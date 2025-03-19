A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

CHINA:

Note: Reports out of China on the dire effects of “vaccination” have been few and far between—mostly furtive videos of people suddenly collapsing. (By contrast, the images of Chinese people "dying of COVID" in the streets had popped up all throughout the Western media in early 2020.)

This article from Epoch Times fills in the gap somewhat with anecdotal evidence that the "vaccinwa" are killing many younger Chinese.

Chinese Residents Report Increased Millennial Deaths Amid Respiratory Infections

March 15, 2025

People wearing masks wait at an outpatient area of the respiratory department of a hospital in Beijing on Jan. 8, 2025. Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images

Amid continuing distrust of the Chinese regime’s data on infectious diseases and vaccination deaths, anecdotal reports from residents and health care professionals across China suggest an unusual number of deaths among millennials this winter season.

Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics does not regularly publish data on mortality rates. Because of the regime’s record of publishing unreliable data, including its underreporting of COVID-19 infections in early 2020, analysts and the public often resort to relying on anecdotal evidence.

In February, individuals working in China’s disease prevention and control sector told the Chinese edition of The Epoch Times that the regime is likely underreporting the recent COVID-19 and bird flu infections.

Also speaking to the Chinese edition of The Epoch Times in early March, Chinese residents from several provinces, whose full names are not mentioned because of safety concerns, said there have been many deaths among “post-’80s” and “post-’90s,” or those born in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of them voiced their suspicion that the deaths may be caused by the side effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

UNITED STATES (189):

Jesse Colin Young, vocalist for the Youngbloods who sang ’60s hit ‘Get Together,’ dies at 83

March 17, 2025

Jesse Colin Young, whose vocals as frontman of folk rock band the Youngbloods gave voice to the 1960s’ counterculture, died on Sunday at his home in Aiken, S.C. Young’s publicist, Michael Jensen, confirmed to The Times on Monday that the 83-year-old musician died of a heart attack. Young had just penned his autobiography, was in the process of writing a children’s book and had finished working on a song for Future Youth Records, Jensen said. “He was an incredibly active guy,” Jensen said. “He was a client for many, many years, but more importantly, he was one of the nicest people on the entire planet. He was a great human being, and I’m heartbroken.”

Power Rangers actor Dave Mallow who starred in multiple hit series dead at 76 as coworker reveals his health battle

March 12, 2025

Power Rangers voice actor Dave Mallow has died at 76 after a health battle that reportedly lasted years. He died on Tuesday while living in hospice care. The iconic voice actor was living at the MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena, California, at the time he died. Mallow’s former co-worker said the actor struggled with his health in recent years, according to TMZ.

No cause of death reported.

‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ head writer David Steven Cohen dies at 58 ( cancer )

March 18, 2025

David Steven Cohen, the head writer of Courage the Cowardly Dog, has passed away at the age of 58, according to reports from animation historian Jerry Beck. Beck shared on Facebook that Cohen’s cause of death was cancer. Cohen played a pivotal role in shaping the eerie and surreal storytelling that made Courage the Cowardly Dog a beloved yet unsettling children’s animated series on Cartoon Network.

Researcher’s Note - In December 2020, Cohen made “A Seasonal Message for the Aggressively Maskless“

Tony Etz, Veteran CAA Agent, Dies at 64

March 11, 2025

Tony Etz, who executive produced Brian Dennehy-starring telefilms before serving as a CAA agent for 30 years, died Monday in Los Angeles [CA] after a long battle with cancer, the agency announced. He was 64. He also served as an adjunct professor at USC since 2011.

Researcher’s Note – USC will no longer require COVID-19 vaccines [sic], lifts other restrictions: Link

‘American Idol’ Contestant Doug Kiker Dead at 32

March 13, 2025

“American Idol” alum Doug Kiker – known by the moniker “The Singing Garbage Man” – has died ... TMZ has learned. Kiker died Monday, according to his ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, who tells TMZ she hates that her kids lost their father. An official cause of death has not been determined. The singer’s death was acknowledged by multiple posts from family members ... his sister Angela Evans posted a GoFundMe – saying the family needed help because “this was completely unexpected we are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver Colorado and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves.”

Beau Dozier, noted producer and son of Lamont Dozier, dies

March 12, 2025

He was the son of a legend who absolutely carved his own path to greatness in the musical world. Today we mourn the passing of Beau Dozier, son of Motown legend Lamont Dozier and noted musician, songwriter and producer. He was just 45.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Luis, pioneer for Hawaii woman sportswriters, dies at 70

March 17, 2025

For the first several years of his gig as the radio play-by-play voice of University of Hawaii volleyball, Tiff Wells sat adjacent to sports reporter Cindy Luis on press row at the Stan Sheriff Center. “It was something we always joked about, that we saw each other more at the arena than we did at the house,” Wells said between tears and laughs in a phone call Sunday. “It’s always been something that was so special to us.” Many others joined Wells in issuing tributes and fond remembrances on Sunday for Luis, a pioneer for woman sportswriters in Hawaii who died unexpectedly at her Enchanted Lake home sometime overnight. She was 70. Wells said he was told by first responders that she passed peacefully. It came as a devastating surprise; Luis had said she wanted to attend Saturday night’s University of Hawaii men’s volleyball match against USC, but did not appear. That alone was not cause for alarm, but when Luis, an avid paddler, didn’t meet with friends for their regular Sunday morning stroking session off the coast of Lanikai, they grew concerned and some went to check on her. “It caught everybody off guard. I’m right there with everybody about how shocking and just how quick it happened,” Wells said.

No cause of death reported.

Vince Steele Tragically Passes Away After Medical Emergency at Wrestling Event

March 16, 2025

The wrestling community has lost a beloved giant. Vince Steele, known as “The Jurassic Juggernaut”, has passed away at the age of 39. CCW confirmed the heartbreaking news, releasing a statement honoring the independent wrestling standout. According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Steele was performing at a BriiCombination Wrestling event in New Jersey when a medical emergency occurred during a four-way match.

No cause of death reported.

Junior Bridgeman, billionaire businessman and 12-year NBA veteran, dead at 71

March 11, 2025

Junior Bridgeman, a former college basketball star who went on to have a lengthy career in the NBA and became a billionaire businessman following his playing days, died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency during a downtown Louisville event. Multiple outlets reported that Bridgeman, 71, had grabbed his chest and said he believed he was having a heart attack while at the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting, which benefits the Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America at the Galt House Hotel. The operator of the hotel confirmed Bridgeman’s passing in a statement to WAVE News in Lousiville and the city’s mayor, Craig Greenberg, issued a statement on the passing of the billionaire. The incident occurred in front of people attending the event and while Kent Taylor, the sports director at WLKY, had been interviewing him. Emergency personnel were called and he was taken away by ambulance.

Former NBA Player Oliver ‘Big O’ Miller Dead at 54

March 12, 2025

Heartbreaking loss for the NBA ... former center Oliver Miller – famously known as “The Big O” – has passed away at the age of 54. Former NBA player Eddie Johnson broke the news on Wednesday ... expressing his sadness as he announced Miller’s passing.

Researcher’s Note - Miller died Wednesday after a battle with cancer . He was 54. Matt Zimmerman, who was a team manager during Miller’s first two seasons with the Razorbacks and now is Arkansas’ basketball radio color analyst, said Miller had been placed in hospice care in the Phoenix area within the past week: Link

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Football Player Dominique Perry Passes Away

March 13, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH — A recent member of the Bearcats’ football team passed away this week in former defensive tackle Dominique Perry. Perry played for the program from 2020-23 and appeared in 17 games. He posted 17 career tackles and played 67 total snaps.

Researcher’s Note – University of Cincinnati announces COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students, faculty and staff: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Mike Battle, USC All-American who played for Jets, dies at 78

March 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – Mike Battle, an All-American defensive back and a member of USC ‘s 1967 national championship team who later played two seasons for the New York Jets, has died. He was 78. He died of natural causes on March 6 in Nellysford, Virginia, the school said Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Two YouTubers “died suddenly”:

YouTube star dead at 26: P2istheName found in mail room

March 15, 2025

Popular YouTuber P2istheName, whose real name was Philip Enewally, has died at the age of 26. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed he was ‘found dead on Friday in a mailroom’, though details surrounding his death remain scarce as an investigation is ongoing, per TMZ. In a previous post, he mentioned plans to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Notably, he also found success outside of YouTube with his clothing brand, DontMindUs. Several of his videos showcased him personally packaging and shipping out merchandise to fans. Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of his death.

Alysha Burney death : YouTuber dies on holiday, aged 24

March 11, 2025

Social media star Alysha Burney has died aged 24, while on a birthday holiday in Mexico. Her brother has confirmed that the YouTuber died from an asthma attack in her sleep. “There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation,” he said. “These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.” He continued: “She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman.”

‘Rhony’ Star Jessel Taank Announces Her Dad Is Dead at Age 68: ‘My Hero’

March 14, 2025

Link

Shane Crowl, Odesza’s former production manager, has passed away

March 12, 2025

Shane Crowl, Odesza’s key influence and true force behind live music production shows, has suddenly passed away, leaving artists in shock.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former WTOK News Director and Meridian Legend John Johnson passes away

March 17, 2025

MERIDIAN, Miss. – Monday Morning John Johnson passed away at the Poplar Springs Nursing Center after a lengthy battle with an extended illness. Johnson was 77 years old. He was a Meridian legend who worked at WTOK for over 32 years. His last day was December 30, 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young, passes away at 67

March 15, 2025

Link

Former Sonic and Seattle fixture Slick Watts passes away at 73

March 15, 2025

SEATTLE, WA — Donald “Slick” Watts, a fan favorite for the SuperSonics and later a beloved teacher and coach in Seattle, has died. He was 73. Watts’ son Donald, who played for Washington, announced his father’s death Saturday on social media, writing: “You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops.” Watts had been in poor health following a stroke in 2021. In his later years Watts taught physical education in the Seattle School District and ran a basketball academy with his son.

