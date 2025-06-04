In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 26-June 2, 2025
Actors Devin Harjes (41, C), Valerie Mahaffey (C), Peter Kwong, Ed Gale, Renée Victor; rocker Rick Derringer; TV host John Brenkus; boxer Mike McCallum; former NY police commish Bernie Kerik; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation.
UNITED STATES (84)
Devin Harjes, ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Gotham’ Actor, Dies at 41
May 31, 2025
Devin Lee Harjes, an actor known for his work on several shows such as Manifest, Boardwalk Empire and Daredevil, has died. He was 41. Harjes died on Tuesday at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City from an illness after he was diagnosed with cancer in February, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Researcher’s Note – Devin Lee Harjes was featured in at least one Hollywood project in 2021) July 20, 2021: Hollywood’s major unions agreed Monday night to a short-term plan that would allow studios to require everyone on a production set to be vaccinated [sic]: Link
Valerie Mahaffey, ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, dead at 71 after cancer battle
May 31, 2025
Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey has died, family members and her rep confirm. She was 71. The “Young Sheldon” alum passed away on Friday in Los Angeles [CA] after losing her cancer battle, her publicist tells Page Six. It appears she led a private life and not much was publicly known about her recent cancer struggles.
Researcher’s Note – Valerie Mahaffey was featured in at least three Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ Actor Peter Kwong Has Passed Away
May 28, 2025
Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night. He was 73. He played Rain, serving Lo-Pan as one one third of the elemental masters known as the Three Storms, in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic. In addition to acting, Kwong was an accomplished martial artist and dancer; served on the SAG National Board of Directors, AFTRA National Board of Directors, and Television Academy Board of Governors; and was an activist against anti-Asian stereotyping in Hollywood.
Researcher’s Note – Peter Kwong was working in Hollywood between 2022-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link
No cause of death reported.
‘Chucky’ Actor Ed Gale Dead at 61
May 28, 2025
Ed Gale – the actor who played the horror icon Chucky in some of the “Child’s Play” films – has died at 61, TMZ has confirmed. A source who was with Ed when he passed tells TMZ he died Tuesday in hospice in L.A. Ed’s niece Kayse Gale paid tribute to her “fun uncle” in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying he’s “taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife.” His cause of death was not revealed.
Renée Victor dead: Coco voice actor and Weeds star dies of cancer aged 71 as tributes flood in
May 31, 2025
The voice of Abuelita in Disney’s beloved film Coco has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Beloved actress Renée Victor also found fame on the landmark show Weeds as tributes continue to pour in for the TV and film icon. Victor died peacefully surrounded by her family at her Sherman Oaks home in California on Friday night, her agency told Deadline. Her cause of death was lymphoma – a form of cancer which targets the body’s immune system.
Researcher’s Note – Renée Victor was featured in at least fifteen Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
Legendary rock guitarist dead at 77: ‘We thought we had years left’
May 27, 2025
Legendary guitarist Rick Derringer [left], known for “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo, died on Memorial Day. He was 77. TMZ reports Derringer’s “heart suddenly gave out.” Jenda Derringer, Rick Derringer’s wife, told TMZ he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support Monday night after a medical episode. According to the report, he had a triple bypass two months ago. “We thought we had years left, but God’s timing is perfect,” his wife added. Rick Derringer was known for classics like “Real American,” which has famously been used by WWE icon Hulk Hogan and presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. His career spanned six decades and started as a teen singer of the ‘60s smash “Hang on Sloopy,” a ‘70s solo hit with “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo,” (which was used in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”) and included work with Steely Dan, Barbra Streisand, Cyndi Lauper and more.
“16 and Pregnant ”Star Whitney Purvis’ Son Weston Dies at 16: ‘My Worst Nightmare Come True’
June 2, 2025
Gordon County, GA - Whitney Purvis’ son Weston Gosa Jr. Has died. He was 16. The 16 and Pregnant star announced the death of her son on Monday, June 2, in a Facebook post. She added several photos of Gosa, with a few featuring Purvis. Purvis did not reveal the cause of death. However, Weston’s stepmom explained in her own Facebook post that the family ordered an autopsy to learn the cause of his death. “All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead,” she wrote. Amy continued: “He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.”
John Brenkus, Founder and Host of Sport Science, Dies at 54 After ‘Battling Depression’: ‘Lost His Fight’
June 2, 2025
John Brenkus, founder and host of the Emmy-winning show Sport Science, has died. He was 54. The producer and television personality died on Saturday, May 31, following a battle with depression, his official X account shared in a statement over the weekend. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus had passed away,” the statement began. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025,” the statement continued. “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”
Mike McCallum dead at 68: Jamaican boxing legend ‘The Bodysnatcher’ found dead after pulling his car off the road
June 1, 2025
Jamaican boxing hero Mike McCallum has sadly passed away at the age of 68. The Hall of Fame fighter, who held world titles in three different weight classes, died suddenly in Las Vegas on Saturday. Reports claim McCallum was on his way to the gym when he fell ill and pulled his car off the road. According to the Jamaica Observer, he was then found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. McCallum was known ‘The Bodysnatcher’ due to his heavy hitting style and was the first Jamaican to become a world champion in boxing. In retirement, McCallum was praised for his work as a trainer in gyms throughout Las Vegas.
Researcher’s Note – Gyms across Las Vegas valley ditch mask rules for vaccinated [sic] members: Link
Las Vegas (KLAS) – MGM Resorts is giving away free tickets to upcoming events, including concerts, boxing matches, and more to entice more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Bernie Kerik’s Cause of Death Unclear, But Cardiac Issues Cited
May 30, 2025
Bernie Kerik, the former City of New York police commissioner who rose to fame during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has died at age 69. The FBI director, Kash Patel, confirmed Kerik’s death on X on May 29, but he did not release a cause of death. Instead, Patel wrote that Kerik died after a “private battle with illness.” However, Kerik’s health issues were heart-related. Although the official cause of death was not released,the New York Post reported that Kerik died “after he was hospitalized with cardiac disease.” He died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the Post reported.
Researcher’s Note – The secret is out! So two months ago, I was diagnosed with skin cancer, carcinoma, and recently underwent surgery at NYU to have it removed, and have it all cleaned up. Was happy with the doctors diagnosis that they believed they got it all and was extremely pleased with post surgery stitches. As a result of this, I learned that I have several other health issues that’s related to Ground Zero. Make sure you guys are getting looked at: Link
Update to our report earlier this year:
Celebrity Hairstylist’s Mysterious Cause of Death Finally Revealed
June 2, 2025
A hairstylist to the stars died on Feb. 22, 2025, at the age of 34, and now his loved ones finally have an answer to the cause of death. Jesus Guerrero, who worked with Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, was pronounced dead one day after arriving at a Los Angeles [CA] hospital on Feb. 21, 2025. Per TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reported that Guerrero had “a weakened immune system and, as a result, contracted pneumonia, as well as Cryptococcus neoformans, a fungal organism.” His death was natural, with no foul play involved. The hair guru fell ill in September 2024 but continued with his hectic schedule for months. He worked with Jenner at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Kali Uchis at the Grammys in early February. His last trip was to the United Arab Emirates with Jennifer Lopez, perPage Six.
