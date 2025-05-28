A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (81)

Sacha Jenkins, Ego Trip Co-Founder and Documentary Filmmaker, Dies

May 24, 2025

Sacha Jenkins [53], the renowned hip-hop journalist and cultural historian who co-founded Ego Trip magazine and produced TV series and documentaries about Louis Armstrong and Wu-Tang Clan, has died. Variety has confirmed his death. Jenkins’ wife Raquel Cepeda, also a journalist and filmmaker, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died Friday morning at his home due to complications from multiple system atrophy.

Researcher’s Note – Jenkins worked on at least five Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/ Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare , progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance, and involuntary bodily functions like blood pressure and digestion. It’s characterized by a combination of symptoms that can include parkinsonian features (like tremors and stiffness), ataxia ( loss of coordination), and autonomic dysfunction: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multiple_system_atrophy#:~:text=Multiple%20system%20atrophy%20(MSA)%20is,and%20urinary%20retention%20and%20incontinence .

Phil Robertson, ‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch, dies at 79 after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

May 25, 2025

Professional hunter and TV personality Phil Robertson, best known for his role on the series “Duck Dynasty,” has died. He was 79. In an emotional May 25 Instagram post, Robertson’s son, Willie Robertson, and daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, confirmed Phil died after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Robertson’s other son, Jase Robertson, confirmed in December 2024 that the TV personality and Duck Commander founder was in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s disease, adding that the brain condition joined a series of other health issues that were “causing problems with his entire body.” “Phil’s not doing well,” said Jase at the time on the “Unashamed with the Robertson Family” podcast. “We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

Beloved adult star Colton Ford, 62, dies in mysterious hiking trail accident

May 23, 2025

Beloved gay adult entertainer Colton Ford has died at the age of 62 in a mysterious hiking trail accident, according to his friends. The star, whose real name was Glenn Soukesian, was found dead on Monday night on the Goat Trails in Palm Springs. His remains were discovered after police revived a report of a missing hiker hours before. Authorities say they have ruled out any foul play Colton’s death. Palm Springs Police spokesperson Lieutenant Mike Villegas also said they do not have any information on the cause of death.

Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán has died

May 26, 2025

HOUSTON, TX – Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán has passed away at 72 years old. José was a beloved and familiar face in Houston – leaving an indelible mark on the city and on its broadcasting landscape, spending 30 years here at FOX 26. Before Houston came to know and love José’s inviting presence on air, he had already built a remarkable career. José’s journey began as a cinematographer, filming documentaries for the U.S. Army, which ignited his passion for storytelling.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

Comic book legend Peter David dies at 68

May 25, 2025

Comics industry titan Peter David has passed away at age 68 following a years-long battle with a series of health complications, including kidney disease. Peter David is best known in the comics world for his legendary 12-year run on Incredible Hulk in the 1980s that fundamentally transformed the character. He is also synonymous with Spider-Man, and has penned other major heroes for both Marvel and DC, including Captain Marvel and Aquaman.

Researcher's note - Update - The comic book writer didn’t provide many updates on his health for years until November 2022 , when a GoFundMe was launched to provide him with financial assistance for multiple health complications . The fundraiser campaign page revealed that PAD had suffered kidney failure, multiple strokes, and a mild heart attack . From 2022 until his death , he struggled with declining health while also facing financial troubles. Another GoFundMe was launched in March after Peter David was rejected for Medicaid while still hospitalized. PAD’s health declined in his final days, with him being on a ventilator before his passing on Saturday night. https://share.newsbreak.com/d9je0wkx

No cause of death reported.

The renowned Cuban guitarist Jorge Luis Fernández Pita, “Pepino,” has passed away

May 25, 2025

The renowned guitarist Jorge Luis Fernández Pita, “Pepino” [71], who played with the groups Los Jets, Los Walkers, Los Barba, Los Dada, and Almas Vertiginosas, as well as with Pedro Luis Ferrer and Felipe Dulzaides, passed away this Sunday, May 25, in Miami. Pepino was a key figure in the Cuban rock scene during the 70s. He was known for not just copying solos, but for creating long improvisations influenced by jazz-rock, which gave him a unique and progressive style for that time.

No cause of death reported.

Former NFL Player and HBCU Influencer dies at 73

May 25, 2025

Virginia lost one of its football giants this week. Tommy Reamon—former NFL running back, high school coaching icon, and passionate HBCU advocate—has passed away at the age of 73. To many, Reamon was more than a coach. He was a visionary.

No cause of death reported.

Controversial Ex Bucs and Dolphins Standout Dead at 72

May 22, 2025

Controversial former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Randy Crowder has died at 72, with the announcement of his passing this week. Crowder was selected in the sixth round of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and played for that team for two years before moving on to Tampa Bay, where he played for two more seasons through 1980. No immediate cause of death was given for Crowder. Crowder made an unfortunate exit from the NFL for a season in between his time with the Dolphins and Buccaneers as he was arrested and jailed for a year for selling cocaine in May 1977.

Jim Irsay has died at age 65

May 21, 2025

Longtime Indianapolis [IN] Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at the age of 65, the team announced on Wednesday. The Colts shared a statement via social media on Wednesday that left the sports world shocked. The team said that Irsay “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon. Irsay’s X account was active prior to his death. Earlier in the day Wednesday, he had sent a note of encouragement wishing the Indiana Pacers well in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks. Irsay was absent from the public in late 2023 amid a health issue. He denied that he had been hospitalized for an overdose, and the team said then that he was dealing with a severe respiratory illness.

No cause of death reported.

TikToker Anna Grace Phelan Dies at 19, Less Than a Year After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

May 25, 2025

TikToker Anna Grace Phelan has died, less than one year after being diagnosed with brain cancer. She was 19 years old. Phelan’s family announced her death in a post shared on her account on Saturday, May 24. According to her obituary, she died on Friday, May 23. Since graduating from high school in Jefferson, Ga., Phelan had worked as a receptionist at a medical practice, and was very involved with her local Christian church. Phelan, originally from Florida, documented her cancer journey on social media since she began experiencing symptoms last summer — just days before she was set to begin college. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her name, Phelan was eventually diagnosed with a grade 4 malignant brain tumor that was categorized as a glioma — a growth of cells that starts in the brain or spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. In a TikTok, Phelan shared that her initial symptoms included numbness on one side of her face and in one of her legs. She received an MRI scan, which showed a lesion on her brain, and eventually had a brain biopsy, which showed her cancer. “This is definitely the hardest news I’ve ever received,” she said in another TikTok video announcing her cancer diagnosis in September 2024.

Independent Talent Ryan Wrekkless Passes Away

May 25, 2025

Syracuse, NY – Ryan Wrekkless [28], an independent talent who previously worked for Ground Zero Wrestling, 1UP Wrestling and more has passed away. Ground Zero announced on Facebook on Saturday that the family of Wrekkless (real name Ryan Abu-Alia) informed them that he had passed.

No cause of death reported.

Long-time USA Wrestling referee and coach Jerry Kuntz, 69, has passed away

May 22, 2025

Respected USA Wrestling referee and Jerry Koontz of Yukon, Okla., 69, passed away on Monday. Kuntz was honored as Meritorious Official by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award from the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008. Kuntz served as an executive board member for the U.S. Wrestling Officials Association from 2002-2024, including being chairman of the ethics committee.

No cause of death reported.

