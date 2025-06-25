A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (105)

Experimental Theatre Maker Diana Oh Passes Away Suddenly

June 20, 2025

Actor, musician, theatre-maker Diana Oh passed away suddenly June 17, at the age of 38. The cause of death was not disclosed. Their family confirmed the news via a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs. Prior to their death, Oh was about to present a concert called Art Chxrch at HERE Arts Center June 27. A musical theatre composer by training, they [sic] had a degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Researcher’s Note – Among Oh’s most notable works: The Gift Project was presented on April 9 and 10, 2022, at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater in New York City: Broadway Mask And Covid Vaccine [sic] Mandates Will Remain At Least Through April 30 [2022]: Link

Link

‘Slap Shot’ Actor Guido Tenesi Dead At 71

June 20, 2025

Former professional hockey player Guido Tenesi, best known for starring in the 1977 sports comedy film Slap Shot, has died at the age of 71, according to his former team, the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Tenesi’s cause of death wasn’t publicly announced as of Friday (June 20) morning.

Link

Original Young & Restless Cast Member Dead at 75

June 17, 2025

Manhattan Beach, CA – It’s a sad day in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless is mourning the passing of Pamela Peters Solow, who originated the role of Peggy Brooks back in 1973. The actress’ death on June 4 at age 75 was announced on social media by Todd Hirsch.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cavin Yarbrough of Legendary Grammy-Nominated Duo Yarbrough & Peoples Passes Away at 72

June 19, 2025

Michele Elyzabeth, publisher of LATF USA and founder of Parapluie Inc., is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Cavin Yarbrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples. Cavin passed away the morning of Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the age of 72, due to complications from heart disease, as confirmed by his wife and longtime music partner Alisa Peoples.

Link

Reported on April 5:

Stephen William Evans, 72

April 5, 2025

San Rafael, California - We are sad to report the passing today of Bay Area bassist Steve Evans. Steve played bass with Chris Cain for over 20 years, along with many other bands, including with Albert Cummings at the Bender in 2023. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends on this sad loss. He will be missed. 💙💔💜

No cause of death reported.

Link

Famed Dance Choreographer Dave Scott Dead at 52

June 18, 2025

Dave Scott, an experienced choreographer who worked on the Step Up movies and So You Think You Can Dance, has died at 52. The tragic news was confirmed Tuesday in an Instagram post. Scott was a dance teacher and choreographer who was best known for his work on Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3, and several seasons on So You Think You Can Dance. He also worked as a choreographer on the films Good Burger, Coach Carter, Accepted, Stomp the Yard, the Prom Night remake, and the popular TV show Bones. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Link

Billy Strings’ ‘Beautiful’ Mom Debra Dies Hours After He Finishes Show Near His Parents’ Michigan Home

June 21, 2025

Billy Strings is grieving the death of his mother, Debra Apostal. The Grammy-winning bluegrass musician, 32, announced during a performance in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, June 20, that his mom died just hours after his hometown show in Lansing, Michigan, at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival on Thursday, June 19. “After our set we drove through the night and I finally fell asleep when we got parked here in Lexington, probably about 5:40 this morning or so. I might have got three hours of sleep and I was in a deep sleep,” Strings said. “My wife woke me up this morning and told me that my beautiful mother, Debra Apostal, passed away in her sleep. Apostal died in the early morning hours of Friday, June 20, according to the Lansing State Journal.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sports broadcasting legend, boxing manager, ‘Morning Zoo’ host passes away

June 19, 2025

Chris Collins, a radio legend who served as the voice of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and MLS’s Seattle Sounders FC, has died. Collins was 65 when he died Tuesday after experiencing complications from an infection he contracted during surgery, according to his friend Tony Cox. Collins entered the world of sports broadcasting after helping launch Sacramento’s [CA] KSFM 102.5-FM, whose award-winning Morning Zoo dominated local ratings for years.

Link

Four journalists “died suddenly”:

William Langewiesche, the ‘Steve McQueen of Journalism,’ Dies at 70

June 16, 2025

He was a master of long form narratives, often involving high-stakes topics. He reported for Vanity Fair, The Atlantic and The New York Times Magazine. William Langewiesche, a magazine writer and author who forged complex narratives with precision-tooled prose that shed fresh light on national security, the occupation of Iraq and, especially, aviation disasters — he was a professional pilot — died on Sunday in East Lyme, Conn. He was 70. Cullen Murphy, his longtime editor at The Atlantic and Vanity Fair, confirmed the death, at the home of a friend, saying the cause was prostate cancer.

Link

Highly-respected baseball reporter Scott Miller dead at 62 after cancer battle

June 22, 2025

San Diego, California - The world of baseball is in mourning following the death of legendary sportswriter Scott Miller at the age of just 62. The longtime reporter, and most recently New York Times contributor, was battling cancer and news of his death was shared on Saturday night. The news was first broken by baseball writer Bob Nightengale, who wrote: ‘Baseball lost a giant. Scott Miller was a brilliant writer and an even better human.’

Researcher’s Note – MLB To Require COVID Vaccinations [sic] For Non-Player Team Personnel To Gain Access To Field In Postseason: Link

Link

AHSAA Mourns the Passing of Sportswriter Legend Rubin Grant

June 23, 2025

MONTGOMERY, AL – The AHSAA was saddened to learn longtime sportswriter legend Rubin E. Grant [67] of Birmingham passed away Wednesday night, June 18 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Louis Motz, 58

June 19, 2025

Michael Louis Motz, a man of a thousand jokes, a million stories, and just as many strong opinions, passed away suddenly at home in Sidney, Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from a heart attack. He was 58. Many in Sidney knew Mike as the Senior Staff Reporter and Sports Editor for the Sidney Sun-Telegraph, where he covered high school sports, and then town meetings, and then community stories. He covered as much as he could and always did so with sincerity, insight, and just the right amount of humor. In addition, he contributed sports stories and photos to the Western Nebraska Observer in Kimball.

Link

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi dies at 63

June 20, 2025

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, a four-term Republican congressman from Corpus Christi [TX] and local radio host, died this week from a heart attack after struggling with chronic liver disease, according to a close friend who worked on his radio show. He was 63.

