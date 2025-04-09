A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (133)

‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Jay North Dies: Actor Was 73 & Battling Cancer

April 6, 2025

Former child star Jay North, who was best known for his role as the titular character in Dennis the Menace, has died at the age of 73 after battling colorectal cancer. Laurie Jacobson, whose husband is Jon Provost, confirmed the news via Facebook after learning of North’s passing from his Dennis the Menace costar Jeanne Russell. “Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news,” Jacobson shared on Sunday, April 6. “Our dear friend Jay North has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home.”

Robert Trebor, ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’ Actor, Dies at 71

April 4, 2025

Robert Trebor, who portrayed the serial killer known as the Son of Sam in a CBS telefilm and the scheming merchant Salmoneus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its sister series, Xena: Warrior Princess , has died. He was 71. Trebor died March 11 at Los Angeles Medical Center of sepsis, his wife, Deirdre Hennings, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012 and had a stem-cell transplant a year later, she said.

‘Star Wars’ and ‘Gremlins’ Actor Mark Dodson Dies at Age 64

April 3, 2025

Mark Dodson, renowned for his distinctive voice portrayals that brought to life various creatures in the movies Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Gremlins, has passed away at the age of 64. According to his daughter, he died unexpectedly while in Evansville, Indiana, attending Horror Con. She stated that he had checked into a hotel and suffered a “massive heart attack” while sleeping.

LoveHateHero bassist Paris Bosserman has passed away

April 7, 2025

Paris Bosserman [40], bassist for the early-2000s post-hardcore band LoveHateHero, has passed away. The band took to Facebook for the first time since 2018 to share the unfortunate news: It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Paris Bosserman.

No cause of death reported.

Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dead at 70

April 7, 2025

Clem Burke, the iconic drummer of the groundbreaking pop-punk band Blondie, has died from cancer. He was 70. The news was announced Monday, April 7 on the band’s official social media accounts. “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” the post reads.

Researcher’s Note – Blondie + special guest The Damned will bring the Against The Odds Tour to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, August 27, 2022. COVID-19 Entry Protocols Please be aware of the latest vaccination [sic] requirements for your event: All guests age 5 and older are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination [sic] (meaning the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine [sic] dose, which, depending on the type of vaccine [sic], may be one dose or two). Additionally, all guests age 2 to 5 are required to wear masks in the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking. Link

‘Larger than life’ Bay Area musician dies at 34

April 1, 2025

Alex Petralia, the Bay Area musician behind the noise rock band NOPES, died of a sudden heart attack while jogging last month, according to a GoFundMe shared by a friend. He was 34 years old.

Researcher’s Note – San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination [sic] to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other entertainment venues: Link

Michael Hurley, Influential Outsider Folk Singer, Dead at 83

April 3, 2025

Michael Hurley, the beloved eccentric folk singer whose music became a touchstone for a generation of singer-songwriters, has died at 83. The singer’s death was announced in a statement from his family, and his publicist confirmed that Hurley died in his home state of Oregon after returning home from a series of weekend performances at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville. A cause of death was not provided.

Host and creator of ‘Blue Moon Cafe’ radio show Mimi Griswold dies

April 6, 2025

Syracuse, N.Y. — For over two decades, Mimi Griswold spent her Sunday mornings gracing Central New York radio listeners with the tasteful sounds of rock and folk music. Griswold, 67, of Skaneateles, died Thursday, her family announced. Griswold spent more than 25 years hosting “Blue Moon Cafe” on TK-99 in Syracuse and WOUR in Utica. She retired in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Two-time Southern Soul star Ann Sexton dies at 75

April 6, 2025

It was a tough way to wake up on a Sunday morning when the word came to us of the passing of Southern Soul singer Ann Sexton. A belated notice was posted today on Sexton’s Facebook page: I am deeply saddened to share that my mother Mary Ann Sexton/Burton passed away on March 13th.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Mohr, Journalist and Author With Duff McKagan and Paul Stanley, Dead at 55

April 2, 2025

Tim Mohr, the acclaimed journalist, author, and translator who collaborated on memoirs with Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, died Monday at his home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 55. Mohr’s publisher, Europa Editions, confirmed his death in a message from executive publisher Michael Reynolds. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are left ‘heartbroken’ by shock death of a close relative, 38

April 4, 2025

Sir Rod Stewart and his family have been plunged into shock and grief following the death of a beloved young relative this week. Rod’s daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart announced on Wednesday night that her older sister, Christina, has passed away at the age of 38. Nicole is married to Rod’s son Liam. The cause of Christina’s death has not been stated. According to online reports, she was pronounced dead on Monday 31 March at 11:48pm. According to some reports, Christina Artukovich passed away at her residence in Los Angeles County [CA].

No cause of death reported.

SS Decontrol’s Al Barile Has Passed Away After Battle with Cancer

April 6, 2025

We’ve lost a good one in Al Barile, the guitarist for the iconic Boston hardcore band SS Decontrol (SSD). He sadly and unfortunately passed away after battling cancer. He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2023.

Former Steelers player Ray Seals, who made it to the NFL despite skipping college, dead at 59

April 5, 2025

Ray Seals’ path to the NFL was improbable. But the former semipro football player reached the highest level of professional football. Seals’ journey in life came to an end this week. Social media user Nini Marie and Syracuse.com confirmed Seals’ death. He was 59. His cause of death was not immediately released.

Dean Wells, Homegrown Kentucky Football Standout, Passes Away at 54

April 4, 2025

Big Blue Nation lost one of its best. Former Kentucky football star Dean Wells passed away Thursday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 54. A fourth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in the 1993 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent nine years in the league, six with Seattle and three with the Carolina Panthers. He totaled more than 500 career tackles, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

NFL quarterback Drew Lock’s restaurateur dad dies suddenly

April 4, 2025

The father of NFL quarterback Drew Lock [28] has died. Andy Lock was a restauranteur in Kansas City [MO] and co-founder of Summit Hospitality Group, who announced in a statement that he’d died surrounded by his family on Thursday. A cause of death for Andy has not been disclosed to date.

No age reported.

Remembering Kirk Davidson, a Nevada basketball alum and Wolf Pack dad, who died at 53

April 7, 2025

Kirk Davidson was an excellent basketball player, a great teammate and, perhaps most obvious to those who knew him, a proud father. Davidson unexpectedly died last Thursday at age 53 after suffering a heart attack, sending shockwaves through his friends in Northern Nevada and former teammates. Despite being 6-foot-10 with foot injuries that curbed his career, Davidson remained in great shape after his playing days ended. He built a successful career in Southern California in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, specifically oncology, rare disease and neurology. Health conscious, Davidson’s heart attack was completely unexpected.

Joe DePugh, Speedball Pitcher in Springsteen’s ‘Glory Days,’ Dies at 75

April 2, 2025

Joe DePugh, the Little League teammate of Bruce Springsteen who inspired the rocker’s hit song “Glory Days,” a rousing, bittersweet anthem to their hardscrabble childhoods in Freehold, N.J., where time passed by “in the wink of a young girl’s eye,” died on Friday in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 75. The cause of death, in a hospice facility, was metastatic prostate cancer, his brother Paul DePugh said.

Keith Hall, Husband of Women’s Poker Advocate Ruth Hall, Passes Away

April 4, 2025

Austin, Texas – The poker community received sad news on Friday when well-known Texas poker player Ruth Hall (also known as “Ruthless”), a founding member of the Women’s Poker Association (WPA) and ladies poker advocate, shared that her husband, James “Keith” Hall had passed away after a nearly 18-month battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Reported on March 17:

Ken Zyer, radio news icon, dies

March 17, 2025

BOURBONNAIS, IL – While his face may not have been recognizable to the listening audience of much of the Kankakee and Iroquois counties region, his voice was never mistaken. WVLI radio newsman and personality Ken Zyer died Saturday after a sudden illness in the Tampa, Florida, area where he had been living for the past several years. Zyer was 66. He transitioned to the upstart WVLI radio station in 1995 where he tag-teamed with longtime area radio personality Jim Brandt. The pair worked side by side for many years. Brandt labeled Zyer’s death as “shocking.” “It’s too soon,” he said.

