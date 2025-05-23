Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES (120)

Actor George Wendt, “Norm,” From “Cheers” Passes Away at 76

May 20, 2025

STUDIO CITY, CA—On Tuesday, May 20, actor and comedian George Wendt, better known as “Norm Peterson,” from the 80’s NBC TV sitcom “Cheers,” has passed away. A family representative first confirmed the actor’s death with ABC saying, “He died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

Researcher’s Note – George Wendt was featured in at least eight Hollywood projects between 2021-2023. Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Actor, Dies at 45

May 12, 2025

Samuel French, a Texas actor on the rise who portrayed the undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, has died. He was 45. French died Friday in a hospital in his birthplace of Waco, Texas, writer-director Paul Sinacore told The Hollywood Reporter. He had battled a cancer that spread through his body over the past couple of years.

Link

Steve Pepoon dead at 68: Emmy Award winning The Simpsons writer dies unexpectedly

May 13, 2025

Steve Pepoon, an Emmy Award winning writer for The Simpsons, has died unexpectedly at 68. The veteran writer had been in treatment for a heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis for the past two years before passing outside of his home in Paola, Kansas, on May 3. His wife Mary Stephenson confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Pepoon also co-created popular Nickelodeon cartoon The Wild Thornberrys which not only had success as a series but also had a 2002 feature film The Wild Thornberrys Movie.

Link

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Dead at 55

May 19, 2025

Ben Rathbun, best known for his appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has tragically passed away at the age of 55. According to TMZ, the reality star, who appeared on Season 5 of the hit show, died Monday, May 19 in the morning at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, surrounded by family. According to a source close to the family, Rathbun had been battling stage 4 stomach cancer since being diagnosed late last year.

Link

Jane Bright Dies: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Fan Favorite Was 71

May 15, 2025

Jane Bright, the Survivor: Nicaragua contestant, has died. She was 71. The Season 21 fan favorite’s daughter Ashley Hammett announced her mother’s death in a Facebook post on Thursday after her body was discovered earlier that day in her North Carolina home. “Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff,” wrote Hammett in the post. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Link

Noted ‘80s Hard Rock Guitarist Dead at 67

May 20, 2025

Chris Hager, a member of Mickey Ratt—the precursor to hit ‘80s hard rock band Ratt—and later a member of Rough Cutt, has died. He was 67. A cause of death has not been released. His death was announced on May 19 on the social media accounts of Stephen Pearcy, the former lead singer of Ratt. “Chris and I started Mickey Ratt together in San Diego 1977 and in moving to L.A. actually created the band RATT in 1981,” Pearcy wrote. “We were actually working on new songs recently, and they will be heard. I’m at loss my friend, we’ve been through a lot together.”

Link

Tennessee Native Grammy Winner and Country Music Mainstay, Dead at 71

May 17, 2025

Sharing a love for country music at a young age, Billy Earheart never lost that love for music. Having contributed to over 200 albums during his career, the legendary pianist sadly passed away at the age of 71. Playing his first gig in 1966, Earheart never lost that passion for performing and shared the stage with greats like Waylon Jennings, BB King, Eddie Hinton, Jimmy Buffet, Fleetwood Mac, and even the Eagles. Outside of his time on stage, the musician once struggled with sobriety. But according to his family, Earheart beat his addiction and was sober for over 30 years. “Billy passed away with over 30 years of sobriety. Without it, he would not have made it to 71.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 11:

‘Ozark Mountain Daredevils’ Larry Lee, co-writer of ‘Jackie Blue’ song, dies Saturday

May 11, 2025

Larry Lee, a founding member of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils who penned the hit “Jackie Blue” with late bandmate Steve Cash, died early Saturday in Springfield. News of the loss spread quickly, reaching members of the current band on tour in Wisconsin. “It was unexpected for all of us,” said manager Dwight Glenn, who confirmed the death of the band’s longtime “friend and brother.” He was 78.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Ramey, Lead Singer of Dropout Kings, Dead at 32

May 20, 2025

Adam Ramey, lead singer and founder of the rap-metal band Dropout Kings, died at age 32 on Monday (May 19th). His death was announced by the band, with no reason given for his passing. After his previous band The Bad Chapter had broken up, Ramey formed the new group Phoenix Down with rapper Eddie Wellz and others in 2016. The next year, they changed their name to Dropout Kings. According to Setlist.fm, Ramey’s last show with Dropout Kings took place February 8th of this year at the Orpheum in Tampa, Florida. Per the band’s website, Dropout Kings had upcoming dates scheduled in late May and August.

Link

Mark Greene, lead singer of The Moments, dies

May 20, 2025

Tonight we say a sad goodbye Mark Greene, the original lead singer of the legendary R&B group The Moments. Born in Washington, D.C., Greene formed the Moments in the mid-60s with Eric Olfus Sr., John Morgan and Richard Gross. Greene helped shape the group’s early sound, leading their 1968 breakout song “Not on the Outside,” which became the group’s first top 20 R&B hit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hall of Fame Rocker and Hit Country Songwriter Dead at 79

May 19, 2025

Tony Haselden, lead guitarist and founding member of the Louisiana-based rock band LeRoux and hit country songwriter, has died. Hselden passed away last Friday (May 16) at the age of 79. No cause of death has been released at this time. While he faced recent health issues that put him on the sidelines, he remained with the group until his death. Haselden was one of the only remaining original members of the band.

Link

Big Freedia Shares That Her Partner Devon Hurst Has Passed Away

May 16, 2025

Big Freedia is grieving the heartbreaking loss of her longtime partner, Devon Hurst, who passed away at just 38 years old from complications related to diabetes. The “Queen of Bounce” shared the devastating news with fans via Instagram on Thursday (May 15), opening up about the pain of losing her love of 20 years. In a deeply emotional tribute, Freedia wrote, “I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years, Devon Hurst, passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family.”

Link

R.I.P. Wayne Cornwall Jr.

May 16, 2025

Brooklyn, NY – R.I.P. Wayne Cornwall. Wayne passed away peacefully yesterday. Per his Aunt’s request, there will be a gathering/celebration of Wayne’s life at the bar Saturday night. RIP to our friend and New York metal fixture Wayne Cornwall Jr. Of Lies Beneath and other bands. He also worked at Duff’s Brooklyn.

Researcher’s Note – New York City to mandate vaccines [sic] for indoor restaurants, gyms, performances: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

TikToker Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg, 3, dies days after being pulled from backyard pool as cops probe ‘drowning’

May 19, 2025

Tiktok star Emilie Kiser’s son has died – days after he was pulled from a backyard pool. Trigg Kiser, three, was found in the pool on May 12 and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. But he died of his injuries six days later, cops in Chandler, Arizona, told the CBS affiliate KPHO-TV. Maracopa County [AZ] medical examiners confirmed Trigg died on May 18. But they have not revealed a cause of death. Trigg’s body was found after cops responded to a drowning call at a property. Cops and firefighters rushed to the scene and performed CPR. He was airlifted to the children’s hospital in Phoenix before he died. Cops say the investigation remains open.

Link

Reported on May 11:

Pro wrestling legend Sabu dead at 60

May 11, 2025

Sabu, the pro wrestling legend who made a name for himself as a hardcore and violent wrestler in the ring, has died, WWE announced on Sunday. He was 60. The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Brunk, performed his final event in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend and defeated Gamechanger Wrestling’s (GCW) Joey Janela in a no ropes barbed wire match.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former USC Swimmer Presley Bard Anderson Passes Away At 34 After Battle With Cancer

May 11, 2025

Presley Bard Anderson, a 14-time All-American swimmer at Indiana and USC and a member of the 2010–11 U.S. National Team, has passed away at 34 after a courageous, nearly three-year battle with stage IV lung cancer. She had been a dedicated teacher with the Napa Valley [CA] Unified School District since 2013.