Link

Marshall County Commission chairman David Reed dies one week after Ivey appointment

June 19, 2025

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The newly appointed Marshall County Commission Chairman, David Reed, died Thursday afternoon. Reed was sworn into office last week following the death of former commission chairman James Hutcheson. County Attorney Clint Maze released the following statement: Marshall County is shocked and saddened to announce the passing of Chairman David Reed this afternoon. Chairman Reed was appointed on June 9, 2025, by Governor Ivey to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Chairman Hutcheson, and was sworn in by Judge Tim Riley on July 11, 2025. Please pray for Chairman Reed’s family as they deal with the shock and grief of his sudden and untimely death. Reed is the fourth chairman in a row to die while in office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Onondaga Co. Legislator, community advocate Mary Kuhn passes away

June 18, 2025

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Onondaga County Legislator and community advocate Mary Kuhn [76] has passed away. According to her obituary, she died in her home on June 14.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five Rivers MetroParks commissioner dies following ‘brief illness’

June 23, 2025

DAYTON, Ohio – William “Bear” Monita, the vice president of Five Rivers MetroParks’ commission, died following a “brief illness.” He was 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Esaw Snipes-Garner, Activist And Widow Of Eric Garner, Dies At 58

June 18, 2025

Esaw Snipes-Garner, activist and widow of Eric Garner, has sadly died at age 58. The New York Amsterdam Times reports that she passed early Monday morning due to undisclosed health complications. Esaw Snipes-Garner’s death was announced on Monday by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN).

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Chey Madrigal, 18

June 23, 2025

Chey Ramon Madrigal, age 18, died suddenly Wednesday, June 18, 2025 near his home in Moapa, Nevada. Chey lived most of his life in Moapa where he attended Moapa Valley High School. He learned to weld at a young age and became very good at it. He was working for others but looked forward to building his own company.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A mom “died suddenly”:

Markita Young Died Unexpectedly At Young Son’s Graduation

June 17, 2025

Arlington, VA - The moment was supposed to be full of pride. A mother watching her 4-year-old son cross the stage at his pre-K graduation — smiling, clapping, proud. Instead, it ended in tragedy. Markita Young, a beloved 39-year-old mother of three from DC, suddenly collapsed during her youngest son’s graduation ceremony on June 11, her family said. Onlookers watched in panic as paramedics rushed to her aid, loading her into an ambulance. En route to the hospital, Young went into cardiac arrest. Despite efforts to save her, she was gone before they arrived. The cause, her family says, was a blood clot that no one saw coming.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Daniel Ange Clairvil, 38

May 9, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Ange Clairvil, a beloved son, dedicated lawyer, and cherished member of the Haitian community. Daniel departed this life on Sunday, May 4, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of justice, compassion, and unwavering faith. A Passionate Athlete: A gifted goalkeeper (soccer) and basketball player—his presence elevated every team. A New Chapter in the United States (2024): Seeking hope, he embraced the opportunity of Biden’s humanitarian parole program, settling in Atlanta, Georgia. His sudden passing on May 4, 2025 (due to a pulmonary embolism) leaves a profound void, but his light endures.

Link

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Minnesota: 23-Year-Old Kenyan Nursing Student Dies in US, Family Appeals for Help

June 23, 2025

The Minnesota Kenyan community is reeling from the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of Kevin Omwenga, a bright and beloved Kenyan student. Kevin, a 23-year-old nursing student at Oakwood College, Alabama, passed away on June 19, leaving his family and community devastated. Speaking to TUKO.co.ke, Kevin’s father, Ben Muko, expressed the family’s grief about losing the youngster. However, the family didn’t share details of how he died.

Researcher’s Note – Oakwood University’s president says he hopes the University can be a part of improving numbers by submitting its proposal for a grant to run vaccination [sic] clinics in minority communities: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Taryn Nycole Leiby, 36

June 22, 2025

Creve Coeur, IL - The family of Taryn Nycole Leiby, 36, of Creve Coeur, is saddened to announce her passing on June 17, 2025, after a lengthy battle with cervical cancer. She was a CNA for 13 years and was working toward her nursing degree prior to her cancer diagnosis.

Researcher’s Note – In Aug. 2021, the governor of IL mandated all health care workers must be jabbed: Link

Link

Nichole Bell, 50

June 19, 2025

Nichole Rene Bell, born on November 16, 1974, in Inglewood, California, left us suddenly on June 16,2025 in Charleston, South Carolina, due to natural causes. After earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism, Nichole went on to a one-year apprenticeship at a Washington D.C. newspaper before finding a home at the Charlotte Observer, primarily covering the local police. She weathered the impact of the internet on print journalism, reimagined her career and became a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. She ascended from that point to become an award-winning manager at CSL Plasma in North Charleston.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Williams, 51

June 16, 2025

Peoria, IL – Jennifer C. Williams, 51, of Peoria, passed away Friday, June 13, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Jennifer graduated from OSF College of Nursing. Jennifer began working for the GI Department along with an incredible team at OSF in 2012, where she was currently employed.

Researcher’s Note - Williams died suddenly. From her obituary: “We are so sorry for the sudden loss of Jennifer. Our prayers are with you.” OSF Medical mandated in July 2021 that their employees must have covid shot(s): Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Helen De Cruz, 47

June 20, 2025

Helen De Cruz, professor of philosophy at Saint Louis University [MO], has died. Professor De Cruz specialized in philosophy of religion and cognitive science. De Cruz joined the faculty at Saint Louis University in 2019. She died on Friday, June 20th, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – End of February [2024], I received a cancer diagnosis that turned my life upside down. This kind of cancer (sorry I am maintaining some privacy about the type—not that there’s any shame but I’m trying to balance privacy and being open) normally affects people in their sixties. I was struck with disbelief: how is this possible? I don’t smoke (ever), drink (ever), eat mostly plants. I exercise daily and go for annual check ups. The thing is, these things don’t guarantee that you will live a long life. They help increase your health, and I hope they improve my chances as I go through treatment. But there are no guarantees in this life:

Helen De Cruz‬ @helendecruz.net‬ · 2/1/2024: I feel that this sort of approach is Kantian generalizable: if everyone did it this way, we would be out of this pandemic much sooner. I also take all the boosters I can get, even though ((sorry again)) I alway have huge side effects from the mRNA ones.--happy to have novavax!