No cause of death reported.

New York Fashion Designer Kenny Bonavitacola Dies at 71

April 3, 2025

Kenny Bonavitacola, a designer who worked for a dozen American brands, died Thursday at the age of 71. Bonavitacola died at Tisch Hospital in New York City of pancreatic cancer, 13 days after he had been diagnosed, according to his sister Alexis.

Bill Petras, Overwatch and World of Warcraft art director, has died unexpectedly

April 7, 2025

As reported by Eurogamer, former Blizzard art director Bill Petras has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54. ”Bill Petras, a game development legend has unexpectedly passed away. Billy was an amazingly gifted artist who worked at Blizzard Entertainment for almost two decades,” Huggins said. Petras’ career began in the early ‘90s on PC titles like BloodNet and Star Crusader. He joined Blizzard in 1997, working on 1998’s StarCraft and its Brood War expansion. He remained at Blizzard until 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Campbell Mayor Bryan Tedesco dies

April 2, 2025

Campbell [OH] Mayor Bryan Tedesco has died. 67-year-old Tedesco was elected in the general election in 2021, defeating incumbent Nick Phillips. City Administrator Judie Clement confirmed the mayor’s death, saying he died unexpectedly in his sleep overnight.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Owens, Former Washington Supreme Court Justice, passes away at 75

April 1, 2025

OLYMPIA, WA – A former Washington Supreme Court justice passed away late last week. According to Washington State Courts, Susan Owens, who retired from a 44-year-long judicial career in December of last year, passed Friday morning at the age of 75. She was visiting family in California at the time of her death. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens says that Owens’ health had been declining recently but she never lost her wit, humor or strong sense of justice.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 26:

Londyn Arabella Daerr, 1 year

March 26, 2025

Londyn Arabella Daerr, a cherished and beloved baby girl whose bright blue eyes and magnificent smile brought immeasurable joy to all who knew her, peacefully passed away at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Researcher’s Note - Her father is Trey Daerr, Sports Reporter/Anchor at 7News – WHDH Boston.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary Alameda winemaker Kent Rosenblum has died unexpectedly

March 31, 2025

Alameda’s Rock Wall Wine Company and winemaker Shauna Rosenblum announced Wednesday that her father, legendary East Bay winemaker and “King of Zin” Kent Rosenblum died last night. He was 74. According to Wine Spectator, Rosenblum underwent elective knee surgery in August, but complications followed. He returned home from a follow-up surgery last week and passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours.

No cause of death reported.

Two accountants “died suddenly”:

Peter Margaritis, the ‘Accidental Accountant’ Who Used Improv as a Tool to Create Positive Workplaces, Has Passed Away

April 1, 2025

Columbus, Ohio – Peter Margaritis, CPA, CSP, the “accidental accountant” who used his love for improvisation not only to teach college students about accounting but also how improv can be a useful and impactful communication tool in the workplace, died unexpectedly at his home on March 20. He was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Middletown HS Grad Bret Maher Dies Suddenly , Donates Organs In ‘Final Act Of Generosity’

April 4, 2025

Bret Maher, a well-loved Port Monmouth [NJ] man known for his strength both in and out of the gym, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 26. He was 34 years old. A four-year starter and a standout on the school’s championship team, Bret had a passion for powerlifting, which led him to set a bench press record and inspire others with his dedication to fitness. After high school, Bret went on to Kean University, where he continued playing football while earning a degree in accounting, his obituary says. He later launched a successful career as an accountant.

No cause of death reported.

An electrical engineer “died suddenly”:

Robert Short, 32

April 5, 2025

Robert Edward Keith Short died unexpectedly on March 23, 2025, in Ohio. He was only thirty-two years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Robert moved to Orlando, Florida for college and in 2015, he earned his BS in Electrical Engineering at the University of Central Florida. Then in 2018, he earned his Master of Science in Optics and Photonics. Finally, earning his Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering in 2020 with Dr. Ronald Driggers as his UCF faculty advisor. In 2025, Robert moved to Dayton, Ohio, and joined the Air Force Research Lab as an Electronics Engineer.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 15:

Dr. Gregory L. DeSanto, 66

February 15, 2025

Phoenix, AZ – It is with immense sadness that the family of Dr. Gregory L. DeSanto announces his untimely passing from a sudden heart attack on February 9, 2025, at the age of 66. After a distinguished residency at UCLA/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Greg pursued his passion for bringing new life into the world through the Obstetrics and Gynecology practice he co-founded and led with skill and profound compassion for 35 years, Camelback Women’s Health.

Researcher’s Note - CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nursing influencer Hailey Okula dies during childbirth after years-long struggle to get pregnant

April 3, 2025

Hailey Okula [33], an influencer known as Nurse Hailey on social media, has died shortly after giving birth to her son, Crew. The influencer’s husband, Matthew Okula, shared the news on her Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, revealing she died due to “complications from childbirth.” Hailey went into cardiac arrest minutes after giving birth to Crew, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. Matthew acknowledged how badly he and his wife “wanted to be parents” following “years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process,” which Hailey spoke openly about on her social media. He applauded Hailey for her courage and grace throughout “every hurdle” she faced, especially during the IVF process. Matthew, an engineer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, also celebrated Hailey’s career accomplishments as an ER Nurse.

Researcher’s Note – On November 4, 2021, the Biden administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an interim final rule requiring healthcare worker vaccinations [sic]: Link

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Kade Wakefield, 22

April 5, 2025

With aching hearts and abiding hope, we share that Kade Hawkins Wakefield died on March 26, 2025, while serving at sea aboard the USS Normandy with the United States Navy. He was 22 years old. In his recent college application essay, he wrote: “In my time in the Navy I have been to over 20 different countries, I’ve been to the Arctic Circle and pulled “all nighters’ where the sun never sets, I’ve been to the beaches of Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on its namesake ship. I’ve seen many strange and fantastic sights and met more people than I ever could have imagined in my previous small town life. I started at the very bottom of the totem pole as a Seaman and worked my way up through hard work to be a leader of over thirty men and women just like I was.”

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Wife, friends remember East Texas firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer

April 2, 2025

WINONA, Texas — An East Texas firefighter passed away last week after a courageous battle with cancer. He continued his work as a first responder even while battling the disease and fought until the end. Charles Aldrich served as a firefighter for three decades as his life was dedicated to service. Before losing his battle with cancer Thursday, doctors had given him just two months to live after being diagnosed with squamous cell cancer. But ultimately he fought on for 26 months.

No age reported.

11 police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 23:

Mark Gill Walsh, 51

February 23, 2025

Mark Gill Walsh, age 51, of Milton, Mass., passed away after a rapid courageous battle with the flu, sepsis and subsequent cardiac trauma. He leaves behind his wife and their two young sons.

Researcher’s Note – From Facebook: In Memoriam: The Boston Police Department Mourns The Passing Of Active Duty Detective Mark G. Walsh. Detective Walsh was assigned to A-1 Detectives. Link

Reported on February 21:

James Michael Udesen, 43

February 21, 2025

James “Jimmy” Udesen died Monday in his home after a nearly yearlong battle with glioblastoma. He was 43. His wife said he was diagnosed last March with the Stage 4 brain cancer. There were no signs until suddenly early one morning Udesen suffered a seizure.

