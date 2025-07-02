In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, June 23-30, 2025
Actors Joe Marinelli, Bob Elmore, Kylie Page (28); singers Bobby Sherman, Rebekah Del Rio; footballers Oliver Gibson, Nate White (20), Rich Stephens; baseballers Dave Parker, Matt Murray; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation.
Joe Marinelli, General Hospital and Santa Barbara Alum, Has Passed Away at 68
June 24, 2025
Joe Marinelli, who played Bunny Tagliatti on Santa Barbara from 1988-90, Pauly Hardman on Guiding Light in 1993 and Joseph Sorel on General Hospital from 1999-2001, has passed away at the age of 68. The actor, who was born on January 21, 1957, in Meriden, Connecticut, had been struggling with his health for the past few years while also appearing on Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show, as the show-within-a-show’s director, Donny Spagnoli. In 2022, the entire cast won a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Researcher’s Note - Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
No cause of death reported.
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2’ Leatherface Actor Bob Elmore Has Passed Away
June 30, 2025
Bob Elmore [65], a stuntman who’s best known for playing Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, has passed away. “Just to be recognized for working in this little, itty bitty movie that brought pleasure to so many people — and there’s some people that really, really, really enjoyed it,” Elmore said of his iconic role in a 2016 interview from Scream Factory’s Blu-ray release. He also performed stunts in the horror cult classics The Monster Squad and Dr. Giggles. Elmore’s first gig was at Knott’s Berry Farm as part of the amusement park’s Wild West Stunt Show.
No cause of death reported.
Adult Film Star From Netflix Doc Dies at 28
June 30, 2025
Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On star Kylie Page died at age 28. The Los Angeles County [CA] Medical Examiner confirmed to AVN on June 26 that the late adult film star passed away one day prior. Kylie’s cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing.
Rick Hurst, Cletus Hogg on ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and father of actor Ryan Hurst, dies at 79
June 27, 2025
Actor Rick Hurst, best known as dim-witted Deputy Cletus Hogg on the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has died unexpectedly in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 79. “It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process,’ as the current expression goes,” actor and politician Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport on “Hazzard,” wrote Thursday evening on the Facebook page for Cooter’s Place, a business themed to the show. Hurst had been scheduled for fan meet-and-greet appearances July 3-7 at the Cooter’s in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., according to the website for the store and restaurant, which has three locations.
No cause of death reported.
Update to our report earlier this month:
Brian Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed After Beach Boys Co-Founder’s Death at 82
June 26, 2025
Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been shared. The Beach Boys co-founder passed away on June 11 at 82, his family announced on Instagram. Just over a year ago, Wilson announced he was living with a neurocognitive disorder akin to dementia, but now his cause of death has been revealed. The 82-year-old songwriter and musician died of “respiratory arrest,” according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. Per the American CPR Care Association, respiratory arrest occurs “when a person’s breathing completely ceases, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body” and can quickly progress to cardiac arrest if not treated immediately. Additionally, he had infections such as sepsis and cystitis, along with neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and chronic kidney disease. It’s unknown how much he knew of his medical problems.
Researcher’s Note – Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gets His Covid Jab: Link
Bobby Sherman, Heartthrob Singer and TV Actor of the 1970s, Dies at 81
June 24, 2025
Bobby Sherman, a singer and actor who became a quintessential shaggy-haired teen idol of the late 1960s and early ’70s, died Tuesday at age 81. His wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, had announced three months ago that the entertainer had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Rebekah Del Rio, who sang ‘Llorando’ in David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive,’ dies at 57
June 27, 2025
Rebekah Del Rio, whose soulful performance of “Llorando” added new layers of poignancy to the David Lynch classic “Mulholland Drive,” has died at 57. Del Rio died in her Los Angeles [CA] home Monday, June 23, according to the office of the city’s medical examiner, who confirmed the news to USA TODAY Friday, June 27. Both the cause and manner of death were listed as deferred, meaning a deputy medical examiner completed an initial examination but required more studies and tests to make a final determination. The process could take several months.
At the age of 52 TV producer and former P7S1 manager Michael Schmidt has died
June 23, 2025
From WDR to the world: With a passion for comedy, Michael Schmidt moved through the German industry, expanded the international production business for P7S1, and recently didn’t shy away from tough topics. He died unexpectedly on Sunday. With a great passion for programming, always a must-watch clip on his smartphone – and an unmistakable laugh: This is how many companions from more than 30 years in the TV industry will remember him, both in Germany and internationally. Michael Schmidt, a committed advocate for good programming, who, despite leading management positions, maintained his passion for development and details. He died unexpectedly on Sunday in his adopted home of New York at the age of just 52.
No cause of death reported.
Walter Scott Jr., Founding Member of R&B Group The Whispers, Dies at 81 from Cancer
June 28, 2025
Walter Scott Jr., a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 81. According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, the musician died on Thursday, June 26, six months after being diagnosed with cancer. Per the publication, Walter was in Northridge, Calif., surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Supa of Aly‑Us Has Passed Away—“Follow Me” Was More Than a Track, It Was a Movement
June 29, 2025
Roselle, New Jersey – Longtime house music lovers will feel this one. Eddie Lewis [56], better known to the scene as Supa, the soulful frontman and co‑founder of early‑90s house outfit Aly‑Us, has passed away. His voice—smooth, commanding, full of heart—animated the unforgettable anthem “Follow Me,” a track that became the soundtrack for unity, freedom, and collective joy in clubs around the world.
No cause of death reported.
Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty’s cause of death revealed after sudden passing
June 26, 2025
Officials have confirmed the cause of death of Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away on May 30 surrounded by his family. The 70-year-old was suffering from a myriad of illnesses when he passed, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. Ronald checked into a Los Angeles hospital in late May, and quickly declined in health. His death certificate states that the cause of death was due to acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer, and aspiration pneumonia. Also listed on the certificate were acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis, indicating that his kidneys had shut down.
Notre Dame football and NFL defensive tackle Oliver Gibson passes away at age 53
June 30, 2025
While there is plenty of excitement for Notre Dame football, on Sunday evening, it was announced that former Irish defensive tackle Oliver Gibson had passed away at 53 years old, putting a damper on the good mood. The Illinois native played for the Irish in the early 1990s, and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He’d also play for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before retiring after the 2004 season.
No cause of death reported.
Nate White, 20
June 26, 2025
Former Wisconsin Badgers and South Dakota State running back Nate White has died at the age of 20, according to multiple news sources. He passed away in Brookings, South Dakota, where he was a student at South Dakota State University after transferring from Wisconsin in January. A cause of death has not been released.
Researcher’s Note – UW’s flu vaccination recommendations: Flu shots: The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive the flu vaccine each year. This three-dose vaccine is recommended for female identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–26 and male identifying individuals [sic], ages 11–21: Link
Cincinnati native, Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker dies after long battle with Parkinson’s disease
June 28, 2025
CINCINNATI, OH — Cincinnati native and former Reds player Dave Parker has died at the age of 74. Parker’s death was announced inside Great American Ball Park and during the broadcast of Saturday’s game between the Reds and the San Diego Padres. In a press release, the Reds said Parker died “due to complications from a long illness.” Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.
No cause of death reported.
Former Braves, Red Sox Pitcher Dies Unexpectedly at 54
June 25, 2025
Matt Murray, a former second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves who played six major league games for Atlanta and the Boston Red Sox, died at age 54. According to ItemLive.com, Murray succumbed to complications from surgery. Murray remained active in Braves alumni events after retiring as a player in 1999, the last of his 11 professional seasons. According to ItemLive.com, he was a resident of Calhoun, Ga., at the time of his death.
