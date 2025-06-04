A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (84)

Devin Harjes, ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Gotham’ Actor, Dies at 41

May 31, 2025

Devin Lee Harjes, an actor known for his work on several shows such as Manifest, Boardwalk Empire and Daredevil, has died. He was 41. Harjes died on Tuesday at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City from an illness after he was diagnosed with cancer in February, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Researcher’s Note – Devin Lee Harjes was featured in at least one Hollywood project in 2021) July 20, 2021: Hollywood’s major unions agreed Monday night to a short-term plan that would allow studios to require everyone on a production set to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Valerie Mahaffey, ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, dead at 71 after cancer battle

May 31, 2025

Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey has died, family members and her rep confirm. She was 71. The “Young Sheldon” alum passed away on Friday in Los Angeles [CA] after losing her cancer battle, her publicist tells Page Six. It appears she led a private life and not much was publicly known about her recent cancer struggles.

Researcher’s Note – Valerie Mahaffey was featured in at least three Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

Link

‘Big Trouble in Little China’ Actor Peter Kwong Has Passed Away

May 28, 2025

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night. He was 73. He played Rain, serving Lo-Pan as one one third of the elemental masters known as the Three Storms, in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic. In addition to acting, Kwong was an accomplished martial artist and dancer; served on the SAG National Board of Directors, AFTRA National Board of Directors, and Television Academy Board of Governors; and was an activist against anti-Asian stereotyping in Hollywood.

Researcher’s Note – Peter Kwong was working in Hollywood between 2022-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Chucky’ Actor Ed Gale Dead at 61

May 28, 2025

Ed Gale – the actor who played the horror icon Chucky in some of the “Child’s Play” films – has died at 61, TMZ has confirmed. A source who was with Ed when he passed tells TMZ he died Tuesday in hospice in L.A. Ed’s niece Kayse Gale paid tribute to her “fun uncle” in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying he’s “taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.” His cause of death was not revealed.

Link

Renée Victor dead: Coco voice actor and Weeds star dies of cancer aged 71 as tributes flood in

May 31, 2025

The voice of Abuelita in Disney’s beloved film Coco has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Beloved actress Renée Victor also found fame on the landmark show Weeds as tributes continue to pour in for the TV and film icon. Victor died peacefully surrounded by her family at her Sherman Oaks home in California on Friday night, her agency told Deadline. Her cause of death was lymphoma – a form of cancer which targets the body’s immune system.

Researcher’s Note – Renée Victor was featured in at least fifteen Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Legendary rock guitarist dead at 77: ‘We thought we had years left’

May 27, 2025

Legendary guitarist Rick Derringer [left], known for “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo, died on Memorial Day. He was 77. TMZ reports Derringer’s “heart suddenly gave out.” Jenda Derringer, Rick Derringer’s wife, told TMZ he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support Monday night after a medical episode. According to the report, he had a triple bypass two months ago. “We thought we had years left, but God’s timing is perfect,” his wife added. Rick Derringer was known for classics like “Real American,” which has famously been used by WWE icon Hulk Hogan and presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. His career spanned six decades and started as a teen singer of the ‘60s smash “Hang on Sloopy,” a ‘70s solo hit with “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo,” (which was used in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”) and included work with Steely Dan, Barbra Streisand, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Link

“16 and Pregnant ”Star Whitney Purvis’ Son Weston Dies at 16: ‘My Worst Nightmare Come True’

June 2, 2025

Gordon County, GA - Whitney Purvis’ son Weston Gosa Jr. Has died. He was 16. The 16 and Pregnant star announced the death of her son on Monday, June 2, in a Facebook post. She added several photos of Gosa, with a few featuring Purvis. Purvis did not reveal the cause of death. However, Weston’s stepmom explained in her own Facebook post that the family ordered an autopsy to learn the cause of his death. “All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead,” she wrote. Amy continued: “He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”

Link

John Brenkus, Founder and Host of Sport Science, Dies at 54 After ‘Battling Depression’: ‘Lost His Fight’

June 2, 2025

John Brenkus, founder and host of the Emmy-winning show Sport Science, has died. He was 54. The producer and television personality died on Saturday, May 31, following a battle with depression, his official X account shared in a statement over the weekend. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus had passed away,” the statement began. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025,” the statement continued. “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

Link

Mike McCallum dead at 68: Jamaican boxing legend ‘The Bodysnatcher’ found dead after pulling his car off the road

June 1, 2025

Jamaican boxing hero Mike McCallum has sadly passed away at the age of 68. The Hall of Fame fighter, who held world titles in three different weight classes, died suddenly in Las Vegas on Saturday. Reports claim McCallum was on his way to the gym when he fell ill and pulled his car off the road. According to the Jamaica Observer, he was then found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. McCallum was known ‘The Bodysnatcher’ due to his heavy hitting style and was the first Jamaican to become a world champion in boxing. In retirement, McCallum was praised for his work as a trainer in gyms throughout Las Vegas.

Researcher’s Note – Gyms across Las Vegas valley ditch mask rules for vaccinated [sic] members: Link Las Vegas (KLAS) – MGM Resorts is giving away free tickets to upcoming events, including concerts, boxing matches, and more to entice more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Kerik’s Cause of Death Unclear, But Cardiac Issues Cited

May 30, 2025

Bernie Kerik, the former City of New York police commissioner who rose to fame during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has died at age 69. The FBI director, Kash Patel, confirmed Kerik’s death on X on May 29, but he did not release a cause of death. Instead, Patel wrote that Kerik died after a “private battle with illness.” However, Kerik’s health issues were heart-related. Although the official cause of death was not released,the New York Post reported that Kerik died “after he was hospitalized with cardiac disease.” He died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the Post reported.

Researcher’s Note – The secret is out! So two months ago, I was diagnosed with skin cancer , carcinoma , and recently underwent surgery at NYU to have it removed, and have it all cleaned up. Was happy with the doctors diagnosis that they believed they got it all and was extremely pleased with post surgery stitches. As a result of this, I learned that I have several other health issues that’s related to Ground Zero. Make sure you guys are getting looked at: Link

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Celebrity Hairstylist’s Mysterious Cause of Death Finally Revealed

June 2, 2025

A hairstylist to the stars died on Feb. 22, 2025, at the age of 34, and now his loved ones finally have an answer to the cause of death. Jesus Guerrero, who worked with Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, was pronounced dead one day after arriving at a Los Angeles [CA] hospital on Feb. 21, 2025. Per TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported that Guerrero had “a weakened immune system and, as a result, contracted pneumonia, as well as Cryptococcus neoformans, a fungal organism.” His death was natural, with no foul play involved. The hair guru fell ill in September 2024 but continued with his hectic schedule for months. He worked with Jenner at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Kali Uchis at the Grammys in early February. His last trip was to the United Arab Emirates with Jennifer Lopez, perPage Six.

