A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (121)

‘Pokémon’ Voice Actor James Carter Cathcart Dead at 71

July 10, 2025

Voice actor James Carter Cathcart, famous for his work on “Pokémon,” is dead, TMZ has learned. James died Tuesday after a years-long battle with throat cancer, according to a family member. We’re told he died in hospice care in Forest Hills, New York. James was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2023 – he didn’t respond well to initial treatments and he needed more aggressive chemotherapy, and he retired from voice acting after finishing his work on the English dub of “Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys.” James was 71.

Link

David Flebotte, Veteran TV Writer of ‘Ellen,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ Dies at 65

July 9, 2025

David Flebotte, a TV writer/producer who wrote on such shows as “Desperate Housewives,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 65. Flebotte received an Emmy nomination in 1999 in the Outstanding Animated Program category for his work on “The Pjs.” A cause of death was not given.

Link

Tom Neuwirth, Cinematographer on ‘Cagney & Lacey,’ Dies at 78

July 9, 2025

Tom Neuwirth, the cinematographer who worked alongside his wife, history-making TV director Karen Arthur, on episodes of Cagney & Lacey and many other projects, has died. He was 78. Neuwirth died June 29 at his home in Manhattan, friend and producer Craig Anderson announced (they worked on six films together). No cause of death was revealed.

Link

David Kaff, aka Spinal Tap Keyboardist Viv Savage, Dead at 79

July 14, 2025

David Kaff, known as Spinal Tap keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 79. According to a statement from his band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom, Kaff passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luis Sharpe, former Cardinals All-Pro tackle, dead at 65

July 13, 2025

Former NFL offensive tackle Luis Sharpe, a three-time Pro Bowler, died on Friday, his former team confirmed. He was 65. In the final years of his life, Sharpe spent time counseling patients in Detroit [MI] at a sobriety clinic. The three-time Pro Bowler also worked with the NFL to help former players with their health in their post-playing days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Reid, former Florida State basketball player, dies at 38

July 10, 2025

Former Florida State basketball Ryan Reid died Wednesday, French professional basketball club SLUC Nancy Basket shared. Reid spent four seasons with the Seminoles from 2006-10 as a key piece in the earlier years of the Leonard Hamilton era. Seminoles coach Luke Loucks, a teammate of Reid’s from 2008 to 2010, shared news of Reid’s death in a social media post. Reid later played internationally in Canada, France, Japan and Puerto Rico. [He retired in 2019.]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodeo Superstar Spud Jones Has Died at the Age of 36 After Years as a Professional Bull Rider

July 9, 2025

You don’t necessarily have to have followed the rodeo and bull riding to have heard of the name Spud Jones. Those who did follow his decades-long career, however, were crushed to learn of his death on July 4, 2025. He was 36 years old. The country news-themed Instagram account Country Rebel shared more details about Spud’s death. In a post about the late rodeo star, the account shared photos of Spud and wrote in the caption that he “passed away in his sleep after dealing with ongoing health issues.” No one from Spud’s family has publicly disclosed what health issues Spud was dealing with prior to his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Basilicato, Performer from ‘The Muppet Movie,’ Has Passed Away

July 12, 2025

New Haven, Connecticut – A long-term Muppet performer has passed away. Tony Basilicato is known for 1979’s “The Muppet Movie.” He died on June 25 at the age of 70 [“passed away peacefully surrounded by family & close friends”]. After his work with The Muppets, Basilicato focused his attention on writing children’s books.

No cause of death reported.

Link

90 Day Fiancé Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha’s baby passed away July 9

July 10, 2025

The infant daughter of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 couple Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha passed away on Wednesday, July 9 after five days on life support. Eric made the announcement on Facebook earlier today. Leida has yet to post about her daughter’s passing on social media, but she indicated her daughter was having serious medical issues in a series of Instagram story posts over the past week.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Coleman dead at 78

July 10, 2025

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Coleman died on Wednesday, July 9, in Jamestown, Tennessee, according to his son, Casey. Coleman was 78 years old. Coleman died in his sleep on Wednesday morning, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Link

David L. Hamilton Dies: Emmy-Nominated Composer & Founding Keyboardist For Pavlov’s Dog Was 74

July 10, 2025

David L. Hamilton, who co-founded and played keyboards for the prog-rock group Pavlov’s Dog before pivoting to a composing career and earning an Emmy nom, has died. He was 74. A rep for the family said he died June 20 but not give provide a cause or place of death.

Link

Andrea Gibson, poet and queer activist, dies at 49

July 14, 2025

Andrea Gibson, a spoken-word poet and queer activist, has died. She was 49 years old. Gibson died Monday morning in their Boulder, Colorado home from ovarian cancer. Gibson was diagnosed in [August] 2021.

Researcher’s Note – Mar 27, 2021 @andreagibson: Got my first vaccine [sic] shot today. Was so emotional throughout, and having this option to check on the form made me weepy too: Link

Link

Democratic strategist Kabir Moss dies at 37

July 9, 2025

Kabir Moss, a kind-hearted, principled, affable, talented rising star in New Jersey politics, died this morning. He was 37. A former college basketball star and Peace Corps volunteer, he came to New Jersey in 2018 to manage a Democratic freeholder race in Monmouth County, and then became deputy communications director for the New Jersey Senate Majority Office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monster Magnet founding drummer Tim Cronin dies at 63 after battle with ALS

July 9, 2025

Tim Cronin, founding member of Monster Magnet, has died at age 63 following a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Cronin was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease earlier this year. A GoFundMe campaign launched for his care raised over $100,000 in support.

Link

Popular DJ who vanished 3 weeks ago ID’d as man found dead on NYC houseboat: sources

July 8, 2025

A popular Big Apple DJ who mysteriously vanished three weeks ago has been identified by sources as the man discovered dead on a houseboat in Queens. Reda Briki, 52, was found unconscious and unresponsive by an acquaintance in the cabin of a boat docked at Railroad and Greenpoint avenues in Newton Creek Marina Sunday afternoon, sources said. Briki may have died about a week before his decomposed corpse was discovered, sources said, adding that he suffered no apparent signs of trauma and is not immediately believed to be the victim of a crime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fresno airport’s Director of Aviation has passed away

July 14, 2025

FRESNO, Calif. – The person in charge of Fresno’s airport, Director of Aviation Henry L. Thompson [59], has passed away, the City of Fresno confirmed on Monday. In a statement, Fresno’s city manager wrote that “it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Henry L. Thompson.” Henry Thompson became Director of Aviation at the airport in December 2021. City officials say he was a leader “whose expertise and commitment helped guide the airport through significant growth and development.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three local politicians “died suddenly”:

Former Ridgetop Mayor Clayton Bollinger Found Dead at His Home

July 11, 2025

RIDGETOP, TENNESSEE – Former Ridgetop Mayor Herbert “Clayton” Bollinger, 55, was found dead at his home in Goodlettsville Wednesday afternoon. Bollinger was discovered by a friend at his residence located in the 1400 block of Betts Road. Officials tell Smokey Barn News that Bollinger had not been discovered for some time, so positive identification was completed by the medical examiner’s office. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected. Bollinger was elected Mayor of Ridgetop in 2020. He later voluntarily resigned in January of 2022 following his arrest on domestic-related charges in December 2021. Bollinger was a retired United States Marine Corps Major with 22½ years of service, both enlisted and as an officer. According to his LinkedIn profile, following his military career, he worked as an Executive/Close Protection Agent at Atlas Aegis Risk Management. He also instructed personal defense, law enforcement defensive tactics, tactical close combat, and firearms.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tucker Carney Passed Away

July 10, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - Longtime Wilshire Park resident Thomas “Tucker” Andrew Carney, Jr, passed away on June 23, 2025, after a tough battle with lung cancer. He was 56. Carney also served two terms on the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council from 2016-2022, elected to the Other Non-Profit seat. He also served on the Land Use, Transportation, and Outreach Committees during his tenure on the council.

Link

Lemon Grove City Councilman, elected in November, dies suddenly

July 8, 2025

Lemon Grove [CA] City Councilman Sitivi Faiai [50], elected to his first term in November, died suddenly Tuesday, the city announced. Faiai, who went by “Steve,” was a football coach at Helix High School and is survived by a wife and two sons.

