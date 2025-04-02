A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

This week’s compilation does not include Italy, because our researcher there is taking time off to take care of her own health.

UNITED STATES (113)

This week’s total of American deaths is lower than usual, because the researcher collecting new of infant deaths specifically is also taking a health-related break.

Note how this obit, in People, tries to link the 65-year-old Val Kilmer’s death by pneumonia to his prior struggles with throat cancer, although he died cancer-free. Much of the other coverage does the same, in order to obscure the likely cause of his premature demise.

Inside Val Kilmer's Decade-Long Health Struggles Before His Death from Pneumonia at 65

April 2, 2025

Health issues took a toll on the actor, who died of pneumonia on April 1

Val Kilmer had a Hollywood career that spanned more than four decades, but privately, the actor also had health struggles in the last decade of his life.

The Top Gun actor died of pneumonia on April 1 after previously recovering from throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with over a decade prior. The actor-turned-artist was surrounded by family and friends at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told The New York Times.

Link

Cindyana Santangelo, star of ER and CSI Miami, dies at 58 in Malibu after medical emergency

March 25, 2025

Actress Cindyana Santangelo, once hailed as the ‘Latin Marilyn Monroe,’ has tragically died at 58. The star was discovered unresponsive in her Malibu [CA] home on Monday. Despite efforts by first responders who dashed to the scene following a medical emergency call, Santangelo was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The statement read: “On Monday, March 24th, at approximately 7:15 PM, Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call on Westlake Boulevard, in Malibu. Paramedics transported a female adult to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is undetermined, and an autopsy is pending. This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.” While authorities have found no signs of foul play, they await the results of the autopsy before drawing any conclusions. Reports from TMZ suggest that Santangelo had recently undergone cosmetic injections at her residence.

Link

156/Silence Bassist Lukas Booker Has Passed Away

March 28, 2025

Pittsburgh, PA – Multiple reports are coming in 156/Silence bassist Lukas Booker [28] has sadly passed away. Various friends, family and peers have taken to the internet to share tributes to the late musician on social media, including his sister Courtney and VCTMS drummer/vocalist Meredith Henderson. His older sister Brittany launched that campaign, stating: “Hello, my name is Brittany. I’m the oldest sister of Lukas Booker. We are asking for help to put my brother to rest. He passed away today suddenly and did not have life insurance.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

R.I.P. Fred Jenkins of The Gap Band

March 25, 2025

Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist Fred Jenkins [69], best known for his work as a longtime member of The Gap Band. Jenkins played the driving guitar behind such hits as “Burn Rubber,” “You Dropped A Bomb On Me” and “Party Train” during that group’s Imperial Period. Jenkins was also active in the productions of Rick James during the 1980s, including albums by the Mary Jane Girls. Over the years, Jenkins’ proficiency led to him becoming a “go to” guitarist for artists like Tyrone Davis, Pebbles, Boyz II Men and Janet Jackson. He also toured with post-Chaka Khan incarnation of Rufus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Super Bowl Champion Dead at 51

March 27, 2025

A Super Bowl champion has died at the age of 51. According to Chapelboro.com, Matt Stevens played football for Chapel Hill High School and “won Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots.” News of his death broke on March 25, 2025. However, according to the funeral home announcement, he died on March 20, 2025. According to the New York Post, Stevens “was paralyzed from the waist down in a motorcycle accident where he broke his spinal cord.” That crash occurred in 2007. The cause of death was not released.

Link

New Orleans Saints Legend Has Passed Away

March 29, 2025

On Friday, 78-year-old Dan Simmons, the Saints’ longtime equipment manager, died. Within the organization, Simmons was a beloved figure. For 42 years, he was an integral part of the franchise’s success: Simmons, a Vietnam veteran, was a key figure in the Saints’ locker room.

Researcher’s Note - The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. The memo reiterates that coaches and other staff who aren’t fully vaccinated [sic] and don’t have a religious or medical exemption won’t be eligible for Tier 1 or Tier 2 status starting in training camp, and thus won’t be allowed to work in-person with players: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

RPGS Champ & Two-Time WSOPC Ring Winner Mark Martin Passes Away at Age 70

March 29, 2025

The poker community recently received sad news that Mark Martin, a regular in Midwest poker circles, had passed away at the age of 70. As noted in his obituary, Martin “was an avid tournament poker player, winning numerous tournaments, including two WSOP Circuit events.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Famed Engineer for Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top Dead After “Sudden, Fatal Fall”: Report

March 27, 2025

Holding titles like composer, songwriter, record producer, visual artist, and engineer, Terry Manning spent over five decades in the music industry. Throughout that time, he worked with stars and bands including Iron Maiden, ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin, Big Star, George Thorogood, Shania Twain, Joe Walsh, Lenny Kravitz, Shakira, and many more. Inducted into the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the famed producer sadly passed away at 77 years old. The news of Manning’s passing first hit headlines after his son, Lucas Manning, announced he died while at his home in El Paso, Texas. Details about the cause of his death are still somewhat unknown. Yet, Musician Robert Johnson, a friend of Manning, shared details from Manning’s wife with the Memphis Flyer, noting the engineer suffered from a “sudden, fatal fall” at his house. Again, an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Link

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son’s heartbreak as he announces ‘most difficult’ family death

March 27, 2025

Joseph Baena, the aspiring actor and son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, has recently opened up about a heartbreaking loss within his family. The 27-year-old, born from an affair between Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred, took to Instagram to share the sorrowful news. Baena, who is distinguishing himself from his half-brother Patrick, a star on ‘White Lotus’, disclosed the passing of his young nephew Vicente just a week prior. He expressed: “It’s been the most difficult and confusing week of my family’s life.” He continued with a heartfelt tribute: “All I can think about is what a kind, funny, caring and smart kid he is and how much we all love him. We miss him so much and still can’t believe this is all real.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

ShaVeteran Voice of Africa host Shaka Ssali passes away at 71

March 27, 2025

In an official statement released online, it was revealed that Shaka Ssali passed away in Virginia, USA, just two weeks shy of his 72nd birthday. His cause of death is yet to be established, but he has had a longtime ailment. It should be remembered that Shaka Ssali’s recent appearance was through a video on social media in which he cleared the air following a death hoax rumour that made rounds in April 2024. A holder of doctorate degree in cross-cultural communication from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Shaka, born in Kabale District, retired from the US broadcaster, Voice of America, in May 2021 after 29 years, 20 of them as the founder, host and later managing editor of the legendary Straight Talk Africa talk show programme.

