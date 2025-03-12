A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Pamela Bach, ‘Baywatch’ actress and David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, dead at 62

March 6, 2025

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has died at 62, Fox News Digital can confirm. Bach-Hasselhoff, who died March 5, was married to actor David Hasselhoff from 1989 until 2006. The TV star’s cause of death is being investigated by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office. The actress appeared alongside Hasselhoff in “Baywatch” for 10 seasons and also landed roles in “The Young and the Restless,” “The Fall Guy,” “Sirens” and “Knight Rider.”

Iconic Space Ghost voice actor George Lowe dies aged 67 after mysteriously vanishing off social media

March 4, 2025

Veteran voice actor George Lowe has died at the age of 67. The actor and comedian is most widely known as the voice behind Space Ghost, on the animated series Space Ghost Coast to Coast. In a post to Facebook, longtime friend and broadcaster Marvin Boone revealed that Lowe had died from a long illness.

No cause of death reported.

R&B artist dead at 64 after private battle with bladder cancer

March 8, 2025

D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné has died. He was 64 years old, his family shared on his Instagram after his passing Friday morning. Wiggins, who founded the group in the 80s, has been privately battling bladder cancer the past year, his family wrote. Wiggins was a vocalist and the bass guitarist of the R&B group, with his brother Raphael Saadiq and their cousin Christian Riley, who Wiggins is survived by.

Aaron Rossi (formerly of Ministry and Prong) has passed away

March 7, 2025

Aaron Rossi, former drummer for the Ministry and Prong, passed away at the age of 44 from “a sudden, severe heart attack”. Rossi, widely known as ‘The Beast,’ performed on Ministry‘s “Adios… Puta Madres” live album in 2009 and “From Beer to Eternity” in 2013.

DJ Funk, trailblazing Chicago ghetto house producer, dies aged 54

March 6, 2025

DJ Funk, the producer who coined the term “ghetto house” and was one of the Chicago scene’s key innovators, has died aged 54. The artist, whose real name was Charles Chambers, had stage four cancer and his family had launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for his funeral this week.

Anthony Brandenburg, 54

March 9, 2025

Anthony “Tony” James Brandenburg, 54, of Minneapolis [MN], passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, February 24, 2025. He attended Minneapolis College of Art & Design (MCAD) while juggling an illustrious photo career working with magazines such as Time, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, Glamour, Self and many others. He was co-creator/developer of “365 Things to Avoid in the Twin Cities” and designed over 50 album covers. His designs and campaigns won multiple awards and honors. He was a talented musician and was very well-known in the Minneapolis music scene.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Wolfley cause of death: Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster dies at 66

March 10, 2025

Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent most of his 12-year career playing for Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh [PA] and later became a fixture on the Steelers radio broadcast team, has died. He was 66. WDVE-FM in Pittsburgh, where Wolfley worked in various roles during Steeler broadcasts, including most recently as a color commentator, confirmed Wolfley’s death. Wolfley had recently been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Researcher’s Note – WDVE-FM is currently owned by iHeartMedia iHeartMedia Implements COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]/Testing Policy: Link Steelers, NFL incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] in an attempt to return to normalcy. Unvaccinated players and team personnel, in essence, will remain under the COVID protocols that were in place for the 2020 season: Link

Legendary Cincinnati anchor/reporter dies

March 3, 2025

Veteran Cincinnati TV sports anchor/reporter Greg Hoard, who served as a Cincinnati Reds beat writer for several years, died Feb. 27. He was 73. Hoard worked the Reds beat during the Pete Rose gambling scandal in the late 1980s. After leaving Fox 19, Hoard served as an editor for Cincinnati Profile and Cincinnati Gentleman magazines.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage dead at 61

March 10, 2025

Beloved, longtime Fox News Channel cameraman Craig Savage died at 61 on Sunday after a courageous battle with cancer. Savage joined Fox News on October 3, 1996, four days before the network launched, and has played a key role in its success.

Iowa Native And Father of Influencer Holley Gabrielle, Rick Rojek, Passes Away at 52

March 8, 2025

Rick Rojek, a beloved resident of Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2025, at the age of 52. His sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. Rick’s daughter, Holley Gabrielle Rojek, paid an emotional tribute on social media, writing: “Life is precious. You truly just never know when your entire world is going to flip upside down. Unexpected, no signs & no warning…”

Terri Cornett, former OKC mayor’s wife and arts advocate, dies of cancer

March 7, 2025

Terri Cornett, a prominent Oklahoma civic leader and advocate for the arts, died Thursday after a year-long battle with cancer. Cornett, 65, had been a prominent television executive in Tulsa when she married then-Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett in 2014.

Luther Keith, groundbreaking Detroit journalist and musician, dies

March 6, 2025

Luther Keith, the civic-minded Detroit native who broke racial barriers over a 30-plus-year career with The Detroit News before founding a successful nonprofit and performing as a blues guitarist, has died. He was 74. Mr. Keith died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Mark S. Lee, a longtime friend, confirmed Thursday. He had a regular gig, playing at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge on Livernois in Detroit on the first Tuesday of every month. Manager Karen Wilson said Mr. Keith was there Tuesday and played like usual.

No cause of death reported.

RIP Hal Hirshorn

March 5, 2025

New York, NY – Several EVG readers shared the sad news that Hal Hirshorn, an artist well-known in the downtown community, passed away on Feb. 4. Little had been made public about his death until a feature at The New York Times yesterday. His sister, Harriet Hirshorn, told the paper that the cause of death was coronary artery disease. He was 60. While other artists of his generation rode the art-market boom of the last three decades, he remained aloof, rarely putting his work up for sale at galleries.

A member of Congress “died suddenly”:

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died at the age of 70

March 5, 2025

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died at the age of 70, only a couple of months into his first term as a congressman. Turner, D-Texas, suffered a medical emergency after attending President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, according to a NBC News report. Linda Brown, a spokesperson for Turner, said he was taken to a hospital in Washington Tuesday and died at his home Wednesday morning after being released.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Michael Orlicky, 69

March 7, 2025

On February 27, 2025, in Redwood City, California, he went to his eternal home after a short illness. Since 1990, Mike pastored Coastside Baptist Church in Half Moon Bay, California.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:’

Remembering Charlie Bliss

March 5, 2025

Atlanta, GA – Charlie Bliss [66] died suddenly while vacationing with his wife, Lisa, in Australia. He spent a large part of his career as a social justice lawyer at Atlanta Legal Aid Society, and worked for decades on behalf of the disabled, the poor and others who were being treated unfairly.

No cause of death reported.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Steven Michael Jackson, 63

March 4, 2025

Moxee City, WA – Steven Michael Jackson was born April 9, 1962, in Los Angeles, CA. He died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Monday, February 17, 2025, one month after first seeing symptoms. A mild-mannered accountant by day, Steve transformed into super-hero dad and husband, motocross racer, and hockey aficionado outside the office. Steve had an uncanny ability to break out into motocross talk: whatever the subject, there would be some way for Steve to relate it to motocross. Steve also knew how to fix anything; all it took was his will and several YouTube videos.

No cause of death reported.

An airline pilot “died suddenly”:

Larry Douglas “Doug” Morgan, Jr., 60

March 5, 2025

After a courageous 16-month battle with cancer, Larry Douglas “Doug” Morgan, Jr. (60), of Advance, North Carolina, died at home on January 23, 2025. Doug found the career he loved after taking flight lessons and getting his pilot’s license. He took aviation courses at Chattanooga State. Doug left Resaca for North Carolina in 1986, worked his way up from regional to national carriers and was most recently a captain with JetBlue airlines.

Del Conca USA President Paolo Mularoni dies unexpectedly

February 25, 2025

LOUDON, Tenn. — Del Conca USA has announced that its president and CEO Paolo Mularoni died suddenly on Feb. 23, 2025. “The entire Del Conca Group (Del Conca, Faetano, Pastorelli, Del Conca USA, Optimum) mourns the passing of our president,” the release stated. “We are all deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Paolo Mularoni, the president/CEO of Del Conca USA.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Paul Fekete, 71

March 8, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — Dr. Paul Stefan Fekete died suddenly at home in Atlanta, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, following a brief respite from an extended illness. Dr. Fekete was the chief surgical pathologist at Gwinnett Medical Hospital, serving the Atlanta area for over 30 years. He was the founder and CEO of MediaLab Inc., a medical laboratory and hospital management company.

Researcher’s Note - Georgia healthcare workers face vaccination [sic] deadline amid staff shortages: Link

No cause of death reported.

Seven nurses “died suddenly”:

Stephanie Ross, 24

March 7, 2025

SCARBOROUGH, ME – Stephanie C. Ross passed away unexpectedly at home on March 3, 2025, at the age of 24. Her remarkable passion for helping others led her to nursing school at the University of Maine in Orono, where she made the Dean’s list each semester and graduated with her nursing degree this past December. She recently achieved her long-term goal of working at Maine Medical Center in Portland where she was eager to begin her first 12-hour shift and third week as an RN.

Researcher’s Note – March 10, 2023 – University of Maine System lifts COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Falecia Potter, 27

March 6, 2025

WHITEFIELD, ME – Falecia Lauran Potter passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 26, 2025. She later graduated UMA with a BSN in nursing. Falecia was continuing her education and was building her career at Maine General.

Researcher’s Note - UMaine System Is The Latest Maine University To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations [sic] This Fall. Link Maine Hospital That Fired Unvaccinated Nurses Over Mills’ Mandate Is Begging Them to Return Two Years Later: Link

No cause of death reported.

Gilbert Guzman Jr., 28

March 6, 2025

Gilbert Guzman Jr., a beloved husband, son, and brother, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 6, 2025, after a courageous battle. Gilbert, 28, was born on September 10, 1996, in San Antonio, Texas.

Researcher’s note – Guzman’s obituary picture is his graduation picture from nursing school, in 2023. Obit note: I still cannot believe you’re really gone… you were the life of the party. You brought out the best of us.

