A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Joe Marinelli, General Hospital and Santa Barbara Alum, Has Passed Away at 68

June 24, 2025

Joe Marinelli, who played Bunny Tagliatti on Santa Barbara from 1988-90, Pauly Hardman on Guiding Light in 1993 and Joseph Sorel on General Hospital from 1999-2001, has passed away at the age of 68. The actor, who was born on January 21, 1957, in Meriden, Connecticut, had been struggling with his health for the past few years while also appearing on Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show, as the show-within-a-show’s director, Donny Spagnoli. In 2022, the entire cast won a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Researcher’s Note - Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2’ Leatherface Actor Bob Elmore Has Passed Away

June 30, 2025

Bob Elmore [65], a stuntman who’s best known for playing Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, has passed away. “Just to be recognized for working in this little, itty bitty movie that brought pleasure to so many people — and there’s some people that really, really, really enjoyed it,” Elmore said of his iconic role in a 2016 interview from Scream Factory’s Blu-ray release. He also performed stunts in the horror cult classics The Monster Squad and Dr. Giggles. Elmore’s first gig was at Knott’s Berry Farm as part of the amusement park’s Wild West Stunt Show.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adult Film Star From Netflix Doc Dies at 28

June 30, 2025

Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On star Kylie Page died at age 28. The Los Angeles County [CA] Medical Examiner confirmed to AVN on June 26 that the late adult film star passed away one day prior. Kylie’s cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Link

Rick Hurst, Cletus Hogg on ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and father of actor Ryan Hurst, dies at 79

June 27, 2025

Actor Rick Hurst, best known as dim-witted Deputy Cletus Hogg on the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has died unexpectedly in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 79. “It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process,’ as the current expression goes,” actor and politician Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport on “Hazzard,” wrote Thursday evening on the Facebook page for Cooter’s Place, a business themed to the show. Hurst had been scheduled for fan meet-and-greet appearances July 3-7 at the Cooter’s in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., according to the website for the store and restaurant, which has three locations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Update to our report earlier this month:

Brian Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed After Beach Boys Co-Founder’s Death at 82

June 26, 2025

Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been shared. The Beach Boys co-founder passed away on June 11 at 82, his family announced on Instagram. Just over a year ago, Wilson announced he was living with a neurocognitive disorder akin to dementia, but now his cause of death has been revealed. The 82-year-old songwriter and musician died of “respiratory arrest,” according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. Per the American CPR Care Association, respiratory arrest occurs “when a person’s breathing completely ceases, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body” and can quickly progress to cardiac arrest if not treated immediately. Additionally, he had infections such as sepsis and cystitis, along with neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease. It’s unknown how much he knew of his medical problems.

Researcher’s Note – Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gets His Covid Jab: Link

Link

Bobby Sherman, Heartthrob Singer and TV Actor of the 1970s, Dies at 81

June 24, 2025

Bobby Sherman, a singer and actor who became a quintessential shaggy-haired teen idol of the late 1960s and early ’70s, died Tuesday at age 81. His wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, had announced three months ago that the entertainer had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Link

Rebekah Del Rio, who sang ‘Llorando’ in David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive,’ dies at 57

June 27, 2025

Rebekah Del Rio, whose soulful performance of “Llorando” added new layers of poignancy to the David Lynch classic “Mulholland Drive,” has died at 57. Del Rio died in her Los Angeles [CA] home Monday, June 23, according to the office of the city’s medical examiner, who confirmed the news to USA TODAY Friday, June 27. Both the cause and manner of death were listed as deferred, meaning a deputy medical examiner completed an initial examination but required more studies and tests to make a final determination. The process could take several months.

Link

At the age of 52 TV producer and former P7S1 manager Michael Schmidt has died

June 23, 2025

From WDR to the world: With a passion for comedy, Michael Schmidt moved through the German industry, expanded the international production business for P7S1, and recently didn’t shy away from tough topics. He died unexpectedly on Sunday. With a great passion for programming, always a must-watch clip on his smartphone – and an unmistakable laugh: This is how many companions from more than 30 years in the TV industry will remember him, both in Germany and internationally. Michael Schmidt, a committed advocate for good programming, who, despite leading management positions, maintained his passion for development and details. He died unexpectedly on Sunday in his adopted home of New York at the age of just 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Scott Jr., Founding Member of R&B Group The Whispers, Dies at 81 from Cancer

June 28, 2025

Walter Scott Jr., a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 81. According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, the musician died on Thursday, June 26, six months after being diagnosed with cancer. Per the publication, Walter was in Northridge, Calif., surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

Link

Supa of Aly‑Us Has Passed Away—“Follow Me” Was More Than a Track, It Was a Movement

June 29, 2025

Roselle, New Jersey – Longtime house music lovers will feel this one. Eddie Lewis [56], better known to the scene as Supa, the soulful frontman and co‑founder of early‑90s house outfit Aly‑Us, has passed away. His voice—smooth, commanding, full of heart—animated the unforgettable anthem “Follow Me,” a track that became the soundtrack for unity, freedom, and collective joy in clubs around the world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty’s cause of death revealed after sudden passing

June 26, 2025

Officials have confirmed the cause of death of Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away on May 30 surrounded by his family. The 70-year-old was suffering from a myriad of illnesses when he passed, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. Ronald checked into a Los Angeles hospital in late May, and quickly declined in health. His death certificate states that the cause of death was due to acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer, and aspiration pneumonia. Also listed on the certificate were acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis, indicating that his kidneys had shut down.

Link

Notre Dame football and NFL defensive tackle Oliver Gibson passes away at age 53

June 30, 2025

While there is plenty of excitement for Notre Dame football, on Sunday evening, it was announced that former Irish defensive tackle Oliver Gibson had passed away at 53 years old, putting a damper on the good mood. The Illinois native played for the Irish in the early 1990s, and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He’d also play for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before retiring after the 2004 season.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nate White, 20

June 26, 2025

Former Wisconsin Badgers and South Dakota State running back Nate White has died at the age of 20, according to multiple news sources. He passed away in Brookings, South Dakota, where he was a student at South Dakota State University after transferring from Wisconsin in January. A cause of death has not been released.

Researcher’s Note – UW’s flu vaccination recommendations: Flu shots: The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive the flu vaccine each year. This three-dose vaccine is recommended for female identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–26 and male identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–21: Link

Link

Cincinnati native, Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker dies after long battle with Parkinson’s disease

June 28, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH — Cincinnati native and former Reds player Dave Parker has died at the age of 74. Parker’s death was announced inside Great American Ball Park and during the broadcast of Saturday’s game between the Reds and the San Diego Padres. In a press release, the Reds said Parker died “due to complications from a long illness.” Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Braves, Red Sox Pitcher Dies Unexpectedly at 54

June 25, 2025

Matt Murray, a former second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves who played six major league games for Atlanta and the Boston Red Sox, died at age 54. According to ItemLive.com, Murray succumbed to complications from surgery. Murray remained active in Braves alumni events after retiring as a player in 1999, the last of his 11 professional seasons. According to ItemLive.com, he was a resident of Calhoun, Ga., at the time of his death.

Link

Rich Stephens, former Raiders offensive lineman, dead at 59

June 24, 2025

Cedar Hill, Missouri - Former Raiders offensive lineman Rich Stephens has died at the age of 59, according to his obituary. Stephens played in the NFL for two seasons in the mid-1990s, both with the Raiders.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Independent Star Chris ‘Thunder’ Anderson Passes Away

June 29, 2025

Chris Anderson, who was a star in the North Carolina wrestling scene, has passed away. The North American Wrestling Alliance announced on Facebook on Friday that Anderson had passed. No details on his passing were provided; he was 52 years old.

