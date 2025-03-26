A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (199)

Legendary Boxer George Foreman Passes Away

March 22, 2025

Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. The former heavyweight champion died peacefully on March 21, 2025, surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on his official Instagram account. Foreman, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, leaves behind a legacy not only in the ring but also as a father and family man.

Researcher’s Note – Heavyweight Champ George Foreman Rolls Up His Sleeve To Get the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] in Texas: "Foreman teamed up with UT Health for the vaccination [sic] to help ease the minds of people of color, who are at a higher risk of getting COVID, and encourage them to get the shots": Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

This update to our report on David Lynch contradicts claims that the director died of emphysema:

Naomi Watts and Laura Dern Were Ready to Work with David Lynch Again Two Months Before His Death: ‘He Was Not, in Any Way, Done’

March 20, 2025

According to Naomi Watts, late auteur David Lynch was far from finished making films prior to his unexpected passing in January 2025. Watts told the Los Angeles Times that she and fellow Lynch staple Laura Dern were ready to collaborate again with the director in late November 2024. “We had a beautiful lunch at his house,” Watts said of herself, Lynch, and Dern. “I knew he’d been unwell but he was in great spirits. He wanted to go back to work — Laura and I were like, ‘You can do it! You could work from the trailer.’ He was not, in any way, done. I could see the creative spirit alive in him.”

Link

Jan Schwieterman, Best Known for Starring in Good Burger, Dies at 52 After Cancer Diagnosis

March 21, 2025

Actor Jan Patrick “J.P.” Schwieterman, best known for starring in Nickelodeon’s Good Burger, has died at the age of 52. Jan died at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo., on February 28, according to his obituary. His brother, Chad Schwieterman, also confirmed the news in a Facebook post, sharing that the actor died after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Link

Mark Dobies, ‘Guiding Light’ & ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 65

March 20, 2025

Veteran soap actor Mark Dobies, who played Dr. Noah Chase on Guiding Light and Daniel Colson on One Life to Live, has died. He was 65. According to a local New Jersey obituary, Dobies passed away on Tuesday, March 11. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Link

Wings Hauser dead at 78: Vice Squad and The Young and the Restless actor passes away as wife pays tribute

March 20, 2025

The father of Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser has died aged 78. Prolific character actor Wings Hauser passed away over the weekend in the arms of his fourth wife Cali Lili Hauser. He died from natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

America’s tallest man and former actor George Bell dies aged 67

March 20, 2025

America’s tallest man George Bell known as a “gentle giant” has died at his family home in North Carolina aged 67 according to cops. Bell was a 7-foot, 8-inch former Virginia law officer and actor who played roles in “American Horror Story” and AMC’s “Freakshow.” On Wednesday, March 19, Bell’s former co-workers said he was a beloved former Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy known for his “kind and fun-loving personality” after learning of his passing. As of Thursday afternoon, the cause of Bell’s death was not immediately clear.

Link

Former Patriots No. 1 overall pick Kenneth Sims dead at 65

March 21, 2025

Former New England Patriots No. 1 overall pick Kenneth Sims died on Friday at the age of 65. Sims had been battling illness and died in his sleep, per 247sports.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derrick Gaffney, former NFL pro from Jax, dies at 69

March 19, 2025

Former New York Jets wide receiver Derrick Gaffney — the brother of former Jacksonville City Council members Don and Reggie Gaffney Sr. — has died at age 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yet another celebrity hairstylist “died suddenly”:

Braydon Nelson, Celebrity and Editorial Hairstylist, Dies at 37

March 18, 2025

New York, NY – Braydon Nelson, an editorial hairstylist, died Thursday at the age of 37. The cause of death is not yet known. Nelson, who assisted celebrity hairstylist Garren earlier in his career and went on to create his own stand-alone career, was in the early stages of launching a hair accessories brand and had styled for Vogue, Flaunt and Esquire. Shad characterized his brother as originally a small-town farm boy from Canada who “was destined to end up exactly where he was,” adding that his passion for hair had been lifelong.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Camilla Row, Wife of Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott, Dies from Gastric Cancer: ‘I Know You Are Dancing in Heaven’

March 22, 2025

Camilla Row, the wife of Hallmark star Brennan Elliott and a clinical psychologist, has died, the actor confirmed. The Strong Medicine and UnREAL star, 49, shared a candid Instagram post on Saturday, March 22, in which he announced that Row had died at around 5:30 a.m. that same day. “She suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.” Row was raised in California’s Orange County. A clinical psychologist, she married Elliott in September 2011. Brennan first revealed in April 2022 that Row had been diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Marty Callner, Director of Iconic Music Videos, Concert Specials and Stand-Up Shows, Dies at 78

March 19, 2025

Marty Callner, the 12-time Emmy nominee who created HBO’s Hard Knocks and directed and/or produced music videos and TV specials featuring the likes of Cher, Garth Brooks, Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, has died. He was 78. Callner died Monday at his home in Malibu [CA], his rep Gail Parenteau announced. His son Jazz said it was from natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Truckstop Dickpill bassist Toby Hurt has passed away

March 18, 2025

Following the release of the group’s latest single “18 Wheeler Drug Dealer” which features Sanguisugabogg frontman Devin Swank, it would seem Truckstop Dickpill’s bassist Toby Hurt has unexpectedly passed away. No further information is available at this time, the news was confirmed by the band’s socials.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Investigators Lean On New Cause of Death For YouTuber P2istheName

March 18, 2025

The online community is deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of Philip Enewally, who was widely known by his YouTube username, P2istheName. Authorities are currently looking into the details surrounding his passing, but at this time, they do not believe that any criminal activity was involved. The authorities are treating the 26-year-old’s sudden death as natural causes. This comes after a thorough investigation. According to law enforcement sources, Enewally collapsed outside his apartment building in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Friday, March 15. Witnesses said they saw him lying on the ground near the mailboxes, which led the property manager to call 911 for help. Emergency medical teams arrived quickly, but despite their attempts to save him, Enewally was declared dead at the location where he was found. Police have stated that “there were no immediate signs of drugs or alcohol” at the scene, which has led investigators to consider the incident as likely due to natural causes, at least for now. The Los Angeles County Coroner has completed an autopsy, but they are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests, which may provide more information about what caused his death.

Link

Nebraska Poker Player Jeff Banghart Passes Away from Brain Cancer at Age 63

March 24, 2025

Jeff Banghart, a poker player from Nebraska well-known in Midwestern poker circles, passed away last Thursday after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 63. “Jeff died on Thursday,” his friend Tim Carman shared. “I’m sad beyond words – and my own comprehension. Sad for his children, his wife, and his many, many friends who lost this incredibly bright star.”

Link

Two wrestlers “died suddenly”:

Former Puerto Rican Wrestler Rico Suave Dies at 54

March 21, 2025

Vero Beach, Florida – Former Puerto Rican professional wrestler Julio Domingo Estrada, best known in the ring as “Rico Suave,” has died at the age of 54. Estrada came from a family with deep roots in wrestling. He was the son of José Estrada, also known as “El Súper Médico,” and brother of Cheo Estrada, a member of the WWE group “Los Boricuas.” Suave winded down his career in 2013 but returned for matches as late as four years ago before experiencing myriad health issues. Due to diabetes, he was forced to have his right leg amputated several months ago. In February of this year, he suffered two heart attacks and required three stents and a pacemaker to be inserted and was scheduled for double bypass surgery later this month.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Independent Wrestler Artist Artest Passes Away

March 22, 2025

Independent wrestler Artist Artest collapsed at an XVW event, and the promotion has informed fans that Artest has sadly passed away. Artest, real name Graham Michael, was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. In a statement on Facebook, XVW wrote: “Our Staff Worked Tirelessly To Keep Him alive until the medics arrived. We Will Pause Activities In Remembrance of The Life of Artest. Rest in peace champ.“

No cause of death reported.

Link

The Dutch-born American Grand Prix rider Vera Kessels [62] passed away on 22 March 2025 after a brave battle against cancer

March 22, 2025

Vera Kessels was born in The Netherlands on 11 February 1963 and grew up in a horse loving family with a passion for show jumping. In 1995 Vera moved to the U.S.A. Vera was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2024. She completed chemo in December 2024 and was considered in remission. Unfortunately after travelling home to Holland to visit her family mid February, her health took a drastic turn for the worse. She had to be operated on again, but her conditioned worsened.

Link

Five journalists “died suddenly”:

Theo Kingma, Former HFPA President, Dies at 58

March 24, 2025

Theo Kingma, who served as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from 2013-15, died unexpectedly Friday at his home in Los Angeles [CA], the organization announced. He was 58. No cause of death was given.

Link

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs reporter dies weeks after covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

March 20, 2025

Long-time Kansas City Chiefs reporter Dan Israel has died at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer. Israel, who worked every game the Chiefs have played since 1990 and was an executive producer on Chiefs Radio Network, was diagnosed with colon cancer 10 years ago before it recently spread to his lungs. Kansas City television network KCTV5 first confirmed the news of the legendary reporter’s passing on Thursday, just over a month after he attended their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Back in February, two days before Super Bowl LIX, Israel told the station that he was putting up a fight despite the treatment taking its toll on him.

Researcher’s Note - NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination [sic] without ‘bona fide’ reason barred from restricted areas: Link

Link

Veteran New York news reporter David Diaz dead at 82

March 18, 2025

Beloved New York news man David Diaz, who spent his decades-long career delivering the latest to residents across the tri-state area, has died. He was 82. “You sent him out, you knew you were gonna get the story,” CBS News New York associate producer Wanda Prisinzano said. Few details were provided about the veteran reporter’s death. According to CBS, he died last week, but a specific timeframe was not available. His cause of death was also unclear, though family members have previously said he’d been living with a form of dementia in recent years that diminished his ability to communicate.

