. Spelman also taught courses in applied math and statistics, urban policy and public management at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas. He is still listed online as a professor emeritus.

Link

Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir Dies

July 20, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir, who died on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from Metastatic Colon cancer. Before joining the Board of County Supervisors, Weir served on the Haymarket Town Council.

No age reported.

Link

Fairfield first selectman passes away

July 15, 2025

FAIRFIELD, CT. – Fairfield’s first selectman has passed away. The family of Bill Gerber [60] announced the passing in a statement. “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved father and husband Bill Gerber passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital at 4:11PM today. After undergoing two brain surgeries within 48 hours, he was ultimately unable to recover from the numerous complications that ensued in the days that followed. Despite the physical issues he was experiencing as a result of what was determined to be a large, aggressive, malignant brain tumor, he worked long days and attended evening meetings up until the day before he went into the hospital. The Town of Fairfield was incredibly lucky to have him as its leader. And our family was beyond blessed.”

Link

The City of Jackson mourns the death of former Mayor Marty Griffin

July 14, 2025

The city of Jackson is mourning the loss of longtime public servant and former mayor Martin “Marty” Griffin, who died Saturday night at age 63 following a battle with multiple health issues. Griffin was the longest-serving mayor in Jackson’s history, holding office from 1995 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2013. Between those terms, he represented the 64th District in the Michigan House of Representatives. He had served as city treasurer since 2018 until he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five “died suddenly” in cars:

Person Dies after Medical Emergency on Highway 138 Sunday Evening

July 20, 2025

HESPERIA, CA. - A SUV pulled over on shoulder of Highway 138 Sunday evening for a medical emergency. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire says they responded to the scene a 6:12pm July 20, 2025, after getting reports of a person, possibly a female, had some sort of medical emergency. The white Cadillac XT5 luxury mid-size SUV pulled over on the right shoulder of westbound Hwy 138 near Summit Valley Road. First responders found the person having a medical emergency and started CPR. Sadly, the person succumbed to their medical emergency at the scene. At this time its unknown what was the medical emergency.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing At-Risk 63-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Car in Westchester

July 18, 2025

A 63-year-old man described by authorities as “at-risk” and was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead inside his car in Westchester [CA] Friday. Rwechungula Anyabwile was found in the 7000 block of West 85th Street, adjacent to Westchester Park, inside a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It was unclear what caused Anyabwile’s death.

Link

Person found dead inside car at Berlin train station

July 18, 2025

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a car at a train station in Berlin [CT] Friday night. State police said they responded to the Ctrail Station on Depot Road around 6:30 p.m. for a reported untimely death. Officers found a person dead inside a car in the train station’s parking lot. Troopers say there’s no suspected criminal aspect to the investigation at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead outside Ridgeland apartments appeared to have been there for days

July 18, 2025

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Multiple police and firefighters responded to the Sunchase Ridgeland Apartments on William Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Friday. Chief Brian Myers said a man was found dead in a locked SUV. He said it appeared that the person had been dead for at least a couple of days.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police: Body found in SUV outside Dutchess County Target

July 16, 2025

Police confirmed an elderly man was found dead in a white SUV outside a Target in Poughkeepsie [NY]. Police say they were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Police say nothing appears to be suspicious at the moment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Coroner releases identity of 37-year-old man found dead in Salisbury Township

July 19, 2025

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a 37-year-old man found dead in a fielded area of Salisbury Township Friday morning. The body of David G. Kittredge of Salisbury Township was discovered around 6:40 a.m. near the 1400 block of Gaskill Avenue. The coroner says an autopsy was performed Friday, and the manner and cause of death are pending further investigations and the results of toxicology studies.

Link

Death investigation underway in Union County, SD

July 19, 2025

ELK POINT, S.D. – Deputies are investigating an unexpected death at an Airbnb rental near Elk Point. On Friday, July 18, at around 11:40 a.m., Union County deputies were called to a rental property outside of Elk Point after receiving reports of an unexpected death of a guest. Deputies say at this time there is no immediate sign of trauma seen on the individual, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the person’s cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Treasure Coast mourns loss of environmental advocate who died unexpectedly

July 19, 2025

The environment’s queen bee, Mary Anderson Chapman-Mundt, was driven to fight for Mother Nature so she could sail in cleaner waters and give animals the home they deserved, her husband and friends told TCPalm. Chapman-Mundt, 79, of North Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County [FL], died unexpectedly of septic pneumonia on July 6, 2025, after a decade-long battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. She is survived by Craig Mundt, her husband of 32 years.