Link

Lorrie Morgan’s Husband, Randy White, Dies of Cancer

June 1, 2025

Back in April, country singer Lorrie Morgan canceled all upcoming shows due to her husband’s cancer battle. On Sunday (June 1), Morgan’s son, Jesse Keith Whitley, announced the death of stepfather Randy White [71] in a Facebook post. Morgan married the retired Nashville entrepreneur in a private beachside ceremony in September 2010. Randy White’s death comes just over a year after Lorrie Morgan announced her husband’s mouth cancer diagnosis.

Link

Rihanna Father Ronald Fenty Dead at 70

May 31, 2025

Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna, has died, TMZ has learned. A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ Ronald died in Los Angeles [CA] after battling an illness. On Wednesday, Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told Rihanna was also in the car, although she’s not visible in the photo. He was 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son, Niko, Passed Away at Age 32

May 30, 2025

Singer Brian McKnight’s family is mourning the loss of his son, Nikolas “Niko” McKnight. Niko died on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at just 32 years old. Niko’s death came after years of him being vocal about his torn relationship with his father. On May 29, Brian’s brother, former Take 6 singer Claude McKnight, confirmed on his TikTok that Niko died of cancer. He shared that his nephew had been “bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so,” before he ultimately succumbed to the disease. Niko confirmed his diagnosis in a January 2024 Instagram post.

Link

Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz’s Brother Dies Suddenly at 39: ‘Someone That Always Lifted Up a Room’

May 29, 2025

The Lumineers’ co-founder Wesley Schultz’s brother Sam [left], has died. He was 39. Wesley, 42, announced his death in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 29. “My little brother Sam died yesterday. He was only 39, and leaves behind his awesome wife Lily and their two beautiful kids,” he began. “Just devastated and in shock,” he continued. “And because people would wonder, as I would – all we know regarding his passing was that it was natural causes, meaning some sort of health emergency happened and he was found in his car parked but still running – so I’m praying that it was painless and that he didn’t suffer.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Musician Katie Greenwood Ross dies after battle with breast cancer, ‘She was sedated for comfort and quietly left us…’

May 28, 2025

Providence, RI – Beloved artist, musician, and founder of Thistle Thistle – Katie Greenwood Ross – has died after a battle with breast cancer. Her death was confirmed in an Instagram post on her profile, believed to have been made by her partner, Spain. “We spent a week at home in our bed with our dogs, and eventually moved to the Hope Hospice Center in Providence to better manage her pain and symptoms,” the Instagram post says. Ross was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in early 2024, the obituary says.

No age reported.

Link

Birmingham mourns radio, music icon who died at 53: ‘He believed in this city’s soul’

May 29, 2025

Birmingham native Jason Hamric, a former guitarist for the indie rock band Three Finger Cowboy and founder of Substrate Radio, has died. He was 53. Hamric died on Wednesday morning, May 28, after an emergency hospitalization May 24 for a bacterial infection, said his wife, Jacklyn Loquidis.

Link

Legendary WeHo DJ Grant Smith has passed away

May 29, 2025

Grant Smith [62] has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Grant had been spinning tunes in West Hollywood for over 40 years as a regular at Motherlode, the Abbey, and Revolver. The legendary DJ was famous for his dance music and his mixes, and his DJ sets rocked the dance floors at Studio One, Arena, and the largest dance clubs in West Hollywood and the Los Angeles [CA] area.

Link

Top Baylor Football Player Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 18: ‘We Are Devastated by This Loss’

May 28, 2025

Top Baylor football player Alex Foster died unexpectedly at just 18 years old, the school said Wednesday. In a statement from Baylor Football on Wednesday, May 28, head coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said they are “heartbroken by the unexpected loss” of Foster, “a beloved teammate, friend, and a cherished part of the Baylor family.” No additional details about Foster’s cause of death were made available. Per ESPN, the standout athlete was at home in Mississippi when he died.

Link

DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall dies unexpectedly in residence hall

June 2, 2025

Chase Stegall, a DePaul men’s soccer player, [and son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers hall of famer Milt Stegall], passed away unexpectedly this morning, June 2, in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus, DePaul President Rob Manuel announced in an email to faculty, staff and students. Stegall, a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder from Atlanta, Ga., played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 games this past season.

Researcher’s note - May 2021: Several four-year colleges have already announced that all returning students to campus would be required to be vaccinated, including DePaul University , Loyola University and Northwestern University: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Jennings dies: Former FSU linebacker was part of 1999 national championship team

May 30, 2025

Jennings [right], who played at FSU from 1997-2001 and was part of the Seminoles’ 1999 national championship team that went 12-0, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 28, in Jacksonville [FL]. He was 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Dodgers Pitcher, Coach Rod Nichols Dies At 60

May 27, 2025

Rod Nichols, a former Major League pitcher and respected coach who earned three World Series rings over his baseball career, has died at the age of 60. He passed away on May 14, and his funeral is scheduled for May 30 in Montana, where he had been living with his family in retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

B.A.R. television critic Victoria Brownworth dies

May 23, 2025

Victoria Brownworth, a lesbian who was the longtime television columnist for the Bay Area Reporter and contributed to other publications, died May 22. She was 69. Ms. Brownworth had long lived with multiple sclerosis and had battled cancer for many years. She had been hospitalized in Philadelphia [PA] in recent weeks, according to posts on her X feed that were written by a close friend. Her last B.A.R. column was published April 29. Ms. Brownworth’s beloved wife, Maddy Gold, died of cancer in 2022.

Researcher’s Note – Brownworth on Twitter: #PSA Get vaccinated. If you aren’t up to date on your #flu and #COVID vaccines [sic], get them now. Stop listening to the anti-vax noise and be smarter. Vaccines [sic] save lives and make illness less deadly. Also get RSV and shingles vax if you are eligible. Stop putting yourselves at risk. Link The BBC report about the “abuse” heaped upon Brownworth after her wife died: They died suddenly – then the anti-vax trolling started: ”Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest ”. When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn’t know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. ("How long's it been since she got the jab?", hundreds of people began to reply ) : Link

Link

Longtime Little Rock meteorologist passes away after battle with cancer

May 27, 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former THV11 Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner, a familiar face in Arkansas weather coverage for decades, has died at age 59 after a battle with cancer. Buckner worked at THV11 for nearly 25 years and became a trusted source for Arkansans during severe weather events, including the 1999 tornado outbreak.