Researcher’s Note – California lifts vaccine [sic] mandate for school staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Marian Reilly, 2

July 10, 2025

Buffalo, NY – Marian Coco “Mare” Reilly, born on July 20, 2023, died suddenly July 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support the Fruzza Family After Tragic Loss

July 7, 2025

Fallon, NV - On July 6th, Darius was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe flu-like symptoms. In the early morning hours of July 7th, Darius was care-flighted to Reno from Fallon. Once he arrived, doctors ran tests and determined that he had swelling in his brain, leaving him with no brain activity. After meeting with doctors, it was determined that a strain of influenza caused a fatal reaction. Darius’ family is by his side and in the midst of devastation have made the decision to donate his organs and help save other lives.

No age reported.

Link

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Community Rallies to Support Family of Montgomery Blair Student Who Passed Away After Battle With Cancer

July 14, 2025

Silver Spring, Maryland – The community is rallying to support the family of 18-year-old Montgomery Blair High School student Kevin Moreno-Descansando, who passed away on Saturday, July 12 after a courageous battle with terminal cancer.

Link

Cause of Death Revealed for 16-Year-Old Rising Motocross Star Who Died in Mid-Race Accident

July 14, 2025

The cause of death of rising motocross star Aidan Zingg has been revealed. PEOPLE previously reported that the 16-year-old died while taking part in the 2025 Mammoth Motocross in Calif. on June 28. According to an Instagram post from motocross journalist Donn Maeda, Zingg sustained fatal injuries at the event. Speaking to USA Today, the teen’s mother Shari Zingg told the outlet that her son died of “cardiac tamponade.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, cardiac tamponade is a “medical emergency” and describes a heart that has so much fluid around it that it can’t pump enough blood. An autopsy is being carried out by the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, per USA Today. Motocross outlet DirtbikeLover previously reported that Aidan “went down in a corner during a race” and “was reportedly run over by multiple bikes and remained unconscious on the track for two laps before the race was red flagged.” However, in a statement to Fox News, Next Level Sports Management disputed the claims and said Zingg “was not run over by any motorcycles/riders.”

Link

Deer Isle teen who drowned in pond was up-and-coming auto mechanic

July 14, 2025

Deer Isle, Maine – The Deer Isle teenager who drowned while swimming in a Sedgwick pond two weeks ago was a down-to-earth person and valued friend who will be missed on the island. Shawn Clapper, 18, was swimming with friends at Walker Pond on July 5 with another person, and they had difficulty getting back to shore, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. After bystanders called for help, a sheriff’s deputy and a member of the town’s fire department swam out to help Clapper, but he sank below the surface about 150 feet from shore and they were unable to find him. The other swimmer made it back to shore safely, and Clapper was later found deceased. Water conditions and inexperience with swimming were likely factors, according to the sheriff’s office, which does not consider the death suspicious. Clapper graduated from Deer Isle-Stonington High School just weeks before and had recently started working at a garage in Blue Hill, according to a fundraiser for his family.

Link

Dougherty County Basketball player passes away

July 13, 2025

ALBANY, Ga. – The Dougherty County High School community is mourning a basketball player. According to a post by the Dougherty High Basketball Page, Eric Bass Jr. passed away recently. In 2024, WALB reported that [Dougherty High Trojan senior] Bass shot the first bucket after beating cancer. In 2022, Bass was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Teen found dead in Russian River off Monte Rio Beach

July 13, 2025

Russian River, CA – A male teenager died Sunday off Monte Rio Beach after authorities received a report of people struggling in the Russian River, officials said. Fire personnel learned that about four people had been in trouble in the water and three got safely back to shore. About a dozen people — including multiple bystanders, two Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office personnel and two fire officials — searched for the missing person. About 15 minutes into the search, a bystander located an unresponsive teen on the south side of the river, Baxman said. The teen was pulled to shore and first responders performed CPR to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the site.

No age reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Reidon Ford, BHS Class of 2022, Passed Away on Wednesday

July 9, 2025

Reidon Ford, a 21-year-old student at Salem State University [MA] and 2022 graduate of Bedford High School, died on Wednesday afternoon. Ford, played for the Buccaneers on the varsity football and basketball teams, and was a METCO program alumnus. The obituary and memorial details have not yet been released.

Researcher’s Note – Salem State To Mandate Coronavirus Vaccinations [sic] This Fall: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

TCC announces veterinary scholarship in honor of student who passed away

July 10, 2025

TULSA, Ok — Tulsa Community College announced a new scholarship for veterinary tech students in honor of a student who died earlier this year. 29-year-old Michelle — or Misha — Buzlea was on track to graduate from TCC’s Vet Tech Program in May before she passed away in January from renal disease.

Researcher’s Note – TCC’s “vaccination policy”: The emergency has ended with this virus now considered endemic similar to influenza. We will be modifying our plans annually as needed with recommendations from the CDC. Please continue to use good sensible measures to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses that includes staying home when sick, use good hand hygiene and get vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

15 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Body of missing American visitor found

July 9, 2025

The search for a missing American tourist ended tragically on Tuesday when authorities discovered a lifeless body in Rodney Bay [St. Lucia], with no immediate signs of foul play. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force had been searching for 35-year-old Travis Wyant of Grayson, Georgia, who was vacationing on the island and scheduled to depart Monday, July 7. Concern arose when his family lost contact with him Sunday evening, and he failed to board his return flight. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a body floating near Rodney Bay’s shoreline. The victim’s description matched that of the missing tourist, according to Northern Division Superintendent Stephen Severin. Initial assessments revealed no visible injuries, though a postmortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

Link

Man found dead after going into Lake Michigan near Illinois-Wisconsin border

July 13, 2025

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. – A man was found dead after going into Lake Michigan on Friday night in northern Lake County near the Wisconsin border. Investigators were told the man, in his 70s, had entered the water and was last seen on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, the man was found dead in the water beneath a dock. It was unclear exactly why the man went into the water.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead at Lake Lewisville after disappearing from boat slip

July 13, 2025

DENTON COUNTY, Texas – A 911 call was received from a private dock on Eagle Point Road. The caller reported they were unable to locate their adult female friend, who had walked from one private boat slip toward another but never arrived. The victim was subsequently located in the water, deceased, near a private boat slip at approximately 7:34 AM. As is standard protocol, Lewisville PD Criminal Investigations Division also responded, but at this time, detectives do not suspect foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead on LA River bike path; police suspect she fell to her death

July 13, 2025

A woman’s body was found today on the west side of the Los Angeles River Bike Path in Long Beach [CA] and police were investigating to determine how she died. The discovery was made about 5:20 a.m. Sunday north of Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The LBPD said the woman’s injuries indicated she may have fallen off a motorcycle or other moving vehicle. Her name was withheld pending positive identification.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rest in Peace: Austin Gibbons, 27, New York Surfer

July 13, 2025

The New York surfing community, and specifically Long Beach, is mourning the loss of one of their own. Austin Gibbons has died; he was only 27 years old. According to reports, Gibbons suffered a seizure while in the water at Long Beach on July 10th, then subsequently drowned. Gibbons was a Long Beach native, and member of the Skudin Surf family – a surf camp owned and operated by big wave charger Will Skudin. In an Instagram tribute, Skudin Surf posted: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Austin Gibbons, a cherished member of the Skudin Surf family for over 15 years.”

Link

Investigators confirm body found in Kennebec River is man who tried to save dog

July 13, 2025

BATH, Maine — The body discovered on the shore of Woods Island in the Kennebec River near Bath Wednesday night is that of a missing Augusta fishermen, according to the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials have ruled the death of 22-year-old Robert Stolt as an accidental drowning. Stolt had first gone missing Sunday near Lines Island, which is only about a mile away from where his body was found. Officials said that Stolt was out in a boat fishing and ended up in the river in an attempt to save his dog, which had jumped in the water. While Stolt’s dog was rescued unharmed alongside a female passenger who was treated for minor injuries, Stolt never resurfaced. Maine Marine Patrol in coordination with Maine Game Wardens searched for Stolt for three days before he was found.