Angela Sue Bruns, 41

June 6, 2025

Carmi, IL – Angela Sue Bruns, 41, of Carmi, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at her home. In August of 2021, she began working as a Patient Access Specialist in the Urgent Care Department at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. In November of 2022 she was named Employee of the Month. In 2023, Angie was diagnosed with Bilateral Charcot, a rare condition that affects the bones, joints and soft tissue of the foot and ankle.

No cause of death reported.

Mountain Home woman injured in early morning accident

March 4, 2025

Mountain Home, AR – A Mountain Home woman suffered what was termed a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Baxter County. Twenty-four-year-old Lydea Clark was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield for treatment. According to the crash report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was traveling on County Road 69 near Game Farm Lane. Her vehicle reportedly exited the right side of the roadway and entered the ditch line. It later struck a utility pole and rolled over before landing back on its wheels. Update: Obituary – Lydea Desha Clark, 24, of Norfork, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Lydea was a 2019 graduate of Monticello High School and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing homes before joining Baxter Lab in Mountain Home. She attended Crossroads Community Church and had a deep love for animals, especially cats. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, shopping, cooking and baking, and cherished moments with her family and friends.

Toni McBride, 73

March 10, 2025

Toni Lee McBride, 73, of Ludlow [IL], passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday afternoon (March 8, 2025). She earned her associate degree in nursing at Parkland College and worked as a nurse for 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Meier, 39

March 9, 2025

Christopher Carl Meier, 39, of Macomb [MI], died Thursday February 27, 2025. Chris graduated from Lapeer West High School and went on to join the United States Army. Chris returned from his five years of service to push himself through the struggle of a registered nurse program. He was proud to be a nurse at McLaren – Flint for a few years, found exciting success as a travelling nurse a few years, then landed at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.

Researcher’s Note – COVID: Kaiser Permanente Makes Vaccination [sic] Mandatory for All Employees: Link VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Ebb Carbon Co-Founder Matthew Eisaman Has Passed Away

March 10, 2025

New Haven, CT – Matthew Eisaman, a prominent figure in the field of carbon capture and an associate professor at Yale University, passed away on February 28, 2025, after battling a prolonged illness, at the age of 46. Eisaman had joined Yale in 2023, becoming part of a group of distinguished scientists invited to work with the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture (YCNCC).

Researcher’s Note - Yale’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

62 infants “died suddenly”:

Caleb, 1 year

June 6, 2025

Bethlehem, GA – My name is Steve Gray tragically the other day my dear friends took their baby in for a normal check up at the doctors next thing they know they are being sent to the hospital. Not long after arriving at the hospital and after the doctors had taken the baby back they came back out and informed my friends that their beautiful son Caleb had passed away. We still don’t know what the cause is or why . Caleb had just turned 1 year old.

No cause of death reported.

Adriel Estrada, baby

March 25, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – It is with a broken heart that we share the devastating news of the loss of our beloved baby Adriel Estrada. This tragedy has left the family heartbroken, and the pain of losing a precious angel is something we can’t put into words. Though his time with us was far too short, he filled our lives with immense love, joy, and laughter. His smile and sweet spirit touched everyone who knew him, and we will carry his memory in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zion

March 10, 2025

Perris, CA – With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news that Dionna & Maurice have experienced the unimaginable loss of their precious baby, Zion. No parent should ever have to go through such pain, and during this time of profound grief, we want to come together to support them in any way we can.

No cause of death reported.

Aurora Kathleen Moschiano, stillborn

March 10, 2025

Geneva, NY – A very tragic loss of their unborn daughter, Aurora Kathleen Moschiano. In January, they announced they were very excitedly expecting another baby girl. ❤️ Along came February, Alaia fell ill and wasn’t able to fight this illness at home. She was then admitted to the hospital where they all endured a long, tiring, and emotional stay. Both Alaia and Alexis tested positive for RSV. Alaia’s compromised lungs could no longer do the job alone; she was placed on oxygen and given rounds of steroids and Lasix! She developed pneumonia, and things got worse before they got better. Alexis and Trevor stayed beside her throughout. Then they learned of some very tragic complications their unborn daughter faced, all while in the hospital with their first enduring all that she was going through. Alaia was discharged on Saturday, Alexis went into labor on Monday, and Aurora made her entrance into this world that Tuesday, 3/4/25. Born too precious for earth, she gained her angel wings.

No cause of death reported.

Baby girl at 31 weeks pregnant

March 10, 2025

Moberly, MO - Aaron and Chey. They lost their beautiful baby girl at 31 weeks pregnant, This was completely unexpected and completely heartbreaking.

No cause of death reported.

Bennett Thomas, infant

March 10, 2025

Boynton Beach, FL – Bennett left us so suddenly. We all are heartbroken. But we know God has His own plan for Bennett and the family. Although he was with us for a very short time, our love for him will live on forever. He was such a sweet, cute, adorable, happy baby! So ticklish and giggly.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Santiago

March 10, 2025

Laredo, TX – Hello my name is Jeniffer Zepeda and I’m helping my cousin raise funds for funeral expenses for her baby boy Santiago who sadly passed away unexpectedly on 03/04/2025. It’s a difficult time our whole family is going through and we are trying our best to raise funds and lay him to rest

No cause of death reported.

Chance Atlas Ezekiel Jones, 19-month-old son

March 10, 2025

Greenwood, SC - Chance Atlas Ezekiel Jones, 19-month-old son of Ronnie Carlos Jones and Crystal Lashunda Rapp, died Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Self Regional Medical Center. From his beautiful smile to his infectious laugh, Chance brought joy to his family every day. His love for dance was unmatched, and he had a special way of making those around him feel loved with sweet hugs, kisses, and high fives, especially to his mom and dad. Chance enjoyed being read to and had a penchant for music; his favorite song, “Wheels on the Bus,” or his favorite show, “Caillou” never failed to spark his enthusiasm. He loved playing with his brothers and sister and was known for being a smart and strong little guy.

No cause of death reported.

Baby girl Robinson, 5 weeks

March 9, 2025

Chester, SC – On 2/04/2025 @ 11:28pm I was introduced to motherhood. The best feeling in the world. My daughter was beautiful made & Thank God for her. But it wasn’t so simple. My baby girl she had to have open Heart surgery. Surgery went well and everything was seemly going smoothly. Until the early morning hours of 3/8/2025 at about 1 am. My beautiful small bundle of love was gone...Unplanned & Not aware I sit still in disbelief and sadness.

No cause of death reported.

Arianny Scarlett Garza, 6 weeks

March 9, 2025

Pharr, TX – On the morning of March 9th, the Garza family woke to every parent’s worst nightmare. Their sweet baby Arianny Scarlett Garza had passed away. Arianny was only 6 weeks old.

No cause of death reported.

Weston, 15 weeks

March 9, 2025

Searcy, AR – This last week, a tragedy hit our family. My little sister, Courtney and her fiancé, Hunter, lost their little boy, Weston. At only 15 weeks, he was already loved by so many. We have been so thankful for the outpouring love, sympathy, and support over the last few days.

No cause of death reported.

Avery John “A.J.” O’Neil, 3 months

March 8, 2025

Lindside, WV – Avery John “A.J.” O’Neil, 3-month-old infant received his heavenly wings in Moms arms surrounded by his favorite nurses, Abby & Haile, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lauren, 7 months

March 7, 2025

Manila, AR – Yesterday afternoon (3-6-2025), sweet Lauren took a nap that she did not wake up from. At only 7 months old, this horrible event was not something her mother was prepared for.

No cause of death reported.

Raniyah Yvonne Lee, 1 day

March 7, 2025

Bogalusa, LA – On February 27th, 2025, my son’s girlfriend had to have an emergency C-section because fluid was spreading around my granddaughter’s lungs and stomach. When she was born, she passed away because of complications with the fluid spreading.

Troy, 2 months

March 7, 2025

Fairdale, IN – We were blessed with our first grandson in December. He was such a sweet, loving baby that was taken too soon. Our son was off work due to a foot surgery and was home with our grandson, Troy, when he found him unresponsive in his crib. This has been a tragedy for all of us.

No cause of death reported.

Kiyomi Lee Carter, 3 weeks

March 7, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Baby Girl, Kiyomi Lee Carter. Kiyomi, of Homerville, Ga., was born on February 14, 2025, and passed away on March 5, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Bentley James Lillard, 1 day

March 7, 2025

Jefferson City, MO – Bentley James Lillard, of Jefferson City, MO, was born into heaven, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at MU Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Muela, stillborn

March 7, 2025

Midland, TX – Though Baby Emma’s time with us was brief, she was cherished beyond measure. From the moment her existence was known, she was loved deeply and awaited with open arms.

No cause of death reported.

Deanna Mary Clarke and Deandre Glenroy Clarke, Jr., twin infants

March 7, 2025

Cleveland, TN – Deandre Glenroy Clarke, Jr., infant son of Deandre and Chrishayna Clarke, passed away long with his twin sister Ddeanna, on March 4th, 2025 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

No cause of death reported.

Lillyona Rose Hurst, infant

March 7, 2025

Flemington WV – Lillyona Rose Hurst, infant daughter of Michael Joseph Hurst, and Tamika Diane Bressler of Flemington, WV, passed away at birth on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the WVU United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.

No cause of death reported.

Oaklynn Rae, 5 weeks

March 7, 2025

Charles City, IA – The beautiful angel baby in the picture is my granddaughter, Oaklynn Rae. A terrible tragedy has befallen our family, and Miss Oaklynn has gone to be with our Father in Heaven. This leaves many distraught and grief-stricken. Miss Oaklynn was the light in her parents’ eyes. Now her parents (still children themselves) need to bury their 5-week-old princess.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Mateo, stillborn

March 6, 2025

Belton, MO – Sherlin and Derrick were eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first baby, our precious Mateo. Sherlin was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section due to sudden and severe preeclampsia. There was nothing we could do to stop it. She lost a significant amount of blood during surgery, requiring 15 blood transfusions to stabilize her. It was a terrifying and unimaginable moment for our family but especially for her and the father, Derrick. Then, our world shattered. We received the devastating news that baby Mateo didn’t make it. There are no words to describe the pain, the emptiness, and the heartbreak that Sherlin is feeling. She was so ready to love him, to nurture him, to be his mom.