Researcher’s Note – California lifts vaccine [sic] mandate for school staff: Link

Link

Former Dallas, Texas A&M football player dies during half marathon

May 20, 2025

DALLAS, TX – Friends and family are mourning the unexpected loss of a football player who grew up in the Dallas area. Brian Williams died after suffering severe heat stroke during a half-marathon last weekend, according to family members. He was a star football player at Bishop Dunne Catholic High School. After graduating, he moved on to play football for Texas A&M University. The 24-year-old earned his degree in engineering from Texas A&M last year.

Researcher’s Note – From free tuition to concert tickets, Texas colleges lured students and employees to get “vaccinated“: Texas A&M University in College Station and Texas A&M International University in Laredo have dangled the possibility of winning free tuition and fees in front of students if they get the jab: Link Voluntary Vaccine [sic] Incentive Program Open To Texas A&M Community: Students and eligible employees can enter to win substantial financial prizes. Five students will receive an award worth $14,500 to go toward education-related expenses at Texas A&M (tuition, fees and on-campus room and board): Link

Link

Update: Former MLB Pitcher’s Sad Cause of Death Released

May 13, 2025

A former Major League Baseball pitcher’s sad cause of death has been released. According to People, the Florida Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Scott Sauerbeck’s cause of death was “complications from influenza, with hypertensive heart disease listed as a contributing factor.” The report lists “Sequela of acute influenza A, including streptococcal pharyngitis” as his cause of death, People reported. His death was natural, and he had no “illicit substances” in his system, People reported. Although People reported his cause of death on May 12, 2025, Sauerbeck [53] died in February.

Link

Michael Quartey, Tropical Bowl Founder, Voorhees Sports Agent, Dies Suddenly At 47

May 19, 2025

Michael Quartey, a devoted father, attorney, professor, and the force behind several major college football bowl games, died suddenly on May 15, 2025, his family confirmed. He was 47 years old. Quartey, of New Jersey, founded the Tropical Bowl, FCS Bowl, and National Bowl, giving under-the-radar athletes a real shot at pro football careers. Over the past 15 years, his events drew scouts from the NFL, CFL, UFL, and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhamondre Stevenson missing from New England Patriots practice after heartbreaking loss of dad at age of just 54

May 20, 2025

Rhamondre Stevenson has missed New England Patriots workouts because of a family tragedy. The running back lost his dad Robert at the age of 54. Stevenson has not been at the team’s voluntary workouts this spring. And the reason was revealed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for the outlet. No cause was given for Robert Stevenson’s death.

Link

President, CEO of Utah Grizzlies hockey team dies at age 56

May 13, 2025

The president and chief executive officer of the Utah Grizzlies professional hockey team died unexpectedly over the weekend. Kevin Bruder, 56, passed away on Sunday, according to an announcement from the team and the Maverik Center. Bruder was also the general manager of the Maverik Center, which serves as the team’s home arena and venue for various events. It’s not yet known how Bruder died, but the announcement said his passing was “sudden” and “while enjoying the Utah outdoors.”

Researcher’s Note – NHL to require vaccines [sic] for players, hockey operations staff: Link The Maverik Center requires all fans to provide proof of full vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 (14 days after the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. There will be staff checking vaccination [sic] and/or proof of negative tests at each venue and denying entry to those non-compliant with these requirements: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Bendix Anderson, Veteran Housing Journalist, Dies

May 13, 2025

White Plains, New York – Bendix Anderson, a longtime writer for Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive, died unexpectedly April 17. He was 53. Anderson, who contributed to AHF for more than 25 years, was passionate about reporting on housing. He most recently wrote an in-depth article about the top 25 affordable housing lenders for the April/May issue of the magazine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia dies after battling cancer

May 21, 2025

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer, his family said Wednesday. Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month, when he said he would step down because his cancer had returned. Connolly had been elected to that leadership role in December over a challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., even after announcing his diagnosis a month earlier.

Researcher’s Note – Connolly’s advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines [sic] reflects his broader commitment to public health and evidence-based policymaking. He believes that vaccines [sic] are a crucial tool in combating the pandemic and protecting the well-being of the American people: Link

Link

Muskogee County DA Larry Edwards dies unexpectedly at home

May 12, 2025

TULSA, Okla. – Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards has died. The longtime prosecutor and community leader passed away at his home Monday, leaving behind a legacy of fairness, ethics and deep community involvement. Edwards had served as district attorney for nearly four years and previously worked as both a defense attorney and assistant district attorney in Tulsa and Rogers counties. Edwards died at home. Because his death was unattended, the state Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death. Muskogee police say there are no indications of foul play.

No age reported.

Link

Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr. passes away, city says

May 17, 2025

CLINTON, Ind. — Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr., who served the city since 2011, passed away on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. A Vietnam War veteran, Gilfoy was also a long-time member of the Clinton Lions Club, committed to the betterment of the city. The city of Clinton announced his passing and expressed their condolences. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former New Orleans Councilman, businessman, Jay Batt dies at 64

May 19, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Jay Batt, a businessman and former New Orleans City Council member who represented District A during Hurricane Katrina, died in his sleep Sunday, our partners at The Times-Picayune report. He was 64. As our partners at Nola.com report, no cause of death has been announced, though Batt had lived with diabetes for much of his life, said close friend Bill Kearney IV.

Link

Former Augusta commissioner found dead in Aiken County apartment

May 15, 2025

A former Augusta [GA] commissioner found dead in a Midland Valley apartment on Wednesday likely died of natural causes, Aiken County’s coroner said. Bernard E. Harper, 73, was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m., less than an hour after the coroner’s office was summoned to Kalmia Apartment Drive in Graniteville, S.C. An “extended family member” found Harper unresponsive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Growing up in Jersey City, N.J., Harper lived in the Augusta area for more than 30 years, working in the fields of hotel management, eldercare and commercial cleaning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Enon council member Paul Avery dies at 54; remembered as jovial, level-headed

May 13, 2025

The village of Enon [Ohio] is mourning the loss of a council member who recently died after a battle with cancer. Paul Avery, 54, passed away Sunday, after a “long battle” with cancer, according to his obituary. This was Avery’s first term serving on council and he was 3.5 years into his four-year term. Along with being a council member, Avery was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Yellow Springs and was employed by the State of Ohio for 30 years.

Researcher’s Note – Ohio Gov. DeWine creates economic incentive to get state employees vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Three infants “died suddenly”:

Calista Ann Levakis, 14 days

May 13, 2025

Hanover, NH – Calista Ann Levakis died unexpectedly on April 25, 2025, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. She was born to Kimberlee Collins and Gage Levakis on April 11, 2025. Though only here 14 days, her time here filled our lives with light, love, and hope. Born after an emergency c-section, Calista came home healthy and strong.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lenoir toddler dies at day care facility during first visit, mother says

May 20, 2025

LENOIR, N.C. – A 1-year-old girl died Monday after a medical episode at a Caldwell County day care facility on Monday and now police are trying to determine if it could have been prevented, officials said. The 16-month-old child was found unresponsive at Creative Beginnings of Lenoir on Monday, May 19. Police suspect she died of cardiac arrest, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. In a phone call with WBTV Tuesday, the girl’s mother said she’d dropped off her daughter Maddy at the day care facility for the very first time on Monday. She received a phone call later that day, that Maddy never woke up from an afternoon nap. Despite attempts at CPR to save the child’s life, she the girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Caldwell UNC Healthcare, Lenoir police said.

