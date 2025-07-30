A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (108)

Ozzy Osbourne’s death was ‘unexpected’

July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s death was “unexpected”, but he died surrounded by his family. The 76-year-old rocker passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire, UK, on Tuesday (07.22.25) following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and his daughters had flown in from Los Angeles to be with him. A source told MailOnline: “[His passing was] unexpected to be this soon.” The insider added that daughters Aimee, 41, and Kelly, 40, had come from Los Angeles to be with their father. And Ozzy’s son Jack, 39, had flown in from his home in Idaho to watch his father perform at his final Black Sabbath gig in Birmingham on July 5. The source said: “Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire, it was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him. There was much hope that he would be around for a lot longer than this but at one point there were fears they would not get him back from Los Angeles for the concert earlier this month.”

Researcher’s Note – Ozzy Osbourne [who had lived in the US] has officially received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: “My arm was hurting yesterday, but I’m glad I got it, you know?”: Link Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Felt Relieved’ After Receiving First COVID Vaccine [sic] Dose: Link

Broadway Actor Michael James Leslie Dies

July 23, 2025

Musical theatre actor Michael James Leslie has died, per numerous memorial posts to his Facebook profile from friends and colleagues. Mr. Leslie’s age, nor the date of his death, was clear at the time of publication.

No cause of death reported.

Rene Kirby dead: Shallow Hal star dies after two-month battle with severe infections

July 24, 2025

Rene Kirby, best known for his unforgettable role in Shallow Hal, has sadly died at the age of 70. His brother Jon Kirby disclosed that Rene’s passing on July 11 followed a lengthy two-month hospitalization due to serious infections and complications with his esophagus, kidneys and bladder. His last moments were spent at the University of Vermont Medical Center, as reported by local media outlet Seven Days. He had previously fought a battle against throat cancer, which included the removal of his larynx, resulting in the loss of his voice in recent years. He played a memorable character named Walt in the 2001 film Shallow Hal, who, like Rene, was unable to use his legs due to spina bifida. Amazingly, Rene was already getting around on his hands by his first birthday, eventually earning state gymnastics titles as a teenager before embarking on a 20-year stint with IBM.

Swamp People Star Junior Edwards Dies: ‘He Was One of the Greatest Alligator Hunters,’ Relative Says

July 26, 2025

Swamp People star Junior Edwards has died. His grandson, “Lil” Willie Edwards, announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 26. It is unclear how old Junior was. The date when Junior died, and other details — including his cause of death — have not yet been made public. However, the History Channel star’s grandson said earlier this month that Junior had been in poor health.

No age or cause of death reported.

Renowned reggae artist Fiji, who co-wrote Baywatch: Hawaii theme, dies suddenly aged 55

July 24, 2025

Award-winning Fijian-Hawaiian recording artist George Brooks Veikoso, better known to fans as Fiji, has died at the age of 55. Veikoso, who co-wrote the theme song for the Nineties drama series Baywatch: Hawaii, died Wednesday in his homeland of Fiji, surrounded by family, local outlet Hawaii News Now reported. Born in Fiji on May 10, 1970, Veikoso grew up singing in church. He moved to Hawaii in 1987, where he became one of the reggae music industry’s top singer-songwriters, recording artists, and producers.

No cause of death reported.

Killwhitneydead’s Drummer Peter Jackson Has Passed Away

July 24, 2025

Greensboro, NC – Killwhitneydead have announced the passing of their drummer Peter Jackson. A statement shared by the deathcore band’s vocalist, etc. Matthew H. Rudzinski today, July 24th, revealed the sad news.

No age or cause of death reported.

Longtime Cubs star, Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg dies after cancer battle

July 28, 2025

Longtime Chicago Cubs star and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg died Monday, the team announced. He was 65. Sandberg died due to complications with cancer, with which he was diagnosed twice in 2024. He revealed in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. Sandberg fended it off initially and about eight months later said he was cancer-free. In December, however, Sandberg announced that the cancer had spread to other organs in his body. That led him to undergo “more intensive treatment.”

Rapper Mack Maine announces sudden death of son: ‘I’m still in shock’

July 28, 2025

Mack Maine has announced the death of his son. The “Tapout” rapper, who has collaborated with hip-hop greats like Lil Wayne, Future and Nicki Minaj, took to Instagram to reveal that his young son Isaiah, also known as Zeke, died earlier this month from a fatal seizure. He was 20, TMZ reports. “On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure,” the New Orleans native continued. “I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me.”

CNMI governor Arnold Palacios, 69, passes away after medical incident

July 24, 2025

Governor Arnold Indalecio Palacios passed away at the age of 69 late Wednesday night after a medical incident led him to collapse in his office on Capitol Hill on Saipan [Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, a US commonwealth]. He was immediately rushed to the Commonwealth Health Center and later was medically evacuated by a military helicopter to the Guam Regional Medical Center in Guam. Acting governor David Apatang said it’s with profound sorrow and deep sadness that he’s announcing the untimely passing of Palacios. Apatang said Palacios passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Fashion Designer Charlene Hyman Dies at 68

July 22, 2025

Funeral services were held earlier this month for fashion designer Charlene Hyman, who counted Grammy winner Patti LaBelle and Grace Jones among other clients. Hyman, 68, died peacefully on June 20 at her home in Baltimore while recovering from some health issues, according to her friend of 40 years and fellow fashion designer Carlous Palmer. Before her passing, while in remission from cancer, the designer assured her son that the company was now his to do with it whatever that he chose to, Hyman-Sanford said Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

Baby found unresponsive at Simpsonville area home has died, sheriff’s office says

July 27, 2025

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a baby is dead and an investigation is underway in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced early Sunday morning that deputies responded to an address on South Garrison Road near Simpsonville around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in reference to an infant who was not responsive. Arriving deputies found the female child, adding that she was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office stated that its investigation was still in the early stages as of about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Honorary Cop Connor Taverna, 7, Dies Of Rare Brain Cancer

July 22, 2025

CARLISLE, Pa. – A 7-year-old boy who stole the hearts of first responders across the region has died, Carlisle Borough Police announced on Tuesday, July 22. Connor Taverna, a dinosaur-loving first grader sworn in as an honorary police officer in November 2023, passed away after a nearly two-year battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor found in children. Doctors gave him 8 to 12 months to live in 2023, but Connor beat the odds, becoming one of fewer than 10 percent of children to survive beyond the first year.

‘I felt my baby’s final heartbeat and her last breath’: Brevard girl, 10, dies from cancer

July 16, 2025

A fearless and compassionate little girl is being remembered by the Brevard [Florida] community following a more than three-year courageous battle with brain cancer. Vivian Sleeth passed away Tuesday morning at her Rockledge [FL] home while being held by her mother, Brittany Sleeth. She was 10 years old. “Her hand in mine and my other hand over her heart, wrapped so tight in my arms, I felt my baby’s final heartbeat and her last breath,” Brittany Sleeth wrote on social media Wednesday morning. “On July 15, 2025 at 10:17 a.m., my heart shattered. My baby Viv fought hard for 37 months and 6 days against DIPG.” Vivian captured the hearts of many shortly after she was diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare, aggressive pediatric brain cancer, in June 2022. At the time, doctors told Vivian’s mom to “go home and make memories.”