Lorrie Morgan’s Husband, Randy White, Dies of Cancer
June 1, 2025
Back in April, country singer Lorrie Morgan canceled all upcoming shows due to her husband’s cancer battle. On Sunday (June 1), Morgan’s son, Jesse Keith Whitley, announced the death of stepfather Randy White [71] in a Facebook post. Morgan married the retired Nashville entrepreneur in a private beachside ceremony in September 2010. Randy White’s death comes just over a year after Lorrie Morgan announced her husband’s mouth cancer diagnosis.
Rihanna Father Ronald Fenty Dead at 70
May 31, 2025
Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna, has died, TMZ has learned. A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ Ronald died in Los Angeles [CA] after battling an illness. On Wednesday, Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told Rihanna was also in the car, although she’s not visible in the photo. He was 70.
No cause of death reported.
Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son, Niko, Passed Away at Age 32
May 30, 2025
Singer Brian McKnight’s family is mourning the loss of his son, Nikolas “Niko” McKnight. Niko died on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at just 32 years old. Niko’s death came after years of him being vocal about his torn relationship with his father. On May 29, Brian’s brother, former Take 6 singer Claude McKnight, confirmed on his TikTok that Niko died of cancer. He shared that his nephew had been “bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so,” before he ultimately succumbed to the disease. Niko confirmed his diagnosis in a January 2024 Instagram post.
Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz’s Brother Dies Suddenly at 39: ‘Someone That Always Lifted Up a Room’
May 29, 2025
The Lumineers’ co-founder Wesley Schultz’s brother Sam [left], has died. He was 39. Wesley, 42, announced his death in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 29. “My little brother Sam died yesterday. He was only 39, and leaves behind his awesome wife Lily and their two beautiful kids,” he began. “Just devastated and in shock,” he continued. “And because people would wonder, as I would – all we know regarding his passing was that it was natural causes, meaning some sort of health emergency happened and he was found in his car parked but still running – so I’m praying that it was painless and that he didn’t suffer.”
No cause of death reported.
Musician Katie Greenwood Ross dies after battle with breast cancer, ‘She was sedated for comfort and quietly left us…’
May 28, 2025
Providence, RI – Beloved artist, musician, and founder of Thistle Thistle – Katie Greenwood Ross – has died after a battle with breast cancer. Her death was confirmed in an Instagram post on her profile, believed to have been made by her partner, Spain. “We spent a week at home in our bed with our dogs, and eventually moved to the Hope Hospice Center in Providence to better manage her pain and symptoms,” the Instagram post says. Ross was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in early 2024, the obituary says.
No age reported.
Birmingham mourns radio, music icon who died at 53: ‘He believed in this city’s soul’
May 29, 2025
Birmingham native Jason Hamric, a former guitarist for the indie rock band Three Finger Cowboy and founder of Substrate Radio, has died. He was 53. Hamric died on Wednesday morning, May 28, after an emergency hospitalization May 24 for a bacterial infection, said his wife, Jacklyn Loquidis.
Legendary WeHo DJ Grant Smith has passed away
May 29, 2025
Grant Smith [62] has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Grant had been spinning tunes in West Hollywood for over 40 years as a regular at Motherlode, the Abbey, and Revolver. The legendary DJ was famous for his dance music and his mixes, and his DJ sets rocked the dance floors at Studio One, Arena, and the largest dance clubs in West Hollywood and the Los Angeles [CA] area.
Top Baylor Football Player Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 18: ‘We Are Devastated by This Loss’
May 28, 2025
Top Baylor football player Alex Foster died unexpectedly at just 18 years old, the school said Wednesday. In a statement from Baylor Football on Wednesday, May 28, head coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said they are “heartbroken by the unexpected loss” of Foster, “a beloved teammate, friend, and a cherished part of the Baylor family.” No additional details about Foster’s cause of death were made available. Per ESPN, the standout athlete was at home in Mississippi when he died.
DePaul men’s soccer player Chase Stegall dies unexpectedly in residence hall
June 2, 2025
Chase Stegall, a DePaul men’s soccer player, [and son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers hall of famer Milt Stegall], passed away unexpectedly this morning, June 2, in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus, DePaul President Rob Manuel announced in an email to faculty, staff and students. Stegall, a 20-year-old sophomore midfielder from Atlanta, Ga., played in 16 of DePaul’s 17 games this past season.
Researcher’s note - May 2021: Several four-year colleges have already announced that all returning students to campus would be required to be vaccinated, including DePaul University, Loyola University and Northwestern University: Link
No cause of death reported.
Bradley Jennings dies: Former FSU linebacker was part of 1999 national championship team
May 30, 2025
Jennings [right], who played at FSU from 1997-2001 and was part of the Seminoles’ 1999 national championship team that went 12-0, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 28, in Jacksonville [FL]. He was 47.
No cause of death reported.
Former Dodgers Pitcher, Coach Rod Nichols Dies At 60
May 27, 2025
Rod Nichols, a former Major League pitcher and respected coach who earned three World Series rings over his baseball career, has died at the age of 60. He passed away on May 14, and his funeral is scheduled for May 30 in Montana, where he had been living with his family in retirement.
No cause of death reported.
B.A.R. television critic Victoria Brownworth dies
May 23, 2025
Victoria Brownworth, a lesbian who was the longtime television columnist for the Bay Area Reporter and contributed to other publications, died May 22. She was 69. Ms. Brownworth had long lived with multiple sclerosis and had battled cancer for many years. She had been hospitalized in Philadelphia [PA] in recent weeks, according to posts on her X feed that were written by a close friend. Her last B.A.R. column was published April 29. Ms. Brownworth’s beloved wife, Maddy Gold, died of cancer in 2022.
Researcher’s Note – Brownworth on Twitter: #PSA Get vaccinated. If you aren’t up to date on your #flu and #COVID vaccines [sic], get them now. Stop listening to the anti-vax noise and be smarter. Vaccines [sic] save lives and make illness less deadly. Also get RSV and shingles vax if you are eligible. Stop putting yourselves at risk. Link
The BBC report about the “abuse” heaped upon Brownworth after her wife died: They died suddenly – then the anti-vax trolling started: ”Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest”. When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn’t know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. ("How long's it been since she got the jab?", hundreds of people began to reply): Link
Longtime Little Rock meteorologist passes away after battle with cancer
May 27, 2025
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former THV11 Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner, a familiar face in Arkansas weather coverage for decades, has died at age 59 after a battle with cancer. Buckner worked at THV11 for nearly 25 years and became a trusted source for Arkansans during severe weather events, including the 1999 tornado outbreak.