No cause of death reported.

Sports writer John Feinstein suddenly dies

March 13, 2025

MCLEAN, Va. — John Feinstein, a best-selling author and sports columnist at the Washington Post, died Thursday, according to the publication. He was 69. His brother, Robert Feinstein, confirmed the death to the Washington Post. Feinstein reportedly died from natural causes at his brother’s house in McLean, Virginia. His last column was published Thursday morning, just hours before his death was announced, and covered 70-year-old Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s passion for his craft. Sports columnist Dick Weiss took to social media to announce his reaction. “I kept hoping this wasn’t true. But legendary sportswriter and one of my closest friends John Feinstein has died suddenly,” he wrote. “I’m still in shock. Just spoke with him. He was supposed to stay with us Sunday night before speaking at the Coaches v Cancer breakfast at the Palestra.”

Researcher’s Note – Washington Post to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for reporters and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Janice Wright, meticulous legal ads guru for The Washington Times, dies at 71

March 11, 2025

Janice Wright, a meticulous record keeper who guided The Washington Times’ classified legal advertising for three decades, died Feb. 24 at age 71. Coworkers and family described Ms. Wright, who passed away unexpectedly, as an easygoing colleague who was professional at work and generous to her loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Sheri Osborne, wife and manager of Jeffrey Osborne, dies at 69

March 13, 2025

In a year that has brought so much loss in the music world, we’re sad to learn that legendary balladeer Jeffrey Osborne has lost his wife of 42 years, Sheri, at age 69. Her passing came days before Jeffrey’s 77th birthday, which our founder Chris highlighted in a recent entry. Many who knew the Osbornes reacted to Sheri’s passing online, saying she was her husband’s constant companion on the road (known as the “Boss Lady”) and a mother figure to his band members.

Researcher’s Note – Los Angeles County is reporting the death of a 69-year-old Black female that occurred at her residence . The coroner’s office identified the woman as Sheri Osborne: Link

No cause of death reported.

A congressman “died suddenly”:

Raúl Grijalva, Democratic congressman, dies after cancer battle

March 13, 2025

Washington, DC — Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona died Thursday morning after “a long and brave battle” against cancer, according to his office. “He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments,” his office said in a statement. Grijalva, who was 77, announced in April that he had cancer after seeking medical treatment for a persistent cough, which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. He said his diagnosis has been “difficult to process.” In July, Grijalva said he had finished his cancer treatment “for now” and was working to regain his physical strength so that he could return to work in Washington, D.C. The longtime congressman, who has served in Congress since 2003, has been absent for votes all of this year.

Former Erie County lawmaker Greg Olma dies

March 17, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Greg Olma died suddenly at the age of 65, according to those close to his family. In the past, he served on the Erie County legislature and as a deputy parks commissioner for the county. Chris Hawley, president of Eugene V. Debs Hall on Peckham Street in Buffalo, said Olma “will be best remembered as someone who fought for the neighborhood when a lot of people were throwing in the towel.”

No cause of death reported.

Angleton mourns dedicated pub lic servant Roberts

March 10, 2025

ANGLETON, TX - — Terry Roberts didn’t spend long on Angleton City Council, but his public service to the community started long before he took a seat on the dais. Roberts, 71, died unexpectedly Saturday. He had lived in Angleton all his life.

No cause of death reported.

16 th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duh è passes away

March 16, 2025

IBERIA PARISH, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the 16th Judicial District Attorney, Martin Bofill Duhè [62], passed away March 15. The New Iberia native had been in office as the 16th District Attorney since January 12, 2015.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. William J. “Billy” Krajcirik Jr., 69

March 13, 2025

New Orleans, LA. – Dr. William J. “Billy” Krajcirik Jr., 69, of New Orleans, LA, a native of Lansford, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025, in the University Medical Center in New Orleans. Dr. Billy was an Anesthesiologist, having worked for various hospitals in Louisiana during his career, most recently having worked at LCMC Health-East Jefferson General Hospital in New Orleans. Up until his final month of life, Billy was still a practicing anesthesiologist, always promising he was going to “retire soon” but never being able to give up his love for medicine and helping others.



No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Sylvia E. (Brienza) McEwen, 41

March 16, 2025

Burlington, MA – Sylvia E. (Brienza) McEwen, age 41, passed away with her family at her side at Lahey Hospital on March 13, 2025, following a courageous battle with colon cancer. She lived almost her whole life in Malden, MA, and attended Pope John XXIII High School. She went on to proudly earn an Associate Degree in Nursing from Laboure College. She then went on to become an RN at Lahey Hospital in the ED and TRAC. She truly loved helping her patients and making a difference in the lives of others.

55 infants “died suddenly”:

Pre-term Kaisen, stillborn

March 17, 2025

Pompano Beach, FL – Chelsea was 26 wks & 3 days pregnant and then out of nowhere we found out by ultrasound baby had no heartbeat on March 13. 2025 then on March 14. 2025 she had a C-section and now we are asking for some help with the cost of burial services for baby Kaisen he weighed 1 lb 12 oz.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Natalia, 1 day

March 16, 2025

Beaver Falls, PA – On March 16, 2025, our beloved Nicole Delaney and DeJour Thomas tragically lost her full-term baby, Natalia. This loss has left our family devastated, and we are struggling to cope with the grief and the unexpected financial burdens that come with such a heartbreaking tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Aileny, 22 days

March 16, 2025

Arlington, TX – On February 20, 2025, my best friend Guadalupe was scheduled for her normal pregnancy check up. During the appointment the doctor stated, the baby’s heartbeat is low and that they’ll need to do an emergency c-section. Once the baby was born, the doctors realized Aileny was born with a abnormal heart and was rushed to ICU. We didn’t get an update about the baby until 3am saying the baby is going to be rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital for further examination and possibly going to need heart surgery. While she was at Cook Children’s Hospital, she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia with an intact ventricular septum, a rare congenital heart defect where the pulmonary valve doesn’t form properly, blocking blood flow from the heart’s right pumping chamber to the lungs, and the wall between the ventricles remains intact. Twelve days later, the doctors once again realize that Aileny’s heart problem was bigger than what they had anticipated. So they suggested she need a heart transplant in order to live and she would be rushed to Dallas Children’s Hospital. As days passed Aileny seemed to get better and was starting to become more stable, but on March 14, 2025, God gain another angel. Although all odds were against her she fought until her very last breath.

No cause of death reported.

Devyn Rey Cooke, 2 months

March 16, 2025

Charleston, SC – Devyn Rey Cooke (2 months old) passed away in her sleep, 3-15-2025. Sweet baby girl was such a ray of sunshine to her mom and dad.

No cause of death reported.

Mavie Raine Da Silva, 11 days

March 16, 2025

Marietta, GA - Mavie Raine Da Silva, was born prematurely at 32 weeks and tragically passed away on March 14th. Just three days after her birth, we was informed by doctors that she was seriously ill, and they could not determine the cause. Mavie was transferred to Arthur M. Blank Hospital – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was placed on life support. A few days later, we received the devastating news that her organs were failing. Faced with an impossible choice, to continue fighting with her or to let her go. We chose to fight alongside her, trusting in God. Mavie fought valiantly for 11 days before her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Colson Joshua North, 6 days

March 16, 2025

West Jordan, UT – We lost our beautiful bouncing baby boy that was brought into this world on March 6, 2025, who we named Colson Joshua North. Our heart breaks each minute that we are unable to hold him in our arms. We miss the little squeaks that he would make to let us know he was here. We are sad that we may never understand why he was taken from us at just five (5) days old. On March 11, 2025. With Sandy blonde hair just like his dad, brown eyes just like his mommy, and a personality like his older sister Annalise. Colson brought immense joy and love to our lives in his brief time with us.

No cause of death reported.

Markylan Kendrick Laurent Banks, Jr., 13 months

March 15, 2025

Columbus, OH – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Markylan Kendrick-Laurent Banks Jr., who was born on January 17, 2024, and left this world on March 3, 2025. In his short time with us, Markylan brought immeasurable joy and love to everyone around him. From crawling to walking, running, and learning to speak, he filled our lives with laughter and warmth. He was the sweetest, most loving baby, a true cuddle bug whose contagious laugh and smile could brighten even the darkest days.

No cause of death reported.

Zelda M. Barlow, 2 weeks

March 15, 2025

Wakefield, RI – Zelda Mae Barlow, 2-week-old infant daughter of Amber Garbett and Michael Barlow, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2025. During her brief visit on earth, she enjoyed being held close by her parents, grandparents, and extended family. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Zarielle Kayomi Simmons, stillborn

March 15, 2025

Milton, FL – Zarielle Kayomi Simmons was born on March 1, 2025 as a sleeping beauty. While our time was brief, we will cherish the moments we shared and hold onto the hope that she is forever in the embrace of peace and love.

No cause of death reported.

Husna Rafiq, 4 days

March 14, 2025

Braemar Tartan Hills Parkway, VA – Born on March 9, 2025, she brought immeasurable joy and light into our lives for a brief, beautiful four days. Husna was discharged from the hospital as a healthy newborn, and we were filled with happiness and hope for her future. However, within 72 hours, she tragically fainted. Despite our desperate efforts to rush her to the hospital, we learned she was suffering from Methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare and devastating genetic disorder that she could not overcome.