Link

Longtime Wine Spectator Napa Bureau Chief James Laube Dies

March 22, 2025

James Laube, longtime Wine Spectator senior editor and Napa bureau chief, has died at age 73 after a short illness. A writer and taster with the magazine for nearly four decades, Laube helped shape the California wine industry and educated and entertained thousands of wine lovers who read his articles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Daily Home editor Janice Keith passed away Monday

March 20, 2025

Talladega, Alabama — Janice Keith, 75, a long-time copy editor and member of The Daily Home family, passed away Monday following a short illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. She worked as a news editor at The Daily Home for many years before eventually retiring.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fred Eversley, Sculptor Who Fused Art and Science, Dies at 83

March 19, 2025

New York, NY – Fred Eversley, who fused art and science to create captivating parabolic sculptures, died on March 14 at the age of 83. A spokesperson for David Kordansky Gallery, which has represented the artist since 2018, told Hyperallergic that he died unexpectedly following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber Found Dead In VA Home: PD

March 22, 2025

Jessica D. Aber, the former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found unresponsive around 9:18 a.m. Saturday, March 22, inside a home on the 900 block of Beverley Drive, according to the Alexandria Police Department. She was 43 years old. Officers say they were called to the residence for a wellness check and found Aber deceased. An investigation is ongoing, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. As of Saturday afternoon, no foul play has been reported.

Researcher’s Note - Before Aber's death, she was dealing with a "longstanding medical issue," multiple outlets including Fox News and CBS News reported, citing a friend of the family. Police believe the medical issue contributed to her death, Fox News and NBC News reported, citing a family friend. It is unclear what medical issue Aber reportedly had before her death. The Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will eventually determine Aber's cause of death, but the office has not yet examined the body, the office said Monday.

Link

Former Lincoln Mayor, State Lawmaker Don Wesely Has Passed Away

March 19, 2025

LINCOLN, NE – Don Wesely, who served in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 26 in northeast Lincoln for 20 years and later served one term as Lincoln mayor, died this week. He was 70 years old. The Lincoln Journal Star reported Wednesday afternoon that Wesely unexpectedly died at his home and found Wednesday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Speaker Mark Forbes passed away Sunday morning

March 24, 2025

He was first elected as a senator in the 23rd Guam Legislature and served consecutively until his tenure as Speaker in the 28th and 29th Legislatures. Forbes unexpectedly passed Sunday morning. He was 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Washington House Speaker Frank Chopp dies [71]

March 23, 2025

Longtime Washington Democratic Rep. Frank Chopp, who became one of the state’s most powerful House speakers over the two decades he held the leadership role, died Saturday. He was 71. Chopp was first elected to represent Seattle’s 43rd Legislative District in 1994 and would go on to become the state’s longest-serving speaker of the House. He retired from the Legislature ahead of the current session, after announcing last year he would not seek reelection.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Funeral Set For Harrisburg [PA] Chief Equity Officer, Newark Native Karl Singleton Jr.

March 22, 2025

Funeral services have been announced for Karl Singleton Jr., Harrisburg’s Chief Equity and Compliance Officer and a 2025 city council candidate, who died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 15. Singleton, 52, was a Newark, New Jersey, native known for his decades of advocacy and leadership in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His sudden death shocked city officials and community leaders alike.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilmington community leader Hollis Briggs dies at 67

March 20, 2025

WILMINGTON, NC – Hollis Briggs, a longtime community leader in Wilmington known for his public service and advocacy, has died. He was 67. New Hanover NAACP President LeRon Montogmery said Briggs’ civic duty was an inspiration for him. “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the severity of Hollis Briggs’ illness.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

32 infants “died suddenly”:

Elias Josué Cazares, premature

March 23, 2025

Round Lake Beach, IL – Elias was called home to heaven on 03/22/25 @4:20am, weighing 3lbs 12oz at 30 weeks premature. Elias left this world knowing nothing but love from everyone that surrounded him, especially his siblings.

Link

Baby girl Sophia

March 23, 2025

Golden’s Bridge, NY – Her beautiful baby girl, Sophia, passed away due to complications shortly after birth. Sherly was so excited to welcome her daughter into the world, and this devastating tragedy has left her and our family in deep grief.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby boy Makoa

March 23, 2025

Dayton, OH – We’ve recently lost our beautiful baby boy Makoa, On March 20, please help up through these troubling times and help up celebrate his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cora Mae Ottinger-Geffs, baby

March 23, 2025

Magnolia, TX – This is Cora Mae Ottinger-Geffs. This precious little one lost their life far too soon, leaving the family broken with grief and shock. As we navigate this heartbreaking loss, we are asking for the community’s support to cover funeral expenses and any other unforeseen costs that should arise during this devastating time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madelyn “Maddie” Faith Craig, 9 months

March 23, 2025

Jeffersonville, IN – It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, Madelyn “Maddie” Faith Craig. Born on June 11, 2024, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Madelyn’s time with us was short, but her joyous spirit left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege to know her. She passed away peacefully on March 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Emmanuel Dominic Tykei Smith, 8 days

March 23, 2025

Sanford, NC – Baby Emmanuel Dominic Tykei Smith, 8 days old, transitioned to eternal peace on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Solomon E. Ajoseh, 17 days

March 22, 2025

Austell, GA – Baby Solomon E. Ajoseh, 17 days old, passed into the arms of the Lord March 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Jianna Nicole Hall

March 22, 2025

Spring Hope, NC – Precious Baby Jianna Nicole Hall, affectionately known as “Faith”, transitioned from earth to her new Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, surrounded by her devoted mother and loving grandmother, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sage J. Sandman, 8 months

March 22, 2025

West Boylston, MA – Sage J. Sandman, just 8 months old, passed away tragically on March 18, 2025, leaving an unfillable space in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Born on July 7, 2024, to Jordan Sandman and Cassidy Borjeson, Sage was a radiant light-his bright eyes and infectious laughter bringing warmth to everyone around him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Wayne Wininger, baby

March 20, 2025

Washington, IN – Baby Anthony Wayne Wininger, born 3/18/2025 to Anthony Wininger and my daughter, Makayla Finch. We could use lots of prayers and any help we can get to have this baby’s funeral services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brooklyn Fuller, 6 months

March 20, 2025

Heber Springs, AR – My close friends Sydnee Morris and Dustin Fuller lost a big part of their world yesterday. Their six-month-old daughter Brooklyn passed away and went to be with the Lord. Losing a child is the worst pain that a family can ever experience. As they learn to navigate through all the hurdles that a tragic death like this brings, they will be taking off work for a long period of time in order to make arrangements & grieve.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nai’Ari, baby

March 20, 2025

Jonesboro, GA – Lay Nai’Ari to rest beautifully. Nai’Ari heart failed March 19, 2025 . After a heart repair, TEF prepare & so much more god decided to call my beautiful baby back home. She was so loved, she was so innocent, so strong. As her mom I am so hurt and devastated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hunter Lee Aguilar, 1 month

March 20, 2025

Shamrock, OK – I’m Joshua Aguilar. I’m trying to get the money to get to be able to pay for my son who is very much missed he was loved by all of his family but God needed him more than we did it’s so sad to lose your only son hunter lee aguilar he was just a month old in the picture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby DJ, 3 months

March 20, 2025

Saint Louis, MO – On March 19, 2025, I lost my 3-month-old son Baby DJ suddenly. Never in a million years, I thought this would happen to me. I didn’t have a life policy for my baby boy. DJ brought me So Much Joy and I’m thankful for the time We’ve Spent Together. I am trying to pick up the pieces because I have 3 other children, 1-, 2- and 13-year-old. I need help financially and mentally. I Love my son so much and I am truly going to miss him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Lorenzo, 2 months

March 19, 2025

Corona, CA – It is with a broken heart that we share, our baby boy is no longer with us. After almost two months of battling to recover from heart surgery, he gained his wings in heaven today.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Royale’s Baby Boy, 8 days premature

March 19, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – my cousin Royale lost her baby boy on 3/18/25. He was born premature, but he definitely had a fighting spirit. Royale got to spend 8 days with him, before he was called home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Waylon Atticus Cook, 1 1/2 years old

March 19, 2025

St. Joseph, Missouri – Waylon Atticus Cook, 1½ years old, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 14, 2025. He was born September 24, 2023 in Maryville, Missouri to Joshua Cook and Ellen Thomas. Waylon was a happy, active little soul who loved to dance, climb on things, and run around. He liked to make pretend calls on his Mom’s and Dad’s cellphones, and play with his T-Rex. With his fresh, first haircut and smile showing off his six teeth, Waylon would entertain with his belly laugh, then come give you a great hug and a kiss. Though Waylon left us all too soon, Heaven has gained another angel to watch over us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sweet grandson Sage, baby

March 19, 2025

West Boylston, MA – My sweet grandson Sage passed away this morning. We are all just beyond devastated. In a daze right now.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kohen Sullivan, 1 week

March 19, 2025

Shawnee, OK – Kohen was born last Wednesday with complications that required him to be mediflighted to Children’s in the city. He put up a tough fight, but God had other plans. He gained his wings this morning while laying in his momma’s arms, surrounded by his siblings and family!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby boy Jasiah Alijiah Graham

March 18, 2025

Columbia, SC – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Jasiah Alijiah Graham.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Ivory Kate Landry, stillborn

March 18, 2025

Bogalusa, LA – Baby Ivory Kate Landry entered her Earthly home sleeping Saturday, March 15, 2025. We trust that the Lord had bigger and better plans for her in Heaven than we had here on Earth. Although she arrived sleeping, the impact she had on her parents and siblings will forever stay in their hearts and memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killian James Means, 4 months