Link

Tucker Carlson mourns death of his ‘loyal’ father

March 26, 2025

Tucker Carlson paid respect to his late father on X, detailing how his father died “with dignity and clarity” following six weeks of illness. Richard Warner Carlson, 84, died on Monday after a brief illness that was previously not made public. “Obituary for my father. Richard Warner Carlson died at 84 on March 24, 2025 at home in Boca Grande, Florida after six weeks of illness. He refused all painkillers to the end and left this world with dignity and clarity, holding the hands of his children with his dogs.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Smash Bros pro Aziz “Hax” Al-Yami dead at age 30

March 26, 2025

One of the most talented and troubled members of the Smash Bros community has died amid a mental health struggle that divided the fighting game community. Aziz Al-Yami, better known as “Hax,” drew legions of fans for his incredible plays on Captain Falcon and Fox McCloud. But in recent years, it was his bizarre behavior and eventual ban from the Smash Bros tournament scene that made the most headlines. In August 2024, Hax attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. The unsuccessful attempt resulted in the amputation of his right leg, which led to other health challenges. But Hax’s death has taken the debate from mere fighting game drama to uncomfortable conversations about mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skip DeMull Passes

March 26, 2025

Longtime harness racing industry participant Skip DeMull of South Lyon, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, March 25, at the age of 67. Following the ninth race at MGM Northfield Park on Tuesday, DeMull had a medical incident on the track after finishing fourth with BB Fire. DeMull was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital where he passed away after undergoing emergency heart surgery, according to a social media post from his wife Julie last night.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two Tiktok “stars” “died suddenly”:

Mystery as beloved teenage TikTok star Joshua Blackledge dies suddenly aged 16 as his girlfriend pays touching tribute

March 25, 2025

A popular 16-year-old TikTok star has tragically died – and the circumstances around his death remain a mystery. Joshua Blackledge died at his home in Newport, North Carolina, on March 18, according to his obituary. The cause of his untimely death has not been revealed. The lively teen content creator had gathered over a million loyal followers on TikTok.

Link

TikToker Bobby Oliver known as Mr. TeaKO dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 35 – years after viral Twisted Tea vid

March 31, 2025

Elyria, OH – A TikToker who went viral following a bust up in a convenience store has died at the age of 35. Bobby Oliver died unexpectedly on March 22, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name. A cause of death remains unknown, as reported by The Chronicle.

Link

Janice Carter, Mother Of Dixie Carter, Passes Away

March 24, 2025

Janice Carter, the mother of former TNA president Dixie Carter, passed away over the weekend. Janice Carter served as President and CEO of Panda Energy International, a company that constructed, maintained, and operates environmentally friendly power plants across the country.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Crook County sports reporter died suddenly

March 26, 2025

Lon Austin, an award-winning sports reporter and photographer for the Central Oregonian, died suddenly Monday, March 24, of a heart attack. He was 69. Austin was in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Redmond with his wife, Karlene Austin, when the heart attack occurred. According to his wife, Austin was loading bags of soil into their trailer when he collapsed. Bystanders called 9-1-1, and paramedics arrived quickly. Another bystander, who happened to be a nurse, performed chest compressions. However, Austin never regained consciousness. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Link

Jeopardy! Contestant Laurin Bell dead at 41 as friend mourns her ‘brilliant, funny, and beautiful soul’

March 25, 2025

Jeopardy! Contestant Laurin Bell has died at 41 years old, The U.S. Sun can report. The executive assistant from Lakeland, Florida, appeared on the February 14, 2023, episode of the long-running show, and while she didn’t win, she impressed viewers with her gameplay. A spokesperson for her local Florida Medical Examiner’s Office exclusively told The U.S. Sun that the Jeopardy! Star died on March 23, and her death was determined to be a suicide.

Link

Former GM of KDFW in Dallas Kathy Saunders Dies Suddenly

March 28, 2025

Former KDFW-KDFI senior vice president and general manager Kathy Saunders [73] died suddenly on March 26, 2025, at her home in California. Saunders led the Dallas Fox owned station KDFW-KDFI for more than 26 years, before retiring in 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grassroots Activist and Former Breitbart Contributor Anita MonCrief Passes Away at 46

March 30, 2025

Anita MonCrief, a grassroots activist and former Breitbart News contributor, died on March 22 at the age of 46. MonCrief, who only just celebrated her 46th birthday four weeks ago, passed away unexpectedly, according to a Facebook message posted on Sunday by her family. MonCrief was a former liberal who worked with the non-profit, non-governmental organization Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), a liberal activist group that supposedly worked to bring affordable housing and health care to lower income, inner-city residents. MonCrief was a contributor to Breitbart News starting in 2009, and at Andrew Breitbart’s invitation, wrote about her experiences with ACORN for our readers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Policymakers mourn death of former state Sen. Bill O’Neill

March 31, 2025

SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico lawmakers and other political leaders on Monday mourned the death of former state Sen. Bill O’Neill, lauding his humanitarian efforts and advocacy, as well as his creative pursuits. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called O’Neill — a published poet, novelist and playwright — the state’s “poet public servant.” O’Neill, who was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer more than a year ago, died Monday at age 68.

