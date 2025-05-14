A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (97)

Fifty Shades sequels director James Foley dies aged 71

May 8, 2025

Fifty Shades Of Grey sequels director James Foley has died aged 71 after being diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago. The American filmmaker, known for Glengarry Glen Ross, Fear, and The Corruptor, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this week, a statement from a rep confirmed.

Link

Oscar-Winning SFX Makeup Legend Greg Cannom Dead at 74

May 9, 2025

Today we’ve received word via the leaders of the makeup FX community that special effects makeup legend Greg Cannom has passed away at the age of 74. His most recent credit was as the co-designer of the prosthetics for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), the autobiographical film starring Jessica Chastain as the frenetic televangelist. Two years ago, Variety reported that a GoFundMe had been set up for Cannom, who at the time was experiencing “major health issues,” including a case of nerve damage from shingles and a partial amputation of one of his legs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baywatch legend Paul Nichols dies aged 76 just days after his beloved wife

May 8, 2025

Paul Nichols, well-known as the publicist who saved Baywatch from the brink of cancellation, has sadly died at his home in Weatherford, Texas. His family confirmed the 76-year-old died on March 14, but only recently made the news public. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. In a heartbreaking turn of events, his wife Linda, who he was married to for 31 years, died just 12 days earlier. Nichols’ pivotal role in Baywatch’s success story began in 1991 while he was employed by The Lippen Group. He assisted All American Television in transitioning Baywatch into first-run syndication, effectively reversing the show’s fate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Jerde, Drummer for Chicago Indie Rock Band The Ponys, Has Passed Away

May 7, 2025

Nathan Jerde, the drummer of Chicago indie-rock outfit The Ponys, has passed away, it has been confirmed. The band released their debut album Laced with Romance in 2004 via In the Red, before teaming up with veteran producer and Electrical Audio founder Steve Albini, to record their follow-up, 2005’s Celebration Castle. The group would sign to Matador for their third album, with 2007’s Turn the Lights Out reaching No. 39 on the Heatseekers Albums chart that same year. The band would split in 2007, with members focusing on other projects.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Southern Gospel legend Squire Parsons dead at 77

May 6, 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Southern Gospel Music icon, West Virginia native, Squire Parsons died of a heart attack Monday. He was 77. Parsons taught school for a while at the same time beginning his ministry in Southern Gospel. He joined the West Virginia-based Calvarymen Quartet in 1969 and then became the baritone member of the Kingsmen Quartet in 1975. Parsons left the Kingsmen in 1979 deciding to focus on a solo ministry and songwriting. He wrote and began performing his most famous song, “Sweet Beulah Land,” in the early 1980s. He wrote more than 600 gospel songs in his decades-long career.

Link

Tejano star Johnny Rodriguez passes peacefully at home surrounded by family

May 9, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tejano and country singer Johnny Rodriguez [73] passed away Friday night. The late singer was from Sabinal, Texas. According to a Facebook post made by his daughter, Aubry Rodriguez said the country star passed peacefully surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Broadway Technical Manager Steven F. Ehrenberg Dies at 69

May 13, 2025

Veteran technical and production manager Steven F. Ehrenberg died suddenly April 23, following a heart attack. He was 69. The news was confirmed by Broadway press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown. Mr. Ehrenberg worked in the theatre industry for decades, guiding individual theatremakers and productions as well as participating in the renovation and revival of some of the oldest theatre venues in the United States. Internationally, Mr. Ehrenberg was involved in the renovation and building of theatres in Singapore and Macau.

Link

Mark Gaines Dies: Longtime Universal Distribution Exec Was 77

May 9, 2025

Mark Gaines, who spent nearly 40 years at Universal, rising from local booker to EVP and general sales manager, died Wednesday at his home in Braselton, GA, Deadline has learned. He was 77. Gaines retired just after Universal Pictures’ record-breaking year in 2015. After he retired, Gaines sold his home in L.A.’s Toluca Lake neighborhood and moved back to his home state of Georgia. Gaines lost his wife, former Paramount senior distribution executive Blayne Becker Gaines [68], in June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UNLV Football’s Ben Christman Cause of Death Revealed

May 8, 2025

UNLV football player Ben Christman’s cause of death has been revealed, with officials stating the 21-year-old passed away naturally. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner shared the results with TMZ Sports on Thursday, which determined he died from cardiac arrhythmia and cardiomyopathy. As we previously reported, Christman experienced chest pains during practice the day before his tragic death. The details behind the death are heartbreaking – a teammate returned home to check on Christman after he missed a workout and discovered the offensive lineman in his bedroom lying on his back, foaming at the mouth and with purple fingers. It was determined he had been dead for “a few hours” before he was found. Another teammate told officers about Christman’s chest pains at practice on Feb. 10 and a coach conducted an EKG on him at the UNLV facilities. He added a cardio doctor then reviewed the tests and stated they “looked normal.” Christman was a four-star athlete in the class of 2021 and was a member of the Ohio State and Kentucky teams before joining UNLV this past December.

Researcher’s Note - Aug. 24, 2021: Ohio State University issues coronavirus vaccine [sic] mandate for students, faculty, staff: Link

Link

Sabu dead: Wrestling icon dies suddenly aged 60 less than two weeks after last match as tributes pour in

May 11, 2025

Wrestling legend Sabu has passed away at the age of 60. Terry Brunk, known by his ring name “Sabu”, was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion and held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice. The pro wrestler also held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship once. Sabu wrestled his final match on April 18 in Las Vegas for GCW during WrestleMania weekend, where he defeated Joey Janela. He is said to have made his final public appearance at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention last weekend. The details surrounding Sabu’s death have not yet been revealed, according to Wrestling Headlines.

Researcher’s Note – Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not: Link

Link

Trevor Wagner, 56

May 9, 2025

Sun Valley, ID - Alas, too soon, US Skiing has lost one of the great domestiques of our sport. Trevor passed away with family by his side on April 22, 2025, after a brief, intense and private battle with cancer.

Link

Ernie Johnson holds back tears as he announces death of ‘Inside the NBA’ crew member

May 9, 2025

Just a few weeks before they go off the Turner airwaves, the ‘Inside the NBA’ team is in mourning after the loss of a crewmember that worked behind the scenes. Kevin Thomas [70], who worked as a stagehand on the popular basketball show, recently passed away. As a number of those who work on the show stood behind the desk, Ernie Johnson broke the news to the public. The former NBA stars also chimed in with their tributes to their late co-worker, whose cause of death was not immediately known.