Link

Reported on May 9:

East Greenbush Police Probe Death of One-Year-Old

May 9, 2025

East Greenbush [NY] police are investigating the sudden death of a one-year-old child at a home daycare in East Greenbush. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday (May 8) at a daycare facility located inside a private residence. Authorities have not released detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The name of the child will be withheld until family members are notified. The East Greenbush Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the New York State Police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Boy, 13, Dies Over a Month After Sustaining Brain Injury During Basketball Game: ‘He Just Never Woke Up’

May 17, 2025

A 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized after sustaining a brain injury during a basketball game in March has died. Shama’ar Jefferson died this month, weeks after being hospitalized for injuries he sustained during a sports tournament on March 30, according to a Facebook post from the organization Just a Kid from Wichita. Jefferson began feeling unwell midway through the basketball tournament, according to local outlets KWCH-TV, KSNW-TV and KAKE-TV. The teen told coaches that his head had been hurting and he was suffering from blurry vision after the first half of the game, per KWCH-TV. Jefferson was then given a concussion test and passed, but he later collapsed when he stood up and moved to grab his bag behind the bench, KAKE-TV reported. The teen was taken to Wesley Children’s Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had been suffering from a brain bleed that was caused by a ruptured blood vessel, according to KAKE-TV. Jefferson underwent surgery and was then placed in the ICU. “He just never woke up from the injury,” his mother Shaquela later told KAKE-TV. Jefferson’s family detailed in a GoFundMe page that they moved the teen to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where they sought a “second opinion in his care giving” from a pediatric specialist team. “He was just doing something he loved, playing basketball,” Shaquela told KAKE-TV. “It’s hard to see him go from that to fighting for his life.”

Link

Charlee Sue Neblett, 14

May 19, 2025

Charlotte, TN – Charlee Sue Neblett also known as Karl, age 14, passed away suddenly at her home May 10, 2025. Charlee Sue was a 9th grade student at Creek Wood High School where she was an honor student. She was a proud member of the color guard, where she recently completed her first year, and proudly earned her varsity letter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

High School Senior Killed in Crash After Prom: ‘Feels Like a Cruel Joke,’ Loved One Says

May 19, 2025

A Massachusetts high school senior has died after she was involved in a car crash the night she attended prom. The 18-year-old Falmouth High School student was involved in the fatal crash on Acapesket Road on the night of Saturday, May 17, according to a joint statement from the Falmouth Police Department (FPD), Falmouth Fire and Rescue Department (FFRD) and Falmouth Public Schools (FPS). Family has identified the student as Ava Lodico, according to ABC affiliate WCVB-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT. Video from the scene, shared by the local outlets, showed the white Range Rover SUV driven by Lodico off the side of the road. The vehicle appeared to have slammed into trees, and the front end of the SUV sustained heavy damage. A source tells PEOPLE the crash occurred the night Lodico attended prom. Loved ones told WFXT that Lodico planned to study nursing at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

College Senior Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ After Falling from Balcony in the Bahamas Days Before Graduation

May 13, 2025

A college student has died after he fell from a balcony during a senior trip to the Bahamas less than a week before graduation. The student, later identified by his school, Bentley University, as Gaurav Jaisingh [21], was in a hotel room on Paradise Island with other roommates when it was “reported that he accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony” at around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 11, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement. “He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor,” authorities said. Jaisingh, who is not named in the report, died while being transported to a hospital. An investigation is ongoing. Bentley University said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that they were “profoundly sad” to confirm Jaisingh’s death. “One of our students, Gaurav Jaisingh, passed away last night in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas,” the school said. “We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones,” Bentley University continued. “Local authorities have shared with the university that they’ve completed their investigation and determined Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony.”

Researcher’s Note – Bentley University ended the university-wide COVID-19 vaccine [sic] and booster mandate on March 30, 2023: Link

Link

‘More than we can bear’: Missing California student found dead in Big Bear Lake

May 19, 2025

Big Bear Lake, CA - A Southern California college student who went missing in a popular mountain town over the weekend has been found dead in Big Bear Lake. Tanner Prentiss, 22, was last seen on May 17 at around 12:30 a.m. in Big Bear Lake, California, according to the city’s sheriff station. Search crews located his body in the water Monday shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the city’s Pine Knot Marina. CBS News reported that deputies searching the lake from a helicopter spotted Prentiss’ body, which was then recovered by a dive team. Deputies are investigating how Prentiss ended up in the water, the outlet reported. No foul play is suspected and his cause of death is under investigation by the coroner’s office, the Big Bear Sheriff Station confirmed on Facebook. The University of California at Santa Barbara student visited the lake with a group of friends, who reported him missing after he failed to return to their rental cabin, according to local stations KTLA and KABC.

Researcher’s note - University of California’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 4:

Hasna Maznavi, the LA-based founder of the first all women’s mosque in the US, dies at 39

April 4, 2025

Hasna Maznavi, one of the co-founders of the Women’s Mosque of America in Los Angeles [CA], died Wednesday from complications related to Type 1 diabetes, her family said in a statement. She was 39.

Link

Wichita-based youth safety advocate dies from heart attack

May 15, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - A man who spent his adult life working to reduce youth violence in Wichita died from a heart attack Sunday morning. Jose Sambrano [48] is well-known in the city of Wichita for his tireless efforts and conversations to advocate for youth safety and unity throughout the city.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 11:

Former Flowing Wells High School football coach dies at 74

May 11, 2025

I got an unexpected call Tuesday morning from John Kashner, the Flowing Wells High School football coach from 1988-96, asking me if I could meet him that afternoon. I hadn’t talked to Kashner for 15 or 20 years. “I attended the Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame banquet last week and I have a plaque for you,” he said. “I’m driving down from Casa Grande.” I met Kashner mid-afternoon at Costco on Tucson’s south side. He said this would be his last year as athletic director at Vista Grande High. “I’m 74,” he said with a laugh. “You never have a free minute as an AD with all the sports going on. I can’t wait to go back East and see my grandkids this summer.” I thanked Kashner. Can you imagine the quality of a man who would drive 90 minutes to deliver a lifetime-achievement plaque to an old sportswriter he hadn’t seen for 25 years? Tragically, this didn’t turn out to be a happy occasion. Kashner unexpectedly died of a heart attack a day later in Casa Grande [AZ]. There will be no trip to Maine to visit his grandkids.

Link

Reported on April 29:

New College of Florida loses softball coach to rare cancer

April 29, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla. – Coach Alyson Bermudez will go down in history at New College of Florida. She was the school’s first softball coach but her student athletes said she’ll be remembered for much more. Alyson died Sunday after a battle with cancer. She was 32 years old.