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

An update to our April report:

Cause of Death Revealed for 18-Year-Old Cincinnati Freshman Football Player Jeremiah Kelly: Report

July 23, 2025

University of Cincinnati football player Jeremiah Kelly’s cause of death has been revealed. The 18-year-old died from cardiac hypertrophy, a condition where the heart muscles thicken, according to a coroner’s report obtained by ESPN. Kelly passed away “unexpectedly” at his residence on the morning of April 22. According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, he died in his sleep.

Researcher’s Note - UC lifts COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement, joins small list of U.S. colleges ending mandates [2022]: Link

13-year-old summer camper dies due to medical emergency

July 25, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH — A 13-year-old from Cleveland has passed away at Camp Forbes in Highland Hills due to a medical emergency, according to the City of Cleveland. The city said in a statement that camp counselors immediately called 911 and provided the teen with aid until emergency services arrived. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital and passed away there.

No cause of death reported.

High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice, DeKalb school district says

July 23, 2025

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – A 15-year-old high school football player died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency at practice the day prior, according to the DeKalb County school district. Mikah King, a sophomore at Arabia Mountain High School, was taken to the hospital and died hours later. No other details were provided, including his cause of King’s death.

Donovan Cammalleri, 15

July 22, 2025

Donovan Leonardo Cammalleri, 15, of Fort Wayne [IN], passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Donovan was starting his 10th grade year at Snider High School where he was in the marching band. His two passions were the Snider Mighty Panthers Marching Band and Boy Scouts Troop 2. He was only a year away from receiving his Eagle Scout Award.

No cause of death reported.

State Police Investigating Death of 16-Year-Old Following Medical Emergency

July 28, 2025

State Police say an investigation is being led by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) following the death of a 16-year-old girl after a medical emergency that took place at a private residence in the Town of Cortlandville [NY]. Around 8:30 in the evening on Saturday, July 26th, a Trooper was dispatched to a residence on Route 41 in McGraw after Cortland County 9-1-1 received a report of an unresponsive juvenile. Arriving on scene, State Police say the Trooper located a 16-year-old female who was unconscious in the bathroom of the residence. CPR was already in progress for the 16-year-old when the Trooper arrived on scene, State Police added. The Trooper additionally performed live saving measures for the teenager. Both EMS personnel and TLC Ambulance continued the life-saving efforts while enroute to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. State Police say the teenager did not survive and was pronounced deceased a short time later. No further information is being released at this time, State Police say, due to pending autopsy results.

High School Football Player Collapses At Practice, Dies

July 28, 2025

Joshua Henderson, who played high school football at Bolton High School in Memphis, collapsed at practice on July 7. His family announced his death over the weekend. Henderson reportedly died on Saturday. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Joshua. After bravely fighting for his life in the hospital, Josh transitioned 7/26 due to complications from organ failure caused by a severe heat stroke,” the family said.

No age reported.

Recent Enfield High School Graduate Dies Unexpectedly; Candlelight Vigil Planned

July 25, 2025

ENFIELD, CT — Grief counseling services will be available at Enfield High School Friday from noon to 2 p.m., in the wake of the unexpected tragic passing Wednesday of a beloved student-athlete who recently graduated from the school. Students, alumni, staff and community members are welcome to express their feelings and emotions regarding the loss of Jayden Levesque with counselors. Levesque, 18, had just concluded an outstanding 4-year career with the Eagles, setting school records in the 55- and 110-meter hurdles and qualifying for the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York City in March.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

Student-athlete collapses, dies during half-marathon, college announces

July 23, 2025

GREENVILLE, Penn. – A college community in Pennsylvania is mourning the death of a student-athlete after her school said she died after collapsing during a half-marathon. In a release, Thiel College said Toby Atwood [21] was a rising senior, an accomplished member of the women’s tennis team and a campus leader. Atwood was running in the Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday when she collapsed, according to the college. Atwood held the No. 1 singles position on the women’s tennis team and was a team co-captain.

Researcher’s Note – Thiel College requires that all students in graduate and undergraduate health care related programs receive a COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and other vaccinations: Link

No cause of death reported.

An army cadet “died suddenly”:

Army cadet dies during training at Fort Knox

July 27, 2025

A U.S. Army ROTC cadet died this past week while training at Fort Knox, the Army announced. Cadet Neil Edara, 22, died on Thursday, July 24 after becoming unresponsive during land navigation training. He was there as part of the Army’s ROTC Cadet Summer Training (CST), an annual program that brings in thousands of trainees to the Kentucky base. After being found unresponsive, Edara was given medical attention on the scene and transported via helicopter from Fort Knox to the University of Louisville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death is being investigated, U.S. Army Cadet Command said. Edara was a college student at Rutgers University and joined the ROTC program in 2021, set to graduate in 2026. He was also a part-time emergency medical technician, per his LinkedIn page.

Researcher’s Note – Rutgers to Require COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Students: Link

Contract worker dies in LSU’s Tiger Stadium after medical emergency, university confirms

July 28, 2025

A worker died in LSU’s Tiger Stadium on Monday, the university confirmed to the Reveille. The school said that a medical emergency came upon the worker, and they died as a result. “We are saddened to share that a contract employee experienced a medical emergency earlier today at Tiger Stadium. On‑site personnel responded with first aid, but the individual could not be revived. Our thoughts are with their family and colleagues,” the university said in a statement to the Reveille. WBRZ was told the worker was an electrician.

Researcher’s Note - LSU requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry for Tiger Stadium home games: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

12 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III dead at 22 in ‘tragic accident’

July 28, 2025

A Tulane men’s basketball player died over the weekend in a “tragic accident,” the school announced on Monday. Gregg Glenn III, who started 34 games for the Green Waves last season, was only 22 years old and had been a Health & Wellness major from Pompano Beach, Florida. The university did not release details about his death, but NOLA.com reported that Glenn had drowned while swimming off the coast of Miami with a friend.

Researcher’s Note – New Orleans will be the first major school district to mandate COVID vaccinations [sic]: Link

Man found dead in Lake Mendota identified as Verona resident

July 28, 2025

MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was found dead in Lake Mendota last week. The agency stated the cause and manner of death are still being determined for Mauricio Aponte Tafur, 44, of Verona. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 22.

Swimmer found dead at Veterans State Park on Monday, sheriff’s office says

July 28, 2025

CORDELE, Ga. — A man drowned at Veterans State Park on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. They said a man was reported missing to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at Veterans Memorial Park around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, David Mason was found dead after what the sheriff’s office believes to be a drowning. The post said Mason, a special needs man from Cordele, was last seen around the beach area at Georgia Veterans State Park. He was 30 years old.

Investigation underway after KY man found dead in pool

July 27, 2025

RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. – A death investigation is underway after a Kentucky man was found dead in a pool, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on R. Tanner Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for a possible drowning after a man was found unresponsive in a pool. The man was later identified as Joseph Merrill, 25, of Russellville. When emergency personnel arrived, Merrill was pulled out of the pool, and life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Dead body found floating by jet ski near Anclote Island, deputies say

July 27, 2025

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A dead body was found floating in the area of Anclote Island on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the report and found the adult male floating in the water near a jet ski. Investigators say that they don’t believe the man was involved in a crash. They believe he was ejected from his jet ski. The investigation remains ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Durant man found dead in Lake Texoma

July 27, 2025

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A man was found dead Sunday morning following a drowning incident at Lake Texoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the body of 40-year-old Billy Cooper from Durant was recovered around 9:11 a.m. on July 27th, approximately two miles east of Little City in Marshall County. Troopers say Cooper had been fishing from a red kayak the night before. He was later found in the water near Texoma Shores. The cause of death has been listed as drowning. The incident remains under investigation.

