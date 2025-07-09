A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Michael Madsen dead, Quentin Tarantino’s film actor found lifeless at home: he was 67

July 3, 2025

The emergency services, alerted by a 911 call, intervened promptly but could do nothing but confirm his death. The cause of death has not been released, but Los Angeles police have said foul play is not suspected. The case remains a mystery. The actor’s managers said: “Michael Madsen has been working hard in independent film for the past two years, appearing on projects such as ‘Resurrection Road,’ ‘Concessions,’ and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives.’ He was excited about this new chapter in his career.” Madsen was also preparing to publish an autobiographical book titled ‘Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.’

Researcher’s Note – Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Madsen’s son “died suddenly” in 2022:

Michael Madsen Lost Son Tragically Before His Sudden Death

July 3, 2025

Michael Madsen, known for his tough-guy roles in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, died July 3 at the age of 67. The actor’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, just two years after the devastating loss of his eldest son, Hudson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In January 2022, Hudson Madsen, a U.S. Army sergeant, died by suicide on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. He was 26. Born in 1995 and raised in Los Angeles, Hudson followed a path of service, enlisting in the Army and eventually being stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He completed a deployment to Afghanistan and built a life with his wife, Carlie, whom he married in 2017.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Link

Julian McMahon Dies: ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Was 56

July 4, 2025

Actor Julian McMahon, known for his starring roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted and the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, died July 2 in Clearwater, Florida, after a private battle with cancer. He was 56. McMahon moved to Hollywood [in 1993] and started off his American career the way he did his Australian one — with a role on a daytime soap. He played team leader Jess LaCroix from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit for three seasons before his surprise March 2022 exit. “What shocking news,” FBI franchise boss Dick Wolf said in a statement to Deadline.

Researcher’s Note – McMahon was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Brenda Wilson, singer and daughter of Jackie Wilson, dies

July 6, 2025

She may not have been known to music fans for her own songs, but Brenda Wilson was musical royalty, particularly in Detroit. As the daughter of the legendary Jackie Wilson, Brenda grew up surrounded by musical greatness, but carved out her own quiet path as a singer and as an advocate for soul music and her family legacy. Sadly, Brenda’s daughter Angelica Johnson Love posted the bad news of her mother’s passing today on social media:

“My mom’s battle is over! Love you so much mom! Always in my heart! Forever 75. Glad she had a chance to come visit me in my new home! And we were able to celebrate her great life together! Lord thank you for giving me a great mother Brenda Wilson.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ed Fiori, a four-time PGA Tour winner who once chased down Tiger Woods, is dead at age 72

July 6, 2025

Ed Fiori’s final of four PGA Tour wins is the one he was best known for – staring down a 20-year-old Tiger Woods at age 43 to capture the 1996 Quad Cities Classic (now known as the John Deere Classic). Fiori died on July 6 at age 72 of cancer, the PGA Tour announced.

Researcher’s Note - PGA Tour encouraged COVID-19 “vaccination” for players, caddies: In the memo obtained by ESPN, the tour said while it will not mandate “vaccination,” it will require those who do not get the shots to still be tested each week for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival on-site and at their own expense. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to withdraw and be subject to contact tracing and quarantine procedures: Link

Link

Lyndon ‘LB’ Byers, Former Boston Bruins Player and Radio Host, Dies at 61

July 5, 2025

Boston, MA - Lyndon “LB” Byers, the former Boston Bruins player who later became a radio personality, died on July 4. He was 61. On July 5, the Bruins announced that Byers — originally from Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada — had died on the previous day. The team did not share a cause of death. “Following his playing career, Lyndon spent some 25 years as a local radio personality, entertaining scores of New Englanders every day with his quick wit and boisterous voice.” the team added.

Link

Former 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks is Dead at Age 44 Following Adenocarcinoma Battle

July 5, 2025

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher and 2005 World Series champion Bobby Jenks died from cancer at age 44 on July 4. Major League Baseball confirmed that Jenks passed away in Sintra, Portugal, where he was undergoing treatment for an advanced form of adenocarcinoma, a type of stomach cancer. Jenks announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in February during an interview with MLB.com from his hospital bed in Portugal. He confirmed that doctors discovered a tumor in his chest after a CT scan, with cancer ultimately spreading to his stomach lining, lower back, hips and bones.

Link

Antione Long, Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long, Has Passed Away

July 7, 2025

We are sad to learn about the loss of Antione Long, the son of celebrated WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long. The news of his passing broke over the weekend after being shared by friends and family members on social media. Antione was active on his own social media accounts as recently as four days ago, when he shared a photo of himself at a Planet Fitness location. At this time, no further details regarding the cause of death or Antione’s age have been made public.

Link

RIU Reno & CSOP Favorite Eric “Goldy” Goldstein Passes Away Unexpectedly

July 2, 2025

The poker world received sad news this week when word spread that Eric “Goldy” Goldstein passed away unexpectedly from a presumed heart attack at the age of 52. Goldy, as he was affectionately known to his friends, made headlines during the 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP) when he won a poker tournament in his sleep to win his way into that year’s WSOP Main Event.

Link

Former Green Bay Packers Coach Died Of Leukemia

July 4, 2025

A former Green Bay Packers coach who had many legendary stops around the college football and NFL world died at 79 following a battle with leukemia, per multiple reports. Per John Hartsock of the Altoona Mirror, Wayne “Buddy” Geis died on Wednesday.

Link

Young Noble Dies By Suicide at 47 Member of Outlawz, Worked with 2Pac

July 4, 2025

Young Noble – a rapper who worked closely with Tupac Shakur – has died by suicide, TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop that Noble – born Rufus Lee Cooper III – died in Atlanta Friday morning. Our sources say he died from a gunshot wound that appears self-inflicted at this time. We’ve reached out to local authorities for more information. Noble suffered a severe heart attack back in 2021, revealing he was grateful for a second chance in an Instagram post he made in May of that year. We’re told Noble was playing basketball with friends recently and didn’t show any signs of illness. Noble was 47.

Link

China Walker, Member Of Viral Twin Rap Duo Cam & China, Dead At 30

July 2, 2025

China Walker, one half of the rising rap duo Cam & China, has tragically passed away following a private, two-year battle with a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer. She was just 30 years old. On Wednesday (July 2), China’s identical twin sister and groupmate, Cam Walker, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news alongside a photo of her holding China’s hand — a tender image believed to be taken during her final moments.

Link

Mark Lipsitz, CEO of Bar/None Records and Veteran Music Executive, Dies at 61

July 7, 2025

Mark Lipsitz, who was recently appointed CEO of Bar/None Records and worked with bands including Ivy and the Feelies, has died. He was 61. Lipsitz died after suffering a heart attack on July 5, according to a representative. In a statement shared on social media, Bar/None Records remembered his contributions to the label that he joined in 2001.

Link

Playwright Richard Greenberg Has Passed Away

July 5, 2025

Broadway playwright Richard Greenberg has passed away, according to social media posts from friends and colleagues. Actor Denis O’Hare took to Instagram to pay tribute to Greenberg, sharing, “Hard to believe the genius that was Richard Greenberg is no more. I owe him more than I could possibly say. He gave me the greatest gift ever—a beautiful character to inhabit in a beautiful play. He also gave me 2 of my best friends—Lisa Peterson and Linda Emond. We all met and worked on Rich’s one act-The Author’s Voice at Remains Theatre in 1987 in a festival of one acts called “Sneaky Feelings” I have a sneaky feeling of grief mixed with gratitude for this man. RIP Rich.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Langley Perer, Producer and Mosaic Manager, Dies at 44

July 7, 2025

Langley Perer, who spent six years as a manager with the Mosaic Media Group and produced the 2011 remake of Arthur, has died. She was 44. Perer died June 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with cancer, execs at Mosaic announced. Langley left Mosaic in 2017 to focus on her family and her own creative pursuits. She was developing Treatable, a half-hour dark comedy based on her experience, with Lekkos at the time of her death.