Researcher’s Note – TNT (originally an abbreviation for Turner Network Television) is an American basic cable television channel owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery Networks. WarnerMedia Will Require Office-Bound U.S. Employees to Get Vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Staten Island on the Run: Friends, family and training buddies mourn sudden passing of triathlete Matt Ruane

May 5, 2025

Just last month, the passing of local top runners Jim Behr and Joe Leone was reported in this column. Matt Ruane, who was perhaps Staten Island’s greatest triathlon competitor spoke about the loss of his training partner Leone. A standout swimmer at New Dorp High School, Ruane, who passed away at the age of 62, eventually gravitated towards the triathlon scene and still competed in Island road races and the local Triple Crown series during the 1980s and 1990s. Eventually moving to New Jersey, Matt Ruane was joined there by training partners and former Staten Islanders Leone and Kevin Maybury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Remembering Kevin Diers, KUOW announcer and Seattle radio aficionado

May 8, 2025

Seattle, WA - With a heavy collective heart, KUOW remembers Kevin Diers [39], announcer and board operator at the station and longtime Seattle [WA] radio host, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. His passion for music and radio, creative spirit, and kind heart left a lasting mark on those who worked with him. Diers hosted a number of shows on the station, championing the US city’s music scene, as well as metal music and professional wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fun 107 Star Christine Fox Has Passed Away: Christine Daluz Fox

May 9, 2025

Boston, MA – One of the best and brightest talents in Fun 107 history passed away on Wednesday, and it has left us broken. Christine Fox [55] had been fighting complications from a double lung transplant caused by rheumatoid arthritis. She left this world at Mass General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Link

Tallahassee NAACP President Adner Marcelin has passed away

May 9, 2025

Tallahassee NAACP President Adner Marcelin, 37, died this week. The organization issued an announcement Friday. Marcelin was a mainstay in Tallahassee’s legal, political, and advocacy scenes. He worked with civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Darryl Parks for more than a decade. He also ran for Tallahassee’s City Commission in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Idaho legislator Carl Crabtree dies after brain cancer diagnosis

May 8, 2025

Carl Crabtree [72], a rancher and former member of the Idaho Legislature who was known for his support of students and public schools, died Tuesday following a battle with brain cancer, state officials said. Crabtree, a Republican from Grangeville, served in the Idaho Senate from 2016 to 2022. After he was defeated in the 2022 Republican primary election, Crabtree worked for the Idaho Department of Education as director of intergovernmental affairs. Before his recent battle with brain cancer, Crabtree had beaten esophageal cancer following a 2022 diagnosis, officials said.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Manual basketball player dies a year and a half after cancer diagnosis

May 6, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A duPont Manual senior who was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 has died. WLKY did a story on Davis Randle [18] just a few months ago, when he finally was able to rejoin his Crimson [High School] teammates on the court. He talked about how shocking it was to hear he had cancer. “It was kind of unbelievable because I was just dunking and now I’m in the hospital like the next month,” he said. His mother, Danielle Randle, talked about how he found out about his diagnosis with osteosarcoma, which started with knee pain. “They said that it was jumper’s knee, it was Osgood-Schlatter’s, it was growing pains, all the things,” said Danielle Randle, Davis’ mom. “We went ahead and got another opinion, and they wanted to do some scans. Then we had to do a biopsy, and the biopsy came back and it was cancer.” Randle spent the next six months in and out of the hospital receiving chemotherapy. In the summer of 2024, Davis won the battle with cancer, but unfortunately, he didn’t win the war. The cancer came back in December 2024.

Link

Leeha Reddy, 18

May 9, 2025

Leeha Reddy, 18, of Higganum, Connecticut, passed away on May 6, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – In Memoriam: We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Uconn student Leeha Reddy, who died unexpectedly on May 6, 2025. Leeha, a native of Higganum, CT, began her Uconn career in the fall semester and was an ACES major with an interest in business: Link

Uconn’s covid “vaccination” compliance guide for students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Army Black Hawk pilot from Central America task force found dead while on liberty pass in Honduras

May 5, 2025

An Army Black Hawk pilot died in Honduras while off duty, service officials said over the weekend. First Lt. Marciano Parisano, 25, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, was off base in the city of Comayagua when his body was discovered Saturday, according to a statement released the following day by Joint Task Force-Bravo. Parisano was on a liberty pass at the time his body was discovered, the statement said. Liberty passes allow service members to be away from their duty station for a short period, typically for leisure. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parisano’s death is ongoing, the statement said. Originally from Cibolo, Texas, Parisano graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Researcher’s Note – The DoD already administers 17 different vaccines to service members—outlined in the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.” These are the mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before initial entry or basic training: Adenovirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella, Meningococcal Poliovirus, Tetanus-Diphtheria, Varicella, Other vaccines administered depending on risk and occupation: Anthrax, Haemophilus, influenzae type B,Japanese encephalitis, Pneumococcal, Rabies, Smallpox, Typhoid fever, Yellow fever

Service members can request to opt out of a mandatory vaccination on health, administrative or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent:Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Pastor Reginald Harris has passed away

May 6, 2025

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Reginald Harris [57], Senior Pastor of Bright Morning Star M. B. Church, passed away. Harris served as Pastor for over 20 years at the church. A graduate of Vicksburg High School, Pastor Harris was inducted into the Vicksburg-Warren School District Hall of Fame last year. He was a 3-year starter in football and baseball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Longtime Brevard Physician Dr. Theodore Robert Amgott, 72, Passed Away April 23 After Battling Glioblastoma

May 7, 2025

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Dr. Theodore Robert Amgott, 72, went home to the Lord on April 23, 2025, after battling glioblastoma for over 15 months. After majoring in biology at nearby Princeton University, Ted headed south to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree, then he completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital. During his pulmonary fellowship at Duke University Medical Center, he met the love of his life, Colleen. After reaching Florida in 1984, Ted served the internal medicine, pulmonary, sleep, and critical care needs of the Brevard community for 38 years.

Link

Dr. Victor Pilewski, 42

May 5, 2025

Meadville, PA – Dr. Victor John Pilewski (VJ), a devoted physician and cherished family man, passed away suddenly at his home on May 1, 2025, at the age of 42. In 2021, he was named Doctor of the Year at Meadville Medical Center, and in 2023 he was honored by the Pennsylvania Medical Society on Doctor’s Day, a testament to his commitment and contributions to the health and well-being of his community.