Link

Former Tejano Broadcaster Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Rios Passes Away Unexpectedly at 56

May 26, 2025

EL PASO, TX — The Tejano music and radio broadcasting community is mourning the unexpected loss of Jesse “Hollywood” Rios, one of the most influential and charismatic radio personalities in Texas history. Born Jesus Carlos Arce, Rios passed away in his hometown of El Paso on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the age of 56 after a brief illness. According to a statement from his daughters, Krystal and Megan, Jesse’s passing was sudden and came as a shock to family, friends, and fans alike. His last social media post, just two weeks before his death, mentioned two visits to the ER for neck spasms—an ominous sign of the health issues that would take his life far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A Marine “died suddenly”:

Ex-NY Rep. Joe Crowley’s 25-year-old Marine son dies from rare cancer: ‘Genuine love of life’

May 26, 2025

Ex-New York Rep. Joe Crowley’s 25-year-old son — a Marine and Naval Academy grad — has died from a rare cancer, his grieving dad revealed over the Memorial Day weekend. The Democratic former Big Apple congressman disclosed in 2023 that his oldest son, Cullen, had been diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumors just seven months after he graduated from the prestigious military academy as a second lieutenant. “[Cullen] became a Midshipman in 2018, a Marine in 2022, and continued his service at Quantico until retiring in 2024 following his diagnosis,” Crowley wrote. In 2023, Cullen underwent “15 hours of surgery” to remove tumors in his abdomen and kidney. The cancer had already spread to the young man’s bones, but his dad said they believed he still had a fighting chance.

Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Tragic NYC newborn’s family says she died from SIDS, puppy was ‘put down’ — after ME confirms pit bull didn’t kill her

May 29, 2025

A 1-month-old Queens girl died from sudden infant death syndrome before the family pit bull mauled her face in a tragic incident this week, the child’s parents claimed in an interview with The Post. The couple — whose six-week-old pit bull mix named Bella “had been put down” after the horrific incident — insisted they had nothing to do with her death. “Our baby was alive when we all went to sleep. That is the last thing we know,” he said. “Our baby died of SIDS, from sudden infant death syndrome,” he said. “She also had medical issues. She had a heart murmur. The dog did eat the baby’s face. It was put down.”

The puppy (deceased):

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Indiana boy, 8, dies within hours of catching rare infection that spread to his brain and spine

May 29, 2025

An Indiana boy died hours after he complained of only mild symptoms that ended up being a rare and fatal bacterial infection, his grieving mother revealed. Liam Dahlberg, 8, came home from school complaining of a headache in April, but it wasn’t until the following morning that his mom, Ashlee Dahlberg, realized something was wrong with her usually lively and upbeat son, she told 13WMAZ. She rushed Liam to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with the extremely deadly Haemophilus influenzae type b, also known as “H. Flu” or “Hib.” Hib is a bacterial infection — not a virus — that most children are vaccinated against as babies, but even so, it’s still possible to contract it, especially at younger and much older ages. “Anybody that contracts it usually dies within 24 hours,” the heartbroken mother said. An MRI showed that the infection had spread and was covering the 8-year-old’s brain and spinal cord. “Basically, at that point in time, there was nothing they could do,” Dahlberg revealed. Liam died less than 24 hours after complaining of a headache.

Link

9-Year-Old Fell Asleep While Coming Home from Dental Procedure and Never Woke Up. Inside Her Final Moments

May 30, 2025

New details offer insight into the final moments of a 9-year-old girl who was put under anesthesia for a dental procedure one morning — then was dead hours later. Silvanna Moreno died on March 18 hours after undergoing surgery at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista, Calif., according to a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office (SDCME) autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE. Her cause of death was listed as methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide administration. “The patient was referred to our office for dental treatment under general anesthesia due to her young age and acute situational anxiety,” Dreamtime Dentistry’s Dr. Ryan Watkins said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Watkins said Silvanna “never exhibited” warning signs of methemoglobinemia, an “extremely rare condition that can occur with nitrous oxide administration,” throughout either the procedure or her recovery. On the drive home, she fell asleep and began snoring loudly, according to the autopsy report. When they got home, she remained asleep and was carried inside and put into bed on her side, where she was monitored. Moreno’s family used her grandma’s blood pressure cuff to check her vitals — and as she remained “unresponsive,” they called 911 at 4:46 p.m. A dispatcher instructed her family to move her from the bed to the floor and start chest compressions until first responders arrived. First responders transported Silvanna to Rady Children’s Hospital in an ambulance and emergency personnel continued chest compressions, supplemental oxygen and other lifesaving measures on the way. She was suffering from asystole, also known as “flat-lining.” Resuscitative efforts ended when heart testing at her bedside showed no cardiac activity.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Baytown family grieves teen daughter’s sudden, tragic heart attack

May 27, 2025

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family is mourning the loss of their daughter who died suddenly of a heart attack at age 15. Kaitlynn Saunders’ 16th birthday would have been Tuesday, but instead, the family is planning her funeral. “She’s wonderful. Had a big heart and cared a lot for people,” is how her mother, Nancy Saunders, described her. On Thursday, Kaitlynn’s heart gave out. Nancy and her son were home when Kaitlynn collapsed on May 22. They called 911, and paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Doctors informed the family that Kaitlynn had suffered a heart attack. According to the family, there were no warning signs, and Kaitlynn had no known underlying conditions.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Mystery as ‘angel’ doctor dies in her sleep hours after all-night shift

May 28, 2025

A much-loved surgeon from Wisconsin has died in her sleep hours after an all-night shift – and her cause of death is yet to be determined. Dr. Anna Zaremba, who was in her thirties, passed away when her ‘heart stopped’ last week, according to the hospital where she worked in Radom, Poland. Zaremba was from Burlington, Wisconsin, and she got engaged in October, according to her Facebook profile. Skalpel, an organization representing surgeons in Poland, said she was also the daughter of a Chicago doctor. The organization added that she was a surgeon specializing in heart procedures at the Zabrza Z Heart Center, and she died after an all-night shift at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three local politicians “died suddenly”:

Glens Falls councilman Ed Donohue dies following illness

June 1, 2025

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Glens Falls First Ward Councilman Ed Donohue has died, the city announced on Sunday. Donohue reportedly passed away Sunday morning following a “short illness” at The Pines at Glens Falls Center.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Sargent, Jackson councilman, dies at 61

May 27, 2025

Scott Sargent, a Jackson [NJ] councilman, died unexpectedly on May 23 after chronic health issues. He was 61. Sargent was elected in 2022 on a slate with Mayor Michael Reina; he won by 1,057 votes against Samara O’Neill in a non-partisan municipal election. He had previously served on the Jackson Board of Education for ten years. Sargent had been a senior groundskeeper with the public works department.

Researcher’s Note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lake Stevens City Councilman, Marcus Tageant, passes away unexpectedly

May 27, 2025

LAKE STEVENS, WA—Lake Stevens City Councilman and U.S. Marine Corps vet Marcus Tageant passed away on Monday, May 26 – Memorial Day. He was 52. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after where he fought in the Persian Gulf War. He served on the Lake Stevens City Council for nearly 16 years. Tageant and his wife Marcella were just married last month. He intentionally did not seek reelection this year because he was looking forward to retirement and, with it, enjoying more traveling and spending time with his wife. Though the cause of his death has not been made public his friends and family said it was unexpected.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Jodi A. Miller, 45

April 16, 2025

Jodi A. Miller, age 45, of Two Rivers [WI], peacefully passed unexpectedly into eternal life on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, one step-son and three grandchildren.