Link

Derek A.E. Fuhrmann, Co-Writer of Phillip Phillips’ “Gone, Gone, Gone,” Dies at 44

July 3, 2025

Derek A.E. Fuhrmann, an ASCAP Pop Award recipient and co-writer of Phillip Phillips’ “Gone, Gone, Gone,” has died. He was 44. Fuhrmann died June 27 in Nashville [TN] following a battle with cancer, publicist Harlan Boll announced.

Link

Community mourns loss of Nikki Walker: mother, publicist, author and friend

June 30, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – A public relations maven in Utah since 2018, the community unexpectedly lost Nikki last week when she died at the age of 48. A mother, publicist, mover and shaker, entrepreneur, author and friend, Yolanda “Nikki” Walker was a force, but also a light, which is a balance hard to be struck. Walker was a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in tech, and an advocate for mental health awareness. Walker wore many hats, and the positions she held across the state were numerous, as were her accolades: Utah’s 40 Above 40, 30 Women to Watch in Utah, winner of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Shooter, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Through Crucial 80s Era, Dies At 73

June 30, 2025

Jim Shooter, who began his career writing comics at age 14 and guided Marvel Comics through one of its most creatively and commercially successful eras as editor-in-chief in the 1980s, died today at age 73 after a long fight with esophageal cancer. Shooter took over Marvel Comics in the late 1970s when the comics industry was transitioning from mass market newsstand distribution to direct market sales to comic shops. He quickly grasped the opportunity of selling to long-time fans rather than casual consumers, leaning into Marvel’s dense story universe and encouraging creators to move the medium in more challenging directions.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

Dauphin County Judge Michael J. Smith Dies On Fourth Of July Bike Ride In Lebanon County

July 5, 2025

Judge Michael J. Smith, 72, collapsed while biking in Lebanon County [PA] and was later pronounced dead at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. The incident was not the result of a crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Robert Frey, 39

July 3, 2025

Robert D. Frey, 39, of Montoursville [PA], known affectionately as Rob to his friends and family, passed away unexpectedly June 29, 2025. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for over 21 years. He started his military service as an Apache Mechanic. After completing flight school, he served as a Chief Warrant Officer 2, flying Black Hawk helicopters on medivac missions while serving his country on deployments in locations including Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Kosovo. In his civilian career, Rob was respected and admired as a Life Flight Pilot for Geisinger.

Researcher’s Note – Geisinger announced 100% of staff has met COVID-19 vaccine [sic] policy: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

Lt. Elisha Dawson, 31

July 6, 2025

Lt. Elisha (Eli) Earl Dawson, 31, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and treasured friend, left us suddenly and unexpectedly on June 13, 2025, in Coronado, California. Graduating from Annapolis in 2018 with a distinguished degree in Quantitative Economics, Eli was one of only a handful of select graduates commissioned directly as an Intelligence Officer. Although Eli’s heart gave out too soon, the magnitude of love it held left an indelible mark upon everyone fortunate enough to share his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

El Paso honors veteran Vanessa Ruiz after losing cancer battle

July 1, 2025

EL PASO, Texas — Vanessa Ruiz, a 43-year-old Army veteran, passed away on June 25 after a courageous battle with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. According to a social media post, Ruiz, who joined the United States Army in 2009 as a Combat Medic, rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 2022, while serving as a Drill Sergeant, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, which eventually metastasized to her brain.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Peggy A. McDonald, 75

June 30, 2025

Morton, IL - Peggy A. McDonald, 75, of Morton, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025, at her home. Peggy was a devoted nurse, beloved grandmother, and fiercely loyal friend. Peggy poured her heart into everything she touched. She cared for patients at Carle Health Methodist Hospital, mentored future nurses as a clinical instructor, and supported students and staff through her 25 years of dedicated service at Bradley University.

Researcher’s Note – Peggy McDonald was a local person in my community. She died suddenly and unexpectedly . She was a nurse and nursing instructor and was required to have the Covid shot per the mandate of the governor of IL in 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 19:

Phyllis M. Wilkinson, 48

June 19, 2025

Canton, IL – Phyllis Wilkinson, 48, of Canton, passed away on June 14, 2025, in Peoria, IL, at the Richard Owens hospice home. Phyllis graduated from Graham Hospital School of Nursing in 2011 as a RN. She worked as a surgical OR nurse. Memorials can be made to American Lung Association.

Researcher’s Note – IL governor mandated in Aug. 2021 that all healthcare workers must have the covid shots: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four infants “died suddenly” (2 in Gilbert, AZ):

Heartbroken mom recalls horror moment her 4-month-old died after she fell asleep breastfeeding

July 6, 2025

Gilbert, Arizona – A young mum has shared the devastating moment her baby boy died just inches away from her in bed, after she accidentally fell asleep while nursing him in the early hours of the morning. Hayden’s cause of death was listed as “undetermined”, as doctors confirmed there were no signs of disease, infection, trauma, toxins or particles in his airway, which ruled out suffocation. However, Rebekka noted that there was a paragraph in the autopsy stating that the cause of death was “consistent with SIDS” (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and a mention of a “sleeping position causing a baby to not be able to breathe.”

Researcher’s Note - Maybe the young mum will charged, like these Pennsylvania parents: Police Charge Parents of SIDS Babies with Felonies for Not Placing Them on Their Backs, June 8: Parents of two different babies are being charged with felonies in Pennsylvania after police say their babies died because the parents placed them in unsafe sleeping positions, SpotlightPA reported . In both cases, police allege that the parents failed to follow guidance, including handouts given to them at doctor’s visits, stating that babies should be put to sleep on their backs. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children: Link

Link

Healthy Gilbert baby dies unexpectedly, with no answers

July 5, 2025

GILBERT, Ariz. — A normal Tuesday turned into a nightmare for Jacob and Rachel Thompson after their 1-year-old son, Wells, more commonly known as Wellsy, collapsed unexpectedly and died, leaving a community stunned and grieving alongside the east Gilbert family. “He was literally the sweetest and happiest baby boy,” the Thompsons said. Rachel Thompson was preparing Wellsy for the day when she said he became unresponsive. She rushed to a neighbor’s house for help performing CPR and called 911. “They tried several rounds of CPR before they decided that it was going to be futile at that point,” Jacob Thompson said. What’s most frustrating to the grieving family is that the toddler had shown no signs of illness prior to the incident on July 1 and Wellsy’s cause of death remains unknown, the Thompsons said. “He was here with us and gone the next,” Jacob Thompson said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Cain Edison Jr., 6 months

July 2, 2025

Joshua Cain Edison Jr., 6 months, Rochester [IN], died unexpectedly at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Bennington Greenlund, infant

July 1, 2025

Iron River, MI – Joseph Bennington Greenlund, infant son of Daniel and Angela Greenlund, passed away on at UP Health System Marquette.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three children “died suddenly”:

Maverick Knoll, 7

July 7, 2025

Goldsboro, NC – Maverick Matthew Knoll, 7, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2025, leaving behind a trail of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boy, 9, dies after medical emergency at Massachusetts beach