Researcher’s Note – From her GoFundMe: Apr 2, 2024: My name is Aly and I’m a 31 year old softball coach in Sarasota, FL. I live alone and don’t have any family in state. I just started a 6 month chemo plan for a rare type of ovarian cancer called Mucinous ovarian cancer . It’s very aggressive and unfortunately I’ve been delayed in getting the right treatment due to doctors not being sure how to treat. After finding a specialist who is experienced with this cancer , my plan is now the 6 months of folfox chemo and a hipec procedure after, which is a highly invasive, but potentially life saving surgery. I will be traveling to Tampa which is an hour from where I live four times a month (infusion hook up, and then removal two days later). The chemo has made me very sick so far – I’ve spent the last five days since chemo not able to keep any food or drink down, dealing with an upset stomach, constant discomfort, and severe fatigue/weakness. Looking into things that can help as none of the prescriptions are working and I can’t imagine living this way for one month, let alone six. I am very sick and weak from the chemo and need all the help I can get. Even before the chemo I had significantly declined physically in the last couple weeks due to the fast spreading of the cancer : Link

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 10:

Beloved Santa Barbara Teacher Bev Abrams Passed Away

May 10, 2025

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Charter School has announced the passing of beloved teacher, Bev Abrams. Abrams passed away on Friday, May 2, following a long battle with multiple health challenges. She was a founding teacher of Santa Barbara Charter School that began in 1993. She worked as classroom teacher, Director of Education, and Reading Specialist teacher until her retirement in 2020. In retirement, she returned to the charter school as a part-time social skills coach and mentor.

Researcher’s Note – California Implements First-in-the-Nation Measure to Encourage Teachers and School Staff to Get Vaccinated [sic]: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie (”AnneMo”) Massey, 43

May 14, 2025

Rochester, NY – Anne Marie – beloved daughter, sister and friend - died unexpectedly on May 7, 2025, at the age of 43 due to unforeseen heart complications. After High School, she had the opportunity to live in several different states where she held various teaching and administrator positions in schools and daycares and made it a priority to provide guidance, security, laughter and joy to the children she worked with.

Link

Reported on May 11:

Tammy Gray, 53

May 11, 2025

Tammy Lynn Gray, 53, of Woodford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Tammy worked in the Spotsylvania County Public Schools for many years. She started on the custodial team at Spotsylvania High School where many memories and people are still dear to heart and had the pleasure to be the ISS teacher at Massaponax High School for the last couple of years, where she was well loved by students and staff and the feeling was definitely mutual. She was looking forward to seeing another group walk across the stage on May 17th.

Researcher’s Note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

NYC special-needs gym closes after director dies from heart attack, leaving parents heartbroken: ‘Flabbergasted’

May 11, 2025

A beloved Manhattan sensory gym providing free after-school therapy for some preschool-age children with special needs has suddenly shuttered, leaving scores of families heartbroken. The Smile Center opened in Midtown in 2009 — and closed its doors last week after longtime Director Huck Ho died of a heart attack at age 56 earlier this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Researcher’s Note – New York City to mandate vaccines [sic] for indoor restaurants, gyms, performances: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Thomas Sippel, 54

May 18, 2025

Thomas O’Donnell Sippel died unexpectedly on May 8, 2025, in Alpharetta, Ga., at the age of 54. At the time of his death, Tom was a partner of MGC Law, where he led the Atlanta practice. Prior to joining the firm, he was the managing attorney for the Georgia and Tennessee legal offices of The Hartford Insurance Group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Cleveland Fire Cadet who died during training was ‘so close to achieving his lifelong goal’

May 17, 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland officials identified the fire cadet who tragically died during fire training. “It is with great sadness that the City of Cleveland, Department of Public Safety, and Division of Fire report the death of Cleveland Fire Cadet Symeon Williams on May 16, 2025,” Cleveland Fire PIO Lt. Mike Norman shared. Norman said the 39-year-old lifelong Cleveland resident was 2004 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, and member of the 40th Cleveland Fire Training Academy Class. He was performing physical training at the end of the academy’s fifth week when he suffered a medical emergency, according to Norman. Cleveland Fire and EMS paramedics immediately treated Williams and was swiftly brought to MetroHealth Medical Center, Norman stated, “but heroic resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.” The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death. While Williams was new to the Cleveland Division of Fire, he previously worked for Cleveland EMS from 2008-2011, Port Control from 2014-2023, and Sanitation from 2024 until he entered the Fire Academy this past April, the department said.

Link

Two Baltimore firefighters “died suddenly” in a week:

Baltimore Fire Department mourns loss of second firefighter this week

May 17, 2025

The Baltimore [MD] Fire Department is mourning the loss of a second firefighter this week. Lt. Mark Dranbauer [44] was pronounced dead on Friday night, following a dire medical emergency on Monday, per the Baltimore Fire Officials IAFF Local 964. After responding to a blaze in a three-story building on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said Lt. Dranbauer had a severe medical emergency when he fell backward down a ladder, and crews had to remove him. He was then taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition, where he remained on life support for four days. Fire Chief Wallace said Dranbauer was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he suffered the emergency. “At this time, we believe he suffered a medical emergency while he was on the ladder,” Wallace said. “As a result of that medical emergency, he fell backwards down the ladder but remained on the aerial ladder itself.” On Saturday morning, Mark was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center for the Hero’s Walk, where he was honored for his service and operated on for organ removal. As a donor, he is expected to save an estimated 70 lives. This is the second death that the Baltimore Fire Department is mourning this week. A 17-year veteran, Charlie Mudra, was pronounced dead on Friday as well, due to a medical emergency during a skills training workshop.

Researcher’s Note – Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate For Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 12:

Anthony J. “Tony” Matijevic, 50

April 12, 2025

Anthony J. “Tony” Matijevic, of Eastlake, Ohio, departed this life, surrounded by many loved ones at Hillcrest Hospital. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, his cherished young daughters and his devoted parents. Tony lived life to the fullest, embracing everything from shooting and camping to the joy of sun-soaked days at the beach. As a dedicated professional, he served the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department as a detective, drawing on his earlier experience as an officer for the City of Eastlake. His proud career spanned over 25 years as he dedicated himself selflessly to his community. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tony instilled a sense of honor and duty in all he did.

Researcher’s note - From Facebook: Deputy Tony Matijevic died suddenly due to an illness . He has 2 young daughters: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Dale Berrian dies of cardiac event

May 19, 2025

After two decades of service, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on May 18 the death of Sgt. Dale Berrian. Berrian, who worked in the department’s Patrol Division and led the agency’s Chaplain Unit, died following complications related to a recent cardiac event, the agency said.

No age reported.

Link

Retired Florence County deputy dies after cancer battle

May 17, 2025

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina community and members of law enforcement are mourning the loss of a retired sheriff’s office sergeant following his battle with cancer. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said retired Sergeant Jason Plowden [51] faced cancer “with the same bravery and determination that defined his career,” making him a symbol of resilience and strength even after he retired from the sheriff’s office after 17 years. The sheriff said Plowden died on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones.

Researcher’s Note – January 11 th 2024: Deputy Jason Plowden was diagnosed last summer with pancreatic cancer: Link July 16, 2021: Friday vaccine [sic] event targeted Florence County employees: Link

Link

CVPD officer remembered for compassion and service after unexpected death leaves department in mourning

May 16, 2025

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Flags remain at half-staff at the Chula Vista Police Department as they mourn the loss of a veteran officer who died unexpectedly. A funeral was held Friday afternoon for Chula Vista Police Officer Manny Padilla at EastLake Church. “It just feels like a hole in my heart,” said Bianca, Padilla’s daughter. Bianca says Padilla, 53, died of an aortic tear, likely related to high blood pressure, for which he was taking medication. His wife Norma discovered him in their garage. Bianca says she’s still in shock several weeks after her father’s death. “He was in the garage, working out. That’s when she saw him,” said Bianca. “Most precious man I know, the biggest heart. Padilla served as a patrol officer with the Chula Vista Police Department for more than 18 years.