Link

Woman suffers cardiac emergency and dies while swimming at Oak Island

July 12, 2025

OAK ISLAND, N.C. – The Town of Oak Island says it responded to several water rescues, including one that ended in a death, on Saturday. Two swimmers were saved from the water. Then, nearly an hour later, the Beach Safety Unit was called to the beach access location at 54th Place West to respond to a swimmer who had suffered a cardiac emergency in the water. The swimmer was pulled from the water already unresponsive. Crews, including Oak Island FD and Brunswick County EMS, attempted to resuscitate her for nearly half an hour. They were not able to revive her. 58-year-old Lori Ann Scappino from Creedmoor, NC, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Link

Durham men believed to be boaters found dead on Jordan Lake: Chatham County sheriff

July 11, 2025

PITTSBORO, N.C. — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office named the two men believed to be the boaters found dead on Jordan Lake earlier this week. On Friday, deputies said they believe the boaters are 25-year-old Daniel Garcia Garcia and 36-year-old Manuel Mauro Sifuentes Soto, both of Durham. The official identification of the boaters is pending from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as of Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after being pulled from water at Naperville’s Centennial Beach

July 11, 2025

A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville, Illinois, on Thursday evening. Shortly after 6 p.m., lifeguards found the victim, a 27-year-old man, unconscious in the water. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released. Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim and a group of friends went into the water to swim to a floating dock in the middle of the deep end. After arriving at the dock, the friends noticed the victim was missing. Police said there was no foul play, and the investigation into the death remains ongoing by police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Western Alaska man found dead in slough, troopers say

July 11, 2025

A 37-year-old Alakanuk man was found dead in a slough near the village Wednesday night, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers were notified that a “body was found floating in a slough” at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to an online statement from the agency. The man was identified as Benjamin Edmund, 37. “Edmund had not been seen for multiple days and had not been reported as missing to Troopers prior to his body being discovered,” the statement from troopers said. The cause and manner of death is pending until an autopsy report is issued, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. “At this time foul play is not suspected,” McDaniel said.

Link

Man dead after being pulled from fountain at Flushing Meadows Park

July 11, 2025

The 37-year-old man entered the water around 10 a.m. When he didn’t come out, someone called 911. FDNY divers removed him from the water, and he was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he died. He hasn’t been identified. No criminality is currently suspected, according to police, who believe it’s a case of an emotionally disturbed person wading into the water. The Fountain of the Planets was built for the New York World’s Fair in 1964.

No cause of death reported.

Link

38-year-old Anderson man found dead in water at Shadyside Park

July 11, 2025

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department says a man was found dead in the water at a park on Friday. In a release, APD says officers were called to the 1110 block of Broadway Street at Shadyside Park on July 11 after a report of an unresponsive man face down in the water. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Dustin Smith, of Anderson, dead at the scene. Police say there were no indications of foul play but that the investigation is ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Water rescue in Hudson River suspended, possible diver remains missing: FDNY

July 10, 2025

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – A water rescue in the Hudson River was suspended after emergency personnel were unable to locate a diver who allegedly went missing in the water Thursday evening, authorities said. “An eyewitness saw a male jump in,” FDNY Assistant Chief of Operations Kevin Brennan said in one video on Citizen. “There are very strong currents. We searched for about an hour and were unable to locate the swimmer. I don’t think he travelled that far. The currents and the rising tide played a factor.” At least five FDNY dive units and emergency rescuers were canvassing the area. All searches were negative, and emergency responders were unable to locate the man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NYPD: Body found in waterway near RFK Bridge

July 9, 2025

The NYPD says a body was found inside the Bronx Kill strait, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The FDNY says a call about the floating body was placed just before 8 p.m. The remote area is located in between Randall’s Island and the Bronx. The NYPD Harbor Unit and the FDNY were on the scene attempting to retrieve the body.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Retired Cherokee County fire sergeant dies after cancer battle

July 14, 2025

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. – The Cherokee County community is mourning the death of a retired fire sergeant. Sgt. Chris King died on Friday afternoon after a battle with cancer. He had retired just a few months earlier.

Link

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Former longtime Cleveland Police Chief John Foster dies

July 13, 2025

The City of Cleveland [OH] is mourning the loss of a former longtime police chief. The city announced today that former Police Chief John Foster [70] passed away unexpectedly on Saturday due to a massive heart attack. Foster began his career with the Cleveland Police Department in 1997 and was appointed chief in 2003, serving in that role for 17 years.

Link

Beaumont PD mourns death of beloved Lt. Curtis Breaux: “We’ll honor his life and legacy”

July 11, 2025

Beaumont, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is mourning the death of Lieutenant Curtis Breaux, a beloved member of the force who was with BPD for nearly 40 years. Lt. Breaux died early this morning after a medical emergency at his home, according to the department. Lt. Curtis Breaux, who served as commander of the Traffic Unit, passed away following the medical incident, the department announced. Lt. Breaux was 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two cops “died suddenly” in a small Georgia town in less than a month:

Small GA town’s police department mourns death of second officer in less than a month

July 9, 2025

GREENSBORO, Ga. — A small Georgia town’s police department is mourning the death of a beloved school resource officer. Greensboro police announced the passing of Officer Jonathan Thomas. He died after a brief illness. The department said this was the second death of an officer they’ve experienced in less than a month. In June, the department announced the death of Al Chester, who died after battling pancreatic cancer.

“This loss is especially hard on our department, as we grieve the passing of our second officer in less than a month. The weight of these back-to-back tragedies is heavy, but we find strength in our faith, our community, and in each other,” the department said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Georgia Southwestern University mourns sudden death of professor

July 12, 2025

AMERICUS, Ga. – Georgia Southwestern University (GSW) is mourning the loss of a valued professor. In a Facebook post, GSW President Michelle R. Johnston, Ph.D., announced that Dr. Ramona Mulleins-Foreman [58], Associate Professor of Nursing, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6. According to the post, Dr. Mulleins-Foreman was an educator, medical professional, and a U.S. Army Colonel. She started at the university in 2016.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Human Remains Found In Search For Missing New York Teacher

July 10, 2025

A beloved professor from the Hudson Valley vanished while hiking out West. Weeks later, authorities made a heartbreaking discovery. The search for a missing teacher from the Hudson Valley appears to have come to a sad end, thousands of miles away. In May, 50-year-old Rebecca Heinowitz, a Bard College professor, went missing while hiking in Northern California. Nevada City, California, police say she was last seen on the Saturday before Memorial Day, May 24, struggling while swimming in the raging waters of the Yuba River. In an update, police say they believe they have found the remains of the missing professor. On Tuesday, a drone discovered human remains along a rocky shore, adjacent to the water’s edge of the Yuba River, police say. Heinowitz has taught at Bard College for the past 21 years, according to her Linkedin.

Researcher’s Note – Bard’s “vaccination” policy: All faculty, staff, and students are required to be fully vaccinated [sic] and to have received at least one booster [sic] shot. With a campus vaccination [sic] rate of over 99%, Bard is considered by CDC standards to be a “fully vaccinated [sic] campus.” Maintaining this status enables the College to continue with fully in-person classes and activities while supporting the health of those few students, faculty, and staff who are unable to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Stypula, an experienced marathon runner, died, likely from cardiac arrest

July 12, 2025

Tragedy occurred during one of the most difficult ultrarail races in the world, the HardRock 100. On the first climb, after only 10 kilometers of the scheduled 165 kilometers, Elaine Stypula [60], an experienced marathon runner from Michigan, died, likely from cardiac arrest. The race was not canceled; a task force of psychologists was set up at the finish line to assist participants and those present.

Link

Three “died suddenly” while hiking:

California woman dies while hiking Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City

July 11, 2025

A California woman died while hiking on Badger Springs Trail in Black Canyon City on July 10, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive hiker at the trail around 6 p.m. and found a 63-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found only a quarter mile away from her vehicle. The initial investigation indicated she was returning to the trailhead when she collapsed, the Sheriff’s Office said. No foul play was suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death of woman on East Montpelier trail not suspicious, police say

July 11, 2025

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. – Authorities are investigating the death of a Montpelier woman who died on a local trail. The Vermont State Police say Jean Newberry, 40, was found dead off a hiking trail on Horn of the Moon Road in East Montpelier on Tuesday. She had been reported missing on Monday, and officers later located her car on the shoulder of the road near the trail. Authorities say her death does not appear to be suspicious. The cause and manner of her death are still pending.