Link

Todd Peterson Passed Away June 19, 2025

June 23, 2025

Todd Peterson passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. A highly successful motocross racer in Southern California, he achieved 448 professional wins and secured six CMC Night Motocross Championships. He was inducted into the Hotshoe Hall of Fame in 2021 and was celebrated at the Anaheim Stadium 2022 Supercross Series season opener by the Legends and Heroes tour.

Link

Former Mankato Symphony conductor Ken Freed dies unexpectedly

June 30, 2025

Mankato, Minnesota – Ken Freed, the exuberant and good-natured musician and conductor who led the Mankato Symphony Orchestra for 12 years and took it to new heights, died unexpectedly Sunday. The cause of death hasn’t been released. Freed, who came to Minnesota in 1998 to join the Minnesota Orchestra as a violist, joined the Mankato Symphony Orchestra in 2006. He helmed the MSO for 12 years before leaving in 2019.

No age reported.

Link

Broadway Conductor Sue Anderson Has Died at 70

June 25, 2025

Broadway Conductor, music director, and pianist Sue Anderson passed away May 1, following a long battle with cancer. News of her passing was confirmed to Playbill by her daughter, Emily Groenendaal. Ms. Anderson was 70.

Link

Mark Davis, longtime Connecticut TV political reporter, dies at 76

June 24, 2025

Mark Davis, a television news journalist who covered Connecticut politics for three decades for a local ABC affiliate, has died. He was 76. Davis died on Monday, WTNH-TV announced on Tuesday. He worked at the station for 36 years and retired in 2020 as chief Capitol correspondent. The cause of death was not disclosed. He had surgery last year for bladder cancer, the station previously reported.

Link

YouTube star Mikayla Raines dies by suicide at 29; husband blames online abuse

June 24, 2025

Animal rescue activist and YouTube star Mikayla Raines has died by suicide, according to her husband. She was 29. Ethan Raines announced her death in an emotional video on her YouTube channel Monday. He said that for years his wife suffered from various mental health issues and struggled to cope with online criticism. Mikayla Raines created a nonprofit animal rescue organization, SaveAFox Rescue, in 2017, when she was 20 years old. Since then, she built a large following on social media dedicated to her advocacy efforts, accruing more than 2.4 million followers on YouTube and hundreds of thousands on other social media sites.

Link

Update to our report last month:

‘I feel like it’s not real’: Influencer Hannah Moody’s cause of death discovered a month after her body was found near Arizona trail

June 28, 2025

The authorities have finally found the cause of the tragic death of hiking influencer Hannah Moody. Moody was a 31-year-old Christian influencer with over 40,000 followers on Instagram. Her content was specifically about her faith, family, and most importantly, her love for hiking around the plains of Arizona. Hannah Moody’s body was found about 600 yards off the trail from the hike. Which is a detail of note. That suggests that she got perhaps disoriented or something else dire that led her off the marked path. Which makes things much more dangerous and the job much harder for search and rescuers in case of an emergency. The official cause of death was finally announced as environmental heat exposure, and the manner of death was determined to be accidental. The temperature on that day was reportedly 102 degrees F. That kind of heat, and sustained exposure to it, can be a massive immediate risk; dehydration and, as is clear here, even accidental death are possibilities. Even in places you know, experienced hikers should always stay alert to cases of drastic temperature changes.

Link

Joe Epperson, ‘Full House’ and ‘Tonight Show’ Camera Operator, Dies at 80

June 29, 2025

Joe Epperson, a camera operator who brought TV shows like Full House, and The Tonight Show to audiences, has died. The 80-year-old died of cardiac arrest at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, on Saturday, June 28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Link

Fighting game legend Brad ‘Slips’ Vitale passes away

June 29, 2025

Chicago, IL – Fighting game legend Brad ‘Slips’ Vitale passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 45 last night. Vitale worked on major franchises in the Fighting Game Community for NetherRealm Studios, like Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat X, where he was a game balance tester. He was also credited as a quality assurance analyst for the first Injustice game.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime State Department spokesman, diplomat Richard Boucher, dies at 73

June 28, 2025

Richard Boucher, who served for more than a decade as the spokesman for the State Department and assistant secretary of state for public affairs, has died at age 73, according to friends and family. He died on Thursday in a hospital in northern Virginia after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to two people close to his family. After leaving the spokesman’s job, Boucher became assistant secretary of state for state for South and Central Asia and was then ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Link

Iowa State Senator Rocky De Witt dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer

June 27, 2025

Iowa State Senator Rocky De Witt [66] of Lawton has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. De Witt served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors including as chairman, before he was elected to the Iowa Senate in District One in 2022. His cancer diagnosis was first shared in January of 2024. He previously worked at MidAmerican Energy for 22 years and as a deputy in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

Link

Darrent Williams’ mom Rosalind dies at 60

June 23, 2025

DENVER, CO — Rosalind Williams, who displayed remarkable strength and grace following the murder of her son, former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, passed away Sunday, Legacy Mortuary Services of Fort Worth, Texas announced. She was 60 years old. Her nephew, Demond Kennard, said Rosalind had heart problems in recent years and died of cardiac arrest at a Dallas-suburban hosptal in Mansfield, Texas.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Michael Hampton Groover, M.D., 60

May 28, 2025

Michael Hampton Groover, M.D., age 60, died in his sleep Saturday, May 24, in Fleming Island, Florida. Hampton was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He trained at Georgia Baptist in Internal Medicine and later specialized in geriatric and palliative care. Hampton practiced at Atlanta Medical Center and Peachtree Christian Hospice, St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens [GA], among other locations. He and Susan relocated to Northeast Florida two years ago, where he served as Chief Medical Officer for Haven Hospice.

Researcher’s Note – Georgia Hospital Groups Require Workers Get Vaccinated [sic], State Preps for Delta Variant Rise: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Clayton Pauze, 52

June 27, 2025

Salisbury, Maryland – With deep sorrow, we share the sudden passing of Clayton Andrew Pauze, who left us on June 25, 2025, at the age of 52. He had a deep love for airplanes, which turned into a successful career as the Chief Pilot for Perdue Farms.

Researcher’s Note – Perdue Farms starts vaccinating [sic] workers in Virginia: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Embry Canterbury, American Entrepreneur and CEO of Hibernia Resources, Dies Suddenly at Age 52 While Staying in Positano

June 23, 2025

The energy industry is mourning the untimely passing of Embry P. Canterbury, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Hibernia Resources III, LLC. The tragedy occurred on June 21, 2025, when the 52-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while staying at the Hotel San Pietro in Positano [Italy]. The exact circumstances of Embry Canterbury’s death are still under investigation, but early indications are that a sudden illness was the cause of death. Authorities are conducting an investigation to clarify every detail of the incident. The international community awaits further updates.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CDCR mourns passing of Lucy Simper

June 27, 2025

Sacramento, CA – Lucy Simper, information technology specialist with CDCR’s Enterprise Information Services (EIS), passed away June 26, 2025. According to her office, she was a member of EIS Network Engineering. Her state career spanned nearly 40 years but for the last 23 years, she’s been with EIS as part of networking services.

Researcher’s Note – California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 19:

Mannon Barrett Rial, stillborn

June 19, 2025

Peoria, IL – Mannon Barrett Rial, our precious daughter, was born sleeping on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Although born sleeping, she brought immeasurable joy and was immensely loved. She will continue to be loved, cherished, and remembered.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 20:

Alius Jermaine Edison, 5

June 20, 2025

With broken hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing, in San Antonio, Texas, of our beautiful boy, Alius Jermaine Edison — lovingly known as AJ — who left this world far too soon at just five years old. Though his feet no longer run beside us, his love and laughter remain. He is — and always will be — Forever 5, forever our protector, and forever loved. AJ the Brave.

