A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (104)

Loni Anderson’s Illness Explained: Her Health Journey Before Her Death at 79

August 4, 2025

Loni Anderson was battling an illness by the time she died. After news broke of her death on August 3, 2025, fans, loved ones and industry peers mourned the late actress, who was best known for playing the character Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati. Anderson’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed by the time of publication. However, publicist Cheryl J. Kagan said she died from an “acute prolonged illness,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear what illness Anderson was living with at the time of her death. She maintained a private lifestyle toward the end of her life.

Link

Emmy Nominated ‘ER’ Director Dies After Cancer Battle

August 4, 2025

Director Jonathan Kaplan, who earned five Emmy nominations for his work on ER and directed Jodie Foster in The Accused, has died at 77. Kaplan passed away at his Los Angeles home Friday after a battle with liver cancer, his daughter Molly told The Hollywood Reporter.

Link

Scott MacDonough, Unit Publicist on ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘Norma Rae,’ Dies at 81

August 2, 2025

Scott MacDonough, a veteran unit publicist who worked on films including Annie Hall, Norma Rae and Diner, died Tuesday at his home in New York, his family announced. He was 81.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanna Carson, Johnny Carson’s Glamorous Third Wife, Has Died

August 3, 2025

Joanna Carson [83], the glamorous model who became Johnny Carson’s third wife — and whose divorce settlement was fodder for many of his self-deprecating jokes — has died. According to friends online, Ms. Carson’s death was announced privately in July, and her funeral was last week. On July 30, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation remembered her with a Facebook post that placed in league with billionaire benefactor Wallis Annenberg, who also died last month [86, cancer].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Charles Hunter, Former PepsiCo CEO and Diane Ladd’s Husband, Dies at 77

August 2, 2025

Robert Charles Hunter, former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems, author and the third husband of three-time Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd, has died. He was 77. Charles died Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, while visiting his children, his family announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hip-Hop Pioneer Hitman Howie Tee Passes Away At 61

August 3, 2025

Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering producer who helped define the sound of late ’80s and early ’90s hip-hop and R&B, has died. Born Howard Thompson in London (via Jamaica), he grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. As of writing, a cause of death is unclear.

Link

Junkyard frontman David Roach dies at 64 after cancer battle

August 3, 2025

David Roach, the former frontman of the American heavy metal band Junkyard, passed away in his home on August 1, 2025. The news of his death was announced by his former band on their Facebook page. A month before his passing, David Roach shared the news of his diagnosis on Instagram. Roach was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer. Later on, it was revealed that it was an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma that had spread throughout his neck, head, and throat.

Link

Noted R&B songwriter and guitarist Darnell Kimbrough dies

August 2, 2025

It has been a bad week for fans of the legendary R&B group The Chairmen of the Board. Earlier this week, former group singer Darryl Johnson died, and now we have received news from group leader Ken Knox that the band’s former guitarist and a oft-recorded songwriter, Darnell Kimbrough, has passed. Detroit native Darnell Kimbrough was a noted musician who worked for several years with the Chairmen. The Eastern Michigan University alum was also active with other popular Detroit vocal groups of the late 70s and early 80s, writing “It’s Such a Groove” and “Who You Been Lovin’” for Five Special and “Welcome Back Home” for the Dramatics. He also performed on albums by both groups.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Erik Wunder (Cobalt, Man’s Gin) has passed away

August 1, 2025

Erik Wunder, the creative force behind blackened sludge bands Cobalt and Man’s Gin, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42. While no official cause of death has been publicly confirmed, Metal Archives lists heart failure as the cause, stating that Wunder died on Thursday, July 31, 2025. This detail has yet to be formally verified. The news was shared publicly by fellow musicians Blake Judd (Nachtmystium) and Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams), as well as Profound Lore Records, all of whom posted tributes to Wunder on social media.

Link

Son of rapper Mack Maine passed away July 16, age 20 after a seizure

July 28, 2025

Mack Maine, born Jermaine Anthony Preyan, confirms his son Isaiah has died. TMZ reports that he was 20 at the time of his death .“Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me,” the grieving father wrote. Rapper Mack Maine said his young son Isaiah, also known as Zeke, died earlier this month after suffering a seizure. The New Orleans native, born Jermaine Anthony Preyan, announced the news in a Monday, July 28, Instagram post, alongside 20 photos. Isiah died at his California home on July 16, Mack Maine wrote.

Link

Solar music legend Dana Meyers dies at age 73

July 29, 2025

Solar Records CEO Jessie Tsang broke the bad news on social media this morning of the passing of legendary soul music songwriter and producer Dana Meyers at age 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandy Pinkard, Country Music’s Weird Al, Has Passed Away

July 31, 2025

He was a singer, he was a songwriter, and with his partner Richard Bowden, he was one of the most prolific and beloved parody artists in country music. Nobody coined him the “Weird Al of Country Music” in his time, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t deserve it. Sandy Pinkard [78] had been living in Kingwood, West Virginia, where he passed away at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grammy-winning singer Jeannie Seely dies at 85 due to complications of an intestinal infection

August 2, 2025

Grammy Award-winning singer Jeannie Seely, best known for her hit Don’t Touch Me, passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Nashville, Tennessee. According to People, her publicist confirmed that she died due to complications from an intestinal infection, following a series of serious health challenges earlier this year. Jeannie was 85 years old at the time of her death.

Link

Kelce family in mourning as Ed Kelce’s partner dies

August 2, 2025

Gladwyne, PA - Ed Kelce, the father of [footballers]Travis and Jason, has announced the death of his partner, Maureen Maguire. Kelce shared an obituary on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon revealing that she had passed away on August 1 at the age of 74, surrounded by loved ones. The obituary describes Kelce as Maguire’s ‘beloved friend’ but she has repeatedly been referred to as Ed’s girlfriend amid the family’s whirlwind rise to fame over the last three years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

O.J. Simpson’s Ex-Manager Norman Pardo Dead at 63, Wife Confirms: ‘He Had a Hell of a Run’

August 1, 2025

O.J. Simpson’s outspoken and gregarious former manager Norman Pardo suddenly passed away on July 31 at the age of 63 years old after a four-year battle with a heart condition, his wife exclusively confirms to the National Enquirer.

Link

Legendary trainer of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield passes away at 71 years old

July 30, 2025

Acclaimed trainer Tommy Brooks, who worked with several world champions, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, passed away on Tuesday at 71 years old. Confirming the news, Promoter Lou DiBella took to social media overnight to post: “It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer. Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. Before he transitioned to coaching, Brooks enjoyed a brief, yet fruitful stint on the other side of the ropes.