July 7, 2025

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 9-year-old Rhode Island boy died Sunday after experiencing a medical emergency at a Massachusetts beach, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dartmouth police and emergency medical services received a 911 call about a boy who was in medical distress at Jones Beach. Bystanders were performing CPR on the boy when first responders arrived. Witnesses said the boy was swimming and exited the water on his own and started experiencing medical distress when he was on shore. The boy was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 10-year-old American girl collapses and dies while visiting Versailles

July 2, 2025

A 10-year-old girl died this Tuesday, July 1st, in the courtyard of the Palace of Versailles [France]. The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the cause of death. The young victim died quickly at the scene, despite the arrival of firefighters. The Versailles prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the cause of death, and an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

Link

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

14-year-old drowns in Poultney River, police say

July 7, 2025

HAMPTON, N.Y. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the drowning death of a 14-year-old in northern New York. On Tuesday, July 1, the sheriff’s department responded to the reported drowning on County Route 11 in the town of Hampton. According to Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, the 14-year-old boy had been fishing along the Poultney River, which connects Vermont and New York. The victim was located just north of the bridge on County Route 11. First responders pulled him from the water and tried to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful. Police and emergency medical services from Vermont and New York assisted with the recovery.

Link

15-year-old found dead in apparent drowning incident near Town Lake Park

July 7, 2025

PROSPER, Texas — A teen is dead after an apparent drowning on a North Texas lake. Monday around 3:30 p.m., Prosper Fire Rescue and the Prosper Police Department responded to a drowning call near Town Lake Park, officials said. During a water rescue search, crews found a 15-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Link

Kenneth Chizewick, 16

July 7, 2025

Kenneth Timothy Chizewick (Kenny), 16, of Farmington, NY, passed away on July 6, 2025. Memorial donations may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Donovan Garcia Saucedo, 17

July 7, 2025

Chicago, IL - Richard Donovan Garcia Saucedo, born in Chicago, Illinois, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2025, at the young age of 17.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Walker, 17

July 3, 2025

ORANGE, MA – Christian G. Walker, 17, of Eagleville Road, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 25, 2025, in Keene, New Hampshire.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teen found dead in Columbia River drowned, medical examiner confirms

July 3, 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The medical examiner has confirmed the identity of the person recovered from the Columbia River at the end of May. They say 18-year-old Franky Fred drowned. He was last seen near Vancouver Lake on May 23. People spotted his body in the river about a week later.

Link

Joseph Hefter, 18

July 3, 2025

Slinger, WI – Joe died unexpectedly on June 30, 2025. Joe worked for MSA landscaping at the time of his passing while building his own landscape business, Anything Outdoors Service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 29:

Jaden Sue Buckman Fauser, 19

June 29, 2025

Trivoli, IL – Jaden Sue Buckman Fauser, 19, of Trivoli, went to heaven on June 19, 2025. During her school years, Jaden participated on the dance team, flag team, chorus and speech team. Her senior year, she was crowned prom queen. She was a current student at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, IL, studying early childhood education. She was on the Dean’s List.

Researcher’s Note - Local colleges [in Illinois] not mandating COVID-19 vaccine [sic], but it is highly encouraged: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

24 “died suddenly” in or near the waters (in addition to the child and 3 teenagers above):

Dead man found on boat near Pulaski Bridge: NYPD

July 7, 2025

QUEENS, N.Y. — A man was found dead on a sailboat docked in Queens waters Sunday night, police said. The 52-year-old man was discovered on the boat by the Pulaski Bridge near Railroad and Greenpoint avenues at around 12:46 p.m., according to the NYPD. It was unclear when the man died and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Link

Two drownings in Montana in recent days

July 7, 2025

COLUMBUS, OH — The rushing waters of Montana’s rivers proved tragic over the last several days, with two people found to have drowned. A woman was found dead in the Boulder River on Friday, July 4, while another person was discovered dead on Sunday, July 6, in the Stillwater River. River guide Tim Hedin stumbled upon the scene at the Stillwater River just minutes after the body was found. According to Hedin, the body was near Upper Swinging Bridge Rapids, a popular fishing spot between Columbus and Absarokee. “Where the gentleman swam, I can kind of tell you from personal experience, it’s kind of a rough swim,” Hedin said. Hedin said there were several good Samaritans who rushed to help the man. “There was people right on the scene right away, doing CPR. It just didn’t work. It was too late,” Hedin said. On Friday, the body of a woman was found in the Boulder River near Whispering Pines. She has since been identified by family members as 21-year old Aiden Lueken of Billings. In a GoFundMe post, her family described Lueken’s death as a tragic accident.

Link

Missing man in Shenandoah National Park found dead

July 7, 2025

LURAY, Va. – Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue says a missing 61-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon. Shenandoah National Park Rangers say Robert (Bob) Bieri, 61, was initially reported missing on Saturday evening. He was found dead at 12:13 p.m. near Lewis Falls.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tuscaloosa County man found dead in Arnedra Lake

July 7, 2025

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies are working to determine how a man ended up dead in a Tuscaloosa County lake. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Lake Arnedra Drive in Coker on the report of a man floating in the lake, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man who lived in the area floating in the water. The sheriff’s office says there is no evidence of foul play or any criminal act.

Link

Man reported missing in Parkland on Fourth of July found dead, deputies say

July 6, 2025

PARKLAND, Fla. – A man who was reported missing in Parkland on the Fourth of July has been found dead, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. According to BSO’s Missing Persons Unit, 27-year-old Christian Nogueira was discovered deceased in a body of water near the 5700 block of Northwest 61st Place — the same area where he was last seen around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said they do not suspect foul play, but BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding Nogueira’s death. A missing persons alert had been issued earlier Saturday as deputies searched for Nogueira. His family told investigators that he had a heart condition and required medication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

25-year-old woman found in Magothy River remembered as witty, silly

July 6, 2025

Severna Park High School graduate and Arnold [MD] resident Kyra Feick had a knack for making an impression. Kyra Feick, 25, was found dead in the Magothy River on June 26 after being reported missing from a boat earlier that day. Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating her death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Lake Mendota

July 6, 2025

MADISON, Wis. – A man was found dead in Lake Mendota Sunday morning. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. UW-police confirmed to News 3 Now, a passerby reported a person was found approximately 50 feet offshore near the Memorial Union. A preliminary investigation indicates the person is a middle-aged man. UWPD reported there are no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

One body found on boat, another in water of Lake Delavan on same day

July 6, 2025

In a southeastern Wisconsin town of about 5,100 residents, two people visiting from out of state were found dead on Saturday, July 5. The first man’s body was found in a boat just off Delavan Lake, and the second man’s body was found in the water, according to information released by the Town of Delavan Police Department. Officers found a 57-year-old male from LaGrange Park, Illinois, unresponsive on a boat and pronounced him dead at the scene following lifesaving measures. Around three hours later, at 2:27 p.m., police received a report of a different man in Delavan Lake. Police found the body of a 26-year-old man from Texas following a full-scale search and recovery operation. No foul play is expected in either case, according to the Delavan police department. Police say the cases are unrelated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Father, son from Joliet, Lockport drown in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes, officials say