March 18, 2025

Gillette, WY – Killian James Means, just a day over 4 months old, our dear Killian was called home to be with our Lord, leaving his family very lost.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nala’s baby, 1 day

March 18, 2025

Irmo, SC – With heavy hearts, we share the story of my niece, Nala, a brave and resilient woman who has recently endured an unimaginable loss. After months of excitement and preparation for the arrival of her baby, Nala tragically lost her child at full term. This loss has left an indescribable void in her life, one that no words can truly capture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delaney Raelene, 1 day

March 18, 2025

Coldspring, TX – Brittany went into labor today, March 17th, at 1:09 pm at 33 weeks and 4 days pregnant with Delaney Raelene. She was 49 oz and 14 1/2 inches long. Doctors have been telling Brittany and John that Delaney had anencephaly, so Brittany called the hospital in Galveston and told them everything that the doctors were telling her. They told her they can’t tell from an ultrasound that your baby has that, and it gave everyone a lot of relief hearing that. Well, a few hours later, her water breaks, and she calls 911. Delaney comes, and she has anencephaly. She has passed on to be our angel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby A’Sean, 6 week old twin

March 18, 2025

Detroit, MI – My name is Dujuan Wright. Me and my girlfriend lost our 6-week-old son (A’Sean) on March 14th at 5:00 am. He was so little, so young. We didn’t expect this. My girlfriend had a very high-risk pregnancy due to her having a twin pregnancy, and they were also sharing the same placenta. We had a long, scary 9 months, and in the end, she had to get an emergency c-section at 36 weeks due to one of the twins’ heart rate declining. After A’Quarius and A’Sean were born healthy and striving, we thought we were out of the woods and it was all over… Friday morning, I woke up around 5:00 on March 14th. My girlfriend rushed my son to me, lifeless, and told me she didn’t think he was breathing. She rushed him downstairs to her mom and called 911 as her mom performed CPR. Later at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Campos, 5 weeks

March 18, 2025

Buford, GA – Ian Campos was born on February 3, 2025, and was born 4 months premature. He spent about 1 month and two weeks in the NICU fighting to stay alive, having to have multiple surgeries since he was extremely premature. From the beginning, he fought hard to stay alive and continue fighting to grow and get better. However, on Tuesday evening, he was scheduled to go into surgery, and he did not make it out alive.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karson Kopecki, stillborn

March 18, 2025

Nixon, TX – On Friday, we received the heartbreaking news that our son had passed away in the womb at 32 weeks. The joy we had felt as we prepared for his arrival was suddenly replaced with an unimaginable grief. On Monday, March 17, we delivered him via c-section, a day that should have been filled with joy instead became one of profound sorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

LeAnna Marie Garza, baby

March 17, 2025

Anderson, IN – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, LeAnna Marie Garza, born on March 7, 2025, in Anderson, IN. She brought immeasurable joy into our lives, even in her brief time with us. She will be missed beyond words by her loving parents

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby boy Jasiah Graham

March 17, 2025

Columbia, SC – An obituary is not available at this time for Baby Boy Jasiah Graham.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Victor Lee Johnson, 6 months

March 17, 2025

Wooster, Ohio – Baby Victor Lee Johnson, 6 months, of Wooster, passed away March 14, 2025 in Wooster, Ohio. Victor was born September 13, 2024, in Wooster to Christian Johnson and Jaiden Bowman. He was a very happy baby who was loved by all who knew him. Victor was spunky and will be forever cherished by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucille Avianna Lampman, baby

March 13, 2025

Garden City, ID – Born on March 6th, 2025, in Boise, ID, to beloved parents Paeton Cramer and Garrett Lampman, Lucy arrived in this world demonstrating a fighter’s spirit, an achievement that is hers alone. Though her stay on this earth was fleeting, her impact was profound, leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts of those fortunate to have felt her love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ja’Liyah Armani Harris, 2 months

March 18, 2024

Ja’Liyah Armani Harris, just two months old, of Tallahassee, FL, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL. Though her time on earth was brief, Baby Ja’Liyah was a tiny masterpiece-perfect, gorgeous, amazing, smart, loving, goofy, and cool. She brought immense joy to everyone she encountered and was deeply loved by all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Aldo Fabian Montes, 7

February 13, 2025

Aldo Fabian Montes, of San Antonio, Texas, entered into the house of the Lord at the age of 7.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11-year-old National City girl dies of bacterial meningitis

March 20, 2025

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Loved ones are grieving the loss of 11-year-old Nicole Grande, who died after a battle with bacterial meningitis. Nicole’s sisters, Lezly and Nadia, said the 5th grader at Valencia Park Elementary first started feeling unwell two Thursdays ago. She complained of stiffness in her body and pain in her head, telling her family she had just slept funny. Eventually, she got the chills, and the stiff neck and shoulders grew worse. “You would touch her the slightest bit, and she would flinch and cry very loudly that it hurt,” Nadia Huerta said. Two days after Nicole first fell ill, her family brought her to the emergency room. She soon became unresponsive and had to be intubated. Days later, she was diagnosed with streptococcal meningitis, a bacterial infection that causes swelling of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Nicole never woke up. Three days after she arrived at the ER, Nicole was declared brain dead.

Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Gardners announced their son Miller died in his sleep on Friday

March 23, 2025

Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced on Sunday the heartbreaking death of their son, Miller. He was 14 years old. The Gardners said in a statement through the team that Miller died on Friday after getting sick while on vacation. The parents said other family members fell ill too. They said they were in search of answers. “With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” their statement read. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Researcher’s Note - Some “anything but the vaxx” pushback on the mysterious death: What is ‘food intoxication,’ potentially linked to the death of a former Yankees player’s son? While investigators in Costa Rica have walked back a previous suggestion regarding what may have caused the death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, they have indicated that “food intoxication” may still be involved . Investigators initially believed the teen may have died of asphyxiation , which was possibly a reaction to something he had eaten earlier, ABC News and NBC News reported on Monday. An official speaking with CNN pointed to vomit being found with the boy as a potential determining factor. However, on Tuesday, officials ruled out asphyxiation as the cause of Miller Gardner’s death, ABC News and People reported. Costa Rican National Police said the teen’s respiratory tract was clear and noted that additional tests were being done. It could take two to three months for those tests to be completed. Investigators have indicated that food intoxication may still be a factor — but what is it? Food intoxication is sometimes referred to as food poisoning . Bacteria in the food you eat can lead to a range of illnesses, the District of Columbia’s health office explains . When it comes to food poisoning, the most common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains or cramps, fever, and diarrhea , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [Note: Miller died "peacefully in his sleep."] . In many cases, bouts of food poisoning are brought on by salmonella or E. coli — bacteria that lead to numerous recalls in the U.S. every year. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

LAPD: Missing 16-year-old found dead , no foul play suspected

March 23, 2025

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles [CA] has been found dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There is no indication of foul play in the death of Mohammod Tahir, who was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 24th in the 15800 block of South Vermont Avenue. When he went missing, police mentioned that Tahir had medical conditions and his family had appealed to the public for help. The location where Tahir was found remains unclear, and his cause of death has not been revealed, but authorities have stated no foul play is suspected.

Link

Death of Brockton teen announced; school faculty members raising money for his funeral

March 14, 2025

A Massachusetts teen has died unexpectedly. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Brockton High senior, Omar Caisaguano Maisanche, tragically lost his life. Full of Boxer Pride, Omar was an honor roll student who was college bound and had dreams of majoring in software engineering. Last year, he participated in a pre-college program through BHS and UMASS Boston, called Pathfinder. He also participated in BHS’s Early College Program, taking college classes at Massasoit while still in high school. Omar had been reported missing before his death. An exact cause of death was not released.

No age reported.

Link

19-Year-Old High School Basketball Star Has Tragically Died

March 23, 2025

A tragic loss has shaken the Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School community in New Springville, New York. Marcus Nuamah, a standout high school basketball player and team captain, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2025. He was just 19 years old. Nuamah, a senior and three-season varsity player, was known for his leadership on and off the court. His passing has left his family, teammates, and school community devastated. The heartbreaking news was shared through a GoFundMe campaign, which described him as “deeply loved” and emphasized the profound grief surrounding his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three college students “died suddenly”:

Marquette University senior found dead in his apartment

March 21, 2025

MILWAUKEE, WI — A Marquette University senior was found dead in his apartment Thursday evening. Police found 21-year-old John Koser dead around 5:20 p.m. in his off-campus apartment, Campus East on 14th and Wells, Thursday. His parents told WISN 12 News reporter TJ Dysart they are devastated. They said Koser was in the College of Business, just weeks away from graduation. The family did request an autopsy, but those results are not yet available.

Researcher’s Note – Marquette University to require COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Routman, 21

March 23, 2025

Benjamin Thomas Routman, 21, of Westerville [OH], born November 4, 2003, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2025. Ben was a student at Columbus State Community College where he was studying business.

Researcher’s Note – Protest planned at Columbus State after 150+ faculty petition for more COVID protocols: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Candace Vieira, 52

March 21, 2025

Candace N. Vieira, 52, of Wareham [MA], died Sunday, March 16, 2025, unexpectedly. She was currently attending UMass School of Law to receive her law degree. For over 20 years, Candace was tax preparer and manager for H & R Block in New Bedford. Currently, she was the owner of A Kina Financial Services.

Researcher’s Note – UMass among schools mandating vaccinations [sic] for students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A National Guardsman “died suddenly”:

Logan Heath Deyo Ramsey, 23

March 14, 2025

Westmont, IL – Logan Heath Deyo Ramsey, 23, of Westmont, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Woodridge, IL. Logan was a graduate of Illinois State University, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing in May 2024. Logan served as a Sergeant in the National Guard, leading with dedication and integrity.