Link

Woman found dead in Cedar Canyon identified, family issues statement

July 11, 2025

CEDAR CANYON, Utah — The woman who was found dead in Cedar Canyon on the evening of June 27 has been identified, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has identified the deceased woman as Anne Yevett Rochelle, 60, of Roy. Her death was determined to be of natural causes. Just after 7:35 p.m. on June 27, Iron County deputies responded to a report of a deceased individual, later identified as Rochelle, found along Coal Creek between mileposts 3 and 4 on SR-14 in Cedar Canyon. Upon arrival, deputies found Rochelle’s body beneath a bush near Coal Creek.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

‘Stunned and hurt’: Unexpected death of Hilton Head athletic director, coach rocks community

July 11, 2025

Hilton Head [SC] father, husband, athletic director, coach, and fishing enthusiast Joe Monmonier [53], died Wednesday, Hilton Head Island High School announced on their Facebook page. Monmonier served as Hilton Head Island High School’s Athletic Director for the past 13 years and a boys lacrosse coach there earlier in his career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Long-time wrestling coach Chris Warran has passed away

July 8, 2025

Long-time wrestling coach in eastern Connecticut, Chris Warran, passed away on Saturday, June 28, according to a message shared by the Silverbacks Wrestling Club out of Willimantic. Warran, 41, coached at all levels – youth, high school and college. Uconn dropped varsity wrestling in 1981 but added a club program in 2007. He coached the club team that consisted primarily of wrestlers from Connecticut high schools.

Researcher’s Note – Uconn issues COVID vaccine [sic] mandate for all employees: Link Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Los Alamitos community mourns sudden loss of Sarkis Manoukian, one day after his mother passed away

July 11, 2025

The family and friends of Sarkis Manoukian [62] are mourning his loss, a business owner who passed away only one day after his mother, according to a statement issued by his family. Manoukian died unexpectedly June 23, his family said. Manoukian owned and operated Norm’s Automotive, a well known automotive shop in Los Alamitos [CA] known and respected by his many customers throughout the city, including city officials, the Los Alamitos PD and many others were heartbroken to hear about his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Patrick Reeder, 58

July 10, 2025

Patrick “Pat” Reeder, 58, of Richmond, Virginia, died unexpectedly on June 26, 2025. Pat was a skilled attorney and public advocate, licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Minnesota, and Virginia. Pat later became Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the American Council of Life Insurers. He led the creation of the industry’s first Chief Diversity Officer forum and Women & Diversity Leadership Conference, and helped shape its first public positions on climate and sustainable investing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dies at 68

July 8, 2025

Beverly Hills [CA] plastic surgeon Ronald Moy has died following complications from neck surgery. He was 68. Ronald Moy, a leading plastic surgeon with Moy, Fincher, Chipps Facial Plastics and Dermatology Group on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, died June 23 in a hospital from “complications from neck surgery,” per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, which lists the case as open. Moy had conducted more than 30,000 Mohs micrographic surgical procedures at the time of his death.

Researcher’s Note – California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for health workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Longtime pastor of northeast Fresno church passes away

July 10, 2025

FRESNO, Calif. – Members of a Fresno-area church are preparing for a celebration of life after their long-time pastor passed away. David Rutherford served as senior pastor of CrossCity Christian Church for 30 years. Action News spoke with the pastor nearly five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic [sic] about how the shutdown was impacting services. The CrossCity executive leadership team says Rutherford began having health concerns in 2023 and rapidly declined. He passed away on June 28 at the age of 61. Rutherford leaves behind a wife and two adult sons. His son, Zach, has taken over as lead pastor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

The ‘heart’ of Agnes Stewart Middle School: Community remembers assistant principal who died at 60

July 9, 2025

Springfield, Oregon – E.J. Rotherham’s blond wig shook as he belted out the lyrics to the Friday song on Agnes Stewart Middle School’s May 23, 2025, morning video announcements. It was Friday, and Rotherham and his two middle school co-anchors didn’t know they were performing Rotherham’s last video announcement at the school. Rotherham died unexpectedly May 25 from a heart attack. He was 60.

Researcher’s Note – Oregon to require health workers, school staff be vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Kathryn Holm, 63

July 10, 2025

San Diego, CA – Kathryn “Katy” Lynn Holm, a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother and generous soul, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2025, at the age of 63. Later in life, she returned to college to earn her degree, a personal triumph that led to meaningful work in San Diego schools supporting children with special needs. Her patience and joyful spirit left a lasting impact on the students and families she worked with.

Researcher’s Note – California lifts vaccine [sic] mandate for school staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Music Teacher Matthew Price Dies Unexpectedly In Maryland

July 10, 2025

Mathew Passarelli Price wasn’t just a music teacher—he was music. A gifted baritone, passionate educator, and joyful spirit, the 25-year-old Maryland native filled classrooms, churches, and concert halls with harmony, heart, and hope. Price, a cherished choir director at North County High School in Anne Arundel County, died unexpectedly on July 1, leaving behind a devastated community of students, colleagues, family, and friends. A talented baritone, Mathew was pursuing his Master of Science in Music Education at Towson University at the time of his passing.

Researcher’s Note – Towson University Requires Students & Faculty To Get Booster [sic] Shots: Link

Link

A forest ranger “died suddenly”:

Safety reforms demanded after ranger missing 8 days found dead

July 10, 2025

A group of close friends of Brendan Jackson, a New York assistant forest ranger found dead by his fellow rangers last month, is appealing to newly installed Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton to fix a broken system of keeping track of personnel employed in the backcountry. Foul play is not suspected in Jackson’s death. The petition said backwoods workers like Jackson, 42, who rangers discovered in his tent on June 15, deserve a system that keeps them on their employer’s radar. “The unnoticed death of AFR Jackson illustrates the need to increase resources and proper protocols to keep our rangers safe,” wrote Danielle Carr, Jackson’s friend for decades.

Researcher’s Note – NY to require state employees to get vaccines [sic], or get tested: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Cutler, Founder of Kids and Tweens Beauty Brand Petite ‘N Pretty, Dies at 42

July 10, 2025

Culver City, California – Samantha Cutler, a beauty industry veteran and founder of kids and tweens makeup and skin care brand Petite ‘N Pretty, has passed away from cancer. She was 42 years old. Services were held on July 3 at Hillside Memorial Park.

Link

A librarian “died suddenly”:

Ed Thompson, 75, beloved lawyer and librarian

July 10, 2025

Philadelphia, PA – Edwin “Ed” Thompson, a former lawyer who switched careers to become a reference librarian at the Free Library of Springfield Township (FLST), died suddenly on Thursday, June 19, at age 75 of cardiac arrest at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Thompson’s wife Margie said she was shocked by the sudden onset of his illness. “Ed took care of himself and had a personal trainer,” she said. Mary Lou Hughes, reader services coordinator at FLST, told the Local, “Ed’s sudden death is a huge shock to the FLST community.”

Link

Remembering Eric Dent: Community mourns beloved bartender who died unexpectedly at 49

July 8, 2025

Friends and neighbors are mourning a beloved bartender who died unexpectedly. Eric Dent, known for serving up both drinks and laughter at the Green Onion Lounge in Omaha [NB], passed away on July 2 from a brain bleed linked to high blood pressure. He was 49. Eric was found unresponsive in his apartment on June 30.