Former Tejano Broadcaster Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Rios Passes Away Unexpectedly at 56
May 26, 2025
EL PASO, TX — The Tejano music and radio broadcasting community is mourning the unexpected loss of Jesse “Hollywood” Rios, one of the most influential and charismatic radio personalities in Texas history. Born Jesus Carlos Arce, Rios passed away in his hometown of El Paso on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the age of 56 after a brief illness. According to a statement from his daughters, Krystal and Megan, Jesse’s passing was sudden and came as a shock to family, friends, and fans alike. His last social media post, just two weeks before his death, mentioned two visits to the ER for neck spasms—an ominous sign of the health issues that would take his life far too soon.
No cause of death reported.
A Marine “died suddenly”:
Ex-NY Rep. Joe Crowley’s 25-year-old Marine son dies from rare cancer: ‘Genuine love of life’
May 26, 2025
Ex-New York Rep. Joe Crowley’s 25-year-old son — a Marine and Naval Academy grad — has died from a rare cancer, his grieving dad revealed over the Memorial Day weekend. The Democratic former Big Apple congressman disclosed in 2023 that his oldest son, Cullen, had been diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumors just seven months after he graduated from the prestigious military academy as a second lieutenant. “[Cullen] became a Midshipman in 2018, a Marine in 2022, and continued his service at Quantico until retiring in 2024 following his diagnosis,” Crowley wrote. In 2023, Cullen underwent “15 hours of surgery” to remove tumors in his abdomen and kidney. The cancer had already spread to the young man’s bones, but his dad said they believed he still had a fighting chance.
Researcher’s Note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link
An infant “died suddenly”:
Tragic NYC newborn’s family says she died from SIDS, puppy was ‘put down’ — after ME confirms pit bull didn’t kill her
May 29, 2025
A 1-month-old Queens girl died from sudden infant death syndrome before the family pit bull mauled her face in a tragic incident this week, the child’s parents claimed in an interview with The Post. The couple — whose six-week-old pit bull mix named Bella “had been put down” after the horrific incident — insisted they had nothing to do with her death. “Our baby was alive when we all went to sleep. That is the last thing we know,” he said. “Our baby died of SIDS, from sudden infant death syndrome,” he said. “She also had medical issues. She had a heart murmur. The dog did eat the baby’s face. It was put down.”
The puppy (deceased):
No cause of death reported.
Two children “died suddenly”:
Indiana boy, 8, dies within hours of catching rare infection that spread to his brain and spine
May 29, 2025
An Indiana boy died hours after he complained of only mild symptoms that ended up being a rare and fatal bacterial infection, his grieving mother revealed. Liam Dahlberg, 8, came home from school complaining of a headache in April, but it wasn’t until the following morning that his mom, Ashlee Dahlberg, realized something was wrong with her usually lively and upbeat son, she told 13WMAZ. She rushed Liam to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with the extremely deadly Haemophilus influenzae type b, also known as “H. Flu” or “Hib.” Hib is a bacterial infection — not a virus — that most children are vaccinated against as babies, but even so, it’s still possible to contract it, especially at younger and much older ages. “Anybody that contracts it usually dies within 24 hours,” the heartbroken mother said. An MRI showed that the infection had spread and was covering the 8-year-old’s brain and spinal cord. “Basically, at that point in time, there was nothing they could do,” Dahlberg revealed. Liam died less than 24 hours after complaining of a headache.
9-Year-Old Fell Asleep While Coming Home from Dental Procedure and Never Woke Up. Inside Her Final Moments
May 30, 2025
New details offer insight into the final moments of a 9-year-old girl who was put under anesthesia for a dental procedure one morning — then was dead hours later. Silvanna Moreno died on March 18 hours after undergoing surgery at Dreamtime Dentistry in Vista, Calif., according to a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office (SDCME) autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE. Her cause of death was listed as methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide administration. “The patient was referred to our office for dental treatment under general anesthesia due to her young age and acute situational anxiety,” Dreamtime Dentistry’s Dr. Ryan Watkins said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Watkins said Silvanna “never exhibited” warning signs of methemoglobinemia, an “extremely rare condition that can occur with nitrous oxide administration,” throughout either the procedure or her recovery. On the drive home, she fell asleep and began snoring loudly, according to the autopsy report. When they got home, she remained asleep and was carried inside and put into bed on her side, where she was monitored. Moreno’s family used her grandma’s blood pressure cuff to check her vitals — and as she remained “unresponsive,” they called 911 at 4:46 p.m. A dispatcher instructed her family to move her from the bed to the floor and start chest compressions until first responders arrived. First responders transported Silvanna to Rady Children’s Hospital in an ambulance and emergency personnel continued chest compressions, supplemental oxygen and other lifesaving measures on the way. She was suffering from asystole, also known as “flat-lining.” Resuscitative efforts ended when heart testing at her bedside showed no cardiac activity.
A teenager “died suddenly”:
Baytown family grieves teen daughter’s sudden, tragic heart attack
May 27, 2025
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family is mourning the loss of their daughter who died suddenly of a heart attack at age 15. Kaitlynn Saunders’ 16th birthday would have been Tuesday, but instead, the family is planning her funeral. “She’s wonderful. Had a big heart and cared a lot for people,” is how her mother, Nancy Saunders, described her. On Thursday, Kaitlynn’s heart gave out. Nancy and her son were home when Kaitlynn collapsed on May 22. They called 911, and paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Doctors informed the family that Kaitlynn had suffered a heart attack. According to the family, there were no warning signs, and Kaitlynn had no known underlying conditions.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Mystery as ‘angel’ doctor dies in her sleep hours after all-night shift
May 28, 2025
A much-loved surgeon from Wisconsin has died in her sleep hours after an all-night shift – and her cause of death is yet to be determined. Dr. Anna Zaremba, who was in her thirties, passed away when her ‘heart stopped’ last week, according to the hospital where she worked in Radom, Poland. Zaremba was from Burlington, Wisconsin, and she got engaged in October, according to her Facebook profile. Skalpel, an organization representing surgeons in Poland, said she was also the daughter of a Chicago doctor. The organization added that she was a surgeon specializing in heart procedures at the Zabrza Z Heart Center, and she died after an all-night shift at the hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Three local politicians “died suddenly”:
Glens Falls councilman Ed Donohue dies following illness
June 1, 2025
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Glens Falls First Ward Councilman Ed Donohue has died, the city announced on Sunday. Donohue reportedly passed away Sunday morning following a “short illness” at The Pines at Glens Falls Center.
No age or cause of death reported.