Horse trainer Christophe Clement dies at 59 from rare eye cancer

May 25, 2025

Christophe Clement, who trained longshot Tonalist to victory in the 2014 Belmont Stakes and won a Breeders’ Cup race in 2021, has died. He was 59. Clement announced his own death in a prepared statement that was posted to his stable’s X account on Sunday. “Unfortunately, if you are reading this, it means I was unable to beat my cancer,” it said. “As many of you know, I have been fighting an incurable disease, metastatic uveal melanoma.” It’s a type of cancer that affects the uvea, the middle layer of the eye. It accounts for just 5% of all melanoma cases in the U.S., however, it can be aggressive and spread to other parts of the body in up to 50% of cases, according to the Melanoma Research Alliance’s website. The Paris-born Clement had been one of the top trainers in the U.S. over the last 34 years.

Researcher’s Note – In 2021, the Breeders’ Cup implemented health and safety protocols with Del Mar Racetrack and local health officials to address COVID-19. These protocols included mask requirements for unvaccinated [sic] individuals and proof of vaccination [sic] or a negative COVID-19 test for access to certain areas: https://breederscup.com/news/2021/breeders-cup-health-and-safety-protocols-in-place-for-2021-world-championships

Putumayo’s Dan Storper Has Passed Away

May 22, 2025

Dan Storper, founder, creator and president of Putumayo World Music, has passed away. He died this morning in his home surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Storper started Putumayo as a namesake of his retail store that sold handcrafts and clothing from his many worldwide travels. He was a connoisseur and promoter of music from around the world and created hundreds of album compilations that focused on indigenous music, as well as other world sounds, blues, and so much more. The label was started in 1993, with Storper’s intention of exposing the public to talented musicians from many “third world” countries, along with exposure to their unique cultures.

‘Heartbreak’ as police find body of hiking influencer Hannah Moody in Arizona nature preserve

May 23, 2025

A hiking influencer who went missing while trekking at the foot of the Arizona mountains has been found dead, officials say. Hannah Moody, 31, was discovered just after midday Thursday at the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale, on the outskirts of Phoenix, by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Air Unit. Moody, a social media influencer and former dancer originally from California, was found 600 yards off-trail from the parking lot of the Gateway Trailhead: an iconic 4.4-mile loop considered “moderately challenging” by AllTrails. Officers responded to the Gateway Trailhead, where she was last sighted, to find her car still in the parking lot. Moody’s body was found following a sweeping search and rescue mission which saw authorities scouring the landscape on foot and bicycle, along with the deployment of drones, a Phoenix Police Department helicopter, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office air unit, officials said. Authorities are now looking to piece together how Moody died, with an investigation underway. There were no “obvious” signs of foul play or trauma, police said.

Grammy-Nominated Composer for The Carpenters & The Monkees Dead at 84

May 23, 2025

The music industry just lost one of their most legendary song composers, as Roger Nichols has passed away at the age of 84. Nichols, along with his songwriting partner, Paul Williams, was behind some of the biggest hits we all know and love, including “Someday Man” by The Monkees and “I Never Had It So Good” by Barbara Streisand. The duo is also behind the most popular and beloved hits from The Carpenters: “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and “I Won’t Last a Day Without You.” Williams penned a beautiful tribute to Nichols on Instagram, which he shared a couple of days ago. “The first song Roger Nichols and I wrote was called ‘It’s Hard to Say Goodbye.’ … Sadly, we hit the nail on the head. Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family… His wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy.”

No cause of death reported.

Sheinelle Jones’ husband Uche Ojeh dies aged 45 after battle with brain cancer

May 23, 2025

Sheinelle Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, has tragically passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with brain cancer. The NBC program shared the devastating news on Friday, May 23, that Ojeh had sadly lost his fight against the disease. Savannah Guthrie announced on the TODAY show,”With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. According to sources close to the New York Post, Ojeh was in hospice care before his passing and put up a “brave fight.” Jones revealed in mid-January that she would be temporarily stepping away from the third hour of TODAY due to “a family health matter,” reports the Irish Star.

Maria Bournias, Former Fort Lee Disability Advocate, Marathon Handcyclist, Dies At 48

May 22, 2025

New Jersey – Maria C. Bournias, a disability advocate, international para-athlete, and beloved force in the Spina Bifida community, died on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. She was 48 years old. The news was shared Thursday, May 22, on her Facebook page by her husband, Peter Gagliardo, who wrote: “I’m heartbroken to let you know that Maria was taken too soon from us. For those that don’t know, Maria was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a very rare and aggressive cancer almost two years ago. Bournias, whose family owns the Brownstone Pancake Factory, became an avid handcyclist in 2012 and completed 28 marathons at 40 years old, working toward her goal of 58 — the age her mother never reached. She was also a competitive para-rower for Row New York, where she medaled both internationally and at East Coast regattas. Bournias was also a licensed lawyer and CPA.

Erin Andrews left ‘broken hearted’ after Fox NFL Sunday star’s surrogate suffers miscarriage with her second baby

May 22, 2025

Andrews has been transparent about her infertility struggles, especially after suffering a miscarriage with her first surrogate. ERIN Andrews shared heartbreaking news with fans on Thursday. The Fox NFL Sunday reporter and her husband found out that their surrogate suffered a miscarriage. Andrews battled through tears as she shared the news on her podcast that she shares with Charissa Thompson. The 47-year-old explained that she and her husband, Jarret Stoll, thought things were going well. “We got some real s****y, news today that our surrogate had miscarried,” she said. “So, I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well. “And her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news.”

Two children “died suddenly”:

Awful mystery as ‘healthy’ boy aged just seven collapses and dies after attending friend’s birthday party

May 22, 2025

A young Maryland boy died after collapsing at a friend’s birthday party as they played an iconic childhood game. Brian, 7, went to the party on Saturday ‘full of joy and excitement,’ his family said on a GoFundMe page. However, the event took a horrific turn when the boy suddenly collapsed as the kids played hide-and-seek. He was rushed to the hospital, and despite doctors’ best efforts, he was later pronounced deceased. ‘His passing was sudden, unexpected, and left us with more questions than answers,’ the family said. ‘What makes this even more heartbreaking is that, after a thorough autopsy, doctors found no underlying health conditions or illness.’ The boy’s heartbroken mother, Mabell Nana, told Fox 5 they are devastated and desperately searching for answers. ‘He was healthy, active, and full of joy. I don’t know what happened, but for me and my family, it is very difficult to accept it,’ Nana said.

West Fargo family grieves after sudden loss of son

May 22, 2025

WEST FARGO, ND — A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral and burial expenses after 10-year-old Ahmad Nadim Qaderi died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm. Teachers at Aurora Elementary in West Fargo said Nadim became ill suddenly during a physical education class last Friday. He was rushed to Sanford but doctors were unable to save him. The Qaderi family came to the United States from Afghanistan after helping U.S. soldiers with translation during the war.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Community mourning Sequoyah High student who died after facing cancer

May 23, 2025

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Kayla Couch, a student at Sequoyah High School in Madisonville, has passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Her father shared on Facebook that she died on May 22, adding that she will be greatly missed and that he was thankful for the time they had with her. In June 2024, just after being diagnosed with a Non-Germinomatous Germ Cell Tumor for the second time, Couch spoke with 6 News about her journey. The community rallied around her with the teen receiving blankets, gift baskets and several handwritten notes. Her mother shared that another tumor was found in March 2025.