Dead body found in water in Seminole: PCSO

July 25, 2025

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a dead body was found in water in Seminole on Friday evening. PCSO said deputies responded to a report of a dead body in the water around the 6500 block of 99th Way North in Seminole shortly before 6 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Identity of 12-Year-Old Boy Who Died of Brain-Eating Amoeba in S.C. Revealed as His Family Mourns His Death

July 25, 2025

The identity of the young boy who died from brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after going swimming in a South Carolina lake was revealed. On Thursday, July 24, Jaysen Carr’s family spoke out, revealing that he had tragically died on July 18 after being exposed to the deadly disease while swimming in Lake Murray in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Carr’s diagnosis with the rare and most often deadly infection was revealed on July 7. While they said that they believed the exposure occurred in Lake Murray, the organization said that it “cannot be completely certain as this organism occurs naturally and is present in many warm water lakes, rivers and streams.” Exposure to the organism caused an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis. South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell told WIS News 10 that Carr’s diagnosis should not cause mass panic, explaining that only 10 cases of the infection occur in the year. She said that this “really indicates that recreational water activities for the general public are actually quite safe.”

Authorities investigating after missing White Hall man found dead in Selma

July 23, 2025

An investigation has been launched after a man who went missing from White Hall in Lowndes County [AL] was found dead in Selma on July 11. Selma Police said Erick Maull Sr., 46, was found by owners of in the 2000 block of Cecil Jackson Bypass under the Beech Creek bridge around 6:30 p.m. July 11. Maull was reported missing out of White Hall on July 1 by family members. White Hall Police Chief Alvetta Coates had reportedly seen him on June 18 as he was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma before leaving on June 23 and was last seen by his daughter. It was later learned by investigators that he had a medical condition where he was prone to Epileptic seizures. Maull’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Man dies after having medical emergency on boat, falling overboard in Currituck Sound

July 22, 2025

A Maryland man died after having a medical emergency on a boat and falling overboard in the Currituck Sound Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Scott Johnson, 44, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was a passenger of a rental pontoon boat with his fiancée and her family when the incident happened, NC Wildlife says. NC Wildlife says Johnson was trying to retrieve the boat’s anchor after it got entangled with grass and mud. He then had a medical emergency and fell overboard into the water. Johnson was pulled back onto the boat, but NC Wildlife says attempts to revive him with CPR and other lifesaving measures did not work. Officials say alcohol and drugs were not contributing factors, and Johnson was wearing a life jacket when the incident happened.

No cause of death reported.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office identifies person found dead in waterway as Jupiter resident

July 22, 2025

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the person found dead in a local waterway on Monday. Authorities say Jupiter [FL] resident Jason Okleshen, 49, is the victim, but say they don’t suspect foul play. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway in Tequesta on Monday morning, and found a deceased person floating in the water under a dock. Sheriff John Budensiek said Tuesday the body was found behind a “high-end residence.” The incident report states the victim was staying at the Jupiter Waterfront Inn, and Budensiek said he and his wife had been having some sort of dispute over a mental health diagnosis. MCSO says they responded to the hotel early Monday morning, after reports that someone was climbing up and down the balconies and knocking on doors. Surveillance cameras last captured the man running northbound on U.S. 1 on the access road. Deputies were unable to locate Okleshen, whom Budensiek says was an attorney in Palm Beach County. They don’t suspect foul play or suicide. They are still waiting on toxicology reports.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa Penland Mundal, 51

July 27, 2025

Teresa Danielle Penland Mundal, 51, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on July 24, 2025, after a short illness, surrounded by the love of her family and community. A fierce lover of the outdoors, Teresa was a certified wilderness responder through SOLO and a whitewater rescue specialist, trained in Class V rapid rescue. She guided rafts down the Nantahala and Ocoee rivers with steady hands and a joyful heart, known among her peers as a “river rat” in the very best sense.

No cause of death reported.

Three hikers “died suddenly”:

Hiker Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

July 23, 2025

Shelburne, NH – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a solo hiker who had experienced a medical emergency on the Rattle River Trail in Shelburne. A bystander who witnessed the hiker become unresponsive made an immediate call to 911 and subsequently began providing CPR. Despite the best efforts of all involved, the hiker, identified as Daniel Sweet, 62, of Hammond, NY, succumbed to the medical event he sustained while hiking and was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Authorities identify man found dead in Box Elder County’s Silver Island Mountains

July 28, 2025

BRIGHAM CITY, UT — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found on July 12 in the Silver Island Mountains as Michael Steven Comstock, 62, of Sandy. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office reported on the Box Elder County’s Facebook page that “Comstock’s death was a result of exposure coupled with a cardiac event.” His body was found 20 miles away from his vehicle and a trailer for an ATV on I-80 in Tooele County.

Missing Tooele Hiker found dead after over a week of searching

July 23, 2025

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Chad Burningham [42], a hiker who went missing in Tooele County on July 14, has been found deceased. Tooele County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 23rd, that they were able to locate the body of Chad Burningham in the area of Jacob City, with the use of Search and Rescue dogs. They also said the investigation is ongoing and did not clarify a cause of death.

A newspaper publisher “died suddenly”:

George Ewing Jr., former publisher of Daily Messenger, dies at 72

July 27, 2025

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Different people will have different ways of remembering George M. Ewing Jr., the former Canandaigua Daily Messenger newspaper president and publisher, said his son, Brendan Ewing. Mr. Ewing died unexpectedly July 12 in Minneapolis. He was 72.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Robert Sidbury, MD, MPH

July 27, 2025

Robert Sidbury, MD, MPH, a prominent figure in pediatric dermatology, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 11, 2025. Dr Sidbury, 61, was the chief of dermatology at Seattle [WA] Children’s Hospital and a professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Pediatrics.

Researcher’s Note – Washington state employees, health care workers must be vaccinated [sic] against COVID: Link University of Washington to require all employees to be vaccinated [sic] before classes resume in fall: Link

No cause of death reported.

JustInBasil, An Icon Of The Pokemon TCG Community, Has Passed Away

July 26, 2025

San Antonio, TX – The Pokemon community has lost a legend. Jason Kingsford, known far and wide as JustInBasil, has passed away at just 36 years of age. A high school teacher by trade and a brilliant Pokemon League Judge and Organizer by fame, JustInBasil also managed an outstanding self-titled website that has helped thousands of fans – including myself – in our collective Pokemon TCG educations. In a heartfelt announcement post, WPM, webmaster of the popular Pokemon-centric fansite PokeBeach, broke the agonizing news. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my dear friend JustInBasil (Jason Kingsford) unexpectedly passed away last night. He was 36.”

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Dalia Shalaby, 49, dies suddenly

July 23, 2025

CLIFTON, NJ — The city is mourning the death of Dalia Shalaby, 49, the principal at School 11, who died suddenly on July 17 at her home in Westfield. Shalaby served as the school’s principal for the last three years, Superintendent of Schools Danny Robertozzi said.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Beloved Penn-Trafford football coach dies

July 28, 2025

A beloved high school football coach in Westmoreland County [PA] died over the weekend. TJ Detruf died at his home Saturday in Hempfield. He was 41 years old. Detruf was an assistant coach for the Penn-Trafford freshman football team and a former quarterback at Jeannette High School.