Dimitri Weston, infant

March 14, 2025

Tacoma, WA – My cousin has to lay her baby, Dimitri Weston, to rest and anything helps this mama, Da’nisha Dennis, to lay her baby to rest while she is pregnant with her second, this is the toughest on her and the family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Grace, infant

March 14, 2025

Gresham, OR – With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news that baby Grace has been called home to be with the Lord. In her short time on this earth, she brought immense love and joy to all who knew her. Now, as the Lăcătuș family grieves this unimaginable loss, we want to surround them with love and support.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Edward Jackson, 1 month, 8 days

March 14, 2025

Columbia, TN – It is at the profound sadness of the family to announce the passing of Xavier Edward Jackson. He was the beloved son of Krystal Thompson-Jackson and Derrick Jackson. This Sweet Baby Boy entered this world on January seventeenth at the Maury Regional Medical Center, bright eyed and beautiful, shortly left us on March nineth at only one month and eight days old. He was not here long but made a great impact on this world, bringing our family so much love and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Ellis Gill, 3 months

March 14, 2025

Greenwood Springs, MS – Audrey Ellis Gill, 3 mo., daughter of Hayden Isaac and Ashley Elizabeth Pounds Gill, unexpectedly passed from this life in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 13, 2025, at her home in Greenwood Springs. Little Audrey was born in Tupelo on December 20, 2024, to her proud parents, and her proud, excited big sister, Avery. Entering the world with great expectations, Audrey beamed with sweetness and was the perfect baby girl. At everyone’s voice, she would light up, and she could immediately recognize her mom and Avery’s voice; however, nothing could get her to sleep faster than her daddy rocking her in the “magic” chair. Although her time in this life was brief, she brought great joy to her family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Shiloh Raineer Davis

March 14, 2025

Baton Rouge, LA - “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”

No cause of death reported.

Baby Piper, 5 months

March 13, 2025

Festus, MO – My nephew and his wife lost their 5-month-old daughter yesterday. Baby Piper passed away unexpectedly in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Malia, 4 days

March 13, 2025

Homestead, FL – My Son Christopher and My Beautiful Daughter-in-law Eliza are young newly weds who were expecting their first baby girl in July. The first week of March, Eliza had been admitted into the hospital due to high blood pressure where she was later diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. And despite all efforts to try and maintain both mom and baby healthy, doctors and specialists recommended for baby Malia to be delivered early. At just 23 weeks she was born March 9th. On March 12th, after several attempts and the doctors/nurses in NICU doing all they can. The couple received devastating news that baby Malia was not going to make it due to complications from her being so small and not weighing much.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Sophie, stillborn

March 13, 2025

Tallahassee, FL – My brother Seth and his girlfriend Kate had been eagerly preparing for the arrival of their baby girl, Sophia. But just one week before her due date, their world was shattered with news no parent ever should receive, Sophia’s heartbeat couldn’t be found. The sweet little girl they had waited so long to meet was suddenly taken from them, leaving behind an unimaginable void. Seth dropped everything at work to be by Kate’s side as they faced the hardest moment of their lives. On March 11th at 8:30 PM, their beautiful daughter, Sophia, was born sleeping. She was a perfect 6 pounds and 19 inches long, tall like her daddy, with HIS BIG FEET. She had his dark, curly hair and her mama’s beautiful face. Though her time was far too short, she was deeply loved and will forever be their baby girl.

No cause of death reported.

Paxton Lee Walker Preston, 4 hours

March 13, 2025

Vandalia, MO – On March 11, 2025, my daughter Kyleigh welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Paxton Lee Walker Preston into the world. Tragically, just four hours later, we lost him unexpectedly. This has been an unimaginable heartbreak for all of us.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Girl Destini Wood, 2 months

March 13, 2025

Atlanta, GA – My Baby Girl Destini Wood. Destini Passed Away Friday March 7, In Her Sleep At 2 Months Old.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ezra

March 13, 2025

Easton, PA – On March 12th, 2025, we received a life-changing phone call. Our nephew unexpectedly passed away while our sister was at work.

No cause of death reported.

Mateo James Burrus, infant

March 13, 2025

Steelville, MO – Mateo James Burrus, infant son of Nathanael James Morgan Burrus and Jazmin Nicole Burrus, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan James Cortez, 2 months

March 13, 2025

Dickinson, TX – Jordan James Cortez, who passed away on March 4, 2025, at the tender age of two months. Though his time with us was brief, his memory will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Veronica Berenice Balderas, 1 month

March 13, 2025

Donna, TX – Veronica Berenice Balderas, 1 month, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Wrenley Jo Harris, stillborn

March 13, 2025

Mt. Airy, NC – It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious angel, Wrenley Jo Harris, who was stillborn on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Baby Wrenley Jo was deeply loved by her parents, Christopher Luke and Lyndsi Rae Hamlin Harris

No cause of death reported.

Ross Miles McGowan, stillborn

March 12, 2025

Cheyenne, WY - Our baby boy was born sleeping on March 11, 2025. Your time here was painfully short sweet little man. But it was so, so precious. We will always love you our little angel.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Armani, 1 day

March 11, 2025

Camden, NJ – Baby was born on February 13th, 2025 and passed away on February 13th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Bullard

March 11, 2025

Dayton, OH – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Bullard. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron Francisco Carcamo, 1 day

March 11, 2025

Delta, UT – With heavy hearts, Francisco “Poncho” and Shaylee Fowles Carcamo announce the birth and passing of their precious baby boy. On March 7, 2025, Cameron Francisco Carcamo was born peacefully into our arms.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Za’Reina MyAngel Fogler

March 11, 2025

Baby Za’Reina MyAngel Fogler gained her angel wings Friday, March 7, 2025 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

No cause of death reported.

Baby boy Sire Johnson Branche

March 11, 2025

Columbia, SC – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Sire Johnson Branche.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Peralta

March 11, 2025

Belen, NM - “Too Beautiful for Earth.” Baby Peralta joined the angels on February 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson John Richter, baby

March 11, 2025

Ashtabula, OH - With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of precious Hudson John Richter, born on March 6th, 2025, at Geauga Medical Center at 5:34 AM, weighing 6 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. Hudson has forever impacted our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Kinsley Morgan Drew, 1 day

March 11, 2025

Hornell, NY – Kinsley Morgan Drew Heaven’s gain was our loss when our precious baby girl, Kinsley Morgan Drew was called by Jesus and became an Angel early Sunday morning (March 9, 2025) shortly after being born into this world. Although Kinsley was only with us for about 30 minutes, she was very much loved, cherished and touched all of our lives. Our “Little Angel” will forever live in our hearts and will never be forgotten. She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her infant brother, Maverick A. Drew

No cause of death reported.

Sophia Elohee Lopez-Resendiz, 14 days

March 11, 2025

Idaho Falls, Idaho – We are sad to announce that on March 3, 2025, we had to say goodbye to Sophia Elohee Lopez-Resendiz.

No cause of death reported.

Raelynn Jade Oswald, 21 days

March 11, 2025

Raelynn Jade Oswald, the beloved infant daughter of Blake Mahon and Carley Oswald, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

No cause of death reported.

Ashton Singleton, 2 months

March 11, 2025

Dublin, GA - Ashton was born on January 2, 2025, in Macon, Georgia. Ashton passed away suddenly on March 8, 2025. He was loved and will be missed by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Hendrixx William Jenkins, 2 months

March 11, 2025

Nutter Fort, WV – Hendrixx William Jenkins, 2-month-old son of Caleb Somerville of Clarksburg and Renee Jenkins of Lost Creek, passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Dal Henry Moses Hampton, 1 day

March 10, 2025

Rosston, Arkansas – Precious baby boy, Dal Henry Moses Hampton, entered this earth and departed from this earth on the wings of angels, on March 7, 2025, at Christus St. Michaels in Texarkana, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Johnson

March 10, 2025

Columbia, SC – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Johnson.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Ivy Diane Klumpers, 37 weeks gestation

March 10, 2025

Fox Lake, WI – Lillian Ivy Diane Klumpers, a beautiful light extinguished far too soon, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Waupun Memorial Hospital. An angel wrote in the book of life my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book “ Too Beautiful for Earth.” She was cherished for 37 precious weeks in the womb by her parents.

No cause of death reported.

Cohen Jeffery Rodgers, 5 months, 10 days

March 10, 2025

Paris, TX – Cohen Jeffery Rodgers, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Cohen grinned and giggled throughout his five months and ten days of life, bringing immense joy, love and light to everyone in his presence.

No cause of death reported.

Walker Ray Brown, stillborn

March 10, 2025

Van, TX - Walker Ray Brown, baby boy to Colten Brown and Addison Smith, was born walking with Jesus on March 6, 2025 at 1:05 p.m. at William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was deeply loved from the first thought of his sweet face and will always be remembered.On November 5th, Addison and Colten found out that Walker had a congenital heart disease. From that moment they knew that they were no longer in control and they had to rely on their faith in God. Walker fought long and hard and defeated every odd that was against him.

No cause of death reported.

Noah David Mares, infant

March 10, 2025

Delmar, DE – Noah David Mares, infant son of Julio Ceasar Mares, Jr. and Priscilla Juliet Hall, became one of God’s angels on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.

No cause of death reported.