Researcher’s Note – From Facebook: With a heavy heart, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Corrections Officer James “Jimmy” Udesen. Jimmy dedicated 21 years to our agency, always serving with a smile. He passed away yesterday after a courageous battle. Link

Reported on February 19:

David Santos Jr., 25

February 19, 2025

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of one of our own. Deputy David Santos Jr., 25, ended his tour of duty after a courageous and hard-fought battle with leukemia. Deputy Santos joined the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in April 2024. After successfully completing the Detention Academy, he began his valiant fight against leukemia—a battle he faced with unwavering strength until his final breath. We are deeply proud of his resilience and honored to have had such a dedicated young deputy serve our community.

Reported on February 18:

Marcie Ann Walker Ferrell-Williams, 57

February 18, 2025

Marcie Ann Walker Ferrell-Williams, (of Gainesville Georgie),known affectionately as Marcie by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, entered eternity at home with her beloved family by her side. Following her high school graduation, Marcie embarked on a valued career in law enforcement, beginning her journey at Westville Corrections Facility in Indiana. Her path led her to Atlanta, Georgia, where she served in various law enforcement agencies before finding her long-standing home at Hall County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. She leaves behind her husband, two children, three step-children and two grand-children.

Researcher’s Note – From Facebook: Almost a year ago, Marcie retired as she continued a battle with cancer , a battle she fought with strength and grace until her passing . Link

Reported on February 13:

Javier Bahamundi, 51

February 13, 2025

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department has announced the death of one of its officers. Master Patrol Officer Javier Bahamundi passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, according to the department. It’s unclear how Officer Bahamundi died, but the department said his passing was unexpected. The office has been with the department for nearly 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kerry W. “Bubba” Moore, 36

February 13, 2025

Kerry W. “Bubba” Moore, age 36, of Douglas, Georgia, passed away at home. He leaves his wife and their four children.

Researcher’s Note - Kerry was a deputy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for about 10 years. For over a year , he battled stage 4 colon cancer . Link

Reported on February 19:

Master Police Officer Christopher “Chris” Santos Carrizales, 57

February 19, 2024

With deep respect and gratitude, Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and the entire City of Columbia family, honor the life and service of City of Columbia Master Police Officer Christopher Santos Carrizales, a loving family man, a dedicated public servant.

No cause of death reported.

Torrington police sergeant passes away

April 6, 2025

TORRINGTON, CT. – The Torrington Police Department announced that a sergeant passed away Saturday evening. The department said that 34-year-old Nicholas Lettieri has died after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was an 11-year veteran of the department.

St. Baldrick’s in Bronxville remembers Yonkers police officer, raises money for cancer research

April 6, 2025

More than fifty volunteers went under the clippers Sunday at this year’s St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser in Bronxville. Yonkers [NY] Police Sgt. Patrick Breen [41], who died from throat cancer in December, was also fondly remembered. A dedicated and loyal public servant, Sergeant Breen proudly served 17 years as an officer of the Yonkers Police Department.

Researcher’s Note – Yonkers city and school district employees to get vaccinated [sic] or face regular testing: Link

Alila Dakaj, 25‑year correctional officer

April 4, 2025

Alila Dakaj, a correctional officer at California Institution for Women (CIW), passed away April 2, 2025. She worked at CIW for 25 years.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

IMPD officer dies after battling cancer

April 4, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. IMPD said Officer Anderson Vilma died Thursday, April 3, after courageously battling cancer. Vilma was appointed Sept. 2, 2022, and was assigned to East District middle shift patrol. Vilma was 32 years old.

Tom Berg, owner of Falling Knife Brewing in Minneapolis, dies

April 7, 2025

Tom Berg, the owner and chief brewing officer of Northeast Minneapolis’ Falling Knife Brewing Company, died over the weekend. The business provided the update on Monday, saying Berg died at his home unexpectedly. No details regarding the manner of Berg’s death have been released.

No age reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Cedarville University mourning sudden death of longtime professor

April 7, 2025

CEDARVILLE, OH — A local university is mourning the sudden death of a longtime professor. Cedarville University announced Sunday that Dr. Marc Clauson [69], Senior Professor of History and Law, passed away in the early-morning hours of Friday, April 4, after a brief illness. He worked at Cedarville for 23 years and taught in the honors program.

Researcher’s Note - Cedarville’s “vaccination” policy: Our healthcare team is encouraging students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Westport woman, New Bedford teacher, being remembered as bright light as services announced

April 7, 2025

A Westport [MA] woman who made a profound impact on the South Coast has died suddenly. According to an obituary, 30-year-old Kara Elizabeth Borges passed away on Friday after an unexpected illness. Borges was a Special Education Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy Elementary School in New Bedford and also served as the office manager at Elephant Rock Beach Club.

Researcher’s Note - Mass. Teachers Union Backs Mandatory COVID Vaccination [sic] for Students, Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

South, McNary start late Monday following sudden death of school counselor

April 7, 2025

Salem, Oregon – Two local high schools started class late Monday following the sudden death of school counselor Leah Anderson. Anderson joined South Salem High School’s counseling staff last fall after several years at McNary High School. School officials learned of her death Sunday. A follow-up message Monday announced Anderson’s death. It did not say when she died or give a cause. Anderson was a counselor at McNary from 2021-2024 and previously worked at Stephens Middle School.

Researcher’s Note - Vaccine [sic] mandates for K-12 school staff in Oregon and Washington are among the strictest in the country: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

William LaForce, 54

April 4, 2025

William “Bill” LaForce, 54, of Bowling Green [OH], died unexpectedly on March 21, 2025. Most recently, Bill earned his teaching certificate in 2023 and was employed at Toledo Public Schools as a math teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Kylie Jackson, 27

April 4, 2025

Clinton, MA – Kylie Anne Jackson, 27, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kylie was pursuing her career in education and was currently employed as a Paraprofessional for the Southbridge Public School System. Among her many passions, Kylie loved to travel, and took pleasure in trips to France, Africa, Aruba, and countless vacation destinations.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Gelinskey, 63

April 3, 2025

Suzanne Gelinskey, age 63, of Franksville, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. She began her professional life in IT, working for Tri-Clover, Snap-on Inc., and SC Johnson, before pivoting to open her own in-home daycare to stay close to her young sons. Later, she became an education assistant at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, where she continued to impact young lives daily. Those who wish to honor her memory are encouraged to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.

Researcher’s Note – Wisconsin’s Largest Teachers Union Calls For Universal Masking, Vaccination [sic] 0f All Teachers And School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

A fitness coach “died suddenly”:

Beloved Fitness Coach Cam Platzman Passes Away, Leaving Community In Mourning

April 4, 2025

The fitness community is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of Cam Platzman [28], affectionately known as Cam Robert, who recently passed away. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by The Edge Fitness Clubs Voorhees, where Cam worked and became a cherished part of the team. Cam’s passing has deeply impacted not just his coworkers but also his loved ones—especially his girlfriend, Teresa Mattoccia, who shared a series of heart-wrenching posts expressing her unimaginable grief. Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Cam moved to Swedesboro, New Jersey, in January of this year.

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”;

2-year-old with rare brain tumor passes away

April 7, 2025

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The 2-year-old child who was fighting a rare brain tumor passed away on April 6, 2025, surrounded by family. Iris-Blake Ka’aina Lau, who was lovingly called “Sissy,” was born in Lake Charles to parents Kwyntan and Morgan Lau on August 12, 2022. Her parents say the form of cancer she had was so rare that only about 250 cases have been diagnosed since 2012. It’s known as ETMR, which stands for embryonal tumor with multilayer rosette.