Researcher’s Note – Meadville Medical Center suspends vaccine [sic] requirements for workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Aurora Adams, CHCF registered nurse

May 6, 2025

Aurora Adams, a registered nurse at California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton, passed away April 28, 2025. Adams began her career as a registered nurse at the California Medical Facility in February 2010. She then transferred to California State Prison, Solano. Adams transferred to California Health Care Facility in August 2013, where she remained until her passing.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Becky Philippi, 48

May 9, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Becky Lynn Philippi, age 48, who passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2025. She dedicated her career to caring for others, working as a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] in hospice, where she brought comfort and dignity to many patients and their families.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two pharmacists “died suddenly”:

Douglas Mundy, 70

May 9, 2025

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Douglas (Doug) William Mundy passed away in Carson City, Nevada, March 27th 2025, after an episode of an ongoing illness. Doug was a very gifted and caring pharmacist. As the owner of Tahoe Valley Pharmacy, he was voted South Lake Tahoe’s best pharmacist four times in his career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Holden, 29

May 7, 2025

Patrick Leo Holden, 29, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly from sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, May 3, 2025, while visiting his hometown. Atrick grew up in Indianapolis and was valedictorian at Brownsburg High School. He went on to achieve greater academic success at Butler University, earning both a Doctorate in Pharmacy (PharmD) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Upon graduating in 2020, Patrick joined Eli Lilly and Company, where his intelligence and dedication led to rapid advancement in highly technical roles. He spearheaded a major company initiative to uncover and address care gaps for patients battling cancer, reflecting his deep passion for helping others through his pharmaceutical work, particularly in the area of breast cancer research. Patrick had recently been promoted to a leadership role to advance patient care in the Allegheny region.

Researcher’s Note – Eli Lilly to require COVID vaccine [sic] for employees: Link

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Jill Aberly, 49

May 5, 2025

Jill Ann (Bortolini) Aberly, age 49, of Crystal Falls, MI, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 2nd, 2025. Jill graduated from Forest Park High School in 1994 and was employed at Ben Franklin, Forest Park School, Dickinson Iron ISD, and most recently as a cook at the Forest Park School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Robyn Sawyers, 49

May 10, 2025

Robyn Lynn Sawyers, 49, of Lapeer [MI], passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2025. Robyn earned her Master’s Degree in mathematics from Western Governors University and was currently teaching at New Standard Academy in Flint, MI.

Researcher’s Note – Michigan’s vaccine [sic] rates for teachers above national average, survey shows: Link Education Minnesota encourages state government to work with its education employees to quickly create vaccination [sic] policies: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melody Nemunaitis, 30

May 9, 2025

Melody Nemunaitis, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2025, at the age of 30. Following graduation, she moved to Vail, Colorado, where she worked as a children’s ski instructor – sharing her love of winter and the slopes with the next generation. A few years later, she found her home in Steamboat Springs. There, her adventurous heart and nurturing spirit led her to work as a preschool teacher, spend winter seasons at Steamboat Springs Resort, and most recently, as a part of the Steamboat Pro Rodeo team during the summer.

Researcher’s Note – About 73% of students at Steamboat Springs High School are vaccinated [sic], with Steamboat Springs Middle School at about 68%, according to Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith. The district’s elementary schools have lower vaccination [sic] rates among students eligible for the vaccine [sic], but these students have also been eligible to get the shots for much less time. Meeks said more than 90% of district staff has been vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Iconoclastic San Francisco Bakery Owner Lawrence Lai, an Aesthetic Visionary of Sweetness, Dies at 53

May 8, 2025

Lawrence Lai, the owner of groundbreaking San Francisco bakery Craftsman and Wolves, died on Tuesday, April 29. His ongoing fight with esophageal cancer took a sudden turn. He was 53.

Link

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

Devan Marshall Gales, 50

April 16, 2025

Devan Marshall Gales, 50, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away, at his home. Devan was a Police Officer for the city of Lexington since October 2004 and was serving as an East Sector Patrol Officer at the time of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew B. Serena, 37

April 14, 2025

Andrew B. Serena, Age 37, of South Wilmington, IL, passed away at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, IL.

Researcher’s note – Our hearts are broken as we deal with this loss . Sgt. Andrew Serena was truly one of a kind. His smile, sarcastic humor, love for the Sheriff’s Office, and passion for his field will truly be missed: Link His sudden passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seth Franklin, 34

April 10, 2025

Redlands Police Officer Seth Franklin was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma cancer on his left forearm in September of 2022. He has courageously fought cancer for two and half years. His cancer eventually progressed to stage 4 and ultimately took his life. Seth was a devoted husband and father to his wife and two young boys. He served 11 years as a Deputy Sheriff for San Bernardino County and then a Police Officer for the City of Redlands, California.

Link



Nicholas Francis Lettieri, 34

April 9, 2025

Nicholas F. Lettieri, 34, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Hartford [CN] Hospital, in the arms of his wife, and surrounded by his loving family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. He courageously battled pancreatic cancer for 18 months, never wavering in his strength and positivity. Even while struggling, he continued to serve the city of Torrington, and to care for his family and friends. He never stopped putting others first. A dedicated public servant, Nick proudly served with the Torrington Police Department for 11 years, and as a Sergeant for 4 years. He was an integral member of the SRT Team, AIT Team, and served as a firearms instructor. He leaves behind his wife, their 2 year old son and his parents.

Link

Deputy Joshua Thomas Hudson, 28

April 2, 2025

Joshua Thomas Hudson, 28, passed away on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at his home in Tarboro [NC]. He was a dedicated Sheriff’s Deputy of the Wilson County Sherrif’s Office since 2023. He leaves behind his wife and his parents – and several other family members.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Charles Lombardi, 28

March 15, 2025

Vincent Lombardi, 28, of Waterbury, was reunited with his loved ones in heaven at Smilow Regional Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surrounded by his devoted family, he passed away after a courageous battle with sarcoma cancer. A passionate desire to serve and protect his community led Vincent to join the Waterbury (Conn.) Police Department, in 2020.

Link

Berea Police Sergeant dies from medical emergency

May 10, 2025

BEREA, Ohio – The Berea Police Department announced that one of its members died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency. Sgt. Ean Esposito [41] had served the Berea Police Department since 2011, taking on numerous roles throughout his time with the department, Berea Police said. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, the department said.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Veteran Firefighter In DMV Dies Suddenly: ‘He Made Everyone Around Him Better’

May 8, 2025

Arlington, VA – Firefighter Lloyd Edwards always showed up. On the job. In the gym. For his crew. For his friends. For his family. Now, they’re all showing up for him. The Arlington County Fire Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own after the unexpected death of Edwards on Monday, May 5, leaving a deep void in the firehouse, and a community heartbroken. Edwards joined the department in November 2002, as a member of Recruit Class 58.

