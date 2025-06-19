A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (88)

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson dead at 82: Musician passes away after battle with dementia

June 11, 2025

Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, one of the most acclaimed and influential songwriters of the 20th century, has died aged 82. The God Only Knows hitmaker shot to fame as the frontman of the Beach Boys, for which he served as the principal songwriter as well as the co-lead vocalist. Last year, weeks after the death of his longtime wife Melinda, it emerged that he had been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia.

Researcher’s Note – Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Gets His Covid Jab: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilson’s death was “not expected”:

Al Jardine Remembers Brian Wilson, and Their Last Meeting: ‘We Had a Good Laugh… I Thought He Was Going to Be With Us for Some Time’

[Beach Boys co-founder] Al Jardine says the death of Brian Wilson “was not expected” and that, when he last saw Wilson in May, he believed his fellow Beach Boy was recovering from some of the many health setbacks he’d suffered. Although resuming any substantial concert appearances was out of the question for Wilson after their last tour together came to an abrupt halt in 2022, Jardine had harbored a hope that, when he hits the road this summer, fronting Wilson’s longtime road band, there was a chance his friend of 65 years might be able to come up on stage. But the architect of the Beach Boys’ sound was reported on Wednesday to have died at age 82.

“I saw Brian about a month ago, and he looked like he was on the mend,” Jardine told Variety on Thursday. “We were in the living room just chatting, as he was having a blood oxygen test. He had a nurse there, and she said, ‘Well, things are looking good,’ so I was not too concerned. I thought he was going to be with us for some time. I was looking forward to him coming to the rehearsals in L.A. And I ordered a piano to be there for him” in case Wilson should be able to show up for a guest appearance and take his familiar seat behind the keyboard, regardless of whether he could perform. “So it’ll be an empty seat, I guess,” Jardine said.

Link

Wilson’s wife “died suddenly” last year:

Melinda Wilson, wife, manager and ‘savior’ of musician Brian Wilson, is dead at 77

January 31, 2024

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the longtime wife and manager of Brian Wilson whom the Beach Boys co-founder often credited for stabilizing his famously troubled life, has died at age 77. Wilson died Tuesday at the couple’s home in Beverly Hills, California, Brian Wilson announced online. Brian Wilson’s spokesperson Lauren Mele said Wednesday that she passed away “suddenly,” but no other details were available.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilo & Stitch Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Dies at 46: ‘Was and Will Remain a Bright and Shining Star’

June 16, 2025

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who appeared in the live-action remake of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, has died. He was 46. Hawai’i police later exclusively confirmed with People that Bell died on June 12 at 2:26 p.m. “We have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson continued. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

Link

Real Housewives Executive and Mother of 2 Dies Giving Birth to Newborn Son: ‘Impossible to Comprehend’

June 13, 2025

A Real Housewives of New York City and Salt Lake City executive died while giving birth to her son on Monday, June 9. Lauren Miller died moments after giving birth to her newborn son, Jackson, according to her employer, Shed Media’s Thursday, June 12, announcement. A GoFundMe page was created by her co-workers to help raise funds for her husband, Kevin, and their two children, Emma, 3, and Jackson, 5 days old, in the wake of her death. Following her passing, Jackson was placed in the NICU. He was discharged, as of a Thursday, June 12 update, and is now home with his dad and sister.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

HGTV’s Loren Ruch Died From Pneumonia, Was Cancer-Free, Family Says

June 13, 2025

Loren Ruch, head of content for HGTV and cohost of “HGTV House Party,” died Thursday at Mount Sinai in NYC ... and his family is clarifying exactly what happened to the beloved media personality. Dolly Norris, Loren’s mother, tells TMZ … the HGTV fixture was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia about a year ago, and treatment for the cancer left him with a weakened immune system. He was hospitalized a few months back for a bowel blockage – and he then caught pneumonia, which ultimately was his cause of death. Dolly tells us he was cancer-free. Loren’s passing is even more devastating for the family, as just a few weeks ago he seemed to be on the road to recovery … but, Dolly says, he took a turn for the worse and his health declined quickly – including a lung collapsing. Loren was 55.

Researcher’s Note – Ruch was working in Hollywood between 2021-2022: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Terry Louise Fisher, Co-Creator of ‘L.A. Law,’ Dies At 79

June 12, 2025

Terry Louise Fisher, a three-time Emmy winning writer and producer known for co-creating “L.A. Law,” died on Tuesday in Laguna Hills, Calif. She was 79. Her cousin, Sharone Rosen, reported that Fisher had died in her sleep from a long, undisclosed illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former MuchMusic VJ Juliette Powell dies at 54

June 10, 2025

Former MuchMusic and MusiquePlus host Juliette Powell died last week. She was 54. The news was shared in an obituary, which said Powell, who spent much of her life living in Montreal and Toronto, died on June 3 from acute bacterial meningitis. After founding her own media and consulting company, Powell International Entertainment Inc., she became a prominent figure in the media world and much of her work focused on digital strategy and examining the ethics of new technologies. In 2021, she joined the faculty of New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program, teaching courses on media, technology and ethics.

Researcher’s Note – Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations [sic] for All NYU Employees: Link

Link

Jonathan Mayers, Concert Promoter and Bonnaroo Co-Founder, Dies at 51

June 10, 2025

Jonathan Mayers, a concert promoter who co-founded the music festivals Bonnaroo and helped create Outside Lands as a principal at Superfly Entertainment, has died. He was 51. The cause of death is as yet unknown.

Link

‘Born to be a dad’: Star’s tribute to late husband who died of pancreatitis four months after their son’s birth

June 14, 2025

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – It’s been five months since influencer Brielle Persun’s husband died suddenly of complications associated with pancreatitis, just four months after she gave birth to their baby. Brielle came to public attention on ‘Bookstagram’ in 2020, and she quickly begain gaining followers for her literary-based content, including reviews and title recommendations. She now has more than 20,000 followers. Aside from her love of books, Brielle also shared her love for her husband Tyler [35] and their newborn baby son Colby with her fans. She had met her future spouse shortly after joining Bookstagram, and they soon went on to get engaged and married in 2023. Colby, who was named after his dad’s mum’s maiden name, was born in August 2024.

