A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (83)

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis dead at 44

June 5, 2025

The “Love & Hip Hop” community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Khadiyah “KD” Lewis has died at age 44, with her brother Jay confirming the news to The Shade Room on Thursday. A cause of death has yet to be revealed, with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office telling The Post: “Khadiyah Jaleela Lewis was not a Medical Examiner case and therefore we have no further information.” The family also shared a statement about her passing. “At this time, we have decided to not discuss anything surrounding her death or why she passed away. What we would like to do at this time is to offer the many people whose lives she touched an opportunity to celebrate her life through a Zoom Memorial Service on Saturday, June 14, 2025,” the statement read.

Link

Co-president of Lionsgate movie studio dies of cancer at 55

June 5, 2025

Jason Constantine, co-president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long fight with brain cancer. He was 55. Constantine was a Lionsgate veteran, beginning his career more than 25 years ago at its predecessor company Trimark Pictures as a director of acquisitions, the Santa Monica-based firm said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Disney legend dies as tributes pour in for ‘well-loved powerhouse’

June 8, 2025

A well-loved Disney publicist has passed away after an eight-month battle with cancer. The death of 58-year-old entertainment publicist Danny Duran was confirmed in a touching social media post. He reportedly passed away on Wednesday, June 4.

Researcher’s Note – Disney (DIS) is requiring all its salaried and non-union hourly employees in the US to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

George Wendt Cause of Death Released

June 5, 2025

“Cheers” star George Wendt died from cardiac arrest, TMZ has learned. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released GW’s death certificate Thursday. The certificate lists George’s immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest, with congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension as underlying causes. Other significant contributing conditions listed include end-stage renal disease – kidney failure – and hyperlipidemia, which relates to high cholesterol. Wendt was pronounced dead at 10 AM on May 20, according to the document, and he was cremated on May 28. Family sources told TMZ the Chicago native died peacefully in his sleep at his home. Wendt was 76.

Link

Atlantic Starr singer Wayne Lewis dies aged 68 as tributes pour in for R&B legend

June 7, 2025

Wayne Lewis, co-founder of the iconic R&B group Atlantic Starr, has sadly passed away at the age of 68, the band has confirmed. No cause of death has been disclosed. The singer and keyboardist was a founding member of the New York-based group, best known for their chart-topping hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Always, Secret Lovers, Circles, Silver Shadow, and Masterpiece.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norman Hutchins Sr. Dies: Gospel Artist And Pastor Was 62

June 6, 2025

Bishop Dr. Norman Hutchins Sr., a pastor and gospel artist known for classic hits such as “God’s Got a Blessing (with My Name on It!),” has died. He was 62. Hutchins’ recordings received Grammy, Dove and Stellar nominations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Giglio, Jazz Guitarist, Vocalist, Teacher

June 8, 2025

New York City, NY – Dear All, this is Joe’s wife, Brooke. I brought Joe to ER on Wednesday, May 28 with breathing difficulties. He was admitted to ICU and found to have interstitial lung disease. While the excellent medical teams at Mt Sinai were looking for treatment approaches, Joe was on oxygen and meds, but could eat, talk, play guitar and be present with all of us. We are fortunate for that time. This past Thursday early am he needed a breathing tube, which we agreed to while he was being assessed for lung transplantation. He was not a candidate, and his own wishes were part of that determination. Joe died on Friday, and is an organ donor so he was able to save three lives.

Link

Mentor to Prince, Pepé Willie, Sadly Passes Away at 76

June 5, 2025

Known for hits like “When Doves Cry”, “Raspberry Beret” and “Purple Rain”, Prince became one of the most influential singers of his generation. A legend in the music industry and a sex symbol to his fans, the singer had Pepé Willie to thank for his career taking off. And while Prince passed away back in 2016, Willie recently passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

Link

A whistleblower “died suddenly”:

Jennifer Lyell, key figure in SBC abuse crisis, dies after brief illness

June 8, 2025

One of the key figures in the Southern Baptist Convention’s sexual abuse crisis has died prematurely after reportedly suffering a massive stroke days earlier. Jennifer Lyell, a former executive at the SBC’s Lifeway Christian Resources, died Saturday, June 7, at age 47, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Link

Bill Atkinson, Who Made Computers Easier to Use, Is Dead at 74

June 7, 2025

Bill Atkinson, the Apple Computer designer who created the software that enabled the transformative visual approach pioneered by the company’s Lisa and Macintosh computers, making the machines accessible to millions of users without specialized skills, died on Thursday night at his home in Portola Valley, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was 74. In a Facebook post, his family said the cause was pancreatic cancer.