Researcher’s note – From Two Rivers Police Department Wisconsin: Jodi started in our agency in 2022 as a Community Service Officer and most recently became a member of our Professional Administrative staff working as our Evidence Clerk. Before coming to Two Rivers PD she worked as a Sergeant in the Manitowoc County jail: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes remembered as ‘a true Texas lawman’

June 1, 2025

CALDWELL, Texas - Burleson County is mourning the loss of Sheriff Gene Hermes [58], who died this week after a battle with cancer. Hermes had served as sheriff since March 2020, following decades with the Burleson and Lee County Sheriff’s Offices. John Pollock, a longtime colleague and former chief deputy under Hermes, now serves as a Snook city alderman. “One of the strongest men I know,” said Pollock. “He had beat cancer once already. This was another cancer for him. And what a fighter. Gene never stopped. He didn’t have any give up in him.”

Link

NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At 37

May 28, 2025

Joseph Sabino Gravino, 37, of Orangeburg [NY], died suddenly on May 23, 2025, according to his obituary. A 12-year veteran of the NYPD, Gravino most recently served with the Strategic Response Group, where he earned the respect of colleagues for his integrity and dedication.

Researcher’s Note – Judge orders NYPD union members fired over vax [sic] mandate reinstated: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

North Andover Firefighter Deschenes, 54, Dies Unexpectedly

May 30, 2025

An active-duty North Andover [Mass.] firefighter has died unexpectedly after a medical emergency at his home. The death of 54-year-old Firefighter Jeffrey Deschenes was reported this morning by Fire Chief John Weir and Deputy Chief Graham Rowe. They said Deschenes died at a local hospital. Officials said Deschenes was assigned as North Andover’s first EMS Coordinator in 2019 and brought the department into the forefront of pre-hospital care.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts EMS providers blast Department of Public Health over new vaccine [sic] regulations: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rockport fire department mourns death of active-duty fire captain

May 26, 2025

The Rockport Fire Department is mourning the death of active-duty Fire Captain Andrew Porter, who died unexpectedly on Monday. Porter, 43, died at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester [Mass.] surrounded by his loved ones, according to a press release from the fire department. He was a 25-year veteran of the department. Porter most recently served as the captain of Engine Companies 1 and 3, according to the fire department. He was also a specialist in the Rockport Department of Public Works Highway Division.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts EMS providers blast Department of Public Health over new vaccine [sic] regulations: Link Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated [sic] against COVID or face termination: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Longtime Texas Gold Coach Aubrey Knapper, Who Led 22 State Champions to 86 Titles, Dies At 62

May 30, 2025

The Texas swimming community is mourning the loss of Coach Aubrey Knapper, who died on Monday, May 26, at the age of 62. A beloved fixture on the pool deck, Knapper was in his 30th season as a coach with Texas Gold Swimming and had served as head coach of the Wells Branch–based program for the past 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Byron Nelson High School football coach dies unexpectedly

May 29, 2025

TROPHY CLUB, Texas – Byron Nelson High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Travis Pride [56] has died unexpectedly, Principal Kara Lea Deardorff announced in a letter to families Wednesday. The principal shared the news in a Facebook post, writing that Pride “passed away unexpectedly.” She said he had served the school for nearly a decade and “made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students on our campus.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Community in mourning over Oak Park teacher’s sudden death

May 30, 2025

Oak Park, Calif. – A funeral service was held May 18 following the death of Jordyn Solny, a much-loved kindergarten teacher at Oak Hills Elementary School in Oak Park whose passing dealt an emotional blow to the community. The 27-year-old teacher reportedly died from a sudden onset of sepsis, Always dreaming of becoming a teacher, Solny received her education credential from Sonoma State University in 2019, earned her Multiple Subject Credential in 2020, and began her journey as a kindergarten teacher soon after.

Researcher’s Note – California will require that all teachers and school employees show proof of vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 or get tested on a weekly basis, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday: Link

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Scholarship to be created to honor beloved Staten Island high school staffer who died suddenly

May 31, 2025

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Kurt Yorke, an active and beloved community member, died suddenly on Monday, May 26, 2025, at age 60, according to a published obituary. The Curtis High School community is mourning the loss of the devoted staffer, who was a cherished presence at the school for four decades.

Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first actions leading New York will include requiring all K-12 teachers and staff to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or face weekly testing in an attempt to limit the delta variant’s spread: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pilgrim “died suddenly”:

Hajj: Bangladeshi pilgrim dies of heart attack in Makkah

May 30, 2025

A Bangladeshi pilgrim Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad has died of a heart attack while in Makkah to perform Hajj. The 58-year-old passed away at around 2am on Thursday night (May 29). He had been living in the United States for many years.

Link

Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Austin 8 th grader dies after incident at end-of-year celebration

May 30, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas — An eighth grade student at Covington Middle School has died following an incident at an end-of-year celebration, according to the school’s principal. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Cedric Maddox confirmed that Vadir Gonzalez-Arias [14] died due to “complications related to the incident at the 8th-grade celebration.” Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed medics responded to a call for a reported drowning at the park’s pool at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and medics administrated CPR and advanced life support care before taking a teen patient to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said eight lifeguards were on duty at the pool on Wednesday.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing 68-year-old Missoula man found dead

June 2, 2025

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Jeffrey Howe, a 68-year-old man, was found dead in the Loscha River on Saturday afternoon. His body was found two miles from the Wilderness Gateway Campground on Highway 12 in Idaho County, where he was last seen. Officials say Idaho County Dispatch initially received a 911 call on Wednesday afternoon saying a man was missing and had possibly drowned in the Lochsa River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dies after medical incident off Riviera Beach coast

May 28, 2025

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A medical incident led to the death of a diver in the waters off the coast of Riviera Beach over the weekend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) confirmed the diver was found late Sunday morning near the artificial reef formed by Ana Cecilia Shipwreck. PBSO did not release many details about the diver’s death. It confirmed the individual suffered an undisclosed medical incident prior to the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Fiery crash leaves Uber driver dead in Fishtown

June 1, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An Uber driver is dead, and his passengers are lucky to be alive, after a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Marlborough Street. That’s where they found the vehicle, fully engulfed in flames. Police say it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing his Hyundai into multiple parked cars. That’s when his car, and three parked cars caught fire. His four passengers were able to escape without injury. “They attempted to extract the driver, but were unable to due to the intensity of the flames, the growing flames that were occurring, so they unfortunately had to abandon their efforts,” says Inspector D.F. Pace. Police say the driver was transporting the four people back to their hotel room from The Roots picnic at the Mann Center.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

American Tourist Dies of Heart Attack During Motorcycle Ride in Phuket

June 1, 2025

PHUKET, Thailand — A tragic incident occurred when a 56-year-old American man suffered a fatal heart attack while riding a motorcycle with his teenage niece as a passenger, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. At the scene, police found a red Honda Click motorcycle in the roadside brush area alongside the body of the foreign man, later identified as Mr. Larry, age 56, an American citizen. According to the investigation, Mr. Larry had been riding the motorcycle back from dinner in Bangla Soi, returning to his hotel on 50 Pee Road in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. His 16-year-old American niece, Miss Isabella, was riding as a passenger. When they reached the accident location, he told his niece that he was experiencing chest pain before losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to run off the shoulder of the road, resulting in his death. Family members confirmed that he had a pre-existing heart condition, expressing no suspicion regarding the cause of death.