Link

Correction to our report last week:

TNA’s ‘Claire Lynch’ Actress, Julia Reilly, Found Dead

Researcher’s Note – From an email from a reader: Hi Mark, I am a friend of Julia Reilly’s and wanted you to know that she was extremely aware of everything going on. She did not partake in the madness of the previous 5 years. We were all shocked to learn of her death . It goes to show that not every one of these stories of death has a direct connection to the v’s.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Update to our previous report:

YouTube star’s cause of death revealed after passing away unexpectedly at 26

June 10, 2025

The YouTube star P2istheName’s cause of death has been revealed nearly three months after he was found dead in Los Angeles at just 26. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner released the streamer’s cause of death on Tuesday and stated that he had died of natural causes on March 14. P2istheName (real name: Philip Enewally) was said to have died of ‘sudden cardiac dysfunction.’ The Medical Examiner also listed ‘solitary papillary muscle hypertrophy’ as the cause of his sudden cardiac arrest, adding that the condition is a ‘subtype of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a risk factor for a sudden fatal cardiac event.’ P2istheName was discovered in the mail room of his apartment building after collapsing. According to the press release, responding paramedics were unable to revive him and pronounced the YouTuber dead at 3:11 p.m. PT. Sudden cardiac dysfunction, which is also called sudden cardiac arrest, is a common cause of deaths worldwide. People suffering the condition stop breathing and fall into unconsciousness, which can quickly become deadly.

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

TikTok Star Joshua Blackledge’s Cause of Death at 16 Revealed

June 12, 2025

Teen influencer Joshua Blackledge’s cause of death has been revealed nearly three months after the tragic news broke. The 16-year-old TikTok star died by suicide, People can confirm. Documents from the North Carolina medical examiner’s office state that his body was found by a family member at their home in Newport, N.C. Per the report obtained by People, Blackledge died of a gunshot wound to his head. In addition to the weapon, a teddy bear, a note and a picture were discovered at the scene. No drug paraphernalia was present. The medical examiner documents include observations from Blackledge’s family, who said he “exhibited behavioral changes” socially and academically in the year leading up to his death. The high school junior boasted over 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Blackledge’s posts varied between lip-syncing clips, car content and videos taken with his friends and girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin.

Researcher’s Note - Study Identifies 86 Serious Neuropsychiatric Safety Signals Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination (including suicide): Link

Link

Former Prairie View A&M Football Star Known for His ‘Love for the Game’ Dies at 22, School Says

June 14, 2025

A former standout Texas college football player has died at the age of 22, Prairie View A&M University confirmed in a statement. Jackson “Jacks” Bailey’s cause of death was not immediately known. The Dallas-area native was a standout at Red Oak High School, where he led the Hawks with 60 tackles as a junior before helping the team to advance to the state 5A quarterfinals as a senior. [In 2021] he started his college career at [University of] Arizona, before transferring to Prairie View [in 2023].

Researcher’s Note – All three Arizona universities to issue COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandates: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Greenwood, former UCLA star and NBA champion, dies at 68

June 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — David Greenwood, who was one of coach John Wooden’s last recruits at UCLA and went on to win an NBA championship with Detroit during a 12-year pro career, has died. He was 68. Greenwood died Sunday in Riverside, California, after battling cancer, the school said Wednesday, citing family members.

Link

Former Alabama track champion Eliud Kipsang dies after cardiac arrest aged 28

June 12, 2025

Former NCAA track star Eliud Kipsang, who earned several first-team All-America honors as a runner, has died aged 28, according to Alabama Athletics. Alabama Athletics released a statement Wednesday confirming that Kipsang had died on Tuesday evening. The university statement did not provide details of how Kipsang had died but a GoFundMe page set up to cover his funeral costs says he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday. The fundraising page says the 28-year-old was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA, where he spent the subsequent days in intensive care as doctors tried to save his life. Kipsang broke three school records during his successful time with the Crimson Tide, where he was also named the 2021 SEC Runner of the Year. In 2021, Kipsang also competed in the Kenya Olympic trials, before trialing for the World Championships the following year.

Researcher’s Note – As of Friday, the last day University of Alabama students could claim a $40 Bama Cash reward by uploading proof of a COVID-19 vaccination [sic], the University invested more than $750,000 on student cash incentives to encourage vaccinations [sic] this semester. Almost 61% of UA full-time students have received at least one dose of a vaccine [sic], much higher than the 35.4% overall vaccine [sic] initiation rate of 18–29-year-olds in the state. In addition to the Bama Cash reward, students who provided vaccine [sic] proof in August were eligible to compete for prizes including all-access parking passes, housing scholarships and tickets to away football games: Link On Friday, the University of Alabama System, which includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, informed its campuses that they are “ obligated to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 by December 8, 2021, unless they have an approved medical, disability, or religious exemption”: Link

Link

Former Packers placekicker dies in Poygan

June 10, 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A placekicker who played for the Green Bay Packers for three seasons in the 1980s died unexpectedly last week, according to his obituary. Eddie Garcia was 65 years old when he died at his home in Poygan, WI.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlie Henderson, NASCAR Truck Series team owner, passes away

June 14, 2025

Unfortunate news in the NASCAR world. Charlie Henderson [65], longtime Truck Series team owner of Henderson Motorsports, has died. Henderson and his race team were noted for their underdog status and ability to overperform on the track.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former NASCAR team owner and championship-winning crew chief dies

June 10, 2025

The NASCAR world has been hit by tragedy following the death of former team owner and Cup Series winning crew chief Travis Carter at the age of 75. It emerged on Monday that Carter’s health had taken a turn for the worst on Monday, with Strup revealing that Carter had been “admitted to hospice.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirt Track Icon Scott Bloomquist’s Plane Crash Death Ruled Suicide

June 10, 2025

The plane crash that took the life of dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist has been ruled a suicide. According to a National Transportation Safety Board final report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Bloomquist appeared to intentionally fly his aircraft into a barn on his family property in Moorseburg, Tenn., “as an act of suicide.” Officials wrote in the report the cause of death was blunt force injuries. The wreck, as we previously reported, occurred on Aug. 16, 2024, after officials say Bloomquist had taken out his 1938 vintage plane from a private airstrip near his property. He was 60 years old.