No cause of death reported.

Link

12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Middle Schooler Dies Suddenly From Diabetes, Family Says

June 25, 2025

A 12-year-old Pennsylvania middle schooler died suddenly from complications related to diabetes, loved ones said. Mason “Mase” Salera died on Monday, June 23, according to a GoFundMe started by family friend Kristine Primeaux. Mason was a Ridley Middle School student, the school has not commented on his sudden passing. His obituary and funeral arrangements had not been posted publicly as of Tuesday.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

VCU Basketball Legend’s 13-Year-Old Rising Star Son Dies Unexpectedly

June 24, 2025

Jaylen Martinez, a 13-year-old athlete who was starting high school at Benedictine College Prep in the fall, died on Monday, June 23, according to multiple local outlets. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Martinez, the son of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball star Joey Rodriguez and former VCU cheerleader Ciera Anaí, died on Monday. Rodriguez has not confirmed his son’s death, but posted a series of childhood photos of Martinez on his X account on Monday. In the comments, he received lots of love and support in the wake of his son’s death. Local station CBS6 reported that the teen led his team at Liberty Middle School in Ashland, Va. To a county championship last year. Martinez also played for the local RockIt Sports league. On Monday, the league posted a photo of the young athlete playing for the team on Instagram Stories, writing, “We love you #5. Our hearts go out to Ciera and family. We are always here for you.” Martinez announced he was joining the Benedictine Cadets back in March. According to his mom’s Instagram page, he had already started practicing with the team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Georgia teen who ‘radiated love’ passes after cancer battle, four years after mother died of breast cancer

June 24, 2025

Atlanta, GA - A Georgia 19-year-old passed over the weekend following a battle with cancer, four years after her mother died of breast cancer. She’s being remembered as someone who “radiated love.” Kiera Shakoor was first diagnosed with nerve cancer in high school, yet still crossed the graduation stage with strength and pride. When the cancer returned earlier this year, it spread quickly, first to her brain, and then throughout her body. Her brothers brought her home from treatment to care for her in her final days. Will left his job to become her full-time caregiver. With no extended family or support system, they faced everything together. Now her brothers are doing everything they can to honor her final request of be being buried alongside their mom.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Old Bridge Police Officer Andrew Paterek Dies Suddenly

June 24, 2025

New Jersey – Officer Andrew Paterek [32] died on Monday, June 23 [at his home], the Old Bridge PBA Local 127 said. Paterek first joined the Old Bridge Township Police Department as an auxiliary officer in 2015, serving until 2020. He then became a Class 1 special law enforcement officer, and in November 2022, he was officially sworn in as one of five new full-time officers. He graduated from New Jersey City University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Researcher’s Note – Effective immediately and in keeping with the decision to lift the student vaccination [sic] requirement, NJCU employees are no longer required to be vaccinated [sic] as a condition of employment: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Akron police Detective Clay Cozart dies unexpectedly

June 24, 2025

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Clay Cozart [59], a longtime officer who served the city for nearly 30 years. Over the course of his nearly three-decade career, he took on several leadership roles, including serving as president of the Fraternal Order of Police from 2020 to 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Union County detective dies after battle with cancer

June 24, 2025

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening that Detective Andrew Woods [41] has passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Former New Hanover County Schools superintendent dies during Blueberry Festival bike ride

June 24, 2025

Kure Beach, North Carolina – Former New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Tim Markley has died, according to an obituary from the Quinn McGowen Funeral Home. Markley passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 21 while biking the Tour de Blueberry charity ride in Burgaw. He was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Pulli, 55

June 26, 2025

Christine Pulli, 55, of Stoughton [MA], passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2025, at Boston Medical Center South in Brockton after a sudden illness at home. She made her home in Stoughton for the past 15 years, where she worked at O’Donnell Middle School and became a beloved presence among students and staff alike. Christine brought her whole self into every room she entered.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Keisha Ferguson Has Passed Away

June 18, 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Keisha Ferguson [54], a beloved member of the Ann Arbor, Michigan, community. The news of Keisha’s sudden passing has stunned and devastated her family, friends, and colleagues.

Researcher’s Note – It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Clague Middle School Math teacher, Ms. Keisha Ferguson, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Ms. Ferguson dedicated 32 years to the Ann Arbor Public Schools community: Link Ann Arbor Public Schools COVID-19 school policy: Staff vaccination [sic] required. Estimate 94% fully vaccinated [sic] as of 9/10/21. Weekly tests required for unvaccinated: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five coaches “died suddenly”:

Eisenhower softball coach passes away after weeks long battle following cardiac event

June 30, 2025

The Wichita-area [KS] softball community is mourning the loss of Eisenhower High School softball coach and longtime educator Amber Brunswig, who died over the weekend at the age of 47. Brunswig, affectionately known to her players as “Coach B” or “Bunsy,” died following complications from a major cardiac event earlier this month. According to updates from the Facebook page of the Eisenhower softball team, she was rushed to an emergency room in the early hours of June 3 and placed in a medically induced coma. She was then placed in hospice care on June 15 before passing away.

Link

Prayers Pouring In After ‘Beloved’ Football Coach Dies At 42

June 25, 2025

Chicago, IL - A popular football and baseball coach in the local Chicago, Illinois community was coaching his 13-year-old son’s game on Friday evening, when he collapsed and died. Ares Roper, a 42-year-old football and baseball coach, was an Air Force veteran. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. Roper was beloved in the Tinley Park community for his work on the football field and baseball diamond.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Memphis women’s basketball trainer dies age 63

June 25, 2025

Joye Lee-McNelis, head coach of the Memphis [TN] women’s basketball program from 1991 to 2004, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her fight against lung cancer, the family asks for donations to her personal charity, the Forrest General Patient Navigation Fund.

Link

Tribute to Frederick Courtney Webster, Jr.

June 23, 2025

With great sadness, we remember Frederick Courtney Webster, Jr., beloved Pioneer High School [MI] Teaching Assistant and Coach. Fred was born on June 26, 1975, and passed away on June 23, 2025, just a few days shy of his 50th birthday. In 2009, Fred began his service at Pioneer High School, serving as both a Teaching Assistant and Girls’ Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach. He also coached Boys’ Varsity Basketball at Arbor Prep High School and Boys’ Junior Varsity Basketball at Dexter High School. In 2023, Fred enrolled at Eastern Michigan University and recently completed his bachelor’s degree in Special Education and Teaching.

Researcher’s Note - Ann Arbor Public Schools COVID-19 school policy: Staff vaccination required. Estimate 94% fully vaccinated [sic] as of 9/10/21. Weekly tests required for unvaccinated: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

UAH says Associate Athletic Director Sam Baldwin has died

June 23, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville has announced that Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications Sam Baldwin [34] has died. The university said on Monday that Baldwin unexpectedly died over the weekend. Baldwin first joined the UAH Athletic Communication office during the 2014-2015 school year and was promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.

Researcher’s Note – UAH employees must be vaccinated [sic] for Covid-19 by Dec. 8: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Umpire Dies After Collapsing During Youth Softball Tournament amid Heatwave

June 26, 2025

Sumpter, SC - A community in South Carolina is mourning the loss of a longtime youth sports umpire who died amid a record-setting heatwave. Mitchell Huggins, 61, died on Saturday, June 21 after collapsing on the field while he was officiating a softball tournament at a park in Sumter County, S.C. Huggins was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter at approximately 6 p.m. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office told WACH-TV that Huggins’ cause of death was due to heat stroke and that an underlying heart condition played a role.