Rich Stephens, former Raiders offensive lineman, dead at 59
June 24, 2025
Cedar Hill, Missouri - Former Raiders offensive lineman Rich Stephens has died at the age of 59, according to his obituary. Stephens played in the NFL for two seasons in the mid-1990s, both with the Raiders.
No cause of death reported.
Independent Star Chris ‘Thunder’ Anderson Passes Away
June 29, 2025
Chris Anderson, who was a star in the North Carolina wrestling scene, has passed away. The North American Wrestling Alliance announced on Facebook on Friday that Anderson had passed. No details on his passing were provided; he was 52 years old.
Todd Peterson Passed Away June 19, 2025
June 23, 2025
Todd Peterson passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. A highly successful motocross racer in Southern California, he achieved 448 professional wins and secured six CMC Night Motocross Championships. He was inducted into the Hotshoe Hall of Fame in 2021 and was celebrated at the Anaheim Stadium 2022 Supercross Series season opener by the Legends and Heroes tour.
Former Mankato Symphony conductor Ken Freed dies unexpectedly
June 30, 2025
Mankato, Minnesota – Ken Freed, the exuberant and good-natured musician and conductor who led the Mankato Symphony Orchestra for 12 years and took it to new heights, died unexpectedly Sunday. The cause of death hasn’t been released. Freed, who came to Minnesota in 1998 to join the Minnesota Orchestra as a violist, joined the Mankato Symphony Orchestra in 2006. He helmed the MSO for 12 years before leaving in 2019.
No age reported.
Broadway Conductor Sue Anderson Has Died at 70
June 25, 2025
Broadway Conductor, music director, and pianist Sue Anderson passed away May 1, following a long battle with cancer. News of her passing was confirmed to Playbill by her daughter, Emily Groenendaal. Ms. Anderson was 70.
Mark Davis, longtime Connecticut TV political reporter, dies at 76
June 24, 2025
Mark Davis, a television news journalist who covered Connecticut politics for three decades for a local ABC affiliate, has died. He was 76. Davis died on Monday, WTNH-TV announced on Tuesday. He worked at the station for 36 years and retired in 2020 as chief Capitol correspondent. The cause of death was not disclosed. He had surgery last year for bladder cancer, the station previously reported.
YouTube star Mikayla Raines dies by suicide at 29; husband blames online abuse
June 24, 2025
Animal rescue activist and YouTube star Mikayla Raines has died by suicide, according to her husband. She was 29. Ethan Raines announced her death in an emotional video on her YouTube channel Monday. He said that for years his wife suffered from various mental health issues and struggled to cope with online criticism. Mikayla Raines created a nonprofit animal rescue organization, SaveAFox Rescue, in 2017, when she was 20 years old. Since then, she built a large following on social media dedicated to her advocacy efforts, accruing more than 2.4 million followers on YouTube and hundreds of thousands on other social media sites.
Update to our report last month:
‘I feel like it’s not real’: Influencer Hannah Moody’s cause of death discovered a month after her body was found near Arizona trail
June 28, 2025
The authorities have finally found the cause of the tragic death of hiking influencer Hannah Moody. Moody was a 31-year-old Christian influencer with over 40,000 followers on Instagram. Her content was specifically about her faith, family, and most importantly, her love for hiking around the plains of Arizona. Hannah Moody’s body was found about 600 yards off the trail from the hike. Which is a detail of note. That suggests that she got perhaps disoriented or something else dire that led her off the marked path. Which makes things much more dangerous and the job much harder for search and rescuers in case of an emergency. The official cause of death was finally announced as environmental heat exposure, and the manner of death was determined to be accidental. The temperature on that day was reportedly 102 degrees F. That kind of heat, and sustained exposure to it, can be a massive immediate risk; dehydration and, as is clear here, even accidental death are possibilities. Even in places you know, experienced hikers should always stay alert to cases of drastic temperature changes.
Joe Epperson, ‘Full House’ and ‘Tonight Show’ Camera Operator, Dies at 80
June 29, 2025
Joe Epperson, a camera operator who brought TV shows like Full House, and The Tonight Show to audiences, has died. The 80-year-old died of cardiac arrest at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, on Saturday, June 28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fighting game legend Brad ‘Slips’ Vitale passes away
June 29, 2025
Chicago, IL – Fighting game legend Brad ‘Slips’ Vitale passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 45 last night. Vitale worked on major franchises in the Fighting Game Community for NetherRealm Studios, like Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat X, where he was a game balance tester. He was also credited as a quality assurance analyst for the first Injustice game.
No cause of death reported.
Longtime State Department spokesman, diplomat Richard Boucher, dies at 73
June 28, 2025
Richard Boucher, who served for more than a decade as the spokesman for the State Department and assistant secretary of state for public affairs, has died at age 73, according to friends and family. He died on Thursday in a hospital in northern Virginia after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to two people close to his family. After leaving the spokesman’s job, Boucher became assistant secretary of state for state for South and Central Asia and was then ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Iowa State Senator Rocky De Witt dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
June 27, 2025
Iowa State Senator Rocky De Witt [66] of Lawton has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. De Witt served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors including as chairman, before he was elected to the Iowa Senate in District One in 2022. His cancer diagnosis was first shared in January of 2024. He previously worked at MidAmerican Energy for 22 years and as a deputy in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.
Darrent Williams’ mom Rosalind dies at 60
June 23, 2025
DENVER, CO — Rosalind Williams, who displayed remarkable strength and grace following the murder of her son, former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, passed away Sunday, Legacy Mortuary Services of Fort Worth, Texas announced. She was 60 years old. Her nephew, Demond Kennard, said Rosalind had heart problems in recent years and died of cardiac arrest at a Dallas-suburban hosptal in Mansfield, Texas.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Michael Hampton Groover, M.D., 60
May 28, 2025
Michael Hampton Groover, M.D., age 60, died in his sleep Saturday, May 24, in Fleming Island, Florida. Hampton was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He trained at Georgia Baptist in Internal Medicine and later specialized in geriatric and palliative care. Hampton practiced at Atlanta Medical Center and Peachtree Christian Hospice, St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens [GA], among other locations. He and Susan relocated to Northeast Florida two years ago, where he served as Chief Medical Officer for Haven Hospice.
Researcher’s Note – Georgia Hospital Groups Require Workers Get Vaccinated [sic], State Preps for Delta Variant Rise: Link
No cause of death reported.
A pilot “died suddenly”:
Clayton Pauze, 52
June 27, 2025
Salisbury, Maryland – With deep sorrow, we share the sudden passing of Clayton Andrew Pauze, who left us on June 25, 2025, at the age of 52. He had a deep love for airplanes, which turned into a successful career as the Chief Pilot for Perdue Farms.
Researcher’s Note – Perdue Farms starts vaccinating [sic] workers in Virginia: Link
No cause of death reported.
Embry Canterbury, American Entrepreneur and CEO of Hibernia Resources, Dies Suddenly at Age 52 While Staying in Positano
June 23, 2025
The energy industry is mourning the untimely passing of Embry P. Canterbury, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Hibernia Resources III, LLC. The tragedy occurred on June 21, 2025, when the 52-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while staying at the Hotel San Pietro in Positano [Italy]. The exact circumstances of Embry Canterbury’s death are still under investigation, but early indications are that a sudden illness was the cause of death. Authorities are conducting an investigation to clarify every detail of the incident. The international community awaits further updates.
No cause of death reported.
CDCR mourns passing of Lucy Simper
June 27, 2025
Sacramento, CA – Lucy Simper, information technology specialist with CDCR’s Enterprise Information Services (EIS), passed away June 26, 2025. According to her office, she was a member of EIS Network Engineering. Her state career spanned nearly 40 years but for the last 23 years, she’s been with EIS as part of networking services.