Link

Superfresh Growers mourns death of Kevin Kershaw

July 18, 2025

Yakima, WA - Longtime leader in the agriculture industry worked for many years in the Kershaw Companies Superfresh Growers has announced the death of Kevin Kershaw [56], CEO of DSG Logistics and former leader of Domex Logistics, on 3 July.

No cause of death reported.

Link

West Milford’s Nick Weinzierl Dies Suddenly, 33, With Wedding Date Less Than Year Away

July 16, 2025

Nicholas “Nick” Weinzierl had just bought his first home and set a date to marry the love of his life. But earlier this week, the 33-year-old from West Milford [NJ] passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, his family said. Nick, who was born on Christmas, Dec. 25, 1991, died on Monday, July 14, according to an obituary on the D’Agostino Funeral Home website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Made in America Store founder Mark Andol has passed away

July 16, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Andol family has announced the passing of Mark Andol, the founder of the Made of America store and CEO of General Welding and Fabricating, Inc. In a Facebook post, the Andol family shared the news of Andol’s unexpected passing. “His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, the jobs he helped create, and the spirit of pride and patriotism he inspired across the nation,” they said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four hikers “died suddenly”:

Hiker found dead in Fresno County, deputies said. He had separated from group

July 15, 2025

A hiker who became separated from his group near Courtright Reservoir was found dead Monday. Deputies said they were told he was an experienced hiker with the necessary supplies for the elements. At 10 a.m. a hiker unrelated to the group, reported finding a man down. Sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti said the hiker had no visible injuries, and could be a medical related death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man who walked across Missouri dies suddenly

July 16, 2025

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The news of Isaiah Maxi’s death spread rapidly across social media. The Missouri State Parks dedicated a Facebook post to him. After all, the 30-year-old had visited 30 of them. As of Wednesday night, the post had more than 9,000 reactions and more than 200 comments of condolences. Isaiah, a Center High School and Fort Hays State University graduate, became a bit of a celebrity in hiking and walking circles. His walk along the Katy Trail from Kansas City to St. Louis garnered attention. Isaiah died in his sleep from a heart attack due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

Link

South Carolina man dies after medical emergency on Blue Ridge Parkway trail

July 14, 2025

BALSAM, N.C. — On Sunday, July 13, a South Carolina man died after a medical complications incident near Graveyard Fields Overlook Trailhead, according to a Blue Ridge Parkway press release. The press release said around 3:52 p.m. Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers got a report of someone in medical distress within a mile of the Graveyard Fields Overlook Trailhead, near Milepost 418 on the parkway. The person in medical distress was identified as Muhammad Sultan, 58, of Columbia, S.C. National Park Service rangers and Haywood County EMS responded to find Sultan having medical complications and that led to CPR being done on site, the National Park Service said. The press release said Sultan was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to Haywood Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing hiker found dead in Sequoia National Park, officials say

July 14, 2025

A 36-year-old hiker from Visalia [CA] was found dead in rugged terrain below Sawtooth Peak in Sequoia National Park on Sunday, July 13, after being reported missing the night before, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The hiker, identified as Drew Hall, was described by park officials as fit and active, but had become separated from his group earlier in the day on Saturday. He had planned to reconnect with them later but failed to return within the expected timeframe, prompting family members to report him missing to park authorities that evening. Search and rescue operations began early Sunday morning. Hall’s body was located around 3 p.m. by friends and family members who were searching the area on foot, officials said. The National Park Service noted that this marks the fifth fatality within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks this year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Kassoy, 55, Dies; Saw Capitalism as a Force for Social Good

July 14, 2025

Andrew Kassoy, who left a career in private equity to help start an international movement to reconsider capitalism as a force for social good and not merely for profit, died on June 22 at his home in Brooklyn [NY]. He was 55. His death came after two and a half years of treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, said his wife, Margot Brandenburg.