No cause of death reported.

Community mourns football coach and HR director, and other Bay City-area news

July 27, 2025

BAY CITY, MI — Bradley Tucker, the director of human resources for the City of Bay City and a local high school football coach, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, July 19. He was 37. He also worked with area youth by serving as a football coach for 11 years at Garber High School and, more recently, John Glenn High School.

No cause of death reported.

Swanton Township mulling over how to proceed after fiscal officer dies unexpectedly

July 23, 2025

Swanton, OH – With a filing deadline approaching for the Nov. 4 election, Swanton Township trustees are deciding how handle finding a replacement for fiscal officer Peggy Michael, who died unexpectedly in late June. Ms. Michael’s husband, Jeff Michael, is one of those trustees and is a former board chairman. He told The Blade on Wednesday afternoon that “things are still very raw” in his mind since he discovered his wife’s body in their barn upon returning home from work on June 24 and said he is still not sure “what the election cycle will be in these circumstances.” The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said Ms. Michael, 61, died of natural causes, from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

Joseph Rivera, 46

July 27, 2025

Richboro, PA – Former Officer Joseph Rivera of the Horsham Township Police Department passed away peacefully at Temple University Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He was 46. Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the Global War on Terrorism and after his service to the country; Joe began serving his local community by becoming a Police Officer for Horsham Township.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Fountain Valley’s hometown Fire Chief dies unexpectedly after decades of service

July 26, 2025

Fountain Valley [CA] is mourning the sudden loss of its hometown fire chief, Bill McQuaid, who died unexpectedly Friday afternoon while off duty, city officials announced Saturday. Raised in Fountain Valley, McQuaid joined the city’s fire department as a reserve before being hired full-time in 1996 as a firefighter-paramedic, according to a 2023 profile published by the Los Angeles Times. He later held the roles of fire engineer, captain, battalion chief and division chief of operations before being named fire chief in January 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

St. Lucie County firefighter dies unexpectedly, area agencies offer support

July 23, 2025

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders across the Treasure Coast are paying tribute to a St. Lucie County firefighter who passed away unexpectedly. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie Fire District reported Jarius Hodge [25], who served with the department as a firefighter and a paramedic, had died. The agency did not indicate what led to Hodge’s death, only describing it as sudden and unexpected. The Fire District explained Hodge got sick while on duty and had to leave work because of it. Because of that, his passing is being considered a line-of-duty death.

No cause of death reported.

Wis. firefighter/safety officer dies following on-duty injury

July 23, 2025

VAN DYNE, Wis. — The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) reported that Firefighter/Safety Officer Amie Lee [61] died after sustaining a serious knee injury after a fall at the fire station. Nearly two weeks later, on July 14, she experienced difficulty breathing while at home. Emergency personnel responded and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the USFA reported. The suspected cause of death is a pulmonary embolism, believed to have resulted from a blood clot related to her earlier injury.

Death of Jackson Co. EM Coordinator Under Investigation

July 22, 2025

Authorities are reporting the passing of Jackson County [WI] Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Workman. The 36-year-old died while at work on Friday. Workman had been employed by the county for three years. His death is being investigated but is not believed to be suspicious.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate found dead at local penitentiary

July 27, 2025

WAYNE COUNTY, PA — An inmate was found dead early Sunday morning, according to an official at United States Penitentiary (USP) Canaan. The release states that 30-year-old Brandon Sharpe was found unresponsive at around midnight. Officials say that employees tried to perform life-saving measures, while EMS responded and later transported Sharpe to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

21-year-old dies at Bernalillo County jail after medical emergency

July 23, 2025

A 21-year-old inmate died Wednesday morning at the Bernalillo County [NM] Metropolitan Detention Center despite life-saving efforts by jail staff and University of New Mexico Hospital medical personnel, according to a county press release. The inmate was discovered unresponsive at approximately 4:27 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 4:48 a.m. after medical staff administered emergency care, the county announced in the press release. The individual had been booked into the jail on Dec. 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rikers Island inmate found dead in bathroom after ‘medical emergency,’ 8 th death in custody at NYC jail this year

July 22, 2025

An inmate died of a medical emergency in the bathroom of a Rikers Island facility Tuesday morning – marking the eighth reported death of an inmate at the city’s jails this year, officials said. A correction officer found the man – whose name has not been released pending family notification – lying on the floor of a restroom inside the Eric M. Taylor Center, according to the city’s Department of Correction. Realizing the inmate had suffered a medical emergency, the officer tended to him and called medical staff to the scene, but to no avail, officials said. The inmate was pronounced dead just before 8:30 a.m., officials said.

No cause of death reported.

Bobbie Herron, founder of The Bees Knees Automotive Agency, dies at 43

July 25, 2025

Owosso, Michigan – Bobbie Herron, founder of The Bees Knees Automotive Agency, died unexpectedly July 18 at age 43 after a long career in the automotive industry — both on the dealership side and as an entrepreneur. A cause of death was not released.

Jimmy Nugent was a ‘big kid’ and a familiar face across Baltimore’s restaurant scene

July 25, 2025

Baltimore, MD - James “Jimmy” Nugent loved the festival life — spending a weekend sleeping in his truck, walking around barefoot, dancing and swaying to music with his friends. It was how he expressed himself, especially after he stopped playing soccer in college, family and friends said. He loved being around other people, and the lifelong Baltimorean became a familiar face to many by working in restaurants across the city. That is probably why there has been such an outpouring of condolences and grief after Nugent died unexpectedly on July 6. Nugent’s cause of death is not yet known, family said. He was 34.

Three “died suddenly” in cars:

Body found inside a car near Schaumburg performing arts center: police

July 26, 2025

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – A body was found inside a vehicle near a performing arts center in Schaumburg on Saturday. Schaumburg police are investigating the death of an individual found in the parking lot adjacent to the Al Larsen Prairie Center for the Arts on Schaumburg Road. Authorities said a preliminary death investigation indicated the person possibly had a medical issue. There were no signs of external trauma found.

No age or cause of death reported.

Investigation underway after woman found dead in car on Beltway

July 27, 2025

Baltimore, MD — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-695, prompting an investigation by the Maryland State Police. Around 9:45 a.m., a State Trooper stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler parked on the shoulder of the outer loop of the Beltway, west of Perring Parkway in Baltimore County. When the trooper approached the vehicle, they observed a woman lying in the rear area. The trooper attempted to contact the woman, but she remained unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and, upon gaining access to the vehicle, pronounced the woman dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead outside Ridgeland apartments identified

July 24, 2025

RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Ridgeland Police Department has identified a man found dead inside a car at an apartment complex. Ridgeland Police said 27-year-old Rockmon Allen Jr. of Ridgeland was found at the Sunchase Ridgeland Apartments on William Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Friday. Chief Brian Myers said he was in a locked SUV. He said it appeared that the person had been dead for at least a couple of days. Ridgeland police said foul play is not suspected, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Both drivers dead after head-on collision between two semi trucks

July 28, 2025

A crash between two semi trucks left both drivers dead on a narrow Mississippi roadway last Friday. The accident happened on July 25th in Attala County, Mississippi, on Highway 12. According to WAPT, a logging truck driven by 45-year-old John Hedges crossed the center line of Highway 12 and collided with Raul Rosquete from Clearwater, Florida, who was hauling a load of pipes. A car then crashed into the back of the wrecked semi trucks and caught fire. The collision left both drivers dead, but the woman in the car was able to escape unharmed. The crash shut down Highway 12 for multiple hours as officials investigated. An exact reason for the crash has not been determined.