Researcher’s Note – California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on June 19:
Mannon Barrett Rial, stillborn
June 19, 2025
Peoria, IL – Mannon Barrett Rial, our precious daughter, was born sleeping on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Although born sleeping, she brought immeasurable joy and was immensely loved. She will continue to be loved, cherished, and remembered.
Two children “died suddenly”:
Reported on June 20:
Alius Jermaine Edison, 5
June 20, 2025
With broken hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing, in San Antonio, Texas, of our beautiful boy, Alius Jermaine Edison — lovingly known as AJ — who left this world far too soon at just five years old. Though his feet no longer run beside us, his love and laughter remain. He is — and always will be — Forever 5, forever our protector, and forever loved. AJ the Brave.
No cause of death reported.
12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Middle Schooler Dies Suddenly From Diabetes, Family Says
June 25, 2025
A 12-year-old Pennsylvania middle schooler died suddenly from complications related to diabetes, loved ones said. Mason “Mase” Salera died on Monday, June 23, according to a GoFundMe started by family friend Kristine Primeaux. Mason was a Ridley Middle School student, the school has not commented on his sudden passing. His obituary and funeral arrangements had not been posted publicly as of Tuesday.
Two teenagers “died suddenly”:
VCU Basketball Legend’s 13-Year-Old Rising Star Son Dies Unexpectedly
June 24, 2025
Jaylen Martinez, a 13-year-old athlete who was starting high school at Benedictine College Prep in the fall, died on Monday, June 23, according to multiple local outlets. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Martinez, the son of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball star Joey Rodriguez and former VCU cheerleader Ciera Anaí, died on Monday. Rodriguez has not confirmed his son’s death, but posted a series of childhood photos of Martinez on his X account on Monday. In the comments, he received lots of love and support in the wake of his son’s death. Local station CBS6 reported that the teen led his team at Liberty Middle School in Ashland, Va. To a county championship last year. Martinez also played for the local RockIt Sports league. On Monday, the league posted a photo of the young athlete playing for the team on Instagram Stories, writing, “We love you #5. Our hearts go out to Ciera and family. We are always here for you.” Martinez announced he was joining the Benedictine Cadets back in March. According to his mom’s Instagram page, he had already started practicing with the team.
No cause of death reported.
Georgia teen who ‘radiated love’ passes after cancer battle, four years after mother died of breast cancer
June 24, 2025
Atlanta, GA - A Georgia 19-year-old passed over the weekend following a battle with cancer, four years after her mother died of breast cancer. She’s being remembered as someone who “radiated love.” Kiera Shakoor was first diagnosed with nerve cancer in high school, yet still crossed the graduation stage with strength and pride. When the cancer returned earlier this year, it spread quickly, first to her brain, and then throughout her body. Her brothers brought her home from treatment to care for her in her final days. Will left his job to become her full-time caregiver. With no extended family or support system, they faced everything together. Now her brothers are doing everything they can to honor her final request of be being buried alongside their mom.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
Old Bridge Police Officer Andrew Paterek Dies Suddenly
June 24, 2025
New Jersey – Officer Andrew Paterek [32] died on Monday, June 23 [at his home], the Old Bridge PBA Local 127 said. Paterek first joined the Old Bridge Township Police Department as an auxiliary officer in 2015, serving until 2020. He then became a Class 1 special law enforcement officer, and in November 2022, he was officially sworn in as one of five new full-time officers. He graduated from New Jersey City University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Researcher’s Note – Effective immediately and in keeping with the decision to lift the student vaccination [sic] requirement, NJCU employees are no longer required to be vaccinated [sic] as a condition of employment: Link
No cause of death reported.
Akron police Detective Clay Cozart dies unexpectedly
June 24, 2025
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Clay Cozart [59], a longtime officer who served the city for nearly 30 years. Over the course of his nearly three-decade career, he took on several leadership roles, including serving as president of the Fraternal Order of Police from 2020 to 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Union County detective dies after battle with cancer
June 24, 2025
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening that Detective Andrew Woods [41] has passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Two educators “died suddenly”:
Former New Hanover County Schools superintendent dies during Blueberry Festival bike ride
June 24, 2025
Kure Beach, North Carolina – Former New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Tim Markley has died, according to an obituary from the Quinn McGowen Funeral Home. Markley passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 21 while biking the Tour de Blueberry charity ride in Burgaw. He was 61.
No cause of death reported.
Christine Pulli, 55
June 26, 2025
Christine Pulli, 55, of Stoughton [MA], passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2025, at Boston Medical Center South in Brockton after a sudden illness at home. She made her home in Stoughton for the past 15 years, where she worked at O’Donnell Middle School and became a beloved presence among students and staff alike. Christine brought her whole self into every room she entered.
Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Keisha Ferguson Has Passed Away
June 18, 2025
It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Keisha Ferguson [54], a beloved member of the Ann Arbor, Michigan, community. The news of Keisha’s sudden passing has stunned and devastated her family, friends, and colleagues.
Researcher’s Note – It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Clague Middle School Math teacher, Ms. Keisha Ferguson, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Ms. Ferguson dedicated 32 years to the Ann Arbor Public Schools community: Link
Ann Arbor Public Schools COVID-19 school policy: Staff vaccination [sic] required. Estimate 94% fully vaccinated [sic] as of 9/10/21. Weekly tests required for unvaccinated: Link
No cause of death reported.
Five coaches “died suddenly”:
Eisenhower softball coach passes away after weeks long battle following cardiac event
June 30, 2025
The Wichita-area [KS] softball community is mourning the loss of Eisenhower High School softball coach and longtime educator Amber Brunswig, who died over the weekend at the age of 47. Brunswig, affectionately known to her players as “Coach B” or “Bunsy,” died following complications from a major cardiac event earlier this month. According to updates from the Facebook page of the Eisenhower softball team, she was rushed to an emergency room in the early hours of June 3 and placed in a medically induced coma. She was then placed in hospice care on June 15 before passing away.
Prayers Pouring In After ‘Beloved’ Football Coach Dies At 42
June 25, 2025
Chicago, IL - A popular football and baseball coach in the local Chicago, Illinois community was coaching his 13-year-old son’s game on Friday evening, when he collapsed and died. Ares Roper, a 42-year-old football and baseball coach, was an Air Force veteran. He leaves behind his wife and two kids. Roper was beloved in the Tinley Park community for his work on the football field and baseball diamond.
No cause of death reported.
Former Memphis women’s basketball trainer dies age 63
June 25, 2025
Joye Lee-McNelis, head coach of the Memphis [TN] women’s basketball program from 1991 to 2004, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her fight against lung cancer, the family asks for donations to her personal charity, the Forrest General Patient Navigation Fund.
Tribute to Frederick Courtney Webster, Jr.
June 23, 2025
With great sadness, we remember Frederick Courtney Webster, Jr., beloved Pioneer High School [MI] Teaching Assistant and Coach. Fred was born on June 26, 1975, and passed away on June 23, 2025, just a few days shy of his 50th birthday. In 2009, Fred began his service at Pioneer High School, serving as both a Teaching Assistant and Girls’ Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach. He also coached Boys’ Varsity Basketball at Arbor Prep High School and Boys’ Junior Varsity Basketball at Dexter High School. In 2023, Fred enrolled at Eastern Michigan University and recently completed his bachelor’s degree in Special Education and Teaching.
Researcher’s Note - Ann Arbor Public Schools COVID-19 school policy: Staff vaccination required. Estimate 94% fully vaccinated [sic] as of 9/10/21. Weekly tests required for unvaccinated: Link
No cause of death reported.