Researcher’s Note – I am asking friends and well-wishers to pray for me. On October first [2024], I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer . Because of vascular involvement, surgery is not possible. I am taking weekly chemo treatments to shrink the tumor before surgical resection.

Link

Dallas Cowboys Iron Man Icon Tom Rafferty Dead at 70

June 6, 2025

FRISCO, CO – Legendary Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tom Raffery has passed away. Rafferty was 70. Rafferty’s daughter, Rachel Powers, informs the Dallas News that her father had been hospitalized in Colorado since early May.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former South Bend Clay, Purdue basketball star dies at 48

June 6, 2025

SOUTH BEND, IN — A former South Bend Clay and Purdue star has died. Sources confirmed to WSBT 22’s Bennett Wise that Jaraan Cornell died unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 48. Cornell was an Indiana All-Star who went on to play at Purdue and later became a coach for Clay in 2013. He worked with local youth at Heroes Camp and, most recently, the South Bend Boys and Girls Club. The 48-year-old Cornell, who would’ve turned 49 in November ― the start of high school basketball season ― was found dead in his South Bend apartment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amerk teammates remember Scott Metcalfe: ‘The ultimate competitor’

June 6, 2025

Rochester, NY – Scott Metcalfe, a member of the 1996 Calder Cup championship team and a 2006 inductee into the Amerks [Rochester Americans pro hockey team] Hall of Fame, died suddenly on Friday morning surrounded by family at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TNA’s ‘Claire Lynch’ Actress, Julia Reilly, Found Dead

June 6, 2025

Julia Reilly, the actress who portrayed Claire Lynch in TNA Wrestling, was found dead earlier this year. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reilly’s body was discovered in her home in Orlando [FL] two months ago after she failed to appear at a scheduled event. It’s been indicated that she died of natural causes. In recent years, Reilly worked as a presenter and MC for events in Central Florida, like trade shows.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime parenting columnist and editorial writer Annette Clifford passed away this week

June 7, 2025

The entire Florida Today community was saddened to learn that Annette Clifford, who regaled Brevard County for more than a decade with her parenting column that started in the late 1990s and later with her biting editorials holding government officials accountable, died this week after a long illness. She was only 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alessandra Benjamin, Rebuild Dominica board member and daughter of former Dominican UN Ambassador, passes suddenly

June 7, 2025

The organization Rebuild Dominica Inc. [hurrican disaster relief] has announced with deep regret the sudden passing of Alessandra Benjamin, a valued member of its Board of Directors. Her approach to advertising was described as innovative, reportedly contributing to high-profile campaigns with a global reach. Furthering her education in film, she earned a Diploma in Film Direction from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and immersed herself in the film industry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Television Reporter Dead at 75

June 6, 2025

Renee Ferguson, a trailblazing television reporter in Chicago [IL], is dead at 75. Ferguson’s cause of death was not released. Tributes flowed in for the investigative journalist. NBC 5, her former television station, confirmed her death with her family on June 6, 2025. According to that station, Ferguson was the first Black woman to work as an investigative journalist for a Chicago television station. She worked for NBC Chicago from 1987 through 2008, the station wrote.