Researcher’s Note – Per governor of IL, students in state colleges in IL must have covid shot(s) to attend. IL National Guard also required covid shot(s) per mandate of Federal DOD, but it is unknown if Logan was serving at that time: Link Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Derell Mohorn, 39

March 20, 2025

Deputy Derell Mohorn February 5, 1986 — March 19, 2025 Athens, Georgia.

Researcher’s Note - From Facebook: We are saddened to announce the passing of Deputy Derrell Mohorn on Wednesday, March 19 th, at Piedmont Athens Regional, due to health related issues: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Master Officer James Douglas Virgin, Sr., 66

March 20, 2025

Mr. James Douglas Virgin, Sr., 66, of Garner, North Carolina, departed this earthly existence on Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Researcher’s Note - From Facebook: It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Master Officer James Virgin, a dedicated member of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Virgin passed away on March 18, 2025, while off-duty. Since November 3, 2004, he has served in our detention facilities faithfully, often providing security in the medical office: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Officer Gregory Christopher Swiantek, 47

March 19, 2025

On December 20, 1977 a policeman was born, as heroes are quite often born and not made. At least that’s the case for Officer Gregory Christopher Swiantek who left us far too soon and unexpectedly. Throughout his 17 years on this force, Greg served in various roles in Patrol, as a Community Engagement Officer, Field Training Officer, and Bicycle Officer. He was also a proud member of the Honor Guard and was recently very excited about joining the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes and Drums. Greg is survived by his 10 year old daughter.

Researcher’s Note - Swiantek “died suddenly.” From Facebook: Line of Duty Death Announcement🙏🏽💙🇺🇸• Name: Officer Greg Swiantek• Department: Yale Police Department• Location: New Haven, Connecticut• End of Watch (EOW): March 13, 2025Officer Greg Swiantek, a dedicated 17-year veteran of the Yale Police Department, tragically passed away after suffering a medical emergency during his shift. Officer Swiantek had responded to multiple high-stress calls that day, including the arrest of an individual with multiple warrants and assisting state police with an escaped fugitive. After reporting that he wasn’t feeling well, he was sent home early, where he later collapsed from what is believed to be a massive heart attack . A devoted father, Officer Swiantek’s greatest joy was his 10-year-old daughter, Remy, whom he spoke about constantly: Link

Link

Fresno Police Officer Dies After Battle With Cancer

March 24, 2025

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno police officer Ryan Torres, who known by colleagues for his enthusiasm and commitment to the community, has died after a battle with cancer, the department announced. He had aspirations of joining the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team and was preparing for the qualifying exam when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Researcher’s Note - Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer sets vaccination [sic] policy. What city workers must do: Link

No age reported.

Link

Former Alice, Robstown Police Chief remembered

March 21, 2025

People all over South Texas mourn the loss of Alice and Robstown Former Police Chief Rex Ramon [60]. He passed away Thursday, March 20 from cancer. Ramon served 30 years with the Alice Police Department, including seven as police chief. In 2023, Ramon told Valadez he had stage 4 kidney cancer. Valadez was by Ramon’s side when he died.

Link

Retired Officer, Longtime Sleepy Hollow Resident Remembered: ‘Respected, Committed’

March 20, 2025

A police department in Westchester is mourning retired Officer Robert J. Higle, a dedicated public servant who spent decades protecting his community and giving back in countless ways. Higle, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow [NY], died on Saturday, March 15, after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses, according to his obituary. He was 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Sherman, 55

March 24, 2025

Scott C. Sherman, of Hingham [MA], died suddenly on March 16, 2025. Scott joined the Randolph Police Department in 2002, where he served for 23 years. In 2022, Scott was promoted to Sergeant. While on the Randolph Police Department, Scott previously served as a School Resource Officer, a detective and was the department’s Elder Affairs Officer, where he was actively involved in programming at the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Gowins, 58

March 21, 2025

William Kelly Gowins, 58, of New Philadelphia [OH], died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday evening of March 19, 2025. Kelly then began his career in the outdoors, starting with the Tappan Nature Center, moving on to the Attorney General’s office on the environmental background unit, then as a park ranger at Charles Mill Lake. Kelly also served as a mounted deputy for the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department alongside his father Bill. Memorial contributions may be made in Kelly’s name to the American Heart Association.

Researcher’s Note – Ohio will pay $5.8 million in bonuses to state employees who got COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

Keng Xiong, correctional officer

March 17, 2025

Folsom, CA – Keng Xiong, a correctional officer at Folsom State Prison, passed away March 16, 2025. He began his career with the department in November 2018 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he first reported to Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy. He then transferred to Folsom State Prison in May 2021.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

Chickasaw County EMT passes away

March 24, 2025

Chickasaw County [IA] EMS is mourning the loss of one of its own. In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Chickasaw County EMS said EMT Brock Schmidt [41] passed away. He spent over 17 years as a firefighter and EMT in multiple departments. His cause of death was not released.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Jowett, 70

March 20, 2025

TRIBES HILL, NY – Jack J. Jowett passed away suddenly at home on March 15, 2025. A spirited 70 years young, he was the son of the late J. Vincent Jowett and Helen Sample Jowett of Tribes Hill, N.Y. He dedicated his career to serving the public, with 27 years of service in the NY State Emergency Management Office, from which he retired in 2009. After his retirement from NYS Service, he continued his efforts working with NEMA training staff to effectively execute interstate aid during natural disasters and other state or national emergencies.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Calif. Firefighter Known for His ‘Outrageously Large Mustache’ Dies After ‘Cardiac Event’

March 24, 2025

A California community is mourning a firefighter known for his dedication to helping others — and his unusually large mustache. Anthony Ganzler, a father of two, died after a “cardiac event” on Monday, March 17, according to a statement posted by the Fremont Fire Department on Instagram. Ganzler, who joined the department in 2019, was off-duty when he experienced the medical emergency in Elk Grove, according to the fire department’s statement. At 10:45 a.m. local time on March 17, the fire chief of the Elk Grove Fire Department notified Fremont’s Fire Chief Zoraida Diaz that Ganzler had died. “He was a loved and cherished member of our organization,” Deputy Fire Chief Heather Mozdean tells PEOPLE of the 42-year-old firefighter, who served on the department’s Special Operations Task Force.

Researcher’s Note – Alameda County first responders face vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

Link

Former CT firefighter passed away suddenly . His community started a GoFundMe for his family

March 22, 2025

Donny Zessin, a husband and father of a two-year-old son, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 17, according to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe was later launched by Belmar Hook and Ladder and Spring Lake Heights Fire Company. Donald W. Zessin, Sr., 38, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MayMoe’s owner passes away suddenly ; months after restaurant’s closure

March 24, 2025

LOGAN, UT — A former restaurateur and chef who brought a love for Cajun food to Cache Valley has died at his home. Jason Davis, 49, passed away March 22, according to a social media post from family members, who noted that he was a “loyal friend to those he loved.” The restaurant continued to operate until a post on social media, June 21, 2024, announced the doors would be closing immediately for “unforeseen circumstances.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remembering Paul Schreiber of Synthesis Technology

March 24, 2025

Chicago, IL – Paul Schreiber – founder of Synthesis Technology, creator of the MOTM synthesizer, and designer of the Moog/Realistic MG-1 synthesizer – has died. The news comes as a shock to his friends. Schreiber [69] had been dealing with heart problems and was in the hospital waiting for surgery. But, as recently as yesterday, he shared an upbeat update via Facebook: “Having one at least (perhaps 2) valves replaced in a few days. Probable pacemaker upgrade to new, better model with 64 cores, 128 threads, and Dolby ATMOS (whether I want it or not). Will ping when back home, as snug as a bug in a rug, as Mom was fond of saying. Thanks for all the attention, it’s comforting. I’m getting a LOT done, design-wise.”

Link

A CFO “died suddenly”:

Drew Eric Heisey, 39

March 23, 2025

Rexville, NY – Drew Eric Heisey, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2025, at the age of 39. His professional journey began as an accountant at Farm Credit of WNY in Hornell, NY, before transitioning to CFO of Leo Dickon & Sons in Bath, NY. With an entrepreneurial spirit and natural ability to learn new things, he successfully owned and operated several businesses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Kelly A. McDermott, 51

March 18, 2025

Norwood, PA – Kelly A. McDermott, 51, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 14, 2025. She attended Holy Family College where she received a BS in nursing. She then attended LaSalle University where she received a master’s in nursing and then earned a master’s in Anesthesia from LaSalle ‘s Frank J Tornetta School of Anesthesia.

Researchers Note – McDermott “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Kelly’s unexpected passing . Kelly was a loving mother, cherished friend, and a source of kindness to everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Her sudden departure has left a profound void in our lives, but her vibrant spirit and legacy of love continue to shine through her beloved daughter, Paige: Link No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Marie Bellamy, 68

March 17, 2025

Wooster, OH – Linda Marie Bellamy, 68, of Wooster, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Cleveland with her family by her side after a short, but aggressive fight with cancer. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. She became a stay-at-home mom with her two children, until it came time for a change and she returned to school. She acquired her Registered Nurse certification from the Mansfield General Hospital College of Nursing. This began her career with Cleveland Clinic in 2004 as a pediatric nurse and later became an Oncology Certified Nurse, retiring in 2022.