Link

Authorities identify man who was found dead in Fenton area

July 18, 2025

The Jefferson County [MO] Sheriff’s Office has identified William H. Hector Jr., 34, of Fenton, after finding his body in a wooded area in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Hector was found dead on Wednesday, July 16, near the intersection of Fiedler Lane and Bridleton Woods Drive. A cause of death had not been determined as of this afternoon, July 18, the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office reported. Hector had not been seen since July 13. However, the man had not been reported missing, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell said. Bissell said Hector’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead on Wadena County tower was near missing man’s Jeep

July 18, 2025

A man found dead on a tower in Wadena County [MN] was located near the Jeep of a missing man, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said it received a report on Wednesday that a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep referenced in the investigation of the missing man was found in Rockwood Township, in the area of the tower. Investigators searched the area and found a man dead on the tower, around 240 feet above the ground, officials said. A search and rescue team with Minnesota Task Force 1 responded and recovered the man. The sheriff’s office said foul play isn’t suspected, and the body of the man is being sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and official identification.

No age reported.

Link

Person Found Dead At Byram Hotel identified

July 18, 2025

A man was found dead at a hotel in Byram Thursday. Byram police responded to the Extended Stay Hotel where they found the body of William Boland of New York. According to Lt. Maurice Kendrick with the Byram Police Department, they are waiting on results from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Pittsburg woman found dead in park

July 17, 2025

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to the death of a Pittsburg woman found Monday night. Pittsburg police and fire were sent to the 23rd Street Bike Park along with local EMS after a report for an unresponsive woman. The caller said the woman had crashed her bicycle before being found. Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts when they arrived, but the woman was later pronounced deceased. She was identified as Regina May, 48, of Pittsburg. Authorities do not suspect foul play in May’s death at this time and currently believe she experienced a medical episode. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.

Link

Council Bluffs police investigating death in casino parking garage

July 17, 2025

Council Bluffs [Iowa] authorities are investigating a death that occurred at a casino parking garage Wednesday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says shortly after 9:45 a.m., officers and Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue responded to the Harrah’s Casino parking garage for a man down. Upon arrival, authorities say officers and medics found a male party deceased. The incident remains under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead at train station in Branford

July 17, 2025

BRANFORD, CT. – A man was found dead at a train station in Branford. Police say that at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the second floor of the Maple Street Train Station on a report of an unresponsive man. Medical aid was rendered, but the man was pronounced deceased on scene. Police say that no foul play is suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies of a heart attack a day after permanently losing $6.8k – he thought he was answering a call from Wells Fargo

July 16, 2025

A Texas man had unexpectedly passed away just hours after he saw $6,800 permanently vanish from his Wells Fargo account. It all started when the father of three, scammed out of thousands of dollars, received a call from who he thought was the bank. Paul Schendel, a 52-year-old from Houston, was the victim of a sophisticated scam that drained his life savings, as reported by a local Fox outlet. The bank told Paul that it does not call customers randomly and that he was unlikely to be reimbursed, meaning that his life savings were gone for good. The 52-year-old died of a heart attack the next day.

Link

Instagram: Brenda Cárdenas, 40, of Stamford, CT, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2025

July 14, 2025

1/4/22 - “ever since I was vaccinated against COVID my body is popping up with health complications that I never had”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albany Police identify woman found dead at Regent Motel

July 14, 2025

ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) has identified a woman found dead outside a local motel. Police say that on Sunday evening, witnesses found 54-year-old Lashone Brinson-Marble unresponsive in a chair outside her room at the Regent Motel on Oglethorpe Boulevard. The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. Police say that right now they don’t suspect foul play, but the medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

Link

Yehuda Taibe, 37, OBM

July 21, 2025

Yehuda Taibe, a young husband and father from Crown Heights, formerly of Pomona, NY, passed away on Monday, 25 Tammuz, 5785. He was 37 and passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tania Perciaccante, 52

July 21, 2025

Tania Perciaccante, 52, of Union Beach, NJ, passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a short illness on Saturday, July 19, 2025 ,in Newfoundland, PA. In her professional career, Tania took great pride in her role as a Division Chief with the US Army. Throughout her service, she had the opportunity to travel internationally, contributing to her extensive experience in satellite communications.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Johnson, 52

July 20, 2025

Lynchburg, VA - Kenneth Joseph Johnson passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2025. He was most recently employed as a Neuroscience Sales Representative.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Young, Jr., 59

July 20, 2025

Mr. Robert Arnold Young, Jr., age 59, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away on July 19, 2025, at Ellis Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Fowler, 43