Scott Sargent, Jackson councilman, dies at 61
May 27, 2025
Scott Sargent, a Jackson [NJ] councilman, died unexpectedly on May 23 after chronic health issues. He was 61. Sargent was elected in 2022 on a slate with Mayor Michael Reina; he won by 1,057 votes against Samara O’Neill in a non-partisan municipal election. He had previously served on the Jackson Board of Education for ten years. Sargent had been a senior groundskeeper with the public works department.
Researcher’s Note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Lake Stevens City Councilman, Marcus Tageant, passes away unexpectedly
May 27, 2025
LAKE STEVENS, WA—Lake Stevens City Councilman and U.S. Marine Corps vet Marcus Tageant passed away on Monday, May 26 – Memorial Day. He was 52. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after where he fought in the Persian Gulf War. He served on the Lake Stevens City Council for nearly 16 years. Tageant and his wife Marcella were just married last month. He intentionally did not seek reelection this year because he was looking forward to retirement and, with it, enjoying more traveling and spending time with his wife. Though the cause of his death has not been made public his friends and family said it was unexpected.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
Jodi A. Miller, 45
April 16, 2025
Jodi A. Miller, age 45, of Two Rivers [WI], peacefully passed unexpectedly into eternal life on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, one step-son and three grandchildren.
Researcher’s note – From Two Rivers Police Department Wisconsin: Jodi started in our agency in 2022 as a Community Service Officer and most recently became a member of our Professional Administrative staff working as our Evidence Clerk. Before coming to Two Rivers PD she worked as a Sergeant in the Manitowoc County jail: Link
No cause of death reported.
Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes remembered as ‘a true Texas lawman’
June 1, 2025
CALDWELL, Texas - Burleson County is mourning the loss of Sheriff Gene Hermes [58], who died this week after a battle with cancer. Hermes had served as sheriff since March 2020, following decades with the Burleson and Lee County Sheriff’s Offices. John Pollock, a longtime colleague and former chief deputy under Hermes, now serves as a Snook city alderman. “One of the strongest men I know,” said Pollock. “He had beat cancer once already. This was another cancer for him. And what a fighter. Gene never stopped. He didn’t have any give up in him.”
NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At 37
May 28, 2025
Joseph Sabino Gravino, 37, of Orangeburg [NY], died suddenly on May 23, 2025, according to his obituary. A 12-year veteran of the NYPD, Gravino most recently served with the Strategic Response Group, where he earned the respect of colleagues for his integrity and dedication.
Researcher’s Note – Judge orders NYPD union members fired over vax [sic] mandate reinstated: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two firefighters “died suddenly”:
North Andover Firefighter Deschenes, 54, Dies Unexpectedly
May 30, 2025
An active-duty North Andover [Mass.] firefighter has died unexpectedly after a medical emergency at his home. The death of 54-year-old Firefighter Jeffrey Deschenes was reported this morning by Fire Chief John Weir and Deputy Chief Graham Rowe. They said Deschenes died at a local hospital. Officials said Deschenes was assigned as North Andover’s first EMS Coordinator in 2019 and brought the department into the forefront of pre-hospital care.
Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts EMS providers blast Department of Public Health over new vaccine [sic] regulations: Link
No cause of death reported.
Rockport fire department mourns death of active-duty fire captain
May 26, 2025
The Rockport Fire Department is mourning the death of active-duty Fire Captain Andrew Porter, who died unexpectedly on Monday. Porter, 43, died at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester [Mass.] surrounded by his loved ones, according to a press release from the fire department. He was a 25-year veteran of the department. Porter most recently served as the captain of Engine Companies 1 and 3, according to the fire department. He was also a specialist in the Rockport Department of Public Works Highway Division.
Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts EMS providers blast Department of Public Health over new vaccine [sic] regulations: Link
Massachusetts state workers must get vaccinated [sic] against COVID or face termination: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two coaches “died suddenly”:
Longtime Texas Gold Coach Aubrey Knapper, Who Led 22 State Champions to 86 Titles, Dies At 62
May 30, 2025
The Texas swimming community is mourning the loss of Coach Aubrey Knapper, who died on Monday, May 26, at the age of 62. A beloved fixture on the pool deck, Knapper was in his 30th season as a coach with Texas Gold Swimming and had served as head coach of the Wells Branch–based program for the past 25 years.
No cause of death reported.
Byron Nelson High School football coach dies unexpectedly
May 29, 2025
TROPHY CLUB, Texas – Byron Nelson High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Travis Pride [56] has died unexpectedly, Principal Kara Lea Deardorff announced in a letter to families Wednesday. The principal shared the news in a Facebook post, writing that Pride “passed away unexpectedly.” She said he had served the school for nearly a decade and “made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students on our campus.”
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Community in mourning over Oak Park teacher’s sudden death
May 30, 2025
Oak Park, Calif. – A funeral service was held May 18 following the death of Jordyn Solny, a much-loved kindergarten teacher at Oak Hills Elementary School in Oak Park whose passing dealt an emotional blow to the community. The 27-year-old teacher reportedly died from a sudden onset of sepsis, Always dreaming of becoming a teacher, Solny received her education credential from Sonoma State University in 2019, earned her Multiple Subject Credential in 2020, and began her journey as a kindergarten teacher soon after.
Researcher’s Note – California will require that all teachers and school employees show proof of vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 or get tested on a weekly basis, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday: Link
An educator “died suddenly”:
Scholarship to be created to honor beloved Staten Island high school staffer who died suddenly
May 31, 2025
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Kurt Yorke, an active and beloved community member, died suddenly on Monday, May 26, 2025, at age 60, according to a published obituary. The Curtis High School community is mourning the loss of the devoted staffer, who was a cherished presence at the school for four decades.
Researcher’s Note – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first actions leading New York will include requiring all K-12 teachers and staff to get vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or face weekly testing in an attempt to limit the delta variant’s spread: Link
No cause of death reported.
A pilgrim “died suddenly”:
Hajj: Bangladeshi pilgrim dies of heart attack in Makkah
May 30, 2025
A Bangladeshi pilgrim Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad has died of a heart attack while in Makkah to perform Hajj. The 58-year-old passed away at around 2am on Thursday night (May 29). He had been living in the United States for many years.
Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:
Austin 8th grader dies after incident at end-of-year celebration
May 30, 2025
AUSTIN, Texas — An eighth grade student at Covington Middle School has died following an incident at an end-of-year celebration, according to the school’s principal. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Cedric Maddox confirmed that Vadir Gonzalez-Arias [14] died due to “complications related to the incident at the 8th-grade celebration.” Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed medics responded to a call for a reported drowning at the park’s pool at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and medics administrated CPR and advanced life support care before taking a teen patient to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said eight lifeguards were on duty at the pool on Wednesday.
No cause of death reported.