Georgia State Patrol trooper’s 5-year-old daughter dies after unexpected illness

April 1, 2025

A law enforcement community is coming together after a Georgia trooper experienced an unimaginable tragedy – the sudden loss of his 5-year-old daughter. Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Sgt. Royce Zah’s daughter, Navi, passed away. According to the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia, Navi had an unexpected medical illness that progressed. On March 28, she died at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta surrounded by family, according to the organization.

No cause of death reported.

Isabella “Bella” Pierre-Louis, 10

March 1, 2025

Isabella “Bella” Pierre-Louis, of Milton, Mass., passed away at the tender age of 10. Bella’s favorite color was pink and her love for sports was evident through her involvement with the Milton Metrowest Girls 5th Grade Basketball team, the Tucker Basketball team, and the Milton Travel Girls Soccer Team. Bella also showcased her athletic talents as part of the ASA Hoops 6th grade team, playing for the AAU. Her passion for music and performance shone brightly as she played the violin and piano, and as a member of the Tucker 5th grade chorus. Bella’s artistic flair was matched by her entrepreneurial spirit; she, along with her best friend, created a business called Melella, through which she made and sold slime.

Researcher’s Note - An unimaginable tragedy has struck painfully close to our home and our community has been shaken to its core by the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Bella Pierre-Louis, a vibrant fifth grader: Link She was visiting her father in Randolph, Mass., when she unexpectedly passed: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Kassidy Wilk of Elizabethtown Dies Suddenly

April 1, 2025

A Lancaster County [PA] family is mourning the sudden loss of a teenage girl described as “a light” in the lives of everyone who knew her. Kassidy Marie Wilk, age 14, of Elizabethtown [PA], died unexpectedly on Monday, March 24, according to her obituary. She played softball for Donegal High School, and also loved soccer, gymnastics, laughing at memes, and working at Papa John’s Pizza.

No cause of death reported.

Troy City Schools Board of Education pays tribute to student who passed away

April 1, 2025

At the March 31 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, the school board offered condolences to the family of Owen Johnson, a Charles Henderson Middle School student who passed away last week. Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas said the funeral, which took place this past weekend, was beautiful but tough. All the of the school board members echoed condolences to the family and school board president Dr. Jonathan Cello also reflected on the student’s passing while holding back tears.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Peterson, 18

April 1, 2025

Jason Matthew “JJ” Peterson, Jr., 18, of Strasburg, VA, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 27, 2025, at home with his parents by his side, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia for 511 days.

Tragedy in Rome, American student dies in front of her friends

April 3, 2025

Rome, Italy – Tragedy in the streets of Rome when a 21-year-old girl, Avarie Anne Tierney, died suddenly in front of her friends and classmates. The young woman, despite immediate first aid, cardiac massage and two doses of cortisone, died due to an allergic reaction. The girl was eating a sandwich with her friends yesterday afternoon in a restaurant in the Pigneto area when she felt ill. Her friends promptly accompanied her to her room where the 21-year-old kept the cortisone for allergic crises but, unfortunately, a respiratory crisis and then a cardiac arrest struck her after a few moments. The 118, who intervened on the spot, tried to revive the American student for 30 minutes in vain. The police and the ASL staff are still continuing their investigations to understand the dynamics of the facts and ascertain any responsibilities. The young woman’s body has been entrusted to the judicial authorities for a possible autopsy.

Laura Cilley, 22

April 3, 2025

Webster, NH – Laura Nicole Cilley, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at her home in Webster, NH. Laura graduated Cum Laude from Roanoke College in VA in May, 2024, with a dual major in Communications and Screen Studies. She had recently started her dream job with Campbells as a marketing sales lead in their snack division. In September of 2024, Laura and her mom traveled to Florida so Laura could donate her stem cells to the Gift of Life. She had registered on her college campus and received a call last year that she was a match.

Researcher’s Note - Roanoke College will require students provide proof of vaccination [sic] and wear masks: Link

No cause of death reported.

Army Veteran Blake Armas Remembered For His Brave And Kind Nature

April 4, 2025

The cause of the untimely death of army veteran and California native Blake Armas is not available. Blake Armas, a native of Clovis, California, and a U.S. Army veteran, passed away on April 1, 2025, at the untimely age of 24. He served as an EMT-B Army Veteran Nursing major healthcare advocate, outreach to the less fortunate advocate, and as a recruitment specialist in YuQualify. Blake Armas was also a Cavalry Scout in the U.S. Army from 2020 until his last breath.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

A mother of 2 “died suddenly” less than a year after their father “died suddenly”:

Greenwood, IN, Resident, MSW Student, Eskenazi Health Intern, died at 27

April 6, 2025

Greenwood, Indiana – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of McKenzie Vibbert, a compassionate, purpose-driven Master of Social Work (MSW) student at Indiana University Indianapolis and a dedicated intern at Eskenazi Health. McKenzie died on April 5, 2025, at the age of 27. She was completing her final semester in the MSW program at Indiana University Indianapolis and was expected to graduate in May 2025. Prior to her work at Eskenazi Health, McKenzie served as an Education Professional with Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Researcher’s Note - Many of McKenzie’s loved ones are sending their prayers and heartfelt condolences to her two kids who have lost both of their parents. McKenzie Vibbert was preceded in death by her former partner and the father of her two kids, Matthew ‘Matt’ James Adams. Matt Adams passed away on October 8, 2024, at the age of 31 , after a tragic asthma attack: Link COVID-19 vaccine [sic] will be required for all at Indiana University: Link Eskenazi, Indianapolis EMS, Marion County health department to require employee vaccines [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

10 inmates “died suddenly”:

Pregnant inmate and unborn child die after medical emergency at Bay County Jail

April 6, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A pregnant inmate at the Bay County Jail and her unborn child have died following a medical emergency early Friday morning, according to a statement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary findings indicate the inmate began experiencing a medical episode while sleeping. At approximately 12:10 a.m., other inmates alerted security staff, who entered the housing pod within about 48 seconds. Medical staff arrived within three minutes and began CPR. Bay County EMS arrived within 12 minutes and transported the patient to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child were later pronounced deceased, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate had been in custody for about 30 days and was under daily medical monitoring. She had been receiving care from an outside neonatal specialist for her pregnancy and a preexisting condition. Jail medical staff last examined her at approximately 9:00 p.m. the night of her passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead in Newport prison cell

April 5, 2025

NEWPORT, VT — The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a 54-year-old inmate at the Northern State Correctional Facility. James Ingerson of Hartford was found unresponsive in his cell around 10 a.m. Saturday, April 5. According to police, Ingerson had reported feeling unwell and was receiving medical care before his cellmate discovered him and alerted a corrections officer. Staff members began life-saving measures and called emergency medical services, but Ingerson was pronounced dead at 9:54 a.m. by Newport Emergency Medical Service. The death does not appear suspicious, police said.

No cause of death reported.

51-year-old man dies from ‘ medical emergency ’ in jail custody

April 1, 2025

CROWN POINT, IN – A man died early last week while incarcerated at the Lake County Jail, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. Confirmed Monday. Adrian Bell, 51, died March 23 from what officials said was a medical emergency, although they did not elaborate. He was taken to Methodist Hospital’s Southlake location in Merrillville where medical professionals tried lifesaving measures that were unsuccessful, Martinez said. Online court records show Bell had been in custody since March 14.

No cause of death reported.

Summit County inmate dies following medical emergency

April 1, 2025

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate at the Summit County Jail died after she was hospitalized for a medical emergency. According to the Summit County Sherriff’s Office, Leah Kay Allison had been booked into the jail on March 28. On March 31 around 4:30 p.m., Allison experienced “respiratory distress,” the sheriff’s office reported. Jail medical staff contacted the Akron Fire Department EMS and Allison was taken to a hospital. She was conscious and responsive when she arrived at the hospital, but died later that day.