July 20, 2025

Rochester, NY – Steve passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2025, at age 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Elin Collins-Weaver, 46

July 19, 2025

MUNCIE, IN – Stephanie Elin Collins-Weaver, 46, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2025, at her residence in Muncie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronda Henson-Simms, 54

July 19, 2025

Warrensburg, MO - Ronda Kay Henson-Simms, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jameson Hackett, 32

July 19, 2025

Jameson (Jamey) Trey Hackett, 32, of Delaware, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Hardin, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luis Nunes, 39

July 19, 2025

Luis F. Nunes, 39, of Gloucester MA, passed away unexpectedly at home after battling a brief illness on Thursday July 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Rutterman, 64

July 19, 2025

OLEAN, NY – David G. Rutterman, 64, passed away suddenly at home Tuesday (July 15, 2025) after suffering an apparent heart attack. He worked for decades for Eagle Air Compressors based in Greensboro, N.C.

Link

Clinton Pelfrey, 43

July 19, 2025

Clinton R. “Clint” Pelfrey, age 43, of Hillsboro [OH], passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Clint’s athletic ability and competitiveness then made him into an excellent disc golf player. He traveled throughout the country playing in tournaments, and had a total of twenty-two career wins, and attained the Global Master Rank of 404. Clinton was a volunteer at the Paint Creek State Park disc golf course, which was his favorite, where he spent many hours working on the course to help maintain it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reidon Evan Alexander Ford, 21

July 18, 2025

Mattapan, MA – Reidon Evan Alexander Ford died unexpectedly on July 9, 2025. He was born to Reinaldo and Donna Green-Ford in Boston, Massachusetts on August 7, 2003.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Thomas Francis Taylor III, 40

July 18, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert Thomas Francis Taylor III, known more affectionately to his family as Bobby or Rob, of Wewahitchka, FL, who left us suddenly on July 10, 2025 at age 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Luis Castillo Jr., 43

July 18, 2025

Defiance, OH – Jose Luis Castillo Jr., age 43, of Bryan passed away suddenly at home on Monday, July 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Sheridan, 59

July 18, 2025

Ocean County, NJ – Ann Marie Sheridan, 59, formerly of Pearl River, NY, and New York City, NY, died unexpectedly of natural causes July 12, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scout Lester, 32

July 18, 2025

Syracuse, New York – Scout Lester, 32, a radiant light known for her compassion, humor, and adventurous spirit, died unexpectedly, July 16, 2025. Professionally, Scout was committed to caring for others. She began her career as a phlebotomist, later becoming an ED Tech at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, and most recently serving as a surgical tech in Dallas, Texas.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Smith, 37

July 18, 2025

Jeremy Andrew Smith, 37, of Anderson, IN, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Medeiros, 32

July 17, 2025

Shane A. Medeiros, 32, died unexpectedly after being stricken ill at his home in Brockton [MA], on Saturday, July 12, 2025. He worked in the IT Department at CVS Health in Rhode Island for the past 3 years, previously working at XPO Logistics in Stoughton for 6 years and for Electrochem in Raynham for 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shane’s name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Researcher's Note – CVS Health mandates full COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for some employees: Link Target, CVS, Starbucks join stores dropping mask requirements for vaccinated [sic] people: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle Christmas, 29

July 17, 2025

Kyle Folin Christmas, age 29, of Hilliard, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheldon Smith, 32

July 17, 2025

SALAMANCA, NY – Sheldon E. Smith, 32, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, July 10, 2025, at the Great Valley Town Hall, Great Valley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Desiree’ Friend Stier, 27

July 17, 2025

Delaware, Ohio – Desiree’ L. Friend Stier, 27 ,of LaRue, died peacefully Tuesday morning July 15, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Even though Desiree’ had physical challenges in her life, she always looked at the positive and she truly loved life!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Louise Hill, 68

July 17, 2025

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local animal shelters and the Canadian Cancer Society. Passed away on July 3, 2025, at the age of 68 in Venice, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elise Haapala, 45

July 16, 2025

Elise Ann (Timlin) Haapala, 45, went home to heaven after a short illness at the U of U medical center in Salt Lake City, UT, on July 12, 2025. Elise worked for Progressive Insurance and loved her job.