Turner Curtis Sory, stillborn

March 10, 2025

Booneville, AR – Turner Curtis Sory, infant, born March 6, 2025. Born in the arms of Jesus.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Velasquez Gomez, 1 month

March 10, 2025

Clinton, NC – Miss Victoria Velasquez Gomez, 1 month, passed away at Sampson Regional Medical Center on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 9:

Arlo Timothy Lee Steuber, stillborn

March 9, 2025

Fairmont, MN – Arlo Timothy Lee Steuber, infant son of Kaitlin and Bronson Steuber, was born into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at UHD Hospital in Blue Earth, MN.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Allen Edmonson Jr., stillborn

March 9, 2025

Linton, IN – Justin Allen Edmonson, Jr., was born sleeping at 4:30 pm on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Sullivan County Community Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Norah Lynette Mitchell, stillborn

March 9, 2025

Great Bend, KS – Norah Lynette Mitchell was born sleeping on March 6, 2025, at Rice Community District Hospital, Lyons, Kansas. She was delivered by loving parents, Taryn (Radenberg) and Jack Mitchell, of Great Bend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 8:

Meadow Annmarie Brennan, stillborn

March 8, 2025

Athens, PA - The most precious baby girl, Meadow Annmarie Brennan, beloved second daughter of Kylie Wood and Gary Brennan, Jr. Of Sayre and little sister to Olivia Brennan, was born sleeping on March 6, 2025 at the Robert Packer Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Levi John Vincent, 13 days

March 8, 2025

New York, NY – Levi John Vincent, 13 days old, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2025 in the arms of his mom and dad. Levi was born at the Wynn Hospital on February 19, 2025. Due to complications from childbirth, Levi suffered an injury to his brain and was taken to the NICU at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Levi’s medical team worked to give him the best care possible, but after a week, it became evident that Levi’s time on earth would be short. Levi’s doctors gave him the care and compassion to live comfortably and allowed Levi to come home to meet his family, most importantly, his older brother and dog. Levi’s parents promised him that they would be able to snuggle on the couch as a family and that promise was fulfilled.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Zain Dearing JR., 2 weeks

March 8, 2025

Ethan, 2 weeks, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Neshoba General Hospital in Philadelphia, MS.

No cause of death reported.

Kailen Dwaine Hadley, 1 day

March 8, 2025

Burkesville, KY – Kailen Dwaine Hadley, infant son of Kai Dwaine and Brittany Nicole (Cowan) Hadley, was born and passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, reaching 18 1/2 weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Eden Marie Wilbert, 1 day

March 8, 2025

Burkesville, KY – Eden Marie Wilbert, infant daughter of Andrew & Kara (Vest) Wilbert, was born and passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee, reaching 37 weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 5:

Lauren Elizabeth Brewer, 8 months

March 5, 2025

Pocahontas, Arkansas – Lauren Elizabeth Brewer, 8 months, of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025. Lauren was born July 12, 2024 in Jonesboro to Sarah Brewer and the late David Rutledge. She was a happy baby who was loved by all who met her.

No cause of death reported.

Ashton Singleton, baby

March 10, 2025

Ashton was born on January 2, 2025, in Macon, Georgia. Ashton passed away suddenly on March 8, 2025. He was loved and will be missed by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Five children “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 7:

Levi Luis Scott Beck, 3 years, 3 days

March 7, 2025

Chesterland, Ohio – It is with the heaviest, broken hearts that we announce the passing of our sweet Levi Luis Scott Beck. Born on December 5, 2022, Levi entered this world as the brightest joy and most fulfilling gift his family could have received. On March 5, 2025, Levi passed peacefully in his sleep joining God in Heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Jett Caleb Fuller, 3

March 10, 2025

Washington, Pennsylvania – Jett Caleb Fuller, 3, of Canonsburg, passed away in his home Sunday, March 9, 2025, surrounded by his family, following a courageous 11-month battle with Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia (AMKL). Jett was born May 25, 2021, in Miami, Fla.

5-year-old found dead in bed, child was sleeping with a parent

March 15, 2025

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 5-year-old boy was found dead after a parent sleeping in the same bed woke up to the child deceased on March 13 in Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff. The Pierce County Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death and police say no arrests have been made at this time. The Sheriff’s office confirmed the boy did not have past illnesses or medical conditions.

6-year-old with cancer dies from fungal infection

March 14, 2025

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Doctors are warning about an increasing number of deadly fungal infections as the temperatures across the country rise. Alyssa Aguilar said her 6-year-old daughter, Lola, was very sassy and determined. The little girl was battling leukemia but recently died from a fungal infection. Lola was a happy and healthy kindergartener who loved to play with her little sister, Phoebe, but her parents said everything changed on Halloween. “We were heading out the door to go trick-or-treating and she collapsed,” her dad Drew Zimmer said. After months of grueling treatments and hospital admissions, there was light at the end of the tunnel. Two weeks ago, Lola finished up the second phase of chemotherapy. “All the doctors and us too were very hopeful and optimistic that she would have reached remission,” Zimmer, but the family never found out if Lola was cancer-free. The day after the final round of chemo, Lola went back to the hospital with a fever from a fungal infection. Zimmer said her heart stopped within 24 hours and she couldn’t breathe on her own. “Seeing your daughter on life support unresponsive is really hard and then having the doctors tell you that the fungal infection she has is untreatable and having to say goodbye, it’s traumatic,” he said. Aguilar said the chemo destroyed Lola’s immune system, and she died one week ago. These parents want others to take away from their story that if their child is immunocompromised, fungal infections can be deadly. Fungus is often airborne, especially with all the dust in the air.

NSMS Mourns The Loss Of Beloved 6 th Grader From Ephraim, UT

March 16, 2025

The Sanpete County community is heartbroken following the sudden passing of Allyssa “Ally” Rasmussen, a 6th grader from Ephraim, Utah. Ally, who was a beloved student at North Sanpete Middle School (NSMS), tragically passed away unexpectedly, leaving her family, friends, and classmates devastated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

Addie Fiscus, a Villanova University Student, Passed Away Unexpectedly at the Age of 19

March 16, 2025

Addie Fiscus, a resident of San Francisco, California, and a promising student at Villanova University, passed away on March 15, 2025, at 19. Her exact cause of passing has not been revealed yet. She had only begun her journey at Villanova in 2023, enrolling in a four-year program with aspirations to graduate in 2027.

Researcher’s Note – At 11:31 a.m. Villanova students were notified via Nova Alert about a student death in Canon Hall. The student who passed away was sophomore English major Addie Fiscus from California. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However there is still no foul play suspected. The original Nova Alert shared that Fiscus was found deceased in her room. Link Villanova’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Manuela Herrera Jaramillo of Wallington Dies Suddenly , 24: ‘Beacon of Light’

March 11, 2025

Support is on the rise for the family of a 24-year-old Wallington [NJ] resident after her sudden death earlier this month. Manuela Herrera Jaramillo passed away on March 1, according to her obituary on the Alvarez Funeral Home website. She was just weeks away from graduating, with dreams and aspirations ahead of her, loved ones said in a GoFundMe campaign. A cause of death has not been made public.

Eastern student passes from natural causes

March 11, 2025

CHARLESTON, Ill. — An Eastern Illinois University student passed away of natural causes Thursday in Taylor Hall, according to Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers. University police arrived at freshman public health major Zaria Blaxton’s [22] dorm at approximately 5:19 p.m. responding to a wellness check, according to UPD Chief of Police Marisol Gamboa. The wellness check request came from the office of housing and dining around 5:15 p.m. after acting Dean of Student Success Michael Gillespie received a call from Blaxton’s mother around 9:45 a.m. saying she hadn’t heard from her daughter in a few days, according to Executive Director of Housing and Dining Mark Hudson. Gillespie described Blaxton’s personality as super energetic and spunky, describing how every time he saw her, she was ecstatic to go to class.

Researcher’s Note – Eastern Illinois’ “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Hudson Valley Man Dies Hours After Birth Of His Granddaughter: ‘Completely Unexpected ’

March 17, 2025

Poughkeepsie, NY – A Dutchess County family is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 71-year-old Paul Keith Voutila, who died just hours after the birth of his granddaughter, Mia. Voutila died on Thursday, March 13, soon after his family welcomed a new life. His family said his death was “completely unexpected.”

No cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 23:

Mary Elizabeth Cantu, 45

February 23, 2025

Mary Elizabeth Cantu, a cherished member of the San Antonio community, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at the age of 45. Mary lived a life full of passion, creativity, and dedication to the arts and education. Mary’s educational background paved the way for her role as an inspiring art teacher and department chair at Henry Ford Academy. Mary was not just a teacher; she was a mentor who shared her love for the arts with countless students, fostering a nurturing environment that encouraged creativity and exploration.

Lee County School System remembers staff member who passed away

March 17, 2025

LEE COUNTY, Ga. – The Lee County School System (LCSS) announced on Monday that one of its staff members has died. According to the Facebook post, Clarence Hayward passed away on March 7 at 68 years old. He was on the transportation team for the past three years.

Researcher’s Note – Lee County School System host vaccination [sic] clinic for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Cypher, 64

March 16, 2025

Kathleen Amber Cypher, 64, of Exeter NH, passed away on March 10, 2025. Kathy, daughter of Patricia and Leo Bernier, loving wife of Glenn, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm in her home. She worked at Winnacunnet High School cooking delicious and nutritious meals for hundreds of students and on weekends could be found cheering them on at their high school events.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Jackson Bauer, Beloved Math Teacher At Austin High School, Passes Away Unexpectedly

March 11, 2025

Jackson Bauer, a dedicated math teacher and coach at Austin High School, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2025. The circumstances surrounding his sudden passing remain private out of respect for his grieving family.

No age reported.

Kathy Booth, 65

March 14, 2025

Kathy Ann Booth, 65, of Abilene [TX], died March 3, 2025, after a short illness. Kathy has been at Martinez Elementary in the PALS classroom for 3rd-5th grades since that school opened in 2012. During her career, Kathy was an active member of the Abilene Chapter of Altrusa International and Mu Chapter 12 of Delta Kappa Gamma for Women Educators, and Texas State Teachers Association.

Researcher’s Note - Abilene Independent School District employees who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] will be eligible for a $1,000 stipend later this school year, according to the district: Link

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Columbia’s Director Of Football Sports Performance Bob Gilmartin, Passes Away After Battle With Illness Leaving His Family Behind

March 11, 2025

New York, NY – Bob Gilmartin, a director of football sports performance at Columbia University, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 58. Columbia University announced the passing of their football coach Bob Gilmartin on their official social media. According to the post, Gilmartin passed away after a long battle with illness, surrounded by his family. Bob was battling with Cancer. In a YouTube video from March 21, 2024, Bob shared his profound journey through a cancer diagnosis. In the video, the late Bob stated that despite living a healthy lifestyle, training hard, and doing everything “the right way,” he found himself confronted with the harsh reality of an illness that does not discriminate. Despite his battle with cancer, Bob never lost hope. He fought until his last breath and continued to help student-athletes in their football journeys. He joined Columbia University in April 2014 as the head strength and conditioning football coach.