All SLU students and staff required to have COVID vaccine [sic] this fall: Link

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Beloved teacher from Clovis found dead, police confirm

June 17, 2025

CLOVIS, Calif. – Mark Kismet, a popular teacher who was reported missing earlier this month, has been found dead, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers confirmed 50-year-old Mark Kismet’s death on Tuesday afternoon. Kismet was reported missing on June 6, and he was last seen walking in the Harlan Ranch neighborhood near Shepherd and Locan avenues. Clovis Police say Mark Kismet was found on Tuesday in a wooded area, north of Shepherd near DeWolf, in Fresno County. There were no signs of foul play.

Researcher’s Note – California lifts vaccine [sic] mandate for school staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Wallingford Music Teacher Dies Unexpectedly, Mourned By Community

June 17, 2025

WALLINGFORD, CT — The Wallingford school community is mourning the unexpected death of a longtime middle school music teacher, officials announced on Monday. “It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of David Boudreau, a beloved teacher who dedicated the past 23 years to teaching Chorus and Strings and leading theatrical productions at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School,” Superintendent of Schools Danielle Bellizzi wrote in a message to families.

Researcher’s Note – Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell Anderson, 38

June 22, 2025

Mitchell Scott Anderson, age 38, of Madison [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at his home in Madison with his dog, Luna, by his side. Following college, Mitch enjoyed 15 years of working as a paraprofessional with kids who had special needs, where he was known as “Mr. Mitch.” His patience and dedication to his students was second to none and often included maintaining relationships with the kids and their families outside of the classroom.

Researcher’s Note – The Madison Board of Education voted to keep its COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for staff members in place during a meeting Monday night: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Virginia Boys State Counselor found dead in Radford University residence hall

June 23, 2025

RADFORD, Va. – A Virginia Boys State Counselor was found dead in a university residence hall at Radford University on Friday, Radford University Police Department said. RUPD said they responded to requests for a welfare check on a Virginia Boys State Counselor who was staying on campus around 8:57 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, the counselor was found unresponsive. Emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene, and pronounced the counselor dead. After the investigation, authorities found that the cause of death was likely due to a medical condition. Police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Prolific NJ Soccer Coach, Teacher Joseph Colodne Dies Suddenly, 46

June 23, 2025

Colodne, of Fanwood, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 18, loved ones announced. He was a history teacher at Plainfield High School and an assistant women’s soccer coach at Kean University. Colodne spent seven seasons with the Kean University women’s soccer program.

Researcher’s Note – Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Conner High School names new head football coach after death of Dave Trosper

June 19, 2025

Conner High School (Hebron, KY) announced Thursday that it has hired Noel Rash as its new head football coach after the sudden death of Dave Trosper earlier this month. Trosper coached football at Conner for 18 years. He died of a heart attack at just 55 years old.

Link

11 police officers “died suddenly”:

Clinton Police Chief Tony Cuevas dies at age 53

June 23, 2025

Clinton, MI – Village of Clinton Police Chief Tony Cuevas, who has served in the role since 2019, has died. He was 53 years old. According to village officials, Cuevas died unexpectedly on Saturday. Sergeant Ryan Hillard will serve as acting police chief.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Lt. Justin Jones

June 22, 2025

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sherriff’s Office is morning the loss of Lieutenant Justin Jones, who passed away Saturday evening from an unexpected medical emergency while he was off-duty. Lieutenant Jones was in charge of the Training and Standards Unit for the PCO, also serving Pitt County for 17 years as a patrol deputy, K9 handler, major crimes detective. WNCT will provide more information as it becomes available.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cleveland police recruit dies after medical emergency during agility test

June 21, 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Police recruit died after suffering a medical emergency during an agility test on Friday. According to a release from the Cleveland Police Department (CPD), Recruit Cortez Smith [28] was in the middle of the final physical agility test when he had a medical emergency. Smith was taken to the hospital where he became unresponsive, according to the release. The release said the recruit was pronounced dead on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salisbury police senior corporal dies unexpectedly

June 21, 2025

SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury is mourning the unexpected death of Senior Corporal Ryan Mitchell, a 30-year veteran of the Salisbury Police Department. Mitchell was found deceased at his home on Friday, June 20.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kiefer mourning sudden death of officer

June 20, 2025

KIEFER, Okla. — The Kiefer community is mourning after the unexpected death of an officer. Officer Robert Schiavone, 50, died unexpectedly off duty. The Kiefer police chief told 2 News that Schiavone was the epitome of health and had a sudden medical incident. Paramedics responded but could not save him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

VT police announces sudden death of their security center representative

June 19, 2025

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech police announced on Thursday that their VT Security Center representative had suddenly died. According to police, their VT Security Center representative was Caleb Taylor [36].

Researcher’s Note – To the Virginia Tech community From President Tim Sands: COVID-19 vaccines [sic] required for all employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Retired Connecticut detective found dead inside her hoarder home — eight months after she went missing

June 19, 2025

The rotting body of a retired Connecticut detective was found buried in “deplorable conditions” inside her hoarder home more than eight months after she was last seen alive, police revealed this week. Mary A. Notarangelo, 73, had to be removed from her Glastonbury home with an excavator after conditions inside made it nearly impossible to search the property, Police Chief Marshall Porter told the Connecticut Insider this week. Notarangelo was last seen alive over a year ago on June 12 last year, according to police. She was reported missing on July 3, 2024, by a man who occasionally helped her with tasks around the house, Porter said. Cops made several attempts to search the home, but it wasn’t until the biohazard company’s second attempt in February this year using an excavator that her skeletal remains were found under a pile of debris just inside her front door, Porter said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson has died

June 18, 2025

DALE COUNTY, Ala. – Former Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson died suddenly Wednesday morning of a heart condition. Coroner John Cawley confirmed the death. Olson was 53. Olson served 16 years as sheriff and was best remembered for his role in the Boy in the Bunker hostage crisis, where he helped free a five-year-old from an abductor. However, Olson told WTVY News4 he wanted to be remembered as a loving husband and father. In 2022, he decided against seeking another term so he could spend more time with his family, including two daughters. After leaving office, he took a job at Fort Rucker (Novosel).

Link

Well known Lawrence police officer Thomas Cuddy dies suddenly

June 17, 2025

LAWRENCE, MA — Police Detective Thomas Cuddy died suddenly Tuesday, police confirmed. Cuddy, 55, was a 21-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department and a native Lawrencian. Details of his cause of death were unavailable late Tuesday.