Link

WWJ radio anchor Mike Campbell passes away at 65, station announces

June 9, 2025

DETROIT, MI — Mike Campbell, a news reporter and anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950, passed away over the weekend, the station announced in a report on Monday morning. WWJ Newsroom said in their article announcing his death: “Mike covered the streets of Metro Detroit for nearly three decades, and also anchored the Saturday morning news on WWJ...Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s wife Terri, his children, his extended family and many friends.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two longtime Hampton Roads radio voices pass away

June 6, 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Hampton Roads radio legends have passed away days apart, their families have announced. Robert “Jeff” Moreau, 67, passed on May 27. Moreau worked in the market for 25 years, including on 101.3 2WD, 97 Star, and Mix 105. Outside of radio, Moreau also became a professional pilot and flew commercially for several years, even becoming a flight instructor and constructing his own plane. Mark “McKay” Cunningham, 55, died on May 25 after a battle with leukemia. McKay was located at 93.7 The Eagle for almost 20 years in a variety of roles, including hosting shows as a DJ but also serving as music director and, later, program director. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February 2024.

Link

The Sims co-creator Tim LeTourneau passes away

June 2, 2025

Tim LeTourneau, one of the creators of The Sims franchise at Maxis and a game creator at Zynga, has passed away. LeTourneau’s wife Donna acknowledged the passing on social media, and a Reddit post from a member of the Maxis team said they were “shocked and devastated to hear that we lost Tim LeTourneau this weekend.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A Mother Speaks Out After Her Son’s Sudden Death Following mRNA Injection

June 4, 2025

Sixteen days after receiving his first Pfizer mRNA shot, Henrietta Simoes’ healthy 34-year-old son collapsed and died suddenly of aortic dissection and cardiac tamponade [May 6, 2021]. What followed was a relentless search for answers—culminating in a published, peer-reviewed case report documenting his death. That paper, “A Case of Myocarditis, Pericarditis, and Fatal Aortic Dissection Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination,” confirms what Henrietta feared all along: vaccine-derived spike protein was found embedded in his heart and aorta, alongside histological evidence of eosinophilic myocarditis, lymphocytic pericarditis, and severe inflammatory infiltration of the aortic wall: The report ruled out all known alternative causes—including infection, genetic predisposition, hypertension, trauma, or substance use—confirming the “vaccine” as the fatal trigger. This tragic, well-documented case of mRNA shot-induced death should serve as a wake-up call: the COVID-19 genetic injections can—and do—cause death. Real people have died. Real families—like Henrietta Simoes’—have been forever changed. For any individual, institution, or federal agency to ignore this evidence and allow more deaths to accumulate is incomprehensible. In this powerful interview, Henrietta recounts her son’s final days, the battle to uncover the truth, and her urgent call for accountability.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Sudden death of highly regarded Mt. Airy attorney, 65

June 5, 2025

Philadelphia, PA – Larry L. Turner, a longtime Mt. Airy resident, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a cardiac event in his home on April 22 at age 65. A highly respected lawyer, he was a first-generation college graduate, fighter for the underdog and multisport athlete. Turner retired from his work as an attorney to work on a variety of passion projects. He also taught Tai Chi classes. “His death was very sudden, a big shock,” Turner’s son, Nicholas, told the Local. “He had elevated blood pressure but that’s all, and he was taking medication for that.”

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, Master Operator and Mentor With ‘Heart of Gold,’ Dies at 53

June 9, 2025

Dimitrios Karmpaliotis, MD, PhD [Morristown Medical Center, NJ], an interventional cardiologist known for his expertise in the field of complex PCI, died suddenly at home yesterday at age 53. News of his death was confirmed by colleagues today. Karmpaliotis was an early pioneer in treating chronic total occlusions (CTO)—both training fellows in one of the first dedicated fellowship programs in the United States and serving as the backbone for the Cardiovascular Research Foundation’s annual CTO Plus conference. His death is a devastating loss for the field, with colleagues and mentees reflecting on not only his clinical excellence and technical skills but also his caring, persistent nature and willingness to teach.

Researcher’s Note – NJ State Mandate of COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Healthcare Workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Patricia Lynn Dixon, 70

June 9, 2025

Pekin, IL – Patricia Lynn Dixon, 70, of Pekin, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Pat was an LPN at various nursing homes throughout the Pekin area. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation.