No age reported.

NNU Student Serena Bennett Tragically Died during a Trip

May 26, 2025

Nampa, Idaho – A recent graduate of Northwest Nazarene University (NNU), 21-year-old Serena Bennett, died during a study trip in Ecuador on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The incident occurred during a SCUBA diving trip off the coast, which involved multiple students and faculty members from the university. Bennett, who majored in Wildlife Biology and Ecology and minored in Photography, had recently graduated Cum Laude as part of the class of 2025. All individuals participating in the SCUBA dive had completed the required training and were certified divers prior to departing for Ecuador. During the dive, an emergency unfolded. Faculty members, dive team personnel, and medical professionals immediately responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, Bennett lost her life during the incident. Bennett had also studied abroad in New Zealand, making her one of the first NNU students to do so through the Creation Care Study Program.

No cause of death reported.

NYU Student Was Found Dead At Bottom Of 90-Ft. Hudson Valley Cliff

May 24, 2025

SHAWANGUNK, NY — The search for a missing NYU student came to a tragic conclusion in an isolated area of Ulster County. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that on May 15, around 7 a.m., New York University Campus Safety contacted Ray Brook Dispatch about a 20-year-old student who had been last seen on May 12. His roommate told authorities that the missing student had been upset when he left, and had sent a photo of himself hiking on the Shawangunk Ridge the following day, according to officials. NYSDEC rangers, along with New York State Police and NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, initiated a search. By 1:45 p.m., state police were using K9s, drones and a helicopter. At 2:45 p.m., crews located the student’s body below the cliff line of Gertrude’s Nose trail. Rangers and Parks staff then set up a high angle rope recovery to raise the body up the 90-foot cliff.

Researcher’s Note – May 11, 2023: NYU to drop COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement: https://nyunews.com/news/2023/04/05/nyu-drops-vaccine-requirement/

No cause of death reported.

Elmwood Park HS Student-Athlete Patrick Gorczowski, 23, Passes Away, Leaving His Parents Behind

May 23, 2025

The Elmwood Park [NJ] community is heartbroken over the passing of Patrick Daniel Gorczowski, a cherished former student-athlete, on May 20, 2025. At just 23 years old, Patrick made a big impact on those around him with his energy, great sense of humor, and dedication to his passions. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, his legacy as a leader, scholar, and outdoor enthusiast continues to resonate with family, friends, and the community. After graduating from high school, Patrick pursued his academic ambitions at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), where he studied computer science, focusing on user experience design.

Researcher’s Note – More N.J. colleges mandate COVID boosters [sic], move start of spring term online Booster [sic] mandates are also in place at Princeton University, Rutgers University, Drew University, New Jersey Institute of Technology , Stevens Institute of Technology, St. Peter’s University, Caldwell University, Saint Elizabeth University and Felician University: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2022/01/more-nj-colleges-mandate-covid-boosters-move-start-of-spring-term-online.html

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

Missing airman found dead at Elephant Butte Lake

May 26, 2025

The search of Elephant Butte Lake for a missing man stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base [New Mexico] has ended with the man found deceased. Monday afternoon, Kirtland said in a news release that the unnamed man, assigned to the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron, was recovered in the water near Lion’s Beach Campground area at approximately 12:55 p.m.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No age or cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” in or near the waters:

Body found in White River, IMPD says

May 26, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A dead man was found in the White River in downtown Indianapolis Monday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers got the call of a body in the White River near West Michigan Street and White River Parkway, near downtown Indianapolis, at at 11:08 a.m. IMPD confirmed that a deceased adult male was recovered out of the water by an Indianapolis Fire Department dive team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Norwood Dad Drowns Trying To Save Kayakers In Poconos Lake: ‘A True Hero To The Very End’

May 25, 2025

A Norwood, NJ, father of three died a hero, diving into a Pocono lake to save two relatives whose kayak flipped in the wind, police and community members said. Bibin Michael, 40, had been staying with family and friends at a long-term rental home on Sir Bradford Road in the Camelot Forest neighborhood of Blakeslee when the tragedy unfolded just after noon on Sunday, May 25, according to Pocono Mountain Regional Police. Two adults from the group had taken a kayak provided by the rental and were wearing life vests. But minutes into their paddle, the wind picked up and overturned their kayak, police said. They clung to the vessel and called for help. From the shoreline, Michael jumped in to reach them. But halfway to the kayak, he went under and never resurfaced. Rescue crews and dive teams responded. A trained police diver recovered Michael’s body from the lake. The Monroe County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities ruled the death an accidental drowning. Michael lived on Meadow Court in Norwood, New Jersey. He was the co-founder of AAA Wealth Builders LLC, a married father of three, and an active figure in New Jersey’s Malayali community.

No cause of death reported.

Dead body found in the middle of a lake at Cesar Chavez Park in south Phoenix, police say

May 25, 2025

Phoenix police said detectives were investigating a dead body found in a lake at Cesar Chavez Park. At about 8:11 a.m. May 25, a witness reported a person floating in the middle of the lake at the park located near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in south Phoenix, according to Sgt. Brian Bower in a statement. Detectives were investigating what led up to the body’s discovery in the lake, Bower said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Suffolk PD: Man’s body found in pool at Shoreham home

May 25, 2025

Suffolk County [MA] police say a man’s body was found in a pool at a Shoreham home Sunday afternoon. Detectives say a homeowner was removing the protective cover from his pool when he made the discovery at 4:20 p.m. The Suffolk Crime Scene Unit and medical examiners responded to the home on Pal Court. The cause of death and identity of the man were not immediately clear as of Sunday night. Police say the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.

No age reported.

Man found dead in Langlade County from possible drowning

May 24, 2025

UPHAM, Wis. – At approximately 1:44 PM Saturday, the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a call of a possible drowning on Pence Lake in the Town of Upham. Sheriff’s Deputies responded and found a 78-year-old male deceased. The incident remains under investigation. The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Elcho Fire Department, City of Antigo Fire Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

New details emerge in Greenway River Park death

May 24, 2025

Milledgeville, Ga. — A 36-hour search on the Oconee River came to a devastating end ahead of Memorial Day weekend as a 45-year-old missing man was found dead at Greenway River Park in Milledgeville Friday morning. Timothy Wade Freeman was last seen walking on Greenway’s trails by his family around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department. A walk in the park became anything but. Drones found Freeman’s body in the middle of the water three-quarters of a mile south of the boat ramp.

Selway River deaths: a cascade of tragedy

May 22, 2025

One of the two men who perished on the Selway River earlier this month suffered a massive heart attack. The other drowned in a mishap that cascaded from the frantic effort to save the first. Matt Lane, 35, and Daniel Trianafillou, 41, lost their lives on the river. They were both professional whitewater guides from Colorado on a private, early-season rafting trip down the river that carves its way through the 1.3-million-acre Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

Missing kayaker found dead after weeklong search

May 21, 2025

A kayaker who went missing in the Monocacy River was found dead Tuesday evening after a seven-day search, according to a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Natural Resources Police officers, with the assistance of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue, recovered the body of 34-year-old Sean Michael Chilson in the Monocacy River in the area of the Biggs Ford Road bridge at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to DNR spokesperson Hunter Dortenzo. Chilson, from Thurmont, went missing while kayaking on the Monocacy River on May 14. Emergency personnel used drones and boats to search the river, eventually finding Chilson’s kayak between Biggs Ford Road and Md. 26 the same day Chilson went missing, Dortenzo said. Dortenzo said Chilson’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Man found dead in Jerome Park Reservoir

May 21, 2025

NYPD confirmed they recovered the body of a man from the Jerome Park Reservoir at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police confirmed the body was a male individual but they still don’t know his identity. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is working to determine the victims’ cause of death. Police say no foul play has been found.