No cause of death reported.

Denver Roy McMilleon, 6 weeks

March 6, 2025

Columbus, GA – Hi, my name is Sheryl Medley and my six-week-old grandson Denver Roy McMilleon has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Michea Thompson, infant

March 6, 2025

Jourdanton, TX – Jarrett Thompson who’s little boy passed on Monday, 3/3/2025. Baby Michea Thompson was born with a heart defect in the short little life he has undergone so many heart surgeries. Micheal was a sweet adorable little boy who was loved by so many people.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Theodore Austin, 2 months

March 6, 2025

Metter, GA – On January 9, 2025, God blessed us with the greatest gift, our beautiful baby boy, Gabriel Theodore Austin. He was born perfectly healthy, full of life, and surrounded by love. Becoming his mother was the most incredible feeling in the world, and everything we did was to give him the best life possible. To create a better future for Gabriel, we moved from Florida to Georgia, ready to start a new chapter. Every day with him was a blessing, his tiny fingers wrapping around ours, his sweet little coos, and the way he looked at us with so much innocence and love. He was our everything. But on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 5 a.m., our world shattered. During his early morning feeding, Gabriel was found unresponsive. We rushed him to the local hospital in Metter, GA, praying for a miracle. But there was nothing they could do. Our sweet boy was gone, taken from us without warning. The doctors told us it was SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), an unexplained tragedy that can happen to any baby, with no signs, no suffering, and no way to prevent it. He would have been just shy of two months old.

No cause of death reported.

Naya Amelia Gunn, 1 day

March 6, 2025

Killeen, TX – Naya Amelia Gunn was born sleeping on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:06 pm. She weighed 5lbs 13oz and was 21 1/2 inches long. Upon her arrival she revealed herself to be a beautiful baby girl. Making her mother’s suspicions true and appointing her father the title of “The Ultimate Girl Dad”. Her sisters after finding out she was a baby girl immediately expressed their extreme love for the 3rd member of the “Gunn Girls”. Her head, full of beautiful curls, and long hands and feet were some of her most memorable features. Her family showered her with love during the short time they had with her until her departure.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Emma Grace Lara Vasquez

March 6, 2025

Gainesville GA – Baby Emma Grace Lara Vasquez, passed away on March 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Journey Lloyd Lidke-Rubio, 9 months

March 6, 2025

Gaithersburg, MD – Journey was a sweet, loving, bubbly little baby who was absolutely loved by his family, Mother (Linda Lidke) and Father (Jesus Alvarez-Rubio) and everyone who has met him. He will forever be warmly remembered by his courageous time on this earth. He was born June 4th, 2024 and his death date on March 2nd, 2025. He had no sibling and was the first child of both parents. He was never not loved. He may not have left the hospital but he did big things by helping the medical field learn more about his rare condition, Hypo-plastic left heart syndrome.

Madison Grace Speas, stillborn

March 6, 2025

West Point, VA – Baby Madison Grace Speas was born silent on February 28, 2025, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. Though her time with us was limited, the love for her is not.

No cause of death reported.

Leia Faith Barry, stillborn

March 6, 2025

Leia Faith Barry infant daughter of Christopher and Aja Barry, whose name was lovingly chosen for its meaning, “Child of Heaven,” was born sleeping on March 3, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Levi Bryon Hooker, infant

March 6, 2025

Kinston, NC - United with us in prayer as we reflect on the life of Infant Levi Bryon Hooker, of Raleigh, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at WakeMed, Raleigh.

No cause of death reported.

Holyoke police officer’s son passes away from leukemia

March 6, 2025

HOLYOKE, MA. – Holyoke Police Officer Crystal Conroy’s son, Ashton, passed away last Friday at the age of one. Ashton fought almost a year-long battle with acute myeloid leukemia and, after fighting until the very end, he passed at Boston Children’s Hospital with family beside him.

Cooper Adam Hinckley, 1 day

March 6, 2025

Wilmington, NC – Shortly after their first doctors visit, we received the news that the baby, a precious baby boy, had Trisomy 13. The prognosis was grim. Beth and Josh were told the choices were to terminate the pregnancy or carry the pregnancy knowing the chances of survival were slim. After discussing this as a family, they decided to continue with the pregnancy. We were all praying and hoping that our little Cooper would beat the odds and get the miracle we desperately wanted for him. And for us. Cooper Adam was due to enter this world on May 15, 2025. The following months his development was monitored. We knew if he was to survive, there would be challenges he would face. He would not have done this alone. Because the amount of love for this child was already unimaginable. On Monday, February 24, 2025, Coopers Mommy wasn’t feeling well. All of a sudden her whole body swelled to the point she was barely recognizable. She was admitted into the hospital with severe preclampsia. Her blood pressure and the protein in her body were extremely high. At less than 29 weeks pregnant, they had to induce her. Cooper Adam Hinckley was born on February 26, 2025, at 4:50 am. He was held, skin to skin, with his Mommy and then his Daddy. At 6:15 am, he passed peacefully from this world.

Baby Wrenn Kaysena, 3 weeks

March 5, 2025

Fresno, CA – On behalf of the Kaysena/Keophounsouk family, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Baby Wrenn Kaysena. The Lord has called her home on March 3rd, 2025, with her family by her side. Wrenn was born on Feb 8, 2025, to Jorny and Lisa, joining her sister Jaylynn and brothers Kylan, Kayden, and Warren. Wrenn’s 3 weeks on earth were amazing and brought so much happiness, laughter, and joy to her family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zulema, 1 week

March 5, 2025

San Bernardino, CA – Henry and his wife Jennie were expecting their 3rd baby. God had other plans for them and their baby. Baby Zulema decided to be born at 6 months. She was a strong baby, but since she was born prematurely, she earned her angel wings this past Sunday. Even though she was with them for only one week, she felt the love from her parents. Since this was unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Tylar Cheadle, baby

March 5, 2025

Bakersfield, CA – On 02/28/25 , our precious baby, Tylar, tragically passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Our hearts are broken, and we are left with overwhelming grief and the need to say goodbye far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Jamir, baby

March 5, 2025

Huntington, WV – It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating loss of baby Jamir. No parent should ever have to endure this kind of pain, and my heart breaks for her as she navigates this unimaginable grief.

No cause of death reported.

Ermias Kwadwo Amankwah, 11 days

March 5, 2025

McKinney, TX – Ermias Kwadwo Amankwah passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his two parents, Blaine Buno and Kingsley Osei-Amankwah, on February 28, 2025. Born on February 18, 2025, Ermias brought immeasurable joy to those who eagerly awaited his arrival. Though his time on earth was brief, his days were filled with warmth, endless cuddles, gentle hand-holding, and whispered “I love yous.” He will forever remain his parents’ precious baby boy.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Zyhir Brown, 5 months

March 5, 2025

Lansing, MI – Baby Zyhir Brown passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025. Age 5 months.

No cause of death reported.

Raef Eugene Dickinson, stillborn

March 5, 2025

Ottawa, KS – Raef Eugene Dickinson, our precious baby boy, was born sleeping on March 1, 2025, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

No cause of death reported.

Francesca Ann “Frankie” Quattro, 1 day

March 5, 2025

Canonsburg, PA – It is with heavy hearts and immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, Francesca Ann Quattro, who was called to eternal peace on February 27, 2025. Francesca (Frankie) was born on February 27, 2025, to her loving parents, Luke and Leann (Scarmazzi) Quattro, and brought immeasurable love and hope into our lives in the brief time she was with us. Frankie’s presence and beauty touched everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She was a precious gift and innocent spirit who will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and all who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Alonis Tyon Roman, 1 year

March 5, 2025

Roanoke, VA - Alonis Tyon Roman, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025. March 1, 2024 ~ March 1, 2025 (age 1).

No cause of death reported.

Silas Little Bald Eagle, 27 weeks gestational, stillborn infant

March 5, 2025

Pine Ridge, SD – Silas Little Bald Eagle, 27 weeks gestational stillborn infant was born in Rapid City, SD, to Holly Sitting Bear and Myron Little Bald Eagle. Silas made his journey back to the Spirit World on March 1st, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Kalia Savannah Rayne Pagan, 35 days

March 5, 2025

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Kalia Savannah-Rayne Pagan, sweet infant daughter of Kelsey and Karyn Pagan, was born January 24, 2025, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She passed away February 28, 2025, and is now sleeping in the arms of Jesus. Even though Kalia’s life was short, she touched everyone around her and will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Summer Rae Maclaury, 13 months

March 5, 2025

Waterville, NY – Summer Rae Maclaury was born on January 18, 2024, with a heart condition known as a hole in the heart and other issues with her heart as well. She had surgery two weeks after being born, then had another surgery done two days after the first one. She was put on ECMO, which is basically life support. She spent two months in the hospital and came home after that, needing an NG tube for feeds. She had been a normal baby since, celebrated her first birthday in January, and got a G-tube surgery done to help with feeds on February 28, 2025. She had to stay in the hospital due to oxygen issues. She was getting better until she threw up and activated a nerve in her heart that was sensitive due to her condition, causing her vitals to drop. They had to perform CPR for 30 minutes, trying everything, but nothing worked. Summer Rae Maclaury passed away on March 2, 2025.

Mylah Ailani Martinez, stillborn

March 5, 2025

Earlimart, CA – We ask for your assistance with funeral expenses and the unexpected costs associated with this difficult time to help lay their beautiful babygirl to rest Mylah Ailani Martinez who was stillborn on March 2, 2025.

Dominic Robert “Bam Bam” “Bubby” Peck, 7 months

March 4, 2025

Byron, NY – Dominic Robert “Bam Bam” “Bubby” Peck of Byron, NY, passed away on February 24 at his family home in Byron. Dominic was born at Strong Golisano Children’s Hospital on August 28, 2024. He spent a month in the NICU unit there until he was able to go home with his loving family, where he enjoyed the remainder of his life. Dominic spent time with his older brother, Kaiser Holzman, giggling while they played together. He loved to cuddle with his mommy and take Snapchats and pictures to send to all of our friends and family, making sure to pose just like the baby model he was. He also loved spending time with Daddy when he got home. He was always cooing, laughing, and smiling when getting his favorite tickles or when Mom, Dad, or his brother would help him stand up and down. Dominic truly loved to smile and laugh and loved his family.