Link

Mo. Police Officer Dies after Medical Emergency During Arrest

June 17, 2025

Bernie, MO – A Missouri police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while trying to arrest a suspect during a call earlier this month, and the death is under investigation. Bernie Police Lt. Eddie Mays, 58, had responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 5 p.m. June 5, and he was trying to arrest a resisting suspect, who was resisting arrest, according to a release from Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s office. As he was trying to handcuff the suspect, Mays suffered a medical emergency and could not be revived. Mays had joined the Bernie police force in January 2013 and became a lieutenant in December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heath Michael Armentrout, 58

June 22, 2025

Chillicothe, IL – Heath Michael Armentrout, 58, of Chillicothe, passed away June 17, 2025, at his home. He worked as police officer for over 33 years. He ended his law enforcement career as a Sergeant in the Peoria, IL, Police Department. He also proudly served in the United States Air National Guard, recently retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 32 years of service.

Researcher’s Note – All military service members were mandated to have Covid shots by former President Joe Biden: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

ISP mourns passing of Officer Samuel Lopez

June 23, 2025

Blythe, California – Ironwood State Prison is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Samuel Lopez. The institution reported his passing June 19, 2025. Lopez began his career with the department as cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in February 2010. After graduation, he reported to Ironwood State Prison (ISP) in June 2010. He remained at the institution until his untimely passing. Samuel was a committed U.S. Army veteran and served our country with pride.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

MCSP mourns passing of Officer Todd Bennion

June 23, 2025

Ione, California – Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Todd Bennion. The prison reported his passing June 23, 2025. Officer Bennion began his career with the department in July 2020 as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After graduating from the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center, he reported to California State Prison, Sacramento. In September 2022, Bennion transferred to MCSP where he worked until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

CMC mourns passing of Gloria Hensley

June 19, 2025

Gloria Hensley, a dental assistant at California Men’s Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo, passed away June 16, 2025.Vshe began her career with the department as a dental assistant at CMC in September 2011. She remained at the institution until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 11:

Retired Keene firefighter who battled cancer dies

June 11, 2025

Keene, N.H. – Lt. Aaron Cooper, the retired Keene firefighter who battled lung cancer and became a prominent advocate for first responder mental and physical health has died, the department announced Wednesday. He was 49. Cooper was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2023, The Sentinel reported previously.

Link

Eight “died suddenly” in the waters:

Police: Missing 9-year-old with autism found dead in canal

June 18, 2025

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy with autism missing from Opa-locka was found dead in a canal, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Police had put out a plea for information Tuesday on the whereabouts of Anthony Brown. They said Anthony, also known as “King,” was on the autism spectrum and nonverbal. He had been last seen walking southbound on Northwest 32nd Avenue from 129th Street at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was pulled from a canal near Northwest 28th Avenue and 132nd Street. While police said there is no foul play suspected, the investigation into Brown’s death remains active and ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Waukee, Iowa, man identified as body found in Missouri River, Council Bluffs police say

June 23, 2025

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A Waukee, Iowa, man was found dead in the Missouri River on Sunday night, officials said. Council Bluffs police said officers responded to the Missouri River boat ramp at Lake Manawa State Park around 7 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the river. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers were able to bring the body, identified as 28-year-old Gony Dual Bijiek, to the shoreline, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Link

Man found dead underwater after leaving life jacket behind at Colorado state park

June 23, 2025

Another suspected drowning incident occurred in Colorado over the weekend. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the body of an adult male was recovered from Harvey Gap Reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park. Officials were made aware of the situation at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, receiving multiple in-person reports of a person who had not been seen for three hours, including one from a family member of the missing person. This prompted an extensive search, with the missing person’s paddleboard, paddles, and life jacket soon found on the shore of the reservoir, believed to have been placed there intentionally. By about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team launched a remote operated vehicle equipped with sonar, lights, and video, with this team finding the missing person’s body underwater by about 6:30 a.m. The remotely operated vehicle was used to recover the missing person’s body, bringing it back to the surface of the reservoir. It is believed that the deceased man left his paddleboard and safety gear behind to go for a swim in an area where swimming is not allowed at the reservoir. The investigation into the events leading up to the man’s death is still underway, with the reason the person ended up going underwater still unknown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in the Susquehanna River near Safe Harbor Dam: Lancaster County Coroner

June 23, 2025

A Harrisburg man who had been reported missing by his family was found dead in the Susquehanna River over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death for 42-year-old Inderjit Singh of the 1900 block of Boas Street is pending an investigation, a news release states. An autopsy has been scheduled. Singh’s family reported him missing on June 18, the release says.

Link

Fisherman who vanished harvesting clams found dead weeks later, Maine officials say

June 22, 2025

The body of a fisherman who went missing in Maine has been found, according to officials. Alton Wallace, 51, of Milbridge, was harvesting clams May 18 and never returned, according to a June 21 news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources. “Alton was an avid fisherman and was out fishing alone (May 18) when he wasn’t heard from, and his small boat was found washed ashore,” a Facebook post from 2A TAC Air OPS Drone Services said. “Based on information from the family, it is believed that he likely had a medical issue and fell into the water.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Weekend drowning in northwest Iowa

June 22, 2025

LE MARS, IA — A 27-year-old man has drowned at a recreation park near Le Mars, Iowa. First-responders were called to Kellen Ponderosa Saturday night after the man, who was swimming with friends, went missing. A dive team recovered the man’s body. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says a medical exam confirmed the cause of death as a drowning.