Link

Top Lobbyist’s Sudden Death Shocks S.C. State House

March 31, 2025

The sudden death of a prominent lobbyist and health care attorney sent shock waves through the South Carolina State House over the weekend – prompting an outpouring of grief and sympathy for one of the Palmetto State’s most well-known families. Mary Elizabeth Mullikin, 38, originally of Camden, S.C., passed away early Sunday morning (March 30, 2025) from a reported cardiac event associated with an undisclosed bacterial disease. Mullikin was the top lobbyist and general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina – the largest health insurance provider in the Palmetto State. She was also the daughter of Tom Mullikin, a veteran military leader who only two months ago was sworn in as the new director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). According to Mullikin, his daughter died “unexpectedly” after dealing with a “bacterial disease the last couple of days.”

Researcher’s Note – Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine [sic] await decision in suit against Blue Cross Blue Shield: Link

Link

Former Ambassador Bridge spokesman and lobbyist Mickey Blashfield dies at 61

March 28, 2025

A former longtime Ambassador Bridge spokesperson and lobbyist for the Moroun family that owns the bridge died last week at age 61. Boyd Blashfield, widely known as “Mickey,” passed away unexpectedly at his home in Colon, Michigan, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, according to his obituary on the Schipper Funeral Home website. Mr. Blashfield spent 28 years working for the Ambassador Bridge, the privately owned suspension bridge that connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, spanning the Detroit River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An artist “died suddenly”:

Nona Faustine, 48

March 30, 2025

Artist and photographer Nona Faustine, who made Black womanhood and the attendant topics of identity, history, and representation her subjects in works of stunning visual power, died in New York on March 20. She was forty-eight. Her death was announced by Brooklyn gallery Higher Pictures, which represented her; no cause was given.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Local psychologist, educator and lecturer Ofer Zur has died

March 26, 2025

Sebastopol, CA – Psychologist, educator, and lecturer Dr. Ofer Zur died suddenly after a short illness on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. He was 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Laurette LaPrarie, teacher at Ridge Elementary School, dies at 56

March 28, 2025

Fourth-grade teacher Laurette LaPrarie was something like a child whisperer, taking on all students with a calming, compassionate aura, family and colleagues said. A 25-year veteran at Ridge Elementary School, LaPrarie died March 23 about a month after being diagnosed with sarcoidosis, the same inflammatory disease that struck her brother and physical education teacher, Jacque LaPrarie, who unexpectedly died at his Smithtown home on Dec. 23. Laurette LaPrarie, of Farmingdale [NY], was 56.

Researcher’s Note - Gov. Kathy Hochul to require masks in schools, COVID vaccine [sic] or test for teachers: Link

Link

Guy Pawlicki, 56

March 24, 2025

Guy Pawlicki, age 56, of Merrill [WI], passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, after a short illness. Guy was a very kind and likeable teacher and coach at Merrill High School. He retired in June of 2024 after 30 years. Guy coached football, track and basketball, as well as the very prestigious pond hockey! In lieu of flowers, donations in Guy’s name should be directed to the Jimmy V Foundation, Victory over Cancer. The family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring and professional staff at Aspirus Merrill Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital.

Researcher’s Note - Wisconsin’s Largest Teachers Union Calls For Universal Masking, Vaccination [sic] of All Teachers And School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Jessica Urka, CHCF registered nurse

March 26, 2025

Inside CDCR has been made aware of the passing of Jessica Urka [38], a registered nurse at California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton. She passed away Sept. 17, 2024, according to the institution. Urka began her career as a registered nurse at the CHCF in April 2014.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Lathrop, 58

March 28, 2025

Stephanie E. Lathrop, age 58, of Celina [TX], passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025. She worked as a critical care nurse at Lima Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and Augusta Health, for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Association of Mercer County are suggested in Stephanie’s memory.

Researcher’s Note - CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

13 police officers “died suddenly”:

Tragedy rocks Texas sheriff’s office after four deputies die by suicide in six weeks: ‘It caught a lot of us by surprise’

March 25, 2025

Christina Kohler

A Texas police department has been left in shock after four of its deputies died by suicide within the span of six weeks. The death of Deputy Christina Kohler was announced by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) last week. The 37-year-old law enforcement officer had joined the force in 2018 and served in the courts division. Kohler was reported missing two weeks ago and her body was discovered on March 13, officials said. Three former deputies have also died by suicide within the past six weeks. The president of the Harris County Deputies Organization, Jose Lopez, said that he and his fellow officers are currently processing the situation. “It caught a lot of us by surprise,” Lopez said, The Mirror reported. “One is too many. Two? Three? Yes, it’s definitely devastating.” Houston Police Officers’ Union president, Douglas Griffith, told the outlet that suicide risks are 54 percent higher for those in law enforcement. Three days after Kohler was found, it was also announced that former Harris County deputy Maria Vasquez, who left the department in December, also died by suicide. Earlier last week, another former deputy, William Bozeman, was found dead under similar circumstances. Former deputy Long Nguyen, 58, also took his own life on February 6, according to the medical examiner.

Link

Reported on March 19:

Shanon Dale Irwin, 50

March 19, 2025

Shanon Dale Irwin served in the United States Marine Corps and later joined the National Guard. Shanon was a lifelong resident of Centerville, Tennessee, and dedicated his entire career to serving and protecting his community. After his military service, Shanon spent a total of 27 years in law enforcement. He served with honor and distinction as the Chief of Police for the Town of Centerville.