No cause of death reported.

Sawyer Robert Jerimiah Bair, 23-day-old son

March 4, 2025

Manheim, PA – Sawyer Robert Jerimiah Bair, 23-day-old son of Jayden K. Walker and Kyle S. Bair, died on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Lancaster General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Armani Messiha Lozada, 6 months

March 4, 2025

Prospect, Connecticut – Sweet baby Armani Messiha Lozada, 6 months, entered into the gates of heaven on February 21, 2025. In his short life he brought immense joy and love and will be forever mourned and cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Delilah Opal Marie Taylor, 6 weeks

March 4, 2025

Mooresville, IN – Delilah Opal Marie Taylor, 6 weeks, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, February 27th, 2025. She was born January 14th, 2025 in Bloomington. Delilah was such a sweet and easygoing baby. Her radiant smiles were so precious and brought so much joy to those around her. She loved to snuggle with her big sister, Kaia, who filled her world with love and warmth. Though her time here was brief, she brought so much happiness to all of those that loved her. She will forever hold a special place in their hearts, and those memories will be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Oliver Richard Shetler

March 4, 2025

Evansville, IN – Baby Oliver Richard Shetler, beloved son of Thomas and Madeline Shetler, was born on February 28th. Oliver was loved beyond measure, not only by his wonderful parents but also by so many who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Kensley Renyea Wilkes, 1 month

March 4, 2025

Atlantic Beach, FL – Kensley Renyea Wilkes, who was born on January 29th, 2025, and peacefully left us on February 27th, 2025, at 6:36 am. Although she was born nearly 4 months early and weighing only 13oz, Kensley was still strong enough to grip her mother’s finger and respond to her father’s voice. Though her time with us was brief, Kensley Renyea Wilkes brought immeasurable love and light to our lives, she will be missed deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Mia Charlene Adelman, 5 days

March 4, 2025

Chillicothe, MO – Mia Charlene Adelman, 5-day-old infant daughter of Blake Adelman and Harley Fair, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025, surrounded by her family, at Saint Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Mia was born on February 23, 2025, in Springfield, Missouri. Although her life was a short 5 days, she left an impact on many.

No cause of death reported.

McKinley Ann Thompson, stillborn

March 4, 2025

TWIN FALLS, ID – McKinley Ann Thompson, the infant daughter of Blake and Madison Anderton Thompson, was silently born on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

No cause of death reported.

Francisco Gregorio Benjamin King, 2 months

March 4, 2025

Francisco Gregorio Benjamin King, 2-month-old of Killeen, TX, will be held at First Baptist Church of Killeen on Saturday March 8, 2025 at 3pm. Francisco, precious child of Alexis and Giovanni was born on December 12, 2024, and sadly passed away on March 1, 2025. Although his time with us was brief, Francisco touched the hearts and lives of everyone who had the privilege to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Edwards Kendal Clauss Jr., 19 days

March 4, 2025

Barberton, OH – Kyle Edwards Kendal Clauss, Jr., was born January 9, 2025, and passed away January 27, 2025. Kyle Jr. Was a loving baby whose life was short. Kyle Jr. Will be missed by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Infant Addilyn Grace Marshall, 1 day

March 4, 2025

Infant Addilyn Grace Marshall, daughter of Keaundrea Santia Marshall and Anthony McCray, went directly to be with Jesus from Texarkana, TX, on Friday, February 7, 2025. May God rest her soul and grant her family peace.

No cause of death reported.

Sweet Baby James, 8 days

March 4, 2025

Milliken, CO – From the moment he arrived on 2/22/2025 he was absolutely perfect in every way. Shortly after birth, doctors became concerned about his heart and lungs, and over the next six days, James was transported by helicopter to two different hospitals for specialized care. Despite the tireless efforts of his medical team, they discovered an infection, and he was placed on an ECMO machine in the Children’s Hospital Colorado as they fought to save him. After spending just a few days in the NICU, on 2/28/2025, our family had to face the unimaginable—saying goodbye to our precious James.

No cause of death reported.

Layken Cade Barker, infant

March 3, 2025

Greenwood, SC – Layken Cade Barker, infant son of Kenley Marie Lowman and Cameran Blaine Barker, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Self Regional Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

Damon George Ayala, baby

March 5, 0025

Brooklyn, NY – It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic loss of our precious baby, Damon George Ayala. This unimaginable loss has left us grieving, and we are now facing the difficult task of laying our little one to rest.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Aspen Denise Day, 4 years, 6 months

March 7, 2025

Biloxi, MS – With hearts full of love and sorrow, we announce the passing of our sweet girl, Aspen Denise Day, who graced this world for four beautiful years before being carried home on angel’s wings on February 22, 2025. Though her time with us was brief, her impact was immeasurable. Born on July 8, 2020, Aspen came into this world with incredible strength, facing every challenge with a spirit that could not be dimmed. Though she was born without sight, Aspen viewed the world in the purest way-through love, laughter, and the unbreakable connections she shared with those who adored her. She taught us all the meaning of resilience and reminded us that the brightest lights often shine in the smallest souls.

No cause of death reported.

Paco Perez, child

March 6, 2025

Chandler, AZ – It is with unimaginable heartbreak that we share the loss of Paco Perez, a vibrant, curious, and loving child whose life was taken far too soon. Just one day before their world changed, he spent a perfect family day—splashing at the water park, laughing until his cheeks hurt, and ending the night practicing jiujitsu. It was a day full of joy, surrounded by the people who meant everything to him. Late that night, Paco suddenly fell ill and could not breathe. Despite immediate medical care and every effort to save him, he did not recover.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ten teenagers “died suddenly”:

Gia Gentile, 14

March 10, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Gia Deborah Gentile, age 14, born June 9, 2010, in White Plains, NY. She donated and spent so much of her life to community service. Gia’s passions were cheerleading, starting at the age of four and most recently for the Westlake High School Varsity Cheer Team.

Researcher’s Note – Several obituary commenters mention pediatric cancer : “I am a Pelham resident who heard about your daughter’s passing ... as a fellow parent of a child who has faced and fought cancer , I know that there is very little I can say or do. Your family is not alone, and it sound like Gia leaves an amazing legacy.” “Gentile family, we are so deeply sorry for your loss .” Sheila & Jamie ( American Cancer Society )

No cause of death reported.

15-year-old student/athlete dies after collapsing during track practice

March 6, 2025

A high school freshman has died after collapsing during track practice. James Wesson “Wes” Phillippe, 15, of Somerset, died Tuesday morning after collapsing Monday during track practice at Meece Middle School in Somerset [KY], the Fayette Co. Coroner’s Office told media outlets. Phillippe, a Somerset High School student, was initially transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before being transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died. His cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Colonie volleyball player dies after suffering cardiac arrest at tournament in Boston

March 5, 2025

Albany, NY – The Capital Region volleyball community is mourning the death of a Colonie High School athlete who died following a cardiac incident suffered while playing in a tournament last month in Boston. John Verbo, a junior at Colonie High School, died on Feb. 25 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was 16. Four days earlier, Verbo went into cardiac arrest while playing at the Boston Volleyball Festival with the Clifton Park-based Capital Sliders volleyball club.

Aiden Raymond Cooper, 16

March 4, 2025

Las Cruces, NM – After a 5-month courageous battle with Leukemia, Aiden Raymond Cooper passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2025 in Rochester, Minnesota at the Mayo Clinic. He was at the tender age of 16. A junior at Organ Mountain High School, Aiden received several academic awards and often was recognized by faculty. Aiden had a real interest in science, with physics being his favorite class. He spoke about this with the doctors that were treating him at the Mayo Clinic and recognized the role science played in the treatments he was receiving. His doctors commented that he had an impressive understanding of his disease state and the treatments that they were using and looked forward to getting his questions daily in rounds. Aiden was not all business though, the doctors also noted that they looked forward to sharing a daily joke with Aiden during rounds as well. Aiden enjoyed playing video games, swimming, building Legos, watching marvel movies, and going to the park with his friends. Aiden selected a vacation destination yearly and would experience travel and adventure alongside his mother, Ari. His journey on this Earth is one marked with love, experiences, and compassion. Although Aiden was a bit bashful and introverted, he did touch the lives of many with his sense of humor. His passing has left a void in the hearts of family and friends. We ask that Aiden not be remembered for the way his life ended, but for the way it was lived and the profound impact he had on those who had the opportunity to know him.

Student from Wellington High dies after medical emergency

March 6, 2025

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A student from Wellington Community High School is dead after experiencing a medical emergency on campus. A spokesperson with the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed the campus was placed on limited movement when emergency services responded, and the student later passed away after being transported. The school is not releasing the identity of the child out of respect for the “family’s privacy and for confidentiality purposes.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Newark Scholar Athlete Dies While Playing Basketball at YMCA

March 10, 2025

The North Star Academy community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of its brightest young stars, 17-year-old Andrew Osei-Frimpong, who tragically passed away over the weekend after collapsing while playing basketball at the downtown Newark YMCA. According to a statement released to RLS Media by Newark Police, firefighters were called to the YMCA on Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, for a report of an injured or sick person. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive teenage male inside the facility’s second-floor gymnasium. Witnesses reported that he had been actively playing basketball before suddenly collapsing. Emergency medical personnel quickly transported the young athlete to University Hospital in hopes of saving his life. Despite their efforts, Andrew was pronounced deceased at 4:13 p.m. due to a cardiac event. Andrew was not just any student—he was an outstanding scholar and athlete, deeply involved in his school community. As RLS Media has learned, he played basketball, soccer, and volleyball for both North Star Academy’s Lincoln Park and Washington Park campuses.