Link

Body found in Jordan River in South Salt Lake

June 21, 2025

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Jordan River Saturday afternoon. South Salt Lake Police received a report of a dead body around 3:45 p.m. They said it was found in the river between 3200 South and 3300 South — an area where the river itself divides South Salt Lake from West Valley City. It was between the Utah Cultural Celebration Center and the Salt Lake County Oxbow Jail. The individual’s death is under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Northwest Iowa fisherman found dead in Clear Lake

June 19, 2025

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the body of a fisherman found in Clear Lake is 54-year-old Dennis Blume from Fonda, Iowa. Officials say they received a call about an unoccupied fishing boat in the lake on Thursday afternoon. Around four hours later, first responders pulled Blume’s body from the lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cuban father dies in the U.S. and his family pleads for help to repatriate his body to Cuba

June 22, 2025

A Cuban family is experiencing one of the most heartbreaking moments of their lives following the unexpected death of Javier Ramos Arostica, a young father and husband from Casilda, in Trinidad, province of Sancti Spíritus, who lived in Las Vegas [NV], United States. Javier, remembered by many as a cheerful, hardworking man deeply connected to his family, leaves behind two small children and a devastated wife.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nine killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dead after truck found upside down in Chippewa River

June 23, 2025

RUSK COUNTY Wis. – A man is dead after a truck was found upside down in the Chippewa River. According to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at around 4:15 p.m., authorities received a report that there was a truck in the Chippewa River that was upside down. Crews arrived to find a man inside the truck dead. The man was identified as 71-year-old Thomas Wadzinski of Stanley, Wis. According to the press release, it appears the truck was eastbound, left the roadway on County Highway D near Tower Road and entered the Chippewa River without breaking or using any evasive steering.

No cause of death reported.

Link

North Dakota man dies after medical emergency causes him to drive off I-90 in North Idaho

June 23, 2025

A 71-year-old North Dakota man died after having a medical emergency while driving a motorhome on Interstate 90 Sunday on the Fourth of July Pass in North Idaho. The man was driving a Coachmen Leprechaun RV east on I-90 at about 3:30 p.m. when the medical issue happened, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He drove off the road and up an embankment, where the vehicle overturned. The man a resident of Mandan, North Dakota, was wearing a seat belt. He was extricated from the motorhome and airlifted to a hospital where he died from his injuries, troopers said. A 72-year-old Mandan passenger was uninjured.

No cause of death reported.

Link

N.J. driver killed in 2-vehicle crash after suffering medical emergency, cops say

June 20, 2025

A 77-year-old driver died after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into another pickup truck Thursday in Manchester, officials said. Danny R. Coleman was driving south on Route 539 just after 1:15 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and struck another pickup on the driver’s side, Manchester police said. His truck then veered off the road and hit a tree. Coleman, of the Whiting section of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old man driving the other truck was not hurt. His passenger, a 39-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two dead after small plane ‘mysteriously’ crashes in remote area in Arizona

June 20, 2025

Two people are dead after a plane crashed near Green Valley, Arizona, which is located west of Tucson, per the FAA. It was confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department that a privately owned plane was found crashed in the mines west of the city on Thursday. At the time of discovery, the PCSD announced that the crash had occurred in a remote area and that crews were working a “very difficult scene that may last into Friday.” A statement from the FAA revealed little, only that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances.” The outlet reported that the aircraft had taken off on Wednesday from Ryan Airfield. Several pilots reportedly told the outlet that the heat may have played a part in the crash. According to them, the hor air makes it difficult for smaller craft to land.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Light plane crashes near Boston leaving one person dead and second fighting for their life as feds launch probe

June 19, 2025

A small plane has crashed and left one person dead and another critically injured near Boston [MA]. The Mooney M20 aircraft crashed on a street close to Beverly Regional Airport in Massachusetts at around 8.45am on Thursday. Two men were inside the aircraft that crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive, just outside the Beverly Regional Airport, according to the Beverly police and fire departments. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was airlifted to a hospital, authorities said. The reported fixed-wing aircraft with four seats appeared to be badly damaged – and was resting against a utility pole. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said: “The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies after car crashes into historic Long Island meeting house, bursts in flames

June 19, 2025

MANHASSET, Long Island – The small SUV suddenly plowed through an historic building on Northern Boulevard, killing the driver just before 5:30 on Thursday morning. Volunteers from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department raced to the scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed. “The vehicle is registered to a 41-year-old man who resides in New Rochelle, New York. However, because of the condition of the body, we have not yet confirmed the identification of the driver,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Scott Skrynecki said. Anyone familiar with this area knows it is a very busy commercial zone except for the building that has been here since the Revolutionary War. Police said the driver plowed across Northern Boulevard, but they do not know why. “Whether or not the driver had the driver had a medical episode, whether speed was a factor, whether the weather conditions were a factor,” Skrynecki said

No cause of death reported.

Link

The driver found dead in his car died of natural causes, confirmed

June 19, 2025

San Juan, Puerto Rico - According to the results of the autopsy performed at the Judicial Morgue, the driver suffered cardiac arrest that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. This Wednesday, judicial sources confirmed that Rafael Francisco Granado, the man found dead inside his vehicle after a crash in the capital, died of cardiac arrest. According to the results of the autopsy performed at the Judicial Morgue, the driver suffered cardiac arrest that caused him to lose control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a wooden pillar located on Brasil Street, between Caseros and Güemes streets. Initially, authorities were trying to determine whether the death was a result of the impact or a prior death. A forensic examination confirmed that the death was due to natural causes, ruling out fatal injuries resulting from the collision.



0264noticias A post shared by @0264noticias

No age reported.

Link

Driver dies in crash after being taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

June 17, 2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Police Department officials have launched a death investigation after a man involved in a car crash died at the hospital. Officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to the crash. Police say one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. However, while being treated, police say the man suddenly died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Two inmates die at Rikers Island on same day as death toll grows to 7 this year

June 21, 2025

The death toll at Rikers Island jumped to seven this year with two men dying at the notorious jail Friday, officials said. The facility has already surpassed the number of inmate deaths in all of 2024 when five detainees died at the short-stay Bronx correctional complex. Benjamin Kelly, 37, was discovered in medical distress at the Eric M. Taylor Center, around 3 p.m. He received emergency medical treatment but died at 3:31 p.m., according to city Correction Department officials. Less than an hour later, James Maldanado, 56, suffered a medical emergency at approximately 4:30 p.m. while on a bus to Rikers to await a court hearing after being discharged from a hospital. He received medical aid at the jail’s sallyport but died, jail officials confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Father of Lori Paige declared dead after ‘medical emergency’ at jail Thursday evening

June 19, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Andrew Wiley, the father accused of killing his daughter, Lori Paige, has died, according to a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The 36-year-old father died Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release late Thursday. Just moments after experiencing a “medical emergency” on Thursday, Leon County deputies said Wiley was taken to a medical unit and treated. However, Wiley was declared dead at 5:36 p.m., the law enforcement agency said. An autopsy will be conducted on the 36-year-old to determine his cause of death, according to LCSO. However, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WCTV Friday morning that no foul play is suspected and they do not think he died by suici

Link

Detroiter Frank Miles Jr., Who Crusaded Against Youth Violence After His Teen Son Was Killed, Dies at 69

June 18, 2025

Frank Miles Jr., a father of five who turned his teenage son’s fatal shooting in 1993 into a crusade against youth gun violence, died unexpectedly on June 5 at his home in Detroit. He had just turned 69 the day before. One of his daughters said the cause of death was unclear.