July 6, 2025

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – A father and son from the Chicago area died Saturday after they were pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan at a beach in Northwest Indiana. The men were identified as 65-year-old David Meneou of Joliet, Illinois, and 20-year-old Jameson Meneou of Lockport, Illinois, the Porter County Coroner said. They were father and son, the IDNR said. “Preliminary investigation reveals both were in the water when Jameson Meneou went into deep water and began to struggle,” a news release from the IDNR read in part. “David Meneou attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle in the deep water.” No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man’s decomposing body found aboard boat in the Newtown Creek: NYPD

July 6, 2025

Police are investigating after a man was found dead aboard a boat on the Newtown Creek Sunday afternoon. According to police sources, officers from the 108th Precinct received a 911 call of a person unconscious near Railroad and Greenpoint Avenues in an industrial portion of Long Island City at around 2:46 p.m. on July 6. Responding officers discovered a 52-year-old man unresponsive in the cabin of a docked boat. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is pending family notification. The deceased lived on the boat and appeared to have been dead for more than a week; sources said the body was badly decomposed. Police do not believe the death to be suspicious at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Link

Man’s body found face down in Barker Reservoir in Colorado, officials say

July 6, 2025

A man’s body was found in the Barker Reservoir outside the Colorado town of Nederland on Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The body was discovered floating face down by a fisherman around noon on Sunday. Nederland firefighters responded and confirmed there was a dead body. The Boulder Emergency Squad’s dive team recovered the body several hours later. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify the body and work to determine the time, cause, and manner of death.

No age reported.

Link

Man’s decomposed body found on shore of Queens waterfront park

July 6, 2025

A man’s badly decomposed body was found on the shoreline of a waterfront park in Queens Sunday morning, police said. A 911 caller came across the corpse by a marshy area of Spring Creek Park off 163rd Ave. And 83rd St. In Howard Beach about 8:40 a.m., cops said. Police needed a helicopter to remove the body because of the difficult terrain. Cops have not yet identified the man and the city Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Link

A 21-year-old man drowned on Saturday night in Troup County.

July 6, 2025

A 8:50 p.m., Troup County [GA] 911 dispatchers received a call about a swimmer who went underwater and did not resurface in West Point Lake at Horace King Park off Roanoke Road. Local emergency responders went to the location along with representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers. When they confirmed that the swimmer had not been located, the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team searched the water. At approximately 10:14 p.m., divers located the body of Marquis Rice, of Forsyth, Georgia. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, his death appears to be accidental. This is the second drowning on West Point Lake in less than a week.

Link

32-year-old Indiana woman dies in medical emergency near Cumberland Falls

July 5, 2025

CORBIN, Ky. — An Indiana woman died after suffering a medical emergency near Cumberland Falls on the Fourth of July. A little before 4 p.m., Kentucky State Police were notified of a woman suffering from a medical emergency on the Moonbow Trail near Cumberland Falls in Whitley County. When troopers got there, they found 32-year-old Domnesha Scott of Indiana down on the trail. KSP’s preliminary investigation determined that the Scott had suffered a medical emergency while hiking the trail. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. The exact cause of her death has not been released yet. Her remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office and an autopsy is pending.

Link

Kentucky doctor found dead in Alaska after going missing during cruise stop

July 4, 2025

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Kentucky doctor who was previously reported missing in Alaska has died, the Juneau Police Department said. Marites Buenafe, 62, was an employee with University of Kentucky Healthcare, according to NBC affiliate WLEX. Alaska State Troopers said Buenafe was on a cruise and decided to take a hike while the ship was docked in Juneau. Buenafe took a tram to the top of a nearby mountain and never returned, authorities said. Police said security footage showed Buenafe at the top of Mount Roberts Tramway as she planned to hike Gold Ridge to Gastineau Park. In an update, Juneau police said Buenafe’s body was found about 1,700 feet below the ridge line of Gold Ridge.

Researcher’s Note – UK HealthCare to require COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

New York man’s body found after going missing in Maryland reservoir

July 5, 2025

A New York man who went missing on Thursday, July 3, while swimming with friends in a Maryland reservoir was recovered on Saturday afternoon. After a massive search and rescue mission, 20-year-old Scott Veras’ body was found after going underwater in Liberty Reservoir, a 704 ft reservoir west of Baltimore, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to police, Veras, from Queens, New York, was visiting friends in Pikesville, Maryland, when the incident occurred. “He and three friends were swimming, they went down and jumped in the water. They swam across to an island, and about halfway across, this gentleman, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, he started to go underwater,” said Lt. Brandon Holland with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. “He was last seen about halfway across.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rio Rancho police: Man found dead in flooding and debris

July 4, 2025

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Unser Boulevard. Authorities blocked off the road Thursday morning due to rainwater washing debris across it. Then, at around 5 a.m., road crews found a man dead among the debris. Police don’t suspect foul play. They haven’t released the identity of the man, pending next of kin notification.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Authorities say one person was found dead in the Ohio River on Friday

July 4, 2025

BELPRE, Ohio – One person was found dead in the Ohio River on Friday, according to the Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief, Chris Sams. The unidentified male body was spotted by the Kraton barge area on the Ohio side of the Ohio River. The body was recovered in the middle of the river, according to Fire Chief Sams.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in San Antonio River near popular River Walk area identified

July 3, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man found dead on Monday in the San Antonio River. The office identified the man as Zion Cook, 21. It is unclear how long Cook had been in the San Antonio River. Police said there were no apparent signs of trauma on Cook’s body. A family friend of Cook spoke with KSAT on Wednesday night and said that his family is understandably in shock. Cook was pursuing an architecture degree, the family member said. In an email to KSAT on Thursday morning, SAPD confirmed Cook’s family filed a missing person’s report on June 28. Zion was a tremendous student-athlete who participated in multiple sports, including basketball and Track.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in pond at Hall County miniature golf course

July 2, 2025

Gainesville, Georgia – An employee of a Hall County miniature golf course was found dead in a pond on the course’s property Tuesday. Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials said a customer at Oaks Miniature Golf on Whiting Road off of McEver Road spotted Nelson Brooks Hancock, age 40, in the water at noon Tuesday. “Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, removed the man’s body from the water and attempted resuscitation, but they were unsuccessful,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.” “There were no signs of foul play at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler James Grosvenor, 30

July 1, 2025

St. Louis, Missouri – Tyler, age 30, was suddenly taken from us on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Tyler lived his life to the fullest and he was a hard worker. He enjoyed working on the barges as a Mate working for Osage Marine Services. But his goal was to be a pilot someday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Former Troy softball player Leah Brundidge has passed away

July 1, 2025

On June 25, former Troy [Ala.] softball player Leah Brundidge passed away at the young age of 31, and funeral services will be held on July 5. Brundidge is the daughter of legendary former Troy running back Eddie Brundidge, who helped the Trojans to the 1984 Division II National Championship. Brundidge went on to serve as Troy University Athletics Director of Compliance and as an adjunct instructor for a number of years. She earned her PhD in sports management from Troy in 2022 and joined the staff at Southern Miss as Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance in 2022.

Researcher’s Note – Troy University offering incentives to get students vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

Coldwater Teacher And Coach Passes Away From Sudden Medical Event

July 7, 2025

Coldwater, OH – Sad news from Coldwater Schools teacher and coach Tom Schwieterman [25] passed away suddenly yesterday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Louisville band leader remembered as a ‘second father’ in touching tributes

July 7, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The assistant director of Athletic Bands at the University of Louisville School of Music unexpectedly died Monday while traveling abroad, according to the university. UofL posted about Brad Rogers’ death on social media. Prior to his time at UofL, Rogers spent decades teaching at Oldham County Schools where he ended up retiring. No cause of death has been publicly released, but UofL said it came unexpectedly while traveling as a staff member with the Kentucky Musicians Abroad tour in Europe.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Utica City Historian Lou Parrotta Dies at 51

July 2, 2025

The New York State history community is mourning the loss of Lou Parrotta. Parrotta was a fixture in Oneida County, serving as the Utica City Historian and as a high school history teacher. He volunteered his time and knowledge to cultural organizations across the Mohawk Valley and passed away on June 3rd after a short unexpected illness.