Researcher’s Note – MAYFIELD, Ohio — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside of the Progressive Insurance building in Mayfield Saturday to protest a company vaccine [sic] policy employees claim will leave them with a surcharge if they do not get the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]. Employees said that the company informed them that they will start charging unvaccinated [sic] employees $650 a year beginning in January: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Lee Barker, Sr., 53

July 16, 2025

Todd Lee Barker, Sr., 53 years old, of Plain City, Ohio, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 14th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Warren Kendell “Ken” Brown, 60

July 16, 2025

Warren Kendell “Ken” Brown of Trenton, Florida, Age 60, Son of the late Paul & Annie Sims-Brown, suddenly left us on June 28, 2025 (one day prior to his Birthday) in Trenton, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Ysquierdo, 41

July 15, 2025

Samantha “Menna” Ysquierdo, of Plover, WI, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2025. She was 41.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Claire Broderick, 63

July 14, 2025

Sharon Rahmsdorff Broderick, 63, of Danbury, CT, died July 6, 2025, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sharon worked for over 40 years as a Data Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim, retiring in April 2025.

Researcher’s Note - Boehringer Ingelheim will require all U.S. employees to receive an FDA authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccination: Link

Link

James Caterbone III, 64

July 14, 2025

James Francis Caterbone III entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2025, doing what he loved most—softball. James earned his Bachelor’s Degree in 1982 from Fairfield University’s School of Business. He was the Lead of Problem Management in the Infrastructure & Operations Department at Subway for over 15 years. He was also the classified ad representative for The Stamford Advocate for 15 years and was a member of the Connecticut Realtors Association for over 16 years with Coldwell Banker and William Raveis.

Researcher’s Note: On 6/28/22 he wrote: picked up covid last weekend with half of my teammates while playing ball at the Smokey Mountain Classics in TN. Mild symptoms. Lost five pounds so far this week. Still coughing, still positive. WTF, fully vaxxed [sic] and boosted.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mariana Guicho, 37

July 14, 2025

Lawrence, MA - Mariana Teresa Guicho, age 37, passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angelo Marino, 40

July 14, 2025

Angelo Marino, age 40, of Wallingford, CT, passed away suddenly at home on July 12, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (698)

Alberta (145)