Link

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Bentonville High School principal dies of illness

March 21, 2025

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville High School Principal Jack Loyd [60] died the night of March 20 of an undisclosed illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Marie Burkiett, 63

March 12, 2025

Peoria Heights, IL – Dawn Marie Burkiett, 63, of Peoria Heights, passed away March 10, 2025 in her daughters arms at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Dawn worked for Creve Coeur School District 76 at Parkview Middle School in the cafeteria for ten-plus years, last working February 28, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor, all school teachers and staff must have covid shots: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Basketball Community Mourning Death of ‘Big Bub’ Carrington II, Father of Pitt Star

March 21, 2025

The Pitt basketball family is in mourning on Friday and thinking of former Pitt star Bub Carrington III [19] and his family on the death of his father, Bub Carrington II. “Big Bub” was a huge influence and presence in the personal and on-court development of his son along with being someone that was very influential in the lives of many young basketball players in the Baltimore [MD] area. Carrington was a longtime youth, high school and AAU coach. A cause of death and funeral arrangements have not been publicly released.

No age reported.

Link

Former Coyote coach Williamson loses cancer battle

March 23, 2025

You meet a lot of people who leave an indelible mark upon your life. None have left a more virtuous indelible mark on my life than Mike Williamson, who died Saturday, March 15, at the age of 77, leaving behind a wife, son, and two daughters.

Researcher’s Note – Williamson “died suddenly”: Dennis Michael “Mike” Williamson, 76, of Bandera [TX], died March 15, 2025, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer : Link

Link

Beloved Indiana Swim Coach Seth Donnelly Passes Away At 38

March 18, 2025

Seth Donnelly, a beloved swim coach from Goshen, Indiana, died of natural causes on March 12th; he was just 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Will dearly be missed’: McHenry man remembered after being found dead on trail at Moraine Hills State Park

March 23, 2025

A McHenry [IL] man who was found dead while hiking on a trail in Moraine Hills State Park near McHenry is being remembered for his love for the outdoors. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director of Communications Jayette Bolinski said authorities were alerted after a person was found unresponsive on a trail at Moraine Hills State Park in unincorporated McHenry around 3:30 p.m. on March 13. The person, identified as Craig M. Ragusin, 66, of McHenry, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein. They determined Ragusin died from natural causes, Rein said. An obituary for Ragusin said he was enjoying a hike on a “beautiful spring day,” an activity he loved, when he unexpectedly died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in hot tub at Aspen Lakes Apartment Complex

March 24, 2025

LANSING, Mich. – A man was found dead in a hot tub at an apartment complex, deputies say. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department told 6 News they were dispatched to the Aspen Lakes Apartment Complex around 10 p.m. Sunday. That’s where they found a man in his 50s dead inside a hot tub. Deputies believe the man was alone when he died and confirmed with 6 News there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma but an autopsy will determine if he drowned or suffered from a medical condition.

Link

Sarasota resident dies after suffering medical emergency while swimming

March 24, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla. — A person died after suffering a medical emergency while swimming at Lido Public Beach on Sunday. According to the Sarasota Police Department, a Sarasota resident went for a swim and suffered a medical emergency. Nearby beachgoers pulled him from the water, and the Sarasota County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures. Police said the individual died from drowning.

No age reported.

Link

Missing N.H. Woman’s Car Turned Up in Mass. Town. Police Found Her Body in the Water the Next Day

March 22, 2025

A missing 73-year-old New Hampshire woman was found dead in a Massachusetts pond following a two-day search. Margaret Hammersley was reported missing on Thursday, March 20, according to a press release from the Westford Police Department, which got involved in search efforts after her car was found unoccupied in their town later that evening. The next afternoon, Hammersley’s body was discovered in Forge Pond. Police say Hammersley had no known affiliation with the area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Winooski woman found dead

March 22, 2025

WINOOSKI, Vt. – A woman from Winooski who has been missing since Monday was found dead, police say. The body of 68-year-old Debra Cardinal was found in a wooded area near St. Peter Street and Weaver Street in Winooski on Saturday morning. Police say Cardinal was last heard from by her family on Monday and that the department was notified on Wednesday. The Winooski Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office say they do not believe the death is suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

March 22, 2025

A man was found dead near Chicago’s Montrose Beach on Saturday morning, Chicago [IL] police said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area near the beach in the 4800 block of North Simonds at approximately 10:31 a.m. for reports of a person in the water. The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation, but no further information was immediately available.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

51-year-old man found dead on sidewalk in Park Slope

March 21, 2025

New York, NY - A 51-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk at 315 Ninth St. In Park Slope. Citizen video shows police and an ambulance on the scene. News 12 is told that EMS personnel pronounced the 51-year-old dead on the scene. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man collapses, dies on sidewalk in north Claremont

March 18, 2025

Claremont, CA – A man in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon after collapsing on the east side of Monte Vista Avenue just south of Base Line Road. Witnesses called the Claremont Police Department at 3:30 to report seeing a man that had been walking collapsing on the sidewalk. Police have not released the man’s name, pending notification of next of kin. They estimated him to be about 57 years old. Responding fire and police personnel performed life-saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful. “He succumbed to whatever illness he had and/or issues,” said CPD Lieutenant Brian Thompson. “LA County Coroner is on scene. Doesn’t appear to be any foul play and it appears to be of natural causes at this time.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility, prompting investigation by critical incident task force

March 21, 2025

A Washington County [Utah] inmate who was found in medical distress during a routine cell check early Friday morning died shortly thereafter when life-saving measures failed, authorities said. Deputy Graham Hancock with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement released to St. George News that jail staff at Purgatory Correctional Facility were conducting a routine cell check of all inmates at approximately 1:30 a.m. when they encountered “what appeared to be a medical incident with an inmate.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in San Francisco jail

March 20, 2025

A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in a San Francisco [CA] county jail cell this morning and later declared dead, the sheriff’s department has confirmed. The man was discovered by deputies around 7 a.m. at the jail on Seventh Street, and medical staff was unable to resuscitate him. His identity has not yet been confirmed by authorities. The cause or nature of the man’s death is also unclear.

Link

Patient dies at Oregon State Hospital

March 20, 2025

A patient died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital in Salem, according to the Oregon Health Authority. A spokesperson for the Oregon State Hospital said Thursday that federal and state privacy laws prohibit the hospital from providing the age or gender of the person who died or disclosing any information on the suspected cause of death. The hospital was put on notice last year that it was at risk of becoming ineligible for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement following several incidents, including three patient deaths. Federal investigators determined that hospital staff neglected to conduct hourly checks to ensure patients were alive and breathing, a failure that led to a patient being found dead last May.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Yellow Springs ‘Comic Book Guy’ dies

March 19, 2025

A Yellow Springs [OH] man who was the comic book curator at Dark Star Books for more than 30 years has died. Frank Marcucci, known as the “Comic Book Guy” at Dark Star Books died suddenly on Saturday of a heart attack. He was 59. Marcucci spent his last day working at the shop, talking comics and Grateful Dead shows with customers, and dancing at Peach’s Grill with friends, Dark Star Books said on Facebook. “He seemed perfectly fine,” the post said. “We are grieving his loss, as are so many. We will share info about services for him when we know more.”

Link

Crafting Influencer Dies Suddenly After Longtime Illness Became ‘More Acute’ in Final 3 Months of Life

March 18, 2025

Grants Pass, OR – Popular crafting influencer Donna Jordan [66] has died after living with an illness for several years. Her husband Matt interrupted one of her typical YouTube videos — which was uploaded on Tuesday, March 18 — to announce the tragic news. “Hi everyone. I’m Matt Jordan, and this video will end right here,” he told the camera. He proceeded to share that his wife died on March 14 at around 4 a.m. He added, “Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now, and the last three months it got more acute and she needed more treatments.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Person found dead near car in ditch in Town of Ripon

March 24, 2025

RIPON, Wis. - The Sheriff’s Office along with the Medical Examiner’s Office continued the investigation into Monday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the death are being classified as a medical incident not related to the vehicle leaving the roadway and entering the ditch, the sheriff’s office said. No foul play is suspected. This incident remains under investigation. The homeowner was found dead outside of their car. No information about the person was released, such as their name, age or gender.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies after Monroe County crash caused by medical issue

March 21, 2025

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A woman died at the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Valerie P. Nolan, 62, of Monroe died after the crash on Stewart Road near Arbor Creek Drive in Frenchtown Township at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies say Nolan was driving a 2011 Honda Ridgeline when the medical incident happened, causing her vehicle to leave the road and crash into a tree on private property. Several Good Samaritans stopped to assist Nolan and remove her from the vehicle, deputies said. She was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Knoxville driver dies after single-car crash likely caused by medical problem

March 19, 2025

Michael Adams, 42, of Knoxville [TN], died after a single-car crash that occurred early March 18 at Highland Avenue and 19th Street in the Fort Sanders area. Knoxville police said they found Adams in a car that had crashed into a sign. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. A preliminary investigation found a medical problem was likely what caused the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eldest of five Lenoir City brothers steps up to raise siblings after parents’ unexpected deaths

March 18, 2025

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The unthinkable has happened to a Lenoir City family. The parents of five boys tragically died within a week of each other. Their deaths were unexpected. Now, five boys are without parents and trying to navigate an uncertain future, with the oldest son taking on the responsibility of raising his siblings.Their family was forever changed with the sudden loss of their parents. Andy and Jennifer Davis, only 42 years old, died within a week of each other. Devin was on a business trip with his dad in February when he found him unresponsive. “I took his pulse, couldn’t find a pulse,” Devin said. “I started doing CPR on him and it just – never happened. We still haven’t got the autopsy back yet. If I had to guess, it would be a heart attack.” A week after their father died, the siblings lost their mother. Jennifer was hit by a car and killed just a block from home while running after the family’s new dog Rosie who had gotten away.