No cause of death reported.

Rikers inmate dies in ‘ medical emergency ,’ is fifth convict to die in custody in less than two months

April 1, 2025

A Rikers Island inmate who allegedly tried to kill a man by slitting his throat died behind bars Monday, the fifth death in city custody in fewer than two months. Dashawn Jenkins, 27, succumbed after a medical emergency that night while incarcerated at the Vierno Center at the jail, according to the city Department of Correction. Hospital staff noticed Jenkins was visibly ill while conducting a tour of cells at 9:18 p.m. and immediately provided emergency medical aid until he was declared dead at 9:56 p.m., the department stated. Four other inmates have died in custody at the jail since Feb. 19, according to the Department of Corrections. In the most recent death, Sonia Reyes, 55, was found unresponsive in her cell March 20. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Five days before, Ariel Quindone, 20, died of sepsis after collapsing in a hallway of the jail, with his lawyer claiming he exhibited signs of appendicitis, the New York Times reported. The first death in the worrying trend occurred Feb. 19 when alleged attempted murderer Ramel Powell, 38, died in Rikers’ Otis Bantum Correctional facility. Five days later, Terrence Moore, 55, an alleged murderer, suffered a seizure and died in a holding cell in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

No cause of death reported.

Medical emergency leads to Brazos County inmate death, state investigation underway

March 31, 2025

Bryan, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an inmate’s death following a medical emergency. According to the sheriff’s office, life-saving measures were provided to a 63-year-old woman, and she was taken to a local hospital. Despite efforts, the inmate died while at the hospital. The sheriff’s office said it does not appear that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Expert suggests structural issue or medical emergency might have downed plane in Brooklyn Park

March 31, 2025

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – The single-engine turboprop plane that crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday could have plummeted to the ground for a couple of reasons, including a structural issue or a medical emergency, a former commercial airline pilot said. The plane appeared to nosedive before crashing into a home at 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon. Although officials have not yet identified the person killed, U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan, 63, is believed to have been the only person on board the aircraft, which was registered to him, according to the bank. One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was able to escape, officials said. Dan Bubb, a former commercial airline pilot, said the doorbell video showing the plane plummeting vertically onto the ground caught his attention. “That tells me that there might have been some sort of structural failure. There possibly could have been a medical episode with the pilot,” he said. “Because this plane was descending so rapidly toward the ground, it tells me that it’s quite possibly in a stalled condition and could not recover from it....”

No cause of death reported.

Driver dies after medical emergency leads to crash in Tukwila

April 4, 2025

Tukwila, WA – A man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving and crashing his vehicle along Southcenter Parkway, according to Tukwila Police. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 17100 block of Southcenter Parkway overnight. When police arrived, they found the vehicle had jumped the curb and come to a stop on the sidewalk after striking a concrete planter. The driver was unresponsive and had sustained a significant leg injury, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet at the scene to stop the bleeding before medics transported the man to a local hospital. But sadly, despite emergency efforts, the driver died from his injuries. Investigators determined that the crash was the result of a medical emergency that occurred while the man was behind the wheel. No other vehicles were involved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver dies after 5-vehicle crash at Park Rapids American Legion

April 3, 2025

A driver died following a five-vehicle crash on March 28 in a Park Rapids [MN] parking lot. Officers found a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan whose driver, later identified as Randy Young, 66, of Park Rapids, was unresponsive, the report states. They observed his face was pale and his lips were beginning to turn blue/purple, and officers were unable to find a pulse, according to the report. According to the report, Young was later transported by ambulance to Fargo, as flights were not an option due to weather. Young’s son, Shane Young, later informed law enforcement that Randy had died. According to the report, the footage showed Young’s vehicle coming into view at 7:16 p.m., traveling east on the sidewalk off 1st Street, where it knocked over a motorcycle parking sign. A camera on the southeast side of the building, facing north, captured Young’s vehicle entering the lot and coming to a stop after colliding with the other parked vehicles, the report states. James Ness, a bar patron who witnessed the accident, told police he saw the vehicle enter the lot and accelerate, crashing into a pickup truck. According to the police report, Young died as a result of medical issues. He was wearing a seat belt during the accident. The report lists a medical emergency (cardiac arrest) as a contributing factor in the crash, and states that Young was not speeding or driving distracted.

Link

27-year-old man dies after possible medical emergency leads to crash in Okaloosa County

April 1, 2025

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Gulf Breeze man is dead after a single-car crash occurred Tuesday morning on westbound US-98, east of Cody Avenue, according to FHP. Troopers say the incident occurred around 6:53 a.m. when the man driving his Ford F150 appeared to have a medical emergency. He veered from the westbound lanes, crossed the median and eastbound lanes, and ultimately collided with a tree south of the roadway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to FHP.

No cause of death reported.

People in this rural California town are dying of the virus that killed Gene Hackman’s wife

April 3, 2025

Mammoth Lakes, CA - Three people in Mammoth Lakes (Mono County) have died of hantavirus, the rodent-borne virus that killed Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, health officials announced Thursday. Human cases of hantavirus — which spreads through contact with infected deer mice — are rare. Fewer than 100 California residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness since 1980, according to the state Department of Public Health. “Three cases this early in the year is strikingly unusual,” Mono County spokesperson Justin Caporusso told the Chronicle. The virus gained national notoriety earlier this year, when it was revealed to have played a role in the mysterious deaths of Hackman and his wife, Arakawa, who were found dead in their home in New Mexico. The Santa Fe medical examiner announced that Arakawa died from hantavirus and Hackman outlived her by up to a week before succumbing to heart disease and Alzheimer’s. The identities of Mammoth Lakes residents was not made public as of Thursday, though public health officials referred to the latest victim as a “young adult.” Investigators found no evidence of mouse activity inside the person’s home, and it was unclear where they would have been exposed to rodent droppings or saliva. The three people contracted the illness in February while living in Mammoth Lakes, a town of 7,000 in the Sierra Nevada about 50 miles east of Yosemite National Park surrounded by ski areas and trails. Mono County health officials called their deaths “tragic and alarming.” The timing and circumstances of the deaths was atypical, said Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County public health officer. Hantavirus infections most commonly occur in the late spring or summer when people are exposed to the urine, droppings or saliva of wild rodents like deer mice — particularly by inhaling contaminants in the air.

No age reported.

Body found in vehicle parked along US 101 in San Mateo

April 2, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirm a body was found inside a vehicle parked along the shoulder of southbound U.S. 101 in San Mateo on Wednesday. A CHP spokesperson said they received a call at around 2:10 p.m. about the vehicle on the right shoulder, north of eastbound SR-92. The person located in the back seat of a minivan was pronounced dead by the fire department, who also responded. There is no word on the cause of death. This is an active investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman found dead at Toccoa Motel

April 1, 2025

Toccoa, GA – A woman’s body was found at Toccoa Motel located off South Pond Street late Monday morning after she didn’t check out at the appointed time, according to Toccoa Police Chief Bruce Carlisle. Authorities say she was discovered on March 31 when hotel staff went to check the room and found her body. Carlisle said the GBI has been brought in to investigate “as a precaution,” though no foul play is expected at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

64-Year-Old Found Dead Outside His Home, NYSP Called In To Investigate

March 31, 2025

HARRIMAN, NY — New York State Police say that on Sunday, around 7:49 a.m., Village of Harriman Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at Silver Maples Drive in the Village of Harriman. Once on the scene, police found 64-year-old William P. Scheels dead outside of his home. The Village of Harriman Police Department contacted New York State Police, who have taken over the investigation into the death.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Alan Thompson, 61