Researcher’s Note - My son, a husband, father and Centerville Police Chief, Shanon Irwin, was diagnosed in November 2023 with endocrine pancreatic and liver cancer: Link

Link

Reported on February 14:

Ronnie Allen Gatewood, 69

February 14, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loved husband, father, and grandfather, Ronnie Allen Gatewood of Frankfort, KY. After graduating high school, he held several jobs including working at his family’s store. In January of 1986, he found the career that was meant for him when he joined the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. He would stay there until he retired as Captain and Chief Deputy after a proud 24 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 6:

John V. Morozin, 55

February 6, 2025

John V. Morozin of New Freedom, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away suddenly on at the age of 55. John was a decorated police officer, and very active. He loved MMA and held the rank of black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. John loved the sport of hockey, he played in high school and continued to play for a local hockey league in his area for the last 2024 season. John also enjoyed playing the guitar. He would play his guitar and sing to his wife.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 29:

Marc Anthony L. Kahue

January 29, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved friend and colleague, Officer Marc Kahue. Marc fought a brave and inspiring battle against leukemia, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. Marc joined the Martinez Police Department California family in July 2021, bringing with him a commitment to service and a kind spirit that touched everyone around him. Prior to his time with us, he served honorably with the Contra Costa County Community College District Police Department.

Researcher’s Note – Kahue “died suddenly”: On April 24 th , Officer Kahue fell ill at work and went to the ER, where he underwent a series of tests. He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and has since undergone chemotherapy, numerous hospital visits, and a bone marrow transplant. Marc has to stay isolated in a hotel, which costs nearly $4,000 monthly: Link

No age reported.

Link

Reported on January 28:

Celita Evans, 32

January 28, 2025

Hopkins, SC - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the passing of an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigator. Ravenell said CSI Celita Evans died suddenly on Sunday. She was 32. Evans began her career with the OCSO in September 2022. She graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy in March 2023. Evans rose quickly through the ranks from deputy to become a crime scene investigator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rayvonia Teres Hawkins, 49

January 28, 2025

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Rayvonia Hawkins, 49, of Kernersville, North Carolina.

Researcher’s Note - It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of, Winston Salem, NC, Master Police Officer (MPO) Rayvonia Teres Hawkins, who lost her battle with a critical illness over the weekend. MPO Hawkins served the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) with unwavering dedication for 22 years: Link Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan County Sheriff unexpectedly passes at 58

March 28, 2025

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian passed away unexpectedly on Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement. The department said Christian passed at his Bryan County home. He was 58. Christian was elected as sheriff in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He was unopposed when he ran for a third term last year. Prior to his tenure as sheriff, Christian served as an Oklahoma State Trooper for a quarter of a century, according to his online biography.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Westchester community mourns sudden death of beloved community pillar & correction officer

March 28, 2025

The Westchester [NY] community is mourning the sudden death of a beloved community pillar and correction officer. Officer Kevin Higgs unexpectedly died on March 20 from a medical condition at 51 years old. He was an 18-year veteran of the Westchester Department of Corrections.

Researcher’s Note – Vaccine [sic] mandate goes into effect today for uniformed Department of Corrections officers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Central Coast mourns death of King City Sergeant, who ‘always gave his best’

March 26, 2025

KING CITY, Calif. — Law enforcement officers from across the Central Coast are mourning the loss of one of their own; a King City sergeant who died unexpectedly early this morning while on duty. The call came out just before one Tuesday morning, for an emergency at King City PD. Sergeant Ryan Kenedy who earlier reported he wasn’t feeling well had suffered a medical emergency. “We had two other officers on duty, attempted to resuscitate him via CPR, fire and paramedics were called they attempted as well and unfortunately, they were unable to resuscitate him and save his life,” said Chief Hunt. Sergeant Kenedy passed away at the department he joined nearly 11 years ago, moving up from officer, to detective, and most recently sergeant. Kenedy, who leaves behind a wife, was just 42 years old, his end of watch, March 25th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Firefighter Dies From Cancer, Funeral Plans Announced

March 31, 2025

PERRY HALL, MD — A Baltimore County firefighter who died from cancer last week will be remembered at a public funeral this week. Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr. [42] died Thursday after serving in the Baltimore County Fire Department since September 2013. Vargas’ death is classified as a line-of-duty death. State law recognizes that firefighters face an increased risk of certain cancers because of their repeated exposure to toxic substances encountered in the line of duty. Maryland firefighters who have served for at least 10 years and are diagnosed with specific types of cancer — including those affecting the bladder, kidneys and other vital organs — are presumed to have contracted the disease during their public safety service.

Researcher’s Note - Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate For Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: Link

Link

The body of missing LAFD firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found

March 30, 2025

Long Beach, CA - The body of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found nearly four months after the 29-year-old went missing during a recreational dive, the LAFD has announced. The off-duty firefighter was part of a group of four men in their 20s who had set out that evening to free dive, which involves swimming underwater without breathing apparatus or scuba tanks. Lees was one of three divers who plunged into the water while the fourth man drove the boat, the Long Beach fire department said at the time. When only two of the men resurfaced, the group called 911. Rescue divers from the Long Beach and L.A. city and county fire departments and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Police and Los Angeles Port Police embarked on a search immediately. Two days later, emergency personnel announced that the search and rescue effort had become a recovery mission, based on water conditions and the low likelihood that the diver had survived.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Jenkins, 35

March 30, 2025

Mark Curtis “C.J.” Jenkins Jr., age 35 years, of Mt. Royal [NJ], passed away after a short illness on Saturday March 29, 2025, in Cooper Hospital, Camden. Mark was a volunteer firemen with Thorofare Volunteer Fire Company and later East Greenwich Township Fire and Rescue in Clarksboro.