Missing 68-year-old Missoula man found dead
June 2, 2025
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Jeffrey Howe, a 68-year-old man, was found dead in the Loscha River on Saturday afternoon. His body was found two miles from the Wilderness Gateway Campground on Highway 12 in Idaho County, where he was last seen. Officials say Idaho County Dispatch initially received a 911 call on Wednesday afternoon saying a man was missing and had possibly drowned in the Lochsa River.
No cause of death reported.
Diver dies after medical incident off Riviera Beach coast
May 28, 2025
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A medical incident led to the death of a diver in the waters off the coast of Riviera Beach over the weekend. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) confirmed the diver was found late Sunday morning near the artificial reef formed by Ana Cecilia Shipwreck. PBSO did not release many details about the diver’s death. It confirmed the individual suffered an undisclosed medical incident prior to the death.
No age or cause of death reported.
Two killed in “vaxxidents”:
Fiery crash leaves Uber driver dead in Fishtown
June 1, 2025
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An Uber driver is dead, and his passengers are lucky to be alive, after a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Marlborough Street. That’s where they found the vehicle, fully engulfed in flames. Police say it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing his Hyundai into multiple parked cars. That’s when his car, and three parked cars caught fire. His four passengers were able to escape without injury. “They attempted to extract the driver, but were unable to due to the intensity of the flames, the growing flames that were occurring, so they unfortunately had to abandon their efforts,” says Inspector D.F. Pace. Police say the driver was transporting the four people back to their hotel room from The Roots picnic at the Mann Center.
No age or cause of death reported.
American Tourist Dies of Heart Attack During Motorcycle Ride in Phuket
June 1, 2025
PHUKET, Thailand — A tragic incident occurred when a 56-year-old American man suffered a fatal heart attack while riding a motorcycle with his teenage niece as a passenger, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. At the scene, police found a red Honda Click motorcycle in the roadside brush area alongside the body of the foreign man, later identified as Mr. Larry, age 56, an American citizen. According to the investigation, Mr. Larry had been riding the motorcycle back from dinner in Bangla Soi, returning to his hotel on 50 Pee Road in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. His 16-year-old American niece, Miss Isabella, was riding as a passenger. When they reached the accident location, he told his niece that he was experiencing chest pain before losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to run off the shoulder of the road, resulting in his death. Family members confirmed that he had a pre-existing heart condition, expressing no suspicion regarding the cause of death.
Police ID woman found dead in New Haven park
May 31, 2025
Police have identified a woman that was found dead in a park in New Haven [CN] on Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was found dead near the road that goes through Edgewood Park. She has been identified as 31-year-old Jasmine Wilkes, of New Haven. There are no apparent signs of trauma, police said, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
Magnolia Pancake Haus founder passes away suddenly, restaurant announces
May 31, 2025
SAN ANTONIO, TX — The beloved owner of Magnolia Pancake Haus has passed away, according to a Facebook post. The post announced that professional chef Robert Fleming Jr., [70] known as Mr. Pancake, died suddenly.
No cause of death reported.
Man found dead on Petaluma street, authorities say
May 31, 2025
The Sonoma County [CA] coroner will investigate the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a residential street in Petaluma Saturday morning. Petaluma police officers were called to Grouse Lane and Quail Drive at about 6:30 a.m. by someone who reported finding the man down in the roadway near a parked vehicle. Petaluma Fire Department paramedics also responded and declared the man dead at the scene. After an initial investigation, police detectives made a preliminary determination that the death did not appear suspicious and there were no signs of violence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mom Dies Unexpectedly Outside of Daughter’s High School Graduation
June 1, 2025
A mother in North Carolina collapsed and died while walking through the parking lot before her daughter’s high school graduation last week The family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to “make sure she gets her last wishes” of being buried by her father in Pennsylvania. On May 23, Jean Byrd was at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of her daughter Meilean’s graduation when she died “just 200 feet” from the ceremony, her family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign description and told local NBC affiliate WXII. Marquan Matthews — Byrd’s son, who was inside the venue at the time — recalled getting a phone call from his aunt about the incident, before a security guard drove him in a golf cart to the parking lot, WXII reported. He then performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Byrd died of cardiac arrest, according to the GoFundMe description, which was written by her son. “This was a curse,” Matthews told WXII. “This was a curse because I sat there and watched my mom’s soul lift out of her. I watched her take her last breath. So it was very hard for me, and it’s still hard for me to this day because I barely get any sleep,” he added. “I just see them last few moments of my mom, just being gone.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Woman found dead inside southern Indiana home, police say
May 28, 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a home in New Albany, Indiana. Vivian Paulley, 56, was found dead inside the home, according to New Albany Deputy Coroner Charlie Moon. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to police, foul play isn’t expected.
Authorities identify woman found dead at Hyde Park in Santa Fe
May 27, 2025
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman who was found dead at Hyde Park last Friday. According to SFCSO, 43-year-old Laura Freismuth may have suffered a medical episode while visiting the area. Freismuth’s next of kin have been notified, the sheriff’s office says. Her exact cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator. There were no visible signs of foul play.
Peter French, 25
June 2, 2025
Peter “Chip” French, 25, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina. An experienced mixologist and mechanic, Peter followed his passions wholeheartedly. Peter was a well-loved bartender at Hope Valley Country Club in Durham, NC. He also attended Durham Technical College in the Automotive Systems Technology program.
Researcher’s Note – ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: Link
No cause of death reported.
Aaron Johnson, 48
June 1, 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Aaron Winfield Johnson, who died unexpectedly on May 11, 2025—just one day after celebrating his 48th birthday. Aaron worked for many years in auto dealership management, sales, and finance throughout the Twin Cities.
No cause of death reported.
Deanna Lynn West, 51
June 1, 2025
Deanna Lynn Dibble West, age 51, of Robbinsdale [MN], passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2025. he devoted her life in service to others, most recently serving her beloved residents as a nurse at Jones-Harrison Senior Living.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Cheryl Riberio, 54
June 1, 2025
Cheryl Ann Riberio, 54, of Manchester [CT], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at home. Cheryl worked in healthcare as a Director of Admissions at Woodlake of Tolland, and Genesis Eldercare.
Researcher’s Note – Connecticut mandates vaccines [sic] for nursing home workers: Link
Genesis HealthCare Mandates COVID Vaccination [sic] for Employees: Link
No cause of death reported.
David Turgeon, 33
June 1, 2025
Southington, CT – David Michael Turgeon passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in his home. He was 33.
No cause of death reported.
Adam Tanzi, 46
June 1, 2025
Adam V. Tanzi, 46, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Trent Pleiman, 22
May 31, 2025
Trent A. Pleiman, age 22, of Maria Stein [OH], passed away on Thursday May 29, 2025. He was a 2021 graduate of Marion Local High School. He played football for the Flyers and went on to attend UNOH for Robotics Automation. Trent was employed at Honda in Anna, working in Maintenance.