UAH says Associate Athletic Director Sam Baldwin has died
June 23, 2025
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville has announced that Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications Sam Baldwin [34] has died. The university said on Monday that Baldwin unexpectedly died over the weekend. Baldwin first joined the UAH Athletic Communication office during the 2014-2015 school year and was promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.
Researcher’s Note – UAH employees must be vaccinated [sic] for Covid-19 by Dec. 8: Link
No cause of death reported.
Umpire Dies After Collapsing During Youth Softball Tournament amid Heatwave
June 26, 2025
Sumpter, SC - A community in South Carolina is mourning the loss of a longtime youth sports umpire who died amid a record-setting heatwave. Mitchell Huggins, 61, died on Saturday, June 21 after collapsing on the field while he was officiating a softball tournament at a park in Sumter County, S.C. Huggins was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter at approximately 6 p.m. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office told WACH-TV that Huggins’ cause of death was due to heat stroke and that an underlying heart condition played a role.
Two first responders “died suddenly”:
Cranberry Twp. EMS mourning sudden death of paramedic
June 30, 2025
Cranberry Township [PA] EMS has announced the sudden passing of one of their own. In a Facebook post, the EMS announced, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Autumn Rapp [25] had recently died, unexpectedly. “Autumn was deeply dedicated to our community, serving with Cranberry Township EMS, East Brady Ambulance, and Karns City Regional Ambulance, and previously with Emlenton Ambulance,” Chief Matt Nickl and Deputy Chief Rich Jones said in the post. “We were fortunate to know Autumn not only as a skilled clinician, but also as a remarkable person and friend.”
No cause of death reported.
North Texas firefighter dies after medical emergency, department says
June 26, 2025
ROANOKE, Texas — The Roanoke Fire Department said Fire Captain Michael Reedy, 38, died after a “sudden medical emergency.” Reedy joined the Roanoke Fire Department in 2007 as a volunteer firefighter and was hired full-time in 2008.
No cause of death reported.
A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:
SQ mourns passing of Autherine Canada
June 27, 2025
San Quentin [CA] Rehabilitation Center (SQ) announced the June 21, 2025, passing of Case Records Technician Autherine Canada. Canada started her career with the department as an office assistant at SQ in February 2006. The following year, she promoted to program technician at the Department of Health Services. Canada then transferred to Department of Social Services in March 2007. She then returned to SQ as a case records technician in January 2020.
Researcher’s Note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Four inmates “died suddenly”:
Canadian citizen dies at Florida ICE detention facility
June 26, 2025
Miami, Florida – A Canadian citizen detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has died in custody while awaiting removal from the U.S. Johnny Noviello, 49, was pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department on June 23 at 1:36 p.m. He was found nonresponsive by staff at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center approximately 40 minutes earlier, and CPR was administered as well as an external defibrillator, while emergency services were called. The cause of death is still under investigation. According to ICE, Noviello entered the U.S. on January 2, 1988, with a valid visa, and became a lawful permanent resident, or green card holder, on October 24, 1991.
No cause of death reported.
Convicted killer of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz found dead in NY prison
June 29, 2025
NEW YORK — The gang member convicted of killing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was found dead at a New York correctional facility on Friday, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website. Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 31, was found dead in his cell at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility around 1:16 p.m., where he was serving a sentence of 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, a spokesperson for DOCCS said. State coroners and medical examiners will determine his cause of death, the spokesperson told PIX11 News in a statement.
Name of man found dead in St. Louis County jail revealed
June 27, 2025
DULUTH, Minn. – The person found dead in the St. Louis County Jail early Wednesday morning has been released. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Keith Jrome Taylor, 56, of Duluth, was the deceased person. The BCA’s preliminary investigation did not find any obvious signs of trauma on Taylor and his cause of death is pending. Taylor was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell by detention deputies during routine inmate checks on the morning of June 24 at approximately 9:30 a.m.
21-year-old detainee found dead at Rankin County Jail
June 24, 2025
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – A 21-year-old detainee has been found dead at the Rankin County Jail. That’s according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. He says there were no signs of trauma and that Tevin Rogers’ remains are being held for an autopsy.
Eight “died suddenly” in the waters:
Dead man found floating in Hudson River
June 29, 2025
A dead man was found floating in the Hudson River off Harlem on Sunday morning, police said. Cops were called to the scene near Dyckman Street around the Henry Hudson Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m. and found the body in the water, an NYPD rep said. Post photos show workers from the coroner’s office hauling the corpse away in a body bag. Police said the identity of the man, described by sources as being in his 40s, is pending further investigation and that his cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.
Napanoch woman dies after medical emergency at Ulster County Pool
June 26, 2025
NEW PALTZ, N.Y. – At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive female at the Ulster County Pool in New Paltz. Lifeguards immediately removed the individual from the water and began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). An on-site EMT, who was stationed nearby at an event at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, responded immediately to assist. The patient, a 62-year-old Napanoch resident, remained unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Preliminary information suggests that a medical event occurred while the individual was in the pool.
No cause of death reported.
Coroner identifies Lake Isabella man found dead in Kern River
June 26, 2025
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was later found dead after going into the Kern River as 49-year-old Clint Joel Wampler of Lake Isabella. The coroner’s report said that on June 24, 2025, at around 3:53 p.m., Wampler entered the Kern River and was later found dead at around 4:37 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
Woman, 25, Found Dead off Boat Anchored in Magothy River
June 26, 2025
Maryland – The search for the operator of a bowrider, found anchored with no one on it, has ended in tragedy. A 25-year-old woman’s body has been recovered near the boat on the Magothy River, not far from the popular Dobbins Island sandbar. On Thursday, June 26 around 11 a.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say they were called to the Magothy near Gibson Island for a report of a missing boater, last seen Wednesday evening. The boater was last seen operating a bowrider-style boat. NRP officers found the boat unmanned, anchored between Gibson Island and Dobbins Island in about 12 feet of water. There were personal possessions on board. Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s fireboats and dive team responded, along with aviation units. Divers located the body of the 25-year-old woman near the anchor line of the boat. She’s believed to have been the only person on board.
No cause of death reported.
Man drowned in south Charlotte home
June 25, 2025
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died from drowning in south Charlotte on Tuesday, June 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Medic responded to a call with reports of a potential deadly drowning around noon. Police found Thomas Hager, 76, unresponsive in his pool. Hager’s death was ruled sudden natural death.
No cause of death reported.
Coroner IDs Woman Found Dead In Pool
June 25, 2025
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL — A 77-year-old woman who was found dead in a pool near Harvard has been identified as Nancy Prepura. The cause of Prepura’s death is still under investigation, according to authorities. When paramedics arrived, they found Prepura, who was not breathing and had been removed from the pool, according to a news release. An autopsy was performed, and preliminary findings are unavailable at this time. Toxicology is currently pending, and the cause of Prepura’s death remains under investigation.
Sudden Death Of Religious Educator’s Brother Sparks Grief in Tight-Knit Briarcliff Parish
June 25, 2025
A tight-knit parish in Westchester County [NY] is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Ian Richards, a graduate student, poet, and artist remembered for his gentleness, creativity, and deep empathy. Richards, the younger brother of Kevin Richards, Director of Religious Education at St. Theresa’s Parish in Briarcliff Manor, died unexpectedly in a swimming accident in Maryland on Saturday, June 21, according to a newly launched GoFundMe organized on behalf of his grieving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Employee found dead at Ohio water treatment plant
June 24, 2025
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — An employee was found dead inside a water tank at an Ohio water treatment plant. Deputies responded to the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant and found a man, identified as Jeffrey Kukay, floating face down in a tank filled with water. Deputies were told that Kukay worked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. by himself at the facility, CBS-affiliated WTOL reported. The sheriff’s office says deputies were also told that Kukay completed a 7 p.m. water sample test, but no further tests were completed. According to the report, Kukay was wearing a safety harness that was attached to a safety line running down the middle of a ladder. Deputies said there did not appear to be any bleeding or foul play.