Researcher’s Note – The governor in IL mandated the covid shot for all healthcare workers in August 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Perry County Schools remembering elementary student who passed away

June 9, 2025

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Perry County Schools says they are mourning the passing of East Perry Elementary student Zane Lewis. According to the post, his teacher, Mrs. Jones, said, “Zane would give you the shirt off his back. Zane deserved more time.” A cause of death has not been released.

No age reported.

Link

Girl, 6, suffers fatal medical episode at ExcellED Montessori Plus School near Boerne, BCSO says

June 6, 2025

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 6-year-old student died after she suffered a medical episode at the ExcellED Montessori Plus School on Friday in northwest Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. In a Friday afternoon news conference, Salazar said the child was in the bathroom for two to five minutes when teachers went to check on her. Employees found her unresponsive, called 911 and began performing life-saving measures. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. In a statement to KSAT, the ExcellED Montessori Plus said the child, who was attending the summer program, had a pre-existing medical condition.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Kierston Russell, Twin Sister of Alabama QB Keelon Russell, Passes Away

June 4, 2025

Kierston Russell, the twin sister of Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 18 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, per On3. Details about Russell’s death were not immediately available, however, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which investigates all deaths outside of a hospital setting in Tuscaloosa County, declined to comment, saying the matter was non-criminal. Less than a week ago, the Russell siblings celebrated their graduation from Duncanville High School in Texas, and danced on stage together when they walked across to receive their diplomas. She had joined her brother in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama after recently graduating.

Researcher’s Note - UA Invests in Vaccinations, Student Incentives to Help Fulfill Semester (September 14, 2021): As of Friday, the last day UA students could claim a $40 Bama Cash reward by uploading proof of a COVID-19 vaccination [sic], the University invested more than $750,000 on student cash incentives to encourage vaccinations [sic] this semester. Almost 61% of UA full-time students have received at least one dose of a vaccine [sic], much higher than the 35.4% overall vaccine [sic] initiation rate of 18–29-year-olds in the state: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Turning Tragedy into Triumph: Hamilton Softball Goes from Heartbreak to Heroics with Dramatic Section Title Win After Loss of Teammate

June 5, 2025

Syracuse, NY – Just four days after the Hamilton [High School] softball team was left stunned and devastated by the sudden loss of freshman pitcher Isadora “Izzy” Catania—who died unexpectedly in her sleep last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning—the Emerald Knights rallied for a dramatic 2-1 walk-off win over McGraw on Sunday to capture the Section III Class D title.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joliet Teen, 14, Who Died At Wilmington House Will Have Funeral Service In Channahon

June 6, 2025

JOLIET, IL — It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew and cousin. Christopher P. Sjostrom passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the age of 14 years. Christopher just graduated eighth grade as part of the Class of 2025 at Laraway School of Joliet. Relatives told Joliet Patch that the autopsy results from the Will County Coroner’s Office are not expected to be known for several more weeks.

Link

Xavier Sever, 15

June 5, 2025

Xavier Sever of Laurium [MI] tragically passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An air traffic controller “died suddenly”:

Community Rallies Around Family Of East Granby Air Traffic Controller Who Died At Work At 33

June 4, 2025

Mario Villegas of East Granby [CT] was just 33 years old when he passed away last week, leaving behind his wife, Britnee, and their two young children, Luca and Milo. Villegas worked as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration for more than a decade and most recently worked at Bradley International Airport.

Researcher’s Note – All FAA employees must be fully vaccinated [sic] by November 22, 2021, including employees who do not report to the worksite: Link Republicans demand contingency plan for air traffic controllers when vaccine [sic] mandate kicks in: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Longtime Conner HS Football Coach Passes Away Unexpectedly

June 8, 2025

Hebron, Ky. – Conner High School and the surrounding community is mourning the loss of David Trosper. The longtime Conner football head coach passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 55.