Shauna Mosbeck, 61, Link

Christopher "Chris" Morrow, 44, Link

Ruth Gauthier, 63, Link

Veranan Enns, 58, Link

Patricia 'Trish' Gordon Williams, 53, Link

James Dale Gould, 62, Link

Fawad Mahmud, 56, Link

Darrel Sleigh, 64, Link

Erin Michelle Bates Barton, 41, Link

Colin Lafleche, 41, Link

Trudy Tremblay, 62, Link

Walter John Lowen, 70, Link

Vaughan Smith, 54, Link

Luc Thivierge, 47, Link

Jodi Binns, 53, Link

Eldon Clintin Sun Walk, Link

Graham Taylor, 61, Link

Julie Gaye Wrzesien, 45, Link

Danny Krueger, 61, Link

Reece Bradley Webster, 57, Link

Colette Denise Emilie Baron, 62, Link

Joseph "Joe" Lefebre, 49, Link

Joshua George Prinsen, 28, Link

Nicole Marie Heatherington, 43, Link

Dagmar "Dasha" Dlouhy Middlestead, 73, Link

Edward "Ed" Arendt, 75, Link

Daniel James Stubenvoll, 62, Link

Jocelyne Mary Renée Plawucki, 63, Link

Jeffrey Janzen, 39, Link

Owen Edward Ham, 66, Link

Mia Rose Cunningham, 14, Link

Jonathan Lee Anstey, 51, Link

Crystal Rae Weiss, 54, Link

Shawn Koniby, 51, Link

Janet Withers, 66, Link

Stephen Alexander Fedoruk, 63, Link

Richard Donald Turk, 65, Link

Muhammad Umar Akbaree, 6, Link

Garry Frank Ford, 56, Link

Nelson Victor Senft, 60, Link

Kelly Petryna, 54, Link

Juanita Dixie Wahpistikwan, 25, Link

Sylvia Sigrid Hadwig Hedges, 67, Link

Justin Herbert, 43, Link

Benedict (BJ) Richards-Michalko, 38, Link

Matthew Thomas Scoville, 42, Link

Skyla Marie Langer, 15, Link

Yolanda Eagle Speaker, 55, Link

Rachelle Lyn Murdoch, 40, Link

Adam Dexter Day, 41, Link

Cole F. Cunningham, 39, Link

Randy Courtorielle, 34, Link

Marjorie O'leary, 75, Link

Paul Maland, 64, Link

Pamela May Matthews, 55, Link

Jacqueline Louise Resta, 60, Link

Glenn Fleury, 55, Link

Diane Mary Olson, 55, Link

Aladin Ortiz Perez, 54, Link

Bernie Cox, 67, Link

Bonni Jean Campbell, 55, Link

Rodney Keith Jordan, 69, Link

Sherry Lynn Stephens, 59, Link

Bev Holte, 60, Link

Timothy Stewart Brown, 59, Link

Calvin Wendell Timmons, 59, Link

Jim McIsaac, 73, Link

Marsha Bennett, 54, Link

Peter William Hesse, 70, Link

Brenda Nanette Elanik, 65, Link

Arnel Lambon Alversado, 45, Link

Larry Karenko, 58, Link

Michelle Leona Dion, 52, Link

Sharon Louise Doig, 75, Link

Susan Gail Sissonm 66, Link

Amy Arlene Mosicki, Link

Jason Zacharia Halwa, 53, Link

Evan Scott Harris, 59, Link

Nina Christine Eeg, 67, Link

Deborah Marie Hugli, 58, Link

Benjamin Tyrone Joseph Schnieder, 37, Link

Barbara Goakery, 63, Link

Mark Edward Van Zant, 63, Link

Christopher Basil Tibbo, 44, Link

Bonnie Joy Adler, 71, Link

Adoracion (Nenette) Dalida, 59, Link

Kyle Empey, 33, Link

Lonny Douglas Rooks, 65, Link

Landon McGilvery, 25, Link

Douglas Alfred Weik, 65, Link

Marlin Warren Hofos, 73, Link

Shawn Charles Thompson, 64, Link

Dean Curtis Frisky, 61, Link

Bruce Allen Hudson, 60, Link

Neil Edward Gordon, 52, Link

Joellene Wemp, 37, Link

Michael Siebold, 64, Link

Jim Wagg, 71, Link

Adam Cunningham, 33, Link

Eric Wayne Gladue, 64, Link

Gordon Douglas Nikkel, 65, Link

Darrell Howard Littlejohn, 65, Link

Rosemary Feltham, 60, Link

Dale Check, 57, Link

Lawrence McMaster, 52, Link

Debbi Ann Brown, 64, Link

David Lauzon, 35, Link

Brian Russell King, 59, Link

Flurian Jackson, 53, Link

Louise Large, 67, Link

Cameron Jade Stromsmoe, 42, Link

Jordan Dennis Stricker, 33, Link

Clarence White Man Left, 57, Link

Keith Ian Clive Heeks, 37, Link

Jeffrey Wade Beal, 68, Link

Susan Shenfield, 58, Link

Camelia Zaharia, 58, Link

Tracey Anne Broadfoot, 59, Link

Lori Verlynn (Collett) Salmon, 61, Link

Benjamin Micheal Newborn, 47, Link

Raven Berland, 26, Link

Calvin Jerry Metchewais, 58, Link

Cynthia (Cindi) Lynn Thorpe, 63, Link

Mary Katherine Jensen, 53, Link

Kim Ruth Scout-Chief Moon, 56, Link

Grant Eugene Wolf Child, 48, Link

Wallace Ray Tollestrup, 72, Link

Wallace 'Wally' Ray Tollestrup, 72, Link

Tanner Alexander Norman Davie, 29, Link

Jane Carroll (Manning) Mahon, DVM, 66, Link

Albert Bailey, 66, Link

Charity Marie Lehn, 29, Link

Maureen Ann Kennedy, 59, Link

Deborah Anne Fleck, 65, Link

Wyatt Reginald Baird, 25, Link

Gerald Thomas Watson, 66, Link

Debbie Moore, 55, Link

Sofia Fiselier, 1 day, Link

Tairin Kole Stanvick, 23, Link

Lawrence Flack, 66, Link

Ivan William Watchmaker, 46, Link

Rocky Glenn Martowski, 63, Link

James (Jim) Harold Phillips, 59, Link

Isabella Francine Rose Elson, 8 months, Link

Ron Shenton, 58, Link

Sharla Patricia Calf Robe, 46, Link

Yevhen Soroka, 30, Link

Kelly Vernon Frank Smallwood, 45, Link

Jason Alexander Campbell, 31, Link

Darlene Linda Savage, 65, Link

Donovan Giesbrecht, 55, Link

British Columbia (14)