Millington Football Community Mourns State Champion, Dustin Esterline

March 8, 2025

High school football player Dustin Esterline [17] of Millington [MI] has passed away suddenly. Esterline was a senior (Class of 2025) who wore jersey #79 and was part of the state championship team. He played for the Millington Varsity Football team, which had an impressive 14-0 record last season, ranking #17 in the state. Many tributes included resources for mental health support, emphasizing the importance of checking in on loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Georgia Southern football player dies after a battle with cancer

March 6, 2025

STATESBORO, Ga. – Tayvian McKibbins [18], a freshman on the Georgia Southern football team, has died after a battle with cancer. The team announced his passing Thursday evening. McKibbins attended Cass High School in Bartow County, Georgia, and joined the Eagles in January as an early enrollee.

Researcher’s Note - Georgia Southern pushed the clot shots: Seasonal COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] are available while supplies last to all Georgia Southern students, faculty, and staff right here on campus! Link

Belhaven student athlete passed away in her sleep , family says

March 9, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. – Natalie Black [19] was a sophomore track and field standout at Belhaven University. The Terry native was a lightning bolt on the track and a light to the ones around her. On Saturday, March 1, Natalie and her team traveled to Clinton to compete in their first outdoor meet of the season – but no one knew it would be her last. After the track meet, Natalie went home to spend time with her family, and after a long day, she lay down on the couch to take a nap but never woke up.

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Brian Oakley: A Rising Baseball Star Gone Too Soon

March 10, 2025

Carolina University mourns the loss of 19-year-old baseball player Brian Oakley. Brian was an exceptional first baseman and right-handed pitcher, standing at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. He had a commanding presence on the field, known for his strength, skill, and dedication to the game. He attended Fuquay-Varina High School in North Carolina, where he honed his talent before joining Carolina University. The cause of Brian’s death has yet to be officially disclosed, but the grief surrounding his loss is undeniable.

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Taylor Smith-MacLellan, 29

March 5, 2025

Taylor E. Smith-MacLellan, 29, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Feb. 4, after being stricken ill at her home in Stoughton [MA]. Southern New Hampshire University was a big part of her life, and for the past 3 years in addition to attending SNHU, she also worked as an Admissions Counselor there, helping students to make life altering decisions regarding their education and future.

Researcher’s Note – SNHU says students must be vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 before returning to school in fall: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Sullivan, 44

March 5, 2025

Jeffrey Naiche (de Jimenez) Sullivan, of Brookline [MA], died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2024. He hosted educational adventures for bespoke communities at ACIS Educational Tours, before joining the Global Experience Office at Northeastern University, where he guided and nurtured thousands of students over the past eight years.

Researcher’s Note - Northeastern to require COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for faculty, staff this fall: Link

No cause of death reported.

Eight teachers “died suddenly”:

Mary Elizabeth Cantú, 45

March 9, 2025

San Antonio, TX – An outpouring of heartfelt condolences and grief greeted news of the death of Mary Elizabeth Cantú, who died suddenly from a heart attack on Thursday, February 18, at age 45. Ms. Cantú was a beloved member of the San Antonio arts community and founder of Spare Parts, a recycling-focused arts nonprofit dedicated to making art supplies accessible and affordable for artists and educators. Ms. Cantú was Art Department Chair of the Alameda School for Art and Design at Henry Ford Academy, a tuition-free college preparatory high school in San Antonio.

Robert (Bob) Pinckney, former director of the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, passed away at age 66

March 8, 2025

Robert (Bob) Pinckney, former director of the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, passed away on Feb. 20 at age 66. In 2015, Pinckney was invited to teach a one-semester class in the emerging academic field of entrepreneurship at the University of Georgia. Under Pinckney’s leadership, the program fostered an ecosystem of innovation, bringing in coaches, mentors and donors from all types of businesses, and established two national pitch competitions.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Elenis NY Obituary Death : New York Co-Founder of Oh My Goodness Kids is Dead

March 7, 2025

The St. Demetrios School and Community are deeply saddened and heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Margaret Elenis Siklas [34], a vibrant, resilient, and inspiring young lady who touched the lives of everyone around her. Margaret was truly a beloved presence within the St. Demetrios School system. From her time as a student to her roles as a teacher, coach, and dedicated parent, she embodied the values of the school and fostered an environment of positivity and inclusivity. In her battle with cancer, Margaret showed the world what true courage looked like.

Researcher’s Note – Saint Demetrios “highly recommends” “vaccination,” but do not require it; “80 percent” of staff is “vaccinated,” and some have medical or religious exemptions: Link

Maryland school adds extra day for closure following faculty member’s death

March 5, 2025

Joppatowne High School in Harford County will have an extra day in June to make up for a school closure following a faculty member’s death. Last December, the school closed for a day to allow students to attend funeral services for Community School Specialist Niesha Jones [44], who died unexpectedly. Niesha began her career with Harford County Public School in May 2014, at the Judy Center as a Family Service Coordinator at Magnolia Elementary School (Joppa, Maryland).

Researcher’s Note – Harford County begins Covid-19 vaccination [sic] process Second phase administers to teachers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Buffalo Grove teacher Craig ‘Mr. Podo’ Podolski remembered for dedication to students

March 5, 2025

The Lake Zurich [IL] and Buffalo Grove communities are mourning the loss of a beloved junior high school teacher who died suddenly last weekend. Craig Podolski, an eighth-grade English teacher at Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove-based Aptakisic-Tripp Elementary District 102, died from a cardiac event early Sunday at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington. The beloved teacher known for his humor, smile and dedication to family, students and community was 45. A Lake Zurich resident, Podolski started in District 102 in 2009 and served as girls’ volleyball coach and boys’ and girls’ basketball coach, among other activities.

Researcher’s Note – All K-12, higher ed and healthcare employees in Illinois must receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] or participate in weekly testing: Link

Tanis Emerald Kennedy, 61

March 4, 2025

Sharon, Pennsylvania – Tanis Emerald Kennedy, a loving, caring wife and mom, difference maker to the world, passed away on March 1st, 2025, following a five-month battle with cancer. Upon her beloved children starting school, she too went back, working at Hermitage School District, the last decade plus as a paraprofessional making a difference with all students but in particular and with great pride, with children on the spectrum.

Link

March 9, 2025

Bryan C. Kieser, beloved son of Teddy (Florence B.) Kieser and the late Carl E. Kieser, Jr., died unexpectedly on Monday, February 10, 2025, of heart failure, at his home, the Spinney at Pond View, Castleton, N.Y. For a brief period, he taught at Schenectady Community College before instructing students in math and critical reading at SUNY Plattsburgh for almost 30 years, until retirement in 2021.

Link

March 4, 2025

Monson, Maine – Patrick T. Hefferan, 40, passed away suddenly February 28, 2025. Patrick found his calling working with students at SeDoMoCha Elementary School and he loved being able to teach where his kids went to school.

Researcher’s Note – Maine public school teachers will be required to be vaccinated [sic] or undergo regular testing: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Mark DeGiovanni, 55

March 7, 2025

Kearny, NJ – Mark DeGiovanni, a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly leaving behind a legacy of passion, strength, and joy. Mark worked as a journeyman electrician at IBEW local 102 union for the past 25 years. His lifelong love was the sport of boxing, a journey that began in the gyms of Kearny at a young age. With unmatched dedication, he became a three-time U.S. Boxing State Champion in the welterweight division (147 lbs.) and earned a spot on the USA National Team, proudly representing his country while competing across Europe. Beyond his own achievements in the ring, Mark devoted himself to shaping the next generation of boxers. As a dedicated youth trainer, he shared his deep knowledge and love of the sport with young fighters throughout the Northeast, inspiring countless athletes with his guidance and encouragement. Mark was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael DeGiovanni, 51, passed only five months ago on October 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rogers community rallies for family of youth hockey coach after his sudden death

March 6, 2025

Elk River, MN – The Rogers community is rallying around the family of youth hockey coach Mike Betker [45]. The father and coach recently died unexpectedly, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support his family. The fundraiser, created by a manager for one of the teams Betker coached, extols his enthusiasm for the game and supporting the community’s young athletes.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Filkins, 50

March 10, 2025

Craig A. Filkins of New Bedford, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the age of 50. For 31 years, he was a dedicated cook at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he took great pride in his work. He also shared his love of softball as an assistant coach for several years with the Bay State Girls Softball League. In his memory, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Researcher’s Note – UMass Dartmouth is mandating COVID boosters [sic] for all students and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Death of Massachusetts sailor announced, flags to be lowered to half-staff

March 7, 2025

The death of a Massachusetts sailor has been announced. According to Massachusetts State Representative Steven Xiarhos, Ensign Oliver Cole, a 26-year-old from Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away on February 17, 2025. Oliver was active in various pursuits, including walking the woods of Dogtown, practicing archery, and scuba diving. He pursued a career in the Navy, beginning at Maine Maritime Academy, where he graduated from the Engineering Technology program.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two airmen “died suddenly”:

Joint Base MDL Airman Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency During Training

March 6, 2025

Lakehurst, NJ- The U.S. Air Force is mourning the loss of Tech. Sgt. Antoine Simmons, an airman from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (Joint Base MDL) who passed away following a medical emergency while attending training in Texas, base officials announced Thursday. Simmons, a member of the 87th Security Forces Squadron, died at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. The circumstances leading to his medical emergency have not yet been disclosed.

No age or cause of death reported.

30-year-old airman was ‘fighter to the very end’ after brain tumor diagnosis in Alaska

March 3, 2025

A beloved 30-year-old husband and father who served with the Air Force in his home state of Alaska has died about a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, military officials said. Senior Airman James “Nilson” Mixsooke, who grew up in the small community of Unalakleet in western Alaska, was diagnosed in early 2024, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said in a Feb. 26 news release. His tumor was determined to be an astrocytoma, base officials said. That kind of tumor originates in nervous system cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic, and the grade Mixsooke had was aggressive, base officials said. Mixsooke had surgery and was treated with chemotherapy and radiation, base officials said. Mixsooke died Feb. 19 at a base hospital, base officials said.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Brentwood Bank CEO dies unexpectedly at 40-year career milestone

March 7, 2025

Bethel Park, PA – One of the longest-serving leaders in Pittsburgh’s banking circles has died, a few months after marking his 40th anniversary at Brentwood Bank. Thomas Bailey [63], who had been the community bank’s CEO since 2000, passed away in his sleep on March 6.