Researcher’s Note – Vaccinated [sic] Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship: Link Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said by the end of the first week of February all teachers in the state will have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elon University assistant men’s basketball coach dies suddenly

June 5, 2025

Elon University [NC] assistant men’s basketball coach and director of video scouting and recruiting operations Stacey Palmore [54] died unexpectedly on the evening of June 4, according to a statement from the men’s basketball team. The cause of Palmore’s death is currently unknown. Palmore was a part of Elon’s basketball program since joining the team as an assistant coach in 2022. Along with head coach Billy Taylor, Palmore helped contribute to the team’s recent success during their first winning season in eight years.

Researcher’s Note – Though Elon has reached 88% of full-time employees fully vaccinated [sic], the vaccine [sic] mandate does not pertain to them. Students, faculty and staff that are not vaccinated [sic] are required to wear masks indoors on campus at all times, even if, or after, Elon’s mask mandate is lifted: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Palatka Junior-Senior High School coach dies unexpectedly at 53

June 4, 2025

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County community is mourning this week after a longtime Palatka Junior-Senior High School coach died over the weekend. According to an online obituary, Darrell Polite, Sr., died unexpectedly on Saturday at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. He was 53. The Palatka Daily News reported that Polite was an assistant coach on the football team and a state champion weightlifter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tributes & Services for Late Woodbridge Police Lt. Richard J. Hardish

June 8, 2025

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, June 11th, for well-respected 30-year police Lt. Richard J. Hardish, who died unexpectedly on Thursday. Hardish was 61. The Woodbridge Police Department announced “heartbreaking news” of Hardish’s untimely death on its Facebook page, followed by an Instagram post from Woodbridge PBA Local #38. Neither mentioned a cause of death.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

In Memoriam: Father Gregory J. Daigle

June 8, 2025

It is with sadness that the Diocese of Baton Rouge [LA] announces that Father Greg Daigle, a priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, passed away unexpectedly the morning of 08 June 2025. He was 66 and currently served as pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Plaquemine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Community Rallies Around Bright Beginnings Co-Founder After Husband’s Death

June 4, 2025

Hood River, Ore. — After more than three decades of nurturing young minds at Bright Beginnings School, longtime educator Scott Rumsey died unexpectedly on Monday, leaving a profound impact on the Hood River community and an uncertain future for the preschool he co-founded. Rumsey, who operated the school alongside his wife, Billie, for 31 years, was remembered by friends and former students as a warm, compassionate, and transformative presence in early education.

Researcher’s Note – Oregon to require health workers, school staff be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Walker, 43

June 4, 2025

Jeremy Allen Walker, 43, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2025. Jeremy dedicated nearly twenty years to shaping young lives through education. Over the course of his career, he served as a teacher, coach, vice principal, and Director of Technology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Man Missing From Tinley Park Concert Venue Found Dead: Family

June 8, 2025

TINLEY PARK, IL — A man reported missing after leaving a Tinley Park concert venue late Saturday has been found dead, his family has shared. Timothy Fogt, 50, was last seen leaving Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Saturday around 11 p.m. He was on foot. Tinley Park police on Sunday alerted the public in an effort to locate Fogt, who family said worked as security at the venue. Illinois State Police on Sunday morning were called to I-80 eastbound near Harlem Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian found deceased on a median, said State Police Public Information Officer Jayme Bufford. An investigation is ongoing, police said. Fogt was a longtime teacher at Valley View Community Unit School District 365U in Romeoville.

Researcher’s Note – All K-12, higher ed and healthcare employees in Illinois must receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] or participate in weekly testing: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alabama State Announces The Passing Of Assistant Band Director Charles Goodwin III

June 8, 2025

The Mighty Marching Hornets band of Alabama State University announced the passing of assistant director Charles Goodwin III. Alabama State posted on social media, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the Mighty Marching Hornets, who were his pride and joy.”

Researcher’s Note – Alabama State University has become a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] administration site: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Community mourns loss of Tomahawk Creek Middle School teacher

June 4, 2025

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The community is mourning the loss of Tomahawk Creek Middle School teacher Davilee Kadrlik. Kadrlik, 51, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 31, according to an online obituary. The school system, which did not go into detail about Kadrlik’s cause of death, provided support staff to help students process the unexpected loss. A friend of Kadrlik told CBS 6 she died after a battle with cancer.