No age reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Gina Luongo, 52, devoted Staten Island teacher, coach and mom of 3, has died

May 22, 2025

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gina Luongo, a devoted teacher, Little League and high school basketball coach, and mother of three who became a supporter of New York’s proposed Medical Aid in Dying Act following her stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, has died. She was 52. Luongo, a West Brighton resident and lifelong Staten Islander, “died suddenly,” according to an update posted by her family to a GoFundMe fundraiser that was initially organized in December 2023 following the discovery of cancer that November.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first actions leading New York will include requiring all K-12 teachers and staff to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or face weekly testing in an attempt to limit the delta variant’s spread: https://www.lohud.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/08/24/kathy-hochul-governor-new-york-covid-vaccine-policies/8248620002/

Longtime KC-area theater teacher dies unexpectedly: ‘A guiding light’

May 22, 2025

Kansas City, MO – Around 50 students and alumni gathered in the Lee’s Summit West Theater Monday to honor the life of Brad Rackers [43], a theater teacher who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Rackers passed away Saturday from what was believed to be complications from diabetes, his mom, Carol Rackers, wrote in a Facebook post Monday. Rackers taught in the Lee’s Summit school district since 2010, and was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2017.

Researcher’s Note – Kansas City school district mandates COVID vaccines [sic] for all staff, or weekly testing: https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/education/article253440074.html

Nancy Lynn O’Brien, 61

May 25, 2025

Peoria, IL – Nancy Lynn O’Brien, age 61, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. For the last 20 years, she was a teacher at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Grade School.

Researcher’s Note – Per IL governor mandate in Aug. 2021, all teachers were required to have Covid shot.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Tra Arnold, Former Odessa and Midland College basketball head coach, has died

May 23, 2025

MIDLAND, Texas – First Alert 7 has confirmed that former Midland College basketball head coach Tra Arnold [45] has died. Arnold has led the Chaps for the past three seasons before stepping away [Jan 8, 2025] during the 2024-25 season due to health reasons.

No cause of death reported.

Smithfield remembers town councilman, basketball coach who died Sunday

May 26, 2025

Smithfield [NC] leaders announced the passing of a beloved town council member who served the eastern part of the community. Marlon Lee, 51, who represented Smithfield’s District 1, died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. First elected to the town council in 2013, Lee also served as the head coach of the girl’s varsity basketball team at Clayton High School. Details about his death are unknown at this time. Moore said he was still “in shock” about Lee’s death and ordered all flags at town facilities to be lowered to half-staff this week.

Researcher’s Note – North Carolina to Require Vaccine [sic] Verification for State Employees, Urges Other Government Agencies and Private Employers to do the Same: https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/07/29/north-carolina-require-vaccine-verification-state-employees-urges-other-government-agencies-and ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article252363803.html

No cause of death reported.

Head brewer at Texas Hill Country brewery dies ‘unexpectedly’

May 23, 2025

The Central Texas community is mourning the sudden death of Kaleb Kapaldo, lead brewer at Twisted X Brewing Company in Dripping Springs, about an hour southwest of Austin. Kapaldo, an eight-year veteran at the popular brewery, was 35 when he died on Wednesday, May 14.

No cause of death reported.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

Plymouth mourns unexpected death of former police chief

May 22, 2025

The City of Plymouth [MN] is mourning the unexpected death of its former police chief and public safety director Mike Goldstein [58]. The city announced that it had been informed of Goldstein’s death, which was the result of a “medical incident” on Tuesday. KARE 11 is reporting that Goldstein was on vacation in Italy with his wife when he died. He had a storied career in law enforcement, officially retiring in January 2021 after a career that spanned more than three decades, and was praised for his efforts to increase mental health treatment and access for serving officers.

No cause of death reported.

PVSP mourns passing of Marcus Messer, M&SS

May 19, 2025

Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP) in Coalinga announced the May 18, 2025, passing of Marcus Messer [53], Materials & Store Supervisor. Messer began his career with the department in October 2004, all at PVSP.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Evan Berquist, 43

May 22, 2025

Evan C. Berquist, 43, a beloved husband, father, and son, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2025. Evan continued his career in Minnesota, working in private law practice for the next 12 years, most recently for Maslon LLC. Evan faced chronic pain with quiet determination for most of his life, confronting it privately through research, physical therapy, and medical protocols. In recent months, Evan endured difficult injuries, his health challenges intensified, and his mental health suffered. He sought help and worked tirelessly to get better. Despite his courageous efforts and the devoted support of his family, Evan’s illness and pain became too much to overcome.

No cause of death reported.

Seasoned defense attorney dies after medical emergency in Miami federal court: report

May 23, 2025

A veteran South Florida attorney died after suffering a medical crisis while waiting in a federal courtroom Friday morning, a report says. Around 10:40 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue rushed to a medical call at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, MFR Lt. Pete Sanchez said. A man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital suffering a medical emergency. According to a blog that covers South Florida’s federal court system, the man was Paul Donnelly, who was awaiting a sentencing hearing before District Judge Jacqueline Becerra. U.S. Marshals Service agents and co-counsel were aiding him during his medical crisis before Miami Fire Rescue arrived. Donnelly, whose law career spanned more than 30 years, was 57.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Andrea Simonetti, 49

May 22, 2025

Andrea Marie Simonetti, 49, of Toledo, OH, passed away suddenly at home on May 20, 2025. She earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing and spent her career caring for others as a devoted RN.

Researcher’s Note – After resisting a vaccine [sic] mandate for months, the threat of losing federal funding has prompted local health systems to require coronavirus vaccinations [sic] for employees: https://www.toledoblade.com/local/Coronavirus/2021/11/29/local-health-systems-require-vaccinations-employees/stories/20211129121

No cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

76-year-old Jefferson County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

May 26, 2025

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Jefferson County inmate is dead after deputies found him unresponsive early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. At around 12:17 a.m., correctional officers were doing cell checks when they found the 76-year-old not breathing and started CPR. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey, the inmate had last been checked about 50 minutes earlier. Jefferson County EMS responded and took the man to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital ER, where he later died, according to JCSO.

No cause of death reported.

Moore County Detention Center inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

May 23, 2025

CARTHAGE, N.C. — An inmate at the Moore County Detention Center experienced a medical emergency, resulting in her death early Friday morning. According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m., inmate, 31-year-old Phylis McCrimmon, was found unresponsive in her cell. Investigators said that emergency protocols were immediately initiated until emergency medical services arrived. McCrimmon was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

Potter Valley couple who died 10 days apart had ‘a truly remarkable love story’

May 24, 2025

Brian Beeson died in a UTV crash May 1. His wife, Rochelle, died unexpectedly May 11. Both grew up in Sonoma County [CA] ranch families and were deeply involved in their Potter Valley community. Rochelle and Brian were born six months apart 58 years ago, he in Healdsburg and she in Petaluma. It came as a tragic shock to Potter Valley when each died this month — their deaths just 10 days apart. On May 1, Brian Beeson was in Sonoma County tending cattle. He was behind the wheel of a Honda Pioneer on a ranch northwest of Lake Sonoma. The CHP said Brian was killed when the off-road utility vehicle crashed into a fence, then tumbled down a hillside. Rochelle, who was born into Sonoma County ‘s prominent Bettinelli family, was mourning her husband when, on May 11, she died unexpectedly at home in Potter Valley. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is working to establish the cause of her death.