Researcher’s Note – How and Why Columbia’s Vaccine [sic] Mandate Worked: Link

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Harris County deputy sheriff found dead one day after being reported missing

March 17, 2025

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County deputy sheriff was found dead one day after being reported missing. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office posted on Facebook announcing the passing of Harris County Deputy Sheriff Christina Kohler [37]. The constable’s office said Kohler was found dead on Thursday in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa Road. Deputy Kohler’s death is being investigated by the Houston Police Department as an apparent suicide. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause of her death. Deputy Kohler joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and was most recently assigned to the courts division.

Cincinnati police mourns loss of officer after medical emergency

March 16, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH — A Cincinnati police officer has died after suffering an “unexpected medical emergency,” the Cincinnati Police Department said. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police said Jones died Saturday morning. The medical issue was not disclosed. Jones was 33. Originally from the Cleveland area, Jones started at the Wilberforce University Police Department in August 2018, and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2021, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Historical Society. He then joined CPD in October 2021 as a recruit. He was eventually promoted to officer and was assigned as a school resource officer at Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park.

Researcher’s Note - Cincinnati’s COVID-19 mandate for city employees underway:Link

No cause of death reported.

Waterbury police officer, basketball coach dies following cancer battle

March 16, 2025

WATERBURY, CT — City police officials are mourning the death of one of their own following a battle with sarcoma cancer. Vincent Charles Lombardi was only 28 when he died on Thursday at Yale New Haven Hospital’s cancer center, according to his obituary. Lombardi’s obituary said he joined the police department in 2020 and was an “exceptional officer” who had a “strong sense of duty and a calm demeanor.” Along with being a cop, Lombardi coached a boys’ basketball travel team, his obituary said.

Longtime Lordstown police officer dies, also ran BBQ Bash catering

March 14, 2025

The Lordstown [OH] Police Department announced the death of a long-serving officer on social media Friday. Theodore ‘Ted’ Drewek, 58, was an officer with the Lordstown Police Department for 31 years and died of complications from a heart attack last fall, according to the Police Chief. Drewek was a veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, including the Ohio National Guard and the 324th Military Police Co, the 437th MP Batallion, and the 800th MP Brigade. He also served in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War from 1990 to 1991.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

Ryan Broadhead, A Dedicated Officer, Passes Away, Leaving A Void In The Utah Community

March 13, 2025

Ryan Broadhead [29], an officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, tragically passed away on March 10, 2025. The exact cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed. He graduated from POST in July of 2018 and was a corrections officer with the Utah Department of Corrections until 2020 when he made the switch to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office where he was a corrections officer for the county jail.

Researcher’s Note – 2022 fear porn: Utah prison, jail facilities report COVID-19 outbreaks: Link

No cause of death reported.

Yale police officer dies after suffering medical event

March 13, 2025

NEW HAVEN, CT – A Yale police officer has died after suffering a medical event Wednesday. Yale Public Safety announced on their Facebook page that Officer Gregory Swiantek had passed away due to a fatal medical event. He was with the department in various capacities since October 2007.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alabaster police officer Rishan Wright dies unexpectedly

March 11, 2025

ALABASTER, Ala. — Officer Rishan Wright [27], of the Alabaster Police Department, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2025, following a brief illness according to the police department. Wright had served with the department for the past two and a half years, having begun his law enforcement career with the Montgomery Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Carrigan, 40

March 11, 2025

Ryan William Carrigan, 40, of Harriman, N.Y., formerly of New London, died unexpectedly at his home. He was a graduate of Grasso Technical School in Groton and was employed as a police officer for the United States Treasury at the Mint at WestPoint. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Researcher’s Note - The federal government’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance today that requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] of all employees of federal contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Lucas Shepard, El Dorado County FPD’s fire marshal and division chief, dies unexpectedly at 43

March 17, 2025

Officials and residents in central El Dorado County [CA] are mourning the death of a fire marshal who died unexpectedly while on vacation with family March 14. Lucas Shepard, was El Dorado County Fire Protection District’s fire marshal and a division chief. Shepard was just recently promoted from fire captain to the dual positions for the department that protects areas around Placerville and the Highway 49 corridor, in December, district officials said Monday in a statement announcing his sudden death. Shepard, a resident of Diamond Springs, was 43 and leaves behind a wife and three sons. A cause of death was not released.

Memorial for fallen Warrens firefighter

March 15, 2025

WARRENS, Wis. – A celebration of life in Warrens Saturday afternoon, honoring firefighter Lori Boelkes, who was 56-years-old when she died in the line of duty last month. A hero to many, Lori Boelkes serving for more than a decade as a firefighter and volunteer emergency medical responder. Just this past year, she was serving the Warrens community. On February 27 Lori suffered a stroke after responding to a fire call.

Goodview Fire Department says Chief Jason Gruett has died

March 13, 2025

GOODVIEW, Minn. — Goodview Fire Chief Jason Gruett [51] has died, and will be escorted from Rochester to a funeral home in Goodview Thursday afternoon, according to a social media post. Fire officials have not provided any details about Gruett’s death, but invited the public to line the streets of 6th Street in Goodview as they arrive at Hoff Funeral Home. St. Charles Fire & Rescue paid tribute to Gruett by hanging a flag from one of their truck’s ladders. Gruett was recently re-elected fire chief on Jan. 7.

Services announced for active-duty Fall River firefighter who passed away unexpectedly

March 11, 2025

Services have been announced for a 55-year-old active-duty Fall River [MA] firefighter who passed away unexpectedly last week. Scott Casey died last Tuesday, two months away from his retirement. Casey was a 22-year veteran of the Fall River Fire Department and served in the Navy. Casey was one of the Fall River firefighters recognized as Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year in 2022.

Researcher’s Note - Fall River first responders roll up sleeves for Moderna vaccine [sic] jab: Link

No cause of death reported.

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Hanover man found dead in cell at Lancaster County Prison, coroner reports

March 17, 2025

A 27-year-old Hanover man was found dead in a cell at Lancaster County [PA] Prison on Saturday morning, officials said. Chaz Lowery was found unresponsive by a correction officer at the prison, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officers tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful, and Lowery was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m., the coroner’s report said. An autopsy was performed Monday, but the cause and manner of death are still pending as the office waits for test results, according to the report.

Centre County inmate found dead in cell, PSP to investigate

March 17, 2025

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting an investigation after an inmate at SCI Rockview was found unresponsive in his cell. Superintendent of the State Correctional Institution Bobbi Salamon shared that on Friday, March 14, Kevin Byler, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison staff. EMS along with prison staff performed live-saving measures, but Byler was ultimately pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Redwood City correctional center

March 16, 2025

A 25-year-old inmate was found dead at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City [CA] Saturday, officials said. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office personnel were notified of an incarcerated man found unresponsive in a housing unit at the facility at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to officials. Sheriff’s Office personnel administered lifesaving measures until medical staff stationed inside the facility arrived. Despite their efforts, the inmate, described as a 25-year-old white man, was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel, officials said. The general population pod where the man was housed had received a routine safety check a short time prior, according to officials. The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death, according to officials.

Milton man charged with homicide was found dead in jail cell

March 15, 2025

Santa Rosa, CA – On Thursday, March 13, Toby James White, who was apprehended by law enforcement Jan. 25 for second degree murder, was found dead in his cell at Santa Rosa County Jail. White had been in Santa Rosa County Jail since Feb. 11 was being kept separate from other inmates due to the nature of his charge. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement on the death and investigation: “On March 13, 2025, at approximately 2:18 PM, during a routine security inspection, detention deputies discovered inmate Toby White unresponsive in his cell. He was housed alone in Close Management due to his homicide charges. White was not on any special status watch and there were no prior indications or reports of suicidal intent. Detention deputies and medical staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR. EMS arrived and took over resuscitation efforts; however, Mr. White was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:56 PM.”

No age or cause of death reported.

52-year-old inmate dies at hospital following medical emergency

March 14, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Duval County Jail died Friday after being hospitalized following a medical emergency. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Laughton Miller, 52, was taken to the clinic at the jail Thursday around 8 p.m. after he appeared to be in medical distress. Due to his deteriorating condition, emergency medical responders were contacted, and he was transported to a local hospital for further care, JSO said. Miller later died Friday at the hospital. At this time, no foul play is suspected, and there are no reported incidents involving Miller and other inmates or correctional officers prior to his hospitalization.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Cole site chairperson unexpectedly dies

March 17, 2025

CATSKILL, NY — The Thomas Cole National Historic Site lost its chairperson over the weekend when Lisa Fox Martin unexpectedly passed away. No one from the Thomas Cole Site was immediately available for questions regarding Martin’s age or the cause of her passing.

No age reported.

Pike Place Market mourns loss of beloved vendor

March 17, 2025

SEATTLE, WA — The Pike Place Market community is grieving the sudden loss of Donnie Constantino, a cherished produce vendor who passed away unexpectedly March 1 at the age of 61. Constantino, who worked alongside his mother for decades in the historic market, was widely loved for his kindness and dedication to the community. John Blocker, a lifelong friend of Constantino, described the shock of his rapid decline. “His six-to-12-month diagnosis became 30 hours,” Blocker said. “That’s it.” Constantino had been battling brain and lung cancer, but many were unaware of his illness.

Silver Alert canceled after missing man found dead in Manchester, police say

March 17, 2025

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man after his remains were found. Manchester police found Glenn Chrzan’s body in a wooded area off Eddy Road. His family reported him missing in January after he was last seen leaving Catholic Medical Center. Chrzan’s family said he suffered from multiple health issues and difficulty walking. His cause of death remains unknown, but police said it is not considered suspicious.