Wisconsin man killed after suffering medical episode, crashing into semi on US-131

July 25, 2025

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Michigan State Police shared (MSP) that they responded to the scene of a fatal crash up near Sand Lake on US 131 on Friday.The crash involved a car and a semi truck on northbound US-131 at 22 Mile Road. They said the car involved in the crash was being driven by a 51-year-old Wisconsin man. The man suffered a medical issue and ran into the back of a semi-tractor trailer. The man died at the scene. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Death at Kinderhook Creek under investigation

July 25, 2025

STUYVESANT, N.Y. — Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are investigating a death at the Kinderhook Creek. The incident took place on Friday morning off of Lindenwald Avenue near Stuyvesant. Emergency responders arriving to the area around 9 a.m. on July 25 located a car submerged in the creek. The CCSO’s Dive Team and the Hudson Dive Team recovered one person from the water, who was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement has not yet released the identify of the man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dumfries Woman Dies After Crash on Four Seasons Drive, Police Suspect Medical Emergency

July 23, 2025

DUMFRIES, Va. – Prince William County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near Dumfries. Officers responded to the scene at 7:41 p.m. on July 18 in the area of Four Seasons Drive near Dumfries Road (Route 234) after a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to police, a 2011 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Four Seasons Drive when it veered off the road to the left, entered the median, and struck multiple trees before coming to a stop. Investigators believe the driver, 60-year-old Diedra Adare White, of Dumfries, suffered a medical emergency just before the crash. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died on July 20.

No cause of death reported.

1 dead, 1 injured in Fond du Lac County crash; may have been caused by medical emergency

July 22, 2025

OAKFIELD, NY – One woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a head-on collision Tuesday that may have been caused by a medical emergency. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a crash on U.S. Highway 151 near Thill Road in the town of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County. Preliminary investigation revealed an 81-year-old Sun Prairie woman was driving southbound on Highway 151 when she may have suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle crossed the grass median into the northbound lanes, striking a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Waupun man. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for medical treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 20:

Prairie Grove football coach, ISS supervisor died in car crash

July 20, 2025

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A recently hired Prairie Grove High School football coach and ISS supervisor died in a car crash on July 17, according to a police report. The Prairie Grove School District announced that Coach Blake Williford [50] had died via Facebook the day of the accident. According to a fatal crash report, Williford died in a two-car crash on Viney Grove Road early July 17 after his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another. He was ejected and died at the scene; the other driver was hospitalized. Authorities said that the investigation is ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Person dies after suffering medical emergency in underground gasoline storage tank in Palm Beach County

July 25, 2025

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died after after suffering medical emergency in an underground gasoline storage tank Friday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at around 7:35 a.m. on the 4500 block of Hypoluxo Road at the intersection of Military Trail. PBCFR said workers were performing maintenance on an underground gasoline storage tank when a person suffered a medical emergency about 15 feet underground in a “very confined space.” Fire rescue said firefighters in protective gear and their self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) went underground and provided medical aid to the person. Fire rescue said they continued to treat the person and immediately transported the individual to a local hospital, where that person died.

No cause of death reported.

Florida Man Dies After Medical Emergency in Estherville

July 25, 2025

ESTHERVILLE, IA – A Florida man has died after a medical emergency in Estherville early Monday morning. Just before 7:40 a.m. on July 22nd, Estherville Police and Estherville Ambulance were called to the intersection of South 8th Street and 1st Avenue South for a man who was semi-conscious and vomiting. When officers arrived, they found the 63-year-old man without a pulse. CPR and an AED were used in an attempt to revive him. Estherville Ambulance continued life-saving efforts and transported him to Avera Holy Family Hospital. Despite continued care, the man was later pronounced dead. He’s been identified as Thomas McCarthy of Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Passenger who died mid-flight en route to San Francisco is identified

July 25, 2025

San Francisco, CA - A passenger who died mid-air on a flight to San Francisco has been identified. Satyanarayana Pasupuleti, 83, from India, passed away on board Turkish Airlines Flight 79 on July 13 while en route from Istanbul. His identity was confirmed to The Independent by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office in a phone call. The coroner’s office did not provide a cause of death. “Despite all medical interventions performed by two doctors on board and our crew, including CPR and defibrillation, the passenger’s heart stopped, and he passed away,” the airline said.

No cause of death reported.

Millville man found dead along roadway after week long search

July 23, 2025

REDDING, Calif. — The family of George Mieger, a 52-year-old Millville man who went missing on July 13, announced that he was found dead by Tuesday afternoon. Mieger, who had suffered three strokes and walked with a limp, disappeared after leaving his home July 13. Mieger was ultimately discovered by his adult son at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22nd, lying in the tall grass along the side of Oak Run Road. Just under a mile from where he was last caught on camera.

No cause of death reported.

Missing West Jordan man found dead near Tooele County campsite

July 23, 2025

STOCKTON, Utah — A missing West Jordan man was found dead by search and rescue dogs. Chad Burningham’s body was located in the Jacob City area on Wednesday. The 42-year-old was last seen at a Soldier Canyon campsite on the morning of July 15, according to Sgt. Dane Lerdahl with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. Officials began search efforts when he did not return. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead behind building in Anderson Co.

July 23, 2025

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Liberty after a missing man was found dead. Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the man was identified as 60-year-old David Jeremiah Smith, who was last seen in the area on Tuesday morning. Smith was found behind a storage building on his property, investigators added. Officials said there are no signs of foul play and that his manner of death is still under investigation at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead behind Lincolnton Food Lion identified; no foul play suspected

July 23, 2025

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased individual found on July 16, 2025, behind the Food Lion on Stanford Road in Lincolnton as Robert Joseph Wolf Jr., a 53-year-old resident of Lincolnton. An autopsy has been completed, confirming that no foul play was involved in Mr. Wolf’s death. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wolf’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Two bicyclists “died suddenly”:

RAGBRAI rider dies after collapsing on route

July 23, 2025

JACKSON COUNTY, Minnesota — The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed that a RAGBRAI [bicycle] rider has died. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota says say Kelly Paul, 54, of Texas, was riding on Jackson County Road 4 west of Minnesota 86 when he collapsed on Monday morning. Other riders, including a doctor, a surgeon, and a physician’s assistant, took care of Paul until help could arrive. Officials say he received help within seconds of collapsing. Lakefield Ambulance and four RAGBRAI paramedics transported Paul to Spirit Lakes Regional Hospital where he died.

No cause of death reported.