Researcher’s Note - Study Identifies 86 Serious Neuropsychiatric Safety Signals Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination (including suicide): Link

Link

Birmingham Bulls president Joe Stroud dies at 53

June 12, 2025

Shelby County is mourning the loss of one of its beloved residents who had a tremendous impact on sports in the Birmingham [AL] area in Joe Stroud. Stroud passed away on Wednesday, June 11 at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 4:

Edmund White, who broke ground in gay literature, has died at 85

June 4, 2025

Pioneering writer Edmund White has died. He was one of the most important authors of his era, whose work, including A Boy’s Own Story in 1982, made an indelible impression on gay culture and how LGBTQ experiences were more broadly understood during the dawning of the AIDS crisis and beyond. He was also one of the founders of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in 1982, the long-running HIV/AIDS service organization in New York City. White died Tuesday at his home in New York City of natural causes, according to his agent Bill Clegg. He was 85 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Civil rights investigative journalist Stanley Nelson, ‘the best of us,’ died last week

June 13, 2025

America lost a gentle giant in journalism when Stanley Nelson, who investigated some of the nation’s most notorious racially motivated slayings in Mississippi and Louisiana, died unexpectedly last week. He was 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sidney community loses community journalist

June 10, 2025

SIDNEY, NB – Sidney Sun-Telegraph sports writer and news reporter Mike Motz died Tuesday due to a heart attack. He began his time with the Sidney Sun-Telegraph in December 2017 as a sports reporter. In addition to his recent career in community journalism, Motz worked as a comedian on the East Coast.

No age reported.

Link

MikeWorldWide public affairs leader Bill Murray dies at 67

June 13, 2025

One of the state’s [NJ] most respected public affairs professionals, Bill Murray of MikeWorldWide, died June 12 at the age of 67. “As some of you know, Bill had been quietly battling cancer for some time,” said Kempner. “In true Bill fashion, he kept working through it, never wanting the spotlight, never asking for sympathy. He took a sudden turn over the past few days and passed away yesterday afternoon, peacefully at home with his family by his side.”

Link

Correction to our November 2024 report:

Popular News Anchor’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed

June 13, 2025

The cause of death has finally been revealed for Chauncy Glover, the beloved news anchor at KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles who died suddenly last November at the age of 39. According to the the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Glover’s cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of methamphetamine and chloroethane. The manner in which he died has been ruled as accidental.

Link

Tender Store Owner Cheryl Daskas Dies at 71

June 13, 2025

Funeral services were held in Troy, Mich., on Friday for Cheryl Daskas, a former model who ran the directional fashion boutique Tender. The cause of death for Daskas, who died on June 9, was not immediately known, according to the publicist Ellen Carey, who was a friend. Daskas had seemed “fine” while working in the store on Saturday, aside from complaining of a leg issue, Carey said. She was found “peacefully” at her home, following a wellness check by one of her employees, Carey said. Born in Detroit, the 71-year-old spent her career in the fashion industry in different capacities.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Addison Nicole Cangemi, 2 hours

June 16, 2025

Addison Nicole Cangemi, daughter of Mark and Kalie Cangemi of Oil City [PA], was born at Magee Women’s Hospital on June 11, 2025 at 1:57 P.M. and went to be with the Lord a short time later at 4:14 P.M.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Teen Mom Alum David Eason’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Daughter Dies Unexpectedly at 7

June 12, 2025

David Eason’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham’s daughter Lailah has died unexpectedly. A friend of Leedham, who shares 11-year-old son Kaden with the Teen Mom alum, announced the tragic news in a GoFundMe which seeks support to cover living expenses for Leedham and her son over the next couple of months. Leedham’s mom confirmed Lailah’s death to PEOPLE. “Our friend Olivia Leedham tragically lost her beautiful seven-year-old daughter, Lailah Price, yesterday,” the GoFundMe description reads. “She was in the emergency room several times without a diagnosis, and while in the hospital Friday night, she had a seizure and passed away early Saturday morning, June 7th.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

10-year-old Dauphin County baseball star dies suddenly after championship win

June 16, 2025

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Just one day after a championship win, a 10-year-old Dauphin County boy unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest and died. The surrounding community is rallying behind the family and friends of that young boy, Bryson Funk, following his sudden death. Funk’s family said it’s not yet clear what exactly led to their son’s death, but that he had been diagnosed with myocarditis — or inflammation of the heart — before going into cardiac arrest.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

14-Year-Old Boy Dies from Rare Bacterial Infection Just Days After Showing Signs of Symptoms: ‘Brought Joy Everywhere’

June 15, 2025

A 14-year-old boy in South Carolina died of a rare infection within days of showing symptoms. William “Will” Hand of Greenville died on Sunday, June 8, according to his online obituary and local news outlet Fox Carolina. His mother, Megan, told the outlet that Will had meningococcal septicemia, also known as meningococcemia, and that the infection got into his bloodstream. Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, where Will was treated, told Fox Carolina that infections of this nature happen “so quickly,” adding, “sometimes it is very hard to save the person who is infected with the bacteria.” Dr. Burch told the outlet that the illness spreads through saliva and respiratory secretions and through sharing everyday items like beverages.

Link

Outpouring after Lawrence teen dies in Olathe pool: ‘So many lives he touched’

June 10, 2025

Friends have organized a GoFundMe for the family of a 17-year-old Lawrence High School student who unexpectedly died last week at a neighborhood pool in Olathe [KS]. The GoFundMe asks for donations to fund Isaiah Ferguson’s celebration of life service on June 21.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Biomedical Informatician Atul Butte Dies at 55

June 16, 2025

Atul Butte, a biomedical informatician and pediatrician, passed away at age 55 following a long battle with cancer, according to colleagues on social media. Known for his contributions to bridging data science and clinical practice, his work focused on diving into a sea of data in search of ways to improve health and precision medicine. In 2015, Butte began a new role as the director of the Institute for Computational Health Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. He also served as the chief data scientist for the entire University of California Health System until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – UC issues final COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy: Link

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nicole Armour, 35

June 14, 2025

Plymouth, MN – Nicole suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday June 7. Nicole’s never ending desire to help and care for others continued as she worked as a nanny while attending nursing school. After nursing school she was offered her dream job as a pediatric nurse at Children’s MN.