Researcher’s Note – Arlington County Government, Public Schools to require COVID vaccines [sic] for all employees: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘A true legend in the fire service’: Ariz. Firefighter dies while on duty

May 7, 2025

MESA, Ariz. — A veteran Mesa firefighter died Tuesday while on duty, the city confirmed. Mark Keller, who served with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department for 35 years, was found deceased during his shift, 12 News reports. He began his career with the department in 1990. Officials have not released a cause of death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Scarborough fire lieutenant, paramedic dies at 39. Shannon Haley had worked for the department since 2005

May 5, 2025

A longtime paramedic and lieutenant with the Scarborough [ME] Fire Department died from an “acute medical event” on Friday. Shannon Haley, 39, had worked for the department for about 20 years, Chief Rich Kindelan said in a statement on social media. She was a “skilled paramedic” and a registered nurse.

Researcher’s Note – Maine’s high court upholds COVID vaccine [sic] mandate for EMS personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Woman dies at hospital while in custody of DeSoto County Detention Facility, DCSO says

May 9, 2025

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. – A woman died at the hospital while in the custody of the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said. The 37-year-old woman “suffered a critical medical emergency” while in a medical holding cell at the detention facility, the sheriff’s office said; they added that the facility’s staff responded quickly, and started “successful life-saving measures.” DCSO said EMTs arrived and took the woman to the nearest hospital, where she died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person who died in jail identified as man who killed Wisconsin doctor on a walk with her family

May 8, 2025

Cottage Grove, WI - A southern Wisconsin man who was facing multiple felony charges for allegedly intentionally driving into a family, killing a well-known chiropractor and the family dog, and injuring a child has died in custody. According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Endres was pronounced dead at the Dane County Jail on May 6. The cause and manner of death are pending. The Madison Police Department and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate.

Link

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Athens-Clarke County Jail

May 6, 2025

Athens, GA – A 32-year-old inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail died Monday, May 5, following a medical emergency inside one of the facility’s housing units, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. This is the second inmate to die at the jail in a two-week period. Authorities say staff were alerted around 4:30 p.m. to an inmate experiencing an unknown medical issue. When personnel entered the cell, they found the man unresponsive. Jail staff immediately began life-saving measures and called for medical assistance. Emergency Medical Services and the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded quickly and continued resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The inmate, identified only as a 32-year-old African American male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

39-year-old woman dies after medical emergency in Cuyahoga County custody

May 6, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH — A 39-year-old woman in custody at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center has died after experiencing a medical emergency tied to preexisting health conditions, according to county officials. The woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center on May 2 for treatment, Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed in a statement. She remained hospitalized until she was pronounced dead on May 5 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies days after medical emergency reported at Upstate jail

May 6, 2025

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. – Multiple agencies are investigating the death of an Upstate man who was in law enforcement custody. Joshua Wayne Barbare, 31, of Travelers Rest was being held at the Pickens County Detention Center. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said EMS responded to a medical complaint at the jail on April 25, where they found Barbare in cardiac arrest. EMS was able to regain a pulse through CPR and Barbare was admitted to Prisma Health-Greenville for treatment. However, Barbare passed away on May 6. “At this point in the investigation it appears that Joshua had a medical emergency that caused him to go into cardiac arrest.”

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Medical emergency possible factor in fatal Minneapolis crash

May 9, 2025

A medical emergency is being considered a possible factor in a fatal Minneapolis crash on Thursday night. Authorities found a woman in her 60s receiving medical care, who was then brought to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 69-year-old Deanne Marie Hild. The police department said the woman was driving south when her car sideswiped another vehicle and then hit a parked car. Officials add that a medical emergency is being considered as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Ohio woman found dead in pond

May 8, 2025

An Ohio woman missing since last month was found dead in a pond. Darylnn Buehler, 58, from Circleville, was reported missing on April 1 by her employer, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation led deputies and officers to a series of ponds around State Route 762 East in Lockbourne, south of Columbus. They searched a pond near the Rickenbacker International Airport, where authorities found a missing vehicle with Buehler’s body, the sheriff’s office said. The coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man who went missing after crash found dead in Northern Michigan

May 8, 2025

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI – A man who went missing from a crash scene has been found dead in Northern Michigan. UpNorthLive reported Wednesday that the body of Dale Fasking, 66, of Traverse City, was found about a mile away from Nelson Road and Coombs Road in Missaukee County’s Norwich Township. Deputies with the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office previously said he had left the scene on foot after a crash, according to the TV station.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal head-on crash caused by medical emergency, Roanoke police say

May 5, 2025

ROANOKE, Va. — A crash that left a woman dead and two others injured may have been caused by a medical emergency, the Roanoke Police Department said. RPD said their office is investigating after the crash took place on Peters Creek Road NW around 4:10 p.m. on Friday. Police said their officers first responded to the site for the report of a two-vehicle crash. “The driver of the first vehicle, an elderly woman, died at the scene,” RPD said. “Two women in the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.” Police identified the woman who died as 79-year-old Kathleen Diane Witt and said they believe she suffered a medical emergency leading up to the crash. “Preliminarily, it appears the decedent had a medical emergency and began traveling on the wrong side of the street before colliding head-on with the second vehicle,” RPD said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Big Bend Circuit Judge Dawn Caloca-Johnson has died

May 5, 2025

Jefferson County, FL - 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Dawn Caloca-Johnson has died. Her husband, Ken Johnson, made the announcement on Facebook, saying she died a day after a single car accident. She was in Cape San Blas, and he said it’s believed that she had a medical emergency that caused her vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree. Johnson says his wife had been undergoing cancer treatment for months. He says they traveled separately to Cape San Blas to spend the night in their new camper. Caloca-Johnson was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Detroit estate sale specialist Bernard Davis to be memorialized this weekend

May 8, 2025

A memorial service for popular Detroit antiques and estate sale specialist Bernard M. Davis will be held on Saturday, May 10, in Southfield. Davis, 56, died on April 5, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer. Davis’ sudden illness and passing sent a shockwave across Detroit’s arts scene.