Dead person found inside car at Keizer In-N-Out

March 16, 2025

KEIZER, Ore. — The body of a dead person was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Keizer In-N-Out Burger, authorities told KOIN 6 News. Investigators said an employee at the restaurant, 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard, noticed a car in the lot hadn’t moved all night and found the body inside the car. The medical examiner was called to the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maryland mother of 5 with cancer passes away

March 16, 2025

In November of 2023, we introduced you to Kourtni Smith [35]. A Maryland mother of five with terminal cancer. According to family, on Friday afternoon Smith passed away in hospice surrounded by family in Virginia. Smith was diagnosed with Stage 3 invasive lobular carcinoma in 2021. By April 2021, she reached stage 4. Doctors told Smith that the cancer had spread to her brain and she only had a few months to live.

Investigation underway after missing man found dead in Medway park, police say

March 15, 2025

MEDWAY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a body was found at a Medway park on Saturday afternoon. Around 10:50 A.M., officers of the Medway Police Department conducted a search for a missing person at Choates Park. After just 2 hours of searching, officers located a deceased man, who was later confirmed to be the missing individual that they were searching for. Medway police have labeled the incident as an unattended death, stating that “It is under investigation by Medway detectives, State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

No age reported.

Westmoreland County man missing for over a month found dead in stream

March 14, 2025

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man who has been missing for over a month has been found dead. Coroner Tim Carson said John Dofollo [63] was found in a stream in the area of the 500 block of Westinghouse Road on Friday at around 11:42 a.m. He had been missing since Feb. 7. His vehicle was found unoccupied and unlocked along Westinghouse Road in Derry Township on Feb. 5. Dofollo’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies after suffering medical emergency , crashes car on Chicago’s Southwest Side

March 13, 2025

A 43-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car Thursday morning on the city’s Southwest Side. It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 111th Street in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood. Chicago [IL] police said the man hit a pole and a fence. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

No cause of death reported.

Royal Palm Beach Man Dies After Medical Emergency Leads to Crash

March 13, 2025

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – A Royal Palm Beach man died Wednesday evening following a medical emergency that resulted in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO). The incident occurred at approximately 7:47 p.m. on March 12, 2025, at the intersection of La Mancha Avenue and Las Palmas Street in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. According to the PBSO Traffic Division report, the driver, identified as Louis Gomez, 45, was operating a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license plate Y33QQR. Gomez was traveling northbound on La Mancha Avenue when he suffered a possible medical episode. As a result, his vehicle rolled through a four-way stop at the intersection and continued onto the curb shoulder, where it ultimately struck a metal signpost. Emergency services responded quickly, and Gomez was transported to Palms West Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 8:35 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Cause of death released on retention pond accident victim

March 13, 2025

The cause of death of a local man who died after his vehicle went into a retention pond off of Indianapolis Road on Feb. 11 has been released by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s office. Bartholomew County Coroner Tom Barrett said Christopher Pool, 46, Columbus [IN], died from drowning with other factors, including a past medical history of seizures and alcohol abuse. The death has been listed as accidental and toxicology shows that any substances that were detected following the accident were below legal limits, Barrett said. Coroner’s office officials believe Pool had some sort of medical event and lost consciousness near the retention pond, which led to the accident. Family members said after the incident that the father of four probably suffered a medical incident, possibly a seizure and lost consciousness prior to his vehicle going into the retention pond. Several local residents and a Columbus police officer entered the frigid water in an attempt to rescue Pool, but were unsuccessful, and divers later located Pool and brought him to shore in rescue boats. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

Beloved Waco funeral director dies suddenly

March 11, 2025

WACO, Texas — Central Texas is reeling from the unexpected death of Adrian Green [42], the compassionate owner and funeral director of Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home in Waco. Green, known for his unwavering support and dedication to families during their most difficult times, was announced to have passed away by his family on Friday, March 7. At this time, no details have been released regarding the cause of death or the date of Green’s funeral.

Jack Baumert, 22

March 17, 2025

Oswego, IL – Jack Nicholas Baumert, known affectionately as Jack by all who loved him, passed away suddenly, leaving a legacy of warmth, wit, and boundless spirit. Born on March 27, 2002, in Elk Grove Village, Jack’s journey was one of passion, laughter, and an innate ability to connect with those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Taplin, 62

March 17, 2025

Joanne Charlotte Taplin, age 62, of Apple Valley, MN, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Markalan Smith, 70

March 17, 2025

Markalan “Mark” Thomas Smith, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died suddenly in Wausau, Wisconsin, on March 12, 2025, at the age of 70. He was doing one of the things he loved – working with others.

No cause of death reported.

Ray Schwegler, 63

March 17, 2025

Ray Schwegler, 63-year-old resident of Little Falls, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 12 in Elk River, MN. Ray served his Country in the United States Army. Ray was a truck driver all of his adult life and drove over a million miles. Ray was a was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Truckers Association.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Leland Pendergrass, Jr., 75

March 17, 2025

Leland “Mike” Wendell Pendergrass, Jr., 75, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at the Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL, on March 14, 2025, after a short illness. He served in the US Navy Ceremonial Guard from 1970-1974, stationed at the Anacostia Naval Station in Washington D.C. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad (BNSF) in Galesburg for 43 years as a Foreman.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Georgia Baker, 71

March 17, 2025

Rotterdam, NY – Georgia C. Baker (Van Wormer), 71, on March 9, 2025, was called home to the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Lois K. White, 73

March 17, 2025

Lois K. White of Little Silver [NJ], died peacefully in her sleep the morning of Feb. 21, 2025, at the age of 73, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Zastrow, 66

March 17, 2025

Julie K. Zastrow, age 66, of Merrill [WI], passed away peacefully on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, after a short, but aggressive illness.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ahearn, 76

March 17, 2025

Elizabeth “Liz” Louise Ahearn, 76, a resident of Hopkinton [MA], and formerly of Framingham and Natick, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025 surrounded by her family, after a short, hard fought illness.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Wavrunek, 34

March 17, 2025

Adam M. “Butch” Wavrunek, 34, Town of Eaton [WI], died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed brain tumor, Friday, March 14, 2025, at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Jody Clark, 60

March 17, 2025

Littleton, ME – Jody Ann Clark, 60, died March 15, 2025, at home unexpectedly. She worked at the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians for 42 years.

Johnny Smith, 39

March 17, 2025

Texas City, TX – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johnny Smith, who died unexpectedly in his sleep on March 12, 2025, at age 39. He began working at HEB Pharmacy and continued that job until the day he passed, 20 years later.

Researcher’s Note - HEB is notorious for its employee “vaccination” mandate.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Brown, 70

March 17, 2025

Girard, PA – Linda Brown, 70, of Albion, died suddenly on Thursday March 13, 2025, at her home. Linda graduated from Northwestern High School and was a woman always on the move. This fit well into her years of work as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Stanley Bower, 63

March 16, 2025

Stanley “Stan” Bower, 63, of Iola [WI], died unexpectedly March 9, 2025, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. Stan also had a third family at Walmart, where he worked for 37 years, building lasting friendships along the way.

Researcher’s Note – Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

David Martin, 61

March 16, 2025

David S. Martin, 61, of Galloway [OH], died unexpectedly Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, following a brief illness. He currently was employed at ODOT [Ohio Department of Transportation] as a highway technician.

Researcher’s Note – Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link ODOT to provide an extra $7 million in state funding to support statewide vaccine [sic] site transportation efforts: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kent E. Garber, 60

March 16, 2025

Kent E .Garber, age 60, of Marquette Heights, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth McGovern, 44

March 16, 2025

Corvallis, OR – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Ann McGovern, a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend, who left us unexpectedly after a brief illness at the age of 44. She devoted much of her life to her community through her work for OSU’s extension programs, which included her love for the 4H.

Researcher’s Note – Oregon State University to require COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students and employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

David Bosworth, Jr., 59

March 16, 2025

David C. Bosworth, Jr., 59, of Charlotte, NC, passed away February 12, 2025, after a brief illness. He excelled at computers and his first job after college was working at Fox Software as a Technical Engineer. After Fox was purchased by Microsoft, he opted to transfer to Charlotte to work at Microsoft, then the Hearst Corporation, and Bank of America.

Researcher’s Note – Microsoft to require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated [sic]: Link Tegna, Hearst, Scripps Require Employees To Be Vaccinated [sic]: Link Bank of America Makes Vaccine [sic] Status Reporting Mandatory: Link

No cause of death reported.

Brian Smith, 62

March 16, 2025

Brian Steven Smith, 62, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross [GA] following a short illness. He retired as an electrician from Naval Air Station Cecil Field in Jacksonville, FL and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). He was also a member of VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] Post 4382 in Waycross.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Adolph Toigo, 66

March 16, 2025

Adolph “Dolph” Toigo, 66, of Barrington, NH, passed away surrounded by family at Wentworth Douglas Hospital, Saturday, March 8th, after a short illness. Dolph worked as a field engineer and installer for telecommunication businesses on the Seacoast of New Hampshire.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Cimino, 43

March 16, 2025

Jesse Donald Cimino, 43, of Troy, IL, born January 23, 1982, in Highland, IL, and passed away suddenly on March 12, 2025, in Bunker Hill Township, IL. Jesse was a computer electronics specialist and was able to travel the world working with DRS Technologies and Homeland Security.

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Viv Simmons-Flanigan, 65

March 16, 2025

Elyria, OH – With profound sadness and immense love, we announce the passing of Viv Simmons-Flanigan, a woman whose vibrant spirit touched countless lives. A devoted mother, cherished friend, and passionate bibliophile, Viv left this world suddenly on March 9, 2025. Having earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree, Ms. Simmons-Flanigan, as she was known to her students, was a caring, knowledgeable, and bold teacher to thousands of learners. In retirement, Viv channeled her love for learning and community into supporting her local library, where she became a familiar face at book talks, lunch-and-learn programs, and crafting events.