Researcher’s Note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement: Link

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Flags ordered at half-staff for Minnesota firefighter who died in the line of duty

June 7, 2025

Flags are at half-staff this weekend in honor of a firefighter from southern Minnesota who died in the line of duty. Andrew Karels, 35, died Monday. He served as a medical officer with the Amboy Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hickory, NC, Firefighter, 20, Collapses, Dies after Fire Call

June 6, 2025

Hickory firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Jake Bridges suffered a medical issue while helping colleagues get a rig back in service following a structure fire, according to a statement from Hickory Fire Department. Despite treatment from fellow firefighters and hospital medical staff, Bridges did not survive. “At just 20 years old, Jake demonstrated his passion for the firefighting profession and dedication to the community. After completing the Gaston College Fire Academy in 2022, he joined the Hickory Fire Department in June 2023 as a certified Level II Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT),” Hickory fire officials wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Binghamton Fire grieves another sudden loss

June 6, 2025

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Binghamton Fire Department, and the community as a whole, is mourning the tragic loss of Lieutenant Scott Pavlick, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday. The Binghamton Fire Department took to Facebook to share the news of its brother’s, of 17+ years, passing. “It is with profound sadness that the Binghamton Fire Department announces the passing of active member Lieutenant Scott Pavlick, who died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 3rd. He was 47 years old,” the post read.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” in or near the waters:

One person dead after a drowning, coroner says

June 7, 2025

BELTON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says one woman is dead after a drowning in Belton. The coroner says it happened Saturday evening when they got a call around 4:40 p.m. from the home on Brown Avenue Extension. The coroner says the woman’s husband said his wife was in the pool and he could not get her out. First responders got there and pulled her from the water, but she died at the scene. The coroner has identified her as 71-year-old Deborah Truitt Jones.

Link

2 bodies found in NYC East River in one day, swept away by fast-moving current

June 7, 2025

Police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man in the water just after 6 a.m. near the Brooklyn Bridge, cops said. The man, who had yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body of another man, who had also yet to be identified, was spotted by a 911 caller floating in the water near 34th Street and FDR Drive just before 7 p.m. He was taken to Pier 16 and pronounced dead, police said. [Both] incidents remain under investigation while the Medical Examiner’s Office works to determine each victim’s cause of death, cops said.

Link

Man drowns at Fanning Springs following recent accident

June 3, 2025

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. – Deputies with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a man who had recently moved to the area drowned at Fanning Springs on Monday. Deputies said they responded to the spring swimming area after getting reports of a drowning. When deputies and EMS arrived, the 59-year-old man was already pulled out of the water and onto the dock; however, authorities said he could not be resuscitated. Deputies said the man was swimming when he went under and did not come back up. It appeared he had suffered a medical emergency. Witnesses who knew the man told deputies the man was hurt in an accident about four days prior when he was working on a car, and it fell on him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Nelson County paramedic dies after on-duty medical emergency

June 4, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Nelson County paramedic died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while in the line of duty. Wesley England, 41, worked for Nelson County EMS. He suffered critical injuries in a motor vehicle crash that was believed to have been caused by a heart attack. Supporting Heroes said the heart attack followed a shift where he made multiple emergency responses and had a physical altercation with a patient in a detention facility. According to Kentucky State Police, England was stopped at a traffic light at Broadway Street and US 31W around noon May 23. He crashed into a vehicle in front of him and continued to push through the intersection. He then crashed into an unoccupied Dodge Caravan and light pole. England was airlifted to a hospital in Tennessee, but he remained in a coma until he was removed from life support. England also served part-time with Washington County EMS, Cumberland County EMS and a deputy sheriff and school resource officer with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He previously served with Louisville Airport Authority, Fort Knox EMS, Campbellsville-Taylor County Rescue and other first responder agencies.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