Link

Reported on July 1:

Beacon Culinary Legend, Sound Maker and Creative, Matt Hutchins, Has Passed

July 1, 2025

Newburgh, NY – Matt Hutchins was a game-changing culinary icon during a time of culinary renaissance that defined Beacon. Matt, known as Matty to friends, passed away Saturday June 28, 2025, at age 51. In October 2024, Matt was part of the opening of the new-ownership version of Untouchable in Newburgh at 40 Liberty Street. Local friends have been mourning and expressing their unexpected grief.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 24:

North Texas church musician found dead after being reported missing, officials say

June 24, 2025

FRISCO, Texas — Police are investigating after they say a beloved musician who’d been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Frisco. Michael Rigsby [26] was reported missing to Irving police around 8 p.m. June 22, officials say, and was found dead in Frisco around 9 a.m. the next day. Police confirmed Rigsby’s body was found at a location in the 8600 block of Hickory Street in Frisco. Frisco police declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation into Rigsby’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

13 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Motorcyclist dies in crash with dump truck in Marion

July 12, 2025

MARION, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a dump truck in the Town of Marion in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday on Parker Road. New York State Police say the motorcyclist was a 45-year-old man but hasn’t released his name yet. Troopers say the motorcycle hit the dump truck as it was stopped in the southbound lane. The man died at the scene and the truck driver remained there to help. State Police are still investigating the crash and say drugs or alcohol are not a factor. The Wayne County Coroner also responded.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘At Least’ One Dead In Rollover Accident Saturday

July 12, 2025

The Illinois State Police received word about a deadly crash this Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, a car was involved in a rollover crash while driving in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55. This happened around 5 a.m. just north of South Cass Avenue. The authorities had to close some roads in the southwest suburbs due to this accident. However, the cause of this crash is unknown at this time. An investigation is already underway.

This is the second time in the past week that a deadly rollover accident has occurred. The first incident took place in New York. According to WSYR, a 2011 Chrysler minivan was heading west on State Route 49 when the driver lost control and went off the roadway. The vehicle ultimately overturned and hit a utility pole. The 23-year-old female driver operating the Chrysler survived the crash. Two passengers, a 19-year-old female and a 2-year-old boy, were sent to the hospital with injuries. Unfortunately, the 2-year-old boy passed away.

Link

Man dies after medical emergency and crash on Ridgeway Avenue

July 11, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s has died after having a medical emergency and crashing his car on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Friday around Ridgeway Avenue and Truesdale Street. Rochester Police say the car left the road and hit a tree. First responders found the driver unresponsive and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died. RPD says the medical emergency caused the crash and only one car was involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crash claims life of Chaparral man in NE El Paso; medical emergency suspected

July 10, 2025

EL PASO, Texas — A 50-year-old man from Chaparral died Wednesday evening after being involved in a crash in Northeast El Paso--which investigators believe might have been triggered by a medical emergency. According to the El Paso Police Department, Raymond Lee Ervin Massey died from injuries he suffered after the 2019 white Chevy Trax SUV he was driving hit the back of a pickup truck and slammed into a concrete barrier while driving fast.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bloomington Man Dies in Crash After Suspected Cardiac Event

July 10, 2025

Authorities have identified 66-year-old Richard A. Thoennes of Bloomington [IL] as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Thoennes was driving near Center Street and Oakland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when his truck veered off the road and struck a tree. He was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. A passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a joint statement from the Bloomington Police Department and McLean County Coroner’s Office. A preliminary autopsy suggests Thoennes died from ischemic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, likely causing a sudden fatal arrhythmia while driving.

Link

Rochester Hills man who crashed into tree has died after suffering medical emergency

July 9, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man who crashed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle has died. The sheriff’s office later learned it was because of a medical emergency. The 46-year-old was traveling eastbound on West Tienken Road northwest of downtown Rochester Hills when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway and crashed into a tree. According to witnesses, the vehicle crossed the centerline multiple times before crashing. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two dead, five hurt in fiery Belt crash

July 9, 2025

Two people, including a young mother, are dead and five others were injured following a fiery crash on the Belt Parkway on July 5. According to the NYPD, at approximately 6 a.m., a BMW 428i, driven by Noah Thompson, 24, was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway approaching the Nassau Expressway when Thompson failed to navigate the roadway near Exit 17 at Cross Bay Boulevard. Thompson’s BMW collided with the median divider, cops said, and entered the westbound lanes of the Belt, where it crashed into a Honda CRV and a Hyundai Tuscon. Photos of the scene taken shortly after the crash and later uploaded to social media show the BMW engulfed in flames and the Tuscon, totaled. The operators of the Honda, a 44-year-old male, and the Hyundai, a 34-year-old female, were in stable condition, police said. Thompson was initially listed in critical condition, but later died at the hospital. Other passengers in the BMW — a 21-year-old female and two males, 25 and 29 — were transported to Brookdale in stable condition.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family of 4 killed after small plane crashes in North Carolina

July 8, 2025

A family of four, including two young children, was killed on Monday in a small plane crash in North Carolina, according to officials. The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. local time in Lee County. The agency said the crash happened near the Sanford Raleigh Executive Airport. A family of four was on board at the time of the crash, according to the state’s highway patrol. Three of the four occupants died on scene and the fourth was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, officials said. The family was identified as parents Travis Buchanan, 35, Candace Buchanan, 35, and their children, Aubrey Buchanan, 10, and Walker Buchanan, 9. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate in Columbia County found dead in her cell

July 13, 2025

APPLING, Ga. – An inmate in Columbia County Detention Center was found unresponsive in her cell and later died on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Columbia County inmate Caroline Smith, 48, was found unresponsive by two of her bunkmates in their cell when they returned from their break. The inmates notified jail staff, who notified medical staff, and they started performing CPR. There were no signs of trauma, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Link

Inmate found dead at Harris County Jail, investigation underway

July 13, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Harris County Sherriff’s Office (HSCO) is reporting that a 62-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the Harris County Jail. According to reports, on Thursday, July 10, detention center officers found the inmate, Harold Alexander, unresponsive on his mattress. They administered CPR and transported him to the clinic where he was pronounced deceased by the doctor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate found dead at St. Joseph County Jail; state police investigating

July 13, 2025

South Bend, IN – A female inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail was found unresponsive in her cell early Sunday morning, according to officials. Correctional officers discovered the woman around 3:20 a.m. and immediately began life-saving efforts. Medics arrived shortly after, but the inmate, Janette Navarro, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate, 30, dies in JSO custody after suffering medical emergency ahead of court appearance

July 10, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office died in a hospital on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to JSO. JSO said Jaymin Winn, 30, began showing signs of medical distress in the early morning hours of Wednesday while “transitioning” for a scheduled court appearance. Winn was then transported to a local hospital, where he died a few hours later, according to JSO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Iconic Staten Island shop, Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices, opens day after body found inside

July 13, 2025

A 41-year-old man was found dead inside Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices on Staten Island — an iconic flagship store of summer-time treats, police said. Cops responded to a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. Saturday and found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside the Port Richmond shop, authorities said. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man’s body was found in a storage room, a police source said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death. No criminality is suspected, according to police.

Link

Port St. Lucie police investigate DoorDash driver found dead in parking lot

July 11, 2025

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The body of a missing woman was found inside a parked vehicle in Port St. Lucie, according to officers. Police said they responded to a home on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a report that Kellie Decker, 31, of Port St. Lucie, had not returned home from work and was missing. Officers said they learned that Decker was a DoorDash driver and was last seen leaving her home to go to work at about 11:30 a.m. Investigators said that at about 11:30 p.m., officers located Decker’s white four-door Honda in the parking lot of a business located at 3199 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd. They said Decker was found dead in the front passenger seat of her car. “There were no signs of foul play, which was confirmed by surveillance video at the business,” police said in a statement. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

74-Year-Old Passenger Dies From Medical Emergency On 5 Freeway

July 9, 2025

Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area units received a call of a person having a medical emergency on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Whitaker Brake Check north of Castaic, said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office. “The passenger, a 74-year-old male who had a preexisting health condition, was reported to be having a medical emergency,” Burgos-Lopez said. “The driver was able to pull over and begin providing CPR with the assistance of the CHP dispatch operator.” Paramedics responded to the scene and located a party in medical distress. “Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, they were unsuccessful,” Burgos-Lopez said. The individual was pronounced dead on arrival on scene by paramedics.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police investigating after adult found dead in Kansas City, Kansas

July 11, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have launched a death investigation after finding an adult dead Friday morning. Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, police received a call about a person lying unresponsive in a grassy area in the 900 block of Homer Avenue. Police arrived and confirmed the adult was deceased. The cause and circumstances of the death weren’t immediately clear.