No cause of death reported.

Sherry Easley, 55

March 16, 2025

Sherry (Nelson) Easley, age 55, of Iuka, IL, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering support for those she held dear.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Caron, 65

March 16, 2025

Roger M. Caron, 65, of Lafayette [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at his home, following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Austin Cameron Bruce, 32

March 16, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri – Austin Cameron Bruce passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2025 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 32. Austin was born September 17, 1992 in Carrollton, Texas. Austin was blessed with a love of learning and was a voracious reader. From a young age, he was exceptionally curious about a multitude of subjects. As a youth, he won spelling bees and taught himself to play guitar. Austin accepted Christ as a youth, and the family rests in the assurance that they will see him again. Austin was blessed with a great sense of empathy. He advocated for anyone marginalized by society and wanted the best for his fellow man. He had a heart of gold and not a mean bone in his body. He was a passionate debater but would listen to opposing viewpoints with genuine interest. He was very informed about current events and enjoyed lively discussions pertaining to whatever was going on in the world at any given time.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Sellman

March 16, 2025

Jon Chadwick “Chad” Sellman of Hugo [MN] passed away unexpectedly on February 25th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Heather A. Katz, 48

March 15, 2025

Jacksonville, FL – It is with shattered hearts that we share news of the unexpected death of Heather A. Katz on March 13, 2025, following a sudden illness. Heather was a force of nature with a generous and kind soul. She could be counted on to walk the beach and swim in the ocean for hours when we gathered for our annual vacations together in The Outer Banks. She always said yes to another crazy ride or wild water slide at an amusement park.

No cause of death reported.

Noah Kelly, 26

March 15, 2025

Noah Ralph Kelly, 26, of Bourbon, IN, left this earthly home suddenly on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Janelle Lee Bailey Palmer, 36

March 15, 2025

Idaho Falls, Idaho – It is with extraordinary grief that we share the passing of Janelle Lee Bailey Palmer, who died in her Idaho Falls, Idaho, home on Thursday March 13, 2025, aged 36, of a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Janelle served a mission to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Following her mission, Janelle earned a BS and Master’s Degree from BYU in Communication Disorders. She worked as a Pediatric Speech Pathologist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, a fulfilling job that led to a blind date with Shane Palmer, who won Janelle’s heart.



Susan Paquet, 75

March 15, 2025

Susan N. (Scungio) Paquet, 75, a Greenville [RI] resident since 1982, passed away suddenly at home Sunday, March 9, 2025. After graduating from Johnston High School in 1967, she worked as a lab technician at Fatima Hospital in the early 1970s before becoming a mom and homemaker for her family.

No cause of death reported.

David Mitschelen, 55

March 15, 2025

David Charles Mitschelen, age 55, of Austin, Texas, passed away suddenly at home on March 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Duda, 70

March 15, 2025

Marie E. Duda, 70, of Palm Coast, FL, died unexpectedly on March 7, 2025. Marie was proud to be active for decades in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, most notably as a Flotilla Commander. A recent widow in November of 2024, she is predeceased by her beloved husband Ed and her parents.

No cause of death reported.

William Haas, 75

March 15, 2025

Memorial services for William “Bill” Leslie Haas, 75, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Rendezvous Center at the Goshen County Fairgrounds with Julie Newman officiating. Bill died unexpectedly at his home on February 17, 2025, two days short of his 76th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Piper, 72

March 15, 2025

New York, New York- Richard D. Piper, 72, died suddenly on March 3, 2025, in New York City, the City he loved and called home for over 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanne Osborn, 68

March 15, 2025

Jeanne L. (Couillard) Osborn, passed away after a brief illness, at age 68 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. Jeanne was a fixture in the Greater Lowell Community for over 20 years, serving as the President and CEO of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. She volunteered and served as a member on various boards of directors in the Greater Lowell area including; the Workforce Investment Board, Lowell Telecommunications, Big Brother Big Sister, The Revolving Museum, Merrimack Valley Economic Development Counsel, the Megan House Foundation, Rape Crisis Center and many more.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Patenaude, 41

March 15, 2025

Stephen R. Patenaude of Melrose, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after a brief and unexpected illness. Stephen was a successful real estate agent with Century 21 North. As an organ donor, Stephen was generous to the very end, saving several lives with his final gift.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Black III, 57

March 15, 2025

Robert “Rob” Williams Black III, born on May 28, 1967, in Raleigh, NC, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2025, in Kill Devil Hills, NC, at the age of 57. A talented carpenter and electrician, Rob’s hands were always busy crafting and creating, but his heart found solace in music and nature.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Hildebrand, 56

March 15, 2025

Peoria Heights, IL – Mark Hildebrand, 56, of Peoria Heights, passed away March 11, 2025, at his home. Mark was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was decorated with Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2nd award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), and Combat Action Ribbon.

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Christian Fenrich, 56

March 15, 2025

Kalamazoo, MI – Aaron Christian Fenrich passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2025, at the age of 56. He was known for his quiet strength and caring nature.

No cause of death reported.

Jessie Suzanne Pike, 29

March 13, 2025

West Monroe, New York – Jessie Suzanne Pike, 29, of West Monroe, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She courageously fought Stage IV colon cancer for more than a year.

Ibn Phillips, 38

March 14, 2025

Ibn Kenyor Phillips of Newark, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2025. Ibn was employed through The City of Newark with The Division of Public Buildings.

Researcher’s Note – Newark to require COVID vaccines [sic] for all city employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Dillon Scott Denson, 28

March 14, 2025

Dillon Scott Denson, age 28, of Camden, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at his residence. He loved Harley riding, RZR, 4-wheeler riding, was a TN fan, and loved and cherished his children. Dillon was an outdoors person who loved to hunt, and he loved spending time with his friends and family. But most of all he loved spending time with his fiancé and kids.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Hoadley, 54

March 13, 2025

Burlington, Vermont – Richard Frederick Hoadley, 54, of Eden, died March 5, 2025, after a short illness at UVM Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Damien J. Kreie, 43

March 12, 2025

Peoria, IL - Damien Kreie flew away from this life on Thursday, March 6, 2025. He is reunited with his dad, grandparents, aunt and uncles.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Deem, 34

March 11, 2025

Castle Rock, Wash. – Cody Deem passed away unexpectedly at Peace Health Medical Center on March 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Varney, 53

March 11, 2025

Carl Stephen Varney, best known as “Steve” or “Stevie”, age 53, of Chesterville [OH], died unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 10, 2025, following an extended illness.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Richards, 61

March 11, 2025

Boise, Idaho – Paul Edward Richards, 61, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Wurdinger, 39

March 11, 2025

Daniel Wurdinger, life-long resident of Jacksonville, NC, has died unexpectedly on March 5, 2025, at the age of 39. He entered the US Air Force in January of 2004, and served with the 355 Security Forces Squadron in Iraq before being discharged in February of 2007. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Martin L. Phy, Jr, 72

March 11, 2025

Hatboro, PA – Martin L. Phy, Jr, died suddenly, March 3, 2025, he was 72.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Sine Jr., 63

March 11, 2025

Charles D. ‘Chuck’ Sine Jr., 63, of Knoxville, TN, loving son, brother, uncle and great uncle, died suddenly, Saturday, March 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Mildenberger, 54

March 11, 2025

Dan Mildenberger, “D.J.,” passed away suddenly on Feb. 24 in his home in Nashville, Tenneesee.

No cause of death reported.

Preston Smith, 28

March 11, 2025

Amelia, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Preston Christopher Smith, who left us far too soon on March 4, 2025, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Cho Mananquil, 55

March 10, 2025

Syracuse, Utah – Ronald Mananquil passed away peacefully at the age of 55 on March 2, 2025, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, surrounded by his loving family, just days after undergoing surgery for an aortic dissection.

Reported on March 8:

Mary Gordon Boldreghini, 72

March 8, 2025

Mary Boldreghini, 72, of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday March 8th, 2025, at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN, after a brave battle with aggressive stage four cancer diagnosed just one month prior. Mary was a caregiver and most proud of her many years of service at the Memphis Mental Health Institute as a cashier. Even though Mary was wheelchair bound after suffering a spinal stroke in 2017, she always found a way to make the family laugh as she rolled through the kitchen shooing the beloved family pets out of her path.

Reported on March 5:

Cristian Ogden Gonzalez, 21

March 5, 2025

Cristian Ogden Gonzalez, age 21, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 2, 2025, due to complications following a courageous 28-month battle with B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Cristian received approximately 100 blood and platelets transfusions during his battle with leukemia. In the lieu of flowers, lets honor Cristian by donating blood or platelets in his name.

Researcher’s Note - His aunt (Clara Ann Ogden Guerrero) passed away from a short battle with Cancer in January 2025. See the next obit.

Aunt of Christian Ogden Gonzalez, who died of c ancer at 21 on March 2, 2025:

Reported on January 14:

Clara Ann Ogden Guerrero, 70

January 14, 2025

Clara Ann Ogden Guerrero, 70, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Researcher’s Note - Some of you are aware that my sister was diagnosed with cancer last March . Unfortunately she is losing her battle. She is currently hospitalized, but being sent home today on hospice: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 24:

Noah Jaymes Hernandez, 28

February 24, 2025

Noah Jaymes Hernandez was 28 years old and resided in San Antonio, Texas. His unexpected passing has left an enormous hole in all our hearts. We will always remember that funny grin, the tall handsome man that he was and his long, strong arms when they hugged you. He leaves behind his parents, his four siblings and his girlfriend.

No cause of death reported.

Johnny R. Castillo Jr., 53

February 24, 2025

Johnny R. Castillo Jr. of Floresville, TX. Johnny was a husband, son, brother, friend, and a steady source of love and strength. He lived his life with kindness, always putting family first, always giving without expecting anything in return. There wasn’t a bad bone in his body. His heart was full of love, and his hands were always ready to help.