Texas bicyclist found dead on Shasta County’s Hornbeck Trail; Officials said no signs of foul play

July 28, 2025

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A Texas man died on a remote trail in Shasta County on Friday, July 25, 2025, when he was riding a bicycle on the Hornbeck Trail. Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies, CAL FIRE, and medical crews used all-terrain vehicles (ATV’s) to reach the spot on the trail where the man was found lying on the ground. The bicyclist was discovered by two other riders who had come across him on the Hornbeck Trail. They told deputies that one rider had performed CPR on the victim until medical responders arrived. Despite the attempts to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said there were no indications of foul play. They identified the deceased as 50-year-old Noe Puente of Pharr, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Body of deceased American found in Antwerp hotel: “Man was here for Tomorrowland”

July 22, 2025

The body of a 36-year-old American man has been found in a hotel in Antwerp [Belgium]. The man reportedly visited Tomorrowland with friends last weekend and also planned to go to the festival this coming weekend. According to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office, there are no signs of criminal intent or violence, but the exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to the manager of Hotel Moxy, the man was part of a group of friends who went to Tomorrowland last weekend. They were supposed to stay at the hotel for a few days and then head back to Boom for the second weekend of Tomorrowland.

Don Wright, 33, died suddenly day before birth of his first child

July 22, 2025

Donald Edward Wright, age 33, of Goshen, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, July 10, 2025. With his characteristic energy and passion, Don dove into the biomedical field, working with emerging companies focused on wearable technologies and authoring multiple publications. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Translational Research and Development at Epicore Biosystems.

No cause of death reported.

Retired Hamilton County Supervisor Wes Sweedler passes unexpectedly

July 22, 2025

Wes Sweedler probably would have loved the Hamilton County [Iowa] Fair Parade that trailed through downtown Webster City Tuesday evening on its way to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. But he missed it. Sweedler, 67, a former Hamilton County supervisor who served four terms totalling 16 years, died suddenly Monday night after a medical event at his home in rural Williams.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead at West Virginia park

July 28, 2025

WAVERLY, W.Va. — The body of a missing man was found this past weekend at a park in Wood County. According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, July 27, search parties comprised of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police and teams from West Virginia and Ohio found the body of Chad E. Polen [48], of Canton, Ohio, at Mountwood Park, which is located just off of U.S. Route 50. The release said that Polen’s vehicle had been discovered at the park “several weeks ago” and that there’s no foul play suspected in his death.

No cause of death reported.

Officials investigating after man dies at John Martin Reservoir State Park

July 27, 2025

BENT COUNTY, Colo. – Officials are investigating after a person died at John Martin Reservoir State Park on Saturday. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive at approximately 9 p.m. The person who discovered the man called 911 and started CPR, officials said. A CPW officer arrived, and crews continued life-sustaining measures before the Bent County Coroner was requested on the scene. Officials say the coroner pronounced the victim dead at 10:30 p.m. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Abrams, 34

July 28, 2025

Northern Cambria, PA – “DJ”, 34, Bakerton, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2025. A jack of many trades, DJ was currently employed as a bartender at the Bakerton Rod and Gun Club. He also had his own landscaping company (”Double D Landscaping”) that he loved more than anything because his dad worked alongside him.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Redmon, 39

July 28, 2025

Michael Lee Redmon, 39, of Prospect [OH], died unexpectedly, Friday, July 25, 2025. Mike worked as an auto technician in Prospect.

No cause of death reported.

David Helstowski, 65

July 28, 2025

Hanover, PA – David Helstowski, of Hanover, PA, passed away on July 26. A talented horseman and lifelong fan of harness racing, Dave was immersed in the industry from a young age, having grown up at Miller Bottom on Hanover Shoe Farms.

No cause of death reported.

William C. Gangloff, 70

July 27, 2025

Mapleton, IL – William C. “Papa Billy” Gangloff, age 70, of Mapleton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 18, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Paul Dawkins, 55

July 27, 2025

Matthew Paul Dawkins, 4th generation Denver native, was born September 15, 1969, to David O’Shea Dawkins and Barbara Knapp. He died unexpectedly at his home in Columbia, Missouri, on June 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Dominic Dandrea, 42

July 27, 2025

Haverstraw, NY – The world lost a one-of-a-kind soul on July 19, 2025, when Dominic Carmine Dandrea - lovingly known to many as “Dirty Dom” - passed away suddenly at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Ellis, 37

July 27, 2025

Robert D. Ellis, 37, of Robbinsville, NJ, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He graduated from Lawrence High School and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with LMT-Mercer Group in Ewing, NJ.

No cause of death reported.

John Bryant Jr., 59

July 27, 2025

Guilford, ME – John E. Bryant Jr., 59, passed away unexpectedly July 25, 2025. John loved spending time outdoors and particularly fishing. He was passionate about the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and Boston Red Sox.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph M. Kwait, 53

July 27, 2025

Ross, CA – Joseph M. Kwait, died unexpectedly on June 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Skorka, 42

July 26, 2025

Twin Cities, MN – Nicholas John Skorka, Age 42, passed away unexpectedly on June 10th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald John Michelsen, 78

July 26, 2025

Zephyr Cove, NV - A memorial mass will be celebrated Friday August 15th at 1pm at Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church for Ronald John Michelsen. Ron passed away July15th, 2025, at Renown Regional ICU from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). He was 78 years old.

Benny Anthony Thomas, 53

July 25, 2025

Mr. Thomas was born March 29, 1972, in Dublin, Georgia. He was a truck driver for B-H Transfer. He served in the United States National Guard. Mr. Thomas passed away at 4:18 PM on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Emory University in Atlanta.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Woods, 24

July 25, 2025

McRae-Helena, GA - Brandon Woods, November 30, 2000 - July 22, 2025 [no obituary]

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Kendall, 29

July 24, 2025

Strafford, NH —Jeremy N. Kendall, 29, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Martin, 56

July 24, 2025

Preacher Jody Dale Martin, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2025, at the age of 56, in Dublin, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Toast Balassa-Reed

July 24, 2025

New Haven, Connecticut – We write with great sadness to share the news of the death of a member of our choir community, Toast Balassa-Reed. Toast began as a chorister 8 years ago, and was planning to continue singing in the Schola after graduating from the Chorister program this spring. They loved Latin poetry, their Hungarian roots, and the Trinity choirs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter LaBreck, 37

July 23, 2025

Franklin, NH – Peter LaBreck, II, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2025, in Bath, NH. Peter was born March 29, 1988, the son of Peter LaBreck, Sr. And Cindy Lou Baird.

No cause of death reported.

Mickey Joe Smith, 41

July 21, 2025

Dublin, GA - He worked for the family paving business, Johnnie Smith Paving. He was a Master Mason and was a member of the Shriners. Mr. Smith passed away Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Fairview Park Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 18:

Stacey Cobb, 41

July 18, 2025

She was a graduate of West Laurens High School. She attended the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, and lived in Dublin, Georgia, most of her life. Then she moved to Aiken, South Carolina, and then resided in Augusta, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 15:

Karen Pope Alvarez, 44

July 15, 2025

She was a resident of South Carolina and worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Ms. Alvarez passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Oconee Medical Center in Seneca, SC.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (590)

Alberta (103)