Researcher’s Note - Governor Hochul announces new requirements and guidance for the safe reopening of New York schools: Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

WVU community mourns longtime IT leader Erin Bunner

July 2, 2025

Erin Bunner, a Fairmont [WV] native who served as the director of teaching and learning applications for WVU Information Technology Services, died unexpectedly on June 26 at the age of 48. Bunner came to the University in 2006 as a professional technologist at the Health Sciences Center, and progressively worked her way up to director of application and web support services in the former HSC ITS.

Researcher’s Note – WVU to offer students, employees incentives for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] verification: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 29:

Tri-Valley Football Coach Wright Passes Away

June 29, 2025

Hamilton, Ohio – He was on the verge of inheriting the back-to-back MVL big school football champions this season, but now tragic news out of Dresden, as new Tri-Valley head coach Joshua Wright has sadly passed away at the age of 50. Coach Wright was an English teacher at the high school upon his untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Brill, 44

July 3, 2025

Hazleton, PA – Ryan Richard Brill died unexpectedly on June 28, 2025. He was only 44 years old, born December 20, 1980, in Hazleton, PA. His family is heartbroken and shocked by his sudden departure. After completing his masters degree in early childhood education at Bloomsburg University, he served passionately as an elementary school teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

Rockport mourns sudden loss of longtime police officer and friend Travis Ford

July 7, 2025

ROCKPORT, ME — Rockport and the local community is filled with sadness today, July 7, as one by one, citizens learn about the passing of Police Officer Travis Ford. He was an honorable man, a quiet yet kind, competent, calm and effective officer of the peace. He died suddenly July 6 of cardiac complications at age 56, leaving his family, friends, coworkers and larger community grieving.

Link

Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport

July 5, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) – A Philadelphia police officer passed away suddenly on the property of Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning. Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a tweet that the officer suffered a medical emergency. The officer’s name has not been released, though Bethel said the officer was a “dedicated veteran assigned to the Airport Unit.” The officer had “decades of service” and “served our city with honor,” Bethel said.

Researcher’s Note – City of Philadelphia employees are required to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shae McCusker, Former South Jersey Police Officer, Kean Lax Player, Dies At 30

July 3, 2025

Marlton, NJ – Shock and sadness spread following the sudden death of former police officer and Kean lacrosse player Shae McCusker. Shae, of Marlton, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 28, at just 30 years old, according to his obituary on the Bradley Funeral Home website. He graduated from the Camden County Police Academy at the top of his class and went on to join the Waterford Township Police Department. When life took him in a different direction, he followed his fiancée Kelly for a wonderful opportunity to live briefly in Dallas, Texas, and upon returning to New Jersey he began a new career with Paycom.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Hanford Patrol officer remembered after sudden death

July 3, 2025

The sudden death of a well-loved Hanford Patrol officer rocked family, friends and fellow officers recently. People remembered Pat Krzan, 65, as a humorous, generous and outgoing man, who was a talented and passionate dog handler for the Hanford Patrol.

Researcher’s Note - The Hanford Patrol is the armed protective force responsible for security at the Hanford Site, a large nuclear reservation in Washington state: Judge tosses COVID-19 vaccine [sic] objections of Hanford workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

CHP officer dies in Culver City crash after suspected ‘medical emergency’

July 2, 2025

A 34-year-old California Highway Patrol officer was killed in the line of duty after suffering a suspected “medical emergency” and then crashing his cruiser in Culver City Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. as Officer Miguel Cano and his partner were transporting a detainee on Bristol Parkway, north of Green Valley Circle, the CHP stated in a news release. “For reasons still under investigation, Officer Cano lost control of the patrol vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree,” the CHP stated. Emergency crews transported both officers to UCLA Medical Center. “Tragically, despite the lifesaving efforts of emergency personnel, Officer Cano was ultimately pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the CHP stated. Cano’s partner suffered minor injuries in the crash. The person in custody also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey. During a 10:30 a.m. news conference, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said Cano appeared to have lost consciousness before the crash. The investigation into the incident was ongoing, but Duryee said the severity of the crash was not what would be expected for a fatal incident. Cano apparently told his fellow officer he wasn’t feeling well prior to the crash, Duryee said. Cano, who joined the force in 2023, lived in Moreno Valley and is survived by his wife and parents. Duryee was not aware of any prior health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sgt. George Gregory ‘Greg’ Dietz Dies Unexpectedly In MD

July 1, 2025

Edgewood, MD – Sgt. George Gregory “Greg” Dietz passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 30, 2025, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. He was a 27-year veteran of the agency and served in numerous critical roles throughout his career. Throughout his time with the sheriff’s office, Dietz worked in Patrol Services, served as a School Resource Officer, and was a supervisor in both the Criminal Investigations and Court Services divisions, according to the department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A jailer “died suddenly”:

William Lee, 41

July 2, 2025

It is with profound sadness and grief that we announce the unexpected death of William Frank Lee, 41, of Naugatuck [CT], on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Waterbury Hospital. Billy was a respected Corrections Officer at the Cheshire Correctional Institute and a member of the Union Local 387.

Researcher’s Note – Over 99% of CT state workers compliant with COVID-19 mandate. 48 fired, placed on leave: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Fort Valley fire chief found dead at his home, Peach County Coroner says

July 7, 2025

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Fire Chief Antonio Woodard was found dead at his home on Monday, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Woodard was 48 years old. Rooks says an official cause of death has not been determined yet, but he believes Woodard died of natural causes. Woodard had been with the Fort Valley Fire Department since 2000, more than 20 years of serving the Peach County community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

St. Louis firefighter suffers medical emergency while on duty

July 2, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Fire Department announced the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Lee Kraus [52], a 27-year veteran who died on July 1 following a medical emergency he experienced while on duty on June 29. KSDK reported that no additional details about the cause of death were released.

Researcher’s Note – St. Louis Announces COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirement For All City Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man suffers heart attack while driving, dies after crash in Fox Chase: police

July 6, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man has died after a car crash occurred in Fox Chase Saturday evening. At around 6:38 p.m. Saturday, police say a fatal vehicle crash occurred at Oxford Avenue and Burholme Avenue. According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a vehicle suffered a medical emergency, believed to be a heart attack, and struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Medics transported the driver experiencing the emergency to Jeanes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. Police have not released details of the status of the driver operating the car that was struck.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver possibly experiencing medical emergency dies after hitting tree, GSP says

July 6, 2025

BAKER COUNTY, Ga. – A driver, who was believed to be experiencing a medical emergency, died after hitting a tree in Baker County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At about 8 p.m. on July 4, a blue 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on GA-91 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, GSP says. GSP says it is believed that the driver was experiencing an unknown medical emergency prior to the crash. He was transported to Phoebe Main Hospital in Albany where he later died from his injures.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Yakima man dies after medical incident leads to rollover crash