MDC identifies inmate found dead

June 2, 2025

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County identified an inmate who was found unresponsive and later died at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Estella Quintero, 45, was booked into MDC on May 26 for not appearing in court and not paying child support. Just two days later, she was found unresponsive and died, despite what the county describes as “rigorous life-saving efforts.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

$19K Raised After NJ Dad’s Sudden Death

June 5, 2025

Shawn Kaplan, of Brick [NJ], died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 29, according to his obituary on the Colonial Funeral Home website. He was 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police release name of man found dead in backyard

June 5, 2025

Orange, TX — Police in Orange identify Thomas Widdifield, 75, as the man found dead in a backyard Wednesday afternoon. Officers found his body after getting a report of an unresponsive man in the yard of a home in the 1600 block of 10th Street. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner ordered an autopsy.

Link

Man found dead outside South Austin library, no foul play suspected

June 5, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department confirmed that a man was found dead outside the Menchaca Road Branch Austin Public Library Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department stated that the incident is not being investigated as a homicide, and there is no foul play suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Amalfi: American Tourist Collapses and Dies on the Pier Before Boarding

June 5, 2025

Tragedy on the pier of the port of Amalfi [Italy] in the early afternoon today. A foreign tourist, an elderly man visiting with a group of cruise passengers, suffered a serious illness shortly before boarding a launch headed for the cruise ship moored in the harbor. Shortly before 2:00 p.m., at the end of the excursion in the city, the man, a 75-year-old American from Connecticut, felt a sudden illness and suddenly collapsed to the ground right on the dock. The 118 medical staff intervened immediately, desperately trying to revive him with cardiac massage, defibrillator shocks and adrenaline administration. Despite numerous efforts, every attempt proved to be in vain: the man died on the spot due to a sudden heart attack. There was great dismay among those present, tourists and port workers, helpless witnesses of a tragedy that abruptly interrupted a day of visiting the Amalfi Coast.

Link

Police: Missing man found dead in his vehicle at parking lot of Weslaco Dollar General

June 4, 2025

The body of a man who was reported missing was found Wednesday in his vehicle at the parking lot of a Dollar General, the Weslaco [Texas] Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News. According to police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo, police received a report of a missing adult man and located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General, located at 2111 W. Business 83, Wednesday evening. The unidentified man was found dead in the vehicle. Caraveo said the cause of death is an ongoing investigation.

No age reported.

Link

65-year-old man found dead in downtown Cleveland parking garage

June 2, 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The body of a man was found in a parking garage located at East 12th and Hamilton Avenue in downtown Cleveland Monday night. EMS and Police were called around 7:15 P.M. It was reported earlier that the death was considered suspicious, according to Cleveland EMS, but 19 News has learned from Cleveland Police that their homicide is not involved at this time, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will conduct its investigation and will have the final determination.

Link

Dave and Kitty Simera: They Passed a Month Apart

June 6, 2025

Fontana, CA – With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our Dad and Mom, Dave and Kitty Simera. Dave Joseph Simera was born on September 11, 1954 in Fontana, CA. He passed away on April 23, 2025, following a short illness. Kitty Renee Wilber was born on April 2, 1953, in San Bernardino, CA. She passed away on May 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Dinitto, 36

June 9, 2025

Albion, NY - Nicholas S. Dinitto died unexpectedly on June 6, 2025. Nick had many jobs in his life but his favorite was Carpentry and construction. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to ALS Association, or an organization of choice that helps those with a Chemical dependency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kris McCabe, 55

June 9, 2025

Kris McCabe, 55, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 2, 2025, in South Royalton, VT. He joined Dead River Company, first as a transport driver and then later as a plant manager of Bellows Falls, VT and Walpole, NH, facilities; the position he held at the time of his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louis Perry, 58

June 8, 2025

New York, N.Y. – Louis Edward Perry Jr., 58, of Ballston Spa [NY], passed away on June 4, 2025, after a short illness. Mr. Perry, owner of Son Construction, was a much sought after local contractor because of his exemplary craftsmanship. He was also a long-time employee of the International Firm, WillScot, with offices in Ballston Spa, as Project Manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley O’Connor, 33