Researcher’s Note – Children’s Minnesota requiring COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caldwell man’s death during medical emergency response

June 15, 2025

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 68-year-old Caldwell man died after reportedly suffering from an unknown medical condition, acting violently, and threatening to jump from a third-floor balcony. Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire, and Canyon County Paramedics responded to a medical emergency call shortly after 11:00 p.m. In an effort to prevent harm, police and fire personnel restrained the man using minor physical force and body weight, placing him in handcuffs for his safety. However, shortly after the handcuffs were applied, the man lost consciousness. Emergency responders removed the handcuffs and immediately began life-saving measures, but the man passed away despite their efforts.

Researcher’s Note - Study Identifies 86 Serious Neuropsychiatric Safety Signals Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination (including suicide): Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

High school coach Jeremy Palmer, 47, dies after 8-month battle with cancer

June 11, 2025

Jeremy Palmer, the 47-year-old former football coach at Orlando University and Celebration high schools, died Monday at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale [FL]. The coach was fighting an eight-month battle with cancer that was diagnosed in November, just six days after the football season ended.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Sergeant Walter F. Hartnett, IV, decorated US Army Sergeant, Veteran Affairs Case Worker for Rep. Dean, has passed away at 47

June 12, 2025

Walter F. Hartnett, IV, a Conshohocken [PA] resident and decorated Sergeant in the US Army, passed away Monday, June 9. He was 47. He worked as a Veteran Affairs Case Worker for Congresswoman Madeline Dean of Glenside. He also was Co-Chair VFW Department of Pennsylvania, District Commander of PA VFW District 16, and Quartermaster of Conshohocken VFW Post 1074.

Researcher’s Note – VA Orders Most Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccines [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

Shorewood Officer Loses Battle With Cancer

June 14, 2025

Plainfield, Illinois – The Shorewood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Friday, that one of their own lost their battle with cancer. Officer Jeff Calafos [50] served for the department for 19 years. Before that, he spent a year with the Oak Brook Terrace Police Department, then 7 years with the Hampstead, MD, Police Department. During his time in Shorewood, he was a school liaison officer, Field Training officer, and a Range Master.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bowling Green Police mourns loss of officer battling cancer

June 14, 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is mourning the loss of Master Police Officer Dale Barbiea [49], Badge Number 211, who died Friday morning after a battle with cancer. Barbiea served with the department from January 2008 until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – September 4 th , 2024: Officer Barbiea had severe pain in his stomach recently and went to the Emergency Room to find out he has several spots on his colon, lungs and liver. After biopsy, the spots turned out to be metastatic cancer: Link

Link

Longtime Newark Police Officer Paul Hamilton Dies At 49

June 12, 2025

Known for his sense of humor and love of practical jokes, Hamilton enjoyed playing basketball, Scrabble and especially loved spending time with his family, taking trips to Wildwood and Disney, his obituary reads. Hamilton served on the Newark [NJ] police force for more than 20 years before retiring and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pender County Deputy dies due to medical emergency

June 11, 2025

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. – A Pender County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputy passed away on Tuesday evening. According to PCSO Sergeant Chester Ward, Deputy Lendon Lampley [52] suffered a medical emergency at his home in Rocky Point on June 10. Lampley was taken to the hospital, where he died, and his body was escorted to Wallace, stated Ward.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louisville police detective recognized for child advocacy work dies of cancer

June 11, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville Metro Police detective known for her work helping child victims of abuse died after a battle with stomach cancer. Michelle Rusch [35] served with LMPD for more than 10 years as a member of the Crimes Against Children Unit.

Researcher’s Note – Vaccinated [sic] Kentuckians will get chance at $1M or a full-ride scholarship: Link

Link

Kaysville police mourn the loss of officer after battle with brain cancer

June 10, 2025

KAYSVILLE, UT — The Kaysville Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its own. Sgt. Jared Jensen, a beloved officer, husband and father, passed away Monday after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was 34 years old. Jensen’s journey began less than a year ago when he started experiencing severe headaches. By September, he was diagnosed with Stage four brain cancer. Despite his determination and the department’s hope for his recovery, he succumbed to the illness just months later. Chief Oberg, who hired Jensen six years ago, described him as someone you could always count on — an officer who loved serving others and made a lasting impact on the department and the community.

Researcher’s Note – Utah’s public employees can get cash for getting vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Anniston fire chief dies after major heart attack

June 10, 2025

Tuesday morning, the City of Anniston [AL] announced the death of Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep [54]. Waldrep was in the hospital after experiencing a major heart attack on May 30. Waldrep had a career spanning more than 30 years in the fire service. Much of that time was spent with Anniston Fire. He became fire chief in November 2020.

Researcher’s Note – WHEREAS, the City is also authorized to expend these ARPA funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency [sic], including expenses related to COVID-19 vaccination [sic] programs to provide incentives reasonably expected to increase the number of vaccinated [sic] people or to motivate people to get vaccinated [sic] sooner than they otherwise would, provided the costs of the program are reasonably proportional to the expected public health benefit; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Council of the City of Anniston, Alabama as follows: each person presently employed by the City as a permanent employee shall receive a bonus payment of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) ; Each person who provides to the City, before the close of business on September 30, 2021, a copy of his or her vaccination [sic] record demonstrating that he or she has been fully vaccinated [sic] against the COVID-19 virus or who provides documentation from a health care provider demonstrating that he or she is unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for a legitimate medical reason shall receive a bonus payment of Two Hundred Dollars ($200.00) : Link

Link

Four “died suddenly” in the waters:

Child drowns at waterpark in Texarkana, police report

June 16, 2025

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A child is dead after drowning at a waterpark in Texarkana Friday (June 13), the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says. The Big Dam Waterpark released this statement about what happened: “On Friday evening, a serious medical incident occurred at Big Dam Waterpark involving a young guest. Our aquatics team responded immediately providing first aid and contacting emergency responders.” Police have not released the child’s name or age at this point in time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

You could always find a friend in Fallston High School’s Lily Elwood

June 13, 2025

Fallston, MD – Lily, a spirited daughter, sister and friend who loved going to the beach and taking long drives with her boyfriend, died Monday, less than three weeks before her 17th birthday. The cause of death is not yet known. She enjoyed no one’s company more than that of her boyfriend, Jaden Riley. Lily spent the last week of her life with Jaden and friends in Ocean City [beach resort on the Atlantic], sitting on the beach in a big circle and listening to music.