No age or cause of death reported.
Atlantic City Waitress Maddie Eberhardt Dies Suddenly, 26, Leaves Behind Devastated Family
June 28, 2025
Madison “Maddie” Eberhardt passed away on Monday, June 23, according to her obituary with Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home. She earned her bachelor’s degree in visual arts from Stockton University and worked as a waitress at Carmine’s and the Hard Rock in Atlantic City [NJ].
Researcher’s Note – Rowan, Stockton latest NJ universities to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students: Link
No cause of death reported.
Tragic Loss: 40-Year-Old Black Restaurant Owner Dies In Her Sleep After Posting “Quita Needs Rest’
June 28, 2025
In a heartbreaking turn of events, 40-year-old Nashville [TN] restaurant owner LaQuita “Quita” Cole, known to many simply as Chef Quita, passed away in her sleep after working nonstop for weeks. Her last words before lying down to rest were, “Quita needs rest.” And tragically, she never woke up. The beloved founder and owner of QC Kitchen had been working seven days a week, pouring every ounce of her energy into her business, her community, and her customers. Known for her radiant smile and soul-soothing dishes, Quita was a light in Nashville until burnout dimmed it forever. According to friends and those close to her, Quita had been noticeably overwhelmed and fatigued in the days leading up to her death. She’d been vocal about needing a break. In one haunting post online, she simply wrote, “Quita needs rest.” Just days later, on April 25, 2025, she took a nap and passed away in her sleep.
No cause of death reported.
Mike Seekins, owner of Famous Mike’s Of Macon, passes away
June 26, 2025
MACON, Ga. — Mike Seekins [63], owner of Famous Mike’s Of Macon, passed away on Wednesday night, according to a family member’s post online. The news came early Thursday morning in a post from the restaurant on Facebook written by his son, Sam. “Dad, Mike, passed away tonight around 9pm (Wednesday, June 25, 2025). Because of this, the restaurant will be closed for the next few days and we are going to take this time to discuss next steps...”
No cause of death reported.
Owner Of Popular Bergen County Restaurant John Iachetti Dies Suddenly: ‘One Of The Good Guys’
June 24, 2025
Glen Rock, NJ – John J. Iachetti Sr., the founder of Iachetti’s Kitchen in Glen Rock and proud father of four, died suddenly on Friday, June 20, according to his obituary on the Vander Plaat Memorial Home website. He was 60 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Deuel of Dan’s Place II diner in Albany dies at 60
June 30, 2025
BETHLEHEM, NY — Tommy Cheez has sung his last tune and slung his last eggs. Generations of Albany diner fans, from cops to college students to politicos to the lonely and the marginalized, are mourning the passing of Thomas Edward Deuel, who died suddenly last Wednesday at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 60 and had been associated with the diner now known as Dan’s Place II since his mother, Donna Deuel, co-founded it when he was around 12.
No cause of death reported.
Repeat Bryan city council candidate, citizen advocate, passes away
June 26, 2025
BRYAN, Texas – Patrick Lee Giammalva, an outspoken advocate for his community, skilled carpenter, and family man, passed away on Saturday, June 21. He was 71. A familiar face at Bryan City Council meetings, Giammalva was a passionate voice for neighborhood revitalization and a three-time candidate for public office. He ran for mayor in 2019 and city council in both 2022 and 2024, motivated largely by his opposition to the city’s decision to relocate the municipal golf course and develop Midtown Park.
No cause of death reported.
Dallas postal worker collapses, dies while on the job
June 25, 2025
DALLAS, TX – A Dallas letter carrier died over the weekend while on the job. The death of 51-year-old Jacob Taylor comes just two years after Eugene Gates, another letter carrier, died of heat exhaustion. A union representative told FOX 4 that Taylor collapsed while working in the Dallas Medical District this past Saturday. He later died at the hospital. While it’s still not yet clear if the heat was a factor, the high on Saturday was 94 degrees.
No cause of death reported.
Ridgewood Dad’s Night Member Octavio Gonzalez Dies Suddenly
June 25, 2025
Ridgewood, NJ – The night before he died, Octavio Gonzalez [50] was more full of life than ever. He spent the evening laughing with one of his closest friends, Ahmad Oloumi, who said nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “He was no different,” Oloumi said. “His typical jovial self.” Which is why the news of Gonzalez’s sudden passing the next day, Sunday, June 22, came as such a shock.
No cause of death reported.
Shock and sadness as ‘witty, charming and caring’ young Irish man dies suddenly in the US
June 24, 2025
Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a ‘charming, witty and caring’ young Irish man who died suddenly in the United States earlier this month. Jamie Darcy, originally from Dundalk in Co Louth, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Emporia, Kansas, on Monday, June 16, according to a death notice shared on RIP.ie.
Researcher’s Note – November 11th, 2024: Unfortunately, Jamie’s health has taken a serious downturn. Living with type 1 diabetes has meant constant management and medical expenses, but recently, his condition has worsened: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
The Lakewood woman who posted messages in her windows has passed away
June 24, 2025
Dallas, Texas – Linda England, also known as Linda Marie Ford, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 21, according to her family in an Instagram post. Linda’s window messages began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she applied letters to her windows to wish her father a happy 80th birthday. This message was a hit, and she continued to post celebratory announcements as well as jokes and political statements. One of her most recent window posts called attention to [promote] the No Kings protest at Dallas City Hall.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:
Michigan man dies after medical incident causes crash in Leelanau County
June 30, 2025
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man died after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed in Northern Michigan. Deputies say 57-year-old John Norman of Northport died due to the medical incident that caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident, deputies said.
No cause of death reported.
Holiday Man Dies After Sudden Medical Emergency Triggers Crash In Pasco County
June 29, 2025
PASCO COUNTY, FL – A 57-year-old Holiday man died Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading to a multi-impact crash on Garfield Drive. The man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Garfield Drive when he reportedly experienced a medical emergency. He lost control of the vehicle, which then veered across the roadway, striking several trash cans. The Pathfinder then collided with a parked and unoccupied Honda Civic located at 3452 Garfield Drive. The vehicle continued its uncontrolled path, striking a tree and subsequently a concrete porch post at 3444 Garfield Drive before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
No cause of death reported.
Medical episode suspected in fatal tractor crash
June 28, 2025
North Carolina – A man died Saturday after crashing his tractor into a tree in western Moore County, ending what had been a joyful day for family and friends. The crash occurred just before noon on Dover Church Road, southwest of Jermayne Farm Road, according to authorities on scene. A parade of antique tractors had just left a parade in Montgomery County and was traveling towards Seagrove when a tractor at the back of the line slowed down and became separated from the group. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased once a medic unit arrived on the scene. Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it is believed to be the result of a medical issue.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tucson woman dies in car crash: TPD suspects medical issue involvement
June 27, 2025
TUCSON, Ariz. – A fatal car crash left one dead and another injured on the westside of Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said in the afternoon of June 26, 2025, 35-year-old Luccia Rose Romeo was driving eastbound on Anklam Road when she crossed the center multi-use lane and hit a 76-year-old woman driving westbound on the road. The Tucson Fire Department provided medical assistance at the scene, but Romeo was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner University Medical Center. The two others injured were also transported to a hospital. Detectives said they suspect a medical issue may have influenced Romero’s driving.