Medical emergency suspected in fatal head-on crash

May 24, 2025

FRESNO, Calif. — A head-on collision early Thursday morning claimed the life of a 20-year-old driver and left two others injured. A GMC Terrain, driven by a 20-year-old man from Raisin City, veered into the northbound lane and collided with a Toyota Camry. The Camry was driven by a 21-year-old man from Fresno, who had a 21-year-old male passenger, also from Fresno. Authorities said the driver of the GMC Terrain was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies in medical emergency-related crash outside a Fred Meyer in Tacoma

May 22, 2025

A woman died in a car wreck Wednesday afternoon that officers believe was related to a medical emergency, according to the Tacoma [WA] Police Department. Officers received a call at about 1:07 p.m. Wednesday about a collision in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune in a phone call. Boyd confirmed that the crash occurred in a Fred Meyer [grocery store] parking lot. The woman was the only person involved, and there were no other injuries, Boyd said. The woman’s car hit another car which hit a third car. Boyd said the incident was related to medical reasons but wasn’t able to specify the specific medical emergency the woman suffered.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anything but the vaxx:

Shortage of overnight truck parking contributed to deadly Greyhound bus crash, regulators say

May 21, 2025

Overnight parking for long-haul truckers at interstate rest stops is critically short and was a key contributor to a 2023 Greyhound bus crash in Illinois that killed three people, federal regulators said Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said driver fatigue and poor company oversight of its drivers also played key roles when the Greyhound bus exited Interstate 70 onto a rest area ramp east of St. Louis and struck three semitrailers parked on the shoulder. Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said the crash, which sheared off the right side of the bus and injured 12 aboard, was preventable. “Our investigation brought to light a critical shortage of safe truck parking and made clear a painful lesson: Until we address this important safety issue, lives are at risk on our nation’s roads,” she said. Truck parking on rest stop entrance and exit ramps is illegal, but the ban is seldom enforced because there’s insufficient parking for the 13 million rigs on the nation’s roads and the federal government electronically monitors truckers’ hours on the road and their rest periods. The board, meeting in Washington, also cited ​​the bus driver’s fatigue and “deficient driver oversight by Greyhound,” including the company’s failure to address the driver’s “recurring unsafe driving behaviors,” without elaborating. It also cited poor record-keeping and more. The westbound bus, with 22 passengers, entered the rest area near Highland, 32 miles (about 51 kilometers) east of St. Louis at 1:48 a.m. on July 12, 2023. It slid along the sides of three trucks parked for the night. None of the truck drivers were hurt, but three bus passengers were killed and the bus driver and 11 other passengers were injured. Authorities initially said there were 14 injuries.

Man died from heart attack during historic St. Louis tornado, family believes

May 21, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO — Friday’s storms left five people dead throughout St. Louis. Days later, 5 On Your Side has learned from a family that another man may have died during the tornado. Loved ones of Jerome Robinson [68] found him dead in his Academy – Sherman Park home on Saturday. They believe he died from a heart attack during the storm. “I come from this neighborhood. I grew up in this neighborhood, and it’s hard, it hurts the heart,” Audrey Robinson said on Kensington Avenue on Wednesday. “They said it was a heart attack. Well, he was going through prostate cancer. Me and him went through cancer from the end of last year to now, together. I had breast cancer. He had prostate cancer,” Audrey said.

Man found dead inside parked vehicle on U.S. 90, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office says

May 26, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. – A man was found dead today inside a parked vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish, according to authorities. Around 8 this morning, patrol deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office spotted a parked vehicle on the side of U.S. 90 near Pousson Road, JDPSO said. When deputies looked inside, they found the man dead. While the investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

No age reported.

Tragedy in Positano on the Amalfi Coast, American tourist dies in Positano from a sudden illness

May 25, 2025

A dramatic episode shook the afternoon of this Sunday, May 25, in Positano. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., in Viale Pasitea, in the area known as “Sotto al Monte”, near the area used for taxi parking, an American tourist in his seventies suddenly collapsed to the ground. The 118 paramedics arrived promptly on site and, despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, could do nothing but confirm the man’s death. On vacation with his wife in Sorrento, the victim had decided to spend a day discovering the wonders of Positano.

No cause of death reported.

Novato authorities investigating death of elderly man found on the ground

May 25, 2025

The Marin County [CA] Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elderly man, according to authorities. At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Novato Police Department was alerted to the report of an elderly man who was on the ground, not breathing, near Entrada Drive at Lilac Place. Novato police officers and the Novato Fire Department responded to the scene, and paramedics determined the man was deceased.

No age or cause of death reported.

Suspicious vehicle call at Mechanicsville gas station leads deputies to man’s body

May 24, 2025

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in Hanover County on Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the Sheetz in the 7400 block of Pole Green Road in Mechanicsville for a suspicious vehicle around 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Missing Knox County man found dead

May 26, 2025

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing man was found dead after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s assistance in finding him. Narendra Patel, 51, left his home on Saturday afternoon, KCSO said. His family found his vehicle near the bridge on Northshore Drive, west of the Concord Road roundabout. “It saddens us to inform the community that the body of what is believed to be Mr. Narendra Patel has been discovered in the water. Our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Patel’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” wrote KCSO on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead near Upstate gas station over the weekend

May 26, 2025

An investigation is ongoing after a body was found near an Upstate gas station over the weekend. The Spartanburg [SC] Police Department responded just after 1PM Sunday to the Valero on John B White Senior Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man’s body on the ground next to a U-haul Truck with the back gate of it open. A passer-by spotted the man on the ground and called to report it. The owners of the U-haul confirmed that the man and his wife had come to rent the truck on Friday. The initial report from the Coroner’s Office said the death did not seem suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Harmer, 51

May 26, 2025

Daniel William Harmer (Dan), 51, of New Market, Maryland, tragically passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday May 16, 2025. After graduating, he dedicated his career to science working in the UK in the bioscience industry with Pharmagene and Solexa. After commencing his career with Illumina in the UK, Dan later relocated to America with his family and became a respected member of the team. At the time of his death, he worked as the Senior Manager at the Illumina Solution Centre in Baltimore.

Researcher’s Note – Illumina, a company that provides next-generation sequencing technologies, plays a crucial role in pathogen surveillance and vaccine development. Their technologies are used to sequence viral genomes, track mutations, and develop effective vaccines. They have also been involved in national COVID-19 genome sequencing programs, like the one in Canada, to identify biomarkers and support the development of novel therapeutics: https://n9.cl/v1rmo

No cause of death reported.

Mary Pare, 54

May 26, 2025

Northbridge, MA – Mary L. Pare, 54, of Church Ave. Passed away unexpectedly at home after a period of declining health.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Kenith Shane Patz, 48

May 25, 2025

San Diego, CA – Josh passed away on April 28, 2025, after a brief illness and is at peace now. After graduating, Josh worked for Xerox for several years and spearheaded its Y2K efforts. When he moved back to San Diego, he worked for more than 10 years for Coldwell Banker, helping agents use social media and other marketing tools to enhance their business.