Link

Body pulled from Peachtree Creek with ‘no signs of trauma’

June 13, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police and fire are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek on Friday morning. Someone walking near Woodward Way spotted the body of what looked like a man floating in the creek. The current kept pushing the body further down the stream to where Atlanta Fire Rescue crews pulled the body out. Atlanta police say it’s unclear how he got into the creek, but investigators say there are no signs of trauma.Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with neighbors in the area. Chin Mai and his dog, Boomer, walk every morning. His first thought and hope was that it’s just an accidental drowning due to the weather and the swollen creek. “Been raining a lot and the water level very high,” Mai said. Peachtree Creek is higher and murkier from all the recent rain. “Usually so much shallower…really looks different today. So that, I don’t know how that factors in. It was a surprise for sure,” Mai said. Police have not identified the body.

Link

Reported on June 8:

Tragic ending in search for missing Lake County teen

June 8, 2025

The search for 14-year-old Andrew Roberts ended in heartbreak late Sunday night when his body was recovered from Hidden Valley Lake [CA]. The North Shore Dive Team located Andrew at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in a Nixle post to the community. Andrew, of Clearlake, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. near Big Beach, where he was attending a group outing. He told others he was heading to the pool but never returned. Search efforts quickly escalated, with dive teams, K9 units, and multiple agencies combing the area into the night.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

Curtis Rogers

June 13, 2025

Curtis Rogers, a retired associate management auditor, passed away June 9, 2025. Rogers worked for [the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation] for 26 years. He began his career with the department as a youth correctional counselor in 1995. Rogers then joined the Office of Audits and Court Compliance (OACC) in 2008 as an associate management auditor where he remained until he retired in 2021.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 3:

Ironwood mourns passing of Viviana Rodriguez

June 3, 2025

Ironwood State Prison in Blythe [CA] on June 3, 2025, announced the passing of Office Assistant Viviana Rodriguez. She began her career at Ironwood in August 2022 as an office assistant, where she remained until her untimely passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 15:

CTF mourns passing of Annie Covarrubias

May 15, 2025

The Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad is mourning the passing of Correctional Counselor Annie Covarrubias [35]. She passed away May 13, 2025. Covarrubias recently transferred to CTF in March 2025, where she served as a correctional counselor until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

55-year-old inmate dies after medical emergency in Sacramento County Main Jail

June 16, 2025

A 55-year-old man incarcerated at the Sacramento County Main Jail died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies discovered the man unresponsive in his cell on the jail’s medical floor around 5 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures with help from jail medical staff, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates in one jail died this month:

Second in-custody death reported at Jefferson Parish jail

June 12, 2025

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second in-custody death to happen this month. According to deputies, around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, a male inmate was transported from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center to a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. The inmate was later pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. A similar incident was reported days prior, when an inmate, also suffering a medical emergency, was taken to a hospital on June 4 and was pronounced dead on June 5. No further details are available at this time. An autopsy will determine the man’s cause of death.

No age reported.

Link

Another man found dead in his cell at South Dakota State Penitentiary

June 11, 2025

The state is investigating another death in Department of Corrections custody. Nicholas Skorka, 42, died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary on Tuesday, according to a press release. The release did not list a cause of death for Skorka. He is the 10th person to die in the department’s custody this year and the fourth that will be subject to scrutiny by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the investigative arm of the Attorney General’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Semi Driver Dies Marshall County Due To Medical Emergency

June 16, 2025

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN — At approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday, June 13, Kentawon R. Marshall, 47, of Gary, experienced a medical emergency and drove his semitractor-trailer off the road on US 30 westbound, east of US 31 in Marshall County. He later died at a hospital. Marshall was driving a 2020 Freightliner semitractor, when it went off the north side of the roadway. Officers responding to the 911 call from Marshall County Central Dispatch found Marshall unconscious and having a medical emergency. First responders removed Marshall from the vehicle and rendered aid to him at the scene. He was transported to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth for further treatment. He was pronounced deceased later at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies following crash at UC Davis off-ramp after medical emergency, CHP says

June 10, 2025

The off-ramp to the UC Davis [CA] campus from Interstate 80 is closed early Tuesday afternoon as officers investigate a crash where one person died. California Highway Patrol says they responded to the scene a little before 1 p.m. after getting reports of a crash and a person apparently slumped over the wheel. First responders found that a driver was approaching the UC Davis off-ramp from westbound I-80 when they had some sort of medical emergency. The vehicle ended up drifting off the road and crashing into off-ramp guardrail. Officers say the driver, a 56-year-old man, died from the medical condition. No one else was in his vehicle at the time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Truck driver from North Carolina dies after medical event leads to crash on US-69

June 10, 2025

ATOKA COUNTY, OK — A fatal collision happened on US-69, approximately 5.5 miles east of Wardville, Oklahoma, claiming the life of a North Carolina truck driver. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 5:05 pm. The driver, identified as 62-year-old Henry Govan, was reported driving a 2020 Kenworth W990 when he experienced a sudden medical event. OHP said the truck crossed the median and the northbound lanes, went through a fence on the east side of the highway, and came to rest in a field. Govan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing in south Wichita

June 9, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. – A 53-year-old man has died after Wichita police say he suffered a medical emergency and crashed outside a Dollar General on the city’s south side. Emergency crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of East MacArthur, near I-135. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had sustained damage consistent with hitting the curb multiple times. Officer Rick Pena said the preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Jelley had a medical emergency, which caused the accident. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he died. No other vehicles were involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in semi at Meskwaki Travel Plaza

June 12, 2025

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa — A man in his late 20s was found dead in the sleeper area of a semi at the Meskwaki Travel Plaza off Highway 30, Meskwaki Nation Police Department said Thursday. Police say they were called out to an unresponsive male there on June 6. The man’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office to determine a cause of death. Police say there is no evidence of foul play and say there is not threat to public safety.

Link

Community remembers Richmond musician and longtime Siné Irish Pub bartender Marc Pettengill

June 13, 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — The community is mourning and remembering Richmond musician and longtime Siné Irish Pub bartender Marc Pettengill. Pettengill, 40, died suddenly on June 7. A cause of death has not been publicly released.