Researcher’s Note – San Diego to begin dismissing employees who refuse to receive COVID vaccination [sic] and tests: Link

Link

Oberlin Police Officer Billie Neadham to be laid to rest this weekend

May 13, 2025

OBERLIN, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Oberlin Police Officer Billie Neadham, who died last Friday morning at his home in Lorain. Neadham worked for the Oberlin Police Department for 18 years, most notably as a school resource officer with the city’s school district. The 54-year-old’s cause of death was not immediately made available.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Retired Naples Police Officer David Spearman passes away

May 12, 2025

NAPLES, Fla. — Retired Naples Police Officer David Michael Spearman, 58, of Naples, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joaquin Lainez, maintenance mechanic

May 15, 2025

Blythe, CA – Joaquin Lainez, a maintenance mechanic at Ironwood State Prison, passed away May 15, 2025. Lainez began his career at Ironwood in July 2019 when he was hired as a maintenance mechanic. He was also very involved in the community, coaching the Blythe Bombers travel baseball team.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

13 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Engaged Louisiana Couple Die In Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, Leaving Behind 4-Year-Old Son

May 21, 2025

An engaged couple in Louisiana died in two separate car crashes on the same day, stunning their families and leaving behind a 4-year-old son. Alexus Lee and John “JR” Collins planned to marry next year. According to the news outlet, Lee lost control of her SUV, crashing into a culvert and overturning her car on the evening of May 16. After investigators informed Collins, he drove to the crash site. En route, he lost control of his car, hit a tree, and was ejected from the vehicle. State troopers confirmed that neither Lee nor Collins wore a seatbelt during their respective accidents.

Link

Driver on I-290 dies after apparent medical emergency

May 19, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A driver on I-290 West died on Monday after suffering an apparent medical emergency that led to a traffic accident, according to the Amherst Police Department. Police, fire and medical crews all responded to the scene near the Main Street exit, where the driver was pronounced dead. The person’s name has not yet been released.

Link

Family of pregnant woman who died in Marionville, Mo., crash say she was suffering from a medical condition

May 18, 2025

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – The family of a woman who caused a fatal crash on U.S. 60 at Highway 265 says she was suffering from a blood clotting disorder, which could’ve caused the crash. Nia Norris [28] was driving an SUV that crossed the centerline and hit another SUV. That SUV was also driven by a pregnant woman with an 18-month-old baby as the passenger. Nia was pregnant with twins; they also died in the crash. The other woman was 12 weeks pregnant; that baby did not make it. Pamela Gold said her daughter, Nia, was suffering from a medical condition on top of being pregnant with twins. When Gold heard about Thursday’s incident, she knew what could’ve led to this tragedy. “She had a blood clotting disorder, and I’m pretty positive that’s what happened. A blood clot hit her, and she was gone before she ever hit that car. My baby would never be driving like that because she would never hurt anybody, not even hurt a fly,” Gold said. KY3 did connect with the family of the mother and son injured in the crash. The family is asking for privacy during this time. That family has created a public Facebook group to share updates on the mother and son. Relatives say the 18-month-old boy was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for his injuries. The mother is undergoing scans and treatments for her injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead after vehicle crashes into slough west of Lodi

May 16, 2025

STOCKTON, CA — A 60-year-old man was found dead after his vehicle crashed into a slough on Wednesday night west of Lodi. Woodbridge Fire District crews responded to reports of a vehicle driven into the water at Eight Mile Road and Empire Tract Road at the ferry at 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle fully submerged and rescue efforts were turned over to the San Joaquin County Office’s Dive Team for recovery operations. The driver of the vehicle was later found deceased in the water, according the California Highway Patrol. No other information was available.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UPS driver dies in medical emergency crash on Hwy 99

May 16, 2025

VISALIA, Calif. – A United Parcel Service driver died after having a medical emergency and crashing Thursday evening on Highway 99 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:18 p.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 384. Investigators say a semi-tractor/trailer, driven by a man, was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when the driver experienced a medical emergency. The semitractor/trailer veered to the left and crashed into a Honda Civic and Volvo XC90 before colliding with the center median concrete wall. The UPS truck continued, stopping against the center median wall. The UPS driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. The other drivers were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

One-Vehicle Accident Claims Life Of Martin Man

May 15, 2025

Martin, Tenn.– A Martin man died in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday evening. Preliminary investigation appears to show that the driver suffered a medical emergency before his vehicle left the roadway. At approximately 9:08 pm, the Martin Police Department received reports about a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Skyhawk Pkwy and Gardner/Hyndsver Rd. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 2000 model Chevrolet 1500 pickup in the fence row, at the bottom of a ravine on the southwest corner of Skyhawk Pkwy and Courtright Rd. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Roger Alan Belt, age 66, of Martin. Mr. Belt was transported from the crash scene and later pronounced deceased at Volunteer Community Hospital. It appears that Mr. Belt, the only occupant of the vehicle, endured a medical episode just prior to the crash and then his vehicle left the roadway. There was no significant damage to his vehicle and no other persons or property was damaged during the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mason County man suffered cardiac event prior to crash on state Route 3

May 15, 2025

A 68-year-old Belfair man who died Monday morning at the scene of a crash that involved eight vehicles had suffered a cardiac event prior to the collision, the Mason County Coroner said. Coroner Jaime Taylor shared her findings on the department’s Facebook page. “The cause of death for Thomas (W.) Johnson, who was involved in the traffic incident on May 12th on Highway 3, has been determined to be a probable cardiac arrhythmia,” she wrote. “Contributing factors include blunt force injuries to the head, neck, and chest. The manner of death has been ruled as accidental.” About 9:50 a.m. Monday, May 12, Johnson was headed south on state Route 3 near Belfair Elementary School. Washington State Patrol troopers, who released a memo about the crash, say he lost control, drove into oncoming traffic and hit two northbound vehicles, including a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Thomas’ vehicle then left the road and continued into the elementary school parking lot where his vehicle crashed into five other vehicles. He died at the scene of the wreck, according to State Patrol. A State Patrol memo also said troopers suspected he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Coroner Taylor said Johnson tested positive for alcohol, but that does not mean he was driving above the legal limit. If he had one beer, he would have tested positive for alcohol, she said. Taylor will know more once she has received the results of a toxicology report, she said. The drivers and passengers in the two northbound vehicles were not injured.

Link

After Pilot Lost Consciousness, Plane Likely Continued on Autopilot Until Crash That Killed 4, Including Mom and Child: NTSB

May 14, 2025

Virginia - On Wednesday, May 14, the NTSB revealed that the likely cause of the crash [June 2023] was “pilot incapacitation due to loss of cabin pressure for undetermined reasons.” Additionally, a contributing factor was listed as the “pilot’s and owner/operator’s decision to operate the airplane without supplemental oxygen.” “Based on the available information, it is likely that the airplane occupants became hypoxic due to a lack of oxygen during the flight and became incapacitated, the NTSB wrote, noting that the symptoms of altitude-related hypoxia “are often vague and are experienced differently by different individuals,” but if not remedied or mitigated can lead to death. On board at the time of the crash were Adina Azarian, 49, her daughter Aria, 2, Aria’s live-in nanny, Evadnie Smith, 56, and the pilot Jeff Hefner, 69. Investigators say it is likely the pilot became incapacitated while climbing to that cruising altitude and that it’s likely that the plane [a Cessna 560 business jet] was directed by autopilot for the rest of the flight, until the point where autopilot was no longer able to maintain control.