Link

Alexander Bernstein has Passed Away, Aged 70

July 29, 2025

The son of Leonard Bernstein, Alexander was the president of Artful Learning, Inc., and founding chairman of The Leonard Bernstein Center For Learning. Alexander Bernstein was a champion of education, a music enthusiast, and the second child and only son of Leonard Bernstein. Notably, he was the president of Artful Learning, Inc., and founding chairman of The Leonard Bernstein Center for Learning. Prior to his full-time role at the learning center, Bernstein taught for five years at the Packer-Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, New York, first as a second grade teacher, then as a teacher of drama for the middle school. He also studied acting, performed professionally, and worked as a production associate at the ABC News Documentary Unit. Bernstein held a Master’s degree in English education from New York University and a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Willingham Dies: 3-Time Emmy-Winning ‘24’ Editor Who Worked On Several Stephen J. Cannell Shows Was 74

July 29, 2025

Chris Willingham, who won three Emmys as editor of Fox’s 24, worked on such hit shows as The X-Files and Millennium and was Stephen J. Cannell’s go-to cutter on series ranging from The A-Team and Hunter to 21 Jump Street, has died. He was 74. A rep for his family said he died June 28 of a heart attack at his Los Angeles [CA] home.

Link

Pikes Peak National Cemetery mourns sudden death of cemetery director at age of 43

August 4, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is grieving the loss of its cemetery director, who died unexpectedly last month at the age 43. Skyler Holmes served with the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration since June 2020. The cemetery did not say how Holmes died, only that it was sudden. “Although not a veteran, he honorably served our nation’s veterans in all his positions. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and leaders alike,” Pikes Peak National Cemetery said.

Researcher's Note – VA Orders Most Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccines [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two toddlers “died suddenly”:

Fund established for girl, 2

July 30, 2025

SANDUSKY, OH — A fundraiser seeks to raise money for the family of a 2-year-old girl who recently passed away from complications of kidney disease. Antonia Maria “Luna” Griggs, a girl in the local area with community connections, was born with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes cysts to grow in the kidneys during fetal development, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Jessica Heagney, Luna’s relative and organizer of the fundraiser, said that Luna passed away on July 18 at the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus from complications from surgery for her kidney disease.

Link

Molly Wallace Walke, 2

July 29, 2025

Dublin, GA - Molly Wallace Walke, (age 2). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia,

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Family of Cortland County teen raising money for funeral

July 31, 2025

CORTLAND, NY — Money is being raised for a family in Cortland County. A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Alayna Race, the 16-year-old Cortland High School student who died last weekend. A family member tells WHCU her death was unexpected, and their $20,000 goal covers the cost of a funeral. According to State Police, Race was found unresponsive at a house in McGraw on Saturday, July 26th. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 16-year-old female unconscious in a bathroom. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was already in progress. She was pronounced dead at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. A cause of death is still being determined.

Link

A college student “died suddenly”:

Dylan Geller, 20

July 31, 2025

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Dylan Michael Geller. A vibrant and compassionate young man of just 20 years, Dylan lived in Voorhees, NJ, and attended Rowan University, where he touched the lives of all who knew him with his warmth, humor, and light.

Researcher’s Note - Rowan U.’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

10 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Body found in New River identified as 29-year-old Jacksonville man

August 4, 2025

On Monday morning, August 4, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office identified an individual found dead in the New River. Officials say at around 7 a.m. on Monday, a local fisherman contacted authorities after they discovered a body several hundred yards upstream from Herbert G. “Buddy” Phillips Bridge. Officials say that upon arrival, authorities recovered Aaron Gage Stallings, 29, of Jacksonville [NC], with the cause of death under investigation pending an autopsy.

Link

22-year-old’s body found in Accomack County waters

August 4, 2025

ONANCOCK, Va. — A New Church man was found dead in Onancock waters on Sunday, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Officials were searching for Miles Porter McIntyre. The 22-year-old New Church resident had been last seen walking into the gravel transshipment point between 2 Onancock Wharf and 5 King Street around 12 a.m. on Sunday. The next morning, a body was located in the water and identified as McIntyre. McIntyre’s body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Link

Authorities identify Mass. man found dead in Atlantic Ocean off New Hampshire coast

August 4, 2025

RYE, N.H. — Authorities over the weekend announced the launch of a death investigation after a Massachusetts man was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Hampshire. Boat officers responded to an area near the Isles of Shoals on July 13, where they recovered a dead body from the water, according to New Hampshire State Police. State police investigators and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man as David Paul Stover Shader, 35, of Boston. Investigators are still working to determine how and when Shader entered the water. State police noted that Shader was last seen in the Boston area and that his death is not believed to be suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing man found dead in Lake Cadillac after courthouse disappearance

August 3, 2025

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. — The man the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was searching for after he went missing from the Wexford County Courthouse was found dead in Lake Cadillac on August 1. Kerry Lee Brunk, a 63-year-old resident of Fennville, left the the courthouse Thursday afternoon without his cellphone and was later found dead in Lake Cadillac Friday. Deputies said he may have suffered from Parkinson’s and dementia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead near Arkabutla Lake in Tate Co.; investigation underway

August 3, 2025

TATE CO., Miss. – The Tate County Sheriff’s Office discovered a dead body on property near Arkabutla Lake on Friday. The body of a man was found near the lake. He’s been identified as Anthony Peavy, 32, a resident of Batesville, Mississippi. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, TCSO is investigating the circumstances surrounding Peavy’s death.

Link

Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found in Golden Gate canal

August 3, 2025

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a dead body was found in the Golden Gate canal on Sunday morning. CCSO says they got a call around 8 a.m. from someone who claimed to see a body floating in the canal on the corner of 27th Avenue SW and 39th Street SW. Deputies were able to pull the body out of the canal running along Collier Boulevard.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

D.A.: New Jersey man dead after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during scuba dive

August 1, 2025

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that a New Jersey man died during a scuba diving trip on July 29, approximately 150 miles east of Cape Cod. 48-year-old Joseph Mazraani from New Millstone Township was part of a group of scuba divers aboard the vessel ‘Tenacious,’ which he owned, exploring shipwrecks in the area of George’s Bank. During the dive, Mazraani experienced a possible medical emergency, prompting other members of the group to pull him from the water and attempt lifesaving measures. Foul play is not suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found unresponsive in Nanakuli waters, pronounced dead

August 1, 2025

NANAKULI, HI - Her body was discovered by authorities at around 5:30 p.m. According to Honolulu police, the woman was found unresponsive and floating in the ocean in Nanakuli. Emergency personnel transported her body to shore where she was pronounced dead. No word on her cause of death at this time.

Link

Detroit man identified as man’s remains found in Huron River

August 1, 2025

The man whose body was found earlier this week in Michigan’s Huron River has been identified as a Detroit man, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The circumstances of the death of Lovell C. Jones, 30, of Detroit, are still under investigation. However, the sheriff’s office said, there are no signs of foul play. His body was found Tuesday evening in the river east of Huron Parkway and south of Geddes Avenue in Ann Arbor Township.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coroner identifies Evansville man found dead in Ohio River after apparent boating accident

August 1, 2025

EVANSVILLE, IN — Officials publicly identified a man found dead in the Ohio River not far from an Evansville boat ramp this week as 66-year-old Jon Fehrenbacher. According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, Fehrenbacher’s remains were located Thursday near the Dogtown Boat ramp, located at 5500 Old Henderson Road in the Ohio River bottoms. “The results of the autopsy are pending,” Chief Deputy Coroner Amy Miller wrote in a news release. “No foul play is suspected.” Crews began searching for Fehrenbacher around 5 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported finding an unoccupied boat floating with the river’s current. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation with assistance from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. As of Friday, officials have not said how Fehrenbacher was suspected to have ended up in the water.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Michael Wayne Perkins, 59

July 30, 2025

Dr. Michael Wayne Perkins, beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, physician, and friend, passed away suddenly on July 25, 2025, at the age of 59. Since 2001, Dr. Mike served families in DeRidder, Louisiana, through Perkins Pediatric Clinic, where his care was known to be deeply personal and faith-filled.