Link

Hiker dies after collapsing in New Hampshire, officials say

June 17, 2025

A Connecticut man died after suffering a medical event during a hike Monday in New Hampshire, officials announced. Richard Perrault, 70, of Clinton, Connecticut, was hiking by himself on Valley Way Trail in Low and Burbanks Grant on Monday afternoon when he collapsed around 1:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Bystanders witnessed him collapse and rushed to him, finding the man unresponsive. “Despite the best efforts of all involved, the hiker … succumbed to the medical event he sustained while hiking and was pronounced dead,” officials said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Crown Heights home: NYPD

June 23, 2025

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old man with head injuries was found dead in a Brooklyn home on Sunday evening, police said. Officers found the unconscious man during a wellness check at 1069 Sterling Place in Crown Heights at around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was on the floor with head trauma and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Link

Man found dead in Mill Race Park identified

June 23, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A local man was found dead at Mill Race Park last Friday, June 20, at around 12:45 p.m. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) was called to Mill Race Park, 5th and Lindsey Streets, for a possible deceased person. When officers arrived, the caller directed them to a picnic table where they found a deceased male. The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Aron Hoy, 59, of Columbus. There were no indications of injury or foul play at the scene. An autopsy will be performed as investigators continue to look into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Link

Man found dead on walking trail near Bridge St in Wausau

June 23, 2025

WAUSAU, Wis. – The Wausau Police Department confirms a man was found dead Sunday evening on the walking trail near Bridge St in Wausau. Capt. Ben Graham says police responded to a medical emergency in the area between Culver’s and Pick N Save around 6:15 p.m. Officers located a 58-year-old man lying on the walking trail. The man was dead. Police confirm the man was a member of the unhoused community. There are no preliminary indications of foul play. The cause of death is pending.

Link

Man found dead next to running vehicle outside Humble bank

June 23, 2025

Humble, TX – Authorities are investigating after a man was found face down next to a running vehicle outside a Chase Bank Monday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables, deputies were called to the 3800 block of Atascocita Road Monday after reports of a man lying face down next to a running vehicle. When first responders arrived, EMS personnel confirmed the man was deceased.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead inside Mesa Taco Bell

June 23, 2025

MESA, Ariz. – A woman was found dead inside a Mesa Taco Bell’s restroom on Sunday night. The woman, police say, appears to have died from a medical event. Her name has not been released. Police say foul play is not suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Loudon County man missing for months found dead in abandoned camper, sheriff’s office says

June 23, 2025

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of Guy Ro DeMasellis, a man who has been missing since mid-March, in an abandoned camper. The announcement came Monday morning, when a representative with the office said deputies found him in the camper, where he had been staying.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Katcher, 58

June 23, 2025

Mark Andrew Katcher, age 58, of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Osceola.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Carpenter, 53

June 22, 2025

Gregory John Carpenter, 53, of China Spring [TX], passed away suddenly on Friday, June 20, 2025. A true jack of all trades, Greg eventually found his calling in water utilities and proudly served the City of Bellmead for over 14 years and promoted to Utility Superintendent.

Link

Lisa Sue Scheerer, 60

June 20, 2025

Morton, IL – Lisa Sue Scheerer, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2025, in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Renea Doerr, 47

June 18, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Jessica Renea Doerr, 47, passed away Sunday, June 15, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Elliott, 46

June 18, 2025

Danville, IL - Timothy “Tim” Elliott, known to his family by “Bubba”, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 17 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 15:

Ryan Anthony Pheiffer, 48

June 15, 2025

Princeville, IL – Ryan Anthony Pheiffer, 48, of Princeville, passed from this life surrounded by loving family and friends on June 5th, 2025. He had fought valiantly for nineteen days at Loyola Hospital (Chicago, IL). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his children’s college funds or a GoFundMe set up on the family’s behalf by friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 13:

Emma Grace Sloat, 23

June 13, 2025

Emma Grace Sloat, of Knox [PA], passed away on June 10, 2025, at a special place in the woods she loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (555)

Alberta (87)