Link

Jack Baumert, a Gerald Subaru Salesman, Passes Away at 22, Leaving Family and Friends in Mourning

March 17, 2025

Oswego, IL – Key Takeaways Jack Baumert’s passing has deeply impacted his family, friends, colleagues, and the Illinois community. His aunt shared a heartfelt Facebook post, remembering his kindness and the joy he brought to others. He joined Gerald Subaru in North Aurora on August 9, 2023. Jack Baumert, an account manager (salesman) at Gerald Subaru of North Aurora, tragically passed away at the age of 22 on March 16, 2025. His family has not yet disclosed the exact cause of his passing. Known for his hard work, dedication, and kind heart, Jack’s loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, colleagues, and the wider Illinois community.

Link

Eugene Patrick Jr., 53

March 24, 2025

Eugene J. Patrick Jr., 53, a resident of Scranton [PA], died unexpectedly Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brad Gorter, 54

March 24, 2025

Brad Gorter, 54, Pipestone[MN], died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Kitchen, 44

March 24, 2025

Melissa Dianne Kitchen, 44, of Columbus [OH], died March 16th at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Melissa died unexpectedly of a long-term chronic disease. The family wishes to thank the nurses and physicians at the medical ICU at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dru Schultze, 39

March 24, 2025

Dru Worth Schultze, age 39, died unexpectedly on March 17, 2025. The family would like to thank the caregivers, hospital staff of the ER and ICU Departments, and the 7th floor of Liberty Hospital, Liberty, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marconi Bomfim, 50

March 24, 2025

Marconi De Paula Bomfim of Medway, MA, died unexpectedly at the age of 50, on March 21st, 2025, at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Marconi had been the Director of Technology for Cambridge Savings Bank and previously worked for Eaton Vance Corporation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Fuller, 54

March 24, 2025

Thomas “Tommy” Rowe Fuller III, 54, of Westminster [MD], sadly died unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2025. He worked as a skilled carpenter most of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Moore, 54

March 24, 2025

Pittsburgh, PA - Steven “Stevie” Terrell Moore, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Grothaus, 54

March 24, 2025

James (Jim) Henry Grothaus, aged 54, of Hudson, WI. Following graduation, as a registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota, Jim built a career in the engineering field working at SEH, the University of Minnesota CTS, Hancock Concrete and most recently Cemstone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Long, 58

March 24, 2025

Friends and family mourn the passing of Billy Long, 58, who died suddenly on March 19 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. With a professional career that led him to work on the New York Stock Exchange and then more locally as a project manager for a solar company, Billy’s true passion was his family, being with his boys, coaching youth lacrosse, and enjoying life in rural northwestern New Jersey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Penney, 58

March 24, 2025

Jennifer R. (White) Penney, 58, of Eliot, Maine died suddenly on March 20, 2025. For many years, she owned and operated an in-home daycare center, where she nurtured so many children she loved as her own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Herring, 35

March 24, 2025

Chesapeake, VA – Adam Herring, the youngest of the Herring brothers, tragically passed away last night at the age of 35. His untimely death has left his family and friends heartbroken as they now navigate the difficult task of laying him to rest.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Michelle Nelson Montgomery, 45

March 24, 2025

Suzanne Michelle Nelson Montgomery tragically passed away on March 23rd, 2025, in Dallas, TX. Suzanne’s sudden death has left her family struggling to cope with the loss of the central figure in their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amy Smith, 66

March 24, 2025

Amy Ruth Denson Smith, 66, of Dover, Arkansas, died suddenly on March 17, 2025, at Conway Regional Medical Center in Conway, Arkansas. She served as a public school teacher for over 30 years, teaching science at Russellville High School and Russellville Junior High.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Arp, 20

March 23, 2025

John “Jack” Arp, 20, of Dickson City, PA, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Sasser, 37

March 23, 2025

Zachary Jordan Sasser, 37, of Evans, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on March 17th, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Comiskey, 33

March 23, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri – Ryan Patrick Comiskey, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Sackett, 51

March 23, 2025

Dawn M. Sackett, age 51, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, after a sudden health event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Krug, 72

March 23, 2025

Patricia N. Krug, 72, of Emlenton [PA], passed away unexpectedly late Friday afternoon, March 21, 2025, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was a graduate of Cranberry High School and had worked as a caregiver in various nursing homes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Reed, 71

March 23, 2025

Larry R. “Jeep” Reed, 71, of Madison Township [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 17, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandy Hunt, 67

March 23, 2025

Sandy Hunt, 67, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away unexpectedly March 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Weddle Jr, 60

March 23, 2025

Gerald Lloyd Weddle Jr, 60, better known as J-Dub, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 28, 2025, at his home in Sandy, UT. J-Dub graduated from Wapato High School in 1982 and went on to attend Central WA University, worked on the family orchard and in construction before moving to Salt Lake City in 1999 where he began his career as a Project Manager for IBM and Morgan Stanley.

Researcher’s Note - IBM says all U.S. employees must be vaccinated [sic] by Dec. 8 or face unpaid suspension: Link Morgan Stanley will require employees to prove vaccination [sic] status: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Crowley, 63

March 23, 2025

Sara Ann Crowley, age 63, of Verona [WI], passed away unexpectedly March 6, 2025. Memorials may be made to the Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes (Formerly JDRF).

No cause of death reported.

Link

James “Jim” E. Hovde, 65

March 23, 2025

Madison, WI – James “Jim” E. Hovde passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 9th, at his home. He was 65 years old. Jim’s family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martha Driscoll, 65

March 23, 2025

Martha Alice Driscoll, age 65, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2025. Martha was a dedicated employee of Hennepin County Medical Center for 40 years, 35 of which were with the Department of Pediatrics.

Researcher’s Note – Hennepin Healthcare makes COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandatory for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Denillo Jr., 64

March 23, 2025

Vincent “Jimmy “ Denillo Jr., age 64, of Mt. Washington [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jerry Richard Miller, 66

March 23, 2025

Jerry Richard Miller, 66, of Goshen [IN], died unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 21, 2025. He dedicated 44 years of service at Kroger, retiring in 2024, where he formed lasting friendships.

Researcher’s Note – Kroger places new vaccine [sic] requirements on employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miriam Ortíz, 67

March 23, 2025

Miriam Ortíz, 67, of Margate, FL, formerly of New Haven, CT, died suddenly on Thursday, March 20, 2025. She was a ticket agent with United Airlines, formerly known as Continental Airlines, for more than twenty five years, retiring in 2021.

Researcher’s Note - United Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for all US employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Edward Smith Sr., 59

March 23, 2025

Jeffrey Edward Smith Sr., 59, of Lancaster, NH, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2025. Jeff proudly served in the United States Army overseas as a cable technician, a part of his life that remained close to his heart and endowed leadership lessons and military discipline to his sons.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

Link

Ellis Rice, 68

March 22, 2025

Ellis Allen Rice, 68, of Martville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Ellis served in the US Navy during Vietnam before getting married and settling in Fulton.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Caswell, 66

March 22, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved wife and mother, Teresa Jolene “TJ” Caswell, age 66. She died unexpectedly while undergoing dialysis Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yvonne Wagner, 77

March 22, 2025

Yvonne Marie Wagner, 77, of Cooperstown [PA], passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Balon, 63

March 22, 2025

Brenda Joyce Balon of South Burlington [VT], beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, died unexpectedly on March 5th at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Alberts, 58

March 22, 2025

Douglas Wade Alberts, age 58, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Gustafson, III, 43

March 22, 2025

Donald George Gustafson, III, of Deer River, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Berry, 71

March 22, 2025

Susan (Sue) Ann Berry, age 71, died unexpectedly at her home in Hatfield, MA, on March 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Goberish, 22

March 22, 2025

David Lee Goberish, 22, of Champion, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Anton, 73

March 22, 2025

Donald Anton passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025, in Honolulu Hawaii, after a short illness surrounded by his wife and children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arvilla Lemanski, 71

March 22, 2025

Arvilla Stokes Lemanski, 71, of Lakeland [FL], passed away March 5 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Bolin, 56

March 22, 2025

Mancelona, MI – It is with overwhelming sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of William Troy Bolin, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, who left us too soon at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Aigner III, 54

March 22, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Charles Joseph Aigner III was called home by his Lord and friend, Jesus, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the age of 54, when he died unexpectedly from cardiac tamponade. He was extremely athletic and found a passion in volleyball that lasted his entire life. Charles worked more than a dozen years as an international IT computer consultant, many for British Telecommunications (BT).

Researcher’s Note – BT and Royal Mail ask Government to prioritise engineers and postal workers for Covid vaccinations [sic] after the most vulnerable have had their jabs: Link

Link

Stephen Downing, 49

March 21, 2025

Stephen “Steve” Downing passed away in Savannah [GA] on March 17th after a short illness, surrounded by his Family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carrie Mowbray, 55

March 21, 2025

Hanover, MA – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Carrie Autio Mowbray, who passed away suddenly on March 18, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth E. Reinsel, 72

March 21, 2025

Ruth E. Reinsel, 72, of Strattanville [PA], passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, March 19, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Mack III, 59

March 21, 2025

Thomas Melvin Mack III, 59, of Scio, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and deep community impact. Before building a life in Scio, Tom proudly served in the United States Navy for six years, where he carried the same loyalty, grit, and commitment that would define the rest of his life.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Smith, 67

March 21, 2025

Daniel Lynn Smith, 67, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of South Pittsburg, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy McLain, 46

March 21, 2025

Jeremy Clayton McLain, 46, of New Marshfield [OH], passed away unexpectedly Wednesday March 19th, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Haase, 47

March 21, 2025

Nunica, MI – Aaron James Haase, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Spilman, 64

March 21, 2025

Essex MD – Mark K. Spilman, age 64, passed away suddenly at home on March 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denni Monica Jane Maquet, 41

March 20, 2025

Pekin, IL – Denni Monica Jane Maquet, 41, of Pekin, passed away March 11, 2025. Denni loved animals, playing pool, music, planting flowers, going on bike rides. She also enjoyed writing, especially poems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Levesque, 66

March 20, 2025

Denis M. Levesque, 66, of Manchester [CT], beloved husband of Sylvie (Champagne) Levesque died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Miller, 29

March 20, 2025

Manchester, Iowa – Sara Miller, 29, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Hausmann, 63

March 20, 2025

David Michael Hausmann, age 63, of Mendon [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army for 15 years as a construction equipment repairman, then worked as a materials handling supervisor for the Washington State National Guard.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Heyden, 69

March 20, 2025

Raymond Albert Vander Heyden, 69, born December 30, 1955, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Holy Cross Village [IN] after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard A. Crandell, 64

March 19, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Richard A. Crandell, 64, of Bartonville, passed away March 6, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kanick, 70

March 19, 2025

Wheeling, WV – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael “Crash” Kanick, who departed this life on March 13, 2025, at the age of 70, at WVU Medicine – Wheeling Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher O’Connor, 59

March 19, 2025

Longmeadow, MA – Christopher W. O’Connor, 59, died suddenly on March 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Schwaderer, 64

March 19, 2025

Timothy Edwin Schwaderer, age 64, of Urbana [OH], passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Cook, 74

March 19, 2025

Linda Lee (Pietrantonio) Cook, age 74, of Norway, died unexpectedly from suffering with primary progressive aphasia and dementia, on March 16, 2025 at her home in Norway [MI].