Researcher's Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Michael Pemberton, 53

August 2, 2025

Michael Shayne Pemberton was born September 10, 1971, on Kelly Airforce Base in San Antonio, and died unexpectedly on July 26, 2025, in Fredericksburg. His family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Shayne trained as a Hospital Navy Corpsman at Camp LeJeune and served as Corpsman to the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. Shayne became a Cardiac Cath nurse and remained in his field until recent years, when he trained as a Vascular Clinical Specialist with Terumo.

Researcher's Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Former Springfield District 186 President passes away

August 3, 2025

Moline, IL – Former Springfield Public Schools District 186 President Scott McFarland has passed away at the age of 41, according to an obituary from a Moline Mortuary. McFarland passed away in his home. He spent over 10 years on the school board, was in Model Illinois Government, and was in charge of Serve Illinois for over a decade.

No cause of death reported.

Link

De Pere mourns sudden loss of beloved teacher

July 29, 2025

DE PERE, Wis. – Leeann Busse, a longtime educator known for her humor, heart, and unmatched presence, died unexpectedly on July 25, 2025, at age 50. In a Facebook post, the Unified School District of De Pere honored Leeann Busse as a dedicated educator of nearly 30 years who shaped generations of students, most recently at Fox View Intermediate.

Researcher's Note - Wisconsin’s Largest Teachers Union Calls For Universal Masking, Vaccination [sic] Of All Teachers And School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Community and team mourn as Lemoore basketball coach Ryan Fox dies

August 4, 2025

The Lemoore [CA] community is mourning the loss of Ryan Fox [46], a coach at Lemoore High school who died unexpectedly on July 23. Lemoore High School released a statement on the school’s official Facebook page honoring the impact coach Fox made at the school. “On July 23, the Lemoore basketball community suffered a heartbreaking loss with the passing of Coach Ryan Fox. Ryan served as a varsity boys basketball coach, but he was so much more than that he was a devoted father, loving husband, and loyal friend,” the release stated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Softball World Mourns Beloved Coach After Sudden Passing

August 3, 2025

A community college in Michigan is mourning the sudden passing of its head softball coach. Bay College’s John Garris suddenly passed away on Friday, according to a press release on the team’s website. The cause of death has not been revealed. Garris spent more than 30 years coaching softball. Before arriving at Bay College [in 2024], he was an assistant coach at the University of Maryland, where he served since 2021.

Researcher's Note - University System of Maryland to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students, faculty and staff: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Championship Tucson girls soccer coach dies suddenly

August 2, 2025

Tucson, AZ – Very sad news: Kelly Pierce, who coached Salpointe Catholic to girls state soccer championships in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, died Friday from sudden cardiac arrest. Pierce also played for two Salpointe state soccer champions, in 1998 and 1999. Pierce was 43. What a tragedy.

Link

Gary G. Curran, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly

August 4, 2025

Gary G. Curran, 55, of Bristol [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Deeply involved in his community, he served as equipment director for the Forestville Little League and coached at Forestville Little League and The Bristol Soccer Club. He combined his love of music and his passion for sales in his professional life working for Full Power Radio. Prior to that he committed many years to the Bristol Press and New Britain Herald.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paterson Mourns the Loss of City Clerk Jacqueline Murray

August 4, 2025

PATERSON, NJ – Jacqueline Murray, Paterson’s city clerk and a devoted public servant with decades of legal and administrative experience, passed away on Saturday, city officials confirmed. Murray was officially sworn in as city clerk in April 2023, capping off a distinguished career in public service and law. Her tenure at City Hall was marked by diligence, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to serving residents with professionalism and grace, officials said. Before joining the City Clerk’s Office, Murray built a formidable career in Jamaica, where she worked as an office manager at the Law Offices of Errol Hall for more than 18 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cinnaminson’s Town Solicitor Dies Unexpectedly

July 29, 2025

CINNAMINSON, NJ — Carmen Saginario Jr., the solicitor for Cinnaminson’s municipal government who was long involved in local politics and community events, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday. A cause of death for the 67-year-old was not shared. For more than 20 years, he also served the Cinnaminson Education Foundation, which raises funds for local school initiatives. Saginario played an active role in Cinnaminson politics, coached youth sports and emceed community events, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A park ranger “died suddenly”:

Robert Horstmann, 43

August 1, 2025

Robert “Bob” Allen Horstmann, age 43, of New Ulm, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in New Ulm. His passion for the outdoors led him to a career as a park ranger, a job that perfectly matched his love of nature. He served at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Mirror Lake State Park in Lake Delton, Wisconsin, and most recently as the head supervisor at Flandrau State Park in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Researcher's Note – Walz introduces vaccine [sic] requirement for Minnesota state employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

Retired Nederland Police Chief, Gary Porter, dies after battle with cancer

August 3, 2025

NEDERLAND, Texas — Retired Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter [66] has died after a battle with cancer according to a post on social media from Nederland Council member Britton Jones. “This weekend, our community lost a dedicated public servant and a kind soul. Retired Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter passed away early Sunday morning after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family,” wrote Jones. Chief Porter, who was appointed to lead the department in 2018, announced his retirement back in May, citing declining health.

Link

Sean Dewey, 64, died while visiting family in Florida

July 31, 2025

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. – The New York law enforcement community is in mourning this week after one of their own died unexpectedly. Ofc. Sean Dewey, 64, of Ticonderoga, a 23-year veteran of the state’s Environmental Conservation Police, passed away last Friday while visiting family in Florida. That’s according to the state’s Police Benevolent Association. Dewey had been stationed in New York’s Essex County, specifically Ticonderoga, since 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kansas sheriff’s lieutenant dies after suffering medical emergency

July 31, 2025

CIMARRON, Kan. – A southwest Kansas sheriff’s lieutenant has died following a medical emergency Wednesday night. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Matt Markel suffered a medical emergency at his home and was taken to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of his coworkers and medical personnel, he did not survive. “Anyone who knew Matt at all on any level knew him as a consummate professional in mind, body and spirit,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “He was a joker and you could always count Matt to make the best of any situation he was in. He loved his family above all else, and his pride of his family at home at the Sheriff’s Office was undeniable.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pinellas Schools police sergeant dies after medical emergency while on duty

July 30, 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Pinellas County Schools police sergeant died Wednesday afternoon after having a medical emergency, authorities said. Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and Interim PCS Police Chief Ben McBride said Sergeant Greg Graff died just before 4:15 p.m. They said he was on duty at Clearwater High School after participating in the active assailant exercise earlier in the day. Graff was participating in additional indoor classroom training when he collapsed, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Authorities said Graff was 61 years old and worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years. He previously served at the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dunwoody Police Department mourning unexpected loss of detective

July 30, 2025

Detective Jordan Laverty, a respected Dunwoody [GA] officer and Army veteran, has died unexpectedly, leaving behind his wife and four daughters. Laverty served 8 years with Dunwoody Police and 3 years with DeKalb County Police, earning a reputation as a devoted public servant. A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral costs and support his family’s immediate and future needs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Las Vegas Metro police sergeant dies following recent leukemia diagnosis

July 30, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant tragically died Tuesday following a recent leukemia diagnosis, LVMPD announced Tuesday. LVMPD Sgt. Justin Williams [37] was rushed into emergency surgery Tuesday morning and tragically passed away.