Researcher’s Note – EG lays out policy for unvaccinated municipal employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Wright, 59

March 25, 2025

Jonathan “Jon” Alexander Wright, 59, of North Providence, RI, and formerly of Lincoln, RI, died suddenly on Sunday, March, 23, 2025. While in HS, he also volunteered with the Lime Rock Fire Department. He joined the US Army and served during the Persian Gulf War as a flight engineer on Chinook helicopters for five years. Upon his return to Lincoln, Jon worked for the Lincoln Public Works Department while resuming his service with the Lime Rock Fire Department, eventually retiring as a Captain after 35+ years of service.

Researcher’s Note – RI Gov. Dan McKee calls $3,000 vaccination [sic] bonuses for state workers a ‘misstep’: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Baby Tragically Dies After 6 Shots of 12 Vaccines

March 29, 2025

Children’s Health Defense TV (no location) - Shanticia and Kayon’s daughter was a healthy baby. During a visit to the hospital she was given 6 shots, 12 vaccines. Shortly thereafter Sa’Niya’s health took a dramatic turn for the worse, which led to her death.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Edgecombe County event held for little boy suffering from rare cancer just a day before he passed away

March 30, 2025

PINETOPS, N.C. — A little boy who fought cancer for more than a year died just days after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office gathered to support him in his fight. Timothy Earl Stamatis, 4, of Pinetops was diagnosed a year ago with stage four Wilms cancer, a rare type of kidney cancer that primarily affects children, according to his family. Timothy, who was called “TT,” fought hard against the disease, managing to keep the cancer contained for eight months until early December of last year, his mother Krislon Stamatis wrote on a fundraising page.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Students in North Charleston mourn classmate who died in medical episode

March 31, 2025

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A group of students at R.B. Stall High School led a classroom walkout Monday morning to express their grief over the sudden loss of a classmate on Friday. Tyrek Smith, 15, died after suffering “a major medical crisis” on Friday, Principal Steve Larson said in a message to the school community over the weekend. EMS took Smith to an area hospital where he died. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed that Smith died Friday afternoon at Summerville Medical Center after a medical emergency happened at the school. Smith’s biological mother claims he suffered from chronic asthma.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy strikes as student-athlete, 15, dies unexpectedly at Miami water polo tournament

March 30, 2025

A South Florida community is grieving the death of a 15-year-old water polo player who died unexpectedly at a tournament in Miami on Friday afternoon. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School sophomore Lucas Osuna’s death has been confirmed by the school and his family, although many of the specifics of the tragedy remain unclear, publicly. The cause of death is not known and it remains unclear if Osuna was competing at the time of the incident. Parents, referees and Ransom Everglades staff helped perform life-saving measures to try to save Lucas, according to a statement from his water polo team, the Miami Whitecaps.

Link

Ryan Michael Cochran, 18

March 31, 2025

Peoria, IL – Ryan Michael Cochran, age 18, of Peoria, passed away March 23, 2025 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Peoria. Ryan was currently a Senior at Limestone Community High School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

A student dies in Southeastern Louisiana University residence hall, university officials say

March 24, 2025

A female Southeastern Louisiana University student died in her room at a residence hall, university officials announced Sunday night. Authorities determined foul play was not involved in the death of the student — who university officials did not name Monday morning — University President William S. Wainwright said in a message.

Researcher’s Note – The University of Louisiana System announced Monday that all students enrolled in its nine institutions will be required to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Lee Guest, 27

March 30, 2025

Santa Cruz, CA – Jacob Lee Guest, Jake, beloved son and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27. A lifelong resident of Santa Cruz’s East Side, he touched many lives with his generous and compassionate heart. Jake recently returned to Cabrillo College pursuing a lifelong dream to move to Lake Tahoe and become a firefighter. He aspired to someday open a Sober Living House and mentor those struggling with addiction.

Researcher’s Note – Cabrillo’s “vaccination” policy: Fall 2024: Updated 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines [sic] are recommended for everyone 6 months and older . Limiting the spread of respiratory viruses helps everyone, especially vulnerable members of our community like children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated [sic] this season to protect themselves and their loved ones from respiratory viruses. Respiratory infections like flu, COVID-19, and RSV are common during the fall and winter seasons, and getting immunized [sic] against these diseases has been proven safe and effective in preventing serious illness in children and adults (CDPH). Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two (and probably more) killed in “vaxxidents”:

No survivors after plane crashes into house in Minnesota

March 29, 2025

A small plane flying from Iowa to Minnesota in the US crashed into a suburban home and caused it to catch on fire, officials said on Saturday. The plane had taken off around 12:20 local time (17:20 BST) before crashing in a residential area of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Investigators said it was unclear how many people were onboard the plane, but Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said there were no survivors among the passengers. No one inside the house was reported killed. The National Transportation Safety Board said it intended to investigate the cause of the crash, which remains unclear.

Link

Authorities identify 72-year-old Bardstown man found dead in submerged vehicle

March 31, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A 72-year-old Bardstown man found dead in a submerged vehicle in northeast Nelson County has been identified. Officials with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said they believe Gregory A. Phipps suffered a “medical emergency” before driving into a pond late Sunday night. He was found by crews with the Northeast Nelson County Fire Department in the 300 block of Chaplin Road around 10:30 p.m. after a caller reported seeing taillights in a pond. Officials said the car was submerged nearly 65 feet from the bank. Crews used a boat to get to the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate Found Dead Inside Riverside County Jail

March 31, 2025

RIVERSIDE, CA — A 49-year-old man who was booked into a Riverside County jail last week following his arrest on an outstanding warrant and alleged misdemeanor crimes was found dead Sunday in his cell. An investigation into the death of Stephen Alan Frost of Riverside was continuing Monday, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said there were no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jail inmate dead after he was found unresponsive

March 31, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old inmate at the Shelby County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. Courtney Berry was found in a restroom around 9 a.m. Lifesaving measures were given, and he was taken in critical condition to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said a pre-existing medical condition may have played a role in his death. The cause will be determined by the medical examiner. This is at least the fifth death of an inmate at the jail this year.