Researcher’s Note – The federal government’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance today that requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] of all employees of federal contractors. Banks that conduct business with the federal government or that have branches on military bases or other federal property are subject to the executive order and guidance: Link U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads: Link

No cause of death reported.

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

Seth Shatley, 22

March 6, 2025

OKOLONA, MS – Mr. Seth Michael Shatley, 22, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 2, 2025, while at his residence. While living in Missouri, he was a Union Pipeline Teamster, working in the oil and gas industry. More recently Seth attended the Police Academy and worked as a Police Cadet in Okolona.

No cause of death reported.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confinement officer passes away after cancer battle

March 10, 2025

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A confinement officer with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has passed away after a battle with cancer. CO Zach McCoy passed away over the weekend, according to a post from his wife. According to his wife, McCoy was diagnosed with an aggressive, rare type of liver cancer at the end of 2024. McCoy had served with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for the past 6.5 years. He was 29 years old.

Researcher’s Note – Vanderburgh can require county employees to vaccinate [sic], but there’s a catch: Link 2021 fear porn: 15 positive COVID-19 cases reported at the Vanderburgh County Jail: Link

Retired New Albany Police Chief David Grisham, 72, dies

March 8, 2025

Retired New Albany Police Chief David Grisham, 72, died Saturday after fighting cancer. Grisham retired in June, 2013, after 40 years in law enforcement.

Longtime sheriff’s captain dies suddenly . He loved life, learning and helping others

March 8, 2025

Former Benton County [WA] sheriff’s Captain John Hodge loved learning, loved life and loved helping other to help themselves. Hodge, 76, died suddenly Thursday following a brain aneurysm, said his wife of 52 years, Debbie, and son Parker Hodge. He retired from law enforcement in 2005, but his wife wasn’t ready to leave her job. So for the next 10 years he worked as a Ben Franklin Transit driver. He left that spot in 2016 when his wife retired.

My heart is heavy:’ Chief announces death of veteran JPD officer

March 7, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. — A longtime Jackson police officer has died. The Jackson Police Department announced Friday that Cpl. Christopher Gallion Sr., passed away. Wade said Gallion, 39, suffered a medical crisis toward the end of his shift on Thursday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Gallion was married with young children, including a 3-month-old baby.

Researcher’s Note – Vaccine [sic] mandate deadline extended for City of Jackson workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Ridgeville firefighter dies in line of duty

March 9, 2025

RIDGEVILLE, Ind. — A Ridgeville firefighter died in the line of duty over the weekend. According to a Muncie Fire Department Facebook post, Donald “Hev” Caylor died “while responding to the call of duty.” A spokesperson for the Randolph County Coroner’s Office told FOX59 and CBS4 Caylor died at 5:16 a.m. Sunday at the Ridgeville Fire Station, which is located at 302 North Walnut Street. The coroner’s office indicated the 66-year-old’s fellow firefighters found him lying on the floor at the fire station. The Randolph County Coroner’s Office reported that Caylor’s exact manner and cause of death will be determined via autopsy at a later date.

Southern California firefighter dies from job-related cancer

March 8, 2025

A 32-year-old Southern California firefighter lost his battle with job-related cancer on Friday. VCFD said Minadeo was diagnosed with cancer last October and had been undergoing treatment.

William Allen Flynt, 49

March 5, 2025

West Point, MS – On March 4th, 2025, after a 6-month battle with cancer, William Allen Flynt, age 49, died in the arms of his wife and holding tightly to his precious big sister’s hand. He graduated from Simpson Academy in 1993 and Mississippi State University in 1997. He married Jessi Littlefield in 2002. He worked for the West Point Fire Department for 25 years and was a certified smoke diver.

Randall Lewis, 63

March 6, 2025

Randall Arthur Lewis, 63, of Augusta [ME], died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, while on vacation with family. Randy was a lifelong firefighter, beginning his career at age 16 as a volunteer for the Farmingdale Fire Department.

Researcher’s Note – Maine EMS departments could be short-staffed when vaccine [sic] mandate goes into effect: Link

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for Irish woman, 31, who died suddenly in New York

March 10, 2025

Mourners have paid tribute to a 31-year-old Irish woman who died suddenly in New York on Saturday. Jenna Shovlin, from Portnoo Co. Donegal, passed away suddenly in Manhattan on March 8th. She had spent several years living in New York and worked for Warner Bros. Film studio. Jenna was a production assistant on several major projects such as the Oscar-nominated tick, tick… BOOM!, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and the upcoming drama The Bride starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

Researcher’s Note – Warner Bros.’ policy follows the Walt Disney Company’s vaccination [sic] requirement for all salaried and non-union U.S. employees. Prior to that, Netflix announced that all actors and staff that come in close proximity to them, designated as Zone A crew members, must be vaccinated [sic] on all U.S. productions: Link

No cause of death reported.

Frequent Caller “James From Virginia” Passed Away While in Nashville

March 6, 2025

Bobby Bones Show listeners would recognize the name “James from Virginia.” He was a listener who called into the show all the time talking about the “Bobby Bones Show family” and sharing sweet antidotes and memories of his life. Just this past week alone, James had dropped off a package for each show member before he was planning to attend the Million Dollar Show and the show opened each of the packages up while doing a live stream. The show received unfortunate news this morning from James’ sister. She called into the show sharing that James passed away while he was in Nashville [TN] for the show. According to his sister, someone called 911 from a gas station and found him unresponsive in his car. She added that there are no suspicions of foul play. Bobby and other show members had tried to meet James when he dropped off the packages and at the Million Dollar Show, but he was elusive since the show didn’t know what he looked like.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dog walker finds body of man missing for 16 months near his home, Nebraska cops say

March 10, 2025

A man missing for 16 months was found dead less than 1,000 yards from his home, Nebraska authorities say. Foul play is not suspected in the death of Tyler Goodrich, whose 2023 disappearance sparked nationwide attention, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Goodrich was 35 when he went missing after leaving his home near Lincoln on Nov. 3, 2023, the sheriff’s office said. He left on foot after getting into an argument with his husband, who reported him missing the next day, according to a missing person’s flyer. Houchin said Goodrich’s remains were found in a wooded area 967 yards from his home. An autopsy is scheduled for March 10, but investigators said he was not killed.

Man found dead inside of home in Greenville County

March 10, 2025

PELZER, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man was found dead inside a home in Pelzer, South Carolina, by fire personnel. Officials say 70-year-old Danny Glen Chastain was found dead inside a home on March 5 on Holland Ford Road. According to the coroner, an autopsy was completed on March 6. The cause and manner of death is still pending.

Body found in Echo Canyon believed to be Wyoming man missing since December

March 10, 2025

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man from Lander, Wyoming, missing for nearly three months has presumably been found dead near where his vehicle was abandoned along Interstate 80 in northern Utah, authorities said. The remains of who investigators have preliminarily determined to be Brent Layman, 60, were discovered near the Echo Port of Entry on March 5, according to Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah. His cause of death is still unknown pending an autopsy. “The medical examiner’s office will be the ones to determine that, and we haven’t received that yet,” Sotelo said. Sgt. Sotelo added: “At this point, we don’t have anything that’s indicating foul play.”

Man found dead against concrete barrier on Sam Houston Parkway; authorities investigating

March 10, 2025

Deputies from Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call about a deceased man found leaning against a concrete barrier on the N Sam Houston Parkway W. The man was seen leaning against a concrete barrier in the 7330 block of the Sam Houston Parkway. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the man was deceased. EMS is on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Further details, including the identity of the deceased, have not been released. Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Missing Shreveport man found dead inside a home

March 7, 2025

SHREVEPORT, La. — A missing Shreveport man whose family reported him missing was found dead on Friday. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the family of Bobby Joe Smith, reported him missing after he had not been seen for some time. Police say the family was concerned for his well-being, and shared that Bobby suffered from dementia and liver cancer, both of which required medication. SPD says on Friday March 7, at approximately 1:37 PM, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 728 Christopher Street for a deceased person call. The homeowner, who lives out of town, had returned to check on her property when she discovered Bobby Joe Smith deceased on her couch. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and found no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brigette Whitehead found Dead

March 7, 2025

Oxnard, CA —The Oxnard Police Department wants the community to help find a missing adult. Brigitte Whitehead is a 60-year-old female, 5’3”, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot at 4300 Tradewinds Sunday, March 2 at approximately 7 a.m.; It’s unknown what Whitehead was wearing or carrying. Update: On March 3, 2025, at approximately 0940 hours, officers located Brigitte Whitehead, found deceased, near the 4300 block of Tradewinds Drive. The Oxnard Police Department and Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office are thoroughly investigating. However, investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found dead in Morganfield, authorities confirm

March 4, 2025

MORGANFIELD, Ky. – The search for a missing man in Morganfield has come to a tragic end. Tuesday, deputies say 50-year-old Lawrence L. Brown Jr. Was reported missing just after 11 a.m. A few hours later, authorities say his body was found between the U.S 60 Bypass and Bob Hite Rd. Deputies say that location was based on a missing cell phone report that came some time prior to Brown having been reported missing. Around 1 p.m., officials say EMA director Lee Baird found Brown in a deep ditch a few hundred yards from the location of the lost cell phone. Authorities believe Brown passed away not long after entering the ditch. An investigation is ongoing. Officials say there are no indications of foul play at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Richmond City Jail inmate found dead

March 10, 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate at the Richmond City Jail died Sunday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office said the name of the individual and details of the incident will not be disclosed.

No age reported.