April 7, 2025

Mark Alan Thomson, 61, of Peoria, IL passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2025, at OSF Hospital in Peoria. Although Mark passed away in his hometown of Peoria, his heart was always living in Florida with dreams of retiring back there someday.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Couto, 61

April 6, 2025

Catherine Mae Couto, 61, of New Bedford [MA], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. She went on to be one of the first female members of Boston Local 40 Carpenters Union, and until her disability worked on many major constructions, including the Big Dig in Boston, and the construction of Sea Lab and the new sanitation station in the South End of New Bedford.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Hoffman, 68

April 6, 2025

Janice “Jan” Mary Hoffman, born on August 3rd, 1956, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025, at her home in Schererville, IN. She retired from Our Lady of Mercy (Franciscan Dyer) Hospital after 25 years of faithful service. She then worked in the records department at Dyer Police Department, retiring after 20 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Jones, 71

April 6, 2025

Leo David Jones, 71, of San Antonio [Texas], formerly of Uvalde and Crystal City, died Jan. 8, 2025, unexpectedly, at his residence. After college, David moved to Saudi Arabia, working in the business field. Later he came back to the states and began work for San Antonio Police Department as a dispatcher and other duties, and eventually an operator for 911 services.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Burris, 68

April 6, 2025

A memorial service for Gregory Don Burris of Garland, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Greg died unexpectedly overnight between Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20 in his home in Lawrence, Kansas, passing peacefully in his sleep. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

No cause of death reported.

Lionel Lim, 62

April 6, 2025

Lionel Lim, age 62, of Niles, IL, died suddenly April 2, 2025, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Bittner, 38

April 6, 2025

Sean Ryan Bittner, 38, of Cocoa, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. After a brief time at Frostburg State University, Sean discovered his true calling and enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served for ten years as a Missile Technician in the Navy, where he achieved the rank of First Class Petty Officer. Sean was stationed aboard two Ohio-class submarines—the USS Maine and later the USS Alabama. Following his military service, Sean continued his career with BAE Systems. He briefly worked for JRC Integrated Systems before returning to BAE, where he brought the same discipline and dedication he was known for in the Navy.

Researcher’s Note - BAE workers upset over vaccine [sic] rules: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Darcy Colby, 47

April 6, 2025

EAST GREENBUSH, NY – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Darcy Lee Keneston Colby of East Greenbush, who died suddenly, at the age of 47, at her residence, on March 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Doyle, 64

April 5, 2025

Michael J. Doyle, 64, a resident of Canton [MA], died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Cherry Point, NC where he served over 14 years as an aviation mechanic working on Harrier Jets. After his military service, he was a police officer for the town of Stoughton for 25 years before retiring in 2021.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported., No age reported.

Marilyn Kasee, 74

April 5, 2025

With a heavy heart, we announce that Marilyn Ruth (Hayward) Kasee, age 74, previously of Toledo, OH, left us suddenly on the afternoon of March 17, 2025, in her Hudson, Florida, home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Bisson, 56

April 5, 2025

Michael “Mike” S. Bisson, 56, of Barrington, NH, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Boarts, 37

April 5, 2025

Matthew David Boarts, 37, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpectedly due to some recent illnesses on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Matthew was employed as an interventional radiology tech where he ran OR hybrid rooms, trained staff, and assisted in surgery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Matthew are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

Researcher’s Note – AHN requires employees to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic] by Sept. 30: Link

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Palardy, 64

April 5, 2025

Sharon Louise Palardy, 64, died unexpectedly at her home in Lowell [MA], on February 24.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart Bowles, 68

April 5, 2025

Stuart “Michael” Bowles, 68, of Drake Run, Little Valley [NY], died unexpectedly Wednesday (April 2, 2025) at home. Mike was the owner and operator of Mike’s Gun Shop and had previously been employed with the Cattaraugus County DPW’s bridge crew and the Town of Salamanca Highway Department.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor DiComo, 26

April 5, 2025

Trevor Joseph DiComo, 26, of Danbury [CT], beloved son of Joseph and Maureen (Merto) DiComo, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

John Schlecht, 61

April 5, 2025

John Stephen Schlecht died unexpectedly Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Lake Pleasant, Peoria, Arizona, with his sisters by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Linden, 59

April 5, 2025

Matthew John Linden, originally from Wethersfield, CT, passed away unexpectedly March 18, 2025, at his home in Greensboro, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Parag, 59

April 5, 2025

Wilmington, DE – Barbara Elizabeth (West) Parag, 59, passed away suddenly after a short illness on April 2nd.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Smith, 68

April 5, 2025

Alma, GA – Kenneth James Smith, Sr., age 68, passed away March 25, 2025, after a short illness. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was a Union Boilermaker for 40+ years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrea Breider, 38

April 5, 2025

Andrea “Annie” Breider, 38, of Bozeman [MT], passed away on March 31, 2025. Throughout her life, she held many jobs including Perkins, Harbor Freight, and the Bozeman Food Co-Op.

No cause of death reported.

Logan Brady, 27

April 5, 2025

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Logan Miles Brady. Born on April 28, 1997, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Logan passed away on April 1, 2025, in Mary Esther, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Cook, 46

April 5, 2025

Keller, TX – Shannon Ashley Shenk Cook, 46, went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2025. Shannon went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University in 2001. After a short tenure with IBM, she returned to Texas and went to work at Lockheed Martin for the better part of 23 years.

Researcher’s Note – Lockheed Martin Workers Fight Against Vax [sic] Mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Simmons, 47

April 5, 2025

Brenda Sue (Smith) Simmons, age 47, passed away peacefully on Monday April 4, 2025, with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Austin Butler, 28

April 5, 2025

Austin Christian Butler, a beloved son, father, fiancé, and friend, passed away on April 2nd, 2025, in Dewey, Oklahoma, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel McNew, 50

April 5, 2025

Daniel Lewis McNew, aged 50, passed away unexpectedly, leaving his loved ones with a deep sense of loss.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Santos, 41

April 5, 2025

Kevin J. Santos, 41, passed away peacefully in his home in Virginia Beach [VA], on March 29, 2025. His sudden loss has left his family and the community in mourning.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Dake, 56

April 5, 2025

Buffalo, NY - Denise Elizabeth Dake, a beloved mother, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2025, at the age of 56. She died peacefully in her sleep, leaving behind her only child, Jessica Appenheimer, who shared the devastating news on a GoFundMe page.

No cause of death reported.

Molly White, 38

April 5, 2025

Dothan, AL – Molly Benton Grimes White, age 38, a precious follower of Christ, mother, wife, daughter, sister, and devoted friend, went to her eternal home on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Molly’s fierce determination, constant family support, and deep reliance on the Lord is what helped to sustain her throughout her battle with cancer.

Keith Alan Vaughn, 62

April 4, 2025

Pekin, IL – Keith Alan Vaughn, 62, of Pekin, passed away April 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, Peoria, IL or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, Pekin, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Kufner, 48

April 4, 2025

McKean, PA – Emily Colleen Kufner, 48, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Lockwood, 39

April 4, 2025

South Bend, IN - Rachel Lockwood, 39, died unexpectedly Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Lambright, 54

April 4, 2025

Philip H. Lambright, 54, of Wolcottville [IN], died unexpectedly from a suspected heart attack, at 5:43 am on Friday at plant 17C, Forest River in Topeka.

Ronald Corbitt, 53

April 4, 2025

Madison, OH – Ronald L. Corbitt II tragically passed away on March 28, 2025, following a sudden medical emergency. He had undergone knee surgery on March 18, 2025, and had been recovering at home, following his doctor’s orders. Unfortunately, on the morning of March 28, 2025, a blood clot formed from his surgical leg and traveled to his lungs. Despite efforts from a dedicated medical team, Ronald’s heart stopped in the emergency room, and he passed away with 15 medical professionals trying to save him.