Link

Lizzie Ketterman, The Heart Of Salisbury’s Morning Brew, Passes Away

May 7, 2025

The Salisbury [MD] community is mourning the loss of Lizzie Ketterman, longtime store manager at Rise Up Coffee Roasters. She passed away suddenly this past Sunday, leaving behind a wave of grief, love, and cherished memories. A graduate of Parkside High School (2012) and Salisbury University (2016), where she studied Exercise Science, Lizzie brought her drive and dedication into every role she held.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Family says 49-year-old woman missing for days has been found dead

May 8, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple family members have told WLKY that Tasha White has been found dead. We are still working to confirm more details. Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen since April 27. The woman who disappeared is 49-year-old Tasha White. According to officials, White was last seen in the Hill Street area in Old Louisville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

51-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since January Found Dead by Search Dog, Rescuers During Training

May 8, 2025

Vermont authorities taking part in a training last week believe they discovered the body of a hiker who went missing back in January, with the help of a rescue dog. On Wednesday, April 30, the Vermont State Police announced that it had discovered what is believed to be the body of 51-year-old Sue Mi Ko earlier that afternoon — over three months after the Craftsbury woman was initially reported missing on Jan. 9. During the rescue, which happened during a search and rescue team training near Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore, crews recovered the woman’s body “several hundred yards from the Mount Pisgah trailhead,” per state police. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will next conduct an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death, however, state police notes that there are “no indications that this incident is suspicious.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Catskill man found dead near home

May 6, 2025

CATSKILL, N.Y. – On Sunday, a Catskill man was found dead in the creek near a residence on Cauterskill Road, the New York State Police reported. According to troopers, Ian Shaham, 31, was reported missing on Saturday, May 3 and found the next day. Troopers said at 4 p.m. on May 3, they received a report of a missing person, identified as Shaham. As troopers began investigating, they responded to a home on Cauterskill Road. On May 4, they returned to the residence and found Shaham’s body in the creek, dead. According to troopers, there were no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing woman Kelsy Ramos found dead in Selma, police say

May 6, 2025

SELMA, Calif. – A woman who was reported missing last week out of Turlock was found dead in Selma on Monday. The Turlock Police Department says 44-year-old Kelsy Ramos was reported missing on Friday afternoon after she was last seen by family around 10 a.m. in Newman. Later that same day, officials say Ramos’ vehicle was spotted just before 3:30 p.m. on Shaw Avenue in Fresno. The search for Ramos ended Monday after Turlock police confirmed that her body had been found in a room she had rented in Selma. Her cause of death is still under investigation, but police say there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

Link

Investigation continues into man found dead in Southwood Park

May 6, 2025

VACAVILLE, CA — Police continue investigating the death of a man found about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the walking trail/ and bridge at Southwood Park. The body was found in heavy vegetation between the path and the creek. No foul play is suspected in the death, Vacaville Police said. Officials said the man was believed to be unhoused.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

78-year-old missing hiker found dead in Kidder Creek

May 5, 2025

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of a missing hiker in Kidder Creek after the hiker failed to return from a mushroom hunt in Scott Valley. Duane Sidebottom, 78, was last seen successfully crossing Kidder Creek in waders on April 30. He failed to appear at a designated pick-up location a few hours later. Volunteers and a local U.S. Forest Service Hotshot crew were dispatched the morning of May 1 to continue the search. The Hotshot team located the body of Sidebottom submerged in Kidder Creek around 11:20 a.m., approximately one mile downstream from where he was last seen. CalFire swift water rescue crew was called to recover Sidebottom due to the hazardous location in the creek. A preliminary investigation ruled out foul play, but the cause and manner of death are still pending an autopsy.

Link

Des Plaines man dies after suffering medical emergency on interstate off ramp

May 5, 2025

A 53-year-old Des Plaines man died early Sunday morning after suffering a medical emergency on an interstate off ramp in Chicago. Illinois State Police said Charles Joseph Berry and another occupant were in a vehicle exiting Interstate 90 at Cumberland Avenue in Chicago when the vehicle ran out of gas at about 6:45 a.m. The pair began walking along the off ramp when Berry suffered some type of medical emergency and was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

29-year-old woman found dead month after vanishing on solo trip, Oregon cops say

May 5, 2025

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in Oregon nearly a month after she vanished during a cross-country solo trip, deputies said. Kaylee Birt’s remains were discovered by volunteer search teams May 3, the Harney County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office did not say where her remains were found, and they have not responded to McClatchy News’ request for more information as of Monday, May 5. Birt was last seen April 4 leaving The Fields Station in her gold 2008 Chevy Malibu, McClatchy News reported from authorities. The Fields Station is a burger joint, store, motel and gas station in Fields, which is a remote and unincorporated community in southeastern Oregon. She was headed to Iowa, deputies said, but her vehicle was discovered abandoned April 6 in a remote part of Harney County in Oregon. Deputies said they determined a location where her cell phone last pinged, and they searched the area but couldn’t find her. Search teams looked for her for seven days by “air, ground, UTV, drone, foot and horseback,” deputies said. However, authority-led search efforts ended April 10.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Dreimiller, 60

May 11, 2025

Laura Ann Dreimiller, 60, of Gales Ferry [CT], passed away unexpectedly at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with her family at her side May 5, 2025. She worked as a software engineer and as a systems analyst for Vitro Corp., Connecticut College, Computer Sciences Corporation, and Sonalysts, where she first met Michael, before deciding to stay home to raise her two sons, Daniel and Jeffrey, who were her pride and joy. Once they started school, she worked as a substitute teacher at Gales Ferry Elementary School. Laura was a volunteer fire fighter in the Gales Ferry Fire Company in the 1980s, and she was proud to have been one of the first female volunteers. Her family would like to thank the responders from GFFC and American Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristan Fischer-Hanlock, 59

May 11, 2025

Santa Cruz, CA – Kristan Fischer-Hanlock, age 59, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Kristan was proud of what she accomplished at Apple–and rightfully so. She travelled to China on business, and she managed teams that built hardware like the iPad and software like Face ID. At the time of her passing, Kristan worked as a senior Engineering Program Manager for Apple News and had received awards for her substantial contributions to the company over her 24 years of employment. While she always enjoyed a walk around the neighborhood or on West Cliff, she recently developed a new passion for high intensity exercise. Kristan and Larry could often be found attending a SPENGA or Club Pilates class.

Researcher’s Note – Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Hart, 48

May 11, 2025

Ryan Matthew Hart passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2025, in Madison, WI at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristin Youngblood, 37

May 10, 2025

Kristin Brooke Youngblood (Kurtz), 37, died unexpectedly in her home in Riverview, FL. She played softball at Brevard College before attending the University of North Carolina. She then went on to serve as an E-5 Staff Sergeant for the United States Air Force as a Public Affairs Specialist. After 8 years of service, she went on to work in finance.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Wise, 38

May 10, 2025

Justin R. Wise, 38, of Maitland, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Export, Pa. Justin worked as a supply chain manager at Siemens Energy Inc. In Florida. He also worked at Lockheed Martin in Florida.