Link

Off-duty MUPD officer dies from cardiac event

July 30, 2025

MILWAUKEE, WI — Scott Metz [58], a Marquette University Police Department off-duty officer, died from a cardiac event July 26. According to a message from the university, Metz experienced the cardiac event while participating in a mountain bike race. Metz worked at the university since 2006, when he began in the then-Department of Public Safety.

Researcher’s Note – 84% of Marquette faculty and staff have uploaded proof of vaccination [sic]: Link

Link

Two jailers “died suddenly”:

Arkansas Department of Corrections mourning tragic loss of correctional officer

August 1, 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced the tragic passing of a correctional officer. In a statement posted online Friday, ADOC shared that Sgt. Fredrick Coleman [45] passed away while on duty at the Cummins Unit. The Department of Corrections told THV11 that Sgt. Coleman “tragically suffered a medical incident while on duty at the Cummins unit.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

N.C. detention officer dies from medical emergency on first day

July 29, 2025

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A young deputy collapsed and died on his first day on the job in North Carolina , leaving his family scrambling to cover funeral expenses, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron O’Neal Shipman Jr., 25, “succumbed to a sudden illness” Monday, July 21 , according to an S&L Funeral Home obituary. He was one of nine new employees sworn in at 9 a.m. that day, the sheriff’s office said. “Tragically, just two hours into their first day of duty, one of our newly sworn detention officers suffered a sudden and severe medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Our staff responded immediately and did everything within their power while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services. ... Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team, the individual sadly passed away.” The specific cause of Shipman’s death has not been released.

Link

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

62-year-old inmate in Tulare County Jail dies after feeling sick, collapsing

August 4, 2025

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – A 62-year-old inmate at a Tulare County jail has died. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being held at the South County Detention Facility. At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, that person reported feeling sick. While speaking with jail staff, the inmate collapsed and lost consciousness. Life-saving measures were taken but the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death and the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

Link

Man dies at Riverside County jail after medical emergency

August 4, 2025

A man died Sunday at a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while incarcerated at the Riverside County [CA] jail in Banning. Christopher Martinez, 31, of Norwalk , was found by deputies needing medical treatment around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but Martinez ultimately was pronounced dead later that night at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, according to a press release from the sheriff’s coroner division. Martinez was incarcerated at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning and had been booked on July 27, according to jail records.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead in Eau Claire County jail

August 4, 2025

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WIS – An inmate was found dead Monday at the Eau Claire County Jail. According to Sheriff Dave Riewestahl, the 39-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has requested an outside sheriff’s office conduct the investigation into his death, along with the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead in cell at Camp Hill Prison

August 4, 2025

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate died at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill over the weekend. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after Omar Marlow, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday. Prison staff immediately responded and tried to provide life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Marlow was pronounced dead just before 9:30 a.m. Marlow was serving a 4-to-8-year sentence for robbery with serious bodily injury in Chester County and had been at SCI Camp Hill since October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheriff: Lane County Jail inmate dies from “medical emergency”, investigation underway

July 29, 2025

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A woman who was awaiting trial at the Lane County died from an emergency medical issue on Sunday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO said that a Lane County Jail deputy was performing routine checks when they had discovered the woman, identified as 37-year-old Karah Lynn Bowman, unresponsive. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy and medical staff attempted life-saving measures on Bowman, including CPR. Eugene Springfield Fire also responded to assist, but Bowman passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found unresponsive at Madison County Jail identified

July 28, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced an in-custody death at the Madison County Jail on July 25. The 41-year-old woman, Erica Laine Adams, had been booked into the jail on Thursday, July 24 on a charge of Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree. The sheriff’s office says she was placed in the medical infirmary due to underlying health issues. She was found unresponsive on Friday. Preliminary findings say the death appears to be from natural causes; an autopsy performed over the weekend said there were no signs of foul play or drug overdose.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A hiker “died suddenly”:

Missing Tucson hiker found dead

August 1, 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. – The hiker missing out of Pima County has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says William Grant Charlton [28] was found dead this morning, August 2, about 9:30. The PCSD says he was found by a ground search team, tasked to search off trail areas in Pima Canyon. The PCSD said William Grant Charlton told his family he was going day hiking along the Pima Canyon Trail. That was early on July 30. Charlton’s brother-in-law, Garrett Gist, told 13 News that after the family didn’t hear from him for a while, they called 911. He said Charlton retired from the Air Force and was going to study environmental science at the University of Arizona to become a Forest Ranger.

Researcher's Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A Marine “died suddenly”:

Marine Sergeant Dies After Collapsing During Fitness Test in Florida

July 31, 2025

A Marine sergeant on reserve duty died after he collapsed during a physical fitness test in Florida last month, according to the service and a Naval Safety Command report. Sgt. Gordon Reed, a motor vehicle operator with 4th Marine Logistics Group, collapsed at Navy Reserve Center Orlando on June 24 during a PFT and was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to the safety report and a statement from a Marine Forces Reserve spokesperson on Wednesday. Barros said that Reed’s cause of death has not yet been determined, and did not say when asked whether other factors, such as weather, heat or hydration, contributed to his collapse. She declined to provide Reed’s age, though public records suggest he was around 30 years old.

Researcher's Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A National Guardsman “died suddenly”:

Sgt. Richard J. Beliveau, 47

August 4, 2025

Warwick, RI – Sergeant Richard J. Beliveau, Jr., Rhode Island National Guard, 47, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, August 1, 2025. At the age of 17, Richard began a lifetime of service in the Rhode Island National Guard, proudly wearing the uniform for nearly three decades.

Researcher's Note – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year ordered all service members — active-duty, National Guard and Reserves — to get the vaccine [sic], saying it is critical to maintaining the health and readiness of the force: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Pueblo fire department deputy chief dies unexpectedly at 55

July 29, 2025

Pueblo [CO] Deputy Fire Chief Keith Novak died unexpectedly on July 27, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3 announced in a letter on July 28. Novak, 55, was a 30-year veteran of the Pueblo Fire Department. City director of Public Affairs Haley Sue Robinson stated that the city could not release Novak’s cause of death as of Tuesday morning, but confirmed it was unrelated to firefighting activities.