A husband and wife died within a week:

Skip and Cindy Clarke

April 3, 2025

Fort Collins, CO – Skip and Cindy Clarke had a cherished and esteemed relationship for over 40 years. They were loving friends, supportive partners, and soul-mates. They found each other at the Fort Collins’ Bear and Whale in the early 80s and thereafter were inseparable in life, and also in death. Skip (Arthur Clarke), age 77, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2025, and Cindy (Cynthia Hanson Clarke), age 75, joined him a week later on March 21.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Young, 66

April 3, 2025

Randy Kevin Young, age 66, of Park Rapids, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.

No cause of death reported.

David Moss, 70

April 3, 2025

Wellington, OH – David Anthony Moss died unexpectedly at the age of 70, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen MacArthur, 65

April 3, 2025

Chelmsford, MA – Kathleen Ann “Kathy” MacArthur, 65, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, March 31, 2025. Kathy had a fulfilling and impactful career as a psychotherapist at Therapy Associates of Chelmsford, where she dedicated many years to helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Butler, 60

April 3, 2025

Paul M. Butler, 60, of San Anselmo, CA, passed away suddenly at home on March 22, 2025. A dedicated technology executive and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years, Paul had recently joined Synthesis Health in a lead engineering role.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Frinzi, 58

April 3, 2025

Oconomowoc, WI – Anthony “Tony” Joseph Frinzi, age 58, passed away suddenly at home on March 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Donald Butler, 47

April 3, 2025

Anthony Butler, born on May 9, 1977, in Albany, New York, passed away on March 14, 2025, in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

James Burnham, 61

April 2, 2025

James Louis Burnham of West Grove, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Konruff, 36

April 1, 2025

Omaha, NE – Matthew completed a 5-year steamfitter apprenticeship, becoming a steamfitter journeyman. He took great pride in belonging to the Steamfitters Local Union 464 in Omaha. On Friday, March 7, 2025, Matthew died unexpectedly at University Medical Center in Omaha.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Macdonald, 74

April 1, 2025

Doug Macdonald, Age 74, of Morris, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Gorter, 54

April 1, 2025

Bradley “Brad” Gorter, 54, Pipestone [MN], died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Becky Redenius, 63

April 1, 2025

Becky Redenius, 63, Pipestone [MN], died unexpectedly on Saturday March 22, 2025, at the Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, S.D. Becky enjoyed helping at the Pipestone Senior Center and working with her good friend Laurie Welu. In her final years Becky traveled more and had plans to visit the arch this summer.

No cause of death reported.

William Yates, 72

April 1, 2025

William A. “Bill” Yates, 72, of South Road, West Almond, died unexpectedly late Saturday evening (March 29, 2025) in Birdsall, NY. He had been employed for many years as a machinist at Yates Machine, a family owned machine repair company located in Avon, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Melisa Bentley, 58

April 1, 2025

Melisa Elaine “Lisa” Bentley, aged 58, passed away on Saturday, March 22, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after a short illness. She spent much of her adult life living in southern California but most recently left her job to come home to St. Marys [PA] in August to stay with her mom and spend time with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Loftis, 50

April 1, 2025

Jeffrey Allen Loftis, “J,” passed away on March 24, 2025, at the age of 50, after a short illness due to complications of organ failure at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Portland Oregon. Jeff was a musician, lyricist, and singer for many years. He was also a talented artist and chef. He worked for several years in sports media for the Minnesota Vikings.

Researcher’s Note – Minnesota Vikings fire assistant coach for refusing to take COVID vaccine [sic]: Link

Sharon Greene Dresser, 71

March 31, 2025

Sharon Anne Greene Dresser of Rockledge, Florida, passed away after a short illness on March 28th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Andrea Carr, 71

March 31, 2025

Andrea H. (Spanos) Carr, 71, of Lowell, Massachusetts, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family, passed away Suddenly & Unexpectedly on Sunday July 7, 2024, at Dyouville Senior Carein Lowell, MA.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Kasee, 74

March 31, 2025

With a heavy heart, we announce that Marilyn Ruth (Hayward) Kasee, age 74, previously of Toledo, OH, left us suddenly on the afternoon of March 17, 2025, in her Hudson, Florida, home.

No cause of death reported.

Bret Maher, 34

March 31, 2025

Bret D. Maher, 34, of Port Monmouth, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (637)

Ontario (313)

Longtime Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Greg Millen [67] has died suddenly, Link

Mark Laforest, one of Maple Leafs most memorable goalies, dies suddenly at 62, Link

Bishop Brigante [46] Passes Away As Drake, Royce Da 5’9, & Many More Share Tributes [The rapper died March 30 of colorectal cancer, for which he became a fierce advocate to lower the screening age after he was diagnosed in October 2023], Link