No age reported.

Link

Police investigate after woman found dead on West 57 th Street

July 11, 2025

Cleveland [Ohio] Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the city’s west side. Cleveland EMS said a 32-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of a home on West 57th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Sharmaine Forpahl. It is unknown how she died.

Link

Two found dead following separate medical incidents in Tucson

July 11, 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. – Two people were found dead in public in Tucson on Thursday, July 10. In both cases, the Tucson Police Department said officers responded to a medical call, and nothing suspicious was found. Around 9 a.m., a body was found at a bus stop near Golf Links and Wilmot. The TPD did not say if it was a man or a woman. Around 5 p.m., a man was found dead at Christopher Columbus Park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Arizona patient dies in emergency room from plague

July 11, 2025

A person in northern Arizona has died from a case of pneumonic plague, local health officials said. The unidentified patient, from Coconino County, showed up to the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department and died there the same day, Northern Arizona Healthcare said in a statement. It is unclear when the death occurred. The hospital noted that “appropriate initial management” and “attempts to provide life-saving resuscitation” was performed, but “the patient did not recover.” Rapid diagnostic testing led to a presumptive diagnosis of Yersinia pestis. Coconino County Health and Human Services said testing results confirmed Friday that the patient died from pneumonic plague, described as “a severe lung infection caused by the Yersinia pestis bacterium.”

No age reported.

Link

Man dies after medical emergency while biking in New Britain Township

July 11, 2025

A 62-year-old New Jersey man died after suffering a medical emergency while riding his bicycle on a Saturday evening in New Britain Township last month, according to police and county officials. According to New Britain Township Police Chief Richard Clowser, the man collapsed on the side of the road after reportedly getting off his bicycle. Witnesses nearby attempted to help and initiated medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. Responders from Chal-Brit EMS were dispatched to the scene and remained until the Bucks County Coroner’s Office arrived at about 6:30 p.m., Clowser said. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office as Michael Bogut, of Brooklawn, NJ. The coroner’s office determined that Bogut died of cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death was classified as natural. No foul play is suspected, and authorities confirmed the incident was not traffic-related.

Link

Thomas “TJ” Costello, 43

July 14, 2025

It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Thomas “TJ” John Costello, 43, on July 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Upon graduation, TJ was commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps, where he led combat operations in Iraq with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines. After his time in the military, TJ continued to forge his own pathworking multiple jobs while earning his MBA from Queens University. He rose to become Vice President of Operations at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry, a role he fulfilled with integrity and passion.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Whelan, 45

July 14, 2025

ALBANY, NY – Mitzi Whelan, 45, went home to God on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at St Peter’s Hospital, after a short illness. Mitzi was a resident of the Catholic Charities Warren House and enjoyed many fun times with her sister, Margaret Mary; and staff. She also attended a day program at the Center for Disability Services Smith Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Connolly, 42

July 14, 2025

Daniel F. Connolly, 42, of Green Bay [WI], passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2025, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Briana Shinholster, 35

July 13, 2025

Massillon, Ohio – Briana Nicole Shinholster, 35, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 6th, 2025. Bri was a very talented person who loved to play basketball, volleyball and track in high school. Bri was always trying to take care of someone as her career she was in the home health care field working with the MRDD and other special needs people.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Gregory Hogan, 61

July 13, 2025

Mark G. Hogan of Skillman, NJ, died unexpectedly on July 4, 2025. He was only 61. He worked at Merrill Lynch, TD Bank, and most recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Researcher’s Note – Merrill Lynch Offers Support Staff $200 Awards for Covid Vaccination [sic]: Link TD Bank gives employees a choice: Get vaccinated [sic] or submit to mask-wearing, testing: Link ’Get vaxxed [sic] or go unpaid’: JPMorgan: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Suiter, 26

July 13, 2025

Joseph Dylan Suiter, 26, of Delaware [OH], died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He had worked for Kroger and Valvoline as a manager and had also driven for DoorDash.

Researcher’s Note – Employees at Kroger store will face monetary penalties if they do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] under a nationwide company policy that took effect on Jan. 1. Additionally, starting in February, the company will require unvaccinated [sic] employees to be tested for the virus weekly. Salaried workers who are not vaccinated [sic] will also face monetary penalties totaling up to $600 per year following the new policy. Until Jan. 28, vaccinated [sic] employees can report their vaccination [sic] status to the company to receive a $100 bonus in the form of gift cards or a direct deposit. COVID-19 paid emergency leave is no longer available for unvaccinated [sic] employees under the Jan. 1 policy, according to a Kroger customer service spokesperson: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Williamson, 51

July 13, 2025

Of Clio, formerly of Rollingwood, Flint [MI], age 51, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna O’Reilly, 21

July 12, 2025

Anna Marie O’Reilly, 21, of Contoocook, NH, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 4, 2025. Anna graduated from Hopkinton Middle-High School with the Class of 2022. Believing in the value of a secondary education, she was a rising senior at Keene State University. Since starting college, Anna worked for Target at both the Concord and Keene stores, where she was a very beloved employee, friend, and coworker. Anna was an avid runner and excelled in the sport in both High School and College. Please consider a donation in Anna’s memory to a local mental health charity that specializes in suicide awareness and prevention of your own choosing.

Researcher’s Note – Target, CVS, Starbucks join stores dropping mask requirements for vaccinated [sic] people: Link Target offers extra pay, free transportation to hourly employees who get Covid vaccines [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler David Decker, 39

July 12, 2025

Tyler David Decker, born October 30, 1985, in Grand Junction, CO, died unexpectedly on March 25, 2025, in Columbia Falls, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Glacier National Park Conservancy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph R. Shivak, 44

July 12, 2025

Joseph R. Shivak, 44, of Galloway, and formerly of Wellington [OH], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at his home. Joe moved to the Columbus area and was currently working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Credit Union in their IT department. In lieu of flowers, donation in Joe’s memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Researcher’s Note - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announces plan for mandatory vaccinations [sic]. Civilian personnel have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Wassell, 43

July 12, 2025

Robert B. “Earth Walker” Wassell, 43, of Carver, MA, and formerly of Bourne, MA, and Mashpee, MA, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2025, in Boston, MA. Following his schooling, Robert went on to have a career as a commercial fisherman for many years. Following his time working at sea, Robert started a new professional venture and owned and operated his own fencing company, Tribal Fencing, for the last 6 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Yeakle, 53

July 12, 2025

Scott Eugene Yeakle, 53, of Clear Spring, MD, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD, surrounded by his loving family. Scott was a 1989 graduate of Clear Spring High School and was employed with Antietam Cable for over 21 years. While Scott’s passing was sudden and unexpected, he was able to achieve one last act of love and provide the gift of life to several recipients in need.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark David Los, 55

July 12, 2025

Mark David Los, 55, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in his older brother, Paul’s, arms in the early morning on the day that he and his brother were returning to Massachusetts to be with their father. Paul Sr. [80] died five days after Mark’s passing following a courageous battle with cancer. Mark went on to open M.L. Landscaping, passionately devoting his time to his customers for more than four decades.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Harper, 48

July 12, 2025

Knoxville, TN – Matthew Justin Harper, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2025, at Parkwest Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Stock, 33

July 11, 2025

Patrick Gerard Stock, age 33, of Mound, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 7, 2025, at his home. He went on to become an auto body technician earning certifications from Toyota, Lexus, and Tesla.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Tucker, 37

July 11, 2025

Andrew Justin Tucker, age 37, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at his home. He enjoyed working in the hospitality field and was experienced in numerous aspects of the business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel Suter, 52

July 11, 2025

On May 13, 2025, Nathaniel Wallace Suter died suddenly while running with friends in Montpelier, Vermont. He was 52. In 2016 he co-founded BUILD Consulting, helping organizations and individuals develop strategic plans to achieve their missions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyrese Moretz, 20

July 11, 2025

GOODING, Idaho — Tyrese Dezmond Moretz, born on June 11, 2005, in Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on June 20, 2025, at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian Chu Redmond, 65

July 11, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC - Adrian Chu Redmond, an irreplaceable wife, mother, and artist — whose joyful spirit left an indelible mark on all who were lucky enough to know her—passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2025. Born on July 5, 1960, in New York City, Adrian created a vibrant life filled with love, laughter, and inspiration that touched family, friends, and art lovers around the world. From her first brushstroke, Adrian exhibited a natural talent that would rapidly evolve into a celebrated career as an artist, with her work spotlighted and awarded at internationally acclaimed galleries and shows across the U.S. and overseas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David W. Olejniczak, 63

July 10, 2025

Peoria, IL – David W. “Olen” Olejniczak, age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darrell Clapper, 59

July 10, 2025

Darrell L. Clapper, 59, of rural Martinsburg, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Roaring Spring [PA]. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 17 years; was a licensed insurance salesman the past ten years; worked part-time in the shipping department at FedEx, Duncansville; and provided pulpit supply for various Grace Brethren and Church of the Brethren congregations throughout Blair and Bedford counties.