Inmate pronounced dead after medical emergency

March 8, 2025

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. – Correctional officers at the county jail were alerted to an inmate having a medical emergency in one of the cell pods around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers performed lifesaving efforts for 34-year-old Kristi Meverden from Pound until medical staff arrived. However, all attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. The incident is still under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate at Cuyahoga County Corrections Center dies: Officials

March 7, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH – County officials are investigating after an inmate died while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Thursday evening. According to officials, the inmate, a 27-year-old man, “experienced a medical emergency” around 7:25 p.m. The man was identified as Nathan Kinney by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office. Investigators say he suddenly collapsed while taking part in recreational activities at the facility. Medical staff started rendering aid and the inmate was taken by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Dougherty County jail inmate found dead in cell, GBI investigating

March 3, 2025

ALBANY, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to investigate after an inmate in the Dougherty County Jail was found dead. According to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, inmate Anthony Davis was found dead in his cell. Davis was alone in his cell, and no foul play is suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Body found in burning car on Detroit’s east side, possible medical emergency

March 9, 2025

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit Police and Fire are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning car on the city’s east side. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, DFD was called for a car fire in the 6400 block of John R. Firefighters responded to the scene in just under 4 minutes. Once the fire was put out, crews found a deceased man in the car and notified Detroit Police. Preliminary information suggests the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and crashed. The car may have caught fire due to a mechanical issue. The incident is under investigation and pending autopsy.

No age reported.

Father killed , 9-year-old injured after medical emergency causes Hernando crash

March 7, 2025

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after he crashed his car in Hernando County late Thursday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 45-year-old was driving a Nissan Sentra south on SR-589 around 11:40 p.m. when he lost control of the car following a medical emergency. The Sentra then traveled into the median and overturned. The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He was taken to a local hospital along with his 9-year-old son, who was in the car during the crash. The man later died, while his son suffered non-life-threatening injuries. FHP did not release details about the medical emergency that led to the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Family releases more details about mom found dead in sunken car

March 5, 2025

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man is looking for answers after his wife was found dead in a large retention pond in east Shelby County Friday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Kristen Fundo, 35, was still wearing her seat belt when divers found her body inside her submerged vehicle at Grays Hollow Drive South and Grays Mill Drive off Walnut Grove Road. SCSO said there were no signs of foul play. Her husband said the medical examiner’s office told him there was no trauma to her body. Fundo said his family is devastated by his wife’s death. Kristen worked at Christ Methodist, and the couple’s daughter attended the Christian elementary school.

No cause of death reported.

‘Mr. Bedford.’ Mike Rosenberg, reporter, tireless volunteer and mentor, dies at 75

March 7, 2025

BEDFORD, MA — Mike Rosenberg had many titles — journalist, municipal board member, tireless volunteer, mentor and more. Rosenberg, a longtime Bedford resident, died suddenly on Feb. 24 while covering a high school basketball game. He was 75.

No cause of death reported.

Madera father dies picking up daughter from school: ‘It makes me so sad’

March 6, 2025

MADERA, Calif. – The family of a man who died following a medical emergency at a Madera school says his loss has left a void felt throughout the community. On Feb. 28, Madera Police responded to a medical emergency at the parking lot of St. Joachim’s Catholic School of Madera – where Gregory Bonogofsky died while picking up his daughter, 11-year-old Mackenzie Grace. Steffanie McClintock is Mackenzie’s older sister; she says Gregory Bonogofsky had been complaining about shortness of breath the week before the emergency. “He had gone to see a doctor the day before he passed away,” McClintock said. “They just told him to follow up with a cardiologist and gave him a high blood pressure medicine.” However, McClintock says Gregory Bonogofsky was hesitant to get further care at the hospital due to the potential cost of treatment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Lou Smith, 64

March 6, 2025

Horn Lake, Mississippi – Linda, 64-year-old resident of Horn Lake, Mississippi, passed from this life at her home surrounded by family on March 3, 2025, after a brief, 3-month battle with cancer. Linda didn’t win the battle, but she continued to place her faith in the Lord above her fears.

Austin James Capser, 28

March 6, 2025

Nampa, ID – Austin James Capser, age 28, passed away peacefully in his home on March 2, 2025, of cardiac arrest. Austin was a huge sports fan and loved watching football and basketball. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Raven’s and OKC Thunder. He loved sports (watching and playing), particularly since he was so naturally athletic.

Provincetown Native Steven Roda Dies at 75

March 5, 2025

Steven Kent Roda died unexpectedly at his home in Harwich [MA] on Feb. 19, 2025. The cause, confirmed by his stepdaughter Beth Federico, was cardiac arrest. He was inducted into the Army in May 1968. He served for nearly three years, including as a field radio operator in combat and received the Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign medals.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

Matthew Stengel, 51

March 10, 2025

Matthew Eric Stengel of Richboro, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Richboro, PA, on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the age of fifty-one. Matthew is known for his hard-working spirit, passion for the outdoors, many garden projects, dedication to his family and as a caregiver to his mother. A favorite destination and work environment was Washington D.C. where he worked on Capitol Hill for several years and then Lockheed Martin and McMaster-Carr before leaving for home to assist family. The family respectfully suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Katrick, 34

March 10, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Alex Barrett Katrick [34] on February 20, 2025, in Winooski, Vt. Growing up in Ohio and Vermont, he graduated from Montpelier High School in 2008 and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. Whether composing, jamming with friends or immersing in new sounds, music was his heartbeat — an endless source of expression and resilience in the face of chronic illness. Though prolonged illness sometimes created isolation, those who knew Alex will always remember a mind that never stopped seeking, a spirit that never stopped creating and a heart that left an indelible mark.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Simmons-Mauntel, 47

March 10, 2025

Melissa Lee Simmons-Mauntel (47), passed away suddenly on March 6, 2025, at her home in Cincinnati [OH].

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Bartelme, 51

March 10, 2025

Green Bay, WI – Tammy Bartelme, 51, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Lynne MacVean, 64

March 10, 2025

Lynne Ellen MacVean, a resident of Newport Beach [CA], died suddenly Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was 64. Lynne began her career in the accounting departments of several electrical contractors before founding Mammoth Electric, Inc. In 1995. She guided the Anaheim based company through significant growth and development as it’s sole owner and CEO. Her happiest times were practicing yoga, bicycling, watching sporting events, and trips to Maui and New York City.

No cause of death reported.

Vicky Lin Jensen, 66

March 10, 2025

Hayfield, MN, - Vicky Lin Jensen, 66, of Hayfield, MN, passed away peacefully Tuesday night, March 4, 2025, at her home after a four-month courageous battle with cancer.

Dave Eugene Oveson, 59

March 10, 2025

Salem, UT – Dave left this life unexpectedly and suddenly on March 4, 2025 at the age of 59 due to cardiac collapse.

Danielle Saul-Berrios, 48

March 9, 2025

Pekin, IL - Danielle Saul-Berrios, 48, of Pekin, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher T. “Chris” Lux, 62

March 9, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Christopher T. “Chris” Lux, 62, of East Peoria, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Chris served as a military policeman in the United States Army.

No cause of death reported.

Lorie Klie, 61

March 9, 2025

Lorie Ann Klie, 61, of East Liverpool, OH, died unexpectedly at home on February 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Russ, 59

March 9, 2025

Donna Marie Russ, 59, of Chesapeake [VA], passed away unexpectedly on 02/28/25.

No cause of death reported.

James Slattery, 52

March 9, 2025

Pearl River, NY - James Thomas Slattery, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 7th, 2025 at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Edward House, 59

March 9, 2025

Edward G. House, 59, of Clementon, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Stratford, New Jersey.

No cause of death reported.

Elton Brinker, 69

March 9, 2025

Newbury, VT – Elton Hunter Brinker, 69, died unexpectedly at his home earlier this year, February 1, 2025. He worked as a stationary engineer for more than two decades at Dartmouth College’s Hanover Heating Plant. Later, he earned his CDL and delivered fuel. More recently, he was a public school and private camp bus driver.

No cause of death reported.

Theresa Morealli, 71

March 9, 2025

Theresa P. Morealli “Terri”, 71, St. Benedict [PA], passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2025. Professionally, Terri retired after many years of dedicated work for Cambria County, where she served as the Director of the Northern Cambria Senior Activities Center, and later as a Regional Director.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Campbell, 66

March 9, 2025

Michael Campbell Obituary Loving father, grandfather, son and brother, Mike grew up in South San Francisco. He died unexpectedly in his sleep on February 27. A skilled journeyman printer he eventually ran his own small printing and copying business in downtown San Francisco. He lived in Pacifica [CA] most of his adult life. He was passionate about karate and recently achieved a Fifth-Degree black belt.

No cause of death reported.

Rene Davis, 60

March 9, 2025

Rene C. Davis, 60, of Greensburg [PA], passed away unexpectedly Friday March 7, 2025. She worked as a dedicated and loyal van driver for Fisher Transportation and most recently DMJ Transportation in Mt. Pleasant, ensuring the children she drove were always safe.

No cause of death reported.

Josh Cappello, 24

March 9, 2025

Josh Joseph Cappello, age 24, of Trumbull [CT], passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on February 27, 2025. Josh was at his home and surrounded by his loving family. He attended a year at Ithaca College followed by many years at Southern Ct State University, where he pursued a degree in history with a minor in religious studies. Josh will always be remembered for his thirst for knowledge, love of animals, incredible smile, dedication to his family, and his unwavering commitment to furthering brain tumor research.

Researcher’s Note - Connecticut State Colleges and Universities to require the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students this fall: Link

Gloria Susan Foster, 48

March 9, 2025

Batavia, NY – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria Susan Foster, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, friend, and talented beautician, who lost her courageous 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025.

Darlene “Dee” Rose Schatz, 58

March 9, 2025

Edgewater, MD – Darlene “Dee” Rose Schatz, 58, a 6-year resident of Annapolis, MD, and previously of Linthicum, MD, passed away on March 8, 2025 at her home after a 5-month battle with cancer.

Timothy James Matheney, 50

March 8, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Timothy James Matheney, 50, formerly of Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Michael J. Schumm, 60

March 8, 2025

Eureka, IL – Michael J. Schumm, 60, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at The Loft in Eureka, IL. Michael loved his family. He enjoyed socializing and working. He also enjoyed time with his friends and tinkering with motors.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Eineichner, 46

March 8, 2025

Mark James Eineichner, age 46, of Waupaca [WI], died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday March 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Mortensen Brown, 51

March 8, 2025

Huntington, UT – Our beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, Shannon Mortensen Brown, age 51, passed away March 6, 2025, after a courageous, six-month battle with cancer.