Link

Reported on May 10:

Fatal crash at Walt Whitman’s N.J. burial site follows driver’s medical emergency

May 10, 2025

A motorist died after having a medical emergency and running off of the road into a cemetery Friday night in Camden [NJ], a county official said. The victim was not identified. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near Haddon Avenue and Copewood Street, the official said. The driver slammed into the gates of historic Harleigh Cemetery, the burial place of iconic 19-century poet Walt Whitman.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two tourists “died suddenly” in Italy:

American tourist dies on shuttle: sudden illness is fatal

May 20, 2025

Taormina, Italy – A sudden illness, then the collapse and the desperate attempt to revive him. This is how a 75-year-old American tourist who had boarded a shuttle bus in Taormina a few minutes earlier died this morning. The man was with his family and had just left the Lumbi parking lot on board the Asm vehicle. At the stop on via Pirandello he felt ill, collapsing before the eyes of the passengers. The call for help was immediate: an ambulance from 118 arrived on site, but there was nothing more that could be done for the 75-year-old. The medical staff tried for a long time to revive him, without success. The carabinieri and the coroner also intervened, who certified the death and confirmed the natural origin of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Italy – Tragedy on the Path of the Gods: American hiker falls ill and dies

May 14, 2025

A 68-year-old American tourist died after falling ill during a hike. Attempts to revive the woman by rescuers who arrived on site were in vain. “We were alerted today by the 118 operations center in Salerno for a hiker who had fallen ill on the Path of the Gods. The woman was near tile 5 when she suddenly collapsed to the ground. Her companions immediately alerted 118 who sent the Alpine and Speleological Rescue – CNSAS and the 118 Helicopter Rescue of Naples to the scene. Attempts to revive her were in vain, even by the medical team who disembarked from the helicopter by winch. There was nothing that could be done for the 68-year-old of Californian origins. The body, after the appropriate authorizations, was transferred on a stretcher to Nocelle di Positano in a joint intervention between the technicians of the CNSAS and the SAGF (Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi)”, explains the Alpine and Speleological Rescue Campania in a note.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former director of Helen Day Art Center in VT dies of a heart attack at 52

May 19, 2025

Communities in central Vermont are reeling from the news that a well-known former art-gallery director and volunteer died from a heart attack last week at age 52. Nathan Suter served for a decade as executive director of the Helen Day Art Center, now The Current, based in Stowe.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Freestone County Jail

May 19, 2025

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A Freestone County inmate died late Sunday night after suffering a medical emergency while in custody, according to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). Officials say the inmate appeared to be in medical distress shortly after 10 p.m. and became unresponsive. Fairfield EMS was already on the scene and began life-saving efforts alongside jail personnel. The inmate was transported to the emergency room in Fairfield, where he was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate at Cleveland County Detention Center dies after experiencing medical emergency

May 18, 2025

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OKLA. — An inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center experienced a medical emergency and passed away early Sunday morning, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Carl Douglas Kachel, 53, had a medical emergency during a routine diabetic check that was conducted by on-site medical staff just after 2:30 a.m. Officials report he appeared to go into medical distress and became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed, and he was transported to the Norman Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 31, died in the Pierce County Jail Friday afternoon, sheriff’s office says

May 18, 2025

Tacoma, Washington – A 31-year-old man in custody at the Pierce County Jail suffered a medical emergency and died Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said Sunday. The man’s name will be released by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, Deputy Carly Cappetto said. About 5:25 p.m., the man, who had been in jail for two years, suffered a medical emergency from a previous (health) condition, Cappetto said. He alerted medical staff, who happened to be in his area for an unrelated incident, and they came to assist him, she said. “Staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced deceased,” Cappetto said. The man died at 6:23 p.m., about an hour after the medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies in San Diego Sheriff’s custody one day after arrest

May 13, 2025

SANTEE, Calif — A woman died in Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility yesterday, just one day after she was arrested, San Diego Sheriff’s said Tuesday. This makes the fourth in-custody death in San Diego County for 2025. According to the Sheriff’s, a 31-year-old woman was arrested Sunday, May 11, and was facing multiple charges including vehicle theft and resisting an officer. She was found the next day around 7:25 p.m. in her cell and unresponsive by Sheriff’s Sergeants who were doing their routine supervisor checks. Both Santee Fire Department and medical personnel from American Medical Response tried saving her, but she was taken to the hospital. She was officially pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m. May 12 at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two hikers “died suddenly”:

Experienced Hiker Found Dead in Grand Canyon National Park

May 19, 2025

The body of a 74-year-old hiker was found at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday. According to ABC4.com, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive hiker around 4:45 p.m. local time on Thursday. Bystanders and the National Park Service attempted to resuscitate the man, identified as Dennis Smith of Olympia, Washington, but were unsuccessful. Officials say Smith, an experienced hiker, was attempting the Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim of Grand Canyon. He was found on the North Kaibab Trail, about a half-mile from the trailhead. In response to this tragedy, the NPS has issued a heat warning to Grand Canyon visitors in the coming days.

Researcher’s Note – The high was 67 degrees for Grand Canyon, AZ, on Thursday May 15 th , 2025: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

One dead on hiking trail after authorities respond to ‘heat issues’ call

May 12, 2025

One person died after a group of hikers reportedly ran out of water on a popular Arizona hiking trail as temperatures soared to 100 degrees on an unseasonably hot Mother’s Day.

Rescue teams responded to a group of five hikers in the Superstition Mountains near Gold Canyon, about 40 miles east of Phoenix, after receiving a call at just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officials said. The group had been hiking for about six hours before the Supersition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire Department were alerted to one person suffering a heat-related medical emergency on the Wave Cave Trail. Officials speculated that a 33-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest before falling unconscious about three-quarters of a mile away from the trailhead, according to local CBS News affiliate Arizona Family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five “died suddenly” in or near the waters:

Deputies: Woman in wetsuit found dead on Hilton Head Island

May 18, 2025

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Beaufort County deputies say a woman found unresponsive in the surf was pronounced dead. In a press release, sent Sunday afternoon, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they first responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to Collier Beach Road on Hilton Head Island to reports of a woman in the surf. When they got her back to the shore, deputies found the 50-year-old woman in a wetsuit with a boogie board still attached at her ankle. The publicly unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the beach. BCSO says an investigation into the woman’s death in underway, but they don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Link

Body found dead in Vacaville creek, police say

May 17, 2025

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A woman was found dead Thursday evening near the Alamo Creek Bike Trail in Vacaville, according to the Vacaville Police Department. Police said the woman’s body was found in the Alamo Creek at 8 p.m. near 1597 Alamo Drive. A preliminary investigation suggests she may have fallen from an unmarked dirt trail into the creek, according to police. After investigating, police said that there is no evidence of a crime and no foul play is suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kill Devil Hills boater who left Oregon Inlet with dog found dead offshore

May 16, 2025

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A Kill Devil Hills man who hadn’t been heard from since leaving the Oregon Inlet on his boat this week was found dead offshore Thursday, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Officials say Carlson Johnson III, 49, left the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center with his dog around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in a 17-foot Maycraft. Later around 10 p.m., officials say they got a report that Johnson III had not returned. Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a Good Samaritan found an unresponsive person in the water roughly two miles offshore about four miles north of the inlet. Officials tell News 3 the person, confirmed to be Johnson III, was found dead. Johnson III’s dog and boat have not been located.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body Found in Search for Dad of 5 Who Went Missing While Kayaking in Georgia’s Infamous Lake Lanier