Researcher’s Note – ‘Vax-2-School’: Ohioans age 12 to 25 can win $100,000 college scholarships for getting a COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
George Wirfs, 45
May 31, 2025
George Alexander Wirfs, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. He was a young electronics wiz, a teen hacker and early BBS/internet citizen, a lifelong forward-and-reverse hardware/software engineer, accomplished mechanic, formidable repo man, welder, machinist, pan-american motorcyclist, artist, reality bender, psychonaut, DIY biohacker, and professional locksmith.
No cause of death reported.
Taylor Anders, 38
May 31, 2025
Taylor Walker Anders, 38, of Chattanooga [TN], passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 23, 2025, leaving behind a deep and immeasurable void in the hearts of all who loved her. A lifelong Chattanoogan, Taylor graduated from Ooltewah High School and earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. At the time of her passing, she was a valued member of the sales team at Transport Enterprise Leasing Company.
No cause of death reported.
Tammy-Louise Griego, 51
May 31, 2025
Tammy-Louise Griego, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 10, 2025, in Tijeras, NM, with her fiance by her side.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Hogan, 55
May 31, 2025
Thomas W. Hogan 55, formerly of Medford, MA, died suddenly on May 27, 2025. A self-made businessman, Tom built an impressive electrical business in Aurora, Colorado.
No cause of death reported.
James Paladino, 60
May 30, 2025
James (Jim) Peter Paladino of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 20, 2025, at the age of 60.
No cause of death reported.
John Koenes, 57
May 30, 2025
KENOSHA, WI – John Koenes, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 23, 2025. He worked for various paint stores and companies before founding his own business, Progressive Painting, LLC.
No cause of death reported.
Bruno Fast, 68
May 30, 2025
He passed away suddenly, at the age of 68, due to heart failure at his residence in Chicago [IL].
No cause of death reported.
Brian Wermter, 28
May 30, 2025
Brian Wermter, born on August 16, 1996, in Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.
No cause of death reported.
Ruth Turbyfill, 61
May 30, 2025
Ruth Ellen Turbyfill, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center following a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Brandon Arnold, 43
May 30, 2025
Augusta, ME – Brandon P. Arnold, age 43, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 27, 2025. In recent years, Brandon discovered a deep sense of fulfillment and pride in his work as a crew chief at LawnBoy Landscaping.
No cause of death reported.
Derek Pontius, 40
May 29, 2025
Van Wert, Ohio – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Derek Eugene Pontius, a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, significant other, friend and master craftsman, who suddenly was taken from us on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the age of 40.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Leiter, 63
May 28, 2025
Michael Brian Leiter died unexpectedly after a brief and sudden illness on May 13, 2025 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. For much of his career Mike worked as an administrator at non-profit retirement communities. He was most recently a client services manager at Eder Financial.
No cause of death reported.
Dovid Horowitz, 20
May 28, 2025
Brooklyn, New York – Dovid Horowitz, a young man from Crown Heights, passed away on Tuesday, 29 Iyar, 5785. He was 20 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Nathaniel Brown, 43
May 28, 2025
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our cherished Nathaniel A. “Nate” Brown, 43, of Faribault [MN], who passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 21st, at the Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato after a short illness. Nate exhibited exceptional carpentry skills, complemented by outstanding handyman abilities.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Dennisson, 45
May 28, 2025
Timothy Ciriaco Dennisson died unexpectedly on May 3, 2025, in Delray, Florida. He was only 45 years old, born March 3, 1980. Timothy chose a long career in the RV industry but eventually returned to construction as a project manager remodeling multi-million dollar homes in Florida.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Klein, 58
May 28, 2025
Michael Warren Klein, 58, of Ostrander, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2025, at Riverside Hospital following a sudden stroke. At the time of his stroke he was surrounded by family, good food, and warm conversation—moments he cherished most. A true steward of the land, Michael found joy in farming and landscaping, tending fields across central Ohio and caring for his mother’s property in Ostrander.
Deborah Stumpf, 55
May 27, 2025
Deborah Jean Stumpf, 55, died peacefully at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO, on May 23, after a short illness. Deborah continued this generosity as she gave the gift of life and vision through organ and tissue donation. She worked at Walmart for 20 years.
Researcher’s Note - Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: Link
No cause of death reported.
Dan Lutgen, 42
May 27, 2025
Dan Lutgen, 42, of Bemus Point, NY, died unexpectedly May 22nd, 2025, in ECMC [Erie County Medical Center]. In earlier years he worked for Coach USA, Crossett and Terpenting and several others. He loved being in a semi.
No cause of death reported.
Kelly Marie Helgerson, 33
May 26, 2025
Reno, NV - Kelly Marie Helgerson passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2025, shortly after giving birth to her daughter. Kelly had a very rare complication known as amniotic fluid embolism (AFE).