Link

Jason Hannah, 42

March 18, 2025

Jason W. Hannah, 42, of Johnsonburg [PA], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Petrialia, 34

March 18, 2025

Danville, CA – Alex was out for a jog on March 3rd and suffered a sudden heart attack, bringing his young life to an end. At 34 years of age, Alex was in great health and often enjoyed a casual run, making this surprising, sudden, and tragic. Alex leaves behind a young, loving wife, Lindsey, and a 9-month-old baby, Olivia. Words can’t describe the shock and toll this has taken on Alex’s young family, mother Andrea, brother Dylan, and everyone who knew and loved Alex.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Ann Becker, 32

March 18, 2025

Quakertown, PA – Julie Ann Becker, of Quakertown, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025, due to a tragic trip and fall. She was 32. Julie graduated from Quakertown High School in 2011 and later attended Kutztown University. A dedicated worker for several years at Groomin’ Tails in Quakertown, Julie went above and beyond in both her work and personal life. Her zest for life, undeniable optimism, and boundless energy will leave all who knew her missing her deeply.

Researchers Note - Becker had a heart attack. From GoFundMe: Julie was one of the most amazing, loving and patient Mom’s we have ever known. She tragically, on March 8 th, had a fall while helping family friends move and suffered cardiac arrest resulting in her passing . She is survived by 2 beautiful, young children, Max – 11 and Maddie – 9. She was only 33 years old. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan James Self, 30

March 18, 2025

Dylan James Self, 30, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed way unexpectedly on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran proudly serving in the United States Army.

Researchers Note – From GoFundMe: Wednesday, March 5, Dylan and Tabatha returned home from a doctor visit for their eight-day-old baby girl, Adaline. Dylan took the trash out and when he came back in the house he started to cough and couldn’t catch his breath. In a matter of minutes Dylan went into cardiac arrest . Tabatha performed CPR and was able to resuscitate him but Dylan began to have violent seizures . EMT’s arrived and took over care. Dylan coded on the way to the ER and again in the ER both times he was resuscitated. In the ER after a series of medical events a CT scan showed grey matter on the brain . It seemed there was nothing else they could do but when a mama looks at you with an eight-day-old baby and says this little girl needs her daddy, you have to try something . They began the process to stop the seizures, cooling his core temperature and rewarm it in hopes that it would stop any damage from progressing. Unfortunately on Monday evening at the conclusion of that process a scan confirmed there was no change, Dylan suffered an anoxic brain injury with a stroke . His brain herniated . We were holding out hope and many were joining us in believing for a miracle it just wasn’t God’s will. Dylan was an organ donor and advocate for it. Tabatha wanted to honor his request so the donation process began. They started to prepare his body and find recipients. That was not to be. On Thursday Dylan’s heart stopped ending the chances of him being a donor. We don’t know why this happened. Dylan had no health issues going on or history of seizures. Link

Link

Jacquelyn Marie Salas, 37

March 18, 2025

Avon, CT – Jacquelyn Marie Salas during this untimely tragedy. Jacquelyn unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Friday March 14th, 2025, after going to sleep and never waking up. She left behind her husband, 4 children, and an army of family and friends who adored her. If you knew Jackie you’d know she was a ride or die, always there for everyone at the drop of a dime. She’d freeze while giving you the shirt off her back and smile doing it. She cherished her very large family including her siblings, cousins, nieces/nephews, aunts/uncles and grandparents but mostly her children. She lived and breathed for those 4 kiddos; Julio (2), Jaylyn (4), Gianni (15) and Christian (20). She was only 37 years old and had an entire life to live. She was a stay at home mom devoting her entire life to raising her family. Sadly no one prepares for these things, we definitely didn’t expect a young, healthy, beautiful woman to tuck her kids into bed but not wake up to kiss them good morning. We are in complete shock and we’re not prepared to lay her to rest so soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Pinke, 44

March 18, 2025

Corcoran, MN – Sarah Pinke has unfortunately passed away today at the young age of 44. Sarah became ill about a month ago and this afternoon she left behind an older brother, Todd Edison, and 3 beautiful children, Monica Pinke, Wesley Pinke, and Samantha Grams, as well as 2 grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Hanson, 68

March 18, 2025

Charles Michael Hanson, 68, US Marine Corps Veteran and beloved husband for 26 years of Gail (Moore) Hanson, died unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Sunday, March 16, 2025 in Street, MD.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Michalski, 64

March 18, 2025

Francis, WI – Claude Eugene Michalski died unexpectedly on March 6th at the age of 64. Claude proudly served in the United States Army 9/28/78 – 9/23/81 in Fort Sills, Oklahoma and Germany (Pershing Missiles). After leaving the military Claude worked at the United States Post Office and later AT&T.

Researcher’s Note - AT&T to require vaccines [sic] for 90,000 of its union workers: Link Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Jones, 39

March 18, 2025

William Oliver Jones, 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chickamauga [GA], March 14, 2025. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Place, 53

March 18, 2025

Brian James Place, 53, passed peacefully at the family home in Jericho [VT] after a short illness. He was the best mechanic ever and was also an accomplished carpenter, welder and bricklayer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caryl Coss, 73

March 18, 2025

Venice, FL – Caryl L. (Gamin) Coss, passed away after a short illness on March 17, 2025 at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chad Aldinger, 54

March 18, 2025

Independence, Iowa – Chad J Aldinger, 54, died suddenly on March 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Zills, 56

March 18, 2025

Charlene Jean Zills, age 56, of Waupun [WI], died suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Webster, Florida with her loving husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Duane Kruzitski, 69

March 18, 2025

Duane “Wiener” Kruzitski, age 69, of Phillips, WI, died unexpectedly Monday, March 10, 2025. A special thank you to Park Falls Medical Center, Flight for Life, Marshfield Medical Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Shannon, 71

March 18, 2025

Scott G. Shannon, 71, of Millersburg [IN], died unexpectedly Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jerry Anderson, 72

March 18, 2025

Local businessman, Jerry Anderson, 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at his residence.

Link

Janet Reinhold Clements, 59

March 17, 2025

Cincinnati, OH – Janet Reinhold Clements, born July 6, 1965, to the late Charlotte and James Reinhold, passed away on March 13, 2025, at the age of 59. Janet was raised in Bond Hill and graduated from Purcell Marian High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in Dietetics. After graduation, she became a Registered Dietician and began her professional career. Janet cherished her neighbors and took joy in cooking and sharing meals with them, savoring many years of driveway and backyard chats. During her over three-decade career with the City of Cincinnati Health Department WIC program, she forged deep bonds with colleagues, whom she held dear as lifelong friends. Her work focused on less privileged families to make sure all got off to a strong nutritional start.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Virginia A. “Ginny” Perry, 46

March 17, 2025

Lowell, MA – Virginia A. “Ginny” Perry, a life long resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Friday, March 14th at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA, after a 6-month battle with cancer. She was 46. Ginny started out as a bus monitor and shortly thereafter, just prior to her cancer diagnosis, she received her 7D driver’s license so that she could drive the bus. Oh…how she loved those kids. A big thank you to the nurses, doctors & staff at High Point Hospice house for taking excellent care of Ginny for the 11 days that she was there. Huge thanks also go to all of Ginny’s BFFs (to many to list) for standing by her during her most difficult time.

Link

Reported on March 16:

Anthony “Tony” Harrison Gagliardo, 38

March 16, 2025

Medina, OH – Anthony “Tony” Harrison Gagliardo, 38, passed away on March 11, 2025, in North Royalton, Ohio. Born on September 5, 1986, in Cleveland, Ohio, Tony was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Tony’s love for his family was at the heart of everything he did. He found immense joy in spending time with his loved ones and embracing the great outdoors. His passion for dirt bikes and nature brought him countless moments of happiness throughout his life.

Researchers Note – Gagliardo “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: Our hearts ache for the Gagliardo family, as he leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and two beautiful children, Arianna and Myles. Tony suddenly passed away on Tuesday (3/11/25) unexpectedly due to a massive heart attack . Tony, a young, loving father and husband, had always been the pillar of strength for his family. His sudden passing left a hole in their hearts and, unfortunately, also a heavy financial burden. Link

Link

Kelly Haight Connor, 33

March 16, 2025

Apex, NC – Kelly Elizabeth Connor, age 33, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Researchers Note - GoFundMe indicates that Connor died suddenly . Previously the GoFundMe also had details about her medical condition, that has been removed: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Smith, 39

March 16, 2025

Benjamin A. Smith, 39, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died suddenly as a result of an aortic dissection on Sunday, March 9, 2025 while on vacation in Key West, Florida. As a Biosafety Specialist at Ernst & Young, he worked with the Department of Defense. For work and for pleasure, Ben traveled the world, visiting 25 countries spanning five continents.