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn Ann (Meisinger) Bouton, 60

May 25, 2025

Pekin, IL – Kathryn Ann (Meisinger) Bouton, 60, of Pekin, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

James Henderson, 51

May 25, 2025

James E. Henderson, Jr., affectionately known as “Jr.,” passed away suddenly on May 23, 2025, at the age of 51. His adventurous spirit led him to travel the world while working for Northwest Airlines out of Southern California. Eventually, Jr. Returned to North Andover to work alongside his father in the family business, Essex Sign & Painting, where he was a dedicated and valued employee.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Branch, 36

May 25, 2025

Duncan, SC – Brandon Lee Branch, 36, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025. Brandon was a Nuclear Valve Technician at NWS Technologies and attended Church at The Mill – Central Campus. He was a sports enthusiast, actively worked out, went golfing, participated in 5K and 10K running events, and had a long-time passion for motorsports.

Researcher’s Note – The NWS, as a federal agency, would be subject to federal policies regarding “vaccination,” including those related to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases: DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: https://www.nafcu.org/compliance-blog/dol-issues-vaccine-mandate-guidance-federal-contractors

No cause of death reported.

John Carlin, 45

May 25, 2025

John Thomas Carlin, age 45, passed away suddenly following a cardiac episode at home in Glen Mills, PA. John was a current resident of Media, PA, and was a 1998 graduate of Penncrest High School. He went on to work for Local 14 Philadelphia as an Asbestos worker. John loved walking his beloved dog, Bruce, hanging out with his friends and nephews, and driving for Uber.

Riley Herlevich, 22

May 24, 2025

HOUGHTON, MI — Riley Ashton Herlevich, 22, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the UP Health System – Marquette Hospital following a short illness. Riley was a disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Navy as an E-6 Initial Maintenance Technician at Tinker A.F.B., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After the Navy, Riley relocated to the U.P. to help family.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia McWilliams, 53

May 24, 2025

Cynthia McWilliams – Born to life on May 25, 1971, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of John Hammett and Janice Kay McWilliams, Cynthia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 18, 2025, in Bulter, Wisconsin at age 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy-Louise Griego, 51

May 24, 2025

Tammy-Louise Griego, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 10, 2025, in Tijeras, NM, with her fiance by her side. She was athletic, playing basketball and softball throughout school. She worked at Palm’s Trading Co. And Rio Grande Trading Co., developing a deep knowledge of Native American pottery and jewelry, and built lasting relationships through her passion and warm spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory D. Woiwode, 64

May 24, 2025

Manito, IL – Gregory D. Woiwode (Woody), 64, of Manito, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 after a period of declining health due to A-Typical Parkinsonism disease.

Laura Lee Binder, 75

May 23, 2025

Laura Lee Binder of South Lake Tahoe, CA, formerly of Wilmette, IL, and Ridgefield, CT, passed away from a sudden cardiac event on January 7, 2025.

Sheila Joy Bussone, 54

May 22, 2025

Chetek, WI – Sheila Joy (Monti) Bussone earned her freedom from her health struggles these last few years at her Chetek lake home on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – From Facebook, May 3, 2023: Sheila Bussone is presently in the hospital being treated for a brain infection that has really taken the wind out of her sails. Her condition is improving very slooooowly and rehab awaits her after the hospital stay: https://www.facebook.com/PEORIAHOG

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Beth Krus, 42

May 22, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Laurie Beth Krus, age 42, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Greg L. Tuley, 49

May 22, 2025

Morton, IL – Greg L. Tuley, 49, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Regina Kay Streitmatter, 58

May 22, 2025

Washington, IL – Regina Kay Streitmatter, 58, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Arina Jorgensen, 26

May 22, 2025

Hilliard, Ohio - Passed away suddenly, on May 15th, 2025.

Dylan Perkovich, 44

May 21, 2025

Chisholm, MN – Dylan John Perkovich passed away at his home with his wife by his side on 5/15/2025 after a short battle with illness. Dylan purchased Sidelines Sports Bar in 2009. Throughout his ownership, Dylan contributed to many different fundraisers and causes and was immensely generous to the community.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (353)

Alberta (78)

Jeff Parry, 39, Link

Evander Wesley Manuel Saddleback, 30, Link

Christine Spiess, 70, Link

Mark Stephen Mose, 9, Link

Sheldon "Shell" Stogran, 65, Link

Boris "Brent" Eugene Bochon, 64, Link

Patrick James reimer, 60, Link

Luqman Awais, 29 days, Link

Deborah Anne McNeil, 59, Link

Simon Levesque, 50, Link

Cory Wayne Brown, 47, Link

Sean Justin Bainbridge, 52, Link

Barry Alvin Roulston, 73, Link

David Roger Regan Ernest Carnegie, 60, Link

Terri Lynn Bouvier, 40, Link

Daryl Glen Berg, 65, Link

Gail Cheryl Maser, 58, Link

Carson "Fluff" Price, 63, Link

Donna Jean Salive, 56, Link

Jesse Huizinga, 28, Link

Jolette Hodson, 72, Link

David Worden, 72, Link

Monte Ray Lajimodiere, 28, Link

Eugenia Fay Mountain, 53, Link

Gordon (Gordo) Sales, 71, Link

Kalum Micheal Decoine, 5 days, Link

Gordon “Gord” Forbes, 58, Link

Kenneth Edwin Reimer, 69, Link

Jordan Falcon Scott, 63, Link

Michael Gilewicz, 72, Link

"Doug" Paul Longmore, 71, Link

Patricia Louise Holloway, 50, Link

Glen Vernon Long, 74, Link

Steven Moll, 60

May 25, 2025

We share the sudden passing of Steven Wayne Moll, on May 20, 2025, at the age of 60. Steve faced a courageous 21-month battle with Kappa Light Chain Multiple Myeloma, fighting with unwavering strength and grace.

Researcher's note - What level of kappa light chain is multiple myeloma? The reference standard to classify as multiple myeloma required meeting any of the following (1) kappa/lambda ratio ≤1/16 or ≥16, (2) abnormal plasma cell morphology, and (3) monoclonal immunoglobulin. Link

Juliet Ann (Judy) Adams, 63, Link

Vanessa Beaudoin-Gregoire, 48, Link

Elena Victoria Pinzar, 45, Link

Robert Alan Hansen, 63, Link

Ilya Yuryevich Solonin, 39, Link

Jamie Wade Brown, 24, Link

Clint James Lee Saddleback, 34, Link

Tammy Nadine Massa, 61, Link

John Winston Bjorkquist Jr., 58, Link

Barry MacMillan Gillis, 64, Link

Ingrid Clausen, 65, Link

Abdullah Yusaf, 32, Link

James "Jamie" Arnold, 61, Link

Steven Ralph Selke, 53, Link

Dennis Everett Field, 53, Link

Katherine Otjes, 64, Link

Jade Amber Stone, 18, Link

Kenneth "Ken" George Bodnar, 59, Link

Karen Micheale McGinn, 56, Link

Ronald Monias, 47, Link

Wanda Lee Mary Beaudry, 66, Link

Parminder Pal (Paul) Singh Bhullar, 56, Link

Bruce Simpson, 72, Link

Reyes Azor Mejía, 46, Link

Michael Edward Essenpreis, 47, Link

Stuart Sik-Chiu Fung, 63, Link

Kenneth Sonnenberg, 54, Link

Robert Alan Rademacher, 64, Link

Leah Christine Jacknife-Cardinal, 23, Link

Rhonda Grace Stagg, Link

Darcy Start, 51, Link

Milton John Capps, 75, Link

Jessica Marie Boll, 21, Link

Marcus Andrew Keller, 50, Link

Anaya Ali, 11 months, Link

Mark Douglas Cathro, 44, Link

Daniel Jean, 50, Link

Patricia Iverach, 62, Link

Cindy Jean Suttie, 71, Link

Teresa Lorraine Plouffe, 54, Link

Karen McCreight, 59, Link

Joanne Kemp, 75, Link

william Victor Lyons, 70, Link

Brenda Lee Reis, 59, Link

British Columbia (3)