Laura Vinson, 78, Link

Christine Kay, 46, Link

Sherry Lynn McCord, 62, Link

Daniel MacDonald, 62, Link

Ian Michael Clements, 49, Link

Marilyn Shirley Campeau, 66, Link

Laurie Ann Conner, 63, Link

Karlo Steven Craig Ear, 40, Link

David Dayman, 51, Link

Lorette Cardinal, 63, Link

James Lionel Hoffarth, 70, Link

Leah Allemekinders, 18, Link

Mary Rose Camacho, 49, Link

Claire Marie Jegard, 63, Link

Blair Alexander Rossel, 39, Link

Lynn Marie Rhoddy, 57, Link

Mackenzie "Mack" John Durban, 26, Link

Anne Elizabeth Thomas, 64, Link

Joanne Rebecca Watson, 50, Link

Bryan Lawrence Hosker, 50, Link

Jeff Junkin, 53, Link

Thomas Christopher Clark, 58, Link

Donavan Lester Robinson, 41, Link

Tesfalem Musazgi, 54, Link

Walter Nicholas Kardash, 72, Link

Allan "Jason" Rudolph, 55, Link

Eric Helwig Ness, 75, Link

Joseph Edgar MacAulay, 69, Link

Henry (Heinz) Otto Pueschel, 75, Link

Leslie Parak, 61, Link

Merlin ‘Drew’ Goodin-Breaker, 42, Link

Mason Michael Ethier, 17, Link

Margaret Pietersma, 59, Link

Clarence Moyah, 46, Link

Ian (Jon) Ross, 73, Link

Nyabiey Tear Chamjock, Link

Shawn James Hansen, 42, Link

Sibonisiwe Dube, 42, Link

Jordan Andrew Moore, 27, Link

Cynthia May Crysdale, 64, Link

Narina Libzo, 52, Link

David Gearld Dicks, 52, Link

Antun "Tony" William Gazica, 55, Link

Tayler Charles Grant, 49, Link

Chad Carnine, 37, Link

Katherine Elizabeth Simpson, 44, Link

Cornelius Rempel Wiebe, 52, Link

Enrique Thiessen, 60, Link

Bruce Edwin Garrett, 61, Link

David Gerald Dicks, 52, Link

Yvonne Lydia Toppman, 62, Link

Brad Melnyk, 64, Link

Gordon Douglas Beatty, 68, Link

Andrew Robert Stanton, 69, Link

Joseph Kasowski, 53, Link

George Hui-Kwan Chu, 76, Link

George Chu, 76, Link

Sonia Schmidt, 63, Link

Timothy Howard Mellott, 65, Link

Tom Nolan, 59, Link

Madisson Cobb, 23, Link

Oliver "Bruce" Little, 65, Link

Kai Kristine Hunter, 10, Link

Todd Douglas Smith, 58, Link

Winston Roy Ford, 41, Link

Bryn Gregory Homeniuk, 24, Link

Mitchell (Mitch/Tony) John Makarowski, 48, Link

Crystal Pelton, 52, Link

Jason Larry Brooks, 49, Link

Kathryn Mary Taillieu, 20, Link

Shari Socholotuik, 66, Link

Kelly Lyn Harvey, 58, Link

Brennan Emil 'Chow' Strangling Wolf, 38, Link

Bill “Cubbie” Beeusaert, 75, Link

Katelynn "Kate" Tonowski, 36, Link

Lydia Strongquill, 53, Link

Willson Wai-Cin Chu, 35, Link

Travis James Lohndorf, 41, Link

Dawn Stockdale, 46, Link

Alicia (Ally) Hendershot, 34, Link

Ardith Patricia Beley, Link

Robin Lee Nash, 74, Link

Edward Alexander Krause, 75, Link

Sharon Jean Lassu, 69, Link

Robert Szpil, 57, Link

Michael Gordon Hubscher, 42, Link

Joseph Kenny "Joe" Drybones, 62, Link

Janet Mae Withers, 66, Link

Christopher Wayne Saunders, 58, Link

Montgomery Clint Reid, 59, Link

Glen Andrew Williams, 42, Link

Teresa Marie Cone, 73, Link

Pamela "Pam" Jean Moen, 72, Link

Catherine Lucas Cornelius, 48, Link

Howard Morris, 57, Link

Jolyn Esther Swanson, 51, Link

Allison Giroux, 41, Link

John Thomas Bradley, 75, Link

Jim Martin, 73, Link

Dianne Marie Heske Guimond, 64, Link

Patti McLeish, 73, Link

Jordan Young, 75, Link

British Columbia (9)

Man dies after suspected medical incident on Squamish river, Link

Liezel Tacpal Talbo, 53, Link

Brian Toews, 48, Link

Shayne Willis John Baker, 42, Link

Charles Anthony Douglas, 50, Link



David John Ireland, 71, Link

David Russell Lwowski, 70, Link

Richard Milliken Ante, 70, Link

Anthony "Tony" Boyd Council, 56, Link

Manitoba (2)

62-year-old man found dead in water near island south of Gimli: Manitoba RCMP, Link

Brenda Joan Riddell, 67, Link

New Brunswick (23)

George Sabiston, 74, Link

Bonnie Noreen Steeves, 60, Link

George Joseph Francis Jr., 59, Link

Glendon Arthur Eastwood, 68, Link

Diane Côté, 59, Link

Domonique (Dom) Sacobie, 29, Link

Russell Scott "Rusty" Bennett, 64, Link

Susan Marie Thompson, 60, Link

Raymond Charles Losier, 64, Link

Debra Margaret Stewart, 69, Link

Peter B. Hopkins, 74, Link

Clifford Solomon III, 56, Link

Joseph Bernard Lynch, 50, Link

Ally (Allysha) Paul, 31, Link

John Findlater, 72, Link

Vanna Atwin-Polchies, 29, Link

Gérard Meuse, 70, Link

Keray Roger Harris, 71, Link

Richard “Rick” Northrup, 67, Link

Jonathan Barnaby, 43, Link

Sheila Annett, 70, Link

Carol Anne Roy - Scott, Link

Shawn Gallant, 45, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (27)

David Terry Wells, 60, Link

Diane McGregor, 69, Link

David (Dave) Winsor, 68, Link

Kevin Randell, 64, Link

Raymond Newman, 57, Link

Patrick Donahue, 65, Link

Deborah (Deb) Marie Parkes, 71, Link

Tammy Cooney, 50, Link

David Ross Tobias Hann, 71, Link

W. Keith Sheppard, 62, Link

Serena Priscilla Vardy, 36, Link

Sylvia Agnes Kennedy, 74, Link

Josephine Dorothy Rogers, 70, Link

Cory Hodder, 53, Link

Eileen Adams, 65, Link

Michael William Starkes, 40, Link

Brenda Beresford, 66, Link

Darlene Gillingham, 57, Link

James Joseph "Jamie" Hall, 34, Link

Lindsay Susan Summers, 40, Link

Freeman George Bath, 73, Link

Brandon Michael Douglas LeDrew-Keen, 37, Link

Sharon Ploughman, 54, Link

David Matthew Freake, 39, Link

William Gerard Merrigan, 64, Link

Christopher John Baker, 61, Link

Fabian Rowe, 65, Link

Nova Scotia (39)

Cheryl Lynn Rhynard, 57, Link

Rose Anne Hubley, 66, Link

Anthony Jay "Tony" Wallace, 52, Link

Edith Elizabeth "Edie" (Crossley,MacDonald) Baxter, 71, Link

Anthony Allan Seward, 49, Link

Frank Royden Mood, 73, Link

Bernard Allen Graves, 61, Link

Morgan Margaret Burchill McMaster, 29, Link

Baby girl Kylie Elaine Googoo, Link

Edith Frances Walters, 73, Link

Mark Gordon Boyd, 32, Link

Diane Burke, Link

Merle Rickey Hansen, 71, Link

Clem Royer, 69, Link

Donald Allan Gaskin, 71

July 25, 2025

Allan’s time with us has ended following a lengthy illness with lymphoma and MDS. Allan viewed his journey with blood cancer as part of life’s challenging and rewarding journey.