Researcher’s Note – Lockheed Martin employees in Pinellas Park protest pending vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Jensen, 59

May 10, 2025

Jeffrey T. Jensen, 59, of Melrose [NY], passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2025, in Ocean City, Md. For those that wish, a donation may be made to the National MS Society, in Jeff’s name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kostantinos Rexinis, 53

May 10, 2025

Kostantinos Ioannis Rexinis, fondly known as Kosta, 53, of Holmdel, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, at his home, on May 5, 2025. Kosta was a well-known entrepreneur and restaurateur.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Day, 62

May 10, 2025

Madison, ME – Steven Day, 62, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, while doing what he loves to do, fishing on the open water. Steve proudly served in the military for the Maine Army National Guard. Steve was very passionate about serving his country. You could often find him helping those he served with.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard Durant, 50

May 9, 2025

Brownville, NY – Howard “Danny” Durant, 50, passed away suddenly May 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nick Littleton, 37

May 9, 2025

Nick Littleton, 37, of Gypsy [WV], passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brandon Simpson, 28

May 9, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Brandon Michael Simpson, 28, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of April 28, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amie Sue Ivey, 54

May 8, 2025

Peoria, IL – Amie Sue Ivey, 54, of Peoria, died Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Peoria. She graduated as a medical assistant at the top of her class from Mid Illinois State College in Peoria. She was employed by Home Depot at the time of her death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garrett Britt, 44

May 8, 2025

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Garrett John Britt, age 44, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, in Arnold, Mo., at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Stellmach, 58

May 8, 2025

Bill Stellmach died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Salem, Oregon, on April 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Gettier, 50

May 8, 2025

Jonathan M. Gettier, 50, of Durham, NH, and formerly of Newburyport and Amherst, MA, died unexpectedly April 10, 2025, at his home from natural causes. Following his schooling, Jonathan proudly served in the US Marine Corps.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Flannery, 43

May 8, 2025

Joshua Martin Flannery, age 43, died unexpectedly at his home in Buna, Texas, on February 18, 2025. Josh was diagnosed with a brain meningioma on Christmas Day, 2021. The tumor was removed, and Josh fully recovered from the meningioma and the surgery. He returned to work after a few months; he had a new appreciation for life. Josh loved his work in the electrical field; he had a flourishing career working on ocean going tug boats.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherry Blake, 54

May 8, 2025

Sherry Ann (Walton) Blake, age 54, of London [OH], died unexpectedly at Madison Health on Sunday, May 4, 2025, following a valiant battle with diabetes.

Link

Zachary Campbell, 47

May 8, 2025

Zachary (Glen) Campbell, age 47, died May 2. He died unexpectedly in Stanley, WI.

Link

Richard McPhee, 34

May 7, 2025

Altoona, PA – Richard Allen “Ricky” McPhee Jr., 34, died unexpectedly Friday. He was employed as a foreman for RDM Contracting LLC and was previously employed by the Altoona Water Authority as a pipefitter and Peoples Natural Gas Company as a fitter leader.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Verhanovitz, 51

May 7, 2025

Bryan Cory Verhanovitz, 51, of Center Valley, PA, died unexpectedly on April 30th, 2025, in his home. Bryan began working at Booz Allen Hamilton as an IT Consultant and enjoyed the work so much he decided to return to school to work on his master’s degrees. Bryan worked at other various companies before joining the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania Offers Vaccinated [sic] State Employees 5 Days Of Paid Time Off: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Grubaugh, 66

May 7, 2025

Robert Alan Grubaugh, 66, of Howe, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at his residence. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School and after graduating he took over running the family farm, Grubaugh Farms, in 1978.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Bukovich, 59

May 7, 2025

Michael Thomas Bukovich, 59, of Hibbing, MN, passed away unexpectedly and left us all too soon on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Taverney, 46

May 7, 2025

OAK HILL, WV - On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Melissa Taverney (Lego), loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away from Pneumonia after a short illness.

Link

Rebecca Segler-Curry Gass, 49

May 6, 2025

Hanna City, IL – Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Segler-Curry (Gass), 49, of Hanna City, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at her home. She worked as a hairdresser for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Wiebelhaus, 48

May 6, 2025

Matthew Joe “Matt” Wiebelhaus, age 48, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Ward, 32

May 6, 2025

Jessica Gail Ward, 32, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jessica was listed as one of the Top Caregivers on Rover.com, where she was a helpful house-sitter and helped take care of numerous pets.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Scritchfield-Barnes, 53

May 5, 2025

Diana Mae Scritchfield-Barnes, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 53. For many years, Diana worked as a Real Estate Appraiser with A.L. Tardif Sr. & Associates, a role she held with dedication until health issues led her to retire. She loved the outdoors until she became disabled and she then found comfort in her social media world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Andrews, 70

May 5, 2025

James Andrews, Age 70, of Upper St. Clair [PA], died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth French, 64

May 5, 2025

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” French, Sr., 64, of Indianapolis [IN], passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2025, leaving a legacy of love, music, and adventure.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessie Bryant, 44

May 5, 2025

Jessie Dean Bryant, of Oxford [MS], died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. She was 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Anderson, 35

May 5, 2025

Derek T. Anderson, 35, of Bourbon, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Derek worked as a general laborer. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, playing cards, spending time with family, joking around and making people laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wyatt Wood, 23

May 5, 2025

Wyatt Logan Wood, 23, of Callisburg, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2025, at his home. Wyatt worked at Petroflex, and before that, at Enderby Gas, where his hard work and kind spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Phillips, 74

May 5, 2025

Carolyn L. Phillips, 74, of Marianna [PA], passed away May 3, 2025, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after a sudden and brief illness. She was most at home on her tractor, and she cared for the lawn and cemetery of Ten Mile Brethren Church for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amanda Hebert, 35

May 11, 2025

Amanda J. Hebert, 35, of Massillon [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. She graduated from Washington High School in 2008 and received her Associates Degree from Stark State College in Phlebotomy. She loved crafting and selling her items at antique stores.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (442)

Ontario (251)