Link

Officials identify inmate found dead at jail in Santa Maria

March 29, 2025

Officials identified the female inmate found dead in her cell at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria [CA] on Monday as 57-year-old Caprice Fowler of Lompoc. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office also reported the cause of death as unavoidable. Fowler died from acute peritonitis due to a ruptured gastric ulcer. The manner of death is natural causes. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, while doing cell checks a custody deputy found the Fowler down in her cell.

Link

Rikers detainee who ‘suddenly became unwell’ and died had been sick for days

March 29, 2025

New York – The young detainee who appears to have died of a ruptured appendix and infection began showing serious medical issues in the city jails as long as three days before he collapsed on Rikers Island and was rushed to the hospital, the Daily News has learned. Ariel Quidone, 20, collapsed March 13 at the Robert N. Davoren Center and was taken by medics in grave condition to Elmhurst Hospital where he needed to be revived 14 times before he died March 15. But on March 10, three days after he entered the jail system after being arrested on robbery charges, he was already throwing up and exhibiting extreme distress. Yet, he was not taken to the hospital at that point.

Link

Suspect dies in Manhattan courthouse hours after being arrested in Times Square subway station

March 26, 2025

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is investigating how a man died while incarcerated at Lower Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday morning — the city’s second in-custody death of its kind in less than a week. Police say the 43-year-old man — whose name has yet to be released — was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a holding cell at 100 Centre St. At around 8 a.m. on March 26. EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sources with knowledge of the incident report that the man had been arrested the evening prior, March 25, inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station after he was spotted holding the emergency door open. Once stopped by transit cops, they found him to have at least two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The sources said he was also found in alleged possession of a controlled substance. Police brought the man to the courthouse’s Central Booking around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Sources said he was found, still faintly breathing, Wednesday morning before being rushed to the hospital. The exact cause of his death remains unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Fr Bruce Wilkinson, veteran Black Catholic priest in Georgia, dead at 70

March 31, 2025

Fr Bruce Wilkinson, a retired African-American priest of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, died this month while recovering from a stroke suffered in the fall. He was 70 years old. The archdiocese announced the news on the day of his passing, March 24, describing it as the result of a “short illness.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Multi-talented Schotz left her mark on the community

March 30, 2025

Laurie Schotz [63], the executive director of the Southwest District of Kiwanis, died March 18, in Lubbock, Texas, after a short illness. The talented singer, actor, dancer, stuntwoman and lover of animals, leaves behind many friends and admirers in the communities of Roswell and Artesia, where she brought not only her many talents, but also her warm personality, distinctive laugh and love of community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Kirk Passes Away

March 30, 2025

A Findlay [OH] man who was a successful businessman and very passionate about the community he loved and called home has passed away. Richard Kirk, the CEO of Kirk Corporation, died on March 25th at the age of 66. “Surrounded by his loving family, Richard Charles Kirk, 66, passed away peacefully at 4:07 pm on March 25, 2025, at the Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle against myeloproliferative disease.”

Link

Veteran entrepreneur passes away while at South By Southwest

March 27, 2025

Simon Karmakar, a veteran entrepreneur and a well-known member of the Triangle technology community, was at South By Southwest pitching his company, MasRefund, when he passed away as a result of a stroke in his Austin [TX] hotel room on March 12, 2025. Karmarkar was 60 years old and is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and a stepdaughter.

Link

President of Dayton Realtors, Pat Corle dies after brief illness

March 24, 2025

The real estate community in Dayton, Ohio, is mourning the unexpected passing of Pat Corle, the esteemed President of Dayton Realtors, who passed away after a brief illness. Her sudden departure has left colleagues, friends, and family in deep sorrow as they remember a woman who dedicated her life to the real estate industry and the betterment of her community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 9:

Kim Domanski, 52

March 9, 2025

On March 7, 2025, Kim Domanski sadly passed away. Kim was hired by the Baltimore [MD] Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) in 2005. In the 15 years at BOPA, she created and fostered many programs that enriched the lives of many Baltimore residents, local, national, and international visual artists. In 2022 she became the Chief Operations Officer at The Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum.

Researcher’s Note - Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate for Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in water off Hooper Road; family says he was fishing

March 28, 2025

BATON ROUGE, LA — A man was found dead in a body of water off Hooper Road, deputies said Friday. Family members dropped 40-year-old Samuel Allen off to go fishing on Thursday around 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies added that units were later called around 9:22 p.m. after the family could not find him. Allen, who family said had a history of seizures, was found around midnight when EBRSO Maritime divers and firefighters found the Allen’s body in the water near Kaitlyn Weeden Drive. The cause of the Allen’s death is pending an autopsy by the coroner’s office.

Link

Hiker dies after being airlifted off Camelback Mountain

March 26, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ – A man who was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being rescued from Camelback Mountain on Monday has died, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Crews were called out to the Echo Canyon Trailhead at around 9:30 a.m. on March 24 for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency. “Crews made contact with an adult male near the summit [who] was unconscious and not breathing,” Phoenix Fire Department officials said. “Firefighters immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts.” The hiker was hoisted off the mountain, and taken to the hospital. On Tuesday, firefighters said the man died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Staten Island environmental activist dies at 45 years old

March 26, 2025

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Everybody talked about her smile.” That’s what longtime friend of Maya Bank-Shikhman, Lawrence Pugliares, said about the 45-year-old environmental conservationist. Bank-Shikhman died on March 11, 2025, after battling glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for the past three years.