Researcher's Note - Myelodysplastic syndrome (also called myelodysplasia or MDS) affects blood stem cells. People with MDS don't have enough healthy blood cells.

Link

Paul Gerard Boyle, 70, Link

Lynda Diane Marie ( Hyde) MacInnis, 74, Link

Emily Jean Arnold, 47, Link

Lindsay Lee Tye, 39, Link

Andrea Mary Bowdrey, 41, Link

Stephen Andrew Sollows, 68, Link

Gerald William Oscar Comeau, 70, Link

Scott Ross Andrews, 64, Link

Patti-Lynn Mary Brown, 65, Link

Heather Ann Kroger, 68, Link

Michael Bernard Douglas Murray, 34, Link

Howard John Munro, 63, Link

Timothy John Rapsey, 72, Link

Kim Kiley, 55, Link

Carmel Albert, 53, Link

Raymond (Ray) John George, 64, Link

Michelle Claire Haynes, 60, Link

Aaron Bower, 53, Link

Jamie Sidney Robb, 61, Link

Delbert Stanley Clements, 67, Link

Steve Dimitri Belinga Mfoumou, 27, Link

James Stewart Cromwell Jr, 60, Link

Lyndon Virick Dennis, 51, Link

Amos Lauchlin MacLean Vickers, 36, Link

Ontario (303)

Native Women's Association of Canada former CEO dies aged 61 [suddenly], Link

Woman Dies After Attending Tomorrowland Music Festival: “We Are Deeply Saddened To Learn of This Tragedy” [35, “quickly found herself in need of some assistance when she started to get sick”], Link

Carolyn Frances Donovan, 73, Link

Bill Stephaniuk, 70, Link

Samandeep Singh, 49, Link

Brenda Louise Murray-Hockley, 65, Link

Marion O’Brien, 64, Link

John Paulo Moretto, 70, Link

Ronald James Wolz, 66, Link

Darlene Mae Broadbent, 63, Link

Bev Sims, 68, Link

Marie Diane Aline Patry, 67, Link

Brian Thorn, 57, Link

Aleksandar Bubanja, 59, Link

Rose Coe, 66, Link

Sarah Jane Anderson, 48, Link

Justin Alexander Sadiwnyk, 43, Link

Salvatore “Sam” Di Maria, 52, Link

Lucia Valerie Ventura, 64, Link

Laura Margaret Loughead, 49, Link

Hasmukhbhai Mansukhlal Panchal, 60, Link

Sukhdev Kaur Atwal,64, Link

Brett Vernile, 62, Link

Tatiana (Tania) Vernon, Link

Sheldon Waye, 48, Link

Cynthia Charlebois, 67, Link

Howard “Howie” Holdaway, 66, Link

Bibi Fareeda Harrison, 71, Link

John William Dolman, 70, Link

Sara Wiebe, 55, Link

Jeyanthan Elaguppillai, 52, Link

Marylyn Agostinelli Blancher, 50, Link

Darren Bifolchi, 52, Link

Susan Bint, 62, Link

Edith Lidstone, 70, Link

Penny Ann (Bolger) Armstrong, 74, Link

Richard "Rick" Hodgins, 43, Link

Donald McConnell, 59, Link

Brian Lorne "BJ" Collens, 42, Link

Rose Gonzalez, 66, Link

Leslie McKinnon, 60, Link

Michel Lafrenière, 59, Link

Jason Robert Woodham, 42, Link

Kimberley Andriessen, 58, Link

Lawson Robert Scheffler, 16, Link

Cedo Nenadic, 67, Link

Donald James Beach, 69, Link

Cathy Bloxam, 64, Link

Charles William Dufton, 66, Link

Peter Ronald Crossgill, 38, Link

Frank Cuglietta, 70, Link

John Spencer Cairns, 74, Link

Kristen Ann Rodrigues, 20, Link

Christopher Alan George, Link

Kimberley Ann Whelen, 66, Link

Robert Bruce Rooke, 75, Link

Dr. Jack Howan Jung, 72, Link

George Sumner Bagnall, 65, Link

Rajeev Baweja, 60, Link

Bentley McKnight Bell, 59, Link

Serhiy Pokhodun, 62, Link

Marty Aileen Henderson-Wright, 63, Link

Shawn Thomas Bennett, 56, Link

Ralph Ernst Gehrke, 62, Link

Tyler Gregoire, 35, Link

Raymond Geradus Bolech, 60, Link

Njoki Owusu, 56, Link

Ronald “Ryan” Patrick Zehr, 39, Link

Antonio Chaves Figueiredo, 60, Link

Ryan James Campbell, 36, Link

Violet Jack, 60, Link

Mark William Webster, 46, Link

Shawn Wayne Adair, 35, Link

Andy Miljak, 57, Link

Sandra Marie Puterman, 58, Link

Sarah Jean Liut, 42, Link

Carol Ann Nault, 60, Link

Patrick Young, 61, Link

Michael John Tingle, 49, Link

Erin Jessica Lane, 40, Link

Florita Morales, 60, Link

Daniel Alan Niddery, 72, Link

Fraser Hardy McConney, 66, Link

Gavyn Jude de Rozario, 54, Link

Nirbhai Singh Kooner, 53, Link

Christopher John Manherz, 65, Link

Jeannine Mary Bain, 67, Link

James Peter Manion, Link

Dan Ensinger, 74, Link

Jeffrey Wayne Himmelman, 60, Link

Gilbert Souliere, Link

Gary Fung, 49, Link

Rick Alan De Merchant, 57, Link

Patricia De Amorim, 60, Link

Dorothy Rita Harold, 74, Link

Ginger Chung, 74, Link

Brenda Lee Cowell, 59, Link

Francine Marie Blanche Gagne, 70, Link

Racquel Nadine Woolcock, 31, Link

Pamela Joy Ross, 68, Link

Stephanie Lyn Gaines, 48, Link

Wendy Lynne Richard, 64, Link

Walter Ross Sherwin, 60, Link

Navdeep Singh Kalsi, 49, Link

Sandhya Joshi, 62, Link

Jaideep Kishore Gabrani, 53, Link

Debby Claire Aysanabee, 63, Link

Michael Owen Chase, 63, Link

Richard Van Kleef, 60, Link

Giovanni Stellato, 49, Link

Kendall Spencer Lau, 59, Link

Jason Edward Hale, 56, Link

Karl Arthur Frank Denby, 60, Link

Peter Bruce Harrington, 61, Link

Daniel Landa, 43, Link

Sofia Maria Teresa Kuzmich, 53, Link

Kevin Ross Lashbrook, 65, Link

Lillian Mary Croteau, 52, Link

David O’Reilly, 51, Link

Mary-Ann Elizabeth Melvin, 63, Link

Derek Charles Thibault, 60, Link

Roden Cortero, 56, Link

Katrina Ann Fryscok, 34, Link

Chantal Fortin, 60, Link

Richard David Suzor, 71, Link

Cindy Hollis, 66, Link

Anna Kaminska Piechocka, 56, Link