Link

Eric Britt, 52

August 1, 2025

Eric M. Britt, age 52, of North East [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 30th, at his home. Eric was diagnosed a Type 1 Diabetic at the age of 11 months. Though the years of treatment for diabetes changed and, as he grew older, Eric faced many challenges in his life. Eric was a volunteer fireman in North East, first with Cresent Hose and then Fuller Hose. Diabetic issues forced him to retire, and he was made an “Honorary”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Springer, Vice President of Barna Group, Unexpectedly Dies

August 1, 2025

Craig Springer, vice president at Barna Group, unexpectedly died on Friday, Aug. 1. Barna Group’s CEO David Kinnaman announced the news of Springer’s passing in a statement released on Barna’s website. “I am heartbroken to let you know that Craig Springer—my close friend, colleague and brother in the Lord—has passed away unexpectedly,” Kinnaman wrote. Kinnaman explained that on Wednesday (July 30), Springer wasn’t feeling well on Wednesday and went to the hospital. It was then that physicians diagnosed Springer with an advanced, metastatic cancer. “Early this morning (Aug 1), he experienced something like multiple organ failure and died suddenly. “This isn’t an official medical description, but an attempt to summarize what happened,” Kinnaman said. “We are in a state of shock at this news,” said Kinnaman. “There are no words to express our grief.”

No age reported.

Link

Greg Knipp, longtime CEO of Omnicom’s Dieste, dies at 57

July 29, 2025

Dallas, TX – Greg Knipp, the longtime CEO of Omnicom-owned multicultural agency Dieste, has died. Knipp, 57, died suddenly in his sleep, according to an Omnicom spokesperson. James Fenton, CEO of Omnicom Collective, in a statement, said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing” of Knipp. Knipp also led Dieste Health, which focuses on health care marketing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

12 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Grandparents from New York found dead in West Virginia crash

August 4, 2025

Four grandparents from New York state last seen in Pennsylvania were found dead in West Virginia, authorities said. Marshall County, W. Va., Sheriff Mike Dougherty told WTRF-TV in Wheeling, W. Va., and Steubenville, Ohio, that Dr. Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan and Gita Divan were found dead in their Toyota Camry that had crashed. The victims were in the 80s. The car was found Saturday night down a steep embankment, the station reported. WTRF reported that the four had left Buffalo, N.Y., and were headed to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Moundsville, W. Va. The four were last seen at a Burger King in Erie on July 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Possible medical condition a factor in fatal crash near Rock Springs

August 4, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A 54-year-old Wyoming man is dead after a crash near Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. That’s according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which states that 54-year-old William Johnson was the driver of a Ford Fiesta on Interstate 80/ U.S. Highway 30, near milepost 102. The report states that the Ford was driving west on I-80 when it exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then reentered the roadway and traveled across both lanes, exiting the left side of the road and colliding with a cable barrier. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane of I-80. Speed and a possible medical condition are listed in the report as possible contributing factors in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver Found Dead After Van Crashes Into Tree In Newburg

August 4, 2025

NEWBURG, Md. — A driver was found dead Monday evening, Aug. 4, 2025, after a van crashed into a tree along Rock Point Road in the Newburg area of Charles County. The single-vehicle collision occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 12100 block of Rock Point Road. A 911 caller reported seeing the van against a tree and told dispatchers she could not see anyone moving inside. Emergency crews from multiple stations responded within minutes. On arrival, first responders discovered the driver heavily trapped in the wreckage. Fluid leaks were observed, and extrication was requested. Rescue personnel confirmed the driver was deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Driver pronounced dead after truck discovered upside down in East Texas creek

August 3, 2025

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening after his truck was discovered upside down and submerged in a creek west of Jacksonville, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says they received a report of a missing person around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Around 6 p.m., a passerby spotted the overturned truck in a creek along County Road 3305 and called 911. Emergency responders arrived to find the vehicle fully submerged. Investigators believe the driver swerved off the road, for unknown reasons, before the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing local woman found dead after crash near Pocatello

August 3, 2025

POCATELLO, ID — On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 3:32 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality vehicle collision on S. Fork Mink Creek Road in Bannock County. Preliminary reports indicate a 2017 Hyundai Tuscan, driven by Endangered Missing Person Linda Zweigart, 67, of Pocatello, traveled off the left shoulder, impacted a tree, and came to rest down the embankment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Man Found Dead in Keith County Following Overnight Search

August 1, 2025

OGALLALA, Neb. — A Perkins County man reported missing after failing to return home from work was found deceased Thursday evening in Keith County, authorities said. According to the Keith County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Weinke [36] of Elsie had been reported missing by the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of July 30. Weinke had last been seen while working on irrigation pivots in Keith County and was driving a blue Chevrolet 2500 truck towing an ATV on a trailer. Later that day, deputies received a report of a possible pivot site Wenke may have intended to check on his route home. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located Weinke’s vehicle approximately half a mile south of the pivot entrance on a minimum maintenance road. He was found deceased at the scene, the result of a vehicle accident. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Link

Newlywed’s honeymoon ends in tragedy as husband & baby daughter killed in fiery head-on crash as they drive home

July 31, 2025

Garfield, KY– A newlywed is mourning the loss of her husband and daughter, who horrifically died in a car crash. Macey Lyons’ husband, Hunter, 22, and their one-year-old daughter, Oakleigh, were killed after their car went up in flames on the way home from the couple’s honeymoon. Macey survived the accident with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other car, Joseph Maynard, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox News reported. Police reported on Saturday, July 26, that Maynard drove his pickup truck into the other lane, leading to a fiery collision with the Lyons’ Chevrolet Silverado. The reason Maynard drove his truck into the other lane remains unknown.

Link

Telangana Techie Dies Of Heart Attack In US

July 29, 2025

Nizamabad, India - Vadlamudi Harikrishna, 49, of Ethonda village in Kotagiri mandal of Nizamabad district, passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in Virginia, United States. The incident occurred during a boat ride on a river. Harikrishna had moved to the USA in 2000 and had established a career as a software engineer. On the day of the incident, he was on a boat ride with family members when he suffered a heart attack. He fell into the water, and a friend’s daughter managed to rescue him. She performed CPR for some time, but despite efforts to take him to the hospital, he sadly did not survive.