Link

Man found dead outside Aberdeen storefront

June 13, 2025

ABERDEEN, MD — Police say a man was found dead outside an Aberdeen storefront on Friday morning. On June 13 around 6:50 a.m., officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Bel Air Ave. For a report of an unresponsive man lying against a storefront. Upon arrival, police determined that 48-year-old Gilberto Suris, of Aberdeen, was deceased. After an investigation, authorities believe there are no indications of foul play in the death of Suris.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Worker dies at North Carolina food processing plant

June 13, 2025

TAR HEEL, N.C. – A worker died at a food processing plant in eastern North Carolina, sister-station WECT reported Thursday. The death happened at the Smithfield Foods plant on Highway 87 in the tiny town of Tar Heel. A Smithfield spokesperson told WECT that the worker died from a medical emergency, but did not say what exactly the emergency was. Lifesaving measures, including CPR, were taken. Officials have not yet released the name of the worker who died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Phoenix man found dead in yard of Surprise home

June 12, 2025

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police were called to a home in Surprise, Arizona, for reports that a man had been found dead in the front yard. Officers arrived to the home, located near Dysart and Bell roads, just after 4 a.m., according to a report from the Surprise Police Department. The deceased man has been identified as 53-year-old Sean Hernandez of Phoenix. His cause of death is pending.

Link

Arlington man missing for days found dead in cornfield

June 12, 2025

SHELBY CO., Tenn. – The Arlington man who went missing nearly a week ago was found dead, his wife tells Action News 5. Crews had been searching for 43-year-old Jonathan “Scotty” Roach, a husband, father of two, and an Iraqi War veteran, since Saturday afternoon when he walked out of his front door, leaving his phone and truck behind. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body was located in a cornfield/wooded area near the 4000 block of Airline Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. His manner and cause of death are unknown at this time. Tracey says Roach was a loving husband and an experienced outdoorsman. “My husband is an Eagle Scout. He’s 14 years Air Force, lots of training there,” she said. “He is white water rescue trained. He does kayaking, and nature is his place. At our home, we have bees, chickens, and a garden. That’s where you’ll find Scott, outside. That’s his place where he processes all of the stuff that is going on.”

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 6:

Sudden Loss Of NJ Dad Brian Goger, 43, Spreads Shock

June 6, 2025

Support is on the rise for the family of a 43-year-old North Jersey dad following his unexpected death. Brian J. Goger, of Pequannock [NJ], died suddenly on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at age 43, according to his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website. Brian worked for Atra Janitorial as a Branch Manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Finocchiaro, 31

June 16, 2025

CANASTOTA, NY – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Anthony Alexander Finocchiaro who left us too soon, at the age of 31, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Anthony was employed in Chicago with StoneX Group, a global financial institution, as software developer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Kay Nino de Rivera, 26

June 16, 2025

Carolyn Kay Nino de Rivera, age 26, of Ojai, CA, was taken suddenly on the night of May 31, 2025, in the Upper Ojai Valley. Carolyn had a great sense of humor was an athlete, outdoors woman, animal Lover. Carolyn was a proud member of 4-H, raising Swine and continuing her passion up to her death as a member of the Grange in Ojai, California. Carolyn was a food server at Ojai Pizza, Sakura, and at Her Beloved Deer Lodge.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Winchell, 55

June 16, 2025

Sean Robert Winchell, of Ticonderoga [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at his home on Warner Hill, a place that he loved dearly. He recently semi-retired from logging and went to work for the Town of Hague Highway Department, where he loved the thrill of plowing the snow-covered roads and being the Chief Nuisance Critter Killer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Keohan, 37

June 16, 2025

Zachary (Zach) Keohan, age 37, of North Plymouth [MA], passed away suddenly of an apparent cardiac event at his home on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025. He began his professional career at Lowes’ Companies, and had worked as a loss prevention/safety manager and most recently a retail manager in the Kingston location.

Link

Fiona Beck Williams, 73

June 14, 2025

Died suddenly and unexpectedly, on December 13th, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorne Laverne Rowland, 64

June 14, 2025

Lorne passed away peacefully, in Lexington, South Carolina, on March 1st, 2025, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Kotilnek, 45

June 14, 2025

Jason Kotilnek, 45, of Sioux Falls, died unexpectedly after a short illness on Saturday, April 19th at his home in Sioux Falls [SD].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Neil Orford, 52

June 14, 2025

We announce the sudden passing, of Simon Orford, in Houston, Texas, who left this world far too soon on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Keith Montgomery, Jr., 61

June 14, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gerald Keith Montgomery, Jr., 61, of Pekin, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Carle Health Pekin Hospital. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and traveling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Barnett, 21

June 13, 2025

Spring Hill, TN – Christian Faith Barnett, age 21, beloved daughter of James David and Holly Jewell Barnett, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 9, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Lux, 32

June 13, 2025

Stephen Birg Lux III, age 32, of Troy, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 10, 2025. He was an Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Researcher’s Note – Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Phil Nischwitz, 56

June 13, 2025

Pekin, IL – Timothy Phil Nischwitz, 56, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Carle Health Pekin Hospital. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, camping, fishing, grilling, listening to music and fixing things in the garage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Walker, 68

June 13, 2025

Lake Tahoe, CA - David T. Walker passed away on June 1st at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with an aggressive lymphoma brain tumor.

Link

Carolyn Acosta, 71

June 13, 2025

Lake Tahoe, CA - Carolyn Kay Acosta made her exit from this mortal world on May 22, 2025, at the age of seventy-one. She had been battling cancer since October 2024. Unfortunately, it got the best of her, and she suffered a heart attack and passed quickly.

Link

Cody Bridgeford, 46

June 13, 2025

Cody William Bridgeford, 46, of Seney [MI], died suddenly Monday, May 26, 2025.

Link

Erica Arroyo, 32

June 11, 2025

Erica Arroyo, 32, of Kenosha, WI, passed away suddenly surrounded by her family due to numerous health conditions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Bledsoe, 28

June 11, 2025

Heather Nicole Bledsoe, born on September 11, 1996, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2025. Her career flourished as she became the owner of “Hair by Heather” at Salon Lofts, a testament to her hard work and dedication. She took immense pride in her business and her home, consistently striving for excellence in all her endeavors.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Hart

June 11, 2025

North Syracuse, New York – The remarkable Christopher J. Hart--a [former] living legend--was suddenly called Home to our Lord last Thursday, due to complications from pulmonary edema.