Link

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

Cranberry Twp. EMS mourning sudden death of paramedic

June 30, 2025

Cranberry Township [PA] EMS has announced the sudden passing of one of their own. In a Facebook post, the EMS announced, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Autumn Rapp [25] had recently died, unexpectedly. “Autumn was deeply dedicated to our community, serving with Cranberry Township EMS, East Brady Ambulance, and Karns City Regional Ambulance, and previously with Emlenton Ambulance,” Chief Matt Nickl and Deputy Chief Rich Jones said in the post. “We were fortunate to know Autumn not only as a skilled clinician, but also as a remarkable person and friend.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

North Texas firefighter dies after medical emergency, department says

June 26, 2025

ROANOKE, Texas — The Roanoke Fire Department said Fire Captain Michael Reedy, 38, died after a “sudden medical emergency.” Reedy joined the Roanoke Fire Department in 2007 as a volunteer firefighter and was hired full-time in 2008.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:

SQ mourns passing of Autherine Canada

June 27, 2025

San Quentin [CA] Rehabilitation Center (SQ) announced the June 21, 2025, passing of Case Records Technician Autherine Canada. Canada started her career with the department as an office assistant at SQ in February 2006. The following year, she promoted to program technician at the Department of Health Services. Canada then transferred to Department of Social Services in March 2007. She then returned to SQ as a case records technician in January 2020.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Canadian citizen dies at Florida ICE detention facility

June 26, 2025

Miami, Florida – A Canadian citizen detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has died in custody while awaiting removal from the U.S. Johnny Noviello, 49, was pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department on June 23 at 1:36 p.m. He was found nonresponsive by staff at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center approximately 40 minutes earlier, and CPR was administered as well as an external defibrillator, while emergency services were called. The cause of death is still under investigation. According to ICE, Noviello entered the U.S. on January 2, 1988, with a valid visa, and became a lawful permanent resident, or green card holder, on October 24, 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Convicted killer of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz found dead in NY prison

June 29, 2025

NEW YORK — The gang member convicted of killing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was found dead at a New York correctional facility on Friday, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website. Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 31, was found dead in his cell at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility around 1:16 p.m., where he was serving a sentence of 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, a spokesperson for DOCCS said. State coroners and medical examiners will determine his cause of death, the spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement.

Link

Name of man found dead in St. Louis County jail revealed

June 27, 2025

DULUTH, Minn. – The person found dead in the St. Louis County Jail early Wednesday morning has been released. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Keith Jrome Taylor, 56, of Duluth, was the deceased person. The BCA’s preliminary investigation did not find any obvious signs of trauma on Taylor and his cause of death is pending. Taylor was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell by detention deputies during routine inmate checks on the morning of June 24 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Link

21-year-old detainee found dead at Rankin County Jail

June 24, 2025

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – A 21-year-old detainee has been found dead at the Rankin County Jail. That’s according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. He says there were no signs of trauma and that Tevin Rogers’ remains are being held for an autopsy.

Link

Eight “died suddenly” in the waters:

Dead man found floating in Hudson River

June 29, 2025

A dead man was found floating in the Hudson River off Harlem on Sunday morning, police said. Cops were called to the scene near Dyckman Street around the Henry Hudson Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m. and found the body in the water, an NYPD rep said. Post photos show workers from the coroner’s office hauling the corpse away in a body bag. Police said the identity of the man, described by sources as being in his 40s, is pending further investigation and that his cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.

Link

Napanoch woman dies after medical emergency at Ulster County Pool

June 26, 2025

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. – At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive female at the Ulster County Pool in New Paltz. Lifeguards immediately removed the individual from the water and began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). An on-site EMT, who was stationed nearby at an event at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, responded immediately to assist. The patient, a 62-year-old Napanoch resident, remained unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Preliminary information suggests that a medical event occurred while the individual was in the pool.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coroner identifies Lake Isabella man found dead in Kern River

June 26, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was later found dead after going into the Kern River as 49-year-old Clint Joel Wampler of Lake Isabella. The coroner’s report said that on June 24, 2025, at around 3:53 p.m., Wampler entered the Kern River and was later found dead at around 4:37 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Link

Woman, 25, Found Dead off Boat Anchored in Magothy River

June 26, 2025

Maryland – The search for the operator of a bowrider, found anchored with no one on it, has ended in tragedy. A 25-year-old woman’s body has been recovered near the boat on the Magothy River, not far from the popular Dobbins Island sandbar. On Thursday, June 26 around 11 a.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say they were called to the Magothy near Gibson Island for a report of a missing boater, last seen Wednesday evening. The boater was last seen operating a bowrider-style boat. NRP officers found the boat unmanned, anchored between Gibson Island and Dobbins Island in about 12 feet of water. There were personal possessions on board. Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s fireboats and dive team responded, along with aviation units. Divers located the body of the 25-year-old woman near the anchor line of the boat. She’s believed to have been the only person on board.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man drowned in south Charlotte home

June 25, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died from drowning in south Charlotte on Tuesday, June 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Medic responded to a call with reports of a potential deadly drowning around noon. Police found Thomas Hager, 76, unresponsive in his pool. Hager’s death was ruled sudden natural death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coroner IDs Woman Found Dead In Pool

June 25, 2025

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL — A 77-year-old woman who was found dead in a pool near Harvard has been identified as Nancy Prepura. The cause of Prepura’s death is still under investigation, according to authorities. When paramedics arrived, they found Prepura, who was not breathing and had been removed from the pool, according to a news release. An autopsy was performed, and preliminary findings are unavailable at this time. Toxicology is currently pending, and the cause of Prepura’s death remains under investigation.

Link

Sudden Death Of Religious Educator’s Brother Sparks Grief in Tight-Knit Briarcliff Parish

June 25, 2025

A tight-knit parish in Westchester County [NY] is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Ian Richards, a graduate student, poet, and artist remembered for his gentleness, creativity, and deep empathy. Richards, the younger brother of Kevin Richards, Director of Religious Education at St. Theresa’s Parish in Briarcliff Manor, died unexpectedly in a swimming accident in Maryland on Saturday, June 21, according to a newly launched GoFundMe organized on behalf of his grieving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Employee found dead at Ohio water treatment plant

June 24, 2025

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — An employee was found dead inside a water tank at an Ohio water treatment plant. Deputies responded to the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant and found a man, identified as Jeffrey Kukay, floating face down in a tank filled with water. Deputies were told that Kukay worked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. by himself at the facility, CBS-affiliated WTOL reported. The sheriff’s office says deputies were also told that Kukay completed a 7 p.m. water sample test, but no further tests were completed. According to the report, Kukay was wearing a safety harness that was attached to a safety line running down the middle of a ladder. Deputies said there did not appear to be any bleeding or foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Atlantic City Waitress Maddie Eberhardt Dies Suddenly, 26, Leaves Behind Devastated Family

June 28, 2025

Madison “Maddie” Eberhardt passed away on Monday, June 23, according to her obituary with Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home. She earned her bachelor’s degree in visual arts from Stockton University and worked as a waitress at Carmine’s and the Hard Rock in Atlantic City [NJ].