Link

Police ID woman found dead in New Haven park

May 31, 2025

Police have identified a woman that was found dead in a park in New Haven [CN] on Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was found dead near the road that goes through Edgewood Park. She has been identified as 31-year-old Jasmine Wilkes, of New Haven. There are no apparent signs of trauma, police said, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

Link

Magnolia Pancake Haus founder passes away suddenly, restaurant announces

May 31, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The beloved owner of Magnolia Pancake Haus has passed away, according to a Facebook post. The post announced that professional chef Robert Fleming Jr., [70] known as Mr. Pancake, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead on Petaluma street, authorities say

May 31, 2025

The Sonoma County [CA] coroner will investigate the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a residential street in Petaluma Saturday morning. Petaluma police officers were called to Grouse Lane and Quail Drive at about 6:30 a.m. by someone who reported finding the man down in the roadway near a parked vehicle. Petaluma Fire Department paramedics also responded and declared the man dead at the scene. After an initial investigation, police detectives made a preliminary determination that the death did not appear suspicious and there were no signs of violence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mom Dies Unexpectedly Outside of Daughter’s High School Graduation

June 1, 2025

A mother in North Carolina collapsed and died while walking through the parking lot before her daughter’s high school graduation last week The family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to “make sure she gets her last wishes” of being buried by her father in Pennsylvania. On May 23, Jean Byrd was at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of her daughter Meilean’s graduation when she died “just 200 feet” from the ceremony, her family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign description and told local NBC affiliate WXII. Marquan Matthews — Byrd’s son, who was inside the venue at the time — recalled getting a phone call from his aunt about the incident, before a security guard drove him in a golf cart to the parking lot, WXII reported. He then performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Byrd died of cardiac arrest, according to the GoFundMe description, which was written by her son. “This was a curse,” Matthews told WXII. “This was a curse because I sat there and watched my mom’s soul lift out of her. I watched her take her last breath. So it was very hard for me, and it’s still hard for me to this day because I barely get any sleep,” he added. “I just see them last few moments of my mom, just being gone.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead inside southern Indiana home, police say

May 28, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a home in New Albany, Indiana. Vivian Paulley, 56, was found dead inside the home, according to New Albany Deputy Coroner Charlie Moon. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to police, foul play isn’t expected.

Link

Authorities identify woman found dead at Hyde Park in Santa Fe

May 27, 2025

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman who was found dead at Hyde Park last Friday. According to SFCSO, 43-year-old Laura Freismuth may have suffered a medical episode while visiting the area. Freismuth’s next of kin have been notified, the sheriff’s office says. Her exact cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator. There were no visible signs of foul play.

Link

Peter French, 25

June 2, 2025

Peter “Chip” French, 25, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina. An experienced mixologist and mechanic, Peter followed his passions wholeheartedly. Peter was a well-loved bartender at Hope Valley Country Club in Durham, NC. He also attended Durham Technical College in the Automotive Systems Technology program.

Researcher’s Note – ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Johnson, 48

June 1, 2025

Minneapolis, Minnesota – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Aaron Winfield Johnson, who died unexpectedly on May 11, 2025—just one day after celebrating his 48th birthday. Aaron worked for many years in auto dealership management, sales, and finance throughout the Twin Cities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deanna Lynn West, 51

June 1, 2025

Deanna Lynn Dibble West, age 51, of Robbinsdale [MN], passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2025. he devoted her life in service to others, most recently serving her beloved residents as a nurse at Jones-Harrison Senior Living.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Riberio, 54

June 1, 2025

Cheryl Ann Riberio, 54, of Manchester [CT], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at home. Cheryl worked in healthcare as a Director of Admissions at Woodlake of Tolland, and Genesis Eldercare.

Researcher’s Note – Connecticut mandates vaccines [sic] for nursing home workers: Link Genesis HealthCare Mandates COVID Vaccination [sic] for Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Turgeon, 33

June 1, 2025

Southington, CT – David Michael Turgeon passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in his home. He was 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Tanzi, 46

June 1, 2025

Adam V. Tanzi, 46, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Link

Trent Pleiman, 22

May 31, 2025

Trent A. Pleiman, age 22, of Maria Stein [OH], passed away on Thursday May 29, 2025. He was a 2021 graduate of Marion Local High School. He played football for the Flyers and went on to attend UNOH for Robotics Automation. Trent was employed at Honda in Anna, working in Maintenance.

Researcher’s Note – ‘Vax-2-School’: Ohioans age 12 to 25 can win $100,000 college scholarships for getting a COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Wirfs, 45

May 31, 2025

George Alexander Wirfs, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. He was a young electronics wiz, a teen hacker and early BBS/internet citizen, a lifelong forward-and-reverse hardware/software engineer, accomplished mechanic, formidable repo man, welder, machinist, pan-american motorcyclist, artist, reality bender, psychonaut, DIY biohacker, and professional locksmith.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Taylor Anders, 38

May 31, 2025

Taylor Walker Anders, 38, of Chattanooga [TN], passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 23, 2025, leaving behind a deep and immeasurable void in the hearts of all who loved her. A lifelong Chattanoogan, Taylor graduated from Ooltewah High School and earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. At the time of her passing, she was a valued member of the sales team at Transport Enterprise Leasing Company.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy-Louise Griego, 51

May 31, 2025

Tammy-Louise Griego, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 10, 2025, in Tijeras, NM, with her fiance by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Hogan, 55

May 31, 2025

Thomas W. Hogan 55, formerly of Medford, MA, died suddenly on May 27, 2025. A self-made businessman, Tom built an impressive electrical business in Aurora, Colorado.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Paladino, 60

May 30, 2025

James (Jim) Peter Paladino of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 20, 2025, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Koenes, 57

May 30, 2025

KENOSHA, WI – John Koenes, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 23, 2025. He worked for various paint stores and companies before founding his own business, Progressive Painting, LLC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruno Fast, 68

May 30, 2025

He passed away suddenly, at the age of 68, due to heart failure at his residence in Chicago [IL].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Wermter, 28