No cause of death reported.
Funeral Set For Brian Tortora, Victim Killed In I-87 Wreck
June 25, 2025
Brian Tortora [33], a native of Yonkers who was living in New York City, was killed on Saturday, June 21, in a wrong-way wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 87 in Clarkstown, as Daily Voice previously reported. Tortora was driving a 2024 Subaru WRX north in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. when he struck two tractor-trailers near Exit 12, according to New York State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. He taught at Cross Hill Academy in Yonkers and the Jeffrey M. Rapport School for Career Development in the Bronx, where he was beloved by students and staff alike. He had recently set his sights on becoming an assistant principal.
Researcher’s Note – Governor Hochul announces new requirements and guidance for the safe reopening of New York schools. Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: Link
No cause of death reported.
Medical emergency causes crash in Blair County, one dead
June 25, 2025
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was pronounced dead on Wednesday after a single-car crash in Roaring Spring. According to Blair County Coroner Ray Benton, the coroner’s office was called to the area of 7217 Woodbury Pike for a death investigation. Deputy Coroner Rachel Farber determined that 76-year-old Pauline Grace had suffered a medical emergency, which caused her to crash. No other cars or people were involved in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police said that she was traveling north when she traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. The collision caused the front and rear part of the vehicle to tear in half.
No cause of death reported.
Driver dead and workers injured after big rig crashes into I-75 worksite
June 24, 2025
A truck driver is dead and several workers are injured after a semi truck crashed into a worksite in Michigan on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on June 24th at around 9 a.m. on Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 in Frenchtown Township, Michigan. According to CBS News, a crew with the Michigan Department of Transportation was working to patch the left lane of the interstate when a semi truck crashed into one of the attenuator trucks parked behind the worksite before colliding with the second one. The semi truck jacknifed as a result of the collision and spilled its load of aluminum cans on the interstate. The truck driver died in the crash. His identity has not been released. Several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries in the crash. It is not yet known if impairment is a factor in the crash.
No age or cause of death reported.
City police: Medical incident believed cause of woman’s death
June 30, 2025
BATAVIA, NY — A woman found dead June 24 in a vehicle appears to have died due to a medical incident, city police said. The vehicle was found parked on Vine Street, police said. The investigation is continuing but preliminary results say the death wasn’t criminal in nature. It was reported that the vehicle had been parked roadside for some time with the female inside. The arriving officer began to administer CPR, but was unsuccessful in reviving the patient. Mercy EMS and City Fire assisted at the scene, but despite their efforts the female was declared deceased by a county coroner.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found dead in Attleboro Chick-fil-A parking lot identified
June 27, 2025
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office released the identity of a man found dead in a vehicle on Washington Street on June 26. 52-year-old Marc Mantel, of Derry, New Hampshire, was found dead of a suspected “medical fatality” in the Chick-fil-A parking lot. Police were called to the area around 10:45 a.m. for a well-being check. The district attorney’s office said the death was deemed not suspicious.
No cause of death reported.
Body found in canyon near Cedar City
June 28, 2025
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the brush near Cedar City. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in Cedar Canyon along Coal Creek Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the call and located the deceased individual, believed to be a woman around 60 years old. The body was found beneath a bush. An investigation is underway; however, officials said they do not believe the woman’s death is suspicious at this time.
No cause of death reported.
Man dies after medical emergency in Riverside Park, NYPD investigating
June 28, 2025
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man died Thursday night after suffering a medical emergency in Riverside Park, prompting an investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division. Police responded around 10:05 p.m. to a call for assistance at West 137th Street and Riverside Drive in the 30th Precinct, where the man was reported to be having difficulty breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the man to Mount Sinai Morningside. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff, authorities said.
No cause of death reported.
Missing Orland Park man found dead; Police say no foul play suspected
June 27, 2025
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, according to the Orland Park Police Department. Nicholas Klepac, 26, was reported missing on Wednesday. On Friday, detectives located his body in a wooded area near 143rd Street and Southwest Highway. Police say there is no indication of foul play and emphasized that there is no threat to public safety.
No cause of death reported.
Phoenix PD saves newborn from apartment, mom found dead inside
June 27, 2025
PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Police have released body camera footage from a call in May when officers found a newborn clinging to life and her mom dead inside the apartment. The video shows police kicking down a door to reach the baby and get her to medical care. The young mother’s death is under investigation, but police say there are no signs of foul play.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found dead in grass along Northwest Side access road, police say
June 25, 2025
SAN ANTONIO, TX – San Antonio police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead in the grass by two workers Wednesday. Police said the man had bruises on his body, but it doesn’t appear that he has “major trauma.” It’s unclear how he died or if foul play was a factor. The man may have died overnight, but the medical examiner’s office would be the agency determining his exact time and cause of death.
Death investigation underway after woman is found dead on Virginia Street
June 25, 2025
MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile police responded to the scene after a woman was found dead in the 100 block of Virginia Street today. According to police, the death does not appear to be criminal in nature and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
No age or cause of death reported.
Aberdeen man collapses at weekend festival, dies at hospital
June 23, 2025
South Dakota – An Aberdeen man who collapsed during a family festival in town on Saturday, June 21 died a short time later. First responders were called to New Hope Fellowship, 515 Eighth Ave. N.W., at 5:51 p.m. after a man fell to the ground, said Brian Koens, Brown County coroner. A Brown County deputy who was at the Jesus Rally, which was outdoors in the church’s parking lot, started administering CPR shortly after the man collapsed, Koens said. The 51-year-old Aberdeen resident was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. In the ambulance and at the hospital, lifesaving procedures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m., Koens said. While it was a hot day, Koens said the death appears to be the result of a health issue, not the extreme weather. He said the temperature was 94 with a heat index of 100 at the time of the call.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on June 16:
Police ID man found dead in abandoned Waterbury building
June 16, 2025
A 40-year-old Torrington [CT] man was found dead in an abandoned building in Waterbury on Sunday and police are investigating to find out how he died. Officers found Joseph McCarthy, 40, of Torrington, when they responded to a building on Cherry Street around 5:13 p.m. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, police said. They are investigating the case as an untimely death.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel “Dan” P. Prieboy, 60
June 30, 2025
Joliet, IL – It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Daniel (Dan) Prieboy on Friday, June 27th, 2025. His unexpected departure leaves an immense void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.
No cause of death reported.
Mireille “Lisa” Day, 55
June 29, 2025
East Peoria, IL – Mireille “Lisa” Day, 55, of East Peoria, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2025. She volunteered for Central Illinois Riding Therapy (CIRT) and enjoyed traveling, kayaking, scuba diving, camping, and horseback riding.
No cause of death reported.
Ademole Fasanmade, 30
June 29, 2025
Ademole Fasanmade, 30, a resident of Framingham [MA], died unexpectedly, Saturday, June 14, 2025. He was working as a Senior Implementation Analyst at Fidelity until his passing.
Researcher’s Note – Fidelity looks to speed vaccinations [sic] to get workers back to offices. Fidelity will not mandate vaccinations [sic] for employees with certain religious, medical or other conditions: Link
No cause of death reported.
Timmy Mouch, 31
June 29, 2025
Our beloved son and brother Timmy “Tim” Mouch, aged 31. Born in Providence on December 11th, 1993, tragically passed away on June 24th, 2025. After high school he worked for numerous restaurants as a line chef.
No cause of death reported.