Researcher’s Note – In May 2023, the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for federal contractors, which included companies like FedEx, ended following an executive order from President Biden: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Church, 38

July 10, 2025

Thomas “Tommy” Church, 38, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2025. He was born in Whitefish, Montana, and raised in Martin City, where he built a life rooted in family, hard work, laughter, and a deep love for the mountains, the river, and the open road. Tommy worked as a fleet superintendent and heavy equipment operator--a job that matched his strength, skill, and relentless work ethic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kyle T. Rainey, 55

July 9, 2025

Chillicothe, IL – Kyle T. Rainey, 55 , of Chillicothe, IL, departed this life surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Collins, 53

July 9, 2025

On July 4, 2025, Robert J. “Bobby” Collins Jr., 53, died unexpectedly, at his home in Londonderry, Vt. As a multisport athlete, he excelled in varsity soccer, basketball, baseball, and ice hockey. After graduating Becker Junior College in 1991, Bobby became a professional painter for Ray Wilcox and the late Jerry Stevens of BMW Painters, and worked at Stratton Mountain Resort. Later in life, and until his unexpected death, he was a private painting contractor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne Martello, 57

July 8, 2025

In Taunton [MA], July 3, 2025 Susanne Marie (Ruane) Martello, wife of Eric Martello, died suddenly in her home at the age of 57. Susanne was a loyal and hardworking employee for thirty-one years at Martignetti Companies as a Human Resources Coordinator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dad-To-Be, Jerry Michalak, Dies Unexpectedly At 37 In York

July 7, 2025

York, PA – Jerry Edward Michalak Jr., 37, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the John W. Keffer Funeral Home announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 5:

Clarence “Frank” Albright, 51

July 5, 2025

Clarence Franklin “Frank” Albright, born July 23, 1973, in Wichita, Kansas, passed away leaving behind a life full of adventure, laughter, and love. Frank spent much of his professional life as an over-the-road (OTR) truck driver and trainer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 28:

Deanna Watkins, 46

June 28, 2025

Cibolo, Texas - Hi everyone, my lovely wife Deanna was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. I’m starting this gofundme to help fund her treatment. Thank all of you for all of your support and prayers. Our beautiful friend Deanna has made the difficult decision to discontinue her cancer treatment and transition to hospice care.

Researcher’s Note – Watkins was a hairdresser. Could not find an obit. A quote from my friend: Just went to a funeral of one of my good friends. She was the only of one of us to get jabbed. She was diagnosed one year after the jab, had chemo and was in remission for two years, then turbo cancer took her out in four months. She left behind unvaccinated husband and two kids.”

Link

CANADA (667)

Alberta (77)

Muhammad Umar Akbaree, 6, Link

Kamil Tauid Qazi, stillborn, Link

Bev Holte, 65, Link

Joseph William Vandal, 56, Link

Pamela "Pam" Moen, 72, Link

Dennis Thomas Rouleau, 56, Link

Carol Lynn Wall, 58, Link

Bernie Cox, 67, Link

Glen William Jardie, 65, Link

Jean Joseph Fortier, 60, Link

Anton "Tony" William Gazica, 55, Link

Raj Auluck, 65, Link

Deborah Marie Delaye Hugli, 58, Link

James Keith Vanderploeg, 65, Link

Debora Brownell, 66, Link

Ronald Edward Chizik, 63, Link

Trudy Lee Perry, 68, Link

Tammy Ward, 49, Link

Troy Noland Mousseau, 54, Link

Nick Wassick, 36, Link

Rena Ann Hameister, 73, Link

Teresa Cone, 73, Link

Peter "Pete" Berland, 61, Link

Greg Blais, 50, Link

Jeanette Barbara Anne Wolski, 68, Link

Carl Roland Lamoureux, 38, Link

Randall William Gorcak, 64, Link

Damon Barry Wong, 41, Link

Bruno Kaishu Lawson Frost, 44, Link

Wael Sami Amery, 50, Link

Doreen Roberts, 67, Link

Allen Scheidl, 65, Link

Rowena Bullecer Bednarek, 49, Link

Sophia Marlene Otter, 66, Link

Sarah Dubois Dover, 55, Link

John George “Jack” Hart, 74, Link

Micheal Jacob Edward Timmann, 26, Link

Nelson Irven Lyons, 68, Link

Dale Darren Mills, 60, Link

Alexander Quinn Jerrett, 16, Link

Keith Anthony Simms, 53, Link

Ashlynn Janae Bowman, 21, Link

Emily Moreno (Relota) Smith, 64, Link

Penina Kisaka Matanda, 33, Link

Anita Wui Ping Yong, 41, Link

Christine Lynn (nee Williams) Stewart, 52

July 5, 2025

After a brief battle with Mesothelioma, Chris passed away at the Stony Plain Hospital, on the morning of June 25, at the age of 52 years, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Researcher's Note - Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the thin layer of tissue (mesothelium) lining the body's internal organs. The most common type, pleural mesothelioma, affects the lining of the lungs and chest cavity. It is strongly linked to asbestos exposure and often diagnosed at advanced stages.

Link

Sue Ridewood, 67, Link

Peter Hamelin, 28, Link

Bruce Glen Sheils, 63, Link

Calvin Calahesin, 48, Link

Darlene Marie Coates, 60, Link

Richard Allen Mitchell, 35, Link

Roger Boucher, 61, Link

Faye Marie Paquette, 70, Link

Gary William Discombe, 57, Link

Jenna Claire McNabb, 31, Link

Johnny Maddalena, 60, Link

Kurtis Wayne Seher, 52, Link

Micheal Patrick Guest, 42, Link

Carla Johnson, 54, Link

Robert Hunt, 65, Link

Dean William Martens, 56, Link

Tammy Lyn Holt, 52, Link

Leonard Wesley Buehler, 58, Link

Richard Douglas Palmer, 56, Link

Jeffrey "Jeff" Romanchuk, 54, Link

Blake Barner Hunter, 41, Link

Wayne Lingle, 41, Link

Stephanie Marie Badger, 43, Link

Cheryle Rose Moman, 60, Link

Joyce Mary Kostyshen, 59, Link

James (Jim) Alexander Arthur, 58, Link

Morrie MacIntosh Goetjen, 63, Link

Clayton Dylan Myles Fode, 35, Link

Charles “Chuck” Belliveau, Jr., 67, Link

Melvin Arthur Garland, 75, Link

British Columbia (9)

Clark County Medical Examiner identifies man found dead in Lake River [57, no signs of foul play; his sailboat was discovered anchored a few hundred yards north], Link

Helena Jozina Stym, 49, Link

Scott Andrew Stewart, 61, Link

Tracey Dow, 61, Link

Jeffrey Wade Beal, 68, Link

Catlyn Storm, 40, Link

James Garfield Picard, 51, Link

Jerry Gordon Sturko, 70, Link

Manitoba (11)

Tyson Gerard Harding, 44, Link

Tamira Marie Harris (Heidebrecht), 57, Link

William Emory Redden, 52, Link

T. Dean Dawson, 63, Link

Catherine “Cathy” Irene Graham, 64, Link

Darrel Michael Maksymic, 62, Link

Kyle Harrison, 58, Link

Laurie Lee-Anne Lindquist, 63, Link

Oliver Golondrina Voluntad, 46, Link

George Roland Berthelette, 66, Link

Juri Eckert, 41, Link

New Brunswick (29)