May 30, 2025

Brian Wermter, born on August 16, 1996, in Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Turbyfill, 61

May 30, 2025

Ruth Ellen Turbyfill, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandon Arnold, 43

May 30, 2025

Augusta, ME – Brandon P. Arnold, age 43, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 27, 2025. In recent years, Brandon discovered a deep sense of fulfillment and pride in his work as a crew chief at LawnBoy Landscaping.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Pontius, 40

May 29, 2025

Van Wert, Ohio – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Derek Eugene Pontius, a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, significant other, friend and master craftsman, who suddenly was taken from us on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Leiter, 63

May 28, 2025

Michael Brian Leiter died unexpectedly after a brief and sudden illness on May 13, 2025 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. For much of his career Mike worked as an administrator at non-profit retirement communities. He was most recently a client services manager at Eder Financial.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dovid Horowitz, 20

May 28, 2025

Brooklyn, New York – Dovid Horowitz, a young man from Crown Heights, passed away on Tuesday, 29 Iyar, 5785. He was 20 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathaniel Brown, 43

May 28, 2025

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our cherished Nathaniel A. “Nate” Brown, 43, of Faribault [MN], who passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 21st, at the Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato after a short illness. Nate exhibited exceptional carpentry skills, complemented by outstanding handyman abilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Dennisson, 45

May 28, 2025

Timothy Ciriaco Dennisson died unexpectedly on May 3, 2025, in Delray, Florida. He was only 45 years old, born March 3, 1980. Timothy chose a long career in the RV industry but eventually returned to construction as a project manager remodeling multi-million dollar homes in Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Klein, 58

May 28, 2025

Michael Warren Klein, 58, of Ostrander, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2025, at Riverside Hospital following a sudden stroke. At the time of his stroke he was surrounded by family, good food, and warm conversation—moments he cherished most. A true steward of the land, Michael found joy in farming and landscaping, tending fields across central Ohio and caring for his mother’s property in Ostrander.

Link

Deborah Stumpf, 55

May 27, 2025

Deborah Jean Stumpf, 55, died peacefully at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO, on May 23, after a short illness. Deborah continued this generosity as she gave the gift of life and vision through organ and tissue donation. She worked at Walmart for 20 years.

Researcher’s Note - Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Lutgen, 42

May 27, 2025

Dan Lutgen, 42, of Bemus Point, NY, died unexpectedly May 22nd, 2025, in ECMC [Erie County Medical Center]. In earlier years he worked for Coach USA, Crossett and Terpenting and several others. He loved being in a semi.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Marie Helgerson, 33

May 26, 2025

Reno, NV - Kelly Marie Helgerson passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2025, shortly after giving birth to her daughter. Kelly had a very rare complication known as amniotic fluid embolism (AFE).

Link

CANADA (555)

Alberta (79)

Laura May Miller Walker, 60, Link

David Lyle Kjolberg, 64, Link

John Corbett Sommerville, 65, Link

Cheryl Dolores Romaire, 48, Link

Richard James Velhat, 65, Link

Michael Kenneth Franklin Little Light, 53, Link

Roxann Marie Weibel, 64, Link

Ken Janko, 61, Link

Sarah Ribey, 18, Link

James “Jim” Charles Heisler, 75, Link

Sheilaugh Bernadette Lyle, 54, Link

Colin Jakubec, 38, Link

Christopher Robert Thorpe, 37, Link

Patrick Sentes, 39, Link

Terry Chan, 47, Link

Don Ross McNeil, 65, Link

Alma Elizabeth Guenther, 60, Link

Elizabeth "Becky" Anne Biendarra, 69, Link

Maricon Reduta Encila, 47, Link

Richard Dallas Rohl, 42, Link

Wan Har Liu, 74, Link

Dewain Cole, 68, Link

S. Jay Bradley, 65, Link

Alora Erika Whitford, 27, Link

Carleton Frederick Kramer, 52, Link

Maria Fernanda Rodrigues Alfarela, 59, Link

Barry Dale Petruk, 64, Link

Shelly Joanne Hawkins, 65, Link

Lawrence “Larry” William Hansell, 56, Link

Shirley Halvorson, 58, Link

Kurt Hans Pedersen, 40, Link

Kyle Robert Matheson, 33, Link

Chase Adams, 42, Link

Chamkaur Singh Benipal, 62, Link

Randall Simon Gladue, 34, Link

Darian Joseph Willier, 24, Link

Wanda Lee Daniels, 58, Link

Mariusz Gaska, 60, Link

Monica Lanz, 58, Link

Kacie Tempest Duda, 36, Link

Michel "Mike" Grenier, 46, Link

Emmy Jane Thunder, 35, Link

Kalum Micheal Decoine, 5 days, Link

Gerry Mercer, 65, Link

Brian Michael Kucher, 62, Link

Kjol Matthew Lundgard, 37, Link

Josephine Joyce "Josie" Marynowich, 72, Link

Debra "Debby" Florence Thyer, 61, Link

Roman Zakaluzny, 75, Link

Dana Leigh Banks, 57, Link

Crystal Chyan Cattleman, 32, Link

Bronwyn Vick, 31, Link

Wayne Douglas Romanko, 69, Link

Jason Joseph Teskey, 46, Link

Dora Angélica Morera Nieto, 56, Link

Lorne Alan Barber, 74, Link

Stanley Hnatiw, 75, Link

Francis "Kiko" Vic Llamzon, 41, Link

Kent Champagne, 52, Link

Gregory "Greg" Rowan, 51, Link

Kenneth Robert Arcand, 56, Link

Ashley Kenner, 40, Link

Julie Elaine Kleisinger, 57, Link

Greig Chapman, 54, Link

Raymond Bradley Pasmore, 44, Link

Thomas Banner, 60, Link

Karen Maureen Whitney, 55, Link

Robert “Rob” Pooke, 68, Link

Dean Courtepatte, 61, Link

Tyson McGregor, 53, Link

Crystal Vera Wynnyk, 55, Link

Brenda Michele Glazer, 75, Link

Jay Scott Olivier Blanchard, 72, Link

Matthew Erik Christiansen, 38, Link

Al Cardinal, 59, Link

David James Andruko, 72, Link

Norm Taylor, 55, Link

Shelly Doucet, 60, Link

Collyne Amanda Bunn, 73, Link

British Columbia (2)

Wesley Paul Wolter, 62, Link

Tayler Hutton, 30, Link

Manitoba (3)

Donald Marcel Lombaert, 62, Link

Marie Joy Bayani Chatziioannidis, 48, Link

Dariusz Gbur, 58, Link

New Brunswick (25)