John Hart, 61

March 8, 2025

John Hall Hart, 61, of Davidson [NC], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2025. After working on his masters degree, he proudly served as 1st Lieutenant, Field Artillery in the US Army. During his service, he was stationed at Fort Sill, Fort Campbell, and in South Korea. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society NC Chapter.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Lynda McDonald, 54

March 8, 2025

Linwood, NJ – Lynda M. McDonald (Russell), age 54, died suddenly on March 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Lora Dynek, 53

March 8, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Lora Ann Dynek, 53, of Duluth, Minn., on Feb. 27, 2025. Lora passed away suddenly from a medical condition, leaving her family and friends heartbroken by this unexpected loss.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Turlis, 62

March 8, 2025

MOUNT CARMEL, PA – Thomas M. Turlis, 62, of 320 S. Poplar St., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, suddenly in his home. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Klein, 39

March 8, 2025

Nicholas “Nick” Klein, 39, a lifetime resident of Imlay City [MI], passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2025. Nick was a shipping manager at Dietech Tool & Manufacturing, Inc in Imlay City for 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Betty Jean Heims, 66

March 8, 2025

Thurmont, Maryland – It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Ms. Betty Jean Heims, 66, of 146 Emmitsburg Road, Thurmont, Maryland. She now watches over us after passing away peacefully Saturday, March 1 at her home after a seven-month journey with lung cancer, leaving a void that will not be easily filled.

Reuben Leroy Cole, Jr., 58

March 7, 2025

Peoria, IL – Reuben Leroy Cole, Jr., 58, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Carle Health – Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Cristian Ogden Gonzalez, 21

March 7, 2025

San Antonio, TX – Cristian Ogden Gonzalez, age 21, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 2, 2025, due to complications following a courageous 28-month battle with B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. (ALL).

Austin Wayne Grissom, 40

March 7, 2025

Tuscumbia, AL – Austin Wayne Grissom, 40, of Sheffield passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, following an eighteen-month battle with cancer. He was an Army veteran, an Emergency Medical Technician, and served a tour of duty in Afghanistan as a Medic.

William Michael Stephens, 47

March 7, 2025

Smyrna, TN – After a 4-month battle with cancer, Will is now healed and with his savior, Jesus Christ. And when he became sick, in November 2024, it became evident that the people loved him too. Will is already greatly missed.

Rebecca Bowman, 60

March 7, 2025

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Riffe Bowman, 60, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 1, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Gefert, 64

March 7, 2025

A lifelong resident of North Braddock [PA], age 64, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 6, 2025. She became a Histo-Technician with Quest Diagnostics and carved out a successful career for many years with Quest.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Modika, 40

March 7, 2025

Richard Modika, 40, of Woonsocket [RI], died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Woonsocket.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Smith, 66

March 7, 2025

Kelly Denise Smith, 66, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine McMichael White, 64

March 7, 2025

NAGS HEAD, NC — On Friday, February 28, 2025, Elaine McMichael White passed away peacefully at home during her battle with cancer.

Karen Thayer, 73

March 7, 2025

Karen A. Thayer, 73, of Belmond, IA, died unexpectedly at her home in rural Belmond, IA, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Christopher Smith, 38

March 6, 2025

Christopher A. Smith, 38, of Fayetteville [NC], passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2025, in his home.

No cause of death reported.

James Andrew Oliver, 37

March 6, 2025

James Andrew Oliver of Winterville, NC, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 2, 2025. He was only 37 years old. James was a loving husband and father and his biggest joy in life was his family.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ward, 62

March 6, 2025

Karen Sue Ward, 62, of Hillsboro [OR], passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 2, 2025, after a short illness. Karen loved working with her team at Walmart. She was a very hard worker; her team is missing her dearly.

Researcher’s Note - Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Keleise Ferguson Beal, 47

March 6, 2025

Aubrey, TX – Sarah Keleise Ferguson Beal was welcomed back to her heavenly home, 25 February 2025, at the young age of 47. Sarah departed this Earth much too soon and fought hard for five months, trying everything against an aggressive cancer and no longer suffers with pain, but now lives freely with God.

Jordan Rossman, 20

March 5, 2025

Jordan Rossman, formerly of Kimball, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his Waite Park [MN] home due to health complications. He was 20. Jordan’s independence was remarkable; despite the challenges he faced from epilepsy and diabetes, he approached life with tenacity and a fierce determination.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Nass, 74

March 5, 2025

STILLWATER, NY – Linda J. Nass, 74, of State Route 423, died unexpectedly in her home on February 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Lonnie Tucker, 70

March 5, 2025

Lonnie Tucker, 70, formerly of Arnoldsburg, WV, died suddenly at Roane General Hospital on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Kayda Ramirez, 74

March 5, 2025

A devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful friend, Kayda (Kitty) Lynn Ramirez, age 74 years young, of Tuttle [OK], passed away on March 1, 2025, after a short illness. Kitty worked as a waitress at Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant and was a Jazzercise instructor for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Kukacka, 32

March 5, 2025

Sara Lee Kukacka, age 32, of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early morning Monday, March 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Maitlin Doyle Craig, 30

March 5, 2025

Maitlin Doyle Craig, 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Passed away March 3rd 2025, at her home. Maitlin loved being a mother and learning everything she could to make sure she was giving her daughter the best of everything. Maitlin will continue to shine and emanate her beauty through Margot.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Dorn

March 5, 2025

Binghamton, NY – Keith Dorn died unexpectedly February 28, 2025, at his home. Keith was a software engineer for Baytek.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Iacono, 65

March 4, 2025

Mark Jude Iacono, lovingly known as “Marco/Marky Mark” left this world suddenly on February 27, 2025, at the age of 65 in Bay Shore, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Hooker, 62

March 4, 2025

Mark Alan Hooker, 62, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on February 27, 2025, at Select Specialty Hospital at CAMC after a short illness, with his mother and brother by his side. Upon graduation, Mark was commissioned as Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served honorably until his discharge in 1988.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jori-Lynn Briggs, 60

March 4, 2025

Jori-Lynn (King) Briggs, 60, of Bangor, Maine, passed away suddenly in her sleep on February 22, 2025, at her winter residence in Florida.

No cause of death reported.

John McTheny II, 66

March 4, 2025

Our dear John Martin McTheny II, age 66, passed away on January 15, 2025, in Grants Pass, Oregon, after a short illness. His son, John McTheny III was by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Wright, 53

March 4, 2025

Binghamton, NY – Sheila M. Wright, 53, passed away suddenly at her home March 2, 2025. Most notably, Sheila was employed by NYSEG for close to 25 years beginning as a Call Center Representative to most recently training to be a Gas Fitter.

Researcher’s Note – NYSEG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Please also note that AVANGRID currently has a COVID-19 “vaccination” Policy in place that, among other requirements, requires all employees to disclose their COVID-19 “vaccination” status. This Policy also requires all employees to either become fully “vaccinated” or to undergo weekly testing beginning on February 9, 2022: https://n9.cl/jxsxh

No cause of death reported.

Wilfred Stone, 62

March 4, 2025

Wilfred Stone was born in Bishop, CA to Francis Stone Sr. and Gertrude Duckey Stone on April 23, 1962. After high school he joined the Army, did his basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, MS, learned to rebuild engines at Fort Sill, OK, and trained as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. When he returned to California, he started his career as a wildland firefighter, first on the Sequoia National Forest and then coming home to Bishop to work on Engine 32 on the Inyo National Forest until his retirement in 2018 after 27 years of firefighting. He left us suddenly on February 23, 2025.

Researcher’s Note - VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Balma, 37

March 4, 2025

Jessica Mae Balma, 37, of Streator [IL], formerly of Utica and Granville, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2025. She was a dispatcher for Illinois Central Bus Co.

No cause of death reported.

Sheri Henley, 61

March 3, 2025

Sheri Marie Henley, 61, of Kitty Hawk, NC, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Kornaus, 72

March 3, 2025

Douglas L. Kornaus, 72, Pulaski [WI], passed away following a short illness on Friday morning, February 28, 2025, at a Green Bay hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Lee Prado, 43

February 5, 2025

Barbara Lee Prado went to be with the Lord at the age of 43, in San Antonio, Texas.

Researcher’s Note – Prado “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe: My name is Sabrina and I’m asking for any donation to help lay my mom to rest. In November of 2024 she was notified that she had stage 4 cancer and it was spread everywhere in her body. We prayed for a miracle but in as little as two months my mother took her last breath and is now with the lord up in heaven. It’s not easy saying goodbye to a parent: Link

Pearl Marie Arguello, 44

January 31, 2025

Pearl Marie Arguello, known affectionately as Pinche Pearla, departed this world in San Antonio, Texas, after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. Professionally, Pearl was a master of her craft, dedicating herself to the packing and moving industry. Pearl’s love for music and dance was infectious; she lived each moment with the rhythm of her favorite tunes, and her love for Zumba was unmatched.

Michael DeGiovanni, 51

October 23, 2024

Kearny, NJ - Michael DeGiovanni, 51, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2024. He was an Assistant Signal Repairman for The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the last 13 years as well as a proud member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS).

Researcher’s Note – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) employees working in New York facilities must be vaccinated [sic] by Labor Day or be tested weekly: Link

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Ontario (363):

Remembering Siv Sivaloganathan, 68

March 10, 2025

Sivabal Sivaloganathan [68], chair of Waterloo’s Department of Applied Mathematics from 2016 to 2023, and professor of Applied Mathematics from 1990 to present, passed away on March 2, 2025, after a brief illness. His journey took him from a postdoctoral research position at Oxford to a faculty role at the University of Alberta, before ultimately finding his academic home at the University of Waterloo.

Researcher's Note - University of Waterloo terminates 49 staff over vaccine [sic] rules:Link

Amanda Nicole Campbell, 37

March 10, 2025

After a long battle with neutropenia, Amanda Nicole Campbell, of Angus, passed away on Friday, March 7th, 2025, at the age of 37 years.

Researcher's Note: Neutropenia means that the body has too few neutrophils, a type of white blood cells. All white blood cells help the body fight infections. But neutrophils are important for fighting certain infections, especially those caused by bacteria.