Edward Quay Dunn, 66
June 28, 2025
Marquette Heights, IL – Edward Quay Dunn, 66, of Marquette Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Kay Calzavara, 67
June 28, 2025
Peoria, IL – Lisa Kay Calzavara, 67, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She worked at the Salvation Army until retiring in 2022.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Rudh, 45
June 28, 2025
Jennifer Rose Rudh, 45, of Missoula [MT], passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Samuel M. Kent, Jr., 58
June 28, 2025
East Peoria, IL – Samuel M. Kent, Jr., 58, of East Peoria, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025, at his home. Sam enjoyed riding motorcycles and bikes, boating and four-wheeling. He found great pleasure in the outdoors especially when he was hiking, camping and mowing.
No cause of death reported.
Scott Farley, 55
June 28, 2025
Scott F. Farley, 55, of Sturgeon Bay [WI], passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2025. He was currently employed at MCC (WS Packaging) in Algoma where he was a very hardworking and dedicated employee.
No cause of death reported.
David Garcia, 38
June 28, 2025
David Garcia III, age 38, of Camden [NJ], passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
William Schroeder, 51
June 27, 2025
Leesburg, Virginia – William (”Billy”) Joseph Schroeder, Jr., 51, died unexpectedly May 12, 2025, at a hospital in Tubingen, Germany. Upon completion of his studies at Bethany College, he began his career by entering the U.S. Navy and becoming a Navy SEAL. After four years with the Navy, he continued his career utilizing his college degree as an accountant with Price Waterhouse Coopers for six years. He then moved back into U.S. federal government service with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he remained until his recent passing.
Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Shamshak, 27
June 27, 2025
Lynn, Massachusetts – Joshua Anthony Shamshak, age 27, of Lynn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 23rd, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Brady Murray, 26
June 27, 2025
Glenburn, Maine – Brady Shay Murray, 26, of Glenburn, left us unexpectedly on June 23, 2025. He was employed at Spectrum and was actively enrolled in college courses, driven to grow both professionally and personally.
No cause of death reported.
Logan Locke, 63
June 27, 2025
Atlanta, GA – Logan Locke, 63. Stonemason, writer, poet, musician, inventor, craftsman, fine art installation artisan.
No cause of death reported.
Michele Chaffin, 55
June 26, 2025
Columbiaville, MI – Michele Chaffin, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away suddenly on June 24, 2025, at the age of 55. As a long-time employee at Kroger’s Grocery in Lapeer, Michele was more than just a familiar face; she was a friend to her colleagues and customers alike.
Researcher’s Note – Employees at Kroger stores will face monetary penalties if they do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] under a nationwide company policy that took effect on Jan. 1. Additionally, starting in February, the company will require unvaccinated employees to be tested for the virus weekly. Salaried workers who are not vaccinated [sic] will also face monetary penalties totaling up to $600 per year following the new policy. Until Jan. 28, vaccinated [sic] employees can report their vaccination [sic] status to the company to receive a $100 bonus in the form of gift cards or a direct deposit. COVID-19 paid emergency leave is no longer available for unvaccinated employees under the Jan. 1 policy, according to a Kroger customer service spokesperson: Link
No cause of death reported.
Dale Wayne Moore, 67
June 25, 2025
Morton, IL – This day, Friday, June 20, 2025, administering angels brought Dale Wayne Moore, 67, into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A special thank you to our doctors and nurses for all the great quality of care through Illinois Cancer Care for seeing us through this past year and a half.
Barbara Ann Tindall, 57
June 24, 2025
Pekin, IL – Barbara Ann Tindall, 57, of Pekin, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
No cause of death reported.
Gregory Wahl, 76
June 24, 2025
Dahinda, IL – Gregory Wahl, 76, of Dahinda, died unexpectedly June 15, 2025.
Researcher’s Note – I personally know the wife of this man and I know that this death was completely unexpected. He was in good health, was not ill. I also know that he and his wife were fully jabbed. His obituary gives very little information but since I know it was a sudden and unexpected, I felt I should submit his name.
No cause of death reported.
Charlotte Wireman, 56
June 23, 2025
Munith, Michigan – Charlotte Louise Wireman, age 56, passed away suddenly in her home on June 20, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on June 20:
Jennifer Lynn Holford, 56
June 20, 2025
Peoria, IL – Jennifer Lynn Holford, 56, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Peoria with her family and friends by her side.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on June 12:
Charles Donald Johnson II, 39
June 12, 2025
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Donald Johnson II, who left us far too soon on June 9, 2025, at the age of 39. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Charles was a proud lifelong resident. He dedicated his career to public service, working for the California Department of Transportation, where he was known for his diligence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others through his work.
Researcher’s Note – California to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or regular testing for state workers, healthcare employees: Link
Several of the largest state departments shared vaccination [sic] rates for their staff: Caltrans reports a higher rate, with 70% of its employees vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (482)
Alberta (82)
Courtney Dreger, 40, Link
Amanda Marie Michelle Jurich, Link
Sarah Sellars, 49, Link
Christopher George Klarenbach, 56, Link
Dana Tole, 56, Link
Kevin Dean Visosky, 62, Link
Averil Johnson, Link
Luise Elizabeth Teske, 62, Link
Kerry Dean Hrappsted, 63, Link
Maria Louise Raposo, 62, Link
Gord Cummings, 44, Link
Pierre Lajoie, 47, Link
Shawn Cameron Fraser, 55, Link
Jodi Broadhead, 46, Link
Nicholas Siu-Ting Gee, 42, Link
Kenny "Hippie" "Cool Kenny" Glover, 55, Link
Nancy Marshall, 66, Link
Preston Arndt, 39, Link
Cade Auringer, 47, Link
Grant Eugene Wolf Child - Big Throat, 48, Link
Ryan Joseph Dummett, 41, Link
Fred Leslie Bendle, 70, Link
Tara Vanessa Kappo, 50, Link
John Crawford Laing, 59, Link
Garry Brown, 68, Link
Corey William Kroening, 54, Link
Jordan James Peigan, 41, Link
Neil Robert Shand, 46, Link
Meagan Lauria, 40, Link
Curtis John Soto, 33, Link
Amiel Brandon Mehaisen, 32, Link
Hope Catherine Stanners, 50, Link
Brent (Bam) Larson, 53, Link
B. David Nielsen, 65, Link
Mary-Ellen Bendle, 63, Link
Nancy Kui Chin Yong, 63, Link
Yves Lagacé 43, Link
Raymond "Eddy" Edwin Delver, 59, Link
Teresa Lynn Mutch, 56, Link
Edward Chan, 54, Link
Derek David Simpson, 46, Link
Tucker Frank MacLeod, 18 months, Link
Jessica Faith Brooks Bailey, 46, Link
Jocelyn Ann Gates, 52, Link
Corinne Kelly Kaul, 59, Link
Bobby Bruno, 31, Link
Ashton Wilson, 39, Link
Ibukunoluwa Samuel "Ibukun" Adeniyi, 6, Link
Shelly Dawn Rhein, 65, Link
Johnnie Phillip George Montgrand, 42, Link
Jason Warren Bryanton, 43, Link
Richard "Richie" Grant Thompson, 48, Link
Jossel Gonzales, 33, Link
Shannon Carol Stanford Dart, 51, Link
Philip James, 54, Link
Jeffrey "Jeff" Richard Chambers, 44, Link
Sharon Davis, 62, Link
Ken Mackenzie, 65, Link
Sharon Rose Porter, 61, Link
Bernard D. Lloyd, 45, Link
Darcie Allen Sherwood, 45, Link
Shane Michael Wolitski, 48, Link
baby Aarvi Rajgor, Link
Gilbert Gregory Osborne, 68, Link
Sunny Sidhu, 51, Link
Glenn Arthur Graae, 74, Link
Travis Calder Crow Shoe, 59, Link
Bernard David Nielsen, 65, Link
Hans Peter Arndt, 74, Link
Courtney Patricia Cronkhite, 44, Link
Jason Robert Jervis, 49, Link
Trevor Wesley Hillis, 71, Link
Penny Marie Radakovitch, 76, Link
Dale Allan Barth, 73, Link
Cindy Leah West, 68, Link
Aurele Laurier Brulotte, 63, Link
Stanley Littlechilds, 61, Link
Gervis Gordon Barry, 58, Link
Justin Marks, 34, Link
Josef Karl "Joe" Spichtig, 66, Link
Scott Glen Bernard, 61, Link
Matthew Daniel Hallman, 25, Link
British Columbia (15)
Paralympic hall of fame athlete Garett Hickling has passed away at the age of 54, Link
Longtime CPRA Judge And President Passes Away After Cancer Battle, Link
Sarah Sexton
June 18, 2025
It is with great sadness I would like to announce the sudden passing of my beautiful wife Sarah Sexton. She passed away last night, Wednesday the 18th of June. Words cannot describe our loss. You will be forever in our hearts.