Link

Omaha police: Person found dead near 14 th and Locust not considered ‘suspicious’

August 3, 2025

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Sunday they do not believe there is anything suspicious surrounding the death of a person found near 14th and Locust Street. The call came in just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Forensics teams were scene investigating in a grassy area.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

GBI investigates 3 rd death on Bell Mountain after missing man found

August 4, 2025

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death of a missing Norcross man whose body was found inside a van parked at Bell Mountain in Towns County. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 38-year-old Phat Tan Bui was discovered on the evening of July 18 around 9:15 p.m. by deputies with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office. The van, which was registered to Bui, was located in a parking area at the popular scenic overlook. Deputies later confirmed that Bui had been reported missing by his family in Gwinnett County just a day earlier on July 18. Upon locating the van and finding Bui deceased inside, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from GBI agents to aid in the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that foul play is not suspected in Bui’s death. Bui’s body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Link

Man found dead on North Scales Street in Reidsville, police investigating

August 1, 2025

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead on Friday on North Scales Street in Reidsville, according to police. Officers were called to the scene around 12:12 p.m. for a cardiac arrest. When police arrived, they found a 64-year-old Greensboro man unresponsive. Emergency responders later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Link

Three “died suddenly” in parking lots:

Woman found dead in Rocklin parking lot, police say

July 31, 2025

Rocklin, CA – A woman was found dead in a parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rocklin Police Department. RPD said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in a car around 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard, an area with Placer County government offices. The woman was identified as a 21-year-old and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, there was no foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Lowe’s parking lot, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigating

August 4, 2025

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a dead body in Indian Land. Deputies responded to the Lowe’s at 181 Fort Mill Highway around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, after customers found a man lying on the ground, unresponsive. The man was lying face down, bleeding, in front of his truck in the parking lot. First responders checked the man for a pulse and found none. Medical personnel responded and confirmed the man was dead. The man has been identified as a 43-year-old man who lived in Indian Land with his family. Investigators said the man’s body showed no signs of external injuries. His truck was searched, and no weapons were found there or anywhere at the scene. They also said there was no evidence that he had any confrontations with anyone that day. Family members did tell investigators that the man had recently been diagnosed with a medical condition that had worsened, and he was receiving treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body discovered in parking lot of Walmart North in Rochester

July 28, 2025

ROCHESTER, Minn. – According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Walmart North after reports of a body discovered in the parking lot. Officers found a dead man sitting inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The man’s body was transported to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Aerial search discovers missing Hayti man

July 31, 2025

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. – The search for a missing Hayti man comes to a tragic end. The Missouri Department of Public Safety canceled a Silver Endangered Advisory Alert for 69-year-old Andrew Page on Thursday, July 31, after he was found dead. Page was last seen walking away from his home on West Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. According to MSHP, the missing man had Parkinson’s disease, dementia and other health concerns. They also said Page was unsteady on his feet. During the search, Bryant said the body of Page was found in a wooded lot near the end of Poplar Street in Hayti.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Gulfport man found dead

July 31, 2025

GULFPORT, Miss. – A man who was reported missing Thursday was found dead Friday afternoon. According to the Gulfport Police Department, 49-year-old Jason Borque was located around 12:30 p.m. Police initially asked for the public’s help finding Borque after he was last seen on Tuesday, July 29, driving in an unknown direction on Willow Oak Circle in Gulfport. Family members said Bourque suffered from a medical condition that may have impaired his judgment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 27:

Human remains in Ocala National Forest ID’d as man missing out of Lake County, sheriff’s office says

July 27, 2025

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains located in the Ocala National Forest have been presumptively identified as a missing man whose bike was found several days ago, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Connell, 34, was last seen on May 29 at the intersection of Kismet Road and CR-445, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday on social media. The post was updated Saturday morning. The post described Connell as having a broken leg from a vehicle accident, not owning a cell phone, and being known to frequent the Umatilla Library.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Walters, 47

August 4, 2025

Rebecca Danyelle (Gruver) Walters, 47, Mooresville [IN], passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2025. She worked in human resources for the State of Indiana, Perry Township School, and GXO. Most recently, Becky worked at Shein in Whitestown.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmela Juarez, 44

August 4, 2025

Brookfield, WI – Carmela Juila Juarez, died unexpectedly on July 30, 2025, at age 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bjorn Dragsbaek, 57

August 4, 2025

Bjorn P. Dragsbaek, 57, a Franklin [MA] resident of 18 years, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after suffering heart failure while refereeing a soccer match – a game he deeply loved. He played baseball, hockey and his most loved sport of soccer throughout his life and served as captain at Roger Williams. Bjorn began his career in telecom straight out of college. Over the years, he held many leadership roles and touched countless lives – working with Cellular One, Cingular Wireless (where he met Lynda), and AT&T; and, most recently, serving for over seven years as the Senior Manager of Government Sales for New England at T-Mobile.

Researcher's Note – T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren't vaccinated [sic] by April -memo: Link T-mobile vaccine [sic] mandate: Office employees must comply by April: Link

Link

Daniel Childress, 44

August 3, 2025

Mr. Daniel Houston Childress, II, 44, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died at home on July 24, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Louis Heskett, 47

August 2, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Frederick Louis “Fred” Heskett, Jr., 47, of Bartonville, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Becka Hunt, 50

August 2, 2025

Becka Julian Hunt (AKA: Rebecca Lyn Maxwell), born October 22, 1973, in San Diego, California, died unexpectedly on September 12, 2024, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 50, due to a pulmonary thromboembolism. She faced a complex medical history with grace and courage, managing an autoimmune disorder and ongoing mental health challenges with strength and self-awareness.

Link

Shawn Roose, 50

August 2, 2025

Bryan, OH – Shawn M. Roose, 50 years of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in his residence.

Link

Adam Starker, 34

August 1, 2025

Denver, CO – Adam passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Adam was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1991, to William J. (Bud) and Mary S. Starker. Adam’s professional career was centered around affordable housing and driven by a desire to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Frederick, 54

August 1, 2025

Heather Jane Frederick, 54, left this earth July 23, 2025, at Unity Point Meriter Hospital, in Madison [WI], after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Cameron-Pentecost, 60

August 1, 2025

Washington, PA – Lynn Cameron-Pentecost, 60, died unexpectedly in her home, Friday, July 25, 2025. Upon graduation in 1987, Lynn became a member of the fourth generation of ownership of Cameron Coca-Cola, remaining with the company until its sale in 1999. Lynn and Alex loved to travel, alternating between the sunny climes of St. Maarten and the Bahamas and the ski slopes of Colorado.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Telengech, 45

August 1, 2025

Nicholas Kiprono Telengech, 45 years old, of Canton, Ohio, suddenly passed away July 14th, 2025, in Canton, Ohio, U.S.A.

Link

John Isaac Lippert, 64

July 31, 2025

East Peoria, IL – John Isaac Lippert, 64, of East Peoria, passed away July 29, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Britney Bassett, 25

July 31, 2025

Britney Leeann Bassett, age 25, of Pickerington [OH], passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Leto III, 58

July 30, 2025

Joseph S. Leto III (Joey), 58, of Colonie [NY], beloved son, brother, partner and friend, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday. Joey worked in the beauty industry for over 30 years and in 2017 became owner of his own hair salon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Allen Schneider, 58

July 30, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Michael Allen Schneider, 58, of East Peoria, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2025 at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dane Russell Foster, 41

July 30, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Dane Russell Foster, 41, of Bartonville, IL, passed away on July 26, 2025, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Risse, 56

July 28, 2025

Barbara Ann (Berkemeier) Risse, age 56, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on July 23, 2025. Barbara graduated from North Decatur High School in 1987 and spent most of her career working in the banking industry.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (519)

Alberta (56)