Michial Forbes, 71, Link

Tammy McCloskey, 53, Link

Rodney Lewis "Rod" Gallagher, 54, Link

Terence “Terry” Nelson, 55, Link

Clifford Nathan Wood, 64, Link

Robert (Bob) Walter Tompkins, 75, Link

Gabriel "Gabe" Antoine Thébeau, 28, Link

J. Matthew Gick, 41, Link

Lillian Elsie Connors-Greene, 72, Link

John Arthur Otteson, 69, Link

Donna Imhoff, 60, Link

Mary Elspeth Taylor, 73, Link

Tammy Hirschi, 53, Link

Mary "Paula" Joanne (Duguay) MacDonald, 67, Link

Ted Dasilva, 42, Link

Alan Dean Gutsch, 51, Link

Jacques Levesque, 58, Link

Lillian Cormier, 64, Link

Betty Rose (Frost) Chase, 74, Link

Michael Anthony Small, 58, Link

Sheri Joi Dymond, 63, Link

Richard “Rick” Cormier Jr., 60, Link

Susan Ferreira, 56, Link

Inderpal Singh Virk, 37, Link

John Everett Lindsay, 71, Link

Wendell James Buchanan, 64, Link

Peggy Sue (Hughes) Perry, 61, Link

Mark Hoffman, 65, Link

Myron Latta, 66, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (42)

Florence Vivian Hewitt, 58, Link

James "Jim" Mayo, 53, Link

Gordon Albert Francis, 75, Link

Joanne (neé Walsh) Hollett, 56, Link

Danny Fitzpatrick, 64, Link

Watson Mugford, 62, Link

Lolly Noseworthy, 63, Link

Shirley Irene Pope, 69, Link

Rebecca "Becky" Joan Butt, 43, Link

Wanda Hudson, 63, Link

Patricia Ann Pike, 64, Link

Leonard (Len) Whalen, 64, Link

Catherine Edmunds, 74, Link

Brandon Nicholas Walsh, 27, Link

Marilyn Mary Rose, 70, Link

Harvey Melvin Squires, 64, Link

Jeremy Leo David Cormier, 28, Link

Sandra Marie Hoeg, 54, Link

Dariia Hlamazdina, 24, Link

Richard Evans, 59, Link

Carla Ann Hammond, 63, Link

Clyde Diamond, 61, Link

Tyson Fillier, 37, Link

Darren (Footie) Terrence Foote, 50, Link

Cody E. Curnew, 29, Link

Edward "Spocky" Sears, 61, Link

Dorothea Withington Hanchar, 64, Link

Guy Winston Burton, 58, Link

Justin Jennings, 40, Link

Pauline Sainsbury, 65, Link

Mitchell Crotty, 38, Link

Kirby Bath, 57, Link

Ronald John Simms, 56, Link

Jerry Mills, 63, Link

Matthew Ellsworth, 22, Link

Mable "Coley" Nicole Hillier, 56, Link

Judy Rhoda “Rhodie” Piercey, 73, Link

Leslie (Les) Doyle, 66, Link

Bruce David Martin, 44, Link

Terrance ( Terry ) Payne, 69, Link

Albert Bruce Parsons, 72, Link

Marie King, 64, Link

Nova Scotia (81)

Emma d'Entremont, 62, Link

Vanessa Carol Jones, 54, Link

Carol Elizabeth Wheeliker, 63, Link

Scott Jameson Hickey, 62, Link

Myrna Leona Phillips, 54, Link

Darrell Alden Webber, 50, Link

Ruby Olive Delaney, 75, Link

Tracy Scott MD, 61, Link

Merrill Greene, 70, Link

Joseph Paul Poirier, 63, Link

Brian Lewis Comeau, 63, Link

Nelida Young, 67, Link

Blair Joseph Chisholm, 62, Link

Kelley Lynn Jamieson, 65, Link

Joel Nicholas Hodder, 24, Link

Marc Ralph Zinck, 64, Link

David Leroy Bent, 65, Link

Gayle Elizabeth Pardy, 65, Link

Timothy C. Whitty, 64, Link

Billy Baker, 72, Link

Kathleen (Kathie, Kath) Awalt, 68, Link

Marsha Darlene Newell, 62, Link

Donald Edward Williams, 63, Link

Steven A. Macumber, 53, Link

Elaine Marguerite Harrington, 74, Link

Michael A. Burgoyne, 64, Link

Roger MacKenzie, 58, Link

Matthew Christopher LeBlanc, 13, Link

Michael John Clark, 63, Link

Douglas Dobbie, 59, Link

Beatrice Elizabeth "Bea" Delaney, 55, Link

Berton Wayne Brown, 63, Link

Marke Leonard Slipp, 75, Link

Michael Derrick Crane, 62, Link

Charlene Ann Walker, 57, Link

Jeffrey Paul Daugherty, 45, Link

Leona Marie MacAdam, 58, Link

Tom Wall, 60, Link

Marion Florence Lewis, 72, Link

Scott McCallum, 63, Link

Dan Lefler, 69, Link

Heather Lee Agnew, 62, Link

Richard Nixon Carruthers, 62, Link

Joshua Lindsay Paul, 32, Link

Gregory Francis Reardon, 64, Link

Zachary Mark MacLeod, 31, Link

Andrew Wade Keizer, 56, Link

Allan Jerome Paul, 54, Link

Joshua Paul Burns, 38, Link

Dorothy Evelyn (Hanna) McLeod, 73, Link

Capt. Thomas Kent Smith, 72, Link

Darren James Axford, 60, Link

Allan Robert Bourget, 34, Link

Heather Louise (Quirk) Ginter, 64, Link

Pamela Rose (Isaac) MacMillan, 60, Link

Richard Edward Doucet, 57

July 2, 2025

After battling Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Cancer for the past year and a half.

Researcher's Note - Neuroendocrine carcinoma is a type of cancer that originates from neuroendocrine cells, which are found throughout the body and are responsible for producing and releasing hormones. These cells are part of the body's nervous and endocrine systems, and when they become cancerous, they can form tumors. Neuroendocrine carcinomas are considered aggressive, unlike some other neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) that may grow slowly.

Link

Larry Murray Cress, 67, Link

Sarah Marie Almon, 39, Link

Nancy Marie McIntyre, 70, Link

Michael Joseph LeBlanc, 67, Link

Jackie d'Eon, 44, Link

Tammy Annette Williams, 51, Link

R. Andrew Stewart, 55, Link

John Daily Gaudet, 54, Link

Anthony Carl Atkinson, 70, Link

Jordan St. Clair Gray Lace, 32, Link

Tabitha Marie Googoo, 51, Link

Shannon Bridget McNabb, 41, Link

Elizabeth "Nelda" Melda (MacKinnon) Dominix, 65, Link

Jeffrey James Bonar, 42, Link

Cst. (Ret) Dale Reginald Banks, 75, Link

Roger James Fage, 41, Link

Elda Helen “La La” MacDonald, 75, Link

David Bradley MacDonald, 60, Link

Gina Irene Goris-SIaunwhite, 60, Link

Marian Bernadette (MacDonald) Turner, 63, Link

Donald "Little Donnie" Norman Mombourquette, 61, Link

Leslie Locke Buchanan, 74, Link

Daniel Lee Baltzer, 65, Link

Howard Clayton Greencorn, 54, Link

Steven Louis Herney, 55, Link

Ontario (328)

Kwabena Tenkorang Danso, 56, Link

Céline Carmen Labrie, 61, Link

Kim Louise Dion, 61, Link

Myong Sik Cho, 65, Link

Alexander 'Alex' David John Russell, 31, Link

Bill Stacey, 72, Link

Perry Bienias, 72, Link

Clare Lebold, 74, Link

Zenaida Jose-Young, 56, Link

Blair James Thackway, 61, Link

Jason Martin, 53, Link

Darryl Sandquist, 48, Link

Manuel (Manny) Ferreira, 65, Link