OHL [Ontario Hockey League] mourns the loss of Frank Caprice [63], Link

James Camron Lamb, 71, Link

Lorraine Madeline Smith, 67, Link

Ronald “Ronnie” Cook, Link

Wayne George Vollmer, 65, Link

Mike Charles, 73, Link

Austin E. Hynes, 65, Link

John Robert Schleicher, 66, Link

Thomas Richard McAleese, 61, Link

Jason Fewkes, 45, Link

Owen (Owie) Colin Clarke, 39, Link

Karen Eileen Linton, 64, Link

Robert "Rob" Ivan Godfrey, 57, Link

Karen O’Leary, 70, Link

Tristen Rose, 26, Link

Rosario (Ross) Sacco, 65, Link

Brandan Kakekagumick, 23, Link

Barry Herbert Holman, 72, Link

James Cameron Lamb, 71, Link

Dane Campbell, 60, Link

Tom Chalat, 73, Link

Mac Doug Campbell Greenlees, 26, Link

Rocco Pannese, 71, Link

Jeffrey Allen Waugh, 63, Link

Kenneth Flaro, 74, Link

Louise Marie Hatfield, 60, Link

Paula Ann Crisp, 52, Link

Danielle Elliot Irish, 48, Link

Timothy Neil "Tim" Riley, 64, Link

Robert 'Todd' Emmerson, 73, Link

Donald "Donny" Wilson, 60, Link

Dianne Boshyk, 70, Link

Cathy Maureen Bugden-Walsh, 55, Link

David Charles Emmanuel Record, 40, Link

Frank Caprice, 63, Link

James Graham, 54, Link

Cedric Richard Doughty, 74, Link

Michael Alton MacDonald, 68, Link

Irene Susanti Sujanto, 75, Link

Sam Kern, 60, Link

Patricia D'Angelo, 61, Link

Adewale Richard Fashanu, 41, Link

Thomas (Tom) Campo, 25, Link

Marlene Helen Cunningham, 63, Link

Baljeet Singh Gill, 44, Link

Isa Maria Cordeiro, 62, Link

Rita Marie Randle, 68, Link

Praveen Kumar Molugu, 43, Link

Kym Leroux, 66, Link

Bradley Whitstone, 26, Link

Paul Jenkins, 61, Link

Reverend Leslie Joan Poulin, 61, Link

Scott Clark, 62, Link

Lisa Lynch, 40, Link

Ken Hopper, 71, Link

Jamie Swan, 56, Link

Mike McDonough, 62, Link

Lorraine Marie Kropf, 73, Link

Willem Johannes Steyn, 63, Link

Kevin Cluderay, 35, Link

Kevin Hack, 69, Link

Rebecca Campbell, 53, Link

Ralph Paul Evering, 63, Link

Luis Miguel Silva, 57, Link

Arthur Hefferton, 75, Link

Nicholas Chupick, 45, Link

Lindsay Danille Angus, 42, Link

Pastor Andrew David Schellenberg, 36, Link

Louis Anthony Gauci, 70, Link

Carolyn Mulville, 74, Link

Robert William Bress, 62, Link

Thomas James McClelland, 69, Link

Nader Alasvand, 34, Link

John Groulx, 71, Link

Claire Trachsel, 68, Link

John Cole Donald, 67, Link

Linden Stuart Mackey, 58, Link

Sherman Brown, 44, Link

Krijn de Rijke, 59, Link

Steven Gingras, 47, Link

Brenda Ann Scott, 69, Link

Brian Mark Bougie, 61, Link

Katia Nasato, 58, Link

Jason Andrew Segreto, 50, Link

Lucivaldo Filipe Francisco, 36, Link

Cyril Carter Parsons, 73, Link

Elaine Guay, 61, Link

Wendy Devaux, 73, Link

Brooklin Shea Kunt, 1 day, Link

Peter Norman Langman, 60, Link

Aly Mulder, 71, Link

Richard Portman, 71, Link

Douglas James Reynolds, 66, Link

Richard Avery, 57, Link

Linden Stuart Mackey, 58, Link

Janice Lorraine Chandler, 60, Link

Susan Helen Leslie "Sue-Bee" Houselander, 65, Link

John Norman Thomas, 58, Link

Richard Wyatt, 62, Link

Elizabeth Carol MacMillan, 63, Link

Faith Towriss, 66, Link

Maryam Ashrafriahi, 39, Link

Clinton Alex Tanko, 30, Link

Terrence David Moore, 56, Link

Allain Emile "Fonce" Gravelle, 54, Link

Joseph Benjamin, 50, Link

Lauren Christine Kavanaugh, 37, Link

Michael (Mike) Lalonde, 54, Link

Janice Lou Vadovic, 72, Link

Ronald David Vander Velde, 53, Link

Zeina Jaklis, 55, Link

Robert Laforet, 35, Link

Ken Fournie, 61, Link

Dean Richard Wright, 56, Link

Robert William Bowins, 63, Link

Ivan Sertic, 74, Link

Michael Alfred Troupe, 60, Link

James “Jim” Lenard Van Dusen, 75, Link

Clementine Quaye, 41, Link

Kerry Ellen Hayden, 60, Link

Scott Dewbre, 62, Link

Christopher Andrew Skinner, 60, Link

Karen Ann McNeil, 59, Link

Olivia Marie MacLanders, 39, Link

Dana Winters, 71, Link

Dan “Fitzy” Fitzsimmons, 62, Link

Cuzman Brian Teller, 63, Link

Kevin Joseph Paul Leon, 68, Link

Shawn Kenneth Flint, 62, Link

Shirley Anne Keller, 65, Link

Alexander Vieira Martins, 50, Link

Salvatore Cutrara, 74, Link

Serge Jean Faucher, 48, Link

Aurelio Tontodonati, 71, Link

Brian Ross Healey, 68, Link

Kathleen "Kathy" Anne Runstedler, 69, Link

Gary Richard Gabel, 64, Link

Kimberley Swartz, 61, Link

Sue Foster, 70, Link

Barbara Mialkowski, 56, Link

Brian Francis Blain, 51, Link

Raymond Vitellaro, 57, Link

Heather Lynn Lair, 64, Link

Conrade R. Baksh, 63, Link

Eric William Rego, 37, Link

Gary DeGroot, 66, Link

Teresa Susanna Buwalda, 63, Link

Valerie Johnson, 74, Link

Helene Georgette Vachon, 67, Link

Craig Raymond Russell Johnson, 62, Link

Diane Marie Boyer, 63, Link

Luc Bernard, 59, Link

Michael Heinz Mulitze, 65, Link

Alex Pol, 55, Link

Cheryl Anne Della Valle, 64, Link

Kayaparan Arumugam, 51, Link

Aaron Lemuel Yu Ong, 33, Link

Kendra Bernadette Myke, 42, Link

Dave Austin, 61, Link