Kenneth Cusack, 60, Link

Beverly L. Page, 66, Link

Frederick Joseph "Freddy" Somerville, 56, Link

Nancy Josephine Fletcher, 69, Link

Laurie Joanne Moir, 67, Link

Leo "Jr." Arseneau, 72, Link

Graham Wilson Bennett, 71, Link

Kimberly Krista Pond, 61, Link

Christopher Blackmore, 59, Link

Amanda Jean (Brown) Slipp, 43, Link

Mark Andrew Duffy, 41, Link

Ronald Phillip Parkinson, 57, Link

Delalene Harris Foran, 75, Link

Daryl Edwin Conley, 73, Link

William "Bill" Joseph Petelka, 68, Link

Joseph Ronald Christie, 68, Link

Clark Jeffrey Douglas Swan, 28, Link

Dana Paul, 65, Link

Donald Parent, 71, Link

James Percy Howe, 70, Link

Jack Jardine, 73, Link

Daniel Kyle Plowman, 38, Link

Jim Dumville, 71, Link

Valerie Joyce O'Donnell, 67, Link

Carol Turner, 69, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (31)

Kevin Wilson Puddicombe, 65, Link

Cindy (Kathleen Cynthia) Squires, 65, Link

Wayne (Bernard) Sinnott, 68, Link

Joan Regina Dicker, 64, Link

James King, 48, Link

Douglas Glen Huxter, 62, Link

Edward "Birdie" Tobin, 73, Link

Michelle Penney, 57, Link

Edward Penney, 64, Link

Eric Osmond, 58, Link

Thelma Melvin, 71, Link

Moya Allison Tucker, 75, Link

Alisha Rene Jackline Healey, 33, Link

Gerald Samuel Thistle, 59, Link

Paul James Porter, 53, Link

Stephen Todd Kelly, 54, Link

Winston Charles Gill, 73, Link

Brian Hickey, 60, Link

Jerry Sparkes, 49, Link

Belinda Best, 51, Link

Dean Saulnier, 50, Link

Melissa Yetman, 39, Link

Shannon Daniel Croft, 48, Link

Tim Trautman, 65, Link

Daniel Connors, 38, Link

Christine Penney, 55, Link

Vincent Fulford, 68, Link

Sheila Elaine Collins, 66, Link

Mary Cecilia Costello, 73, Link

Carla Parsons, 60, Link

Daniel Cullihall, 63, Link

Nova Scotia (42)

Kenneth Paul Mason, 58, Link

Brockley Eugene Haas, 44, Link

Phyllis Margaret Agnew, 74, Link

Kimberly Ruth Cavanaugh, 54, Link

Wesley (Wes) Ferris, 55, Link

Robert James Fleet, 56, Link

Neil David Leblanc, 69, Link

Jeffrey Adam (Edwards) Turner, Link

Benoit Anthony James La Roche, 16,

May 30, 2025

He lost his tremendous battle with Ewing Sarcoma at home.

Researcher's note - Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins as a growth of cells in the bones and the soft tissue around the bones. Ewing (Yoo-ing) sarcoma mostly happens in children and young adults, although it can happen at any age. Ewing sarcoma most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can happen in any bone. Link

Cancer

Link

Roderick "Rod" Andrew Drohan, 58

May 30, 2025

We announce the passing of Rod Drohan on May 28, 2025, after a courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis.

Researcher's note - In AL amyloidosis, plasma cells making antibodies made of heavy and light protein chains make too many light protein chains. The light chains misfold and clump together, making amyloid fibrils that end up in your organs, where they can cause significant and life-threatening damage. Link Personal note: I heard an interview with a biophysicist interview with Jay Battacharya describe this exact malady as a consequence of the faulty amino acids that was placed in the modified RNA. I forget her name; however, I will recover that interview.

Link

Roxanne Christine Hunter, 69, Link

Helene Janet Zwaan, 74, Link

Neil Joseph Hyson, 47, Link

Earl Ring, 59, Link

Vickie Joyce Loader, 69, Link

Carroll "Papa A" Wayne Veinot, 61, Link

Todd Cedric Lohnes, 63, Link

James "Jimmy" Michael Ogley, 62, Link

Vassiliki "Vicky" Garonis, 63, Link

Zachary Braden Levi Lucas Melvin, 30, Link

Anne Louise McClair, 62, Link

Adrian '"Dennis" Digout, 62, Link

Earl William Beaton, 51, Link

Wilson J. Tighe, 71, Link

William Wallace (Wally) MacLennan, 60, Link

William "Billy" Robert O'Brien, 60, Link

David Thomas Mouland, 55, Link

Harold Richard "Ricky" Webber, 59, Link

Barbara Goodmanson, 70, Link

Linda Murray, 75, Link

Melvin Charles White, 70, Link

Nicole Marie Andrea, 46, Link

William ‘Bill’ Charles McNeill, 68, Link

Jean Ann Arsenault, 65, Link

Hailey Anne Southall-Weaver, 17, Link

Jason Noseworthy, 46, Link

Brenda (Watts) Van der Beesen, 72, Link

Sharon Ann Munro, 74, Link

Darlene King, 62, Link

Dwayne Francis Williams, 52, Link

Ann Perpetua Bates, 74, Link

MWO Garrett Charles Joseph Powers, 42, Link

Ontario (326)

Principal [50s] dies following ‘medical emergency’ at high school in Mississauga, Link

Alan Cecil Glen Kelley, 64

June 1, 2202

We announce the sudden passing of Alan Cecil Glen Kelley, who died at London Victoria Hospital from complications related to Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome.

Researcher's note - How do you get streptococcal toxic shock syndrome?Streptococcus pyogenes (or S. pyogenes) TSS may occur as a secondary infection. Most commonly, this is seen in people who have recently had chickenpox, bacterial cellulitis (infection of the skin and underlying tissue), or who have weak immune systems.