Link

Man, 64, dies of cardiac emergency after being hit in chest by puck during adult hockey league game in Jacksonville

March 26, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An adult hockey league game at the Community First Igloo turned tragic Tuesday night after a goalie was hit in the chest with a puck and later died after a cardiac emergency, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told police that the 64-year-old man from Gainesville was playing goalie in a recreational game at the hockey facility on Philips Highway when a puck hit him in the chest around 10:30 p.m. After being hit, the man said he didn’t feel good and left the game. He collapsed near the stands, still wearing his hockey uniform, and bystanders began CPR until paramedics arrived. The man’s family was with him and told first responders he didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. Paramedics rushed the man to Baptist Medical Center, where he died.

Link

5-year-old child found alone in Carmichael apartment with dead woman, sheriff says

March 24, 2025

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 5-year-old child was found inside an apartment in Carmichael with a dead body, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were initially called to the Montecito Apartments on Rutland Drive around 2:15 p.m. for a welfare check. A woman said she had not heard from her mother for a few days. After fire crews arrived, the woman in the apartment was declared dead. The child was also found in the home with no other adult. At that point, the sheriff’s office responded to the residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in West Covina

March 24, 2025

A man was found dead Monday morning in West Covina [CA], but foul play was not suspected, police said. Officers and firefighters responded at 7:20 a.m. to the area of Barranca and Cameron avenues to a report of an unconscious man at the location. Officers found the man was not breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, said West Covina police Sgt. Enrique Macias. The medical examiner will confirm the man’s identity and determine his cause of death, the sergeant said.

No age reported.

Link

Donald Lowe, 56

March 31, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Donald Thomas Lowe died March 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Thompson, 63

March 31, 2025

Scott M. Thompson, of Wyoming, MI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the age of 63. He was employed at Materials Testing Consultants since 1985, where, as an Assistant Project Engineer he was a mentor for many team members in Geotechnical Engineering.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Williams, 63

March 31, 2025

Michael Williams, age 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Charlotte, N.C., on March 17, 2025. In 2010 Michael underwent a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with Leukemia. Despite all odds, and nothing short of a miracle, he beat cancer. From California, life took him to N.C., where he landed a job with Wells Fargo Bank Head Quarters until his retirement in 2019. Michael loved to cruise. He usually had a cruise booked every month. He loved traveling, seeing the world. And making new friends.

Researcher’s Note - Do You Need to Be Vaccinated [sic] to Cruise? It Depends on the Ship and Destination: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colby Adams, 23

March 31, 2025

Colby Shield Adams, age 23, of Gloucester County, [VA], died unexpectedly on Friday, March 28, 2025. Colby graduated from Gloucester High School in 2020 and was currently in an iron workers’ apprentice program with W. O. Grubb Crane Rental and a proud member of the Local #28 Iron Workers’ Union. He was a good man who always put others before himself. Above all else, he fiercely loved his family and his fiancée, Victoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Rukule, 64

March 31, 2025

Michael J. Rukule, 64, of Euclid [Ohio], passed away at his home after a short illness on March 24, 2025. Michael was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving from 1979-1985.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Sherrod, 52

March 31, 2025

Knoxville, TN – William “Joey” J. Sherrod, Jr. – age 52, went home suddenly on Saturday, March 29th 2025, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was employed by Creekview Health and Rehab, and formerly employed by Tomcat USA Inc., and ASARCO mines.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Stewart, 62

March 30, 2025

Mark L. Stewart, 62, of Windsor [CT], formerly of Suffield, beloved husband of 32 years to Rose Mary (Moore) Stewart, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 21, 2025, while visiting his cousin in Keizer, OR. After high school, Mark enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and served while attending the University of Hartford, where he played varsity soccer and majored in mechanical engineering.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Dean Wolford, 69

March 30, 2025

Peoria, IL – David Dean Wolford passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2025, at his home in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harry E. Grafelman, 66

March 30, 2025

Hanna City, IL – Harry E. Grafelman, 66, of Hanna City, passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Rose, 41

March 29, 2025

William Stefan Rose (”Will”), 41, of La Crosse [WI], died unexpectedly at home in his sleep on March 24, 2025. He graduated from Logan High School in 2002, and graduated with honors from the Western Technical College Culinary Arts program in 2017. Since then, Will worked as a cook at the La Crosse Country Club, focusing on Mulligan’s Restaurant, a job he loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kay Christopher-Richards, 56

March 29, 2025

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – Kay Ann Christopher-Richards, 56, died unexpectedly on March 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori Johnson, 65

March 29, 2025

Lori I. Johnson, 65, of Duluth [MN], passed away after a short illness on Wednesday March 26, 2025, in Aspirus St. Luke’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Mesmer, 61

March 29, 2025

Jeffrey Miller Mesmer, age 61, died peacefully in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, after a short illness. He graduated early in order to join his beloved Marines and was ultimately highly decorated. Jeff lived in Aurora, Colorado, for many years before moving to Kentucky to serve as Director of Environmental Services for the University of Kentucky Hospitals.