Brian Dakin, 35, Link

Sid Mulkay, 60, Link

Clayton Brian Lapatak, 64, Link

Terence Richard Iceton, 67, Link

David Cressman, 65, Link

Laurie Dawn Loewen, 66, Link

Aron Kidane Abreha, 17, Link

Ali Beauferris, 59, Link

Dom Colacci, 61, Link

Crystal Coreen Preston, 63, Link

James David Sadler, 66, Link

Terrance John Burtniak, 66, Link

Lance Christian White, 50, Link

Tristen Storm Eagletail, 27, Link

Sean Bons, 36, Link

Ethan Oster, 21, Link

Dale Marlene Beardsley, 65, Link

Douglas Zachery Robinson, 60, Link

Bradley "Brad" Todd Erskine, 62, Link

Stacey Belcourt, 51, Link

Raymond Zaworonok, 72, Link

Bryan David Austin, 50, Link

Barbara Gail Muslake, 60, Link

William Lloyd Elwood, 63, Link

Rima Abboud, 61, Link

Daryl Whetter, 62, Link

Nickolas "Nick" Punga, 42, Link

Dixie Gale Lee, 72, Link

Sukhdev Pannu, 60, Link

Jacqueline Goddu, 57, Link

Salti Housh, 71, Link

Melanie Delrae Lynn Smith, 39, Link

Larry Ralph "Sliver" Janvier, 59, Link

Lionel John Paul, 34, Link

Anita Morgan Janvier, 34, Link

Terrence "Blacky" Leonard Ward, 45, Link

Richard James Rowan, 58, Link

Michael Adam Stewart, 53, Link

Kelly Rose Wood, 66, Link

Declan Chibuike Udemba, 52, Link

Adam Prost, 41, Link

Graham Hal Hager, 65, Link

Phillip Patrick Nickerson, 74, Link

Randall "Randy" Wayne Noble, 64, Link

Aaron Richard Dorey, 47, Link

Tara Irvine, 51, Link

Leander Jonathan Attachie, 44, Link

Donna Marie MacDonald, 64, Link

Cammie Lynne (Gettman) Morgan, 63, Link

Nash Joseph Potts, 15, Link

Catherine 'Teresa" Burles-Morrow, 66, Link

Victor Fournier, 55, Link

Darrel Nachay, 62, Link

Karen Joy Vinet, 64, Link

Peter Rickey Mucci, 55, Link

Cayley McGinty, 25, Link

Barb Herbert, 68, Link

Kenton Beaudry, 53, Link

Baby Kashon Jaleel Faithful, stillborn, Link

Liz Mathiot, 53, Link

Patsy Hysell, 55, Link

Lenice Evans, 50, Link

Chad Cameron Fontaine, 56, Link

Clarence Alister Vincent, 70, Link

Jennifer Lynn Giesbrecht, 48, Link

Barbara El-Mousa, 60, Link

Bernard Thomas Thackery, 73, Link

AJ (Arlean Janet) Robertson, 59, Link

Yasir Syed, Link

Greg Scanlon, 68, Link

Peter Robert Heather, 68, Link

Rachel Formanek, 56, Link

Cindy Louise Young, 60, Link

Laurie Anne Gibb, 73, Link

Peggy Louise Curthoys, 65, Link

Douglas James Campbell, 73, Link

Ty Siegfried Williksen, 21, Link

Ryan Cadman, 59, Link

Allison Kim Murphy, 57, Link

Jim Philip Happy, 63, Link

Lorrie Diane Tutto, 65, Link

Maurice Fournier, 69, Link

Odai Al-Dulaimi, 47, Link

Daniel Johannes Botha, 65, Link

Captain Christopher Anderson, 47, Link

Eldon Murray Henry, 65, Link

British Columbia (17)

Stuart Francis Craig, 64, Link

Susan Mary June Morgan, 69, Link

Paul Johnston, 73, Link

Kim Berthelot, 32, Link

Katherine Margaret Martin, 63, Link

Wayne David Etheridge, 71, Link

Isaac John Peters, 50, Link

Robert "Ronnie" Hanshaw, 63, Link

Andy Dudka, 40, Link

Daniel Segert, 59, Link

Tanya Marie Cachelin, 48, Link

Hugh Graham Fraser, 67, Link

John J. Beatty, III, 65, Link

David Partridge, 64, Link

Kathryn Mary McLuckie, 62, Link

Courtney Grado, 37, Link

Blair Hebert, Link

Manitoba (7)

Faye Dawn Desjarlais, 45, Link

Debbie Melosky, 65, Link

Jesse Jack Korppi, 34, Link

Sergio Ivan Vergara, 41, Link

Kerry Allen Neely, 70, Link

Analiza Carungcong, 47, Link

Gerald Joseph Adelard Lamoureux, 65, Link

New Brunswick (45)

Irene Anne Blakely, 72, Link

Lea Doris Gautreau, 75, Link

Brian Lee Chapman, 72, Link

John Bartholomew "Bart" Doyle, 60, Link

Linda Jo-Ann Wagstaff, 71, Link

Gunnar Stanley Smith Dickison, 3, Link

Ayla Lee McDonald, 36, Link

Christine Dawn Tribbling, 51, Link

Robyn Doucette, 60, Link

William (Bill) Willar, 66, Link

Savannah Taylor Metallic, 18, Link

James Peter Conway, 74, Link

Thelma Charlene Mitchell, 63, Link

Dustin Williams, 24, Link

Paul Raymond Mercer, 71, Link

Wade Michael Blanchard, 66, Link

Linda Darlene Clark, 58, Link

Lawrence "Larry" Robichaud, 70, Link

Richard Humble, 62, Link

Kevin Mitchell, 60, Link

Ivon Joseph Gaudet Sr., 74, Link

Paul Daniel Rogers, 48, Link

Bonnie Lou Brennan, 73, Link

Joseph Harold Plant, 56, Link

Denis Mallet, 69, Link

Michael (Mike) Hermann, 35, Link

Philip Bernard Carroll, 68, Link

Kirby Cormier, 49, Link

Roy Alan Swim, 71, Link

Corey L. Silliker, 48, Link

Justin C. Auger, 37, Link

Merrill A. Matchett, 54, Link

Mirjana Pavlovic, 60, Link

Paul Franklin, 63, Link

Baby Daniel Mannett McCutcheon, 1 day, Link

Linda A. Donahee, 67, Link

Winston Dean Taylor, 73, Link

David Everett McQuinn, 62, Link

Blake "Zeke" Kennedy, 74, Link

Robert Arthur Parker, 62, Link

Sara Elizabeth Matchett, 41, Link

John Alan White, 58, Link

John “Jack” Matthew Gifford, 64, Link

Allen Roy, 62, Link

Joan Carol Donovan, 71, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (47)

Cory John Cheeseman, 51, Link

Michael Hodder, 40, Link

Eric Wilson Rowsell, 75, Link

Ursula Gear, 51, Link

Louise Mary Francine Whelan, 65, Link

Robert Hollett, 62, Link

Paula Hefferman, 48, Link

William Lawson Dickson, 76, Link

Clifford Charles Kippenhuck, 73, Link

Sis (Zeta) Purchase, 71, Link

Dianne Davis, 64, Link

Erica Christine Chaulk, 43, Link

Mildred Reid, 75, Link

Gregory Francis Kelly, 46, Link

Aaron Clyde William Higdon, 45, Link

Theresa Marie Moriarity, 61, Link

Harold Nolan, 66, Link

Edgar Rayfield Learning, 63, Link

Keith R. Moore, 67, Link

William Thomas Hearn, 71, Link

Sharon Ann Guest, 52, Link

Cyril "Cy" Thomas Collins, 62, Link

Alicia Broydell, 39, Link

Beverly Taylor, 64, Link

Judy Fitzgerald, 65, Link

Brenda M. Bowman, 73, Link

Brenda May Rozon, 72, Link

Tracey Fagan, 59, Link

Madonna "Donna" Marie Glynn, 65, Link

Brian J. Smith, 63, Link

Colleen Catherine Scurrey, 59, Link

Bernard Joseph Bungay, 59, Link

Neta Way, 56, Link

Alan Jeffrey Drover, 41, Link

Gary Mouland, 64, Link

Bonita "Bonnie" Renee Singleton, 61, Link

Wayne Savoury, 61, Link

Dionne Janine Moores, 56, Link

Melvin Harding, 68, Link

Rev. Hubert Vallis, 73, Link

Shirley Leah Baines, 75, Link

William "Bill" Sullivan, 61, Link

Dominic Leonard, 59, Link

Eugene Gerard Burton, 62, Link

Glenda May Noseworthy, 70, Link

Leanne Helen Dawn Moores, 48, Link

Nova Scotia (18)