May 16, 2025

Officials discovered a body in Lake Lanier in Georgia while searching for Dustin Valencia, a kayaker who was reported missing on Wednesday, May 14. The body was discovered 51 feet deep into the water in a cove near where Valencia, 43, was last seen, per 11Alive. The identification process is underway, but the body has not been confirmed as Valencia, Forsyth County Public Information Officer Stacie A. Miller told PEOPLE. Valencia was reported missing after he failed to pick up his kids from school, according to 11Alive and WSB-TV. Police found his Honda Accord in the Lakeside Park parking lot near the reservoir. On the morning of Friday, May 16, a dock worker discovered Valencia’s kayak and paddle, and reported the discovery to the authorities. Foul play is not suspected at this time, and a source told WSB-TV that Valencia was training for a triathlon. More than 200 people have died in Lake Lanier since 1994, per CNN. In 2023, there were at least 12 deaths, including two Georgia men who both died in unrelated incidents months apart, PEOPLE previously reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found near Hammocks Beach State Park identified

May 15, 2025

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have identified the body found in the water near Hammocks Beach State Park Wednesday. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Edwards, of Jacksonville, was found dead by state park rangers just after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined, but the sheriff’s office says they don’t suspect foul play. The last time Edwards was seen alive on a surveillance camera was Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. Hammocks Beach is an island southwest of Swansboro and is only accessible by boat or ferry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies At Self-Storage On Old Willow Road

May 19, 2025

Police are conducting a death investigation after a large response by officers and firefighters to a Glenview [IL] self-storage facility Monday afternoon, the Journal has learned. Fire Chief Tony DeRose said an engine, an ambulance, and a battalion chief were dispatched at 2:05 p.m. to a victim suffering a cardiac arrest in the 2600 block of Old Willow Road. Glenview firefighters were “cleared without making transport” (of someone to a hospital), DeRose said. Glenview [IL] village spokesman David Just said police at the scene were conducting a death investigation related to the person who suffered the cardiac arrest.

Link

Dearborn, Michigan: Ford Rouge worker collapses, dies on shop floor

May 18, 2025

Last Thursday, May 16, a veteran worker at the sprawling Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, collapsed and died on the shop floor after his shift at the body shop somewhere between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. The deceased worker was identified as Darius Williams. Co-workers on the afternoon shift told the World Socialist Web Site that Williams was one of the highest seniority workers in the plant with 33 years at Ford. His team leader reported that Williams had said good night before walking toward the exit with no sign of pain or discomfort. Workers nearby saw Darius crumpling to the floor unresponsive just before reaching the exit door. An emergency response team attempted to revive Williams with a defibrillator but their efforts failed. As of this writing, there has been no report of a medical diagnosis to explain the sudden death of Darius Williams.

Researcher’s Note – Ford to impose Covid vaccine [sic] mandate on most of its 32,000 salaried workers: Link Ford asks union and salaried employees to submit vaccination [sic] status: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Runner dies during Brooklyn Half Marathon after collapsing on the course

May 17, 2025

A Manhattan [NY] man died after suffering a medical episode during the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday, police and race officials said. Charles Rogers was in the race at 8:11 a.m. when he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed at Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue, around mile 8 of the course, officials and family said. EMS workers responded, performed CPR and rushed Rogers, 31, to Maimonides Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved, FDNY and race officials said. Rogers took a job in 2020 as a Small Medium Business (SMB) Specialist with Verizon in the city and was running the race for a charity to support young runners, according to posts on his Facebook page.

Researcher’s Note – Verizon Announces Vaccine [sic] Requirement for Employees, Says It ‘Must Comply’ With Mandate: Link NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: Link

Link

Missing man found dead in Waukegan

May 16, 2025

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A Waukegan man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead Wednesday during a coordinated search effort, according to police. Edward Calvert, 61, was reported missing on May 4 by family members. He was last seen walking home from Vista Medical Center in the early afternoon of May 2, police said. During their investigation, Waukegan detectives learned Calvert was seen in the area of Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway. On May 14, approximately 45 personnel from the Waukegan Police and Fire Departments, including K9 units, drones, and utility vehicles, searched the area. Calvert’s body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. in a wooded area north of Greenwood Avenue. Police said there were no signs of foul play and that Calvert still had his personal belongings with him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Fairfax man dies while cycling in Kentfield

May 14, 2025

A mountain bicyclist died while riding on the Indian Fire Trail in Kentfield [CA], the county coroner’s office reported. A passerby found the cyclist unconscious at the trail on Friday. First responders could not resuscitate him and pronounced him dead at the site, Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding said on Tuesday. The cyclist was Jonathan Shaw Chorley, 69, of Fairfax. “The subject appeared to have sustained an unwitnessed medical collapse suspected to be of natural origin while mountain bike riding alone,” Fielding said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 11:

Man found dead after going missing during bike ride on Minnesota River Bluffs trail

May 11, 2025

A man was found dead Sunday night after he became separated from a friend during a bike ride on the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail. A spokesperson for Chaska police said officers were called to help the Carver County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. after a man was reported to have gone missing while biking with a friend on the trail. During the search, law enforcement found the man’s bike off the trail near United Sugars on Stoughton Avenue in Chaska. The man was later found dead in a wooded area a short distance from his bike, according to Chaska police. Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time and the man’s death is not considered suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hartshorne school releases students early after employee found deceased

May 14, 2025

Hartshorne’s North Ward Elementary School was placed on lockdown Thursday as a precautionary measure after a school employee was found deceased. Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford identified the employee as Timothy Maddux, 42, of Hartshorne. Ford said the family has been notified. Ford said Maddux, who was a janitor at the school, was found in a janitor’s closet at the elementary school. The police chief said he saw no signs of foul play and his initial conclusion is that Maddux died due to natural causes. He said Maddux’s body has been released to the state Medical Examiner’s office. The Medical Examiner’s office is expected to issue a finding on the exact cause of death.

Link

Isola delle Femmine mourns Antonio Piazza, struck down by an illness at 60 in California

May 13, 2025

Sunny, extroverted and no longer a resident of his beloved island, “U miricano” has passed away. Antonio Piazza, originally from Isola delle Femmine, had long since moved to Monterey, California. He was known to most of his fellow citizens and his passing, which occurred due to a serious illness, has left a deep void among his family and anyone who crossed his path.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harrisburg schools unite for family after young mom’s sudden death

May 12, 2025

HARRISBURG, Ill. – A family in the Harrisburg Unit #3 community faced a tragic loss on Saturday, May 10. The Harrisburg Unit #3 School said a young mother of three passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. In response, the community has shown immense support and concern for Jalon Ellis and family during this difficult time, the school stated in an online social media post.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 11:

2 construction workers dead after being found unconscious in NYC stairwell: police

May 11, 2025

Two construction workers died after they were found unconscious inside a Little Italy stairwell Saturday afternoon — with crowds who packed the famed neighborhood on the sunny day seemingly unfazed as first responders hauled their bodies away. The two men — ages 35 and 34 — were discovered inside the apartment building at 118 Mulberry St. When police and emergency officials responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m., the NYPD told The Post. The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older victim received CPR as paramedics carried him out on a stretcher. The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he died, police said. The cause of their deaths remains unknown.

Link

Kerry Alan Yocum, 48

May 19, 2025

Peoria, IL – Kerry Alan Yocum, beloved father, brother, son, and nephew, died on May 15 in Peoria, IL. He was 48. Kerry’s legacy of generosity and caring is carried out through his donation to Gift of Hope. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Clark, 49

May 19, 2025

Christopher Earl Clark, 49, of Jemison, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2025, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Prine, 25

May 18, 2025

Highland, IN – Joshua John Prine, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 10th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Rivers, 47

May 18, 2025

Joseph Michael Rivers, “Joey,” of Saginaw, AL, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He graduated from Calera High School in 1997 and later joined the US Navy where he was stationed in the Great Lakes in Illinois. Joey worked for the Allpro Distribution Center, Professional Paint and Body, and the City of Pelham.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy King, 51

May 18, 2025

Billy Joe King, Jr., of Kingsport, Tennessee, beloved partner, son, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the age of 51, after a long and difficult battle with pneumonia that went on for six months. He was strong and survived multiple setbacks which had taken a toll on his lungs and became too much for his heart.