Matthew Gerald O'Neill, 55, Link

Bobby McCarty, 63, Link

Pamela Iris Bayne, 65, Link

Clifton Gerry Saddle Back, 45, Link

Alexander "Jay" Jason Moncrieff, 39, Link

Lisa Faubert-Ryland, 59, Link

Challen Keenan Ashley Littlechief, 28, Link

Jesse Lynn Lofstrom, 42, Link

Neil Andrew Johanson, 50, Link

Colleen Marie Marouelli, 58, Link

Cesar Guinto Lomboy, 64, Link

Diana Lila Gilbert, 66, Link

Levi Threinen, 24, Link

Marilyn Tams, 55, Link

Mary Ann Dittrich, 61, Link

Ashley Dawn Lawson, 37, Link

Jody Gust Lindstrand, 59, Link

Antoine Raven Dean Mackinaw, 24, Link

Donna Lee “Antonia” Stavropoulos, 70, Link

Marilyn Dickieson, 62, Link

Brin Mackenzie, 30, Link

David John Butcher, 71, Link

Nadia Luba (Bittner) Sjwed, 74, Link

Maria Danielle Breaker, 28, Link

Joyce Evelyn Carter, 70, Link

Judy Ann Ugwoeri, 57, Link

Richard "Ritchie" Dowling, 23, Link

Evan Arthur Desjardin, 31, Link

Kevin William Spence, 46, Link

David E. Morisset, 62, Link

Dorlaine Dora Dirks, 66, Link

Maxime Dufour, 40, Link

Trayton Cole Running Bird, 27, Link

Todd Adam Wiebe, 44, Link

Evonnie Maravilla Rivera, 51, Link

Clayton Malcolm Russell, 49, Link

Jacob Gregory Dunn, 34, Link

Savitri Cheta, 61, Link

Elizabeth Thorsen, 58, Link

Paul Anthony Griffiths, 72, Link

Andreas Lietz, 54, Link

Triston Bocephus Apsassin, 30, Link

Clifford Gerald Hendrie, 54, Link

Wesley John Friesen, 64, Link

Christine Victoria Kay, 46, Link

Dalton Day Kitaguchi, 54, Link

Arlene Rose Yakubowski, 76, Link

Marsha Lynn Oudman, 55, Link

Cory Joe Douglas Miskenack, 36, Link

Dennis Wayne Brooks, 58, Link

Annya Lynn Palsitt, 17, Link

Larry Dyck, 71, Link

Margaret Gail "Pinky" Molyneux, 70, Link

Donald Joseph MacDonald, 69, Link

George Chu, 76, Link

Monique Louise Marie LaFreniere, 59, Link

British Columbia (8)

Kimberly Ann Taschuk, 55, Link

Ronald William Anderson, 57, Link

Colleen Foster, 58, Link

Jonah Gabriel Berger, 17, Link

Peter John DeMooy, 56, Link

Awad Yoasa Amos Ayama, 61, Link

Merlie Suarez, 59, Link

Qi Yuan Liu, 52 , Link

Manitoba (7)

Richard (Rick) Thomas Wardell, 74, Link

Gail Janet Bueti, 74, Link

Karalynn McCallum, 28, Link

John Orvis, 52, Link

Col Leen Foster, 58, Link

Kira Marie Belle Pipoli, 26, Link

Frederick Arsene Watson, 57, Link

New Brunswick (24)

Robert Boudreau, 75, Link

Alan Eugene Mockler, 62, Link

Dylon Jerry Lavigne, 31, Link

James Wayne Matthews, 75, Link

Valerie Leah Cecilia O’Shea, 58, Link

Margaret Ann MacDonald, 49, Link

Drake W. McDougall, 28, Link

Francis Malley, 64, Link

Robyn Marie Crocker, 36, Link

Martin Robert Elton Sharp, 52, Link

Lori A. Hay, 71, Link

Christine Gulledge, 73, Link

James Allen Thorne, 63, Link

Raymond Wilson, 59, Link

Shannon Mary Dewar Gilker, 38, Link

Lee Allen, 47, Link

Bruce Edward Johnson, 69, Link

Donald James Gillis, 70, Link

Tracy L. Phillips, 46, Link

Andy LeBlanc, Link

Brooke Nicole Gallagher, 34, Link

Sonya Irene Kajari, 54, Link

Susan Amy "Sue" Jones, 52, Link

Norma Ellen Tucker, 75, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (20)

Fred Byrd, 70, Link

W. Ross Moore, 52, Link

Terry Smith, 49, Link

Kerry Churchill, 52, Link

Greg Hardy Gillard, 73, Link

Ardis Rose Quilty, 72, Link

Richard Joseph Walsh, 75, Link

Craig Simmons, 61, Link

Allan Raymond Davis, 62, Link

Roy Cyril Giles, 74, Link

Harry Thomas Burden, 62, Link

Kevin Gordon Caines, 64, Link

Sandra Lea Wright, Link

Jacqueline Marie Young, 70, Link

Kevin John Randell, 64, Link

Melanie Rose Anstey, 28, Link

Raelene Ann O'Leary, 56, Link

Leann Anita Colson, 41, Link

Sandi Noseworthy, 50, Link

Lynn Tobin, 63, Link

Nova Scotia (31)

John William Deveau, 63, Link

Sheldon Joseph Ferguson, 67, Link

William ‘Bill/Chuck’ Keough, 66, Link

Noland Clayton Lillington Jr., 16, Link

Nancy Lorraine Blair, 71, Link

Linda Curran, 74, Link

Thomas A. Archibald, 55, Link

Edith Elizabeth "Edie" (Crossley,MacDonald) Baxter, 71, Link

Aubrey Charles Smith, 62, Link

Matthew Richard Sieniewicz, 41, Link

Belinda Viola Atwood, 74, Link

Chloe Mae Logan, stillborn, Link

Darren James Woods, 61, Link

Raymond Francis Flynn, 68, Link

Alexander 'Sandy' William Chisholm, 72, Link

Eleanor Louise Devine, 71, Link

Richard Ernest Killam, 51, Link

Brian John Matthew Warrington, 40, Link

Kendall White, 62, Link

Michael "Mike" Kent Langille Sr., 74, Link

Karl Carver, 63, Link

Vicki Lynn Wagner, 55, Link

Jasmin Brigette Helen Francis, 33, Link

J. Vincent Pelrine, 62, Link

John (Johnny) Adam Kaiser, 55, Link

Edward Ronald "Ron" Boudreau, 67, Link

Anthony Jay "Tony" Wallace, 52, Link

David Gesner, 52, Link

Cathy Ann MacAloney, 74, Link

Sage Ava Greening-David, 6 months, Link

Amanda Marie Schwartz, 40, Link

Ontario (299)

Stratford Festival, Theatre Aquarius mourns loss of actor Michael Blake [54, rose to prominence for starring in Degrassi High], Link

Joseph Ziegler, 71, [founding Member of Soulpepper and a pillar of Canadian theatre], Link