Researcher's Note – Final Covid19 Shot Done & Dusted. Am I worried? Not at all! I trust science. I trust medical professionals. Mum was told I possibly wouldn't see 10 years old but advances in medicine have come so far that I'm now living into the ripe old age of 35!!! Vaccines & other medicines aren't just a rushed procedure. Let me put this clearly for those who have simple minds.. I'm talking to you Anti Vaxxers...
No age or cause of death reported.
Jeffrey Gordon Johnstone, 47, Link
Peter ‘Pete’ Michael Auclair, 49, Link
Linda Dee Heather, 68, Link
Sydney Harold Morrell, 70, Link
Brooke (Foster) Radomski, 44, Link
Hailey Gabriele Lalonde, 28, Link
Darwin Harvey DeVeyrac, 52, Link
Kenneth Martin Johnson, 62, Link
Johnathon Woodrow Schroeder, 56, Link
Sharon Ann Robinson, 64, Link
Christopher Johanson Brown, 37, Link
Dean Gellings, 54, Link
Manitoba (9)
Christopher Alexander, 55, Link
Barbara Lynn Maclean, 47, Link
Jocelyn Loree Dawn Myran, 32, Link
Terry Tanner, 55, Link
Lori Penner, 59, Link
Sandra Vivier, 69, Link
Gerald (Gerry) O’Leary Napoleon Joseph Cadorath, 63, Link
Joanne Clara Brown, 68, Link
Waylon Bird, 46, Link
New Brunswick (18)
Jason Laurie "JDubb" Wagnies, 48, Link
John Everett Lindsay, 71, Link
Blaine Weston Phillips, 63, Link
Terrance Spence, 73, Link
Alexei Tarkhov, 52, Link
Edward "Eddie" Cavanaugh, 38, Link
John Godfrey, 64, Link
Stephen Frank Barton, 63, Link
Beverly Ann "Bev" Deveau, 66, Link
Brian Lee Chapman, 72, Link
Kristy Marie Kenny, 43, Link
Susan Anne Appelhof, 72, Link
Wilbert Legacy Jr., 66, Link
Raymond Garneau, 65, Link
Max Martin Magee, 10 days, Link
Sadie Breau, 52, Link
Hunter Daniel Lee-Hamilton, 25, Link
Ruby Eva Quinney, 46, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (18)
Pien Pone, 60, Link
Beverly Mugford, 54, Link
Maureen Patricia Power (Greem), 57, Link
Gerald Whittle, 65, Link
Ralph "Knock" Antle, 67, Link
William Calvin Tibbo, 74, Link
Gerald William Hartley, 71, Link
Rod Ellsworth, 62, Link
Renee Corie Reid, 50, Link
Matthew Joseph (Matty) Hoeg, 33, Link
Kenny Douglas McGrath, 62, Link
Arthur Alfred Gavin, 67, Link
Fredrick Howse, 59, Link
Corey Slaney, 53, Link
Mabel Jean Effie Toms, 67, Link
Isabelle Cecilia Beverly Payne, 23, 23
June 26, 2025
We announce her passing on June 22nd, 2025, @ home surrounded by her loving family after an extremely hard battle with Ewings Sarcoma.
Researcher's Note - Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins as a growth of cells in the bones and the soft tissue around the bones. Ewing (Yoo-ing) sarcoma mostly happens in children and young adults, although it can happen at any age. Ewing sarcoma most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can happen in any bone.
Allison Battcock Gavin, 12, Link
Randy Clarence Lane, 64, Link
North West Territories
Driver [56] dies after medical episode, leads to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 16 west of Edmonton, Link
Nova Scotia (26)
Canadian who died in Dominican Republic was from Nova Scotia [38, on vacation, found dead in the water on a beach], Link
Perry Terry Parsons, 70, Link
Brenda Lee Connell, 63, Link
William "Billy" Curwin, 66, Link
Paul Mitchell Sangster, 53, Link
Wilfred Mitchell McGrath, 60, Link
Caroline Jean Milliea, 61, Link
Tyrell Tyson Brooks, 40, Link
Connor Charles Richard Quinn, 32, Link
Reginald Topple, 36, Link
Elizabeth Iona McKenna, 67, Link
Pauline Louise Brannen, 54, Link
Mei Lin Wan, 75, Link
Brian Parkyn, 63, Link
Victoria Alexandra "Vikki" MacEachern, 54, Link
Arthur “Robbie” Robinson, 59, Link
Brian MacInnis, 64, Link
John Read, 58, Link
Brent Delaney, 60, Link
Neville Frederick Oliver, 62, Link
Karen Elizabeth Ogley, 60, Link
John Medeiros, 47, Link
Carol Anne MacIntyre, 59, Link
Charles Brian Lemoine, 47, Link
Kassidy Nichole Elizabeth Carpenter, 27, Link
Tony Kenneth Hudson, 75, Link
Ontario (252)
Penny Noble, Veteran Talent Agent, Dies at 58 [five months after a diagnosis for brain cancer], Link
CEO Andrew Moor, 65
June 24, 2025
EQB Inc., Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor, died unexpectedly, at the age of 65, over the weekend, the company said. It will name an interim leader later Tuesday. Two sources said Mr. Moor is believed to have suffered a heart attack on Sunday while exercising.
Researcher's Note - By late 2021, major Canadian banks—including federally regulated ones like Equitable—had either mandated "vaccination" for on-site staff or required regular testing for unvaccinated individuals. Given this context, Equitable Bank likely followed the same approach.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn Clarisse Hull, 66, Link
Jonathan Martyn, 44, Link
Jagory Xander Chilton McIntosh, 21, Link
Amanda Berry, 37, Link
Karin Grace Kaijankoski, 42, Link
Leslie Miuckle, 43, Link
Michael "Dusty" Addley, 45, Link
Alfredo Soares Gomes, 56, Link
Matthew Brian Paredes Bispo, 30, Link
Donald “Don” G. Jones, 71, Link
Elaine Catherine McGrath, 63, Link
Pylyp Khapko, 58, Link
Kevin Patrick Filson, 68, Link
Pat Malone, 66, Link
Cary Robert Zigelstein, Link
Charlene Gale Holmes, 66, Link
Evi Kwee, 67, Link
Julie Croney, 74, Link
Julia Alice Griffiths, 74, Link
Sheila Roselynn McIntosh, 72, Link
Willard Schenck, 71
June 29, 2025
Of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2025. The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Thomas with the MAID Program for his care and compassion.
Researcher's Note - MAID - Medical assistance in dying: You must:have a grievous and irremediable medical condition