No age reported.

Link

William Whittle, 45

June 10, 2025

Hendersonville, TN - William Thomas Whittle, affectionately known as Will, was born on June 3, 1980, in Nashville, Tennessee. He departed this world peacefully after a brief illness on June 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (444)

Alberta (82)

Samar Majid Souki, 65, Link

Wayne Arthur Pedersen, 72, Link

Richard Nicholas Veldkamp, 42, Link

William Freeman Lamb, 67, Link

Lila Maureen Grose, 60, Link

Joel Nichols, 39, Link

Lisa Brittain, 57, Link

Monica Kyono-Hughes, 46, Link

David Hans Jonasson, 35, Link

R. Kent Haryett, 65, Link

Kyle Dean Francis Osbourne, 30, Link

Tyler Joseph Duncan Fraser, 31, Link

Garry Stensrud, 75, Link

Neil Craig Silvester, 53, Link

Terri Lee Lawrence, 54, Link

Monica Jo Hopkinson, 50, Link

Peter Blake Ruttan, 64, Link

Valerie Patricia McElrea, 69, Link

Franco Giordano, 61, Link

Jeffrey Ryan Hall, 44, Link

Desiree Larocque, 24, Link

Anna Marie Musijowski, 55, Link

Greaves Poucette, 56, Link

Abby "Abner" Grace Brown, 23, Link

A’ja Medicine Crane, stillborn, Link

Gerald Robert Albert, 69, Link

Lucas Seojin Hwang, 3, Link

Jenell Ashley (Arcand) Auigbelle, 43, Link

Jeremy Gordon Powell, 46, Link

Gregory Whitney, 60, Link

Piercen Lawrence Meier, 22, Link

Jocelyn Nicole Panther Bone, 32, Link

Jason “JB” Michael Beck, 50, Link

Tiffany Josephine Weigel, 35, Link

Martin Pitonak, 20, Link

George Harris, 75, Link

Brenda Lee Tokamp, 63, Link

Joy Lancaster O'Bear, 60, Link

Jacqueline Frances McConnell, 67, Link

Margaret Elizabeth Johnson, 58, Link

Paul Ogden, 57, Link

Ashley Yvonne Forsythe, 40, Link

Bradley Gelleny, 64, Link

Chelsea Across The Mountain, 31, Link

Corinne Joyce Ruesch, 60, Link

Harlyn Fortuna Belanger, 18, Link

Jane Marie Sproull, 63, Link

Darren Joseph Purschke, 60, Link

Joshua Cleophus Fiddler, 22, Link

Timothy "Tim" Stienhauer, 46, Link

Oscar John Werestiuk, 25, Link

Shelley Ouimet, 59, Link

Joe Michalichyn, 71, Link

Joel Leroy Powell, 41, Link

Beverly Ann Rattray, 76, Link

Cyndie Florence Simpson, 57, Link

Bridget M Garber, 60, Link

Richard (Dick) Ewanchuk, 75, Link

Christopher Antonio Teodoro, 41, Link

Michelle Anne MacDonald, 49, Link

Noé Emmanuel Che Champagne, 18, Link

Kyle John Tychoniak, 44, Link

Darrel James Nachay, 62, Link

Tracy Hurley, 55, Link

Wade "Randy" Byam, 67, Link

Terry Leslie Elynuik, 64, Link

Brent Nichols, 66, Link

Gary A. Trela, 65, Link

Richelle Ruth Reiswig, 49, Link

Jeffrey James Howse, 52, Link

Gerald "Scott" Little, 62, Link

Michael McLean, 49, Link

Mitchell Anthony Cutknife, 43, Link

Tineta Michele Couturier, 52, Link

Leslie Glynne Morris, 66, Link

Del Fontaine, 61, Link

Cody Roy Black, 29, Link

Daniel McDougall, 59, Link

Kane Leslie Poholko, 27, Link

Karen June Long, 63, Link

Bradley Grant Brazeau, 40, Link

Ernest 'Ernie' Howard Hinkle, 55, Link

British Columbia (8)

Man, 29, presumed drowned after disappearing in BC lake [swimming across Cabin Lake with his fiancée he "began to struggle"; slipped beneath the surface and disappeared], Link

Melvin Stanley Williams, 44, Link

Jerry George King, 48, Link

Bruce Stelmacker, 70, Link

Benjamin Gordon Chambers, 56, Link

Kollette J. Douglas, 39, Link

Michael Gerard William Guichon, 42, Link

Blair Joseph McHugh Junior, 44, Link

Manitoba (8)

Justice Roulette, 29, Link

Juanita Prince-Miller, 50, Link

Beverly Lynn Whyte, 66, Link

Joan Lena Starr-Malcolm, 72, Link

Kenyon Boucher, 39, Link

Raymond Edward Thomas Hamilton, 36, Link

Bill Kowalenko, 69, Link

Scott Alan John Marlow, 56, Link

New Brunswick

Nicole Thériault, 58, Link

Nova Scotia (43)

Kevin Roy Grimm, 50, Link

Robert "Bobby" Leroy Stark Jr., 75, Link

Clarence Thomas Morgan, 39, Link

Duane Leon Langille, 64, Link

Merrill Greene, 70, Link

Deborah Marie "Deb" Frizzell, 71, Link

Kathleen Boucher, 69, Link

Kelly Christina Elliott, 57, Link

Cindy Lee Enslow, 65, Link

Ross Gordon Bagnell, 68, Link

Gerald Allan (Jerry) MacAlpine, 66, Link

Laura Lake, 45, Link

Darlene Sutherland, 75, Link

Elizabeth Iona McKenna, 67, Link

Michael MacNeil, 56, Link

Dale Roland Lowthers, 74, Link

Richard Troy McGinism 55, Link

Peter James Therrien, 66, Link

Bruce Rickett, 70, Link

Frank T Thorne, 73, Link

Kenneth Charles Dempsey, 73, Link

Joseph Wayne Barton, 72, Link

Claudia Jane (Stevens) Denny, 55, Link

Joanne "Jem" Evelyn Matlen Joe, 30, Link

James Albert David Holman, 72, Link

Catherine Ann Lake, 70, Link

Nadine Mary DeBay, 53, Link

Scott Gerrard Forbes, 59, Link

Kenneth John Kirk, 53, Link

Veronica “Faye” Janet Hodder, 57, Link

Mark Christopher Church, 53, Link

Frederick Henry Comeau, 60, Link

Norman Frederick Warren, 76, Link

William "Mac" MacKenzie McCall, 56, Link

George William "Billy" Harvey, 60, Link

Wayne Michael LeBlanc, 62, Link

Craig Robert Armitage, 55, Link

Bruce Trevors, 69, Link

Jeremey Tyrone Mills, 17, Link

Stephanie Pictou, 60, Link

Brianne Elizabeth Hopkins, 26, Link

Brandon Anthony MacDonald, 37, Link

Justin MacDonald, 34, Link

Ontario (258)