Ethel Rose Duncan, 61, Link

Cheryl Lynn Kelly, 61, Link

Sheila May Laughlin, 55, Link

Manitoba (4)

Kenneth Heppner, 56, Link

Ian G. Bell, 61, Link

Teresa Mary Rose Clyne, 67, Link

Catherine Helen Kabernick (Main), 71, Link

New Brunswick (7)

Josh Michael Pitre, 30, Link

Baby Jackson Tom McDougall, Link

Cindy Gail MacKinnon, 59, Link

Margaret Geraghty, 74, Link

Robert Tonkin, 54, Link

Erica Patricia Newell, 30, Link

Jade Ellen Rhymer, 22 months, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (23)

Donald Hayward Burrage, 67, Link

Betty Nuke, 51, Link

Wayne Rodney Hunter, 46, Link

Trevor Fagan, 59, Link

Jason Samuel Squires, 51, Link

Dylan R. Hamlyn, 32, Link

Neil Denis Walsh, 64, Link

Maison Patrick Hall, 25, Link

William "Bill" Malcolm Baird, 63, Link

Abigail (Abby) Greene, 28, Link

Denise Dray, 64, Link

Nicholas Mark Nurse, 38, Link

Roy Fisher, 71, Link

Arnold Ward, 69, Link

Mary Wanda Parker, 73, Link

Rickey Raymond Janes, 47, Link

Sharon Kearns, 63, Link

Jean Paul, 64, Link

Sherry Lake, 49, Link

James “Clifton” Gillis, 74, Link

Clay Madore, 39, Link

Captain Gerard “Gerry” Whelan, 63, Link

Bernadette Marie Druken, 67, Link

Nova Scotia (9)

Stephen Maynard Black, 60, Link

Maisy Grace Deal, 17 days, Link

Susan Elizabeth Horne, 61, Link

John Charles Varga, 62, Link

Helene Janet Zwaan, 74, Link

Linda Marie Murray, 75, Link

William ‘Bill’ Charles McNeill, 68, Link

Jaye Anne Fisher, 51, Link

Christine Maria Loewen, 74, Link

Ontario (186)