Researcher’s Note - UK HealthCare joins several other Ky. Hospitals in no longer requiring employee COVID vaccination [sic]: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Waters, 72

March 29, 2025

Rosemary Alice (Dworak) Waters of Carmel [IN], passed away on March 24, 2025, at the age of 72, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Segovia, 57

March 29, 2025

Jose Luis Segovia, age 57, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Noack, 35

March 29, 2025

Adam W. Noack, 35, Clintonville [WI], formerly of Gillett, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Storts, 41

March 29, 2025

Jeffrey Scott Storts, 41, of Union Furnace, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Henry, 68

March 29, 2025

Barbara Ellen Henry (Reed), 68, of Killbuck, Ohio, peacefully entered her eternal home on March 28. 2025, following a short illness. She retired from Walmart in 2022 after 17 years.

Researcher’s Note – Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Schroeder, 67

March 29, 2025

HUNTINGTON, NY – Janet Schroeder, 67, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 26, 2025, due to kidney failure.

Link

Luis Lopez, 42

March 28, 2025

Luis Carlos Medina Lopez, 42, of Hartford [MI], was born Sept. 27, 1982, in Chicago, the son of Jose Medina and Concepcion Lopez. Luis passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2025, at his home. Luis was formerly employed as a maintenance mechanic at Regloplas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Homan, 46

March 28, 2025

Ryan P. Homan, age 46, of Coldwater [OH], died Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Mercer County.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Klovski, 64

March 28, 2025

Garden City, MI – Gerald Eugene Klovski, a devoted father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2025, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Violet Pfahler, 65

March 28, 2025

Violet L. Pfahler, 65, of Antis Township [PA], died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, March 26, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abraham Sullivan, 32

March 28, 2025

Abraham Brendan Sullivan, age 32, died suddenly March 5, 2025, in Anchorage [AK]. A lifelong commercial fisherman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Nusenko, 65

March 28, 2025

Hanover, PA – Michael Nusenko, 65, beloved husband and best friend of Nancy Toth Nusenko, passed away suddenly and entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald MacNeill, 64

March 28, 2025

New Lenox, IL - Donald MacNeill, age 64, passed away suddenly at home on March 20th, 2025, due to illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marsha Abrams, 71

March 28, 2025

Marsha I. Abrams of DuBois, PA, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 — just two days after the passing of her beloved husband, Dr. Albert Abrams. After relocating to DuBois, she continued working alongside Albert at Penn Highlands Hospital until their passing.

Researcher’s Note – Dr. Albert Daniel Abrams, [ 76 ], of DuBois, PA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home: Link Penn Highlands to enforce federal vaccine [sic] mandate in response to Supreme Court ruling: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Frinzi, 58

March 28, 2025

Oconomowoc, WI - Anthony “Tony” Joseph Frinzi, age 58, passed away suddenly at home on March 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Della MacKearney, 36

March 28, 2025

Della Irene MacKearney, 36, passed away on March 23, 2025, at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following a medical emergency earlier in the week.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Biskup, 51

March 28, 2025

Mark Edward Biskup, 51, of Poughquag, NY, beloved son and guardian angel of Bonnie and Louis Biskup, died very suddenly at their home on March 24, 2025, of sudden cardiac death. Despite tremendous efforts to save him, he is now in God’s presence. A grateful thank you to the Beekman Fire Department and Rescue Squad and their EMTs who valiantly tried so hard to save him.

Link

Elisabeth A. Daugherty, 64

March 27, 2025

Elisabeth A. Daugherty, 64, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at her residence.

Researcher’s Note – A post from her daughter on Facebook: “I’ve dreaded this day my whole life: I don’t have words, I don’t. She lost her battle to cancer , she fought like hell. I can’t say much more.” Link

Link

Carla Singletary, 59

March 26, 2025

Carla Ann Wiggins Singletary, 59, of Hortense [GA], passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025, at her residence after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jalen Daugherty, 22

March 26, 2025

Pickerington, OH – Jalen Daugherty, 22, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Sunday, March 23, 2025, before sunrise. His sudden and unforeseen departure has left an unfillable void in the hearts of those who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Suhr, 66

March 26, 2025

Phelps, NY – Christine L. “Tina” Suhr, age 66, died unexpectedly on Monday March 24, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jared Hoekstra, 41

March 26, 2025

Jared James Hoekstra, 41, of Wittenberg [WI], died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Wittenberg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Hinderliter, 65

March 26, 2025

Linda A. Mushrush Hinderliter, 65, of Elderton [PA], passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 25, 2025, at the Indiana Regional Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She continued her education in Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked in the medical field most of her life, working in various positions at numerous places.

Researcher’s Note - CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

Link

John G. (Oszie) O’Connor, 70

March 25, 2025

Worcester, Massachusetts and formerly, Limerick, Ireland. Passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Saint Vincent’s Hospital lovingly surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Schmader, 66

March 25, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Matthew “Matt” Blaze Schmader, who departed this life on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the age of 66. A proud and dedicated veteran, Matt honorably served in both the United States Navy and the Armed Forces and later retired from the United States Postal Service.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jody Flesner, 50

March 25, 2025

Jody Flesner, 50, of Camp Point, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away unexpectedly from a brief illness Sunday, March 23, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Jody was a 2011 graduate of Blessing Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. Jody worked as an x-ray technician at several area hospitals during her 14-year career.

Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor’s order, all healthcare workers were required to have covid shot(s): Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Priscilla McCandless, 71

March 25, 2025

With deep sorrow, we announce that Priscilla J. McCandless, 71, of Nobleboro [ME], passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025, due to complications arising from an impaired heart valve.

Link

Brent Morey, 72

March 24, 2025

Brent Morey, 72, Minot, died suddenly on February 24, 2025, at his Winter residence in Destin, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 23:

David Foster, 64

March 23, 2025

Houston, Texas - David Scott Foster left us suddenly on March 14, 2025, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (544)

Ontario (319)