Researcher’s Note – Rowan, Stockton latest NJ universities to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic Loss: 40-Year-Old Black Restaurant Owner Dies In Her Sleep After Posting “Quita Needs Rest’

June 28, 2025

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 40-year-old Nashville [TN] restaurant owner LaQuita “Quita” Cole, known to many simply as Chef Quita, passed away in her sleep after working nonstop for weeks. Her last words before lying down to rest were, “Quita needs rest.” And tragically, she never woke up. The beloved founder and owner of QC Kitchen had been working seven days a week, pouring every ounce of her energy into her business, her community, and her customers. Known for her radiant smile and soul-soothing dishes, Quita was a light in Nashville until burnout dimmed it forever. According to friends and those close to her, Quita had been noticeably overwhelmed and fatigued in the days leading up to her death. She’d been vocal about needing a break. In one haunting post online, she simply wrote, “Quita needs rest.” Just days later, on April 25, 2025, she took a nap and passed away in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Seekins, owner of Famous Mike’s Of Macon, passes away

June 26, 2025

MACON, Ga. — Mike Seekins [63], owner of Famous Mike’s Of Macon, passed away on Wednesday night, according to a family member’s post online. The news came early Thursday morning in a post from the restaurant on Facebook written by his son, Sam. “Dad, Mike, passed away tonight around 9pm (Wednesday, June 25, 2025). Because of this, the restaurant will be closed for the next few days and we are going to take this time to discuss next steps...”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Owner Of Popular Bergen County Restaurant John Iachetti Dies Suddenly: ‘One Of The Good Guys’

June 24, 2025

Glen Rock, NJ – John J. Iachetti Sr., the founder of Iachetti’s Kitchen in Glen Rock and proud father of four, died suddenly on Friday, June 20, according to his obituary on the Vander Plaat Memorial Home website. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Deuel of Dan’s Place II diner in Albany dies at 60

June 30, 2025

BETHLEHEM, NY — Tommy Cheez has sung his last tune and slung his last eggs. Generations of Albany diner fans, from cops to college students to politicos to the lonely and the marginalized, are mourning the passing of Thomas Edward Deuel, who died suddenly last Wednesday at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 60 and had been associated with the diner now known as Dan’s Place II since his mother, Donna Deuel, co-founded it when he was around 12.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Repeat Bryan city council candidate, citizen advocate, passes away

June 26, 2025

BRYAN, Texas – Patrick Lee Giammalva, an outspoken advocate for his community, skilled carpenter, and family man, passed away on Saturday, June 21. He was 71. A familiar face at Bryan City Council meetings, Giammalva was a passionate voice for neighborhood revitalization and a three-time candidate for public office. He ran for mayor in 2019 and city council in both 2022 and 2024, motivated largely by his opposition to the city’s decision to relocate the municipal golf course and develop Midtown Park.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dallas postal worker collapses, dies while on the job

June 25, 2025

DALLAS, TX – A Dallas letter carrier died over the weekend while on the job. The death of 51-year-old Jacob Taylor comes just two years after Eugene Gates, another letter carrier, died of heat exhaustion. A union representative told FOX 4 that Taylor collapsed while working in the Dallas Medical District this past Saturday. He later died at the hospital. While it’s still not yet clear if the heat was a factor, the high on Saturday was 94 degrees.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ridgewood Dad’s Night Member Octavio Gonzalez Dies Suddenly

June 25, 2025

Ridgewood, NJ – The night before he died, Octavio Gonzalez [50] was more full of life than ever. He spent the evening laughing with one of his closest friends, Ahmad Oloumi, who said nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “He was no different,” Oloumi said. “His typical jovial self.” Which is why the news of Gonzalez’s sudden passing the next day, Sunday, June 22, came as such a shock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shock and sadness as ‘witty, charming and caring’ young Irish man dies suddenly in the US

June 24, 2025

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a ‘charming, witty and caring’ young Irish man who died suddenly in the United States earlier this month. Jamie Darcy, originally from Dundalk in Co Louth, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Emporia, Kansas, on Monday, June 16, according to a death notice shared on RIP.ie.

Researcher’s Note – November 11 th , 2024: Unfortunately, Jamie’s health has taken a serious downturn . Living with type 1 diabetes has meant constant management and medical expenses, but recently, his condition has worsened : Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

The Lakewood woman who posted messages in her windows has passed away

June 24, 2025

Dallas, Texas – Linda England, also known as Linda Marie Ford, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 21, according to her family in an Instagram post. Linda’s window messages began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she applied letters to her windows to wish her father a happy 80th birthday. This message was a hit, and she continued to post celebratory announcements as well as jokes and political statements. One of her most recent window posts called attention to [promote] the No Kings protest at Dallas City Hall.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Michigan man dies after medical incident causes crash in Leelanau County

June 30, 2025

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man died after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed in Northern Michigan. Deputies say 57-year-old John Norman of Northport died due to the medical incident that caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident, deputies said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holiday Man Dies After Sudden Medical Emergency Triggers Crash In Pasco County

June 29, 2025

PASCO COUNTY, FL – A 57-year-old Holiday man died Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading to a multi-impact crash on Garfield Drive. The man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Garfield Drive when he reportedly experienced a medical emergency. He lost control of the vehicle, which then veered across the roadway, striking several trash cans. The Pathfinder then collided with a parked and unoccupied Honda Civic located at 3452 Garfield Drive. The vehicle continued its uncontrolled path, striking a tree and subsequently a concrete porch post at 3444 Garfield Drive before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Medical episode suspected in fatal tractor crash

June 28, 2025

North Carolina – A man died Saturday after crashing his tractor into a tree in western Moore County, ending what had been a joyful day for family and friends. The crash occurred just before noon on Dover Church Road, southwest of Jermayne Farm Road, according to authorities on scene. A parade of antique tractors had just left a parade in Montgomery County and was traveling towards Seagrove when a tractor at the back of the line slowed down and became separated from the group. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased once a medic unit arrived on the scene. Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it is believed to be the result of a medical issue.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tucson woman dies in car crash: TPD suspects medical issue involvement

June 27, 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. – A fatal car crash left one dead and another injured on the westside of Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said in the afternoon of June 26, 2025, 35-year-old Luccia Rose Romeo was driving eastbound on Anklam Road when she crossed the center multi-use lane and hit a 76-year-old woman driving westbound on the road. The Tucson Fire Department provided medical assistance at the scene, but Romeo was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner University Medical Center. The two others injured were also transported to a hospital. Detectives said they suspect a medical issue may have influenced Romero’s driving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Funeral Set For Brian Tortora, Victim Killed In I-87 Wreck

June 25, 2025

Brian Tortora [33], a native of Yonkers who was living in New York City, was killed on Saturday, June 21, in a wrong-way wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 87 in Clarkstown, as Daily Voice previously reported. Tortora was driving a 2024 Subaru WRX north in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. when he struck two tractor-trailers near Exit 12, according to New York State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. He taught at Cross Hill Academy in Yonkers and the Jeffrey M. Rapport School for Career Development in the Bronx, where he was beloved by students and staff alike. He had recently set his sights on becoming an assistant principal.