July 1, 2025

YAKIMA, Wash. – Police are investigating after a medical incident led to a rollover crash on Monday morning, after which the driver died at the hospital. Police said they arrived to find a 1999 Dodge Durango had crashed into two parked cars, rolled and came to rest on its side. Police said their investigation revealed the Durango was headed east on west Washington Avenue when it veered to the left, crossed westbound lanes, left the roadway and continued into the parking lot where the collision happened. Police said the 59-year-old driver of the Durango was unresponsive when officers arrived, and he was taken to Yakima Multi-Care Memorial Hospital with minor injuries from the crash itself. However, police said the man is believed to have suffered a medical episode while driving, which led to him losing consciousness behind the wheel. Yakima police said that at some point in the evening of June 30, the driver of the Durango passed away at the hospital after receiving advanced medical care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in cars:

Woman found dead in Shreveport home identified

July 7, 2025

SHREVEPORT, La. — A woman found dead in a car inside the garage of her southwest Shreveport home Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office as Mary Zachary, 65. Zachary was found unresponsive around 9:22 a.m. after a family member checked on the home in the 10000 block of Stonehaven Drive, just north of Williamson Way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead inside a car in Alexandria, police say no foul play suspected

July 5, 2025

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police located a dead man inside a car and investigators have not found signs of foul play, according to an APD spokesperson. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Rick Wright, CEO of Market of Choice, died at 62

June 30, 2025

The CEO of Market of Choice, Rick Wright, died Sunday at his home in Eugene [OR]. He was 62. He died of natural causes, according to a press release. Wright worked with his father to grow Market of Choice into the largest independent, family-owned grocery chain in Oregon over the past 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doug Bakker of Bakker Produce, Kapi Kapi Died Unexpectedly

July 2, 2025

Miami, Fla.-based Kapi Kapi Growers mourned the loss of team member, Douglas (Doug) Bakker [56], who passed away unexpectedly on June 4. A 40-year veteran of the fresh produce industry, Bakker spent the first 30 years of his career helping run his family’s wholesale business, Bakker Produce.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mount Pleasant Father Dies Suddenly At 52: ‘He Was Active, Strong, Never Missed Day’s Work’

July 1, 2025

Lush Lumaj, a devoted father of two from Mount Pleasant [NY], died on Sunday, June 29, after suffering an unexpected and fatal heart attack, according to a GoFundMe launched by his niece, Julie (Xhuljana) Bacaj.

Link

Passenger on flight bound for Boston dies following medical emergency

July 7, 2025

BOSTON, MA — A passenger on JetBlue Flight B6502 from Phoenix to Boston suffered a medical emergency as it neared landing at Logan, a spokesperson with the airline told Boston 25 News. EMTs met the flight on the ground and transported the passenger to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man experiences medical emergency, dies after fight in Pennfield Township, deputies say

July 7, 2025

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man experienced a medical emergency and died after being shot at in Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man in the driveway and tried to gather more information. They then put the man inside a patrol car while they determined the identity and location of the shooter, and worked to find out if anybody had been shot. While inside the car, however, the 35-year-old began to experience a medical emergency. He was immediately given medical attention, but died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. It is unknown if the fight was a contributing factor in the 35-year-old’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Culver man dies after falling in his garage

July 4, 2025

CULVER, Ind. – A 54-year-old Culver man died after police say he fell. Billy McCarty was found dead in his garage on Thursday. An investigation led by the Culver police chief, the Indiana State Police and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office determined there was no foul play. Autopsy results show that McCarty died from a skull fracture caused by the fall. His death is ruled accidental.

Link

Man found dead in east Salem home after 911 call

July 1, 2025

Detectives are investigating after responding to a 911 call in an east Salem [OR] home and finding a 54-year-old man dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received the call from a home on Northeast Clearwater Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives are working with the Oregon State Police crime lab to investigate the cause of death and circumstances, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday evening. Investigators do not believe there’s a threat to the community.

Link

Man reported missing found dead in North Little Rock

July 1, 2025

North Little Rock [AR] police on Tuesday morning found a 70-year-old man dead who was reported missing last week in a Silver Alert, a police news release states. Around 7:53 a.m., an officer noticed a man lying in the bushes near the intersection of West Avalon and MacArthur drives, the release states. The man was dead, and detectives identified him as Albert Lamb, 70, of North Little Rock. Authorities don’t suspect foul play in Lamb’s death at this point, the release states.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hiker succumbs to cardiac arrest at Ousel Falls Trail in Big Sky

July 1, 2025

On Monday afternoon, June 30, a 66-year-old male hiker experienced cardiac arrest near the Ousel Falls trailhead in Big Sky, ultimately succumbing despite life-saving efforts from bystanders and first responders. Despite resuscitative efforts from medical professionals including transport to an ambulance at the trailhead, the victim was pronounced dead. He was identified on July 1 as Mark Hammons, 66, of Kentucky.

Link

James Alcorn, 50

July 7, 2025

James (Jay) Charles Alcorn of Lexington, KY, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2025. He was born on June 13th, 1975, to the late Ambrose and Margaret Fryman Alcorn.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Russo, 47

July 7, 2025

MASSENA, NY – Bernie K. Russo, 47, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2025 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony M. Murphy, 49

July 6, 2025

St. Charles, IL – Anthony “Tony” M. Murphy, 49, of St. Charles, IL died Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Dunlap, 62

July 6, 2025

Bellevue, IL – Melissa Mae “Missy” Dunlap, 62, of Bellevue, Illinois, passed away on July 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Johnston, 49

July 6, 2025

Anna Marie Johnston, 49, of Adams and formerly of Portage [WI], died suddenly Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at her home. Anna grew up in the Portage area where for many years she worked as a waitress.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Earl McDonald, 54

July 6, 2025

Earl “Mac” R. McDonald Jr. joined his army of angels after an unexpected, short-term, aggressive illness on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. Mac raced alongside his father, best friend, and mentor Earl Sr. For many years at Barberton Speedway, where he took home a host of trophies, awards, and friendships. Mac worked for over thirty years as a District Manager for Rent-A-Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Dean, 45

July 6, 2025

Richard “Richi” Daniel Dean, 45, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 16, 2025, from complications of the stroke he had in 2021.

Link

Judy Ann DeVault, 65

July 5, 2025

Pekin, IL – Judy Ann DeVault, 65, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in the Emergency Department of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Carriero, 36

July 5, 2025

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Matthew Martin Carriero, who died unexpectedly in his home in Trumbull, Connecticut, on June 29, 2025. He lived in Milford, attended Milford schools, and after high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He moved with his family to Trumbull and lived there until his passing. Matthew’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations would be kindly accepted: American Cancer Society.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel E. Dailey, 28

July 5, 2025

Olean, New York – Daniel E. Dailey, 28, of North 9th Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. He went on to complete a welding certification course through Jamestown Community College and became a certified welder.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Viers, 51

July 5, 2025

Lisa Deniene Viers, 51, of Odenton, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 27, 2025. After high school she joined the United States Navy and attended basic training in 1991 in Orlando, Fla. During her twenty years of service, she was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, 1993-95; and 1995-2000 “Grim Reapers” NAS Oceana, Va. Beach, Va. After retirement from the US Navy, she worked as a Strategic Assessment, Cyber Threat Analyst for various government contractors, US Department of Defense, and National Security Administration.