Researcher’s Note – Castillo “died suddenly”: He woke up Sunday morning healthy and happy, went to the store to buy his wife some M&Ms, and in an instant, his life took a devastating turn. He walked out of the store and collapsed , hitting his head on the concrete and suffering a brain injury . Link

Reported on February 21:

Betsy Rodriguez, 49

February 21, 2025

Betsy Rodriguez (of San Antonio, Texas) was a devoted wife, and mother, whose vibrant, spiritual and love touched everyone who knew her. Betsy worked as an embroidery operator for most of her life and was always willing to share her knowledge with her co-workers to build a strong team. She had a creative spirit and even started her own craft business.

Researcher’s Note - Rodriguez “died suddenly”: On Monday, February 3, our sister in Christ, Betsy, suffered a stroke : Link

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (607 total)

Ontario (294)

Gail Elizabeth Wilson, 67, Link

Lori Ann Mariuz, 62, Link

Brenda Blondin, 65, Link

Celina Autumn Skye Constantineau, 30, Link

Veronica Anne Marie Horvath, 63, Link

Christine Prange, 51, Link

Lorna Olivia Nahwegahbow, 60, Link

David Cullimore, 62, Link

Paulino Faria, 65, Link

Thinesh Jeyabalasingam, 44, Link

Parrish Schooley, 56, Link

Anne Edgar, 72, Link

Heinz Koehler, 58, Link

Gerard “Gerry” St-Onge, 68, Link

James Leonard Nahwegahbow, 58, Link

Nathaniel "Nato" Dubé, 19, Link

Whitney Burton, 37, Link

Elizabeth Margaret Telpuk, 60, Link

Brad Wilson, 38, Link

Robbie Cecil Reece, 59, Link

Chelsea Margaret Jean Braley, 36, Link

Denise Pare, 69, Link

Lawrence Gliddy, 55, Link

Cynthia Mae Wilson, 75, Link

Eileen Dolinski, 73, Link

Stanly Philip, 53, Link

Susan Anne McConnell, 69, Link

Douglas 'Doug' Robert Edwin Brown, 61, Link

Danielle Renata Weir, 49, Link

Karen Margaret Rouselle, 55, Link

James Arthur Briscoe, 50, Link

Erwin "Hordes" Jacobs, 62, Link

Nicole Audette, 39, Link

Thomas John Morgan-Roe, 9 months, Link

Edmund (Ted) Lindsay, 75, Link

Sadie Donna Lewin-Burnett, 4 months, Link

Bradley James Ogilvie, 41, Link

Thomas Murawski, 34, Link

Edward "Ted" Espin, 56, Link

John Douglas Fraser, 75, Link

Nicolas Larose, 25, Link

Marilyn Stella Louise Thoms, 75, Link

Boguslaw Tadeusz Rzewinski, 65, Link

Mike MacDonald, 59, Link

Gary Alfred Gustin, 75, Link

Wayne Robert Whiteman, 48, Link

Vara Lakshmi Kare, 64, Link

Pauline “Paula” Murphy, 61, Link

Susan Marie Peters, 73, Link

Tré Jivanté Pleasant, 30, Link

Pasqualino “Pat” Ramundo, 47, Link

Thomas "Tom" Wayne Currah, 68, Link

Mark Allen Caron, 60, Link

Irah Gerono, 47, Link

Maddy Duval, 16, Link

Frances “Funda” Pocknell, 65, Link

Michael Millard, 66, Link

Sheila Ann Gamoff, 60, Link

Kasandra Lynn Marie Arnold, 32, Link

Susan Hamilton, 68, Link

Shannon Quinn, 42, Link

Joe Piotto, 60, Link

Bradley Affleck, 58, Link

David Allen Cober, 61, Link

Bradley Twiddy, 75, Link

Mary Ellen Mulligan, 63, Link

Alan Craig Siegfried, 68, Link

Ronalda Paypompee, 56, Link

Frank Anthony Moscuzza, 65, Link

Anthony Patrick Barone, 38, Link

Jamie Stuart Bramburger, 58, Link

Denise Williams, 34, Link

Patricia Anne Bognar, 67, Link

Max Allan Ryan, 23, Link

Susan Lynn Marit, 66, Link

Barbara Lee Stephenson, 59, Link

Ana Farias, 65, Link

Jeff Rampersaud, 69, Link

Joseph “Joeseppie” Clyde “Jody” Baldwin, 58, Link

Graham John Britton Hurst, 65, Link

Sonia Shand, 59, Link

Paul Geoffroy, 60, Link

Alison Philipp, 62, Link

Chrissy Sauve, 60, Link

Gary Hinks, 67, Link

John van Asselt, 58, Link

Joseph S Ognibene, 45, Link

Julian Potian Jr., 46, Link

Silvana (Salvatrice) Helliwell, 60, Link

Shaun McIntyre, 54, Link

Isabel Mihajic, 72, Link

Jeffrey Allan "Jeff" Stockla, 64, Link

Bradley Owen Affleck, 58, Link

Kory William Glynn Carlson, 54, Link

Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Pilon, 63, Link

Robert James McIntyre, 43, Link

Joseph Michael Fiorini, 58, Link

Thomas Arthur Clucas, 70, Link

Carlos Afonso de Arruda Feleja, 63, Link

Janine Psutka, 64, Link

Antonella De Rubertis, 59, Link

Christine Gombita, 54, Link

Carolyn Elizabeth Dafoe, 60, Link

Martin Sheiner, 1 month, Link

Nicholas Robert McLeod, 45, Link

Clarence Thomas Gomes, 67, Link

Peter Joseph Sawicki, 63, Link

Wendy Crichton, 66, Link

Edward McNichol, 47, Link

acqueline Kim Newcombe, 58, Link

Geniale "Jim" Fata, 75, Link

Sean James Pritchard, 56, Link

Richard Walter Nootchtai, 55, Link

Darryl Wayne Cort, 60, Link

Christine Isabelle Juras, 65, Link

Trent Gavin Heuvel, Link

Micheal "Mike" Scott Lidster, 50, Link

Hugh R. Morgan, Link

Judith Anne Wigfield, 74, Link

John Alvin Joseph Lewis, 69, Link

Mario Carnevale, 68, Link

Jesse Clay Ryan, 34, Link

Tracy Nicole Dawson, 48, Link

Diana Hamilton, 43, Link

Ryan Leroy Phibbs, 56, Link

Brenda Leaha Johnson, 64, Link

Daniel Nickolis Keath Shearer, 62, Link

Robert Patterson, 59, Link

Salvatore Assenza, 63, Link

Mende Dimovski, 62, Link

Nicole Reid, 43, Link

Carol Joan Grant, 58, Link

Edward Arthur "Ed" Sanderson, 75, Link

Peter De Profio, 72, Link

Reina Lynn Campbell, 69, Link

Gregory Anthony Stone, 42, Link

Kal Hunter Debassige, 19, Link

Nathanael Shimon Chambers, 38, Link

Stephen Kerry Mayberry, 64, Link

Martin “Marty” James Earl Scott, 65, Link

Winston Burt, 71, Link

Aaron Kernohan, 30, Link

Lynda Marie Evans, 63, Link

William Oscar Prosser, 74, Link

Michelle Lyn Nichols, 55, Link

Alexandra Elizabeth Gail Churchward, 37, Link

Kenneth Michael Wolcott, 69, Link

Eileen Dolinski, 73, Link

Richard (Ricki) Jason Sziklai, 56, Link

George Sapounakis, 57, Link

Panagiotis (Peter) Andreou, 60, Link

Dennis Hunter, 71, Link

Barbara DeSousa, 53, Link

Dustin Warren Kraemer, 47, Link

Tammy Annette St. Clair, 44, Link

Jeffrey Gordon Taber, 64, Link

Constance Theresa Lepine, 73, Link

Kelvin Russell Berard, 50, Link

Nancy Arlene Wiens, 58, Link

Jackie Lillian Martell, 60, Link

Douglas William Currie, 58, Link

Tracy Ann Leyten, 65, Link

Karen Ann White, 64, Link

Brigitte Landry, 50, Link

Jacques Belliveau, 61, Link

Jessica Mills, 44, Link

Susan Bureyko, 73, Link

Brigitte Noella Landry, 50, Link

Mary Louise Snyder, 65, Link

Jay Ellen Garrett, 72, Link

Carrie Elizabeth Smallman, 70, Link

Karen Elaine Kirby, 66, Link

Darryl Harvey Beitz, 57, Link

Gregory John Campbell, 68, Link

Francis Christopher Tom, 52, Link

Trent Heuvel, 54, Link

David Vanderburg, 75, Link

John Alvin Joseph Lewis, 69, Link

Tammie Lyn Golder-Sarra, 59, Link

Elizabeth "Beth" Ruth South, 65, Link

Gayle Clost, 68, Link

Dan Kindy, 57, Link

William 'Bill' Claude Fannon, 54, Link

Johanne Vaillancourt, 65, Link

Ronald Leslie Holmes, 67, Link

Rita Pasut, 59, Link

Alex Miletich, 50, Link

Heather Anne Marie McCallum, 71, Link

Stephen Raymond Harland, 61, Link

Charlanne Bettes, 62, Link

Garry Edward Thompson, 74, Link

Jim Zajko, 64, Link

Marcella Spoon, 49, Link

Helen Roy, 73, Link

Rossana Rau, 61, Link

Emmanuel Guiyab, 43, Link

Lindon McCallum, 63, Link

Jorge Francisco, 72, Link

Baby J.J. Haegeman, born sleeping, Link

Barb Bergen, 65, Link

Nunzio Notarangelo, 48, Link

Francine Marie Esquega, 47, Link

John Edward Harper, 65, Link

Shoshana "Cathy" Meir, 65, Link

Peter Barry James Blueman, 60, Link