Link

Khemraj Persaud Rajaram, 52, Link

Mohan Mungal, 58, Link

Yodhanandan "Anand" Chonoolal, 64, Link

Leon Robert, 64, Link

Baljit Kaur, 50, Link

Julie Ferguson, 65, Link

Chris Rocheleau, 53, Link

Irvine Clements, 70, Link

Donald Raymond Ellis, 72, Link

Mitzi (Brenda) Malleau, 74, Link

Bernard Joseph “Bernie” Colterman, 70, Link

William "Billy" Brown, 65, Link

Bruce Gibson Pallett, 73, Link

Julie Triferis, 48, Link

Chris Bowman, 48, Link

Jason Edward John McDonald, 50, Link

Rico Penaflorida Romen, 59, Link

Colleen Patricia Hurst, 53, Link

Colleen Eastman, 72, Link

Jim Kehoe, 53, Link

Edward Sawh, 65, Link

Zheng Wei, 46, Link

Thomas "Tom" Downing, 74, Link

Karen Oke, 58, Link

Krishna Harricharan, 71, Link

Nathalie Belair, 52, Link

Leger Côté, 73, Link

Peter Paul Gresser, 73, Link

Margaret Henrietta Truesdell, 72, Link

Bernel Leroy Hanley, 59, Link

Paul Justin Lewis, 63, Link

Duane Michael Laver, 59, Link

Daniel James Shewchuk, 43, Link

Ronald S. Caton, 53, Link

Silvana Perry, 57, Link

Sipho Yves Cele, 56, Link

David Gary Hartley, 56, Link

Ching Ying Kwan, 64, Link

Geoffrey Karl Rohoman, 41, Link

Bernadine Naomi Taylor, 75, Link

Rachelle Leslie, 71, Link

Jayne Stoddart, 57, Link

Jeff Wilson, 59, Link

Donald Goguen, 61, Link

Judith Irene Shing, 70, Link

Catherine Matchett, 63, Link

Vanessa DeFreitas, 34, Link

Maninder Singh, 27, Link

Baby Shah, stillborn, Link

Darryl Brent Nichol, 52, Link

Ezekiel Allen, 1, Link

Ann Ursue, 73, Link

Maria Pallotta, 50, Link

Edward Gingerich, 73, Link

Lawrence Robert Kropf, 59, Link

Samantha Elizabeth Wilkin, 32, Link

Maureen Adele Hack, 61, Link

Emanuel Goncalves, 57, Link

Gennaro (Frank) De Ciantis, 69, Link

Douglas Wilt, 59, Link

Devon Kerr Tomkinson, 28, Link

Johnnie Chatkiewicz, 58, Link

Wallace “Walli” “Wass” Rankin Williams, 69, Link

Steven William Reilly, 46, Link

Vincent Anthony Rocca, 73, Link

Maureen Frances Seminsky, 69, Link

Manpreet Kaur Dhindsa, 58, Link

Charla Little, 69, Link

Sandra Marie Crawford, 60, Link

Alan McCall, 59, Link

Jennifer Eve Ashley Armstrong, 35, Link

Brandon Dennis Collins, 34, Link

Krystal Lee McDole, 37, Link

Linda Lou Corrigan, 74, Link

Tamela "Tami" Tupling, 64, Link

Cindy Poulin, 49, Link

Iris Kathleen Donaldson, Link

Faith Huelma Hyslop, 59, Link

James "Jim" Bryson, 67, Link

Ramon Dominguez, 57, Link

Frances Hummell, 72, Link

Philip de Sousa Zacarias, 70, Link

Lyall Findlay Mulligan, 69, Link

Helen Louise Gordon, 50, Link

Anthony “Tony” Welk, 57, Link

Sven-Erik Lennart Nyman, 41, Link

Elizabeth Ann Peterson, 70, Link

Mike Amorim, 50, Link

Murray Carpenter, 49, Link

Doug Champagne, 66, Link

Nicole Saumure, 59, Link

Gail Moir, 69, Link

Richard Hachey, 39, Link

Jayden Delali Gademor, 7 months, Link

Sharon DeSerranno, 74, Link

Dale C. Minielly, 43, Link

Maureen Alice Flynn, 65, Link

Gerard 'Peter' Levesque, 73, Link

Laurier Gerry Joseph Jr. Lavigne, 57, Link

Cory Malott, 53, Link

Michael Versnel, 37, Link

Bryon Clarke Graham, 75, Link

Master Blake Sebastian Pans, 7, Link

Pragashini Poulina Anton, 32, Link

Kevin Silver, 50, Link

Mona Danial Khella, 71, Link

Samantha Jean Waawaabinoshekwe Homer-Corbiere, 55, Link

Sandra "Sam" Jarvis, 59, Link

Terrence Gerard "Terry" Kunkel, 69, Link

Armando Medeiros, 66, Link

Christopher Lawrence Kelbratowski, 69, Link

Carmel Leone Banks, 65, Link

Nicole Katherine Crump, 42, Link

Jan Martlin, 64, Link

Donna Faye Jacobs, 51, Link

Merlin Brandon Eshkakogan, 52, Link

Philippe Richard Lamothe, 65, Link

Sherry Leigh Wheaton, 58, Link

Jonathan Sagutch, 34, Link

Philip Gelowsky, 45

May 30, 2025

We announce the death of Philip on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the age of 45. In memoriam donations to The Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT) - via the Royal Ottawa Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation appreciated.

Researcher's note - Assertive community treatment (ACT) is an intensive and highly integrated approach for community mental health service delivery. ACT teams serve individuals who have been diagnosed with serious and persistent forms of mental illness, predominantly but not exclusively the schizophrenia spectrum disorders.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Christiansen, 65, Link

Rejean Camille Levesque, 47, Link

Analia Azevedo Cabral, Link

Van Lanh Le, 70, Link

Chantel Drouin, 57, Link

Helen Louise Gordon, 50, Link

Paul Jarvis Snowden, 71, Link

Michel "Mikey" Andre Poulin, 40, Link

Dennis Adam Levanen, 63, Link

Michael Carl Burtwell, 69, Link

Dianne Allen, 72, Link

Ronald Mazzer, 65, Link

Johan Martens, 64, Link

Rob McIntyre, 61, Link

Marilyn Rose Berridge, 58, Link

Cathy Anne Windrem, 65, Link

John Gallinger, 69, Link

Elizabeth "Liz" Coleman, 62, Link

Callum (Cal) Robert Kennedy, 53, Link

Ben Zamora, 33, Link

Wacław Piotr Krużel, 66, Link

Thanh Huynh, 64, Link

Linda Harvey, 67, Link

Jasvinder Singh Sanghera, 56, Link

Tarah Evelyn Beck, 52, Link

Nirmaljit Kaur Sidhu, 64, Link

Gursharan Singh Bajwa, 54, Link

Ronald Chateauneuf, 72, Link

Wayne Eyraud, 55, Link

Glenn Earle Hoover, 66, Link

Catharine Reid, 73, Link

Merrylynn Henry, 75, Link

Marlo Rae Kilby, 38, Link

Glen Rowswell, 72, Link

Paul O'Connell, 53, Link

John Beaton Eilbeck, 64, Link

Mark Curtis Fayle, 66, Link

Pragashini Pauline Anton, 32, Link

Calvin John Ho, 56, Link

Jake Bryan Peralta, 29, Link

Manuel Pillai James Selvaratnam, 59, Link

Ermy Ju, 63, Link

Yanjie Qiu, 59, Link

John Eric Goodbody, 71, Link

Maria Alejandra Rodriguez-Loyo, 58, Link

Sandra "Sam" Jarvis, 59, Link

Avegail Castor Ranjo, 52, Link

Jarmila "Yary" Mackuliak, 66, Link

Calvin Joseph Jesso, 47, Link

Xuan Tung Bui, 37, Link

Diana Maria Fernholm, 56, Link

Blair Joseph Lahey, 65, Link

Alfredo Rey, 49, Link

Wilfredo Candelaria Umbao, 66, Link

Clayton James Bice, 52, Link