Researcher’s Note - DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

Link

Reported on March 14:

Christopher Brannigan, 48

March 14, 2025

Kearny, NJ – Christopher J. Brannigan, 48, passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025, at home. He was a Union Carpenter and Foreman with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union 608 and 157 both in New York City.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 18:

Lillian Martinez Guyer, 52

February 18, 2025

Lillian Martinez-Guyer “Lil”, passed away surrounded by loved ones after losing her battle to triple negative metastatic cancer. She fought hard to live and be here for her family no matter how difficult her circumstances had become, right to the very end. Lillian worked as a dedicated pharmacy technician for the last 30+ years, 20 of those she worked for UHS.

Link

Reported on February 14:

Desiree Jessie Carrion, 27

February 14, 2025

Desiree Jessie Carrion, (of San Antonio, Texas) beloved mother, wife, daughter, and sister, tragically passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27. Her sudden loss has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (548)

Ontario (297)

Rough Trade Co-Founder Kevan Staples Dead At 74 [details unavailable], Link

Family loses faith in Southlake after teen [15] hockey player's death Link

Shawn Edward Trudeau, 51, Link

Linda Mae Baillie, 72, Link

Michael Joseph DeBlock, 56, Link

Serafina Sofia Storino, 65, Link

Caterina "Cathy" Padovan, 58, Link

Octavio Borges "Tav" Deviveiros, 52, Link

Louise Collins, 75, Link

Ronald John "Ron" Berger, 64, Link

Janice Bateman, 66, Link

Kimberly Dawn Sibio, 62, Link

Boris Kravchenko, 61, Link

Jack Murdoch, 64, Link

Catherine Patterson, 73, Link

Jane Frances Ferguson, 75, Link

Sandra Lorraine Foster, 73, Link

race Weesjes, 64, Link

Karen Patry, 65, Link

Sharon Marie Bellaire, 75, Link

Marcel Koersen, 35, Link

Richard Michael Klein, 64, Link

Loretta Saulnier, 62, Link

Diane Iacobucci, 68, Link

Angelino Pita, 63, Link

Robert Bobby Culhane, 61, Link

Sebastian Cbass Manitowabi, 37, Link

Debrah Goodis, 74, Link

Amanda Jane Campion, 40, Link

Paul Theodore Chalmers, 64, Link

Susan 'Sue' Ann Stratton, 59, Link

Leopoldo " Leo" Maglietta, 73, Link

Dr. Karen Joan Fry, 62, Link

Tex Salisbury, 68, Link

Margaret Dawn Bowen, 60, Link

Kenneth Jeffery Meyers, 58, Link

Mary Ann Pokoradi, 65, Link

Xueren Guo, 75, Link

Zachary Woodward, 32, Link

Jamie Nightingale, 60, Link

Juan Francisco Castillo Gonzalez, 65, Link

Brian William Fairbrother, 64, Link

Phyllis Ferreira, 49, Link

Laura Cannone, 43, Link

Christopher Santamaria, 65, Link

Matthew Christopher Dias, 37, Link

Charles Anthony Young, 62, Link

Erin Elizabeth Tompkins, 31, Link

Brendan James Giles Martin, 32, Link

Karen Adams, 56, Link

Liam Cochrane, 62, Link

Leonid Sonatin, 38, Link

Paul August Karl Scheiwiller, 63, Link

Marc Edward James Sedgwick, 54, Link

Doug Bergie, 61, Link

Jesse Cadeau, 45, Link

Kenneth Edward Roy Gropp, 76, Link

Joseph (Joe) Tanner, 75, Link

Robert Norman Gilman, 74, Link

Karen Elaine Steele McGaffey, 64, Link

William Keith Gill, 68, Link

Patrick Joseph Bannon, 71, Link

Heather Ann Stewart, 65, Link

Kim Balazic, 65, Link

Brian William Fairbrother, 64, Link

Joseph Anthony LaFortune, 62, Link

Stephen David Bradey, 56, Link

Giuseppe Letta, 63, Link

Liam Cochrane, 62, Link

Lisa Elizabeth Pender, 49, Link

Todd Elmer Burnham, 47, Link

Tim Lajoie, 59, Link

Debra Ann Lamb, 70, Link

Laurie Cupskey, 66, Link

Samantha Rose Westlake, 28, Link

Marc Junior Longchamps, 44, Link

Michael Pressley, 62, Link

Brent Alexander, 59, Link

Richard William Blanchard, 67, Link

Cindy Darlene Wackett, 62, Link

Rebecca Woolnough, 63, Link

Colleen Marie O’Donnell, 69, Link

Robert Neulitz, 60, Link

Chad Walsh, 53, Link

Karen Marie Ferguson, 65, Link

Donald Chapin, 61, Link

Sherry Lynn Bond, 65, Link

Lindsey Frances Adams, 47, Link

Colleen Dawn Gareau, 65, Link

Ian Anderson Colville, 45, Link

Glen McGee, 74, Link

Peter James Burnett, 73, Link

Sandy Pimentel, 46, Link

Pamela Karen Wilkins, 68, Link

John Kevin Jewett, 60, Link

James Edward White Jr., 62, Link

Robert Frederick Hanley, 62, Link

Marilyn Beth McCallum, 74, Link

Michael Blanchette, 61, Link

Mike Gerrits, 66, Link

Ian 'Kerrly' James Kerr, 62, Link

Michele Menard, Link

Celestine “Theresa” King, 55, Link

Colleen Rebeena Coghill, 68, Link

Gordon David Garioch, 50, Link

Kevin Joseph Chouinard, 62, Link

Shailesh Ratilal Doshi, 65, Link

Marg Gillespie, 65, Link

Allison Marie Kosnick, 44, Link

Jaswinder Kaur Phull, 59, Link

Julia Mary Parsons, 72, Link

Adelina "Lina" Medeiros, 60, Link

Terrance Frank "Terry" Reddick, 62, Link

Nicholas Lasiuk, 45, Link

Noah Ritchie Smith, 27, Link

Kennith Michael Sharpe, 49, Link

David Verne Worrall, 69, Link

Edgar Salazar, 56, Link

Paul Alan Gerard Hensman, 32, Link

Kevin "Cubby" Brown, 62, Link

Daniel Duckworth, 59, Link

Douglas Armstrong, 74, Link

John "Jigger" Bernard Morrison, 65, Link

Marcel Richard Weel, 60, Link

Graham Lloyd Francis Fraser, 34, Link

Bradley John Goodchild, 44, Link

Hubert Bélisle, 58, Link

Dave Casselman, 55, Link

Diana Mary Irwin, 71, Link

Mary Patricia Allen, 75, Link

Maria Cristina Villar Soriano, 51, Link

Robert “Tony” Anthony Reece, 64, Link

Keith Robert McLean, 64, Link

John Gerald Ferwerda, 68, Link

Rodger Miller, 56, Link

David Alfred Parrett, 63, Link

Tracey April Percival, 56, Link

Scott Joseph Utter, 58, Link

Francesco Serra, 63, Link

David Verne Worrall, 70, Link

Logan Max Henderson, 16 months, Link

Joseph Scott Svirk, 62, Link

Alicia Tiedjens, 47, Link

James William Hood, 56, Link

Jonathan Robert Reid, 50, Link

Kole Warren Watanabe, 27, Link

Warren Douglas Karl Angus, 43, Link

Marc Longchamps Jr., 44, Link

Perpetue Winumire, 61, Link

John James "Jack" Simpson, 65, Link

Matthew Lupton, 60, Link

Ashley Doughty, 32, Link

Rosarita Kiana-Maie Rice, 22, Link

Ricky Singh, 61, Link

Susan Hack, 67, Link

Jesse Edmundson, 42, Link

David John Waltner, 70, Link

Shawn Eric Cramp, 63, Link

Patricia Vern Macdonald, 71, Link

Christopher James Kelly 67, Link

Randy Spark, 65, Link

Randy Spark, 65, Link

Carmelo Joseph Di Mauro, 69

March 20, 2025

Of Whitby, on March 17, 2025, at the age of 69. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Durham Community Health Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society. A dedicated professional, Carmelo enjoyed a fulfilling career at Scotiabank, where he formed many lasting friendships.

Researcher's Note - from chatgpt: Regarding Scotiabank's corporate "vaccination" policy, the bank required employees to be “vaccinated” before returning to the office during the earlier stages of the "pandemic." Specific dates for this mandate were not set initially, but the bank expressed a clear direction toward mandatory “vaccinations” for all Canadian-based employees. ​ Link

Alison Lee Arthur, 63, Link

Diana Mary Irwin, 71, Link

Susan S Roque, 62, Link

Jack Arthur Coville, 67, Link

Karen Ann LeBlanc, 61, Link

Francine Boucher-Garceau, 71, Link

Maria Cristina Villar Soriano, 52, Link

Jagdeep (Bunty) Kaur Brar, 69, Link

Judith Mae Nolan, 76, Link

Margaret Francis Deloris Yaskowich, 58, Link

James "Jimmy" Alfred Clement, 55, Link

Jeanette Mary Lucienne McGauley, 66, Link

Adam Roger Boucher, 51, Link

Lorne Turcotte, 74, Link

Dwight Alexander Swan, 63, Link

Brandon Hare, 50, Link

Gordon Wayne Barter, 68, Link

Daniel Ryckman, 71, Link