Robert Dufresne, 64, Link

Samuel Robert Witney, 45, Link

Nicholas Michael Andrew Coppola, 38, Link

Gary Zwygers, 62, Link

Dr. Ye Tao, 64, Link

Marinus “Marino” Oscar Francis Vereecke, 67, Link

Kunchok Sangmo, 52, Link

Jacques Piché, 73, Link

Allen Joseph Pitre, 64, Link

Megan Sewell, 46, Link

Florence Goodchild, 69, Link

Luigi Cornacchia, 60, Link

Linda Marie Skotniski, 74, Link

Patricia Hwee Ming Koh, 48, Link

Sharon Boyd, 68, Link

Patricia Ann Channon, 72, Link

Marvin Gerbrant, 73, Link

Karl Frederick Nabert, 73, Link

Mary Catherine Delaney, 64, Link

Alison Emmaline Dorothy Tutt, 47, Link

Zohrab Bedrossian, 65, Link

Patrick Bogart Donnelly, 33, Link

Michael McLaren, 76, Link

Emily Louise Hunt, 33, Link

Michael Patrick Feighney, 64, Link

Benjamin Gordon Chambers, 55, Link

Nuris Graciela Velazquez, 55, Link

Eugenio "Jay" Perri, 60, Link

Pamela "Pam" Murray, 74, Link

Robin Scott Grynol, 50, Link

Linda Elizabeth May, 65, Link

Ian McLauchlan, 36, Link

Paul Mertes, 67, Link

April Stacey, 52, Link

Thomas John Drewery Sr., 69, Link

Richard "Paul" Jr Mothersole, 39, Link

John James Jones, 76, Link

Alan Istead, 73, Link

Arlene Bernice Van Soelen, 56, Link

Alexander "Greg" Gregory Contesti, 46, Link

Dean Russell Yeo, 49, Link

Jason Tripp, 50, Link

Karen Ann Firby, 64, Link

Glenn William Turk, 74, Link

Tim “Noodin” Dingler, 47, Link

George Alton Hewett, 73, Link

May Jiang, 60, Link

Nancy Dinh Han Mac-Lam, 65, Link

Dragos Remus Paraschivescu, 58, Link

Aziz Memon, 60, Link

Navid Radmatin, 46, Link

Fung Kuen "Winnie" Truong, 67, Link

Kevin Lloyd Christian, 55, Link

Reece Robert Finlay, 39, Link

Elias Tenn, 53, Link

Wayne Arthur Dawson, 75, Link

Bruce Partridge, 58, Link

Todd Joseph Rumble, 59, Link

David Joseph Sophocleous 62, Link

Chechina Mabika Kasongo, 24, Link

Jacqueline Evadney Wright, 60, Link

Jacquelyn Helen Sweeney, 58, Link

Joe Fegan, 60, Link

Bruno Bortolotto, 66, Link

Twyla Weir, 59, Link

Joseph Gregory McGrail, 64, Link

Roy Joseph Decaire, 72, Link

Karen Anne Fischer, 65, Link

Debbie Marie Gallant, 56, Link

Ted E Kirkland, 62, Link

Sandy Delorme Seki, 59, Link

Jessica Jorden Millard, 42, Link

Donna Jayne Romandia, 66, Link

Kristin Nina Lepp, 60, Link

Scott Douglas Ashton, 59, Link

Edward Lawrence Jakubiak, 74, Link

Michael Lawrence Bond, 64, Link

Kamalpreet Kaur, 22, Link

James "Jimmy" Romany, 46, Link

Vinit Mehta, 23, Link

Thelma Wynter, 64, Link

Vivian Abena Ntiri Nkongolo, 35, Link

Giovanni Bottos, 76, Link

Royal Omokhodion, 7, Link

Hwee Ming Koh, 48, Link

Larry Joseph Marlatt, 68, Link

Robert Calderwood, 66, Link

Aaron Edward Morris, 50, Link

Christopher James Pillitteri, 61, Link

Alan S. Bowers, 71, Link

Timothy John Watson, 60, Link

Rosanne Michaud, 60, Link

Danny Clar, 64, Link

Hortense Francis, 57, Link

Parker Friesen, 25, Link

Douglas Gordon Bailey, 62, Link

Amy Lea Swayze, 39, Link

Wanda Fagan, 49, Link

Amy Marie Sherren, 43, Link

David Paul Simon, 63, Link

Megan "Megs" Carey, 37, Link

Terrie Elliott, 49, Link

Zbigniew Jakiela, 70, Link

Navalpreet Kaur Gill-Barber, 37, Link

Chad Micheal Currie, 37, Link

Jonathan "Jon" James Michael Grenier, 35, Link

Lorraine Bull, 64, Link

Robert James Freel, 46, Link

Roger Ivan Kuntze, 68, Link

Allan "Al" Stenvers, 47, Link

Marcela Delgado, 45, Link

Brenda Lee Snowdon, 72, Link

Caroline Anne Charbonneau, 58, Link

Maria Beis, 42, Link

Everett "ET" Lloyd Elliott, 64, Link

Kelly Scheel, 57, Link

Simon Saraiva, 69, Link

Delores Fisher, 72, Link

Maria Anna Simpson, 61, Link

Patsy Curran, 66, Link

Robert "Bob" Scott Brown BA JD, 74, Link

Konstantinos "Gus" Chalaidopoulos, 52, Link

Peter Millson, 70, Link

Gerard Balfe, 71, Link

Christopher Allan Steckly, 50, Link

Donny Chittle, 65, Link

Mark Enns, 56, Link