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Wyatt, 45

July 5, 2025

Loudon, NH – Joseph (Joe) Robert Wyatt, 45, of Loudon, NH, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2025. He dedicated his time working at Market Basket for over 25 years. Recently, he worked as the Second Shift Lead Custodian at Concord High School. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shandi Fisk, 42

July 5, 2025

Shandi Renee Fisk, age 42, of Zanesville, OH, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 26, 2025, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Elder, 53

July 5, 2025

Mr. James “Jim” Elder, age 53, of Grand Haven [MI], passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 30, 2025, at Trinity Hospital. Jim enjoyed working for Mollers North America, Inc. As a Controls Engineer for almost 14 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shannon Magurany, 53

July 5, 2025

Shannon M. Magurany, age 53, of Channahon [IL], passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Wemyss, 39

July 5, 2025

Grove City, Ohio – With tear-filled eyes, we announce the sudden passing of Tony (Anthony) M. Wemyss. A father, son, brother, uncle and friend left us to soon the morning of Monday, June 30th, 2025, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Haight, 57

July 4, 2025

Beacon, NY – Eric D. Haight, 57, a lifelong resident of the area, died unexpectedly on July 2.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Storm Kirby, 29

July 4, 2025

Storm Allen “Geno” Kirby, 29, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on Monday, June 30, 2025 at his residence unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Pease, 38

July 4, 2025

Eric Michael Fredrick Pease, 38, of Indianapolis [IN], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Eskenazi Hospital. After graduating in 2007, he dedicated the next two decades to the tire repair industry, proudly following in his father’s footsteps.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Holly Dianna Chism, 69

July 3, 2025

Pekin, IL – Holly Dianna Chism, 69, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Lynn Dalessandro, 63

July 3, 2025

Tremont, IL – Rebecca Lynn Dalessandro, 63, of Tremont, passed away on Monday June 30, 2025, at Carle Health Pekin Hospital in Pekin, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Harbert, 30

July 3, 2025

Ashley Harbert, 30, of Webster City [Iowa], died unexpectedly on Monday, June 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Campbell, 26

July 3, 2025

Eagleville, MO - A true daughter of northern Missouri, Sara Lynn Campbell, 26, of Eagleville, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Sara grew up on the family farm in Eagleville, spending her days caring for the land and animals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tucker Vaughn, 20

July 3, 2025

Tucker Jay Vaughn of Niles, Michigan, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and hard worker, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New Buffalo, Michigan, just eleven days after his twentieth birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erik J. Eisele, 50

July 2, 2025

Petersburg, IL – Erik J. Eisele, 50, of Petersburg, IL, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL. Erik was employed by Richardson Manufacturing in Springfield as a machinist for 19 years, last working on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick “Fred” Kruse, 60

July 2, 2025

Deer Creek, IL - Frederick “Fred” Kruse, 60, of Deer Creek, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 29, 2025 at his home with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie M. Staltz, 56

July 2, 2025

Canton, IL – Julie M. Staltz, 56, of Canton, passed away, Friday, June 27, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David G. Jesmer, 68

July 2, 2025

Unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the UH Geneva Medical Center, in Geneva, Ohio. Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Canadian Heart Association or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa M. Bell, 40

July 1, 2025

Deer Creek, IL – Melissa M. Bell, 40, of Deer Creek, IL, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at home surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Muhammad Williams, 48

July 1, 2025

Calumet City, Illinois – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Muhammad Williams, who died unexpectedly on June 17, 2025, at the age of 48. He was a Bricklayer at Harvey Cement and member of the Liuna!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall Downing, 48

July 1, 2025

Dover-Foxcroft, Maine – Randall Charles Downing, 48, died unexpectedly July 1, 2025, at Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Dover-Foxcroft.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Allen Fuller, 55

July 1, 2025

Pekin, IL – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Mark Allen Fuller, of Pekin, who was taken from us too soon on Friday, June 27, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. He faced cancer head on and gave it a fight we do not think it ever saw coming. Though many will dearly miss him, we can take comfort knowing that he is in a better place free from pain and suffering.

Link

Maria A. Garcia, 64

July 1, 2025

Morton, IL – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Maria A. Garcia on June 26, 2025, in Morton, IL. After a long difficult year of battling end stage kidney disease and recurrent leg ulcers, she passed peacefully in her sleep. She enjoyed traveling to and from Mexico and visiting her son and grandkids in Florida.

Link

William Gombar, 58

April 1, 2025

LYMAN, ME - William J. “Bill” Gombar, 58, of Lyman, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 30, 2025. He went on to graduate from Norwalk Technical College, becoming an expert in computer technology. He formed a company called Managed Services and Repair New England.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (291)

Alberta (62)

Robert Plante, 58, Link

Faye Marie Paquette, 70, Link

Mary Katherine Jensen, 53, Link

April Paul, 42, Link

Petra Head, 65, Link

Brody Marsh, 39, Link

Luke Many Fingers, 37, Link

Gary William Discombe, 57, Link

Omar Nasser, 56, Link

Kayle Jobe Hunter, 19, Link

George White, 64, Link

Jeff Romanchuk, 54, Link

Douglas Keith Foster, 62, Link

Johnny Dumais, 59, Link

Sofia Fiselier, 1 day, Link

Audrey Valentine Klassen, 14, Link

Gerald Thomas Watson, 66, Link

Barbara Annan Speers, 72, Link

Wayne Andrew Lingle, 41, Link

Andrew Hayward, 36, Link

Alya Self, 15, Link

Shaun Kelly Sellmeyer, 56, Link

John Dobbin, 72, Link

Shayden Tanner L'Hirondelle, 19, Link

Rob Hawryluk, 55, Link

Connie (Matkin) Tarnava, 64, Link

Jo-Anne Deborah "Jo" Meihm, 60, Link

Sheila Fay Holloway, 63, Link

Sarah Ann Sellars, 49, Link

Tamim Ezzeldin, 39, Link

Rickey Sayers, 63, Link

Ronald Gordon Jones, 63, Link

Bruce Pylatuk, 59, Link

Timothy Daniel Smith, 61, Link

Angelina Desiree Redmond, 28, Link

Jason Aubrey Flanders, 42, Link

Latesha Danielle Big Crow, 35, Link

Delta Fraser, 66, Link

Darcy Schan, 57, Link

Nancy Marie Weisbrod, 63, Link

Rhealle Marie Lara Chartrand, 18, Link

Paddy (Patrick) Tremblett, 55, Link

Jobina Dean Bessant, 50, Link

Vance Bourque, 56, Link

Lawrence David Flack, 66, Link

Sylvia Louise Deacon, 71, Link

Douglas Richard Gingles, 74, Link

Yevhen Soroka, 30, Link

Ivan William Watchmaker, 46, Link

Dylan Christopher Anderson, 33, Link

Arlene Bedster, 55, Link

John Procee, 63, Link

Allen Giroux, 46, Link

Terri Lynn Laboucan, 42, Link

Alexis Riane Tarbett, 35, Link

Janice Elizabeth Ball, 59, Link

John Stephan Karpa, 69, Link

Simone Diane Leidl, 55, Link

Murray Badger, 60, Link

Mark Hoffman, 65, Link

John Kevin Petluk, 49

June 2, 2025

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the age of 49 years. He passed away following a courageous battle with MDS, which he faced with strength and determination.