Kevin Bruce Rich, 55, Link

John Alexander Young, 64, Link

Geoffrey Kenneth Paul Adams, 31, Link

Stanley Robert Ankiewicz, 62, Link

Veya Hope Vanderbrugghen, 19 months, Link

Mary Elizabeth Colleran, 62, Link

Carole Norlene Eggert, 69, Link

Mary Katherine Girard, 61, Link

Michelle Alexandra (nee Matthews) Wilkinson, 53, Link

Neebin Moskotaywenene, 27, Link

Violet Faith Shuman, stillborn, Link

Laura Jean Titchner, 61, Link

James Clifford Ellis, 70, Link

Terence David Brown, 73, Link

Felton Sakanee, 37, Link

Susan M. Szozda, 74, Link

Adriana Dines, 56, Link

Rita Ruth White, 63, Link

Keith Roland Hann, 54, Link

Fern Bouvier, Link

Sharleen Hendrick, 62, Link

Joseph "Joe" Alec George Allan, 48, Link

Michele Denise Featherstone, 58, Link

Wendy Ruth Knapp Sauve, 63, Link

Kenneth Wayne Dunn, 65, Link

Hugh Cassidy, 73, Link

Victor Alan Joseph Villeneuve, 70, Link

Hayden Laine Sanderson, 15, Link

Susan Jennifer Weedon, 69, Link

Vincent Kam Cheung Lai, 69, Link

Heather Snow, 61, Link

Robert (Rob) John Aldrich, 75, Link

Anita Friesen, 70, Link

Sobitha Premkumar, 56, Link

Queng Veng Pol, 58, Link

Richard Elwood "Ric" Anderson, 41, Link

Fernando Pedro Maciel, 66, Link

Lydia Rose Hummel, 65, Link

Francois Albert Joseph "Frank" Belanger, 59, Link

Jacklyn Diane Cohrs, 74, Link

Samantha Michelle Ball, 55, Link

Sandra Jean Vasconcelos Estrela, 52, Link

Ian Ronald Kydd, 57, Link

Beau Barry, 35, Link

Marilyn (Mare) Lantz, 69, Link

Brenda Marie McCue, 60, Link

Serenity Lynn Baker, 7 days, Link

Robert "Bob" Brown, 59, Link

Frankie Labron Morgan, 61, Link

Alison Ramona George, 52, Link

Janet Elaine Peters, 66, Link

Fernando Marques, 61, Link

Joseph Stirling Pereira, 42, Link

Amy Jo Barker, 53, Link

Ronald Dwayne Hamilton, 56, Link

Darcy Wallace Hoover, 56, Link

Bob Mangal, 75, Link

Catherinemarie Markiewicz, 63, Link

Jennifer Goulais, 46, Link

Matthew James South, 33, Link

Clive Melvyn Shepherd, 73, Link

Adam Tarnowski, 75, Link

Antonio “Tony” Da Silva, 54, Link

Ricky Daniel Klassen, 40, Link

Stephen Rodgers, 52, Link

Joyce Marie Paterson, 67, Link

Josef Bednarik, 75, Link

William "Doug" Berkeley, 63, Link

Bob Adams, 61, Link

Graham Jillson, 38, Link

Christopher Riopelle, 49, Link

Sherry Ann Daum, 59, Link

Charles Edward Pryce, 73, Link

Stephen La Vigne, 61, Link

A. Alexander Perez Quintanilla, 39, Link

Stephen Ray Yantzi, 67, Link

Karol Dyda, 63, Link

Brian Anthony Pichette, 70, Link

Janet Eleanor Alison Black Evans, 67, Link

Roberta Jean Scottie, 74, Link

Paul William Scharfenberg, 61, Link

Vivian Riley, 61, Link

Barbara Anne Mack, 67, Link

Lori Anne Corradetti, 59, Link

Francis Robert Stone, 35, Link

Sharon Kimala Balgobin, 76, Link

Judith Christine Tait, 59, Link

Paul Mitchell Arbour, 66, Link

Sir. William McKenzie, 67, Link

Michael Spencer, 38, Link

John Owen, 60, Link

Carrie White, 54, Link

Gilbert Harrigan, 53, Link

Fredrick Lester Long, 64, Link

Rebecca Jean Ireland, 35, Link

Russell McAuley, 72, Link

René Guérin, 46, Link

Larry Cutler, 70, Link

Martin Vincent, 62, Link

Steve Shewan, 51, Link

Pastor Darryl Emmitt Searuggs, 63, Link

Douglas John Lloyd Macgregor, 65, Link

Ellen Elizabeth Roozendaal, 66, Link

Joseph George Larent, 61, Link

Robert John Aldrich, 75, Link

Derrick Bressette, 59, Link

Parker Earl Johnstone, 27, Link

Cynthia Velante, 70, Link

Claude Clermont, 68, Link

Michele Crandall, 62, Link

Pauline Gaudette, 65, Link

Bina Juan Martinez, 65, Link

Doug Davis, 71, Link

Brenda Colleen Harley, 64, Link

Marc Thivierge, 58, Link

Jessica Alicia Taylor, 36, Link

Christopher O’Dwyer, 63, Link

Walter "Wally" Pietersen, 69, Link

Jacqueline Clark, 59, Link

David Wayne Jones, 61, Link

Craig Francis Martino, 41, Link

Brett Marvin Stacey, 64, Link

Barry Wayne Bates, 72, Link

Dawn Marie Miller, 43, Link

Anton Crescentine Prabaharan Johnpillai, 65, Link

Kavindu Sankha Wijayawardena, 27, Link

Mayooran Krishnamoorthy, 53, Link

Mariadasan Philip, 61, Link

Abbie Gayle Viola, 45, Link

Jim Kwai Lam Yu, 66, Link

Glen Foronda, 50, Link

Scott Norman Hollingsworth, 62, Link

Mario Jaime Lopez, 62, Link

Bisrat Asfaw Menberu, 9, Link

Angela Amos, 58, Link

Liz Gordon, 71, Link

Maria Tavares, 66, Link

Andy Uyl, 59, Link

Jane Thompson, 64, Link

Carol Morin Neil 59, Link

George Franz Brant, 70, Link

Derek William Merrill, 74, Link

Sandra Baird Forbes, 66, Link

Esther Leafloor, 72, Link

Ted Gibson, 74, Link

Nora Elizabeth Perry McKay, 64, Link

Patrice Joseph Brideau, 63, Link

Nello Pompeo Belletti, 67, Link

Scott Andrew DeCiccio, 51, Link

Lin Kwan Yeung, 75, Link

Larry Leavere, 74, Link

Marylou Bowden, 71, Link

Sukhdeo Moniram, 64, Link

Alexandre Gratton, 35, Link

Donna Ruth Bedore, 69, Link

Elaine Maria Cotton, 61, Link

David Thomas Fong, 57, Link

Christopher John O'Dwyer, 63, Link

Rafal Jerzy Zarin-Heydel, 61, Link

Martin "Marty" Langdon, 66, Link

Shelley Macfie, 59, Link

Samuel Isaac Mathieu, 35, Link

Jillian "Jill" Louise Atkin, 71, Link

Christine Elaine DiCresce, 60, Link

Greg Pierzak, 65, Link

Steven Charles Roubos, 66, Link