Ian Vandaelle, 33, Link

Nina Lynn Calback, 63, Link

Rohit Sondhi, 46, Link

Cathy Lane, 73, Link

David Reno Alberton, 61, Link

Brandon Paul Kuepfer, 9, Link

Ken Lawther, 61, Link

Selvananthy Wijayasri, 62, Link

Kimberley Gilfix, 53, Link

Wendy Christine Mitchell, 71, Link

Linda Louise Anderson, 73, Link

Sharon Anstett, 67, Link

Louise Packer, 67, Link

Harendranauth Ramnauth, 59, Link

Terry Scott Oosting, 57, Link

Baljinder Singh Mangat, 49, Link

Josie Wilcocks, 59, Link

Lino Mario Camara, 64, Link

Joe Sipione, 49, Link

Clifford Allen Hunter, 63, Link

Niraj Patel, 34, Link

Kenneth Kirby Jansma, 60, Link

Eric Joseph Holmes, 28, Link

Benildus (Vasee) Thaveethupillai, 57, Link

Amin Yousefi, 59, Link

Alison Mary Hepburn, 65, Link

Paul W. Krause, 69, Link

Wilbert Gary McIlmoyle, 75, Link

Bryan William O'Connor Jones, 41, Link

Mark Newman, 60, Link

Slavko Misuric, 69, Link

Terry Duff, 73, Link

Leslie “Les” Frank Smith, 74, Link

Hendrik James Versteeg, 51, Link

Brian Ulrick, 60, Link

Som Subhra Lahiri, 57, Link

Sarabjit Singh Lubana, 42, Link

Janette Walker, 69, Link

Tharan Pararajasingam, 50, Link

Carol Anne Fleming, 62, Link

Stephen Douglas "Steve" Hebel, 58, Link

Lorina Maria DaCosta, 63, Link

Judy Elrick, 72, Link

Roxanne Marie Elijah, 39, Link

Catherine “Cathy” McClure, 64, Link

Herbert Jantz, 75, Link

Guiseppe Fasullo, 75, Link

Heather Lynn Stockhecke, 35, Link

Troy Patrick Davidson, 49, Link

Eric Euteneier, Link

Richard Perreault, 67, Link

Lenora Dee McGillivary, 59, Link

Lisa Marie Wilson, 58, Link

Catherine Sleeth, 64, Link

Ron Brower, 74, Link

Terry Everolly Timoll, 46, Link

Michael Partridge, 50, Link

Teresita Gomez Valdez, 62, Link

Ruby Ann Mandamin, 55, Link

Jody MacAloney, 52, Link

Joel De Guzman, 56, Link

Hubert (Hughie) Tierney, 57, Link

Jeanine Vicky Vivian, 57, Link

James Paul Stevenson, 32, Link

James Nial Phillips, 49, Link

Gary Farrow, 60, Link

Mark Andrew Laforest, 63, Link

Tara Michelle Bullock, 47, Link

William Donald "Don" Hisey, 64, Link

Shawn Robert Murphy, 62, Link

Wilfred Lucius Crooks, 68, Link

Sharon Louise Scouler, 60, Link

Matthew Gordon Rickwood, 45, Link

Stephen Douglas Hebel, 58, Link

Cheryl Anne Bush, 61, Link

Matthew Alex Rego, 33, Link

Dennis Chamberlain, 72, Link

Patricia Prance, 54, Link

Branko Pockaj, 64, Link

Marco Aurelio DiBartolomeo, 20, Link

Antonio Jose Pacheco, 63, Link

Miranda Lynn Kakekagumick, 32, Link

Judy Chong, 68, Link

Denis Richard, 69, Link

Dale Elizabeth Lafontaine, 73, Link

John Martino Bianchi, 62, Link

Nicholas Trombetta, 33, Link

Donna Marie Kavanagh, 65, Link

Minh Van Cao, 39, Link

Jennifer Lynne Garratt Clark, 43, Link

Lloyd Lajeunesse, 62, Link

Jake Everest Smith, stillborn, Link

Danny Dixon, 62, Link

Judy Pike, 51, Link

Bozena Moryl, 65, Link

Arabella Isbell, 5, Link

Marc Christian Joseph Tremblay, 33, Link

David William Frame, 42, Link

Meagan Louise Hart, 38, Link

David Sibblies, 63, Link

Rosa Marie Lavigne, 73, Link

Kerry Lannigan, 66, Link

Vincent Edward English, 61, Link

Roger Maxwell Wilkins, 58, Link

Jeffery Drummond, 48, Link

Patrick Joseph Kraemer, 60, Link

Daniel Potipco, 63, Link

Atallah Atallah, 65, Link

Cheryl Lyons, 57, Link

Richard Allan Haapa, 65, Link

Mirjana Lacka, 74, Link

Jim Beach, 65, Link

Robert "Rob" Dias, 70, Link

Don White, 68, Link

Tracey Hughes, 61, Link

Ashleigh Marie Cavanagh, 34, Link

Robert "Rob" Bishop, 58, Link

Bethany Coupe, 35, Link

Marisa D'Orazio, 68, Link

Larry Douglas Morris, 71, Link

Barbara Patterson, 70, Link

Joanne Leblanc, 64, Link

Kyle Christopher Keller-French, 31, Link

Gilbert Larocque, 62, Link

Greg Scott, 49, Link

Robert Walli, 62, Link

Christina (Chris) Culos, 68, Link

Catherine (nee Ramsey), 64, Link

Salam (Sally) Issa, 74, Link

David Edward Clarke, 47, Link

Arkan Salloomi, 44, Link

Robert Heimann, 57, Link

Colin Houle, 52, Link

Policarpia Gariando, 51, Link

Denise Yvette Ferguson, 69, Link

Kristen Sarah Sakakeep, 31, Link

Jayne McAdam, 61, Link

Nickolas OG Parra, 46, Link

Kevin John Reinhart, 58, Link

Beverley D. Lacelle, 75, Link

Kameron Zhang-Klym, 20, Link

Ryan James Stewart, 47, Link

Michael Conrad "Mikey" Hager, 34, Link

Sean Alexander Machmer, 31, Link

Kyle James Grossett, 46, Link

Steven Todd, 56, Link

Heather Mae Markham, 59, Link

Nancy Wright, 68, Link

Delila Keczem, 72

April 3, 2025

Passed away on March 30, 2025, at Kitchener, ON, one day after her 72nd birthday. now reunited with her son Mark (2024). And thank you to Care Partners who were so compassionate caring for Delila these last few months as well as the medical staff at the Juravinski Cancer Center in Hamilton.

Researcher's Note - Her son Mark died less than a year ago at 39: Link

Della Fisher, 68, Link

Donna Moxam, 60, Link

Anne Frances McEachen, 70, Link

Vasilios Sotiropoulos, 57, Link

Lesley Candler, 71, Link

Brian Charles Madigan, 74, Link

Robert Penney, 44, Link

Ann Elizabeth Davison, 66, Link

Nicole Li, 30, Link

Christopher Royden Grasby, 64, Link

Patrick "Pat" Higgins, 64, Link

Donald Charles Albert, 63, Link

George Cyril Joseph Couckuyt, 73, Link

Robert Egan, 60, Link

Brian Dong Hyun Kim, 34, Link

James (Jamie) Vermeltfoort, 53, Link

Rodney Kershaw, 62, Link

Scott Fraser, 59, Link

Guido Di Renzo, 51, Link

Jesse Robert Gould, 43, Link

John Bill Ceskauskas, 71, Link

Marian Stanley Maj, 63, Link

Cory Daniel Gostlin-Nisbett, 46, Link

Adam William Verne Charlebois, 25, Link

Richard Bourke Tillmann, 64, Link

Ruth Lockett, 73, Link

Franca Ruggiero, 61, Link

Alan Krauter, 64, Link

Mary Armstrong, 66, Link

Lynn Côté, 55, Link

Jeffrey A. Harvey, 65, Link

Peter Anderson, 49, Link

Chris Turnbull, 52, Link

Dick Yme Schaasfsma, 59, Link

Victor Frederick Renaud, 68, Link

Alexander Wayne "Alex" Aldridge, 44, Link

Kathleen Pearl Mary Kuronen, 67, Link

Grant Ivor Parson, 55, Link

Evelyn Sarah Lonie, 57, Link

Elaine Cecile Lewis, 62, Link

Rick Woods, 69, Link

Magin Rina Nicole Malec, 24, Link

Shane Smith, Link

Lynn Bateman, 69, Link

Richard David Currie, 44, Link

Louise "Lou" Dolores Levesque, 70, Link

Janice Walker-Poole, 67, Link

Mark Grieve, 64, Link

Lorraine Saumier, 53, Link

Martin Paul Skretkowicz, 71, Link

John Marco Bortolus, 66, Link

Alexander David Watson, 68, Link

Robert Thomas Frayn, 53, Link

Bradley Richard Culetta, 55, Link

Dale Edward Chown, 57, Link

Michel “Mitch” Meade, 63, Link

Restituto Mendoza, 54, Link

Brenda Lee Yurko, 62, Link

Callen "Fenno" Galambos, 71, Link

Tony van der Kooi, 70, Link

Laura Doreen Cromarty, 39, Link

Cheryl Maureen Walsh, 65, Link

Gail Maxine Hurst, 62, Link

Rob "Twinkie" McCulligh, 63, Link

Mark Ouellette, 58, Link

Tyson James Thompson, 22, Link

Paul Joesph St. Louis, 52, Link

Brenda Lee Cowbrough, 63, Link

Marilyn Driscoll, 74, Link

Virgina Evelyn Nahmabin, 64, Link

Paul Herbert Nagle, 69, Link

Miguel Escalante Ledesma, 33, Link

David George Bourner, 64, Link

David Phillip Pinnell, 64, Link

Fabio Tintinaglia, 58, Link

Stephanie Jane Phillips-Nobes, 54, Link

Joseph Wheesk, 51, Link

Chandrarajah Selvarajah, 57, Link

Ronald Frank "Ron" Jeschke, 61, Link

Frank Zoltan Kiss, 64, Link

Gordon Joseph MacInnis, 60, Link

Jacob Riley Jones, 27, Link

Michael Anthony Mosko, 63, Link

Margaret Gladys Bryans, 55, Link

Mark Kenneth Robertson, 53, Link

Patrick Andrew Faria, 72, Link

Francois “Frank” Lamontagne, 65, Link

WonSook Lee, 56, Link

Shawn Christopher Donald Henderson, 43, Link

Cynthia Ann Honsberger, 71, Link

His Worship Paul Max Harris, Justice of the Peace, 58, Link