Harjoban Singh Aujla, 7 weeks, Link

Mason James Walker, 21, Link

Martin Towes, 58, Link

Trudy Belle Cox, 59, Link

Violet Louisa Mills, 76, Link

Peter Alfred Winsor, 58, Link

Michelle DeGasperis, 71, Link

Brian Jordison, 74, Link

Geraldine Weir, 61, Link

Howard George Strecke, 58, Link

Jackie Andrews, 73, Link

Diane Wilton, 73, Link

Michael Di Mascolo, 49, Link

Richard Picotte, 67, Link

Nothabo Nkala, 58, Link

Jesse Blundell, 41, Link

Tony Chanchal-Clark, 52, Link

Colin Hinds, 60, Link

Caroline Costantini, 52, Link

Tyler Christopher Munro, 36, Link

Karen Ann Dion, 71, Link

Clayton Whitecrow, 51, Link

Michael Dennis Taylor, 61, Link

Randy L. Gilbert, 57, Link

Tom Timmins, 60, Link

Kamal Jona Graish, 58, Link

Steven Robert Tyson, 64, Link

Westly "Wes" Wright, 57, Link

Susette Ann Chan, 69, Link

Lori Anne Brown, 70, Link

Martin Stacey Powless, 60, Link

Devin Thomson, 30, Link

Mary Celia Piché, 60, Link

Calvin Andrew Williams, 30, Link

Allan Lawrence Yzereef, 68, Link

Davis Kimber Southwind, 25, Link

Penny Frances Fobister, 55, Link

Mary Frances Johnson, 36, Link

Johnathan Wayne McDonald, 32, Link

Matthew Gregory, 40, Link

Graham Gary Gough, 65, Link

Ian Andrew Saxby, 65, Link

Jeannette Moore, 59, Link

Zenon Kostecki, 60, Link

Nicholas William Adamson, 29, Link

Terra Frado, 34, Link

Rita Vescio, 73, Link

Angelo Ciufo, 55, Link

Armando Odorico, 72, Link

Andrew Angelo Iamonaco, 40, Link

Samuel Swain, 42, Link

James Malcom Reid, 61, Link

Yvonne Blanche Deane, 52, Link

Beatrice Ellen Lovell, 62, Link

Michael Robert Grosvenor, 54, Link

Richard "Ricky" Durant, 66, Link

Timothy "Tim" Joseph Brunet, 62, Link

Brian Woodcock, 65, Link

James "Jim" Villemaire, 59, Link

Jeila Martinat, 41, Link

Karen Starret, 65, Link

Barclay Jamieson, 74, Link

Leanne Marie Milotte, 65, Link

Lorraine Sherry Spence, 62, Link

Anthony Jitram Mathura, 65, Link

Shizuka Takaoka, 50, Link

Robert Sicoli, 56, Link

Luc Sasseville, 65, Link

Jason Woodrow, 48, Link

Michael Costigan, 70, Link

Alexander "Alex" Hall-Blanchard, 37, Link

Francis Balbin Loyola, 48, Link

Ljeposava "Lepa" Kalaver, 64, Link

Trista Renelle Tyra Metatawabin, 24, Link

Nancy Dueck Boldt, 65, Link

Sebastian "Sab" Saraiva, 50, Link

Reinaldo Matos Figueiredo, 71, Link

Dimitrios “Jim” Apostolopoulos, 53, Link

Christopher Llewellyn Barton, 41, Link

Stephanie Doyle, 41, Link

John Robert Keuhl, 57, Link

Stephanie Lynn Smith, 51, Link

Sara Penner, 48, Link

Ken Lamond, 72, Link

Jeremy Jason Brian Brant, 48, Link

Steven "Steve" Joseph Gallagher, 52, Link

Virginia "Ginger" Ruby Gagnon, 55, Link

Judy Keewaykapow, 54, Link

Aravinthan Panchadcharam, 41, Link

James "Ian" Hutchinson, 55, Link

Joanne Mary Caldarola, 60, Link

Riccardo Vottero, 61, Link

Alaia Lane, born asleep, Link

Sandra Lee Bellos, 63, Link

Lucie Perry, 69, Link

Timothy Nicholas Byce, 62, Link

Lilia Tanchoco, 75, Link

Lise Bouchard, 61, Link

Todd Horton, 66, Link

Jacqueline Mary "Jackie" Cervoni, 71, Link

Deborah Hindle, 72, Link

Paul Robinson, 71, Link

Wayne Richard John Ashby, 64, Link

Marie Fleming, 66, Link

Christopher John Pink, 73, Link

Hannah Jeannene Deley, 25, Link

Annalie "Benji" Acosta, 62, Link

Sgt. Stanley Joseph Judge, 47, Link

Dianne Leah Lafleche, 60, Link

Adnan Icel, 59, Link

James Edward White Jr., 63, Link

Nathan Reid Jansen, 16, Link

Natasha Marie Murphy-Gazzard, 19, Link

Victor LaForme, 35, Link

Douglas Ronald Hickey, 63, Link

Janine DiTomaso, 59, Link

Patricia Ann "Pat" Greguol, 68, Link

Paul Henry Noel Morin, 54, Link

Brielle Marianne Cheff, stillborn, Link

Jeannine Guillemette, 73, Link

Cathy Mary DesLauriers, 71, Link

Timothy Dwayne Ash, 58, Link

Philippe Abou-Hanna, 65, Link

Nancy Boldt, 65, Link

Dennis Stafford, 57, Link

Elizabeth Rose Lirette, 65, Link

Noah Logen Amor Arcand, 27, Link

Chamkaur Benipal, 62, Link

Gerald Clayton Wise, 53, Link

Kurt Johnson, 49, Link

Anakin Joseph Eshkakogan, 2 months, Link

Julianna Adina Allan-Smoke, 2, Link

Scott Alexander O’Neil, 53, Link

Lawrence Edward Payette, 56, Link

Janis Elaine Campbell, 63, Link

Barbara Anne Cross, 62, Link

Moise Yong Malimeck, 42, Link

Caroline Reynolds, 73, Link

Joe Wabigwan, 64, Link

Rineta Rampersaud, 48, Link

George O'Rourke, 61, Link

Karl William Wilson Piea, 37, Link

Sylvia Parry, 62, Link

Tyler Richard Martini, 46, Link

Rudy Boodoo, 61, Link

Nirmal Kaur, 63, Link

Jashanpreet Singh, 27, Link

Kimberly Anne-Marie Vankoughnett, 61, Link

Oliver Levi Smith, 22 months, Link

Joseph Davey, 43, Link

Susan Ryczak, 72, Link

Bonny Ellen Black, 74, Link

Brandin Michael Ritch, 32, Link

Teeyouk Yeo, 53, Link

Douglas Glen Levely, 60, Link

Sheena Marie Bezemer, 40, Link

Mina Taxopoulos, 63, Link

Michael Jim Tsukarellis, 60, Link

Stephen Dealt, 32, Link

Dean Merea Greene, 58, Link

Emmanuel Hajoglou, 59, Link

Charlie Almeida, 56, Link

Cynthia "Cindy" Dawn (Munro) Mark, 63, Link

Anne Marie Fidler, 59, Link

Cynthia McDivitt, 59, Link

Adam Daniel Jones, Link

Ralph (Raffaele) Cacace, 75, Link

Ellen Lin-Woo, 72, Link

Paul Weido, 55, Link

Alyson Marie-Wynne Grant, 7, Link

Michael Joseph Mooney, 71, Link

Danoris Mitchell-Gill, 48, Link

Kathleen Anne Wells, 62, Link

nGordon Edward Banks, 57, Link

Rick Stacey, 65, Link

David Leclerc, 63, Link

Jeffrey Neil Rusk, 54, Link

Chris Vasilopoulos, 69, Link

Hudson Ryan Fortis, 22, Link

Andrei Pana, 26, Link

Angela Kester, 56, Link

Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Loyo, 58, Link

Quebec (17)

Véronique Fortin, 39 [died January 14, 2025], Link

Maurice Lacoste, 66, Link

Bruno Côté, 57, Link

Liliane Thauvette, 44, Link

Ange-Aimé Ouellet Monday, 68, Link

Eric Dupont, 52, Link

Orlen Marquis, 61, Link

Pauline Bastien, 60, Link

Michel Losier, 54, Link

Serge Vallée, 70, Link

Steve Charest, 35, Link

Martine Poirier, 64, Link

Stéphanie Lafontaine, 23, Link

Antonio Colalillo, 75, Link

Sylvain Aussant, 64, Link

Saskatchewan (25)

Baby Reagan Custer, 1 day, Link

Ryan Jr. Clarke, 36, Link

Franklin McCallum, 48, Link

Blaine Cochet, 63, Link

Susan Ruth Campbell, 61, Link

Albert Jason (AJ) Duesing, 17, Link

Heather Thies, 57, Link

Mark Francis McNabb, 61, Link

Gina Sanders, 41, Link

Franklin McCallum, 48, Link

John Procyshen, 38, Link

Douglas Rolland Royal, 58, Link

Robert Glen Klebeck, 52, Link

George Bueckert, 56, Link

Heather Thies, 57, Link

Ronald Wolfe, 58, Link

Carol Roussin, 60, Link

Paul Poorman, 55, Link

Marlee Lillian Marie Quewezance, 25, Link

Rhonda Rosemary Sommer, 60, Link

Fallon Jenelle Severight, 40, Link

Blaine Cochet, 63, Link

Collin Wade Redman, 54, Link

France Poirier, 58, Link

UNITED KINGDOM (107)

Broadcaster and former BBC executive Alan Yentob dies aged 78, Link

Everyday People’s Star, Tolani Akintunde Dies of Heart Attack [former Nollywood actress moved to the United Kingdom; her death came as a huge shock], Link

Georgia O’Connor dead aged 25: Tributes pour in as Brit boxer dies following cancer battle 2 weeks after getting married [revealed her cancer in January; rare and aggressive; also previously diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (UC) – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease], Link

Party leaders' shock at death of ex-MEP Patrick O'Flynn [59, went to the doctor after feeling unwell, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer and told he only had weeks to live], Link

British tourist, 60, dies after being found in Cyprus hotel pool, Link

Tribute to 'much loved' teenager who died at Barry Island Pleasure Park [16, medical episode], Link

Mom Takes First Picture With New Baby, Not Knowing in Weeks He'll Be Gone [hypoxic-ischemic brain injury caused by a sepsis complications, parents were told that he wouldn't survive], Link

Man, 68, Gets Treated for Constipation and Dies a Month Later: 'He Didn't Get to Enjoy One Day of Retirement', Link

British boy, four, dies after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool [cardiac arrest], Link

Scots woman [63] who dedicated life to helping others dies suddenly after heart attack, Link

Remembering [Guild of British Camera Technicians] GBCT’s Tim Potter [66, unexpectedly], Link

Teenage boy dies in Dines Green home in Worcester [suspected medical episode; found unresponsive], Link

Dad, 46, died of a heart attack after symptoms were mistaken for a stomach bug [in January 2023; post-mortem revealed he had asymptomatic coronary artery disease], Link

Baby showed 'no clinical signs of heart failure' [rare heart condition just days after his first birthday in November 2023; paediatrician told the inquest, "In all honesty it was a surprise"], Link

Beth Martin's family 'decimated' after Brit mum's death on holiday before horror autopsy result [28, complained she “felt unwell” and passed away the following morning. Her care team said she died after suffering from “heart concerns". It was then found that her heart had been “non-consensually” removed], Link