Researcher's Note - MDS, or Myelodysplastic Syndrome, is a group of cancers in which the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells. It is also known as myelodysplastic neoplasms or bone marrow failure diseases. In MDS, the bone marrow produces abnormal, immature blood cells (blasts) that don't function properly, leading to a deficiency in healthy red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Link

British Columbia (6)

Support for Vernon business owner sought after husband's unexpected death, Link

Vancouver’s Beloved Mamalee Founder Betty Lee [71] Has Passed Away [diagnosed with cancer in March 2024], Link

Janie Violet Campeau-Roasting, 38, Link

Thuraiarasu Gopal, 35, Link

Dale Gerald Murphy, 60, Link

Matthew Micheal Rozon, 40, Link

Manitoba (2)

Joshua Anthony Baker, 29, Link

Leslie Lalchun, 70, Link

New Brunswick

Leonard Thane Tower, 66, Link

Nova Scotia (2)

James William Lindsay, 63, Link

Kenneth James Hubley, 46, Link

Ontario (147)

AGF CEO Kevin McCreadie dies at age 64, Link

Emer Ofokansi, 43, Link

Rob Finlay, 45, Link

Ulrich Raps, 62, Link

Katrina Mei, 21, Link

Wayne Wilfred Whynot, 61, Link

Karin Mary Allison Beith, 46, Link

Robert Ratté, 60, Link

Michael Cameron Scott Elliot, 31, Link

Craig Stanley McFatridge, 63, Link

Anjelika Oufaeva, 60, Link

Gerald Vernon Jantzi, 75, Link

Douglas Allan Hoekstra, 64, Link

Vaughn Phillip Martin, 61, Link

Gregory John Nicholson, 62, Link

Edith Repo, 75, Link

Thomas Funnell, 57, Link

Jerry Salandra, 65, Link

Richard Allen Mitchell, 35, Link

Philip “Dwight” Hunter, 75, Link

John Stephen (Steve) Pereira, 70, Link

Christopher Jordan Konink, 55, Link

Maryann teBoekhorst, 55, Link

Greg Purcell, 59, Link

Domenic Ferrelli, 49, Link

Cameron Daniel De Athe, 14, Link

Peter Zein, 64, Link

Leslie Henry Muckle, 43, Link

Season Simpson, 46, Link

Anna Martin, 52, Link

Sarah Marie Almon, 39, Link

Gianfranco Cinelli, 70, Link

Roberto Vicinotti, 53, Link

James Warren Brownlee, 66, Link

Paul Courville, 48, Link

Godofredo 'Fred' Aquino, 72, Link

David William Neil, 59, Link

Tekalhututi Dennison Elijah, 39, Link

Sal Cucci, 63, Link

Jennifer Van Dyken, 44, Link

Pat Brennan, 68, Link

Don Webster, 69, Link

Lily Ann Fraser, 6 months, Link

Melinda Louise Flegle, 72, Link

Debra Anne Mamone, 64, Link

Thomas Baker, 61, Link

Deborah Elaine Malcolm, 71, Link

David Rode, 66, Link

William Daniel Packard, 62, Link

Hailey Prince, 38, Link

Terry Randall Clarke, 65, Link

Carla Lea Galbraith, 66, Link

Carmen - Mihaela Remes, 65, Link

Austin Thurlow Forsythe, 27, Link

Josh Lemire, 66, Link

Carolyn Emily Sullivan, 68, Link

Daniel Thompson, 62, Link

Carol Ella MacDonald, 74, Link

Brian Robinson, 63, Link

Wade Douglas Severin, 48, Link

Ellen Ramona Vriezen, 66, Link

Cheryl Skrobal, 58, Link

Jacquelyn Mary "Jackie" Verbeem, 73, Link

Patrick Alan Thomas Heffernan, 69, Link

Daniel John Joseph Lance, 64, Link

Damien John Brown-Graham, 53, Link

Kaleb McCormack, 9, Link

Baljinder Kaur Bhatti, 50, Link

Mike (Mikey B) Boyce, 34, Link

Elizabete "Liz" Lopes, 55, Link

Ryan Dale Rowswell, 28, Link

Jeanne Kovac, 70, Link

Bonnie Ramona Ginko, 61, Link

Bob Adams, 67, Link

Douglas Kawasaki, 69, Link

John Hutton, 53, Link

Tonia Jessie Hunter, 51, Link

Jamie John Rodda, 66, Link

Rhonda Catherine Ferguson, 70, Link

Peter Ticknovich, 58, Link

Cory Robertson, 42, Link

Christopher Oad, 60, Link

Karan Mohanadas, 51, Link

Tariku Bekele Ayele, 62, Link

Arlene Chalmers, 54, Link

Jerry Sanya, 66, Link

Timothy "Tim" Karl Chapman, 31, Link

Nhon Hoa Duong, 64, Link

Erna Marlene Simpson, 63, Link

Thera Alexis Armstrong, 41, Link

Agnes Aradanas, 62, Link

Andrew Bezchlibnyk, 60, Link

Alex James Burke, 32, Link

Cheryl Lynn Holloway, 57, Link

Qiang Ma, 62, Link

Jonathan Michael Ingram, 38, Link

David Marcel Serant, 50, Link

Cheryl Pitter, 58, Link

Carol Ann Irving, 64, Link

Robert Nathan Lucier, 43, Link

Danasha Howitt, 41, Link

Heather Anna Bond, 46, Link

Lee Van Landeghem, 54, Link

Roy Kierstead, 73, Link

Michelle Miziolek, 60, Link

Dedra Lauren Chaban, 59, Link

Stephen (Steve) Gorrie, 63, Link

Christopher Anthony Noel, 39, Link

Charles Edward Berry, 58, Link

Slaven Pavic, 60, Link

Mark Allan Newsom, 69, Link

Francis David Perry, 67, Link

Johanna Rampelt, 67, Link

Brian Pearce, 68, Link

Alice Kazmierowski, 72, Link

Vanessa Katerina White, 57, Link

Lori Lynn Margaret Barr, 61, Link

Belinda Clare Hall, 62, Link

Ana Choi, 47, Link

Daryl Bruce MacPherson, 56, Link

Mikaila Janine Straatsma, 30, Link

Francis Michael Yang, 62, Link

Mark George Adam, 59, Link

Brady Tofflemire, 65, Link

Gordon John Ross Marshall, 52, Link

Lynda Moore, 75, Link

Steven William Horn, 61, Link

Emma Dora Erutku, 19, Link

Dawn Mustin, 65, Link

Carolyn Margaret Davidson, 47, Link

Marc Joseph Girard, 65, Link

Maureen Ann Turner, 64, Link

Angie McMaster, 60, Link

Shawn Ross Murray, 57, Link

Isaiah Little, 8, Link

Navaeh Thea Angelise Johnup, 15, Link

Pamela Williams, 53, Link

Robert Ernest McKinlay, 57, Link

Shawn Douglas Slade, 31, Link

Vanessa Van Roie, Link

Wayne John Sykes, 53, Link

Robert Beer, 71, Link

Simona Alexandrova Kovchazova, 54, Link

Endy Alexander Moniz, 27, Link

Calvin Anthony Sampson, 68, Link

Kathleen Lynn Shaddock, 48, Link

Donald James Meilleur, 71, Link

Melissa Telles, 28, Link

Quebec (51)

Mirabel Quebec Mayor Patrick Charbonneau dies suddenly at age 46, city says [natural causes; had announced in late April that he intended to run in November for a second term], Link

Dr. Elena Rozenberg Frank, 60, Link

Karine Deziel, 44, Link

Éric Grenache, 57, Link

Alice Sindihebura, 47, Link

Patrice Bernard, 49, Link

Nathalie Royal, 57, Link

Martine Vaillancourt, 62, Link

Harold Labrie, 62, Link