CANADA (555)
Alberta (79)
Laura May Miller Walker, 60, Link
David Lyle Kjolberg, 64, Link
John Corbett Sommerville, 65, Link
Cheryl Dolores Romaire, 48, Link
Richard James Velhat, 65, Link
Michael Kenneth Franklin Little Light, 53, Link
Roxann Marie Weibel, 64, Link
Ken Janko, 61, Link
Sarah Ribey, 18, Link
James “Jim” Charles Heisler, 75, Link
Sheilaugh Bernadette Lyle, 54, Link
Colin Jakubec, 38, Link
Christopher Robert Thorpe, 37, Link
Patrick Sentes, 39, Link
Terry Chan, 47, Link
Don Ross McNeil, 65, Link
Alma Elizabeth Guenther, 60, Link
Elizabeth "Becky" Anne Biendarra, 69, Link
Maricon Reduta Encila, 47, Link
Richard Dallas Rohl, 42, Link
Wan Har Liu, 74, Link
Dewain Cole, 68, Link
S. Jay Bradley, 65, Link
Alora Erika Whitford, 27, Link
Carleton Frederick Kramer, 52, Link
Maria Fernanda Rodrigues Alfarela, 59, Link
Barry Dale Petruk, 64, Link
Shelly Joanne Hawkins, 65, Link
Lawrence “Larry” William Hansell, 56, Link
Shirley Halvorson, 58, Link
Kurt Hans Pedersen, 40, Link
Kyle Robert Matheson, 33, Link
Chase Adams, 42, Link
Chamkaur Singh Benipal, 62, Link
Randall Simon Gladue, 34, Link
Darian Joseph Willier, 24, Link
Wanda Lee Daniels, 58, Link
Mariusz Gaska, 60, Link
Monica Lanz, 58, Link
Kacie Tempest Duda, 36, Link
Michel "Mike" Grenier, 46, Link
Emmy Jane Thunder, 35, Link
Kalum Micheal Decoine, 5 days, Link
Gerry Mercer, 65, Link
Brian Michael Kucher, 62, Link
Kjol Matthew Lundgard, 37, Link
Josephine Joyce "Josie" Marynowich, 72, Link
Debra "Debby" Florence Thyer, 61, Link
Roman Zakaluzny, 75, Link
Dana Leigh Banks, 57, Link
Crystal Chyan Cattleman, 32, Link
Bronwyn Vick, 31, Link
Wayne Douglas Romanko, 69, Link
Jason Joseph Teskey, 46, Link
Dora Angélica Morera Nieto, 56, Link
Lorne Alan Barber, 74, Link
Stanley Hnatiw, 75, Link
Francis "Kiko" Vic Llamzon, 41, Link
Kent Champagne, 52, Link
Gregory "Greg" Rowan, 51, Link
Kenneth Robert Arcand, 56, Link
Ashley Kenner, 40, Link
Julie Elaine Kleisinger, 57, Link
Greig Chapman, 54, Link
Raymond Bradley Pasmore, 44, Link
Thomas Banner, 60, Link
Karen Maureen Whitney, 55, Link
Robert “Rob” Pooke, 68, Link
Dean Courtepatte, 61, Link
Tyson McGregor, 53, Link
Crystal Vera Wynnyk, 55, Link
Brenda Michele Glazer, 75, Link
Jay Scott Olivier Blanchard, 72, Link
Matthew Erik Christiansen, 38, Link
Al Cardinal, 59, Link
David James Andruko, 72, Link
Norm Taylor, 55, Link
Shelly Doucet, 60, Link
Collyne Amanda Bunn, 73, Link
British Columbia (2)
Wesley Paul Wolter, 62, Link
Tayler Hutton, 30, Link
Manitoba (3)
Donald Marcel Lombaert, 62, Link
Marie Joy Bayani Chatziioannidis, 48, Link
Dariusz Gbur, 58, Link
New Brunswick (25)
Kenneth Cusack, 60, Link
Beverly L. Page, 66, Link
Frederick Joseph "Freddy" Somerville, 56, Link
Nancy Josephine Fletcher, 69, Link
Laurie Joanne Moir, 67, Link
Leo "Jr." Arseneau, 72, Link
Graham Wilson Bennett, 71, Link
Kimberly Krista Pond, 61, Link
Christopher Blackmore, 59, Link
Amanda Jean (Brown) Slipp, 43, Link
Mark Andrew Duffy, 41, Link
Ronald Phillip Parkinson, 57, Link
Delalene Harris Foran, 75, Link
Daryl Edwin Conley, 73, Link
William "Bill" Joseph Petelka, 68, Link
Joseph Ronald Christie, 68, Link
Clark Jeffrey Douglas Swan, 28, Link
Dana Paul, 65, Link
Donald Parent, 71, Link
James Percy Howe, 70, Link
Jack Jardine, 73, Link
Daniel Kyle Plowman, 38, Link
Jim Dumville, 71, Link
Valerie Joyce O'Donnell, 67, Link
Carol Turner, 69, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (31)
Kevin Wilson Puddicombe, 65, Link
Cindy (Kathleen Cynthia) Squires, 65, Link
Wayne (Bernard) Sinnott, 68, Link
Joan Regina Dicker, 64, Link
James King, 48, Link
Douglas Glen Huxter, 62, Link
Edward "Birdie" Tobin, 73, Link
Michelle Penney, 57, Link
Edward Penney, 64, Link
Eric Osmond, 58, Link
Thelma Melvin, 71, Link
Moya Allison Tucker, 75, Link
Alisha Rene Jackline Healey, 33, Link
Gerald Samuel Thistle, 59, Link
Paul James Porter, 53, Link
Stephen Todd Kelly, 54, Link
Winston Charles Gill, 73, Link
Brian Hickey, 60, Link
Jerry Sparkes, 49, Link
Belinda Best, 51, Link
Dean Saulnier, 50, Link
Melissa Yetman, 39, Link
Shannon Daniel Croft, 48, Link
Tim Trautman, 65, Link
Daniel Connors, 38, Link
Christine Penney, 55, Link
Vincent Fulford, 68, Link
Sheila Elaine Collins, 66, Link
Mary Cecilia Costello, 73, Link
Carla Parsons, 60, Link
Daniel Cullihall, 63, Link
Nova Scotia (42)
Kenneth Paul Mason, 58, Link
Brockley Eugene Haas, 44, Link
Phyllis Margaret Agnew, 74, Link
Kimberly Ruth Cavanaugh, 54, Link
Wesley (Wes) Ferris, 55, Link
Robert James Fleet, 56, Link
Neil David Leblanc, 69, Link
Jeffrey Adam (Edwards) Turner, Link
Benoit Anthony James La Roche, 16,
May 30, 2025
He lost his tremendous battle with Ewing Sarcoma at home.
Researcher's note - Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins as a growth of cells in the bones and the soft tissue around the bones. Ewing (Yoo-ing) sarcoma mostly happens in children and young adults, although it can happen at any age. Ewing sarcoma most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can happen in any bone. Link
Cancer
Roderick "Rod" Andrew Drohan, 58
May 30, 2025
We announce the passing of Rod Drohan on May 28, 2025, after a courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis.
Researcher's note - In AL amyloidosis, plasma cells making antibodies made of heavy and light protein chains make too many light protein chains. The light chains misfold and clump together, making amyloid fibrils that end up in your organs, where they can cause significant and life-threatening damage. Link
Personal note: I heard an interview with a biophysicist interview with Jay Battacharya describe this exact malady as a consequence of the faulty amino acids that was placed in the modified RNA. I forget her name; however, I will recover that interview.
Roxanne Christine Hunter, 69, Link
Helene Janet Zwaan, 74, Link
Neil Joseph Hyson, 47, Link
Earl Ring, 59, Link
Vickie Joyce Loader, 69, Link
Carroll "Papa A" Wayne Veinot, 61, Link
Todd Cedric Lohnes, 63, Link
James "Jimmy" Michael Ogley, 62, Link
Vassiliki "Vicky" Garonis, 63, Link
Zachary Braden Levi Lucas Melvin, 30, Link
Anne Louise McClair, 62, Link
Adrian '"Dennis" Digout, 62, Link
Earl William Beaton, 51, Link
Wilson J. Tighe, 71, Link
William Wallace (Wally) MacLennan, 60, Link
William "Billy" Robert O'Brien, 60, Link
David Thomas Mouland, 55, Link
Harold Richard "Ricky" Webber, 59, Link
Barbara Goodmanson, 70, Link
Linda Murray, 75, Link
Melvin Charles White, 70, Link
Nicole Marie Andrea, 46, Link
William ‘Bill’ Charles McNeill, 68, Link
Jean Ann Arsenault, 65, Link
Hailey Anne Southall-Weaver, 17, Link
Jason Noseworthy, 46, Link
Brenda (Watts) Van der Beesen, 72, Link
Sharon Ann Munro, 74, Link
Darlene King, 62, Link
Dwayne Francis Williams, 52, Link
Ann Perpetua Bates, 74, Link
MWO Garrett Charles Joseph Powers, 42, Link
Ontario (326)
Principal [50s] dies following ‘medical emergency’ at high school in Mississauga, Link
Alan Cecil Glen Kelley, 64
June 1, 2202
We announce the sudden passing of Alan Cecil Glen Kelley, who died at London Victoria Hospital from complications related to Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome.