Researcher’s Note – Governor Hochul announces new requirements and guidance for the safe reopening of New York schools. Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Medical emergency causes crash in Blair County, one dead

June 25, 2025

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was pronounced dead on Wednesday after a single-car crash in Roaring Spring. According to Blair County Coroner Ray Benton, the coroner’s office was called to the area of 7217 Woodbury Pike for a death investigation. Deputy Coroner Rachel Farber determined that 76-year-old Pauline Grace had suffered a medical emergency, which caused her to crash. No other cars or people were involved in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police said that she was traveling north when she traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. The collision caused the front and rear part of the vehicle to tear in half.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dead and workers injured after big rig crashes into I-75 worksite

June 24, 2025

A truck driver is dead and several workers are injured after a semi truck crashed into a worksite in Michigan on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on June 24th at around 9 a.m. on Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 in Frenchtown Township, Michigan. According to CBS News, a crew with the Michigan Department of Transportation was working to patch the left lane of the interstate when a semi truck crashed into one of the attenuator trucks parked behind the worksite before colliding with the second one. The semi truck jacknifed as a result of the collision and spilled its load of aluminum cans on the interstate. The truck driver died in the crash. His identity has not been released. Several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries in the crash. It is not yet known if impairment is a factor in the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

City police: Medical incident believed cause of woman’s death

June 30, 2025

BATAVIA, NY — A woman found dead June 24 in a vehicle appears to have died due to a medical incident, city police said. The vehicle was found parked on Vine Street, police said. The investigation is continuing but preliminary results say the death wasn’t criminal in nature. It was reported that the vehicle had been parked roadside for some time with the female inside. The arriving officer began to administer CPR, but was unsuccessful in reviving the patient. Mercy EMS and City Fire assisted at the scene, but despite their efforts the female was declared deceased by a county coroner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Attleboro Chick-fil-A parking lot identified

June 27, 2025

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office released the identity of a man found dead in a vehicle on Washington Street on June 26. 52-year-old Marc Mantel, of Derry, New Hampshire, was found dead of a suspected “medical fatality” in the Chick-fil-A parking lot. Police were called to the area around 10:45 a.m. for a well-being check. The district attorney’s office said the death was deemed not suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in canyon near Cedar City

June 28, 2025

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the brush near Cedar City. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in Cedar Canyon along Coal Creek Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the call and located the deceased individual, believed to be a woman around 60 years old. The body was found beneath a bush. An investigation is underway; however, officials said they do not believe the woman’s death is suspicious at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after medical emergency in Riverside Park, NYPD investigating

June 28, 2025

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man died Thursday night after suffering a medical emergency in Riverside Park, prompting an investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division. Police responded around 10:05 p.m. to a call for assistance at West 137th Street and Riverside Drive in the 30th Precinct, where the man was reported to be having difficulty breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the man to Mount Sinai Morningside. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, authorities said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Orland Park man found dead; Police say no foul play suspected

June 27, 2025

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, according to the Orland Park Police Department. Nicholas Klepac, 26, was reported missing on Wednesday. On Friday, detectives located his body in a wooded area near 143rd Street and Southwest Highway. Police say there is no indication of foul play and emphasized that there is no threat to public safety.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phoenix PD saves newborn from apartment, mom found dead inside

June 27, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Police have released body camera footage from a call in May when officers found a newborn clinging to life and her mom dead inside the apartment. The video shows police kicking down a door to reach the baby and get her to medical care. The young mother’s death is under investigation, but police say there are no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in grass along Northwest Side access road, police say

June 25, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX – San Antonio police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead in the grass by two workers Wednesday. Police said the man had bruises on his body, but it doesn’t appear that he has “major trauma.” It’s unclear how he died or if foul play was a factor. The man may have died overnight, but the medical examiner’s office would be the agency determining his exact time and cause of death.

Link

Death investigation underway after woman is found dead on Virginia Street

June 25, 2025

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile police responded to the scene after a woman was found dead in the 100 block of Virginia Street today. According to police, the death does not appear to be criminal in nature and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aberdeen man collapses at weekend festival, dies at hospital

June 23, 2025

South Dakota – An Aberdeen man who collapsed during a family festival in town on Saturday, June 21 died a short time later. First responders were called to New Hope Fellowship, 515 Eighth Ave. N.W., at 5:51 p.m. after a man fell to the ground, said Brian Koens, Brown County coroner. A Brown County deputy who was at the Jesus Rally, which was outdoors in the church’s parking lot, started administering CPR shortly after the man collapsed, Koens said. The 51-year-old Aberdeen resident was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. In the ambulance and at the hospital, lifesaving procedures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m., Koens said. While it was a hot day, Koens said the death appears to be the result of a health issue, not the extreme weather. He said the temperature was 94 with a heat index of 100 at the time of the call.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 16:

Police ID man found dead in abandoned Waterbury building

June 16, 2025

A 40-year-old Torrington [CT] man was found dead in an abandoned building in Waterbury on Sunday and police are investigating to find out how he died. Officers found Joseph McCarthy, 40, of Torrington, when they responded to a building on Cherry Street around 5:13 p.m. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, police said. They are investigating the case as an untimely death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel “Dan” P. Prieboy, 60

June 30, 2025

Joliet, IL – It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Daniel (Dan) Prieboy on Friday, June 27th, 2025. His unexpected departure leaves an immense void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mireille “Lisa” Day, 55

June 29, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Mireille “Lisa” Day, 55, of East Peoria, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2025. She volunteered for Central Illinois Riding Therapy (CIRT) and enjoyed traveling, kayaking, scuba diving, camping, and horseback riding.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ademole Fasanmade, 30

June 29, 2025

Ademole Fasanmade, 30, a resident of Framingham [MA], died unexpectedly, Saturday, June 14, 2025. He was working as a Senior Implementation Analyst at Fidelity until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – Fidelity looks to speed vaccinations [sic] to get workers back to offices. Fidelity will not mandate vaccinations [sic] for employees with certain religious, medical or other conditions: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timmy Mouch, 31

June 29, 2025

Our beloved son and brother Timmy “Tim” Mouch, aged 31. Born in Providence on December 11th, 1993, tragically passed away on June 24th, 2025. After high school he worked for numerous restaurants as a line chef.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Quay Dunn, 66

June 28, 2025

Marquette Heights, IL – Edward Quay Dunn, 66, of Marquette Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Kay Calzavara, 67

June 28, 2025

Peoria, IL – Lisa Kay Calzavara, 67, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She worked at the Salvation Army until retiring in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Rudh, 45

June 28, 2025

Jennifer Rose Rudh, 45, of Missoula [MT], passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel M. Kent, Jr., 58

June 28, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Samuel M. Kent, Jr., 58, of East Peoria, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025, at his home. Sam enjoyed riding motorcycles and bikes, boating and four-wheeling. He found great pleasure in the outdoors especially when he was hiking, camping and mowing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Farley, 55

June 28, 2025

Scott F. Farley, 55, of Sturgeon Bay [WI], passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2025. He was currently employed at MCC (WS Packaging) in Algoma where he was a very hardworking and dedicated employee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Garcia, 38

June 28, 2025

David Garcia III, age 38, of Camden [NJ], passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Schroeder, 51

June 27, 2025

Leesburg, Virginia – William (”Billy”) Joseph Schroeder, Jr., 51, died unexpectedly May 12, 2025, at a hospital in Tubingen, Germany. Upon completion of his studies at Bethany College, he began his career by entering the U.S. Navy and becoming a Navy SEAL. After four years with the Navy, he continued his career utilizing his college degree as an accountant with Price Waterhouse Coopers for six years. He then moved back into U.S. federal government service with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he remained until his recent passing.

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Shamshak, 27

June 27, 2025

Lynn, Massachusetts – Joshua Anthony Shamshak, age 27, of Lynn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 23rd, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brady Murray, 26

June 27, 2025

Glenburn, Maine – Brady Shay Murray, 26, of Glenburn, left us unexpectedly on June 23, 2025. He was employed at Spectrum and was actively enrolled in college courses, driven to grow both professionally and personally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Locke, 63

June 27, 2025

Atlanta, GA – Logan Locke, 63. Stonemason, writer, poet, musician, inventor, craftsman, fine art installation artisan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michele Chaffin, 55

June 26, 2025

Columbiaville, MI – Michele Chaffin, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2025, at the age of 55. As a long-time employee at Kroger’s Grocery in Lapeer, Michele was more than just a familiar face; she was a friend to her colleagues and customers alike.