June 7, 2025

Ashley E. O’Connor, 33, of Holden [MA], died suddenly, May 30, in Worcester.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Hollander, 34

June 6, 2025

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Our beloved Jack died far too early while riding his bicycle after yet another fantastic day skiing his favorite steeps and chutes in the Sierra Nevada Range on April 21st, 2025. He was 34 years old. Jack was a survivor of childhood cancer, and from that experience he took a ferocity to live as fully in the present moment as possible. For Jack, that mainly meant spending time exploring and adventuring in the great outdoors. He was proud “hiker trash,” who twice through-hiked the Appalachian Trail, and he was a proud “ski bum,” working in lift ops in Utah and California so as to ski the mountains at every chance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorenz Clark, 27

June 6, 2025

Lorenz Christian Clark, 27, of 3013 Alden Drive, Fayetteville [NC], passed away on Tuesday, June 03, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheri Budzynski, 52

June 6, 2025

Cheri A. Budzynski passed away unexpectedly on May 30 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on September 10, 1972, in Toledo, Ohio, to Leonard and Beatrice (Walling) Budzynski, and lived in the Toledo and Grand Rapids, Ohio area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Henry, 47

June 6, 2025

Leslie David Henry, 47, of Gallipolis Ferry, WV, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday June 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jayden Powell, 21

June 5, 2025

Jayden Powell, 21, of Stewartville, MN, died unexpectedly – Monday June 2nd, 2025. Jayden was employed with Thatcher Pool and Spas in Rochester as a customer service associate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaylen Gopher, 38

June 5, 2025

Browning, MT - Passed away on May 28, 2025. No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Wippert, 28

June 5, 2025

Browning, MT - We announce the sudden passing, of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson Jacob Merlin Wippert. Jacob was born on August 16,1996, on the Blackfeet reservation in Browning Montana. A proud member of both the Blackfeet Nation and Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, Canada. Jacob was raised and grew up on the Blackfeet reservation attending all levels of schooling there. Cowboying, horseback riding and attending cultural events were part of Jacobs life there. Growing up Jacob played basketball and wrestled in mini wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmen Bird, 52

June 5, 2025

Passed away on April 29, 2025, in Browning, MT. No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristin Lahey, 60

June 5, 2025

Kristin Elizabeth Lahey, age 60, of Fontana, WI, was called away suddenly on June 1, 2025, in Mt. Prospect, IL. It was her nature to care for others which made her career as a beloved flight attendant at American Airlines, where she worked for 38 years, an ideal fit.

Researcher’s Note – COVID-19 updates: American Airlines to require employee vaccinations [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Selina Ollinger, 34

June 4, 2025

Passed away on April 24, 2025, in Browning, MT. No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Michael Sheridan, 48

June 3, 2025

Pekin, IL – Joshua Michael Sheridan, 48, of Pekin, passed away Friday, May 30, 2025, at his home. Joshua was a veteran of the United States American Army/Reserves.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas James Sellers, 43

June 3, 2025

Peoria, IL – Thomas James Sellers, age 43, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, May 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Michael Anderson, 60

June 3, 2025

Bethalto, IL – Raymond “Mike” Michael Anderson, 60, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society and/or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard G. L. Williamson, 55

June 3, 2025

Alton, IL – Howard “Gary” G. L. Williamson, 55, of Alton, IL, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Cloud, 58

June 2, 2025

Scott Alan Cloud, 58, of Richwood [OH], died Thursday, May 29, 2025, at OSU Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Link

Reported on June 1:

Gregory Scott Dean, 62

June 1, 2025

Peoria, IL – Gregory Scott Dean, a devoted family man, skilled craftsman, and lover of the great outdoors, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bret Stephen Hoover, 30

June 1, 2025

Chillicothe, IL – Bret Stephen Hoover, age 30, of Chillicothe, passed away on May 24, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He enjoyed fishing, drawing, gaming and making music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan W. Sheets, 64

June 1, 2025

Washington, IL – Bryan W. Sheets, 64, of Washington, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Alberta (98)