Researcher's note - How do you get streptococcal toxic shock syndrome?Streptococcus pyogenes (or S. pyogenes) TSS may occur as a secondary infection. Most commonly, this is seen in people who have recently had chickenpox, bacterial cellulitis (infection of the skin and underlying tissue), or who have weak immune systems.
Khemraj Persaud Rajaram, 52, Link
Mohan Mungal, 58, Link
Yodhanandan "Anand" Chonoolal, 64, Link
Leon Robert, 64, Link
Baljit Kaur, 50, Link
Julie Ferguson, 65, Link
Chris Rocheleau, 53, Link
Irvine Clements, 70, Link
Donald Raymond Ellis, 72, Link
Mitzi (Brenda) Malleau, 74, Link
Bernard Joseph “Bernie” Colterman, 70, Link
William "Billy" Brown, 65, Link
Bruce Gibson Pallett, 73, Link
Julie Triferis, 48, Link
Chris Bowman, 48, Link
Jason Edward John McDonald, 50, Link
Rico Penaflorida Romen, 59, Link
Colleen Patricia Hurst, 53, Link
Colleen Eastman, 72, Link
Jim Kehoe, 53, Link
Edward Sawh, 65, Link
Zheng Wei, 46, Link
Thomas "Tom" Downing, 74, Link
Karen Oke, 58, Link
Krishna Harricharan, 71, Link
Nathalie Belair, 52, Link
Leger Côté, 73, Link
Peter Paul Gresser, 73, Link
Margaret Henrietta Truesdell, 72, Link
Bernel Leroy Hanley, 59, Link
Paul Justin Lewis, 63, Link
Duane Michael Laver, 59, Link
Daniel James Shewchuk, 43, Link
Ronald S. Caton, 53, Link
Silvana Perry, 57, Link
Sipho Yves Cele, 56, Link
David Gary Hartley, 56, Link
Ching Ying Kwan, 64, Link
Geoffrey Karl Rohoman, 41, Link
Bernadine Naomi Taylor, 75, Link
Rachelle Leslie, 71, Link
Jayne Stoddart, 57, Link
Jeff Wilson, 59, Link
Donald Goguen, 61, Link
Judith Irene Shing, 70, Link
Catherine Matchett, 63, Link
Vanessa DeFreitas, 34, Link
Maninder Singh, 27, Link
Baby Shah, stillborn, Link
Darryl Brent Nichol, 52, Link
Ezekiel Allen, 1, Link
Ann Ursue, 73, Link
Maria Pallotta, 50, Link
Edward Gingerich, 73, Link
Lawrence Robert Kropf, 59, Link
Samantha Elizabeth Wilkin, 32, Link
Maureen Adele Hack, 61, Link
Emanuel Goncalves, 57, Link
Gennaro (Frank) De Ciantis, 69, Link
Douglas Wilt, 59, Link
Devon Kerr Tomkinson, 28, Link
Johnnie Chatkiewicz, 58, Link
Wallace “Walli” “Wass” Rankin Williams, 69, Link
Steven William Reilly, 46, Link
Vincent Anthony Rocca, 73, Link
Maureen Frances Seminsky, 69, Link
Manpreet Kaur Dhindsa, 58, Link
Charla Little, 69, Link
Sandra Marie Crawford, 60, Link
Alan McCall, 59, Link
Jennifer Eve Ashley Armstrong, 35, Link
Brandon Dennis Collins, 34, Link
Krystal Lee McDole, 37, Link
Linda Lou Corrigan, 74, Link
Tamela "Tami" Tupling, 64, Link
Cindy Poulin, 49, Link
Iris Kathleen Donaldson, Link
Faith Huelma Hyslop, 59, Link
James "Jim" Bryson, 67, Link
Ramon Dominguez, 57, Link
Frances Hummell, 72, Link
Philip de Sousa Zacarias, 70, Link
Lyall Findlay Mulligan, 69, Link
Helen Louise Gordon, 50, Link
Anthony “Tony” Welk, 57, Link
Sven-Erik Lennart Nyman, 41, Link
Elizabeth Ann Peterson, 70, Link
Lee-Anne Silva, 42, Link
Mike Amorim, 50, Link
Murray Carpenter, 49, Link
Doug Champagne, 66, Link
Nicole Saumure, 59, Link
Gail Moir, 69, Link
Richard Hachey, 39, Link
Jayden Delali Gademor, 7 months, Link
Sharon DeSerranno, 74, Link
Dale C. Minielly, 43, Link
Maureen Alice Flynn, 65, Link
Gerard 'Peter' Levesque, 73, Link
Laurier Gerry Joseph Jr. Lavigne, 57, Link
Cory Malott, 53, Link
Michael Versnel, 37, Link
Bryon Clarke Graham, 75, Link
Master Blake Sebastian Pans, 7, Link
Pragashini Poulina Anton, 32, Link
Kevin Silver, 50, Link
Mona Danial Khella, 71, Link
Samantha Jean Waawaabinoshekwe Homer-Corbiere, 55, Link
Sandra "Sam" Jarvis, 59, Link
Terrence Gerard "Terry" Kunkel, 69, Link
Armando Medeiros, 66, Link
Christopher Lawrence Kelbratowski, 69, Link
Carmel Leone Banks, 65, Link
Nicole Katherine Crump, 42, Link
Jan Martlin, 64, Link
Donna Faye Jacobs, 51, Link
Merlin Brandon Eshkakogan, 52, Link
Philippe Richard Lamothe, 65, Link
Sherry Leigh Wheaton, 58, Link
Jonathan Sagutch, 34, Link
Philip Gelowsky, 45
May 30, 2025
We announce the death of Philip on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the age of 45. In memoriam donations to The Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT) - via the Royal Ottawa Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation appreciated.
Researcher's note - Assertive community treatment (ACT) is an intensive and highly integrated approach for community mental health service delivery. ACT teams serve individuals who have been diagnosed with serious and persistent forms of mental illness, predominantly but not exclusively the schizophrenia spectrum disorders.
No cause of death reported.