Researcher’s Note – Employees at Kroger stores will face monetary penalties if they do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] under a nationwide company policy that took effect on Jan. 1. Additionally, starting in February, the company will require unvaccinated employees to be tested for the virus weekly . Salaried workers who are not vaccinated [sic] will also face monetary penalties totaling up to $600 per year following the new policy. Until Jan. 28, vaccinated [sic] employees can report their vaccination [sic] status to the company to receive a $100 bonus in the form of gift cards or a direct deposit. COVID-19 paid emergency leave is no longer available for unvaccinated employees under the Jan. 1 policy, according to a Kroger customer service spokesperson: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Wayne Moore, 67

June 25, 2025

Morton, IL – This day, Friday, June 20, 2025, administering angels brought Dale Wayne Moore, 67, into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A special thank you to our doctors and nurses for all the great quality of care through Illinois Cancer Care for seeing us through this past year and a half.

Link

Barbara Ann Tindall, 57

June 24, 2025

Pekin, IL – Barbara Ann Tindall, 57, of Pekin, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Wahl, 76

June 24, 2025

Dahinda, IL – Gregory Wahl, 76, of Dahinda, died unexpectedly June 15, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – I personally know the wife of this man and I know that this death was completely unexpected . He was in good health, was not ill. I also know that he and his wife were fully jabbed . His obituary gives very little information but since I know it was a sudden and unexpected , I felt I should submit his name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Wireman, 56

June 23, 2025

Munith, Michigan – Charlotte Louise Wireman, age 56, passed away suddenly in her home on June 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 20:

Jennifer Lynn Holford, 56

June 20, 2025

Peoria, IL – Jennifer Lynn Holford, 56, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Peoria with her family and friends by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 12:

Charles Donald Johnson II, 39

June 12, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Donald Johnson II, who left us far too soon on June 9, 2025, at the age of 39. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Charles was a proud lifelong resident. He dedicated his career to public service, working for the California Department of Transportation, where he was known for his diligence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others through his work.

Researcher’s Note – California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees: Link Several of the largest state departments shared vaccination [sic] rates for their staff: Caltrans reports a higher rate, with 70% of its employees vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (482)

Alberta (82)

Courtney Dreger, 40, Link

Amanda Marie Michelle Jurich, Link

Sarah Sellars, 49, Link

Christopher George Klarenbach, 56, Link

Dana Tole, 56, Link

Kevin Dean Visosky, 62, Link

Averil Johnson, Link

Luise Elizabeth Teske, 62, Link

Kerry Dean Hrappsted, 63, Link

Maria Louise Raposo, 62, Link

Gord Cummings, 44, Link

Pierre Lajoie, 47, Link

Shawn Cameron Fraser, 55, Link

Jodi Broadhead, 46, Link

Nicholas Siu-Ting Gee, 42, Link

Kenny "Hippie" "Cool Kenny" Glover, 55, Link

Nancy Marshall, 66, Link

Preston Arndt, 39, Link

Cade Auringer, 47, Link

Grant Eugene Wolf Child - Big Throat, 48, Link

Ryan Joseph Dummett, 41, Link

Fred Leslie Bendle, 70, Link

Tara Vanessa Kappo, 50, Link

John Crawford Laing, 59, Link

Garry Brown, 68, Link

Corey William Kroening, 54, Link

Jordan James Peigan, 41, Link

Neil Robert Shand, 46, Link

Meagan Lauria, 40, Link

Curtis John Soto, 33, Link

Amiel Brandon Mehaisen, 32, Link

Hope Catherine Stanners, 50, Link

Brent (Bam) Larson, 53, Link

B. David Nielsen, 65, Link

Nancy Kui Chin Yong, 63, Link

Yves Lagacé 43, Link

Raymond "Eddy" Edwin Delver, 59, Link

Teresa Lynn Mutch, 56, Link

Edward Chan, 54, Link

Derek David Simpson, 46, Link

Tucker Frank MacLeod, 18 months, Link

Jessica Faith Brooks Bailey, 46, Link

Jocelyn Ann Gates, 52, Link

Corinne Kelly Kaul, 59, Link

Bobby Bruno, 31, Link

Ashton Wilson, 39, Link

Ibukunoluwa Samuel "Ibukun" Adeniyi, 6, Link

Shelly Dawn Rhein, 65, Link

Johnnie Phillip George Montgrand, 42, Link

Jason Warren Bryanton, 43, Link

Richard "Richie" Grant Thompson, 48, Link

Jossel Gonzales, 33, Link

Shannon Carol Stanford Dart, 51, Link

Philip James, 54, Link

Jeffrey "Jeff" Richard Chambers, 44, Link

Sharon Davis, 62, Link

Ken Mackenzie, 65, Link

Sharon Rose Porter, 61, Link

Bernard D. Lloyd, 45, Link

Darcie Allen Sherwood, 45, Link

Shane Michael Wolitski, 48, Link

baby Aarvi Rajgor, Link

Gilbert Gregory Osborne, 68, Link

Sunny Sidhu, 51, Link

Glenn Arthur Graae, 74, Link

Travis Calder Crow Shoe, 59, Link

Bernard David Nielsen, 65, Link

Hans Peter Arndt, 74, Link

Courtney Patricia Cronkhite, 44, Link

Jason Robert Jervis, 49, Link

Trevor Wesley Hillis, 71, Link

Penny Marie Radakovitch, 76, Link

Dale Allan Barth, 73, Link

Cindy Leah West, 68, Link

Aurele Laurier Brulotte, 63, Link

Stanley Littlechilds, 61, Link

Gervis Gordon Barry, 58, Link

Justin Marks, 34, Link

Josef Karl "Joe" Spichtig, 66, Link

Scott Glen Bernard, 61, Link

Matthew Daniel Hallman, 25, Link

British Columbia (15)

Paralympic hall of fame athlete Garett Hickling has passed away at the age of 54, Link

Longtime CPRA Judge And President Passes Away After Cancer Battle, Link

Sarah Sexton

June 18, 2025

It is with great sadness I would like to announce the sudden passing of my beautiful wife Sarah Sexton. She passed away last night, Wednesday the 18th of June. Words cannot describe our loss. You will be forever in our hearts.

Researcher's Note – Final Covid19 Shot Done & Dusted. Am I worried? Not at all! I trust science. I trust medical professionals. Mum was told I possibly wouldn't see 10 years old but advances in medicine have come so far that I'm now living into the ripe old age of 35!!! Vaccines & other medicines aren't just a rushed procedure. Let me put this clearly for those who have simple minds.. I'm talking to you Anti Vaxxers...