Jenna Storm Patriquin, 20, Link

Nancy Mae McGarvie, 61, Link

Marc Edwin Britney, 60, Link

Rick Corporon, 59, Link

Joanna Marie Grant, 45, Link

Francis Blair Clark, 40, Link

Ingrid Elaine Brocklehurst, 63, Link

Denise Holli Davison, 54, Link

Kayla Lynn Thomas, 37, Link

Brian Wayne Robinson, 55, Link

Robyne Patricia Harlow, 64, Link

Brian Collins, 64, Link

Katherine Elizabeth Fraser, 64, Link

Charlene Mason, 74, Link

Lisa Davies, 57, Link

Michelle Lorraine Rodgers, 67, Link

Norman "Rex" Burton, 57, Link

Perry L. Decker, 56, Link

Ontario (273)

Education fundraising campaign starts for Richmond Hill girls after father dies unexpectedly, Link

Indian Student Dies In Canada, Cause Of "Sudden Death" Unclear, Link

Kenneth Weikuo Chu, 49, Link

Tanya Chyzhyk, 65, Link

Bhavik Homesh Patel, 34, Link

Nhon Hoa Duong, 64, Link

Kin Ip Li, 65, Link

Anusooya Sivarajan, 63, Link

Rajendra Menon, 63, Link

Nishanthan Thanapalasingam, 45, Link

Athena Yeen-Peng Hui, 62, Link

Abeeran Gukaraja, 33, Link

Edmund Kwong Fung Yau, 64, Link

Erebeka Mesfin Haile, 51, Link

Selena Sheldor, 54, Link

Cody James Dearden, 21, Link

Steven Depatie, 36, Link

Mike Schnurr, 55, Link

Ritchelle Joy Palangdao, 38, Link

John Mangune, 66, Link

Carlos Raposo Fernandes, 53, Link

Robert Mario Rizzo, 37, Link

Erin Jane Sheehan, 61, Link

Connie Arn, 72, Link

Grant Coatsworth, 66, Link

Eric Raymond Ardley, 48, Link

Patricia Lynn Melnychuk, 64, Link

Kenneth Christian Jongeneelen, 63, Link

Barry George Davis, 74, Link

Gail McKinnell, 70, Link

John "Shki-John" Niganiwina, 61, Link

John Preston, 72, Link

Robert "Bob" Volkes, 46, Link

Bruce James Fulton, 62, Link

Donna Lynn Watson, 59, Link

Melanie Valente, 44, Link

Charlene Margaret Butt, 65, Link

Murray Cooper, 69, Link

Andrea Addis, 62, Link

Steven Leckie, 67, Link

Susan Patricia Richardet, 69, Link

Lorraine Zylstra, 57, Link

Debbie Paquette, 70, Link

Donald “Glen” Sanderson, 70, Link

James Thomas Danilko, 53, Link

Robert J. Pearce, 75, Link

Mary Ellen Lennon, 65, Link

Virendra Brennan Samuel Martin, 44, Link

John Lyndon Warnock, 68, Link

Jaxon Moore, 21, Link

Jason Ormsby, 50, Link

Stan Patchett, 40, Link

Donna Kennedy, 65, Link

Deborah (Paige) Barkley, 65, Link

Renz Christopher Manalo, 22, Link

Dave "Boomer" Allan Muir, 70, Link

Edward Gasior, 74, Link

Terrence Morgan, 41, Link

Tammy Yusko, 60, Link

Hyangshin SIm, 61, Link

Bryan Joseph Mulvihill, 45, Link

Rick VanMackelberg, 62, Link

Major (retired) Jerry M. Schock, 69, Link

Fady Soliman, 48, Link

Robert Michael Boldt, 65, Link

Debbie Drake, 71, Link

Keith Ronald Woolner, 73, Link

Margaret Seix, 68, Link

Amanda Ryder, 69, Link

Rose Edge, 74, Link

Zion Luke Gage White (Waaseyaaske-Niniins), Link

Angela Catherine Poland, 45, Link

Terry Wade Finch, 66, Link

Robin DeLeemans-Willsey, 33, Link

Lisa Marie Latham, 36, Link

Gregory Russel Penney, 64, Link

Donald Leslie Smith, 75, Link

Peter Westbrook, 69, Link

Alexander James Caswell, 21, Link

Robert “Bobby” Guertin, 65, Link

Daniele Di Fonzo, 74, Link

Gregory Gerard Page, 73, Link

Trevor Fluke, 47, Link

Heather Ronsky, 55, Link

Matthew Porlier, 41, Link

Allan Pastor "Jo Jo" Duran, 45, Link

Bo Yee Andrew Au, 29, Link

Clint Cabio, 51, Link

Howard Wilmot Harding, 64, Link

Denis Lalonde, 58, Link

Mike Fuller, 67, Link

Michael F. Bailey, 53, Link

Tsongo 'Dekule' Freddy Vyambwera, 34, Link

Sylvain Lamarche, 63, Link

Michel Joseph Jean Larochelle, 53, Link

Will Allen, 39, Link

Rita Restivo, 65, Link

L. Brent Bell, 66, Link

Kin Shing Chan, 66, Link

Winston Caincol Poblete, 61, Link

Sharon Keenan, 76, Link

John Patrick Healy, 75, Link

Deborah Catherine Elizabeth Newman, 72, Link

Erin Mary Mousseau, 67, Link

Alex Radjenovic, 44, Link

Caroline Mrnavy, 56, Link

Hélène Goulet, 63, Link

Robert Martin Hall, 64, Link

Angelina Rebecca Ogundimu, 45, Link

Terry Hewitt, 73, Link

Larry Dalziel, 58, Link

Tana Lynn Bobiak, 62, Link

Patrizia Minna, 61, Link

Hudson St. Pierre, Link