Patrick Gerrard Van Kerrebroeck, 68, Link

John Ignatius Pielecki, 20, Link

Ben Driesen, 61, Link

Dany Jean, 52, Link

Penny Julie Parenteau, 58, Link

Warren Walker Wilderman, 51, Link

Tammy Lynne Mackenzie, 57, Link

Peter Jerome Gonzales, 45, Link

Charmaine Rose Jimmie, 43, Link

Scott Nicholas Wyman, 29, Link

Tammy MacKenzie, 57, Link

Tracy "Terry" Gerstmeyer, 60, Link

Joanne Marie Moore, 64, Link

Lorna Michelle MacRae, 62, Link

Manitoba (7)

Former Comback Kid Bassist Matt Keil Has Passed Away [39, diagnosed with ALS May 2024], Link

Connie Goertzen, 63, Link

Precious Gem Gutierrez-Mazak, 46, Link

Audra Wyryha, 44, Link

Charlene Fleming, 61, Link

Paul Marion, 50, Link

Sheri Faith Braun (Reimer), 58, Link

New Brunswick (15)

Dorothea Theresa Heinzmann, 53, Link

Darren Arlington Whitebone, 50, Link

Gerald G. Rushton, 61, Link

Nick Alexander Hajdukovic, 62, Link

Shirley Ada Priest, 70, Link

Louane Theriault, 60, Link

Frank E. Darlow, 71, Link

Stephen Gee, 45, Link

Russell Beverly Stairs, 65, Link

Lisa Darrelle Adams, 57, Link

John Charles Vickers, 71, Link

Lorraine Carr, 69, Link

Stephen Harold Scott, 72, Link

Robert (Bob) Walter Tompkins, 75, Link

Michael Gerard Beck, 62, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (36)

Theresa Marie Carew, 61, Link

Gracie Marie Maynard, 68, Link

Craig Stewart Learning, Staff Sergeant Retired RCMP, 45, Link

Valerie Skiffington, 63, Link

Peter Gerard Barron, 61, Link

Willis Joseph Colombe, 74, Link

Charles Walsh, 68, Link

Brennen Harper Gates, 20, Link

Herbert Morley Park, 66, Link

Edward Greene, 69, Link

David Levi Taylor, 71, Link

Faron Charles Gaslard, 60, Link

Doreen Young, 59, Link

Joseph “Big Al” MacEachern, 68, Link

David Keith Dooley, 64, Link

Mark Damian Ward, 58, Link

Terry George Gavin, 57, Link

Rocco "Bill" William Charles Roberts, 51, Link

Marie Anne Bulger, 67, Link

Brenda Kellier-Mitchell, 60, Link

Peter Power, 66, Link

Neil Francis Butland, 59

July 16, 2025

Professionally, Neil retired from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador after a distinguished and impactful career. Most notably, he served as the head of the provincial vaccination program, earning deep respect from healthcare professionals and colleagues across the province. His professionalism and dedication were so well-regarded that, upon his retirement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald took time during a COVID-19 public briefing to honour Neil’s contributions—a recognition that meant a great deal to him and his family.

Researcher's Note - Neil Francis Butland was a significant figure in Newfoundland and Labrador’s public health landscape, notably serving as the head of the provincial vaccination program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Madonna Reid, 55, Link

Donna Gushue, 56, Link

Roma Pamela Meaney, 70, Link

Kimberley Denise Heveli, 56, Link

Michelle Walsh, 33, Link

Joanne Hollett, 56, Link

Christopher Sheppard, 39, Link

Florence Vivian Hewitt, 58, Link

Mary Lou Michelle Sheppard, 61, Link

Shirley Irene Pope, 69, Link

Paul Vincent Walsh, 52, Link

Richard Kinsella, 73, Link

Ruth M. Linehan, 70, Link

James (Jim) Arthur Young, 64, Link

Nova Scotia (37)

Kevin Mapplebeck, 55, Link

Garnet Jarvis, 59, Link

Robin Basque, 38, Link