Link

Thomas Graham, 37

May 17, 2025

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Thomas Stafford Graham, 37, of Glenwood Springs, CO, died unexpectedly on May 4, 2025. With a degree in Avionics and the influence of his beloved father, Tom, a corporate pilot, he was a natural for his job with Gulfstream Aerospace.

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Suter, 52

May 16, 2025

Montpelier, Vermont – Calling hours for Nathan Suter, 52, who died unexpectedly on May 13, 2025, will be held on Tuesday, May 20th from 6:00-8:30pm at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Redden, 58

May 16, 2025

Stephanie Dawn Redden, 58, of Rainelle [WV], passed away after a short illness on May 11, 2025. She has been employed by The Greenbrier [resort] for 30 years.

Researcher’s Note – The Greenbrier employee vaccine [sic] policy, while not explicitly detailed in publicly available documents, generally encourages and strongly recommends vaccinations, including booster doses, as outlined by the CDC. New employees are required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] before their start date and a second dose within 30 days of their start date, if applicable: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Troyer, 44

May 16, 2025

Eric Todd Troyer, age 44, of Glenmont, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at the home of his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Rogers, 57

May 15, 2025

Michael Louis Rogers, 57, of Portland, Oregon, originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2025. He spoke five languages and held finance positions at B’nai B’rith, Population Services International (PSI), Mercy Corps, and, most recently, Multnomah County. At PSI, he traveled extensively to developing countries, where he built financial and tech systems for offices and trained local teams to sustain them. Mike volunteered for over a decade as an English teacher for Spanish-speaking immigrants and freely gave his time to organizations, including Whitman-Walker Clinic, Oregon DECA, Imago Dei Central City, and Portland’s Neighborhood Emergency Team (NET).

Researcher’s Note – Multnomah County employees must get vaccinated [sic] or face layoffs: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Austin, 57

May 14, 2025

Elaine J. Austin, a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2025, at the age of 57. Born on October 21, 1967, in Juneau, Alaska, Elaine was a lifelong resident whose warmth, resilience and dedication to family left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Greene, 42

May 14, 2025

North Miami, Florida – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Eric Jonathan Greene. He left us suddenly at the age of 42 on April 3, 2025. Eric loved his daughter, Reagan Elizabeth Greene, with whom he was constantly sharing his love of boating and made sure she could swim before she could walk. When Eric was not with Reagan, he was a health nut who preferred riding his bike around town to driving his car. He had a penchant for good food and drink, and his successful battle with weight control motivated him to start My Health Rocks so that others like himself could more easily maintain healthy body weights.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaitlyn Kenney, 25

May 14, 2025

Kaitlyn M. Kenney, age 25, of Foxborough [MA], passed away suddenly from an embolism on Sunday, May 11, 2025. She was a 2022 graduate of Emmanuel College in Boston, where she double majored in Management and Marketing, was a member of the 1804 Society, and met some of her closest friends. Kaitlyn was a Human Resource Specialist for Dassault Systèmes in Waltham and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professionals. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kaitlyn’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Researcher’s Note – Emmanuel no longer requires the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for new students. The College still strongly recommends that students be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 and receive boosters [sic] when eligible: Link Dassault Systèmes’ solutions played a major part in helping to make vaccines [sic] available so rapidly. Two examples among all the studies: Link

Link

Juan Algarin, 22

May 13, 2025

Juan O. Torres Algarin, 22, of Oswego [NY], died unexpectedly on May 7, 2025. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of Juan Torres and Zoethmarie Algarin Torres. Juan enjoyed playing electronic games and spending time reading Spanish. He especially loved his family and his dog.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Konyak, 32

May 13, 2025

Joshua Andrew Konyak, 32, of Harmony [PA], died unexpectedly Saturday, May 10, 2025. He was a talented artist and avid gamer who loved streaming and connecting with friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI Butler (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Dykstra, 59

May 13, 2025

Brian Dykstra, age 59, of Zeeland [MI], passed away unexpectedly and entered into God’s glory on Friday, May 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Kelly, 52

May 13, 2025

Denise McWhirk Kelly, age 52, passed away suddenly at home in Mansfield, MA, on May 5th, 2025, in the presence of her husband.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Brantell, 51

May 12, 2025

Timothy D. Brantell, age 51, of Toby Road, Kersey, PA, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2025, at Penn Highlands-Elk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Jones, 51

May 12, 2025

Anita Marie Jones (Wortman), 51, of Hampstead, NC, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 5, 2025. There were so many things that brought Anita joy including her 20 year employment with UNCW in the Finance Department to tending to her beautiful flower and vegetable garden.

Researcher’s Note – With 91% employee vaccination [sic] rate, UNCW continues mask mandate, ‘surveillance testing’: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Baird, 21

May 12, 2025

Kevin Baird, 21, of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 9, 2025, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown, following a brief illness. Kevin worked as a hydrocarbon loader at the Shell Cracker Plant. Outside of work, he followed his passion for music as the bass guitarist for his band, Slumber.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Gracyalny, 58

May 12, 2025

Mark J (Gracy) Gracyalny, age 58, of Dudley [MA], died unexpectedly Saturday, May 3, 2025, at home in Dudley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Stubbs, 36

May 12, 2025

Burlington, VT – We are heartbroken to announce the death of Derek J. Stubbs, beloved son, father, uncle and partner, and a friend to all. Derek died unexpectedly on May 7, 2025 – his 36th birthday – from sudden cardiac arrest brought on by complications from liver failure. He excelled in football, basketball and soccer at BHS. Just two weeks before his death, Derek played in the first-ever BHS alumni basketball game to raise funds for the program.

Link

Reported on May 11:

Jeremy Lehner, 38

May 11, 2025

Jeremy Ryan Lehner, 38, of Unionville, CT, died unexpectedly on April 20, 2025, in Greenville, NC, where he was caring for Thomas Melody, who passed away the following day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Mental Health Affiliates.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcia Moore, 51

May 11, 2025

Marcia Michelle Moore, 51, of Kentwood, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James E. McHale D.D.S., 73

May 11, 2025

James E. McHale, 73, of Brooklyn, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2025. He graduated from John Glenn High School, Westland, in 1970 and obtained his doctorate from the University of Michigan Dental School, Ann Arbor, in 1978.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Sullivan, 49

May 11, 2025

Eric Lee Sullivan, 49, of McLouth [KS], died unexpectedly on Friday, May 9, 2025, at home. Eric worked at Gambino’s Pizza in Perry and Oskaloosa for several years before being medically disabled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 10:

Shawn Morrill, 20

May 10, 2025

Shawn Matthew “Gingy” Morrill, 20, of Waterbury [CT], formerly of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly, May 6th, 2025, at his home. He worked for Signal Communications as a communication installer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Floyd Burton, 46

May 10, 2025

Hudson, MA, Massachusetts – Floyd Walter Burton III, lovingly known as “Punky,” “Uncle Floppy,” and “Little Floyd,” passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 6:04 p.m. Proudly serving his country, Floyd was a veteran of the United States Navy. He also dedicated 20 years of his career to AECOM, where his strong work ethic and sense of humor left a lasting impression on his coworkers and friends.

Researcher’s Note – AECOM is a federal contractor. It has numerous contracts with various government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and FEMA, among others: DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