Ralph Edward Houtby, 70, Link

Kelly Hutchison, 51, Link

Dean Edward Raugust, 54, Link

Ornella Catherine Roberts, Link

Petar Kusic, Link

Delores Juanita Kalnins, 72, Link

Elizabeth Mui Ong, 61, Link

Rhonda Deshevy, 61, Link

Brian Francis Blain, 51, Link

Denise Vuylsteke, 64, Link

Santosh Chauhan, 61, Link

Kulwant Singh, 57, Link

Todd Jeffrey Ernie Bresseau, 61, Link

Pamela Ann Forsyth, 61, Link

Madeleine Mary Ann Walsh, 74, Link

Deborah “Debbie” Lorrie Anne Archer, 56, Link

John Braga, 65, Link

Yvonne Mackney, 50, Link

James Minsky, 38, Link

Francesco Serrano, 42, Link

Joseph Patrick Brady, 71, Link

David Andrew Badgley, 63, Link

Dominic Memmmo D'Avella, 70, Link

Dave Bazeley, 57, Link

James David Dale, 74, Link

Tim Murdock, 60, Link

Scott Moir PHD, 54, Link

Mary Ellen Anne Bedard, 67, Link

Brian Karl Frederick Melin, 74, Link

Shawn Jacques Cote, 56, Link

Robert Mark Stafford, 75, Link

Carl Alfred Reid, 75, Link

Nenad Nenadovic, 50, Link

Tina (Bailey) Gamey, 48, Link

Stephen Leslie Grant, 71, Link

Gary Carter, 54, Link

Paula French, 61, Link

Steve Girgenti, 64, Link

Jason John Masters, 53, Link

Michelle L. Petrusenko, 61, Link

Ross John King, 69, Link

Clifford Cunningham, 45, Link

Thomas "Tom" Schofield, 56, Link

Jose Francisco Medeiros Tavares, 72, Link

Joshua Ibbitson, 47, Link

Keitha Ann Zagar, 31, Link

Dr. Bohdan Boychuk, Link

Elisabeth Kathleen Pirpamer, 47, Link

Shirley Anne Keller, 65, Link

Eugene Edmund Ecker, 57, Link

Maureen Margaret Daley, 63, Link

Stephanie Lynn Peltier, 52, Link

John (JJ) Daryl Tucker, 54, Link

Heather Diane Thring, 67, Link

Mike Osier, 61, Link

Paul Joseph O'Donoghue, 71, Link

Isadore Palubiski, 65, Link

Ed Corbett, 66, Link

Tim Thompson, 54, Link

Alana Patricia Turncliffe, 72, Link

David Bastien, 70, Link

John Moliterni, 63, Link

Joanne Elizabeth Peterson, 64, Link

Dawn Stephanie Johnson, 66, Link

Peter Podschun, 63, Link

William Kenneth Cleave, 75, Link

Colette Joan Bryan. 65, Link

Eoghan Sherry, 42, Link

Brenda Colleen Gavey, 64, Link

Baakitha Sangaralingam, 49, Link

Robert Moody, 59, Link

Arthur Roy Lentz, 71, Link

Abel Steven Beardy, 57, Link

David "Dave" Ross Waghorn, 62, Link

Adam Hillyer, 52, Link

Gillian Watson, 56, Link

Kerri Lynn Gallop, 51, Link

Lucia Murano, 63, Link

Haamraj Kishore, 59, Link

Linda Jane Tait, 74, Link

Michael Anthony Gamble, 58, Link

Kieran Daniel Mauceri, 22, Link

Sekula Elez, 66, Link

Susan Diane Auger, 75, Link

Marcy Jean Wilson-Leonard, 62, Link

Darren Todd Zimmerman, 63, Link

David Chretien, 23, Link

Joan Rampersad, Link

Dail Way, 67, Link

Patrick Clifford Murray, 65, Link

David John Hobkinson, 71, Link

Gervais Brisson, 62, Link

Quebec (29)

Nancy Miville, 52, Link

Normand Huet, 63, Link

François Otis, 36, Link

Johanne Champagne, 55, Link

Suzanne Drisdell, 65, Link

Vincent Mayer, 37, Link

Christine Lessard, 57, Link

Mario Hudon, 60, Link

Nicole Lachambre, 66, Link

Guy Desjardins, 57, Link

François Johnson, 37, Link

Linda Gwynne, 64, Link

Dominique Jobin, 28, Link

Stephan Viau, 48, Link

Claude Pineault, 64, Link

Clément Tremblay, 74, Link

PIerre Pilon, 72, Link

Joelle Perron, 66, Link

Eric Tanguay, 54, Link

Charles Landreville-Nadeau, 42, Link

Albert Lépine, 74, Link

Erik Lepage, 44, Link

Alexandre Varin, 32, Link

Laurent Lavoie, 71, Link

Eric Besner, 53, Link

Richard Major, 67, Link

Mickael Drault, 49, Link

Nathalie Pigeon, 56, Link

Alberta (66)

Drumheller councillor passes away after battle with cancer, Link

Dr. Sarah Walton [“vaxxident”], 29, Link

Gary Moosewah, 64, Link

Kristy Squires, 43, Link

Patrick Gladue, 48, Link

Logan Cardinal, 29, Link

Jack Lester Cree, 66, Link

Gregory Jackson, 55, Link

Rocky Cecil Pybus, 70, Link

Linda Jane Love, 69, Link

Michael Edward Storey, 67, Link

Kelcey Spencer Cardinal, 35, Link

Melanie "Minnie" Myo, 34, Link

Rod Swanky, 58, Link

Kevin Patterson, 49, Link

Ashley Won, 36, Link

Troy Bader, 55, Link

Chase Austin Morgensen, 32, Link

Keegan Lloyd Desjarlais, 32, Link

Linda McCagherty, 70, Link

Edward "Mister" Hunt, 60, Link

Richard Alan Weber, 60, Link

Darren William Tobler, 54, Link

Donna Lee MacDonald, 69, Link

Bryan Kaye, 56, Link

Eric Waniandy, 31, Link

Brian Andrew King, 37, Link

Bernhard Heinz Maurer, 61, Link

Donna Lee Gilbert, 68, Link

Joseph "Joe" Komaric, 64, Link

Woinshet Dinku Buta, 58, Link

Susan Ann Lee, 65, Link

Julian Mattias Medicine Shield, 22, Link

Derrick Matthew Hayduk, 55, Link

Kylah Sara Walusimbi, 14, Link

Caitlyn Michelle Scott, 32, Link

Stephen "Steve" Karl Bateman, 63, Link

Michel Thomas Prince, 35, Link

Aurele Omer Duval, 53, Link

Jaycee Daniel Applegarth, 49, Link

Suzann Wasyk, 73, Link

Cory Paul Baltzer, 46, Link

Steve Lacharite, 65, Link

Mike Maidens, 71, Link