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Gordon Johnstone, 47, Link

Peter ‘Pete’ Michael Auclair, 49, Link

Linda Dee Heather, 68, Link

Sydney Harold Morrell, 70, Link

Brooke (Foster) Radomski, 44, Link

Hailey Gabriele Lalonde, 28, Link

Darwin Harvey DeVeyrac, 52, Link

Kenneth Martin Johnson, 62, Link

Johnathon Woodrow Schroeder, 56, Link

Sharon Ann Robinson, 64, Link

Christopher Johanson Brown, 37, Link

Dean Gellings, 54, Link

Manitoba (9)

Christopher Alexander, 55, Link

Barbara Lynn Maclean, 47, Link

Jocelyn Loree Dawn Myran, 32, Link

Terry Tanner, 55, Link

Lori Penner, 59, Link

Sandra Vivier, 69, Link

Gerald (Gerry) O’Leary Napoleon Joseph Cadorath, 63, Link

Joanne Clara Brown, 68, Link

Waylon Bird, 46, Link

New Brunswick (18)

Jason Laurie "JDubb" Wagnies, 48, Link

John Everett Lindsay, 71, Link

Blaine Weston Phillips, 63, Link

Terrance Spence, 73, Link

Alexei Tarkhov, 52, Link

Edward "Eddie" Cavanaugh, 38, Link

John Godfrey, 64, Link

Stephen Frank Barton, 63, Link

Beverly Ann "Bev" Deveau, 66, Link

Brian Lee Chapman, 72, Link

Kristy Marie Kenny, 43, Link

Susan Anne Appelhof, 72, Link

Wilbert Legacy Jr., 66, Link

Raymond Garneau, 65, Link

Max Martin Magee, 10 days, Link

Sadie Breau, 52, Link

Hunter Daniel Lee-Hamilton, 25, Link

Ruby Eva Quinney, 46, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (18)

Pien Pone, 60, Link

Beverly Mugford, 54, Link

Maureen Patricia Power (Greem), 57, Link

Gerald Whittle, 65, Link

Ralph "Knock" Antle, 67, Link

William Calvin Tibbo, 74, Link

Gerald William Hartley, 71, Link

Rod Ellsworth, 62, Link

Renee Corie Reid, 50, Link

Matthew Joseph (Matty) Hoeg, 33, Link

Kenny Douglas McGrath, 62, Link

Arthur Alfred Gavin, 67, Link

Fredrick Howse, 59, Link

Corey Slaney, 53, Link

Mabel Jean Effie Toms, 67, Link

Isabelle Cecilia Beverly Payne, 23, 23

June 26, 2025

We announce her passing on June 22nd, 2025, @ home surrounded by her loving family after an extremely hard battle with Ewings Sarcoma.

Researcher's Note - Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins as a growth of cells in the bones and the soft tissue around the bones. Ewing (Yoo-ing) sarcoma mostly happens in children and young adults, although it can happen at any age. Ewing sarcoma most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can happen in any bone.

Link

Allison Battcock Gavin, 12, Link

Randy Clarence Lane, 64, Link

North West Territories

Driver [56] dies after medical episode, leads to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 16 west of Edmonton, Link

Nova Scotia (26)

Canadian who died in Dominican Republic was from Nova Scotia [38, on vacation, found dead in the water on a beach], Link

Perry Terry Parsons, 70, Link

Brenda Lee Connell, 63, Link

William "Billy" Curwin, 66, Link

Paul Mitchell Sangster, 53, Link

Wilfred Mitchell McGrath, 60, Link

Caroline Jean Milliea, 61, Link

Tyrell Tyson Brooks, 40, Link

Connor Charles Richard Quinn, 32, Link

Reginald Topple, 36, Link

Elizabeth Iona McKenna, 67, Link

Pauline Louise Brannen, 54, Link

Mei Lin Wan, 75, Link

Brian Parkyn, 63, Link

Victoria Alexandra "Vikki" MacEachern, 54, Link

Arthur “Robbie” Robinson, 59, Link

Brian MacInnis, 64, Link

John Read, 58, Link

Brent Delaney, 60, Link

Neville Frederick Oliver, 62, Link

Karen Elizabeth Ogley, 60, Link

John Medeiros, 47, Link

Carol Anne MacIntyre, 59, Link

Charles Brian Lemoine, 47, Link

Kassidy Nichole Elizabeth Carpenter, 27, Link

Tony Kenneth Hudson, 75, Link

Ontario (252)

Penny Noble, Veteran Talent Agent, Dies at 58 [five months after a diagnosis for brain cancer], Link

CEO Andrew Moor, 65

June 24, 2025

EQB Inc., Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor, died unexpectedly, at the age of 65, over the weekend, the company said. It will name an interim leader later Tuesday. Two sources said Mr. Moor is believed to have suffered a heart attack on Sunday while exercising.

Researcher's Note - By late 2021, major Canadian banks—including federally regulated ones like Equitable—had either mandated "vaccination" for on-site staff or required regular testing for unvaccinated individuals. Given this context, Equitable Bank likely followed the same approach.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Clarisse Hull, 66, Link

Jonathan Martyn, 44, Link

Jagory Xander Chilton McIntosh, 21, Link

Amanda Berry, 37, Link

Karin Grace Kaijankoski, 42, Link

Leslie Miuckle, 43, Link

Michael "Dusty" Addley, 45, Link

Alfredo Soares Gomes, 56, Link

Matthew Brian Paredes Bispo, 30, Link

Donald “Don” G. Jones, 71, Link

Elaine Catherine McGrath, 63, Link

Pylyp Khapko, 58, Link

Kevin Patrick Filson, 68, Link

Pat Malone, 66, Link

Cary Robert Zigelstein, Link

Charlene Gale Holmes, 66, Link

Evi Kwee, 67, Link

Julie Croney, 74, Link

Julia Alice Griffiths, 74, Link

Sheila Roselynn McIntosh, 72, Link

Willard Schenck, 71

June 29, 2025

Of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2025. The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Thomas with the MAID Program for his care and compassion.

Researcher's Note - MAID - Medical assistance in dying: You must:have a grievous and irremediable medical condition

Link

Matheo Gomez Jimenez, 4, Link

Suzanne Elizabeth Muir Root, 57, Link

Jaspreet Kaur, 45, Link

Navroop Singh Sekhon, 31, Link

Ramandeep Singh Gill, 47, Link

Amarjit Singh Gill, 51, Link

James (Jimmy) Kinman, 49, Link

Paul Baker, 58, Link

Bill Fairman, 63, Link

George Joseph Gilbeau, 53, Link

Joao Manuel "John" Soares Cordeiro, 62, Link

Archer Emmett Kenneth Lowe, 9, Link

Paul Rowles, 63, Link

Luc Lalande, 63, Link

Morris "Harry" Ernie Kenequanash, 58, Link

James 'Jim' Sitarik, 64, Link

Matthew David Ebersol, 35, Link

Terry Tanner, 55, Link

Gwen McColm, 68, Link

Duley Duley, 70, Link

Barbara Dainard, 71, Link

Roy Kierstead, 73, Link

Fortunata Medaglia, 68, Link

John Hutton, 53, Link

William "Bill" Ritchie, 72, Link

Vanessa Van Roie, Link

Peter Michael Tchorzewski, 75, Link

Ruth Betty Rayworth, 74, Link

Dennis Goulden, 69, Link

Rehana Hoxhaj, 69, Link

Andrew Blair Kelland, 39, Link

Andrew W. Ager, 53, Link

Valarie Rose Christmas, 62, Link

Richard Joseph Armand Labreche, 65, Link

Michael J. Semenski, 42, Link

Adrian Gale, 66, Link

Cheng Jin, 55, Link

Jimmy Bailey, 70, Link

Elie El-Sabeh, 58, Link

Angie McMaster, 60, Link

Catherine Helen Bennett, 69, Link

Paul George Edward Burrows, 64, Link

Becky Duley, 70, Link

Patricia Yott, 63, Link

Elizabeth Emilia Kathleen Hutchings, 17, Link

Sandy Price, 57, Link

Thera Alexis Armstrong, 41, Link

Glen Porritt, 74, Link

Urmilaben Mistry, 73, Link

Jerry Sanya, 66, Link

Paulina Ardon Munoz, 56, Link

Holly Sue Dickinson, 64, Link

Constantinos Katsoulis, 58, Link

Roy (Thomas) Barnes, 73, Link

Joseph Kipfer, 28, Link

Maximiliano Sanchez, 46, Link

Lilian Emakporuena, Link